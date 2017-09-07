The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, Transcript 9/7/17 Trump Jr. appears before Senate

Transcript:

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC: Bit by bit, the army corps has been – wait, they

probably don`t even have a day because Hurricane Irma is on its way.

Bit by bit the army corps has been discharging water from Lake Okeechobee

and nearby rivers trying to make space for the eight or ten inches of

rainfall that Irma might bring.

But that could drive the lake`s water level by three to four feet if they

get even less than a foot of rain.

That would push Herbert Hoover Dike to its absolute limit. The Florida

governor has ordered mandatory evacuations for a half dozen towns around

the lake`s southern edge.

That`s on the advice of the army corps. Those mandatory evacuations start

tomorrow morning. There`s a lot to watch tonight, that is just one of the

crucial infrastructure elements here that`s going to be under profound

stress by what`s about to hit southern Florida and what continues to tear

through the Caribbean tonight.

That does it for us tonight, we will see you again tomorrow, now it`s time

for THE LAST WORD with Lawrence O`Donnell, good evening Lawrence.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, HOST, THE LAST WORD: Good evening Rachel, I`m so glad

you mentioned the army corps of engineers.

They have enormous responsibilities around this country and around the

world. And responsibilities that most of us just ignore, pay no attention

to most of the time.

Usually because they`re doing their job so well.

MADDOW: Yes –

O`DONNELL: They have some failures as everyone does, but what they`re up

against as this thing approaches and what they`ll be up against after this

–

MADDOW: Yes –

O`DONNELL: Is just possibly incalculable at this moment.

MADDOW: Yes, and the complexity of the decisions they`ve got to face, you

know, how much water to let into the rivers, how much rainfall to

anticipate, how much stress you`re going to put on those levees.

How many people to move out, how fast on the roads that are already

clogged. I mean, these are incredibly difficult decisions for local and

federal officials at times like this when something this big is bearing

down on them.

O`DONNELL: And I don`t mean to use this event as a political moment, but

it is worth using it as an instructive moment that when people run for

office in this government, attacking this government, these are the people

they`re attacking.

MADDOW: Yes –

O`DONNELL: This is the work that they`re attacking. This is the work that

they`re pretending is unnecessary or that they`re pretending is easy.

MADDOW: Yes, and this is not a time – I mean, anybody who is looking at

the size of that storm bearing down through the Caribbean right now and

thinking that this is something that people should be able to deal with in

terms of their own bootstraps probably should be kept out of electoral

politics.

O`DONNELL: Yes, and we`ve got more than just that to talk about tonight –

MADDOW: Indeed –

O`DONNELL: Including as you know all of these developments in the

investigation today, including Donald Junior down there at the Judiciary

Committee. Thank you, Rachel.

MADDOW: Thanks, Lawrence, appreciate it, man.

O`DONNELL: Thank you. Tonight, we are tracking what could turn out to be

the worst or one of the worst hurricanes ever to hit the United States.

Category 5 is the most dangerous designation for a hurricane, and Hurricane

Irma at the moment hitting Turks and Caicos Islands is category 5.

It is a category 5 hurricane. The storm is more than 370 miles wide with

winds up to 175 miles an hour.

Hurricane Irma is expected to make landfall, which is to say crash into

Florida on Sunday. The National Weather Service`s ability to precisely

track the hurricane can save lives and save money.

Accurate warnings can be issued about who needs to evacuate, and almost as

importantly, who doesn`t need to evacuate.

What businesses need to close down and what businesses don`t need to close

down. This is crucial, life-saving information and crucial information

for the economy of the East Coast of the United States.

Which is why Democrats objected so loudly when the Trump-proposed budget

cut funding to the National Weather Service and cut funding to FEMA.

Even today, with potentially more destructive power than Hurricane Harvey

headed our way, 17 Republicans in the Senate voted against Hurricane Harvey

relief funding, including Senator Lindsey Graham whose state of South

Carolina has been hit hard by hurricanes before and may be hit hard by

Hurricane Irma.

Most of the time on this program, we concentrate our discussions on

government. We take government seriously, including who is running the

government, and we do that because we know how important the government is.

We know lives are at stake, and we know it can be unpredictable when we

will need government to save lives.

It has become popular over the last few decades in Republican politics

especially to mock government, to attack government, to attack the

American government.

Donald Trump got elected president by attacking American government and the

people who work in it.

And he could never stop talking about how easy it is to govern, how easy it

would be for him to make the decisions, make the deals, get the job done

as president of the United States.

And now tonight, even Donald Trump knows that government is a deadly

serious business, an especially deadly serious business in Florida tonight.

