The Last Word with Lawrence, Transcript 8/4/17 Latest on Gen. John Kelly

[22:00:00] ENGEL: That`s it for the season of “ON ASSIGNMENT.” We`re

grateful to Rachel for lending us her Fridays. We`ll be back in a few

months with more stories from other parts of the world.

Now it`s time for “THE LAST WORD.” Ari Melber is sitting in for Lawrence

tonight. Hi, Ari.

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: Thanks, Richard.

We have a special program tonight. “Trump Under Siege,” and we are live

right now with some late-breaking news this evening from “The New York

Times.” Special Counsel Mueller`s investigators have just made contact

with the White House. They`re demanding documents about Michael Flynn`s

ties to foreign powers. That I can tell you is a first.

Meanwhile, Trump under siege from the grand jury, the internal leaks, and

punching back today through a Cabinet official that Trump of course

recently disdained, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, calling for a crackdown

on the leakers and on the press.

I am Ari Melber, and this is a special hour of THE LAST WORD.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Donald Trump is officially on vacation.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: As new signs Robert Mueller`s Russia investigation

is growing in intensity and scope.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He can lie all he wants in front of his adoring fans.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The Russia story is a total

fabrication.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He cannot lie to the FBI, to the grand jury. This is

about matters of law.

JEFF SESSIONS, ATTORNEY GENERAL: This culture of leaking must stop.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sessions scolded everyone today about this.

SESSIONS: I have this warning for would-be leakers. Don`t do it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Classified leaks have played an important role in

bringing to light, you know, really crucial public information.

TRUMP: Are there any Russians here tonight? Any Russians?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He`s the one who keeps bringing this up.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is what the president does when he`s backed into

a corner.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`m not sure it can hurt him to get out of town for a

while.

MELBER: Mueller has a grand jury and now he wants documents. This late-

breaking story from “The New York Times” tonight, Friday. Mueller`s

investigators bearing down on Michael Flynn`s financial ties abroad. Now

asking the White House for documents related to Flynn, and they`ve

questioned witnesses about whether he was secretly paid by the Turkish

government during the final months of the Trump presidential campaign.

This according to people close to the investigation who spoke with the

“Times” tonight.

Now the request is reportedly not yet any kind of formal subpoena. But it

is to be clear a new step. Quote, “The document request is the first known

instance of Mueller`s team asking the White House to hand over records.”

And President Trump`s lawyers know that any resistance to this would only

speed up Mueller leaning on the grand jury that everyone`s been talking

about for subpoenas or testimony.

Now that`s the process. Here is the actual criminal issue tonight.

Mueller looking at how Flynn worked with a Turkish-American businessman.

Flynn`s business was reportedly paid $530,000 – that`s a lot of money –

to run a kind of a political-type campaign that would attack the opponent

of the current Turkish government.

Now the “Times” wants to know if this was a secret government contract, and

Mueller wants to know, quote, “if the Flynn Intel Group made kickbacks to

the businessmen for helping conceal the source of the money.”

Now you may remember if you have watched our coverage that Flynn already

violated the federal rules on registering as a foreign agent. He later

conceded that in order to update his filing.

What this new request tonight is about is it suggests to us that the

special counsel is further following the money. And “The New York Times”

saying that these hidden payments could potentially be considered for fraud

charges.

Now all these developments come as NBC News confirmed today with three

sources familiar with the matter that Bob Mueller has been making use of

more than one active grand jury. This is in multiple districts so that

includes Virginia and D.C., the big story that broke yesterday. And those

grand juries are issuing subpoenas for records and documents tied to the

ongoing investigation.

We have a lot to get to tonight. I`m happy to say a strong panel to begin.

Walter Dellinger served as assistant attorney general and head of the

Office of Legal Counsel through 1996, acting solicitor general thereafter.

Sam Buell is a professor of law at Duke University, a former federal

prosecutor, lead prosecutor in fact for that Enron task force which has

some overlap with some of what Mueller is doing now. And Michael Isikoff,

a chief investigative reporter for Yahoo News.

Walter, folks are just digesting “The New York Times” report coming here on

a Friday like so much news has broken. We`re looking at it in our

newsroom. Folks at home may want to understand what does it mean when we

say this is one of the first document requests that Mueller has sent to the

White House.

WALTER DELLINGER, FORMER ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL: Well, it means a

couple of things. One, I think, Ari, in a later segment, we`re going to

wonder how this information got out of the White House and into “The New

York Times.” but on the information itself, I think it shows how a good-

faith prosecutor cannot keep narrowly to Russian influence on the election

as his mandate because the whole financial web is so interconnected.

