The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, Transcript 8/31/17 Trump’s do over on Harvey

Transcript:

Show: THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL

Date: August 31, 2017



JOY REID, MSNBC: That does it for us tonight, we`ll see you again tomorrow,

now it`s time for THE LAST WORD with Lawrence O`Donnell, good evening,

Lawrence.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, HOST, THE LAST WORD: Good evening, Joy. Let me

translate Steve Mnuchin for you, Joy, on this matter –

REID: Please do.

O`DONNELL: OK? His actual answer really meant, I had no idea that was even

a thing. You mean they`re going to change the $20?

When were they going to tell me? And, oh, by the way, Harriet Tubman has

absolutely no chance of appearing on anything in the Trump administration,

including even on a wall anywhere in a building of the Trump

administration.

REID: Yes, well, you know, she`s doing an excellent job, Harriet Tubman,

and she`s getting recognized more and more.

O`DONNELL: Yes, not by this group. I think –

REID: Yes –

O`DONNELL: We can have complete confidence that the Obama administration

proposal will not survive in this –

REID: Yes –

O`DONNELL: Administration.

REID: It`s a shame –

O`DONNELL: It is a shame –

REID: It`s an absolute shame.

O`DONNELL: It is tragic.

REID: Yes –

O`DONNELL: Thank you, Joy.

REID: Thank you, my friend.

O`DONNELL: Donald Trump was the first presidential nominee who did not

release his tax returns since 1976, and you remember his reason.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I am being audited now. I`m

under a routine audit, a minor audit.

Every year I have a routine audit. It`s under routine audit. Like

routine. But as soon as my routine audit`s finished, I`ll release my

returns, I`ll be very proud to.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: And of course most of the news media fell for the audit excuse.

But there was never any evidence at all that Donald Trump`s tax returns

were actually being audited.

Donald Trump never produced an audit letter from the IRS. Easy thing for

him to do if he was being audited. If he wasn`t being audited then, Donald

Trump might be being audited now in the most serious review of his tax

returns that he has ever been subjected to.

Betsy Woodruff is reporting in the “Daily Beast” tonight, special counsel

Bob Mueller has teamed up with the IRS according to sources familiar with

his investigation into alleged Russian election interference.

His probe has enlisted the help of agents from the IRS Criminal

Investigations Unit. This unit known as CI; is one of the federal

government`s most tight knit, specialized, and secretive investigative

entities.

Its 2,500 agents focus exclusively on financial crime including tax evasion

and money laundering. Betsy Woodruff will join us in a moment with more on

her reporting.

The IRS special agents in the Criminal Investigations Unit are on a per-

dollar basis, simply the most valuable employees in American government at

any level, federal, state, or local.

At salary levels in the neighborhood of $100,000 a year, they each collect

millions upon millions upon millions of dollars in taxes that the Treasury

was otherwise not going to ever see.

They collect that as a result of their successful tax investigations. They

are a profit center in the federal government.

They are highly experienced professionals who know what they are looking

for in tax returns and how to find it.

Only an absolutely perfect tax return could survive their scrutiny. What

is the likelihood that Donald Trump`s tax returns are perfect?

That he doesn`t stretch the law in any way or violate the law in his tax

returns? How about his drowning in debt son-in-law Jared Kushner?

And what about Paul Manafort, who was doing millions of dollars in cash

business in countries like Ukraine? If there is a crime in Paul Manafort`s

tax returns, Robert Mueller, with the help of the Criminal Investigations

Unit of the IRS, is going to find that crime.

But a tax crime is the one thing that Robert Mueller does not have a free

hand in prosecuting. He will need the approval of the assistant attorney

general for the tax division.

That is one of the hundreds and hundreds of jobs that Donald Trump and his

administration`s incompetence have not filled.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump pretended that not filling those jobs had nothing

to do with his relentless incompetence.

It was all part of the grand plan. We are not looking to fill all of those

positions, don`t need many of them.

Reduce size of government. Of course, not filling the jobs with Trump

appointees does not mean that those jobs are empty because those jobs are

all occupied by someone.

And so the acting assistant attorney general for the tax division is David

Hubbard, who joined the Justice Department in August of 1999 during the

Clinton administration when Janet Reno was the attorney general.

Mr. Hubbard has since then worked under Democrat and Republican attorneys

general. In 2012, the Obama administration`s Attorney General Eric Holder

promoted David Hubbard to be the tax division`s deputy assistant attorney

general.

And so the person who will have the right to approve a tax prosecution

against Paul Manafort or Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump Jr.

or the president himself is an 18-year career Justice Department

professional who began his service under President Clinton, served eight

years in the Bush administration Justice Department, another eight years in

the Obama administration Justice Department.

