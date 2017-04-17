The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell, Transcript 4/17/2017
Show: The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell
Date: April 17, 2017
Guest: Stephen Noerper, Richard Painter, David Nir
LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, HOST, THE LAST WORD: Hey, Joy, you know, speaking of
performance artists, that is actually my excuse for everything that`s gone
wrong on this show.
(LAUGHTER)
And there have been many moments over the last whatever it is, six or seven
years –
REID: Lawrence, you are –
(CROSSTALK)
O`DONNELL: I chalk it up to performance art. Performance art gone wrong.
REID: We love you just the way you are.
O`DONNELL: And don`t make me say that phrase again because with a Boston
accent, it is wicked hard to say performance art, and so, don`t make me say
it again.
REID: Excellent point, have a great show.
O`DONNELL: Thanks, Joy. Well, the verdict is in, and Republicans on the
House Intelligence Committee agree that Susan Rice did nothing wrong.
And the president now says he is not going to be tough on China because
China is helping with North Korea.
And Republicans who thought the day after Easter would be a safe day for
town halls, they had a pretty rough time today.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We`re right on track.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Lock him up! Lock him up!
TRUMP: You see what`s happening and we are right on track.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I want to know what you Republicans are going to do
to try to control our crazy president who thinks he can just shoot off
bombs.
(CHEERS)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: (INAUDIBLE) –
MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The era of strategic
patience is over.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is the president going to release his 2016 tax returns
given that we can assume maybe those are not themselves under audit?
SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: No, you can`t, they are.
(CHANTING)
CROWD: No more secrets! No more lies! No more (INAUDIBLE), no more lies!
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`m wondering if you will take the initiative to have
him release those returns.
SEN. TOM COTTON (R), ARKANSAS: As far as I`m aware, the president says
he`s still under audit. And he says –
(BOOING)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is it time to say once and for all, the president is
never going to release his tax returns?
SPICER: We`ll have to get back to you on that.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You want – I mean, you see – I mean, really?
SPICER: Really.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So he may?
SPICER: No, I said I`d have to get back to you on that.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: This weekend, President Trump said he is not labeling China a
currency manipulator because China is helping to solve the North Korea
problem.
This weekend, the president held out hope for a peaceful solution to the
North Korea problem and that hope was that China would do the job.
China would solve the problem. Yesterday, the president tweeted this.
“Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with
us on the North Korean problem? We`ll see what happens.”
Well, one reason why you would call China a currency manipulator is that
you said you were going to do it on day one of your presidency.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: I`m going to instruct my Treasury Secretary to label China a
currency manipulator, the greatest in the world.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: That was a broken promise of Donald Trump`s. And last week,
Donald Trump actually said to the “Wall Street Journal” China is not a
currency manipulator.
Those are his exact words. “China is not a currency manipulator.” He
didn`t say anything about I`m not calling them a currency manipulator
because they`re helping out with North Korea.
Just China is not a currency manipulator, and that`s true. Most experts
believe that China has not been manipulating its currency for some time
now.
So there really is no justifiable reason for trying to label China a
currency manipulator. But yesterday, the president felt the need to link
his acceptance of the truth about China`s currency to China`s efforts with
North Korea.
Now, if you`re a Trump voter, and you want to believe that, what you have
to believe is that the promise Donald Trump made to you to bring back
American jobs from China by forcing China to stop manipulating its currency
is being abandoned so that China will help stop the madness in North Korea.
By Trump logic, the president then is giving up American jobs to China,
just letting them keep those jobs to get help on North Korea.
In the campaign, Donald Trump promised voters that he would force China to
control North Korea, and he would get American jobs back from China.
It was not either or the strong man would do both.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: You look at North Korea, we`re doing nothing there. China should
solve that problem for us.
China should go into North Korea, China is totally powerful as it relates
to North Korea.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Tonight, the Trump administration is threatening action in
North Korea.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
PENCE: The era of strategic patience is over.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Now, this kind of talk is costing the president in the polls.
A new Gallup poll shows that 45 percent believe that Donald Trump keeps his
promises.
That`s down from 62 percent in February. The resistance took to the
streets this weekend over a violated promise by Donald Trump.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: If I decide to run for office, I`ll produce my tax returns,
absolutely.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: He of course went from saying he would release his tax returns
to then as a candidate saying he would release his tax returns after an
audit was complete, even though he has never provided any proof that he was
being audited.
And then he stopped saying that he would release his tax returns under any
circumstances. And it has now come to this.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is the president going to release his 2016 tax returns,
given that we can assume maybe that those are not themselves under audit?
