The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell 8/2/17 Kelly tells Sessions ‘Job is Safe’

Show: THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL
Date: August 2, 2017

Date: August 2, 2017

Guest: David Cay Johnston, Tim O`Brien, Brian Klaas, Ron Klain

JOY REID, MSNBC:

tomorrow and whether we learn more about it.

That does it for us tonight, we will see you tomorrow, again, same time,

same channel, now it`s time for THE LAST WORD with Lawrence O`Donnell, good

evening, Lawrence.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, HOST, THE LAST WORD: Good evening, Joy, and thank you

very much for last night, for delivering a huge audience to 10:00 p.m.

because once again, once again, Joy, you were the highest rated show on

cable news, and that just hands me exactly what I want –

REID: What did you do?

O`DONNELL: Which is a lot of Joy Reid viewers right here –

REID: I love it –

O`DONNELL: Right now.

REID: We love it because you do so well and it`s so smashing that it just

makes all of the other networks sad. Not that we want them to be actually

sad, it`s just a little sad.

O`DONNELL: Joy, thank you once again.

REID: Have a great show.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

REID: Bye.

O`DONNELL: We have some breaking news stories tonight, Jeff Sessions` job

as attorney general is safe, not because the president says he won`t fire

him, but because the president`s new boss says that he won`t fire him.

And Nbc News is reporting an extraordinary meeting tonight in which Donald

Trump blew up in anger at his generals because they have not done what

Donald Trump told his voters would be easy to do – execute the secret

Trump war plan in Afghanistan.

And you will meet a new candidate for Congress tonight, the woman who is

the first female Marine to fly an F-18 in combat.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: President Trump has signed a bill punishing Russia

for its interference in the 2016 election.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is a defeat for this administration that did not

want this to happen.

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, DEPUTY WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: He signed it

in the interest of national unity.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I`m struck that he did so not making a strong

statement against Russia, and made a strong statement against the Congress.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R), SOUTH CAROLINA: Putin`s done something nobody in

America could do, bring us all together.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: On the topic of Russia and when the president speaks,

most of us are not listening.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It seems from the moment Sean Spicer went out, in the

first hours of the administration to mislead the public about crowd size,

that truth was not going to be a priority, and that was almost discouraged.

STEVE SCHMIDT, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: You have to have a presumption that

every statement that`s made from the White House at this point is a

dishonest one.

CHARLIE SYKES, RADIO HOST: These are not just lies, these are – these are

like diarrheas of lies.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think it`s contributing to this onset of Trump

fatigue that we`re seeing here.

O`DONNELL: Donald Trump campaigned for president as the tough guy. The

only tough guy, the tough guy running against low-energy Jeb Bush, little

Marco, lying Ted.

The tough guy running against all those weak presidents that we`ve had up

to now, and now Donald Trump turns out to be the weakest president in the

history of the American presidency and one of the weakest presidents in the

world today.

He told his voters that he would push other presidents around, around the

world. He would tell the Chinese president to immediately send us back all

those jobs that China stole.

He would order the president of Mexico to pay for a Trump wall on the

southern border. When we would point out back in the campaign to Trump

voters that that was impossible, Donald Trump would not get the Mexican

president to pay for that wall, Donald Trump would fail at that.

The Trump voters thought, we just didn`t understand how tough Donald Trump

is. And the president of Mexico was going to find out just how tough

Donald Trump is, and leaders around the world were going to find out how

tough Donald Trump is and America would finally be respected around the

world because of how tough Donald Trump is.

And now Vladimir Putin expels 755 Americans working in the American Embassy

in Moscow, and tough guy Donald Trump is afraid to utter a single word

about it.

Can it be anything else? Is there any other explanation other than fear?

Donald Trump is just terrified of Vladimir Putin.

No one can seriously dispute that now. Donald Trump has personally

lavished praise on Vladimir Putin more than he has on any other foreign

head of state.

Donald Trump paid slavish attention to Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit,

more attention than he paid to anyone else there, including all the other

countries with much bigger, more important economies than Russia.

And when Vladimir Putin expels 755 Americans from our embassy in Moscow,

Donald Trump is now afraid to say a word about it.

No United States president in history would remain silent in the face of

expulsion of American diplomats from any country, least of all, Russia.

What would Donald Trump say if Mexico expelled one person from the United

States Embassy – one? How many tweets would Donald Trump fire off for

that?

The president of the United States fired off angry tweets when he got the

feeling that Meryl Streep doesn`t like him.

And not one word when Vladimir Putin expelled 755 Americans from our

embassy. Nothing explains this Trump behavior other than fear, and the

question is, what is he afraid of?

What is Donald Trump afraid of? What does Vladimir Putin have that creates

so much fear in Donald Trump? It can`t be nuclear weapons because no

previous American president has been afraid of Vladimir Putin.

