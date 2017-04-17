The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell, Transcript 4/17/2017

Transcript:

Show: The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell

Date: April 17, 2017

Guest: Stephen Noerper, Richard Painter, David Nir

JOY REID, MSNBC: On my show “AM JOY” – tomorrow, and I will see you next

week and on my show “AM JOY”, and now it is time for THE LAST WORD with the

one and only Lawrence O`Donnell, good evening Lawrence!

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, HOST, THE LAST WORD: Hey, Joy, you know, speaking of

performance artists, that is actually my excuse for everything that`s gone

wrong on this show.

(LAUGHTER)

And there have been many moments over the last whatever it is, six or seven

years –

REID: Lawrence, you are –

(CROSSTALK)

O`DONNELL: I chalk it up to performance art. Performance art gone wrong.

REID: We love you just the way you are.

O`DONNELL: And don`t make me say that phrase again because with a Boston

accent, it is wicked hard to say performance art, and so, don`t make me say

it again.

REID: Excellent point, have a great show.

O`DONNELL: Thanks, Joy. Well, the verdict is in, and Republicans on the

House Intelligence Committee agree that Susan Rice did nothing wrong.

And the president now says he is not going to be tough on China because

China is helping with North Korea.

And Republicans who thought the day after Easter would be a safe day for

town halls, they had a pretty rough time today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We`re right on track.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Lock him up! Lock him up!

TRUMP: You see what`s happening and we are right on track.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I want to know what you Republicans are going to do

to try to control our crazy president who thinks he can just shoot off

bombs.

(CHEERS)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: (INAUDIBLE) –

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The era of strategic

patience is over.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is the president going to release his 2016 tax returns

given that we can assume maybe those are not themselves under audit?

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: No, you can`t, they are.

(CHANTING)

CROWD: No more secrets! No more lies! No more (INAUDIBLE), no more lies!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`m wondering if you will take the initiative to have

him release those returns.

SEN. TOM COTTON (R), ARKANSAS: As far as I`m aware, the president says

he`s still under audit. And he says –

(BOOING)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is it time to say once and for all, the president is

never going to release his tax returns?

SPICER: We`ll have to get back to you on that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You want – I mean, you see – I mean, really?

SPICER: Really.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So he may?

SPICER: No, I said I`d have to get back to you on that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: This weekend, President Trump said he is not labeling China a

currency manipulator because China is helping to solve the North Korea

problem.

This weekend, the president held out hope for a peaceful solution to the

North Korea problem and that hope was that China would do the job.

China would solve the problem. Yesterday, the president tweeted this.

“Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with

us on the North Korean problem? We`ll see what happens.”

Well, one reason why you would call China a currency manipulator is that

you said you were going to do it on day one of your presidency.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I`m going to instruct my Treasury Secretary to label China a

currency manipulator, the greatest in the world.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: That was a broken promise of Donald Trump`s. And last week,

Donald Trump actually said to the “Wall Street Journal” China is not a

currency manipulator.

Those are his exact words. “China is not a currency manipulator.” He

didn`t say anything about I`m not calling them a currency manipulator

because they`re helping out with North Korea.

Just China is not a currency manipulator, and that`s true. Most experts

believe that China has not been manipulating its currency for some time

now.

So there really is no justifiable reason for trying to label China a

currency manipulator. But yesterday, the president felt the need to link

his acceptance of the truth about China`s currency to China`s efforts with

North Korea.

Now, if you`re a Trump voter, and you want to believe that, what you have

to believe is that the promise Donald Trump made to you to bring back

American jobs from China by forcing China to stop manipulating its currency

is being abandoned so that China will help stop the madness in North Korea.

By Trump logic, the president then is giving up American jobs to China,

just letting them keep those jobs to get help on North Korea.

In the campaign, Donald Trump promised voters that he would force China to

control North Korea, and he would get American jobs back from China.

It was not either or the strong man would do both.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: You look at North Korea, we`re doing nothing there. China should

solve that problem for us.

China should go into North Korea, China is totally powerful as it relates

to North Korea.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Tonight, the Trump administration is threatening action in

North Korea.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PENCE: The era of strategic patience is over.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Now, this kind of talk is costing the president in the polls.

A new Gallup poll shows that 45 percent believe that Donald Trump keeps his

promises.

That`s down from 62 percent in February. The resistance took to the

streets this weekend over a violated promise by Donald Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: If I decide to run for office, I`ll produce my tax returns,

absolutely.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: He of course went from saying he would release his tax returns

to then as a candidate saying he would release his tax returns after an

audit was complete, even though he has never provided any proof that he was

being audited.