We can only wonder who President Trump would have put in that job if the

president or anyone working for him had any idea how important that job is,

and I mean how important that job is to President Trump.

And so the acting assistant attorney general of the tax division is not a

Trump man. And in the end, it could turn out that filling that job was

actually a lot more important to Donald Trump personally than filling that

Supreme Court vacancy.

Nbc News has new details about the contemporaneous notes that former Trump

campaign Chairman Paul Manafort took during the now infamous June 2016

meeting that Donald Trump Jr. arranged with Russian nationals on the

promise that he would receive, quote, “dirt on Hillary Clinton.”

Paul Manafort`s notes, quote, “included a mention of political

contributions near a reference to the Republican National Committee, two

sources briefed on the evidence told Nbc News.

Nbc News initially reported that the notes contained the word “donation”,

but a spokesman for Senator Chuck Grassley; the chairman of the Senate

Judiciary Committee whose staff has reviewed the notes, disputed the word

“donation”.

The two sources who initially provided the information then said that the

word in Paul Manafort`s notes was not “donation”.

One said it was “donor”, and another said it was a word that referenced a

political contribution. Joining us now, Ken Dilanian; intelligence and

national security reporter for Nbc News.

Betsy Woodruff; politics reporter for the “Daily Beast”, and Mieke Eoyang;

former House intelligence committee`s staff member and Vice President for

the National Security Program at the Third Way.

And Ken Dilanian, I want to go to your reporting for Nbc News about these

Paul Manafort notes. Walk us through that.

KEN DILANIAN, INTELLIGENCE & NATIONAL SECURITY REPORTER, NBC NEWS: Sure,

Lawrence. Well, one of the most interesting things about it is that we

learned that Paul Manafort, while he seemed to be on his phone during the

meeting according to some of the participants, he was actually taking notes

on his phone.

And those notes are now in the hands of the House and Senate Intelligence

Committee and in the hands of special counsel Robert Mueller.

And what we`re told is that those notes are rather cryptic. They`re not

sentences, they`re fragments, they`re words.

But some of those words included a reference to the Republican National

Committee, as you said, and a reference to political donations.

And the context is not clear according to my sources. But it raised enough

alarms that people want to look more closely into this because, of course,

it`s illegal for Russians or any foreign source to contribute to a U.S.

political campaign.

It`s illegal for an American political campaign to accept foreign

donations. So if there was any hint of donations from Russians being

broached at this meeting, whether by the Trump side or the Russian side,

that`s hugely significant.

And just to review for our viewers, this is the Trump Tower meeting back in

June 2016 between Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr. and a

Russian lawyer and a Russian-American lobbyist.

And by the way, that lobbyist has testified to Robert Mueller`s grand jury

in Washington we confirmed today, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: And Betsy, I want to go to your reporting on the IRS teaming up

with Mueller. And I just want to clarify for the audience that if Donald

Trump was under an audit last year, no evidence that he was at all.

But if he`s been under an audit, that does not mean that in an audit, the

Criminal Investigations Unit is involved.

They are not involved unless there is a reason to suspect there`s criminal

investigation worth doing. These are the top guns.

If these people have never gotten a look at Trump tax returns and they are

now getting a look at Trump tax returns for the first time, that`s a whole

new experience for Donald Trump.

BETSY WOODRUFF, POLITICS REPORTER, DAILY BEAST: Without a doubt, this is a

very elite, close-knit, highly skilled group of investigators.

And in fact, one of my sources told me that Bob Mueller is a long time fan

boy of the Criminal Investigations Unit at the IRS.

And the reason for that is because their work is so thorough, they produce

investigative packages that are just – what I`ve been told, typically air-

tight, very easy for prosecutors to understand, easy to make sense of.

They basically hand the prosecutors they work with a case on a platter. So

Mueller and also one of his top deputies on the probe, Andy Weissman(ph)

have both had a lot of experience working with this small, elite group of

investigators.

And what I was told is that it wasn`t particularly surprising that Mueller

brought them in because he holds them in such high regard.

O`DONNELL: And Betsy, I made much of who is the acting director of the tax

division now in the Justice Department.

Talk about that for a minute because this is a career professional. Most

people have had no contact with him at all.

That job is removed from politics in Washington. It`s hard to find people

who even know people who work in that unit.

WOODRUFF: Right, and that`s a really important piece of this. I would say

it`s the most important thing here is who is not currently running the tax

division –

O`DONNELL: Yes –

WOODRUFF: Of the Justice Department –

O`DONNELL: That`s the point, yes –

WOODRUFF: That`s what`s really crucial, right? I spoke with a former

federal prosecutor who worked in the tax division earlier today, and he

told me the Trump transition team was warned by some of their Republican

allies that they needed to get someone in the tax division who at least

would be sympathetic to the president.

