The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, Transcript 9/15/17 Trump admin vs. ESPN

Transcript:

Show: THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL

Date: September 15, 2017

Guest: Jill Wine-Banks, Deepa Seetharaman, David Jolly, Maria Teresa

Kumar, Asawin Suebsaeng, Zerlina Maxwell, Karine Jean-Pierre, Richard

Painter



ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Rachel. You know, I feel like we

keep so much track of who is going before the grand jury and the names and

the aides. As you were saying, why did this spokesman go? I feel like

we`ll going to be hearing a lot more about each of these social media

platforms.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Well, yes, and it will be interesting to see

both from a business perspective and from an investigatory perspective how

much they will either be willing to explain about what happened on their

platform and how much they`ll try to hold on to as a trade secret.

Facebook is not going to be able to keep this – the same public profile

they`ve got on this – for much longer.

MELBER: Right, the old saying, you can`t be neutral on a moving social

media platform, something like that, train platform.

(LAUGHTER)

MADDOW: Right.

MELBER: I don`t know. Rachel, have a great weekend.

MADDOW: Thanks, Ari.

MELBER: I am Ari Melber in for Lawrence O`Donnell.

We have a potentially huge development we`re tracking here in the Russia

inquiry this Friday night, what Bob Mueller might have in his possession

and what it could actually tell us about how far along the investigation is

going. We`re going to explain that in just a moment.

Also, politically, why some conservatives are calling President Trump`s new

deal style with Democrats a season of betrayal. And the very latest on the

White House face off with ESPN, their so-called culture war.

But, first, the breaking news from St. Louis. This is the scene there

right now we want to show you tonight. Several hundred protesters are in

the streets, and they are protesting, breaking news, an acquittal of a

former St. Louis police officer who was on trial for murder, for killing a

Black man after a car chase.

Now, today, Judge Timothy Wilson found that former St. Louis police officer

– his name is Jason Stockley – not guilty of the charges of first-degree

murder. The shooting occurred all the way back in 2011 of a man named

Anthony Lamar Smith who was 24 years old.

A lot going on here that`s important. Joining us now from St. Louis with

more is reporter Casey Nolan in our local NBC affiliate.

Casey, tell us what you`re seeing and the background you can provide.

CASEY NOLAN, KSDK-TV REPORTER: Well, what we`re seeing is a bit of a pause

in what`s otherwise been a pretty active march that`s covered at least five

miles or so here since about 7:00 p.m. Central Time.

Throughout the day here in St. Louis, the protests have been kind of ad hoc

in different parts of the neighborhoods, kind of sporadic, but they seem to

have kind of coalesced here. I`ll show you a little more of what we can

see.

This is the central west end neighborhood in the city of St. Louis.

Locally, people would tell you it`s kind of a high-end neighborhood. A

high-end residential area, a lot of shops, restaurants, things of that

nature.

And the message here, a couple of different –

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I hope to send a message.

NOLAN: Hang on one second.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: OK.

NOLAN: A couple of different chants, if I can try –

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

NOLAN: – to summarize what I`ve heard so far tonight. One was: get out

of the bars, get into the streets.

I think if you can – if I can overgeneralize a little bit, this is a

fairly sympathetic crowd in this particular neighborhood. However, the

message to the people who are in the bars, get out of the bars, get into

the streets.

Also, early on, it was: if you`re going to kill our people, we`re going to

kill your economy. So the idea being, on a night when a lot of people are

out on the sidewalks having dinner, business is going on, the idea being to

shut that down.

We have an interstate not too far from here. The crowd tried to get to

that. The police blocked that off. There`s a large police presence there,

Interstate 64, that runs through the heart of the city. The crowd just

turned around and came back here where we really haven`t seen much of a

police presence.

Again, we`re kind of paused now. We got –

MELBER: Right.

NOLAN: – I would say, 500 people, roughly. It`s hard to count. If

anything, this crowd`s gotten bigger over the last couple of hours and the

five or so miles that they`ve marched.

MELBER: And walk us through some of what has been such a big piece of

evidence on the ground in St. Louis because this is a case that hasn`t

gotten as much national attention, and yet there was very strong evidence

against the officer.

Apart from the shooting itself into the police car, there was audio

evidence that the community was very upset about that showed the officer

speaking about killing the person before they even engaged. Some of the

things that we know have been on the minds of protesters.

Walk us through that in the wake of, as I`ve reported, an acquittal, a

judge finding a not guilty in this murder case.

NOLAN: Yes. The thing that was captured on audio was, I`m going to –

we`re going to kill him. We`re going to kill that blank, don`t you know?

[22:04:58] And then from there, about 45 seconds later, Jason Stockley

actually did kill Anthony Lamar Smith as he said he would. His attorney

says it was in the heat of the moment, and he doesn`t even actually

remember saying it.

(APPLAUSE)

NOLAN: We are getting, right now, a bit of a reaction to us being here.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Black lives matter!

NOLAN: This has been a crowd that`s really not interested in talking to

the press. To the mainstream press, if you would. So right now, that`s

the reaction you`re hearing.