And that government`s ability to respond to the hurricane on its way to

Florida can save lives, including possibly lives in and around Donald

Trump`s properties in Florida.

Luckily for the Americans lives who are at stake as this deadly hurricane

approaches, it is not Donald Trump who they can – who they will be relying

on.

It is the professionals in government who will do their best to save them

from the dangers of this storm, to rescue them if necessary, to protect

them.

The elected officials who run for office with an expressed hatred of

government will actually have nothing to do with how this natural disaster

is handled.

The career professionals at the National Weather Service, the career

professionals at FEMA, the career professionals in the national government

are the people we will rely on when Irma hits Florida.

And they are the very same people who politicians will continue to attack

when they attack government in order to be elected to that government.

And they are the people whose jobs those politicians will propose cutting

when a hurricane isn`t headed toward this country.

At least, nine people in the Caribbean have already been killed as

Hurricane Irma mowed down islands like Barbuda.

Anyone with relatives, friends or loved ones in the Caribbean knows the

horrors of hurricanes. The 6 million people in the Miami area could suffer

a direct hit by Hurricane Irma.

Floridians have been warned. Mass evacuations are under way, but there are

always people who cannot afford to evacuate, who don`t have the ability to

evacuate, who need help to evacuate.

And as if Irma wasn`t enough to worry about, another hurricane Jose has now

reached Category 3 status as it tracks across the Atlantic behind Irma.

A double hit of hurricanes on the East Coast is almost unthinkable. And if

you aren`t busy evacuating or trying to evacuate now, all you can do is

wait to see what happens when Irma reaches Florida Sunday morning.

We will have more on tracking the hurricane later in this program. In

Washington today, Donald Trump Jr. submitted to five hours of questioning

from the Senate Judiciary Committee staff about his meeting in Trump Tower

on June 9th, 2016, with four Russians and a British escort of those

Russians along with Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort.

All we really know about that Judiciary Committee session today is what

Donald Trump Jr. said in his prepared opening remarks to the committee

which have been made public.

It is a 1,776-word statement, and it is the tip of the iceberg, of the

thousands and thousands and thousands of words that were said today in

those five hours.

Opening statements for congressional testimony are usually the least

interesting part of the testimony.

Donald Trump Junior`s statement glossed over many details of the meeting

including who was actually in the room.

He referred to only seven of the eight people in the room and named only

six of them. You can be sure that during the questioning, Donald Trump Jr.

was pressed repeatedly on exactly who was in that room and exactly who did

what in that room and exactly who said exactly what in that room.

It is very likely that the committee staff`s questioning provoked more than

one version of an answer to various points that were raised today.

Donald Trump Junior`s opening statement says he does not recall any phone

conversations with Emin Agalarov; a Russian singer who helped arrange that

meeting but was not present at that meeting.

But Donald Trump Junior`s phone records indicate that he had three phone

calls with Emin Agalarov on June 6th and June 7th when the meeting was

being arranged.

You can be absolutely sure that more than one of the Senate committee staff

who questioned Donald Trump Jr. today repeatedly questioned him about those

phone calls from every possible angle.

If Donald Trump Jr. was speaking slowly, it would take him only 15 minutes

to tell the committee the word-for-word story that he tells in his opening

statement.

If he just sat there and read every word of it, 15 minutes maximum. But he

was in the room for five hours, five hours.

That tells you how unimportant his opening statement was, compared to

everything else that was said in that room that we don`t know about.

And so as you read articles and reports about what Donald Trump Jr. said in

that room, remember, those are based only on the first 15 minutes of what

happened in that room.

Those reports leave out nearly five hours of material that the transcript

of that meeting will contain. But the opening statement was not nothing.

The opening statement tells us what Donald Trump Jr. wanted us to know

about, about that meeting, and it tells us what Donald Trump Jr. doesn`t

want us to know about that meeting.

The opening statement also shows us possible conflicts with Donald Trump

Junior`s earlier public statements about the meeting.

For example, Congressman Adam Schiff, after reading that statement,

Congressman Adam Schiff, he`s part of the House Intelligence Committee`s

investigation, he said today, “this statement contains a notable omission,

in that it no longer mentions that President Trump knew nothing of the

meeting or these events.

Raising questions about whether then-candidate Trump was, in fact,

knowledgeable about the meeting in advance.”

Joining us now, Mieke Eoyang; former House Intelligence Committee`s staff

member, and Ron Klain; former chief of staff to vice presidents Joe Biden

and Al Gore and a former senior aide to President Obama.

And he is also – this is important tonight, former chief counsel of the

Senate Judiciary Committee.

