The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, Transcript 7/19/17 Undisclosed Trump-Putin meeting

Show: THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL

Date: July 19, 2017

Guest: Lawrence Wechsler, Barney Frank

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC: Where does the time go? That does it for us tonight,

we will see you again tomorrow, now it`s time for THE LAST WORD with

Lawrence O`Donnell, good evening, Lawrence.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, HOST, THE LAST WORD: It`s been a really – a night of

really stunning news, but the sad news about Senator John McCain`s

predicament with cancer, that`s very tough news to be reporting on tonight.

MADDOW: Yes –

O`DONNELL: And we`re getting statements from presidents and politicians

everywhere about this. And great cheering on for John McCain tonight when

he really needs it.

MADDOW: Yes, and you know Senator McCain is unlike anybody else in not –

not just in the Senate but in American politics.

He`s unlike anybody else in American life in his – in his – in his public

life and in his heroics in war. And they`re just – he`s a singular figure

in American life and American history, and I think for everybody who has

ever had a political difference with him tonight, that just instantly

evaporates in the face of wanting the best for him.

O`DONNELL: And it`s – he`s – it`s hard to think of him without thinking

about what a ball of energy he is.

MADDOW: Yes –

O`DONNELL: I mean, I remember when I was working in the Senate, he just,

you know, enters every room and went down every hallway at the highest

speed possible and just, you know, was always that way.

And I think people saw that when he was running for president, that that`s

the way he handled everything. It`s just this constant never let up

attitude.

MADDOW: Yes, and – you know, the whole straight talk thing, which he kind

of turned into a slogan at one point in one of his presidential campaigns,

you know, that – what that is, is a symptom of somebody who has no time

for messing around –

O`DONNELL: Yes –

MADDOW: Because he`s trying to get stuff done constantly.

O`DONNELL: Yes –

MADDOW: And so, you know, he has been through cancer. He`s fought a very

deadly form of skin cancer that, pursuant to his captivity as a prisoner of

war, he has been through incredible challenges in his life.

He`s 80 years old, but everybody who knows him says he`s strong as an ox.

And obviously, he knows how to fight like hell. And so really it`s a

unifying thing tonight, everybody pulling for him.

O`DONNELL: And his mother is still with us, she`s –

MADDOW: Yes –

O`DONNELL: Hundred and five years old. So life expectancy is unlimited in

the McCain family.

MADDOW: Absolutely –

O`DONNELL: In fact –

MADDOW: A 100 percent, man, well done –

O`DONNELL: Thank you, Rachel.

MADDOW: Thanks, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Well, the president of the United States attacked the Attorney

General of the United States in an interview which the “New York Times”

published tonight.

This is something we have never seen before. This leaves the Attorney

General no choice. He must resign. Attorney General Jeff Sessions gave

the “New York Times” no comment, absolutely no comment when he was told

what the president said about him and the “New York Times” asked for

comment about that.

The president told the “New York Times” that he regrets appointing Jeff

Sessions. And when a president expresses no confidence in a cabinet

member, then that cabinet member owes the president his resignation.

When the president does it publicly, which is something we just have never

seen before, then that cabinet matter really has no choice from that minute

forward, absolutely no choice.

Here is some of the “New York Times`” audio recording of what the president

said.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Sessions gets the job, right

after he gets the job, he recuses himself.

Was that a mistake? Well, Sessions should have never recused himself. And

if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took

the job, and I would have picked somebody else.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: (INAUDIBLE) –

TRUMP: Zero. So Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses

himself. I then have – which frankly I think is very unfair to the

president.

How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused

himself before the job, I would have said, thanks, Jeff, but you know, I`m

not going to pick you.

It`s extremely unfair, and that`s a mild word, to the president. So he

recuses himself.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: That`s it. That is amazing. And it is amazing that Jeff

Sessions is still in the job. Any self-respecting Attorney General of the

United States would have publicly resigned as soon as the president`s words

became public earlier this evening.

It is now clear that Jeff Sessions is going to be a witness against the

president of the United States. And that`s – and that – it`s also clear

that the president`s defense to special prosecutor Mueller is going to be,

“I don`t remember”.

Those will be his words. The “New York Times” interview shows that the

president believes he can get through the special prosecutor`s

investigation of obstruction of justice with the simple words “I don`t

remember”.

In his interview with the “New York Times”, the president disagreed

sharply, contradicted former FBI director James Comey`s description of a

February 14th meeting in the Oval Office in which the president kicked

everyone out of the room so that he could speak alone to James Comey.

