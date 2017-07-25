The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, Transcript 7/25/2017 Repeal & Replace fails

Transcript:

Show: THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL

Date: July 25, 2017

Guest: Eugene Robinson, Ron Klain, Betsy Woodruff, David Jolly

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC: In the United States Senate – it was the

Republicans first effort tonight to try to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

They needed 60 votes, they didn`t get anywhere near it, they got I think 43

votes for this first effort that they took. They didn`t get anywhere

close.

That said, they are expecting at least a couple more tries at trying to

repeal the Affordable Care Act by tomorrow. One of those may not have a

60-vote threshold, it may have a 50-vote threshold.

And that will be the best chance they have had yet to repeal the Affordable

Care Act and to take away health insurance from anywhere between 15 and 30

million Americans.

Now, it`s time for THE LAST WORD with Lawrence O`Donnell, good evening,

Lawrence.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, HOST, THE LAST WORD: Good evening Rachel. First of

all, congratulations, double congratulations on your two, count them, two -

-

MADDOW: No –

O`DONNELL: Emmy nominations today.

MADDOW: Congratulations on your Emmy nomination, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: One little Emmy nomination here, two at my – and two at 8:00 -

-

MADDOW: Per crusade –

O`DONNELL: Per crusade –

MADDOW: Right –

O`DONNELL: Just a great night, a great day for all of us –

MADDOW: It embarrasses me to talk about that stuff. You are much better -

-

O`DONNELL: All right –

MADDOW: Talking about this thing –

O`DONNELL: So, let`s stop talking about it, we`re done with that. John

McCain is now this – I don`t know, to me, a mysterious figure because he

gave a speech this afternoon that indicated he couldn`t vote for anything

that Mitch McConnell was going to bring to the floor.

But tonight, he did vote with McConnell, but you could argue that it was

only a procedural vote, that it wasn`t technically on the substance.

But what he meant personally about how he is going to conduct himself in

these healthcare votes is not as clear as it sounded this afternoon.

MADDOW: No, I think – I think that`s the right way to put it. And I

think that speech sort of stood alone, I`m not sure that it was even a

predictor of his own behavior, let alone of any other Republican senator`s

behavior.

Certainly, on this vote that they just took a few moments ago, this vote

that they took tonight, there was a 60-vote – 60-vote threshold on that.

They knew they weren`t going to get anywhere near 60 votes. That may –

kind of a free spin in terms of who voted for it or not, and as far as I

know, at least, last count, unless he`s changed his vote.

Senator McCain voted yes, voted with Mitch McConnell on that. That was not

what it sounded like he was going to do when he gave that very moving

speech today, so I don`t know what we do with that.

O`DONNELL: But this – and this was a vote to basically override the

budget rules on the Senate floor to allow them to have proceeded to have a

vote on this bill that is the McConnell bill plus the Cruz edition to the

McConnell bill and plus the Portman addition to all of that.

So, this is actually the most – you could say generous of all of the –

MADDOW: Yes –

O`DONNELL: Concepts that have been advanced by the Republicans. And they

lost ten Republicans on this vote.

MADDOW: Yes, and this is something even with what you describe as its

generous provisions, which is kind of like – you know, I don`t know, it`s

like being the smartest cable news host. I don`t know, it`s not a really

tough competition.

It`s – even with that, they weren`t willing to hold any public hearings to

have any public real discussion. They`ve had you know, fake Senate debate

time for it.

But they had no actual debate or discussion on the merits. It will be

interesting to me to see if the Democrats are able to get anywhere with

this plan they have to put, you know, dozens or hundreds of amendments up

for consideration, given the fact that McConnell has said that he might

allow that.

O`DONNELL: Well, I have someone I`m going to ask about that. Senator Al

Franken, we`ll find out from him what`s going on on the Democratic strategy

on the Senate floor on healthcare.

And he`s in the thick of the Sessions controversy in the Senate, so we are

going to cover a lot of ground with that –

MADDOW: Great, excellent, thanks my friend –

O`DONNELL: Thank you to the smartest cable news host, now that you`ve

mentioned that. Thanks, Rachel.

MADDOW: Stop it, thank you, Lawrence, stop it.

(LAUGHTER)

O`DONNELL: I love doing that –

MADDOW: Yes –

O`DONNELL: It`s my favorite thing –

MADDOW: Good night –

O`DONNELL: Rachel blushing –

MADDOW: Good night –

O`DONNELL: Keep the camera on her, don`t take – don`t cut away tonight –

MADDOW: Bye-bye –

O`DONNELL: OK –

MADDOW: I have to go, see you.

