The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, Transcript 6/23/17 Trump obstruction investigation

Transcript:

Show: THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL

Date: June 23, 2017

Guest: Nick Akerman, E.J. Dionne, Karen Clay, Michael Philips, Joan Walsh,

Nancy Giles, Michael McFaul, Andy Greenberg

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC ANCHOR: 30 years after Justice Powell`s announcement,

his replacement, Justice Kennedy, the current swing voter on the court.

Maybe if he`s going to retire that might conceivably be the day he`d

announce it.

That would be President Trump of course with yet another pick for the

Supreme Court and an opportunity to shift the court significantly to the

right if he can confirm someone significantly more conservative than

Kennedy.

Justice Kennedy is 80 years old, the top Republican senator on the

Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley, has been hinting that he expects

someone on the court to retire this summer. So Monday could be

interesting. Set your alarm.

That does it for us tonight. Have an excellent weekend. We`ll see you

again on Monday. Now it`s time for “THE LAST WORD” with Ari Melber sitting

in for Lawrence tonight.

Good evening, Ari.

ARI MELBER, MSNBC ANCHOR: Nice to see you, Rachel. You know, replacing

Justice Kennedy on the court would be the electoral college equivalent of

replacing, like, Florida and Ohio.

MADDOW: Yes, it would be like for – like if the Democrats really did

start winning Texas.

(LAUGHTER)

MELBER: Yes. It would be big.

MADDOW: You know what I mean?

MELBER: So we`ll be watching.

MADDOW: Yes.

MELBER: Have a good weekend, Rachel.

MADDOW: Thanks, Ari. You too.

MELBER: Good to see you as always.

I am in for Lawrence O`Donnell. We have a special report tonight on Trump

versus Medicaid. Why is the candidate who ran on protecting that key

health program now ready to cut it? We have an exclusive with the former

Medicaid director. We will also hear from a family who says their lives

literally depend on this program, and they have a message for Congress that

has nothing to do with politics.

But first our top story tonight. There are no tapes, Donald Trump admits,

but there are conference calls on Russia that Trump holds every single

morning.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Save Medicare, Medicaid, and

Social Security without cuts. Have to do it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A major point of contention for the Senate GOP health

care bill, Medicaid.

RE. DEAN HELLER (R), NEVADA: This bill that`s currently in front of the

United States Senate. Not the answer. It`s simply not the answer.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mitch McConnell and him are just playing political

games. They want a win. It doesn`t matter what it looks like. They just

want to win and what that means is that the other side`s got to lose.

CHUCK TODD, MSNBC`S “MEET THE PRESS”: I think they`re solving a short-term

political problem. I think they`re buying long-term pain here.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Today President Trump illustrated the danger of doing

an interview with a friendly media organization in the midst of a federal

investigation into potential obstruction of justice.

TRUMP: When he found out that I – you know, that there may be tapes out

there, I think his story may have changed.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This couldn`t have been a good day for President

Trump`s lawyers to hear these freewheeling comments from Donald Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It shows a real pattern of Trump trying to change the

trajectory of this investigation, and that`s what Mueller is looking at for

obstruction of justice.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: About 41 days passed between Donald Trump`s tweet suggesting he

taped his conversations with Jim Comey and Trump`s confession that there

are no tapes. Much time was spent on those potential tapes, a reminder of

how the Trump presidency can feel like a national version of Candy Crush,

wasting our time whether we like it or not.

Now after that nudge from FOX News, Trump says maybe he misled everyone

about the tapes to shape Comey`s testimony.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: When he found out that I – you know, that there may be tapes out

there, whether it`s governmental tapes or anything else, and who knows, I

think his story may have changed. I mean, you`ll have to take a look at

that because then he has to tell what actually took place at the events and

my story didn`t change. My story was always a straight story. My story

was always the truth. But you`ll have to determine for yourself whether or

not his story changed. But I did not tape it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It was a smart way to make sure he stayed honest in

his hearings.

TRUMP: Well, it wasn`t – it wasn`t very stupid, I can tell you that. He

was – he did admit that what I said was right. And if you look further

back before he heard about that, I think maybe he wasn`t admitting that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Trump suggesting that maybe Comey`s account changed over time.

But of the two men in this story, one man, Trump, suggested he had

contemporaneous evidence, tapes, when there never were tapes. Another man,

Comey, said he had contemporaneous evidence, notes, taken after every

conversation, and there were notes.

Consider one man has largely avoided adversarial questioning on this topic.

Another testified under oath for seven hours in two hearings, taking some

adversarial and difficult questions from 34 different senators.

Keep that record in mind as the president`s spokesperson doubled down on

the idea that a false assertion, there might be tapes, was offered in

service of some larger truth.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I think the president made it

very clear that he wanted the truth to come out. He wanted everyone to be

honest about this and he wanted to get to the bottom of it. And I think he

succeed in doing that.

The reality is, is that he wanted to make sure that the truth came out.

And by talking about something like tapes made people have to – it made

Comey in particular think to himself, I better be honest. I better tell

the truth about the circumstances regarding the situation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: “I better tell the truth.”