MELBER: All right.

NOLAN: As she chants, they react. But, yes, you`re right. The audio was

an issue. Also, there was a gun in the car that prosecutors said the

officer planted, and he said they had DNA evidence to prove that.

MELBER: Right.

NOLAN: The judge didn`t buy it.

MELBER: Casey Nolan from right in the middle of the protest, and we will

continue to monitor tonight as it has been such a scene there in St. Louis.

Thank you. We`ll check back as events warrant.

I want to turn the page here from that important story to another one, two

big developments in the ongoing Russia query today.

The first, a witness speaking outside of Bob Mueller`s grand jury room.

And the other is, tonight, a new report that suggests Mueller got some kind

of grand issue – grand jury related search warrant for Facebook as I was

discussing briefly with Rachel.

But let`s start with this issue, Paul Manafort`s spokesman, Jason Maloni,

who spent about 2-1/2 hours today before the grand jury, speaking,

presumably, about something to do with his Manafort work and relationship.

That is President Trump`s former campaign chair, now a subject in the Bob

Mueller investigation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JASON MALONI, SPOKESMAN FOR PAUL MANAFORT: My name is Jason Maloni. I`m

president of JadeRoq. I was ordered to appear today before the grand jury.

I answered questions and I`ve been dismissed.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What types of questions did they ask?

MALONI: That`s all I have to say.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That`s all he had to say, but other reports circulating – a

BuzzFeed reporting today – on another secret meeting involving another

subject in the same Mueller probe. This is General Michael Flynn who is,

of course, under investigation, along with Kushner, a person of interest in

the query, and Steve Bannon. All of them with a secret meeting with the

King of Jordan back in January.

The meeting occurred around the same time General Flynn was pushing a

Middle East nuclear power plant plan that would have ties to Russia.

BuzzFeed reporting people close to the three Trump advisers say the nuclear

deal was not discussed at the meeting with the King of Jordan, but a

federal official with access to a document created by a law enforcement

agency about the meeting said the proposal, known as the “Marshal Plan,”

was one of the topics the group talked about.

Tonight, the “Wall Street Journal” reporting that other news, Facebook has

given the Mueller team even more information about these Russian accounts

that bought campaign ads on Facebook. More than Facebook gave to Congress.

Now, last week, Facebook had told the Congress about some 500 Russian tied

accounts. But this “Journal” report tells us something new, that Facebook

gave more to Mueller`s team, quote, copies of the ad, details about the

accounts that bought them, the targeting criteria they used.

Now, Facebook policy dictates it would only turn over, quote, stored

contents of any account like messages and information on – and location

information in response to a search warrant.

Let`s unpack what could be going on. I`m joined by one of the writers of

that “Wall Street Journal” piece, Deepa Seetharaman, and Jill Wine-Banks,

former assistant Watergate special prosecutor and an MSNBC contributor.

Normally, I would go to the reporter but, Jill, because of the search

aspect, I`m going to you first. Do you read this as something that would

require potentially a search warrant? And walk us through why that would

matter.

JILL WINE-BANKS, FORMER ASSISTANT WATERGATE SPECIAL PROSECUTOR: The search

warrant matters because, under Facebook policy, they`re limited to what

they would do in response to a subpoena. Whereas, the search warrant will

allow them to provide more information.

It`s also interesting the story about it being more information to Mueller

than to the Congress. And, of course, Congress has an obligation to make

sure our elections are fair and not interfered with. So it`s important

that they also get as much information about what the Russians did on

Facebook to interfere with our election. So, at some point, they will also

need that, but it may be more important that the criminal case go forward

first.

MELBER: Right. And, Deepa, what did your sources tell you?

DEEPA SEETHARAMAN, REPORTER, THE WALL STREET JOURNAL: Well, my sources are

telling me that, you know, Facebook has been getting a lot of demands for

this information. And, you know, with the – with – they provided it to

Mueller because he has more power, he has more ability, the ability to

actually issue his kind of search warrant, and you have an enormous amount

of information that comes with that.

You have the creative of the ad, like what the ads look like, who the ads

were targeted to, and all kinds of other information that could really help

us understand, you know, how effective these ads were.

MELBER: Yes. I mean, for folks who aren`t, you know, big tech gurus or

Facebook users, I mean, people know what you do see. That`s the front end.

A lot of this goes to the back end, right? The data, the metadata, any

information that might have identifying aspects to it.

[22:10:00] Based on your tech expertise, I mean, Deepa, do you think this

is the kind of information that can give Mueller clues he wouldn`t be able

to get from anyone other than Facebook?

SEETHARAMAN: Absolutely. I mean, only Facebook has copies of the ads

themselves. Only they know who are – who the buyers are and able to match

that with the ad copy. They have access to the – you know, to the reach

of a particular ad, so they could tell how effective it was and who shared

it.

And there are a lot – there are enormous number of details that only

Facebook has, and they keep that private. You know, that is a big part of

the company`s ethos. You know, they don`t like to share advertiser data,

which makes it a little difficult for all of us to understand the nature

and scope of these ads during the election. But Mueller will have that

information. It`s very powerful.