(LAUGHTER)

O`DONNELL: Thanks, Rachel. So, will the president fire the attorney

general? Will the attorney general quit? The attorney general who Al

Franken says may have committed perjury in his confirmation hearing, will

the Democrats come up with a strategy to stop the Republican healthcare

bill on the Senate floor?

Al Franken is here to discuss all of that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY), MAJORITY LEADER, SENATE: I ask the yays and

the nays –

PROTESTERS: Kill the bill! Don`t kill us!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Serjeant-at-arms to restore order in the chamber?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: They ended up with 51 votes,

51 to whatever.

SEN. AL FRANKEN (D), MINNESOTA: They didn`t know what they were voting

for.

TRUMP: I want to thank Senator John McCain, a very brave man, he made a

tough trip to get here and vote.

SEN. JOHN MCCAIN (R), ARIZONA: It`s a shell of a bill right now, we all

know that.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D), NEW YORK: It`s crazy. It`s ridiculous. It`s

awful.

MCCAIN: I voted for the motion to proceed, I will not vote for this bill

as it is today.

TRUMP: You have to weave a very narrow path, like a quarter of an inch

wide. It is a very tiny little road, it`s about two feet wide. It is a

very complex and difficult task. It`s going to be so easy. But it`s

something I actually know quite a bit about. Nobody knew that healthcare

could be so complicated.

We will not fail! We cannot fail!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: President Trump obviously knows nothing about history and he

knows less than nothing about the history of the United States Senate or

legislative history.

And from that deep well of sheer ignorance, after the vote in the Senate

this afternoon to proceed to debate on healthcare bill, the president said

this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I am extremely happy that we got this vote. This is – they say,

if you look historically, this is the tough vote to get.

Now we`re all going to sit together and we`re going to try and come up with

something that`s really spectacular.

We have a lot of options and a lot of great options. We ended up with 51

votes, 51 to whatever. I don`t know what it is.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Fifty one to fifty. Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-

breaking vote as the vice president is allowed to do in 50-50 ties in the

Senate.

The president is completely wrong when he says if you look historically,

this is the toughest vote to get. If you look historically and I mean,

recently historically, this vote didn`t used to exist.

The Senate used to automatically proceed to debate on bills. This used to

be the easiest vote in the Senate, almost an invisible vote.

It was hidden in the unnoticed language that the majority leader would say

before proceeding to a bill, there would be a request for unanimous consent

that the Senate proceed to debate on a bill and the Senate always gave its

unanimous consent.

Even the opponents of the bill gave unanimous consent to debate the bill.

No one was afraid of debating bills. That is technically a vote, the

unanimous consent vote, but it happened to fast that no one even notices

it.

Senator John McCain was in the Senate in 1994 when Hillary Clinton`s

extremely controversial Health Security Act was debated on the Senate floor

and John McCain, like every other Republican senator, gave his unanimous

consent to the motion to proceed to debate on that bill.

Knowing that they were all opposed to the actual bill. It was a motion

that no one in the Senate even noticed had occurred.

It was Mitch McConnell who created today`s dramatic moment in the Senate

which led to John McCain`s most dramatic vote of his career on healthcare.

Mitch McConnell became the minority leader and the Senate in 2007 and he

introduced the tactic of refusing to give unanimous consent to proceed to

debate on bills.

It used to be, as I said that opponents of bills gave their unanimous

consent to proceed to debate on a bill on the principle that all

legislation deserved at least a debate and then the opponents of the bill

would simply vote against it.

Mitch McConnell ended all that. And today after voting to proceed to the

bill, Senator John McCain harkened back to those days before Mitch

McConnell became the Republican leader of the Senate.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MCCAIN: Let`s return to regular order. We`ve been spinning our wheels on

too many important issues because we keep trying to find a way to win

without help from across the aisle.

We are getting nothing done, my friends, we`re getting nothing done!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Regular order means a bill is introduced in the Senate, the

parliamentarian refers that bill to the committee with jurisdiction over

it, which in this case of healthcare would be the Senate Finance Committee.

That committee then holds hearings on the legislation which usually takes

at least a few months. then the committee has what they call a mark-up of

the bill in which all of the members of the committee, both parties are

allowed to offer amendments and get votes on those amendments to the bill.

And then that bill, the final version of it is voted out of the committee

and then brought to the Senate floor and then the majority leader calls for

debate on the Senate floor of the bill that came out of the committee and

on the Senate floor, everyone gives their unanimous consent to just debate

the bill.

And then that bill is debated on the Senate floor, it is amended on the

Senate floor and then there is a final vote on it, on the Senate floor.

That is what regular order is. And what I have just described usually

takes about nine months. At least on a complex healthcare legislation like

this.

