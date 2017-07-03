The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, Transcript 7/3/17 Ironworker v. The Speaker

Transcript:

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: That does it for us tonight, happy 4th of July,

now it`s time for THE LAST WORD with Lawrence O`Donnell.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The entire thing has been a

witch-hunt.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is not a witch-hunt. This is a search for facts.

JAMES COMEY, FORMER DIRECTOR, FBI: The FBI is investigating whether there

was any coordination between the campaign and Russia`s efforts.

TRUMP: The whole Russian thing, that`s a ruse.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There are three investigations. These are not hoaxes

invented by Democrats.

TRUMP: It should be over with, it should. In my opinion, it should have

been over with a long time ago.

SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R), FLORIDA: Has the dismissal of Mr. Comey in any way

impeded any investigation?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing

the right thing, protecting the American people and upholding the

constitution.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What Trump is going to find out eventually is that the

rules do apply to him, and it`s going to come by way of Bob Mueller.

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: The president of the United States is under

criminal investigation for his conduct in office.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Look, who brought this on? It was the president who

brought it on himself.

TRUMP: Regardless of recommendation, I was going to fire Comey.

MICHAEL MOORE, FILMMAKER: He can`t control himself –

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Right –

MOORE: Because there is a disorder afoot here.

GEORGE WILL, SYNDICATED COLUMNIST: There comes a point at which this

manages to be ludicrous without being at all funny.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don`t trust him, we deserve honesty and things that

don`t smell of corruption.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think it`s time for us to take a deep breath, be

calm, be steady about it. No president is stronger than the whole country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: On July 4th, 1776, the declaration of

independence announced that from that date forward, the United States of

America would be an independent country.

The declaration said, “we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all

men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain

unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of

happiness.”

Two hundred and forty one years later, we do not hold that any truths are

self-evident, least of all that all men are created equal or that women are

the equal of men.

We have a president who does not hold that the truth of Barack Obama`s

birth certificate is self-evident. We have one political party that holds

that the long-term human influence on climate change is self-evident, and

another party and president who do not.

Some people hold that abortion is murder, but most do not. Some hold that

black lives matter, some do not.

As a result of inadequate education, including inadequate college

educations for people like the current president of the United States and

because of centuries of prejudice and out-of-control hatreds, we hold no

truths to be self-evident now.

The president calls perfectly truthful news reports fake news, and millions

of his supporters agree with that lie. If anyone in the American

government today produced a document containing the sentence, “we hold

these truths to be self-evident”, almost everyone in the opposing party

would attack that document.

So how is the government, whose first declaration was, “we hold these

truths to be self-evident”, holding up after 241 years in a political world

of no self-evident truths.

Thirteen years after the declaration of independence, the founding fathers

could not see – who could not see beyond their own sexism to allow us to

have any founding mothers, created what may be the most important documents

in the history of government worldwide.

It is certainly the most important document in the history of the American

government. The constitution of the United States has been the fundamental

law of this land for 228 years because it was written with a kind of

astonishing vision that has allowed everyone not granted rights by the

constitution to use that same constitution to obtain those rights through

the amendment process established by that constitution.

People very deliberately left out of the original document now have

constitutional rights. Women now have the right to vote.

An African-American in the south is no longer three-fifths of a person.

And thanks to the constitution, in the United States of America today, men

can marry men, and women can marry women, something that was inconceivable

to the founding fathers who wrote the document that unbeknownst to them

granted that right.

The American news media has made the president the most important person in

American government. The founding fathers didn`t see it that way.

The president was to be a functionary to them, an executive charged with

executing the desires and orders of the Congress.

The president of the United States is the sixth job mentioned in the

constitution. The first job described in the constitution is a member of

the House of Representatives.

The second job specified in the constitution is Speaker of the House of

Representatives. The third is United States senator.

The fourth job mentioned is the vice president. But the vice president`s

first mention is only in his role as president of the Senate with the right

to cast a vote in the event of ties in the Senate.

The fifth job mentioned is the temporary president of the Senate when the

vice president is absent from the Senate. And this sixth job, the sixth

job mentioned in the constitution is the president.

And that very first mention of the president in the constitution is about

impeachment of the president. Something the founding fathers expected to

happen.

The founding fathers expected the voters at some point to be tricked into

electing presidents who would have to be removed from office.