[22:05:03] Is that now what the White House thinks Comey did? Because

Comey testified that Trump inappropriately pressed him for loyalty, said he

should be investigated for obstruction, and that he wrongly interfered with

the Flynn inquiry. Trump`s immediate reaction was that some of Comey`s

statements under oath were not true.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Some of the things that he said just weren`t true.

JONATHAN KARL, ABC NEWS: He did say under oath that you told him to let

the Flynn – you said you hoped the Flynn investigation – he could let go.

TRUMP: I didn`t say that.

KARL: So he lied about that?

TRUMP: Well, I didn`t say that. I mean, I will tell you I didn`t say

that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: So Trump said Comey was lying about things that make Trump look

bad, but he tweeted a misleading statement about tapes to make Comey tell

the truth, which worked except for when it didn`t.

At this point you might want to throw your hands up and say, forget it or,

worse, you might say maybe nothing matters. But that`s not actually the

case. These things do matter. And while Trump`s approach here, call it

bravado or propaganda, call it lies, may be designed to exhaust and obscure

and petty fog, it is notable his approach failed first because Comey

offered thorough testimony that even Republican senators praised.

Second, because Comey flipped the script on Trump and basically punked him

over the tapes saying if they existed, they would exonerate Comey.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: Look, I`ve seen the tweet about tapes.

Lordy, I hope there are tapes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Third, Trump`s tweet failed because it drew a formal demand to

release any tapes. Congress set a deadline of today, which is why Trump

admitted there were none. Yes, some things do matter. And, fourth, this

all failed because Trump`s tweet about tapes was a major driver of the

decision by his own DOJ to appoint a special counsel he now apparently

disdains.

And we know that because three White House aides are now telling “The

Washington Post” the president holds a conference call on Russia every

morning at 6:30 a.m., quote, “part strategy consultation, part presidential

venting session during which Trump`s lawyers and public relations gurus

take turns reviewing the latest headlines with him. They also devise their

plan for battling his avowed enemies, the special counsel leading the

Russia investigation, the fake news media chronicling it, and in some

instances, the president`s own Justice Department overseeing the probe.”

Let`s take stock of all of this with Nick Akerman, a former assistant

special Watergate prosecutor and former U.S. attorney there in the southern

district, as well as E.J. Dionne, an opinion writer for “The Washington

Post” and an MSNBC political analyst.

Nick, a lot of time spent on the tapes. Some people feel time wasted. But

as you go through the record that I just did there, it would seem this did

lead to some things, and they might be good for the investigation.

NICK AKERMAN, FORMER ASSISTANT SPECIAL WATERGATE PROSECUTOR: Well, what

he`s done is he`s just continued his obstruction of justice. I mean what

he has done with that tape in basically threatening Comey as a witness

amounted to nothing less than witness tampering.

The statute that`s involved is Section 1512 of the United States Code, and

I`ll just read from it because it`s spot on. “Whoever knowingly engages in

misleading conduct,” which we clearly have here. He misled everybody for

six weeks about these tapes. “Toward another person with intent to

influence the testimony of any person in an official proceeding commits a

crime.”

I mean it couldn`t be any clearer. This is just part of his entire

obstruction of justice that he has been constantly perpetrating since the

time he asked Comey to forget about the Flynn investigation. When Comey

didn`t drop the Flynn investigation, he then fired Comey. And on top of

it, he also, in between those two events, he asked Dan Coats and Admiral

Rogers to drop – to try and put an end to the investigation.

So you`ve got now five acts of obstruction of justice. You`ve got the

president of the United States admitting that he got rid of Comey because

of the Russian investigation. You`ve got him admitting to the Russian

ambassador that he fired Comey because he didn`t want the Russian

investigation on his back. And now you`ve got him admitting to FOX News,

in kind of a most convoluted way, that he was trying to manipulate Comey`s

testimony.

Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, what more do you need to convict this man

of obstruction of justice?

MELBER: E.J. Dionne, what more do you need?

E.J. DIONNE, THE WASHINGTON POST: I don`t need that much. I think what`s

striking as Nick says is that when the first talk about obstruction came

up, there were a lot of people saying, well, you can`t really easily make

an obstruction case. You need to prove intent. What you`ve had is the

president laying out intent in public today, saying he was trying to get

Comey to tell the truth, although as you pointed out there were truths that

Comey said that Trump denied were true.

[22:10:08] So you have that. You`ve got the threat to fire – first the

try and influence Comey and then the firing itself. And now you`ve got the

attack on Mueller, where there is clearly an effort to build up the idea

that Mueller is biased, that, you know, god forbid, he`s hiring people who

made contributions to Democrats. So he has a political track where he`s

trying to create pressure.

MELBER: Right. Well –

DIONNE: And then he`s got the legal track.

MELBER: Here was Trump on Mueller.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: He`s very, very good friends with Comey, which is very bothersome.

But he`s also – we`re going to see. I mean we`re going to have to see in

terms – look, there has been no obstruction. There has been no collusion.