That is what senators mean when they say regular order. When John McCain

said last week it was time to return to regular order on healthcare

legislation, that seemed to mean that he would vote against the bill that

Mitch McConnell was dictating to the Senate from the top down.

Last week, Senator McCain said the Congress must now return to regular

order, hold hearings, receive input from members of both parties and heed

the recommendations of our nation`s governors so that we can produce a bill

that finally provides Americans with access to quality and affordable

healthcare.

President Trump doesn`t understand what happened in the Senate today. And

his thanks to Senator John McCain might be premature.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I want to thank Senator John McCain, a very brave man. He made a

tough trip to get here and vote. So we want to thanks Senator McCain and

all of the Republicans.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Senator McCain voting to proceed to the debate today does not

mean that he will vote for whatever is that final bill that Mitch McConnell

really does try to pass on the Senate floor.

John McCain made it very clear, that he might not vote for some of these

bills. Tonight, he voted for a procedural vote to advance – to advance

one of these bills. But it`s not clear what else he might vote for.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MCCAIN: I voted for the motion to proceed to allow the debate to continue

and amendment we offer. I will not vote for this bill as it is today.

It`s a shell of a bill right now, we all know that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Today, Senator McCain publicly bet that the Republicans would

end up passing nothing in the Senate.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MCCAIN: If this process ends in failure, which seems likely, then let`s

return to regular order. Let the health education labor and pensions

committee under Chairman Alexander and Ranking Member Murray hold hearings,

try to report a bill out of committee with contributions from both sides.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Senator McCain voted to proceed to a debate that he expects to

fail. That he expects will lead to no bill in the Senate.

Expects to be defeated. And Senator McCain laid down principles that in

effect demand that he vote against what Mitch McConnell is trying to do.

If John McCain is going to live by the principles that he advocated today

on the Senate floor to return to regular order.

Senator McCain received a standing ovation from his fellow senators when he

arrived on the Senate floor today after announcing last week that he has

been diagnosed with brain cancer.

If John McCain joins Republican opponents of the bill, Susan Collins, Lisa

Murkowski and others, then the Trump, Ryan, McConnell healthcare attempt to

repeal the Affordable Care Act will be defeated on the Senate floor.

And Mitch McConnell will then give up on healthcare legislation and put the

Senate in recess. Mitch McConnell might already know tonight that he does

not have the votes to pass any form of healthcare legislation in the Senate

and he simply needs to go through these motions publicly.

In order to justify sending the Senate into recess and once the Senate is

in recess, the president of the United States might then repeal and replace

Attorney General Jeff Sessions with the recess appointment of a new

attorney general who would be allowed to serve without being confirmed by

the Senate for the rest of the year.

That would be enough time for a new attorney general to fire special

prosecutor Bob Mueller and end any investigation of the Trump-Russia

connections.

Joining us now, a senator in the center of all of this, Senator Al Franken

of Minnesota, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Senator, thank you very much for joining us tonight on this very busy

night. Give us the state of play on the Senate floor now.

We saw these nine defections from Mitch McConnell on this first vote.

FRANKEN: Yes, this was a bill or a vote on – I mean, basically, a vote to

go to this bill that has the Cruz amendment which will allow insurance

companies to put out junk plans.

I`m sure some of the defections were about that. It also score to lose

about 22 million people who would lose their healthcare.

People with pre-existing conditions because of the Cruz amendment,

especially, but also because of the waiver estates can give to insurance

companies.

People with pre-existing conditions lose their protection. This is just

one of the many terrible Republican bills that we`ve seen.

They`ve had seven years to come up with something to repeal and replace

this. They have not been able to come up with anything that isn`t just

terrible.

The latest polls have about a 17 percent approval rating on their latest

bill.

O`DONNELL: Let`s listen to something else that Senator John McCain said on

the Senate floor today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MCCAIN: We tried to do this by coming up with a proposal behind closed

doors in consultation with the administration and springing it on skeptical

members trying to convince them that it`s better than nothing.

That it`s better than nothing? Asking us to swallow our doubts and force it

passed a unified opposition? I don`t think that`s going to work in the end

and probably shouldn`t.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: And after that, some people are struggling tonight to make

sense of John McCain`s vote with Mitch McConnell.

But technically, it was a procedural vote to then go to the issue and I

suppose it`s conceivable John McCain would have voted against the actual

bill once you got to that vote. But he certainly is confusing people.

FRANKEN: Well, yes, I think someone giving that speech could have – would

have normally voted against this and gone to regular order.

Gone to the health committee on which I sit, the Health Education and Labor

and Pensions Committee and done this through regular order.