And then he stopped saying that he would release his tax returns under any

circumstances. And it has now come to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is the president going to release his 2016 tax returns,

given that we can assume maybe that those are not themselves under audit?

SPICER: No, you can`t, they are.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You always talk about under audit. The president says

under audit. Is it time to say once and for all the president is never

going to release his tax returns?

SPICER: We`ll have to get back to you on that.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You want – I mean, you see – I mean, really?

SPICER: Really.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So he may?

SPICER: No, I said I`d have to get back to you on that, I think that he is

still under audit, the statement still stands.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Of course, every president who has released their tax returns

has also been under audit because it`s IRS automatic policy to audit the

president and the vice president.

We`ll have more on that later in this hour. In over 150 cities this

weekend, the resistance to the Trump presidency marched to the demand that

the president do what Barack Obama did this time last year and release his

tax returns.

The president along with Vice President Biden released their complete tax

returns showing all of their income, all of their charitable donations.

It was nothing unusual, it`s what every president and vice president has

done since Richard Nixon.

This weekend`s marchers did not expect Donald Trump to release his tax

returns today. But they refuse to allow Donald Trump`s abnormalities as

president to become normal.

And the resistance continues to show up at Republican town halls held by

senators and members of Congress.

And they`re not just talking about the Affordable Care Act. Here is

Republican Dean Heller in Nevada today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you support doing away with funding to Planned

Parenthood?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you committed to women and to the people of

Nevada that you will protect the funding at the federal level?

SEN. DEAN HELLER (R), NEVADA: At the federal level?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

HELLER: Yes, we`ll continue. We`ll continue to look at this issue –

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No! –

HELLER: We`ll continue to look at this issue –

(BOOING)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How many Russian spies do we have to have in the

White House before you`ll investigate it?

(CHEERS)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: When I hear that Donald Trump wants to severely cut

the EPA budget, I`m angry, this is not acceptable, we cannot go backwards,

OK?

(APPLAUSE)

(CHANTING)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`m a native Nevadan. I`m one of your constituents and

quite frankly, you don`t really represent me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Here is Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton today in Little

Rock.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think you read “The Art of the Deal” because you got

more contributions from the telecommunications industry.

(CHEERS)

Therefore, you sold us out when you canceled the FCC regulations that

ensured my privacy, keeping my ISP from selling my browsing history.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think it`s time to repeal and replace you in 2020.

(CHEERS)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I`m wondering if you could kind of define where you

think our president`s foreign policy is going?

And I realize – I mean, I realize it`s difficult. And I realize there has

been some changes. But some of his decisions have been a little concerning

to me.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What does it take to get you all to vote across the

people lines and not party lines?

(CHEERS)

CROWD: Yes!

COTTON: We`ll have no doubt that somehow Kansas benefitted from Obamacare,

many more were hurt by Obamacare though.

In the form of higher – in the form of higher premiums.

(BOOING)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do your job!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, do your job! Do your job!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now, Maya Harris; attorney and civil rights

advocate, she is a former senior policy adviser for the Clinton 2016

campaign.

Also with us David Corn; Washington Bureau chief for “Mother Jones” and an

Msnbc political analyst.

And Maya, those Republican town halls are not getting any easier. And it`s

fascinating to see the issues expand now that the threat to the Affordable

Care Act has softened, it doesn`t seem like it`s over.

But it seems like that legislative chapter is behind, but the turnout is

still there.

MAYA HARRIS, ATTORNEY & CIVIL RIGHTS ADVOCATE: There is no shortage of

energy and intensity among the – you know, progressive base around any

number of issues. I mean, we saw that just last weekend.

And as you said, dozens of rallies, you know, tens of thousands of people

turned out, you know, to really hold Trump accountable for, you know,

breaking his promise to release his tax returns, which – you know, he did

repeatedly.

He promised in 2014 and then throughout the campaign, you know, failed to

deliver.

And it`s something that, you know, presidents have done for the last 40

years. We still don`t really know the full extent of his business ties of,

you know, his conflicts of interests.

And it`s – you know, a real problem with transparency, you know, in this

White House where they most recently have said that they`re not going to,

you know, release the visitor`s logs.

And so it`s an ironic turn of events given the fact that he – you know,

was trolling President Obama for any number of months and years on this

very issue of transparency.

It really begs the question of what does he have to hide? But I don`t think

that we`re going to see this issue go away any time soon and certainly not

see any diminishing of the energy and enthusiasm among the base to really

turn out and you know, call him on the carpet on issues both that he, you

know, talked about during the campaign and the things that he is rolling

out now as president.