There has been leaking by Comey. I mean the whole thing is ridiculous if

you want to know the truth from that standpoint. But Robert Mueller`s an

honorable man and hopefully he`ll come up with an honorable solution.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Nick, you`ve worked in a similar format as a prosecutor dealing

with a sensitive case touching the White House. If you in an office heard

comments like that, what is the approach? You ignore them or you look at

them as potentially also problematic?

AKERMAN: Well, you ignore them. You know they`re problematic. But this

is really history repeating itself. This is exactly the tack that the

Nixon administration took against Archibald Cox before Nixon fired him. It

was the complaint about Archibald Cox, who was the solicitor general for

President Kennedy. There was the complaint that there were people being

hired in the prosecutor`s office who were registered Democrats. By the

way, there are also registered Republicans who are part of that office.

But it was the exact same tack that was taken back in 1973. This is just

history repeating itself.

MELBER: E.J., there is that argument that it`s history repeating itself.

There`s also the argument made by many Trump allies that the difference was

in Watergate there were a lot of direct links to the underlying crimes that

led back to the White House and a money trail. And here at this stage in

the investigation, there`s no public evidence that any of the crimes that

occurred, such as felonious hacking, have yet been linked in any way to the

White House or Trump associates. So does that in your view leave a great -

- bigger burden of evidence for anyone who wants to make that comparison?

DIONNE: Well, no, but you didn`t have enormous amounts of evidence linking

Nixon to Watergate at the beginning. And they were trying to say that this

was a kind of rogue operation, and that`s why the tapes were so important.

So we pretend that Watergate happened all of a sudden. Watergate was in

`72 and he wasn`t out until `74.

Here`s what I think is a big difference, which is you have much more

political polarization and a much more homogeneous for Republican Party.

When Elliott Richardson and then William Ruckelshaus, the deputy attorney

general, were fired, Richardson and Ruckelshaus represented a very

substantial wing of the Republican Party. There were liberal Republicans

back then.

Now you have almost – you have no liberal Republicans, and I think it`s

easier for Trump to turn this into a totally partisan matter than it was

for Nixon, who tried it, who got pretty far, but there was a wing of that

party that was always ready to stand up to him.

MELBER: Right, and that also goes to the president`s response. He did not

directly send a letter to Congress acknowledging their inquiry. He was

clearly moved by the deadline, but he took it to Twitter. He took it to

the public as he increasingly does and continues to impugn aspects of the

inquiry as Nick was explaining.

E.J. Dionne and Nick Akerman, thank you both.

AKERMAN: Good to be with you.

DIONNE: Thank you.

MELBER: Appreciate it.

Coming up next, the special report we`re doing tonight. “Trump versus

Medicaid,” Donald Trump making so many promises about health care out on

the trail including yet he said no cuts to Medicaid and everyone will be

taken care of.

We`re going to speak directly with a family who says this repeal and

replace plan could tear them apart literally.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

[22:16:21] TRUMP: Save Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security without

cuts. Have to do it. I am going to take care of everybody. I don`t care

if it costs me votes or not. Everybody is going to be taken care of much

better than they`re taken care of now. My first day in office, I`m going

to ask Congress to put a bill on my desk getting rid of this disastrous

law. We will be able to immediately repeal and replace Obamacare. Have to

do it. You`ll have great health care at a fraction, a fraction of the

cost, and it will be great.

I will not allow people to die on the sidewalks and the streets of our

country if I`m president. I`m not going to cut Social Security like every

other Republican, and I`m not going to cut Medicare or Medicaid.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Donald Trump was telling the truth there about a lot of other

Republicans, but apparently lying about himself. During the campaign he

promised he would not cut Medicaid, money that primarily helps children,

seniors, and the disabled, especially at lower income levels. Now

President Trump says he will support the Republican plan which literally

does just that.

Then despite President Trump reportedly calling one version of the House

plan mean and saying he wanted a plan with, quote, “heart,” Republicans in

the Senate are making even deeper cuts to Medicaid. They`re phasing out,

for example, a Medicaid expansion program under Obamacare. They are

capping the federal money that is given to states which helps support all

of these programs and Medicaid insurance.

Now Republican Senator Dean Heller today, the fifth Republican to say he

will not support the bill in this form. Quote, “It takes away insurance

from tens of millions of Americans and hundreds of thousands of Nevadans,”

he said. Nevada one of the 31 states that already did expand Medicaid

through the trigger from Obamacare.

And here`s what White House press secretary Sean Spicer had to say about

the Senate bill and Medicaid.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SPICER: He`s talked about having heart and he likes a lot of the reforms

that have been in there. He`s committed to making sure that no one who

currently is in the Medicaid program is affected in any way, which is

reflected in the Senate bill, and he`s pleased with that. He – so I think

he is very pleased with that bill.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Joining us now is Andy Slavitt. He`s the former acting

administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services where he

served in two years through 2017.

Thanks for being part of our special coverage. What does Medicaid do now

that`s most important for the health of regular Americans and what would

you see being effected under this bill?

