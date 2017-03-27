The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell, Transcript 3/27/2017
RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC: This is the kind – election presumably with
expectations of what Carl Icahn is going to be able to do for that company.
This is the kind of thing we point and laugh at in other countries when we
explain like why it`s frowned upon for Americans to do business there,
because they`re so flagrantly corrupt.
But we are not immune to this kind of thing, not now. Today, seven
Democrats sent a letter to Carl Icahn citing concerns about his role within
the administration, suggesting he may be breaking federal conflict of
interest laws.
We`ll see where this goes. Maybe he will decide that they`re right, he
shouldn`t be in this position of making all this money from pushing a rule
change that lines his pockets.
That might happen, it might. We don`t know, watch this space. That does it
for us tonight, we will see you again tomorrow, now it`s time for THE LAST
WORD with Lawrence O`Donnell, good evening, Lawrence.
LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, HOST, THE LAST WORD: Hey Rachel, while you`ve been
working, Donald Trump has too. He`s been tweeting –
MADDOW: Oh –
O`DONNELL: Yes, because I`m just saving you because I know you`re going run
off the set and immediately check Twitter to see what Donald Trump – no?
MADDOW: No, it burns my eyes.
O`DONNELL: OK, so –
MADDOW: Yes –
O`DONNELL: Many tweets in the last hour, including one where he is
attacking once again the Republican house freedom caucus for basically
defeating his healthcare bill.
And when he did that this weekend, I kind of tweeted a reply to him saying,
please keep doing this because these are the people you need to pass
legislation.
Who does he think – who does he think he is going to get if he can`t get
these guys?
MADDOW: He could possibly just be trying to keep you happy.
O`DONNELL: He`s – oh, man, on these tweets, he`s done a fine job of it. A
fine job, thank you, Rachel –
MADDOW: Thank you, Lawrence, thank you.
O`DONNELL: Well, as I said, the president is awake at this hour, and he is
very busy tweeting. He appears to be very angry at the conservative
Republicans in the House of Representatives who he was – still needs to
pass any future legislation, and he is still angry in his tweets tonight at
Bill and Hillary Clinton.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D), CALIFORNIA: I really think it will be best if he were
to step aside and let someone else handle this investigation.
REP. DEVIN NUNES (R-CA), CHAIRMAN, HOUSE PERMANENT SELECT COMMITTEE ON
INTELLIGENCE: Well, I`m sure that the Democrats do want me to quit because
they know that I`m quite effective.
SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D), NEW YORK: Chairman Nunes seems to be more of a
partisan for the president than an impartial actor.
ANDREA MITCHELL, NBC NEWS: Now we know he went to the White House to get
that alleged information.
SEN. MARK WARNER (D), VIRGINIA: You can`t make this stuff up.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`m bouncing around the room a little bit with all of
his explanations.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: People don`t get on the White House grounds by accident.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Go into a secret room and log on to a computer unless
somebody on the White House staff allows you to do that.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You remember President Trump said that he felt in part
vindicated by the revelations by Devin Nunes.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Either they don`t know what they`re doing or they`re
engaging in some kind of massive cover-up.
WARNER: If this was a movie, you turn it off because you wouldn`t believe
it`s believable.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Can you say factually that it is not possible that
Chairman Nunes came to brief the president on something that he obtained
from the White House in the investigation?
SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: No, I can`t say 100 percent that
I know anything what he briefed him on.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: But is it possible?
SPICER: Anything is possible.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: We have breaking Twitter news tonight, which is the principled
way that Donald Trump likes to make news. He has just tweeted in the last
hour “why isn`t the House Intelligence Committee looking into Bill and
Hillary deal that allowed big uranium to go to Russia?
Russian speech money to Bill, the Hillary-Russian reset, praise of Russia
by Hillary or Podesta-Russian company? Trump-Russia story is a hoax.”
These two e-mails plus an additional e-mail that will go to later on one on
healthcare just issued within the last hour clearly the president trying to
change the subject of what the news today has been, about the House
Intelligence Committee.
We will come back to these tweets in a moment. There is an open revolt now
on the House Intelligence Committee. The Ranking Member of the House
Intelligence Committee, the leading Democrat Congressman Adam Schiff called
for the Chairman Devin Nunes to recuse himself.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SCHIFF: I just think enough question has been raised in the public about
whether he can lead a credible investigation in this, given the severity of
the issues, the importance of the issues.
Everything would be best if he were to step aside and let someone else
handle this investigation, given his role in the transition team and the
events of the past week.