O`DONNELL: David, one of the things I found so striking about this

weekend`s marches is I don`t think there is a marcher out there who

believes they will probably ever see a Donald Trump tax return unless more

pages get leaked and end up on Rachel`s show, which we can all wait for.

But they`re there to make the point that this is abnormal, and we have not

forgotten.

DAVID CORN, WASHINGTON BUREAU CHIEF, MOTHER JONES: Well, that`s true. And

I think that`s something that needs to be remembered, if not every hour,

certainly every day.

And I think the tax return issue is sort of a stand-in for the larger issue

of his financial conflicts and his – you know, his claim that he was going

to drain the swamp when indeed what we`d seem to have is nepotism in the

White House.

Now you have kleptocracy, but that`s close to that. And we don`t see the

most basic element of transparency, financial transparency which is the

release of the tax returns.

And so we had story after story, we`ve been doing this at “Mother Jones”

for over a year. Other people have been doing it too.

His financial conflicts of interest, whether it`s with Deutsche Bank or the

biggest bank in China, you know, some unsavory characters around the world

that his family and he has had financial contacts with.

Now the tax returns won`t answer a lot of these questions. But if you`re

not going to get that basic document, you`re certainly not going to get the

answers to those other questions as well.

O`DONNELL: There is a very troubling information in the new polls,

including that his approval rating continues to be the lowest of any new

president, 39 percent, 54 percent disapprove.

But there is a particular question here that was asked of Republicans in a

poll. And that is do Republicans in Congress have an obligation to support

Trump`s policies?

Forty three percent of them say yes. A big majority of Republicans say no.

Fifty five percent of Republicans, this is a Republicans only poll.

Fifty five percent of Republicans saying no, Republicans in Congress have

absolutely no obligation to support Donald Trump`s policies.

And Maya, that has to be very reassuring to the freedom caucus, who

apparently already knew that when they stood in front of Donald Trump and

stopped his health care plan.

HARRIS: Yes, I mean, I think you really have to look at these issues not

just through the lens of how are they going to impact or not impact Donald

Trump.

You know, the voters are actually going to hold a Republican Congress

accountable for what they do and they don`t do.

You saw that in today`s town hall with Tom Cotton who was called on the

carpet over this very issue around the tax returns.

And you know, the voters who are there, his constituents who were there,

they weren`t having any of this – oh, he`s under an audit, he`ll do it

after an audit.

They`re not, you know, going for that. And so, you know, in addition to

Republican voters who are going to, you know, hold Republican and

Democratic voters who are going to hold the congressman available, I think

we`re going to really see this kind of issue continue to animate the

progressive base and animate in a way that`s not just around these policy

issues.

But we`re seeing that it is, you know, powering the resistance and it`s

translating into quite a bit of intensity and enthusiasm and activism

around electoral individual elections.

We saw that last week in Kansas, you know, we`re seeing that in Georgia.

So I don`t think, you know, that these issues are going to go away any time

soon, let alone the way that it, you know, animates voters either who voted

for him and feel that he is, you know, not needing the ideals that they

thought that he would but as well as a progressive base.

And I think that we`re going see that, you know, have some consequences in

2018.

O`DONNELL: David, there is a Republican resistance in that poll number, 55

percent of Republicans saying that Congress does not have an obligation to

support Trump`s policies.

Those are Republican voters saying in some ways they are part of the

resistance to Donald Trump.

CORN: Perhaps, it depends whether they want him to be more conservative or

less conservative.

And a lot of voters out there like to think of themselves as far more

independent than I think they actually are.

You know, if a lot of Republicans still ended up voting for Donald Trump,

even if they didn`t like him because they saw him as the leader of the

Republican tribe.

I do think it`s going to be interesting to see, not just through these town

hall meetings, but as his approval numbers stay in the 30s, and maybe get

to, you know, mid 30s or they drop lower.

Will there come a point in time when Republicans in the Congress do take a

more oppositional stance and rather than the freedom caucus and health

care, we haven`t seen a lot of that yet.

And I think Republicans are still weighing their future and the future of

their relationship with Donald Trump.

O`DONNELL: David Corn, Maya Harris, thank you both for joining us tonight,

really appreciate it.

CORN: Sure.

O`DONNELL: Up next, the president accused Susan Rice of committing a

crime, and now Republicans say that President Trump is wrong.

And the many stories, the many stories that Donald Trump has told about his

tax returns.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PENCE: The United States commitment to South Korea is iron-clad and

immutable. All options are on the table. We will meet any use of

conventional or nuclear weapons with an overwhelming and effective

response.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I think the Susan Rice thing is a massive story.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you think she might have committed a crime?

