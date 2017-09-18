The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, Transcript 9/18/17 McCain and ACA repeal

Transcript:

Show: THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O’DONNELL

Date: September 18, 2017

Guest: Ron Klain, Nick Akerman, Mieke Eoyang, Kurt Andersen

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC: Holds up, that means there could be – earlier this

year. If this reporting holds up, that means there could be tape of

whatever Paul Manafort and Donald Trump talked about while again, Manafort

was again reportedly under surveillance because of his contacts with

suspected Russian operatives.

Just Monday night. We’ve also learned tonight that Donald Trump Jr. and

Kellyanne Conway have now turned down the Secret Service protection they’ve

been enjoying for months.

What does that mean? I have no idea. None at all. That does it for us

tonight, we will see you again tomorrow, now it’s time for THE LAST WORD

with Lawrence O’Donnell, good evening Lawrence.

LAWRENCE O’DONNELL, HOST, THE LAST WORD: Rachel, it seems like someone

doesn’t want the Secret Service following them around everywhere they go.

Can you – I don’t know.

MADDOW: Oh, you know, I have to imagine that there’s all sorts of innocent

reasons why you would want more privacy than a Secret Service detail would

afford you.

It’s also weird that the two of them are both making that decision on the

same night.

O’DONNELL: And Rachel, I just need to warn you of something, it’s

important, you should know this, and I feel I should have told you before

now, but –

MADDOW: OK –

O’DONNELL: I am wearing a wire. And I know that some people in the work

place now worry about colleagues wearing a wire when talking to them.

My wire is right here, it’s on my lapel, I want to be completely opened

about –

MADDOW: Mine too.

(LAUGHTER)

O’DONNELL: Completely open about that because Rachel, imagine like working

in a work place where you’re worried that your colleagues are wearing a

wire and maybe, you know, investigators are listening to what you’re

saying.

MADDOW: When your colleagues start saying we’re going to have – start to

have shirtless staff meetings now, that’s when you really have to worry

about this –

(LAUGHTER)

O’DONNELL: No, my wire is right there, Rachel, just you are warned, OK?

MADDOW: Roger that.

O’DONNELL: Thank you Rachel –

MADDOW: Bye, Lawrence.

O’DONN0ELL: This is more consistent with you’d you go after an organized

crime syndicate. So says a former federal prosecutor and a “New York

Times” breaking news report tonight that prosecutors told Paul Manafort

they plan to indict him.

It was not a threat. It was a plan to indict him. That was after the FBI

raid in July on Paul Manafort’s home in Virginia, the prosecutors told

him, that’s when they told him he would be indicted.

No uncertain terms, that raid could have only been allowed by a federal

judge if Mueller’s team presented probable cause that a crime had been

committed.

That’s what was necessary for that search warrant and the unannounced entry

into the home could only be authorized if the prosecutors convinced the

federal judge that Paul Manafort would probably destroy evidence if he got

a chance to do that.

“Cnn” is reporting tonight that Paul Manafort has been investigated off and

on by the FBI going as far back as 2014 over the way he conducted business

in Ukraine with the Putin-friendly regime there.

That report says that Paul Manafort has been wiretapped, including as part

of the investigation into the ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

But according to the reports sources, the FBI did not listen in to Paul –

what Paul Manafort’s phone calls during the June 2016 period when that

meeting occurred in Trump Tower – that included Paul Manafort, Donald

Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, a Russian lawyer and a few other Russians in that

room.

Who arrived there promising what they were calling dirt on Hillary Clinton.

Joining us now, Mieke Eoyang; a former House Intelligence Committee staff

member.

Also with us, Nick Akerman; a former Watergate special prosecutor, and Ron

Klain; former chief of staff to Vice Presidents Joe Biden and Al Gore, and

a former chief counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

And Ron, I wanted to get your reaction to these latest breaking news

reports about the conduct of this investigation and how the procedures that

we’re seeing here are what you would expect in an investigation of

organized crime.

And also this possibility that Paul Manafort has been wiretapped by the FBI

going as far back as 2014.

RON KLAIN, FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF TO JOE BIDEN & AL GORE: Yes, Lawrence, I

mean, I think that what we’re seeing here is I said many times on the show

that it’s hard to understand the conduct of the people around Donald Trump

unless they’re really guilty.



And what you are seeing here is increasing evidence that Paul Manafort

committed federal crimes. They would not have been able to get that

wiretap without some suspicion that he was a foreign agent and that’s why

the FBI got the renewed wiretap in 2016.

And while the news tonight is about Manafort, the real consequence is about

President Trump because the Trump defense has been first, there was really

nothing here.

And the fact that we now know there’s a pending and potential indictment

against Manafort means there’s something here that – oh, Trump never

talked to Manafort after he left the campaign.