It just has too much called into question whether he has the objectivity
necessary to oversee this investigation.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Four other Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee now,
Eric Swalwell, Jackie Speier, Joaquin Castro and Jim Himes have also called
on Chairman Nunes to recuse himself.
The calls for recusal came after Chairman Nunes confirmed reports that he
met with a source at the White House the day before he went public with the
information that members of the president`s transition team were swept up
in incidental surveillance of foreign officials.
His spokesperson told “Nbc News”, Chairman Nunes met with the source of
that information at the White House grounds in order to have proximity to a
secure location where he could view the information provided by the source.
Congressman Schiff says Chairman Nunes still has not shared that
information with anyone else on the Intelligence Committee.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SCHIFF: There is nothing normal about what`s taken place over the last
week. It`s certainly not normal to go and receive information as the
Chairman of a Committee that you can`t share with your own committee
members, but you go and share with the president.
Particularly if the investigation involves associates of the president. And
it`s not just an unwillingness to share with Democrats.
None of the committee members, Democrats or Republicans have seen what the
Chairman is referring to.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: In an interview today with Eli Lake of “Bloomberg” who will join
us in a moment, Devin Nunes defended meeting his source at the White House,
saying that the White House was the most convenient, secured location with
a computer connected to the system that included the reports.
He added that his source was not a White House staffer and was an
intelligence official. But Senator Mark Warner, the Ranking Member of the
Senate Intelligence Committee said Devin Nunes` explanation is more than
suspicious.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
WARNER: I, and I know both Chairman Burr on the Senate side and Democrats,
Republicans. We don`t know what Mr. Nunes is talking about, what kind of
information.
We`ve queried the Intel community, I don`t think they know what he is
talking about. And it seems more than suspicious that he is somehow going
to the White House.
And anybody who knows anywhere in the White House complex, whether in the
Eisenhower building or the White House itself, you have to be escorted. Who
is he meeting with?
Was it a source or was it somebody from the administration?
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: And here is what Devin Nunes had to say about recusal tonight on
“Fox News”.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
BILL O`REILLY, FOX NEWS: He wants you to quit the investigation. You`re not
going to do that?
NUNES: Yes, well, I`m sure that the Democrats do want me to quit because
they know that I`m quite effective.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Joining us now, David Corn, Washington Bureau Chief for “Mother
Jones” and an Msnbc political analyst.
Also with us Eli Lake; columnist for “Bloomberg View” who spoke –
interviewed Devin Nunes today. And Tim Max; senior correspondent for “The
Daily Beast”.
Eli, let me just go straight to you. You are the only one who has spoken to
the chairman today among us, anyway. Did – was – did he know that these
calls for his recusal would be coming today?
ELI LAKE, COLUMNIST, BLOOMBERG VIEW: He did not mention that on the phone
with me when I interviewed him. But we certainly have seen a kind of drum-
beat, you know, of Democrats who for the last week have been kind of
horrified that they weren`t briefed about it.
Then they say it`s very unusual that he would brief the president before –
and the press before they – he`d brief his ranking members.
So, I think these kind of – these calls have been coming, and – but we
didn`t talk about it in the conversation.
O`DONNELL: But in your interview, you got –
LAKE: Yes –
O`DONNELL: Some specificity about the behavior that he describes and the
way that he reviewed this material, saying that he went to the White House.
And saw it there because there was no place for him to do that back at the
intelligence committee.
And yet the person who he was meeting with showing him this didn`t work at
the White House. How did both of them get access to the White House
grounds?
LAKE: You know, I don`t know, I think it`s a good question. But I would
just add some context here that, you know, the Congressman Nunes has been
talking about the issue of unmasking and inappropriate reporting on this
incidentally collected information now for more than a month.
And it`s something that I think he`s heard from other people. And he has a
reputation for cultivating independent sources within the intelligence
community as opposed to kind of going through the normal channels.
And he`s been doing that since before he was chairman. So I just – I would
say that he`s had a few people who have come up to him about this, and I
think this was sort of the last piece of that puzzle.
O`DONNELL: Tim Max, you got some information on the puzzle as it was
developing at the end of last week where this scene of Devin Nunes in an
Uber vehicle with a staff member suddenly gets a message and jumps out.
How does the information that Eli got from the chairman today and the other
information that`s developed over the weekend. How does that fit with what
you were reporting about his suddenly interrupted Uber ride?
TIM MAX, SENIOR CORRESPONDENT, DAILY BEAST: Look, I think what it shows is
that there is a lot of confusion I think maybe even in the chairman`s own
mind about what he saw and what he knows.
