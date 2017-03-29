The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell, Transcript 3/29/2017

Transcript:

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: That does it for us tonight, we will see you

again tomorrow, now it`s time for THE LAST WORD with Lawrence O`Donnell,

good evening Lawrence.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Rachel, remember when some people wondered

why we were spending so much time covering a traffic jam on a bridge which

was so much more than a traffic jam on a bridge?

MADDOW: In the alternate universe where nobody covered it, we`d be talking

about President Christie in all likelihood now –

O`DONNELL: Exactly. And it was just amazing, I mean, how so many people

still after all of that, after everything that came out, they were still –

had him in the presidential sweepstakes as if he ever could have possibly

won a single state.

MADDOW: No, exactly, and as if that scandal was anything to do with

traffic rather than being a gross New Jersey style “Sopranos” episode of

abuse of power.

And people who got that from the beginning were riveted by that story.

People who resisted that central truth of it never understood why traffic

was on the national news, never –

O`DONNELL: And no one was more riveted by it than New Jersey voters with

whom his popularity has – is about like what Donald Trump`s is with the

country.

MADDOW: Maybe even worse, thank you –

O`DONNELL: Thanks –

MADDOW: Lawrence –

O`DONNELL: Thanks, Rachel. Cecile Richards is going to join us tonight

because Planned Parenthood is once again under a new threat directly from

Paul Ryan after his healthcare bill failed last week.

First, we`ll be joined by a member of the House Intelligence Committee,

which has fallen into chaos. While the Senate Intelligence Committee today

showed Washington and the country how a bipartisan committee is supposed to

work. and that was not good news for anyone named Trump.

SEN. MARK WARNER (D), VIRGINIA: We`re here to assure you that we will get

to the bottom of this.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R), SOUTH CAROLINA: The Russians interference in our

election, it wasn`t some 400-pound guy on the bed.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We`re trying to do this in a serious bipartisan way so

that it has credibility.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are you implying that`s not what`s happening in the

House right now?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, I would never imply such a thing.

GRAHAM: It`s just a mess, I don`t like what Nunes did.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Going over to the White House, looking at this stuff

and then telling Donald Trump about it.

REP. JACKIE SPEIER (D), CALIFORNIA: You begin to wonder if the House

Intelligence Committee is an oxymoron now.

REP. DEVIN NUNES (R-CA), CHAIRMAN, HOUSE PERMANENT SELECT COMMITTEE ON

INTELLIGENCE: It appears like the Democrats are not very serious about

this investigation.

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: When and where he shares things,

et cetera, are issues for him and the committee and the House of

Representatives, not for us.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Still refusing to reveal who cleared Nunes in.

SPICER: I have asked some preliminary questions I have not gotten answers

yet.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Any White House official could learn in five minutes

who signed Nunes into the White House.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Nunes is like a guy who can`t swim, he`s locked in the

deep-end of the pool.

SEN. RICHARD BURR (R), NORTH CAROLINA: I`ve got a job in the United States

Senate. And I take that job extremely serious. It overrides any personal

beliefs that I have or loyalties that I might have.

O`DONNELL: The president has a problem, and that problem is from North

Carolina. And there`s something reminiscent about that.

Republican Senator Richard Burr; the chairman of the Senate Intelligence

Committee is that problem.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Senator Burr, have you – have you personally

coordinated with the White House at all on the scope of this investigation?

And how do you prevent it from going off track?

BURR: No, sir, I have not. And it`s the relationship and the trust we

have.

O`DONNELL: That was Chairman Burr appearing today with the Vice Chairman

of the Senate Intelligence Committee Democrat Mark Warner.

The working relationship that they displayed today is the exact opposite of

the chaos created in the House Intelligence Committee by its stunningly

unprofessional and obviously incompetent Chairman Devin Nunes.

You just heard former Senator Bob Kerrey say that Devin Nunes is like a guy

who can`t swim locked in the deep-end of the pool.

Senator Kerrey served on the Senate Intelligence Committee, he also served

on the 9/11 Commission. He knows what professionalism looks like in this

arena.

He knows that Devin Nunes as we`ve been saying on this program is in way

over his head. Senator Richard Burr shamed Devin Nunes today without ever

mentioning his name.

Senator Burr and Senator Warner specifically said they had no intention of

answering any questions about the House Intelligence Committee, and instead

they tried to restore America`s faith in the Senate Intelligence

Committee`s ability to dig out the facts involving Russia`s interference

in our presidential election.