In James Comey`s now public, under-oath account of that meeting and in his

notes, James Comey said that the president asked everyone to leave the

room, including Jared Kushner, including Vice President Mike Pence, and

including Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

To the “New York Times”, the president says he doesn`t remember kicking

anyone out of the room. Quote, “I don`t remember even talking to him about

any of this stuff, Mr. Trump said of Mr. Comey.

He said, `I asked people to go.` Look, you look at his testimony, his

testimony is loaded up with lies, OK?”

So Jared Kushner and the Vice President and everyone else who was in the

room is going to be asked under oath who is telling the truth.

James Comey or Donald Trump? Attorney General Jeff Sessions is going to be

asked under oath by the special prosecutor, did President Trump order

everyone out of the room?

Did he order you out of the room? What do you think Jeff Sessions is going

to say under oath in answer to that question, which is a key obstruction of

justice question because the obstruction of justice case against the

president is very much about that meeting, very much about what was his

incentive for kicking everyone out of that room, to have a private

conversation with the FBI director.

Did he intend to obstruct justice in that conversation and not want any

witnesses? Jeff Sessions is going to be asked, did the president kick you

out of the room?

Do you think Jeff Sessions is going to simply say he agrees with Donald

Trump and just doesn`t remember? Or do you think he`s just going to say,

yes, yes, the president kicked us out of the room.

Do you think Jeff Sessions is going to agree with former FBI director`s

under-oath testimony? James Comey`s under-oath testimony that he`s already

given?

Do you think Jeff Sessions is going to agree or try to contradict James

Comey`s written notes about that meeting? Do you think he`s going to try to

help the president?

You think Jeff Sessions is going to try to help the president and say, “I

don`t remember”? Is Mike Pence going to say, “I don`t remember”?

Is Jared Kushner going to say, “I don`t remember”? Attorney General Jeff

Sessions` desire, if he ever had it, to be helpful to the president in his

testimony to the special prosecutor Robert Mueller cannot be as strong

tonight as it might have been last night.

Jeff Sessions has been publicly attacked by the president. And in the

middle of that attack, the president told all of his teammates who were in

the Oval Office that day how he is going to testify when Robert Mueller

asks him under oath if he kicked all of them out of the room when he asked

to speak with James Comey alone.

He`s going to testify “I don`t remember”, and he`s giving all of the other

witnesses in the case, all of the witnesses on his team who were in the

Oval Office that day, the signal right now, tonight, of how he wants them

to handle that question.

The president is making it publicly clear that on that question, the Trump

position is “I don`t remember”, and on that question it`s going to be

Donald Trump`s credibility versus James Comey`s credibility.

And everyone in that room is going to have to choose a side. And there is

no reason tonight, none, for Jeff Sessions to do any favors for Donald

Trump in his testimony.

Jeff Sessions may have always simply planned to tell the truth about that

moment in the Oval Office, in which case nothing might have changed for him

tonight about his crucial testimony about that moment when James Comey says

Jeff Sessions and everyone else was kicked out of the Oval Office.

But how can Jeff Sessions go back to work tomorrow? How can he do that? How

can he walk into the Justice Department? How can Jeff Sessions attend the

next cabinet meeting as the only member of the cabinet who the president

has publicly attacked and said he wished he didn`t nominate him?

He wished he wasn`t the attorney general. The president has the most

incompetent cabinet in history, and he`s unhappy with only one of them.

Only Jeff Sessions. When the “New York Times” asked the president today if

Robert Mueller`s investigation would cross a red line if it expands to look

at the Trump family`s finances, Mr. Trump said “I would say yes, I think

that`s a violation.”

Look, this is about Russia. After that interview was published tonight,

the “New York Times” published another story about how the Trump family

finances are already being investigated.

“Banking regulators are reviewing hundreds of millions of dollars in loans

made to Mr. Trump`s businesses through Deutsche Bank`s Private Wealth

Management Unit which caters to an ultra rich clientele according to three

people briefed on the review who were not authorized to speak publicly.

The bank is expecting to eventually have to provide information to Robert

Mueller, the special counsel overseeing the federal investigation into the

Trump campaign`s ties to Russia.

Deutsche Bank has also lent money to Jared Kushner; the president`s son-in-

law and senior adviser and to his family real estate business although

Deutsche Bank recently landed in legal trouble for laundering money for

Russian entities, paying more than $600 million in penalties to New York

and British regulators.

There is no indication of a Russian connection to Mr. Trump`s loans or

accounts at Deutsche Bank, people briefed on the matter said.”