What`s been so unusual over the last week, especially in that night before
he held that press conference was that senior – very senior members of his
staff were kept in the dark, didn`t understand what the chairman was doing.
And we`re talking folks with years and years of experience in the
intelligence committee, people who you usually rely on if you`re the
chairman of the committee, they didn`t know what the chairman was up to.
Now, we have a situation where there`s a lot of confusion the chairman said
in his initial press conference that he might have been surveilled.
Then he walked that back. He has said that there might have been incidental
collection of information about Trump transition teams through
surveillance.
Now that`s unclear. He hasn`t been clear about what exactly he has, whether
something actually improper has occurred.
And now we`re all talking about this issue, instead of what we were talking
about before he held his press conference last Wednesday, which was the FBI
is undertaking an ongoing criminal investigation, an ongoing investigation
into Trump associates in Russia.
O`DONNELL: Eli, quickly, before I go to David again, when you were talking
to him today, which version did he land on today?
Because he has said at certain points, it wasn`t clear to him exactly who
was being referred to in these report, and that others he has very
specifically – other moments very specifically said, yes, the president
was one of the people referred to.
And that he – it was very clear to him who they were. Did he tell you that
the president is identified in these reports?
LAKE: No, what he said was that there were reports, and some of this could
be conversations between two foreign officials about meetings or you know,
the Trump transition.
And he said that this was, you know, about the senior staff and, you know,
and people within that Trump transition that appeared in reports that were
– you know, widely distributed, including sent to the White House.
And so, I think his issue is not so much the collection as it is how widely
it was distributed and what intelligence products it ended up in.
And I would just add that a lot of this mystery will be solved, at least
for the committee, because he also has told me that he intends or expects
that they will be – that these documents will be made available to
Democrats and Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee this week.
And they probably will have to go to another location. But that`s – he did
say he expected to see all that this week.
O`DONNELL: In the meantime, David Corn –
DAVID CORN, WASHINGTON BUREAU CHIEF, MOTHER JONES: Yes –
O`DONNELL: The president has a suggestion for the committee by Twitter
tonight, saying “why isn`t the House Intelligence Committee looking into
the bill and Hillary deal that allowed big uranium to go to Russia, Russian
speech money to Bill.
The Hillary-Russian reset praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta-Russian
company, Trump-Russia story is a hoax.”
It`s not clear that Donald Trump`s defense lawyer was involved in the
writing of that tweet. But it certainly is his attempt –
CORN: Or that there was –
O`DONNELL: At this tonight –
CORN: Or that there was any adult supervision. I don`t know who lets – you
know, who let him alone tonight because he went on a tweet storm.
It`s an absurd tweet because it`s not a hoax. We know that Michael Flynn
talked to the ambassador, the Russian ambassador even before the election.
We know the people who worked with Trump, Manafort and others had Russian
connections. We know that Russia attacked the election to help Donald
Trump.
There is nothing hoax about this. So that if I could be –
LAKE: David, I have spoken to the Russian ambassador before. Am I part of
rigging the election?
CORN: I`m glad you brought that up. Because –
LAKE: OK –
CORN: This will allow me to explain why this would be wrong. Starting in
June, there were media reports that the Russians had hacked the election
and were mocking about.
By mid-August, Trump and Flynn were briefed that Russians were behind the
hacks, and that the intent was to throw the election in his direction, OK?
So now the question I have for you, Eli – and maybe you can get an answer
from Michael Flynn or anyone connected to the Trump world, OK?
You`re talking to the Russian ambassador or any Russian after that point in
time. What are you saying to them? Are you telling them to knock it off?
Or are you saying to them – and I`m just speculating here, you`ll get a
better deal with us than you will with Hillary Clinton.
And if so, then you are knowingly encouraging them to continue their covert
political warfare against the United States.
Now I know you wouldn`t do that, Eli, you`re an honorable person. But we
know Michael Flynn who talks about kidnapping people, who lied to the vice
president is not an honorable person.
We know that Donald Trump doesn`t take this Russia stuff seriously. So no,
I don`t think you would do something wrong.
But I want to know what they were telling the Russian ambassador before the
election when they had reason to know Putin was targeting our electoral
process.
I think that`s a pretty fair question and a basic question, and until Trump
can answer that, he has no right to call this thing a hoax.
O`DONNELL: Tim Max, let me just go to Tim for a second here. Tim – and
this is what I`m about to say is true on all committees.
The staff is more knowledgeable about everything the committee does than
any member of the committee including the chairman.
