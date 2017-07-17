The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, Transcript 7/17/17 Trump calls for Repeal Now

Transcript:

THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL

Date: July 17, 2017

Date: July 17, 2017

Guest: Mieke Eoyang, David Frum, Joshua Green

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC: Used to this stalled in the middle of the – appears

to have died, or at least it is stalled in the middle of the intersection

where it doesn`t seem safe.

The Republicans tonight lost at least two more votes for that bill, which

means they`re down to at least four no votes. They can only afford two no

votes to still get the thing passed.

Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas saying tonight, “we must now start fresh with

an open legislative process.” And since the statement from Moran, more

senators may now be peeling off.

Senator Lindsey Graham saying tonight, quote, “it`s time for a new

approach.” That does it for us tonight, we will see you again tomorrow.

Our continuing coverage now with – on THE LAST WORD with Lawrence

O`Donnell, good evening, Lawrence.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, HOST, THE LAST WORD: Good evening, Rachel. This is of

course huge news as you made very clear at 9:00 p.m. tonight.

And for me, it`s one of those moments where I think, oh, OK, so the old

senate rules still hold, and that the old rule being that the longer it

takes the Senate to get to a controversial vote, the weaker the support is.

But, you know, Rachel, I can`t rely on any of the old rules anymore. But

this time it seemed to work.

MADDOW: Well, yes, and it`s very – you know, Mitch McConnell shouldn`t be

underestimated. But Mitch McConnell is good at getting stuff passed, and

he moves in mysterious ways.

And so it`s possible that he has some plan B around this, but I can`t

imagine that his plan for getting this through involved losing both a

moderate like Susan Collins and home state iconoclast like Rand Paul, and

also conservatives like Mike Lee and Jerry Moran.

It`s such a heterogeneous group that is saying no. It implies that any

plan that McConnell might have had for how to maneuver around the various

votes that he needs might just have fallen apart.

I don`t know if more time is going to help or hurt. I`m starting to feel

tonight looking at senators` Twitter feeds just over the course of this

hour that there might be more no votes by the time – by the time we hit

midnight tonight.

O`DONNELL: Well, Rachel, now they don`t even have to say no. As you

noticed with Lindsey Graham, he doesn`t have to come out and say no because

it`s done.

They`re not – they can`t do it now. And so you`re going to hear process.

You`re going to hear Lindsey Graham saying, now it`s time to just start

over again with something new.

And Graham himself was working on offering his own alternative to the bill.

He was going to offer it in the form of an amendment.

And so there was that incredible pressure where if they just lost one vote,

if they just lost one vote, and so they didn`t lose just one.

They lost two –

MADDOW: Right –

O`DONNELL: And that says coordination. That says no one wanted to be the

one person to do it, so let`s get more than one of us together to make this

announcement at the same time.

MADDOW: Right. And then as soon as you get over that threshold, whether

it`s one person who sort of, you know, takes it for the team or whether

you`ve got two people spreading the blame like they did tonight with Jerry

Moran and Mike Lee, once you`re over that threshold, then for any number of

reasons with any level of specificity or lack thereof, all of the other

Republican senators, including almost everybody except Mitch McConnell, can

now get on board and say what they think their problems with it were –

O`DONNELL: Well, of course, for them, Rachel, the pressure is really off

in the sense that now the big majority of them, 40 of them, don`t have to

say a word.

MADDOW: Yes –

O`DONNELL: They don`t have to say anything, and there`s a bunch of them –

there`s dozens of them who have been ducking, who have never said they`re

for it, they`re against it. And now they`ll never have to say they`re for

it or against it.

MADDOW: Yes, and it`s you know, two things here interesting to me, just

think as we got this breaking news tonight. One was that your words were

ringing in my ears from Thursday night when you were talking about Ted Cruz

being the author of the substantive new parts of this bill.

And we sort of laughed together about how, oh, yes, well, Senator Cruz has

such a record of passing things through the Senate.

O`DONNELL: Yes –

MADDOW: Everybody likes Ted Cruz, and they`ll like what he did. I mean,

Ted Cruz did add the most substantive, latest language in terms of the way

the policy was going to be shaped.

That appears to have precipitated it completely falling apart. The other

part of it, though, that I`m watching is that, you know, these activist

groups and these organizing groups, some of which are full of people who

have never been activists before, these people all over the country who

have been pressuring their senators on this stuff, they`re planning on

still keeping up the pressure tomorrow and through the rest of this week.

I think tomorrow and Wednesday are probably going to be some of their

biggest protest days yet. And so even though it looks dead, they`re going

to not let up, and they`re going to keep doing what they`re doing to try to

make sure that they have sort of killed it as dead as you can.

O`DONNELL: Well, they have to because they saw what happened in the House

when it appeared to me to be dead in the House –

MADDOW: Yes –

O`DONNELL: And it came back to life. And so that remains possible here.