Who at least might be potentially open to cutting him a little bit of

slack, but they didn`t get it done.

That speaks to a broader competence issue on the part of the transition

team. And now, of course, it`s much too late for the president to be able

to put somebody who he sees as a useful ally in this spot because suddenly

this position has become so important.

And it`s such – it`s so clear how much power whoever runs the tax division

is going to have when it comes to this type of prosecution.

And remember, decisions about whether or not to bring tax charges are

really complicated. This isn`t often an open and shut, open and shut, easy

to decide call to make.

The folks who decide whether or not to bring these charges have to think

hard and sometimes it`s tough.

They can be judgment calls, and that`s why the president must be a little

bit disappointed that he doesn`t have someone there whose judgment would

potentially lean a wee bit in his direction.

O`DONNELL: Mieke Eoyang, there are now at least publicly, two big pressure

points in this investigation.

One is the meeting that Ken was talking about earlier in those notes from

Paul Manafort, that meeting at Trump Tower in June of the campaign year

with the Russians, Don Jr., Jared Kushner.

The other is what is perceived as the possibility of obstruction of justice

in the firing of Jim Comey. We know that there`s a lot of work being done

by that – by the special prosecutor on that.

We`re going to discuss that later in the program. But on this June

meeting, when we consider the possibility of what might be in Paul

Manafort`s notes, Ken raised the issue of possible illegal contributions.

What else might they be looking for that could be in Paul Manafort`s notes

or Jared Kushner`s notes or anyone else`s notes of that meeting?

MIEKE EOYANG, VICE PRESIDENT, NATIONAL SECURITY PROGRAM, THIRD WAY: Right,

so I think that you would look for evidence of what kinds of tactics they

would be using and what was discussed in this meeting.

Remember, the Russian lobbyist who came to this meeting is alleged to be a

hacker for hire, for breaking into companies and stealing e-mail, exactly

what happened to the DNC.

And also remember in this meeting, this is the meeting where Donald Trump

on Air Force One dictated what the statement should be that his son put

out.

So now the president is personally involved to the consternation of his

aides, who didn`t want him to be involved in this.

So there are a lot of different legal angles here.

O`DONNELL: And –

EOYANG: Also Paul Manafort – I was going to say Paul Manafort is somebody

who has tremendous experience working with Russian-backed oligarchs around

the world and trying to help them buy political influence in the U.S.

So this question of foreign contributions really comes to a head because

that is Paul Manafort`s expertise.

O`DONNELL: And Ken, talk for a moment about what might be in the testimony

that we know the special prosecutor has obtained on that meeting.

DILANIAN: Well, there are different stories about what that meeting could

be. And there are – many of them are equally damaging to the Trump case.

Because under one scenario, you know, the lawyer and the lobbyist insist

that they came to that meeting to talk specifically about a group of

esoteric sanctions called the Magnitsky Act.

And that they were presenting some information that really wasn`t of much

use to the Trump campaign. And what intelligence experts tell me is that

may well be true.

But the point was the Russian government sent them there, according to the

e-mail under which the meeting was set up, with an explicit promise of help

and of derogatory information about Hillary Clinton.

So if they may have been patsies, many intelligence experts say, for a

Russian operation that was designed to see whether the Trump campaign would

take the bait, would agree to a meeting under the auspices of help from the

Russian government, which they absolutely did.

So that`s one version of the meeting, another version of the meeting is

that substantive discussions about collusion were had.

Now, obviously, the participants explicitly deny that. And I guess a third

version of the meeting is that it was totally innocent.

It`s exactly what both sides say it was and Mueller is going to end up

doing nothing with it. So those are really our three options as we

consider this meeting, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: And Betsy, to just go back to the IRS, these people, these

agents, many of them are accountants themselves.

They are – they are just in every way the people you don`t want looking at

your tax returns.

And Donald Trump knows this. It strikes me that this news tonight is the

kind of news that Donald Trump can easily comprehend the threat level of

it.

WOODRUFF: Without a doubt. This is sort of a return of the geeks moment

almost. But these folks aren`t sort of your stereo typical pencil-necked

geek types.

These are both highly intelligent people and highly experienced people who

understand the way that their tax law works incredibly well.

One of the things that a lot these tax agents are extremely conversant in

is the question of money laundering.

Another issue that they`re almost undoubtedly looking at relates to Paul

Manafort`s potential overseas bank accounts.