ANDY SLAVITT, FORMER ACTING ADMINISTRATOR, CENTERS FOR MEDICARE AND

MEDICAID SERVICES: Well, Medicaid`s one of the most essential programs in

our country and one of the most essential promises to American families.

In the real world, half the babies born in the country are paid for by

Medicaid. Half the people in the program are kids. And then 70 percent of

the funds go to care for people who are either living in nursing homes or

who are living with a disability. So it`s a vital program.

It`s a program that doesn`t have a lot of slack in it. And the plan that

we see before us in the Senate would take that program and cut it by 25

percent, which I think we can only interpret to mean that the services for

those individuals are going to be cut by 25 percent or 25 percent of those

individuals are just going to be simply cut off of Medicaid.

MELBER: Who is going to make that call?

SLAVITT: Well, that`s going to come down to individual state governors,

and that – if this law passes, it`s going to put governors in an awfully

tricky spot because unless there`s another way to raise revenue, and I`ve

yet to talk to a governor who believes they`ve got the ability to raise

revenue, many are running deficits as you know, Ari, they`re going to have

to make some draconian choices. They can of course look to other parts of

their budget, but they don`t have many. They can cut pre-kindergarten, but

that doesn`t get you very far. So fundamentally they`re going to have to

choose between how they`re going to make these choices.

[22:20:08] This is – we`ve got a baby boomer wave that`s entering the

nursing home period of their lives in the next few years. The costs are

going to go up. We have an opioid epidemic which is paid for largely

through Medicaid. It`s the largest payer of Medicaid. So slashing that

budget right now just isn`t smart and it hurts people in the real world.

MELBER: Briefly on the final point, you`re saying that most of the federal

funding for dealing with what has been described by both parties as a

national opioid crisis is also something that is run through Medicaid?

SLAVITT: That`s right. Depending on what state you`re in, Medicaid pays

about a third of all opioid treatments right now.

MELBER: Wow.

SLAVITT: But in some states that`s as high as 50 percent. So if Medicaid

is slashed so dramatically, governors will not have much choice but to

slash the treatment here. And I think what you`ll probably see in the next

week is the Senate will throw a bone to opioids by announcing some small

fund. The analysis of the size of the fund, it shows that it`s about only

20 percent adequate towards meeting the needs that are currently being met

in the program. We should be spending more on the national epidemics like

we are, not dramatically slashing it.

MELBER: Right. Andy, what I`d like you to do is stay with us because part

of our special coverage is we want to look at how the Medicaid cuts would

affect many real and normal Americans who are involved in the program.

There`s a 33-year-old we`re going to speak with. Mike Phillips as a spinal

muscular atrophy. He`s enrolled in Medicare and Medicaid. In 2008, in

fact, a TV version of the very famous radio show, “This American Life,”

took a look at Mike`s life.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: His thumb is just a fraction of an inch away from this

whole switch that runs his computer. He can`t type so he can`t

communicate. He has all these horrifying stories where something goes

wrong, wrong in a way that could kill him. And he has no way to tell

anybody. And when you meet Mike, he`s remarkably chill for somebody who

regularly has these moments of total frightening isolation.

So, Mike, so let`s review all the different ways that you communicate.

Just show me yes. And no. And then you had one for reset when it`s time

to reset everything? OK. I`m going to ask a question now and type your

answer in. The question is, so if we were to replace your voice with

somebody`s, what would you want it to be?

This process is just incredibly slow. Typing out this one-sentence answer

takes over three minutes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`d want either Johnny Depp or Edward Norton, whoever

is available because either way, they are both badasses.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Mike Phillips and his mom, Karen Clay, will join us next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The Senate and the House are trying to put us, the

people with disabilities, into a situation where we will end up in nursing

homes where we will die. I`m semi-paralyzed. All I`m asking for is the

right to live in freedom.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Protesters who gathered outside of Senator McConnell`s office on

Thursday, most of them didn`t say – and you may have seen these dramatic

images. Most of them didn`t say they were political activists. They

didn`t describe themselves as Obama allies. A lot of them said they were

Americans who receive their health care through Medicaid and they said they

want to be heard from before the Republican Congress makes these drastic

cuts to Medicaid.

[22:25:03] Now Michael Phillips could not protest outside of Senator

McConnell`s office, but he did send out this tweet that got a lot of

notice, saying, “Hi, my name is Michael Phillips. I live at home because

of a Medicaid waiver. Don`t cut Medicaid. Don`t take away my home.”

And joining us now on THE LAST WORD is Mike Phillips who is living with his

spinal muscular atrophy and who stands to lose Medicaid benefits under the

potential Senate health care discussion bill. We`re also joined by his

mom, Karen Clay, who is his full-time caregiver.

Thank you both, Karen and Mike, for being here. Starting with you, Karen,

how do you see this issue and why was it important for both of you to speak

out?

KAREN CLAY, FIGHTING FOR HIS SON`S MEDICAID SERVICES: Thank you. When my

son was diagnosed over 30 years ago, the doctors told me he wouldn`t see

his first birthday. And yet here he is. Over time his needs have changed

and the amount of care that he`s needed has increased. And that`s what

Medicaid is all about. Medicaid is called a lifeline. But for people like

my son, Medicaid is a life.