Presidents who would commit crimes, presidents who would abuse power,

presidents who would violate their oaths of office.

The founders knew that that would happen, and they make that very clear.

That expectation is very clear in the constitution`s very first reference

to the president.

When the president of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall

preside. “When”, not “if”, “when”.

The founders were careful about each word. When they came to that

sentence, they could have written “if the president of the United States is

tried, the Chief Justice shall preside.” But no.

Because they believed it was inevitable, absolutely inevitable. They wrote

“when the president of the United States is tried.”

The constitution grants the Congress what the founders believed were most

of the government`s most important powers.

And yes, the president could nominate a Supreme Court justice, but only the

United States Senate could confirm that justice.

Over time with the Congress acquiescence, the modern president in the age

of intercontinental ballistic missiles has usurped some of what used to be

Congress` exclusive war-making power.

We now have a president who knows nothing of the constitution and knows

nothing of our history, and by all appearances, arrived in the job

surprised that Congress had any power over him at all or that the courts

had any power over him.

And so 241 years after the declaration of independence, 228 years after the

constitution, how are the founding documents holding up against what might

be the only president who has never read them?

Joining us now, Joy Reid; the host of “AM JOY” weekends on MSNBC, and Joan

Walsh; the national affairs correspondent at “The Nation” and an MSNBC

political analyst.

Joy, how is the constitution doing? How is it doing?

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST, “AM JOY”: I`d say I love that setup. My geeky

little heart is very happy to hear you go through that because I am fond of

telling – of reminding people that the first branch of government is the

Congress.

And if you want a better president, you need to get a better Congress. And

so it`s a lesson that Americans failed to learn because we have so much

emotionally invested in the presidency.

And if you think about as you laid out what the president does, sign bills

that is sent by Congress, tries to be – as he wants. Appoint justices,

order the government.

The other thing the president has done, really going back to the very

beginning, is sort of set the American ideal, explain the American ideal,

sort of explain America to itself as the only elected official ostensibly

elected by a majority of at least the states if not of the people, that is

kind of his job.

Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime, probably in anybody`s

lifetime, who does not understand the American ideal.

And even if he did, I`m not sure he would explain it because all he does is

talk about himself. I was thinking my team and I were talking about

independence day, the film “Independence Day”.

Donald Trump is like the Bill Paxton character, the president character was

actually working with the aliens.

O`DONNELL: Yes –

REID: Right, as if he was on the aliens` side and refused to get up and

make that big speech at the end –

O`DONNELL: Right, yes –

REID: And we are going to declare independence day –

O`DONNELL: Yes –

REID: Because he didn`t care about –

O`DONNELL: Right –

REID: The humans around him. He was on the aliens` side.

O`DONNELL: And all the aliens would have had to do was flatter him. Need

to be on their side.

(LAUGHTER)

Joan, how is the constitution doing?

JOAN WALSH, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: You know, the constitution is OK,

except what the founders failed to anticipate is that we would wind up with

men and some women in Congress who would be so compliant and refuse to take

their jobs seriously and allow this president to walk all over them and

also to violate the constitution from noon on January 20th, right?

The emoluments clause –

REID: Yes –

WALSH: We all knew as it was happening, you know, that he is in violation.

He is getting foreign payments. We don`t know how much because he doesn`t

– he has never shown us his taxes.

And then it`s proceeded from there. A week later, he imposes the Muslim

ban, which again is a constitutional violation of the establishment clause.

You know, he pays no attention to voting rights, which are guaranteed in

the constitution. So – but you just have this go along Republican

leadership and most of the Republican Party.

And I don`t think they anticipated it.

O`DONNELL: But on the travel ban, we saw the courts swing into action as

the constitution designed. And when you get to this question of what about

Congress?

Why isn`t Congress, especially Republicans in the Congress standing up to

this disastrous presidency so far? If we could have told the founding

fathers – oh, there are going to be parties. They didn`t want political -

-

WALSH: Right –

O`DONNELL: Parties.

REID: Right –

WALSH: Right –

O`DONNELL: They would have said to us, well, oh, no, if you let – if you

let political parties grow, they`re going to – they`re just going to

calcify, and they`re just going to defend their stuff and be at war with

the other side –

REID: Yes –

O`DONNELL: And here we are.

REID: No, absolutely. And that parties would be more interested in

defending their own institutional power than defending the country.

