The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, Transcript 9/26/17 GOP vs Obamacare

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC: That does it for us tonight, we will see you again

tomorrow, now it`s time for THE LAST WORD with Lawrence O`Donnell, good

evening, Lawrence.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, HOST, THE LAST WORD: Good evening Rachel, and the

mayor is really the one from what I`ve been hearing from Puerto Rico who is

really delivering the message about what`s really needed.

We`re going hear more of what she had to say later in our hour, but I`m so

glad that you have highlighted it as much as you have.

MADDOW: You know, she`s been there on the – really on the ground. We`ve

been watching, you know, news footage from the last few days about her in

waders, you know, her in –

O`DONNELL: Yes –

MADDOW: Boats going door-to-door talking to people directly. She is out

there in the middle of it and I think that is fueling her rage and upset,

and I hope people in Washington can hear.

O`DONNELL: And she finds her eloquence within that –

MADDOW: Yes –

O`DONNELL: Every time I hear her speak about this. We`re going to hear

more from her later in this hour. Rachel –

MADDOW: Thanks, Lawrence –

O`DONNELL: Thank you very much.

MADDOW: Appreciate it –

O`DONNELL: Thank you. Well, in the first battle – in the first battle of

what may become the war between Steve Bannon and Donald Trump, Steve Bannon

has won decisively.

Steve Bannon`s candidate has just beaten Donald Trump`s candidate in the

Alabama Senate race. Steve Kornacki joins us now with the Alabama results.

Steve, what happened?

STEVE KORNACKI, MSNBC: Yes, well, I mean, there it is. Steve Bannon and

that sort of anti-establishment wing of the Republican Party, Roy Moore was

their candidate in this race.

This is about three-quarters of the vote in. This race has been called,

Roy Moore wins this Republican runoff for the United States Senate against

the candidate that Donald Trump endorsed.

The candidate – Donald Trump was in Alabama last Friday on stage with this

candidate saying hey, Republicans, I need this guy in the Senate.

Well, Donald Trump`s candidate Luther Strange, he`s come up short

decisively in this thing, as you say. Look, one thing down the stretch

that Roy Moore and his campaign capitalized on, wasn`t just that Bannon and

a lot of these Trump supporters from the beginning were behind Moore,

certainly that helped them with the Republican base.

But Donald Trump himself, when he was campaigning for Luther Strange last

Friday, he is on the stage, Strange is about 10 feet away, and he muses to

the crowd, talking about endorsing Strange, he said maybe I made a mistake

here.

O`DONNELL: Yes –

KORNACKI: And that became a last-minute ad that the Moore campaign ran. I

think a devastating one because it sounded to Trump`s base potentially like

Trump was kind of winking at them and saying you know what, guys, I got to

do this, but I really want you to be on the other side of this thing.

And so there you go, Roy Moore, this is one Democrats – I think Democrats

are going the take a look at this race in December, that`s the general

election and we`ll see what happens.

O`DONNELL: Steve, what does this tell Washington about the value of a

Donald Trump endorsement?

KORNACKI: Well, look, Donald Trump, what we learned from this is trying to

sell in an establishment candidate. And I think that`s what Luther Strange

functioned as here in this Republican primary.

Donald Trump going in and trying to sell the base – his base on the

establishment, Donald Trump can`t make that sale.

This is the candidate, Roy Moore is the candidate that the base wants. And

by the way, there`s this news out of Tennessee – so quickly say, there is

this news out of Tennessee today that Bob Corker; the Republican senator

from there is not going to run in 2018.

A lot of talk right now that this result tonight, this expected result is

one of the factors maybe in that decision on his part.

He sees this happening and the Republican base does not want the deal with

that himself potentially in 2018.

O`DONNELL: Thank you, Steve, really appreciate it.

KORNACKI: Sure.

O`DONNELL: Thank you. Well, now that Steve Bannon is out of the White

House, he seems to be on a revenge mission to make life miserable for

everyone left in that White House, and very much including tonight Donald

Trump.

Here is Steve Bannon. Here is how he campaigned in Alabama yesterday

against Donald Trump`s candidate for Senate.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEVE BANNON, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF STRATEGIST: Mitch McConnell in this

permanent political class is the most corrupt and incompetent group of

individuals in this country.

They think you`re a pack of morons, they think you`re nothing but rubes.

And tomorrow, you`re going to get an opportunity to tell them what you

think of the elites that run this country.

(CHEERS)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: And there is the monster that Donald Trump created. And

tonight, Steve Bannon`s candidate has won.

Steve Bannon`s winning candidate for the seat is of course the former state

Supreme Court Justice who was suspended twice from that job.

Once for installing a monument to the ten commandments at the courthouse,

and the second time for refusing to comply with a ruling of the United

States Supreme Court.

And he`s – there is Judge Moore up there tonight, accepting the victory

that he has earned there in Alabama.

