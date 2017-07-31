The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, Transcript 7/31/2017 Trump dictated Don Jr.’s statement

Transcript:

Show: THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL

Date: July 31, 2017

Guest: Al Hunt; Betsy Woodruff; Mieke Eoyang; Vince Warren; David Jolly

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, HOST, THE LAST WORD: The county police on Long Island

– going to bring it up. He ain`t going to bring it up, Joy.

JOY REID, MSNBC: He`s not going to bring it up –

O`DONNELL: No –

REID: And it was not a joke. I don`t even know how to make a joke like

that.

O`DONNELL: Yes, and the – unfortunately, the police who were present at

the time, Suffolk County Police on Long Island, seemed to enjoy the

president`s comment. And they –

REID: Yes –

O`DONNELL: Also very much enjoyed his comments about how much he wanted to

dismantle Obamacare, and these are all police officers who themselves and

their entire families have –

REID: Yes –

O`DONNELL: Government-provided health insurance basically for the rest of

their lives through their retirement.

REID: Yes, when I heard that and a lot of people heard it, the first thing

that popped in their mind was Freddie Gray.

It was a really sobering thing to see police officers cheering for that.

But have a great show.

O`DONNELL: Thank you, Joy, thank you –

REID: Good night –

O`DONNELL: Well, the president brought in the mooch to stop White House

leaking, to crack down on Reince Priebus and those White House leakers.

That didn`t work out so well. And so today, the president brought in

former Marine Corps General John Kelly to get rid of the mooch first of all

and then stop the leaking.

And of course, of course, tonight right on schedule, “The Washington Post”

has another massive breaking news story about the Trump White House and the

president in particular entirely supplied by Trump leakers.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI, ADVISER TO DONALD TRUMP: If you want to eat an

elephant, you got to eat it one bite at a time. And Sarah and I are going

to do that together.

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, DEPUTY WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: He does not

have a role at this time in the Trump administration.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Was Anthony Scaramucci fired, or did he resign?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, I think he was certainly pushed out.

SANDERS: The president certainly felt that Anthony`s comments were

inappropriate.

SCARAMUCCI: Reince is an expletive deleted, paranoid schizophrenic.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think we can safely assume that it wasn`t because

Donald Trump was shocked and appalled by the language he used.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And said he offended General Kelly.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: He will do a spectacular job

I have no doubt as chief of staff.

ARI MELBER, MSNBC: How can any staffer end the chaos if the chaos comes

from the top?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: President Trump said today there is, quote, “no White

House chaos”.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: People are Kleenex to Donald Trump. He uses them and

throws them away.

TRUMP: I predict that General Kelly will go down in terms of the position

of chief of staff, one of the great ever.

EUGENE ROBINSON, OPINION WRITER, WASHINGTON POST: I`m looking at my watch

to see how long this lasts.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: “The Washington Post” is reporting tonight another blockbuster

breaking news story that it was the president of the United States who

dictated the exact wording of Donald Trump Jr`s first statement to the “New

York Times” on July 8th about his meeting during the campaign with a

Russian lawyer with ties to the Kremlin along with several other people in

the room that day.

Which included other Russians and the president`s son-in-law and senior

adviser Jared Kushner who did not disclose that meeting as he was required

to do on his application for a security clearance.

It is news that the president dictated every word of that statement, but it

is not news that that statement was a lie.

The statement of Donald Trump Jr. as dictated by the president from Air

Force One said “it was a short introductory meeting, I ask Jared and Paul

to stop by.

We primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children

that was active and popular with American families years ago and was since

ended by the Russian government.

But it was not a campaign issue at the time and there was no follow up, I

was asked to attend the meeting by an acquaintance, but was not told the

name of the person I would be meeting with beforehand.”

Tonight`s “Washington Post” reporting shows that the White House knew that

that statement as dictated by the president was a lie.

And we know this because on the very first day of General John Kelly`s

service as White House chief of staff. The White House is leaking like

crazy.

Which is to say leaking like yesterday and the day before and every other

day of the leakiest president in history.

Donald Trump fired Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff on Friday

and replaced him with General Kelly, specifically to stop this. To stop

what happened tonight.

To stop the leaks to the “Washington Post” and to the “New York Times” that

come blasting at us virtually every night.

The sources cited in “The Washington Post” article are all unnamed advisors

to the president. And “The Washington Post” has multiple sources when

describing the most inexperienced communication staff in White House

history whole picks.

And Josh Raphael(ph) quote “advocated for a more transparent approach.”

“The Washington Post” quotes people with knowledge of the conversations,

this is a day one disaster for the new White House chief of staff whose job

it is to pluck those leaks.

That`s job one, that`s what the president wants from him the most. And it

is another disaster story for the White House, showing the president trying

to cover up the truth of what happened in his son and son-in-law`s meeting

with the Russians at Trump Tower during the presidential campaign.