Joining us now, John Heilemann; national affairs analyst for Nbc News and

Msnbc. Mieke Eoyang, a lawyer and former staff member of the House

Intelligence Committee and Jill Wine-Banks; a former assistant Watergate

special prosecutor and an Msnbc contributor.

And Jill, I want to start with you on this issue of Jeff Sessions. I don`t

see any way he can continue in that job. And I`d also like your reading of

the president basically publicly giving his testimony about his memory of

what happened in the Oval Office that day, in his – and his memory – his

testimony is going to be “I don`t remember”.

JILL WINE-BANKS, LAWYER: I think I`d like to start with that one because

I`d like to point out to President Trump that Richard Nixon advised people

to say “I can`t remember”, “I can`t recall”.

That was exactly how he told them to testify, and that`s perjury. If you

remember something, and you say “I don`t remember”, “I don`t recall”,

that`s a violation of the law.

And I`d say that`s where we`re heading with all people testifying, and I`d

also point out, of course, that Mr. Sessions also said “I don`t remember”

to a lot of things.

But he did remember that he had to leave the room before the Comey

conversation with the president. And he remembered that Comey came to him

the next day to say, “don`t ever leave me in the room alone.”

O`DONNELL: Yes, it`s such an important point. So many people, so many

amateurs like Donald Trump believe that “I don`t recall” is an absolutely

fail-safe position and you can`t get caught in perjury.

But thank you for that reminder of the Nixon example. I want to listen to

something Al Franken said about Jeff Sessions` confirmation hearing

testimony and he`s forgotten his meeting with Russians in his confirmation

testimony.

Let`s listen to what Al Franken said on this program about that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. AL FRANKEN (D), MINNESOTA: There`s no other conclusion that you can

come to other than that he was lying and was committing perjury.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: And now let`s listen to what Donald Trump said to the “New York

Times” about that very same thing. Donald Trump said, “Jeff Sessions gave

some bad answers.

He gave some answers that were simple questions and should have been simple

answers, but they weren`t.”

John Heilemann, there`s the president of the United States coming as close

to agreeing with Al Franken about his own Attorney General`s confirmation

hearing testimony as you could imagine.

JOHN HEILEMANN, NATIONAL AFFAIRS ANALYST, NBC NEWS: Yes, and I think,

Lawrence, that the other thing about which he probably now agrees with

Senator Franken is that I think he now thinks it`s time for Jeff Sessions

to resign.

You`ve made the case for why the Attorney General needs to resign if he`s

going to maintain his self-respect and his position within the government,

his independence and his stature.

It feels to me like right now you`ll recall earlier, a few months ago,

there was a reporting that suggested that when Trump first voiced his

exasperation with Sessions, that Sessions made it clear to Trump that if

Trump wanted his resignation, he would offer it.

And the reporting then followed that Trump said, no, I don`t want your

resignation. It seems to me now Trump is sending a pretty clear signal

that what he wants is Jeff Sessions to resign, and it`s also pretty clear

to me he`s now at war with everyone in the world of justice and law

enforcement in the administration.

He`s now at war with Jeff Sessions. He`s now at war with James Comey.

He`s at war with Andrew McCabe, and he`s at war with Robert Mueller.

He`s attacked all of those people in this extraordinary interview tonight,

and I`ll just remind people that the last time Donald Trump went to war

with an establishment, that was the intelligence establishment, he started

that back in December, that did not work out for him well.

I don`t think this is going to work out for him well either.

O`DONNELL: Preet Bharara, who was the United States attorney for the

Southern District of New York, who was fired by Donald Trump early in the

administration, tweeted tonight, “the president today effectively asked

Sessions for his resignation.

Will he resign or insist on being fired?” Mieke, what should Jeff Sessions

do now?

MIEKE EOYANG, LAWYER: I think that Jeff Sessions needs to have a

conversation with the president, and the way that the president has handled

this is terrible leadership.

To go give an interview to the “New York Times” that you don`t have

confidence in your Attorney General rather than having that conversation

man-to-man, what kind of a leader does that? It`s really stunning.

O`DONNELL: And to the point of – that Preet Bharara is making, Jill, this

was as close as the president could have publicly come to saying, you know,

I want him to quit.

WINE-BANKS: It certainly was, and it`s starting to sound again like the

Saturday night massacre. And it was never clear whether the attorney

general resigned in protest or was fired, and similarly the deputy attorney

general.

Both of them think they were fired, both of them think they resigned.

Either way it doesn`t matter. He sent a clear message, and in any event,

let`s remember that he could not have told him he was going to recuse

himself because he wasn`t caught in his lie until after he had been

confirmed and appointed.