MELBER: Jill, I wonder if you could walk us through the different features

of a potential criminal conspiracy. Ultimately, if Bob Mueller`s looking

at something illegal like hacking, he wants to see whether Americans were

involved.

According to U.S. intel, criminal hacking occurred. That`s not a mystery.

It seems that the Facebook piece and the money piece, if there is one, are

other ways.

That is to say, even if you put the hacking and the pilfered e-mails aside,

the money spent on Facebook ads, or if any money went into other accounts

or changed hands, would be distinct and separate potentially criminal

conspiracy acts that, if Americans were involved in, would create a hook

for Mueller?

WINE-BANKS: Absolutely. And I think maybe what the public needs to know

is that an act in furtherance of a conspiracy doesn`t have to, itself, be a

crime. So that if you`re spending money, that`s not a crime. But if

you`re spending money for an illegal purpose, it becomes part of the

conspiracy, so if any American paid for those ads or helped to identify how

to target them.

I think the targeting is a very interesting aspect of how they knew who to

go after and how to rile up the public because these seem to not be related

to a candidate, more to issues, and were intended to rile the base in favor

of Donald Trump and to be negative for Hillary Clinton.

And to create events, as well, so that they actually hosted events that

brought in a lot of Americans who, of course, did not know that they were

being lured there by Russians. And –

MELBER: Well, that`s the weirdest part. I mean, they –

WINE-BANKS: Yes.

MELBER: The event they staged in Idaho, according to Russian organizers

that put up material, was an anti-foreigner event. Of course, it was

staged by foreigners pretending to be Americans. You can`t make it out.

And, Jill, I want to play for you Congressman Cummings because we`ve been

talking, so far tonight, about money that went to Facebook. Then there`s

all the money that went from other companies to the Flynns and what that

trail means. Here was Congressman Cummings speaking about this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ELIJAH CUMMINGS (D), MARYLAND: We want them to come in, the folks who

– from these various companies that hired Flynn. We want them to come in

and tell us exactly how this thing – how all this happened. And by the

way, Andrea, whether it`s still going on.

It may very well be that this was a major thing that he wanted to

accomplish. He traveled all over the world to do it. And so we want to

know exactly, is it still going on? And what the communications were with

regard to it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Jill, how does federal investigation approach those entities?

Some of them may have been doing something that would potentially be

lawful, which is influence peddling, right, which we know goes on a lot in

Washington. And yet, it seems that Flynn`s failure to accurately report on

time at least brings some criminal liability into the picture.

WINE-BANKS: It`s not a coincidence that all of these meetings and all of

these relationships were not disclosed.

It`s interesting that they had the meeting with the King of Jordan while

they were working for the transition or in the White House itself. They

were working on trying to make money through a nuclear deal that could have

also endangered the stability of the Middle East, and they were doing this

as White House officials or as Trump transition officials.

So there`s an awful lot of illegal activity there and things that are

dangerous to our democracy that I think we need to know about, both in

terms of crimes, but also just in terms of the politics of it.

MELBER: Yes. Jill Wine-Banks with the law, Deepa Seetharaman with the big

scoop tonight. I want to thank you both for joining THE LAST WORD. Have a

good weekend.

SEETHARAMAN: Thank you.

WINE-BANKS: You, too. Thank you.

MELBER: Thank you. Up next, we`re going to talk about why the hats are on

fire and what it means for Donald Trump.

Plus, later, a must watch response to President Trump`s odd demand that he

get an apology after an ESP anchor – ESPN anchored discussed his, quote,

White supremacy.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: Do you feel something changing in the air? Donald Trump`s first

months in office, we all know, were characterized by chaos, much of it

self-imposed. And now, we`re hearing the new buzzword may be betrayal.

The claims that Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi could have reached a deal

with Trump on Dreamers, first reported and scrutinized right here by

Lawrence and Rachel when that news broke Wednesday night? Well, that has

already driven the GOP base into a full rage by today.

Steve Bannon`s Breitbart has the headline: Trump supporters begin burning

MAGA hats in protest against amnesty for no wall deal with Dems. Followed

by red lettering there: You have become the swamp.

Now, the article reports on these types of videos, new, from Trump

supporters. I actually spoke to one myself earlier tonight. He endorsed

Trump the day he announced, but joined me on “THE BEAT” there to explain

why he was burning his MAGA hat.

And it`s not just voters on social media, which some might dismiss as

isolated. We`re hearing this from some pretty big names. Ann Coulter now

talking impeachment, and Steve King saying the Dreamer deal would mean

Trump`s base is blown up, destroyed, irreparable, and disillusioned beyond

repair.

It`s a tall order. Does Donald Trump care? Well, one aide says that you

can hardly remember the last time Trump seemed this pleased for a sustained

consecutive number of days while in office, according to a “Daily Beast.”

[22:20:02] And one main reason here may be, guess what? The positive press

which Donald Trump may actually prize more than loyalty to his

congressional Republicans. One GOP operative on this point explaining, we

got used to the new normal of chaos. Maybe the new new normal is betrayal

for really no reason.

