The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell, Transcript 3/27/2017

Transcript:

Show: The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell

Date: March 27, 2017

Guest: Eli Lake, Tim Max, David Corn, George Will, Ted Lieu, David Corn, David Rothkopf

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC: This is the kind – election presumably with

expectations of what Carl Icahn is going to be able to do for that company.

This is the kind of thing we point and laugh at in other countries when we

explain like why it`s frowned upon for Americans to do business there,

because they`re so flagrantly corrupt.

But we are not immune to this kind of thing, not now. Today, seven

Democrats sent a letter to Carl Icahn citing concerns about his role within

the administration, suggesting he may be breaking federal conflict of

interest laws.

We`ll see where this goes. Maybe he will decide that they`re right, he

shouldn`t be in this position of making all this money from pushing a rule

change that lines his pockets.

That might happen, it might. We don`t know, watch this space. That does it

for us tonight, we will see you again tomorrow, now it`s time for THE LAST

WORD with Lawrence O`Donnell, good evening, Lawrence.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, HOST, THE LAST WORD: Hey Rachel, while you`ve been

working, Donald Trump has too. He`s been tweeting –

MADDOW: Oh –

O`DONNELL: Yes, because I`m just saving you because I know you`re going run

off the set and immediately check Twitter to see what Donald Trump – no?

MADDOW: No, it burns my eyes.

O`DONNELL: OK, so –

MADDOW: Yes –

O`DONNELL: Many tweets in the last hour, including one where he is

attacking once again the Republican house freedom caucus for basically

defeating his healthcare bill.

And when he did that this weekend, I kind of tweeted a reply to him saying,

please keep doing this because these are the people you need to pass

legislation.

Who does he think – who does he think he is going to get if he can`t get

these guys?

MADDOW: He could possibly just be trying to keep you happy.

O`DONNELL: He`s – oh, man, on these tweets, he`s done a fine job of it. A

fine job, thank you, Rachel –

MADDOW: Thank you, Lawrence, thank you.

O`DONNELL: Well, as I said, the president is awake at this hour, and he is

very busy tweeting. He appears to be very angry at the conservative

Republicans in the House of Representatives who he was – still needs to

pass any future legislation, and he is still angry in his tweets tonight at

Bill and Hillary Clinton.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D), CALIFORNIA: I really think it will be best if he were

to step aside and let someone else handle this investigation.

REP. DEVIN NUNES (R-CA), CHAIRMAN, HOUSE PERMANENT SELECT COMMITTEE ON

INTELLIGENCE: Well, I`m sure that the Democrats do want me to quit because

they know that I`m quite effective.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D), NEW YORK: Chairman Nunes seems to be more of a

partisan for the president than an impartial actor.

ANDREA MITCHELL, NBC NEWS: Now we know he went to the White House to get

that alleged information.

SEN. MARK WARNER (D), VIRGINIA: You can`t make this stuff up.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`m bouncing around the room a little bit with all of

his explanations.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: People don`t get on the White House grounds by accident.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Go into a secret room and log on to a computer unless

somebody on the White House staff allows you to do that.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You remember President Trump said that he felt in part

vindicated by the revelations by Devin Nunes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Either they don`t know what they`re doing or they`re

engaging in some kind of massive cover-up.

WARNER: If this was a movie, you turn it off because you wouldn`t believe

it`s believable.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Can you say factually that it is not possible that

Chairman Nunes came to brief the president on something that he obtained

from the White House in the investigation?

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: No, I can`t say 100 percent that

I know anything what he briefed him on.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: But is it possible?

SPICER: Anything is possible.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: We have breaking Twitter news tonight, which is the principled

way that Donald Trump likes to make news. He has just tweeted in the last

hour “why isn`t the House Intelligence Committee looking into Bill and

Hillary deal that allowed big uranium to go to Russia?

Russian speech money to Bill, the Hillary-Russian reset, praise of Russia

by Hillary or Podesta-Russian company? Trump-Russia story is a hoax.”

These two e-mails plus an additional e-mail that will go to later on one on

healthcare just issued within the last hour clearly the president trying to

change the subject of what the news today has been, about the House

Intelligence Committee.

We will come back to these tweets in a moment. There is an open revolt now

on the House Intelligence Committee. The Ranking Member of the House

Intelligence Committee, the leading Democrat Congressman Adam Schiff called

for the Chairman Devin Nunes to recuse himself.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SCHIFF: I just think enough question has been raised in the public about

whether he can lead a credible investigation in this, given the severity of

the issues, the importance of the issues.