TRUMP: Do I think?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes –

TRUMP: Yes, I think.

MARIA BARTIROMO, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK: She said she didn`t do it for

political reasons, Susan Rice told –

TRUMP: Does anybody really believe that? Nobody believes that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: It turns out everybody believes that. Everybody who has seen

the intelligence documents that President Trump says involved criminal

behavior by President Obama`s national security adviser Susan Rice.

A new Nbc News report says there is bipartisan agreement that Susan Rice

did nothing wrong.

“A review of the surveillance material flagged by House Intelligence

Committee Chairman Devin Nunes shows no inappropriate action by Susan Rice

or any other Obama administration official, Republican and Democratic

congressional aides who have been briefed on the matter told Nbc News.”

One U.S. official who reviewed the documents in question told Nbc News, “I

saw no evidence of any wrong-doing, it was all completely normal.” A

senior Republican aide who declined to speak on the record agreed with that

assessment.

Joining us now, Michael Isikoff; chief investigative reporter for Yahoo

News. Also joining us Ned Price; former senior director and spokesperson

for the National Security Council.

He resigned from the CIA because of President Trump taking over, and he is

an Msnbc contributor.

Ned Price, I just want to get your reaction. This is basically – sounds

like it`s coming from a House Intelligence Committee staff, possibly

members, a Democrat and Republican.

They`ve all now had access to the information that sent Devin Nunes on his

trip to the White House a couple of times we now know.

Information that he in effect claims shocked him, Susan Rice looking at

intelligence reports involving American persons and wanting to know the

names of those American persons.

By the way, Susan Rice of course has not confirmed any of that. But what

we`re hearing from staff looking at all of this is they certainly have seen

nothing wrong in anything Susan Rice was described as doing by anyone.

NED PRICE, FORMER SENIOR DIRECTOR & SPOKESPERSON FOR THE NATIONAL SECURITY

COUNCIL: Well, look, Lawrence, the fact of the matter is that we knew how

this movie would end because –

O`DONNELL: Yes –

PRICE: We`ve seen it before, in fact twice. You know, we`ve been watching

what is essentially has been a trilogy unfold over the past couple of

months.

In the premiere, you had Donald Trump issue this baseless wiretapping claim

against his predecessor that was roundly debunked by both Democrats and

Republicans.

In the sequel starring the hapless Devin Nunes, you have either White House

attempting to launder intelligence through him until they were caught and

this whole ruse was exposed for what it was.

And then in what I hope is the final installment of all this, you have

Republicans in the White House now turning their ire to Susan Rice, who as

you know has been their favorite antagonist in recent years and they`re

going back to their playbook.

Look, when this story first came out, we heard from both Democrats and

Republicans, national security veterans of all stripes who were familiar

with unmasking and its procedures, including the rigorous checks that are

imposed by the intelligence community.

All of them said that there was no there, there. And now that we`re

hearing from both Republicans and Democrats on the House Intelligence

Committee that people that have actually seen what Devin Nunes got so

excited about a couple of weeks ago and ran to the White House in between

two press conferences to brief the president on.

Everyone, including his congressional staffers are saying there is no

story. So, once again, these wild accusations, baseless accusations have

been entirely debunked.

O`DONNELL: And Michael Isikoff, we know that if the Republicans could find

anything in there to be used against Susan Rice in any way, that would be

their goal.

They would love to be out there kind of leaking opposite bits of

information.

MICHAEL ISIKOFF, CHIEF INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER, YAHOO NEWS: Sure, yes, but

look, in some sense, this has already served its purpose for the White

House. If you go back to when this all began, February 4th, Saturday

morning, early Saturday morning tweet storm by the president, that was a

moment when there was a lot of controversy and attention on Jeff Sessions.

And whether he misrepresented or lied to the Senate Judiciary Committee

about his contacts with the Russian ambassador.

And there was a furor about that. And you know, look, I spoke to a White

House official not long after who sort of, you know, mentioned, look, at

least people aren`t talking about Jeff Sessions anymore.

This was a diversionary tactic that got people off what a lot of people

were excited about at the time on to a side issue.

And you know, it derailed the House Intelligence Committee, it led to Devin

Nunes having to step down.

It – you know, we spent weeks talking about it. So from – as a purely

political matter, this was quite effective diversionary tactic by the Trump

White House with the cooperation of Devin Nunes.

It didn`t advance the ball on the core investigation of the Russian

interference in the election, but if the goal of the White House is to keep

us off that ball, I think they – you know, played it, it served their

purposes.

O`DONNELL: Ned, the diversionary tactics do not serve the White House or

the president well in terms of the public`s view of him.