SPICER: No, you can`t, they are.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You always talk about under audit. The president says
under audit. Is it time to say once and for all the president is never
going to release his tax returns?
SPICER: We`ll have to get back to you on that.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You want – I mean, you see – I mean, really?
SPICER: Really.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So he may?
SPICER: No, I said I`d have to get back to you on that, I think that he is
still under audit, the statement still stands.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Of course, every president who has released their tax returns
has also been under audit because it`s IRS automatic policy to audit the
president and the vice president.
We`ll have more on that later in this hour. In over 150 cities this
weekend, the resistance to the Trump presidency marched to the demand that
the president do what Barack Obama did this time last year and release his
tax returns.
The president along with Vice President Biden released their complete tax
returns showing all of their income, all of their charitable donations.
It was nothing unusual, it`s what every president and vice president has
done since Richard Nixon.
This weekend`s marchers did not expect Donald Trump to release his tax
returns today. But they refuse to allow Donald Trump`s abnormalities as
president to become normal.
And the resistance continues to show up at Republican town halls held by
senators and members of Congress.
And they`re not just talking about the Affordable Care Act. Here is
Republican Dean Heller in Nevada today.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you support doing away with funding to Planned
Parenthood?
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you committed to women and to the people of
Nevada that you will protect the funding at the federal level?
SEN. DEAN HELLER (R), NEVADA: At the federal level?
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.
HELLER: Yes, we`ll continue. We`ll continue to look at this issue –
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No! –
HELLER: We`ll continue to look at this issue –
(BOOING)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How many Russian spies do we have to have in the
White House before you`ll investigate it?
(CHEERS)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: When I hear that Donald Trump wants to severely cut
the EPA budget, I`m angry, this is not acceptable, we cannot go backwards,
OK?
(APPLAUSE)
(CHANTING)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`m a native Nevadan. I`m one of your constituents and
quite frankly, you don`t really represent me.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Here is Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton today in Little
Rock.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think you read “The Art of the Deal” because you got
more contributions from the telecommunications industry.
(CHEERS)
Therefore, you sold us out when you canceled the FCC regulations that
ensured my privacy, keeping my ISP from selling my browsing history.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think it`s time to repeal and replace you in 2020.
(CHEERS)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I`m wondering if you could kind of define where you
think our president`s foreign policy is going?
And I realize – I mean, I realize it`s difficult. And I realize there has
been some changes. But some of his decisions have been a little concerning
to me.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What does it take to get you all to vote across the
people lines and not party lines?
(CHEERS)
CROWD: Yes!
COTTON: We`ll have no doubt that somehow Kansas benefitted from Obamacare,
many more were hurt by Obamacare though.
In the form of higher – in the form of higher premiums.
(BOOING)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do your job!
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, do your job! Do your job!
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Joining us now, Maya Harris; attorney and civil rights
advocate, she is a former senior policy adviser for the Clinton 2016
campaign.
Also with us David Corn; Washington Bureau chief for “Mother Jones” and an
Msnbc political analyst.
And Maya, those Republican town halls are not getting any easier. And it`s
fascinating to see the issues expand now that the threat to the Affordable
Care Act has softened, it doesn`t seem like it`s over.
But it seems like that legislative chapter is behind, but the turnout is
still there.
MAYA HARRIS, ATTORNEY & CIVIL RIGHTS ADVOCATE: There is no shortage of
energy and intensity among the – you know, progressive base around any
number of issues. I mean, we saw that just last weekend.
And as you said, dozens of rallies, you know, tens of thousands of people
turned out, you know, to really hold Trump accountable for, you know,
breaking his promise to release his tax returns, which – you know, he did
repeatedly.
He promised in 2014 and then throughout the campaign, you know, failed to
deliver.
And it`s something that, you know, presidents have done for the last 40
years. We still don`t really know the full extent of his business ties of,
you know, his conflicts of interests.
And it`s – you know, a real problem with transparency, you know, in this
White House where they most recently have said that they`re not going to,
you know, release the visitor`s logs.
And so it`s an ironic turn of events given the fact that he – you know,
was trolling President Obama for any number of months and years on this
very issue of transparency.
It really begs the question of what does he have to hide? But I don`t think
that we`re going to see this issue go away any time soon and certainly not
see any diminishing of the energy and enthusiasm among the base to really
turn out and you know, call him on the carpet on issues both that he, you
know, talked about during the campaign and the things that he is rolling
out now as president.
O`DONNELL: David, one of the things I found so striking about this
weekend`s marches is I don`t think there is a marcher out there who
believes they will probably ever see a Donald Trump tax return unless more
pages get leaked and end up on Rachel`s show, which we can all wait for.