Another factor here that`s interesting that we have been unpacking, Trump

may be insulated from some of this allegedly bad news. You may know about

it, I may know about it, but he may not.

Quote, instead of being able to march into the Oval Office and hand Trump

the latest head Breitbart headline or printouts of tweets showing how badly

his amnesty drive is playing with his fiercest nationalist supporters,

aides opposing this decision now have to go through a process implemented

by, of course, John Kelly, the General, submitting official documented

requests to even get a presidential meeting.

And according to Axios, Trump is now getting mostly positive feedback for

this turn, however brief, however fleeting, however empty, towards alleged

bipartisanship. And you can`t get mad about tweets you don`t see.

Joining me now to break it all down, Maria Teresa Kuma is the president/CEO

of Voto Latino and MSNBC contributor. Also, I`m joined by Republican –

former Republican Congressman David Jolly from Florida, and Asawin

Suebsaeng, a politics reporter for “The Daily Beast” who broke that story I

just mentioned.

David Jolly, you`ve been in Congress. You`ve gotten those piles of clips

that mention you and access your information.

DAVID JOLLY, FORMER FLORIDA CONGRESSMAN: Sure.

MELBER: How much of this is about Donald Trump only hearing a version of

events of praise for these meetings that, as we report, are controversial

to just about everyone?

JOLLY: Listen, he ran on his ego, he served on his ego, and so I think it

is positive reinforcement he`s hearing. And in some ways, if you go back

to the advent of the tea party in 2010, remember, Marco Rubio was their

hero. Then he offered comprehensive immigration reform, they kicked him to

the curb.

John Boehner, speaker, they – he was never good enough because he struck

deals with Obama. Paul Ryan, the author of the Ryan plan, which was this

hallmark of conservatism, is now no longer good enough for the base.

And so Trump is going through that right now, recognizing that to get a

deal in Washington, you have to compromise. And the base will never

understand that.

MELBER: The base will never understand it, Maria Teresa Kumar, and yet,

although I think David`s legislative history there is exactly accurate,

most of those other immigration deals were certainly broader.

New polling shows that most Trump supporters do not even favor immediate

deportation of Dreamers, so there may be a symbolic politics to this. But

people across the political spectrum, if we want to talk policy – and we

don`t always because it`s not always logical.

MARIA TERESA KUMAR, PRESIDENT AND CEO, VOTO LATINO: Sure.

MELBER: But when it comes to policy, throughout the spectrum, most people

think, if you happen to be taken here as a child by someone else, the

solution is not to deport you today.

KUMAR: Well, and I think that`s what Trump really understands. He

understands his base oftentimes better than a lot of the talking pundits

that pretend to understand him such as Rush Limbaugh. And in this case, he

recognizes that most Americans, including many of his base, do not believe

that young people that have been here and tried to do right by the law

should be deported.

And so he is playing into that, but he also know – he also recognizes that

he also needs to appease some of the business because they`re going to, at

the end of the day, the ones that fund a lot of the campaigns on the

Republican side. And that is widely held that the evangelical movement

also actually supports the DACA so – the DACA and the Dreamers.

So this is one of the few places where he feels that he can make a

compromise and still look good, that he is being kind and gentle to

Americans. But let`s not forget, at the end of the day, Donald Trump is

someone that has shown that he is not necessarily someone that will

actually sign the dotted line on this deal.

MELBER: Right.

KUMAR: So the devil is going to be in the details.

MELBER: Right. And that`s – I mean, honestly, that`s what Lawrence and

Rachel were discussing immediately when this broke before the backlash to

the backlash. You mentioned Rush Limbaugh.

Asawin, take a listen to Rush on all of this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RUSH LIMBAUGH, HOST, THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW: So we`ve got Trump dealing

with Chuck and Nancy. And everybody appears to be honky-dory and happy.

I mean, Chuck`s happy with it. Nancy`s happy with it. Trump seems happy

with it.

Not all of Trump`s voters are happy with it. But apparently, 67 percent

fine and dandy with whatever Trump does here, and that – that`s what the

caller said yesterday.

They trust Trump. If Trump`s doing this, then there is a long-range reason

that we don`t know yet. They have total implicit trust.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Asawin, does that match your reporting?

ASAWIN SUEBSAENG, POLITICS REPORTER, THE DAILY BEAST: With regards to his

supporters?

MELBER: Yes, and the feeling inside the White House that, you know, OK, it

might upset congressional Republicans but they`re good otherwise.

SUEBSAENG: Well, in terms of the people inside the White House who are

certainly not at all thrilled with regards to the supposed deal framework

that the President has struck with Democratic leaders, includes his senior

policy adviser, Stephen Miller, who is an immigration hard-liner and a

complete hawk on these issues and wishes DACA was something that was

brushed into the ash heap of history.

[22:25:07] As we reported at “The Daily Beast” yesterday, there were other

senior aides in the room during this dinner on Wednesday night, in this

high-profile meeting with Chuck and Nancy. Stephen Miller was

conspicuously absent.