Everything would be best if he were to step aside and let someone else

handle this investigation, given his role in the transition team and the

events of the past week.

It just has too much called into question whether he has the objectivity

necessary to oversee this investigation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Four other Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee now,

Eric Swalwell, Jackie Speier, Joaquin Castro and Jim Himes have also called

on Chairman Nunes to recuse himself.

The calls for recusal came after Chairman Nunes confirmed reports that he

met with a source at the White House the day before he went public with the

information that members of the president`s transition team were swept up

in incidental surveillance of foreign officials.

His spokesperson told “Nbc News”, Chairman Nunes met with the source of

that information at the White House grounds in order to have proximity to a

secure location where he could view the information provided by the source.

Congressman Schiff says Chairman Nunes still has not shared that

information with anyone else on the Intelligence Committee.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SCHIFF: There is nothing normal about what`s taken place over the last

week. It`s certainly not normal to go and receive information as the

Chairman of a Committee that you can`t share with your own committee

members, but you go and share with the president.

Particularly if the investigation involves associates of the president. And

it`s not just an unwillingness to share with Democrats.

None of the committee members, Democrats or Republicans have seen what the

Chairman is referring to.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: In an interview today with Eli Lake of “Bloomberg” who will join

us in a moment, Devin Nunes defended meeting his source at the White House,

saying that the White House was the most convenient, secured location with

a computer connected to the system that included the reports.

He added that his source was not a White House staffer and was an

intelligence official. But Senator Mark Warner, the Ranking Member of the

Senate Intelligence Committee said Devin Nunes` explanation is more than

suspicious.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WARNER: I, and I know both Chairman Burr on the Senate side and Democrats,

Republicans. We don`t know what Mr. Nunes is talking about, what kind of

information.

We`ve queried the Intel community, I don`t think they know what he is

talking about. And it seems more than suspicious that he is somehow going

to the White House.

And anybody who knows anywhere in the White House complex, whether in the

Eisenhower building or the White House itself, you have to be escorted. Who

is he meeting with?

Was it a source or was it somebody from the administration?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: And here is what Devin Nunes had to say about recusal tonight on

“Fox News”.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BILL O`REILLY, FOX NEWS: He wants you to quit the investigation. You`re not

going to do that?

NUNES: Yes, well, I`m sure that the Democrats do want me to quit because

they know that I`m quite effective.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now, David Corn, Washington Bureau Chief for “Mother

Jones” and an Msnbc political analyst.

Also with us Eli Lake; columnist for “Bloomberg View” who spoke –

interviewed Devin Nunes today. And Tim Max; senior correspondent for “The

Daily Beast”.

Eli, let me just go straight to you. You are the only one who has spoken to

the chairman today among us, anyway. Did – was – did he know that these

calls for his recusal would be coming today?

ELI LAKE, COLUMNIST, BLOOMBERG VIEW: He did not mention that on the phone

with me when I interviewed him. But we certainly have seen a kind of drum-

beat, you know, of Democrats who for the last week have been kind of

horrified that they weren`t briefed about it.

Then they say it`s very unusual that he would brief the president before –

and the press before they – he`d brief his ranking members.

So, I think these kind of – these calls have been coming, and – but we

didn`t talk about it in the conversation.

O`DONNELL: But in your interview, you got –

LAKE: Yes –

O`DONNELL: Some specificity about the behavior that he describes and the

way that he reviewed this material, saying that he went to the White House.

And saw it there because there was no place for him to do that back at the

intelligence committee.

And yet the person who he was meeting with showing him this didn`t work at

the White House. How did both of them get access to the White House

grounds?

LAKE: You know, I don`t know, I think it`s a good question. But I would

just add some context here that, you know, the Congressman Nunes has been

talking about the issue of unmasking and inappropriate reporting on this

incidentally collected information now for more than a month.

And it`s something that I think he`s heard from other people. And he has a

reputation for cultivating independent sources within the intelligence

community as opposed to kind of going through the normal channels.

And he`s been doing that since before he was chairman. So I just – I would

say that he`s had a few people who have come up to him about this, and I

think this was sort of the last piece of that puzzle.

O`DONNELL: Tim Max, you got some information on the puzzle as it was

developing at the end of last week where this scene of Devin Nunes in an

Uber vehicle with a staff member suddenly gets a message and jumps out.

How does the information that Eli got from the chairman today and the other

information that`s developed over the weekend. How does that fit with what

you were reporting about his suddenly interrupted Uber ride?