BURR: We will always say to you this investigation`s scope will go

wherever the intelligence leads it. So it is absolutely crucial that every

day we spend trying to separate fact from fiction and to find some

intelligence thread that sends us to the factual side of all the names and

all the places that you in this room have written about.

O`DONNELL: While all of the Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee

are now calling for Chairman Nunes to recuse himself or resign his

chairmanship, here is what Democrat Mark Warner had to say about the

Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

WARNER: Let me just – I have confidence in Richard Burr that we together

with the members of our committee are going to get to the bottom of this.

O`DONNELL: North Carolina has been here before. Richard Burr occupies the

same Senate seat that was occupied by the legendary Senator Sam Ervin, who

in 1973 was the chairman of the Senate Select Committee to investigate

campaign practices.

That was its formal title, it was known as the Watergate Committee. Here

is Chairman Ervin questioning President Nixon`s Commerce Secretary Maurice

Stans who was also the campaign treasurer who after this testimony was

charged with perjury and ultimately pled guilty to accepting illegal

campaign contributions.

SAM ERVIN, LATE FORMER POLITICIAN: You think it`s perfectly normal of the

kind of things you would expect people who had records concerning outlays

of campaign funds to destroy those records after five men are caught in an

act of burglary with money that came from the committee in their pockets?

MAURICE STANS, LATE ACCOUNTANT: The fact that they came to me after the

Watergate was pure and innocent coincidence.

O`DONNELL: That testimony was in the Summer of 1973. In the Summer of

1974, President Nixon resigned and was immediately pardoned so that he

never had to face criminal charges himself.

North Carolina was proud of the work Sam Ervin did on the Watergate

Committee, America was proud of him.

Sam Ervin was in the Senate for 20 years, and he has his place in history

now, thanks entirely to the work he did for one year.

Work he never expected to do, conducting a special investigation of the

president of the United States. The Senator who holds Sam Ervin`s seat now

knows that his entire Senate career will be judged by how he handles his

duties investigating the president of the United States.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He served as an adviser on the Trump campaign, can

you say hand-over-heart that you can oversee an impartial and serious

investigation?

BURR: Absolutely, I`ll do something I`ve never done. I`ll admit that I

voted for him. We always hide who we vote for, that`s part of the

democratic process.

But I`ve got a job in the United States Senate. And I take the job

extremely serious. It overrides any personal beliefs that I have or

loyalties that I might have.

Mark and I might look at politics differently. We don`t look at the

responsibilities we have on the committee differently. And that`s to earn

the trust and the respect of the intelligence community so they feel open

and good about sharing information with us.

Because that enables us to do our oversight job that much better.

O`DONNELL: Every word of that directly shamed the way Devin Nunes has

conducted himself as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

Every word of that shames the way Paul Ryan has worked as a partner to

Devin Nunes` cover-up of how he obtained intelligence information last week

that he first shared with Paul Ryan before sharing it with the president.

And every word of what Richard Burr just said should make Donald Trump fear

him as much as Richard Nixon feared Sam Ervin.

We don`t know where this investigation is going. We don`t know who might

end up in jail because of this investigation the way so many Nixon people

did.

And we don`t know who in this investigation will find a place of honor in

history the way Sam Ervin did.

But we do know that at least on this day, if Sam Ervin could have seen what

we saw today, he would no doubt be proud of the man who now holds the

Senate seat that once was his.

ERVIN: I`m sorry that my distinguished friend from Florida does not

approve of my method of examining the witness. I`m an old country lawyer

and I don`t know the finer ways to do it. I just have to do it my way.

O`DONNELL: Joining us now, Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell; member of

the House Permanent Select Committee on intelligence.

Congressman, thank you very much for joining us again tonight. I can

imagine if you were watching the leaders of the Senate Intelligence

Committee today, it must have been a difficult thing to watch.

Watching the way this is supposed to be done, watching the way this is

supposed to be handled while your chairman is out there saying the

Democrats aren`t serious. The Democrats don`t want to do this job.

REP. ERIC SWALWELL (D), CALIFORNIA: Good evening, Lawrence. I did watch

that press conference with envy, but also a sense of familiarity.

Our chairman and Ranking Member just weeks ago were working hand-in-hand,

so were all the Republicans and Democrats on the Committee.

We had a pledge to follow the evidence. We had a productive open hearing

as we went down an investigative road together.

Unfortunately, the chairman exited that road to go and work with the White

House, and what`s at stake now is our committee`s independence, credibility

and ability to make progress.

And Lawrence, I`ll give you one other example though that informs me. I

was a 20-year-old intern in Washington on Capitol Hill when September 11th

happened.