He lied to the Senate about his Russian dealings, and that`s why he

apparently had to recuse himself. So he couldn`t have even done a notice

to the president before.

So the president is just misunderstanding that and misunderstanding the job

of the attorney general, which goes far beyond just the Russia

investigation.

O`DONNELL: And, John, the president doesn`t seem to have noticed that when

he tries to make changes like this, the situation always gets worse.

He goes from James Comey to Robert Mueller. Who does he think he`s going

to get as the next attorney general confirmed by the United States Senate?

HEILEMANN: I don`t have the first idea, Lawrence. I really do not have

any clue. It`s hard – look, I mean, he found someone to become the new

FBI director.

There are clearly going to be attorneys in the country who, out of

patriotism or out of some sense, a personal advancement, that if Donald

Trump comes to them and taps them for the job of attorney general, someone

will take the job.

But I don`t know who Trump has in mind given that the circle of loyalists

around him, the circle of people that he genuinely trusts is very small and

getting smaller all the time.

So I imagine there`s a world in which he thinks that there is someone who

he could put in who would be friendly to him. That is certainly what the

suggestion was when he thought he was getting in Jeff Sessions.

But again, I can`t imagine who that person is. Someone who is credible and

who also would satisfy Trump`s sense that they would be a friendly ally to

him at the head of the Department of Justice.

O`DONNELL: Senator Richard Blumenthal is saying tonight, “threatening the

Mueller investigation is more evidence of obstruction of justice.

A criminal case unfolding in real time before our eyes.” Mieke, to the

substance of what the president said, he said “if Jeff Sessions told me

ahead of time that he would have recused himself on this, then I would not

have appointed him.” How do you read that?

EOYANG: Well, I read that – how I read that is that the president prefers

personal loyalty to following the rules. Remember, Jeff Sessions recused

himself in following Department of Justice guidance because of the chief

law enforcement officer of the country.

He has a higher responsibility to the constitution. Trump wants a loyalist

in there, and you have to wonder whether or not he could get someone who is

loyal enough to him past the United States Senate after he fires someone

like Jeff Sessions for not being loyal enough in this investigation, which

senators want to continue as impartial.

O`DONNELL: Yes, it`s very clear that Jeff Sessions recusing himself was

the right thing to do. And so what Donald Trump doesn`t understand tonight

is that what he has in effect said is if Jeff Sessions told me he was going

to do the right thing, then I would know he`s not the attorney general for

me.

I mean, that is essentially what he said –

EOYANG: Exactly –

O`DONNELL: We`re going to have to take a quick break here. Mieke Eoyang

and Jill Wine-Banks, thank you for joining us tonight, John Heilemann, I`m

going to need you on another segment.

Coming up, what do President Trump`s threats to the Mueller investigation

mean? And later, the health care bill is finished. It`s over, but no one

wants to tell the president. Barney Frank will join us on that later.

O`DONNELL: In tonight`s “New York Times” interview, President Trump said

this about special prosecutor Robert Mueller. Mr. Trump said, “Mr. Mueller

was running an office rife with conflicts of interest and warned

investigators against delving into matters too far afield from Russia.

Mr. Trump never said he would order the Justice Department to fire Mr.

Mueller nor would he outline circumstances under which he might do so.

But he left open the possibility as he expressed deep grievance over an

investigation that has taken a political toll in the six months since he

took office.”

Joining us now, E.J. Dionne; opinion writer for the “Washington Post” and

an Msnbc political analyst, and John Heilemann who is back with us.

E.J., the president seemed to indicate that if Robert Mueller started

investigating Trump family businesses, that that would be over the line for

him.

He did say that maybe he has sold some condominiums to Russians, and maybe

it would be OK to look at some of those transactions, but nothing else.

But overall, what is your interpretation of this stunning “New York Times”

interview?

EUGENE JOSEPH DIONNE, OPINION WRITER, WASHINGTON POST: Well, if you`re

telling Robert Mueller that he can`t look at family finances connected to

Russia in a serious way, you`re telling him he can`t carry out this

investigation.

This isn`t some speculative matter. Now famously Donald Trump Jr. told a

New York real estate conference back in 2008 that Russians make up a pretty

disproportionate cross section of a lot of our assets, and he also said we

see a lot of Russian money pouring in.

If you`re Mr. Mueller, you`ve got to look at whether any financial links

between Trump and the Trump organization and the Russians led to a

relationship that made Putin want to intervene on his behalf.

And if Mueller has to walk away from that or face some kind of action from

Trump, then Trump is saying, I don`t want to be investigated.