TIM MAX, SENIOR CORRESPONDENT, DAILY BEAST: Look, I think what it shows is

that there is a lot of confusion I think maybe even in the chairman`s own

mind about what he saw and what he knows.

What`s been so unusual over the last week, especially in that night before

he held that press conference was that senior – very senior members of his

staff were kept in the dark, didn`t understand what the chairman was doing.

And we`re talking folks with years and years of experience in the

intelligence committee, people who you usually rely on if you`re the

chairman of the committee, they didn`t know what the chairman was up to.

Now, we have a situation where there`s a lot of confusion the chairman said

in his initial press conference that he might have been surveilled.

Then he walked that back. He has said that there might have been incidental

collection of information about Trump transition teams through

surveillance.

Now that`s unclear. He hasn`t been clear about what exactly he has, whether

something actually improper has occurred.

And now we`re all talking about this issue, instead of what we were talking

about before he held his press conference last Wednesday, which was the FBI

is undertaking an ongoing criminal investigation, an ongoing investigation

into Trump associates in Russia.

O`DONNELL: Eli, quickly, before I go to David again, when you were talking

to him today, which version did he land on today?

Because he has said at certain points, it wasn`t clear to him exactly who

was being referred to in these report, and that others he has very

specifically – other moments very specifically said, yes, the president

was one of the people referred to.

And that he – it was very clear to him who they were. Did he tell you that

the president is identified in these reports?

LAKE: No, what he said was that there were reports, and some of this could

be conversations between two foreign officials about meetings or you know,

the Trump transition.

And he said that this was, you know, about the senior staff and, you know,

and people within that Trump transition that appeared in reports that were

– you know, widely distributed, including sent to the White House.

And so, I think his issue is not so much the collection as it is how widely

it was distributed and what intelligence products it ended up in.

And I would just add that a lot of this mystery will be solved, at least

for the committee, because he also has told me that he intends or expects

that they will be – that these documents will be made available to

Democrats and Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee this week.

And they probably will have to go to another location. But that`s – he did

say he expected to see all that this week.

O`DONNELL: In the meantime, David Corn –

DAVID CORN, WASHINGTON BUREAU CHIEF, MOTHER JONES: Yes –

O`DONNELL: The president has a suggestion for the committee by Twitter

tonight, saying “why isn`t the House Intelligence Committee looking into

the bill and Hillary deal that allowed big uranium to go to Russia, Russian

speech money to Bill.

The Hillary-Russian reset praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta-Russian

company, Trump-Russia story is a hoax.”

It`s not clear that Donald Trump`s defense lawyer was involved in the

writing of that tweet. But it certainly is his attempt –

CORN: Or that there was –

O`DONNELL: At this tonight –

CORN: Or that there was any adult supervision. I don`t know who lets – you

know, who let him alone tonight because he went on a tweet storm.

It`s an absurd tweet because it`s not a hoax. We know that Michael Flynn

talked to the ambassador, the Russian ambassador even before the election.

We know the people who worked with Trump, Manafort and others had Russian

connections. We know that Russia attacked the election to help Donald

Trump.

There is nothing hoax about this. So that if I could be –

LAKE: David, I have spoken to the Russian ambassador before. Am I part of

rigging the election?

CORN: I`m glad you brought that up. Because –

LAKE: OK –

CORN: This will allow me to explain why this would be wrong. Starting in

June, there were media reports that the Russians had hacked the election

and were mocking about.

By mid-August, Trump and Flynn were briefed that Russians were behind the

hacks, and that the intent was to throw the election in his direction, OK?

So now the question I have for you, Eli – and maybe you can get an answer

from Michael Flynn or anyone connected to the Trump world, OK?

You`re talking to the Russian ambassador or any Russian after that point in

time. What are you saying to them? Are you telling them to knock it off?

Or are you saying to them – and I`m just speculating here, you`ll get a

better deal with us than you will with Hillary Clinton.

And if so, then you are knowingly encouraging them to continue their covert

political warfare against the United States.

Now I know you wouldn`t do that, Eli, you`re an honorable person. But we

know Michael Flynn who talks about kidnapping people, who lied to the vice

president is not an honorable person.

We know that Donald Trump doesn`t take this Russia stuff seriously. So no,

I don`t think you would do something wrong.

But I want to know what they were telling the Russian ambassador before the

election when they had reason to know Putin was targeting our electoral

process.

I think that`s a pretty fair question and a basic question, and until Trump

can answer that, he has no right to call this thing a hoax.

O`DONNELL: Tim Max, let me just go to Tim for a second here. Tim – and

this is what I`m about to say is true on all committees.