Who was Manafort? We don’t even know Manafort anymore. And he was talking

to him all the way into 2017? You know, and the fact that the FBI renewed

that wiretap after the Trump Tower meeting means the idea that that meeting

was a nothing burger is highly suspicious.

O’DONNELL: Nick, this characterization of the – of the prosecution as

using the techniques you used going after organized crime. As a – as a

former Watergate prosecutor, how would you characterize it?

NICK AKERMAN, LAWYER: I think these are the techniques you use after –

going after an organized crime ring. I used to do that as an assistant

U.S. Attorney, I used to prosecute organized crime.

I used to get search warrants, I used to get wiretaps. This is exactly –

O’DONNELL: But you told us I believe in Watergate, the whole

investigation, no search warrants.

AKERMAN: There are no search warrants –

O’DONNELL: And I assume now no wiretaps in the –

AKERMAN: No wiretaps. And in fact, nobody wore a wire. I mean –

O’DONNELL: Yes –

AKERMAN: We were so sensitive to that because the whole Watergate scandal

started out of a bugging incident at the Democratic National Committee

headquarters.

So we were very sensitive about actually doing certain things. I would say

we really erred on the side of being conservative.

But don’t forget, one of the things that we had that was really helpful

were those White House tapes.

O’DONNELL: Well, it turns out Nixon was doing his own wiretapping of

himself in effect in the Oval Office with the tapes.

AKERMAN: Which is very helpful.

O’DONNELL: Yes, Mieke Eoyang, in your experience in congressional

investigations, you don’t have these kinds of tools like search warrants,

wiretaps, those aren’t available to you.

What do you make of what you’re reading about the details and the way the

special prosecutor is proceeding and how does that affect the way the

committees are proceeding in their investigations.

And when they read about these tactics, does that make them think, maybe we

should let the special prosecutor go and just hang back a bit?

MIEKE EOYANG, VICE PRESIDENT, NATIONAL SECURITY AFFAIRS, THIRD WAY: So

they’ve already had meetings at the special prosecutor’s office to try and

deconflict the two investigations.

You see the members of Congress on a slow but steady path of calling their

witnesses, and it may be that they have coordinated to try and give Mueller

time with this very aggressive strategy to get out ahead.

Mueller does have tools at his disposal that congressional investigators

don’t have, but they may go back and look at all of his investigative

records when they put together their reports later.

O’DONNELL: And Ron, this – the report tonight about the wiretaps

indicates that the wiretaps covered a period where Paul Manafort was

talking to Donald Trump including during the presidency when his lawyer –

Donald Trump’s lawyers were telling him not to talk to Paul Manafort.

Eventually, apparently, the Trump lawyers prevailed on getting Donald Trump

to stop talking to Paul Manafort, but as Rachel already said in the last

hour, Donald Trump might show up on these wiretaps.

KLAIN: Donald Trump might indeed be the first president ever to show up on

a wiretap like this. That would be a dubious, historical precedent.

But I think it’s actually even more important than that because Paul

Manafort was a campaign chairman who was fired, and wasn’t supposedly

working on the Trump campaign.

So what is Donald Trump doing, talking to him after the campaign is over?

What can possibly be the subject of that conversation?

Can’t be campaign strategy. Can’t be campaign tactics. The campaign is

over. So if he’s still talking to Paul Manafort in November, December,

January, maybe even longer, he clearly is talking about this investigation,

what Paul Manafort knows, what he’s told the investigators.

And the fact that Donald Trump is so interested in that, that’s a very

important fact.

O’DONNELL: Nick Akerman, there’s a striking moment in these reports, and

that is the after the raid of Paul Manafort’s home when prosecutors

unnamed, we’re not sure exactly who – tell Paul Manafort, we plan to

indict you.

AKERMAN: Right.

O’DONNELL: That is a very unusual move by prosecutors. It’s not a common

interaction between the prosecutors and someone who they plan to indict.

What is that about? When does a prosecutor decide, I am going to tell this

guy, we plan to indict him?

AKERMAN: You decide to tell somebody that when you want that person to

turn and testify against other people, that is not good news for Donald

Trump, for Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner or anybody else who was

president at that June 9th meeting at Trump Tower.

They have their sights on Paul Manafort, they are trying to work their way

up through other people. They view him as somebody who is knowledgeable

about everything that went on.

He is a key person and they’re telling him that because they want to give

him an opportunity to come in and bare his soul and cooperate and get a

deal so he doesn’t have to spend a lot of time in federal prison.

O’DONNELL: Mieke, what does a leak like this do to the congressional

investigators? When they – when they read this report saying that the

prosecutors have said to Paul Manafort, we plan to indict you.

Does that make them more reluctant to try to get Paul Manafort’s testimony?

EOYANG: Not necessarily, but it does suggest that Manafort’s testimony may

be less valuable. If he knows he is going to be indicted, he may assert

the fifth and not actually provide congressional investigators with

substantive testimony about what he is doing.

