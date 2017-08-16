The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, Transcript 8/16/17 Trump’s Charlottesville Response

Transcript:

Show: THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL

Date: August 16, 2017

Guest: Christina Greer, Rashad Robinson, David Cay Johnston, Ana Marie Cox

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, HOST, THE LAST WORD: Good evening, Rachel, it`s the

night of the mayors tonight.

You just had William Bell of Birmingham talking about the confederate

monuments there, we`re going to have the mayor of Baltimore, Catherine

Pugh, who managed to get rid of all of the monuments in Baltimore

overnight.

MADDOW: Overnight in one stealth move, it was pretty impressive.

O`DONNELL: Very divisive action, the kind of thing that we don`t see in

Washington.

MADDOW: Also I`m sick of people complaining that local government can`t

get stuff done. I was like you want to see action? Watch that coordinated

–

O`DONNELL: Right –

MADDOW: Thing, they moved fast and got it done.

O`DONNELL: Well, the mayor is going to tell us how she did it and how she

made the decision, how quickly she moved. She`s going to be –

MADDOW: Right –

O`DONNELL: On the show –

MADDOW: Thanks, Lawrence –

O`DONNELL: Thanks, Rachel –

MADDOW: Thanks.

O`DONNELL: Well, Donald Trump has become the divider-in-chief. He has

divided this country, he has divided his party.

He has divided the White House itself. And so it was no surprise today

when he did not do what his predecessor would have done.

He did not attend Heather Heyer`s memorial service in Charlottesville, but

Heather`s parents delivered more eloquence and wisdom in their remarks than

this president of the United States ever could.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SUSAN BRO, MOTHER OF HEATHER HEYER: If you`re not outraged, you`re not

paying attention.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Not all of those people were

neo-Nazis, believe me. Not all of those people were white supremacists.

(CHANTING)

BRO: They tried to kill my child to shut her up. Well, guess what? You

just magnified her.

TRUMP: I think there`s blame on both sides.

GOV. JOHN KASICH (R), OHIO: The president of the United States needs to

condemn these kind of hate groups.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you feel that under Trump administration, more and

more people are joining your movement?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No doubt, our movement is winning, our movement is

growing.

KASICH: They think that they have some sort of a victory.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We believed that the symbolism of being associated with

that spirited defense of racism and bigotry was just unacceptable.

BRO: I`d rather have my child, but by golly if I got to give her up, we`re

going to make it count.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Donald Trump is the only president who, from the start, has

aspired to be the divider-in-chief.

Thanks to the electoral college, Donald Trump won the presidency by coming

in second with 46.1 percent of the vote to Hillary Clinton`s 48.2 percent

of the vote.

You would think that a president who came in second in the vote would

immediately go to work trying to broaden his appeal, to gain more voter

support.

That is what every president tries to do no matter what their winning

margin is. And that is one reason why their approval ratings tend to go up

after election day and after inaugurations.

Not Donald Trump. He held meetings with some people like Al Gore during

the transition that indicated perhaps the Trump presidency was going to try

to reach beyond that minority of voters who elected him, but that`s not

what happened.

Donald Trump has continued the divisive politics of his presidential

campaign through every day of his presidency.

He has divided the country in his mind between people who voted for him and

people who didn`t. If you didn`t vote for him, he clearly does not care

what you think about anything.

He doesn`t care what you want. If you voted for him, you can do no wrong.

That is Donald Trump`s golden rule.

If you voted for him, you can do no wrong, and that is what is sinking

Donald Trump`s presidency and dividing the country.

If you voted for him, you can do no wrong. White supremacists voted for

Donald Trump. American Nazis voted for Donald Trump.

That`s why Donald Trump will never unequivocally condemn them the way any

other president of the United States would.

Donald Trump knows what white supremacists and Nazis want to hear, and

that`s why, as we reported here last night, David Duke and other white

supremacists gave the president rave reviews for what he said yesterday

about both sides being to blame for the murder of Heather Heyer in

Charlottesville on Saturday.

White supremacists and Nazis were thrilled that the American president drew

a moral equivalence between Nazi racists and people protesting Nazi

racists.

We`ve never seen this before, and we say that every night about the Trump

presidency. We`ve never seen this before, but the fundamental political

principle that makes Donald Trump the divider-in-chief is that he is the

only president we have ever seen who has never made the slightest attempt

to win more supporters, to win more hearts and minds, to win more votes.