O`DONNELL: John, the possibility next week of this thing becoming very

public includes something we won`t really be able to see, Jared Kushner –

HEILEMANN: Right –

O`DONNELL: Testifying to the Senate Intelligence Committee staff behind –

HEILEMANN: Yes –

O`DONNELL: Closed doors, but the cameras of course will follow him in and

out of the building where he won`t say a word publicly, I`m sure.

HEILEMANN: Right.

O`DONNELL: And then Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort being

invited to a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, no word yet on whether

they will show up for that.

HEILEMANN: Yes, I mean, look, the trajectory of this story, Lawrence, as

you know has been breathtaking, and that the velocity at which it`s moved.

And I think right now if you think about this interview that Trump has

given and some of the stuff we discussed in the first segment about what

his game is here, is he trying to force Sessions or invite Sessions in a

very strong way to resign?

We could have an action-packed week this week on this story. And then next

week obviously, for the reasons you just said, things are going to start to

come to a head pretty quickly.

Adam Schiff was on Rachel`s show earlier talking about how the House

Intelligence Committee is now really gearing up and is going to start going

after some of these folks to get them on that side of Capitol Hill.

We are – you know, the time that it took for Watergate to unfold, just the

way in which the world works now, this entire thing, the trajectory of it

just seems like it`s going to happen in about a nine-month window rather

than an 18-month window.

And that means right now we`re going to start to get to the very heart of

this thing pretty quick. I don`t know where we`re going to land, but, boy,

things are happening real fast right now.

O`DONNELL: And E.J., here`s the president tonight basically inviting the

spectacle and what is for the administration the unnecessary spectacle of

another confirmation hearing for –

HEILEMANN: Right –

O`DONNELL: Attorney General where this nominee will be grilled like we`ve

never seen before, basically to certify his defiance of the president who

is nominating him.

DIONNE: No, I think that`s absolutely right. For Sessions, either firing

Sessions or forcing him out will not go down well with Republican senators.

Second, what Trump is saying in that interview is that he wanted a supine

attorney general.

(COUGHING)

Excuse me, he wanted an attorney general who would protect him and not

recuse himself. And so Republicans may let the FBI choice go through.

He acquitted himself pretty well at that hearing. But this time around,

Trump is basically on the record saying, I don`t really want an independent

attorney general.

And I think Republicans haven`t put up much resistance before, but I think

they will have to be tougher on whoever Trump chooses if this comes to

pass.

O`DONNELL: I just want to take a moment before each of you go to turn to

John McCain and the difficult news –

HEILEMANN: Yes –

O`DONNELL: That he and his family have received tonight about brain cancer

that Senator McCain is now dealing with. And John Heileman, I know you`ve

covered John McCain very closely, especially in the 2008 campaign and

described vividly in your book, “Game Change”, played brilliantly by Ed

Harris in the “HBO” movie of your book.

HEILEMANN: Yes –

O`DONNELL: Your reflections tonight on the John McCain who you know.

HEILEMANN: Look, he is – Lawrence, I think you know, you can do your

lapse into clich‚ pretty quickly. But he is obviously an American hero.

He is a vanishing breed. He is an iconoclast, he is in his own mind and

often in reality a maverick. And I think, you know, you having spent the

time that you spent in the Senate know that this is true.

There are very diminishingly few United States senators who you would like

always want to have dinner with. It used to be in the Senate there were an

awful lot of them.

There are very few of them today that you would just be dying to go out and

have dinner with. John McCain is someone I`d have dinner with seven nights

a week. And always interesting, always of independent – a spirit of

independent judgment. God, I hope he gets well.

O`DONNELL: To that point, John, I think about people working in the Senate

today and especially the young people working in the Senate today who will

do two or three years, some of them less.

But it will be the memory of their lives. And one of the things they talk

about forever is who was – who was serving in the Senate when they worked

there.

HEILEMANN: Right –

O`DONNELL: Every one of them, everyone of them –

DIONNE: Lawrence –

O`DONNELL: Is going to say John McCain at the top of their list –

HEILEMANN: Right –

O`DONNELL: E.J., go ahead.

DIONNE: Lawrence, you had it exactly right at the beginning of the show

when you talked about this man having the energy of a 25-year-old and the

enthusiasm of a 25-year-old.

And President Obama sent out a great tweet tonight where he said, “cancer

doesn`t know what it`s up against”, and I hope that`s right.

O`DONNELL: John Heilemann and E.J. Dionne, thank you both for joining us

tonight, really appreciate it.

DIONNE: Thank you –

HEILEMANN: Thanks, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, a neurosurgeon will join us with a brief explanation

about Senator John McCain`s condition tonight.