I mean, the Congress I think have been shameful in their defense of their

own institution. We`ve done this before with George W. Bush when the rush

to war, the Congress essentially said hands off –

O`DONNELL: Oh, yes –

REID: This is whatever you want to do –

O`DONNELL: Yes –

REID: Mr. president, everyone slapped on a lapel pin and said whatever you

want to do, Dick Cheney, whatever – it`s your world.

And so you`ve seen Congress walk back further and further and further from

their authorities. But here`s the problem with that.

That – you know, walking back from your authority depends on you always

having an Eisenhower or an FDR.

And by the way, even great presidents have failed utterly the test of sort

of the basics of the constitution. FDR interred Japanese-Americans.

We`ve had awful presidents. Let`s not pretend Trump is the first one.

We`ve had Andrew Jackson who slaughtered native Americans and marched them

across the trail of tears.

We`ve had Woodrow Wilson who was a venial racist, you know, screening

racist movies in the White House and refused to do anything about lynching.

We`ve had bad presidents. The founders owned slaves, some of them. So –

O`DONNELL: Right –

REID: Not all of them have lived up to the ideals. What we have now is a

complete surrender, a complete surrender of the Congress to try to defend

the institution and a president who has already long since surrendered to

Russia.

O`DONNELL: But Congress created the law that has given us the special

prosecutor we have now, and that –

REID: Yes –

O`DONNELL: Special prosecutor is not someone who is going to bend to

political will.

WALSH: Well, I guess we`re lucky that we have someone and that we feel

that strongly about, and I do trust him.

I still don`t think it`s off the table, Lawrence, that he will fire him or

he will make somebody else fire him.

And, you know, his lack of curiosity about the mechanics of the

interference with our election – even let`s leave aside his potential or

his campaign`s potential involvement in it.

The lack of curiosity about what happened and the lack of determination to

make sure it does not happen again is astonishing to me.

I mean, it`s such an abrogation of his duty to protect the country. It`s

just not even interesting.

O`DONNELL: There`s a break in your house, and then you don`t lock the door

after the break.

WALSH: Right.

REID: Well, and you pad down in your nighties and find that your dad is

telling the robbers where the safe is, right?

(LAUGHTER)

I mean, literally you have Donald Trump –

O`DONNELL: Let me help you with that combination –

REID: Let me help you with that combination, here`s where the jewelry is.

I mean, Donald Trump has gone beyond not locking the door.

At this point, all the tools he needs to respond to what Russia did exist.

He could deploy them at any time, he`s doing the opposite.

O`DONNELL: We`re going to have to take a break there. Joy Reid and Joan

Walsh, thank you both for joining us –

REID: Thank you –

O`DONNELL: Really appreciate that –

WALSH: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, Michael Moore and George Will finally agree on

something, they both have big problems with Donald Trump.

O`DONNELL: Trump has a dangerous disability. That was the title of George

Will`s column that was trending on Twitter today.

George Will has often had the most talked about column of the day in his

decades as a columnist. Today, there was an urgency to his writing.

He said, “it is urgent for Americans to think and speak clearly about

President Trump`s inability to do either. This seems to be not a mere

disinclination but a disability.

The dangerous thing is that he does not know what it is to know something.”

Joining us now, George F. Will; Pulitzer Prize winning columnist for “The

Washington Post” and an MSNBC contributor.

And George, I`m always honored to have you join us on a day like today. I

am thrilled to have you join us because once again you wrote the column of

the day that everyone is talking about.

And it`s one of those columns that puts in towards things that many of us

have thought in different ways, but most of us haven`t found the way to put

it into words. You`re saying that the president is actually not able to

think.

WILL: Well, the problem, Lawrence, isn`t just that his sentences don`t

parse and that his pronouns float around in search of antecedents.

It`s not just that he`s seen tactically challenge Dwight Eisenhower,

occasionally it was. Although I think his oppressiveness was sometimes

tactical.

It`s not just that he`s given to verbal fender benders. George W. Bush had

his share of those. The question is whether or not the way he talks and

the judgments he makes about matters of fact, history, for example, suggest

that he really is not capable of sequential thought, which is rather

alarming in a president.

You add that to the fact that his demonstrated lack of knowledge of

American history, his recent talk about Andrew Jackson being angry about a

civil war that occurred 16 years after he died, suggests that, again, his

basic unfamiliarity not just with our past but with our present.

