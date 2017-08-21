The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, Transcript 8/21/17 Trump speech

Transcript:

Show: THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL

Date: August 21, 2017

Guest: DAVID JOLLY, RON KLAIN, TIM O`BRIEN

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC: And that`s next. Our coverage of the president`s

announcement about Afghanistan continues on this network with Lawrence

O`Donnell in the next hour and then we`re going to have Brian Williams here

live in the “11TH HOUR” and then I`ll be back with a special live edition

of “THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW” at midnight on the East Coast, 9:00p.m. if

you`re joining us on the West Coast.

I will see you then, our coverage continues now with Lawrence O`Donnell.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, HOST, THE LAST WORD: A very big news night, Rachel.

This speech was something we`ve been waiting for all weekend.

We expected to hear a number and we didn`t hear a number.

MADDOW: That`s right.

O`DONNELL: It`s supposed to be the troop strength increase speech and if

it was that, you have to kind of find it between the lines somewhere.

MADDOW: We heard from the president tonight, an argument with his old

self.

O`DONNELL: Yes.

MADDOW: Who was very –

O`DONNELL: Yes –

MADDOW: Much against the war in Afghanistan and wanted us to be out not

just today, but yesterday and constantly called it a waste, including a

waste of American lives.

Which is a very dicey thing to say about a world where people are still

dying. So we heard the president basically dismiss his previous self in

those previous arguments and explain why we need a more George W. Bush

approach to this war going forward.

I mean, we`ll see what this – what this meant. I still don`t understand

exactly why he made this announcement now.

And I don`t know exactly what this means except for the threat to Pakistan

and my worries about what`s going to happen because of that next.

O`DONNELL: And it does seem that on the timing, Rachel, that it may have

been rushed or speeded up because Mike Pence was on a scheduled trip in

South America that he had to come back for.

MADDOW: Yes –

O`DONNELL: In order to be in these meetings leading up to this speech.

Now, the vice president`s schedule was known well in advance.

If this speech was supposed to be scheduled for tonight, then the trip

could have been adjusted quite a while ago.

MADDOW: And it doesn`t – yes, you`re totally right about Pence that Pence

was on this overseas trip, it was scheduled to go through Friday.

He had to come back early in order to go to that camp base meeting on

Afghanistan, the day after that on Saturday, they announced that they were

going to do this speech tonight.

But this speech tonight comes at a weird time. I mean, not to be too –

like granular about this, but the whole country spent the day staring at

the sun being awed by the majesty of the solar system and then were

finished – so then at the end of that night, including a White House event

to highlight the fact that the president was also watching the eclipse,

sometimes without glasses.

We get this speech on Afghanistan on – and tonight is the eve of his big

campaign-style rally tomorrow in Phoenix where he may be issuing the first

presidential pardon of his term to disgrace former Arizona Sheriff Joe

Arpaio.

So if he`s trying to do this for political effects and it doesn`t seem to

be driven by circumstances on the ground, the political effect here is

kaleidoscopic.

O`DONNELL: And interestingly, he seems to have no one on board at the

moment to back up what he said tonight.

Defense secretary is out of the country that want you to expect as the next

stage of discussion of this from the administration we might not be

getting.

MADDOW: And there aren`t people at the State Department who work on this

stuff.

O`DONNELL: Right –

MADDOW: In place as confirmed positions and the – you know, the main

civilian position in U.S. government to focus on Afghanistan and Pakistan

together is a person who just finished in June, wasn`t replaced.

They quietly closed the office the day that she left and never told any of

the staff who worked in that office that they were closing the office until

it was closed.

Never a press release, no statement about doing that whatsoever. So if

something has changed, we`ve just started a new fight with Pakistan, OK,

who is going to follow through on that?

I mean, maybe it will be on Jared`s plate.

O`DONNELL: Great job covering the live speech, Rachel, really appreciate

it –

MADDOW: Thanks, Lawrence, appreciate it.

O`DONNELL: Well, it was a speech like no other. Trump administration

sources had indicated that the president was going to announce a 50 percent

increase in troop strength in Afghanistan by sending an additional 4,000

troops to Afghanistan.

Tonight, the president announced that he will not announce an increase in

troop strength.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: A core pillar of our new

strategy is a shift from a time-based approach to one based on conditions.

I`ve said it many times how counterproductive it is for the United States

to announce in advance the dates we intend to begin or end military

options.

We will not talk about numbers of troops or our plans for further military

activities.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: We will not talk about numbers of troops. That is new for the

American presidency. At no point tonight did the president clarify

anything about what would actually change militarily for the United States

in Afghanistan.