And later, Congressman Barney Frank is here with his assessment of where

the Republican Congress stands now on the health care bill.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC ANCHOR: Senator John McCain`s mother, Roberta, is

105 years old, and if you`re one of the people who has ever been lucky

enough to spend time chatting with her, you know that she is one of her

family`s pillars of strength. Tonight Roberta McCain and the rest of the

family are dealing with the news that Senator John McCain has been

diagnosed with brain cancer. After the news broke tonight, politicians and

presidents issued statements and tweets in praise of John McCain.,

Democrats and Republicans.

but the statement that matters most is from his daughter, Meghan McCain.

She wrote, the news of my father`s illness has affected every one of us in

the McCain family. my grandmother, mother, brothers, sister and I have all

endured the shock of the news, and now we live with the anxiety about what

comes next. It is an experience familiar to us given my father`s previous

battle with cancer and families whose loved ones are also stricken with the

tragedy of disease and inevitability of age.

It won`t surprise you to learn that in all this, the one of us who is most

confident and calm is my father. He is a warrior at dusk, one of the

greatest Americans of our age and the worthy heir to his father`s and

grandfather`s name. But to me, he is something more.

He is my strength, my example, my refuge, my confidant, my teacher, my

rock, my hero, my dad. joining us now is Dr. Lawrence Wechsler. He is the

chairman of the Department of Neurology at the University of Pittsburgh

Medical Center. Doctor, thank you very much for joining us tonight.

There`s been a statement released describing the Senator`s condition and

the tumor that was discovered being a Glioblastoma. Having read that

information, what do we know about Senator McCain`s condition tonight?

LAWRENCE WECHSLER, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Well Lawrence, the details that have

been released are a bit scanty, but it has been said he has this tumor

called a Glioblastoma. This is typically a very malignant brain tumor.

Unfortunately it can grow fairly quickly. In this case, it seems to be

rather small.

It sounds like from what I have been able to gather from the reports that

this started as some bleeding within the brain, that the surgeons then went

in to remove the blood clot from the brain, and in the process took some

tissue that showed evidence of this tumor called a Glioblastoma.

O`DONNELL: And given the basic outline of what you know tonight about this

case, what do you think would be the recommended course of action for the

next few weeks anyway?

WECHSLER: Well, the usual treatment for this, Lawrence, is first to take

out the tumor as much as it can be taken out. Unfortunately one of the

problems with this tumor is it tends to infiltrate into the substance of

the brain. So it`s hard to get it all out.

But first to take out as much as you can, and actually it sounds like from

the reports that I`ve seen, that the surgeons there feel they have gotten

most if not all of the tumor removed. The next step would be to consider

additional therapy. And the typical therapies that are considered would be

a combination of the radiation and chemotherapy, and that would occur over

the next few weeks.

O`DONNELL: So would that keep the Senator back at home in Arizona? Would

he be able to return to Washington anytime soon?

WECHSLER: I mean it`s hard to know. If he`s still in fairly good

condition, which again from the reports, it sounds like he is. The reports

that I`ve ready said that really neurologically he was essentially normal

and this was found because of some rather non-specific symptoms so if he`s

in good condition and feeling well, then he could potentially return to the

Senate.

Of course, you know, he`s going to be undergoing some fairly rigorous

therapy, and once he gets into the radiation and the chemotherapy, he may

not feel quite as strong or as vigorous. So we`ll just have to wait to see

how he reacts to the treatment.

O`DONNELL: Well if anyone can get back at it, it will be Senator John

McCain. Dr. Lawrence Wechsler, thank you very much for joining us tonight.

WECHSLER: Thank you, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, what Mitch McConnell had to say today about the

future of the health care bill that has no future. And Congressman Barney

Frank will join us.

O`DONNELL: The Trump/McConnell/Ryan health care bill is still a lost

cause, but no one seems to know how to tell the President.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, UNITED STATES PRESIDENT: We`re in this room today to deliver

on our promise to the American people to repeal Obamacare and to ensure

that they have the health care that they need. We have no choice. We have

to repeal and replace Obamacare.

We can repeal it, but the best is repeal and replace, and let`s get going.

I intend to keep my promise. And I know you will too.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: That was the President at lunch today with Republican Senators

including all of the announced opponents of what you just heard the

President say, and they`re all still opponents. The most important

statement of the day on this legislation was delivered as usual not by the

President, but by the man in charge of the legislation.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MITCH MCCONNELL, UNITED STATES SENATOR: It`s pretty obvious we`ve had

difficulty in getting 50 votes to proceed. But what I want to disabuse any

of you of is the notion that we will not have that vote next week. We`re

going to vote on the motion to proceed to the bill next week.