[22:05:05] A prosecutor who wanted to know whether there were, for example,

Russian payments being made to officials in the campaign would want to see

if there`s a pattern or practice within the Flynn group, for example, of

getting covert payments from foreign governments. So I think it shows how

I think the money chain is going to be followed, and it`s potentially quite

serious.

MELBER: Well, you raise that point. And, Sam, you know as a former

prosecutor, bringing charges is not just about crimes. There are a lot of

unsolved crimes out there that never get charges. It`s always about having

evidence and these financial crimes seem to have a lot more evidence.

I want to read to you what a colleague of yours who has done the same job,

Preet Bharara, is saying here tonight. “If true, this request for White

House documents regarding Flynn`s work for Turkey much more significant

than what he calls breathless reporting about the grand jury.”

Why is this significant, and how does it relate to the evidence trail?

SAMUEL BUELL, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: Well, because the most important

evidence that you get in any kind of complex case like this, particularly a

white collar case, is the testimony of witnesses who really know what

happened, were in the key meetings, had conversations with people. And the

way that you get that testimony is you build cases against those witnesses.

People are not going to volunteer to testify in a case like this. And I

think what`s very interesting about this reporting in “The New York Times”

tonight is it suggests the possibility – I`m speculating, but the

possibility that Michael Flynn is being targeted as a potential witness in

this investigation.

The stronger the case you build against him, the more likely that you might

ultimately obtain his cooperation and he may know about lots of other

transactions that the special counsel would be interested in looking at.

MELBER: Does that potential have any impact on how prosecutors and

investigators would look at what Jim Comey described as Donald Trump`s keen

interest in getting the dogs to back off of Flynn?

BUELL: Well, I think that, you know, we`ve all said all along with regard

to the potential obstruction of justice charges in this case that the

backing off on Flynn was in part potential effort on behalf of the

president to reduce his own legal jeopardy because it was clear from the

beginning that Flynn was an important individual in this network, in this

whole fabric, and a potential witness.

So if, in fact, it did turn out that a case were made, and now we`re

several steps down the road, but if it turned out that a case were made

against Flynn and ultimately his testimony were obtained in some fashion,

whether through cooperation or perhaps compelling him into a grand jury and

immunizing him ultimately, something like that, or even convicting him and

then taking his testimony, well then that would certainly cast the

obstruction of justice case against the president with regard to asking

Comey to drop the investigation of Flynn in a much starker light.

MELBER: Michael, why is this coming out now?

MICHAEL ISIKOFF, CHIEF INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER, YAHOO NEWS: Well, because

Mueller is stepping up his investigation. He`s requesting documents from

the White House, and inevitably that`s going to come out.

There`s two points that I think are significant here. First of all, the

fact that Mueller is following the trail relating to Turkey is not that big

of a surprise given that, if you remember, on Election Day, Michael Flynn

publishes an article in “The Hill” urging the United States to extradite

Erdogan`s main enemy, Gulen, from Pennsylvania to Turkey. That was the

chief goal of the Turkish government. Now in that op-ed, Michael Flynn was

not identified as a lobbyist for the Turkish government or a Turkish-

American businessman who had an interest in this. It just popped.

Later, you know, investigative reporting uncovered his ties to this

Turkish-American businessman who had close ties to the Erdogan government,

and that inevitably led people to follow the money trail and for him to

retroactively register as a lobbyist for the Turkish government.

So it`s not a surprise that Mueller would focus on this. But I think it`s

absolutely right the important thing here is the leverage that a case about

Flynn and Turkey could give Mueller in the core Russia investigation.

[22:10:02] If they can threaten Flynn with serious criminal charges,

they`ve got leverage to get his cooperation, and then he`s so central to

everything to do with Russia, including those conversations with the

Russian ambassador and including the obstruction of justice allegations

since, as you noted before, it was Trump`s bringing up and request to Comey

to let Flynn go that ultimately led to Comey`s firing.

MELBER: Yes. Right. That`s what we were just saying.

I mean, Walter, what is the theory of the case, then, for investigators?

That Flynn is vulnerable and that`s why you`re moving on him or that he

might be involved in two sets of crimes, something about Turkey and

something about Russia, but you`re willing to let them both go if he

cooperates?