I saw Republicans and Democrats after that attack stand hand-in-hand on the

Capitol steps saying God bless America, and then went to work to make the

reforms necessary to make sure this never happened again.

And that also I think should be a model of how we can unite around an

attack and protect the American people, and our very democracy that we hold

so sacred.

O`DONNELL: And there was a bipartisan commission investigation of 9/11,

how that happened, how that found its way – how things found their way

through the cracks of intelligence and FBI intelligence collection.

And that was done in a completely bipartisan way. We heard something from

Bob Kerrey who was a member of that commission in the beginning of our show

tonight about your chairman and how disappointed he is in your chairman.

What are you hearing – or are you hearing anything from Republicans,

including Republicans not on the committee who are worried about the way

this is looking for the Republicans in the House of Representatives?

SWALWELL: Yes, Lawrence, I wrote the legislation with Elijah Cummings to

have an independent commission which we thought was the most comprehensive

way to get to the bottom of what happened.

And one Republican Walter Jones who`s also called for Chairman Nunes to

step aside from his investigation, he`s joined us on the independent

commission bill.

And a lot of Republicans have told me, I don`t think we need a commission

because we have a House investigation under way.

They`re rethinking that now. And so I hope they reconsider it. Leader

Nancy Pelosi reminds me often that the September 11th Commission was not

created on September 12th, but it actually was over a year later.

And that`s because people doggedly pursued how we could bring Republicans

and Democrats together to have such a commission.

And it was the appeals of the families who came to Washington that made it

happen. So now we`re hoping that it`s the appeals of our constituents who

care about free and fair elections that also get us to that point.

O`DONNELL: I want to look at another moment in the press conference today

the senators had talking about their working relationship with each other.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is there any circumstance with which you wouldn`t share

with Mr. Warner one of your sources of intelligence on this investigation?

BURR: He usually knows my sources before I do.

WARNER: And let me assure you, I`ve also got his cellphone, which is, he

needs to hear from me more than he sometimes likes.

O`DONNELL: And Congressman Swalwell, we show these little bits simply

because it`s such a stark contrast to the way things are working on your

committee.

And you point out it`s the way things were working on your committee two

weeks ago, as recently as two weeks ago.

And what do you believe happened to change all that?

SWALWELL: I believe that after the open hearing, the dots that we were

connecting as far as Donald Trump`s and his team`s personal, political and

financial ties to Russia that were converging with Russia`s interference

campaign were brought to light.

They were validated by FBI directors stating to the world that the

president and his campaign were under federal criminal and

counterintelligence investigations.

And so I believe that the chairman panicked. And the next day he goes to

the White House without telling Democrats, receives classified

information, and then goes back there the day after that to brief the

president when he was just there the day before.

So, it looks like he is now working with the White House rather than

showing the independence we need him to show.

And that`s why, Lawrence, this investigation is bigger than one person, and

he would do us all a service if he just stepped aside and allowed us to

again show progress.

O`DONNELL: What do you think of the point that some people are making

today that, look, it`s actually the road gets crowded when both committees

are doing the same thing.

The Senate investigative process and the intelligence committee, House

investigative process and the same thing at the same time. And it may be

better for one committee to voluntarily step aside.

That wouldn`t be what`s happening here, it would be one committee falling

into chaos while the Senate proceeds.

But could you – what do you say to that point that it may be better to

have one concentrated center of this investigation in the Senate Committee?

SWALWELL: It would be better if we had a joint House and Senate

investigation. That would avoid redundancies. I actually think if we had

done that, that also would have probably prevented the chairman from going

over there, or he would have probably been removed I think from a team

investigation between the House and Senate.

But I`m not going to let this just be a Senate investigation, Lawrence.

Democrats on our committee, we`re going to continue to follow all leads,

receive evidence, and hear from any relevant witnesses.

The question right now though is, will there be an asterisk around our

investigation or can we go back to being one that`s credible, independent

and making progress.

O`DONNELL: Well, give us a quick answer to that. What are the

possibilities for that?

SWALWELL: Recusal from the chairman and then to have that open hearing we

were supposed to have yesterday with Sally Yates, John Brennan and James

Clapper.

That`s a good first step. And then there is relevant witnesses like Carter

Page, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort who I think would be

logical witnesses to hear from in the public as well.

O`DONNELL: Congressman Eric Swalwell, thank you very much for joining us

tonight, I really appreciate it.

SWALWELL: My pleasure, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, could Chairman Nunes face an ethics investigation

for the way he has handled classified information?