Ron, I want to start with you with your Judiciary Committee experience.

Take us in that room, we know that the staff asked all the questions.

There were about five senators, mostly Democrats who visited the room for

some periods of time during the questioning.

But what do you see in the Donald Trump Jr. statement, and what do you

expect was going on during those five hours?

RON KLAIN, FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF TO JOE BIDEN & AL GORE: Yes, you know, I

think the hot air on Capitol Hill today was a Category 5 cover-up from

Donald Trump Jr.

And I say Category 5 cover-up because today`s story is the fifth different

story he`s told about the Trump Tower meeting.

Last Summer, he said it was – showed a lack of moral compass on the

Clinton campaign to suggest that he might have worked with the Russians.

In March, he said he had never met with Russians. When that was proven

untrue, he and his father cooked up the statement that said that the

meeting was about adoption policy.

And then when the e-mails came out that showed that the meeting was really

set up because the Russian government wanted to help the Trump campaign and

Donald Trump Jr. said, I love that, he said the meeting was about DNC

donations.

And finally today, he said it was about trying to assess the fitness of

Hillary Clinton to be president.

So I think what happened in that room today was rigorous questioning by the

professional staff and a lot of Democratic senators popping in and out to

test his credibility.

And what you heard at the end of it was those senators saying, hey, we want

this guy back here in open session for the public to see this, for open

questions.

And that shows they were not persuaded by the credibility of Donald Trump

Jr.

O`DONNELL: Let`s listen to what Senator Richard Blumenthal said. He was

one of the senators who was in that room during some of the questions.

SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL (D), CONNECTICUT: There is no basis right now to

conclude whether there was collusion or not or whether there was

obstruction of justice or not.

And that is the remaining area of the investigation that needs to be fully

explored. We are ways from drawing any conclusions.

O`DONNELL: Mieke, the senator obviously not willing to reveal anything of

what actually went on in that room.

MIEKE EOYANG, VICE PRESIDENT, NATIONAL SECURITY PROGRAM, THIRD WAY: That`s

right. In fact, the Senate Judiciary Committee is playing a game of

prisoner`s dilemma with the various people who were involved in this Trump

Tower meeting.

They don`t want them to know what the others are saying and will interview

them separately and then compare stories.

So this is really a fact-gathering mission. They have a lot of information

to get through. And remember, they talked to Jared Kushner already about

that meeting earlier this Summer.

So they have his testimony in closed session to compare it to.

O`DONNELL: And they also have a sense of Donald Trump Junior`s credibility

going into that room. Well, let`s listen to what he said to Sean Hannity

on July 11th.

DONALD TRUMP JR., SON OF DONALD TRUMP: I just want the truth to get out

there. And you know, that`s part of why I released all the stuff today.

As far as this incident is concerned, this is all of it. This is

everything. This is everything.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: And Ron Klain –

KLAIN: Yes –

O`DONNELL: Every day after that for several days, there was much more

every day that was revealed, including much more about the e-mails that set

up that meeting.

It was not everything when he said that to Sean Hannity. He knew it was

not everything. That is video of Donald Trump Jr. not telling the truth

about this story.

KLAIN: And not the only video, Lawrence. As I said, he`s changed his

story on this five times. And one of those times was, as we now know, a

statement written on Air Force One by the president of the United States

that could only be described as an effort to mislead the American people,

perhaps to try to mislead Bob Mueller, perhaps to try to mislead these

congressional committees.

And so there are a lot of hard questions to be asked, and I think when you

heard the Democratic senators say at the end of the session today, you

know, we want this in open session.

We want to question him. We want people to see what he looks like when

he`s being questioned, that`s a big tell, Lawrence.

They tried to keep it close to the vest, but it`s a big tell that they

don`t think he`s telling the truth and they think that in a public session,

the American people would also have question about Don Junior`s

credibility.

O`DONNELL: And Mieke, such an important point that Ron is making is that

when senators say they really want to hear from someone in public, it is

because they believe there will be something communicated by this witness

in more than just the words the witness says.

EOYANG: Yes, that`s true. They want the American people to see this

person`s demeanor, to be able to assess whether or not they think he`s

lying.

Now, remember, these senators have seen him in closed session. And one of

the senators, Senator Coons, after the meeting posted the statutory

reference to lying to Congress, which is a criminal statute.

It says if you lie to Congress, you can go to jail. So he was very

concerned after this meeting that perhaps they had been lied to.

Now, they have the opportunity to see all the different stories that have

been told over this period of time, but this story, there are criminal

consequences for telling a lie.