Last night, Steve Bannon actually publicly said why Donald Trump`s judgment

cannot be trusted.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BANNON: They tried to destroy Donald Trump. The same – the same gang

that is going after Roy Moore is the same gang that went after Donald

Trump.

And I`ve got to tell you, I think it`s some time later after tomorrow, a

real – you know, review has to be done of how President Trump got the

wrong information and came down on the wrong side of the football here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: And we`re joined now by Mike Murphy; political media consultant

for the Republican Party.

Also joining us is Jason Johnson; politics editor at the Root.Com and Msnbc

contributor Ron Klain; former senior aide to President Obama, chief of

staff to Vice Presidents Biden and Gore.

And Mike Murphy –

MIKE MURPHY, POLITICAL MEDIA CONSULTANT, REPUBLICAN PARTY: Yes sir –

O`DONNELL: I know you`ve been hoping to live a long life. But I do not

think you ever expected you would live long enough to see the drama or

whatever you want to call this thing that has just played out in Alabama,

Steve Bannon versus Donald Trump.

And convincing – trying to convince voters in Alabama that Donald Trump`s

judgment cannot be trusted. And the way to help Donald Trump is to vote

for the Bannon candidate.

MURPHY: Yes, cats chasing dogs. We`re going into Shakespearean bizarro

land here. And I think now it will be – it will least be amusing to

people who like the theater of politics because Trump will not be able to

stand being beaten by his own mastermind.

You know, the minute Bannon became famous, his days were over in the White

House. So now, I think the – what will happen is one, we`re going to have

– Bannon will get drunk on this and go out predict a lot more Republican

primaries, and he`ll be able to recruit some candidates.

Now, the problem is Alabama, I`ve worked there. I actually did Sessions`

first race. It`s very special.

And so I don`t know if this formula will repeat but at least more primaries

will lay up. And I think Bannon on Trump violence will dramatically

increase and Republican candidates are going to have to have a challenge

because this guy Moore makes Todd Akin look like Nelson Rockefeller.

They`re going to be asked about him and his crazy positions. They`re going

to have to distance themselves a bit.

It`s going to be interesting if Trump will endorse and get behind this guy.

He`ll want to get credit for his likely, but not certain win.

But then Trump will be tarnished by some of these positions. Then it`s

kind of hard to tarnish the president with some of the things he`s done.

O`DONNELL: Well –

MURPHY: So this is going to be – this is going to be complicated.

O`DONNELL: Yes, and of course, Mike, Donald Trump, when he was campaigning

for his candidate promised that he would immediately endorse –

MURPHY: Right –

O`DONNELL: And work for the other guy if the other guy won, as he just

did. And I want to go to that video that Steve Kornacki was talking about

where Donald Trump actually said in – “while he`s up there on the stage

with his candidate endorsing him, I may have made a mistake.”

And the Moore campaign was able turn that into a commercial. Let`s just

watch the way Trump said that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: And I might have made a mistake, and I`ll be honest. I might have

made a mistake. If Luther doesn`t win, they`re not going to say we picked

up 25 points in a very short period of time.

They`re going to say Donald Trump, the president of the United States was

unable to pull his candidate across the line.

It is a terrible moment for Trump. This is total embarrassment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: And Jason, Donald Trump has just tweeted his congratulations to

Roy Moore.

JASON JOHNSON, POLITICS EDITOR, ROOT.COM: I`m not surprised. This reminds

me of what he said about Mike Pence.

You know, he wasn`t happy about Mike Pence either and he basically –

O`DONNELL: Right –

JOHNSON: Said, look, if I could have had Bobby Knight, I would have taken

him.

O`DONNELL: Right –

JOHNSON: But I think the important thing to remember here, for every

Republican who is running in 2018 in the Senate, you have to remember,

number one, Donald Trump is not a trustworthy surrogate.

You don`t know what he is going to say when he gets on stage. And two,

look, Steve Bannon was one of the keys to Trump getting elected.

He`s Liam Neeson, he has a special set of skills of being able to sort of

rationalize and make this sort of white nationalist populism sound decent

to people.

And if he can sell this outside of Alabama, there is a lot of Republicans

across the country who will be worried going into 2018.

O`DONNELL: And Ron, what do the Democrats see when they look at this

tonight?

RON KLAIN, FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF TO JOE BIDEN & AL GORE: Well, they see

that Senator Strange was beaten by a candidate even stranger.

I mean, you know, the most extreme Republican possibly got nominated. And

it shows a lot of opportunity for Democrats.

Now, Alabama Doug Jones still a long shot, but has a shot against Judge Roy

Moore. We saw because of what`s going on in Alabama, Senator Corker, a

shoo-in for re-election in Tennessee stepped down, and now that`s an open

seat.

And in Florida tonight, for is seventh time, a state legislative seat

slipped from D – from R to D. We picked up a seat in a special election

in Florida.