So they`re absolutely going to have to stay on the case.

MADDOW: Yes, it will be interesting to see.

O`DONNELL: Rachel, it was exciting to watch the news break at 9:00 p.m.,

and we`re going to take over and do our best with it now.

MADDOW: Appreciate it, my friend. well done –

O`DONNELL: Thank you, Rachel.

MADDOW: Thanks.

O`DONNELL: Well, as I said, it turns out one of the old rules of the

Senate seems to still apply. That old rule that the longer it takes for

the Senate to get to a vote on a controversial bill, the weaker the support

becomes for the bill, and that`s why they always want to get to these votes

before the recess.

That`s why it was so important to Mitch McConnell to get to this vote

before the July 4th recess because he knew it could only get worse after

that.

The constituents would have more and more opportunities to speak to their

senators, and that is exactly what happened. And so tonight, the

Republican health care bill is dead.

The current form of that bill is dead. Senator Mitch McConnell`s health

care bill began the day hanging by a thread. One vote could have ended it.

And it was depending, as the day began entirely on a speedy recovery of

Senator John McCain from surgery he had this weekend for a blood clot.

Senator McConnell had already lost two Republican votes, Senators Rand Paul

and Susan Collins, and the loss of just one more Republican, just one,

would doom the bill.

And so tonight, he didn`t lose just one. He lost two. Senator McConnell

lost Kansas Senator Jerry Moran and Utah Senator Mike Lee. They both

issued statements tonight at the same time.

Mike Lee said, “in addition to not repealing all of the Obamacare taxes, it

doesn`t go far enough in lowering premiums for middle class families, nor

does it create enough free space from the most costly Obamacare

regulations.”

And, yes, that statement is self-contradictory. What you`re going to see

in all of the Republican – almost all the Republican opposition to this

bill is that the Republican senators opposing it lay out principles that

are absolutely unmeetable by any form of this legislation.

Senator Moran criticized the closed-door process that produced the bill,

and he said, “we should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy.

Furthermore, if we leave the federal government in control of everyday

health care decisions, it is more likely that our health care system will

devolve into a single-payer system which would require a massive federal

spending increase.

We must now start fresh with an open legislative process to develop

innovative solutions that provide greater personal choice, protections for

pre-existing conditions, increased access, and lower overall costs for

Kansans.”

Joining us now, Msnbc Washington correspondent Garrett Haake, who has been

covering these developments. Garrett, how did these two senators make up

their minds, and how did they coordinate to release these statements

tonight?

GARRETT HAAKE, MSNBC WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: Well, Lawrence, people

close to the senators tell me they`ve been talking about health care for

weeks and sharing some of their concerns about it.

Jerry Moran`s flight to Washington from Kansas actually got delayed today.

He came back late just in time for the vote. But this has been an ongoing

conversation between the two of them.

And I`ve been watching Jerry Moran really closely. I used to work in

Kansas, so I`ve followed his career a little bit. And he`s someone who is

sort of old school and takes the constituents` services part of this pretty

seriously.

He was one of two – excuse me, one of three senators to hold honest to

goodness town halls over the July 4th recess. He was in western Kansas,

places four and five hours from any major city, and he heard almost nothing

but opposition to this bill.

And both on that recess and just over this weekend, I know he was talking

to folks in the Kansas Hospital Association. He was staying really plugged

in here, and while ideologically, he`s just as conservative as Mike Lee and

some of these other senators.



And in sort of, you hear in that statement this idea of still wanting to

repeal Obamacare, he knew full well from being back in Kansas that this

particular bill was not popular with his constituents.

And as someone who just got reelected in 2016, he didn`t need to take some

kind of brave vote here to keep the base happy, he could look at what his

constituents were saying, and it appears that that`s why he decided to make

this choice.

O`DONNELL: And Garrett, one more note about Kansas with your expertise

about the state. Talk about the places where he was having those town hall

meetings.

What`s the political profile of those locations? Is that the more

conservative part of the state?

HAAKE: Absolutely, these are western Kansas, four and a half hours from

Wichita, five hours from Kansas City, very red parts of the state.

These are places where President Trump won with 60 percent, 70 percent, 80

percent of the vote. But you have to remember Kansas conservative isn`t

necessarily the same sort of firebrand type of conservatism.

You see in other places – these people are conservative in the sense that

if you`re a farmer you need to be conservative with your money because it

may not rain as much next year.

So these are very old-school conservative people. They take education, and

they take their rural hospitals very seriously. And all along, Moran was

one of these people saying these rural hospitals, we need to watch this and

protect them.

And that`s apparently why he made this choice tonight or part of why he

made this choice tonight.

O`DONNELL: Garrett Haake joining us with his expertise about the Senate

and Kansas just when we needed it. Garrett, thank you very much for

joining us tonight, really appreciate it.