But they`re there to make the point that this is abnormal, and we have not
forgotten.
DAVID CORN, WASHINGTON BUREAU CHIEF, MOTHER JONES: Well, that`s true. And
I think that`s something that needs to be remembered, if not every hour,
certainly every day.
And I think the tax return issue is sort of a stand-in for the larger issue
of his financial conflicts and his – you know, his claim that he was going
to drain the swamp when indeed what we`d seem to have is nepotism in the
White House.
Now you have kleptocracy, but that`s close to that. And we don`t see the
most basic element of transparency, financial transparency which is the
release of the tax returns.
And so we had story after story, we`ve been doing this at “Mother Jones”
for over a year. Other people have been doing it too.
His financial conflicts of interest, whether it`s with Deutsche Bank or the
biggest bank in China, you know, some unsavory characters around the world
that his family and he has had financial contacts with.
Now the tax returns won`t answer a lot of these questions. But if you`re
not going to get that basic document, you`re certainly not going to get the
answers to those other questions as well.
O`DONNELL: There is a very troubling information in the new polls,
including that his approval rating continues to be the lowest of any new
president, 39 percent, 54 percent disapprove.
But there is a particular question here that was asked of Republicans in a
poll. And that is do Republicans in Congress have an obligation to support
Trump`s policies?
Forty three percent of them say yes. A big majority of Republicans say no.
Fifty five percent of Republicans, this is a Republicans only poll.
Fifty five percent of Republicans saying no, Republicans in Congress have
absolutely no obligation to support Donald Trump`s policies.
And Maya, that has to be very reassuring to the freedom caucus, who
apparently already knew that when they stood in front of Donald Trump and
stopped his health care plan.
HARRIS: Yes, I mean, I think you really have to look at these issues not
just through the lens of how are they going to impact or not impact Donald
Trump.
You know, the voters are actually going to hold a Republican Congress
accountable for what they do and they don`t do.
You saw that in today`s town hall with Tom Cotton who was called on the
carpet over this very issue around the tax returns.
And you know, the voters who are there, his constituents who were there,
they weren`t having any of this – oh, he`s under an audit, he`ll do it
after an audit.
They`re not, you know, going for that. And so, you know, in addition to
Republican voters who are going to, you know, hold Republican and
Democratic voters who are going to hold the congressman available, I think
we`re going to really see this kind of issue continue to animate the
progressive base and animate in a way that`s not just around these policy
issues.
But we`re seeing that it is, you know, powering the resistance and it`s
translating into quite a bit of intensity and enthusiasm and activism
around electoral individual elections.
We saw that last week in Kansas, you know, we`re seeing that in Georgia.
So I don`t think, you know, that these issues are going to go away any time
soon, let alone the way that it, you know, animates voters either who voted
for him and feel that he is, you know, not needing the ideals that they
thought that he would but as well as a progressive base.
And I think that we`re going see that, you know, have some consequences in
2018.
O`DONNELL: David, there is a Republican resistance in that poll number, 55
percent of Republicans saying that Congress does not have an obligation to
support Trump`s policies.
Those are Republican voters saying in some ways they are part of the
resistance to Donald Trump.
CORN: Perhaps, it depends whether they want him to be more conservative or
less conservative.
And a lot of voters out there like to think of themselves as far more
independent than I think they actually are.
You know, if a lot of Republicans still ended up voting for Donald Trump,
even if they didn`t like him because they saw him as the leader of the
Republican tribe.
I do think it`s going to be interesting to see, not just through these town
hall meetings, but as his approval numbers stay in the 30s, and maybe get
to, you know, mid 30s or they drop lower.
Will there come a point in time when Republicans in the Congress do take a
more oppositional stance and rather than the freedom caucus and health
care, we haven`t seen a lot of that yet.
And I think Republicans are still weighing their future and the future of
their relationship with Donald Trump.
O`DONNELL: David Corn, Maya Harris, thank you both for joining us tonight,
really appreciate it.
CORN: Sure.
O`DONNELL: Up next, the president accused Susan Rice of committing a
crime, and now Republicans say that President Trump is wrong.
And the many stories, the many stories that Donald Trump has told about his
tax returns.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
PENCE: The United States commitment to South Korea is iron-clad and
immutable. All options are on the table. We will meet any use of
conventional or nuclear weapons with an overwhelming and effective
response.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: I think the Susan Rice thing is a massive story.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you think she might have committed a crime?
TRUMP: Do I think?
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes –
TRUMP: Yes, I think.