REPORTER: Will you cancel all of august recess?

MCCONNELL: We`re going to have a vote on the motion to proceed to the bill

next week. Thanks, everybody

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Translation, the Republicans are not going to stay in Washington

working on health care during the august recess like Donald Trump wants

them to. Mitch McConnell is going to bring this thing to an end by having a

vote next week, which he knows he`s going to lose. He`s going to have the

Senate Vote on a bill to completely repeal Obamacare.

According to the bill, the actual repeal would take place two years from

now, and in the meantime, Mitch McConnell promises the Republicans in

Congress we`ll figure out what they haven`t been able to figure out in

seven years, which is how to replace Obamacare. Mitch McConnell knows this

is hopeless, but he`s not going to be the one to tell the President or to

tell those very few Republican voters who actually want Obamacare repealed

and replaced.

Mitch McConnell is going to let the vote in the Senate speak for itself.

Obamacare now has very deep roots in Federal Government, in State

Governments, and in our health care system. It would be extremely

difficult to repeal and replace even with a President who knew how to wield

power in legislation, even with a President who wasn`t lazy, even with a

President who is not playing golf and ignoring the Senate Bill when he

should have been rounding up votes for it.

But President Trump kept making the very difficult impossibly difficult. he

delivered new messages almost weekly about what the bill would be, should

be, each idea different from the last idea, more expensive than the last

idea and in conflict with the last idea. Ideas like insurance for

everybody.

That was a quote. Another quote, much lower deductibles and then, of

course, the moment when the President publicly confessed what every Senator

already knew. That he is an abject ignoramus when it comes to health care

policy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Everybody knew. Former Congressman Barney Frank knew exactly how

complicated health care is, and he will join us next.

O`DONNELL: Here is Speaker of the House Paul Ryan today talking about the

Senate Health Care Bill.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PAUL RYAN, SPEAKER OF THE UNITED STATES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES: I just

want them to pass something so that we can at least get to negotiations on

a final version of the bill. That process can`t continue, it can`t go

forward if the Senate doesn`t pass anything and that`s where they are right

now, and that`s what`s frustrating to all of us right now. It is in the

Senate`s court because we did our job, pass our bill, and we have to get

them to pass something.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: We are joined now by former Massachusetts Congressman Barney

Frank. Barney, that sounds familiar. Someone in the House of

Representatives saying, we did our job. What`s wrong with that Senate?



BARNEY FRANK, FORMER U.S. REPRESENTATIVE: Well, but it shows a

misunderstanding of the Senate`s rules and of the composition. Paul Ryan`s

got a larger majority, but even with the frustration he`s feeling, this

please just pass anything. We`re talking about one of the most serious,

important pieces of legislation you can have both because of what it does

to individuals` quality of life, because of its impact on the economy,

America`s competitive position. So this plea to the United States Senate,

just pass anything, is just another confession of bankruptcy intellectually

from a policy standpoint.

O`DONNELL: Barney, Compare and contrast the presidential input from

President Obama on the Affordable Care Act, on getting that bill passed and

what it took from the President and this President, who we saw playing golf

all weekend on the weekend before Mitch McConnell was going to try to get

to a vote in the Senate.

FRANK: Well, I think there were two criticisms you can make of Donald

Trump`s involvement in the Health Care Bill. First of all, there were

times when he wasn`t being helpful. Secondly, there were times when he was

trying to be helpful. I`m not sure which one did more damage. Calling the

house bill mean – first of all, you noted, I mean I`ve never seen anybody

– what he says has a shelf life of about an hour.

The man will say something. He`ll write it down, and an hour later he acts

as if he never said it. Its totally repudiated. But I can tell you about

health care and also about the financial reform bill. The Obama, the

President personally and his administration officials at his direction were

very much involved.

I remember going to the Whitehouse at one point to talk about financial

reform and the President pulled me over because I raised some question

about the health care bill. And one, he knew as much about it as anybody.

Two, he understood the politics of the place.

He was much more involved and yes, he could do it. There`s another contrast

that I think is important Lawrence that will be familiar to you. And that`s

Donald Trump and Ronald Reagan. Trump is complaining he gets no Democrats.

…

Reagan got a lot of democrats. I wish he hadn`t. I got to Congress with

Reagan coming to the Whitehouse. The Reagan Program, a very radical one, a

very drastic one passed because he had a lot of democrats. He worked at it

personally and also because Reagan retained a popularity.