DELLINGER: You know, it sounds like both. I think Sam and Mike make the

point quite convincingly about why you can`t create the red lines that

President Trump said he wanted to have to confine Mueller`s investigation

narrowly to, quote, you know, “Russian involvement.” That`s not the way

prosecutors operate, as Sam and Mike noted.

So I think this is a case that aptly demonstrates that what the prosecutor

is looking at is financial influence on those who are running the Trump

campaign, as someone who became the national security adviser, and you

can`t artificially separate that out.

MELBER: Right.

DELLINGER: From what connections there might be with Russia. It both

shows sort of motive and operation on Flynn`s part potentially, and it also

provides the kind of leverage they were talking about.

MELBER: And all of this, Michael, is against a backdrop of increasing

attacks on the entire special counsel system. Take a listen here to Newt

Gingrich.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NEWT GINGRICH (R), FORMER HOUSE SPEAKER: Well, of course the White House

should be concerned. First of all, anybody who has any doubts about

corruption in the Justice Department ought to read Sidney Powell`s book,

“License to Lie,” which is a tremendous study of both Senator Stephens

being destroyed by the Justice Department and the whole Enron-Arthur

Andersen case, both of which were basically corrupt.

I worry about the government having that kind of power, and notice what

Mueller is doing. He`s changing the targets. He was supposedly going to

look into Russian collusion. The articles this morning say, gee, it looks

like Russian collusion is going to be hard to prove, maybe because it

didn`t happen.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Michael?

ISIKOFF: You know, it is extraordinary that the president`s allies are

attacking Bob Mueller, a former Republican assistant attorney general under

George H.W. Bush`s administration, nominated by President George W. Bush as

FBI director, kept on by President Obama for a couple of years. I mean, he

is as nonpartisan a figure as you can get. So, you know, it seems to those

of us who have followed Bob Mueller for many, many years highly unusual to

hear these kind of attacks on his integrity at this point. But on the

other hand, this is what White Houses do when they are facing special

counsel investigations.

MELBER: Sure.

ISIKOFF: They go after the special counsel.

MELBER: Well, and you said he`s nonpartisan.

Sam, another way to put it is to the extent that he has had affiliations

with a party, it`s the Republican Party. That`s where he was rising as an

appointee, at least when he had taken over FBI and whatnot.

He mentions Enron which you have – Newt Gingrich does it, too, has a

connection to as well and so does Mueller. I guess the opposition research

is kicking around. You can`t do the whole topic justice, but anything you

want to say about the Enron task force here because it`s something that

Republicans seem to think is a kind of vulnerability for Mueller?

BUELL: Well, it`s ironic, Ari, because the Enron task force was created at

the instigation of the Bush Justice Department. John Ashcroft was the

attorney general at the time. Larry Thompson was the deputy AG, and they

certainly consulted with the White House as to how that case ought to be

handled. And the conclusion was let`s have a very vigorous task force and

let`s wall it off from the White House and let it do its job

notwithstanding the fact that some of the targets of that investigation had

been major campaign contributors to –

MELBER: Donors, yes.

BUELL: – the Bush administration. And I think it was understood, you

know, we need to cut ourselves off from these people and let the law run

its course. And it`s just, you know, we`re in a different world now. You

know, I understand what Michael is saying about being surprised, but at a

certain point, you know, it`s now August. We`ve been being surprised by

things since, you know, January.

[22:15:08] The norms are out the window. I mean at some point we have to

start to accept the fact that this is normal – now the new normal for how

the White House is going to behave. And I think that Mueller`s people and

Mueller himself can be under no illusions. They are going to be absolutely

savagely attack at every turn.

MELBER: Right.

BUELL: In everything they do in this investigation.

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: Right. And you`re saying –

BUELL: It`s going to be their professionalism –

BERMAN: Yes, you`re saying let`s not act so surprised every night.

BUELL: Yes.

MELBER: A kind of Maya Angelu test for the Trump era, if someone shows you

who they are, believe them. And I understand her to have meant that

negatively as in when someone is betraying you or unethical.

Walter Dellinger, final point, I think a lot of people at home may be

wondering about when it comes to Flynn`s potential cooperation. And I`ll

ask it as a hypothetical because we`re not presupposing anything about what

Flynn will or won`t do. But if you have someone who`s already lawyered up

as he has, has written a letter saying, I could cooperate, I`ve got a story

to tell, his words, then what would happen if a deal was struck?

Because obviously the FBI can`t just jump him, right? You try to bring him

to the grand jury or you try to cut a deal? How would it work?

DELLINGER: Well, you would make an agreement that he would perhaps plea to

lesser crimes than they might ultimately charge in exchange for his

cooperation in providing testimony against others, perhaps his superior.