You asked Ron earlier what he could have been talking to Trump about, and

if you remember, Paul Manafort is deeply connected to these Russian

oligarchs, some of them who are Ukrainians, some of whom are in Russia.

And so he may have been discussing business dealings and their real

questions about whether or not he was offering quid pro quo to the Trump

organization. Very interested in doing business in Russia during this time

period.

O’DONNELL: And Ron, there’s so much speculation about what they could be

talking about. But you make the point, it’s so much more interesting that

they’re talking during the presidency because there’s no working

relationship there.

There’s not supposed to be, and what you could have in those kinds of

conversations are Donald Trump trying to find ways to say to Paul Manafort,

you know, just please, you know, kind of help me out here.

Don’t give the prosecutors anything that can help them get me.

KLAIN: Yes, I mean, obviously, Trump could have been promising him a

pardon like he promised – like he gave Joe Arpaio.

He could be promising him efforts to help, Manafort could be urging Trump

to fire Comey early on in this. We – you know, we just don’t know.

What we do know is that one of the real firewalls that Trump tried to build

between himself and this investigation, that they’ve been building over the

past several months.

They are like Manafort may have been bad, but we got rid of him and that he

was no longer part of our world.

That firewall has been blown wide open tonight. And the fact that Manafort

was in touch with the president through the rest of the campaign through

the transition into the presidency means that Donald Trump had a

relationship with Paul Manafort that went beyond him counting delegates at

the Republican National Convention.

O’DONNELL: And Nick, if on a wiretap you have the president reminding Paul

Manafort that he is the pardoner-in-chief, where does the special

prosecutor go with that?

AKERMAN: Oh, that is an obstruction of justice. I mean, if what he’s

suggesting to Paul Manafort is don’t worry, I’ve got your back, I’m going

to pardon you –

O’DONNELL: But I mean, there are ways of saying things that aren’t quite

so explicit. And it’s a question of, you know, might Donald Trump find

that way of saying that it isn’t quite as explicit?

AKERMAN: Well, there’s always the wink and the nod –

O’DONNELL: Yes –

AKERMAN: But that’s hard to do over the telephone –

O’DONNELL: It is hard to do on the phone, yes –

AKERMAN: Makes it tough –

O’DONNELL: Yes –

AKERMAN: And Paul Manafort also has the added problem that he’s probably

right in the sights of the New York Attorney General who is also

investigating him for money laundering and other crimes that some of which

are more serious than the federal crimes.

I mean, between the two, I’d rather spend my time in federal prison than

have to go to Rikers Island.

O’DONNELL: And Mieke, the – this revelation tonight about Paul Manafort

and wiretaps – let’s go back to the point where Paul Manafort is hired to

work on this campaign.

A presidential candidate is hiring someone who is under FBI investigation

when he hires him to go to work on this campaign.

EOYANG: That’s right. You’re seeing Paul Manafort who is at the fringes

of politics come into this campaign at a very high level.

A lot of other people were taking a pass on Donald Trump because they

didn’t think that he was really a serious candidate.

Paul Manafort had had a lot of political experience again with these

Russians and Ukrainians. And so when you’re talking about people who would

know about how to broker connections between Vladimir Putin and the Trump

campaign, Paul Manafort is the perfect candidate for that.

O’DONNELL: Mieke Eoyang and Nick Akerman, thank you both for joining us

tonight. Ron, we’re going to talk to you in another segment coming up.

And up next, we now have a tie, it’s an actual tie now in Washington for

the two worst lawyers in Washington.

And they both work for Donald Trump. And they both talk very loudly at

Washington restaurants about their client Donald Trump and the trouble that

he’s involved in right now.

And anyone can hear him including “New York Times” reporters, we’re going

to have that story. Also, a Republican senator who promised to use the

Jimmy Kimmel test for health care legislation so that any child in America

could get the life-saving surgery that Jimmy Kimmel’s new born baby got

this year, that same senator has introduced a bill and is pushing a bill

now in the Senate in a kind of panic last-ditch push that violates the

Jimmy Kimmel test.

And Jimmy Kimmel has noticed.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

O’DONNELL: It’s always worth remembering that Donald Trump could not get

his first choice of lawyers to defend him in the special prosecutor’s

investigation.

He was turned down by the best Washington law firms because of his

reputation for failing to pay his bills and his recurring public

demonstrations of being a ridiculous client for a good lawyer to deal with

in any way.

A client who actually attacked a federal judge in the Trump University

fraud case which Donald Trump then went on to lose to the tune of $25

million.

And so Donald Trump is stuck with nothing close to his first choice of

lawyers in what is the most important moment of his lifetime of legal

troubles.

Two of those lawyers proved their fundamental incompetence as lawyers by

sitting in a Washington restaurant last week, talking loudly enough for a

well-known New York Times” reporter at a nearby table to listen in.