The main thing is we can`t – we have to do everything to make sure that

Mitch McConnell is not successful, and we need your audience to make their

voices heard.

Make your voices heard. Everybody listening or watching this show, please,

please do everything you can to make your voices heard.

O`DONNELL: Senator, talk to us about what difference that has made so far

in this process. I saw you were out in front of the Capitol today speaking

to a crowd out there and you were using that phrase regular order that John

McCain had used on the Senate floor.

But tell us what it has meant to you as senators and what you can feel in

the chamber from the input from voters out there who have been going to the

town halls and gathering – and including, by the way, this protest in the

Senate chamber today.

The likes of which I have never seen –

FRANKEN: Yes –

O`DONNELL: Mitch McConnell trying to bring this to a vote and getting

shouted down by people in the gallery.

FRANKEN: Well, I think it makes a very big difference when senators

believe that they will lose the next election if they vote for this.

And we need one more defection, including Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins

to defeat whatever comes this way.

And that`s – it`s just so important. And there`s a number of senators who

are – they hear these messages loud and clear.

Is anyone talking to Senator McCain about what he meant today. Any

Democrats saying where – what are you going to do on these – on the rest

of these votes as they come up?

FRANKEN: You know, today, we were sort of just signaling our respect and

love for him, I think tomorrow or maybe asking tougher questions.

O`DONNELL: To Attorney General Jeff Sessions obviously were at a cross-

roads with the president and attorney general unlike anything we`ve ever

seen before.

What do Democrats want in this? Do Democrats who voted against Jeff

Sessions` confirmation want him to resign?

Is Jeff Sessions now the Attorney General that the Democrats want, given

the possible alternatives?

FRANKEN: Well, I voted against Jeff Sessions and I think as a lot of your

viewers know, I wasn`t happy with some of the answers he gave to my

questions, including one that, where he – his answer is untruthful.

Senator Grassley, Chairman of the committee and all of the Democrats on the

committee want him to come and testify before us.

He is the head of the Justice Department or the Judiciary Committee – we

have oversight. He should come back and explain himself.

But this idea of the president firing him so that he can – so he can

appoint, do a recess appointment of attorney general who can then fire

Mueller, that`s a constitutional crisis. That would create a

constitutional crisis.

O`DONNELL: What do you think the Republican Senate reaction would be to

that?

FRANKEN: I hope that it would be outrage and I would hope that Congress

would rise to the moment and do a new special counsel or a special

prosecutor law and re-appoint Bob Mueller to head that.

O`DONNELL: What do you – what do you expect to – when is the next time

you expect the Judiciary Committee to hear from Jeff Sessions?

Is he refusing to testify to the committee that has jurisdiction over his

department?

FRANKEN: I don`t know the answer to that. I did talk to Chairman Grassley

today, and we agreed that we want him to appear before us.

I didn`t get into the timing or the request.

O`DONNELL: It seems that some Republican senators have stepped forward in

what sounds like defense of Jeff Sessions and kind of indirectly some of

the more directly warning the president that he should not fire Jeff

Sessions.

Do you expect if that moment comes, more senators, more Republican senators

to stand with Jeff Sessions than the president?

FRANKEN: I did hear in Judiciary Committee today, a couple of members,

Republican members express their support for the attorney general and it

sounded like warnings to the president.

That`s why I believe that if he does this, it will be a constitutional

crisis and that Republicans will rise to the occasion, at least, I

certainly hope so.

O`DONNELL: Senator Al Franken, thank you very much for joining us on this

important night, I really appreciate it.

FRANKEN: Well, you`re very welcome, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thanks.

FRANKEN: Coming up, a “New York Times” reporter asked White House – the

White House why the president is berating Jeff Sessions publicly, and the

response was, quote “because he can.” That`s next.

And what congressional investigators want to hear from Paul Manafort and

Jared Kushner.

O`DONNELL: President Trump is very disappointed in himself for the mistake

he made in nominating Jeff Sessions to be his attorney general.

But when he speaks about it publicly, he always forgets to blame himself

for choosing Jeff Sessions.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I am disappointed in the attorney general. He should not have

recused himself almost immediately after he took office.

And if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me prior to

taking office, and I would have quite simply picked somebody else.

So I think that`s a bad thing not for the president but for the presidency.

I think it`s unfair to the presidency and that`s the way I feel.

Very disappointed with the attorney general, but we will see what happens.

Time will tell. Time will tell.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: The presidency? OK, in an interview with the “Wall Street

Journal” today, Donald Trump also forgot to express any gratitude to Jeff

Sessions for being the first senator to endorse candidate Donald Trump.

Quote, “he was a senator from Alabama, I won the state by a lot, massive

numbers.” Of course, he endorsed you before he won the state.