And Vladimir Putin had nuclear weapons then. The reason Donald Trump is

afraid of Vladimir Putin is the central investigative question that the

special prosecutor is studying tonight in the investigation of a Trump

campaign`s relationship to Russia.

Is it something Vladimir Putin knows about Donald Trump, and Donald Trump

knows that Vladimir Putin knows it?

Is that why Donald Trump is so obviously and publicly terrified of Vladimir

Putin? So afraid that when he had the first major bill-signing of his

presidency today, President Trump did it in secret.

No cameras allowed, no senators, no members of Congress allowed, no

senators handed pens from the bill-signing ceremony because the bill

provided more sanctions on Russia.

And Donald Trump was afraid of letting Vladimir Putin see him sign that on

television. This is the same president who had no problem letting the

world see him sign unconstitutional executive orders trying to ban Muslims

from entering the United States.

This is the same president who invited cameras to show him signing

basically meaningless memos to his own staff that have no force of law,

that mean absolutely nothing.

That was worth the cameras. In the Trump White House, those meaningless,

so-called signing ceremonies were worthy of being televised.

The Trump presidency has famously been defeated in what it intended to be

its first major piece of legislation, the health care bill.

Donald Trump is the first president in as long as we can remember who

failed to pass his first priority piece of legislation.

And so the first major piece of legislation that the president got to sign

turned out to be something that he didn`t want, something that he was

opposed to.

It was something forced on him by the Congress, passed by gigantic

majorities of Democrats and Republicans in both parties, the kind of

congressional vote we haven`t seen in a long time.

The bill did something that no sanctions bill before it felt the need to

do. It included provisions to forbid the president of the United States

from softening or removing the sanctions if in the president`s judgment,

those sanctions are no longer necessary.

In the past, Congress always gave the president the free hand to negotiate

those sanctions away if the sanctioned country is willing to change the

behavior that provoked the sanctions.

The bill that the Congress passed and that the president was forced to sign

today was a bill that in effect says we do not trust that this president of

the United States has the interest of the United States as a top priority

over the interests of Vladimir Putin and Russia.

This sanctions bill is, in effect, a sanction of President Trump, Congress`

way of saying, we fear that Donald Trump may be more loyal to Vladimir

Putin than he is to the United States.

President Trump is now clearly being bossed around by the new boss of the

Trump White House. Former Marine Corps General John Kelly, who has so far

prevented the president from doing his customary share of utterly insane

tweets.

And John Kelly has obviously ordered the president to stop attacking his

own attorney general. Now, you may think it a good thing that the

president is now – is not attacking his attorney general, but we know that

he wants to.

But now he`s afraid to because he`s weak and because General Kelly ordered

him not to do it. And so in the president`s obedience to his new White

House chief of staff, we once again see just how weak Donald Trump is.

The president has a new boss to whom he weakly submits. The “Associated

Press” is reporting tonight that John Kelly in one of his first acts in his

new post called Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reassure him that his

position was safe despite the recent onslaught of criticism he has taken

from President Donald Trump.

Even before John Kelly was sworn into his new job, he called Jeff Sessions

to tell him, you don`t have to worry about Donald Trump anymore.

I`m in charge. That was the message. The “Associated Press” reports,

Kelly called Sessions on Saturday to stress that the White House was

supportive of his work and wanted him to continue his job according to two

people familiar with the call.

Kelly, who was appointed to the post the day before, described the

president as still miffed at Sessions but did not plan to fire him or hope

he would resign.

So the president is still miffed, but that doesn`t matter because John

Kelly isn`t miffed, and John Kelly is the boss now, not the president.

The information about the call from John Kelly to Jeff Sessions was

provided to the “Associated Press” by quote “two people familiar with the

call.

The people demanded anonymity because they were not authorized to speak

publicly about a private conversation, and that is the standard definition

of leaking.”

So two people in the Trump administration leaked a call between the new

White House chief of staff and the attorney general.

Those two people could actually be John Kelly and Jeff Sessions, or they

could be two people that heard Jeff Sessions` end of the call or one person

on the Kelly end of the call, another one on the Sessions end of the call.

There`s a bunch of possibilities and combinations there, but they`re all

Trump administration people, and this is a leaked story from the Trump

administration about the new White House chief of staff who was brought in

to end the leaking in the White House.

The leaking will never end. The utterly insane tweeting by the president

has ended, at least for a couple of days.

But even General John Kelly cannot get the president of the United States

to behave like a president when it comes to Vladimir Putin and Russia.

Even General John Kelly cannot get a word out of the president of the

United States about the expulsion of 755 people from the American Embassy

in Moscow, and even General John Kelly could not get the president of the

United States to sign the Russia sanctions legislation today with the

members of Congress who passed that legislation in full view of the voters

of the United States of America, whose last presidential election was

hacked and undermined by Vladimir Putin.