HAAKE: Thanks, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: We`re joined now by Julie Rovner; chief Washington

correspondent for “Kaiser Health News”. David Frum; a senior editor for

“The Atlantic” and Ron Klain; former chief of staff to Vice President Joe

Biden and Al Gore and a former senior aide to President Obama and a former

Senate aide.

And Ron, I`m going straight to you on this. So tonight, Ron, it seems the

United States Senate is working the way it normally used to work.

I think you and I both had a very strong sense of just how weak this bill

was in the Senate, but this Trump world has been surprising us, and I

wasn`t sure what rules were going to apply in the Senate this time around.

RON KLAIN, FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF TO JOE BIDEN & AL GORE: Yes, Lawrence,

you know, to quote President Trump, who knew health care could be so

complicated?

You know, I think your point on this was spot-on, which is, there is the

tendency in the Senate for the longer for these complicated things to drag

on, the more the opposition comes out.

And as Garrett was just saying, these senators went home for July 4th, and

those who heard from their constituents heard overwhelming opposition.

Not just from liberals or politically active people, but from lay people.

You know, one of the people that Senator Moran heard from was his

daughter`s pediatrician who came to a town hall to say how devastating this

bill would be.

So I think when you hear from the citizens of your state, this bill will

destroy the health care system, take from the people who need health care,

give tax breaks to the rich, that was not doing well as time went on.

And the president`s strategy of golfing and tweeting was not going to turn

that around.

O`DONNELL: And so the least popular health care bill in the history of

health care legislation in the Senate is dead tonight. New “Washington

Post” poll showed that which plan do you prefer?

Obamacare, 50 percent, the Republicans plan, 24 percent. And David Frum,

in politics, when you look at numbers like that, it feels – it would feel

in the old days, which is to say prior to the era of Trump, it would feel

easy to predict the demise of that plan.

And – but here we are tonight. What does it mean for the Republican

agenda in Congress?

DAVID FRUM, SENIOR EDITOR, THE ATLANTIC: Look, when you say to the typical

person in a poll like that, Obamacare, Trumpcare. Most people are not

fully conversant with the details of the differences.

They hear two names, those are two brands. So what you`re measuring is the

implosion of the president`s support, which is now contaminating the rest

of the Republican Party.

His name is on this thing. And therefore, it is unpopular because only

about a fifth of the country strongly supports President Trump.

And of course, he was absent. And this core logic of this bill was it took

things away from millions of people. It stepped on all kinds important

interest groups, it stepped on including some important Republican interest

groups.

It did so in the name of broad national goals that the president never

articulated, and had the president articulated them.

He`s not popular, and he`s not trusted, so his articulation wouldn`t have

done any good anyway. So I think this is just a case, as you said at the

beginning of gravity reasserting itself.

It was amazing that this thing got as far as it did in the face of all of

the reasons for senators to panic.

O`DONNELL: Julie, I`ve noticed that every conservative – every Republican

in the Senate who opposes this saying it doesn`t go far enough in repealing

Obamacare, then adds a bunch of conditions to the demand that require

retention of many elements of Obamacare, and they don`t seem to know that.

And in that sense, I find that the arguments coming at it from the right

side in the Senate are almost all self-contradictory.

JULIE ROVNER, KAISER HEALTH NEWS CHIEF WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: It`s so

ironic to see what they`ve been doing, and I`ve been saying for the last

couple of weeks, particularly the conservatives have done a really good job

diagnosing some of the problems with the Affordable Care Act.

Particularly, the people who earn too much money to get subsidies but who

buy their own insurance, and they`re really getting hammered.

They`re paying way too much, and yet nothing in any of these bills would do

almost anything to help those people. So, you know, they`re coming up with

sort of the right problems.

They`re asking the right questions, and they`re not quite giving the right

answers to them. I should also point out that, yes, while we`re sort of

pronouncing this bill dead, it`s been pronounced dead several times before.

The health reporters who have been covering this keep calling it the zombie

bill because it keeps dying and coming back to life.

O`DONNELL: But, Ron, I just want to just go with people with Senate

experience. Let`s just put this marker down.

If this thing comes back, if it comes back to life somehow in the Senate,

that will be something we`ve never seen before on a bill like this.

KLAIN: Yes, that`s right, Lawrence. I mean, it`s not just – I agree with

Julie. It`s died and come back before certainly in the House and in

earlier versions.

But what`s different this time is these senators are now laying down very

specific markers. You know, the premiums for middle class people need to

be lower.

There needs to be pre-existing conditions. The things you`re hearing in

the Lee and the Moran statements, the self-contradictory things are a

series of petards that they`re going to get hoisted on if they let this

thing come back.

So it has to come back, you know – it`s like one of those rental car

return places where the spikes go up and you can`t back out.