O`DONNELL: Yes, Ron, big difference between this and being on Sean

Hannity. And these are the moments that not everyone`s ready for it to put

it mildly.

I`m sure you`ve seen witnesses at the Judiciary –

KLAIN: Right –

O`DONNELL: Committee in different times who don`t really understand how

they have to present themselves in situations like this.

KLAIN: Yes, and of course, if you keep changing your story, it`s hard to

keep your story straight. And I think Don Junior has that problem as well.

As well as the problem of trying to protect his father, the president,

which clearly he`s doing potentially or be thrown under the bus by his

brother-in-law, one of the president`s closest advisors.

So this is a very complicated situation, and I think we are still many

weeks or months away from all the truth coming out.

O`DONNELL: And Mieke, there are strong indications that the special

prosecutor is pursuing the information about public statements that were

made about this meeting by Donald Trump Jr. and the president`s involvement

in those statements.

We know that the president was out of the country at the time. There was a

small group with him that were on Air Force One as they were working on

this.

And their indication that the special prosecutor wants to talk to those

people who worked on the statement and wants to know about the president`s

involvement.

What do you make of that particular line of investigation?

EOYANG: I think it shows that Mueller is serious in this obstruction of

justice investigation, and he`s talking to all the people involved.

And the question is whether or not you think all the people will maintain

the same story. The same is true of this Trump Tower meeting.

Now, there were a few people in that meeting that the Trump organization

can`t control. For one, this translator who has worked for the U.S.

government before.

If that person is forthcoming about what he remembers in the meetings to

the Mueller or to the congressional investigators, he may tell a story

that`s very different than what you`re hearing orchestrated by the

president on Air Force One.

O`DONNELL: Mieke Eoyang, thank you very much for joining us tonight,

really appreciate it.

EOYANG: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Ron, we`re going to talk to you in another segment, please

stick around. Coming up, Russian ad buying during the 2016 election.

They were able to buy those ads online, and that may be the tip of the

iceberg of what we know about that.

And President Trump sent out a tweet today because he was taking dictation

from Nancy Pelosi.

O`DONNELL: Today a “New York Times” investigation reveals some of the

ways Russian hackers used social media to influence the 2016 election.

On Twitter as on Facebook, Russian fingerprints are on hundreds or

thousands of fake accounts that regularly posted anti-Clinton messages.

Today`s “Times” piece follows last night`s report that Facebook says it

sold ads during the U.S. presidential campaign to a Russian troll farm with

a history of pushing pro-Kremlin propaganda.

Democratic Senator Mark Warner, vice chair of the Senate Intelligence

Committee says he thinks this new reporting is just the tip of the iceberg

of what happened there and says we may need a new law that would make

political ads on social media as transparent as the ones on television.

SEN. MARK WARNER (D), VIRGINIA: Under the internet, you know, we`re not

even able as the American public to look at the type of ads that these

Russians were posting on some of these pages and some of these sites.

And I think we need to revisit that perhaps from a legal standpoint as

well. Americans, we`ve got a first amendment, we need to protect it.

But they ought to be able to know if content is being sponsored by foreign

governments and also they ought to be able to look at that content no

matter who is sponsoring it if it`s in a political context.

O`DONNELL: Joining us now, Ken Vogel of the “New York Times” and Issie

Lapowsky; the senior writer at “WIRED”, she has reported extensively on

Trump campaign`s use of social media platforms during the 2016 election.

And Issie, you`ve been on this case as is your jurisdiction at “WIRED”.

This is – this is their turf. This is an incredibly difficult arena.

China(ph) trying to regulate in some sense advertising online is a very

different proposition than on television.

ISSIE LAPOWSKY, SENIOR WRITER, WIRED: It is. It`s a much easier thing

actually for people who might like to slip disinformation or false

information online.

What you find is digital ads are actually regulated more like campaign

buttons or bumper stickers, which when you think about it is absolutely

absurd because the reach of a campaign button or bumper sticker has

nothing on the reach of a Facebook post or a Facebook ad.

And so the other big issue is that the campaigns are the ones that are

really responsible if they violate campaign law.

The onus does not fall on these platforms. And so I think that`s what a lot

of regulators are looking at now. How do we ensure that digital platforms

like Facebook are just as responsible as television networks and radio

networks?

O`DONNELL: Ken, can it be simply a matter of disclosure the way if you see

a political ad on television, it says it`s paid for by – and sometimes

that`s a candidate, and sometimes it`s an organization that you`re not

quite sure what that organization is because it`s some kind of Super PAC

that doesn`t really want you to know exactly what it is.

KEN VOGEL, NEW YORK TIMES: Yes, that`s exactly right, Lawrence. Once you

get into the disclosure, there are ways to circumvent disclosure.