And back to what you were saying earlier, regarding how upbeat the

President has been in the past couple of weeks with his supposed deal-

making with Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill, it`s important to remember

that if the President thought that Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan weren`t so

mean to him, he would be striking a different kind of deal.

MELBER: Well, you`re making –

SUEBSAENG: As we have reported from –

MELBER: Yes, you`re making a really important point which is, in normal

politics, the underlying history matters a great deal. And in Trump`s

world, Asawin, there is no history. It`s only today. And if Chuck Schumer

is 10 percent nicer to him than he perceives Mitch McConnell, that`s all he

seems to respond to, almost like a pet.

SUEBSAENG: Correct. And from our reporting, talking to people in and

outside of the White House who are very close to the president, he sees

Republican leaders, such as Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell, as

insufficiently loyal and thoroughly incompetent and incapable of getting

anything done.

And look, I`m not saying that spite is his only motivating factor in terms

of what he is doing right now with, in the President`s words, Chuck and

Nancy, but how his relationship –

MELBER: Yes.

SUEBSAENG: – or lack thereof with people like Ryan and McConnell has all

but ensured that he runs into the arms of other leaders.

MELBER: Incompetence –

SUEBSAENG: And this people just happens to be happen to be Democrats.

MELBER: See, incompetence is just such a funny thing for him to charge. I

mean, David, this entire thing, right, this was supposed to be tax month

where they were going to unite around that as Republicans.

JOLLY: Sure.

MELBER: But Donald Trump first got cornered by the Attorneys General who

said we`re going to sue you over the Dreamers, which is a process that

takes months and months and months. But he felt so jammed up, he made a

big Labor Day holiday announcement about it and gave the six months. Then

he got the blowback to that and now, he`s doing the Schumer/Pelosi thing.

All he keeps doing is reacting to other people –

JOLLY: Sure.

MELBER: – with no plans, David.

JOLLY: He does. Look, the insult here is to Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell

because Trump could have struck the same deal with them and, frankly, taken

a big burden off of McConnell and Ryan`s back.

But, Ari, the big picture here is this. This is the tragedy of Donald

Trump, right? A guy who struck two deals in September, a critical month

with Democrats.

For many of us, mainstream Republicans, if you will, going back to 2010, we

were looking for a candidate to swing us back from the tea party, to get us

back to what Buckley used to call the most conservative candidate that

could get elected.

The tragedy of Donald Trump is he should have sat down with Chuck Schumer

on the night of the inauguration and had cigars on the back porch of the

White House and said let`s do a deal, let`s do tax reform and

infrastructure.

Instead, what he showed the American people was this divisive rhetoric,

this divisive leadership. We saw the Muslim ban. We saw the attacks and

so forth. So now, it`s not believable that he is working with Democrats.

Donald Trump was a Democrat, now a Republican. No ideological core, a

transactional dealmaker. If he had been that on the campaign trail and he

had been that from day one in office, he could have brought the Republican

Party back to the mainstream but he blew it.

MELBER: So, Maria, bring us home here, if you will. David`s point is, if

Donald Trump were a candy bar, no one would want it because nobody wants a

candy bar without a filling. You have cavities (ph).

KUMAR: Everybody`s hangry, you know, for Snickers.

MELBER: Yes, everybody`s hangry. You need some kind of core. Without the

core, so bring it home, Maria.

KUMAR: Well, I – and I think that`s the challenge. I think that of the

politicians in that room, Nancy Pelosi`s incredibly astute and recognizes

that she has to leverage this as much as possible. I think that Schumer

has a New Yorker and feels like he is kind of playing the inside baseball

of Donald Trump.

What is going to happen? Nobody knows. We know that, right? Ari, nobody

knows.

But we do know that the more that the Democrats are actually fawning over

Donald Trump, encouraging him to do the right thing, the fact that Kelly is

controlling the information that he receives, you get a sense that there`s

much more sense of discipline happening into the White House. He`s

actually getting the positive encouragement that seems to feed the

narcissistic piece that he – that actually makes him do the right thing.

But, again, talking to a lot of the folks in the immigration movement,

everybody is saying no one is going to take anything for granted. They`re

going to continue doing the work that needs to get done because unless they

find something that is actually on paper, everybody`s a little mystified.

And they`re not sure if this is actually going to be a deal that we`re

going to see.

MELBER: Right. And with by “on paper,” you mean etched in stone.

KUMAR: Right.

MELBER: Because you worry about him ripping up the paper, too. The travel

ban had multiple executive orders and they`re still figuring it out in

court. I mean, even the paper needs a little reinforcement.

Maria Teresa Kumar, David Jolly –

KUMAR: You said it.

MELBER: – and Asawin Suebsaeng, thank you all –

JOLLY: Good to be with you.

MELBER: – for joining us this Friday night.

SUEBSAENG: Thank you.

KUMAR: Thank you.

MELBER: Now, coming up, this is something really important, a must watch

response that just happened to Donald Trump`s demand for an apology after

an ESPN anchor called him a White supremacist.

[22:29:57] (COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: The White House is now slamming ESPN after its anchor, Jemele

Hill, criticized President Trump as a White supremacist on Twitter. Trump

got into it today, tweeting, calling for an apology.