And we have breaking news. A new report says FBI Director James Comey may

have tried to tell the public about the FBI`s Russia investigation last

Summer during the campaign.

JAMES COMEY, DIRECTOR, FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATIONS: I have been

authorized by the Department of Justice to confirm that the FBI as part of

our counterintelligence mission is investigating the Russian government`s

efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

And that includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals

associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: After the most embarrassing week in the life of a congressman

since Anthony Weiner, House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes has

now decided it`s up to him to say who the serious people are.

NUNES: Beginning to figure out who is actually serious about the

investigation. Because it appears like the Democrats are not very serious

about this investigation.

We always have to keep the committee bipartisan. But at the end of the

day, we`re going to do an investigation with or without them.

O`DONNELL: Some legal observers are now saying that Devin Nunes could be

the subject of an investigation himself for something he said last week.

NUNES: In the dozens of reports I was able to see, I was able to

determine that it was – it looks like it was legal collection, incidental

collection, but then made itself into intelligence reports.

So it has to deal with FISA and there`s, you know, multiple number of FISA

warrants that are out there, but there is nothing – nothing criminal at

all involved.

O`DONNELL: Simply by mentioning the existence of FISA warrants, Devin

Nunes may have disclosed classified information breaching an intelligence

committee rule that states “the committee on ethics shall investigate any

unauthorized disclosure of intelligence or intelligence-related

information.”

One national security lawyer told “The Daily Beast`s” Tim Mak, quote, “in

my humble opinion, yes, Nunes disclosed classified information that day.

The existence or nonexistence of a FISA warrant is a classified fact.” A

spokesperson for Congressman Nunes said the chairman did not reveal any of

the specific details of the information such as the target of the

collection and did not reveal classified information.

Joining us now, Tim Mak; senior correspondent for “The Daily Beast”, Ned

Price; former senior director and spokesperson for the National Security

Council.

Also with us, Mieke Eoyang; she`s a former House Intelligence Committee

staffer and vice president of the national security program at “Third Way”.

Tim Mak, first of this legal question, what did you dig up on whether or

not Devin Nunes crossed a legal line?

TIM MAK, SENIOR CORRESPONDENT, DAILY BEAST: So the House rules states that

if there is an allegation by as few as a single member of Congress, that

the House Ethics Committee shall investigate the issue.

That they shall launch some sort of inquiry as to whether the rules were

broken. This is really different from other house ethics issues.

You know, if there are campaign finance issues or there are other – there

are other situations where people have been suspected of breaking house

rules.

There`s usually a committee vote and it gets more complicated. But the

rules are very specific when it comes to classified information.

And it means that there`s mandatory command shall investigate this issue.

And it looks like it`s very possible that such an investigation has

already begun, given the low bar to start such an investigation.

O`DONNELL: Mieke, you wrote when you worked on the committee, you were

subject to those same kinds of rules.

What is your understanding of the rule, and what do you see when you listen

to the Chairman speaking in the White House driveway there?

MIEKE EOYANG, VICE PRESIDENT, THIRD WAY: I mean, these kinds of

investigations are very rare because usually members are very careful about

not revealing classified information.

Which is what was so unusual about the chairman`s statement there in front

of the White House. Usually, you don`t talk about these things. You talk

about them behind closed doors.

O`DONNELL: Ned Price, I just want to – there is a point in your resume

that`s pretty unusual. You quit the CIA because of the election of Donald

Trump. Could you just talk about that for a moment?

NED PRICE, FORMER SENIOR DIRECTOR AND SPOKESPERSON FOR THE NATIONAL

SECURITY COUNCIL: Sure, Lawrence, this was a decision I came to very

reluctantly over the course of several months.

Having seen President Trump, now President Trump as Republican nominee call

the intelligence community liars, casually cast aside their high confidence

judgment that Russia was responsible for meddling in our election, calling

them Nazis as the president`s-elect.

And then as president on his first day in office, paying a highly

disrespectful visit to Langley where he stood in front of the most solemn

memorial in all of CIA headquarters and talked about the size of the crowd

at his inauguration the previous day.

It was really the culmination of a series of data points, Lawrence, that

led me to conclude that I could not in good faith serve this president as

an intelligence professional.

O`DONNELL: Tell us what you`re seeing in this Devin Nunes story, including

all those details about how he got access to the White House, who would

have given him access?

Why is the White House covering up? Who gave him access to the White House

and why the White House at all – why would the White House grounds be

involved at all in this story?