It has to come back over very difficult terrain if it`s going to come back

at this point in time.

FRUM: All right, there`s another way to think about this zombie bills.

You can say, it dies and it comes back, it dies and it comes back. Another

way to say it is, it comes back and then it dies, it comes back and then it

dies.

O`DONNELL: Yes, that`s another possibility. Let`s listen to what the

president said about how he was patiently sitting in the White House with

his bill-signing pen in hand.

And apparently, doing absolutely nothing else to help pass this bill.

Let`s listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I am sitting in the Oval

Office with a pen in hand, waiting for our senators to give it to me.

For years, they`ve been talking about repeal and replace, repeal and

replace. I think they passed it 61 times, repeal and replace.

But that didn`t mean anything because you had the minority, the Republicans

– they didn`t have the majority, so it wasn`t going to get to the

president.

But if it ever did, Obama wasn`t going to sign it. So it didn`t mean –

now, we have a president that`s waiting to sign it. I have pen in hand.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Julie, the president tweeted that a few times saying he was

waiting with the pen in hand, and apparently no one in the White House told

him that no health care legislation has ever passed without a president

working hard every minute to pass it.

ROVNER: Well, not only has the president not been working hard to pass

this, he`s been actually hindering the process by changing what he wants.

Saying different things, sometimes within the same couple of sentences.

You know, he celebrated the House bill`s passage, and then a couple of

weeks later he said it was mean and the Senate should start over.

So not only has the president not been pushing this process, he`s actually

been making it more difficult for the lawmakers who are trying to do it.

O`DONNELL: And Ron, on the matter of the possibility of this coming up

again, one of the things Mitch McConnell is facing is the legislative

calendar and the schedule of other things he needs to accomplish.

And every day you give to this, you`re – on the Senate calendar, on the

other end of it, you`re pushing things off of a cliff into oblivion that

you won`t get to.

KLAIN: Yes, it`s absolutely right, Lawrence. And what`s more, what you`re

hearing tonight from Lindsey Graham and in the statements from Moran and

Lee is a call for process.

O`DONNELL: Yes.

KLAIN: And process takes time. You know, you can imagine from – you`re a

former worker in the Senate Finance Committee, what it would be like to

start from scratch at this point in time and start all over again.

So if really they are going to have an open process, you are talking about

months, not days or weeks, before this thing is back on the floor.

FRUM: And this is where the total absence of presidential leadership

bites. The thing that a more normal president would do or would have done

months ago is to say, look, we`re not passing this gigantic bill. That`s

just an illusion.

Let`s pick the one or two things about Obamacare that bug us most and I`ve

written about what those would be. Fix those things, and then let`s go on

to something where we can win.

And by – and that means by the time we get to the fall of 2018, we have

not left our supporters feeling like we`re losers who can`t do anything.

We`ve done something important for them, and at least moved the game a

little bit on the health care issue, on the thing they most bothered –

that most bothered them.

O`DONNELL: Julie Rovner and Ron Klain, thank you very much for joining us

tonight.

KLAIN: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, the president has a new excuse for his son and son-

in-law meeting with a group of Russians at Trump Tower during the campaign.

And the defeat of the Republican health care bill of the Senate now means

that the rest of the Trump agenda in Congress is also in deep trouble.

O`DONNELL: The president has just tweeted after the defeat of the

Republican health care bill in the Senate – the collapse I should say as

senators defected from it.

“Republicans should just repeal failing Obamacare now and work on a new

health care plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in.”

Joining us now, Neera Tanden; president of the Center for American

Progress, and Ezra Levin; co-executive director of the Indivisible Project.

And Neera, you worked on the Affordable Care Act in the Obama

administration. What do you make of the president`s new strategy announced

three minutes ago that forget about trying to provide any sorts of

guarantees of any kinds of health insurance in America.

Just repeal Obamacare completely, and then invite the Democrats to join you

in an effort to put something else there.

NEERA TANDEN, PRESIDENT, CENTER FOR AMERICAN PROGRESS: Yes, I think this

might be plan D, E, or F for Donald Trump.

And you know, I think the real problem for him is that he does not have a

vision of health care for Americans. He can`t talk about this issue.

He can`t discuss it in detail. He`s been unable to persuade the American

people or the Senate or House members on his legislation.

And so I think, you know, this kind of statement in which he`s – after

he`s attacked Democrats day-in-and-day-out, is just like another ludicrous

explanation for what`s happened here.

For a defeat in which he could not get the members of his own party to

support a bill because it is such a catastrophic disaster for people`s

health care.

O`DONNELL: Ezra, you mobilized a tremendous amount of the opposition to

this bill out there at town halls and elsewhere around the country.

What`s your reaction to the president`s new strategy? He`s no longer

content with passing a bill that would take health care away from 23

million people.