The “New York Times” Ken Vogel, a frequent guest on this program and many

other cable news programs tweeted this picture of the two lawyers doing the

worst possible job they could for their client at lunch, talking about the

investigation publicly.

And you are speaking publicly whenever you are speaking in such a way that

other people can hear you, and real lawyers know that.

John Dowd who is being paid as Donald Trump’s private outside lawyer has an

obligation to maintain attorney-client privilege with Donald Trump.

He violated that obligation at lunch by being overheard by “New York Times”

reporter Ken Vogel.

Ty Cobb, the other lawyer at the table who is now tied with John Dowd for

the title of worst lawyer in Washington, talked loudly about his

disagreements with Chief White House counsel Don McGahn about turning over

documents to the special prosecutor.

He complained about other lawyers in the White House Counsel’s office.

I’ve got some reservations about one of them.

I think he is like a McGahn spy. When Ken Vogel and Peter Baker contacted

the White House and the lawyers involved in that discussion before printing

their article about that discussion, John Dowd told this lie to the “New

York Times” about the conversation that Ken Vogel had actually heard.

He said, “nothing we said reflected adversely upon Don McGahn.” Joining us

now, Kurt Andersen; the author of the new book “Fantasy Land: How America

Went Haywire”, and Ron Klain is back with us.

And Kurt, right at the end of this article, you have Don McGahn saying,

that stuff you heard us say, we did not say.

KURT ANDERSEN, AUTHOR: Well, it’s the old joke. Don’t believe your lying

eyes.

O’DONNELL: Yes –

ANDERSEN: Here was the – here was a “New York Times” reporter several

feet away taking their picture and recording notes on his iPhone as they

spoke.

And there it is – and by asserting the opposite that – oh no, nothing bad

was said about the White House Council Don McGahn –

O’DONNELL: We didn’t say he has spies.

ANDERSEN: Yes, it’s extraordinary. And by the way, these – I do say

these loud, publicly-speaking lawyers were the lawyers brought in to

replace the bad lawyers –

O’DONNELL: Right –

ANDERSEN: To professionalize –

O’DONNELL: Right –

ANDERSEN: The Trump legal team. It’s extraordinary – and by the way, the

thing that – I only realized after I read the initial story is the

steakhouse is in the Trump International Hotel as well.

The BLT steak is in the Trump International Hotel which as everything

becomes essentially a bad TV show in this administration, that’s a thing

that a studio executive would say, no, that’s just too on the nose that

it’s in the president’s own –

O’DONNELL: Right –

ANDERSEN: Restaurant.

O’DONNELL: Let’s listen to what Ken Vogel said about John Kelly’s reaction

to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KEN VOGEL, CHIEF INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER, POLITICO: John Kelly; the chief

of staff and Don McGahn; the White House counsel were incredibly

displeased – to put it mildly, they called Ty Cobb in on Friday and

basically read him the Riot Act by saying, you can’t be talking about this

incredibly sensitive information in such an obviously public context.

The concern here being not just potentially tipping their hand through the

press to what their strategy is and tipping their hand to Mueller.

But also a potential violation of attorney-client privilege.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O’DONNELL: Ron Klain, your reaction.

KLAIN: Well, you know, I’m glad they had this at the BLT steakhouse

because BLT must stand for bad lawyers for Trump.

(LAUGHTER)

You know, I think that it’s an incredible thing. But, you know, one thing

that’s in that story, that story by Vogel and Baker is the fact that one of

these complaints was that Don McGahn has documents in a safe in the White

House that he will not show to Donald Trump’s lawyers.

And what I can tell you about that, Lawrence, is those documents in a safe

cannot be documents that are good for Donald Trump.

Because if they were, his lawyers would have seen them. So, you know, this

obviously was a horrible act of lawyering by these two people.

But really it begs the question of what is here and what’s yet to come out,

and gives a road map for Bob Mueller for the documents he most want to see.

O’DONNELL: Kurt, you’re one of New York journalists who has been studying

Donald Trump for decades. He’s not a good sleeper, we know that.

He’s an insomniac, there’s something that keeps him awake at night. And

now he’s got this. Now he’s got his two lawyers sitting there being

overheard, even Donald Trump knows this is utterly buffoonish behavior.

ANDERSEN: Overheard, disagreeing with each other, and one of them loudly

disagreeing with his White House counsel Don McGahn who by the way may be

criminally culpable himself.

So – and has lawyered up as a result. So yes, at this point, Trump who

until recently, his first group of lawyers who were dismissed were lawyers

who had no experience whatsoever in this kind of Washington criminal law.

He thought he’d replaced them with the guys who know this score and this is

what they do. This mind boggling version of publicly sharing their

client’s most important legal negotiations and questions. It’s

extraordinary.