Through a Medicaid waiver, we are enabled to keep Mike at home and to care

for him by a family who loves him and who knows his needs best. If you

take away Medicaid from individuals like my son – and my son in particular

, there would be no place for him.

In the state of Florida, there are no facilities for individuals who cannot

be weaned from a vent, which is how Mike breathes. He would be forced into

an institution not even here in the state of Florida but somewhere else in

the country.

His other option – and we have seen other individuals with vents who have

been in hospitals and had nowhere for them to go. And this is at an

extreme cost. My son doesn`t want to live at our local hospital. He

doesn`t want to be out of state in an institution. He wants to stay at

home and we want him to be at home. It`s amazing that after all these

years, I would have to fight to spend less money.

MELBER: So, Karen, you`re saying that the way this works, if there were

the funding cuts and you didn`t have that support and that waiver, it`s not

just reduced health care, which is significant. You`re saying it might

mean that you wouldn`t be able to have Mike at home or care for him at

home?

CLAY: Yes. That`s exactly what could happen.

MELBER: And, Mike, we read what you wrote on Twitter, and I understand

that you`ve also written something else, and you wanted to share it. So

please go ahead so folks can hear from you.

MIKE PHILLIPS, FIGHTING FOR MEDICAID SERVICES: Hi, and good evening.

First, I just want to say it`s an honor to be here. I watch your legal

analysis every day. You`re spectacular. So ever since November 9th, 2016,

I haven`t been sleeping well. I`ve been scared. I`ve never been scared by

the results of an election. It`s an odd feeling. I`ve always felt like

the federal government exists to protect citizens, even when state

governments won`t do so. Maybe especially when state governments won`t do

so.

So, yes, I`m scared. Scared of what could happen to me if Medicaid cut

comes to pass in Florida and scared because Florida is bent on doing so

because they know the federal government won`t stop them. Though I`m quite

disabled, Medicaid services allow me to live a full, productive life,

interacting with the community, being cared for at home.

I live at home. I have a personal care assistant. She takes me anywhere I

want to go, the movies, Starbucks, dinner with friends, the tattoo shop,

when the mood takes me, which is often enough. I don`t have a girlfriend

right now, but I had one for quite a while, and I`d like to give things

another go.

I`m a published writer. I helped develop assistive technology. I`m not

exactly Ryan Gosling, but I lead a good life. Losing Medicaid, being

forced into an institution, I`d lose everything. I`d lose the rights

guaranteed to me under the Constitution, life, liberty, and the pursuit of

happiness. People with disabilities know happiness isn`t guaranteed, but

we want a shot at it just like anybody else.

MELBER: Mike, thank you for sharing that. It`s very eloquent.

[22:30:05] Karen, what else do you want people to know about this bill,

about the battle ahead?

CLAY: This bill is not just mean. This bill is cruel. This is not about

replace and repeal the Affordable Care Act because there is nothing in the

Affordable Care Act that mentions block grants or per capita caps. Per

capita caps would result in not only the $880 billion in cuts that we`re

looking at over the next 10 years, but it will be far greater than money.

It will be loss of life. And that`s why we`re fighting because we cannot

believe that a bill that is this cruel could possibly be enacted by anyone

in Washington.

This isn`t about Democrat or Republican. This is about lives and this is

about caring for people, especially our most vulnerable citizens.

MELBER: Karen and Mike, I want you to stay with me. I mentioned, you

know, we were speaking with Andy Slavitt, who on the policy side, has run

this program.

Andy, I think you`re still with us. As you listened to this and you think

about the disability aspect, which we often hear about in terms of data, we

hear the words, walk us through how this program works nationally and how

many people with disabilities and families are affected.

SLAVITT: Well, there`s nothing that I could say that will be more eloquent

than what Karen and Mike just told you. But what I can tell you, having

overseen the Medicaid program for two years, is that there`s 10 million

people living with disabilities in this country who are dependent upon the

kinds of services that just allow them to not only lead a life that gives

them the basics of their health care, but to lead a life of some

fulfillment.

And if you can imagine if some of those services that Mike just talked

about didn`t come daily but came weekly, just imagine the kinds of cuts

that would change his life, let alone the size of these cuts, which would

eliminate in many, many states the possibility of the kind of waivers that

Karen described to you.

And Karen said something very important. These waivers are humane.

They`re what families want. They keep families together. But they`re also

very efficient. It`s much better to keep people at home and take care of

them in comfortable settings. So we have, I think, we`re on the verge of

making, I think, a mistake that in the real world will hurt millions of

people like Mike. And I`m so glad Mike and Karen were able to come on and

share their story.

MELBER: Karen and Mike, stay with me here, with Andy.

Joan Walsh and Nancy Giles are here. We talk about politics a lot. We

talk about policy a lot.

Joan, you`ve been covering the health care battles for seven plus years. I

wonder what you`re thinking.