An unnamed presidential adviser in “The Washington Post” story said quote

“now, someone can claim he is the one who attempted to mislead. Someone

can argue the president is saying he doesn`t want you to say the whole

truth.”

“The Washington Post” article then says, “although misleading the public or

the news media is not a crime, advisors to Trump and his family told “The

Washington Post” that they fear any indication that Trump was seeking to

hide information about contacts between his campaign and Russians almost

inevitably would draw additional scrutiny from special prosecutor Robert

Mueller.”

In an example of the public communication`s message that the new White

House chief of staff John Kelly seems to be controlling tonight.

The White House is referring all questions about “The Washington Post”

article to the outside lawyers who are defending the president and his son

and his son-in-law in this special prosecution investigation.

We can only wonder how the White House communication team would have

responded if Anthony Scaramucci was still in charge of White House

communications even though he had never actually been hired by the White

House.

He was the only White House communications director who was in charge of

all of the communications without having been hired. Friday night, on this

program, I said that the incoming White House chief of staff would face a

very clear challenge on Monday today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: I think we have a test for General Kelly on day one, and that

is exactly how minutes does it take him to yank those White House

credentials off the neck of Anthony Scaramucci because if Scaramucci –

ROBINSON: Right –

O`DONNELL: Works in that White House, by definition, General Kelly has

failed to control that White House.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: And he passed. General Kelly passed that test today. It was

the easiest test that any White House chief of staff has ever been given.

And now he has a Jared test, the Ivanka test. The job of White House chief

of staff was called Appointment Secretary until Richard Nixon militarized

the title to chief of staff.

The power of the Appointment Secretary was the power of who got to see the

president. The Appointment Secretary was supposed to be an honest broker

who made sure that the president was hearing all of the relevant

information needed for presidential decision-making.

And none of the nonsense that interferes with presidential decision-making.

Jared Kushner is one of the horrifically incompetent people in the White

House who advised the president to fire FBI Director James Comey.

It is General Kelly`s new job to prevent advice like that making its way to

the president. Advice from a person with no authority or expertise who has

nothing helpful to say.

There`s a roven band of such people in the White House now with access to

the president. Steve Bannon, Kellyanne Conway, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump

to name – but the most prominent.

The list goes on to include most other people working in the White House.

No other White House chief of staff has ever had the job of keeping most

people who work in the White House away from the president.

No other White House chief of staff has ever had the job of deciding

whether to revoke the president`s son-in-law`s security clearance which the

son-in-law lied to obtain.

That`s John Kelly`s job now. John Kelly is now the commander of a ship of

fools, the challenge that he faces now is unlike any challenge he has ever

faced.

Tomorrow`s challenge and the challenge for the day after that, on the day

after that will be which fool did he control or get rid of that day.

Joining us now, Chris Whipple; the author of “The Gate Keepers: How the

White House Chiefs of Staff Defined Every Presidency”.

Max Boot; senior fellow for national security studies at the Council on

Foreign Relations, he`s a former foreign policy adviser to presidential

campaigns of John McCain, Mitt Romney and Marco Rubio.

Also with us, Jeremy Bash; Msnbc national security analyst and a former

chief of staff at the CIA and Defense Department.

And Jeremy, I want to start with you because you know General Kelly, have

worked with him, and I want to get your sense of what he is going to be

able to accomplish going forward.

First of all, in this leak patrol that the president very much wants him to

be the leader of.

JEREMY BASH, FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF AT THE CIA & DEFENSE DEPARTMENT: I

think General Kelly sees his primary job, not so much as constraining the

leaks.

So I think over time, he has seen in the Pentagon and in other jobs really

the only way to combat leaks is loyalty, is not by investigation and by

trying to chasing down.

It`s really by engender and trust. So I think he sees his primary job is

to get rid of the chaos and dysfunction that led to presidential decision-

making in a catastrophic manner thus far.

And I think he believes he has to control as you referenced, access to the

president, he has had a regular battle of rhythm of meetings, and he has to

tee up decisions for the president in an orderly fashion.

And his job is not going to make decisions about policy, but to make sure

policy decisions are tee-ed up for the commander-in-chief.

O`DONNELL: So Chris Whipple, he has brought in everyone – the situation

in Syria, should we fire these missiles or not?

He`s brought in everyone who has something to say about it, but before he

makes his decision, Ivanka would like a word with him.

What does the chief of staff do in that situation.

CHRIS WHIPPLE, AUTHOR: Well, I think he – look, his most important, one

of his most important duties is to be the so-called honest broker. He`s

got to make sure that all of these decisions are tee-ed up with the best

information on every side.

He`s got to make sure that only the toughest decisions get in there, and

he`s got to make sure that only the people who belong there are in the

room.

So if Ivanka Trump doesn`t belong in the room for that kind of decision.

So he`s got to enforce that. And you know, I think frankly, he`s also got

to in addition to being empowered as first among equals.