And whose new president, for reasons we do not yet know, seems to live in

fear of Vladimir Putin. Joining us now, Sam Stein; politics editor for

“The Daily Beast” and an Msnbc contributor.

Also with us, Ron Klain; former chief of staff to Vice Presidents Joe Biden

and Al Gore and a former senior aide to President Obama.

He`s also a former chief counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee, and was

the chief of staff to Attorney General – you know, and Ron, I want to

start with you on the matter of Jeff Sessions` job security, which has been

assured to him now by the White House chief of staff and the president has

been silenced on the subject by the White House chief of staff.

RON KLAIN, FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF TO JOE BIDEN & AL GORE: Yes, I mean, as

you said, there`s a new sheriff in town and it`s General Kelly.

We`ll just see how shiny that star is for long. I mean, I think that

Donald Trump – if you don`t think that Donald Trump is still sitting in

the White House sweating the Mueller investigation.

For all the reasons you said at the outset, Lawrence, because of anxiety

about what Putin has, what Putin knows and what Mueller will find out about

it, you know, that`s still the fundamental reality of the Trump presidency.

And while Jeff Sessions` job may be safe now, ultimately, the day will come

when Donald Trump wants to fire Bob Mueller, and he will give the orders

and tear up the Justice Department to make that happen.

And I don`t think anything that`s happened in the past 24 or 48 hours with

John Kelly in the White House changes that core reality.

O`DONNELL: And Sam Stein, the – Senator John McCain and others in

Congress noticed that the president`s behavior today and his accompanying

signing statement indicating that he was displeased with what the Congress

had done.

Senator McCain said “the framers of our constitution made the Congress and

the president co-equal branches of government.

This bill has already proven the wisdom of that choice. And Sam, it proved

the wisdom of the choice in the senator`s view because this president

cannot be trusted to –

SAM STEIN, POLITICS EDITOR, DAILY BEAST: Yes –

O`DONNELL: Advance United States interests against Russian interests.

STEIN: Yes, and I think Congress has come to that conclusion as well.

What struck me is how in this past week we`ve seen a real divergence

between a Republican-controlled Senate and House somewhat and this White

House.

For instance, even before this, Trump was encouraging senators, and still

is, according to our reporting, to take another whack at Obamacare repeal

and replace efforts.

And what you`ve seen from Mitch McConnell on the floor and in his agenda is

that he has just no interest or time to do it, and he`s not even going to

flirt with the idea.

He`s moving on to different things. That`s an amazing sentiment from the

majority leader in the Senate to turn his back on the president`s stated

prerogative.

So that`s one thing. And the Russia sanctions is quite another. I mean,

there was an intense lobbying effort by this administration to try to get

these sanctions watered down, precisely on the congressional (INAUDIBLE)

which you noticed in your monologue, Lawrence.

And Congress just said no! And not only did they say no, they said no

overwhelmingly to the point that Trump`s hands are effectively tied.

So in addition to the whole Mueller thing, the Russia stuff, I think a big

story that`s happening before our eyes is that the Republican Congress is

beginning to inch, if not step away from this White House and ignore its

directives.

O`DONNELL: Yes, and it`s a very important point, Ron, and what we have

seen in the Senate is the Health Education, Labor and Pensions Committee

going forward with a set of hearings scheduled for beginning in September

about basically how insurance is working under Obamacare and what we can do

to shore it up.

And those hearings in the normal process of things, that will take a

minimum of six to eight months for legislation to ever make it to the

Senate floor out of hearings like that, if it ever does.

But this is, in the face of a president who said, don`t do another thing in

Congress until you have another vote in the Senate on healthcare,

completely being ignored by the Senate.

KLAIN: Yes, Lawrence, as you noted at the outset, most presidents sign

major legislation in their first 100 days, Trump didn`t.

In the first six months, Trump didn`t. He finally signed a major bill.

It`s a bill he didn`t –

O`DONNELL: Yes –

KLAIN: Want. And the level of this repudiation has to be seen in historic

standards.

O`DONNELL: Yes –

KLAIN: You know, last time a president was hammed in like this was when

Congress came after Richard Nixon`s war powers in 1973.

And when they passed the war powers resolution in 1973, there were still

135 congressmen who voted with Nixon.

Three congressmen voted with Donald Trump on this Russia sanctions bill.

And that shows you how confidence in this president has just collapsed on -

-

O`DONNELL: Yes –

KLAIN: Capitol Hill.

O`DONNELL: Let`s listen to what Senator Lindsey Graham said about the way

Donald Trump signed the bill today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GRAHAM: The fact he does this kind of quietly I think reinforces the

narrative that the Trump administration is not really serious about pushing

back on Russia, and I think that is a mistake too because Putin will see

this as a sign of weakness.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: And Sam, the word weakness can be used in sentences with Donald

Trump on every single front of this presidency that we discussed.