We have a new poll saying that 36 percent now, 36 percent say that Donald

Trump is honest and trustworthy.

And in February, before all of this stuff started, 42 percent said he was

honest and trustworthy. So whatever he`s been up to in the – over the

last month or more has only taken that honest and trustworthy number down.

And that would include accusing President Obama of having committed that

crime of wiretapping.

PRICE: Well, that`s right. And look, those numbers are important in a

couple of different regards. One of course politically, domestically

they`re especially important and we`re going to see how that plays out in

places like Georgia`s sixth congressional district and elsewhere over the

coming months and even a couple of years.

But I think we need to be more concerned with the president`s credibility

in the international community, how he is viewed by his counterparts on the

world stage.

If the president is viewed as someone who cannot keep a promise or does not

know what he is talking about on a regular basis, that has dire national

security implications for our country.

And I think we are now getting to a point where we have seen the president

make statements, even in terms of national security, with this wiretapping

claim and elsewhere that we`ll start to have those implications.

And I think we`ll start to see world leaders question even more the extent

to which they can press – they can trust President Donald Trump.

O`DONNELL: And Michael, China discovered it takes all of ten minutes to

completely reverse Donald Trump`s thinking on issues involving China and

North Korea.

And that was a message heard around the world.

ISIKOFF: Sure, but, look, I mean, there were issues that the president was

dealing with, with China because he was focused on North Korea and trying

to get Chinese cooperation in dealing with the very pressing issue of North

Korea`s nuclear program.

So I don`t know that we should be too harsh on the president for not

pushing his China agenda as articulated during the campaign right now when

there are –

O`DONNELL: No, it`s not, Michael, it`s about –

ISIKOFF: More pressing issues –

O`DONNELL: It`s not a matter of being –

ISIKOFF: Yes –

O`DONNELL: Harsh, it`s a matter of what are world leaders and what are

other countries learning about President Trump on a daily basis?

And one of them is he is –

ISIKOFF: Right –

O`DONNELL: Willing to openly confess to rank ignorance involving the

dynamics of China and North Korea.

And say that in ten minutes, he can be told by the head of state of another

country some things that completely reverse his thinking.

And the details of that aren`t really what is an issue here. Other leaders

in other countries can think about how they would use their ten minutes

with Donald Trump.

ISIKOFF: Fair enough, fair enough. But I don`t think we should like

minimize just how pressing that North Korean issue is.

And if that`s what General McMaster was telling him, he needed to focus on

– I`d give him some slack on that.

O`DONNELL: Michael Isikoff and Ned Price, thank you both for joining us

tonight, really appreciate it.

PRICE: Sure.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, Mike Pence was in South Korea on Monday talking

tough while the president`s national security adviser was sounding like

every other national security adviser, talking to every other president who

has dealt with North Korea.

So who should we believe? Donald Trump, Mike Pence, H.R. McMaster? This

could be life or death for millions of South Koreans.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Any message for North Korea?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Got to behave.

REPORTER: On north Korea, what`s your next move?

TRUMP: You`ll see.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC ANCHOR: The vice president was in South Korea on

Monday visiting the DMZ and meeting with South Korea`s acting president,

other officials. While in South Korea, the vice president delivered this

message from president Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Just in the past two

weeks, the world witnessed the strength and resolve of our new president.

In actions taken in Syria and Afghanistan. North Korea would do well not

to test his resolve. Strategic patience has been the approach of the last

American administration and beyond. Over the past 18 months, North Korea

has conducted two unlawful nuclear tests and an unprecedented number of

ballistic missile tests even conducting a failed missile launch as I

traveled here for this visit.

The era of strategic patience is over.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Vice President Pence is now headed to Japan where the prime

minister is urging North Korea to abandon nuclear missile development and

refrain from taking any further provocative actions. Here is what national

security adviser H.R. McMaster said yesterday about U.S. Allies` role in

reducing the threat of military action.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

H.R. MCMASTER, U.S. NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: It`s time for us to

undertake all actions we can short of a military option to try to resolve

this peacefully. And so we`re going to rely on our allies, like we always

do. But we`re also going to have to rely on – on Chinese leadership. So

in the coming weeks, months, I think there is a great opportunity for all

of us, all of us who are really under the threat now of this unpredictable

regime to take action short of armed conflict.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now Stephen Noerper Senior Director of the Korea

Society and an adjunct professor of Korean politics at Columbia University.

Professor, when I hear H.R. McMaster saying in the coming weeks or months,

it sounds like he knows nothing is going to happen any time soon.