If you weren`t with him on election day, he hasn`t tried to convert you

since. And we have never seen that before in a president or in a

politician.

Donald Trump used to say he`s not a politician, and he`s right, he`s not

smart enough to be a politician. He`s not sensitive enough to be a

politician.

He does not have the humanity to be a politician, and that is a very low

bar for humanity. Can`t even fake it, and the result is the divider-in-

chief.

His approval rating has been in steady decline since inauguration day, and

this week he had an all-time low of 34 percent.

He no longer has the approval of all of the people who voted for him. He

is the divider-in-chief in his own White House, which is full of factions,

pro-Bannon factions, anti-Bannon factions, pro-Jared, anti-Jared, and there

is the new White House Chief of Staff, General John Kelly, who is reported

tonight by “The Washington Post” to be, quote, “frustrated and dismayed by

the president`s lack of discipline.”

And according to the post, the president is frustrated with the discipline

that General Kelly has been able to introduce in the White House.

The post reports, one person close to the president described him as a

caged animal under Kelly. Do we have to note here that no president in

history has ever been described as a caged animal by someone in his White

House? Never.

Do you want to think about what that means to have a caged animal as

president of the United States?

If you thought you had an irrational, dangerous, impulsive president before

he started to feel like a caged animal, what do you think you have in that

cage tonight?

The same “Washington Post” article reports this, “Gary Cohn, Trump`s top

economic adviser, who is Jewish appeared with Trump at Tuesday`s news

conference standing behind the president in the lobby of Trump Tower as he

suggested there were good people who protested alongside white supremacists

and neo-Nazis who organized the rally.”

Those close to Cohn described him as disgusted and frantically unhappy

though he did not threaten to resign.

As the frantically unhappy Gary Cohn spent the day in search of his dignity

and his conscience, others did resign from Trump world. None of them held

actual paying jobs or did anything meaningful.

They were members of the president`s council on manufacturing who, two days

later, followed the lead of Ken Frazier, the CEO of Merck, who was the

first to quit the utterly meaningless presidential council that has no real

function.

The members of the council who quit today before the president then

abandoned the council now have to live with the shame of the 48 hours it

took them to follow Ken Frazier`s lead.

Today, the divider-in-chief became too much for the members of the

president`s strategic and policy forum, which is another group of CEOs that

had no function at all.

They all agreed among themselves today to simply quit as a group, and the

president got wind of that before they could publicly do it.

And in a tweet, he disbanded the group just before they could publicly

resign. And it was just moments ago that this president was lying to the

country by saying that these councils of CEOs were hugely important to the

massive job creation that Donald Trump was convincing them to do in their

own companies in the United States.

And now they`re all gone. Don`t need them – gone. Today, the president

announced he would go to Phoenix next week and have one of those Trump

rallies that never have the slightest appeal to anyone who did not vote for

Donald Trump.

And the divider-in-chief got a message tonight from the mayor of Phoenix,

asking him not to come. An American mayor asking an American president not

to come to his city.

The mayor said, I am disappointed that President Trump has chosen to hold a

campaign rally as our nation is still healing from the tragic events in

Charlottesville.

But the president of the United States is not still healing from the tragic

events in Charlottesville, he`s all healed.

He`s all ready to go, to continue to be the divider-in-chief. Joining us

now, Christina Greer; she`s a social professor of political science at

Fordham University. Also with us, Rashad Robinson; executive director of

Color of Change which started a petition in January, calling on CEOs to

quit the president`s councils.

Also with us, David Cay Johnston; Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who

founded D.C.Report.Org; a nonprofit news organization that covers the Trump

campaign and David has been covering Donald Trump for decades now.

Christina, this is now what some people are calling the turning point, the

new moment. This is – I don`t know, turning point number 35 –

CHRISTINA GREER, ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR, FORDHAM UNIVERSITY: Right –

O`DONNELL: In the last – I don`t know, year and a half. But is there a

different feel this time for you about where we are?

GREER: It does feel different. It feels a little November 9th to me

honestly, today. But unfortunately, we keep saying that this is the nadir,

right?

He has been so disappointing, and he`s been so selfless and – selfish

because he`s not a public servant, right?

But there is no bottom to this president, and that`s the scariest piece.

So, yes, it does feel a little different because we`ve never had a modern-

day president really support white supremacists and Nazis in front of a

Jewish-American and Asian-American and just have a press conference like

that.