O’DONNELL: Ron, you used to work in the Justice Department, can you tip us

off as to where the Justice Department’s lawyers go to lunch so that we can

overhear the special prosecutors and Robert Mueller fighting among each

other about how they’re handling the prosecution, the investigation –

ANDERSEN: Yes –

O’DONNELL: Of Donald Trump?

ANDERSEN: Yes, they eat at their desks, Lawrence –

O’DONNELL: Is that going to happen? –

ANDERSEN: They eat at their desks –

O’DONNELL: Yes, that’s right –

ANDERSEN: That’s the key, Lawrence, they eat at their desks.

O’DONNELL: Yes, I mean, if you just think about it and say, OK, let’s

shift this over to the other side and the impossibility of anyone ever

overhearing Robert Mueller or any of the lawyers working in on that side of

the case.

KLAIN: It seems profoundly unlikely. Look, people are human, I’m sure

mistakes happen, perhaps, but not like this, not in public, not actually at

an outdoor table where you’re walking by on the sidewalk could have heard

it, and just not in this way.

And you could see really the pressure this is bringing on the White House,

the part of that piece you alluded to at the outset of the program about

people in the White House so worried that their colleagues are wearing

wires to White House meetings.

Now, I’ve worked in the White House, Lawrence, it’s a hard place to work

under the best of circumstances. If you think your colleagues are wired,

that’s got to be wreaking just havoc on the president and his team.

O’DONNELL: And then, Kurt, it’s as good as them being wired in the sense

that there’s one there who trusts another nor should anyone in that

building trust anyone else in that building based on what we’ve seen in

terms of the way they leak –

(CROSSTALK)

ANDERSEN: Well, exactly, whether they’re wearing wires or not, I – you

have to believe that every one of them is making contemporaneous notes

every night about what he has said to me or she said to him.

That has to be case, now – no, that’s not as good as evidence in a trial

or a criminal proceeding as tape recordings.

But they have to believe that’s there and –

But they have to believe that’s there and who can they trust? I guess

Ivanka and Jared trust each other, and that may be the extent of the

implicit trust in the White House.

O’DONNELL: And Ron, and in your career in Washington, working in the

Senate, working in the Justice Department, working in the White House.

When you go to a restaurant with someone who you might be discussing

anything sensitive, you’re very careful about what table that is, about how

far away from other people you are, and if you’re too close, you just don’t

talk about it.

This just doesn’t happen. We don’t have another one of these stories.

About the times so and so was overheard in the Washington restaurant

because everybody knows you don’t do this.

KLAIN: Yes, I mean, again, people are human, they make mistakes, but this

is a colossal mistake. And I think the scope and nature of this really

stands out.

And the fact that it was about not just sensitive or kind of politically

sensitive information, but attorney-client information really makes it

very different.

And of course, the fact that they were caught lying about it afterwards as

opposed to just kind of coughing it up and admitting it only adds to that.

And so, this is fiasco of a fiasco of a fiasco, but it illustrates just how

bad things are in the Trump White House right now.

O’DONNELL: Ron Klain and Kurt Andersen, thank you both for joining us

tonight.

Coming up, are Senate Republicans really going to try to push their latest

version of repealing and replacing Obamacare?

And if they do, what will John McCain do this time? His best friend is

pushing that bill. And Donald Trump used the eve of his first U.N. speech

to taunt North Korea on Twitter.

But is North Korea actually afraid of Donald Trump? Do they understand

Donald Trump? Do they understand his tweets?

An American reporter who’s just returned from North Korea with a stunning

report will join us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

LAWRENCE O’DONNELL, MSNBC ANCHOR: We have a restaurant correction to make

on our last segment. We were talking about BLT Steak in Washington, D.C.

That’s where Donald Trump’s lawyers can be overheard talking about the

case. So if you want to hear Donald Trump’s lawyers talking about the

case, go to BLT Steak which is not in the Trump Hotel in Washington.

There is another BLT named restaurant in the Trump Hotel in Washington. If

you want to hear the Trump lawyers talking about the Trump case, you go to

BLT Steak and apparently you sit outside because they do it right outside

on the sidewalk. You can just walk by. You don’t have to pay for lunch. You

can just overhear them as you’re walking by so, BLT Steak not in the Trump

Hotel.

And now, to the latest on healthcare, the republican healthcare bill in the

senate and Jimmy Kimmel.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIMMY KIMMEL, AMERICAN COMEDIAN: If your baby is going to die and it

doesn’t have to, it shouldn’t be matter how much money you make. I think

that’s something now whether you’re a republican or democrat or something

else, we all agree on that, right? I mean, we do. I saw a lot of families

there and no parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save

their child’s life.