Remember, during the Republican candidates debates, he said once in

defending the conservatism of his sister who is a federal judge, he said

that his sister had signed some of the same bills that Justice Alito had

signed on the Supreme Court.

Now, that suggests that he would flunk a sixth grade civics exam because he

suggests that federal judges and Supreme Court justices sign bills.

This is rather alarming. I mean, if next week, he comes out and says,

Grover Cleveland was a stern critic of the new deal, on the one hand, we`ll

be all pleased and surprised to know that he knows there was a President

Grover Cleveland.

But there comes a point at which this goes – manages to be ludicrous

without being at all funny, when you have a president who doesn`t

understand the basic facts of American history.

The basic realities of American governance, and finds it impossible to put

into simple, declarative sentences what he`s talking about.

O`DONNELL: I want to listen to a professional diagnosis here. This is

from Lance Dodes; a former professor at Harvard Medical School, a professor

of psychiatry. Let`s listen to what he had to say about the president on

this show.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LANCE DODES, FORMER PROFESSOR, HARVARD MEDICAL SCHOOL: Lying in the way

that he does it, repeated, dangerous lied makes him unfit and is a sign of

serious mental disturbance.

And to the extent he doesn`t know reality. And I agree, by the way, I

don`t think he does know reality clearly. He doesn`t have a clear grass of

it because he changes it. He makes up reality to suit his internal needs.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: George, your column scrupulously avoided any diagnosis that

you`re not medically qualified to make, but were you tempted that you feel

– I feel your column goes right up to the border of psychiatry.

WILL: Well, I stopped there purposely. In the first place, I`m not

qualified. Second, I remember the gross abuse of psychiatry when my man,

Barry Goldwater, for whom I cast my first presidential vote, was running

for president in 1964 and a whole slew of psychiatrists diagnosed him from

a distance as having all kinds of authoritarian – another disagreeable

behaviors and tendencies.

I didn`t want to engage in that. I`m just going by the evidence that the

president continues to put in front of us in torrential amounts.

O`DONNELL: And your recommendation at the close of your column is, quote,

“for the public to quarantine this presidency.” How can the public do

that?

WILL: Well, the public has to communicate to their elected representatives

that the elected representatives have more to fear from the public, from

their constituents, than they do from Mr. Trump.

That is the public has to say we have taken this man`s measure, and we find

him alarming, and we want you to be on our side, the side of our alarm and

our rational fear rather than the normal tendency to defer to presidents on

important matters, particularly war and peace.

I mean, it`s one thing for him to wander around and say, my gosh, who knew

health care was complicated. It`s another thing when he`s dealing with

North Korea, the South China sea, the Ukraine, Crimea, and all the rest

when the use of force is involved because that requires, A, a certain

confidence on the part of the public to support a president.

And because the normal Madisonian checks and balances simply do not

restrain presidents when it comes to the use of military force.

O`DONNELL: And George, based on what you`re hearing from elected officials

in Washington, is that message from the public because certainly many

members of the public already feel this, what you`re talking about in your

column and have been trying to communicate it to their elected

representatives.

Is that message getting through?

WILL: I think it is. It`s – the important thing is that it gets through

to Republicans. The Democrats have gone into well advertised resistance.

The real question is will Republicans in Congress feel a need to defer. I

think not. Now, you notice the other day the president, when he broke new

ground in presidential behavior by urging a governmental shutdown said

also, which is really none of his business coming from the executive

branch, that the Senate should change its rules to get rid of the

filibuster.

There was an instant and then bipartisan rejection of that, which indicated

that Republicans as well as Democrats are finding a common ground in

establishing a distance and an institutional self-interest against Mr.

Trump.

O`DONNELL: George F. Will has once again written the column of the day

that everyone`s talking about. George, thank you very much for joining us

tonight, really appreciate it.

WILL: Glad to be with you.

O`DONNELL: Up next, Michael Moore will join us, he is taking his campaign

to resist President Trump`s policies to Broadway.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MOORE: So when the rightfully angry people of Ohio and Michigan and

Pennsylvania and Wisconsin find out after a few months in office that

President Trump wasn`t going to do a damn thing for them, it will be too

late to do anything about it.

But I get it. He wanted to send a message. You had righteous anger and

justifiable anger. Well, message sent. Good night, America, you`ve just

elected the last president of the United States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: That was Michael Moore last year in his election documentary

“Trump Land”. Later this month, Michael Moore is bringing his unique blend

of politics and performance to Broadway.