And I think then he could be – you know, if there were crimes committed in

relation to the campaign and the Russians, he could be a devastatingly

important witness if that were the case.

MELBER: Fascinating. I want to thank Sam Buell for joining us. Mike and

Walter, we are going to come back to you on another angle I want to ask you

about.

But coming up next “Trump Under Siege,” the chaos in the White House.

General John Kelly, chief of staff, reportedly trying to rein in how

information reaches the president. But how does he rein in how the

president gets his own information and spreads it?

Plus, this is a very important story today. Attorney General Jeff Sessions

threatening the free press at an official DOJ event saying it all comes

back to the leaks. We have a special report on that and what it means

next.

MELBER: One side Donald Trump seemed to realize he was under siege came an

unusual staffing choice this week when he tapped a top aide, John Kelly,

for his professional credentials rather than personal loyalty or of course

nepotistic ties.

[22:20:14] Kelly`s first work day was this Monday, which became Anthony

Scaramucci`s last work day, in this Trump edition of survivor. It was the

rare time that a career public servant beat out even a slavish Trump

loyalist.

Now Kelly is trying to change process and personnel, and in a key meeting

when bickering Trump aides steered off course this week, he ordered the

pair out of the room, according to “The New York Times,” telling them to

return when their differences were resolved. That was according to a

person who spoke to the “Times” about the exchange.

Kelly also cuts off rambling advisers mid-sentence. He listens in on

conversations between Cabinet secretaries and the president. He`s booted

lingering staff members out of high-level meetings and ordered the doors of

the Oval Office closed to discourage strays and has demanded that even Mr.

Trump`s family, including daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared

Kushner, check with him if they want face-to-face time with the president.

And as the old saying goes, the proof is in the tweets. Trump`s 16 tweets

today covered many topics other than his own grievances. He even touted

those new job numbers and when he did bring up Hillary Clinton or Russia,

it was usually through re-tweets.

Now that seeming digital restraint did not carry over into the rally last

night. This was pitched as a celebration of a governor who was switching

parties to back Trump, which is the kind of political grassroots story that

people push out in both parties. But he couldn`t stick to the message,

bringing it back to Russia.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: The Russia story is a total fabrication. It`s just an excuse for

the greatest loss in the history of American politics. That`s all it is.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Joining us now is Tom Nichols, a foreign policy expert and

professor at the U.S. Naval War College, as well as Jonathan Capehart,

opinion writer for “The Washington Post,” MSNBC contributor and the award

for Friday night outfit, no surprise, goes to Jonathan Capehart.

Looking ready to dash out of the studio as soon as we`re done but we`re not

done yet, Jonathan. .

My first question goes to Tom. It sounds like the kind of order most White

Houses would have had to begin with. What do you make of the military

component here?

TOM NICHOLS, PROFESSOR, U.S. NAVAL WAR COLLEGE: Well, as always, Ari, this

is my own view and not the Navy`s. I think it makes sense. I mean,

General Kelly is a well respected man and you`re right. Most White Houses

would have had a little more order than this, but they do sometimes have

trouble getting off the blocks.

I think one of the things that`s concerning is this seems to be the go-to

answer in times of trouble, is to bring in senior military officers. And

while all these are men of sterling character and credentials, it`s a

disturbing trend because there are more people out there than just senior

military officers and it creates a bad precedent in my view.

MELBER: Yes, and Jonathan, you know, sometimes the question is, are we all

paying too much attention to the tweets? Which I think can be a fair

question. But there`s a lot of reporting that suggests, particularly in

the pre-Kelly era, if anything, some of the tweets needed more attention.

And I do in more regularly and advance, I was sort of blown away by this

Politico report, I`m sure you`ve seen, quote, “White House officials woke

up to the tweet announcing the FBI pick. They hurriedly wrote a news

release to correspondent to it. Much of the president`s inner circle knew

little about Wray. Trump reportedly tired of the search, so he tweeted it

out to get it going.”

Jonathan, and that is, by the way, a 10-year position running all counter

terror national security, drug enforcement, everything.

JONATHAN CAPEHART, OPINION WRITER, THE WASHINGTON POST: Right. That right

there therein lies the challenge for chief of staff, former – retired

General Kelly, that you have a president of the United States who takes to

twitter and just makes pronouncements that have wide-ranging, far-reaching

impacts on the rest of the government. So the story that Politico has out

there, the president got tired of the search for FBI director and just

announced it.