So I think Democrats are seeing that the division in the Republican Party

is creating a lot of opportunities.

O`DONNELL: We`re going to bring you whatever Roy Moore has to say. He`s

been doing a lot of thanks to people, and well let`s do – we`ll dip into

it for a few seconds just to get a flavor of what he has to say.

ROY MOORE, FORMER CHIEF JUSTICE: Or that goodness, the sovereign source of

our law, liberty and government which is Almighty God. We have become a

nation that has distanced ourselves from the very foundation.

Washington said of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political

prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports.

We`ve got to recognize that we`ve been separated by something that

separates the church the state doesn`t stand for.

It doesn`t separate us from God. Nothing can separate us from God. We are

one nation under God, and we can become one nation unified.

There is so much division in our society. Protests, demonstrations, mobs,

racial strife, but we`re all created in the image of God.

I recall what Harry Truman said in his inaugural address. “The American

people stand firm in the faith which has inspired this nation from the

beginning.

We believe that all people are created in the image of God, and from that

faith, we will not be moved. We`ve been moved.

O`DONNELL: OK, we`re going to come back into the studio for this

conversation. What I`ve been told by the control room is that he has been

speaking about God and about God almost exclusively with I think so far no

real reference to his opponent or Donald Trump.

Roy Moore – Mike Murphy, Roy Moore has said that homosexual conduct should

be illegal. He said that just a few years ago.

It`s the kind of thing that he is very likely to say publicly and possibly

on the Senate floor if he makes it to the Senate.

How will that be helpful to the Republicans as a party generally to have

someone there in the Senate who they may be some of them anyway, forced to

disown from time to time?

MURPHY: Well, if he gets to the Senate, and I would say he is strongly

favored but not certain in the general election. I think the Democrats

will rename the democratic national building the Roy Moore center for the

boatloads of cash they`re going to raise because of the inflammatory things

he apparently likes to say and will probably keep saying.

So he`ll become a political embarrassment to a lot of Republicans,

particularly from purple swing states. I think people will walk away from

him, and he`ll be isolated.

I think the shorter term thing is how many primaries will he inspire? And

will any of them gain real traction and put some incumbents in trouble.

It`s right that Bob Corker was probably thinking about that equation when

he made his decision not run. Not sure drove it, but I`m sure it was a

factor.

O`DONNELL: Yes, and Jason, just on the Corker point. He did say when he

first ran for Senate, he thought two terms would be about right.

JOHNSON: Right –

O`DONNELL: And two terms is what he is doing. So we don`t know for sure

whether this is what it is. But the Senate is a profoundly depressing

place to work now –

JOHNSON: Right –

O`DONNELL: In both bodies, but more so for the Republicans because they

finally have a Republican president and he is functionally in legislative

terms, out of his mind.

JOHNSON: Right.

O`DONNELL: And they can do – they can get nothing done because he is so

destructive to what they`re trying to do.

JOHNSON: He is destructive to them symbolically, he is destructive to them

practically. But I`m just – I`m not even going out on a limb here.

I think Bob Corker is stepping down because he is going to check the wind,

he`s going to check what`s going on after 2018, and I think he might

primary the president.

O`DONNELL: That –

JOHNSON: I think that`s what this is about.

O`DONNELL: Yes, Ron, I mean, if you`re looking for what would Bob Corker`s

political motivation be for getting out of there, separate and apart from

what I was talking about the absolute horror of the job now in the Senate.

My – I think Jason`s got a nicer bet there than he is afraid of a

challenge.

KLAIN: Well, I think probably there is truth in all these things –

O`DONNELL: Yes –

KLAIN: And you know, and it does make sense to set himself up as a

potential opponent to President Trump.

But you know, more broadly, Lawrence, what you`re really seeing is the

consequence of the unraveling of the Republican Party.

You`ve got today the president`s principle legislative initiative getting

rid of the Affordable Care Act, going down and his people saying that Mitch

McConnell is to blame.

And you know, obviously you saw that in Alabama, them trying to – Judge

Moore ran very hard against Senator McConnell.

And so it`s going to be very hard to get anything done in the Senate if the

president is attacking and his people are attacking and candidates are

attacking and the Republican Party are attacking the Senate Republican

leader.

And as a result, he is nine months into his presidency and doesn`t have a

single legislative achievement. So no surprise the Republican senator is

retiring, maybe to run against him, maybe just to get out of it.

Certainly because he does not want to stand on the stump and have Donald

Trump be campaigning for him in 2018, that`s for sure.

O`DONNELL: Mike, as our experienced Republican veteran of presidential

politics, what does it look like tonight for the, quote, “reasonable man

Republican Bob Corker challenging this president for the Republican

nomination?

MURPHY: Well, I think there may be a lot of people challenging him. I

think he`ll be a one-term president because I think, and this breaks my

heart as a Republican and would like to see our policy agenda get enacted.