MARIA BARTIROMO, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK: She said she didn`t do it for
political reasons, Susan Rice told –
TRUMP: Does anybody really believe that? Nobody believes that.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: It turns out everybody believes that. Everybody who has seen
the intelligence documents that President Trump says involved criminal
behavior by President Obama`s national security adviser Susan Rice.
A new Nbc News report says there is bipartisan agreement that Susan Rice
did nothing wrong.
“A review of the surveillance material flagged by House Intelligence
Committee Chairman Devin Nunes shows no inappropriate action by Susan Rice
or any other Obama administration official, Republican and Democratic
congressional aides who have been briefed on the matter told Nbc News.”
One U.S. official who reviewed the documents in question told Nbc News, “I
saw no evidence of any wrong-doing, it was all completely normal.” A
senior Republican aide who declined to speak on the record agreed with that
assessment.
Joining us now, Michael Isikoff; chief investigative reporter for Yahoo
News. Also joining us Ned Price; former senior director and spokesperson
for the National Security Council.
He resigned from the CIA because of President Trump taking over, and he is
an Msnbc contributor.
Ned Price, I just want to get your reaction. This is basically – sounds
like it`s coming from a House Intelligence Committee staff, possibly
members, a Democrat and Republican.
They`ve all now had access to the information that sent Devin Nunes on his
trip to the White House a couple of times we now know.
Information that he in effect claims shocked him, Susan Rice looking at
intelligence reports involving American persons and wanting to know the
names of those American persons.
By the way, Susan Rice of course has not confirmed any of that. But what
we`re hearing from staff looking at all of this is they certainly have seen
nothing wrong in anything Susan Rice was described as doing by anyone.
NED PRICE, FORMER SENIOR DIRECTOR & SPOKESPERSON FOR THE NATIONAL SECURITY
COUNCIL: Well, look, Lawrence, the fact of the matter is that we knew how
this movie would end because –
O`DONNELL: Yes –
PRICE: We`ve seen it before, in fact twice. You know, we`ve been watching
what is essentially has been a trilogy unfold over the past couple of
months.
In the premiere, you had Donald Trump issue this baseless wiretapping claim
against his predecessor that was roundly debunked by both Democrats and
Republicans.
In the sequel starring the hapless Devin Nunes, you have either White House
attempting to launder intelligence through him until they were caught and
this whole ruse was exposed for what it was.
And then in what I hope is the final installment of all this, you have
Republicans in the White House now turning their ire to Susan Rice, who as
you know has been their favorite antagonist in recent years and they`re
going back to their playbook.
Look, when this story first came out, we heard from both Democrats and
Republicans, national security veterans of all stripes who were familiar
with unmasking and its procedures, including the rigorous checks that are
imposed by the intelligence community.
All of them said that there was no there, there. And now that we`re
hearing from both Republicans and Democrats on the House Intelligence
Committee that people that have actually seen what Devin Nunes got so
excited about a couple of weeks ago and ran to the White House in between
two press conferences to brief the president on.
Everyone, including his congressional staffers are saying there is no
story. So, once again, these wild accusations, baseless accusations have
been entirely debunked.
O`DONNELL: And Michael Isikoff, we know that if the Republicans could find
anything in there to be used against Susan Rice in any way, that would be
their goal.
They would love to be out there kind of leaking opposite bits of
information.
MICHAEL ISIKOFF, CHIEF INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER, YAHOO NEWS: Sure, yes, but
look, in some sense, this has already served its purpose for the White
House. If you go back to when this all began, February 4th, Saturday
morning, early Saturday morning tweet storm by the president, that was a
moment when there was a lot of controversy and attention on Jeff Sessions.
And whether he misrepresented or lied to the Senate Judiciary Committee
about his contacts with the Russian ambassador.
And there was a furor about that. And you know, look, I spoke to a White
House official not long after who sort of, you know, mentioned, look, at
least people aren`t talking about Jeff Sessions anymore.
This was a diversionary tactic that got people off what a lot of people
were excited about at the time on to a side issue.
And you know, it derailed the House Intelligence Committee, it led to Devin
Nunes having to step down.
It – you know, we spent weeks talking about it. So from – as a purely
political matter, this was quite effective diversionary tactic by the Trump
White House with the cooperation of Devin Nunes.
It didn`t advance the ball on the core investigation of the Russian
interference in the election, but if the goal of the White House is to keep
us off that ball, I think they – you know, played it, it served their
purposes.
O`DONNELL: Ned, the diversionary tactics do not serve the White House or
the president well in terms of the public`s view of him.
We have a new poll saying that 36 percent now, 36 percent say that Donald
Trump is honest and trustworthy.