Now we see why he hasn`t had a press conferences. But it feels different,

but unfortunately I think that, you know, there`s more of the abyss with

this individual.

O`DONNELL: Rashad and Christina, I want to take a look at the front pages

of our local papers here today in New York City.

The “New York Post” and the “New York Times”. This is something we`ve

never seen before, especially in their Trump coverage.

I don`t remember any instance of those two newspapers using the same

photograph on the front page possibly since 9/11 for all I know.

This is a big movement for the “Washington Post” that we`ve been – the

“New York Post” that we`ve been tracking all week.

Rupert Murdoch`s newspaper, there`s been a turn there in the way they are

covering him. And Rashad, that turn is now closer to what you see in the

“New York Times” coverage of Donald Trump.

I don`t know what that means for the future of “Fox News” and other Rupert-

owned operations that have been fully supportive of Donald Trump, but there

could be some movement here.

RASHAD ROBINSON, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, COLOR OF CHANGE: I think it says

something about the potential that we have for enablers to start breaking

away and really clear ways.

The business council and the manufacturing council were these things, as

you said, that were basically for show.

But in fact, many of these CEOs that spoke out about diversity, that would

sometimes send out tweets throughout the campaign that they didn`t agree

with things from Donald Trump were ready and willing to sit at a table with

him and add their corporate brands.

And now we`re seeing that type of breakaway and we`re also seeing the

breakaway of newspapers. We`re seeing coverage sometimes on “Fox News”

where we have Republicans speaking out against the president after this

weekend.

So I do think there`s potential, and that`s why the heat and the pressure

on enablers to force them to have to be accountable not directing our march

at Donald Trump, but directing our marches and our advocacy at the people

for who showing up, it actually matters.

To the corporations, to sometimes the allies who need a backbone, to the

media, and that`s what we have to continue to do.

O`DONNELL: Rashad, I want to go to this point about your campaign to get

them to do this. Prior to Charlottesville –

ROBINSON: Yes –

O`DONNELL: There`s a certain case to be made for when – if a dangerous

person is elected to the presidency, we want as many safer-thinking people

in the White House as possible, trying to muffle this person.

And those – some of those executives could have made that case, you know,

that that`s why I am here.

But none of them – or I shouldn`t say none of them. Some of them decided

once we got to Charlottesville, that there was nothing left to cling to in

this.

And what I`m struck by is when you hold a purely symbolic position in a

White House, that`s exactly what you want to resign. It`s something that`s

purely symbolic and actually has no controls over the president.

ROBINSON: Absolutely, you know, when we talked to some of the CEOs or some

of their representatives back in February and March, what they were saying

to us is, don`t you want people like us with our values at the table?

We share some of your values. It`s better to be at the table, clich‚s like

if you`re not at the table, you`re on the menu.

And this is what we heard over and over again. And so the question that we

really posed to them after Charlottesville was, were you at the table when

they made the announcement about affirmative action?

O`DONNELL: Yes –

ROBINSON: Were you at the table –

O`DONNELL: Yes –

ROBINSON: When the transgender ban came in a tweet? Were you at the table

when Trump decided to talk about both sides?

And if you were not at the table for that, what good are you? What good are

you other than adding your brand and allowing this administration to seem

normalized by having people who are part of the mainstream connected?

O`DONNELL: David Cay Johnston, count me among the people who are not even

slightly surprised by anything Donald Trump has said since the events

started in Charlottesville on Friday night.

He has lived a life of divisiveness and appealing only to the people who he

believes already like him. This is someone whose first time he appeared on

the front page of the “New York Times” in his life was in a racial

discrimination case involving him and his father in New York residential

housing here in New York City.

I just have to say I personally have found nothing surprising about a

single word he said.

DAVID CAY JOHNSTON, AUTHOR & JOURNALIST: No, what he said particularly

about the Nazis, which is the most offensive thing we`ve seen him do so far

and is beyond the pale, all fits with the life of Donald Trump.

The man has been a racist from the get-go, unless your definition of a

racist is you have to go out and hang somebody from a tree, Donald Trump is

a racist, he describes people in racial terms.

He once said to the president of his casino, I don`t want black guys

touching my money, I want short guys who wear Yarmulke and saying, you

know, it`s not the fault of these black people, they just – they`re lazy

and they`re not very good.