If this speech is meant to be interpreted as an increase in troop strength

in Afghanistan, it is the first time a president has announced an increase

in troop strength without actually announcing an increase in troop

strength.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: As commander-in-

chief, I have determined that it is in our vital national interest to send

an additional 30,000 U.S. troops to Afghanistan.

After 18 months, our troops will begin to come home. These are the

resources that we need to seize the initiative while building the Afghan

capacity that can allow for a responsible transition of our forces out of

Afghanistan.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: And here is how President George W. Bush described the military

surge that he ordered in Iraq.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEORGE WALKER BUSH, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: So I have

committed more than 20,000 additional American troops to Iraq. The vast

majority of them, five brigades, will be deployed to Baghdad.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Here is President Lyndon Johnson announcing increased

deployments to Vietnam.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LYNDON JOHNSON, LATE FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I have today

ordered to Vietnam the air mobile division and certain other forces which

will raise our fighting strength from 75,000 to 125,000 men almost

immediately.

Additional forces will be needed later, and they will be sent as requested.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: We, of course, lost the Vietnam war, which is a piece of our

history which seems to be lost to President Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: In every generation, we have faced down evil and we have always

prevailed. We prevailed because we know who we are and what we are

fighting for.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Here`s the future of Afghanistan that the president predicted

tonight.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: With our resolve, we will ensure that your service and that your

families will bring about the defeat of our enemies and the arrival of

peace.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now, Evan McMullin; a former CIA operative, he is

the co-founder of Stand-Up Republic. Also with us, David Rothkopf;

columnist for “The Washington Post”, he`s a visiting professor at Columbia

University and a visiting scholar at the Carnegie Environment for

International Peace.

David, at the arrival of peace.

DAVID ROTHKOPF, COLUMNIST, WASHINGTON POST: Well, this was the illusion of

action. This was the president taking one of the gravest things that the

president can do, which is order troops into battle or oversee a war.

And essentially use it as a cloak for changing the political discussion in

the United States. You know, it was a cloak because, as you said, there

was no announcement of numbers and in fact he talked about a strategy but

there was no strategy there.

He talked about a commitment but there was no commitment there. He talked

about a change but there was no real change in what he was talking about.

And he talked about principled realism without principles or without a

realistic view towards what would be necessary to achieve what he talked

about, which was victory.

We`re not going to achieve any kind of victory in Afghanistan. As it

happens, Trump was probably right on the campaign trail.

This is not a place where we are going to succeed and we should probably

try to figure out how to get out of there as quickly as we can.

But he brought this up tonight and, as you say, he did so in a way that

rushed Pence in. We have to ask, why did he do it?

He did it to change the conversation. He did it to get away from his

disaster of last week. And he did it in a way that brought that up because

if you listened to the first part of the speech, what did you hear?

We want to fight against bigotry. We are one people, we must be tolerant,

we are fighting for each other.

He ignored the fact that he wants to kick LGBT troops out of the military.

And he ignored the fact that the principle agitator for divisions in the

United States of America right now is the president of the United States.

O`DONNELL: Evan, on this point of troop numbers, as we just saw in that

quick review of presidential announcements, there`s always been two reasons

for it.

One, in a democracy, it is believed that the public has a right to know how

many lives are being put at risk and, two, part of this announcement –

these announcements historically have been intended to scare the enemy.

They expect the enemy to be scared with this – by this new commitment, by

the new number of troops that are coming.

If the president is afraid to mention the number, it would seem the

president doesn`t believe he has a number that can scare anyone on the

other end.

EVAN MCMULLIN, FORMER CIA OPERATIVE & CO-FOUNDER, STAND UP REPUBLIC: Well,

unfortunately, I think you`re right about that.

And so by not naming a number, it may have been the right thing to do if

you`re just optimizing for impact on the ground in Afghanistan vis-a-vis

the enemy.

But I agree, it makes it very difficult then for the American people to

understand what their government is doing in a war and been to –

therefore, hold their leaders accountable.

I do think though that – I will try not to be too cynical about this. I

understand how the president certainly may have been motivated to change

the topic.

All the other topics these days are pretty bad for him. But the truth is,

the president, whoever it is, did need to come out and make a statement on

Afghanistan and give some sort of direction as to where we`re headed even

if the details are slim.

And I think the speech, while good, it was scripted Trump, it was very slim

on details. I do support the idea that, you know, we`ve got to move

towards a condition-based approach, not a time-based approach.

I don`t think it`s necessary therefore though that we don`t articulate the

numbers that we`re actually sending to Afghanistan.