Last week we were gob smacked by the tweets he sent out announcing that

transgender service members were no longer welcome in the military. And so

I think for General Kelly, it`s great that he`s bringing order and systems

or, as they like to say in the building behind me, returning to regular

order, that`s great. But if you don`t have the – if the president is not

going to abide by the rules, such as they are, then all of Kelly`s efforts

will be for naught.

And also let`s not forget something else, Ari.

MELBER: Yes.

CAPEHART: Those tweets are considered official statements.

MELBER: Yes.

CAPEHART: So they`re not just willy-nilly, you know, missives, that he

used to send out when he was private citizen Trump. Now that he is

President Trump, they have the imprimatur and effect of being official

White House policy.

[22:25:12] MELBER: Yes, and it really goes – when we talk about the

general reining him in, Tom, two things. I want to flag something about

this whole adult issue and then read from your piece. Politico also noting

that Trump has a proclivity for rattling aides with those unexpected

tweets. So they say the generals with Tillerson as kind of a junior

partner are nicknamed the “Axis of Adults” by a number of establishment

Republicans.

I mean, it`s sort of like we`re back into one of those, you know, amusement

rides, and you have to be this tall to ride, which means you either have to

be an adult or a tall adolescent. I don`t know that that is the best

standard for White House access and you dig into this here.

Yes, reading from your piece and tell us about, you write, “The U.S. has a

civilian commander-in-chief to provide a civilian check on the powers of

the military, not the other way around. To hope Kelly and McMaster and the

White House and General James Mattis at the Pentagon will restrain the

president`s erratic impulses is actually a terrible development in our

history, not because these are not by men, you write, but because too much

reliance on them corrodes a key principle of the American constitutional

order. Explain.

NICHOLS: Right. The government is supposed to be run by civilians, and

when the American public gets to the point where it says, well, we can

tolerate a certain amount of dysfunction as long as there are enough

generals around. That`s a very worrisome thing to say. That people will

say, well, we understand there`s a lot of chaos and nobody is really in

charge, so the answer to this is to make sure that there are always enough

three and four-star generals, retired or active, watching over the

president.

It`s supposed to be the other way around. We explicitly have a civilian

commander-in-chief to watch over generals, not to have generals watch over

the commander-in-chief. And I think the public is getting too used to this

idea, as is Congress to be quite frank.

MELBER: Jon, you`re nodding yes.

CAPEHART: Yes. And that was actually my number one concern when it was

announced that John Kelly was going to be the next chief of staff. While

on the one hand I was, like, thrilled that there would be someone, an adult

in the room who could maybe bring some order to the Oval Office, I was also

very concerned for the very thing that Tom wrote about and talked about

just now. Having a general who is keeping tabs and keeping watch and

trying to rein in the president of the United States is super concerning,

especially when you have a general at the Pentagon, a general who is also

national security adviser.

And here`s the other thing, Ari, I wanted to mention before. But this is a

perfect time to bring it up now. That maybe General Kelly will be

successful in this job with the president because of the president`s sort

of childlike fascination and admiration of men in uniform. And what we all

have to hope is that those generals, those members of the military we are

now dependent upon them to safeguard our democracy. This is sort of

echoing what Tom just said, but think about that for a moment.

MELBER: Tom, briefly.

NICHOLS: Well, just like Jon, I was relieved that General Kelly was

brought in. I was relieved when General Mattis was appointed, but in a way

that`s the problem itself.

CAPEHART: Right.

NICHOLS: Is that when someone says we`re going to appoint a lot of

generals and everybody breathes a sigh of relief. It shouldn`t – we

shouldn`t have to get to that point where we`re turning to generals so that

we can somehow feel better about everything. That`s what concerns me.

MELBER: Fascinating. Tom Nichols, thanks for that perspective from the

War College there. Jon, I`ll see you soon.

Coming up, I want to discuss the lengths Attorney General Jeff Sessions is

now threatening to go to find whoever in Trump`s own administration may be

leaking. We have a breakdown for you.

And later, Donald Trump clearly isn`t over that big string of losing health

care votes. What he said about the congressional Republicans coming up.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[22:32:33] SESSIONS: I have this message for our friends in the

intelligence community. The Department of Justice is open for business,

and I have this warning for would-be leakers. Don`t do it.

This nation must end this culture of leaks. We will investigate and seek

to bring criminals to justice. We will not allow rogue anonymous sources

with security clearances to sell out our country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Jeff Sessions today basically telling bureaucrats just say no to

leaks, and he rolled out a new crackdown on leaks. This is right after the

president`s transcripts of calls with foreign leaders were published in

“The Washington Post.”