STEIN: Yes, and Lindsey Graham was proven right. Dmitry Medvedev; close

Putin associate, former president actually tweeted out today, I believe,

that Trump looked weak, having his hands tied like this by Congress.

There is one other thing that you – that was not mentioned in this, which

is that the State Department has rejected funds to counteract a Russian

propaganda program under the stated reason that they don`t want to offend

Moscow.

I mean, that`s just another data point going on here that all suggests that

Trump has either a desire to have a cozy relationship with Putin or more

likely that Putin has something over Russia.

But just to get back to the congressional element of this, you know, it`s

hard to overstate just how boxed in Trump is.

The sanctions are one thing, the healthcare thing is one thing. But today,

Trump comes out and does a big push for an immigration bill with Senators

Tom Cotton and David Perdue.

We talked to people on the Hill all day today for the “Daily Beast”. There

is zero chance this thing gets – becomes law.

The fact that the president is wasting his time doing this type of thing

when there`s basically no shot of it ever getting ratified through the

Senate to his desk shows you just how little his agenda has shrunk – how

much his agenda has shrunk and how little he`s probably going to get done.

O`DONNELL: Ron, such a good point brought up by Sam. As I was watching

that today, that announcement today about this, I was just sitting there

thinking, OK, so the judiciary committees are going to immediately go to

work on this thing –

STEIN: No –

O`DONNELL: That they know is helpless, that they know could never get

through the Senate because of the amendment process.

KLAIN: Yes, I mean, look, obviously as Sam said, this is – you know, the

president – you know, who should be working on tax reform, should be

working on an infrastructure bill that`s been promised for many months,

child care that`s been promised for many months.

Job creation that`s been promised for many months. He is now throwing out

these nuggets for his base, banning transgender service in the military,

which the military commanders immediately ignored, arguing that police

should rough up suspects which the head of the DEA today said he would

ignore.

And pushing legislation, immigration legislation which both sides in

Congress are going to ignore.

And so he`s a president really who has given up on his agenda, is trying

just to appeal and stroke and fire up his base, and is not going to get

much done that way for sure.

O`DONNELL: We`re going to have to squeeze in a break here, Sam Stein,

thank you very much for joining us –

STEIN: Thanks –

O`DONNELL: Really appreciate it. Ron Klain, we`re going to need you in

another segment, please stick around.

Coming up, Nbc News exclusive reporting tonight about President Trump`s

angry outburst in a meeting with his top generals, the people who he

believes are going to solve all of his problems in Iraq and Afghanistan.

That`s coming up.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I have a plan. I don`t want to broadcast to the enemy exactly what

my plan is –

MATT LAUER, JOURNALIST: But you`re going to –

TRUMP: Let me tell you, if I like maybe a combination of my plan and the

general`s plan or the general`s plan, if I like their plan, Matt, I`m not

going to call you up and say, Matt, we have a great plan.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Big surprise, Trump voters, he had no plan. And he doesn`t

think his generals have a plan either. Tonight, Nbc News reports

exclusively that President Donald Trump, quote, “has become increasingly

frustrated with his advisors tasked with crafting a new U.S. strategy in

Afghanistan and recently suggested firing the war`s top military commander

during a tense meeting at the White House according to senior

administration officials.

At one point, the president directed his frustration at Defense Secretary

James Mattis, saying he had given the military authority months ago to make

advances in Afghanistan, and yet the U.S. was continuing to lose ground.

The president`s advisors went into the mid-July meeting hoping he would

sign off on an Afghanistan strategy after months of delays, official said.

Trump compared the policy review process to the renovation of a famed New

York restaurant in the 1980s.

Trump told his advisors that the restaurant, Manhattan`s Elite 21 Club, had

shut its doors for a year and hired an expensive consultant to craft a plan

for renovation.

After a year, Trump said, the consultant`s only suggestion was that the

restaurant needed a bigger kitchen.

Officials said Trump kept stressing the idea that lousy advice cost the

owner a year of lost business and that talking to the restaurant`s waiters

instead might have yielded a better result.

He also said the tendency is to assume if someone isn`t a three-star

general, he doesn`t know what he`s talking about, and that, in his own

experience in business, talking to low-ranking workers has gotten him

better outcome.”

Joining us now, people who know Donald Trump, Tim O`Brien; executive editor

of “Bloomberg View” and the author of “Trump Nation: The Art of Being the

Donald”.

Also with us, David Cay Johnston; Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who

founded D.C. Report.Org; a non-profit news organization that covers the

Trump administration.

You both have written books about Donald Trump. Tim O`Brien, I want to go

to you first on this matter of his frustration with the generals.