One of the simplest ways that you can bring tax charges is if somebody

doesn`t disclose when they file their tax returns to the IRS that they have

money in bank accounts overseas.

It`s called a check the box prosecution, and if you can prove, number one,

that nobody checked the box, disclosing they had that money.

And number two, that they actually did have money in overseas bank

accounts, then you have a slam dunk case.

And one think I`ve heard multiple times as I`ve been speaking to former

federal prosecutors and other folks who understand this world is that

that`s probably Manafort`s biggest legal liability.

Of course, the president is going to get that. He`s somebody who cares

about tax law, who understands the way that your tax forms can be used to

depict you in a very unflattering light in court.

So this is something I`m confident that has certainly raised stress levels

among folks who get what`s really going on and who are supportive of

President Trump.

O`DONNELL: And just before we close on this, this raises the issue of the

special prosecutor`s cooperation with the New York State Attorney General

once again because if Paul Manafort`s tax returns included New York state

tax returns, if there was any untruth about the income.

That appears on both tax returns. They`re both untrue. And so you have a

New York state income tax violation that could be prosecuted in place of in

– or alongside the federal tax violation.

And that`s all about trying to avoid the president`s ability to pardon on

federal charges. We`re going to have to leave it there for tonight. Ken

Dilanian, Betsy Woodruff, thank you both for joining us tonight.

Mieke, please stay with us. Coming up, Donald Trump`s attorneys make their

case to Robert Mueller about James Comey.

What they`re telling the special prosecutor about James Comey and new

reports today say that President Trump is under, quote, “house arrest, and

the person who has him under house arrest in the White House is the person

they now call “the church lady”.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Look, he`s a show boat, he`s a grandstander.

The FBI has been in turmoil. What I did is I was going to fire Comey, my

decision. And in fact, when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I

said, you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story.

It`s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they

should have won.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: That was Lester Holt`s interview with the president, which may

become an exhibit in the case against the president if the special

prosecutor makes such a case.

New reporting from the “Wall Street Journal” tonight says Donald Trump`s

lawyers in the Russia investigation have made a case to the special

prosecutor, Robert Mueller, that the president did not commit obstruction

of justice when he fired FBI Director James Comey.

The journal reports, lawyers for Donald Trump have met several times with

special counsel Robert Mueller in recent months and submitted memos arguing

that the president didn`t obstruct justice by firing former FBI chief James

Comey and calling into question Mr. Comey`s reliability as a potential

witness, people familiar with the matter said.

One memo submitted to Mr. Mueller by the president`s legal team in June

laid out the case that Mr. Trump has the inherent authority under the

constitution to hire and fire as he sees fit and therefore didn`t obstruct

justice when he fired Mr. Comey.

Another memo submitted the same month outlined why Mr. Comey would make an

unsuitable witness, calling him prone to exaggeration, unreliable in

congressional testimony, and the source of leaks to the media.

Here`s what former FBI Director Comey told the Senate Intelligence

Committee in June.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: I know I was fired because of something

about the way I was conducting the Russia investigation.

It was in some way putting pressure on him, in some way irritating him, and

I was fired in some way to change – or the endeavor was to change the way

the Russia investigation was being conducted.

That is a – that is a very big deal and not just because it involves me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: In a new twist in the James Comey matter, tonight, Senate

Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley and Judiciary subcommittee Chairman

Lindsey Graham have sent a letter to current FBI Director Christopher Wray

requesting all FBI records relating to James Comey`s public announcement

that there would be no criminal prosecution of Hillary Clinton for the use

of a private e-mail server while she was secretary of state.

Based on documents, the senators have already reviewed, including

transcripts of some interviews conducted in the Justice Department`s own

investigation of Comey`s handling of the Clinton announcement.

The senators say, it appears that in April or early May of 2016, Mr. Comey

had already decided he would issue a statement exonerating Secretary

Clinton.

That was long before FBI agents finished their work. Mr. Comey even

circulated an early draft statement to select members of the senior FBI

leadership.

The outcome of an investigation should not be pre-judged while FBI agents

are still hard at work trying to gather the facts.

The senators` letter came up today during the White House press briefing.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Senators Grassley and Graham revealed today that they

have evidence suggesting that former FBI Director Comey made a decision to

not charge Hillary Clinton several months before the investigation actually

wrapped up and before they interviewed Hillary Clinton.

Does the president know about this, and does he believe that that adds

weight to his decision to fire Comey?

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I`m not sure if he is

aware of that revelation, but if it is as accurate as they say it is, I

think that would certainly give cause and reason that Jim Comey was not the

right person to lead the FBI.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining the discussion now, Ron Klain; former chief of staff to

Vice Presidents Joe Biden and Al Gore and a former senior aide to President

Obama.