It just shouldn’t happen. Not here. So -

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O’DONNELL: After Jimmy Kimmel told that powerful story of how doctors at

children’s hospital in Los Angeles performed life saving surgery saving

surgery on his newborn so. Republican Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana

proposed what he call - he thought of this term, the Jimmy Kimmel test for

healthcare legislation. Senator Cassidy’s Jimmy Kimmel test is would any

child born with the same heart diseases is Jimmy Kimmel son be able to get

everything he or she would need in the first year of life even if it cost

more than a certain amount of money?

Senator Cassidy was a guest on the show after Jimmy Kimmel’s emotional

monologue.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BILL CASSIDY, UNITED STATES SENATOR: Lowering premiums with coverage

passing the Jimmy Kimmel test, if we do that, we get an American plan. Not

democrat, not a republican, and American plan and that’s where we need to

be.

KIMMELL: Senator the Jimmy Kimmel test I think should be no family should

be denied medical care emergency or otherwise because they can’t afford it.

Can that be the Jimmy Kimmel test? As simple as that? Is that

oversimplifying it?

CASSIDY: Hey man, you’re on the right track. And if that’s as close as we

get, that works great in government.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O’DONNELL: And that was a very slippery politician’s answer that Jimmy

Kimmel’s audience was hearing there. He did not actually agree with Jimmy

Kimmel’s version of the Kimmel test. Instead, he simply said that Jimmy

Kimmel’s was on the right track and now that very same Senator Cassidy is

pushing a healthcare bill that will repeal and replace Obamacare and would

completely fail the Jimmy Kimmel test.

Millions upon millions of people would lose health care under the Cassidy

bill that is being co-sponsored by Senator Lindsey Graham. But we don’t

know exactly how many millions because the congressional budget office has

not even scored the bill yet but republicans are still ready to vote for

it. Senator John McCain whose best friend in the senate is Lindsey Graham

cast the deciding no vote the last time the republicans tried to pass a

healthcare bill in the senate.

Here’s what John McCin told the reporters about the Graham/Cassidy bill. I

am not supportive of the bill yet. When asked what he needs to be able to

support the bill, John McCain said, among other things, the regular order,

lots of things. Regular order means having hearings on the bill. In the

house and in the senate and then having committee votes on the bill in the

house and in the senate.

And then voting on the bill on the senate floor where it is open to

amendment by any senator. That process normally takes several months at

least. And there are only 12 days left for the senate republicans to pass a

healthcare bill in the senate under the procedural protection of the rule

called reconciliation where the bill needs only 51 votes to pass. Joining

us now, Andy Slavitt the former Acting Administrator of the Centers for

Medicare and Medicaid services from 2015 to 2017.

Also joining us Jennifer Reuben, an opinion writer for “The Washington

Post” and, Jennifer, you wrote about this Cassidy/Graham bill today for

“The Washington Post” and Jimmy Kimmel tweeted your article to his 10

million followers and you make the point very clearly in this article that

the Cassidy bill fails the Kimmel test.

JENNIFER REUBEN, OPINION WRITER FOR THE WASHINGTON POST: That’s right. One

of the things it does, for example, is put a per capita caps the Medicaid

for every state. So that people who are enjoying Medicaid benefits won’t

enjoy Medicaid benefits in the future. We are not just talking about

rolling back the extension of Medicaid. We are talking about a worst cut

for Medicaid.

We are talking about giving states the right to redefine what the minimum

benefits are. Maybe they’re going to define minimum benefits as excluding

birth defects. They’re not going to define it as not including heart

defects and which was one of the things that - which was the defect that

Jimmy Kimmel’s son was born with. They also have the ability under the

Cassidy/Graham bill to decide that preexisting conditions maybe don’t have

to be covered completely.

So, in the guise of sending it back to the states and the guise of

federalism, it’s really the most draconian of all versions and you are

right. They’re trying to rush this through in the dead of night. I would

say one thing, however. They really don’t have 12 days because pardon the

pun, thank goodness we have the Jewish holidays so it will be out on

Thursday and Friday. And then, by next Friday they better be out by sun

down.

So they have less than 12 days and I would suggest that if democrats are

concerned about this that they slow things down. Make people read the bill.

Make people discuss it. Find out what’s in it.

O’DONNELL: And, Andy Slavitt, one thing that the democrats are demanding

is a full CBO score of this bill. Chairman Orrin Hatch the senate finance

committee is scheduling a hearing on the bill next week and that seems to

be the finance committee’s nod to John McCain’s demand for regular order

but that’s not regular order for a bill like this. The senate finance

committee had 24 hearings as I recall when we were considering the Clinton

Healthcare Bill then almost as many hearings and meetings at least over the

Obamacare.

ANDY SLAVITT, FMR ACTING ADMINISTRATOR OF THE CENTERS FOR MEDICARE AND

MEDICAID: Well, this has all the features of a rush job. So the

republicans are now prepared to bring this bill to the floor without a full

CBO score. The CBO said today, they will not be able to score the bill in

time. The timeframe that - that Jennifer just laid out. We also know that

this hearing you’re talking about is a rush together kind of hearing, a

show hearing, hoping that that can get McCain to check the box.