PRICE: Well, Lawrence, I think that`s exactly it. The focus on Chairman

Nunes in my opinion obscures the key role of the White House in all of

this.

Chairman Nunes is a pawn. He is a puppet. As soon as he confirmed that

his meeting took place in the White House grounds, we knew one of two

things.

The White House was either the source of his information or they played

match-maker, pairing Chairman Nunes with his – with the source who

provided him this information.

You do not gain access to the White House compound without a White House

staff member clearing you in. You do not gain access to a secure facility

on the White House grounds without a staff member escorting you in.

And you do not gain access to a White House electronic network as Chairman

Nunes claimed he did without a White House staff member logging you in.

You know, Sean Spicer said today 72 hours after he was first asked that he

still didn`t know who cleared in Chairman Nunes.

It would take about 120 seconds for a White House staffer to look into that

matter. Look, I know the team there is new, so I will tell them exactly

how to do it.

You go into the waves database and – a database that most people at the

White House have access to. Type in Nunes, n-u-n-e-s, and it will show you

exactly who cleared him in.

And if it`s not in there, that means his name was purged, which I think,

Lawrence, raises even more serious questions about what exactly happened.

O`DONNELL: And Tim Mak, previous White Houses have actually had these logs

of visitors made public on a regular basis.

It wasn`t really a mystery about who was visiting the White House when.

MAK: Certainly the Obama White House decided to make these logs public.

The Trump administration has not made a determination, or at least is

stalling on making a decision on whether to do so.

When asked, White House Spokesman Sean Spicer said they`re still trying to

figure out exactly how that`s going to be done.

If you go to the White House website right now and try to look at the

visitor`s log, it`s empty, there`s nothing there.

So it will be interesting to see whether investigations, the House or

Senate investigations, other investigations looked into this visitor`s log,

tried to obtain who visited the White House.

And that may show the role of the White House behind this whole situation

with Nunes.

O`DONNELL: Mieke, as a former staffer, if a member or the chairman in this

instance called you, told you I`ve just been told about this information, I

now want to go see it and I`m being offered the White House. What would

you have said?

EOYANG: I would have asked who in the White House is organizing this. I

mean, members of Congress don`t go to the White House to review information

usually without clearance from the highest levels of White House personnel

who know what`s going on there.

You don`t just come into the White House grounds without clearance. It`s

really surprising.

O`DONNELL: And Mieke, to the point of Devin Nunes` behavior after all of

this, after that night or that time at the White House where he looks at

this, he then decides that he is going to go tell Paul Ryan.

And after telling Paul Ryan, he then decides he is going to tell the press,

then he is going to go tell the president, then he is going to tell the

press again.

That whole sequence beginning with Paul Ryan as the first stop, what do you

read in that?

EOYANG: What that says to me is that this wasn`t about furthering the

committee`s investigation. If it was about furthering the committee`s

investigation, he would have brought that information back to the

committee, briefed all the committee members about it, shared it with a

ranking member, asked for further information, a follow-up information from

the White House.

It`s one thing to go to the speaker of the House to have a conversation to

seek some guidance. But then to go from there to the press, from the press

to the White House, back out to the public, I mean, that whole sequence of

events I`ve never seen anything like it.

O`DONNELL: And Ned Price, what`s your reading of whether the Chairman

crossed the legal line here?

PRICE: Well, Lawrence, as you – as you played, he certainly referred to

the existence of FISA warrants. Anyone who has worked in the world of

intelligence, whether on Capitol Hill or at Langley or anywhere in between

will know that FISA intercepts are the most sensitive form of signals

intelligence out there.

Not only is it marked top secret, but there are also handling caveats under

that top secret marking.

By revealing the existence of FISA warrants, in my opinion, Chairman Nunes

certainly revealed classified information.

What he said has the potential to tip off subjects of FISA warrants to the

fact that they are being surveilled, which is what this classification

seeks to prevent.

O`DONNELL: Mieke one of the members of the committee, no. Sorry –

Jeremy Bash last night on this program offered the theory that the Chairman

did all of this very deliberately and deliberately, publicly, chaotically.

That he wanted it to be a public mess so that it would completely derail

the house investigation. He sees this as completely willful conduct from

the start that was planned to have the effect that it has had.

EOYANG: If that`s what Devin Nunes is trying to do, I don`t understand

why he is sacrificing the bipartisan relationship that he has with Mr.

Schiff, the relationship of the committee, the committee`s work on all the

other important intelligence issues to be deliberate, to distract from the

underlying issues of Russian interference and cooperation with potentially

members of the trump campaign to undermine our electoral process. I mean,

this is – there is important work that has to happen at the committee.