JOAN WALSH: I`m thinking what the hell kind of a country are we, Ari, that

Michael has to lose sleep wondering if he can stay in his home with his

family? I mean, what is this family supposed to do?

Paul Ryan has been dreaming about cutting this program since he was hanging

out at Keggers in college. He`s told that story.

NANCY GILES, GILES FILES PODCAST: What kind of a man is he?

WALSH: What kind of a monster is he? Who dreams of cutting Medicaid?

They act like people are merely takers. They don`t act like they

understand hardship of any kind. Paul Ryan, who actually got Social

Security as a survivor when his father died, God bless him. I mean the

cruelty – Karen uses that word. It`s the only word we can use. The

cruelty of this bill is beyond belief. And if Donald Trump is really going

to go along with this, don`t like the man, didn`t vote for him, but he

promised not to do this. There has to be a way to reach the consciences of

multiple Republicans on this bill, and I think you`ve begun to do that

tonight.

Thank you, Karen and Michael.

MELBER: And Nancy, how about that? Because when we listened to Mike and

he told us that he`s been scared since the election, obviously he`s

listened and analyzed and done his own work. We heard from a candidate and

we played it earlier this hour who said on the facts, on the record, that

he wasn`t going to cut Medicaid, although that`s clearly what this bill

does. So obviously something`s come through here between the promises the

president made and what is in this health care bill.

GILES: I – I`m so overwhelmed at Mike and Karen that I don`t really know

what to say. I mean, for starters that anybody could think the kind of

care that he gets and that his mom supports him in getting is a luxury and

not something that is his right as a human being, I just find appalling.

I echo what Joan said. I just – I`m really confused about what kind of

country we are. We`re revealed by how we treat our most vulnerable

citizens, and if an inefficient system that profits some people could mean

that an earned right, not a – you know, not a gift, I mean, Medicaid and

Social Security, they`re not gifts.

[22:35:18] These are things that we earn. That something like that could

be denied someone like Mike, who has thrived and used it and is able to

express himself, to not have a chance for his voice to be expressed is just

criminal. It`s criminal.

MELBER: Karen, did you want to respond to any of that? And I did also

want to ask you what you thought of some of the activists we showed that

did get some attention there. The folks – well, some of them who said

they were activists and some of them who said they`re just people who

happened to use this type of health coverage that were there outside

Senator McConnell`s office.

CLAY: That was a display yesterday that I never imagined I would see in

this country. And I asked myself the same question. Where are we? What

kind of people would ask – would have them dragged out of wheelchairs

because people in wheelchairs are still fragile. You have muscles that

have not been used. You have bones that have not borne weight. If you

don`t know how to really pick someone up to move them from their chair, you

can harm them. You could hurt them. And I know that these people – that

some of the people were hurt yesterday.

It was a display that I found to be absolutely unacceptable, and I was just

so – I was on the verge of anger and tears the entire day. I never

thought I would see that in this country, ever.

MELBER: And Andy, while I have you here, the other question I wanted to

pose is what do you say to backers of health care reform and some of the

Republican backers of this bill who say they`re not against the recipients

of these programs. They`re certainly, they say, not against patients in

America. But they say the overall system cannot hold and that you have to

revert things back to the states and have state-level reform. What do you,

as someone who`s run these programs, what do you say to that argument?

SLAVITT: I`d say a couple things. First of all, we have a commitment in

our country that we made in 1965 that wasn`t a partial commitment. It

wasn`t a halfway commitment. It was a commitment to people that when they

need medical care and they`re in the straits that we`re talking about, that

we would get them to them. And we`re a country that can afford that. And

as a matter of fact, the Medicaid program costs about 28 percent less. All

things considered, it even costs 28 percent less than a commercial

insurance plan, and its medical cost growth is negligible.

So yes, it costs our country more money to cover more people. Of course it

does. But Medicaid is an incredibly efficient program and it`s doing

wonderful things. And if we can imagine a greater national priority that

we would rather fund, whether it`s a wall or some other thing, then I think

we`re going to have to take that to the American public because the one

thing I will say, and I think Karen said this very well.

There was no mandate in this election to take health care services away

from people like Mike and 70 million other people on Medicaid. That was

not part of this election. So we are – I think we have to basically – if

we want to have that debate, I think we`re happy to have that debate and I

think there`s no two better people than Karen and Mike to be participating

in that debate.

MELBER: We`re almost out of time for what we`ve devoted to have this

discussion. I`m so appreciative of everyone for being a part of it. And I

know, Nancy, you said you have one more question for Karen so go ahead.

GILES: Yes, just very quickly, Karen. I`m wondering what do you think is

the disconnect between your elected representatives and where you stand? I

mean, they`re elected to represent your needs. Why do you think there`s –

why do you think we`re at this juncture right now?

CLAY: Because all they want is budget predictability and there is no

predictability in health care. Just as I said with my Mike, his needs have

increased over time. His care has increased over time. And that`s what

Medicaid is there for. You know, all of us are one job – you know, one

job loss or one economic downturn, in Florida, one hurricane would put –

and this is from FEMA – approximately 2700 people on the rolls of

Medicaid.