That`s been his whole life, and he managed to con people, and I blame

heavily the major American news organizations that did not vet him during

the campaign and failed to tell people about the evil that resides inside

this man.

And this is not the end of this. This will get worse from here. You know,

I said a long time ago, Donald will get more and more erratic in office,

Lawrence, and he`s really getting erratic.

O`DONNELL: Yes, and David has been saying this all along that it only gets

worse. And that is because of his temperament and his personality.

For – as a defining moment, you know, who sees this as a defining moment?

Steve Bannon. We have a report tonight saying from –

JOHNSTON: Yes –

O`DONNELL: “Axios” saying “Bannon saw Trump`s now infamous Tuesday

afternoon press conference not as the lowest point in his presidency, but

as a defining moment.”

And Christina, you can only see it as a defining moment if it is your

belief that you don`t want Donald Trump to appeal to any more voters than

he already does.

GREER: Well, let`s be clear. He calls anyone who hasn`t voted for him his

enemies.

O`DONNELL: Yes –

GREER: So that means well over 50 percent of the nation he considers an

active enemy. And so we`ve always talked about how the presidency doesn`t

change you, it exposes who you are.

This is a man who talks about his good genes. This is a man who talks

about how he has superior genes. He clearly sees people in racialized

terms.

We know how he sees women as non-entities. And so he`s dangerous on so

many levels because he`s not intelligent.

O`DONNELL: Yes –

GREER: He`s not beholden to anyone. He`s never been beholden to anyone.

The only person he`s ever had to work for and had to account for was daddy.

Other than that he`s never had a board of trustees. He`s never had anyone

where he can`t be the king. And we know that the constitution is set up so

we don`t have a king.

That also means Congress has to do their job, as do the courts. And we are

seeing a breakdown in Congress. They are not – they`re sort of hemming

and hawing and sending these tweets saying like this is bad.

They`re not calling Donald Trump out by name, none of them are going after

him as a group. And if the bar is so low that someone like Ted Cruz can

say, white supremacy is bad and people start saying, well, maybe he should

run in 2020, that is absolutely the lowest bar that –

O`DONNELL: Yes –

GREER: We`ve seen in quite some time.

O`DONNELL: Rashad –

JOHNSTON: Lawrence, if I could add –

O`DONNELL: Go ahead, go ahead, David –

JOHNSTON: A point just for a moment to Christina, isn`t it fascinating

that much as we should be critical of the CEOs that they were slow to act,

that the CEOs who resigned are showing more moral fiber, strength, and

Americanism than Paul Ryan and the other moral midgets who will not take

the actions they should be taking in defense of our liberty and our

country.

O`DONNELL: And Rashad, Ken Frazier, who I`m sure you probably lobbied

directly to get him to quit, he was the first one to quit.

He was the black member who Donald Trump always made sure was sitting right

beside him in the photographs. And that`s part of what I would assume your

case would be to these people is that to whatever extent he can exploit you

in any way he can, that is why you`re in the room with him.

ROBINSON: And that`s why it was so important. Even in our pressure on the

business council, and Ken Frazier was the first on the manufacturing

council.

But the other council we pressured earlier this year, both Uber and Disney

to back away from those councils.

We pressured on Pepsi and did a full-court press with the recognition that

their CEO has spoken out about diversity as a woman of color.

Has talked about it both here in this country and internationally. And her

visibility on that panel was also sort of sending this message.

These enablers, who are lending their sort of credibility and have made

this deal that maybe Donald Trump will put forth policies that will help

their businesses.

You know, they`ve made the right decision. And to the point around the

Republican Congress, they made a deal that they will hold their nose and be

hear no evil, speak no evil, and see no evil as long as they can get

policies passed and we are all worst off for it.

O`DONNELL: Rashad Robinson and David Cay Johnston, thank you for joining

us tonight. Christina, please stick around for later.

Coming up, we`ll hear what Heather Heyer`s parents had to say at her

memorial service in Charlottesville today, and we`ll hear from the mayor of

Baltimore who took decisive action and removed all confederate monuments in

Baltimore last night.

O`DONNELL: This is new video from Charlottesville, Virginia, tonight,

where there is a candlelight vigil. There are hundreds of people, it is

peaceful.

