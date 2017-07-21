The Last Word w/ Lawrence O’Donnell, Transcript 7/21/17 Trump family paranoia

Transcript:

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: That does it for us tonight. We will see you

again on Monday. Now it`s time for “THE LAST WORD.” Ari Melber sitting in

for Lawrence tonight.

Good evening, Ari.

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Rachel. You know, sometimes the

news breaks late and people ask why, and there`s no reason. And then

sometimes it feels like maybe there`s a reason.

MADDOW: That`s right. And, you know, some of these things, I just feel

like it`s because we`re all cursed and we don`t get – we don`t get real

weekends.

MELBER: Right.

MADDOW: And so Fridays just end up being a busy day. But there are some

things on the news tonight that feel like legit, deliberate Friday night

news dumps that are supposed to be burying these things.

MELBER: Right. And your reporting on what outgoing former director –

former Director Shaub said adds context to that. I wish you a very good

weekend.

MADDOW: Thank you, All right. You too, my friend.

MELBER: Thank you.

I am Ari Melber in for Lawrence O`Donnell this evening.

It seems Attorney General Jeff Sessions` week did go from bad to worse. We

have this breaking news tonight among several stories, first from “The

Washington Post,” that current and former U.S. officials are saying U.S.

spy agencies intercepted these conversations of Russia`s former ambassador

to Washington, Sergey Kislyak.

And the source saying, Kislyak told his superiors in Moscow that he did

discuss campaign-related matters, including specifically policy issues that

are important to Moscow with, yes, Jeff Sessions, smack dab in the middle

of the ongoing 2016 campaign. Now the “Post” cites a U.S. official who

says this means Jeff Sessions was misleading the public.

JEFF SESSIONS, ATTORNEY GENERAL: I never had meetings with Russian

operatives or Russian intermediaries about the Trump campaign. And the

idea that I was part of a, quote, “continuing exchange of information”

during the campaign between Trump surrogates and intermediaries for the

Russian government is totally false.

MELBER: And, quote, “A former official said the intelligence indicates

Sessions and Kislyak had substantive discussions on matters including

Trump`s positions on Russia-related issues and prospects for U.S.-Russia

relations in a Trump administration.”

Now “The Post” makes an important point that we all obviously have to keep

in mind here. The officials acknowledge that the Russian ambassador could

have mischaracterized, exaggerated, even made up some of the nature of

these interactions. The Russians obviously may have their own motivations

in how they discuss these meetings, even on their private lines.

As for these anonymous U.S. officials, we just don`t know at this hour and

“The Post” doesn`t say whether their sources there were trying to, say,

blow the whistle on potential misconduct by Jeff Sessions or others, or if

the sources are pro-Trump, trying to hurt Jeff Sessions in the very same

week President Trump criticized him with the kind of language that really,

in any other administration, would be a prelude to dismissal.

We do know the president says he`s unhappy with Jeff Sessions. And

according to the president, think about it. The reason is not immigration

enforcement, which was the biggest DOJ focus in Trump`s campaign. The

reason that Trump is unhappy with Sessions has nothing to do with cracking

down on gangs or drugs or mortgage fraud or really anything related to the

attorney general`s vast powers and influence over the lives of everyday

Americans.

No, according to the president`s own words, the big reason he is losing

confidence in Jeff Sessions is all about the attorney general`s impact on

Donald Trump himself.

Let`s get right to this big story tonight. I`m joined by John McLaughlin,

former acting director of the CIA and MSNBC analyst, Max Boot, a senior

fellow for National Security Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations,

and an adviser to Mitt Romney back in 2012, and also reporter David Corn,

Washington bureau chief for “Mother Jones” and analyst as well.

Mr. McLaughlin, the intercepts that are described in “The Washington Post”

story, what do they mean to you and how much more would you like to know

about them?

JOHN MCLAUGHLIN, FORMER CIA ACTING DIRECT: Well, Ari, to be frank, I mean

if this came to me in my old job, if someone walked into my office and told

me this story, the first question I`d have would be I want to see the

intercept. In other words, I would like to know all of the details in it

and make some judgment about the way it`s characterized and so forth.

And obviously if there`s truth to it, it`s appropriate to think about –

smart to think about whose agenda is being served here, and I think you`ve

already talked a little bit about the possibilities there. But yes, the

final thought I would give you on what it means to me is if this is true,

it`s obviously very sensitive intelligence. So someone throwing it out has

to have an agenda that`s pretty important to them.

[22:05:09] MELBER: Max, do you see the same potential agendas?