He now wants to take it away from everyone who has benefited in any way

under the Affordable Care Act, including taking the health insurance away

from kids who are under age 26 who are on their parents` policies?

EZRA LEVIN, CO-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, INDIVISIBLE PROJECT: Right, no, you

know, I got to say when it comes to health care legislation, the

president`s maliciousness is only outdone by his incompetence.

And that`s great for us. We`re happy for him to keep on failing and keep

on failing to demonstrate leadership on this. It means the people win.

There`s a reason why support for his health care bill is so low, and it`s

because people know it`s going to harm them.

People know it`s going to damage their health or cause them to go bankrupt,

and that`s why you saw folks even out in Kansas in a really red state come

out that (INAUDIBLE) Kansas, population, 277 and fill up the town hall with

Senator Moran and tell him, hey, we don`t want this.

And you know what? When Republicans listen to their constituents, that`s

what they do. They stand and they say, hey, we don`t want this either.

And that`s what Moran did, and we`re proud to see it.

O`DONNELL: Neera, the first one to tweet tonight that they should just

repeal Obamacare completely was Mark Meadows; the leader of the

conservatives in the House.

And I think Meadows is smart enough to know that vote will never occur –

TANDEN: Yes –

O`DONNELL: That Susan Collins was afraid of how much damage you were doing

by repealing some of Obamacare. She will absolutely oppose the repeal of

all of it as will probably most senators although since it will probably

never come to a vote in the Senate, they don`t have to turn over their

cards about that.

But it seems to me the strategy of saying, let`s just repeal Obamacare

outright is a completely fake strategy being announced by conservative

Republicans to pretend that they are willing to deliver on their promise to

do that.

TANDEN: You are absolutely right. This is exactly what Mark Meadows is

doing. It`s exactly what Rand Paul is doing.

And frankly, it`s what Donald Trump is doing. They`re trying to explain to

their base that they – you know, if it were up to them, they would get the

job done.

It`s just other forces that won`t let them – let this happen. The reality

is, I know it seems many months ago now, but their original strategy, you

know, in January was to repeal the Affordable Care Act and pass a bill to

have a replacement three years later.

Republicans opposed that because they didn`t want to have millions of

people lose health insurance. It wasn`t just, you know, Susan Collins.

It was Corker and conservative senators from Arkansas, Cotton – you know,

senators from all across the country. Republicans said we can`t do that

because we can`t just have millions of people lose health care.

So this is – this won`t pass. It will never pass. It is just a way for

Donald Trump and Republicans to blame the Congress, blame others for their

own failure.

Republicans have the Congress. They have the House, they have the Senate.

They cannot muster majority for a bill they claim to want to repeal for

seven years.

So this is on them. This is a failure of leadership on them. They can say

anything they want to their base. But the reality is what killed this bill

– I have to – I just want to like take my hat off to Indivisible and all

the groups and people who have mobilized.

It is the people of this country in every corner, in conservative

districts, in liberal districts, in every corner of this country, people

stood up and opposed this bill. They put their bodies in front of this

train, and that is what has defeated this bill so far.

LEVIN: And let me –

O`DONNELL: We have – we have a breaking news announcement here from

Senator John McCain, who Mitch McConnell was relying on to be one of the

people who would vote to repeal and replace Obamacare.

It looks like he was not ready to do that. But he is now saying “as this

law continues to crumble in Arizona and states across the country, we must

not repeat the original mistakes that led to Obamacare`s failure.

The Congress must now return to regular order, hold hearings, receive input

from members of both parties, and heed the recommendation of our nation`s

governors so that we can produce a bill that finally provides Americans

with access to quality and affordable care.”

And Ezra, I would submit to you that that is as unrealistic a proposal from

Senator McCain, and he knows it, as the Trump proposal to simply vote to

repeal it.

And I mean, Senator McCain`s proposal is a good and solid proposal, but

it`s not one that the Republican Senate will take up.

LEVIN: So you bring up a great point, which is as incompetent as Donald

Trump is, when it comes to legislative strategy, his agenda doesn`t depend

on Donald Trump.

It depends on this Congress, and Mitch McConnell has chosen to try to get

this bill through in the most secretive way possible, as quickly as

possible, without public attention.

So while this bill is dead right now, I think we should all take a moment,

celebrate, have a drink tonight. But tomorrow, you need to come out and

push farther and faster against this bill than you ever have before.

There are 161 Indivisible events across the country for a national day of

action tomorrow. Folks like Atcap(ph) and folks at National Adapt(ph) and

Ultraviolet and move on, they`re doing this too.

We all need to come out and make sure that this bill that`s dead now, it

stays dead.

O`DONNELL: And Neera –

TANDEN: Lawrence –

O`DONNELL: This seems like –

TANDEN: Yes –

O`DONNELL: The moment to try to get these kinds of statements for Ezra and

his activists to try to get these kinds of statements that we got from

McCain out of their senators.