The show is called “The Terms of My Surrender”. Michael is hoping to find

the answer to the question, can a Broadway show bring down a sitting

president? Michael Moore told us all about it the day he announced the

project.

It`s your Broadway debut first of all.

MOORE: It is, yes –

O`DONNELL: That`s a big deal.

MOORE: Yes.

O`DONNELL: And you`re going to go to Broadway.

MOORE: Yes –

O`DONNELL: To surrender to President Trump because he`s gotten it right on

health care. What are the issues that you`re surrendering on?

MOORE: Yes, exactly –

O`DONNELL: Am I misreading the title?

MOORE: No, exactly right. In fact, you will need to go because we already

know that I`ve given up.

(LAUGHTER)

No, I think the terms of my surrender are slightly different. The – no,

the show is – it`s a piece of satire that I`ve written, and I`ve always

wanted to do something live on the stage.

And I thought – actually, I`ve been on a bit of a creative tear since –

well, last Summer when I saw, you know, the train wreck that was coming.

And I`ve been doing a lot of writing and approaching this from various

fronts. And so the first salvo is going to be – I wanted to do something

here in this city frankly.

O`DONNELL: Yes –

MOORE: The global headquarters of corporate America, Wall Street, the

epicenter of the media, and the home of that great bastion of free

expression, the American theater.

O`DONNELL: Now will you – will your script adjust to things that happen

in the course of, say, Sean Spicer`s day or –

MOORE: Yes, it will be a living, breathing – it is scripted, but there –

if we need to bring in chocolate cake on any given night –

O`DONNELL: Yes, right –

MOORE: We`ll be able to do that.

O`DONNELL: OK.

MOORE: Part of the propaganda machine which, again, we like to laugh about

here, but actually it`s not very funny because they think they`re getting

away with it, with tens of millions of people, if they just say something

enough, often enough, and just repeat the lie, enough people will believe

it.

And we know that –

O`DONNELL: Well, that is working for most of the people who have already

voted for Donald Trump.

MOORE: Yes.

O`DONNELL: And for no one else.

MOORE: Right, but because we – because Trump ran an election that ended

up being benefited – he benefited from the fact that he was appointed by

the electoral college, it doesn`t matter what the majority of Americans

think right now.

What is the good news is that we are the majority, myself and my fellow

Americans who didn`t vote for him, and we have raised a ruckus on so many

issues in these – in these first few months that I think we`ve kept him

very busy.

And people are attacking this on all fronts. I came on your show right

after the election, and I said, we have to operate on four fronts here.

We need citizen mass action, we`ve seen that, right? We need our lawyers to

go to court and get injunctions. We`ve had that.

We need to run people who can win next year. We need to take back the

House of Representatives and if we keep our Democratic senators, it means

we –



MICHAEL MOORE, FILMMAKER: We need our lawyers to go to court and get

injunctions. We`ve had that. We need to run people who can win next year.

We need to take back the House of Representatives, and if we keep our

Democratic Senators, it means we only need to remove three Republican

Senators next year.

We need to do that. And the final thing that I have pushed is that we need

an army of satire. We need everybody to use their sense of humor and their

comedy to bring him down because his skin is so thin, he gets so upset at,

you know, I mean all Melissa McCarthy has to do is just keep appearing and

Alec Baldwin on SNL, and, you know, basically I and others, we formed this

larger group of discombobulating him with humor, ridicule, satire. We want

him up at 3:00 in the morning tweeting. The more he`s doing that, the less

he`s doing to hurt the country.

O`DONNELL: He does appear to pay more attention to you and Alec Baldwin

and Melissa McCarthy and everybody at SNL than he does to even the

constituents of Republican Congressman Billy Long, who have impressed upon

this Republican Congressman, you can`t vote for this. So you`re right

about the number of fronts that need to be manned here.

MOORE: The thing is like you just said that, and we just admitted what – I

just announced what the strategy is. Let`s say –

O`DONNELL: Yes, it`ll still work.

MOORE: Let`s say he`s watching right now because I think over at Fox

during this hour, there`s just a test pattern. He`s flipped over here,

heard the strategy. That still – he can`t control himself.

O`DONNELL: Right.