And in February, before all of this stuff started, 42 percent said he was
honest and trustworthy. So whatever he`s been up to in the – over the
last month or more has only taken that honest and trustworthy number down.
And that would include accusing President Obama of having committed that
crime of wiretapping.
PRICE: Well, that`s right. And look, those numbers are important in a
couple of different regards. One of course politically, domestically
they`re especially important and we`re going to see how that plays out in
places like Georgia`s sixth congressional district and elsewhere over the
coming months and even a couple of years.
But I think we need to be more concerned with the president`s credibility
in the international community, how he is viewed by his counterparts on the
world stage.
If the president is viewed as someone who cannot keep a promise or does not
know what he is talking about on a regular basis, that has dire national
security implications for our country.
And I think we are now getting to a point where we have seen the president
make statements, even in terms of national security, with this wiretapping
claim and elsewhere that we`ll start to have those implications.
And I think we`ll start to see world leaders question even more the extent
to which they can press – they can trust President Donald Trump.
O`DONNELL: And Michael, China discovered it takes all of ten minutes to
completely reverse Donald Trump`s thinking on issues involving China and
North Korea.
And that was a message heard around the world.
ISIKOFF: Sure, but, look, I mean, there were issues that the president was
dealing with, with China because he was focused on North Korea and trying
to get Chinese cooperation in dealing with the very pressing issue of North
Korea`s nuclear program.
So I don`t know that we should be too harsh on the president for not
pushing his China agenda as articulated during the campaign right now when
there are –
O`DONNELL: No, it`s not, Michael, it`s about –
ISIKOFF: More pressing issues –
O`DONNELL: It`s not a matter of being –
ISIKOFF: Yes –
O`DONNELL: Harsh, it`s a matter of what are world leaders and what are
other countries learning about President Trump on a daily basis?
And one of them is he is –
ISIKOFF: Right –
O`DONNELL: Willing to openly confess to rank ignorance involving the
dynamics of China and North Korea.
And say that in ten minutes, he can be told by the head of state of another
country some things that completely reverse his thinking.
And the details of that aren`t really what is an issue here. Other leaders
in other countries can think about how they would use their ten minutes
with Donald Trump.
ISIKOFF: Fair enough, fair enough. But I don`t think we should like
minimize just how pressing that North Korean issue is.
And if that`s what General McMaster was telling him, he needed to focus on
– I`d give him some slack on that.
O`DONNELL: Michael Isikoff and Ned Price, thank you both for joining us
tonight, really appreciate it.
PRICE: Sure.
O`DONNELL: Coming up, Mike Pence was in South Korea on Monday talking
tough while the president`s national security adviser was sounding like
every other national security adviser, talking to every other president who
has dealt with North Korea.
So who should we believe? Donald Trump, Mike Pence, H.R. McMaster? This
could be life or death for millions of South Koreans.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REPORTER: Any message for North Korea?
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Got to behave.
REPORTER: On north Korea, what`s your next move?
TRUMP: You`ll see.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC ANCHOR: The vice president was in South Korea on
Monday visiting the DMZ and meeting with South Korea`s acting president,
other officials. While in South Korea, the vice president delivered this
message from president Trump.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Just in the past two
weeks, the world witnessed the strength and resolve of our new president.
In actions taken in Syria and Afghanistan. North Korea would do well not
to test his resolve. Strategic patience has been the approach of the last
American administration and beyond. Over the past 18 months, North Korea
has conducted two unlawful nuclear tests and an unprecedented number of
ballistic missile tests even conducting a failed missile launch as I
traveled here for this visit.
The era of strategic patience is over.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Vice President Pence is now headed to Japan where the prime
minister is urging North Korea to abandon nuclear missile development and
refrain from taking any further provocative actions. Here is what national
security adviser H.R. McMaster said yesterday about U.S. Allies` role in
reducing the threat of military action.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
H.R. MCMASTER, U.S. NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: It`s time for us to
undertake all actions we can short of a military option to try to resolve
this peacefully. And so we`re going to rely on our allies, like we always
do. But we`re also going to have to rely on – on Chinese leadership. So
in the coming weeks, months, I think there is a great opportunity for all
of us, all of us who are really under the threat now of this unpredictable
regime to take action short of armed conflict.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Joining us now Stephen Noerper Senior Director of the Korea
Society and an adjunct professor of Korean politics at Columbia University.
Professor, when I hear H.R. McMaster saying in the coming weeks or months,
it sounds like he knows nothing is going to happen any time soon.