Here he lied his way through the campaign saying, I have a secret plan, you

know, don`t worry about it. And then I`ll listen to the generals` plan, if

I like their plan better and it turns out he had no plan.

The generals have a plan that he doesn`t like because it didn`t work in,

what? A week or two.

TIM O`BRIEN, EXECUTIVE EDITOR, BLOOMBERG VIEW: And because he can recall

this long-ago incident at a local restaurant –

O`DONNELL: At a restaurant –

O`BRIEN: In New York that gave him all of the experience and authority he

needed to have to weigh in on military policy. We don`t even know if the

anecdote about the 21 Club is true. That`s the –

O`DONNELL: Well, what we know is that the 21 Club wasn`t closed as long as

they said, and –

O`BRIEN: Yes –

O`DONNELL: So he exaggerates all the parts of that story, too –

O`BRIEN: Yes, right, to make his point, which is that he should be – he

should be listening to troops on the ground in Afghanistan rather than the

military brass and that that gives him the authority to go after

Nicholson(ph) and to question Nicholson`s(ph) leadership in Afghanistan and

to apparently take Mattis to task in front of the joint chiefs.

And again shows him out of his depth without a clear plan of his own and

sort of grasping for straws of his own past.

To say I have the authority to weigh in here.

O`DONNELL: And David, of course, Donald Trump got some great ideas from

all the troops in Afghanistan when he visited there – oh, but wait, I`m

sorry, he`s never been to Afghanistan.

He`s never talked to anyone who has served in –

DAVID CAY JOHNSTON, JOURNALIST: Right –

O`DONNELL: Afghanistan. And of course, he didn`t talk to the waiters at

the 21 Club either. We know that.

JOHNSTON: Right. And Donald has no idea about what`s actually going on in

Afghanistan, about the cultural differences in that country that go back

hundreds of years that we`ve interfered in.

What we do know is Donald has said, hey, they`ve got a lot of mineral

wealth and like the oil in Iraq, he thinks we should grab it, which isn`t

surprising since Donald has spent a lot of his life cheating people out of

their property.

Why would he not think the same thing about Afghanistan? This is just an

absolute farce.

O`DONNELL: Tim, there`s a passage in here in the Nbc reporting about

Donald Trump`s kind of wild dissatisfaction with generals.

These are his – this week is the week where we`re seeing all of his public

worship of generals and he hires a general to be his White House chief of

staff.

It turns out he`s got a limited amount of respect going in their direction

too. And so if he`s turning on them, you know, how long before General

Kelly discovers that Donald Trump doesn`t think his judgment is so great?

O`BRIEN: Possibly minutes. I think, you know, the issue here is that he

acts and thinks episodically, and the main thing driving, I think, his

lashing out on Afghanistan is he said he would figure it out.

He said he would go in there and solve a problem no one else can solve.

And now I think we`ve been in Afghanistan for 16 years.

It`s traveled as an issue across two administrations, and he`s not going to

find it any easier to solve than his predecessors.

And so the first thing he`ll do is say the reason I can`t solve it is

because I have bad generals.

O`DONNELL: Yes, you know, I mean, David –

JOHNSTON: Right –

O`DONNELL: That was kind of the essence of the Trump critique over the

course of the campaign is the Obama administration uses bad generals, I`m

going to use the good generals.

I can`t give you any of their names because I don`t actually know any. But

he has General Kelly. He has John Kelly sitting there, basically right

outside of his office all day.

The White House chief of staff, who is a general. At some point, if not

already, he`s turning to him and saying, what do we do in Afghanistan?

And if General Kelly is saying the same thing he`s hearing from the other

generals, how long does Donald Trump rely on General Kelly?

JOHNSTON: You know, I think it will be very interesting to see how long

General Kelly lasts. But let`s keep in mind, Lawrence, those are our

generals.

They`re not Donald`s generals. And Donald is our employee, who we put in

there through the electoral college.

Donald continues in all of this to act like, you know, he is this dictator,

and if you`re not doing what he wants, off with your head.

O`DONNELL: And, Tim, talk about where Donald Trump had to get in his fear

of what was coming to the point where he gets rid of Reince Priebus, he

brings in a new White House chief of staff, who he doesn`t know, who he

never knew during the campaign, this is not anything like what we`ve seen

him and do before.

He doesn`t necessarily feel he can dominate him, that`s uncharacteristic of

Trump. And here he has this new regime in the White House where, you know,

John Kelly is basically putting out the word publicly through the press

secretary, yes, the president`s daughter and his son-in-law can only speak

to him if they go through me.

What would Donald Trump have to have gotten to, to accept that as the

public view of his White House?

O`BRIEN: A raging concern that his image and reputation were at stake

because of the momentary crazy around Scaramucci and his call to Ryan

Lizza, everything would fall around that.