MAX BOOT, COUNCIL ON FOREIGN RELATIONS: Absolutely. I mean to me, this is

a little bit like choosing between Iran and Iraq during the Iran-Iraq war

because you have Donald Trump versus his own attorney general and neither

one inspires a lot of confidence. And certainly it`s huge news if this

“Washington Post” story is accurate that Jeff Sessions had discussions with

the Russians about the campaign and then lied about it, including possibly

perjuring himself before the Senate.

But then you have to wonder, as John McLaughlin just said, why is this

coming out? And there`s a lot of speculation that is being leaked by the

White House because just a couple of days ago Donald Trump unloaded on his

own attorney general, and there`s a lot of speculation that he`s trying to

force Jeff Sessions out so he can appoint somebody else who will fire Bob

Mueller for him.

And so bad as Sessions` conduct may be, it may actually be in the interest

of the republic for him to stay where he is so that Trump can`t put a yes

man in that position.

MELBER: Well, and David, you know, sometimes we ask big, complicated

questions. I have a very simple question for you building on the comments

here of our colleagues. How could it be that there is no Russia collusion

or Russia problem according to Donald Trump, but the one reason he would

fire or be unhappy with Jeff Sessions is a meeting with a Russian

ambassador that the president himself still maintains is of no

significance?

DAVID CORN, MOTHER JONES: You know, I cannot answer any question about

what Donald Trump thinks. You know, he is highly situational. What he

says, I think, is only meant to stand for the nanosecond he says it. It

doesn`t matter whether it`s logical, consistent with anything else he`s

ever said.

To me, you know, a big way of looking at what`s coming out tonight,

assuming “The Washington Post” report is accurate, is that why does this

matter so much? Well, what matters is if you have really one of the top

surrogates for Donald Trump, you know, you know, in the spring of 2016

talking to the Russians kind of as they`re beginning to figure out how to

do information warfare against the U.S. election to help Trump and to hurt

Hillary Clinton, but if he`s telling the Russians, you know, if we get

elected, you`ll get a better deal with us.

We want to revisit sanctions. You know, Donald Trump likes Putin, wants to

sit down and talk to him about doing things differently. If that message

is being conveyed by Jeff Sessions to the ambassador from Russia, he is

giving Putin incentive and motivation for going ahead with this far-ranging

information campaign, warfare campaign, that included the hacks and the

release of e-mails but went much further than that.

He is helping the Russians by letting them know that if they do this, there

may be a big payoff for them in the end.

MELBER: And David, the president complains about leaks a lot. He doesn`t

seem to be complaining yet tonight about this leak.

CORN: Well, we`ll see what tweet comes out at 5:00 in the morning, 6:00 in

the morning. I mean he complains about anonymous sources yet he goes off

the record, you know, with “The New York Times” himself and of course White

House people go off the record all the time.

So, you know, the way this White House leaks, we may know by the time this

show is over who is behind the leak. But it`s even amazing that we`re

thinking for a moment that a president might be leaking information that

hurts his attorney general and makes his own campaign look bad just to get

rid of the guy because he didn`t recuse himself.

MELBER: Max Boot, the flip side of all this would be absent a Russia

problem and absent what may be misleading testimony, the underlying meeting

itself, even if they did discuss policy in the potential Trump

administration, is that problematic, too?

BOOT: Well, I think taken in isolation, if this had been, you know, a

number of Romney campaign meeting with the Russian ambassador and assuming

he didn`t lie about it afterwards, it could be perfectly proper. But you

have to take it in a larger context. And remember that this is not even

necessarily the biggest news story of the week. Remember, the week began

with news that Donald Trump had a, quote-unquote, “secret meeting” at the

Hamburg G-20 summit with Vladimir Putin where they talked about, quote-

unquote, “adoptions,” which is code words for sanctions.

And then shortly thereafter, Trump ended U.S. aid to the moderate Syrian

rebels, which is a key demand that the Russians have been making for a long

time. And of course we`re also every single day learning more about this

meeting that occurred in 2016 between Donald Trump Jr. and the rest of the

Trump campaign hierarchy and these Russian representatives, including the

fact that we`ve learned today that the lawyer who was involved there on the

Russian side represents the FSB, the Russian intelligence service.

So if you put all this into the context and you see all of these Russian

connections, there`s a new one every single day, and increasingly benign

explanations for what the Trump – for what they`re up to, benign

explanations are just not incredible.

[22:10:11] MELBER: Right. I mean, you mentioned the disclosures on the

meeting alone and how outnumbered the Trump folks were with these Russian

officials.

BOOT: Right. Yes. Right.

MELBER: John McLaughlin, here was Jeff Sessions – I would say the

crescendo of his testimony when he clearly decided to try to lay down a

gauntlet and appeal to his former colleagues in the Senate with the idea

that he couldn`t possibly have done something wrong on Russia.