“A lot of the states I won by massive numbers. But he was a senator, he

looks at 40,000 people and he probably says what do I have to lose?

And he endorsed me, so it`s not like a great loyal thing about the

endorsement. “The Washington Post” reports tonight in a recent

conversation, Sessions is chief of staff, Jody Hunt told Trump`s chief of

staff Reince Priebus that the attorney general had no intention of stepping

down.

Hunt, according to people familiar with the conversation made it clear to

Priebus that Sessions plans to move forward with his agenda in the

department and he has no plans for resigning.

According to one person familiar with the exchange, Priebus for his part

did not say Trump plan to fire Sessions if he did not leave these people,

said.

Joining us now, Eugene Robinson; Pulitzer-Prize winning opinion writer for

“The Washington Post” and an Msnbc political analyst. And Ron Klain;

former chief of staff to Vice Presidents Joe Biden and Al Gore.

A former senior aide to President Obama, he`s also a former chief counsel

to the Senate Judiciary Committee, the place that confirms attorneys

general and he was the chief of staff to Attorney General Janet Reno.

Eugene Robinson, the president could have asked Jeff Sessions if he was

going to recuse himself before he nominated him.

EUGENE ROBINSON, OPINION WRITER, WASHINGTON POST: Yes, he could have –

(LAUGHTER)

Yes, I don`t know –

O`DONNELL: But then – but then he would have to blame himself, Eugene, he

has to blame himself then if he did that –

ROBINSON: If he would – and how would Jeff Sessions know that all the

events would happen in between his being named and his recusal that would

help submit his decision to recuse himself.

He would have to have been able to see the future. But look, this was in

an appalling spectacle today. All day. Starting with statements on

Twitter, first in the morning, and then appearance before the cameras and

also in that interview with the “Wall Street Journal”.

He totally just excoriated and dissed Jeff Sessions who has been arguably

his most loyal soldier. He was certainly was the first senator to endorse

him.

He – I would – I would say is perhaps his most effective cabinet member.

I don`t like the stuff he is doing, but he is out there doing it and

fulfilling Donald Trump`s agenda and this is the thanks he gets.

It is – it`s just extraordinary and we`ve never seen anything like this.

O`DONNELL: Let`s listen to what the president said in the Rose Garden

today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I want the attorney general to be much tougher on the leaks from

intelligence agencies which are leaking like rarely have they ever leaked

before at a very important level.

These are intelligence agencies, we cannot have that happen. You know,

many of my views in addition to that, but I think that`s one of the very

important things that they have to get on with.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Full context there, standing beside him was the Prime Minister

of Lebanon and Ron Klain, this was presumably televised in Lebanon where

they now know that the president of the United States, his biggest problem

in life now is his own attorney general.

RON KLAIN, FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF TO JOE BIDEN & AL GORE: Yes, look, I

mean, there`s a lot of talk about how mean Trump was to sessions.

I could care less if he is mean to Jeff Sessions. Jeff Sessions didn`t

recuse because he is a nice guy. He is not a nice guy.

He recused because there`s a federal statute, title 28 of U.S. code,

section 528 that requires the Justice Department to have rules that recuse

officers who have a political conflict or an apparent political conflict.

And that`s why Jeff Sessions did it. And Donald Trump is out there saying

this stuff, he is criticizing Jeff Sessions for simply obeying the law.

And he is trying to get him out so he can get in an attorney general who

will thwart this Russian investigation and obstruct justice.

So this isn`t about some personal relationship between these two men. This

is really about preserving the rule of law in our country.

O`DONNELL: Ron, walk us through this part of it. If Jeff Sessions did not

comply with that law and did not recuse himself, what would have happened?

KLAIN: Well, I mean, someone would have certainly brought an ethical

complaint against him and the appropriate offices of the Justice Department

would have reviewed that.

But you know, it goes back to your earlier guests on the show, Senator

Franken. Senator Franken asked Jeff Sessions at his confirmation hearing

about his meetings with Russian officials.

Sessions denied having any during the confirmation hearing, and then they

had to later go back and say, oh, yes, I did and they had to go back a

second time and say oh, yes, I did a second time.

And it was after that, after “The Washington Post” broke that story that

Sessions held a quick news conference and announced he was recusing

himself.

So this was something he had to do, he obeyed the law, he did it, and now

Trump is mad at him for being a lawful attorney general.

O`DONNELL: And Gene, in most of the discussion now because we`re

conducting them at such high speed and so frequently, we are gliding over

the point that Ron just made that the president`s disappointment in Jeff

Sessions is that Jeff Sessions did not violate the law –

ROBINSON: Very good –

O`DONNELL: On recusal. We have a president who publicly wants his

attorney general to violate the law on recusal.