He`s got to draw some red lines. You think about this meeting, think about

Trump dictating this memo on Air Force One.

You know, it`s White House chief incompetence now practiced that Donald

Trump was permitted to even be in that cabin dictating that message.

It`s White House chief malpractice for Donald Trump to be allowed to be in

a room with Jim Comey by himself in the context of an investigation into

Russia.

I mean, Comey has to find – I mean, Kelly has got to find a way to prevent

those kinds of meetings and that kind of presidential malfeasance.

O`DONNELL: So Max, the scene is, they`re at the G-20 meeting, and the

White House staff gets the word that the “New York Times” is on to the

meeting that the kids had.

That Jared and Donald Jr. had. So the people working on this for the White

House at the G-20 meeting on Air Force One are former fashion operative who

worked for Ivanka Trump.

And then a former movie business low-level PR functionary. These are the

two people who were working in the White House Press Office that day.

And they actually have better advice than anyone named Trump comes up

within the whole story. They actually advised for more disclosure and it`s

the president who says no, we`re going to tell them not only less, but

we`re not even going to tell them anything close to the truth.

MAX BOOT, SENIOR FELLOW, NATIONAL SECURITY STUDIES, COUNCIL ON FOREIGN

RELATIONS: Well, respectfully, Lawrence, I`m not sure I agree with you

that more disclosure is actually in Trump`s interest because as we surmise,

he`s got a lot to hide.

I mean, more disclosure only makes sense –

O`DONNELL: Well, their –

BOOT: If he`s still innocent, right?

O`DONNELL: Their argument –

BOOT: Yes –

O`DONNELL: As naive and inexperience as they were –

BOOT: Yes, it will come out –

O`DONNELL: It`s all going to come out –

BOOT: Yes –

O`DONNELL: So maybe we should put it out –

BOOT: Right –

O`DONNELL: They finally figured that out –

BOOT: Right –

O`DONNELL: And they were right about it all coming out because it did over

the course of –

BOOT: But I think President Trump, what we`re seeing now is he understood

that they had something serious to hide –

O`DONNELL: Yes –

BOOT: This wasn`t just a PR problem, it`s a real issue, and I think the

broader problem here is, you know, you can talk about the staff all you

want, and yes, of course he`s surrounded by sycophants and misfits and

third graders.

That`s true, but that`s not the problem. The problem is not Sean Spicer,

it`s not Reince Priebus, it`s not even Anthony Scaramucci, the problem is

Donald J. Trump.

He is not qualified intellectually, morally or ethically to be president of

the United States.

And at some level, it doesn`t matter who he is surrounded by because this

is not a situation like Ronald Reagan or Bill Clinton, where you can have a

more effective chief of staff come in and rescue a president who is

flailing around.

Flailing around is kind of Donald Trump`s nature, I don`t think he`s going

to escape this.

O`DONNELL: Jeremy, I want to go to that scene at the G-20 where this

information comes in and now, I want to put General Kelly there.

What does he do – you have – you have whole picks, you have, you know,

Ivanka`s operative there and they have access to the president and they

want to tell the president that Donald Jr. has this issue with the “New

York Times”.

We have Chris Whipple and others in “The Washington Post” saying the

president should not be allowed even near this information at this point in

time.

He should not be involved in any way in what the statement is. Does

General Kelly simply say no, no one is allowed to tell the president this

information.

Does he tell the president the information, close the door on Air Force One

in the office there and tell him then what not to do?

BASH: I think General Kelly has to lay down some key ground rules at the

outset of his tenure here. And I think he will do that. And one of the

key – one of the first ground rules will be anything pertaining to the

criminal investigation of the president.

And it`s worth repeating, Lawrence, the president of the United States is

under federal criminal investigation. And General Kelly should inform

everybody, anything having to do with that should be handled by the

president and his council, not by the White House staff.

The moment any member of the White House staff talks to the president about

these narratives under investigation, they become a witness, and they

basically open the door for Bob Mueller to collect e-mails and to interview

witnesses in this case.

So, I would think that, that is one of General Kelly`s principal jobs here,

and I think he will do that.

BOOT: Can I just jump in quickly, Lawrence –

O`DONNELL: Go ahead –

BOOT: And just say, I think the problem that General Kelly has here is he

doesn`t actually know what happened with the Russians.

I think President Trump does know what happened with the Russians and John

Kelly does not. So he`s really operating in the dark, and I don`t think

that Donald Trump is going to tell him what he knows.

O`DONNELL: Yes, but the rule that Jeremy just laid down sounds like the

reasonable rule to – for the chief of staff to try to administer.

Let`s go back now though to one of the president`s lawyers. This is what

happen when you consult the president`s lawyers on this.

The “New York Times” was aware that the president was involved in the

drafting of the statement. They didn`t know that he actually dictated it,

that`s “The Washington Post” contribution.