This is taking place on the lawn at the center of the University of

Virginia campus. If what happened in Charlottesville this weekend had

happened one year ago, today at Heather Heyer`s memorial service, something

like this would have happened.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(SINGING)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Amazing grace, how

sweet the sound.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: When Heather Heyer was murdered with a divider-in-chief in the

White House, and so no one expected President Trump to be at that memorial

service today because President Trump believes that there is blame on both

sides for Heather Heyer`s murder.

And so today he would not stand on the side where Heather Heyer`s parents

stood.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARK HEYER, FATHER OF HEATHER HEYER: Heather`s passion extended to her

ideas, her thoughts, she loved people. She wanted equality.

And in this issue of the day of her passing, she wanted to put down hate

and for my part, we just need to stop all this stuff and just forgive each

other.

BRO: My child`s famous Facebook post was, “if you`re not outraged, you`re

not paying attention.” She paid attention.

She made a lot of us pay attention. They tried to kill my child to shut

her up. Well, guess what? You just magnified her.

I want this to spread. I don`t want this to die. This is just the

beginning of Heather`s legacy. This is not the end of Heather`s legacy.

That`s how you`re going to make my child`s death worthwhile. I`d rather

have my child, but by golly, if I got to give her up, we`re going to make

it count.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining the discussion now, Ana Marie Cox; contributor to the

“New York Times Magazine”, and the host of the podcast “With Friends Like

These”.

Back with us, Christina Greer. And Ana Marie, just a year ago, what

happened today would have been a very different thing.

There would have been a presidential presence, and the president would have

found the right words to say in those extremely difficult moments where the

president is mourner-in-chief.

We certainly do not have that kind of president now.

ANA MARIE COX, CONTRIBUTOR TO THE NEW YORK TIMES: No, and I for one I`m

glad that Trump did not try to go to that eulogy, or did not try to deliver

eulogy, I don`t think anyone in that room was in the mood to hear about

election night or his winery.

I`m pretty sure Trump can`t sing, so I think we were saved a little bit by

him not going. And I also want to say, and this might be controversial,

but I think it might be good that Obama was not there to give eulogy either

because Obama had a way of making people, especially white people, feel

like things were going to be OK.

And especially made white people feel like maybe their work was close to

being done. And our work is not even close to being done and quite

frankly, I`m not sure if everything is going to be OK.

Having a president that we have – and he is our president – should be a

reminder to people everywhere again, especially white people, that we have

a lot of work to do.

And I think everyone who is outraged tonight needs to think about what

Heather Heyer`s mother said.

And I think they need to ask themselves how are they going to make Heather

Heyer`s death count? What are you individually going to do?

O`DONNELL: Christina –

COX: I think everyone needs to ask themselves that.

O`DONNELL: Christina, to this point of divider-in-chief, these are the

moments where the job is unifier-in-chief.

These are these moments, these moments of national tragedy, and that has

become not – and this was not something that I think, you know, political

theorists to 100 years ago would have foreseen.

That has become a presidential function, that there is a pulpit that is

basically there for the president in these kinds of moments. That pulpit

is empty now.

GREER: It`s completely empty, but we shouldn`t be surprised. Any

Americans who have looked at this incident and all of a sudden they are

just aghast, that means they have not been paying attention to who Donald

Trump was during the campaign.

Who he`s been for these past seven months, but also who he`s been for the

past 40 years, right? As we know about the DOJ, we know about the Central

Park five and the full-page ad calling for their death.

We know that he is the architect of the birther movement. But this is also

a man, you know, when we had Obama go to the eulogy and sort of try and

bring the country together, even after 9/11, think about George Bush, he

did not condemn Muslims.

He said we need to think about this as a problem that we solve as a nation.

Donald Trump didn`t say the word “Jews” when he talked about holocaust

remembrance.

He canceled Ramadan, right? He did not recognize June as a pride month for

our LGBT citizens.

So he has systematically tried to cut people out of this country who he

sees as his enemies. So this isn`t surprising.

I am glad he didn`t go. He does not know how to have compassion, and

because he`s not a public servant, he doesn`t know how to put himself in

service of others.

And this is a time where it`s not about him, and we`ve never seen him be

able to put himself in that position.

O`DONNELL: And these moments – some of these moments in the past have had

their political discomforts for presidents.

When Bill Clinton went to Oklahoma City after the Oklahoma City bombing, he

was very unpopular there. He was actually at not a good point in his

polling, but specifically unpopular in places like Oklahoma.