ROBINSON: And not only that. The President also complains that Jeff

Sessions did not launch a political motivated investigation of Donald

Trump`s opponent in the election, Hillary Clinton. And why isn`t he doing

that? And he is very weak on the leaks and weak on Hillary Clinton.

And it`s just, you know, extraordinary, the phrase rule of law, means

absolutely nothing to Donald Trump. Rod Klain is right. He wants it get

rid of sessions because he doesn`t think he will good along with any plan

it fire Mueller and he wants it get rid of Mueller because he wants to stop

this investigation.

O`DONNELL: Eugene Robinson, Were going to have to leave it there for a

quick break. Thank you very much for joining us tonight, (INAUDIBLE)

appreciate it. Coming up, Senate Judiciary Committee issuing subpoena to

Paul Manafort. And then Paul Manafort started cooperating with the

committee. That`s next.

O`DONNELL: In the Russia investigation, a subpoena to force former

campaign manager Paul Manafort to testify in public tomorrow before the

Senate Judiciary Committee has been withdrawn. Tonight Committee Chairman

Grassley and ranking member Dianne Feinstein issued this statement. Faced

with issuance of a subpoena, we are happy that Mr. Manafort started

producing documents to the committee and we have agreed to continue

negotiating over a transcribed interview. We intend to get the answers

that we need one way or the other. This agreement does not prejudice the

committee`s right to compel his testimony in the future.

Paul Manafort was on Capitol Hill earlier today for a closed-door session

with Senate Intelligence Committee Investigators to discuss the June 2016

and discussing the June 2016 meeting with Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner

and several Russians including a Russian lawyer linked to the Kremlin. He

also turned over his notes from that meeting and Donald Trump`s son-in-law

and Senior Adviser Jared Kushner came to Capitol Hill again to answer

questions under oath from the House Intelligence Committee and some of the

members about that same June 2016 meeting.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE CONAWAY, REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE: I found him to be straight

forward, forthcoming. I wanted to answer every question we had.

ADAM SCHIFF, U.S. REPRESENTATIVE: he expressed and his counsel receptivity

to coming back for further questions but it was a very productive session.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Today the House voted 419-3 for new sanctions to punish Russia

for meddling in the 2016 election. The bill prohibits President Trump from

removing any of the penalties without Congressional approval. It`ll now go

to the Senate where it is expected to pass.

Joining us now, Betsy Woodruff, Politics Reporter for the Daily Beast. And

Ron Klain back with us. He was the chief counsel to the Senate Judiciary

Committee. Ron, what do you make of this exchange tonight where subpoenas

from your old Committee, Judiciary Committee, Manafort gets subpoenas and

starts complying by producing documents at least at this stage?

RON KLAIN, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Lawrence, something we see on Capitol Hill

through the years. You saw it when you worked up there. You know it`s a

frustrating process. I think to the public because it is slow. And people

want to see Paul Manafort. They want to see him in public answering these

questions.

But I think the committee is taking it step by step. And the first is

trying get information, get some questions answered privately and I hope

the committee will stay on them and make a legally bind demand for his

documents, his e-mails too and hopefully have him testify in public.

O`DONNELL: Let`s see what Joaquin Castro said about Jared Kushner`s

testimony today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOAQUIN CASTRO, U.S. REPRESENTATIVE: Two things were clear to me, first

that the President puts a lot of trust in Jared Kushner. I think perhaps

more than anyone else in his immediate family. And also that Jared Kushner

very much wants to protect the President.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Betsy Woodruff, we knew that. But for that to be the

impression of a member of Congress who was in that House Hearing, meeting

with Jared Kushner today, seems to indicate that this Democratic member of

the Committee anyway, is seeing someone who is there to protect in his

testimony more than reveal possibly.

BETSY WOODRUFF, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR : I think what`s important about

understanding Kushner`s interaction with Congress is that he arguably has

the best legal team of anyone involved in the Russia situation. It is not

surprising that the comments he made to this committee seem informed by

some sort of understanding of what direction this investigation could move

in. I`ve been speaking with a number of folks in the D.C. Legal community

about the different attorneys that these folks have brought on to represent

them as they are dealing with the Russia investigation.

The man you see next to Jared Kushner and all this footage and the photos

is Abbey Lowell, a long time D.C. Insider lawyer. He knows what he is

doing. He is very familiar with the way that these investigations can go

down.