SESSIONS: The suggestion that I participated in any collusion that I was

aware of any collusion with the Russian government to hurt this country,

which I have served with honor for 35 years, or to undermine the integrity

of our democratic process is an appalling and detestable lie.

MELBER: John McLaughlin, as someone who has sifted evidence your whole

life, at this hour, is it still operative that kind of blanket denial from

him or do you see anything in public here that casts doubt on that?

MCLAUGHLIN: Well, if there`s truth to this report we`ve just been talking

about, everything that Jeff Sessions said doesn`t stand. And he says it in

such an affirmative way that it`s been a long time since I`ve seen such a

stark contrast between the statements of a public official and what in this

case may be true in this “Washington Post” article. I`m certain in any

event that there`s a core of truth to it.

So I think it casts considerable doubt on Jeff Sessions` staying power in

this position. I think that`s probably the next shoe that we`ll see drop

here will be some discussion of whether he should stay or leave. So once

again we see intelligence – this is a common theme in this administration

throughout its six months so far, is that intelligence is used by various

factions in the administration as a political weapon.

Whether we`re talking about leaks from the Hill or leaks from within the

White House, just another example, I think, of what is evidently a chaotic

situation in which they do not yet have across the board the kind of team

work established that`s required to really move our government and our

interests forward.

MELBER: And Mr. McLaughlin –

MCLAUGHLIN: Kind of appalling from all of those points of view.

MELBER: How would you – if you were back in your role running the CIA,

how would you deal with something like this? Is there any effort to get

the intercept if not out to the public, to the gang of eight or to some

respectable process body that can look at it, or does that just make a bad

problem worse?

MCLAUGHLIN: Well, the first thing, of course, is you would probably know

who had this intercept if it`s an intercept as described. You would know

who had received it, and you would be running down your list of potential

sources for the leak. If someone in the Congress had not seen it – and

this may have been a restricted document – this may have been an extremely

sensitive document that not many people will have seen.

So you would almost certainly be getting calls from your two oversight

committees for the document and any background information on it. You`d be

briefing it. You`d be answering questions about it. You would be talking

– you would be – as I said right at the outset, the first thing I would

do is say, let me see that document if it appeared in the press like this,

if I hadn`t seen it up to that point.

And I would want to look at it from the standpoint of what are the motives

of Kislyak here. I met him quite often when he was head of Americas

Department in the Russian Foreign Ministry. And he was capable of

embellishing to Americans but I don`t think he does that with his

superiors. He`s actually a rather professional guy speaking just from a –

you know, an espionage point of view.

And also I would say a really outside possibility here, just to put every

conceivable idea on the table, is that the Russians could send something

like this through with the – in a form that they expect it to be

intercepted.

MELBER: Right.

MCLAUGHLIN: Just as part of their covert action operation to throw more

chaos into our system, which they`ve succeeded in doing.

MELBER: Yes.

MCLAUGHLIN: I wouldn`t rule that out completely.

MELBER: I appreciate your point. I think that`s very much on the table of

possibilities given the recent conduct and how much work they`ve done to

sow chaos. We know that parts of the misinformation campaign were just to

create some kind of confusion, which is different than other parts that

were designed to explicitly reach strategic objectives like blunt any

momentum of Hillary Clinton. We`ve seen both patterns in the intel

community and your former colleagues have spoken to that.

David Corn, I want to read the denial here from Sessions` spokesperson,

which also seems to have a problem in it.

[22:15:02] But here it is. Quote, “I obviously cannot comment on the

reliability of what anonymous sources describe in a wholly uncorroborated

intelligence intercept that `The Washington Post` has not seen and has not

been provided to me. But the attorney general stands by his testimony from

just last month before the Senate Intel Committee when he specifically

addressed this and said that he never met with or had any conversation with

any Russians or any foreign officials concerning any type of interference

with any campaign or election.”



David –

CORN: I – can we play can you spot the problem?

MELBER: Well, I was going to say, number one, in fairness, it is true we

don`t have the intercept so there`s a fair point I think they make.

CORN: Yes.

MELBER: Then the problem, as I see it, and tell me what you think, is

she`s zeroing in here on a quote regarding only meddling.

CORN: Yes. Yes.

MELBER: Which is not actually a denial to the rest of the piece. Go

ahead.

CORN: Well, this is a quite common device used in Washington and

elsewhere, which is you deny the charge that isn`t really made. You know,

he never talked to the Russians about collusion or meddling. That`s not

what this intercept, you know, says according to “The Washington Post”

report.