Hill wrote that Trump`s rise is a direct result of White supremacy, period,

end quote. Now, that view draws on Trump`s praise for some people at that

Charlottesville White supremacy rally, which Trump managed to return to

again this week.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We look at, you know,

really, what`s happened since Charlottesville, a lot of people are saying -

- in fact, a lot of people have written, gee, Trump might have a point. I

said you got some very bad people on the other side also, which is true.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Trump`s refusal to flatly condemn one side in that White supremacy

fight and, instead, embrace a broader moral equivalence about the, quote,

other side has stirred a pot of racial resentment for weeks now. In fact,

this week, you may not have heard much about it, but Congress passed a

unanimous resolution to condemn one side, racist hate groups, and reject

Trump`s rhetoric.

That debate is, of course, the context for ESPN anchor Jemele Hill`s

comments. She also posted on Facebook a new essay by author Ta-Nehisi

Coates arguing Trump`s embrace of White supremacy is the core of his

appeal. That piece is called “The First White President.”

So what would Coates think about this debate, which grows partly out of his

provocative essay? Well, tonight, on “ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES,” he talked

directly about how Trump is trying to play the victim by calling on ESPN to

punish someone for criticizing him.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TE-NEHISI COATES, NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT, THE ATLANTIC: This is what White

supremacists tend to do, going back to the days of slaveholders, who

insisted that, in fact, the north was trying to subjugate them and turn

them into actual slaves.

[22:35:06] It`s always the White supremacist who is being offended, so it`s

him that something`s being done to. So I think it`s, you know, pretty

characteristic enough for him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That is the fight between ESPN and Trump, which is partly a battle

between a political entity, more or less, and a corporate entity over

drawing lines for speech. That`s really a strategic battle when you get

down to it.

What about the underlying ethical allegation here? Well, Coates points to

public evidence.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

COATES: If you own a business that attempts to keep Black people from

renting from you. If you are reported to say that you don`t want Black

people counting your money. If you say, you know – and not even reported,

just come on say someone can`t judge your case because they`re Mexican.

If your response to the first Black president is that they weren`t born in

this country, despite all proof. If you say they weren`t smart enough to

go to Harvard Law School and demand to see their grades. If that`s the

essence of your entire political identity, you might be a White

supremacist.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Strong words and a lot of evidence. Up next, Ta-Nehisi Coates

explains further why he believes Trump is fundamentally different from

other Republican leaders. And I`ll be joined by Zerlina Maxwell and Karine

Jean-Pierre to weigh in live.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

COATES: I wouldn`t say George Bush is a White supremacist, and I have a

lot of problems with George Bush`s –

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Hey.

COATES: – with George Bush`s policies. I can make an argument for how

they, you know, affect Black people in a negative way.

HAYES: Right.

COATES: You know what I mean? But I wouldn`t argue that he`s a White

supremacist. I wouldn`t argue that Mitt Romney is a White supremacist.

Donald Trump is a particular, specific thing, and I think there`s quite a

bit of evidence to back up the charge.

It`s the core of him. He began his career in birtherism. It wasn`t on the

way. That was the thing that got it started. That was what kicked it off,

you know? And so I think, in that sense, he is different.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That`s what got it started. I`m joined now by Zerlina Maxwell,

director of progressive programming for SiriusXM and a former aide to

Hillary Clinton. And Karine Jean-Pierre, a senior adviser and national

spokesperson for moveon.org and a veteran of several campaigns.

Zerlina, on the one hand, the White House appears to want to be in a fight

with ESPN.

ZERLINA MAXWELL, DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE PROGRAMMING, SIRIUSXM: Right.

MELBER: On the other hand, as you hear Ta-Nehisi Coates, a very thoughtful

and celebrated author, engaging the underpinnings of this –

MAXWELL: Right.

MELBER: – that Barack Obama caused a backlash that many Republican

leaders, to their initial credit, did not fully engage.

MAXWELL: Right.

MELBER: And Donald Trump stood up in 2011 and 2012 and embraced racist

birtherism.

MAXWELL: But it was a little complicated because while they didn`t endorse

birtherism or say, I agree with Donald Trump that the first Black president

wasn`t born in the United States, they would say things like, well, I

believe Barack Obama when he says he wasn`t – he was not born in Kenya.

And the underlying message there is – you know, if you`re talking to the

Republican base, they don`t believe anything Barack Obama says. So if the

message is, why believe Obama when he says he was born in the United

States? What – the message to the base is he wasn`t born in the United

States.

And I think that Donald Trump stoked a lot of the racial resentment in the

wake of the economic downturn. You know, that affected people of all races

but particularly White middle – White working class voters in the Rust

Belt. And so Donald Trump stoked that resentment, and he went to the White

House as a result. He ran on White identity.

MELBER: You say he ran on White identity. Coates talks about it that, if

race is in part a myth, Donald Trump, he argues, is the first White

president because, in this current modern era, he has appealed so directly

and blatantly to Whiteness as a political strategy.