Those will become known over time whether it`s a large number or if it`s

just a few thousand. But yes, I think we should avoid being too cynical.

There was a need for the president, whoever it is, to articulate some sort

of direction here.

O`DONNELL: David, in the avoidance of being cynical, let`s just point out

some facts here. The president did say in the end, we will win.

So that`s a marker for us. He said that the arrival of peace, the arrival

of peace in Afghanistan will be the definition of us winning and then to

the complexity of adding India into this speech.

Which – if you try to figure out why India is there, it might have

something to do with justifying the title of the speech being about

Afghanistan and South Asia.

Part of what he said about India was that he would – he would get India to

help us more with Pakistan on economic development and assistance.

He`s going to get India to help Pakistan on economic development and

assistance.

ROTHKOPF: Well, certainly if there was something big in the speech in a

foreign policy sense, it was the sense that he said, look, I`m going to

bring India into it.

We`re going to try to get India involved in this stuff. Obviously, as you

say – and I can see the hint of the smile there on your lips.

You know, the notion that somehow we`re going to get India to help Pakistan

much with economic development or that we`re going to get India more

involved in Afghanistan without inflaming Pakistan is, you know, ludicrous.

It`s made more ludicrous by the fact that there used to be an office in the

State Department that dealt with this that he shut down unceremoniously.

It`s made more ludicrous by the fact that when he talked about economic

development in this speech and he talked about political solutions, he

hasn`t staffed the top people in the State Department who are supposed to

achieve those things and he has talked about cutting back on development

and other budgets that are necessary to achieve those things.

So on the one hand, he`s changing U.S. foreign policy in a way it can`t and

probably shouldn`t be changed.

And then on the other hand, he`s promising to do things that he himself is

the principle agitator against in terms of cutting staff or cutting

funding.

O`DONNELL: The notion of India helping Pakistan is a new presidential –

no, every previous president has understood that the presidential mission

is to prevent them from going to war with each other.

Let`s listen to what David you referred to what the president had said

during the campaign. Let`s listen to some of that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I know more about ISIS than the generals do. So a general gets on,

sent obviously by Obama and he says Mr. Trump doesn`t understand, he knows

nothing about defense.

I know more about offense and defense than they will ever understand,

believe me, believe me. I know a lot of –

(CHEERS)

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Evan McMullin, he didn`t sound tonight like someone who knows

more about offense and defense militarily than the generals.

MCMULLIN: Well, no, instead, he looks like he`s taking his generals`

advice and I think that`s a good thing. I think we should be pleased that

he`s doing that rather than coming up with his own plan, which, in my view,

it would have been disastrous because his plan would have been a sudden

withdrawal – a complete withdrawal from Afghanistan.

I agree that we`re not looking at anything here that seems like a happy

victory any time soon, but an abrupt withdrawal from Afghanistan would put

us at risk.

Al Qaeda is still there planning and plotting. The Taliban controls 30

percent to 40 percent of Afghanistan more than they`ve controlled in years.

We – I wouldn`t advocate for a wholesale occupation of Afghanistan,

something that large scale, but we`ve got to have a presence there that`s

capable of pushing back against the rise of international terrorists groups

who are still plotting against our country and against our allies.

O`DONNELL: But David, did the president threaten an abrupt withdrawal or a

withdrawal or a complete withdrawal from Afghanistan when he said to

Afghanistan tonight, “our commitment is not unlimited, our patience is not

unlimited.”

ROTHKOPF: Well, he said that could happen at any time. In fact, he said

it`s condition-based and if the conditions turn bad, you know, Trump might

cut and run, and of course that`s traditional for Trump.

I think one of the things that`s striking and picking up on what Evan said,

the generals had a different view from Trump, but he didn`t exactly take

the advice of the generals.

He said we may increase, we may not increase, we may be there for a while,

we may not be there for a while.

He didn`t actually embrace anything in this speech except the notion that

we will continue to be in this situation that he said we wouldn`t be in any

more.

O`DONNELL: Well, the second stage of reporting on this, which I`m sure

will start late tonight or tomorrow, it will be leaks from inside the Trump

administration about exactly what the troop increase is going to be and

when it`s going to happen, all of that.

That alone have to come through leaks because it wasn`t in the presidential

speech. David Rothkopf and Evan McMullin, thank you both for joining us

tonight, really appreciate it.

MCMULLIN: Thank you.

ROTHKOPF: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, tonight`s announcement just might help President

Trump move past his disastrous week last week.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: America will work with the Afghan government as long as we see

determination and progress. However, our commitment is not unlimited and

our support is not a blank check.