So let`s listen to George Stephanopoulos discuss with Jay Sekulow about

this point.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, JOURNALIST: So the president signed off on that

statement. Does he feel he was this led by his son and by Jared Kushner if

indeed they didn`t tell him about these e-mails that they both received.

JAY SEKULOW, LAWYER: The president didn`t sign off on anything, he was

coming back from the G-20. The statement that was released on Saturday was

released by Donald Trump Jr. and I`m sure in consultation with his lawyers.

The president wasn`t involved in that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: No, the “New York Times” says that he wasn`t involved in

it, that several people on the plane were involved in this. So you`re

disputing –

SEKULOW: That`s incorrect –

STEPHANOPOULOS: That account from the “New York Times” –

SEKULOW: Yes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: So Chris, that`s the quality of information we`re getting from

the lawyers.

WHIPPLE: Yes, well, you know, they`d be – they could take a page from the

Clinton White House as you know and I mean, during the Monica Lewinsky

scandal when Erskine Bowles was the White House chief.

They had Podesta in charge of the Monica scandal. And you know, they were

able to isolate it there and Bowles was able to keep Bill Clinton focused

on governing every day.

You know, you have to keep the president away from stuff like this. No

matter – no matter how much he may know, you know, you`ve got to keep him

away from that in order to have a chance of governing.

And I think that, you know, at this point, this White House is broken, I

mean, it can`t do anything right. It can`t issue executive orders that are

enforceable and can`t pass legislation, it can`t prioritize the president`s

agenda, it can`t get anybody on the same page.

For Kelly, you know, this really is almost mission impossible.

O`DONNELL: So in Kelly leaving it wisely, I think we all agree to the

Trump lawyers tonight and not responding from the White House. We now have

this statement from Trump lawyer John Dowd, and is statement is quote “fake

news, incorrect, and misinformed of no consequence.”

So Max –

BOOT: That`s your confirmation –

O`DONNELL: That`s tonight`s round with –

BOOT: Yes –

O`DONNELL: The Trump lawyers who originally denied that the president had

even any sign off on this statement –

BOOT: Right, I mean, I think the fundamental problem here, Lawrence, is I

think what we will all agree on is yes, the president could use better

damage control, he can use better lawyer, and he can use better PR.

But I think at the end of the day, I think his problems run so deep that

none of their stuff is actually going to resolve the issue because this is

not a question like Bill Clinton lying about sex.

I think we`re seeing evidence of collusion with the Russians, we`re seeing

evidence of obstruction of justice, these are very serious charges and

there`s no way to spin your way out of them.

I think that`s the underlining reality and that`s why I don`t think that

John Kelly is going to be able to do the job that a lot of people expect

him to do.

O`DONNELL: Jeremy Bash, knowing General Kelly as you do, does he as many

people in government do, basically have their resignation letters in their

pocket, meaning they know exactly what lines they won`t cross – might not

necessarily be able to predict the specific one.

But they know who they are, and they know when that moment comes, they`re

not going to bend, they`re not going to compromise, they`re going to go.

BASH: Yes, I suppose, although, I don`t think he`s going to the job with

that frame of reference. I think he`s going and thinking that he can add

value and can bring some order to presidential decision-making.

But I have to hasten that, John Kelly is a man of very high integrity,

possibly the highest integrity with anybody I know, certainly anybody I

work with at the Pentagon.

And I know that he – and I think he`ll be the first person to say to the

president`s others that if he feels that he`s been personally compromised,

he will not stand idly by.

WHIPPLE: But you know, that`s precisely why I think he needs to go into

the Oval Office, close the door and tell Donald Trump there are certain red

lines here that you cannot cross.

And one of them would be – look, if I can`t control the Twitter account,

if you`re not going to show me your tweets in advance.

If you tell a demonstrable lie on Twitter, that`s at the end for me. I

will resign and you can find a third White House chief of staff.

O`DONNELL: Jeremy, quickly, I would assume that the journal would have

covered a certain amount of this ground in discussions with the president

already.

We have some reports indicating the job was offered to him weeks ago and

that he turned it down. And so, something in the offer might have changed

if that`s the case, including these kinds of specifics.

BASH: I don`t know for certain, Lawrence, but I can tell you, obviously,

it`s clear now that he went in saying, I cannot be chief of staff if

somebody like Anthony Scaramucci does not report to me.

And really, if somebody like Anthony Scaramucci is at all a member of this

team, his ousting of Scaramucci today I think speaks volumes on day one

about just how much authority the president has destined in him.

O`DONNELL: Yes, he absolutely deserves credit for that, and it`s

absolutely stunning. This Scaramucci could have said what he said and

stayed on – not just stayed on the job, got on Air Force One and flew a

couple of trips with the president back and forth on Air Force One.

Stayed on the job all Saturday, all Sunday and it took the new White House

chief of staff to get rid of him. Jeremy Bash, thank you very much for

joining us tonight –

BASH: Thanks, Lawrence –

O`DONNELL: Max Boot, Chris Whipple, thank you for joining us tonight,

really appreciate it.