We see it all the time in those examples that you cited where a Super PAC

that does have to disclose its donors is funded by an LLC or a 501C4 that

doesn`t have to disclose its donors.

You know, particularly with the internet, with the regulation of political

advertising on the internet, the rules that the Federal Election Commission

passed on this date back to 2006, Facebook was two years old, didn`t have

nearly the reach that it has today.

Twitter was like two months old when these laws were enacted. They just

did not envision any of this stuff.

So there is room to try to increase the disclosure or some of the

regulations about how money that is – that is spent on internet

advertising is regulated.

But there are – you know, there are these sort of hurdles that you run

into that are not unique to the internet, and that is following the money

through all the way to its origination point is complicated.

And we`ve seen that with TV. We`ll see that, I think, if there is a move

to regulate the internet in a more aggressive way.

And there are in fact all those moves. A Federal Election Commission

member named Ellen Weintraub just today called on the FEC next week at its

public meeting to open up a discussion about increased rule-making on this.

Expect a lot of resistance from the Republican members of that commission.

O`DONNELL: So Issie, Facebook came forward and said, look, this is what we

found. We got rid of these accounts. We got rid of fraudulent accounts.

Twitter tries to get rid of fraudulent accounts, they both say they try to

do this. But Twitter told the “New York Times”, “we as a company should

not be the arbiter of truth.”

So there is a conceptual resistance within the companies to what the

government might want them to try to do here.

O`DONNELL: Yes, absolutely. You see that happen every time Facebook or

Twitter are faced with one of these free speech conversations.

We saw that a couple weeks ago with the Charlottesville debate, and what do

you do with these white supremacists who are running rampant on these

platforms.

They always say that we should not be the ones to determine who is and

isn`t allowed to voice their views, whether they happen to be factual or

not.

But I think that if these platforms don`t take a more proactive stance,

then like Ken said, regulators are going to force them to be defensive.

And we all know that tech companies do not like regulation in any form,

especially when it comes to monitoring speech on their platform.

O`DONNELL: And Ken, another thing they don`t like is getting rid of users

because they are judged – the value of their stocks are judged daily on

the basis of traffic users, how many Twitter users are there, what are they

doing, where are they in the world?

VOGEL: Yes, and that`s a great point. And you know, getting back to the

regulatory sort of perspective on this, even if there are these bots that

are out there that are spreading disinformation, where is the legal

liability?

Is the legal liability on the – you know, if these bots are funded by,

say, a foreign government, well, you could argue that the payments from

that foreign government to set up the bots, maybe is that an illegal

campaign – illegal foreign campaign expenditure in the U.S.?

Because the actual social media platforms are free to post on, and that is

one of the problems that regulators are facing, that there is no

expenditure to actually place these ads.

The only ones that the only internet advertising that is regulated is when

there is a payment by a campaign or a Super PAC to put an ad on another

media outlet or another website that`s not owned by the people who are

doing the content.

You see with Facebook and with Twitter that it doesn`t require paid

advertising in order to have a huge impact.

So that`s another potential impediment for regulation here.

O`DONNELL: Ken Vogel and Issie Lapowsky, thank you both for joining us

tonight, really appreciate it.

LAPOWSKY: Thank you.

VOGEL: Thank you, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, why is Nancy Pelosi Donald Trump`s new best friend,

or is she? Does Donald Trump even know who his friends are?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC ANCHOR: So now Donald Trump takes dictation from

Nancy Pelosi. And that is how we got this Tweet today. For all of those

DACA that are concerned about your status during this six-month period, you

have nothing to worry about. No action, exclamation point. And here`s now

Nancy Pelosi said that that happened.

NANCY PELOSI, MINORITY LEADER OF THE UNITED STATES HOUSE OF

Representatives: I said thanks for calling. This is what we – people

really need reassurance from you, Mr. President, that the six-month period

is not a period of roundup. But is just DACA is frozen and that these

people will not be vulnerable. And I was reporting to my colleagues.

I said this is what I asked the President to do, and boom, boom, boom. The

tweet appeared. So that was good.

O`DONNELL: Politico reports today that after getting scathing reviews from

Republicans for surrendering to Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi in the Oval

Office on Hurricane Harvey Relief and the schedule for raising the debt

ceiling, today the President had jovial phone calls with Pelosi and

Schumer. Donald Trump told Pelosi her coverage was better even than his.

The press has been incredible, Trump said.

Steve Bannon`s Breitbart ran this headline about Nancy Pelosi today.