The government of Afghanistan must carry their share of the military,

political and economic burden. The American people expect to see real

reforms, real progress and real results.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Or what? What if they don`t see real results? It might be

impossible to pick a day in the Trump presidency when a speech like the one

he gave tonight would not be changing the subject from a crisis in the

Trump presidency created by what Republican Senator Bob Corker calls Donald

Trump`s lack of stability and competence.

We are always in the midst of a Trump crisis of some sort caused by Donald

Trump. And so speeches like this will always be suspect as devices for

changing the subject.

It does seem the scheduling for this speech was speeded up when Mike Pence

was summoned back from a scheduled trip in South America to participate in

the discussions leading up to this speech.

And last week, the president got rave reviews from former Ku Klux Klan

leader David Duke and other white supremacists for his comments about a

Nazi white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in which Heather Heyer was

murdered by a white supremacist who drove his car into a group of anti-

Nazi, anti-white supremacist protesters.

The president got howled of protests for those comments from both Democrat

and Republican politicians.

This weekend, another group of Nazis and white supremacists failed to show

the strength they were hoping for when they could muster just a tiny group

of about 20 Nazi white supremacists in the middle of Boston common where

they were surrounded by 40,000 people protesting against Nazi white

supremacists.

The president of the United States got a look at those 40,000 people on

television, protesting for goodness over evil and he immediately said this

about them on Twitter.

“Looks like many anti-police agitators in Boston. Police are looking tough

and smart. Thank you.”

The president lied, of course. He didn`t see anti-police agitators in

Boston. The new White House Chief of Staff General John Kelly, who is from

Boston, obviously seized control of the rest of the president`s tweeting.

The president then tweeted, “I want to applaud the many protesters in

Boston who are speaking out against bigotry and hate.

Our country will soon come together as one.” There is no word yet tonight

on how many of General John Kelly`s relatives and friends might have

participated in Saturday`s protest.

But this time, at least none of the protesters are being blamed for

violence by the president.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Oh, I do think there`s blame, yes. I think there`s blame on both

sides. You look at – you look at both sides, I think there`s blame on

both sides.

And I have no doubt about it and you don`t have any doubt about it either.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now, Ron Klain; former chief of staff to Vice

President Joe Biden and Al Gore and a former senior aide to President

Obama.

Also with us, Betsy Woodruff; a politics reporter for the “Daily Beast”.

Ron, your assessment of the speech tonight and to that question of, was the

timing of this do we think designed to change the subject?

But as I said at the outset, there`s always a subject to change in the

Trump administration.

RON KLAIN, FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF TO JOE BIDEN & AL GORE: Yes, I have no

doubt, Lawrence, they sped this up to try to change the subject.

More days of the president talking about the moral equivalency between

protesters and white supremacists were doing him no favor.

But I also think that tonight`s speech may turn out in the long run to do

him more harm than what he did last week about Charlottesville.

He made three huge mistakes tonight. He said we`d have an unlimited number

of troops in Afghanistan.

They`d be there for an unlimited period and with an uncertain objective,

victory, a win, an enduring result.

And so, I think they thought they were changing the topic, they were

changing the topic, they thought that would help him.

But I don`t think what he laid out tonight is really going to wear well

over time when the American people see how the president`s words aren`t

really matched by results in Afghanistan.

O`DONNELL: And Betsy, one of the things that the president obviously

provoked tonight was another round of leaking in his administration, which

will now be leaking about, OK, what is going to happen to the troop

strength? What are the real numbers?

BETSY WOODRUFF, POLITICS REPORTER, DAILY BEAST: Right, exactly. That

said, of course, we know there`s one less alleged leaker –

O`DONNELL: Yes –

WOODRUFF: Steve Bannon.

O`DONNELL: Yes –

WOODRUFF: I thought the biggest takeaway from tonight was a very specific

undercurrent of the speech was Steve Bannon doesn`t work here anymore.

You`ll notice over the course of that entire address he read from the

teleprompter and didn`t once use the phrase radical Islamic terrorism even

though whenever he had a chance to on the campaign trail, he said, unless

you use those three magic words, the terrorists will win.

He didn`t use those three words tonight. Instead, he spoke in a tone that

sounded a lot more like Mattis and a lot more like McMaster than it sounded

like Bannon and Stephen Miller.

Of course, he was reading off the teleprompter and whoever writes the words

that go in the teleprompter has a lot of sway.

That said, though, I could really feel Bannon`s absence in this speech.

Remains to be seen how that plays out over the coming months.

There`s a really important shift that definitely came through.

O`DONNELL: Betsy, that is such a great point about the radical Islamic

terrorism, and Ron, that was missing.