He`s also a former chief counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee and was

chief of staff to Attorney General Janet Reno.

Also with us, David Cay Johnston; Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who

founded DCReport.org; a nonprofit news organization that covers the Trump

administration.

And Mieke Eoyang is still with us. Ron Klain, let`s work in reverse order

on these stories –

RON KLAIN, FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF TO JOE BIDEN & AL GORE: Yes –

O`DONNELL: The James Comey developments tonight, including this letter

which is a long letter that includes references to transcripts from the

senators to the FBI, seeking more information about how Comey reached his

decision on Hillary Clinton.

They are suggesting in that letter that it appears to them that he made up

his mind before the investigation was complete.

KLAIN: Yes, Lawrence, you know, I`m old enough to remember when President

Trump claimed he was firing James Comey because he was too harsh on Hillary

Clinton in the investigation.

So I think you have to take all of this with a grain of salt. I have no

doubt that Jim Comey, like any lawyer, probably drafted an initial

preliminary draft of his decision and circulated that before the

investigation was finished.

He could see where it was heading. He obviously wanted to begin to prepare

what he was going to do about that, it was a consequential decision.

He wanted others to review it. There`s nothing improper about that as long

as he didn`t reach a final decision and didn`t make a statement until the

investigation was done.

I mean, after all, he had spent months already looking into this issue.

The law was pretty clear to him.

And so the fact that he prepared a draft of a statement before it was over,

shared that draft with others, got input on others, means nothing as long

as he withheld a final decision and withheld issuing that draft until the

investigation was complete, which is what happened here.

O`DONNELL: And David, one of the key elements of the investigation, if not

the key element of the investigation, was what was on that e-mail server

and what were in the actual e-mails?

That is something that the FBI had completed the study of by the time James

Comey started forming – clearly forming his opinion, as I think the

senators are right, that he was in the process of forming his opinion.

And in forming that opinion, he already had the information of what was

actually in the e-mails.

DAVID CAY JOHNSTON, JOURNALIST: Right, well, Lawrence, it`s – as Ron

pointed out, it`s not at all unusual to start drafting something you

generally know where the facts are going to go.

It`s like journalism. You know, you prepare a draft of a story that –

what ultimately appears in print could be entirely and totally different

from what you`ve otherwise seen.

But there`s nothing amiss about that, and clearly at the point that Comey

would have written something, he knew a lot of information.

But what`s going on here is dirtying up anyone who is going to go after

Donald. It`s a basic strategy he`s used for years, dirtying up anyone who

is going to go after him.

O`DONNELL: So Mieke, if you`re the special prosecutor, and let`s just look

at the – let`s take the senators` letter at face value –

JOHNSTON: I am now, it wasn`t them –

O`DONNELL: And let`s just assume that they`re right completely. Let`s

assume that James Comey did make up his mind before all the investigative

work was done.

How would that affect James Comey as a witness to what Donald Trump said to

him in the Oval Office?

EOYANG: Not at all, Lawrence. The – whether or not James Comey made up

his mind beforehand, which I assume that he did not because he could have

gotten more evidence in later that would have changed his final decision,

that – he wouldn`t have made up his mind.

But it`s one of those things where they – it doesn`t matter what he was

thinking in the Hillary Clinton investigation.

What matters is why he was fired. And Donald Trump probably didn`t know

what was going on inside the FBI at the time.

The senators only just found this out. So that wasn`t a factor in Donald

Trump`s decision. So the decision on whether or not to fire Comey, to

remove him from the Russia investigation has nothing to do with the Senate

letter.

O`DONNELL: So, Ron, let me give you a shot at that. Let`s just assume

that you can find evidence that James Comey handled a certain

investigation, whether it`s the Clinton investigation or some other

investigation – did a really terrible job handling a certain investigation

and pre-judged the evidence on a certain investigation.

KLAIN: Yes –

O`DONNELL: How would that affect him as a witness to what Donald Trump

said to him about the investigation that he was conducting?

KLAIN: Well, I think I agree with Mieke here. I mean, obviously it will

color his testimony at trial or something like that.

But as a legal matter, it doesn`t affect it at all. It goes back to this

argument you mentioned a minute ago, the Trump lawyers` argument that Trump

had the inherent authority to fire Comey.

Well, of course he did. But he can`t fire him, he can`t exercise authority

inherently, otherwise for an illegal reason.

Now if someone walked in with a sack of cash to the Oval Office and said,

fire Comey and put my brother in, that would be bribery.