It says that he talked to Kislyak about the Trump campaign and policy

positions that Trump would presumably adopt should he become president.

And he had specifically denied that any of his contacts with Kislyak, which

first he denied totally happened, but then when he conceded there were

contacts, he said it had nothing to do with the campaign. It was just

maybe in his senatorial role and he exchanged pleasantries, but nothing

about the campaign.

So that – you know, it`s not hard to come up with the essence of the

charge here and deny it straight on. They chose not to do that.

MELBER: Absolutely. John McLaughlin, thank you. Other folks, stay with

me.

And coming up, President Trump has said to be especially irritated if

Special Counsel Mueller should investigate the president`s business

dealings. How far is President Trump willing to go to potentially

interfere? That`s ahead.

And some White House aides say they`re stunned Attorney General Sessions

hasn`t already resigned. We`ll explain next.

SESSIONS: We in this Department of Justice will continue every single day

to work hard to serve the national interest and we wholeheartedly join in

the priorities of President Trump. He gave us several directives. One is

to dismantle Internet transnational criminal organizations. That`s what

we`re announcing today. A dismantling of the largest dark Web site in the

world by far. I congratulate our people for that.

I have the honor of serving as attorney general. It`s something that goes

beyond any thought I would have ever had for myself. We love this job. We

love this department, and I plan to continue to do so as long as that is

appropriate.”

[22:20:32] MELBER: Welcome back. We have more on this Friday night

breaking news. “The Washington Post” reporting that according to a U.S.

intelligence intercept, then Russian Ambassador Kislyak reported to Moscow

that he and Jeff Sessions did indeed discuss the Trump campaign and Trump`s

position on policy matters that were important to Russia in two

conversations.

This is a reference to that conversation at the Mayflower Hotel on April

2016 and the other at the RNC convention after the Russian effort to

influence the U.S. election for Donald Trump was indeed under way.

And all of this comes, of course, with some context. Donald Trump lashing

out at the man at the center of this article, Jeff Sessions, over what?

Well, over the recusal from the Russia inquiry and that very odd “New York

Times” interview, Donald Trump did not apparently clear it with his legal

team.

And then there was Thursday`s remarkable report in “The Washington Post”

that Donald Trump has been asking about his presidential power to pardon

his staff, family, and even himself. “The Post” reporting, Trump has been

fuming about the probe in recent weeks as he has been informed about the

legal questions that he and his family could face. He`s told aides he was

especially disturbed after learning Mueller would be able to access several

years of his tax returns.

The focus on the president`s family comes in the wake of Donald Trump Jr.`s

confirmation that he had that meeting in 2016 with Jared Kushner, Paul

Manafort, a Kremlin linked lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton.

Kushner has now agreed as well to be interviewed by the staff of the Senate

Intelligence Committee. This is going to happen on Monday and then right

over to the House Intelligence Committee the next day, Tuesday.

Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort are also working with the Judiciary

Committee to be interviewed, at least behind closed doors.

All of this is in the front. This is the important stuff. Then you have

the other stuff, this shake-up in the West Wing on who is going to speak

for the White House. Sean Spicer resigning and Anthony Scaramucci, a Wall

Street financier who`s close to the Trump children, taking over today as

communications director.

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI, TRUMP WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: I`m close

personal friends with Jay Sekulow. I have a relationship with John Dowd.

And I`m going to work with Don McGahn and other people just to make sure

that we`re on message and we`re handling ourselves in the most appropriate

way possible.

I haven`t been briefed yet by the White House counsel about what is

appropriate to talk about from this podium. So therefore I don`t want to

take any questions related to Russia.

MELBER: That shakeup comes just a week after Politico reported that a

source close to Kushner said that while he doesn`t have an exact plan for

an overall Russia response, he`s been angry there wasn`t a more robust

effort from the communications team. An outside adviser said Spicer has

publicly griped about the demands from Kushner.

Joining us now is Matt Miller, a former spokesman for Attorney General Eric

Holder and an MSNBC contributor, and David Corn is back with us.

And Matt Miller, as a spokesperson, I mean, you know professional

disrespect when I say that pay no attention to the man in front of the

curtain because the big substantive story here does not seems to be who is

giving out the talking points but rather whether this is a White House that

is moving towards the compliance that some of President Trump`s criminal

defense lawyers say they`re offering the special counsel, or as the

president himself seems to be saying in that “New York Times” interview,

and in potentially other actions, moving to undermine the investigation.

Your view?