And this approach to Afghanistan is something, if it is a troop increase,

which it probably is, this is something that Steve Bannon opposed.

KLAIN: Yes, look, I think tonight was the speech written for him by Kelly,

McMaster and Mattis. Tomorrow, he`s going to Arizona to talk about the

wall and immigration and perhaps give a pardon to Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

And so, you know, I think Steve Bannon may be gone, but I`m afraid that the

politics and policies of Steve Bannon may well be hanging around the Trump

White House and may be on display as soon as tomorrow.

So, I don`t think we`re seeing a new president. I think any of this whole

pivot nonsense needs to be put to rest.

Donald Trump will read what his military advisors put on a teleprompter,

but tomorrow morning he will wake up, he will still be Donald J. Trump.

O`DONNELL: Let`s listen to something he said tonight which is a very

different tone from what we were hearing last week.

This is the president talking about patriotism and prejudice and bigotry

and tolerance. Let`s listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: When we open our hearts to patriotism, there is no room for

prejudice, no place for bigotry and no tolerance for hate.

We cannot remain a force for peace in the world but we are not at peace

with each other.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Now Betsy, unless that`s in a teleprompter for him tomorrow in

Arizona, we may be hearing something very different there.

WOODRUFF: Right, exactly. This is a president who isn`t always at peace

with his own White House senior staff.

This is a president who has been very comfortable having a bellicose tone,

taking towards other Republicans.

Look, he`s going to be in Arizona tomorrow, which is the state that Jeff

Flake represents in the Senate.

Previously on Twitter, you might have noticed him criticizing Flake,

calling him Flake, Jeff Flake, I`m not exactly sure the back story of that

– of that nickname, but it`s an interesting one.

And showing very little restraint and going after an incumbent Republican

who voted for his effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

The fact that the president can read from a teleprompter, that people need

to get along and have a kumbaya moment means absolutely nothing for what he

is going to say when he`s in front of a crowd of thousands of enthusiastic

fans and he feels comfortable ignoring the teleprompter and potentially

reverting to full Trump.

O`DONNELL: Betsy Woodruff, thank you very much for joining us tonight,

Ron, we`re going to talk to you in another segment.

Coming up, Steve Bannon`s “Breitbart” says that it is ready to rally votes

for Donald Trump`s impeachment if the president defects from the Steve

Bannon policy playbook. That`s coming up.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: My original instinct was to

pull out and historically I like following my instincts. But all my life,

I`ve heard that decisions are much different when you sit behind the desk

in the Oval Office in other words, when you`re President of the United

States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC CONTRIBUTER: And the first review from the right

wing is in. Here`s the headline on Breitbart tonight. Trump reverses

course. Will send more troops to Afghanistan, defends flip-flop in somber

speech.

We are prepared to help Paul Ryan rally votes for impeachment. That was not

said by Nancy Pelosi or any other Democrat. That was said by a high-level

unnamed staffer at Breitbart, the right-wing hate spewing website ran by

Steve Bannon before he joined the Trump campaign and now once again

officially run by Steve Bannon now that he`s been fired by the Whitehouse

by President Trump. Everyone in the Whitehouse, of course, assumed Bannon

was running Breitbart while he was working in the Whitehouse

And so it`s not that big of a change. But Breitbart staffers delivering the

message of we`re prepared to help Paul Ryan rally votes for impeachment,

that is new. While he was in the Whitehouse Steve Bannon opposed an

increase America troops strength in Afghanistan. An argument which he may

have lost depending on what the President was really saying to night.

Steve Bannon also fought with Jared Kushner over the direction of the Trump

Presidency and one Bannon ally told Vanity Fair, “he said Jared is a dope.”

if he continues to find himself on losing end of Whitehouse arguments, will

Bannon really lead the impeachment from the right wing of the Republican

Party?

Joining us now is former Republican Congressman David Jolly from Florida

and with us, Ron Klain. David, how do you suppose the President`s speech

will be received by Republicans? It did not mention a specific troop

number. That might be something that John McCain and Lindsey Graham will

want to hear more about. But what`s your general assessment about how it

is received by fellow republicans?

DAVID JOLLY, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: It`s was rather forgettable and bizarre

moment, to be honest, if you`re a mainstream Republicans, a president. And

Lawrence you`ve nailed it from the opening of the show tonight. Past

Presidents would have spoken from the Oval Office and announced specific

troop increases. This President really said nothing. The mainstream

Republicans will say, good, we have a plan. Let`s disrupt terror.