But I would – again, I don`t think this is going to last. Ivanka Trump

tweeted yesterday that she`s looking forward to serving alongside Kelly.

She didn`t say reporting in to him.

O`DONNELL: Yes –

O`BRIEN: And –

JOHNSTON: Tim is – I agree with Tim –

O`BRIEN: And he said –

O`DONNELL: Yes –

O`BRIEN: And you know, and he said tonight, or it was reported tonight

that Sessions is safe now because Kelly says he`s safe.

I don`t think that will last for a second. If Donald Trump wants to get

rid of Sessions, he`ll continue to pursue it.

O`DONNELL: David, one of the other – Michael D`Antonio; one of the other

Trump biographers has written a fascinating piece saying that he believes

for Donald Trump to get to this point.

He had to believe that the entire administration was on the brink of

disaster, the sinking poll numbers, the failure of the healthcare bill, the

crazy outbursts from Scaramucci and all of that. That he had to be in a

state of real fear in order to make a move that`s so uncharacteristic of

bringing someone in who he doesn`t know and cannot necessarily control.

DAVID CAY JOHNSTON, AMERICAN JOURNALIST: Right and I think that`s exactly

right. I think Michael`s right about that. But Donald`s fear and his inner

recognition that he doesn`t know what he`s doing here and these virtually

delusional statements where Donald just makes things up and creates his own

reality, phone calls from boy scouts and Mexican presidents and the like.

All of those are still brewing inside him.

Just because we`re not seeing his crazy twitter storms doesn`t mean

anything has changed about who he is. And at some point, you know, a tea

kettle that is stopped up will explode. We`re going to see something happen

in the near future, and this is not a stable environment, and it can`t be

as long as Donald trump is in the White House.

O`DONNELL: Tim, an interesting point that David just made. You guys have

both written books about Donald Trump, studied him closely. Let`s just

assume that General Kelly has contained him on twitter. No utterly,

provably insane tweets. There is an insanity in him that we have seen come

out through twitter. If the general is bottling all that up, at what point

and how does it manifest itself?

TIM O`BRIEN, EXECUTIVE EDITOR FOR BLOOMBERG VIEW: You know I think one of

the key things why - why he`s been a survivor for decades and why he plows

ahead in these kinds of situations is he creates his own realities. He`s

very good at saying, if the fact pattern out in the real world collides

with my sense of myself, I`ll just make up a new story.

I`ll invent a fable to allow me to say they`re wrong and I`m right. I

think he can continue on that path a lot longer than most of his observers

can probably stomach watching it.

O`DONNELL: David, quickly before we go, is this like Donald Trump on the

verge of bankruptcy and how he behaves with bank officials when he`s trying

to get them to just relax and give him a little bit of a break on the loan?

He`s a really - he goes in there and he`s a really good boy talking to

those bank officials. That`s the way he is with John Kelly right now.

JOHNSTON: Actually, the bankers - yes the bankers and the bank lawyers

banned him from the room. They didn`t want him there. What he did in that

case was he got allies, the politicians in the New Jersey state government,

to take his side against his bankers. Here he has ticked off and sent away

the people that could be his allies.

Mitch McConnell, the republicans, many of them on - on Capitol Hill. And

he doesn`t have these allies to do this. That`s part of the problem. I

don`t know how he get – digs himself out of this.

O`DONNELL: Tim O`Brien and David Cay Johnston, thank you both for joining

us tonight. Really appreciate it. Coming up, today the White House

admitted that the president lied, but the White House thought the lie –

that the word “lie” is too strong of a word to use for a Trump lie.

O`DONNELL: The only president in history to be rebuked by the Boy Scouts

for delivering a highly inappropriate speech to the Boy Scouts is now lying

about the Boy Scouts leader. He told “The Wall Street Journal,” I got a

call from the head of the Boy Scouts saying it was the greatest speech that

was ever made to them, and they were very thankful. The Boy Scouts of

America say that no such call ever happened.

The president lies about phone calls with ease. Here`s another one.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, UNITED STATES PRESIDENT: Even the president of Mexico called

me. They said their southern border a very few people are coming because

they know they`re not going to get through our border, which is the

ultimate compliment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: That`s the pathological liar at work in the cabinet room. The

president of Mexico told the world that the president of the United States

was lying to his cabinet about that, that that phone call never happened.

And today the White House press secretary lied about the president`s lies

about the phone calls because that`s what she thinks the taxpayers are

paying her to do, lie for the president.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: He lied. He didn`t -

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I wouldn`t say it was

a lie. That`s a pretty bold accusation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: So if a lie isn`t a lie, what is a lie? And, yes, it`s a

pretty bold accusation for a pretty bold lie. The American people aren`t

falling for the president`s lies or his staff`s lies. According to the new

Quinnipiac poll, 62 percent of Americans believe the president is not

honest. Only 33 percent say they approve of the job the president is

doing. Joining us now, Brian Klass a fellow at the London School of

Economics and the author of the Despot`s Accomplice, how the West is aiding

and abetting the decline of democracy.