It was not an easy place to go politically. He went there, he handled it,

and he received the respect and the acclaim of that community for doing

that.

I want to move on to another break that has occurred tonight within Trump

world, and that`s “New York Magazine” reporting that Ivanka Trump`s rabbi

has condemned the president`s Charlottesville remarks.

The report says “the rabbi that oversaw Ivanka Trump`s conversion to

Judaism has released a letter to the congregation of Jared Kushner and

Ivanka Trump`s longtime synagogue condemning President Trump`s widely

criticized statements about the violent protests in Charlottesville.

And so Ana Marie Cox, we heard earlier in the program that Gary Cohn

standing there with the President yesterday is now – was outraged by the

comments, but silence from him. But there is obviously going to be a

continued protest of this kind coming out from what he said.

ANA MARIE COX, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Of course. And I guess – I mean I gave

up on Jivanka a long time ago, you know. I mean – she said she doesn`t

consider herself political. There`s a point at which being – there`s a

point at which you are political because of what you don`t do and what you

don`t say. And I think she crossed that line a long time ago.

I just – we need to stop looking to this Whitehouse for leadership, either

from the President himself or from people around him, and we need to look

to each other. I think that`s the only thing we can do right now. Nothing

about this surprises anyone and shouldn`t surprise them. This is not a test

of Trump`s character.

It is a test of this nation`s character. It is a test of each of our

individual`s character, and how we choose to carry on from this moment, and

whether or not we choose to be complicit with what`s happening or whether

or not we choose to take action. I could sit here, and we could talk about

what a terrible President Trump is, and he is a terrible President. But we

have to just work together to move forward from this. We have to work

together to elect people that will hold him accountable, and we have to

work together to get more companies and more business leaders to step away

from their symbolic posts and not so symbolic posts.

We have to isolate and strand this man. We have to make him the pariah that

he already is becoming because this is untenable. We have a moral monster

in the white house, and he will eat us alive. He will if we let him.

O`DONNELL: Ana Marie Cox and Christina Greer, thank you both for joining

us tonight, really appreciate it. Coming up, how the Mayor of Baltimore

responded to what happened in Charlottesville last night. The mayor will

join us.

O`DONNELL: No President has promised more action in his first 100 days

than Donald Trump did. He has so far failed at every one of those promises.

He has not gotten Mexico to pay for a wall.

He has not been able to ban all Muslims for entering the country. He has

not repealed Obamacare. He has not cut taxes. He has not changed one word

of NAFTA or any other international trade agreement.

He`s so far had all talk and no action in his presidency. But that`s not

how it works in Baltimore. After what happened in Charlottesville this

weekend, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh decided it was time to get rid of

all the confederate monuments in Baltimore, and she did that last night.

In the middle of the night last night, they were all removed.

There were no protests, no violence, no problems. Joining us now, Baltimore

Mayor Catherine Pugh. Mayor, thank you very much for joining us tonight,

really appreciate it. When did you decide to do this?

CATHERINE PUGH, BALTIMORE MAYOR: Well, let me just say the conversations

actually began in June when I met with Mayor Landrieu who in that previous

month had removed four confederate statues from New Orleans and had placed

them in confederate cemeteries. And so we knew that we needed to do

something, and as he has said to me, you need to do something quietly and

as quickly as you can. And I say to folks that, you know, if you want to

hear great speeches about why these monuments should be removed, then you

can listen to his speech.

For me, I just felt it was time for action because after Charlottesville,

we did not want to see that same kind of activity occurring in our city

when we had four confederate monuments in our city. And so I had

conversations with local contractors, White and Turner, one of those who

came to my aid quickly. We had conversations. I said to him I thought it`s

best we do this in late hours of night so that it would avoid any

confrontation, traffic problems, and so forth.

And we even estimated the time that it would take to do it, and we figured

if we started around 11:30, and I reminded them last night the contractors

that were working with me, that we said we would finish around 5:00 a.m.

And we finished 4:57 a.m.

O`DONNELL: And you also avoided causing any traffic problems in Baltimore.

PUGH: no traffic problems, no rallies, no confrontations. We just got it

done.

O`DONNELL: And one of the statues was to Chief Justice Taney, one of the

few statues in America to Supreme Court Justices, and he is the author of

what everyone agrees is the worst Supreme Court opinion in history, the

Dred Scott Decision which not only affirmed but strengthened the

constitutionality of slavery. That was one that was surprising.