MATT MILLER, FORMER SPOKESPERSON FOR ERIC HOLDER: Well, I think you`re

absolutely right. I think one of the things we`ve learned about this White

House now six months into this administration is that you can`t trust what

the spokespeople come out and say from the podium. You have to look at

what Donald Trump does and sometimes what Donald Trump says. And he made

very clear this week that the most important thing to him is stopping this

investigation.

He`s angry at his attorney general because his attorney general recused

himself and the only reason you would be angry about that is if you somehow

expected him, if he wasn`t recused, to quash the investigation. He`s

threatening Bob Mueller, you know, if he moves into his finances, which of

course he`s going to have to do to conduct a real, thorough investigation.

MELBER: Right.

MILLER: I think, you know, it`s the president we have to watch here, what

he says and what he does behind closed doors.

MELBER: And Matt –

MILLER: That`s when you judge what`s happening.

MELBER: When you were at DOJ, I`m sure there were times where you have the

president and the attorney general have words, communication, signals about

the policies they want and how things are going.

Do you ever recall in your tenure of time where the president publicly

voiced displeasure not on that score but simply on how the attorney

general`s conduct personally affected the president?

MILLER: Absolutely not. There are times they had policy disagreements and

sometimes those policy disagreements even became public, but what Donald

Trump did was a full frontal attack not just on Jeff Sessions. There are

people – you know, people in Washington get so caught up in personalities.

It was an attack on the independence of the Justice Department.

And I think one of the most disappointing things Jeff Sessions has done is

when he came out and held that press conference yesterday on an unrelated

topic, he didn`t stand up for the department. He didn`t stand up for the

department`s independence, he didn`t stand up for the special counsel. He

just kind of took a pass and laid down and took it from the president. And

if you`re the men and women working at the department, that is an

incredibly demoralizing thing to see the supposed leader of the department

do when the very – when the entire agency is under attack from the head of

the executive branch.

MELBER: David, put that in the context of the discussions of pardon

because a pardon has one prerequisite and that is that a crime occurred.

CORN: Exactly. And so the fact that he`s talking about pardons to his

aides, for himself, for his family members, I mean it certainly indicates

to me that he believes that Bob Mueller poses a threat. And not that Bob

Mueller is going to write an op-ed column or that he`s going to rally the

Republican base against Republicans and against Trump.

No. He poses a threat because he`s looking at issues that might become

criminal. I mean, a lot of us on the outside have been reporting on this

without knowing whether or not crimes have been broken. You know, we see,

and you`ve talked about this, the theoretical possibility depending on the

facts that come out. But Donald Trump is behaving as if he knows there`s a

real criminal risk here.

MELBER: Right.

CORN: And one thing we do know, when it comes to people like Bob Mueller,

we saw this with Patrick Fitzgerald in the Scooter Libby case. These folks

tend to err on the side of not making things political and not indicting

government officials close to the president unless they really feel they

have a strong case.

MELBER: Right. No, they`re pretty careful. I mean, look, David –

CORN: You know, Fitzgerald did not indict Karl Rove even though some of

his FBI agents wanted him to.

MELBER: Yes. They`re pretty careful. And you mentioned the op-ed. And I

have to tell you, a strongly worded op-ed can shake Washington to its core.

So you and I may disagree about the power of the pen there.

But, Matt Miller, before I let you go, I got to read to you Senator Mark

Warner basically says, “Pardoning individuals who may have been involved in

this would be crossing a fundamental line.” He`s obviously trying to draw

a line, and it is possible to abuse the pardon power, but does that to you

strike you as potentially an overstatement when this is a power the

president has to use?

MILLER: You know, it`s a power he has to use but he can`t use it

inappropriately. And I think what he was doing with that interview, you

know, when he attacked Mueller and what he was doing, what these leaks of

the pardon of him, contemplating the pardon power are doing is testing the

boundaries of what he can get away with. You know, firing Jim Comey should

have been a red line. That`s the kind of thing that typically firing an

FBI director investigating you is a red line and he go the away with it.

I think what he was doing – what he`s doing through these leaks is testing

when are Republicans in Congress – when are they going to stand up and say

no, and say this is an impeachable offense? And we`ve heard a lot of

silence since that pardon leak floated yesterday. And if you`re the

president, you`re watching that silence and wondering, maybe I can get away

with this, too.

I think, you know, if he`s going to be stopped, people are going to have to

speak out before he does it, not afterwards.

MELBER: Right. And to your point, it is bizarre for someone to say, let

me explore self-pardoning because that`s like publicly ruminating on

whether you might have committed a crime.

MILLER: Right.

MELBER: Now it could be a lack of understanding. That`s always the other

possibility. But either way, it`s bizarre.

Matt Miller and David Corn, thank you so much.

CORN: Thank you.