Sessions also said the DOJ may threaten more reporters with jail time if

they don`t give up sources.

Here he is discussing a revamp on that of media subpoenas.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SESSIONS: One of the things we are doing is reviewing policies affecting

media subpoenas. We respect the important role that the press plays and

will give them respect. But it is not unlimited. They cannot place lives

at risk with impunity. We must balance the press` role with protecting our

national security and the lives of those who serve in the intelligence

community, the armed forces, and all law-abiding Americans.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Sessions also announced the Trump DOJ leading more than three

times as many leak investigations as that were open at the end of the Obama

administration.

And take a look at this. There have been as many criminal leak referrals

in the first six months of the Trump administration as there were over the

past three years combined. And in response to the increased number of

investigations, the FBI has been working to expand a counterintelligence

unit for the cases.

Four people have also been charged with unlawfully disclosing classified

material that we did know about. This is a plan to do more.

Walter Dillinger and Michael Isikoff back with us.

Walter, nothing new about attention between an administration in the press

over these issues, but the balance, as you know, has been struck. The

balance currently under the rules is that you have to have national

security or imminent injury or death to issue a media subpoena, which

ultimately is the road to jailing reporters.

Do you buy Jeff Sessions` argument that that`s not good enough or needs to

be reset that balance?

[22:35:03] DELLINGER: No. I`ve seen no indication that if anything the

Obama rules may have been too permissive. But the previous Justice

Department said there are clear standards that must be met before you

subpoena a reporter or his or her notes or her sources, and that`s critical

to allow the free flow of information.

I think it was an attempt at intimidation because he spoke so broadly.

Some leaks are criminal, and some are harmful to the national security.

MELBER: What do you mean, sir, by – what do you mean, sir, by

intimidation? You think absent actual fact-driven inquiry, the attorney

general is trying to scare reporters out of doing their job?

DELLINGER: I think more trying to scare officials in the government as

well as reporters out of releasing information that ought to be disclosed.

When the attorney general says that it`s a message to would-be leakers,

don`t do it, that`s way too broad because many unauthorized disclosures are

not by any means criminal. Many may be embarrassing, but they don`t

adversely affect the national security.

And, Ari and Mike, think about the number one leak that the president`s

talked about. That`s Jim Comey`s disclosure of his notes, which was both

perfectly legal and perfectly appropriate.

MELBER: Sure. Well, you have Mike Isikoff here.

Michael, for viewers who remember your tenure, the number of epithets that

have been hurled at you by government officials on stories you have broken

originally and exclusively based on what I assume are your sources – I

know you`re not going to discuss them. But the Lewinsky dress, the drone

targeting strikes. You have a long list of those reports.

Walk us through what you think of this and whether you think it could

chill, as a general matter, government sources.

ISIKOFF: Well, first of all, you know, it`s useful to remember that this

is not the first attorney general to vow to crack down on leaks. And, you

know, as you well know, Ari, under the previous administration and under

Eric Holder during his first years as attorney general, there were more

leak prosecutions under the Espionage Act brought by the Justice Department

than in all previous administrations in history.

It was only when there was public attention on this and exposure about just

how far the Justice Department, under Eric Holder, had gone, subpoenaing

the phone records of the A.P., labeling a journalist as a potential co-

conspirator in violation of the Espionage Act, that Obama administration

officials got embarrassed and decided to impose these media guidelines that

were designed –

MELBER: Right.

ISIKOFF: That were designed to have greater scrutiny of media subpoenas.

Now, you know, I do think Sessions is sending a message here, but just on

its face, the review of the media guidelines is probably not as significant

as it sounds because the essence of the media guidelines was to require a

higher level of review –

MELBER: No, a higher level –

ISIKOFF: – for subpoenas of journalists.

MELBER: Right. I think – I think that`s fair, Michael. A couple of

points.

ISIKOFF: And –

MELBER: I mean, that higher level of review was put in as a safeguard.

The tenor of today`s talk didn`t make you feel that it was going to be more

safe, but rather more aggressive.

ISIKOFF: Right. No. Exactly.

MELBER: A couple of points, because I want to play something on the points

you raise.

ISIKOFF: Sure.

MELBER: And look, I used to practice First Amendment law, so I definitely

share the concern about the Obama Justice Department. They were highly

aggressive on this. In addition, the other context, of course, is the

Internet, and it became drastically easier with groups like WikiLeaks to

put out more voluminous material without the gatekeeper function of the

press. I think that was the other macro factor driving more of those

prosecutions, although they concern us all.