And all of that son hold while we have to observe this whole sideshow.

O`DONNELL: And Tim Mak, if the house ethics committee is investigating the

chairman, we would not necessarily know that?

MAK: We wouldn`t necessarily know that. And in fact, their findings

wouldn`t be publicized unless they were substantiated. So this

investigation could go on for some time and we would never know about it.

And believe me, it`s very difficult to talk to house ethics committee

members or staff who would ever reveal the nature of such an investigation.

They`re very, very professional. But to Mieke`s point, regarding Chairman

Nunes, it would seem to me very strange that he was actually a mastermind

of this entire thing. The idea that he would sacrifice his reputation, his

committee`s work, and all the other important work that they do, it`s very

strange to me.

He is now seen – he is mocked by a member of his own party. You know

Senator Graham called him Inspector Clouseau yesterday. He seems bumbling.

He seems not being able to have a clear message at a press conference.

It`s not even obvious to people like me who have been following this issue

for days and days and days what he`s actually said.

PRICE: If I might –

O`DONNELL: Go ahead Ned.

PRICE: If I might, it is undeniable that last Monday`s hearing was such an

unmitigated disaster for Republicans and for the Trump Administration that

it is certainly conceivable that the Whitehouse set up Chairman Nunes to do

exactly what he has done. And that is to put the brakes on all committee

proceedings. There has been absolutely no business done in the committee

there has been nothing in public.

There has been nothing in private. And for the past week, jail discussed

is this, Chairman Nunes` antics. So in a way Chairman Nunes working with

the white house were quite successful if that was their goal.

MAK: I`m not sure they would imagine they would be even this successful,

though.

O`DONNELL: Well, there is always the Senate Intelligence Committee. And

so far it`s working. Tim Mak, Ned Price, Mieke Eoyang, thank you all for

joining us tonight, really appreciate it.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, a new report out tonight says the FBI Director James

Comey may have actually tried to publicly reveal that the FBI was

investigating Russia`s interference in the presidential campaign as early

as last summer.

O`DONNELL: The breaking news of the night is Newsweek reporting tonight

FBI Director James Comey attempted to go public as early as summer of 2016

with information on Russians campaigns to influence the U.S. Presidential

election. But Obama administration officials blocked him from doing so.

Two sources of the matter tell Newsweek.

And that well before the Department of Homeland Security and the Office of

the Director of National Intelligence accused the Russian government of

tampering with the U.S. Election. In an October 7 statement, Comey pitched

the idea of writing an op-ed about the Russian campaign.

The other National Security Officials didn`t like the idea, and Whitehouse

officials thought the announcement should be a coordinated message backed

by multiple agencies. Joining us now, the co-author of that Newsweek

report, Max Kutner senior writer for Newsweek. Max, this is a real stunner

because people have already been questioning why the Obama administration

revealed as little as it did when it did. And now it turns out there was a

push to reveal more and reveal it sooner.

MAX KUTNER, SENIOR WRITER, NEWSWEEK: We heard a little bit of information

from the federal government in October. We heard a lot of information in

this declassified report that came out in January. But yes, this would

have been half a year before that. We`re told in June or July

O`DONNELL: And was this part of just a general underestimation of what

Russia was up to?

KUTNER: Hard to say. What I`m told by people who know FBI Director James

Comey and know his leadership style, he is very transparent. That`s what

we saw in July with his press conference over the Hillary Clinton e- mail

investigation.

That`s what we`ve seen since then. A lot of people say he is actually too

transparent. So this would have been in line with that. He wanted to get

out what he wanted to say perhaps to The New York Times. That`s what we`re

told.

O`DONNELL: Any indication – what are your best indications about why the

Obama administration did not want to make this public earlier?

KUTNER: Sure. We`re told that they wanted a more coordinated effort. And

that`s the kind of effort that we did see in their October statement. And

then we saw again later on in January. They felt that to write an op-ed to

The New York Times could not be enough of a joint effort.

O`DONNELL: And were they afraid that no matter what they did, it would

look political? that they were just struggling with how do we get out there

and not look like we are using administration assets to politicize this?

KUTNER: It wouldn`t surprise me if they were thinking that, given that

this was happening we`re told in June or July. This is not only the height

of the election season with the conventions were going on at this time.

But it`s also at the height of this Hillary Clinton e-mail controversy and

the FBI`s investigation into that. In July we saw Director Comey holding

his press conference that a lot of people said was unusual. So the FBI was

already being seen – as scrutinized as being seen as political. And that

scrutiny only continued later on into as we all know October 28th with his

letter.