But we could have really rough mid terms. You know, you look at some of

these state legislative races, and I think, Ron alluded – one in Florida

there was an interesting, they`re a tiny districts but interesting one up

in New Hampshire and Rockingham County.

The professionals in the Republican Party are looking around, seeing our

canaries and the coal mine are all choking.

So we`re looking at what could be a very rough midterm, and if we have a

rough mid-term, then I think the party is going to turn on Donald Trump

because his brand has been winning.

Well, we`re not winning, and he is not ideologically connected. He is not

really a Republican, he is a populist.

So all those things could create the perfect storm. And I think there

could be a long list of people who would look at primarying him if he even

runs again.

I – my crazy prediction is, he`ll start talking about creating his own

third party, populist party to run and kind of play that big card rather

than face a Republican Party that may really have turned on him after a

dismal 2018.

Hope I`m wrong. I`d like to hold the Senate which I think we will and pick

up seats and hold the House. But we could be in for a tough midterm here,

and he is a big cause of it.

O`DONNELL: Mike Murphy and Ron Klain, thank you both for joining us

tonight, really appreciate it.

MURPHY: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, Republicans have lost another fight to repeal and

replace Obamacare. The promise that they just can`t keep.

One of the Democratic senators who was in that Finance Committee hearing

yesterday where there were almost 200 arrests, something that committee has

never seen before will join us.

O`DONNELL: It was another huge win for the resistance today in the United

States Senate.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY), MAJORITY LEADER, SENATE: We haven`t given up

on changing the American health care system.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: The Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell was forced to

publicly surrender on the Senate`s latest attempt to fulfill the impossible

Trump campaign promise of repealing and replacing Obamacare the day after

the Senate Finance Committee was overwhelmed by the resistance.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(CHANTING)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Hundred and eighty one members of the resistance were arrested

at the Senate Finance Committee yesterday, we`ll be joined in a moment by a

member of the committee who witnessed that history-making event.

Today, the president said he doesn`t know why three Republican senators

announced they would vote against the bill which was enough to kill it,

those three votes.

The president just doesn`t know why they did that. And that is the single

most convincing thing that Donald Trump has ever said about the hapless

Republican repeal and replace crusade.

Of course, Donald Trump doesn`t know why those Republican senators are

against the bill. Donald Trump doesn`t know what`s in the bill.

There is not one member of the Senate or the House, not a single Republican

who believes that Donald Trump has read or comprehends a single sentence of

any of the healthcare bills including the Graham-Cassidy bill.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We were very disappointed by

a couple of senators, Republican senators, I must say.

We were very disappointed that they would take the attitude that they did.

We don`t know why they did it. You can sort of figure that.

But we`ll see what happens. I mean, you know, it`s going along, and at

some point there will be a repeal and replace.

But we`ll see whether or not that point is now or will it be shortly

thereafter. But we are disappointed at certain so-called Republicans.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: The so-called Republicans include life-long Republican John

McCain, life-long Republican Susan Collins, and life-long member of the

Paul family Rand Paul.

Donald Trump has been a Democrat, an independent, and a Republican, and he

is the elected official in Washington who most viciously and consistently

and personally attacks Republicans.

And now that Donald Trump has proven himself once again to be the president

who cannot get anything on his campaign agenda through Congress, he will

have to blame someone.

And because he knows absolutely nothing about the politics of governing, he

will blame the wrong person. He will not blame Chuck Schumer for running a

flawlessly disciplined and unified Democratic Party resistance to the

Senate bill.

A resistance that only needed to add three Republicans to kill the bill

because Chuck Schumer kept every Democrat, including Democrats from states

won by Donald Trump totally unified in their opposition.

And even more surprisingly, Donald Trump has yet to blame Jimmy Kimmel for

joining the resistance to the bill last week by devoting several minutes of

his show every night to a detailed description of the bill that Donald

Trump could never give.

He could never give a description like that. And it was a description that

Donald Trump could probably not understand, even when laid out so simply

and clearly and powerfully by Jimmy Kimmel.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIMMY KIMMEL, COMEDIAN & TELEVISION HOST: Oh, I get it, I don`t understand

because I`m a talk show host, right?

I don`t want to turn this into a Kanye and Taylor Swift type situation.

(LAUGHTER)

But when Senator Cassidy was on my show in May, he told me that he believed

that every American family, regardless of income should be able to get

quality health care, and I believed he was sincere.

Sadly, the bill he unveiled last week with Senator Lindsey Graham indicates

that he was not sincere. It is by many accounts the worst health care bill

yet.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Now what`s so surprising about Donald Trump`s apparent fear of

taking on Jimmy Kimmel is that he has always relished a show business

battle in which he nonsensically attacks someone in show business who has

said something about him or who he thinks has said something about him.