MILLER: Thank you.

MELBER: Coming up next, Jared Kushner revising yet another government

disclosure form, this time about finances. And the president does not want

Robert Mueller looking, as were just discussing, into the business

dealings, but the president doesn`t actually have a choice on it. That`s

next.

[22:32:23] MELBER: Welcome back. President Trump`s son-in-law, Jared

Kushner, has revealed he inadvertently omitted 77 assets from his personal

financial discloser form filed into Office of Government Ethics. The

previously undisclosed assets were revealed in this revised financial

disclosure. This came out tonight, Rachel was mentioning at the end of her

show. And it was first reported publicly by “The Wall Street Journal.”

Now, in isolation, updating a form like this is not that big a deal. But

this is not an isolation, and with Jared Kushner, it is fitting a larger

pattern. The “Journal” reporting back in May that he did not disclose his

business relationships with Goldman Sachs or billionaires George Soros, a

major Democratic donor, or billionaire Peter Thiel, a major Trump associate

and donor. That was all in the first round financial disclosure.

Then in June “The Post” reported Kushner did not disclose a $285 million

loan from Deutsche Bank that he received when, oh, just before Election

Day. And then a report in “The New York Times” that Kushner supplemented

the list of foreign contacts on his security clearance form three times,

adding a total of 100 more names.

I`m not done. This week, NBC News learned that Robert Mueller is gathering

the financial records which we don`t know but could include all of these

kinds of records, and the business dealings of people close to the Trump

campaign.

Bloomberg reports Mueller`s looking into the business dealings of Trump

himself, something that Trump basically says this week he believes would

cross a red line.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: If Mueller was looking at your finances and your

family`s finances unrelated to Russia, is that a red line?

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: Would that be a breach of what his actual charge

is?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I would say yes. I would

say yes.

MELBER: Joining me now is David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize winning

journalist, who founded DCReport.org which is a nonprofit news organization

focused on the Trump administration. He also wrote the book, “The Making

of Donald Trump.”

I`m also joined by Joyce Vance, a former U.S. attorney for the northern

district of Alabama. As a prosecutor, she has dealt with many evidentiary

requests.

Staring with you, David Cay Johnston, on Kushner and then wherever else you

want to go. Your view of whether this is a significant or in any way

concerning update?

DAVID CAY JOHNSTON, FOUNDER, DCREPORT.ORG: Well, pattern is exactly the

right word. You know, if you have very large, complicated finances, and

you forgot that next door to an apartment building you own, you bought a

house so you wouldn`t get complaints from the owner there anymore, it`s OK,

fine. We understand that. Or a brokerage account you forgot you had

somewhere.

This is way, way too much. And it is again and again it`s meetings. It`s

money. This is clearly indicative of bad behavior.

MELBER: Joyce, how do prosecutors look over these kind of records? And

why is it important to an investigation?

[22:35:08] JOYCE VANCE, FORMER ATTORNEY, ALABAMA: Well, these patterns

that we`re seeing and this cumulative failure to disclose piece after piece

of information will start to give prosecutors some sense of whether

witnesses and other people that they`re looking at in this investigation

are being truthful with them. And so when you see one small mistake or

even a few small mistakes in the middle of a large portfolio, that`s not as

troubling as this ongoing pattern that I think will be very illustrative of

the type of information Mueller is looking to extract from financial

records.

MELBER: When you do an investigation, you have sometimes what`s considered

contraband, something that`s automatically bad if somebody`s got it. And

then you have other evidence that could be good or bad depending on what

happens. Consider what Don Trump Jr. said publicly way back in 2008, a

different context or maybe he wished he wouldn`t have said it. Quote,

“Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross section of a lot of our

assets. We see a lot of money pouring in from Russia.”

But, Joyce, the special counsel is not going to treat just those assets as

automatically bad or potentially criminal, right? It has to be finding

those records plus what else?

VANCE: So I think that that`s an important point. People shouldn`t be

quick to rush to judgment and condemn the behavior that they see here.

Your tax records will give a picture of who you deal with and what kind of

dealings you have, and many of those business dealings may be legitimate.

There`s also the possibility that some of these business dealings, even

those that occurred decades ago, may begin to put together a story and lay

a backdrop for events that occurred more recently. So prosecutors will

look through that entire network of transactions.

I`m not very impressed by these complaints that special counsel is beyond

the scope of his mandate. He really needs to get this full picture and put

into context more recent events.

MELBER: David, the other line here in that “Washington Post” report that

hits your expertise, Trump has told aides he was especially disturbed after

learning Mueller would be able to access several years of his tax returns.