But honestly it`s the Breitbart Republicans that you were just talking

about that will be enraged because Donald Trump tonight just gave Barack

Obama a big hug on afghan policy. And I know there`s nuances but the bottom

line is, Donald Trump said I was wrong in my campaign promises, I lied to

my supporters.

We will not be engaged in nation building but we`ll go after terrorists and

stay in Afghanistan. Well guess what that was Barack Obama`s policy as

well. We`re not going to pursue nation building. We`re going to catch

terrorists like Osama Bin Laden.

Donald trump tonight recognized the power of the office. That he cannot

honor the promises he made on the campaign trail. The Breitbart world will

be enraged by this but it`s the reality we face. The problem though is we

are still faced with a President with no credibility and the American

people cannot believe his delivery tonight.

O`DONNELL: Ron Klain, Steve Bannon has inside information. His website is

now saying that is a send more troops to Afghanistan policy that was

announced tonight even though the President refused to specifically do

that. Bannon calling it a flip-flop and so this is really our first moment.

This is really our first day, full day of business, Whitehouse business in

which Steve Bannon`s running Breitbart and right away flip-flop by

President Trump.

RON KLAIN, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Yes Lawrence. I think most Americans also

sleep better tonight knowing Steve Bannon is not in the Whitehouse, not at

the right hand of the man with the nuclear button but Donald Trump may

sleep worse. You know he has this person who was his confidant, his closest

adviser for the first several months of his Presidency now out on the

outside with a powerful media weapon and a lot of venom and that will be

aimed at him.

But I don`t think in the end he`s going to be joining with Paul Ryan to

impeach Donald Trump mostly because I don`t think Paul Ryan will ever

impeach Donald Trump. I think we`re stuck with the Trump Presidency for the

foreseeable future. But Donald Trump has a powerful enemy and he will

wreck havoc on Trump`s supporters, no question about it.

O`DONNELL: We have a tweet from John McCain with his reaction, a statement

saying, I commend President Trump for taking a big step in the right

direction with the new strategy for Afghanistan. So David Jolly, apparently

John McCain heard something in there that I`m not sure what exactly it was.

Maybe he`ll be getting more information during Senate hearings.

JOLLY: I think what John McCain probably heard tonight – and there was a

nuance in the change of policy from this President and was this. That he

would change the rules of engagement to allow our service members to

offensively go after terror. But I don`t know that that`s so much of a

change because when President Obama knew there was a threat, he authorized

the use of force against terrorists.

We also have to recognize, at the height of the Afghan War, we had 100,000

troops. We`re talking about moving from 8,000 to maybe 12,000. He didn`t

indicate an exact number tonight. We need to root out terror cells wherever

they are. Afghanistan tonight is not different than the Horn of Africa,

than Syria and then other hot spots around the globe.

The President tonight I think made more of the speech because he is a

President that plays to optics. But he did burn the Breitbart crowd pretty

hard. And he did burn Steve Bannon pretty hard with this

O`DONNELL: And Ron Klain, also from Breitbart tonight, they`re using the

phrase unlimited war, saying that this policy announcement is an

announcement of unlimited war.

KLAIN: Yes, You know what I guess with Breitbart on that. That is I do

think that what John McCain agrees with, with all due respect to John

McCain, in 2008 we had an election and John McCain said he would leave

troops in Afghanistan for an unlimited period of time. President Obama said

we would bring the troops home.

And now Donald Trump is embracing that McCain position. He said they would

be there with no time limit, with no limit on the number of troops and

Senator McCain may support that. But I don`t think most Americans,

Democrats or Republicans really do after 16 years of war I think most

Americans want to see us fight the terrorists, limit our commitment and get

our troops home

O`DONNELL: David, what do you make of where Bannon stands tonight in

regards to this presidency? I mean, here`s their first real night of

covering a major trump event.

JOLLY: His comments about impeachment and Paul Ryan are truly bizarre,

Lawrence. Maybe he`s trying to get more leadership for Breitbart now that

he`s back there talking about impeaching Trump and people like myself might

actually read it. Here`s the bottom like.

There`s no redemption to Donald Trump because Steve Bannon is gone. Who

hired Steve Bannon? Donald Trump. Who listened to him on Charlottesville

and the Paris Accord? Donald trump.

Who 48 hours ago to Steve Bannon say he was going to weaponize his media

defend Donald Trump? This is a bizarre comment by Steve Bannon about the

impeachment of - of Donald Trump. But I will tell you this, there are no

undecided voters that read Breitbart. I was a Republican for 20 plus

years. I got elected to Congress. I have never once read Breitbart nor will

I.

He`s not speaking to undecided voters. He speaking to the trump base and

may steal that base from the President in the next year.