Remember his attack on Meryl Streep for what she said at the Golden Globes

without even mentioning his name?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MERYL STREEP, ACTRESS: When the person asking to sit in the most respected

seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter, someone he outranked in

privilege, power and the capacity to fight back.

It kind of broke my heart when I saw it. And I still can`t get it out of

my head because it wasn`t in a movie. It was real life.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Trump could not attack what Meryl Streep said because every

word she said was true. And so he tweeted, “Meryl Streep, one of the most

overrated actresses in Hollywood.”

That was his tweet, that was his attack. So where is the tweet about how

unfunny Jimmy Kimmel is? Where is the tweet about how stupid Jimmy Kimmel

is?

Why isn`t Trump blaming Jimmy Kimmel along with John McCain and Susan

Collins? Jimmy Kimmel came out against this bill before those senators did.

The “Daily Beast” says “Donald Trump has someone else to blame.” One

senior Trump administration official told the “Daily Beast” that the

president is well prepared to shovel blame on to McConnell.

Mitch McConnell has known from the start that he was being asked to do the

impossible. And by the start, I mean, the 2012 election campaign, when

Republicans started campaigning on repeal and replace.

McConnell has always known that they could win seats by saying stuff like

that, but they would never actually be able to do it.

McConnell knew that the inauguration of a Republican president this year

meant that he would be asked to be the first majority leader in Senate

history to lead a legislative crusade to take health care away from people,

tens of millions of people.

And when Mitch McConnell saw how weak the support for the repeal and

replace was in the House this year, he knew it would be impossible in the

Senate because it`s always easier to pass a bill in the House than in the

Senate.

It is remarkable that Mitch McConnell got 49 Republican senators to vote to

take health care away from 20 million people in what was a losing vote in

July.

That vote can be used against every one of those senators for the rest of

their careers, and it got them nothing.

It was a losing vote. It is remarkable that Mitch McConnell was able to

get that many votes for a bill that is supported by 20 percent of the

public.

A bill that is political suicide. Mitch McConnell is not Donald Trump`s

problem on this. Donald Trump is Donald Trump`s problem on this.

And now Donald Trump is – and Mitch McConnell are both each other`s

problem. A problem that they both so well deserve.

And their dysfunctional relationship is the very best thing that could

possibly happen to the Senate Democrats` resistance to the Trump agenda.

Joining us now is Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell from Washington

tonight, she is a member of the Senate Finance Committee.

And Senator Cantwell, you saw something in that committee hearing room

yesterday that that committee has never seen before.

I think you might have had one or two arrests of individual voice of

protest here and there in the last few years.

But tell us about what it was like to be in that room with that resistance

rising against that bill and the – and watching the arrests that followed.

SEN. MARIA CANTWELL (D), WASHINGTON: Well, good evening, Lawrence. And it

was a moment. I mentioned to my colleague, even though we`ve been there at

the passage of the Affordable Care Act, I wasn`t so sure that wasn`t the

most dramatic moment of the history of this legislation.

Because it was so emblematic of what I hear in my state, and I think of

what a lot of my colleagues hear which is the fear and anxiety that

Americans have that they might lose their health care.

So when they kept shouting about their liberty, they meant their access to

health care, to live in a country where they can have access to health

care.

And so the resolve of these individuals was amazing. The fight and spirit

that they showed was amazing.

I do want to thank – I know it was a very hard duty for our Capitol Hill

police. But these individuals were there.

And were dedicated to this cause of speaking out in the most compelling way

about do not take our health care away from us.

And they were speaking for millions and millions of Americans who feel like

their voice isn`t being heard on this.

O`DONNELL: And senator, you`ve been in the meetings with the Democrats on

the Finance Committee and with all the Democrats in the Senate.

How difficult has it been for the Democrats in states where Donald – that

Donald Trump won to stay with the party on this position?

CANTWELL: Well, I think we`ve tried to talk about, you know, principles.

The president had tweeted during his campaign that he was not for cutting

Medicare, Social Security or Medicaid.

So it`s – I think to a lot of our colleagues, the surprise that they come

up with a plan, particularly as the issue is really the individual market.

So how do you stabilize the individual market? It`s almost like they`re

proposing a hat-trick – oh, well, let`s go over here and destabilize the

Medicaid market.

And so – I think to our colleagues, whether – no matter what state you

represent, the notion that you`ve had stable health care in the Medicaid

market was no reason to support this legislation because it is literally a

cut to that program.

O`DONNELL: And they all had – they all came from states, saw all 50-state

Medicaid directors opposed it.

They at least had that going for them. I want you to listen for a moment

to what the mayor of San Juan had to say tonight.

I want to discuss the situation in Puerto Rico with you before we go.

Let`s listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR CARMEN YULIN CRUZ, SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO: My wish is that we focus

on the issue at hand.