MOORE: Because there is a disorder afoot here. And we want to keep him

busy with that disorder, not busy in the way where he`s launching more

tomahawk missiles necessarily. But to where he just is chasing his tail.

It`s our version of wagging the dog essentially.

O`DONNELL: When you go to Broadway, you will be, it seems to me,

preaching to the converted to a great extent as opposed to your

documentary, where you took the cameras, went right out into the heart of

Trump Land, which was a completely different world to talk to. talk about

the advantages of each one of those audiences.

MOORE: Well who says I`m not making a documentary?

O`DONNELL: Oh.

MOORE: I`m just – listen, I said I`m on a creative tear, all right?

This is salvo number one. Why Broadway? Because people on my side of the

political fence need to start reaching the people who go to see Cats and

the Lion King so I`m planting my flag in a place where middle America shows

up

O`DONNELL: In the summer, that`s true. Yeah.

MOORE: And that`s why I`m doing it in the summer. We need to sponsor

Nascar things. We need to see, you know, climate change things on the

hoods of Chevys that are racing around the track, you know. We need, you

know, I did consider the ice capades or Disney on Ice perhaps.

But I`m just saying – I mean I`m not – I`m being funny, but I`m not

because I really do believe that we need to reach people where they`re at.

8 million Obama voters voted for Trump, all right? I probably can`t

convince the vast majority way on the right. But I think we can hold our

hands out –

O`DONNELL: You can talk to them. Yeah.

MOORE: To the 8 million Obama voters that voted for Trump. Remember, it

was just 10,000 votes in Michigan, two votes per precinct. That`s all we

lost by. We can do this. And going on Broadway is one way I`m going to

attempt to reach out to Middle Americans, and the pricing of seats, I got

the producers to – you can come there for like 25 bucks.

O`DONNELL: And discounts for Trump Voters.

MOORE: If Trump voters want to come, I will probably actually buy their

ticket.

O`DONNELL: Great. June 20th, July 20th?

MOORE: it starts on July 28th. It goes only 12 weeks and next time I come

back on, we`ll go back to our show tunes that we used to do.

O`DONNELL: Oh, boy, you were singing during the commercial. I would

invite you to sing us out, but we`re in a big hurry. Michael Moore, thank

you very much for joining us. Up next, the Wisconsin ironworker who has

announced that he will run against speaker Paul Ryan next year. His

campaign launch video is being reviewed as one of the most effective

political campaign announcement videos in years.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: And Paul Ryan, come up and say a few words. Congratulations on a

job well done.

REP. PAUL RYAN (R-WI), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: This is repealing and

replacing Obamacare. Everybody doesn`t get what they want.

RANDY BRYCE, PROGRESSIVE IRONWORKER: My mom is – is probably the most

important person in my life. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

There`s no doubt in my mind that there are thousands of people like her

that don`t have what she has.

I can see what people need. I could do so much more, and I will do so much

more taking my voice, taking our voice and what we need to Washington, D.C.

I think it`s time, let`s trade places. Paul Ryan, you can come work the

iron, and I`ll go to D.C.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Randy Bryce is trying to do the impossible, well, the almost

impossible. It has happened exactly twice in our history. A Speaker of the

House has been defeated in his re-election campaign in his home district

exactly twice. The first time was in 1862 when Galusha Grow lost his re-

election campaign in Pennsylvania and the second time was in 1994 when

Democratic Speaker of the House Tom Foley saw his 30-year career in the

House of Representatives come to a shocking end on election night when he

lost his re-election campaign in a close, close finish.

And no one in American politics saw that coming. Paul Ryan won his last

campaign in his Wisconsin district last November by 35 points. Tom Foley

had much bigger wins than that during his congressional career. He once

won re-election by 62 points during the Reagan years. Tom Foley won re-

election by 50 points and 52 points. By 1990, Tom Foley was down around the

Paul Ryan winning margin of 38 points.

That`s how much Tom Foley won by in 1990. Two years later, Speaker Foley`s

winning margin dropped to ten points. And two years after that, he lost in

a very close election. So can a Speaker of the House who wins re-election

in his district by 35 points be defeated? The answer is sure, he can. But

it might take more than one campaign to beat him. Randy Bryce, the

candidate who is trying to make history, joins us next.

O`DONNELL: Joining us now, Randy Bryce. He`s the ironworker, now the

Democrat candidate running against Representative Paul Ryan for that House

seat in Wisconsin. This is his first national interview. Randy, welcome to

the show.