STEPHEN NOERPER, SENIOR DIRECTOR OF THE KOREA SOCIETY: Let`s hope that`s
the case, because certainly with the level of tensions right now, we need
to find a way to de-escalate. So he has opened the window there. And
hopefully that will guide us forward, especially allowing time for
coordination with the allies as he suggests.
O`DONNELL: Now the presumption in the past has been strategic patience was
the only option because any military strike on North Korea would
instantaneously produce massive casualties in South Korea. Is there any
reason to doubt that?
NOERPER: No. There is no reason to doubt that.
O`DONNELL: Would North Korea take a military hit from the United States
and not retaliate towards South Korea in any way?
NOERPER: No. That`s unlikely because they have a large disposition of
artillery, tens of thousands of artillery that are pointed towards Seoul.
So, that`s a population of about 25 million people. Furthermore, we don`t
know in the event of a military strike if they`re able to take out all of
the facilities because many of those are under ground. So that`s one of
the reasons that you`ve seen South Korea and Japan show some opposition.
O`DONNELL: What did Mike Pence learn in South Korea today? What did the
South Korean tell him?
NOERPER: They told him they needed a message of reinforcement. And that`s
what I think he was trying to deliver. His father is a Korean War veteran.
And he was signaling something about the U.S.-Korea relationship, the
strength of that and the resolve. But he took that a step further and
talked about the resolve of his boss and President Trump`s inclination and
suggested don`t challenge that.
O`DONNELL: Did the South Koreans tell him don`t risk our lives?
NOERPER: They said that in - in so many words. It`s a time of political
transition. They have an election on May 9th. And they want to stem any
type of concern there is large scale public concern this last weekend that
the U.S. Could go at alone. So it was meant to signal that, that`s not
going to be the case.
O`DONNELL: Is there any - is there any faction in South Korea that says
yes, do a military strike of North Korea?
NOERPER: Oh, there is a very small, small minority. A small rightwing
faction.
O`DONNELL: Willing to take that risk?
NOERPER: They would be willing. But that`s a minuscule number. And the
vast number of Koreans have lived with the North Korean threat and are used
to it. But they`re concerned about the escalation. They know an
unpredictable Kim Jong Un. But they`re not certain now about the United
States.
O`DONNELL: What does it feel like now to have an unpredictable president
of the United States?
NOERPER: Well that`s - that`s what really caused them some worry. And so
they need to hear the message reinforced that the U.S.-Korea alliance still
stand strong. That the U.S. is there to back them but that the U.S. will
consult the South Korea and Japan, its other ally.
O`DONNELL: So, when we were hearing what sounded like combative sounds
from Mike Pence today, you were hearing something else. You - you were
hearing something more traditional, in fact?
NOERPER: I heard something traditional in terms of the reassurance to
South Korea. And that is what his visit to the DMZ also signals. But he
was clearly trying to say strategic patience is over as did Rex Tillerson
earlier. And was trying to say don`t mess with Donald Trump on this. So
he was signaling a harder line, a stronger line than we heard from any
other administration.
O`DONNELL: Professor, Stephen Noerper thank you very much for joining us
tonight.
NOERPER: Thank you, Lawrence.
O`DONNELL: Yes. It`s Donald Trump versus Donald Trump on Donald Trump`s
tax returns. That`s next.
O`DONNELL: President Trump wants to do the biggest tax cut in history
involving personal tax provisions, corporate tax provisions, and commercial
real estate tax provisions that might or might not affect him as a
taxpayer. We of course have no idea which of the tax laws affect him
because we`re not allowed to see his tax returns. Here is Donald Trump
versus Donald Trump on Donald Trump`s tax return.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: Maybe I`m going to do the tax returns when Obama does his birth
certificate. If I decide to run for office, I`ll produce my tax returns,
absolutely. Maybe when we find out the true story on Hillary`s emails - I
will absolutely give my return but I`m being audited now for two or three
years.
So I can`t do it until the audit is finished. At the appropriate time I
will release them. But right now I`m under routine audit. Nobody cares.
You know the only one who cares about my tax returns are the reporter.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You don`t think the American public is concerned
about that.
TRUMP: At least I won. I mean I became president. No. I don`t think they
care at all.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Of course, all presidents since Richard Nixon have released
their tax returns every year of the presidency. So has the vice president.
And all of those presidents` tax returns have been under audit when they
release them because it has been IRS policy for decades now to
automatically audit the tax returns of the president and the vice
president. No president or vice president have ever seen that mandatory
audit as a reason not to release their tax returns.