When you see the White House then trying to turn this and say the

President, a, should be able to say there are good people in a White

supremacist rally, but, b, should be offended when people – what? –

factually point out that he is –

MAXWELL: Right.

MELBER: – giving comfort to people at a White supremacist rally.

MAXWELL: Well, I mean, I think it`s important to always look at the facts.

I mean, there are myriad examples of President Trump saying and doing

things that some people would consider racist.

Now, I`m not saying that every single person that voted for Donald Trump

also shares those views, but they certainly overlooked those views and

supported him in the election. And I think that that`s the tricky

question.

I think that`s why you get a certain level of defensiveness because in

defending Donald Trump`s actions and the things that he said that are

racist, right – saying Mexicans are rapists, banning Muslims from coming

into the country, saying Black people live in hell, those things are

racist, right, objectively? And so – and offensive to those communities

of people.

And so in order to say that the people that overlooked those things,

including the “Access Hollywood” tape also, and voted for him may have some

ill feelings towards those groups of people as well, that`s when you get

into trouble. That`s when people get very defensive.

And I think it`s important that we`re having this conversation in this

country because, until we actually are honest about it, we`re never going

to move past it.

MELBER: Karine?

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, SENIOR ADVISOR AND NATIONAL SPOKESPERSON, MOVEON.ORG:

Yes. I think it`s very clear that Donald Trump is a racist. I mean,

birtherism, for sure. I mean, it goes back to when he – his first kind of

start in business was making sure that Black people were not able to get

housing.

And then you have the Central Park Five and what he did there, in accusing

them of being guilty, asking for their execution. And even when they were

found not guilty, he still never apologized for anything, taking out that

big ad in the `80s.

I mean, it continues and continues. And when he jumped into the

presidential campaign, he insulted Mexicans. I mean, so there is a clear

pattern. There is decades of patterns here of Donald Trump being a racist.

And here`s the thing. The Republicans, the Republican Party, is indeed –

they built him. They enabled him. Just let`s not forget back in 2012,

when Mitt Romney was having his convention, when the Republicans we`re

having their convention in Tampa, they invited Donald Trump to speak during

the convention. And this is a year after Donald Trump basically was the

voice of birtherism.

MELBER: Well, I think, yes. I think –

JEAN-PIERRE: So they certainly –

MELBER: But I think it cuts both ways, right?

JEAN-PIERRE: They certainly gave that –

MELBER: I mean, either it was always this way and Donald Trump is just

continuing it, or it wasn`t and he is of something different. I mean,

Coates` argument is that he is explicitly, distinctly worse and different

than some of these other leaders.

As for where the supporters are, I mean, I`ll say what other people say,

and it`s just anecdotal reporting experience. I went to a lot of Trump

rallies. I met a lot of great people. I met people who clearly weren`t

racist and yet – and yet – you have this.

JEAN-PIERRE: Yes.

MELBER: And, Karine, let me put up some data on a very basic question.

This is 2017. Are all races equal? OK, shouldn`t be a hard question. And

about 18 percent of Americans won`t agree with that statement.

So, 2017, 18 percent of people. That would be a floor, not a ceiling,

because you might not want to admit that and feel it. What does it tell

you that 18 percent of people can`t sign on to the idea that we are equal?

JEAN-PIERRE: It doesn`t surprise me, Ari, because of just look at what –

where we are today. I mean, racism is definitely in – it`s institutional,

right? And even in the interview that Chris Hayes had with Ta-Nehisi,

which was where the difference was that – that there are different levels,

right? There are different levels for how people experience racism.

And there are different space – they`re different, the kind of – how do I

want to say? How did he say that was really perfect? He says that people

– you have to do more in order to reach a level.

MAXWELL: Right.

JEAN-PIERRE: Like for President Obama to be president, right? He had to

be – gone to Harvard Law School. There was a lot for him to do, where

Donald Trump, he had no political, at all, experience.

And so that is – I feel like that is the difference here. There is a

difference in this institutional racism that we see. And so – and here`s

another point, too, that I really want to make sure that I talk about with

the ESPN part.

Just a couple of days ago, you had a White Miss Texas say the same thing

that a Black ESPN host said. You didn`t hear anything from the White House

about that. It was silent –

MELBER: Zerlina?

JEAN-PIERRE: – about that.

MAXWELL: He also singled out the only Black member of his business council

and attacked him when he dropped out after his comments on Charlottesville.

He didn`t attack the White CEOs.

I`m not saying that he realizes, in the moment, that he`s attacking the

Black people over the White people, but I think that there`s a clear

pattern. And it would be a dereliction of our duty if we did not

acknowledge that.

MELBER: Zerlina Maxwell and Karine Jean-Pierre, thank you both for an

important discussion.

MAXWELL: Thank you.

JEAN-PIERRE: Thank you.

MELBER: Coming up, the ethics. What happened today with the Trump legal

defense fund to foot bills in the Russia probe?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: Bring lawyers, guns, and money. That is the famous line from

rocker Warren Zevon`s anthem, but don`t forget the next line. How was I to

know she was with the Russians, too?