The staff is more knowledgeable about everything the committee does than

any member of the committee including the chairman.

There are staff members on the intelligence committee who have much more

experience than Devin Nunes ever will with this kind of material.

To ignore them in this process is one of the most inexplicable elements of

it, even more so, more inexplicable than ignoring his leading Democratic

member on the committee.

And as more inexplicable than him running first to the Speaker of the House

Paul Ryan which is the single most under reported stop on Devin Nunes` tour

that day on his way to the White House.

Is there anything that you`ve heard from Devin Nunes about this that makes

sense about why he would not confer with any staff about this?

MAX: No, it`s not clear to me. I mean, there is nothing to suggest that

Devin Nunes has done anything improper.

But he has certainly acted in a very unusual way over the course of this

week. And if you analyze what`s happened, he simply disappeared on Tuesday

evening from the perspective of his staff.

And they didn`t understand what was happening, even until, you know, the

last minute before at his press conference on Wednesday.

These are like I said, folks with a lot of experience. And they could

provide a lot of guidance for the chairman that would have led him perhaps

not to hold a press conference on Wednesday morning.

Perhaps not to make these kinds of allegations which ultimately he had to

walk back or create a lot of confusion. Or to kind of destroy whatever hope

there was left for bipartisan investigation on the committee.

O`DONNELL: Eli, did you get the chance to ask Devin Nunes about his first

stop with Speaker Ryan before going to the White House and what Ryan said

to him, what he told him to do?

LAKE: I did not ask him about Speaker Ryan. I have to tell you that it was

one of these situations where the “Cnn” story was breaking, and I – you

know, kind of went for the interview and wanted to focus on the White House

visit on that.

O`DONNELL: Great, Eli Lake, thank you very much for joining us –

LAKE: Thank you –

O`DONNELL: Tonight, Tim Max, thank you for joining us. David, we`re going

to need you in another segment up here. Coming up, Congressman Ted Lieu

just over the weekend said that Donald Trump is an evil man.

That is a line that no other member of Congress has yet crossed – “the

evil man” description. And George Will will join us with what to expect

next from the conservatives in the House of Representatives who George Will

predicted on this program would be President Trump`s biggest problem in

passing his healthcare bill.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: My two sons who are right

here, Don and Eric, are going to be running the company. They are going to

be running it in a very professional manner.

They`re not going to discuss it with me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

O`DONNELL: We`ve got another tweet from Donald Trump that just came in

about healthcare. Donald Trump has been tweeting angrily tonight, about

people he is going to need to pass any future legislation.

He is still mad at them for not passing his first big bill last week.

Tonight at 9:40 p.m., he tweeted “the Republican House Freedom Caucus was

able to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory after so many bad years.

They were ready for a win.”

But on Friday, the day Donald Trump surrendered to Congress and gave up his

promise to his voters that he would repeal and replace Obamacare, the

president knew exactly who to blame for his own surrender.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: With no Democrats` support, we couldn`t quite get there. We`re just

a very small number of votes short in terms of getting our bill passed.

And I think the losers are Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer because now they

own Obamacare. They own it, 100 percent own it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: The president couldn`t find a single Republican to blame on

Friday for the failure of his bill, including the dozens of Republicans who

pledged to vote against his bill.

A pledge that forced the president to give up on the idea of even having a

vote on it. But as so often happens, when the president woke up on Sunday

morning, he was in a different world.

Now, it was time to blame the Freedom Caucus. The conservative Republicans

who blocked the Trump bill.

Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus with the help of club

for growth and heritage have saved Planned Parenthood and Obamacare.

That was Sunday morning. The conservative Republicans who blocked the

president`s bill are professional politicians.

Therefore, they never give up. Meaning, they never publicly give up the way

Donald Trump did on Friday. Professional politicians always at least

pretend that they`re still in the fight. They`re still trying to get this

done.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But I can tell you that conversations over the last 48

hours are really about how we can come together in the Republican

conference and try to get this over the finish line.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: That`s the leader of the group of conservative Republicans who

killed the president`s bill. Nothing can get him to give up publicly.

Here is the impossible dream that conservative Republicans and all

Republicans say they are pursuing on healthcare reform.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Let`s bring down the cost of premiums so that middle

class people will be able to afford a plan in the private sector that

actually fits their families` needs.

SEN. MIKE LEE (R), UTAH: Until we get a bill that actually brings down the

cost of healthcare for hardworking Americans, we`re not going get something

that passes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now, George F. Will, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist

for “The Washington Post”. George, welcome, you predicted this in your

first appearance on this program to – you told us all to keep an eye on

Mark Meadows as the president`s agenda moves forward.