Joining us now, Richard Painter, former chief ethics lawyer for President
George W. Bush, he is now the vice chair of the citizens for responsibility
and ethics in Washington. Richard I want to go to this point about the
automatic audits of the president and vice president`s returns. That`s a
policy that has been in place for a while. And partially it was to protect
the president so that there wouldn`t be any embarrassing mistakes in the
returns.
And then there was also the notion that the president`s returns should be
held to a high standard.
RICHARD PAINTER, VICE CHAIR OF THE CITIZENS FOR RESPONSIBILITY AND ETHICS
IN WASHINGTON: Well absolutely yes. You don`t want to have the president
of the United States filing a tax return that is incorrect and underpaying
his tax that would be a terrible source of embarrassment. So the
president`s returns are audited every year, and also every president has
released his tax return. And President Trump is the first president that
has refused to release his tax returns.
And I think that`s going have very serious consequences. There is no way
he is going to be able to get this so-called tax reform bill through
congress. First of all, most of the proposals I`ve seen don`t provide
bumpus for the middle class anyway. And that problem is complicated if you
have a billionaire president who won`t release his tax returns so you don`t
know which loop holes he is benefitting from.
And it could be very well be a situation where the so-called tax reform
bill just opens up more loopholes for people like Donald Trump and at least
the rest of us paying more tax. And that`s not exactly what we elected him
to do.
O`DONNELL: I want to good back to the automatic audit for a moment because
this is something that has gotten really no public attention. Donald Trump
presumably will be filing his tax return or an extension for his tax return
in the next 24 hours if he hasn`t already. Is it within the president`s
power to say to the IRS no more automatic audits of the president and vice
president`s tax return?
PAINTER: Oh, I think he could do that and say no more automatic audits.
It`s there to protect him. If he doesn`t want it I guess he doesn`t want
it.
But he is getting audited anyway because he`s had very complex business
operations. He could very well have had some tax problems in earlier
years. Of course, we don`t know that because he won`t release his returns.
What he cannot do is protect himself or any other individual from the
routine audits that the IRS and sometimes not so routine audits that the
IRS has to detect tax fraud.
He has to pay his taxes like everybody else. And he is subject to audit
like everybody else. But if he wants to dispense with the automatic audit
of the President, well, fine so be it. He has dispensed with almost
everything else with respect to taxes and transparency that has been by
previous Presidents. And they may want to dispense with that too.
O`DONNELL: And would that necessarily become public if Donald Trump were
to communicate to the IRS Director I don`t want the President and Vice
President`s returns automatically audited anymore? Would that – would
there be a public record left of that?
PAINTER: Probably, yes, I think they`d be making a change in the
regulations. They would probably have to do that through a public change
or that could be obtained through Freedom of Information Act, that type of
a change because that`s been a policy. It`s been in place for a long time
to protect the President, to assure the American people that the President
is paying his fair share of taxes.
And if President Trump doesn`t want to do that, I wouldn`t be surprised
that he says he doesn`t want that type of audit. But I think he is going
to get audited any way because he has been audited as a private citizen and
probably for good reason.
O`DONNELL: Richard Painter, thank you very much for joining us tonight. I
really appreciate it.
PAINTER: Thank you very much.
O`DONNELL: Democrats hoping to embarrass President Trump and Republicans
tomorrow in that special election in Georgia where the Democrat is way,
way, way ahead in a Republican Congressional district. That`s next.
O`DONNELL: We have Breaking Twitter news tonight. Breaking Donald Trump,
Twitter news tonight moments ago, he just Tweeted with 11 Republican
candidates running in Georgia on Tuesday for Congress a run off will be a
win. Vote R for lower taxes and safety. Talk about lowering expectations.
That was President Trump`s his second Tweet today about tomorrow`s special
election In Georgia to fill a seat vacated by Health and Human Services
Secretary Tom Price. President Trump also recorded this robocall that`s
going out there.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: Hello, this is President Donald Trump. Liberal Democrats from
outside of Georgia are spending millions and millions of dollars trying to
take your Republican Congressional seat away from you. Don`t let them do
it. Tomorrow there`s a special election for congress in Georgia.
Only you can stop the super liberal democrats and Nancy Pelosi`s group and
in particular Jon Ossoff. If you don`t vote tomorrow Ossoff will raise
your taxes, destroy your health care and flood our country with illegal
immigrants.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: So if you don`t vote tomorrow, Jon Ossoff apparently become
king of the United States and he alone will raise your taxes according to
Donald Trump, destroy your health care and flood the country with illegal
immigrants. There are 193 Democrats in the House of Representatives
tonight. If Jon Ossoff wins it will be a 194.