STEPHEN NOERPER, SENIOR DIRECTOR OF THE KOREA SOCIETY: Let`s hope that`s

the case, because certainly with the level of tensions right now, we need

to find a way to de-escalate. So he has opened the window there. And

hopefully that will guide us forward, especially allowing time for

coordination with the allies as he suggests.

O`DONNELL: Now the presumption in the past has been strategic patience was

the only option because any military strike on North Korea would

instantaneously produce massive casualties in South Korea. Is there any

reason to doubt that?

NOERPER: No. There is no reason to doubt that.

O`DONNELL: Would North Korea take a military hit from the United States

and not retaliate towards South Korea in any way?

NOERPER: No. That`s unlikely because they have a large disposition of

artillery, tens of thousands of artillery that are pointed towards Seoul.

So, that`s a population of about 25 million people. Furthermore, we don`t

know in the event of a military strike if they`re able to take out all of

the facilities because many of those are under ground. So that`s one of

the reasons that you`ve seen South Korea and Japan show some opposition.

O`DONNELL: What did Mike Pence learn in South Korea today? What did the

South Korean tell him?

NOERPER: They told him they needed a message of reinforcement. And that`s

what I think he was trying to deliver. His father is a Korean War veteran.

And he was signaling something about the U.S.-Korea relationship, the

strength of that and the resolve. But he took that a step further and

talked about the resolve of his boss and President Trump`s inclination and

suggested don`t challenge that.

O`DONNELL: Did the South Koreans tell him don`t risk our lives?

NOERPER: They said that in - in so many words. It`s a time of political

transition. They have an election on May 9th. And they want to stem any

type of concern there is large scale public concern this last weekend that

the U.S. Could go at alone. So it was meant to signal that, that`s not

going to be the case.

O`DONNELL: Is there any - is there any faction in South Korea that says

yes, do a military strike of North Korea?

NOERPER: Oh, there is a very small, small minority. A small rightwing

faction.

O`DONNELL: Willing to take that risk?

NOERPER: They would be willing. But that`s a minuscule number. And the

vast number of Koreans have lived with the North Korean threat and are used

to it. But they`re concerned about the escalation. They know an

unpredictable Kim Jong Un. But they`re not certain now about the United

States.

O`DONNELL: What does it feel like now to have an unpredictable president

of the United States?

NOERPER: Well that`s - that`s what really caused them some worry. And so

they need to hear the message reinforced that the U.S.-Korea alliance still

stand strong. That the U.S. is there to back them but that the U.S. will

consult the South Korea and Japan, its other ally.

O`DONNELL: So, when we were hearing what sounded like combative sounds

from Mike Pence today, you were hearing something else. You - you were

hearing something more traditional, in fact?

NOERPER: I heard something traditional in terms of the reassurance to

South Korea. And that is what his visit to the DMZ also signals. But he

was clearly trying to say strategic patience is over as did Rex Tillerson

earlier. And was trying to say don`t mess with Donald Trump on this. So

he was signaling a harder line, a stronger line than we heard from any

other administration.

O`DONNELL: Professor, Stephen Noerper thank you very much for joining us

tonight.

NOERPER: Thank you, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Yes. It`s Donald Trump versus Donald Trump on Donald Trump`s

tax returns. That`s next.

O`DONNELL: President Trump wants to do the biggest tax cut in history

involving personal tax provisions, corporate tax provisions, and commercial

real estate tax provisions that might or might not affect him as a

taxpayer. We of course have no idea which of the tax laws affect him

because we`re not allowed to see his tax returns. Here is Donald Trump

versus Donald Trump on Donald Trump`s tax return.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Maybe I`m going to do the tax returns when Obama does his birth

certificate. If I decide to run for office, I`ll produce my tax returns,

absolutely. Maybe when we find out the true story on Hillary`s emails - I

will absolutely give my return but I`m being audited now for two or three

years.

So I can`t do it until the audit is finished. At the appropriate time I

will release them. But right now I`m under routine audit. Nobody cares.

You know the only one who cares about my tax returns are the reporter.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You don`t think the American public is concerned

about that.

TRUMP: At least I won. I mean I became president. No. I don`t think they

care at all.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Of course, all presidents since Richard Nixon have released

their tax returns every year of the presidency. So has the vice president.

And all of those presidents` tax returns have been under audit when they

release them because it has been IRS policy for decades now to

automatically audit the tax returns of the president and the vice

president. No president or vice president have ever seen that mandatory

audit as a reason not to release their tax returns.