Coming up, John McCain – I`m sorry, coming up, John Kelly is also taking

over a West Wing intent on diminishing the role of Jeff Sessions and the

Russia investigation.

How will General Kelly handle that. And the president versus Republicans,

he is now increasingly a president without a party.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: So I just want to congratulate him on the great job he`s done with

Homeland Security, and I have no doubt that he will be an absolutely superb

chief of staff.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Seated directly across the table from the president in the

second meeting, only the second meeting of the Trump cabinet today, was

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who the president has publicly attacked and

demeaned on Twitter and rolled his eyes about when asked shouted questions

by reporters.

After a weekend of some speculation that the president might try to move

Jeff Sessions to fill the new opening of Secretary of Homeland Security so

that the president could then install a new attorney general who could then

fire special prosecutor Robert Mueller, the White House Press Secretary was

authorized to say this today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SANDERS: There are no conversations about any cabinet members moving in

any capacity, and the president has 100 percent confidence in all members

of his cabinet.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now, Al Hunt; he is the columnist at “Bloomberg

View”, and Betsy Woodruff; a politics reporter for the “Daily Beast”.

Al, General Kelly has a lot to deal with, not the least of which is this

latest maneuver being rumored about the White House seemed ready to spike

today, which is moving of Jeff Sessions` new attorney general, firing of

Mueller.

It sounds like that was a Kelly-authorized statement today with 100 percent

confidence and no one is moving.

AL HUNT, COLUMNIST, BLOOMBERG VIEW: Yes, it does, Lawrence. Look, the

only – the whole Jeff Sessions brouhaha was about one single thing, that

Trump wants to get rid of Bob Mueller.

And the – in his mind, the question is how does he do it and will he do

it? It has nothing to do with Jeff Sessions.

There`s no policy disagreements with Jeff Sessions. He`s furious about

Mueller being there. What he`s furious about, we can all speculate.

What he`s trying to hide, we can all speculate. But, you know, it`s

remarkable. This should not be on the table.

Bob – there is no one in law enforcement who can manage the kind of

bipartisan respect that Bob Mueller does.

He`s doing a job, he was appointed by Trump`s Justice Department, it`s a

serious investigation, and the notion that this president would really be

looking for ways to get rid of him is just a travesty.

O`DONNELL: I want to read another passage from tonight`s breaking news

report from “The Washington Post” which says Trump – his advisors now –

his advisors say that these are the leaking unnamed anonymous advisors in

“The Washington Post”.

They say that Trump is increasingly acting as his own lawyer, strategist

and publicist, often disregarding the recommendations of the professionals

he has hired.

He refuses to sit still. The presidential adviser said he doesn`t think

he`s in any legal jeopardy, so he really views this as a political problem

he`s going to solve by himself.

And Betsy, if he doesn`t think he`s in any legal jeopardy, why hasn`t he

been able to follow the advice that any lawyer would give him if he was not

in any legal jeopardy, which is just to, you know, step back and let this

process take care of itself?

BETSY WOODRUFF, POLITICAL REPORTER, DAILY BEAST: That`s a good question.

I think a big part of the reason for this is that the president just isn`t

the kind of person who thinks long and hard about the law and legal culture

and the way that lawyers think and the difference between the court of

public opinion and actual court of law.

Remember, unlike the prior president, Trump does not have any sort of law

background. He`s been a businessman, he`s never been a lawyer and he

hasn`t had any sort of formal legal education besides what he`s just seen

in his time as a businessman in New York.

And based on my coverage of the Justice Department speaking with current

and former officials, one sense that I get is that people who

professionally work in the legal world see Trump as someone who just

doesn`t whatsoever get it.

They see him as someone who treats lawyers like means to an end, right? Who

sees lawyers as tools that he can use to accomplish his larger goals rather

than as people who are integral parts of the way that our system of justice

works.

And I think that`s part of the reason that the president`s relationship

with so many of his lawyers has been so messy and complicated and also part

of the reason why he has been his own biggest stumbling block in terms of

legal problems both individually and in terms of his administration as a

whole.

O`DONNELL: Al Hunt, so we have an Irish guy from Boston, chief of staff of

the White House. And I think the last one of those might have been Kenny

O`Donnell for President Kennedy, no relation to me.

But he`s not a political guy. This is someone who –

HUNT: Yes –

O`DONNELL: Has been in the military. This is someone who is accustomed to

people following orders. He`s accustomed to having a lot of honor and

decency around him in the workplace.

What`s your prediction for how General Kelly manages this new White House?

HUNT: Well, as your – as your guests in your previous segments said, I

think it`s an impossible task, and I don`t think he will succeed.

I would just add one thing to what Betsy said that not only does Trump not

have respect for the law, he is to be perfectly candid a chronic liar.