Walter, take a listen to Floyd Abrams who won the Pentagon papers case,

who, full disclosure, happens to be my old boss. I had him on a show

earlier today on MSNBC about the transcripts of these presidential foreign

dignitary calls which a lot of people have said are over the line.

The president has got to have an ability to do private diplomacy. Mr.

Abrams takes a different view, that they expose really problematic

activities and statements by Donald Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FLOYD ABRAMS, CONSTITUTIONAL LAWYER: The public was informed yesterday

about really important stuff. I mean, here`s the president talking to the

president of Mexico, the prime minister of Australia, and saying things

which are against his interest but are very important. That sort of thing

is highly newsworthy, serves a genuine First Amendment purpose and the

public would know less.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Walter, were those leaks over the line?

DELLINGER: You know, I think they were. I do in this instance. I think

they were over the line because, you know, what they showed was that the

president sounds foolish in talking to foreign leaders.

[22:40:06] But that`s really very sensitive material, transcripts of

presidential conversations. Not as sensitive as something that would

reveal sources and methods, that would reveal the fact that we have, you

know, a way of surveilling the Russians that wasn`t previously disclosed.

That`s the most serious.

And I will say in Floyd`s behalf, of course, the president, when he`s

speaking to a foreign leader, has no idea who all is on the other line,

whether it`s being recorded. It`s not exactly a private conversation. So

there is that to be said. But I do think presidential transcripts, it

makes me nervous, and not the kind of information like the critical

information we got that General Flynn, the National Security adviser, was

having backchannel substantive discussions with the Russians and lying

about it to the vice president.

Had it not been for that leak, Michael Flynn would still be the National

Security adviser, and that would be the threat to national security.

MELBER: Well, it`s such a great point. And you sort of brought us full

circle to the top story tonight which we opened with “The New York Times”

reporting Mueller getting a hold of more information on Flynn for that very

reason. So yes, leaks do move in many directions.

Walter Dellinger, Michael Isikoff, thank you so much.

ISIKOFF: Thanks.

MELBER: Coming up, Donald Trump versus his own party. That`s next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I`m going to fight for every American in every last part of this

nation.

[22:45:02] We have – we have a president who doesn`t fight. He goes out

and plays golf all the time. I love working. I`m not a vacation guy,

right? Like Obama. He plays golf in Hawaii, flies on a 747.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Tonight Donald Trump is on day one of a 17-day working vacation.

This is according to his aides, relaxing at his golf resort in Bedminster,

New Jersey.

His job approval, while we`re talking about work, is down at 33 percent in

a Quinnipiac poll, 61 percent disapprove. That`s a new high.

And “Newsweek`s” new issue dubs him “Lazy Boy.” Knowing Trump has spent

over 40 days at his golf clubs, with some asking if he really wanted this

job. Meanwhile at that West Virginia rally, he once again blamed Congress

for work.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Congress must do its job, keep its promise, live up to its word,

and repeal and replace Obamacare. You have to do it.

Congress must get to work and deliver Americans the great health care that

they deserve, the great repeal and replace that they`ve been talking about

for seven years. Incredible. One vote. Incredible. But we`ll get it.

We`ll get it, folks.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: There actually is something incredible if you think about it, and

here it`s Friday night. We can breathe for a minute. Consider that it`s

six months into this Congress, which means the first session is half over

and it`s a Republican Congress. And the only major things it`s done are

pass bipartisan sanctions on Russia to defy Donald Trump and his policy and

to go into, yesterday, a pro forma Senate session to defy Donald Trump from

even thinking about trying to ram through a new attorney general since he`s

so openly mused about it.

Where Congress is acting, it is acting to defy Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. JOHN MCCAIN (R), ARIZONA: Whether or not we are of the same party, we

are not the president`s subordinates. We are his equal.

SEN. THOM TILLIS (R), NORTH CAROLINA: There`s any number of things that

we`ll work on to try and wrestle back power and assert congressional

authority over things we should have never allowed to go downstream.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: So with the midterms just around the corner, what will be the

state of the Republican Party when they get back from this recess? That is

up next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: What has Trump learned about Congress in seven

months?

SEN. JEFF FLAKE (R) ARIZONA: I hope that we`re a co-equal branch of

government.

(LAUGHTER)

FLAKE: And so we will stand up for our prerogatives. No president should

expect any senator or a member of the House to be a rubber stamp.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: Thank you, Senator.