One of the striking things and Trump is right, he gets no Democratic

votes. It`s interesting there were Democrats from states some of them more

conservative states that voted him, Indiana, Missouri, West Virginia,

Montana, North Dakota. They`re not afraid of Donald Trump those Democratic

Senators because they know more than he knows and know what the people

want. So as I said, I think yes, Trump has not been involved, but it`s not

– I think they`re better off when he`s not involved.

O`DONNELL: There was another source of energy driving the Affordable Care

Act in the United States Senate as you know, and that was your senior

senator From Massachusetts, Ted Kennedy, who didn`t make it all the way to

the end with that legislation. And in fact, was diagnosed with the same

brain cancer.

FRANK: Very Poignant, you know, When I heard the news, the sad news about

John McCain, I left my offices in Maine and I looked at one of the wedding

presents Jim and I got a few years ago when we got married was from Vicki

Kennedy. And I treasure it. It was a painting, a copy of a painting Ted

had done.

And the parallels these two great men of great impact in the Senate, you

don`t agree with everything they did but certainly they had major impacts

as senators. Their one major political failure not to be elected president

but that didn`t stop them from having enormous impact and at roughly the

same age, exactly the same disease. It`s kind of a poignant sad parallel.

O`DONNELL: Yes. Vicki Kennedy tweeted tonight, Senator Kennedy`s widow

tweeted thoughts and prayers are with Teddy`s and my friend Senator John

McCain and with Cindy McCain and their family. God bless John McCain.

And Barney, this is among the kind of unpredictable things that can happen.

I mean here at the United States Senate where Mitch McConnell`s counting

every vote and now, it`s hard to say when John McCain will be okay.

FRANK: Lawrence, to reinforce your point that McConnell seems to want to

get rid of this, if he were absolutely trying as a maximum to get those

votes, he would delay it for John McCain`s presence. I don`t think anybody

would expect John to come from the terrible thing he`s going through now to

be there. So that`s one more example from McConnell not wanting to do it.

Can I say one other thing that`s very important? I`m indebted to Donald

Trump for a long time, we`ve had this problem that people disliked

government. And the health care bill has shown reminded people and Donald

Trump has shown people there is something a lot worse than government. It`s

not government. That as bad as they might have thought the government was

on health care, it`s now created people that the absence of government

healthcare is even worse.

Donald Trump has done more for getting people to understand the importance

of public policy that respond to public needs in an affirmative way than

anything we could have done on our own.

O`DONNELL: A quick word about the big news of the night with Jeff Sessions

and the President in the New York Times basically saying if Jeff Sessions

had told me that he was going to do the right thing and recluse himself,

then I would not have the nominated an Attorney General who was committed

doing the right thing.

FRANK: Well, of course, it`s also true as one of your panelists pointed

out, the recusal came after he was nominated. It couldn`t have been before.

But this has become farce.

Lawrence you had great show business experience and how you show politics

in a good way.. I wish just somebody – Alec Baldwin has done this great

Trump. I wish somebody would hire Leslie Jordan to play Sessions. The only

way is to put the two of them out there. it is the most bizarre, pathetic

silliness I can imagine at what should be the most serious deliberations in

the American government.

O`DONNELL: Barney Frank, thank you very much for joining us tonight, really

appreciate it. Tonight`s last word is next.

O`DONNELL: The United States Senate is no longer filled with a lot of best

friends, a lot of great friendships. The Senators don`t have that much time

with each other anymore. They don`t socialize the way they used to anymore.

They don`t get together after hours very much anymore.

But John McCain, John McCain is one of the lucky ones. He does have a best

friend in the Senate. And that best friend is Senator Lindsey Graham.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LINDSEY GRAHAM, UNITED STATES SENATOR: I got a call from Rick Davis saying

you know it`s tough news and it is tough. Talked to John, said yes, I`m

going to have to stay here a little bit longer. Take some treatments and

I`ll be back.

And we talked about five minutes you know, it`s going to be a tough way

forward but he says I`ve been through worse. And basically, then we started

talking about health care and the NDA. Literally it wasn`t five minutes

until he turned away from what I think most people would have a hard time

absorbing and focused on what he loves the best.

So pray. I don`t know – God knows how this ends, not me. But I do know

this. This disease is never had a more worthy opponent

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: John McCain`s best friend in the Senate gets tonight`s Last

Word. the 11th Hour with Brian Williams is next.

BRIAN WILLIAMS, 11th HOUR ANCHOR: Breaking news we`re covering tonight,

Senator John McCain diagnosed with brain cancer.

END