O`DONNELL: I just want to clarify. it wasn`t Steve Bannon who is quoted as

saying that they would round up votes for impeachment but it was a Steve

Bannon lieutenant, a high-placed staffer at Breitbart, unnamed saying that

they would round up votes for impeachment for Paul Ryan, as if Paul Ryan

was eager to do that at some point. Ron Klain, David Jolly, thank you both

for joining us tonight, really appreciate it.

KLAIN: Thanks, Lawrence. …

JOLLY: Good to be with you.

O`DONNELL: Coming Up, elected Republicans don`t seem to think that the

Trump problem is going to be solved by the firing of Steve Bannon.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Our troops will fight to win. We will fight to win. From now on,

victory will have a clear definition.

Attacking our enemies, obliterating is, crushing Al Qaeda, preventing the

Taliban from taking over Afghanistan and stopping mass terror attacks

against America before they emerge.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Judging by John McCain`s positive reaction to the speech

tonight, it may well be that most Republicans are supportive of the

President`s comments tonight. But not enough Republicans are supportive of

the President himself at this point and possibly not enough republicans

supportive of the President`s re-election campaign. No Democratic member of

the House or Senate was ever asked if they would support President Barack

Obama for renomination for president in his re-election campaign.

No one was asked that because it was inconceivable that any Democrat would

challenge President Obama for the nomination in his re-election campaign

and no democrat did just as no Republican challenged George W. Bush for his

not renomination and his re-election campaign. That`s the way it`s supposed

to be. But already there is talk in Republican circles of a Republican

challenge to Donald Trump in the primaries for his part Donald Trump is

already campaigning for re-election.

That`s what he`s going to be doing tomorrow night in a rally in Phoenix.

That was maybe some of what he was doing tonight. The President is already

eagerly raising money for his re-election campaign. It should also be noted

that money raised for re-election campaign can be used to pay his criminal

defense lawyers who are representing him in this special prosecutor`s

investigation.

In Maine today, Hallie Jackson asked Senator Susan Collins about the

president`s re-election campaign.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HALLIE JACKSON, CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, NBC NEWS: He`s already

running for re-election. What happens next?

SUSAN COLLINS, UNITED STATES SENATOR: Well, it`s far too early to tell

now. There`s a long race between now and that point.

JACKSON: Do you think he will end up the party`s nominee in 2020?

COLLINS: It`s too difficult to say.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: In 2009, if you would ask any Democratic Member of the House of

Senate do you think President Obama will end up as the nominee in 2012? 100

percent would have given you a one-word answer, yes. Senator Collins is one

of the Republicans who would be eager to find someone else to support for

the Republican nomination. She went out of her way today to remind Maine

and America that she did not vote For Donald Trump for President.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

COLLINS: I didn`t support the President when he was our party`s nominee.

That was a very difficult position for me to take. I`d never taken it

before. Instead, I wrote in the name of Paul Ryan. And that was very hard

for me to do as a lifelong Republican.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Jonathan Allen said he sent a note to Senator Corker`s office

asking if he would support a renomination in 2020. The response was, I

don`t have anything to add to the senator`s comments yesterday. And here is

another look at those comments, at what Senator Bob Corker said on Thursday

that provoked Jonathan Allen`s question on Friday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BOB CORKER, UNITED STATES SENATOR: The President has not yet been able to

demonstrate the stability nor some of the competence that he needs to

demonstrate in order to be successful.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Senator Corker is up for re-election next year. He won his last

campaign with two-thirds of the vote in Tennessee. If he does that again,

Senator Corker will be perfectly positioned to challenge Donald Trump in

the presidential primaries and he would be the perfect champion for anti-

Trump Republicans.

Bob Corker has the universal respect of thoughtful Republicans and

Conservatives. If he lost in the Presidential Primaries Senator Corker

would still have four more years in the Senate. Donald Trump should worry

about Senators like Bob Corker who have nothing to lose in running for

President and Senators who are worried about the President`s stability and

competence and the President should be worried about Ohio Governor John

Kasich.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAKE TAPPER, JOURNALIST: Does a Republican need to step forward to

challenge PRESIDENT TRUMP in three years?

JOHN KASICH, OHIO GOVERNOR: Well, Jake, as you said, I don`t have any

plans to do anything like that. I`m rooting for him to get it together. We

all are. We`re only seven months into this presidency.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: I don`t have any plans. No, you did not hear John Kasich say a

simple no. He will not challenge Donald Trump for the nomination. Our own

Willie Geist reported last week, sources close to John Kasich tell me after

Charlottesville there is growing sense of moral imperative to primary Trump

in 2020. It seems the question is not will the Republican challenge Donald

Trump for the nomination, the question is how many Republicans will

challenge Donald Trump for the nomination. We`ll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: What are we doing there? These people hate us. as soon as we leave

it`s all going to blowup anyway. What are we doing there we`re spending

hundreds of billions of dollars on trillions of dollars on this nonsense.