Conservatives furious after Trump cuts debt ceiling deal with Nancy Pelosi,

Chuck Schumer, that`s Steve Bannon`s Breitbart furious. As we reported

last night, the deal Trump agreed to with Pelosi and Schumer could derail

the entire Republican Legislative Agenda, including tax cuts, and there is

not yet any indication that the President understands that that`s what he

did.

Today the Senate voted on the Schumer/Pelosi/Trump deal. It passed with 80

votes including all Democrats. 17 Republican Senators voted against it

including Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a state that has been hit with

hurricanes before and will be hit again. He said he voted against the

Hurricane Sandy Relief Bill and the debt ceiling increase because the bill

did not also contain increases in military spending. Joining us now is

Jonathan Capehart, opinion writer for the Washington Post and an MSNBC

Contributor, and back with us is Ron Klain.

And Jonathan, so South Carolina, which could be hit by the next hurricane

or the hurricane after that, their Senator stood up there today and said,

no, I`m voting against hurricane relief because you don`t have other things

in here totally unrelated to hurricane relief that I would like to have.

JONATHAN CAPEHART, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, it looks like Senator Graham

and those other no votes are standing on principle here, I guess, at a time

when they think that there`s no principle at all happening anywhere in this

town. What happened yesterday in the Oval Office between the President, the

Senate Minority Leader, the House Minority Leader, as I wrote in my piece

today, nothing has made me laugh with such joy in politics since Election

Day.

The idea that the President of the United States actually did the right

thing but not for the right reason, meaning that it was the right thing to

do but because Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer said, no, we don`t want to go

with the Republican plan, this is what he want, and he goes for it is

stunning. Republicans are right to be angry, and I think that while I`m

chuckling now, my chuckles will disappear rather quickly. I`m sure the

President will do something. I mean fresh hell Friday is tomorrow.

But this three-month extension brings this necessary argument over debt

ceiling and budget and everything in December. Congress likes a deadline.

But I think we might go through hell trying to get through that next

deadline.

O`DONNELL: And, Ron, we talk about the President`s incompetence. We talk

about the President`s ignorance. We talk about his complete lack of a

strategic understanding of how the job works.

This is the example of all of that in one. He has apparently absolutely no

comprehension that this deal is the best thing that could possibly have

happened to the Democrats legislatively, enabling them and empowering them

90 days down the road, and that it disempowers Republicans on every single

thing that`s in the Trump agenda.

RON KLAIN, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, Lawrence. You know, you ran one of the

most powerful staffs on Capitol Hill. And you know that these savvy

Capitol Hill insiders, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, got the better of

Donald Trump on this budget and debt deal. He may know a lot about the art

of the deal. They know about the smart way to deal, and they got the best

of him.

And the most important fact there is the Republicans and Trump`s own

Treasury Secretary wanted a deal to push out the debt ceiling for 18 months

and basically make the Democrats irrelevant for the rest of the Congress.

And what Schumer and Pelosi saw was if they kept Trump on a short leash, a

90-day debt ceiling extension, he would have to come back and deal with

them again and again and again.

And so for the first time Democrats on Capitol Hill have leverage. They

have power. They`re part of the conversation. they`ve now got to find a

way to use that leverage and use that power.

But they have bargained their way back into relevance. And I think that

really shows how smart and savvy these two senior leaders are.

O`DONNELL: And, Jonathan, Donald Trump, I`m sure, did not pick up one job

approval point in any poll from any democrat supporting voter out there

watching this.

CAPEHART: oh, no, not at all. I think – I mean come on. The last seven

months have been a horror show for Democrats in particular. But for any

American who looks for moral authority from the Oval Office, who looks to a

President to condemn hate and to condemn Nazis and White Supremacists who

are tearing at the fabric of this country. So the idea that President Trump

is going to get major kudos from Democrats because he blundered his way

into doing something that Democrats like is laughable.

But you know what? What the President doesn`t realize is House Minority

Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, he is facing

two of the savviest people on Capitol Hill. Remember, Nancy Pelosi got

Obamacare through her chamber with not a single Republican vote. And it`s

a point of pride for her that she was able to keep her caucus together in

order to push through this enormous and very difficult thing that we`re

still dealing with now.

Senator Chuck Schumer, people must remember, you know, he comes out of New

York. He is a very good – not good – brilliant political mind out of New

York City politics. Remember, he was, if I`m not mistaken – Ron, correct

me if I`m wrong. He was the head of the DSCC, the senate campaign committee

in 2006 when the Democrats retook the senate back then.

So Donald Trump doesn`t know who he`s dealing with sitting there in the

Oval Office. He knows now.