There are staff members on the intelligence committee who have much more
experience than Devin Nunes ever will with this kind of material.
To ignore them in this process is one of the most inexplicable elements of
it, even more so, more inexplicable than ignoring his leading Democratic
member on the committee.
And as more inexplicable than him running first to the Speaker of the House
Paul Ryan which is the single most under reported stop on Devin Nunes` tour
that day on his way to the White House.
Is there anything that you`ve heard from Devin Nunes about this that makes
sense about why he would not confer with any staff about this?
MAX: No, it`s not clear to me. I mean, there is nothing to suggest that
Devin Nunes has done anything improper.
But he has certainly acted in a very unusual way over the course of this
week. And if you analyze what`s happened, he simply disappeared on Tuesday
evening from the perspective of his staff.
And they didn`t understand what was happening, even until, you know, the
last minute before at his press conference on Wednesday.
These are like I said, folks with a lot of experience. And they could
provide a lot of guidance for the chairman that would have led him perhaps
not to hold a press conference on Wednesday morning.
Perhaps not to make these kinds of allegations which ultimately he had to
walk back or create a lot of confusion. Or to kind of destroy whatever hope
there was left for bipartisan investigation on the committee.
O`DONNELL: Eli, did you get the chance to ask Devin Nunes about his first
stop with Speaker Ryan before going to the White House and what Ryan said
to him, what he told him to do?
LAKE: I did not ask him about Speaker Ryan. I have to tell you that it was
one of these situations where the “Cnn” story was breaking, and I – you
know, kind of went for the interview and wanted to focus on the White House
visit on that.
O`DONNELL: Great, Eli Lake, thank you very much for joining us –
LAKE: Thank you –
O`DONNELL: Tonight, Tim Max, thank you for joining us. David, we`re going
to need you in another segment up here. Coming up, Congressman Ted Lieu
just over the weekend said that Donald Trump is an evil man.
That is a line that no other member of Congress has yet crossed – “the
evil man” description. And George Will will join us with what to expect
next from the conservatives in the House of Representatives who George Will
predicted on this program would be President Trump`s biggest problem in
passing his healthcare bill.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: My two sons who are right
here, Don and Eric, are going to be running the company. They are going to
be running it in a very professional manner.
They`re not going to discuss it with me.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: We`ve got another tweet from Donald Trump that just came in
about healthcare. Donald Trump has been tweeting angrily tonight, about
people he is going to need to pass any future legislation.
He is still mad at them for not passing his first big bill last week.
Tonight at 9:40 p.m., he tweeted “the Republican House Freedom Caucus was
able to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory after so many bad years.
They were ready for a win.”
But on Friday, the day Donald Trump surrendered to Congress and gave up his
promise to his voters that he would repeal and replace Obamacare, the
president knew exactly who to blame for his own surrender.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: With no Democrats` support, we couldn`t quite get there. We`re just
a very small number of votes short in terms of getting our bill passed.
And I think the losers are Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer because now they
own Obamacare. They own it, 100 percent own it.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: The president couldn`t find a single Republican to blame on
Friday for the failure of his bill, including the dozens of Republicans who
pledged to vote against his bill.
A pledge that forced the president to give up on the idea of even having a
vote on it. But as so often happens, when the president woke up on Sunday
morning, he was in a different world.
Now, it was time to blame the Freedom Caucus. The conservative Republicans
who blocked the Trump bill.
Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus with the help of club
for growth and heritage have saved Planned Parenthood and Obamacare.
That was Sunday morning. The conservative Republicans who blocked the
president`s bill are professional politicians.
Therefore, they never give up. Meaning, they never publicly give up the way
Donald Trump did on Friday. Professional politicians always at least
pretend that they`re still in the fight. They`re still trying to get this
done.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But I can tell you that conversations over the last 48
hours are really about how we can come together in the Republican
conference and try to get this over the finish line.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: That`s the leader of the group of conservative Republicans who
killed the president`s bill. Nothing can get him to give up publicly.
Here is the impossible dream that conservative Republicans and all
Republicans say they are pursuing on healthcare reform.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Let`s bring down the cost of premiums so that middle
class people will be able to afford a plan in the private sector that
actually fits their families` needs.
SEN. MIKE LEE (R), UTAH: Until we get a bill that actually brings down the
cost of healthcare for hardworking Americans, we`re not going get something
that passes.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Joining us now, George F. Will, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist
for “The Washington Post”. George, welcome, you predicted this in your
first appearance on this program to – you told us all to keep an eye on
Mark Meadows as the president`s agenda moves forward.