Joining us now, Richard Painter, former chief ethics lawyer for President

George W. Bush, he is now the vice chair of the citizens for responsibility

and ethics in Washington. Richard I want to go to this point about the

automatic audits of the president and vice president`s returns. That`s a

policy that has been in place for a while. And partially it was to protect

the president so that there wouldn`t be any embarrassing mistakes in the

returns.

And then there was also the notion that the president`s returns should be

held to a high standard.

RICHARD PAINTER, VICE CHAIR OF THE CITIZENS FOR RESPONSIBILITY AND ETHICS

IN WASHINGTON: Well absolutely yes. You don`t want to have the president

of the United States filing a tax return that is incorrect and underpaying

his tax that would be a terrible source of embarrassment. So the

president`s returns are audited every year, and also every president has

released his tax return. And President Trump is the first president that

has refused to release his tax returns.

And I think that`s going have very serious consequences. There is no way

he is going to be able to get this so-called tax reform bill through

congress. First of all, most of the proposals I`ve seen don`t provide

bumpus for the middle class anyway. And that problem is complicated if you

have a billionaire president who won`t release his tax returns so you don`t

know which loop holes he is benefitting from.

And it could be very well be a situation where the so-called tax reform

bill just opens up more loopholes for people like Donald Trump and at least

the rest of us paying more tax. And that`s not exactly what we elected him

to do.

O`DONNELL: I want to good back to the automatic audit for a moment because

this is something that has gotten really no public attention. Donald Trump

presumably will be filing his tax return or an extension for his tax return

in the next 24 hours if he hasn`t already. Is it within the president`s

power to say to the IRS no more automatic audits of the president and vice

president`s tax return?

PAINTER: Oh, I think he could do that and say no more automatic audits.

It`s there to protect him. If he doesn`t want it I guess he doesn`t want

it.

But he is getting audited anyway because he`s had very complex business

operations. He could very well have had some tax problems in earlier

years. Of course, we don`t know that because he won`t release his returns.

What he cannot do is protect himself or any other individual from the

routine audits that the IRS and sometimes not so routine audits that the

IRS has to detect tax fraud.

He has to pay his taxes like everybody else. And he is subject to audit

like everybody else. But if he wants to dispense with the automatic audit

of the President, well, fine so be it. He has dispensed with almost

everything else with respect to taxes and transparency that has been by

previous Presidents. And they may want to dispense with that too.

O`DONNELL: And would that necessarily become public if Donald Trump were

to communicate to the IRS Director I don`t want the President and Vice

President`s returns automatically audited anymore? Would that – would

there be a public record left of that?

PAINTER: Probably, yes, I think they`d be making a change in the

regulations. They would probably have to do that through a public change

or that could be obtained through Freedom of Information Act, that type of

a change because that`s been a policy. It`s been in place for a long time

to protect the President, to assure the American people that the President

is paying his fair share of taxes.

And if President Trump doesn`t want to do that, I wouldn`t be surprised

that he says he doesn`t want that type of audit. But I think he is going

to get audited any way because he has been audited as a private citizen and

probably for good reason.

O`DONNELL: Richard Painter, thank you very much for joining us tonight. I

really appreciate it.

PAINTER: Thank you very much.

O`DONNELL: Democrats hoping to embarrass President Trump and Republicans

tomorrow in that special election in Georgia where the Democrat is way,

way, way ahead in a Republican Congressional district. That`s next.

O`DONNELL: We have Breaking Twitter news tonight. Breaking Donald Trump,

Twitter news tonight moments ago, he just Tweeted with 11 Republican

candidates running in Georgia on Tuesday for Congress a run off will be a

win. Vote R for lower taxes and safety. Talk about lowering expectations.

That was President Trump`s his second Tweet today about tomorrow`s special

election In Georgia to fill a seat vacated by Health and Human Services

Secretary Tom Price. President Trump also recorded this robocall that`s

going out there.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Hello, this is President Donald Trump. Liberal Democrats from

outside of Georgia are spending millions and millions of dollars trying to

take your Republican Congressional seat away from you. Don`t let them do

it. Tomorrow there`s a special election for congress in Georgia.

Only you can stop the super liberal democrats and Nancy Pelosi`s group and

in particular Jon Ossoff. If you don`t vote tomorrow Ossoff will raise

your taxes, destroy your health care and flood our country with illegal

immigrants.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: So if you don`t vote tomorrow, Jon Ossoff apparently become

king of the United States and he alone will raise your taxes according to

Donald Trump, destroy your health care and flood the country with illegal

immigrants. There are 193 Democrats in the House of Representatives

tonight. If Jon Ossoff wins it will be a 194.