It has been enumerated by “The Washington Post”, “Politico”, he just does

it, he`s pathological about it. Any good lawyer really has difficulty with

a client who is a pathological liar.

I think General Kelly is going to have an enormous problem here. I also

disagree with Jeremy Bash that getting rid of Scaramucci speaks volumes.

If he couldn`t do that –

O`DONNELL: Yes –

HUNT: That was the easiest thing in the world.

O`DONNELL: Right –

HUNT: I mean, from second one. But, Lawrence, just to go quickly to your

question, look at those White House Chief of Staffs who succeeded, Jim and

Howard Baker, John Podesta, Leon Panetta, Josh Bolton, Rahm Emanuel. What

do they share in common, Lawrence? They all know the ways of Washington.

They all know politics in the broadest sense of the word.

General Kelly is a very respected marine corps general, but he`s got a very

narrow background in that sense. And I think the White House Chief of Staff

is not a management job. It`s a political job.

O`DONNELL: And, Betsy, it`s the top political job in Washington, pure

political job. And General Kelly does have experience in the pentagon

working on defense appropriations bills and lobbying the house and the

senate on that, but that`s really the only legislative experience he`s ever

had. That tells you nothing about how to handle finance and ways and means

on tax bills and all these other forms of legislation that are moving –

the health care legislation, which is behind us now.

So he doesn`t have – it`s hard to point to people with less experience. I

guess Matt McClardy for Bill Clinton at the beginning. In that arena of

actual domestic governance in Washington.

BETSY WOODRUFF, POLITICAL REPORTER FOR THE DAILY BEAST: For sure. And I

think that`s very much by design. Before General Kelly`s name was batted

around as someone who potentially could run the Department of Homeland

security, there are reports that he actually told some of his confidants

that he specifically did not want to be in any administration. He didn`t

want to be a creature of the beltway.

He doesn`t see it as you know his natural habitat at all. Of course there`s

this perhaps no particular job that puts you closer to the epicenter of the

D.C. Beltway than being the president`s chief of staff. My understanding

based on conversations with current and former officials, with folks who

have worked with him in the past, is this isn`t a gig he was jonesing for.

And that how I view it as a big part of the reason that he took this

position is that the president asked him too, right?

Secretary Kelly is not a political ladder climber. Obviously you have to

have some sort of political background to get to be a four-star general,

but this isn`t someone who based on my understanding had any sort of

electoral ambitions. But given his time in the military, given his

understanding of the importance of authority, hierarchy, chains of command,

if the president asked him to do something, which is obviously the case, he

wouldn`t say no. And I think the important counterpart to that is in the

same way that General Kelly didn`t want to say no to the president, he`ll

expect his subordinates not to say no to him.

And that`s why you`re seeing Scaramucci on his way out potentially with

others to follow.

O`DONNELL: Al, my experience in politics and government in Washington

tells me that General Kelly better have the resignation letter in his

pocket at all times, and he better have informed to the president about

exactly what will provoke his resignation letter because that`s what his

power will come from. His power will come from the basic – the - the

threat of the disruption of his resignation if the president does not

follow his advice on x or y.

HUNT: That is a mighty sword he has, Lawrence, if he`s willing to use it.

He`s got to start by telling the president, you can`t lie. You just can`t

go out there every day and lie. That`s going to be a tough conversation. I

would remind you that the last time we brought a general in to really take

care of a beleaguered presidency was Alexander Hague for Richard Nixon.

That didn`t turn out so well, did it?

O`DONNELL: Well, Alexander Hague ended up being the first chief of staff

for President Gerry Ford when he moved up. Al hunt, thank you for that

historical perspective very helpful, appreciate it, Betsy Woodruff, thank

you for joining us tonight. Really appreciate it.

WOODRUFF: Sure thing.

HUNT: Thanks Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, who is John Kelly? What do we know about his record

and what do we know about his brief record as a civilian in government at

the department of homeland security?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

O`DONNELL: And so President Trump now has a White House Chief of Staff who

was not a part of his campaign and didn`t like his campaign. General John

Kelly complained about what he saw as the lack of reality in both the Trump

and the Clinton campaigns last year, and he publicly warned any former

general like Mike Flynn that getting involved in politics is a mistake,

especially what he called, quote, the cesspool of domestic politics.

In his seven months as head of Homeland Security, General Kelly has backed

every bit of the president`s immigration policy including every one of

Donald Trump`s unconstitutional executive orders banning people from

entering the United States from certain Muslim countries. And until the

firing of Anthony Scaramucci today, there was no evidence at all that

General Kelly had any desire to talk Donald Trump out of any of his

terrible ideas.

Joining us now, Mieke Eoyang, a former House Intelligence Committee staff

member and now the vice president for National Security Program at the

Third Way. Also with us, Vince Warren. He`s the executive director of the

Center for Constitutional Rights. And Mieke, I – I wanted to listen first

of all to something that General Kelly said about Jared Kushner`s attempt

to set up a secure form of communication with the Russians and Russian

governments from - from the Russian embassy in Washington during the

transition.