Because you had trouble then imagining Mark Meadows going along with the
kind of thing that Paul Ryan and the president were trying to do in the
healthcare bill.
And here we have the president attacking Mark Meadows of the Freedom
Caucus, who he is going to need on every future vote.
GEORGE WILL, COLUMNIST, WASHINGTON POST: Well, he`s going to need them,
unless his plan is to find 25 or 30 what? Centrist Democrats who will take
their place.
I don`t know where he is going to find six of them, let alone 26 or 7 or 8
or more. At one – on this one point, Mr. Trump and Washington, which he
cordially detests are of the same mind.
Washington generally finds the Freedom Caucus eccentric because it`s
composed entirely of men and women who say what they mean and mean what
they say.
And the president who himself does not have a lot of philosophic ballast
finds them load down to the – to the pencil line as they are with ballast
of ideas and convictions. He finds them just hard to accommodate in his
free-wheeling transactional approach to politics.
O`DONNELL: The marker that we`re hearing from both the conservative
Republicans and the Freedom Caucus, and the marginally less conservative
Republicans in the House is that whatever they do in healthcare, whatever
they had intended to do in healthcare must bring the costs down.
Healthcare must become cheaper for the American people. And when a
Republican says or any member says I`m not going to vote for a bill unless
it does that, whether they know it or not, they`re saying they`re never
going to vote for a bill because that is in effect impossible to do.
WILL: It is very difficult to bring the cost of healthcare down when you
have attached the most rapidly-growing portion of our population, the
elderly as a matter of entitlement to this extremely dynamic science of
medicine.
But before we say that this is a blind spot just on the part of the Freedom
Caucus, turn your attention to Rodney Frelinghuysen of New Jersey, he`s
been in Congress now I believe what? Twelve terms.
This is his 12th term now. He is not a simple back bencher. He`s a
complicated, experienced man who happens to be chairman of the House
Appropriations Committee.
And he too said he could not support this bill for reasons having to do
with the interests of his New Jersey constituents.
So the idea that you can caricature this as a kind of arch-conservative, a
phrase that I do wish even the “New York Times” would get tired of using,
the arch-conservative rebellion on the part of the freedom caucus is just
mistaken.
O`DONNELL: Yes, there was an attempt here by Republicans to basically move
into a legislative arena in which the Democrats have a very clear
philosophy that embraces these kinds of interventions in the healthcare
market.
And there is no Republican philosophy that could be pointed to prior to the
inauguration of President Trump that would say this is why we`re doing it.
I`d never heard a Republican make the case for subsidizing the purchase of
healthcare before in the Congress.
WILL: Well, that`s not quite fair. I think Paul Ryan for years has talked
about premium support that you give people health savings accounts.
You allow them to shop across state lines to create a continental market.
And for those who can`t afford the premiums, you give them premium support,
another entitlement, frankly, that they`re willing to embrace.
So, I think there is a Republican plan. This plan, however, that was broke
or even rococo in its complexity that was drafted in secret, presented as a
binary choice except by Mr. Bannon who went to the house caucus and said
you have no choice, you have to support this.
These are grown men and women who worked hard to get to the House and they
didn`t come here to be talked to like that.
The latest tweet by the president just occurred after this program started.
He said “the Democrats will make a deal with me on healthcare as soon as
Obamacare folds not long, do not worry, we are in very good shape.”
And so there he is telling the Republican Party that he`s eager to make a
deal with the Democrats on this. This couldn`t be nuttier since the
Democrats would never make a deal with him on this.
And so, all he is doing is kind of openly saying to his own party, I`m
ready to abandon you if they will only – if the Democrats will only help
me abandon you.
WILL: Well, remember, this is a president who as a candidate last year said
pointedly it`s called the Republican Party, not the conservative party.
This is a man who as a candidate said the single-payer system works great
in Scotland and elsewhere. This is a man who as a candidate said I`m going
to take care of everybody, the government is going to pay for it, and we`re
going to cover everybody.
So, again, this is not a man who has been exactly congruent with the
conservative base, which is most of the party he has (inaudible).
O`DONNELL: George, your reading on the direct issuance of threats by Steve
Bannon, and then this image that the president had going into this that he
was going to be the tough guy who would tweet these members to death if
they crossed him.
And we saw absolutely no enforcement power, no sense of intimidation by
anyone. You couldn`t find a member of Congress who even hinted at being
afraid of the White House on this.
What does that do to this White House`s ability to deal with negotiations
in the future?