If you had a widespread, you know, storm, it would put tens of thousands.

Now where are they going to get their health care? This is this lifeline.

This safety net is in place for a reason. And to me, this bill is nothing

more than – it`s not just cuts to Medicaid. They want to decimate

Medicaid. And budget predictability and flexibility are words that they

use. We have flexibility in our Medicaid state plans. What they want to

take away are our rules, regulations, and our rights.

MELBER: Karen Clay, thank you so much for sharing with us your story.

Mike Phillips, I really appreciate what you wrote, what you said, your

eloquence.

[22:40:02] And Andy Slavitt, thank you. I really appreciate it. And I

want to thank, of course, Joan and Nancy as well. Appreciate it. Thank

you all.

Coming up, we turn to some breaking news. There were some new comments by

President Trump on Russian interference in the 2016 election. That`s next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: Welcome back. And we turn to another story tonight, the Russian

effort to tip the 2016 presidential election caused overwhelming panic

inside the U.S. government. This was in the lead-up to the election.

New story in “The Washington Post” reporting that top Obama officials

called for a tougher counterattack on Russia, that their situation room

planning sessions on the issue went into a secure lockdown on a level that

hasn`t been used since the bin Laden raid. And that Obama had ordered an

implant attack on Russian networks that may actually be deployed up to this

day.

The story also notes that one reason the U.S. did not hit back harder was

the credible fear that Russia may have been able to attack the actual

voting on Election Day. Obama was weighing that risk in how he did his

response.

And tonight President Trump is weighing in. This is for an interview with

“FOX & Friends Weekend,” and he is apparently eager to second-guess his

predecessor.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Well, I just heard today for the first time that Obama knew about

Russia a long time before the election and he did nothing about it. But

nobody wants to talk about that. The CIA gave him information on Russia a

long time before they even – you know, before the election. And I hardly

see it. It`s an amazing thing. To me, you know, in other words, the

question is if he had the information, why didn`t he do something about it?

He should have done something about it. But you don`t read that. It`s

quite sad.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Why didn`t he do something? Well, up next, we have a very senior

Russia expert to report on this. That`s straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

[22:47:59] SEN. MARTIN HENRICH (D) NEW MEXICO: Did the president in any of

those interactions that you`ve shared with us today asked you what you

should be doing or what our government should be doing or the intelligence

community to protect America against Russian interference in our election

system?

COMEY: I don`t recall a conversation like that.

HENRICH: Never?

COMEY: No.

HENRICH: Do you find it odd?

COMEY: Not with the President Trump.

HENRICH: Right.

COMEY: I attended a fair number of meetings on that with President Obama.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: James Comey there speaking about the difference between two

administrations in the approach to Russia. Joining me now is former U.S.

ambassador to Russia and MSNBC contributor, Ambassador Michael McFaul.

Thanks for joining.

MICHAEL MCFAUL, FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO RUSSIA: Sure.

MELBER: Right before the break I played some new sound from President

Trump arguing that Obama didn`t do enough. And then you have that big

report today that I`m sure you have a front row seat to it. I know there

is parts of it you can and can`t talk about. But put it all in context for

us what the “Washington Post” reported and President Trump saying, hey. why

didn`t Obama do more?

MCFAUL: Well, there are lots of strange things in that sound bite you just

played. The strangest for me was the first sentence where he said I just

learned for the first time. That cannot be true. And if it is true I`m

really scared because obviously we`ve known about this intelligence for a

long time. The Obama administration released a statement about it in

October of 2016.

We`ve been talking about it in the U.S. Congress, on your shows here at

MSNBC for months. So that was the first thing that was shocking to me.

The second thing of course is shocking and counter intuitive.

MELBER: Well, let`s – I`ll pause you. Yes, I`ll pause you in that,

though. I mean, if you take the president at his word that he just learned

about this the first time would that be normal? Would that be concerning?

MCFAUL: It`s not normal. Of course it`s not normal. If that is true then

his National Security team is not doing their job in terms of briefing him

about intelligence that even people like us know about.

[22:50:02] He has access to a lot – a much greater detail, classified

information about that. And surely he should have been briefed on that by

now.

MELBER: And then we`ll take you to your second point and here is a more

recent tweet along the same lines. Donald Trump says, “Just out, Obama

administration knew far in advance of November 8th about election meddling

by Russia. Did nothing about it. Why?” Or I suppose if I want to read

that accurately, it`s in caps. So it`s why? Your response.

MCFAUL: Well, again two different pieces. I mean, first of all he has

been denying that this happened for months now, right? Both as a

candidate, President-elect Trump and then President Trump has been denying

the fact that this happened. So you can`t criticize the President Obama

for doing something that you yourself said that didn`t happen.

Secondly, however, he is now the president. We need to take actions to

prevent this in the future. There are very concrete steps that could be

taken. And to the best of my knowledge, I don`t have – I`m not privy to

all conversations, they`ve done absolutely nothing.