Thank you for doing this. We were all quite struck by that campaign

announcement video that you released with your candidacy. And as soon as

we saw it, we played it here. We wanted to talk to you about your

candidacy. So you watched Paul Ryan win re-election with a 35-point winning

margin, and you thought, I think I`ll run against him.

BRYCE: Why not? Why not?

O`DONNELL: Okay.

BRYCE: First of all, thank you for having me tonight, Lawrence. If you

want to see something that`s really impossible, I have a hard hat you can

borrow, and I`ll take you out to a job site in a construction area downtown

Milwaukee. What we do is oftentimes considered impossible, and I think as

a result of our launch, it was so successful, and it`s just a testament to

working people wanting to be heard. They see me as being them, and that`s

exactly why I`m doing this.

O`DONNELL: What do you think Paul Ryan is getting wrong in representing

his district because he`s got two different jobs. He`s got the job of being

speaker and trying to run that whole party in the house. Then he has

another job, which can very often be in conflict, and that is to be the

representative from that district?

BRYCE: Well, he`s for one, he`s not representing anything, anybody in the

district. He`s been absent. He hasn`t been in the district for over 600

days. But he does have time to appear at 50 fund-raisers where you can pay

$10,000 to have your picture taken with him. He`s not doing anything for

the people of the first congressional district, and we`re upset that we`re

not being heard.

And whatever he`s doing in Washington, it`s taking away things from us.

We`re working twice as hard, and we`re getting less to show for it.

O`DONNELL: Judging by your campaign announcement video, your number one

issue seems to be at this point health care. Why is that the number one

issue for you?

BRYCE: It`s an intergenerational issue. I have a son who is a miracle

child. I was told I probably wouldn`t be able to have children after being

diagnosed with cancer. I have to worry about you know cancer coming back

for me. I have to worry about my son going to play on a jungle gym. I have

to worry about him getting hurt or just letting him be a kid.

And it affects my mother, who obviously is the star of the video. And not

shown in the video is my father, who has Alzheimer`s. And you know, my

mom`s medication, thankfully she has insurance. That gives her the

independence to be able to visit my dad on a daily basis. So you know and I

consider ourselves lucky because we have insurance, and it shouldn`t be a

matter of have and have nots.

It`s a basic right for everybody that we should be able to go see a doctor,

to be healthy, to live fulfilling lives.

O`DONNELL: What is your biggest disagreement with President Trump?

BRYCE: with President Trump, I – I don`t trust him. I mean when I was in

the army, I spent time – it was during the cold war, and we were trained

to defend the country against the Soviet Union. And, you know, I look – I

turn on the TV. It might have even been your show, and I see the top spy

for Russia in the oval office. They`re putting party before the people, and

the people have had enough.

We deserve honesty and things that don`t smell of corruption.

O`DONNELL: I think you watched Paul Ryan closely probably during the

presidential campaign, and there were many times where he tried to distance

himself from the president, from presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Without ever disowning him, always trying to say, I don`t have to answer

for what he says as a candidate. What is your reaction now that, after Paul

Ryan didn`t answer to things that Donald Trump said as a candidate, he now

has him as a president and they`re now working together closely?

BRYCE: Well he was a few weeks ago the Wisconsin republicans had their

state convention, and Paul Ryan was thanking everybody there for electing

Donald Trump. He pretty much owns Donald Trump at this point. There`s no

distancing himself. He`s in charge of setting forth the policies, talking

about what`s going to be introduced.

You know, and what has he done? There`s nothing. Donald Trump has done

nothing, has not kept one of his promises, which I mean sounded good when

he was making them. But there`s a lot of smoke, and there hasn`t been any

action taken on any of those promises.

O`DONNELL: Randy, your reaction on election night when you saw your state

go for Donald Trump, and what will you say to Trump voters in Wisconsin to

pull them over to a democrat. Some of them have voted for democrats before.

How can you pull them back?

BRYCE: Well I mean just look at what`s been going on. There`s – nobody

has been listening to the people of the first congressional district, and I

think, you know, by announcing my candidacy, the way it just blew up,

people are energized. We`re ready to take things back. There`s a lot of

buyer`s remorse going on. And just the outpouring of support from workers

not just in the first congressional district, but from throughout the

entire country show that other congressional districts need working people

to represent them.