Let`s listen to what the general said about that on “meet the press.”

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN F. KELLY, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP: It was

before the - before government was in place, during the transition. I think

anytime you can open lines of communication with anyone, whether they`re

good friends or not so good friends, is a smart thing to do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Mieke, it seemed he was the only person who had any pentagon

experience who thought that was not a terrible, disastrous idea.

MIEKE EOYANG, VICE PRESIDENT FOR NATIONAL SECURITY PROGRAM AT THE THIRD

WAY: I think that`s right. And remember, General Kelly also served in the

Obama administration, which was for opening up lines of communication with

countries that were adversaries. However, it`s really the method that Jared

Kushner was suggesting that was really problematic.

And he didn`t say anything about that. That method really looked like Jared

Kushner was trying to set up some kind of channel to get around U.S.

Government oversight, and that`s really troubling.

O`DONNELL: So, Vince Warren, the president issued an executive order, the

first one banning people with green cards, banning people with green cards

from entering the country. And this secretary of homeland security says,

OK. We`ll go enforce that right away.

VINCE WARREN, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE CENTER FOR CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS:

Well, not only did he do that, after the orders were issued and it was a

huge Kerfuffle and a mess, he took responsibility for something that he

said that he actually had no idea was going to be coming out. This guy is

someone that is willing to sort of take the heat for the president, and for

this president, that`s a terrible, terrible idea. We have to remember that

he was the head of South Command, The Southern Command of the Army which

oversaw Guantanamo.

And he was in charge when the men in Guantanamo were brutalized after a

peaceful hunger strike and took no - had nothing - nothing but positive

things to say about the way - that the horrible way that the men were

treated in Guantanamo. And now he`s overseeing one of the largest push

backs with respect to undocumented people in recent American history. And

this is the person that we`re now relying on to keep the president in

check.

And I think that even if he manages to wrestle the president`s blackberry

to the ground, we want to set the bar higher with respect to what we want

from our public officials and someone that is overseeing civil rights

abuses.

O`DONNELL: Mieke you worked with General Kelly in the past. Have you been

surprised by his tenure as the secretary of homeland security for president

Trump?

EOYANG: I have been. I always thought of General Kelly as someone with

tremendous integrity and respect for Congress, who had always worked very

well and had a good sense of what it meant to serve the constitution. I was

surprised at some of the things that were coming out of DHS. Though when

you look back at what the Trump administration was initially proposing in

January, the very beginning and how over broad it was and how overtime it

had to whittle it back and whittle it back.

I wonder if General Kelly is quietly actually pushing back on the Trump

administration but not talking about his opposition.

O`DONNELL: And - and Vince, the executive orders were extraordinary

because they didn`t go through any kind of – any of the processes that an

executive order goes through. Basically these things like written on the

back of a napkin. And Secretary Kelly either didn`t seem to recognize that,

and that could be understandable. He`d never been involved in an executive

order before. He didn`t know what the process was for an executive order.

WARREN: Yeah, that`s – it`s not shocking in this administration, but it`s

extremely problematic. One of the things that you would want to see from

someone who is the head of the Department of Homeland Security and what we

expect to see with this person as Chief of Staff of the White House is the

ability to say, wait a minute. Let`s stop this. We`re not doing these

things by the right protocols. I would love it if he would recognize that

this was blatantly unconstitutional and didn`t put his weight behind it,

but we`re not seeing that from him.

You know one other thing is that generally if human rights groups have to

sue you, it`s not a good idea for you to be the White House Chief of Staff.

And in fact, my organization and American Immigration Council (INAUDIBLE)

filed a lawsuit just a couple of months - couple of weeks ago rather where

this administration`s Department of Homeland Security was refusing to let

people across the border valid asylum applications in contravention of U.S.

Law and international law. It`s a problem.

O`DONNELL: Vince Warren and Mieke Eoyang, thank you very much for joining

us. I really appreciate it. Coming up, Donald Trump, now something Rush

Limbaugh hates. A republican in name only.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

O`DONNELL: President Trump behaves like a man without a party. He attacks

Republican Senators when he feels like it. He complains on Twitter about

Republican Senators not protecting him.

The President doesn`t seem to realize that most of his Tweets as

conservative Peggy Noonan and others have pointed out are demonstrations of

utter weakness. They are mostly expressions of his frustrations, about

things he`s not powerful enough to change. His Tweets end with the word sad

because he doesn`t have the power to do anything. Tweets from the President

who tricked voters into believing that he would be the toughest guy whoever

occupied the office.

Now he`s just the sad guy. Of course President Trump attacks Democrats too,

but the public attacks against members of his own party in Congress are

uniquely Trumpian and are producing new power dynamics in the Republican

Party. Senator Luther Strange, who was appointed to Jeff Sessions` Alabama

Senate seat when sessions became Attorney General is running for the seat

in a Special Election. So is Alabama Republican Congressman Mo Brooks.