O`DONNELL: Yes. The rich kid from Queens got beaten by the kid from

Brooklyn on that one. And, Ron, the President in this situation seems to

have been acting out of personal pique. It seem he doesn`t like Paul Ryan.

Steve Bannon has won that war in Donald Trump`s mind.

He doesn`t like Mitch McConnell. Steve Bannon has won that war in Donald

Trump`s mind. And it seems like he just wanted to show them in the room, in

the moment, that he has the ability and the power to simply side with these

guys instead of him.

Of course they knew he had that power. It never occurred to them probably

that he was wild enough to use it in a way harmful to himself.

KLAIN: Yes. You Know, I think pretty much if you know the way that a first

grade playground works, you can understand how the Trump Oval Office works.

and Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer went in there and smiled at him and

talked him up and flattered him, and he went along with it

And he just showed them. He showed Paul Ryan. He showed Mitch McConnell,

and he showed them all the way to bringing these two Democratic Leaders

back into the game, giving them leverage, and setting up an end of the year

conflagration of legislation where the Democrats will be key players.

That is something I don`t think Jonathan or I could have imagine the a few

weeks ago, and it is why he is laughing tonight and why Democrats on

Capitol Hill are laughing tonight, one of our rare laughs in seven months

of a lot of non-laughing times.

O`DONNELL: And of course Donald Trump has said hateful things about Nancy

Pelosi. He has said even more hateful things about Chuck Schumer, and he

will again, the clock is ticking on that. We don`t know when, but he

definitely will. ron Klain, Jonathan Capehart, thank you both for joining

us tonight.

KLAIN: Thanks, Lawrence.

CAPEHART: Thanks, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Donald Trump was briefed today on what could become the worst

natural disaster in U.S. history. Think about that. This hurricane bearing

down on this country could be the worst natural disaster we have ever been

hit with, the latest on the hurricane coming up.

O`DONNELL: NBC Meteorologist Bill Karins is at the MSNBC Weather Center.

Bill, what`s the latest on Hurricane Irma?

BILL KARINS, NBC METEOROLOGIST: Good evening, Lawrence. There`s no good

information coming out. A lot of the evening models continue.

The worse case scenario into Florida and our thoughts are with the Turks

and Caicos. Look at the eye of the hurricane just breaking the islands

here for the last four straight hours in that northern portion of the eye

wall. They never got the calm of the eye.

So let`s go show you the wider view. And one thing to notice, look how

much wider and bigger the storm got. The cloud field just really expanding,

the storm is breathing. It`s not really showing any signs of weakening

whatsoever.

And that`s more bad news. As I said, I don`t have anything good to report

for the State of Florida. 175-mile-per-hour winds continues, there`s 55

miles West, South West of Grand Turk Island. Next it will be into the

Southern Bahamas. And then we`ll take that slow trip towards Florida.

So we`re waiting for a new update from the hurricane center. We`ll be

getting that shortly. I want to show you that forecast path. It does take

it 2:00 P.M. near Miami as a Category 4, then straight up through the State

of Florida.

You couldn`t ask for a worth path than this. We do have hurricane watches

that have been issued as you`d expect for Florida. These will be expanded

in the next probably 15 minutes to include almost the entire state.

They`ll probably go north all the way to Jacksonville. We`ll find that out

officially shortly. And of course we continue to watch our models. These

are the things that give us the guidance in the Hurricane Center of where

the storm is going to go and if we need to take any little tweaks to that

path.

I don`t think they`re going to make hardly any changes whatever so the

current forecast because all of these lines head up straight towards Miami.

Look how clustered they are here. This is excellent agreement that at 8:00

A.M. Sunday the eye of the storm should be somewhere here South of Miami or

maybe even over the top of Miami.

And then that will all head northwards during the day on Sunday. We`re

talking about major destruction, Category 4, maybe even Cat 5 and some of

the most highly congested populated areas of Southeast Florida, Lawrence.

You know, we talked about how Harvey was one of the worst billion dollar

disasters in our country. If this takes this path, this could double what

Harvey did.

O`DONNELL: Bill Karins thank you very much for the latest, really

appreciate that. I know you`re going to have a long night. Thank You, Bill.

Coming up, the House of Representatives will vote tomorrow on the

Pelosi/Schumer/Trump deal for Hurricane Relief Funding and increasing the

debt ceiling. A member of Congress in the track of the hurricane will join

us next.

O`DONNELL: As we reported earlier today, the Senate passed a $15 billion

Hurricane Relief Package for Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas and

Louisiana. According to Bloomberg/ FEMA is spending about $155,000 a

minute in Texas and Louisiana and is now preparing to respond to Hurricane

Irma in Florida. But the Senate Passed Relief Package will cover just a

fraction of the estimated $180 billion in damage in Texas and Louisiana.