Before working with Abbey Lowell, Jared Kushner was actually was working

with Jamie Gorelick , formerly the number two person at the Justice

Department. She helped him navigate I believe and is still helping him

navigate the security clearance question and based on speaking about former

federal prosecutors and other D.C. Attorneys Kushner as far as bang for

buck has the best legal team even compared to Donald Trump himself and

especially compared to Donald Trump Jr. Who made some unusual choices for

his legal representation and it seems like that is reflecting it itself in

his testimony that he gave on the hill today.

O`DONNELL: Yes Betsy that`s such a good point. And Ron with lawyer like

Abbey Lowell, who is clearly the most experience of any of them involved

in this case on the Trump family side of it. He could pretty well I imagine

estimate just about every question that Committee Members would ask Jared

Kushner based on Abbey Lowell`s own understanding of what the committee

already knew. That`s a tremendous advantage going into the discussions.

KLAIN: It is. You know Betsy is right Trump has – Kushner has a great

legal team but all of the king`s horses and all the king`s men. I mean I

think the question is, has been said on this program time and again, old

Washington Chestnut, you know, it`s not the crime, the cover-up, needs to

be turned inside out here. I mean at some point we have to get to what

actually happened. All of these people are working hard it keep us from

finding out what happened, there must be something very bad that happened.

I don`t think great layering or great preparation is covering you the fact

that something happened. Donald trump wouldn`t be out there trashing

around everyday talking about firing Jeff Sessions, talking about firing

Bob Mueller if there wasn`t something to hide.

O`DONNELL: Senator Ron Wyden won`t remain content with Jared Kushner

meeting with committees behind closed doors. Let`s listen to what he had to

say today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RON WYDEN, UNITED STATES SENATOR: With respect to Mr. Kushner, I can tell

you, it`s hard to give him the benefit of the doubt. I`m going to insist

that he have to respond to those questions in public before the senate

select committee on intelligence. The public has a right to see Mr. Kushner

in front of the Committee answering questions from Democrats and

Republicans.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: And Betsy, there is a big difference between the version of

having the doors closed today and yesterday and doing it in public with the

country watching.

WOODRUFF: Exactly and Wyden of all people knows that. He is the master of

asking questions in these committee hearings that gets his witnesses to

sort of drop Easter eggs, drop hints to the general public about what more

information they might know. Of course, as an important Democrat on the

Intel committee, he`s been able to do this with actual members of the

intelligence community, getting Senior Intel officials to refer to dynamics

particularly in terms of surveillance policy in ways that have tipped

reporters off to information that otherwise would be held back because of

classification rules.

Perhaps more than anyone, Wyden has the gift for getting people in

interviews before the Senate Intel Committee to say more than they intended

to say so it is not a surprise at all that he is excited to get a chance to

drill Jared Kushner on whatever Kushner might know about the way that this

investigation is played out. And perhaps more than anyone he will have good

questions to ask.

O`DONNELL: We will have to leave it there for tonight. Betsy Woodruff and

Ron Klain, thank you both for joining us tonight, I appreciate it.

KLAIN: Thank Lawrence.

WOODRUFF: Sure thing.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, this is not OK. That was the tile of the lead

editorial in Washington Post today. And guess who they were talking about?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: By the way, just a question,

did President Obama ever come to a jamboree?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Yeah, that`s the President of the United States getting Boy

Scouts to boo the previous President of the United States. This is not

okay. That was the title of the Washington Post lead editorial today about

the Presidency of Donald Trump.

In it, the editorial says leaders are expected to speak truthfully to their

citizens. They respect the essential nonpartisan nature of law enforcement

and the military and key civic organization such as the Boy Scouts of

America. They show respect, too, for the political opposition, to list

those basic expectations is to understand how low Mr. Trump is bringing his

office. Senator John McCain reminded his Republican colleagues in the

Senate today of their constitutional standing in relation to the

presidency.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN MCCAIN, UNITED STATES SENATOR: We are an important check on the

powers of the executive. Our consent is necessary. For the President to

appoint Juris and powerful government officials and in many respects to

conduct policy, whether or not we are of the same party, we are not the

President`s subordinates. We are his equal.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: What will that McCain moment in the Senate today mean for the

Trump presidency? That`s next.

O`DONNELL: The least Presidential person in the history of the word

Presidential said this tonight.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: With the exception of the late, great, Abraham Lincoln, I can be

more Presidential than any President that`s ever held this office that I

could tell you. It`s really easy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now former Republican Congressman David Jolly.

David, I`m trying to think how many Presidents did he forget when he was.

DAVID JOLLY, FMR. REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN: Lawrence, this is the humor

segment, right.

O`DONNELL: Something over 40. Well it hasn`t been a funny week in watching

the indignity of this presidency and what the Washington Post was pushed to

with the this is not editorial which is an editorial that papers like the

Washington Post are going to have to do on a monthly basis at least before

or to prevent people from getting accustomed to all of this.