Brooks is a Trump Republican. Senator Strange is now a McConnell

Republican, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is doing everything

he can to deliver financial support to Senator Strange`s campaign. Mitch

McConnell knows that his party has the least popular President in the

history of polling at this stage of his presidency. Mitch McConnell knows

that there really isn`t a Trump agenda in Congress, but Congressman Mo

Brooks doesn`t know that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MO BROOKS, UNITED STATES CONGRESSMAN: By golly, maybe they ought to start

at the top with Mitch McConnell leaving his position and letting somebody

new, somebody bold, somebody conservative take the reins. If Mitch

McConnell cannot get the job done on this, how is he going to get the job

done on the rest of President Trump`s agenda over the next 3 1/2 years?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: And now Mitch McConnell knows that the last thing he wants in

the Senate is another Trump-supporting senator like Mo Brooks. Coming up,

Senate Republicans slowly turning away from their President.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHARLIE DENT, U.S. REPRESENTATIVE: Here we are trying to focus on whatever

the issue is at the moment, whether health care or tax reform or

infrastructure. But if we`re having to deal with these types of – whether

tweets or inappropriate statements coming from the president, that just

completely distracts us. Frankly it`s exhausting.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now Former Republican Congressman, David Jolly.

David, are you seeing the third party develop in front of our eyes, the

Trump party in Washington that seems to think it`s not Republican?

DAVID JOLLY, FMR. U.S. REPRESENTATIVE: Of Course. What does the Republican

Party do with a Donald Trump party? And listen, you referenced Mitch

McConnell. You referenced the Alabama race.

Listen Mitch McConnell in the election con of Twitter is not old enough to

remember that after the tea party wave we Sharon Engle in Nevada lost a

race she should have won. Kristine O`Donnell in Delaware having to run a ad

saying I`m not a witch. And Richard Mourdock in Indiana saying God ordained

rape. And the reason Mitch McConnell, the guy that the left the guy loves

to hate is actually pushing back against the far right because he a

opportunity squandered six years ago in the wave of the tea party. And it

will be more squandered in the wave of Donald Trump.

O`DONNELL: All of those characters emerged before Donald Trump. I want to

look at the Tweet he did about Senator Lisa Murkowski voting against the

Trump-McConnell health care bill. Senator Lisa Murkowski of the great

state of Alaska really let the Republicans of the country down yesterday,

too bad.

A Couple of things about that David, when he was running for President he

told everyone it was going to be easy to repeal and replace. He never said,

unless Lisa Murkowski stands in my way. Then it`s just going to be too bad.

When his people read this Tweet, this kind of idea of – we were going to

but Lisa Murkowski got in the way so too bad. When does the deflation of

the all powerful Trump appear?

JOLLY: And Lawrence, rhetoric plays fools and only fools play rhetoric.

Listen you know this as article 1 cynic guy. Lisa Murkowski controls the

Department of the Interior and nothing Donald Trump or Ryan Zinke wants to

do will affect anything more than what Lisa Murkowski can do to them. And

so what we are seeing right now is frankly a very JV President who has no

idea what he is doing inside the beltway. And he likes to cater to the base

but that`s 35 percent. We`ve seen that over and over in the polls.

O`DONNELL: And at what point - I mean is General Kelly the guy whose going

to say to the President hey, you know, you need more in order to win this

thing you need more votes. He is not the political guy. He is not the vote

counter the Whitehouse Chief of Staff is supposed to be

JOLLY: He is not. But he was the legislative lee son for the Marine

Corps. And here`s what we also know and I hope every viewer will listen to

this. General Kelly is a solid guy, a leader`s leader. And here what is

we need to hold on Donald Trump right now.

The ultimate fate of John Kelly will be the litmus of the seriousness of

Donald Trump`s interest in leading because if John Kelly can`t do it,

Lawrence nobody can. And that is the litmus test for in administration.

O`DONNELL: David Jolly thank you for joining us.

JOLLY: You`ve got it. Good to be with you.

O`DONNELL: Tonight`s last word, is next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN OLIVER, COMEDIAN: You got to hand it to him. No one is better than

Trump at claiming victories from overwhelming defeats. I could honesty see

him at the end of the term saying I didn`t have the ability experience or

intelligence to be a successful President. I turned out to be right.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



O`DONNELL: He might – he might say it. John Oliver gets tonight`s Last

Word. the 11th hour with Brian Williams is next

BRIAN WILLIAMS, 11TH HOUR ANCHOR: The breaking news we`re covering

tonight, another bombshell from the Washington Post. Their report that the

statement that covered up for Don Junior`s meeting with the Russians, the

one that said the meeting was about adoptions, that statement was drafted

by his father the President. Meanwhile, the big story all day, the mooch is

no more. The spectacular fall of Anthony Scaramucci as communication

END

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.>