And the issue at hand is that we get lives, and how do we get the things

needed to save the lives into the hands of the people?

Let`s not put any other topic on the table. There shouldn`t be any other

dialogue, but let me tell you this.

The people are here and the debt is here. The people before the debt,

let`s not talk about the debt and let`s talk about the possible deaths.

That is what we need to be concerned about right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Senator, your reaction to that.

CANTWELL: Well, I couldn`t hear every word that she was saying, I think

just because of here in the earpiece that I`m using.

But I can tell you this. We need a more aggressive response. We need the

U.S. – Abraham Lincoln, which I believe is in the area to be deployed and

be there as an anchor in providing support and supplies and structure to

that crisis.

We need to have a Whitehouse level coordinator, all federal agencies to

respond to this crisis. We need to prioritize the humanitarian assistance.

I know we have FEMA there on the ground. I know we have declared some of

but not all of the island as a federal emergency. But this is without food,

without water, without health care or the ability to store insulin and

things of that nature, have a much bigger crisis than we`ve probably ever

seen even in any part of the United States. And so we need a more

aggressive response.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC ANCHOR: And Senator, as we know, the Puerto

Rican economy was in crisis mode before this. And it has struggled mightily

for decades now but certainly, when the Senate Repealed Tax Provisions that

favored businesses locating in Puerto Rico, that hurt unemployment even

more. Is there anything that you might consider reestablishing by way of

tax incentives to help the economy of Puerto Rico, especially in the

possible upcoming Senate Tax Bill that the Republicans are going to be

moving?

CANTWELL: Well, I`d tell you, Lawrence, you and I could have a whole show

about Puerto Rico and what`s transpired on the proposals that have been

passed to restructure Puerto Rico and whose interests got served. But I

would tell you this right now. What we need to do as the United States

Senate is makes sure that Puerto Rico has the health care resources to take

care of this population.

They would have already be seeing a rollback of what was under the

Affordable Care Act provisions that helped stabilize on the Medicaid rate

for Puerto Rico. That would have been falling off normally, and is

something that the finance committee and I think my colleagues on the

Republican side of the aisle had agreed that they should be helping Puerto

Rico on before this crisis. But now that we`re in this level of crisis, we

need to make sure the resources for the health care system are there for

Puerto Rico.

O`DONNELL: Senator Maria Cantwell, thank you very much for joining us

tonight, really appreciate it.

CANTWELL: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, what President Trump said today about the NFL

protests. Because, you know, we had a press conference with the Prime

Minister of Spain. So of course he is talking about the NFL

O`DONNELL: Here is the president of the United States today in a Rose

Garden Press Conference with the Prime Minister of Spain.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES: They were fighting for our

flag. They were fighting for our national anthem. And for people to

disrespect that by kneeling during the playing of our national anthem I

think is disgraceful.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Of course the United States of America has never gone to war

over the flag or the national anthem. This country did not even have a

national anthem until long after World War I. We`ve been here before, a

president trying to score political points with the flag instead of the

quality of his governance, a Republican President. After the Supreme Court

ruled that flag burning was protected by the First Amendment, President

George H.W. Bush led Washington Republicans in an attempt to amend the

constitution to protect the flag with the President saying that the flag

was just too sacred to be exposed to the first amendment.

Republicans knew that the amendment could not win the necessary 2/3 vote in

the House and Senate. But Washington Republicans were hoping to draw enough

Democrats into what they would then characterize as the defense of flag

burning. Nebraska Democrat Bob Kerrey rose in opposition to that amendment

in the senate when he spoke; everyone knew that they were listening to a

former Navy S.E.A.L. who last lost half of his right leg in Vietnam. And

had been given the Medal of Honor by Republican President Richard Nixon

during the war.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BOB KERREY, NEBRASKA DEMOCRAT: To take the American flag and use it, not

just to perhaps win the majority in the senate. not just perhaps to win a

few elections in November. That`s the least of what they`ll accomplish. The

greatest victory, the greatest victory, if you can call it a victory, is

the Republican President, the leader of the United States of America at a

time when we`ve got a great opportunity to use this moment in history, when

peace is breaking out all over.

He will divide the nation again. That`s what he is doing. Not rallying

Americans to respect the flag. Not rallying Americans to respect freedom,

but by using it as a political issue to divide America in which he gains a

marginal political advantage and loses a great deal as well.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: We`re joined now by Richard Allen Smith, contributor for

Esquire who is also an Afghanistan war veteran. Back with us Jason Johnson

and Richard, the words Bob Kerrey was using about this kind of use of the

flag for divisiveness, political divisiveness, you could take some of those

lines and they sound perfectly appropriate to what we`re watching today.

RICHARD ALLEN SMITH, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: They absolutely do. That`s exactly

what Trump is trying to do. These players protest is not about the flag.

It`s not about the anthem. It`s about Anthony Lamar Smith who was killed by

a St. Louis Police Officer who said we`re going to kill this guy before he

then killed this guy.