Do you believe we should have hearings? Get promises like that from them

because that`s actually the procedural way to continue to tie up the

Republicans.

And it`s fascinating to see how brave and specific and clear Senator McCain

is ten minutes after the bill dies.

TANDEN: Look, I expect tomorrow – I mean, I`m just going to have a

prediction. But I think a few more senators will actually come out

tomorrow against this bill.

I do not think this is it. But let me say this. There is a path forward.

I think everyone who is speaking tomorrow, everyone who is talking about

this, what we`re all for is actually a bipartisan process.

Mitch McConnell is right. The other path forward is a bipartisan process

that helps address some of the issues in the ACA, strengthens coverage,

makes it more affordable and brings more people in.

I think that is a path forward, and that`s what we`ve all been asking for,

Democrats, independents, many Republicans, we can get that if the

Republicans give up on this partisan attempt to just jam out their bill

through.

O`DONNELL: Neera Tanden and Ezra Levin, thank you both for joining us

tonight, I really appreciate it.

LEVIN: Thanks for having me.

TANDEN: Great to be with you.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, this weekend produced new excuses for Donald Trump

Jr. and Jared Kushner`s meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer and many other

people.

The cast keeps growing in that room. That`s next.

O`DONNELL: The President continues to insist that most politicians are

criminals, including himself and his politically active son. This morning

the President Tweeted, most politicians would have gone to a meeting like

the one don junior attended in order to get info on an opponent. That`s

politics, exclamation point. And that is a lie, exclamation point.

That is not politics. That is a crime. Donald Trump Jr. and the Trump

campaign chairman Paul Manafort and the President`s son-in-law Jared

Kushner were actively soliciting information on their campaign opponent

from the Russian government. They believed that they were getting Russian

government information, and that is against the law. There is now no doubt

that most people named Trump would have had that illegal meeting.

That`s for sure. Donald Trump is the first President of the United States

to publicly support violating federal laws governing campaigns, and this

would be the most startling moment in any presidency if we were talking

about any President other than Donald Trump. He wakes up this morning and

decides to Tweet his support for committing a federal crime. And it is

taken as just another day in America.

Every minute that Donald Trump and his family have been in politics, they

have been degrading our politics. They are, in that sense, policies aside,

the worst thing that has ever happened to American politics. The Wall

Street Journal is reporting tonight that a new subpoena has been issued in

the investigation of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

The subpoena from the district attorney`s office in Manhattan is directed

as a small Chicago Bank run by a member of the President`s economic

advisory panel. The subpoena is seeking information on some loans of up to

$16 million that that Trump-friendly bank gave to Paul Manafort in

November, the month of the election and then in January, the month of the

inauguration. According to the journal, the bank`s loans to Mr. Manafort

equaled almost 24 percent of the bank`s reported $67 million of equity

capital. And so a bank loans one-fourth of itself to Paul Manafort. That`s

next.

O`DONNELL: We`re joined now by Mieke Eoyang, a former House Intelligence

Committee Staff member and Vice President for the National Security Program

at the Third Way. David Frum is back with us. Mieke, this Wall Street

Journal story breaking tonight is fascinating because here we have a

completely different legal jurisdiction here. the District Attorney in

Manhattan, Cyrus Vance Jr. investigating Paul Manafort about a very, very

sweet series of loans where he ends up taking one-fourth of a bank`s assets

in loans. Kind of an inconceivable mathematics there and this is all – how

does this Special Prosecutor react to information like that?

MIEKE EOYANG, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: So if you`re talking about Special

Prosecutor Mueller looking at this case in New York, I think there are

serious questions of public corruption here. Remember, the idea of selling

positions, like the Secretary of the Army for some kind of financial gain

would be illegal. That`s the kind of thing former Illinois Governor Rod

Blagojevich went to jail for having a position and suggesting someone could

make you an offer for it.

O`DONNELL: And that`s the bank executive involved who actually did end up,

apparently, with a Trump job. David Frum, it also points out the levels of

incentives for cooperation with prosecutors that are going to come up with

people like Paul Manafort, who seems to be entangled in more than one

investigation.

DAVID FRUM, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Notice that Manafort has been far and away

the most disciplined of the people in the trump orbit about what he says

and what he has done since the election. Everybody else is yammering all

the time or getting into some other kind of trouble. Manafort has laid very

low but has not gone away. He`s one of the most vulnerable points in the

whole Trump armature.

Let`s also remember that there`s another person who deeply owes Paul

Manafort and that is the Vice President. He would not be vice president but

for Paul Manafort. And if things get really sticky, Paul Manafort may

discover he`s got a really good and important friend

O`DONNELL: Mieke, Paul Manafort`s silence is the kind of thing this makes

everyone else subject to this investigation very nervous. They know Mike

Flynn has been out there basically soliciting an immunity deal. but Paul

Manafort could be someone in that position too.