JOLLY: Right, look, I think the anxiety many of us feel including a lot of

Republicans who should be speaking up louder are regarding the President`s

narcissism and lack of accountability. Listen if you – if you think you

are always right and you grew up thinking there are no consequence to your

decisions then you`re necessarily incapable of making critical decisions,

of listening to subject matter experts.

Lawrence, look, you understand history. Could you picture this President in

a matter of national crisis delivering FDR`S Day of Infamy Speech or

Kennedy`s Cuban missile speech or Reagan`s Berlin speech or LBJ after

(INAUDIBLE) saying I`m speak speaking to the dignity and destiny of

democracy.

This President speaks to his own ego, his family`s interest and business

interests. That`s the anxiety we feel. That`s why more Republican need to

be to begin to be critical of the President`s false motivations.

O`DONNELL: David we saw nine Republicans defect from Mitch McConnell on

the first round.

JOLLY: That`s right.

O`DONNELL: Of what will be voting on this health care bill. What do you

expect to see from this point on?

JOLLY: Well, it says the BCRA was dead to begin with. You know I think

McCain`s vote rightfully should be questioned. He gave an honorable

speech. He`s were not subordinates. We are equals but then he actually

voted for the very bill that he said in that same speech he wasn`t going to

support.

In some way look motions to precede that`s good whether you like

Republicans or not, the Senate should work and govern. We`ll see what comes

out of it. I don`t know they can get to 50 votes or 51 votes on a final

bill and conference it with the House.

O`DONNELL: And what about that the? I mean if they pass something in the

Senate isn`t in one of the situations where the house has nothing to say?

They`re just going to have to take that up and pass it or there will be no

bill?

JOLLY: Which will, so some – some house colleagues toll me they`re going

to adjourn in August likely with the 72 hour rule subject to the call of

the chair and actually prepare Paul Ryan said to conference this bill. But

again they`re threading the needle the President said. And whether they can

do it I don`t know how you keep the moderates and freedom caucus and

conservatives.

It`s the reason the BCRA didn`t work and that was McConnell`s best effort.

I do think McCain is right. You`re going to having to back to some

committee and have open order. The bill while it may pass is historically

unpopular. And frankly Republicans could lose the house in `18 if they jam

it.

O`DONNELL: What is the Republican feeling now about what this would do to

enemy in the house politically if they pass something? I mean I`ve seen a

lot of situations where in the congress where they are trying – “trying to

pass the bill where maybe most of the party that`s trying to pass the bill

is hoping it doesn`t pass because they think it hurts them in the

election.”

JOLLY: Sure, vote no hope yes or vote yes hope no.

O`DONNELL: Yes.

JOLLY: Look, this all comes down to districts, right? If you have a

super red district where truly families were disrupted as a result of

Obamacare in the early years rising premiums and so forth. That`s the

constituents that you`re listening to but Republican are ignore the other

two constituencies.

Those who received expanded coverage and those who received financial

assistance. And that`s why this bill never gets the support of the majority

Americans. It might protect Republicans in super red districts and they

want to pass something. But in the end it is a black mark for Republicans

if they move ahead with the bill in the current form.

O`DONNELL: Former republican congressman David Jolly thank you for

joining us tonight, really appreciate it.

JOLLY: You got it. Good to be with you Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thank you. Tonight`s last word is next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I want to thank Senator John McCain, very brave man. He made a

tough trip to get here and vote. So we want to thank Senator McCain and

all of the Republicans.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: That was the President today. And here was the very first thing

that candidate Donald Trump had to say about Senator John McCain.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I supported him for President. I raised a million dollars for him.

That`s a lot of money. I supported him he lost.

Let us down. But you know he lost so I never liked him as much after that

because he I don`t like losers but Frank let me get you he is not a war

hero.

FRANK LUNTZ, AMERICAN POLITICAL CONSULTANT: He is a war hero.

TRUMP: He is he is a war hero –

LUNTZ: Five and half years –

TRUMP: He is he is a war hero because he was captured. I like people that

weren`t captured, okay? I hate it tell you.

LUNTZ: Do you agree with that? He`s a war hero because he was captured.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: I want to thank Senator John McCain, very brave man. That`s

what the President said today. Not one word, not one word Donald Trump says

has any meaning at all ever. That`s tonight`s Last Word, the 11th hour with

Brian Williams starts now.

BRIAN WILLIAMS, 11TH HOUR ANCHOR: Tonight another one of those things

we`ve never seen before as a sitting American President stepped up his

public criticism



END