And back with us, Ron Klain. And Brian, how is this regarded around the

world when the president of the United States lies about getting a phone

call from the president of Mexico, and now we see this week lies about

getting a phone call about the boy scouts. I don`t imagine the boy scouts

is playing much internationally. But this routine story that we have every

day in the United States about what the president lied about today, how is

that seen around the world?

BRIAN KLAAS, FELLOW AT THE LONDON SCHOOL OF ECONOMICS: Well, unfortunately

Trump has become a global punchline, and it`s the least funny joke

imaginable. You have a situation where allies can no longer trust the

United States, and so aside from all the amusements of this, there`s a

serious situation where during a crisis, allies have to question whether or

not the president of the United States is telling the truth.

And that`s bad for American interests. It`s also bad for our relationships

around the world. And so I think you know when you have these demonstrable

falsehoods, lies, whatever you want to call them – I think we should call

them lies personally because when he`s caught, he doesn`t correct them.

And I think people who are genuinely acting in good faith would do that.

You know, this is a pattern. It`s not something where this simply one

outlier.

It is a pattern of dishonesty, and it matters because it`s coming from the

most powerful office in the world that we must trust to tell the truth, and

we can no longer do that.

O`DONNELL: We have more polling information about how things are looking

for the president out there. President Trump`s job approval rating is now,

on republicans anyway, it`s at 76 percent. It is of course down around 39

percent overall. I don`t have the right set of numbers in front of me right

now. But on this point of republican job approval, when you see that 76

percent Ron, I think a lot of people make the mistake of thinking, well,

that`s like half the country, you know republicans.

No, no, no. Republicans are only 25 percent of the country. So when 76

percent of them approve Donald Trump, that`s about 18 percent are approving

of Donald Trump.

RON KLAIN, FMR CHIEF OF STAFF TO THE VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES:

Yes. Look, Lawrence, there`s no getting around the fact it`s not a lie to

say that Donald Trump is setting new records for voter disapproval. You

know, he likes to say that he wants to run the white house like a business.

But if you were a CEO of any business just hated by your customers, failing

to deliver every day, lying to your customers every day, you`d lose your

job.

And you know that`s what would happen if he was actually a CEO. And the

fact of the matter is that voters are turning on him. Even some republicans

now are turning on him. He`s lost credibility with the voters, and he isn`t

delivering on the core promises he made of focusing on jobs, passing an

infrastructure bill, fixing the health care system.

He`s not delivering on this stuff. He can`t get his approval rating back up

if he doesn`t deliver, and he`s not doing it.

O`DONNELL: And the - the poll has really harmful information to the

president. The question of would you say Donald Trump is level-headed? 26

percent say yes. 71 percent of Americans say their president, the president

of the United States, is not level-headed. Something they would probably

say about most of the high school principals in their town, they`re level-

headed.

Do you feel proud ore embarrassed to have Donald Trump as president? 54

percent of Americans are embarrassed to have Donald Trump as president.

And it goes on, including, Brian, some numbers that are very bad for the

president in terms of the investigation. Do you think Trump thinks he is

above the law? 60 percent say that they believe the president thinks that

he`s above the law. And then on the issue the special prosecutor, do you

think Robert Mueller will run a fair investigation?

64 percent say they believe Robert Mueller will run a fair investigation.

And - and Brian, this is a president who has been relatively public in

making noises within the White House about wanting to fire that special

prosecutor, who just about two-thirds of the country believes is fair.

KLAAS: That`s right. You know, he basically attacked Jeff Sessions for

not obstructing justice, for properly following recusal procedures by not

being involved in investigation of a campaign that he was involved in. So I

think rule of law is under question under Trump`s presidency. And these

poll numbers are altogether astonishing for a president who has overseeing

a generally healthy economy and not a massive wartime debacle like we had

in Iraq.

We`re at 60 percent disapproval in the Gallup Poll for president Trump.

And to put that in to context, Carter never reached that. Reagan never

reached that. George H.W. Bush hit that after 1,288 days as President.

Clinton never reached that. George W. Bush hit that after 1,700 days as

president. Obama never reached it.

So this is after six months, Trump hit it for the first time after 144

days. He`s again there today. And by any metric, this is the most

historically unpopular president at this point in his presidency.

O`DONNELL: And 69 percent say that he should not tweet from his personal

account. And a majority of republicans actually think he should not tweet

from his personal account. Brian Klaas, Ron Klain, thank you both for

joining us tonight. Really appreciate it. Coming up, the first female

marine to fly an F-18 in combat is now running for congress, and she`s

running as a democrat. She will be our next guest.