WILL: Well, first of all, if you present yourself as the alpha male`s alpha
male, this is not a good thing to happen to you, to find out the people are
not afraid of you.
But beyond that, I find it frankly exhilarating to see a significant cohort
in Congress who do not jump when the Executive Branch says to jump. They
are I think a symptom of the slowly gathering independence of the
Legislative Branch to do what in the scheme of things they`re supposed to
do, which is to be jealous of their prerogatives and particularly wary of
the rivalry they should have the Executive Branch.
LAWRENCE O`DONNELL: MSNBC ANCHOR: Thank you for warning us to keep our eye
on Mark Meadows through this story as we did. And thank you for being with
us once again tonight.
WILL: Glad to be with you.
O`DONNEL: Coming up, Congressman Ted Lieu who this weekend crossed at least
a rhetorical line with Donald Trump. He said that the President of the
United States, these are his words, is an evil man. Ted Lieu joins us.
O`DONNEL: California Congressman Ted Lieu who will join us in a moment
crossed a big line with Donald Trump this weekend, becoming the first
member of Congress to call the president an evil man. Here is why.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TED LIEU, UNITED STATES CONGRESSMAN: I`ve been saying for the last year and
a half that the best thing we can do politically speaking is let Obamacare
explode. It is exploding right now.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNEL: After that, Ted Lieu Tweeted President Donald Trump, you truly
are an evil man. Your job is to help Americans, not intentionally try to
destroy their lives. Joining us now, Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu who
serves on the house judiciary committee. Congressman, thank you very much
for joining us tonight. that – when I saw that tweet, as soon as I saw you
use that word evil. I thought that`s something I haven`t seen before. And I
wanted to bring you here tonight to talk about it. Did you have to think
about using that word for a while before you decided to put it that way?
LIEU: I did not. I was very angry when I saw Donald Trump`s Tweet, because
it suggests that he is going to sabotage Obamacare and hurt tens of
millions of people out of anger and spite. That is evil. It`s also
unconstitutional. Article II of the Constitution requires that the
President faithfully execute the laws passed by Congress. Obamacare is a
law of the land. His duty is to execute it correctly.
O`DONNEL: He has tweeted tonight twice within the last hour about the
Health Care Bill. This time blaming the conservatives in the house, the
freedom caucus for its defeat, something he resisted doing until the
weekend and also bringing up the Democrats. His most recent tweet in the
last 30 minutes was the Democrats will make a deal with me on health care
as soon as Obamacare folds. Not long. Do not worry. We are in very good
shape. What kind of deal would you be willing to make with the President on
health care?
LIEU: I am on Obamacare. I will work with different people across the aisle
to make the law better. You can always improve a law. But you cannot
intentionally sabotage Obamacare, which is what Donald Trump is suggesting.
And keep in mind the President is now their establishment.
Republicans control Congress. If health care fails, it`s on their watch.
It`s because they did it. And it`s because they need to own it. And my hope
is that they do the right thing and improve the law rather than try to
sabotage it.
O`DONNEL: I just want to get back to you said you are on Obamacare.
LIEU: Yes.
O`DONNEL: Meaning that`s how you`re enrolled in health insurance.
LIEU: That is correct. In fact, we`re required as members of congress to
buy off the exchange. So I`m buying it off that exchange, even though my
residence is in California.
O`DONNEL: Yes, a lot of people think that you – that members of Congress
and the Senate get special deals with very, very lavish health care plans.
And I just want to go to the point that you`re actually users of it
yourselves. That was built into the legislation, that you be users of it
yourselves. As a user of it, do you see things in it that you would like to
change and improve that you would like to tell the President about?
LIEU: I do. I`m more than willing to work with others to make the law
better. I think we should improve the networks that are in Obamacare. But
keep in mind, this law has so many provisions that help people, not just
off the exchange, but with their employer-based health care plans such as
the ban on lifetime coverage maximums. So if you have cancer, it used to be
even your employer-based health care plan could stop paying on Obamacare
that provision cannot go into effect. And we`re helping lots of cancer
patients across America which again shows why Donald Trump is evil if he
really wants to wreck this law.
O`DONNEL: did you get any response from the Whitehouse, from the President
or from Steve Bannon or anyone there about your Tweet saying that the
President is an evil man?
LIEU: I have not. And by the way, I think Bannon evil is well. But I have
not.
O`DONNEL: Congressman Ted Lieu, thank you very much for joining us
tonight, really appreciate it.
LIEU: Thank you.