Because you had trouble then imagining Mark Meadows going along with the

kind of thing that Paul Ryan and the president were trying to do in the

healthcare bill.

And here we have the president attacking Mark Meadows of the Freedom

Caucus, who he is going to need on every future vote.

GEORGE WILL, COLUMNIST, WASHINGTON POST: Well, he`s going to need them,

unless his plan is to find 25 or 30 what? Centrist Democrats who will take

their place.

I don`t know where he is going to find six of them, let alone 26 or 7 or 8

or more. At one – on this one point, Mr. Trump and Washington, which he

cordially detests are of the same mind.

Washington generally finds the Freedom Caucus eccentric because it`s

composed entirely of men and women who say what they mean and mean what

they say.

And the president who himself does not have a lot of philosophic ballast

finds them load down to the – to the pencil line as they are with ballast

of ideas and convictions. He finds them just hard to accommodate in his

free-wheeling transactional approach to politics.

O`DONNELL: The marker that we`re hearing from both the conservative

Republicans and the Freedom Caucus, and the marginally less conservative

Republicans in the House is that whatever they do in healthcare, whatever

they had intended to do in healthcare must bring the costs down.

Healthcare must become cheaper for the American people. And when a

Republican says or any member says I`m not going to vote for a bill unless

it does that, whether they know it or not, they`re saying they`re never

going to vote for a bill because that is in effect impossible to do.

WILL: It is very difficult to bring the cost of healthcare down when you

have attached the most rapidly-growing portion of our population, the

elderly as a matter of entitlement to this extremely dynamic science of

medicine.

But before we say that this is a blind spot just on the part of the Freedom

Caucus, turn your attention to Rodney Frelinghuysen of New Jersey, he`s

been in Congress now I believe what? Twelve terms.

This is his 12th term now. He is not a simple back bencher. He`s a

complicated, experienced man who happens to be chairman of the House

Appropriations Committee.

And he too said he could not support this bill for reasons having to do

with the interests of his New Jersey constituents.

So the idea that you can caricature this as a kind of arch-conservative, a

phrase that I do wish even the “New York Times” would get tired of using,

the arch-conservative rebellion on the part of the freedom caucus is just

mistaken.

O`DONNELL: Yes, there was an attempt here by Republicans to basically move

into a legislative arena in which the Democrats have a very clear

philosophy that embraces these kinds of interventions in the healthcare

market.

And there is no Republican philosophy that could be pointed to prior to the

inauguration of President Trump that would say this is why we`re doing it.

I`d never heard a Republican make the case for subsidizing the purchase of

healthcare before in the Congress.

WILL: Well, that`s not quite fair. I think Paul Ryan for years has talked

about premium support that you give people health savings accounts.

You allow them to shop across state lines to create a continental market.

And for those who can`t afford the premiums, you give them premium support,

another entitlement, frankly, that they`re willing to embrace.

So, I think there is a Republican plan. This plan, however, that was broke

or even rococo in its complexity that was drafted in secret, presented as a

binary choice except by Mr. Bannon who went to the house caucus and said

you have no choice, you have to support this.

These are grown men and women who worked hard to get to the House and they

didn`t come here to be talked to like that.

The latest tweet by the president just occurred after this program started.

He said “the Democrats will make a deal with me on healthcare as soon as

Obamacare folds not long, do not worry, we are in very good shape.”

And so there he is telling the Republican Party that he`s eager to make a

deal with the Democrats on this. This couldn`t be nuttier since the

Democrats would never make a deal with him on this.

And so, all he is doing is kind of openly saying to his own party, I`m

ready to abandon you if they will only – if the Democrats will only help

me abandon you.

WILL: Well, remember, this is a president who as a candidate last year said

pointedly it`s called the Republican Party, not the conservative party.

This is a man who as a candidate said the single-payer system works great

in Scotland and elsewhere. This is a man who as a candidate said I`m going

to take care of everybody, the government is going to pay for it, and we`re

going to cover everybody.

So, again, this is not a man who has been exactly congruent with the

conservative base, which is most of the party he has (inaudible).

O`DONNELL: George, your reading on the direct issuance of threats by Steve

Bannon, and then this image that the president had going into this that he

was going to be the tough guy who would tweet these members to death if

they crossed him.

And we saw absolutely no enforcement power, no sense of intimidation by

anyone. You couldn`t find a member of Congress who even hinted at being

afraid of the White House on this.