EOYANG: That`s right. And the question was which rooms was he in and what

was said in those rooms, right? He was in this meeting with Donald Trump

Jr. We don`t know what was said by the Russian lawyer or this hacker for

hire.

So Manafort has a lot of things he could offer up to the Special Prosecutor

if he were to try to get an immunity deal. But he also has significant

culpability which might suggest you don`t want to give him any kind of deal

because he might need to go down for some of the things people think he

might have done.

O`DONNELL: Mieke Eoyang and David Frum thank you both for joining us

tonight.

FRUM: Thank you.

EOYANG: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, scenes from Trump world in Joshua Green`s stunning

new book, including scenes with Donald Trump and Paul Manafort that are

just – okay. In one of them, in one of them, Donald Trump asks Paul

Manafort if he thinks Trump is a baby. You`re going to get that word for

word out of this book coming up.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



O`DONNELL: Bannon is back. Steve Bannon fell out of favor with the

President when Time Magazine put Bannon on the cover as the great

manipulator of Donald Trump. And equally important to the President of the

United States, of course, was the portrayal of Bannon on Saturday Night

Live.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ALEC BALDWIN, ACTOR: Send in Steve Bannon.

MIKEY DAY, ACTOR: can I have my desk back?

BALDWIN: Yes, of course, Mr. President. I`ll go sit at my desk, yeah.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: After that, Steve Bannon was actually worried that Jared

Kushner was going to get him pushed out of the white house. But as Jared

Kushner has fallen into deeper and deeper trouble, Steve Bannon`s position

in the Whitehouse seems as strong as ever. On the Whitehouse power seesaw,

what is bad for Jared Kushner is good for Steve Bannon.

You can`t fire the FBI. That is what Steve Bannon told the President when

Jared Kushner was urging Trump to fire FBI Director James Comey. Jared

Kushner predicted that Democrats wouldn`t criticize the decision to fire

Comey because they had criticized Comey themselves over his handling of the

investigation of Hillary Clinton`s e-mails. Bannon predicted trouble if

Trump fired Comey, and Bannon was proven right. and now the Whitehouse war

room set up to defend the president on the Russia investigation, which is

the single most important function in today`s Trump Whitehouse, is being

run by Steve Bannon.

If you`re wondering who in Trump world has an incentive to stab who in the

back in the Russia investigation, consider the scene of Jared Kushner

firing Paul Manafort as reported in Joshua Green`s new book Devil`s

Bargain. Kushner, now back from vacationing in Croatia, delivered the news

as a Friday morning breakfast as diplomatically as he could. We`ve really

got a problem here, Paul, Kushner told him. You`re going to have to step

down. But Manafort objected, well, I don`t want to do that because it will

look like I`m guilty, he said. Kushner pressed harder. It would be helpful

if you stepped down.

Yes, Manafort replied, but I can`t do that. At this, Kushner`s demeanor

hardened, and he glanced at his watch. We`re putting out a press release at

9:00 a.m. that says you`ve resigned, he said. That`s in 30 seconds.

Joining us now, Bloomberg Business Week correspondent Joshua Green, the

author of the new book Devil`s Bargain, Steve Bannon, Donald Trump and the

storming of the Presidency. Josh, when I read that in this stunning book

where you have amazing access to these people – I can`t believe the

stories you have in here – I just thought, OK. So Manafort has all the

incentive you could ever imagine for turning on Jared Kushner in this

investigation.

JOSHUA GREEN, AUTHOR: Well, he does. There`s a pretty ugly scene in the

book but Manafort had a lot of problems. What prompted this firing was the

bombshell story a couple days earlier that Manafort was supposedly the

recipient of about $13 million in cash from a pro-Russia Ukrainian

political party which caused absolute chaos inside the Trump campaign.

Trump was furious that he was having to bear the brunt of the negative

headlines and decided that Manafort had to go. Kushner was the guy who

carried who carried it out.

O`DONNELL: The story tonight in the Wall Street Journal Manafort gets a

little Chicago bank to loan him 1 fourth of the bank itself in effect. And

it`s a Trump friendly bank. This is after he has been fired.

It`s after the horrible scenes in here in your book. where he is really

having a rough time in the campaign. How did he hold on to a position in

trump world where he gets that kind of favorable treatment on the loans.

GREEN: Well I think he came in at a time when Trump was worried about

having the nomination stolen from him. If there is one thing we know Paul

Manafort is good at running a convention, running a delegate operation. He

did that for Trump. But Trump never had the faith in him that he did in

other campaign manager including Cory Lewandowski. Manafort was never a guy

who clicked with him. He tried to smooth over Trump rough edges and Trump

just bridled it every stage. And bureaus the time it got to the point

when Manafor was bringing bad headlines for candidate Trump decided he had

to go.