What are we doing? We don`t have money. We`re a debtor nation.

We can`t build our own schools. And yet we build schools in Afghanistan.

I`ll tell our think something so far off. It just shows the leadership of

this country – I mean we just don`t have it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now Tim O`Brien executive editor of Bloomberg view

and the author of Trump Nation, the art of being the Donald and Tim we

always want a Tim biographer here when we get to the big moments. So - so

that was Donald Trump of 2012. Imagine if Donald Trump were a private

citizen today listening to this Presidential speech tonight.

TIM O`BRIEN, EXECUTIVE EDITOR, BLOOMBERG: He`d be criticizing himself of

course because he has done this epic flip flop. I think you know as we`ve

seen with the President his past sometimes rolls up to him like a freight

train. And I think we`re seeing that tonight.

He repeatedly criticized Obama for the very policies he seems to be

adopting. Although in the speech tonight it was long on absolutes and short

on specifics. We saw him saying he would go in and win. He is going to

forgery a new relationship with Pakistan.

He is going to insert the United States in between India and Pakistan.

Getting us into a region that`s bee deviled every great power for hundreds

of years without any real specific bona fide to back any of that up. What

is the absolute troop commitment going to be? What`s the time frame?

He`s got from the right and left criticizing him already on this. Laura

Ingram on Twitter of all people wanted to know about the costs and

commitments. And I think right now what you have is somebody who is has

never been a student of foreign policy and I don`t think that he could

probably eight or nine months ago located Afghanistan on a map.

Now trying to I think use this moment to recapture all of the momentum and

good will that he has blown out the door the last seven months.

O`DONNELL: I wonder if Trump voters will see this as a flip flop that they

care about if they see it as flip flop? It`s hard to believe that there

were many Trump voters when he was up there saying I know more than the

generals actually thought he knew more than the generals.

O`BRIEN: Right or deeply cared. I never know how much foreign policy from

any party matters to average voters. I think that`s what`s interesting in

the whole debate around whether or not people are trying to sidestep him

within the GOP for 2020. I don`t think we`ll really know whether any of

that stuff will get traction until the 2018 returns come in. That will be

the litmus test on what`s happened with Trump`s base until then it`s noise.

O`DONNELL: Talk about tomorrow night in Phoenix when we goes there because

presumably in a rally environment he will be off teleprompter. And always

seems like if he gets locked on a prompter that he stays on throughout a

whole speech it seems the next time he speaks he can`t wait to be free of

the teleprompter.

O`BRIEN: And letting himself let Trump be Trump. And I think the real

danger in tomorrow night is that he revisits some of the racially charged

sentiment that aren`t showmanship with him. Trump has been a race baiter

for decades.

You know this is the same man who took out full page ads against black and

Latino teenagers in the late 1980s during the Central Park jogger case,

inserted himself into a midst of racially charged event because he could

get publicity for himself from it but also because he is used to fomenting

these kinds of divisions. And I think the real risk he runs tomorrow night

after everything he has done in the last few day he revisits some of the

problems that sort of his last week in the wake of Charlottesville.

O`DONNELL: Tim O`Brien thank you very much joining us tonight, really app

it. Tonight`s last word is next

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

O`DONNELL: Dick Gregory took his last breath this weekend at age 84. He

was surrounded by his loved ones and family. Dick Gregory was the greatest

comedienne of his era before he joined the civil rights movement with Dr.

Martin Luther King Jr. Dick Gregory explained to Joy Reid how the civil

rights movement helped many more people than most people realize let`s

listen to what he said then.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DICK GREGORY, AMERICAN CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST: We took on the mightiest

nation in the world in the history of the planet and we won not with guns,

not with being nasty. We won with a spirit of nonviolence. We brought it to

its knees.

And firstly let me say before the civil rights movement a white woman

couldn`t be on nothing on the plane but a stewardess And she had to look

like something out the of play boy magazine. Back then a woman couldn`t be

a firefighter. A woman couldn`t be a cop. And today all of those have

changed. That comes out of not our military. It comes out of handful of

humble people that was willing to and not kill.

O`DONNELL: The great Dick Gregory gets tonight`s Last Word.



END

END

Copy: Content and programming copyright 2017 MSNBC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.