MELBER: Nothing.

MCFAUL: To prevent future attacks.

MELBER: And so that`s the last thing I want to ask you about from the

“Washington Post” piece. He says Obama had a cyber operation that involves

deploying implants in Russian networks, importantly adversary which would

cause them pain and discomfort if they were disrupted. According to the

U.S. official the implants developed by the NSA and designed so they could

be triggered remotely. Does that the kind of thing that might still be in

President Trump`s arsenal if he wanted to do as you put it, nothing?

MCFAUL: Well, you know, I think about it as different layers of how you

defend yourself against cyber security attacks. The first one is

attribution. And to this date the president has not been explicit about

talking about the basic facts. Maybe that changed today. But up to today

he hasn`t. Second, there are the kind of coercive things that was

described in that excellent today from the “Washington Post,” including

things like that.

There is also sanctions, including congressional legislation that he has

the opportunity to sign if he wants to do that in terms of a coercive

response. And third there is the resilience. We can do things to make our

systems more secure. We can do things to make our computers more secure,

we can have paper trails as backups in terms of elections. There is a

myriad of actions if you wanted to up our resilience. All of those things

so far, none of those have been done.

MELBER: Ambassador Michael McFaul, thank you as always.

And coming up, what Russia is actually planning next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEH JOHNSON, FORMER HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY: I think we have to assume

for all the reasons that have been discussed here, that the Russians will

be back and possibly other state actors and possibly other bad cyber

actors.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[22:56:28] MELBER: Will the Russians be back or have they never left?

Cyber security experts are saying Russia has actually been at this a while

including an extensive and ongoing ground testing in Ukraine. In fact this

month`s cover story in “Wired” reports extensively on how suspected Russian

hackers interfered in the country`s elections as well as its power grid

with one expert saying they`re testing out red lines, what they can get

away with. You push and you see if you get push back, if not you try the

next step.

That is truth of reporting from Andy Greenberg, a senior writer at “Wired”

magazine and the cover story is entitled “Lights Out” and it`s in the July

issue of “Wired.”

What did you find?

ANDY GREENBERG, SENIOR WRITER, WIRED: Well, I found that something

unprecedented is happening in Ukraine. Hackers are attacking the country

with a scale, a scope that we`ve never seen before, attacking every strata

of society, finance, the media, destroying hundreds of computers, shutting

down the railway system ability to issue tickets. But then finally the

most unprecedented thing that`s happening in the Ukraine in the cyber

security, in this kind of cyber war in fact is that hackers have shut down

the power grid. And that has never happened before in history.

MELBER: How much of this is physical? And how much of this is about

affecting a society and its expectations, its public faith, these sort of

softer things.

GREENBERG: Well Russia is at war with Ukraine. There is an actual

physical deadly war happening in eastern Ukraine right now. But this is

the kind of digital aspect of that war. And we`re seeing a new kind of war

here, where Russia is trying to make – to create this impression that

Ukraine is a failed state, that its government agencies don`t work, that

its power grid is faulty. But I think the more disturbing thing about

what`s happening in Ukraine is that all of this is kind of a canary in the

coal mine that Russia can get away with things in Ukraine that it can`t

elsewhere. So it`s using Ukraine as a test lab, as a king of training

ground to hone weapons that it may then use against western Europe or the

United States.

MELBER: How much of this reporting gave you a window into you think what

the lines are or the ways to affect Putin because as you know the view in

the United States is wow, he got a big return on investment, he might be

emboldened based on our election experience.

GREENBERG: Well, you kind of see the history of Ukraine, actually Russia

tried to hack the Ukrainian election first in 2014. They tried to spoof

the results on the Central Election Commission`s Web site to make it look

like this far-right candidate had won and the election officials only

caught that with hours to go. And when they got away with that really no -

- they faced no sanctions internationally or, you know, no real punishment

then they tried it in the United States. So then now that we see Russia is

turning off the power in Ukraine, the next logical step is, are they going

to try that in the U.S. as well.

MELBER: And would that be an act of cyber war?

GREENBERG: I think it would have to be. I mean, we`ve always defined

cyber war as a digital attack that destroys or disrupts physical things.

MELBER: Something physical, right?

GREENBERG: Yes. That`s happened in Ukraine. We know that Russia is

willing to cross that line now. And it seems like a matter of time. In

fact they`ve built the weapons to do it elsewhere.

MELBER: You don`t make me feel better but you do make me feel more

informed.

Andy Greenberg, happy Friday night.

GREENBERG: Yes. You too.

MELBER: Appreciate you sharing your reporting with us.

I am Ari Melber and thanks for watching the LAST WORD. If you want more

you can try Sunday “ON THE POINT.” We have a special report on leaks, the

good, bad and the illegal. And I have exclusive with Yale Law professor

Jack Balkin who argues we`re not in a constitutional crisis but Trump is a

symptom of, quote, “constitutional wrought.” He will explain. That`s 5:00

p.m. Eastern on Sunday. And more importantly the “11TH HOUR” starts right

now.

END

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.>