What does that do to this White House`s ability to deal with negotiations

in the future?

WILL: Well, first of all, if you present yourself as the alpha male`s alpha

male, this is not a good thing to happen to you, to find out the people are

not afraid of you.

But beyond that, I find it frankly exhilarating to see a significant cohort

in Congress who do not jump when the Executive Branch says to jump. They

are I think a symptom of the slowly gathering independence of the

Legislative Branch to do what in the scheme of things they`re supposed to

do, which is to be jealous of their prerogatives and particularly wary of

the rivalry they should have the Executive Branch.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL: MSNBC ANCHOR: Thank you for warning us to keep our eye

on Mark Meadows through this story as we did. And thank you for being with

us once again tonight.

WILL: Glad to be with you.

O`DONNEL: Coming up, Congressman Ted Lieu who this weekend crossed at least

a rhetorical line with Donald Trump. He said that the President of the

United States, these are his words, is an evil man. Ted Lieu joins us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

O`DONNEL: California Congressman Ted Lieu who will join us in a moment

crossed a big line with Donald Trump this weekend, becoming the first

member of Congress to call the president an evil man. Here is why.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TED LIEU, UNITED STATES CONGRESSMAN: I`ve been saying for the last year and

a half that the best thing we can do politically speaking is let Obamacare

explode. It is exploding right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNEL: After that, Ted Lieu Tweeted President Donald Trump, you truly

are an evil man. Your job is to help Americans, not intentionally try to

destroy their lives. Joining us now, Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu who

serves on the house judiciary committee. Congressman, thank you very much

for joining us tonight. that – when I saw that tweet, as soon as I saw you

use that word evil. I thought that`s something I haven`t seen before. And I

wanted to bring you here tonight to talk about it. Did you have to think

about using that word for a while before you decided to put it that way?

LIEU: I did not. I was very angry when I saw Donald Trump`s Tweet, because

it suggests that he is going to sabotage Obamacare and hurt tens of

millions of people out of anger and spite. That is evil. It`s also

unconstitutional. Article II of the Constitution requires that the

President faithfully execute the laws passed by Congress. Obamacare is a

law of the land. His duty is to execute it correctly.

O`DONNEL: He has tweeted tonight twice within the last hour about the

Health Care Bill. This time blaming the conservatives in the house, the

freedom caucus for its defeat, something he resisted doing until the

weekend and also bringing up the Democrats. His most recent tweet in the

last 30 minutes was the Democrats will make a deal with me on health care

as soon as Obamacare folds. Not long. Do not worry. We are in very good

shape. What kind of deal would you be willing to make with the President on

health care?

LIEU: I am on Obamacare. I will work with different people across the aisle

to make the law better. You can always improve a law. But you cannot

intentionally sabotage Obamacare, which is what Donald Trump is suggesting.

And keep in mind the President is now their establishment.

Republicans control Congress. If health care fails, it`s on their watch.

It`s because they did it. And it`s because they need to own it. And my hope

is that they do the right thing and improve the law rather than try to

sabotage it.

O`DONNEL: I just want to get back to you said you are on Obamacare.

LIEU: Yes.

O`DONNEL: Meaning that`s how you`re enrolled in health insurance.

LIEU: That is correct. In fact, we`re required as members of congress to

buy off the exchange. So I`m buying it off that exchange, even though my

residence is in California.

O`DONNEL: Yes, a lot of people think that you – that members of Congress

and the Senate get special deals with very, very lavish health care plans.

And I just want to go to the point that you`re actually users of it

yourselves. That was built into the legislation, that you be users of it

yourselves. As a user of it, do you see things in it that you would like to

change and improve that you would like to tell the President about?

LIEU: I do. I`m more than willing to work with others to make the law

better. I think we should improve the networks that are in Obamacare. But

keep in mind, this law has so many provisions that help people, not just

off the exchange, but with their employer-based health care plans such as

the ban on lifetime coverage maximums. So if you have cancer, it used to be

even your employer-based health care plan could stop paying on Obamacare

that provision cannot go into effect. And we`re helping lots of cancer

patients across America which again shows why Donald Trump is evil if he

really wants to wreck this law.

O`DONNEL: did you get any response from the Whitehouse, from the President

or from Steve Bannon or anyone there about your Tweet saying that the

President is an evil man?

LIEU: I have not. And by the way, I think Bannon evil is well. But I have

not.

O`DONNEL: Congressman Ted Lieu, thank you very much for joining us

tonight, really appreciate it.

LIEU: Thank you.