You know, David, there`s talk on some college campuses about trigger

warnings and something really disturbing, you have to be warned about

before you hear about it. Why does it seem, at least according to “The

Washington Post” report, quoting Trump`s own aides, that his tax returns

require some kind of trigger warning?

JOHNSTON: Well, this is because Donald`s real vulnerability has always

been his financial transactions, whether there`s money laundering involved,

whether he`s been compromised, whether he was overpaid for properties when

he was in trouble as part of an effort by the Russians to make sure he

would be their friend. And this has been his deep concern from day one

about his finances.

And remember, the tax return is the beginning point of an inquiry. It`s

the books and records behind the tax return that will be really valuable.

And by the way, back in May when Mueller was appointed, one of the things I

predicted was that we would see Trump complain that Mueller was stepping

outside his authority, and I felt the charter should have been more broadly

drawn by Rosenstein at the time so we wouldn`t face this issue.

MELBER: David Cay Johnston and Joyce Vance, appreciate it, both of you.

Coming up, this NBC exclusive interview. If you haven`t seen this, when we

first got it in our newsroom this morning, this is amazing. Russian

ambassador Sergey Lavrov proving why it is so hard to get a straight answer

about anything involving the Putin-Trump relationship. You`ve got to see

it. This is next.

[22:42:19] MELBER: Tonight we are learning what Russian ambassador Sergey

Kislyak allegedly told senior Russian officials about his conversations

with Attorney General Jeff Sessions. This morning meanwhile we were

learning about another Russian official`s take on American politics.

This was an exclusive interview with NBC`s Keir Simmons. Russian Foreign

Minister Sergey Lavrov talking about how many times President Trump and

Vladimir Putin really met during the G-20.

KEIR SIMMONS, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: We know about President Putin and

President Trump meeting three times at the G-20. They met obviously for

the bilateral. They met at the dinner. And they met –

SERGEY LAVROV, RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER: Well, maybe they went to the

toilet together. That was a fourth time.

MELBER: Maybe they went to the toilet together. That is how the Kremlin

lets you know they do not respect the question you`re asking or, more

importantly, these issues. And in this exchange, Lavrov continues his

combative tone by suggesting the undisclosed meetings were really no

different than children waiting in a hallway.

LAVROV: When you are brought by your parents to a kindergarten, do you mix

with the people who are waiting in the same room to start going to a

classroom?

SIMMONS: It`s the G-20, though, not a kindergarten.

LAVROV: Well, but there is also a room where they get together before an

event starts. They cannot arrive all at the same time on the bus. They

arrive with their own motorcades and then they are ushered in the room,

which is a waiting room. So they might have met even much more than just

three times.

MELBER: Much more than three times. You can see the theme here. If

Lavrov seems smug about this whole line of inquiry, maybe that`s because

Russia got what it wanted. As for the U.S., the AP is reporting that this

whole dinner conversation raised red flags with advisers already concerned

by the president`s tendency to shun protocol and press ahead of outreach

towards Russia.

The same report going on to say that National Security Adviser General H.R.

McMaster was warned that Putin`s not to be trusted. Sergey Lavrov gave his

version of what he says happened when President Trump brought up Russian

election hacking during the official meeting.

LAVROV: President Trump raised the issue. President Putin confirmed that

we never did anything to interfere in the American elections and that he,

President Putin, got an impression that President Trump accepted this

explanation. He never – Putin never said that Trump was happy about

something he said on this.

MELBER: The issue, of course, is not whether the people in this meeting

were happy or even sad. The issue of course that continues to hang over

the Trump administration regardless of the ultimate outcome of these

domestic investigations, regardless of any culpability that may or may not

exist inside America, is the larger national security question of whether

Russia will get away with what U.S. intelligence agencies say was meddling

and what some observers have likened to cyber war.

[22:45:19] Are we at the end or the beginning of dealing with that

interference?

Evelyn Farkas and Max Boot tackle the problem with me next.

LAVROV: Why nobody got suspicious of the fact that actually the entire

unit Putin spent with Madame Trump, with the first lady, because the German

hosts arranged the table that way. And then after the dinner was over – I

was not there. President Trump apparently went up to pick up his wife, and

spent some minutes with President Putin. So what?

MELBER: So what? I`m now joined by Evelyn Farkas, a senior fellow at the

Atlantic Council and a former deputy assistant secretary of Defense

responsible for Russia policy. She`s also an MSNBC national security

analyst. And foreign policy expert Max Boot back with us.

Evelyn, tell us about the Russian officials you`ve worked with and what

prism that gives you on what we`re seeing in this interview.