O`DONNEL: Up next, Donald Trump promised he would not talk to his sons
about his businesses as President as a matter of simple ethics. One of his
sons has turned him in. One of his sons confirmed that Donald Trump lied
about that. That`s Next.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
Donald trump, president of the United States Of America: I have wonderful
children that are in the business. I have wonderful executives. They run
it. I would not even think about this business. I`m going to have nothing
to do it. And I`ll be honest with you. I don`t care about it anymore.
I`m so focused on doing a great job as president. My two sons who are right
here don and Eric are going to be running the company. They are going to be
running it in a very professional manner. They`re not going to discussed it
with me
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNEL: As it turns out he is interested, and he doesn`t trust those two
little boys to run the company. Just over two months after taking office,
Donald Trump has broken that promise. His son Eric told Forbes he gives his
father financial details about the Trump Organization on the bottom line
profitability reports and stuff like that. But, you know, that`s about it,
probably quarterly. David Corn is back with us. David, you have a feeling
it might be more than quarterly? It might be more than four times a year?
DAVID CORN, JOURNALIST: Like I said probably quarterly, maybe every day.
You know, we could literally do a show a night, Lawrence, on the conflicts
of interests in Trump Town, in Trump World. They don`t go away. Trump
didn`t separate himself from his business. So he knows if people are or
countries are booking hotel rooms or big blocks in Trump Hotel downtown
here in D.C.
He knows he is getting that money directly. We did a story a week or two
back, and Mother Jones about a Chinese American woman who is connected to
the Chinese elite, and even connected to Chinese military intelligence,
buying a $15 million penthouse in one of his New York City apartments. He
knows that`s happening.
They`re not even vetting these deals. So they promise they`d would vet. He
said he would take care of this issue. None of this is happening. And of
course there are already a couple of lawsuits out there on various fronts.
You know this is Klepto-Cronyism. That`s what you have. And it`s not going
to stop.
O`DONNEL: And in itself, it would be the most major scandal facing a
Presidency in who knows how long. And yet it`s scandal number ten in the
daily list.
CORN: On a good day we know we`re talking about Jared Kushner talking to
Russians bank that was sanctioned and everything else. And his family is
conflicted with deals with China and everything else. Everywhere you turn,
there is financial interests overlapping policy interests.
O`DONNEL: And all of it distracting us from other more important things
that we could be covering if we weren`t on the scandal beat. David Corn,
thank you very much for joining us, really appreciate it.
CORN: Sure thing.
Coming up next the Author of the article in Foreign Policy entitled the
soul sucking attention eating black hole of the Trump Presidency.
O`DONNELL: In an article for foreign policy entitled “The Soul Sucking
Attention-Eating Black Hole of the Trump presidency,” David Rothkopf writes
“if you doubt that the impact of the shift to all Trump all the time news
is making it hard to focus on much of what might otherwise be worthy of our
attention, consider this. Since taking office, the Trump administration has
ramped up military operations in Yemen and Iraq, committed to deploying
over a thousand additional troops in Syria, stood by as civilian casualties
have soared and watched as a strategically important province in
Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, all without so much as making a ripple in
the public consciousness of the United States.
Trump was very nearly mute on North Korea save for some ill considered
tweeting.” David Rothkopf, just off a flight from China, will join us next.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
CHRIS MURPHY, UNITED STATES SENATOR: The world is freaked out right now
because they see American leadership vanishing before their eyes. America
just seems to be fundamentally withdrawing. You know, this is at a moment
where we live in a multipolar world where frankly it`s easy to accept an
offer from China or from Russia to be your pal if the United States isn`t
on the playing field.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Joining us now, David Rothkopf, CEO and Editor of Foreign Policy
Magazine and the author of the piece – David I`m just doing this because I
just need to say the title one more time.
DAVID ROTHKOPF, CEO AND EDITOR OF FOREIGN POLICY MAGAZINE: OK.
O`DONNELL: – piece entitled “the Soul Sucking Attention Eating Black Hole
of the Trump Presidency.” David, you have the floor. What is that doing to
both the news media`s attention and to our relations around the world?
ROTHKOPF: I think Donald Trump`s narcissism has fed our own national
narcissism, and we can`t look beyond the daily scandals that you have been
rightly reporting about throughout the show. The problem is the rest of the
world is going on. You know, in China right now its noontime. They are up.
They are building their country. They are having their lives. They don`t
talk about Trump all the time. When they do, they are kind of mystified by
it. But they are assuming a leadership role. In the Middle East, the United
States is embracing a whole bunch of new policies that are producing
massive civilian casualties, new kinds of divisions.