O`DONNEL: Up next, Donald Trump promised he would not talk to his sons

about his businesses as President as a matter of simple ethics. One of his

sons has turned him in. One of his sons confirmed that Donald Trump lied

about that. That`s Next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

Donald trump, president of the United States Of America: I have wonderful

children that are in the business. I have wonderful executives. They run

it. I would not even think about this business. I`m going to have nothing

to do it. And I`ll be honest with you. I don`t care about it anymore.

I`m so focused on doing a great job as president. My two sons who are right

here don and Eric are going to be running the company. They are going to be

running it in a very professional manner. They`re not going to discussed it

with me

(END VIDEO CLIP)



O`DONNEL: As it turns out he is interested, and he doesn`t trust those two

little boys to run the company. Just over two months after taking office,

Donald Trump has broken that promise. His son Eric told Forbes he gives his

father financial details about the Trump Organization on the bottom line

profitability reports and stuff like that. But, you know, that`s about it,

probably quarterly. David Corn is back with us. David, you have a feeling

it might be more than quarterly? It might be more than four times a year?

DAVID CORN, JOURNALIST: Like I said probably quarterly, maybe every day.

You know, we could literally do a show a night, Lawrence, on the conflicts

of interests in Trump Town, in Trump World. They don`t go away. Trump

didn`t separate himself from his business. So he knows if people are or

countries are booking hotel rooms or big blocks in Trump Hotel downtown

here in D.C.

He knows he is getting that money directly. We did a story a week or two

back, and Mother Jones about a Chinese American woman who is connected to

the Chinese elite, and even connected to Chinese military intelligence,

buying a $15 million penthouse in one of his New York City apartments. He

knows that`s happening.

They`re not even vetting these deals. So they promise they`d would vet. He

said he would take care of this issue. None of this is happening. And of

course there are already a couple of lawsuits out there on various fronts.

You know this is Klepto-Cronyism. That`s what you have. And it`s not going

to stop.

O`DONNEL: And in itself, it would be the most major scandal facing a

Presidency in who knows how long. And yet it`s scandal number ten in the

daily list.

CORN: On a good day we know we`re talking about Jared Kushner talking to

Russians bank that was sanctioned and everything else. And his family is

conflicted with deals with China and everything else. Everywhere you turn,

there is financial interests overlapping policy interests.

O`DONNEL: And all of it distracting us from other more important things

that we could be covering if we weren`t on the scandal beat. David Corn,

thank you very much for joining us, really appreciate it.

CORN: Sure thing.

Coming up next the Author of the article in Foreign Policy entitled the

soul sucking attention eating black hole of the Trump Presidency.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

O`DONNELL: In an article for foreign policy entitled “The Soul Sucking

Attention-Eating Black Hole of the Trump presidency,” David Rothkopf writes

“if you doubt that the impact of the shift to all Trump all the time news

is making it hard to focus on much of what might otherwise be worthy of our

attention, consider this. Since taking office, the Trump administration has

ramped up military operations in Yemen and Iraq, committed to deploying

over a thousand additional troops in Syria, stood by as civilian casualties

have soared and watched as a strategically important province in

Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, all without so much as making a ripple in

the public consciousness of the United States.

Trump was very nearly mute on North Korea save for some ill considered

tweeting.” David Rothkopf, just off a flight from China, will join us next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS MURPHY, UNITED STATES SENATOR: The world is freaked out right now

because they see American leadership vanishing before their eyes. America

just seems to be fundamentally withdrawing. You know, this is at a moment

where we live in a multipolar world where frankly it`s easy to accept an

offer from China or from Russia to be your pal if the United States isn`t

on the playing field.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now, David Rothkopf, CEO and Editor of Foreign Policy

Magazine and the author of the piece – David I`m just doing this because I

just need to say the title one more time.

DAVID ROTHKOPF, CEO AND EDITOR OF FOREIGN POLICY MAGAZINE: OK.

O`DONNELL: – piece entitled “the Soul Sucking Attention Eating Black Hole

of the Trump Presidency.” David, you have the floor. What is that doing to

both the news media`s attention and to our relations around the world?

ROTHKOPF: I think Donald Trump`s narcissism has fed our own national

narcissism, and we can`t look beyond the daily scandals that you have been

rightly reporting about throughout the show. The problem is the rest of the

world is going on. You know, in China right now its noontime. They are up.

They are building their country. They are having their lives. They don`t

talk about Trump all the time. When they do, they are kind of mystified by

it. But they are assuming a leadership role. In the Middle East, the United

States is embracing a whole bunch of new policies that are producing

massive civilian casualties, new kinds of divisions.