PUGH: That was actually the first one we removed.

O`DONNELL: I was surprised that existed. I only learned of the existence

of it when you removed it.

PUGH: You know, I don`t even know if people knew what that statue was

about. To know it was right there in Mount Vernon, just a beautiful part of

our city. I want you to know it took us about 45 minutes to remove that

one. That one was one of the fastest ones to remove. The most difficult one

was the Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson monument, which took us about

two and half hours to remove.

O`DONNELL: We saw the mayor of Phoenix tonight deliver a message to the

President. The President announced he wants to go to Phoenix next week to

have a big rally. The Mayor of Phoenix delivered a message to the President

saying please don`t come. If President Trump wanted to come to Baltimore

next week for a rally, what would you say to him?

PUGH: Well, you know, I think that America is in need of peace, love,

respect of each other. I`m not concerned about whether the President comes

to Baltimore. I`m more concerned about what we need to do for our city.

We`re right in the middle of just about ending the preparation to enter

into a consent decree. So we need federal assistance. I would certainly

remind him of that. We have infrastructure needs like most urban cities do.

And I`m working with my Congressional Delegation around those kinds of

things. And as someone asked me earlier today, had I listened to the

President`s speech, and my answer was no. I was clearly focused on what I

need to do for my city.

You know as a mayor, you have a job to make sure that you`re protecting the

people of your city. So I thought that the action that we took was around

what need to be done to make sure that our city was safe, that we continued

to move forward, that we attract people into our city that focus on how we

realize that inclusiveness and diversity is part of the fabric of our. And

loving each other and respecting each other is what we should be doing as a

nation.

O`DONNELL: Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, thank you very much for joining

us after that very late night you had last night.



PUGH: Thank you for the invitation.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, the divider in chief divided the Republican Party

during the campaign and has probably earned at least one Republican

challenger in the next Presidential campaign. That`s next.

O`DONNELL: There has been no reaction from the divider in chief today to

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham`s statement about him this morning. Mr.

President, your words are dividing Americans, not healing them. Last night

on this program, former Republican Congressman David Jolly predicted that

Donald Trump has now divided the Republican Party to the point that he will

have a Republican challenger or challengers in the next presidential

campaign.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DAVID JOLLY, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: There`s a lot of Republicans thinking

tonight, if I can`t find somebody to run against Donald Trump, I`ll run

against him myself.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Ohio Governor John Kasich was the last man standing against

Donald Trump in the last Republican Presidential Primaries, and on the

Today Show this morning, as soon as the Governor was introduced, before he

was asked a single question, John Kasich said this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN KASICH, GOVERNOR OF OHIO: Pathetic, isn`t it? Just pathetic, to not

condemn these people who went there to carry out violence and to somehow

draw some kind of equivalency to somebody else reduces the ability to

totally condemn these hate groups. A president has to totally condemn

this. There is no moral equivalency between the KKK, Neo-Nazis, and anybody

else.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Today, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued

a statement saying, we can have no tolerance for an ideology of racial

hatred. There are no good Neo-Nazis, and those who espouse their views are

not supporters of American ideals and freedoms. Mitch McConnell`s wife,

Secretary of Transportaion Elaine Chao, was standing beside Donald Trump

yesterday during the press conference that John Kasich and Mitch McConnell

have been criticizing. Today, Senator Ted Cruz had no problem saying the

kind of thing that Donald Trump should have said if he had the decency to

actually think these things.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: The president said that both sides were to blame and seemed to

equate the white nationalists with the counter protesters. Do you agree

with him?

TED CRUZ, UNITED STATES SENATOR: You know, the President speaks for

himself. The Klan is evil. They are racist bigots.

Nazis are the very face of evil. their hatred, their anti-Semitism is

completely unacceptable. And I think we should speak unequivocally,

condemning their hatred, condemning their racism.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Our next guest is a former republican who quit the Republican

Party when Donald Trump secured the Republican Presidential Nomination.

Pulitzer Prize Winning Columnist George F. Will joins us.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KASICH: You know, this is terrible. The President of the United States

needs to condemn these kind of hate groups. Think about what you have seen.