EVELYN FARKAS, SENIOR FELLOW, ATLANTIC COUNCIL: Yes. Yes, Ari, well, I

did work a little bit with a – I met Foreign Minister Lavrov in my three

years that I worked in the Pentagon for three different secretaries of

State. Of course I met the minister of Defense and the deputy ministers of

Defense.

[22:50:06] This was a quintessential opportunity that Lavrov did not waste

to basically mess with America. And he did it on three counts. I mean,

first of all, he started to muddy the waters. How many times did they

actually meet? How many meetings did they have? Did they stand at the

urinal and, you know, talk for 20 minutes about substantive issues? We

don`t know.

Number two, you know, he said, oh, President Trump accepted President

Putin`s denial of the meddling in our elections. Again we don`t have a

definitive authoritative read-out of that meeting so we don`t know. It`s

one man`s word against another, I guess, or one government`s word against

another.

And then the third thing is I don`t know if you guys caught this but

throughout the interview he was disparaging the news media and the

intelligence community, using themes actually that we hear a lot here in

U.S. So it was really disturbing on many levels but it wasn`t surprising.

MELBER: Yes, Evelyn, I mean, you nail it there that there are these

striking overlaps. And, you know, we all know the term talking points in

domestic politics. But it seems like Russia has the appearance of

providing the talking the points to sort of thread a needle on meddling

because Trump himself prior to the interview we just aired last week had

basically said, oh, well, I don`t think Putin said – I said I accepted it.

There`s a difference. He said that he – you know, he thought it. They`ve

sort of seem to both be landing on that gray zone. Is that what you`re

hearing?

FARKAS: Maybe, but I`m also hearing, Ari, that, you know, they`re hinting

that they can control the narrative if they want to. Maybe they can

blackmail our president. Maybe they can convince our public, you know,

that they`re right. Unfortunately you know some Americans don`t understand

the full threat and intent that this government in the Kremlin poses.

MELBER: Max?

BOOT: Well, I think, Ari, the larger picture is that we have a president

who acts when he meets the Russian president like a giddy school girl

meeting, you know, Brad Pitt or Zach Efron. I mean, he says it`s an honor

to meet you. Rex Tillerson talks about what a great chemistry they have.

He spends an undisclosed amount of time one-on-one with Putin at this

dinner with no other Americans present.

I mean, in and of itself this would make you kind of wonder what the heck

is going on. But when we see this whole history of allegations of

collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians in the last election

and we now have solid evidence of that collusion in that meeting that Trump

Jr. had, and then you see the way that Trump is now kowtowing to Putin.

Just think about what happened at this Hamburg summit where, you know, when

Sergey Lavrov is not generally credible but I actually accept what he`s

saying that Trump more or less accepted Putin`s denials of Russian

involvement in the cyber attack because if Trump didn`t accept that he

could come out and say so, but he hasn`t said so.

He hasn`t said I believe that Russia is solely responsible just as the

intelligence community of the United States says. He hasn`t said that. So

his silence basically suggests that Lavrov is right that basically he did

not – Trump did not press that hard on this Russian attack on America.

And we know that after this meeting he cut off the Syrian rebels.

MELBER: Right.

BOOT: Which is a big ask that the Russians have wanted for a long time.

He agreed to a ceasefire in a small part of Syria that Israeli objects to

because it`s entrenching Iranian and Russian control in that area. And the

most farcical of all is that Trump and Putin agreed on the so-called cyber

hacking task force between Russia and the United States which is, you know,

the fox guarding the henhouse. And Trump seemed to disown it but just a

day ago you had a Russian official saying that that`s still very much a

live issue so, you know –

MELBER: Right. And the half life for that tweet was three hours.

BOOT: Yes.

MELBER: I want to get Evelyn back in before we ran out of time.

BOOT: Right. Right.

MELBER: Evelyn, Max makes a domestic political point which is it would

actually be easier for President Trump to talk tough on Russia but he won`t

even do that with regard to the meddling.

FARKAS: Right, right. And I think, you know, tells us for some reason he

is obviously enamored with President Putin but he`s also afraid to go – to

be too tough. And the Syrian concession I think is pretty serious. I

mean, I spent the day here, you know, with MSNBC at the security

conference, and we heard senior former officials, former CIA director,

former DNI, talk about the fact that withholding that assistance to the

Syrian rebels, those who are moderates, is actually going to create more

terrorists.

So it`s not in America`s interests. And this seemed like – if it was a

secret deal it must be a secret because we haven`t heard the president in

the White House come out and explain this to the American people.

MELBER: Wow. It`s – it`s a lot to chew on. Love to talk to you all

about it again.

Evelyn Farkas and Max Boot, I want to thank you.