There are 237 Republicans in the House of Represenatives tonight Jon Ossoff

is a 30 year old first time candidate. He`s raised $8.3 million and

leading in the poles by 28 points. Georgia`s sixth district represents the

suburbs of North Atlanta. It`s the same seat once held by Newt Gingrich.

And it`s been held by Republicans for the last 38 years. Donald Trump is

not the best Republican to help get out the vote in that district. He won

the district by only one vote in that election in November. Here`s how Jon

Ossoff reacted to President Trump today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JON OSSOFF, DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: I appreciate his interest in the race.

I think he`s misinformed about my views and my priorities. I`m focused on

local economic development in Metro Atlanta. Focused on how we can cut

wasteful spending to prioritize infrastructure and higher education, to

develop Metro Atlanta into a Silicon Valley of the south and reach our full

economic potential.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: That doesn`t sound like Ossoff will raise your taxes, destroy

your healthcare and flood our country with illegal immigrants. My next

guest explains how he helped Jon Ossoff raise 1 million – at least one of

the $8 million that he raised getting this campaign started. That`s next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MELISSA MCCARTHY, AMERICAN ACTRESS: Happy Easter, everybody. Oh, and by

the way, the President`s probably going to bomb North Korea tonight. OK,

Spicey`s gotta hippity hop and deliver these eggs and everybody just eat as

much candy as you want because this is probably our last Easter on earth,

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SAMUEL L. JACKSON, AMERICAN ACTOR: Remember what happened the last time

people stayed at home, we got stuck with Trump. We have to channel the

great vengeance and fury saying that we have for this administration into

votes at the ballot box. Do your friends and family a favor hell do

yourself a favor and vote on April 18th and make sure to vote for the

Democratic Party.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: That was Samuel L. Jackson actually doing a commercial for

free. Using his powers for good urging Democrats in Georgia`s sixth

district to get out and vote in tomorrow`s special election. Joining us

now, David Nir. He`s the Political Director of Daily Coast and you guys

were there from the start on this candidacy getting his funding super

charged? you delivered about a million to this campaign?

DAVID NIR, POLITICAL DIRECTOR, DAILY KOS: That`s right, we did. We

endorsed Jon Ossoff very early on. We were impressed by the fact that

Congressman John Lewis endorsed him. And our community responded, a grass

root responded like gangbusters. We raised over $400,000 for him in our

first week. It broke all records. And yes, it`s a sign of just the

enormous enthusiasm for his campaign.

O`DONNELL: How do you account for the other $7 million that poured in?

NIR: I think there was this positive feedback loop that our initial

injection of money help earn Ossoff media attention and that helped him

raise more money and so on.

O`DONNELL: There`s a crowd of Republicans. There`s four Republicans

polling there, and they poll up around 40 percent to his 45. What`s

surprising is, we don`t see a little crowd of Democrats creating a problem

to have one of the Democrats emerged. Did other Democrats just get out of

the way and let him go?

NIR: You know there are a few other Democrats running but the party really

united around Ossoff. He presented a compelling figure and the grassroots

really just felt he was the perfect guy to channel their feelings about

what`s going wrong in this country and the party`s united from top to

bottom behind him.

O`DONNELL: And Donald Trump has jumping in robocalls, tweets – multiple

Tweets on this today. Surely there will be TWEETS tomorrow?

NIR: Oh yes, I mean he was trying to set expectations like you said, I

think it`s amazing he`s trying to do that, the fact that we`re talking

about a runoff is amazing, the notion that that`s the upside for

Republicans. This shouldn`t even be competitive -

O`DONNELL: The Republicans desperately trying to just get to a runoff in a

district that they`ve owned for 38 years.

NIR: Yes, it`s truly remarkable like the Kansas race that we saw last week

where they desperately had to jump in at the last minute. Republicans

should not be having to sweat these slam dunks and yet here we are.

O`DONNELL: The Ossoff as a candidate, you`ve been watching him more than

the rest of us have. How is he performing?

NIR: I think he`s done a stellar job, an amazing job both of channeling

this energy from the grassroots and also delivering a message that really

resonates with his district. I have no complaints, particularly for a

first time candidate. I think he`s great.

O`DONNELL: you watch that response to Trump today. You can`t shake him?

NIR: Yes, absolutely not. He definitely has tremendous poise.

O`DONNELL: David Nir, thank you very much for joining us tonight, really

appreciate it. David Nir gets tonight`s last word. The 11th hour with

Brian Williams starts right now.

BRIAN WILLIAMS, 11TH HOUR ANCHOR: Tonight the man still new on the job

comes to grips with the dangerous force and limits of U.S. power as North

Korea warns of nuclear war at any moment.