And this is all about for the working people of America, for the first

congressional district, and I appreciate all the support.

BRYCE: Well, it`s been a democratic district before. That was over about

24 years ago, and so who knows when it`s going to swing back. Randy Bryce

gets tonight`s last word. Thank you for joining us, Randy. Really,

appreciate it.

BRYCE: Thank you. It was a pleasure to be on your show.

O`DONNELL: Finally tonight, Dan Rather on comparisons between president

Trump and President Nixon. Dan rather reminds us that we`ve seen some of

this before.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD Trump, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: To fulfill my solemn duty to

protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the

Paris climate accord. Thank you. Thank you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Once again President Trump seems to be trying to fulfill a

solemn duty to Russia. The two biggest beneficiaries of President Trump`s

action today are Russia and the very first foreign country that he visited

Saudi Arabia. Both of those countries have oil dependent economies. They

are both now struggling to find ways together to main the price of oil at a

high enough level to sustain their economies.

There is only one way to do that that works. The bad way to do it is to try

to restrict the supply of oil, thereby driving up the price. But that`s

much harder to do than – than people think when they try to start it as

OPEC has discovered many, many times. The best way to do it, the very, very

best way to do it is to increase demand for oil and drive up the price by

increased demand. That is classical economics.

The Paris climate accord is designed to decrease demand for oil. Here is

what the leader of the free world said tonight about the United States

dropping out of the Paris climate accord.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

EMMANUEL MACRON, PRESIDENT OF FRANCE: Tonight I wish to tell the United

States, France believes in you. The world believes you in. I know that you

are a great nation. I know your history, our common history. France will

not give up the fight. I reaffirm clearly that the Paris agreement remains

irreversible and will be implemented, not just by France, but by all the

other nations.

We will succeed because we are fully committed. Because wherever we live,

whoever we are, we all share the same responsibility, make our planet great

again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: We`re joined by Dan Rather, former of anchor of CBS Evening

nuance a currently host of AXS TV`s The Big Interview. Dan, considering

all the presidents you covered all of whom gathered have carried the label

with them around the world leader of the free world, to see this tonight,

see president pull the United States out of a worldwide agreement, see the

president of France then step up, specifically speak in English to address

the United States of America, with a leadership tone on his part about

where – where our future lies in climate and other things.

Just an extraordinary moment.

DAN RATHER, AXS TV NEWS ANCHOR: Well it`s a momentous moment and very

ominous moment, because depending how far President Trump can go and how

effective he may be, the rest of the way, this can make the United States

second tier in terms of world leadership at least on this subject. And by

the way, I totally agree that Russia and Saudi Arabia are the big winners

here. But also China is a big winner.

Because the Chinese they seek to spread their influence, particularly in

Western Europe, do business there. Chinese are big winners. Steve Bannon is

a big winner. Steve Bannon is back big time in the White House. And the

showdown in the White House between the globalists and nationalists Steve

Bannon the nationalists won. But I do think Lawrence there is something

else at work here with President Trump.

And William Marshall wrote some of this on the internet today. And that is

from the outside looking in it seems clear that he is mad. He has some

rage. He is scared. The – what did he do with Russia narrative is closing

in on him. Still the investigation is about his tax returns which is

closing in on him. He just came back from his European trip and he was

angry with the leader of Germany, Miss Merkel and the new leader of France.

So what you have here is a president who is lashing out in anger.

We haven`t had a president this psychologically troubled – I`m trying to

use my language carefully. We haven`t had a president this psychologically

troubled in this way since at least Richard Nixon.

O`DONNELL: Yes.

RATHER: And remember we are still very early in the Trump Presidency. But

this decision today – history is going to punish Donald Trump for this

decision. The question is how much – how much will it punish our own

country? That may depend on how much of the slack that they can take up,

that individual state governments, local governments and people who know –

including corporations, who know this is a bad decision, try to – they try

to resist it.

But you know the president is very strong. And when he makes this kind of

decision there are consequences, consequences of an election. He was

elected. There are consequences of these kinds of decisions. But I do think

that it`s time for us to take a deep breath, be calm and steady about it.

Over the long pull we`ll probably be all right, that no president is

stronger than the whole country. And this is not a popular decision.

O`DONNELL: You can see our entire interview with Dan Rather on our website

TheLastWord.msnbc.com. And that is the last word.