And they are not worried about our political scandals. They are worried
about what`s going to happen next to them. Our European allies are worried.
Russia is trying to seize the void. We`ve got a lot of problems, a lot of
big things that are going on that we don`t talk about in this country
because we have this reckless, out of control, inexperienced, ethically
compromised television eating monster in the oval office.
O`DONNELL: When you look at the state department in this administration how
are they handling the new challenges presented by a world confused by
Donald Trump?
ROTHKOPF: Well, you know, I think at the top the state department isn`t
doing much of anything. Rex Tillerson is kind of the phantom secretary of
state. The one trip that he made to Asia was kind of a fiasco at each and
every stop. He hasn`t appointed high level deputies in to the critical
positions where is the policy is made at the deputy`s level.
There are good people in the state department that wish they could be doing
more but right now they are staring down the barrel of 30 percent or 27
percent or whatever kind of budget cuts that are likely to eviscerate the
programs that we use in order to maintain the peace around the world.
O`DONNELL: When the world looks at Trump, do they look at the rest of the
government and say, well, this government is designed in a way that can
survive someone like this?
ROTHKOPF: Well, you know, I don`t know if the United States government in
recent years really has given off that vibe of competence since the
congress hasn`t gotten much done. But you know in recent days, as
investigations have begun to look like they`re getting a little bit of
traction, I have started to hear people say, gee, maybe it works. Maybe
those checks and balance work.
Maybe this guy, Trump is, not going to run amuck and maybe we are going to
get back to the United States that at least we could depend on in the past
even if we didn`t love it all the time. And – and I think there is a
little hope that that may be the case, that Trump may be a short timer.
Because I got to tell you, with the exception of Russia and a couple other
autocracies in the world, the people I speak to around the world are
extremely disturbed at the prospect of a protracted Trump presidency.
O`DONNELL: Well on the crazy things like not shaking hands with Angela
Merkel, has the world gotten to a point now where they – they sort of get
it? Like, they`ve – the way a lot of us it took us months of watching the
campaign to realize oh, this is the way this person is and is always going
to be? But that doesn`t necessarily mean something is going to happen in
government because he says it`s going to happen?
ROTHKOPF: Yes, well despite my youthful appearance I have been around in
Washington long enough to have seen a number of presidencies. I have never
seen a presidency where one of the first or second questions that I get
from international leaders is, is this guy sane? Is – you know, does this
guy really have it all together?
And I – and I have to say I think around the world they see the weird
stuff, hand shakes and that kind of thing, tweet storms like you have seen
in the past hour, outbursts, apparently a pathological compulsion to lie
and they think, does the United States have an unhinged president. And I
think there is a reason I think that by the way, because we do have an
unhinged president.
O`DONNELL: Sure and – and doesn`t that then make Rex Tillerson the most
important secretary of state possibly ever in the sense that his job is to
represent to the world that this government is okay whatever they think of
the person in the White House?
ROTHKOPF: Well, sure, if he showed up for work –
O`DONNELL: Yes.
ROTHKOPF: If he did that, if he reached out, if Mattis did that, if Kelly
did that, you know, there are all these guys we called the grown ups. And
we said the grownups are going to offset Trump and they`re going to send
the world a different message. But as far as we`ve seen Kelly hasn`t been
able to do it at the Department of Homeland Security. Certainly Tillerson
hasn`t done it at the State Department.
Mattis has actually overseen a ramping up in the Middle East that`s
produced some real recklessness, and we`re about to see more setbacks in
Afghanistan, and possibly mistakes made in Iraq that open the door to
another surge from ISIS. So, you know, I got to say, the – the grown ups
don`t look like they are showing up.
And so that – that sort of straw that we were grasping at seems to be
dematerializing in our fingers right now.
O`DONNELL: David Rothkopf, thank you very much for joining us tonight.
Really – I know you just got off the flight from China. Really appreciate
you coming on. Thank you.
ROTHKOPF: My pleasure.
O`DONNELL: Tonight`s last word is next.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JOE BIDEN, FRM VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I don`t regret not
running in the sense that it was the right decision for my boy, for me, for
my family at the time. But do I regret not being president? Yes. No man or
woman announces for president of the United States unless they honestly
believe from their experience they are the best qualified person to do
that.
And at the time, I thought that the circumstances were such that I was the
best qualified.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: That was Joe Biden yesterday in upstate New York speaking to
college students. That`s it for the Last Word. The 11th Hour with Brian
Williams is next.