You know, as one of the reporters said, reminiscent of what we saw in

Germany in the 1930s. The President has to totally condemn this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now, George F. Will, Pulitzer Prize Winning

Journalist for the Washington Post and MSNBC Political Analyst. George, we

have Willie Geist, our own Willie Geist via tweet tonight saying sources

close to John Kasich tell me after Charlottesville, there is growing sense

of moral imperative to primary Trump in 2020. Is John Kasich likely to be

the man to take on an incumbent President within his own party?

GEORGE F. WILL, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Not the man, he`ll be among the men I

assume. Ben Sasse has been in Iowa, Tom Cotton has been in Iowa. Now Tom

Cotton is much more sympathetic to Mr. Trump than either Kasich or Sasse.

But the idea he would be close to re-election assuming he`s there and

hasn`t quit in a huff over the rigged system is implausible.

O`DONNELL: I was struck by David Jolly on this program last night

basically saying if I have to run against him myself, I will. Those are

almost the exact words that Gene McCarthy said during after a - during

actually privately during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in

1967 when the Undersecretary of State was testifying about Vietnam and

outraging Gene McCarthy and Bill Fulbright on that committee. Gene

McCarthy came away from that hearing saying privately to his Chief of Staff

if I have to run for President myself to stop this I will. And he did. And

the incumbent President he ran against as of course you remember, dropped

out of the race when he was challenged that way.

WILL: Well see, the Republicans are in this awful position they put

themselves in when they made the Faustian bargain that they would have

protracted routine interactions with Mr. Trump knowing these would be

diminishing and soiling to them. But they would get things done. Well,

let`s go to Washington`s premiere power couple.

You mentioned a moment ago that Elaine Chao, the Secretary of

Transportation, vastly experienced, hugely respected in Washington, stood

there mute next to Mr. Trump during his rant yesterday. She did so because

she was there because we were supposed to at long last talk about the

trillion dollar infrastructure program. Tax reform`s not going anywhere.

Replace and repeal hasn`t happened. But infrastructure was going to

happen. The problem is, Winston Churchill once said of Secretary of State

Dulles that he was a bull who carries his China shop around with him.

That`s what Mr. Trump does.

So there`s no such thing as being on message. There is no message but

chaos. So on the one hand, Elaine Chao is there as a mere ornament watching

another opportunity slip away as the end of the seventh month of this baron

presidency. She of course is married to the Senate Majority Leader.

This week, he has been deeply involved in the Alabama Senate Primary to

fill the seat vacated by Mr. Sessions who is now Attorney General. his

supporting the appointed Senator, Luther Strange, against a man who has

been remove twice from the Supreme Court of Alabama for defying the U.S.

Supreme Court. In the Alabama race, I was down there looking at it in

Birmingham. Trump is hugely popular and McConnell is detested by all three

candidates, the three who entered this in the first round of the voting

saying we`re loyal to Trump and we can`t stand McConnell.

And if you`d look at the polls among the Republican Party, the Republican

base is still loyal to Mr. Trump and by about four to one, they prefer

Trump over Mr. McConnell. So he`s also in a position, of having made this

awful bargain on the assumption they would get something done and it`s a

completely sterile presidency seven months in.

O`DONNELL: There is a report tonight in USA Today saying there was a delay

in McConnell issuing his statement about those comments because he was

livid and his being livid if he was no doubt is related to his wife being

in effect forced to stand there beside the President making those remarks.

WILL: It`s an old saying in politics that you know well. When you`re

explaining, you`re losing. What`s worse is when you`re saying there are no

good Neo-Nazis, you`re really losing. When that is your message of the day,

just think of that. Mr. McConnell was a Senate Staffer before he became an

institutional lifer in the Senate. And the agony he`s going through to be

tethered to this man.

O`DONNELL: George F. Will, thank you very much for joining us tonight,

really appreciate it.

WILL: Glad to be with you

O`DONNELL: Tonight`s last word is next.

O`DONNELL: At Heather Heyer`s memorial service today, her grandfather

Elwood Schrader said this -

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ELWOOD SCHRADER, GRANDFATHER OF HEATHER HEYER: As I think about this, I

think of Trevi`s Song and Fiddler on the Roof. The little girl, is this

the little girl I carried? Yes, I think so.

That same passion was beyond childhood. That same passion, that same girl

you`ve met her. You who knew her as an adult, you know her, too. She was

a lady of happiness and great joy and realized that all lives matter.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Heather Heyer`s grandfather Elwood Schrader gets tonight`s Last

Word. The 11th hour with Brian Williams starts now.