And just this month was acquitted in his trial. It`s about Tamir Rice. It`s

about Mike Brown. It`s the repeated incidents of black people being

murdered by law enforcement in America with impunity. And I`m glad they`re

doing it.

O`DONNELL: Richard, as an Afghanistan veteran, what is your reaction to

what the President says when he says they fought for our flag. They fought

for our national anthem.

SMITH: I didn`t fight for any flag or anthem. I don`t know anybody who did

fight for a flag or anthem. The guys I went to war, they fought for the

guys to their left and right. Not for any piece of cloth. That`s what I

think what Trump said. He said he is ashamed today. This is a man who has

no capacity for shame.

He`s a serial sexual predator and a bigot. He has made his career about

devaluing the lives of black and brown people going back to central park

five. This is absolutely ridiculous. This has no impact on anybody that

has ever served that I know. And I`m just ashamed this is our President and

this is the kind of thing he spends his time talking about.

O`DONNELL: Jason, there he is in the Rose Garden with foreign leader. And

he can`t get himself away from the flag and the national anthem.

JASON JOHNSON, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: I mean first and foremost, he didn`t

know the difference between a President and a Prime Minister as he tweeted

out he didn`t have the name right. But, you know, it`s just the focus of

his Presidency, right? You don`t want to focus on health care.

You don`t want to focus on Puerto Rico. You want to focus on people you

think you can beat up on. And that`s been one of the big issue here is.

Donald Trump thinks hey, I can get a victory. I can talk about entitled

black athletes who make too much money. He thinks that`s going to be

successful for him.

The problem is there is an extent to which you can run outrage and then it

runs out. How angry are people are going to be? They`re going to keep

watching football. They`re going to keep watching Cam Newton and Russell

Wilson and Tom Brady.

So this is a losing proposition for him. And he can keep beating that same

racist drum. It`s not going to change the reality of his failed presidency.

O`DONNELL: And Richard one of the differences of may not be difference

but in the 1990 version of this with the Republicans in Washington, it was

an extremely calculated play. They were doing this very particularly for

calculated political advantage.

Their pollster Bob Teeter calculated how it would work for them. It`s not

clear that this was such a real political calculation by Donald Trump. it

might have been. But we never know whether it was just something that came

off the top of his head or whether if there was any calculation behind him.

SMITH: I think it`s absolutely calculated. This is what this man does. he

tries to set up debates about either you`re on the side of him and America

or you`re on the side of black people, because you can`t see both, or brown

people. And I just encourage my colleague who is on here with me, the next

time he starts naming off quarterbacks he remembers Trevor Siemian out here

in Denver.

O`DONNELL: And Jason, this reverence for the flag for Donald Trump

apparently extends to the confederate flag that so many of his followers,

we don`t know how many followers, but plenty of Donald Trump supporters

wave the confederate flag sometimes more than the American flag.

JOHNSON: Yeah, at NASCAR, in Charlottesville and tons of different places.

The degree to which somebody is offend by the flag is the degree to which

you want to use it for motivations that the President happens to have. But

here`s the other thing when you talk about these notions of respect, he

doesn`t have credibility to talk about Respect. And no one in his

administration, including you know his spokesperson Sanders and press

Secretary, no one seems to want to talk about the core issue.

What are you and Jeff Sessions actually going to do about unarmed black

people being murdered? That`s an issue. That`s an actual concern. Do

something about that policy wise. But instead you would rather say this is

about the flag. This is about ungrateful black people. All these things

are missing.

And I think also what it exposes, and that is a larger issue that he

doesn`t seem to realize on why he doesn`t realize so many angers are angry,

it makes football unhappy for everybody. Nobody wants their entertainment

to become a litmus test for where your politics are. People just want to

watch the games. And he has ruined that for conservatives and liberals.

O`DONNELL: And Richard, we have been reporting recently about how the NFL

was actually paid by the Federal Government to basically have these

patriotic demonstrations at football games that they didn`t used to have.

The teams used to be in the locker room when the anthem was played, come

out afterwards. But they started paying them in the hope this might

stimulate recruitment.

SMITH: Yeah, I don`t know what to say to that. If you`re going to join the

military, raise your right hand over some guys that you saw on a football

game. I don`t know. Good for you I guess. I don`t know anybody who joined

for that reason.

O`DONNELL: So when you were in the army, you never heard anybody say

well, it was watching those NFL players during the national anthem that

made me want to do that?

SMITH: No, I never heard that. what I did hear people say is they wanted

to defend freedom, such as the freedom of speech, the freedom to not have

your President come after your job on live television with a private

employer because you spoke up for something he doesn`t agree with. Not that

specific example, of course. But that`s the sentimentthink that most of our

troops and our veterans served for, right? I

We signed up to defend with our lives if necessary the very rights that

Donald Trump and his administration are trampling on. And I would add to my

colleague there, it`s not just the Trump isn`t talking about these things.