That would be illegal. He has the authority to fire and hire an FBI

director, but he can`t do it for an illegal reason.

And the evidence here is pretty clear that the reason he fired Jim Comey is

not because he messed up an investigation but because he was pursuing an

investigation, the Russia Investigation. And Trump`s firing him to stop

that investigation. That is obstruction of justice.

And however Comey might have botched one way or the other the e-mail

investigation. It doesn`t change the fact that Trump had no legal right or

was committing a crime if he fired Comey to obstruct an ongoing

investigation.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: And David, that brings us to the

Obstruction of Justice matter that the President`s lawyers seem to be very

concerned with. Here they are delivering memos to the Special Prosecutor,

pleading that the firing of James Comey is not Obstruction of Justice.

DAVID CAY JOHNSTON, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Well, Lawrence, just as you can

have a perfectly legal act become illegal by its intent, what we should

keep sight of here is that Congress decided to put the FBI Director into a

five-year position. And the reason they did that was to – or 10 year

position, to depoliticize the job. And what Donald Trump did here was make

it very clear that he was going to run contrary to that.

Comey testified that he thought the president had a right at any time to

ask for his resignation. I thought that was a strange thing for him to say

because you`re only supposed to get rid of the FBI Director for cause. And

there`s no indication of any cause here whatsoever except Donald Trump`s

clearly corrupt effort to try and shut down an investigation that was

threatening to him.

O`DONNELL: Mieke, as I said before, we know – at least publicly we know

the two big pressure points in this investigation are that June meeting in

Trump Tower and the President`s firing of James Comey and the President`s

lawyers are proving that this is their principal concern by delivering

these memos to the special prosecutor, arguing their defense case now to

the prosecutor on obstruction of justice.

MIEKE EOYANG, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: It makes sense lawyers would try to argue

their case as soon as they can and they better make a case for the

President or they`re not doing a very good job as lawyers. But when they

try to argue that James Comey is not a reliable witness, I was one of those

Congressional Staffers who took testimony from James Comey for what

happened in the Bush Administration on electronic surveillance and let me

tell you James Comey is a very reliable witness.

He has excellent recall. He is very objective at saying what`s happening in

the room. He admits to when he has made a mistake.

He is not someone we found was an unreliable witness. So for them to make

that argument that he`s unreliable in Congressional Testimony. It just

doesn`t fly.

O`DONNELL: Mieke Eoyang and David Cay Johnston thank you very much for

joining us tonight, really appreciate it.

Coming up, we have more breaking news tonight. A new report tonight that

insiders believe that Donald Trump is on what they`re calling an inevitable

collision course with his new Chief of Staff General John Kelly, who the

Whitehouse staff – some of them anyway – now call “The Church Lady

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

O`DONNELL: Tonight the Washington Post reports some of the President`s

friends are worried that he`s on a collision course with Whitehouse Chief

of Staff John Kelly. Trump chafes at some of the retired Marine Corps

General`s moves to restrict access to him since he took the job almost a

month ago said several people close to the President. They run counter to

Trump`s love of spontaneity and brashness, prompting some Trump loyalists

to derisively dub Kelly the Church Lady because they consider him strict

and morally superior.



The Washington Postt article also says Trump appears to pine for the days

when the Oval Office was a bustling hub of visitors and gossip over which

he presided as impresario. Ron Klain is back with you. Ron, you`ve worked

in well organized Whitehouse`s, and what Kelly is trying to do is just what

we would call business as usual in the Whitehouse.

KLAIN: Yes. you know, Lawrence, only in a Whitehouse that was like this

one, which seems like it was written by Damon Runyon, would someone trying

to impose some basic order on the place come across like they were a Church

Lady. I mean if anything, you`d have to say what these stories point to is

how modest an effort to control John Kelly is putting on. He`s largely

given up on controlling the outputs from the Oval Office. He said he`s not

going to try to control Trump`s Twitter. He`s not trying to control

Trump`s statements.

He`s only trying to organize the inputs into the process. And that`s a

pretty modest level of organization, truth be told lower than any other

Whitehouse we can think of. And even so, this crazy hall of mirrors white

house is rebelling against even that level of control.

O`DONNELL: And General Kelly refuses to play some of the Trump games like,

say, when Donald Trump tries to call him up onstage during a rally. Let`s

watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: John – where`s John? Where

is he? Where is General Kelly?

Get him out here. He`s great. He`s doing a great job.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: And Ron, John Kelly was there. He just refused to go out.

KLAIN: Yes. Look, General Kelly is a very serious person. He`s not going

to be a political prop for Donald Trump. He`s not going to be a rally toy.