And then third we just heard word tonight, it’s not yet been reported that

the great work of Lamar Alexander has been doing with Patty Murray, they

try to come to a bipartisan bill that the republican leadership has put a

stop to that bill to apply pressure for people to say, you’ve got to vote

for this cassidy bill or you’re not going to have anything at all. So this

is a - this is more rush job of a very harmful bill.

O’DONNELL: And, Jennifer, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, John McCain

stopped the last republican bill. Based on what they said about the last

republican bill and what was in it and why they were voting against it in

terms of content of the bill and we know Senator McCain said a lot about

the procedure but the content of the bill, how is this different from the

content of what they voted against before?

REUBEN: It’s worse. They were concerned about Medicaid cuts, they were

concerned about cuts for rural healthcare, they were concerned about a lot

of things and this really is worse because essentially by pushing it back

to the states they can do essentially whatever they want. By the way, that

might entail in blue states setting up a single payer system. So

republicans could be slitting their throats. They would be sending out a

bunch of experiments in single payer healthcare and probably not what they

want either.

And, and Andy Slavitt would Senator McCain made the really kind of

emotional first speech on the senate floor after he was diagnosed with

brain cancer, it was all about the procedures of the senate, and the

procedures of content. It was more of congress, it was more about that than

the content of the bill and he kept talking about regular order and when I

heard him say that, it sounded to me like he absolutely was going to have

to vote against the bill that was in front of them because as I said

regular order is a minimum of six to nine months of consideration of a bill

like this before it comes to a vote.

How could he possibly vote for something like this rushed through a fake, a

truly fake version of regular order if that’s what they’re going to pretend

to do?

SLAVITT: Lawrence that’s a great point. If you think about it, you’re

thinking about what Senator McCain’s legacy will end up being if he

reverses himself under something that he got universal (INAUDIBLE) for.

He’ll end up in situation where we will have passed the most partisan, one-

sided bill by a partisan process only of course to have the democrats very

likely attempt to the same thing in the next election and so on and so on

and so on.

And I don’t think Senator McCain wants to be responsible for that. All due

respect to his friendship to Senator Graham, all due respect to his loyalty

to the party, he would be setting off a wave of things long probably beyond

his time in the senate that would create an atmosphere of partisanship that

would be well beyond even where we sit today. He can put a stop to it.

O’DONNELL: So far Rand Paul’s the only republican senator coming out

against it saying it’s not conservative enough. Susan Collins is saying

she’s concerned about the bill but not taking a position for or against it

just yet. We’ll going to keep covering it. Jennifer Reuben and Andy

Slavitt, thank you both for joining us tonight. Really appreciate it.

REUBEN: Thanks.

SLAVITT: Thanks Lawrence.

O’DONNELL: Coming up, how does North Korea interpret Donald Trump? They

are having as much trouble interpreting him as we are interpreting North

Korea.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

O’DONNELL: This is for the nuclear war. That’s exactly what Evan Osnos was

told when he was being shown the dual purposes that are built into a subway

station in North Korea where everyone he talked to including a 11-year-old

boy seemed to believe that nuclear war is certainly possible and

survivable. North Korea has perfected its ability to absorb pain.

That’s what Evan Osnos discovered in the extraordinary reporting in North

Korea, the cover story of this week’s New Yorker Magazine. It’s North

Korea’s ability to absorb pain apparently makes our traditional nuclear

deterrence strategies feel almost useless with North Korea.

North Korea believes that they won the Korean War. And that the United

States lost the Korean War and having endured war with the United States

before, some North Koreans express a certain kind of confidence about doing

it again, A confidence that does include the possibility that millions of

North Koreans would die in nuclear war with the United States. A few

thousand would survive said a North Korean government official. A lot of

people would die. But not everyone would die.

A government of a country with 25 million citizens that can see some

form of victory in only a few thousand of them surviving a nuclear war is a

government that no American President has figured out how to negotiate with

and now the united states and North Korea each have a head of state that

the world struggles to understand. As Kim Jong-Un’s statements and Donald

Trump’s tweets seem to be edging ever closer to nuclear war. Evan will join

us next with the answer that he got to this question when he asked it in

North Korea. If your country would be destroyed in a nuclear exchange, why

are you really entertaining the idea? He got that answer, he got an answer

to the question in North Korea and it will surprise you. Evan Osnos joins

us with that answer next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, UNITED STATES PRESIDENT: I had the long conversation with

President Xi of China. We discussed trade and we also discussed a place

called North Korea. Let’s see what happens. I think we’re making great

progress.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O’DONNELL: That was the President speaking tonight in New York City.