His administration is actively doing things that make it harder for black

people and brown people in America to stay alive, which we just saw in the

speech from Jeff Sessions.

O`DONNELL: Yeah.

SMITH: earlier today.

O`DONNELL: Richard Allen Smith, Jason Johnson, thank you both for joining

us tonight. Appreciate it.

JOHNSON: Tank you.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, the President continues to focus on footballs and

knees and flags while the situation in Puerto Rico gets worse and the mayor

of San Juan pleads for more help. We will be joined by the congressman –

the congresswoman who took a knee today in the house

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I`d like to take a moment to send America`s hearts and prayers to

the people of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Everybody has said

it`s amazing the job that we`ve done in Puerto Rico. We`re very proud of

it. So I think we`ve done a really good job.

We`re continuing to. We are literally unloading on an hourly basis water,

food, supplies and we are going to do far more than anybody else would be

ever able to do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Of course that remains to be seen how much the Trump

Administration is really going to do in Puerto Rico. When Democratic

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas was on the house floor last night

speaking about the urgent need for a stronger government response to the

desperate situation in Puerto Rico, she ended her remarks like this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SHEILA JACKSON LEE, U.S. CONGRESSWOMAN: I kneel in honor of them. I kneel

in front of the flag and on this floor. I kneel in honor of the First

Amendment. I kneel because the flag is a symbol for freedom.

I kneel because I`m going to stand against racism. I kneel because I will

stand with those young men and I`ll stand with our soldiers and I`ll stand

with America because I kneel.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee joins us next.

O`DONNELL: We`re joined now by Democratic Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee

of Texas. Congresswoman, thank you very much for joining us tonight and,

first of all, to talk about what you were talking about on the floor

yesterday, the relief effort that`s need in Puerto Rico. What have you

learned from Hurricane Harvey hitting your district in Houston that needs

to be immediately applied to Puerto Rico?

LEE: Thank you, Lawrence and thank you for asking because that was the

reason among others that I was on the floor. 185,000 homes are either

destroyed or severely damaged in Houston. So we`re on a very, very strong

or very, very long road to recovery. A lot of pain is still going on in

Texas throughout my community. So I know that the real issue for Puerto

Rico and we discussed that again today, is immediate, a quick aide, not

legislative aide of 10 days from now. But we discussed an immediate

appointing of a czar, sort of a military czar like General Honore was in

Katrina.

We need immediate military aircraft ships come together port of Puerto Rico

and we need the ability for planes, small planes and helicopters to be able

to go into the areas where it`s difficult to get and to provide food and

medicine. We need to make sure that people who do not have their medicine

in places that are hard to reach get that access so they don`t – we can

minimize the loss of life.

So it is a right now action. It`s a right now response, and I`m pretty

taken aback by the words that I heard by the President that this will be

the best response ever and we`re doing the best job ever. We can`t each see

what is being done. That`s part of the crisis.

O`DONNELL: And congresswoman, the look into the mind of Donald Trump is

always Twitter. Today he has five tweets about the NFL and two about

Puerto Rico.

LEE: Baffling, because the outpouring of the members of Congress who are

Puerto Rican dissent this morning in our closed door meeting made it very

clear that this if we don`t act yesterday there may be massive loss of life

because of disease and the loss of life because of the lack of med sand

hospitals. And clearly the administration does not get it. I`d pray that we

do not have another brownie moment because this is serious. It`s serious in

the U.S. virgin islands, they too have a crisis.

I don`t think the President has even contended with the U.S. Virgin

Islands. People are still suffering in Florida. We have 185,000 homes, as

indicated to you and I`m getting calls every single day. People waiting in

their destroyed homes or near their destroyed homes for FEMA inspectors are

not enough to get there as quickly as possible so that people can begin to

rebuild. So we`re all in a serious state of need and I would think that

the President has a lot more do sitting at his desk to deal with the human

needs of the people of the United States of America.

O`DONNELL: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, thank you very much for

joining us tonight.

LEE: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Up next, what Jimmy Kimmel has to say on his show tonight about

the Republican Healthcare Bill.

O`DONNELL: Here`s some of what Jimmy Kimmel had to say on his show tonight.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIMMY KIMMEL, TELEVISION HOST: President Trump, you made a deal with Chuck

Schumer and Nancy Pelosi on the budget, you got great press for it. Do

that again. Work with them.

You can call it Trump is awesome care, whatever. We`ll put your face on

the masks in the operating room so people can see you and thank you just

before they go under. This is not about sides. It`s about people who are

sick and to all the Senators and Representatives who stopped this bill,

thank you for being reasonable and know that we`re paying attention now and

you`ll be hearing from us again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Once again Jimmy Kimmel gets the Last Word.