He`s not going to be something sold on the Trump website for 40 bucks. You

know, he`s put his credibility and his career on the line in trying to sort

out what`s going on in the Trump Whitehouse. And he`s not going to play the

kind of games that Donald Trump likes to play. So we`re going to see how

long that lasts. Whether or not Trump is willing to stick with this kind of

organization or discipline, as modest as it really is by historical

standards, or whether or not even this modest level effort to keep Trump

somewhat organized is going to fall apart.

O`DONNELL: You know, from the day he was named for the job, I was

wondering how long will it be before we`re doing this segment. And, Ron

Klain, thank you for joining us in the first Trump versus John Kelly

segment. I`m sure there will be more. Thank you, Ron.

KLAIN: Thanks, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, when Donald Trump makes a promise, always, always

stakeholder for the receipt.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

O`DONNELL: The Washington Post`s David Farenthold won a Pulitzer Prize

exposing Donald Trump`s lies about his charitable giving. No one has told

more public lies about charitable giving than Donald Trump, who might just

be the least charitable self-proclaimed billionaire in America. Sandra

bullock, who is not a billionaire, is contributing $1 million for Hurricane

Harvey relief to the American Red Cross. And so after that the President,

who claims to be a multi-billionaire, sent the Whitehouse Press Secretary

out to say this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Whitehouse Press Secretary: I had a chance to

speak directly with the President earlier, and I`m happy to tell you that

he is – would like to join in the efforts that a lot of the people that

we`ve seen across this country do, and he`s pledging $1 million of personal

money to the fund.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Most of Donald Trump`s public charitable giving has been done

with other people`s money that has been contributed to something he calls

the Donald J. Trump Foundation. NBC actually contributed half a million

dollars to the Donald J. Trump Foundation. So that Donald J. Trump could

pretend to be contributing to charities on his TV Show.

It was really just all part of the show`s budget. So when Donald Trump

makes a public promise to make a charitable contribution, there are two

questions to be asked. First, whose money is he going to use?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Will that be coming from Trump personally as opposed to the

Trump foundation or the Trump Organization?

SANDERS: I know that the president, he said he was personally going to

give. I don`t know the legal part of exactly that, but he said his personal

money. So I would assume that comes directly from him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: David Fahrenthold never assumed that, which is why David

Fahrenthold now has a Pulitzer Prize. The other question to always ask

about any Trump promise on charitable giving is when can we see the receipt

and a copy of the actual cashed check? The other way for Donald Trump to

prove he`s made a charitable contribution is, of course, to show us his tax

returns, but we might only see those if Robert Mueller introduces them as

an exhibit in a courtroom.

And so today the president added a White House press briefing room stunt

about charitable giving to his response to Hurricane Harvey, we`ll have

more on the president`s response to Hurricane Harvey next with Ana Marie

Cox and Charlie Sykes.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Texas is a unique place.

It`s a great, great state, great people. And I think you`ll be up and

running very, very quickly. Really very quickly so, yes, I think you`re

going to be in a fantastic shape.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: That is but one of the platitudes that President Trump offered

this week when the death toll earlier in the week for Hurricane Harvey was

still in single digits. Today as the death toll rose to 32, the president`s

response was to promise to make a personal contribution of a million

dollars to Hurricane Harvey relief. Walter Shaub the former director of

the United States Office of Government Ethics tweeted this in response.

If POTUS really does donate a million dollars of his own money not his

children`s money, not his company`s money, not his foundation`s money, not

money from others to an actual legitimate 501C3 charitable organization.

Not one that he or his family or company controls. Not his foundation that

uses donations to buy a portrait of himself.

And provides the public with verifiable proof that he fully completed the

transaction in the reasonably near future not distributed over ten years,

not whenever the IRS tax audit is completed then I will gladly offer up a

genuine thank you to him for donating one, one hundredth of one percent of

the $10 billion that he purports to have which would be exactly equivalent

to a donation of $100 by a family of four Americans with a home, a

retirement plan and personal savings worth a combined total of $1 million.

Joining us now Ana Marie Cox a contributor to the New York Times Magazine

and the host of the podcast “With Friends like these.” Also with us

Charlie Sykes, author of the forthcoming book, “How the Right Lost Its

Mind.” Charlie is a MSNBC contributor and Ana your review of the

president`s response to Harvey so far?

ANA MARIE COX, NEW YORK TIMES MAGAZINE CONTRIBUTOR: Underwhelming I guess

would be the gentlest critique that I could give it. You know I was

actually driving somewhere earlier this week and heard Mike Pence on the

radio talking in Texas. And I had this like moment of like both fear and

relief at thinking he might be the president.