FLAKE: We have our own franchise.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Senator Flake there talking about the president might have

learned.

I`m joined by Adam Siegfried, Republican strategist and author of “GOP GPS:

How to Find Millennials and Urban Voters the Republican Party Needs to

Survive.” And back with us Jonathan Capehart.

You know, that was radio audio, Jonathan. The key part there, though, is

when basically Flake says look, we`re a coequal branch of government, we`ll

stand up for our prerogatives. I think you can shorten that to its

Congress`s prerogative they`ll do what they want to do. And lately that`s

been defying Trump when they do anything.

CAPEHART: Right. I mean, he is reflecting what Senator McCain said in a

clip you showed earlier during the health care debate that you know they`re

reasserting their power. They are reasserting their standing as a coequal

branch of government, which, you know, from the last eight years and then

the eight years before that Congress simply in a lot of cases rolled over

and did whatever the – whatever the executive or took orders from the

executive. And either voted up or voted down what they wanted to do.

But what we`re seeing out of this White House and the way President Trump

is running his administration Congress has found – found its back bone and

has relearned the lesson that they don`t have to take all of this lying

down. And that they are part of the solution to keeping the enterprise

that is the United States running as reasonably well as it can be run with

a chief executive who is literally all over the place.

MELBER: Yes. And the flipside of it is that Republicans got united

government and they`re acting like it`s divided government. And here is

Mike Lee, who has, you know, pretty strong libertarian grassroots support,

Tea Party support, saying, hey, Trump`s taking these cheap shots at

Congress like night and it`s easy.

Mike Lee, do we have that sound?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: If the Senate passes a bipartisan health care bill,

are you going to vote?

REP. PAUL RYAN (R), HOUSE SPEAKER: I want to see what it is my but my

answer would be yes. Get a bill passed whatever they think the answer is

pass it. And then let`s negotiate the best possible answer out of that.

And that`s the system. That is how bills become a law. And we want to see

the Senate get something done so that we can move forward on this issue.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That`s Paul Ryan on health care but as we say in the news business

my bad. What I was thinking of was Mike Lee. I`ll just read it to you.

He says – asked if Trump is putting the blame in the right place. He says

look, we`re an easy target. No doubt about that. Institution has an

approval rating around 11 percent. OK. Then he says we`re only slightly

more popular than influenza.

So he`s having some fun but he`s also basically saying to Donald Trump this

is the best you can do, you`re in the beginning of your presidency and you

want to attack Republicans?

EVAN SIEGFRIED, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: Well, Donald Trump has never taken

responsibility for anything that has happened in his administration. It`s

always somebody else`s fault. So the failure to pass the repeal and

replacement of Obamacare, it`s those Republicans in Congress`s fault. And

he is always whining about something and it`s never been his

responsibility.

We would actually be better as a caucus because what you – the clip you

played of Paul Ryan shows how divided Republicans are. Look at the health

care debate, how we have different factions talking about different things.

And when you have such a division you need strong leadership coming from

the White House to cobble it all together and the president hasn`t done

that.

He views being president as being a CEO and Congress as middle managers and

lower level VP`s who do all the grunt work. And then he comes in for the

PR and the photo-op.

[22:55:06] MELBER: So what does that make Jared?

SIEGFRIED: What does it make Jared? One very lucky intern.

(LAUGHTER)

MELBER: Jonathan?

CAPEHART: No, I mean, that`s actually an excellent description. Look,

President Trump, as Evan said, takes responsibility for nothing. And let`s

just take the health care situation for example. The House passes a –

passes a bill. It`s step one. And in, say, 20 steps to make it become

law.

What does President Trump do? Tells them to – oh come to the Rose Garden,

have like a victory rally for this one step and say we`re going to get this

done. And then what does he do? Weeks – a few weeks later he says well

that House bill was really mean.

So you have – you have a president who basically just wants victories. He

just wants wins. As Evan said, he just wants to be there for the photo-op.

He couldn`t care less what the photo-op is about.

MELBER: Right. He wants to win but he is not in a place yet where he can

say all I do is win because I don`t think they`ve put a single legislative

win on the board.

Evan Siegfried and Jonathan Capehart, appreciate both of your time.

And Jonathan, I hope we can catch you outside looking good with the Friday

night outfit as advertise.

CAPEHART: Thanks, Ari.

MELBER: Absolutely. Appreciate it, you guys.

I think we`re going to fit in a break and we`ll be right back.