O`DONNELL: But right in the middle of all that heat about comedy`s public

comments about the Hillary Clinton investigation and the heat being that

the FBI never comments, except this time they did, in the middle of all

that, he wanted more. He actually wanted to step into that same heat or

that same issue of comments on another investigation, in this case the

Russian Investigation.

KUTNER: That`s what my colleague Josh Shawl and I found apparently so.

And this is what I`m told by several people with the FBI. This is his

style. This certainly was not the style of his predecessors, his immediate

Director Muller. This is James Comey. He is a transparent person and a

lot of people have scrutinized him for it

O`DONNELL: Max Kutner, thanks very much for joining us tonight,

appreciate it.

KUTNER: Thanks for having me.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, an enemy of Vladimir Putin who was poisoned and

almost killed testified to a senate committee today. That`s next.

BILL O`REILLY, FOX NEWS HOST: He`s a killer though, Putin is a killer.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: A lot of killers. We`ve got

a lot of killers. What? You think our country is so innocent? You think

our country is so innocent?

O`DONNELL: Today Vladimir Kara-Murza appeared at a Senate Hearing to urge

the United States to do more to contain Vladimir Putin. He told the story

of how the Putin regime tried to kill him.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



month, both times in Moscow, I experienced a sudden onset of symptoms

consistent with poisoning that led to a multiple organ failure and left me

in a coma and on life support. Doctors estimated a chance to survive at

about 5 percent so I`m very fortunate and certainly very grateful to be sit

hearing today.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What signal would it send in your view if America

decided to forgive and forget what Russia, the Putin regime tried to do in

our election?

KARA-MURZA: Mr. Putin, you know his background. He is from the KGB. And

for those people, accommodation and compromise is not an invitation to

reciprocate, but it`s a sign of weakness, and it`s a sign to be more

aggressive.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If we decided to forgive and forget, that would be

screaming weakness to Putin?

KARA-MURZA: Weakness, lack of any kind of will, I would think, and an

invitation to carry on.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, a new threat by Paul Ryan to defund planned

parenthood, Cecile Richards will join us.

O`DONNELL: Breaking news tonight from Hawaii. Federal Judge Derrick

Watson who had issued a temporary restraining order on the president`s

travel ban has now granted a motion to convert that temporary restraining

order to a preliminary injunction. This is now a more permanent block of

the president`s travel ban.

This applies to, as it says in the judge`s order, all United States borders

and ports of entry, and all issuances of visas. This Hawaii court now

Judge Derrick Watson has made his temporary restraining order now a

permanent injunction until that case can be heard. Cecile Richards will

join us next.

O`DONNELL: Now that republican attempts to repeal and replace Obamacare

has failed, Paul Ryan thinks he has a new way to defund Planned Parent

Hood.

REP. PAUL RYAN (R-WI), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: We think the best – we think

reconciliation is the tool because that gets it in law. Reconciliation is

the way to go.

O`DONNELL: That means Paul Ryan expects to be able to attach defunding of

Planned Parenthood to a bill that would need only 51 votes to pass the

senate. But there`s indication when he would try to move such a bill

through the house, what is clear is that as long as the republicans control

the house and senate and as long as there is a republican in the White

House, Planned Parenthood will be under threat.

The president of Planned Parenthood of Federation of America, Cecile

Richards will join us next.

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I think that he`s made very

clear what his position is on Planned Parenthood and obviously this was an

opportunity to defund it. And he – but I don`t want to get ahead of our

legislative strategy. We`ll look at other opportunities.

O`DONNELL: That was Sean Spicer talking about the president`s

disappointment in not being able to defund Planned Parenthood. Defunding

Planned Parenthood was part of the Trump/Ryan healthcare bill which failed

in the House of Representatives last week. But the threat to Planned

Parenthood continues, joining us now Cecile Richards, president of Planned

Parenthood Federation of America.

First of all Cecile how did you feel last week when the health care bill

went down and with it, its attempt to defund planned parenthood?

CECILE RICHARDS, PRESIDENT OF PLANNED PARENTHOOD FEDERATION OF AMERICA:

Well it was an extraordinary win for the women of America. I mean I think

all of this started when 4 million plus Americans marched for women`s

rights back in the day after the inauguration and we kept seeing that level

of activism and I think that`s a large part why this bill was unsuccessful

and the efforts to defund Planned Parenthood were unsuccessful as well.