Then you know it`s – it`s a low bar to sound presidential these days. But

this guy who has the personality of a Ken Doll managed to seem

compassionate and empathetic in comparison to the actual president who

literally did not see any of the flood damage himself. Literally saw

nothing on his own with his own eyes about the devastation that`s going on

there, didn`t touch a single survivor.

It`s - it`s astonishing. I mean I also – you know you did a lot of really

good contextualizing for his donation so-called. I would like to point out

it`s also one tenth of one percent of the billion dollars that the Trump

budget proposes to cut from FEMA among other disaster aid agencies. The

other reason why a lot of us give money in times like is because we can`t

do anything else. Like this is the way that we choose to feel involved.

We`re far away so we can`t get physically involved. We`re not a member of

the government. So we can`t do anything structurally so we give money. The

president can do a lot. A million dollars is – even if he literally –

even if he actually gives it it`s literally almost the least he could do.

He could do a lot more in terms of preparedness, in terms of climate

change, in terms of getting people to realize that we need to change the

way we think about development.

I am going on a little bit. I want to hear from Charlie.

O`DONNELL: OK. Charlie, the president – the president could make out

that personal check to the United States Treasury, just send it in there.

Of course then it would not be a deductible. He would not be making a

charitable contribution but certainly FEMA they know what to do with the

money.

CHARLIE SYKES, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: No, I mean Congratulations if in fact he

writes out the check but all the questions you`re asking -

O`DONNELL: Yes.

SYKES: Are completely legitimate. I - I like your comparison with Sandra

Bullock was right on point but no one`s going to think of asking whether

Sandra Bullock`s really going to write out the check really you know and

whether it`s her own money because unlike the president of the United

States she is not a grifter when it comes to charity, that`s the problem.

But also and I think Ana Marie was - was - was touching on this. You know

the - the absolute complete lack of empathy by this man was on display this

week. And I actually think people are starting to see this. You know, you

watch some of the - you watch some of the focus groups. Look at some of

the polls. You know people are sort of stepping back and going, OK we

might have supported him because we thought he was going to fight for us.

But it turns out it`s always all about him. It`s all about Donald Trump.

And you can kind of sense you know a growing sense of understanding about

the character of this man. And, again, now when you have a natural

disaster like this is it too much for the president of the United States to

be a healer. Somebody who will focus the nation`s attention? Do the kinds

of things that Ana Marie was talking about.

Is it really too much to ask that? And the contrast between Mike Pence who

is not necessarily the warmest, bubbliest, you know cuddliest guy in the

world and Donald Trump was pretty - was actually pretty dramatic this week

I thought.

O`DONNELL: And Ana the – the congress has a lot of important business to

do in September. Raise the debt ceiling, get a budget passed and pass some

new money that – money that no one has contemplated until now. Pass some

new money for this Hurricane Harvey relief and that`s going to be a very,

very big package.

The truth of where the president is on this will come in how he tries to

help in managing that legislation.

COX: Or if he doesn`t do anything at all.

O`DONNELL: Right.

COX: Which is what I imagine is going to happen. I think he is going to

tweet Fox and friends and talk about what he saw on TV. His entire

reaction to the storm seems to be as though it was sweeps week. You know

as though he was watching a weather channel special and not actually seeing

this horrific, catastrophic event take place and in something that is going

to be unprecedented that is unprecedented in terms of how many people

displaced and how much rebuilding there is going to be. He – he doesn`t

feel anything except what he feels for television.

O`DONNELL: And Charlie we`ll see how much he pushes the congress to get

this done.

SYKES: Yes, absolutely or – because I - I - I do – I do think that you

know for him it is the show it`s not the policy it`s not the results.

O`DONNELL: Ana Marie Cox and Charlie Sykes, thank you both for joining us

tonight.

SYKES: OK.

COX: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Tonight`s last word is next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

O`DONNELL: President Trump reportedly has his problems with Secretary of

State Rex Tillerson. This could be one of them.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REX TILLERSON, UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF STATE: Particularly I want to

thank the government of Mexico for its offered assistance to the state of

Texas. They have offered a wide range of assistance, coordinated with the

governor down in Texas and also through FEMA. But a very generous of

Mexico to offer their help with this very, very challenging time for

citizens down in - in Texas. Thank you very much Mr. Secretary.

LUIS VIDEGARAY CASO, MEXICO SECRETARY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS: You`re

absolutely welcome. And we are - we`re here to help. We are neighbors.

We`re friends and that`s what friends do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: That was yesterday at the state department. That`s tonight`s

last word. The 11th Hour starts now.



END



END

Copy: Content and programming copyright 2017 MSNBC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.