In Bob Mueller`s investigation, people need lawyers and money. And as

aides lawyer up, the bills are mounting, which is what made this week`s

announcement from an otherwise obscure federal ethics office so

interesting. It`s the office which Walter Shaub vacated this summer when

he said he could no longer work with an administration weakening ethics.

With Schaub gone, this week, the office rolled back an Obama-era rule that

required transparency when donors give to these legal defense funds like

the ones that Trump aides want to use. So that would keep everyone in the

public in the dark about who`s bankrolling lawyers for Trump aides which is

a big deal.

Peter Thiel, a billionaire Trump supporter and Facebook investor, spent

years, for example, as a secret funder of lawsuits targeting his press

enemies, and it worked. He secretly used the courts to sue and bankrupt an

independent media website, Gawker. He was only exposed after he won those

lawsuits.

So all of these matters a lot. Secret money, secret donors, secret court

agendas. But the Trump administration`s effort here to reverse this rule

got hammered, and that led them to reverse their reversal. Now, secret

donations as of tonight are back to being banned.

Some people worry that, nowadays, it`s like nothing matters. But here, we

should note for you, this pressure worked at least for now. Maybe the

administration will try to change it again. We will be watching.

Now, one of the ethics watchdogs working the issue is also pressing Trump

in court where it won an order forcing the release of visitors to Mar-a-

Lago. The deadline was today. Trump coughed, though, just 22 names. The

ethics group says there`s actually over a thousand, so they`re going to

keep suing for the rest.

Mar-a-Lago also in the news because Trump just got taxpayers – I`m not

making this up – to reimburse him for a Mar-a-Lago visit. Quote, the

government paid the Trump-owned club to reserve at least one bedroom for

two nights. The charge, according to a new receipt that “The Washington

Post” got ahold of, was $1,092.

Now, one of the ethics lawyers who leads that group suing Trump is Richard

Painter. He worked, of course, for George W. Bush. And he is going to get

the last word tonight.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[22:57:04] MELBER: Joining me for tonight`s last word, Richard Painter, a

professor of law in University of Minnesota, vice chair of Citizens for

Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, and a former Bush ethics attorney.

Sir, walk us through Mar-a-Lago and what it means.

RICHARD PAINTER, VICE CHAIRMAN, CITIZENS FOR RESPONSIBILITY AND ETHICS IN

WASHINGTON: Well, Mar-a-Lago, of course, is the President`s private club

down there in Palm Beach. And right after he was elected, the dues

apparently doubled from $100,000 to $200,000.

So we have a lot of people joining that club in order to get access to the

President. Meanwhile, he`s been taking a lot of trips down there, and we

had the United States government billed $500 a night for a hotel room.

That`s a lot of money to most taxpayers. I think we ought to be entitled

to know who is coming in and out of there and lobbying the President. And

that`s exactly why CREW, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in

Washington, brought the action in New York, and the judge entered the

order.

And we don`t think the President is complying with the order. We`re going

to go back to court. We`re going to get those names, and we`re going to

find out who`s coming in and out of there.

All they told us today is who the Japanese Prime Minister`s butler was and

a bunch of other useless information from one particular visit. And that`s

not we – what we asked for and that`s not what the judge asked them to

give us.

MELBER: Right. So they, by one count, have 1,100 names there in this

period. They only gave up 22. Is that going to upset the judge? Do you

think they`re violating the spirit or direction of that order?

PAINTER: Well, we`ll see what the judge has to say, but it does not look

like they complied with the order. That`s not the way I read the order.

They need to disclose who`s coming in and out of there to lobby the

President and members of his administration. They`ve been referring to

this as the winter White House.

We`re shelling out millions of taxpayer dollars, flying him in and out of

there. We reimburse them $500 a night for hotel rooms. We have the right

to that information, and we`re going to get it.

MELBER: Do you think it`s a deliberate business strategy, him making these

visits and trying to profit off the presidency?

PAINTER: Oh, of course. He`s making a well lot of money on it, and that`s

not the only way he`s making money. But we, once again, are entitled to

know who is going in and out of there, just like the – we`re entitled to

get the visitor logs on the White House.

And if we have to go back to court, we`re going to keep going back until we

get the information. The American people are entitled to it.

MELBER: Understood. Well, it`s an interesting case, to say the least.

It`s getting some reaction. And that, combined with the ethics office

backing off at least that one rule today, a lot of action there.

Richard Painter, you get tonight`s last word. Thanks for joining.

PAINTER: Thank you.

MELBER: Appreciate it. Now, if you want to catch me any weeknight, 6:00

p.m. Eastern, there is “THE BEAT WITH ARI MELBER.” That is my new show. I

hope you`ll check it out. Six p.m. Eastern, 3:00 p.m. on the West Coast.

Monday, I`ll have a former federal prosecutor and the “Wall Street Journal”

reporter who broke that Facebook story that we touched on tonight. Hope

you`ll tune in.

And don`t go anywhere right now because “THE 11TH HOUR WITH BRIAN WILLIAMS”

is next.



END

Copy: Content and programming copyright 2017 MSNBC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.