O`DONNELL: So here is the passage in which the President has to explain

that he is not a baby. I`m reading straight from the book. And by the way

this is pretty much what I`m about to read as you pretty much every other

page of this book. There`s a stunning back stage scene on every other page.

Trump who had been stewing over the Time`s article exploded at Manafort.

how can anybody allow – this is Trump talking how can anybody allow of an

article that says your campaign is all F`ed up Trump demanded to know

furious at had the portrayal the aides were going on television in an

effort to reach him. we all remember that. You think you`ve got to go on

TV to talk to me he shouted.

You treat me like a baby am I like a baby to you. I sit there like a

little baby and watch TV and you talk to me. Am I an f`ing baby, Paul? The

room fell silent in Josh Green`s account of that scene. So Paul never told

Donald whether he thinks he is a baby or not he never answered the

question.

GREEN: Nobody that I could talk to would fess up if he did. I don`t think

he talked back to Donald Trump in a situation like this. But this was an

intimate meeting at the Bedminster Country Club on a weekend, Giuliani,

Christy , all the big shots there. Trump as was ready to unload on his

advisers throughout the campaigns, very upset about the idea that as he put

it he was being treated like a baby. And he wanted to let off steam.

O`DONNELL: All right, we`re going to take a quick break here. When we

come back I want to get your perspective on what`s going on in the

Whitehouse right now in reaction to this health care defeat tonight. We`ll

be right back with Josh Green.

O`DONNELL: We have more breaking news at this hour about the collapse of

the Republican Health Care Bill in the Senate. Republican Senate Leader

Mitch McConnell issued this statement. Regretfully it is now apparent the

effort to repeal and immediately replace the Obamacare is not successful.

So in the coming days the Senate will vote to take up the House Bill with

the first amendment in order being what a majority of the Senate has

already supported in 2015, and that was vetoed by then President Obama, a

repeal of Obamacare with a two-year delay to provide for a stable

transition period to a patient centered health care system that gives

Americans access to quality affordable care. Do not be misled by the

language in there where any say they are going to take a vote on the house

bill.

That is simply a bookkeeping process in the Senate where they take this new

version of the bill that McConnell is going to write and simply stick it on

top of the house bill. It will completely eliminate the house bill

underneath. And that bill will be a bill to completely, completely repeal

the Affordable Care Act and delay that repeal for two years.

And in that period of time Mitch McConnell believes the Senate will then go

to work on replacement legislation. Josh Green is back with us. and Josh

our discussion of your book, which is very much about Steve Bannon entitled

the Devil`s Bargain which we`re come back has become a breaking news

segment about healthcare and the President has twitted tonight let`s just

repeal the whole thing. let`s just repeal it. That would be the Bannon

position I`m gathering based on what I`ve read in your book.

GREEN: I think it would be. But I think we`ve got to be realistic here

what we are witnessing font is the Republican Health Care death spiral.

They are not going to arbitrarily just repeal people`s health care. The

CBO score would be murderous.

32 million people would loose their healthcare. Remember this is what

Republicans wanted to do at the outset. They wanted to quickly repeal and

replace it a couple years later maybe after the 2018 midterm elections.

That didn`t fly then and it`s not going to fly now with all the activism

we`ve seen rising up.

All the cold feet we`ve seen from about ten Republican Senators. This may

be a way for Mitch McConnell to try to save face but it`s not going to pass

the Senate.

O`DONNELL: Well he`s also probably not even going to win the vote to

proceed to this when he tries to do it. But what I`m reading in this is

Mitch McConnell saying I`m- I`m not going to be blamed for the defeat. I am

going to be to be perceived as the guy who fought until the last minute to

try to get this done. What this maneuver also allows him is a date certain

at which he can stop trying to do this.

GREEN: Exactly, well two points here one in has turned into a game of hot

potato. Nobody wants to be the guy holding the ball. Number two

Republicans need to decide what hill they want to die on. And they would

rather die upon a Conservative Hill pushing the bill in that direction than

they would going moderate and having to face the wrath of primary

electorate back at home.

O`DONNELL: Yes, John McCain saying hey stop all this. Let`s go into

hearings. Let`s get to work with the Democrats starting tomorrow. That

would be a complete wipeout politically for McConnell

GREEN: I think it would be. It`s hard to see how that happens. But at

the same time what that really is I think is a signal they hey your plan

ain`t happen, It`s time to turn the page.

O`DONNELL: Josh Green`s gets the last word. The book is Devil`s Bargain.

It is about a stunning inside account of the world of Steve Bannon. And

this book makes the case that without Steve Bannon there would be no Trump

victory on election night,.

GREEN: Trump won`t like the thesis but that is indeed the thesis.

O`DONNELL: But it`s a compelling case. That`s it`s for tonight`s Last

Word. The 11th hour with Brian Williams start now.

END