Tomorrow he will speak to the United Nations general assembly for the first

time and the Whitehouse says that the threat from North Korea will be the

focus of his address. Joining us now Evan Osnos, staff writer at the New

Yorker. He wrote the recent cover story, the risk of nuclear war with North

Korea. and, Evan, I wanted to talk about North Korea’s attempts now to

interpret the President of the United States, which has become more

difficult than it ever has in the past, including, for example, this Tweet

that the President tweeted yesterday.

He said, I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night, asked him

how rocket man is doing. long gas lines forming in North Korea. too bad,

exclamation point. And as you report, the North Korean officials read

these right away, including some officials who are here in New York City.

But they struggle to figure out what they mean.

EVAN OSNOS, JOURNALIST: Yeah, in many ways the North Koreans ask the same

questions about Donald Trump that we ask about Kim Jong-Un. They asked me,

is he, as they put it, rational, or is he smart? They said they’re

struggling to answer that question. You know, in some ways we know how we

look at this confrontation.

This feels to us as it North Korea is taking these inexplicable steps

toward greater and greater confrontation with the United States. But from

the north korean perspective, they say they are encountering a U.S.

President than they have dealt with before. He’s using language like

they’ve never heard.

And they feel as if taking about things that they never expected like

preventive war. And as they said to me when I was in North Korea in

august, the United States is not the only country that can launch

preventive war.

O’DONNELL: And one of the interpretations that comes out very clearly in

your piece is they are interpreting Donald Trump to intentionally be

marching toward war.

OSNOS: Yeah, they take him at his word. You know, they have listened to

his statements. They’ve read his Tweets very closely. They have said to me

that – and others that they believe that they’re not going to suffer the

same fate that befell Saddam Hussein and mow Muammar Gaddafi.

Those of course were two leaders who were developing nuclear weapons and

gave them up. And so when they hear Donald Trump say the only solution to

this crisis is to give up their nuclear weapons, they say that is putting

us on a path towards war.

And I think the other piece that is important to remember is the way they

regard themselves is they see themselves as having suffered and survived

terrible things in their history, the Korean War, the famine in the 19090s.

As a government official said to me, if we had to do it again we would do

it a third time and we would survive.

O’DONNELL: Yes, they say to you they have already survived things that

they consider as bad as nuclear war. You asked this question that you

report in your piece. If your country would be destroyed in a nuclear

exchange, why are you really entertaining the idea? And what answer did you

get?

OSNOS: They said, because we have no other choice. In this case, they

really feel as if they are on track towards survival. They feel that

they’re facing an existential threat from the United States. And I this is

where we’re at a crucial moment right now because remember we’ve been

dealing with North Korea one form or another since the end of the Korean

War in 1953.

But suddenly we have found ourselves in this very confrontational moment.

And that’s partly because they have radically escalated the pace of their

nuclear program and their missile program. But it’s also because we have

chosen to deal with them in a new way under the Trump Administration.

And I think there is a growing sense that in addition to maximum pressure,

which you are seeing now with more sanctions, it’s perhaps time also for

maximum engagement, which is the other side of this. Looking for the

opportunity to get to the negotiating table and de-escalate the

confrontation.

O’DONNELL: And, Evan, it is an extraordinary journey you took to North

Korea. While in the middle of all this conflict and while Donald Trump was

firing off Tweets in august that people were asking you about while you

were there, you visited, among other things, you visited a school. There

was a moment with an 11-year-old boy when they were – the students were

told, you know, you can ask him anything. Eventually one kid decided to try

asking you something. And what did this 11-year-old boy say?

OSNOS: He stood up in the front row of the classroom and he said, why is

the United States trying to provoke a war with us? And why is the United

States trying to prevent us from getting a nuclear weapon? The message for

me was very clear, which Is North Korea gets up, North Korean population

gets up every day and they are reminded, they’re thinking about this all

the time. They see it on bill boards on the street. They see it on

television. As far as they hear they need to prepare for war with the

United States and we should take steps to prevent that.

O’DONNELL: Evan Osnos, it is the cover story of this weeks New Yorker,

North Korea on the brink. It is extraordinary reporting, Evan, just

stunning how you got permission to travel to North Korea, everything you

went through while you were there. We’re going to be referring to elements

of this story, I’m sure, in your reporting for weeks to come if there’s so

much that we didn’t get to we will get to more at another time. Evan Osnos

thank you for joining us.

OSNOS: Thanks Lawrence, much appreciated.

O’DONNELL: Tonight’s next word is next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

O’DONNELL: President Trump will be speaking to the U.N. General Assembly

for the first time tomorrow, the first time in his Presidency. But possibly

more importantly for the future of his presidency, and about the same time

Donald Trump’s long-time personal lawyer Michael Cohen will be speaking to,

that is to say, testifying to the Senate Intelligence Committee behind

closed doors. That’s tonight’s Last Word. The 11th hour with Brian Williams

starts now.



END

Copy: Content and programming copyright 2017 MSNBC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.