There are 237 Republicans in the House of Represenatives tonight Jon Ossoff
is a 30 year old first time candidate. He`s raised $8.3 million and
leading in the poles by 28 points. Georgia`s sixth district represents the
suburbs of North Atlanta. It`s the same seat once held by Newt Gingrich.
And it`s been held by Republicans for the last 38 years. Donald Trump is
not the best Republican to help get out the vote in that district. He won
the district by only one vote in that election in November. Here`s how Jon
Ossoff reacted to President Trump today.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JON OSSOFF, DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: I appreciate his interest in the race.
I think he`s misinformed about my views and my priorities. I`m focused on
local economic development in Metro Atlanta. Focused on how we can cut
wasteful spending to prioritize infrastructure and higher education, to
develop Metro Atlanta into a Silicon Valley of the south and reach our full
economic potential.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: That doesn`t sound like Ossoff will raise your taxes, destroy
your healthcare and flood our country with illegal immigrants. My next
guest explains how he helped Jon Ossoff raise 1 million – at least one of
the $8 million that he raised getting this campaign started. That`s next.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
MELISSA MCCARTHY, AMERICAN ACTRESS: Happy Easter, everybody. Oh, and by
the way, the President`s probably going to bomb North Korea tonight. OK,
Spicey`s gotta hippity hop and deliver these eggs and everybody just eat as
much candy as you want because this is probably our last Easter on earth,
(END VIDEO CLIP)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SAMUEL L. JACKSON, AMERICAN ACTOR: Remember what happened the last time
people stayed at home, we got stuck with Trump. We have to channel the
great vengeance and fury saying that we have for this administration into
votes at the ballot box. Do your friends and family a favor hell do
yourself a favor and vote on April 18th and make sure to vote for the
Democratic Party.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: That was Samuel L. Jackson actually doing a commercial for
free. Using his powers for good urging Democrats in Georgia`s sixth
district to get out and vote in tomorrow`s special election. Joining us
now, David Nir. He`s the Political Director of Daily Coast and you guys
were there from the start on this candidacy getting his funding super
charged? you delivered about a million to this campaign?
DAVID NIR, POLITICAL DIRECTOR, DAILY KOS: That`s right, we did. We
endorsed Jon Ossoff very early on. We were impressed by the fact that
Congressman John Lewis endorsed him. And our community responded, a grass
root responded like gangbusters. We raised over $400,000 for him in our
first week. It broke all records. And yes, it`s a sign of just the
enormous enthusiasm for his campaign.
O`DONNELL: How do you account for the other $7 million that poured in?
NIR: I think there was this positive feedback loop that our initial
injection of money help earn Ossoff media attention and that helped him
raise more money and so on.
O`DONNELL: There`s a crowd of Republicans. There`s four Republicans
polling there, and they poll up around 40 percent to his 45. What`s
surprising is, we don`t see a little crowd of Democrats creating a problem
to have one of the Democrats emerged. Did other Democrats just get out of
the way and let him go?
NIR: You know there are a few other Democrats running but the party really
united around Ossoff. He presented a compelling figure and the grassroots
really just felt he was the perfect guy to channel their feelings about
what`s going wrong in this country and the party`s united from top to
bottom behind him.
O`DONNELL: And Donald Trump has jumping in robocalls, tweets – multiple
Tweets on this today. Surely there will be TWEETS tomorrow?
NIR: Oh yes, I mean he was trying to set expectations like you said, I
think it`s amazing he`s trying to do that, the fact that we`re talking
about a runoff is amazing, the notion that that`s the upside for
Republicans. This shouldn`t even be competitive -
O`DONNELL: The Republicans desperately trying to just get to a runoff in a
district that they`ve owned for 38 years.
NIR: Yes, it`s truly remarkable like the Kansas race that we saw last week
where they desperately had to jump in at the last minute. Republicans
should not be having to sweat these slam dunks and yet here we are.
O`DONNELL: The Ossoff as a candidate, you`ve been watching him more than
the rest of us have. How is he performing?
NIR: I think he`s done a stellar job, an amazing job both of channeling
this energy from the grassroots and also delivering a message that really
resonates with his district. I have no complaints, particularly for a
first time candidate. I think he`s great.
O`DONNELL: you watch that response to Trump today. You can`t shake him?
NIR: Yes, absolutely not. He definitely has tremendous poise.
O`DONNELL: David Nir, thank you very much for joining us tonight, really
appreciate it. David Nir gets tonight`s last word. The 11th hour with
Brian Williams starts right now.
BRIAN WILLIAMS, 11TH HOUR ANCHOR: Tonight the man still new on the job
comes to grips with the dangerous force and limits of U.S. power as North
Korea warns of nuclear war at any moment.
END