In fact the interesting thing is from the day that Paul Ryan announced he

was going to kind of defund Planned Parenthood on this bill, you couldn`t

get a phone call in to his office, the phone lines were so jammed and

that`s what we`ve been seeing ever since. This is wildly unpopular. But

it does look like they`re going to continue to try to do it so the threat

is very, very real.

O`DONNELL: Yes, as of this week Cecile it seems that defunding planned

parenthood is the only thing that they`re going to continue to try to do

that was in that health care bill.

RICHARDS: Which is just completely crazy Lawrence, I mean one in 5 women

in this country have gone to Planned Parenthood for healthcare. And the

more and more they talk about this, the more attention that folks are

paying to it. In the last poll last week, the day before this bill was

supposed to be voted on in the Quinnipiac poll, 80 percent of Americans

supported federal funding for Planned Parenthood, the health care that we

provide.

This is wildly unpopular. But as you say, certainly Paul Ryan and some

members of congress are obsessed with trying to end women`s access to

healthcare but we`re seeing across country, it is just solidifier among

women and men all across America.

O`DONNELL: The other good news for you in the latest gallop poll tracking

the president`s approval rating is that he`s in an all time low now, 35

percent approval for the president. 59 percent disapprove. And so when

you see a president with that kind of approval rating trying to take this

kind of action, there can be some encouragement that at least the public is

not behind him on this.

RICHARDS: The public is absolutely not behind him. In fact President

Trump`s own voters his own supporters disapprove of defunding Planned

Parenthood. There are President Trump`s voters are our patients. Because

of course women come To Planned Parenthood not to make a political

statement, they come because they need access to affordable healthcare.

I was just in Paul Ryan`s own district where three of our health centers

are, women there are livid. They cannot figure out where he thinks they`re

going to go to for healthcare if he ends access to Planned Parenthood.

O`DONNELL: And Cecile the – the idea that Planned Parenthood is the one

thing left out of that bill they can keep going at. What strikes me is

that they are now deeply embarrassed by this loss last week both the

president and Paul Ryan. And they so desperately then need something.

They need something to be able to say they got.

It strikes me that possibly increases the pressure on you more than it was

before.

RICHARDS: Well I think that`s right. Because they are – I mean look this

was their signature issue. They said they were going to easily repeal the

Affordable Care Act and it didn`t happen and it didn`t happen because

people marched and they mobilized and they went to town hall meetings and

our patients spoke out. So, they can keep trying and we`re going to keep

fighting.

And I have to tell you, the American people are on our side. It is

extremely unpopular to end women`s access to family planning, to breast

cancer screenings, to pap smears, to well women visits and that`s what

they`re trying to do. The American people know it and they don`t support

it.

O`DONNELL: Paul Ryan just tonight has just been quoted saying he very

specifically does not want the president to work with democrats on health

care legislation. He`s getting nervous about those statements that the

president is making. And again that may be another reason for Paul Ryan to

be pushing the defunding of Planned Parenthood to keep President Trump

where he wants him on this issue.

RICHARDS: Well I mean he can continue to try to do this. We will continue

to try to – we will continue to mobilize folks around the country. Again

we have a ton of support. And then of course it has to get through the

United States Senate where there is bipartisan support for Planned

Parenthood that`s been public, that`s been very, very clear.

So, I actually I think they should turn their attention to try to figure

out how we`re going to get more access to healthcare in America, not less

and when people hear that his entire agenda is in defunding planned

parenthood, or literally shutting down access, they wonder for what reason.

Taking on the only national women`s health care provider in this country,

it`s just not popular. It`s not popular with women, it`s not popular with

men.

O`DONNELL: So, Cecile we heard from Paul Ryan that he wants to do it in

reconciliation meaning, 51 votes in the senate.

RICHARDS: Yes.

O`DONNELL: Do you believe tonight that they – that they would not be able

to get 51 votes in the senate?

RICHARDS: I really – I don`t think they could. It has been wildly

unpopular over there as well. And then of course he`s not only talking

about that, there have been a lot of rumors that they now want to put it on

appropriations bill. They – what literally with the republicans are

trying to do before, threatened to shut down the federal government over

the issue of Planned Parenthood.

And so we`re really watching that and making sure people understand the

danger of them driving the government, you know, literally to shut down

over the access of women to healthcare. But I think that Paul Ryan is

looking at all of these options and so we have to be ready for them.

O`DONNELL: Cecile Richards who is not getting a chance to relax after the

loss on the Republican Healthcare bill last week in the house gets

tonight`s LAST WORD.

“THE 11TH HOUR” with Brian Williams is next.