Of course, it doesn`t include any federal aid for Hurricane Irma that could

hit South Florida on Sunday.

Joining us now, Democratic Congressman Ted Deutch whose district is in

Florida under the Hurricane Watch. Congressman Deutsche, your district is

a coastal district, Fort Lauderdale, just north of Miami. What is your

judgment about the federal government`s preparedness to handle what`s

coming?

TED DEUTCH, DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSMAN: Well, Lawrence, I`ve spoken with FEMA

officials, and I know that they`re prepared to respond. They`ve got

millions of gallons of water. They`ve got millions of meals.

There are cots and blankets and generators that are all positioned, ready

to be put into place when needed. That`s going to be an important step

after the storm. But it will be just the very first step of what is going

to be a massive, likely, based on the track we`ve seen, a massive response

that`s going to be necessary to this devastating storm.

O`DONNELL: And when you get – when you try to do your own coordinating

with the Federal Government on this, are you getting the kind of

responsiveness that you hoped for?

DEUTCH: Well, we`ve had repeated conversations with FEMA, and yes, the

concern was with all of the attention, necessary attention to the really

awful situation in Texas, that there might be some difficulty in responding

to Florida. But I was at the Emergency Operation Center earlier today. And

the coordination between the Federal Government, the State Government,

Local Governments and the nonprofit sector is very impressive. It`s what

you would expect it to be.

But it`s really hard to know how we`re going to be able to respond to what

looks like, based on the footage that you`re actually showing now from

where the storm`s been, what looks to be the potential for a catastrophic

event.

O`DONNELL: Congressman, what are your personal plans for Sunday? Have

you decided yet where you should be on Sunday when this hits?

DEUTCH: well, I came home from Washington this morning, and I decided

that I was going to be in the district for this storm. I`m taking care of

my house and my family. And we`re ready to go.

I`ve spent the time going out and visiting with and talking with local

elected officials. But after the storm, there`s going to be the need for an

immediate response. And I wanted to be here to be able to work with the

local officials to help provide that.

O`DONNELL: As we all know, not everyone can jump in a car and start

driving. Some people, even if they want to evacuate, have their own

problems, difficulties, and challenges trying to evacuate. What is in

place to help people evacuate who don`t have the wherewithal to evacuate

themselves?

DEUTCH: Well, the local governments have gone to great lengths to ensure

that people who need assistance evacuating, can get it, that people with

special needs will have places to go, to make sure that people with pets

will have shelters that they can go to. It`s really important for people to

pay attention to, where I am, Broward County and Palm Beach County, but

it`s true in Miami-Dade and all throughout South Florida, to pay close

attention to what the local government officials are saying. They can help

provide that assistance.

But Lawrence, I would say to the people down here who live in areas that

have mandatory evacuations, that have been announced, they cannot wait

until Saturday morning and think that they`re going to be able to simply

head on out and go to a shelter. They need to leave, and they need to leave

their homes tomorrow so that they can be in a shelter. One other thing I

think that`s really important, if this comes through, we`re going to lose

power.

It`s very important people have all of the information they`re going to

need written down for them, or on their phones, on their devices so that

after the storm, they`ll have the resources. They`ll know where to turn to

try to get the assistance that they`re going to need after the storm passes

through.

O`DONNELL: Congressman Ted Deutch, thank you very much for joining us

tonight. And this network will continue to help you get those messages out

to the people who need to hear it. Thank you very much, Congressman.

DEUTCH: Appreciate it. Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Tonight`s Last Word is next.

O`DONNELL: Tonight, five former Presidents of the United States launched

the one America appeal to support victims of Hurricane Harvey.

BILL CLINTON, 42ND U.S. PRESIDENT: Hurricane Harvey brought terrible

destruction. But it also brought out the best in humanity.

BARACK OBAMA, 44TH U.S. PRESIDENT: As former Presidents, we wanted to help

our fellow Americans begin to recover.

JIMMY CARTER, 39TH U.S. PRESIDENT: Our friends in Texas, including

President Bush, 41 and 43, are doing just that.

GEORGE W. BUSH, 43RD U.S. PRESIDENT: People are hurting down here. But as

one Texan put it, we`ve got more love in Texas than water.

GEORGE H. W. BUSH, 41ST U.S. PRESIDENT: We love you, Texas.

O`DONNELL: Presidents Obama, Bush, Clinton, Bush, and Carter get

tonight`s Last Words. The 11th hour with Brian Williams starts now.