And they are not worried about our political scandals. They are worried

about what`s going to happen next to them. Our European allies are worried.

Russia is trying to seize the void. We`ve got a lot of problems, a lot of

big things that are going on that we don`t talk about in this country

because we have this reckless, out of control, inexperienced, ethically

compromised television eating monster in the oval office.

O`DONNELL: When you look at the state department in this administration how

are they handling the new challenges presented by a world confused by

Donald Trump?

ROTHKOPF: Well, you know, I think at the top the state department isn`t

doing much of anything. Rex Tillerson is kind of the phantom secretary of

state. The one trip that he made to Asia was kind of a fiasco at each and

every stop. He hasn`t appointed high level deputies in to the critical

positions where is the policy is made at the deputy`s level.

There are good people in the state department that wish they could be doing

more but right now they are staring down the barrel of 30 percent or 27

percent or whatever kind of budget cuts that are likely to eviscerate the

programs that we use in order to maintain the peace around the world.

O`DONNELL: When the world looks at Trump, do they look at the rest of the

government and say, well, this government is designed in a way that can

survive someone like this?

ROTHKOPF: Well, you know, I don`t know if the United States government in

recent years really has given off that vibe of competence since the

congress hasn`t gotten much done. But you know in recent days, as

investigations have begun to look like they`re getting a little bit of

traction, I have started to hear people say, gee, maybe it works. Maybe

those checks and balance work.

Maybe this guy, Trump is, not going to run amuck and maybe we are going to

get back to the United States that at least we could depend on in the past

even if we didn`t love it all the time. And – and I think there is a

little hope that that may be the case, that Trump may be a short timer.

Because I got to tell you, with the exception of Russia and a couple other

autocracies in the world, the people I speak to around the world are

extremely disturbed at the prospect of a protracted Trump presidency.

O`DONNELL: Well on the crazy things like not shaking hands with Angela

Merkel, has the world gotten to a point now where they – they sort of get

it? Like, they`ve – the way a lot of us it took us months of watching the

campaign to realize oh, this is the way this person is and is always going

to be? But that doesn`t necessarily mean something is going to happen in

government because he says it`s going to happen?

ROTHKOPF: Yes, well despite my youthful appearance I have been around in

Washington long enough to have seen a number of presidencies. I have never

seen a presidency where one of the first or second questions that I get

from international leaders is, is this guy sane? Is – you know, does this

guy really have it all together?

And I – and I have to say I think around the world they see the weird

stuff, hand shakes and that kind of thing, tweet storms like you have seen

in the past hour, outbursts, apparently a pathological compulsion to lie

and they think, does the United States have an unhinged president. And I

think there is a reason I think that by the way, because we do have an

unhinged president.

O`DONNELL: Sure and – and doesn`t that then make Rex Tillerson the most

important secretary of state possibly ever in the sense that his job is to

represent to the world that this government is okay whatever they think of

the person in the White House?

ROTHKOPF: Well, sure, if he showed up for work –

O`DONNELL: Yes.

ROTHKOPF: If he did that, if he reached out, if Mattis did that, if Kelly

did that, you know, there are all these guys we called the grown ups. And

we said the grownups are going to offset Trump and they`re going to send

the world a different message. But as far as we`ve seen Kelly hasn`t been

able to do it at the Department of Homeland Security. Certainly Tillerson

hasn`t done it at the State Department.

Mattis has actually overseen a ramping up in the Middle East that`s

produced some real recklessness, and we`re about to see more setbacks in

Afghanistan, and possibly mistakes made in Iraq that open the door to

another surge from ISIS. So, you know, I got to say, the – the grown ups

don`t look like they are showing up.

And so that – that sort of straw that we were grasping at seems to be

dematerializing in our fingers right now.

O`DONNELL: David Rothkopf, thank you very much for joining us tonight.

Really – I know you just got off the flight from China. Really appreciate

you coming on. Thank you.

ROTHKOPF: My pleasure.

O`DONNELL: Tonight`s last word is next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, FRM VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I don`t regret not

running in the sense that it was the right decision for my boy, for me, for

my family at the time. But do I regret not being president? Yes. No man or

woman announces for president of the United States unless they honestly

believe from their experience they are the best qualified person to do

that.

And at the time, I thought that the circumstances were such that I was the

best qualified.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: That was Joe Biden yesterday in upstate New York speaking to

college students. That`s it for the Last Word. The 11th Hour with Brian

Williams is next.

END