O`DONELL: The first female marine to fly in an F18 in combat has a

personal history of trying to do the impossible and succeeding. And now

having just retired from the Marines as a lieutenant colonel, Amy McGrath

is ready for her next mission impossible, running for Congress at a

Democrat in Kentucky. She is running against Republican Representative

Andy Barr, who voted for the Trump/Ryan Republican Health care bill in the

House of Representatives that would take health care coverage away from 23

million Americans including a quarter of a million people in Kentucky.

Lieutenant Colonel McGrath will join us in a moment. But first here is her

campaign announcement video.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

AMY MCGRATH, RETIRED FIGHTER PILOT: When I was 12 years old, I knew

exactly what I wanted to do when I grew up. I wanted to fly fighter jets

and land on aircraft carriers because that`s the toughest flying you can

do. When I was 13, my Congressman told me I couldn`t fly in combat.

He said Congress thought women ought to be protected and not allowed to

serve in combat. I never got a letter back from my Senator Mitch McConnell.

I then wrote every member of the House and Senate Arms Services Committees

asking them to change the law. I said they just hadn`t met me yet, and I

knew I could do it. But most of them told me I couldn`t.

Then i got into the Naval Academy, and wouldn`t you know, that`s when they

changed the law. I`m Amy McGrath, and i love our country. I spent 20 years

as a U.S. Marine, flew 89 combat missions bombing Al Qaeda and the Taliban.

I was the first woman marine to fly in an F18 in combat, and I got to land

on aircraft carriers.

Now I`m running for congress against Andy Barr in my home state of

Kentucky. He`s Mitch McConnell`s hand picked Congressman who said he would

vote enthusiastically to take healthcare away from over a quarter million

Kentuckians. Mr. Barr, my mom say polio survivor who became one of the

first women to graduate from UK medical school.

A lot of people told her she couldn`t achieve her dreams either. But she

persevered and ended up treating many of the same kinds of people whose

health care you and Mr. McConnell would take away. This is my new mission,

to take on a Congress full of career politicians who treat the people of

Kentucky like their disposable.

Some are telling me a Democrat can`t win that battle in Kentucky, that we

can`t take back our country for my kids and yours. We`ll see about that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONELL: We`re joined now by I`m a McGrath, retired Lieutenant Colonel

in the Marine Corps running for Congress in Kentucky Sixth Congressional

District against incumbent Andy Barr in the 2018 mid term elections.

Colonel, thank you very much for joining us tonight. What is your number

one issue in this campaign?

MCGRATH: Well, good evening, Lawrence. It`s nice to be here tonight. My

number one issue with the Sixth District of Kentucky when I talk to people

here, its health care. I mean, Kentuckians have benefited from the

affordable care act. A

And we have an incumbent Republican who wants to enthusiastically and did

vote enthusiastically for a bill that was just terrible and is going to

hurt Kentuckians. That`s definitely our number one issue, my number one

issue.

O`DONELL: And Kentucky is one of the more successful states in

implementing the Affordable Care Act. But it isn`t called that down there.

And do you run into the problem of there are beneficiaries in Kentucky who

don`t actually realize that what they have is Obamacare?

MCGRATH: Sure. We definitely run into that. And here`s what this, you

know, at least the Republican repeal and replace idea that`s happening

right now is making a lot of Kentuckians start to learn that the Affordable

Care Act isn`t in a death spiral. It isn`t that bad for many Kentuckians.

In fact, it`s very, very good. And so I think it`s a learning process right

now

O`DONELL: We`re going to squeeze in a break here and when we come back,

I want to ask you, we just reported on this angry meeting that President

had with Generals about the campaign. Afghanistan.

If you were in the room with the President and those Generals what would

you have told the President we need to do in Afghanistan? You can give us

an answer when we come back after this break. Please stay with us.

O`DONELL: We`re back with Congressional candidate Amy McGrath. And as I

asked before the break with your experience as a Lieutenant Colonel in the

Marines flying combat missions, if you had been in that meeting where

Donald Trump started yelling at the Generals about their failure in

Afghanistan, what would you have told the President we need to do in

Afghanistan?

MCGRATH: Well, you know, I`ve been to Afghanistan twice. I did two combat

tours. And one thing I would tell him is you need to not only just listen

to your generals,. But listen to people, the diplomats, the experts in the

area who aren`t necessarily part of the military, that you can`t solve

every problem with a hammer.

And I think that he really needs to listen to those other people, those

experts because it`s a very complex war. And it`s not going to be won just

by the military alone.

O`DONELL: Former marine lieutenant colonel, Amy McGrath now a candidate

for Congress gets tonight`s last word. Thank you very much for joining us

tonight, really appreciate it. The 11th Hour with Brian Williams starts

now.

