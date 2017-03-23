The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell, Transcript 3/23/2017

Transcript:

Show: THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL

Date: March 23, 2017

Guest: Eric Swalwell, Jonathan Alter, Steve Brill

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC: We will see you again tomorrow night, 9:00 p.m.

Eastern. Now, it`s time for THE LAST WORD with Lawrence O`Donnell, good

evening, Lawrence.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, HOST, THE LAST WORD: Hey, Rachel, I watched the

opening of your show tonight with that video of all those people at all

those town halls making their cases, their personal cases to their members

of Congress about healthcare.

And your point about how it changed. It changed –

MADDOW: Yes –

O`DONNELL: What was happening in this legislation.

MADDOW: Yes, I mean, the fact that it wasn`t confined to individual

protests, it wasn`t confined to blue states. It wasn`t confined to

Democratic Party events.

It was real grassroots in every congressional district in the country and

every member of Congress felt it left, right, and center. I think it

became an inescapable new truth about the politics of this issue.

And that`s just – that`s just people power.

O`DONNELL: It was so powerful that you put all that video together. I

might have seen snippets of some of that here and there, but it felt like I

was seeing it all for the first time.

MADDOW: Oh, thanks, man, appreciate it.

O`DONNELL: Thank you, Rachel.

MADDOW: All right, thanks, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Well, Paul Ryan is in deep trouble tonight. Very deep trouble.

He failed his first big test as speaker today.

His first big test of managing legislation. Everything he did with

legislation during the Obama administration was fake.

They knew that they could pass any repeal of Obamacare and it would be

vetoed, it was not real, now it`s real.

And Paul Ryan failed to pass the repeal as promised on schedule, the way

legislation is supposed to move. And so, he is working tonight to see what

he can salvage from that failure, if anything.

And possibly more importantly to Paul Ryan, he is hoping desperately

tonight that everyone will forget what Devin Nunes said about Paul Ryan

yesterday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. DEVIN NUNES (R-CA), CHAIRMAN, UNITED STATES HOUSE PERMANENT SELECT

COMMITTEE ON INTELLIGENCE: At the end of the day, that`s – you know,

sometimes you make the right decision, sometimes you make the wrong one.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He just apologized, he didn`t specify what his

apology was about.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Instead of coming to the committee first, our chair

went to the president.

SEN. JOHN MCCAIN (R), ARIZONA: I have not seen anything like it, and it`s

very disturbing.

MICHAEL STEELE, FORMER CHAIRMAN, REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE: You just

don`t show up at the White House. The White House –

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You don`t just say, hey, I was in the neighborhood and

–

STEELE: Yes, I was in the neighborhood –

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thought I`d stop by and say hi –

STEELE: And thought I`d stop by and say a few things. It doesn`t work

like that.

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I don`t know how he got here, I

assume in a car.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What evidence did the chairman take over to the

president? How did he get that evidence?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Did it come from the White House?

NUNES: We have to keep our sources and methods here very quiet.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D), CALIFORNIA: He wasn`t willing to rule that out. It

just gets more and more mystifying.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Today, the House is voting

to repeal and replace the disaster known as Obamacare.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And he doesn`t know that the House vote on healthcare

has now been delayed.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The stakes couldn`t be higher for this president who

has essentially campaigned on being a deal maker.

TRUMP: If you can`t make a good deal with a politician, then there`s

something wrong with you, you`re certainly not very good.

(HORN HONKING)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Yesterday, Devin Nunes did something stunning. Something that

no intelligence committee chairman before him had ever done. And today, he

apologized for it, which is something else that no chairman ever does.

Because a chairman is supposed to be smart enough to never cause an

insurrection on their own committee with members calling for his

resignation, calling for him to be fired.

With members demanding that Speaker Paul Ryan remove him from that

chairmanship. In a closed-door meeting with the House Intelligence

Committee today, Chairman Devin Nunes apologized to the committee for

delivering intelligence information directly to the president in the White

House.

Intelligence information about the president himself and other people

working in the White House and possibly others working on the Trump

campaign or the Trump transition.

For the second day in a row now, Senator John McCain said he`s never seen

anything like it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Can you explain any reason why Chairman Nunes would

have done what he did yesterday?

MCCAIN: No, I have not seen anything like that. And I`m happy to say that

in the Senate Intelligence Committee, there`s a very good working

relationship between Senator Burr and Senator Warner.

And no, I have not seen anything like it, and it`s very disturbing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: John McCain has been serving in Congress since he began in the

House in 1983. So, that`s 34 years. Senator John McCain has never seen

anything like it.

Everything Devin Nunes did yesterday was crazy, unprecedented just isn`t

the word for this. It was out of control crazy.

The sequence of what he did shows that the justification that he offered

yesterday for what he did is just not true. The first thing he did with

that information was tell the Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why did you not discuss this with the Ranking Member

before you came to the White House?

NUNES: So yes – no, and I`m going to be meeting with Mr. Schiff at some

point to go talk about where we go with this investigation. But I have

been – I had to brief the speaker first.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: I had to brief the speaker first. That`s the line that`s been

lost in all the coverage of this. That was Devin Nunes` second press

conference of the day.

That was at the White House after he spoke to the president. His first

press conference of the day was at the House of Representatives announcing

that he was on his way to speak to the president, and what he was going to

tell the president about.

So he didn`t have time to speak to Adam Schiff, the senior Democrat on the

committee, which is the first thing an intelligence committee chairman is

supposed to do with new information.

That`s what we`re supposed to believe. He didn`t have time because he had

to tell the Speaker first before Adam Schiff?

Everything Devin Nunes did after telling the Speaker was something the

Speaker approved of. You don`t go running into the speaker`s office with

something like this and not get the word directly from the speaker of

exactly what he wants you to do next.

And what the speaker and Devin Nunes decided to do was not tell the Ranking

Member of the committee, but to tell the press at the Capitol, to discuss

it at length, to answer questions before even going down to the White House

and telling the president.

So urgent that he tells the president, but first, stop in the Capitol and

tell the press. Before Devin Nunes gets to the White House, the president

already knows about it.

And we know that because “Time Magazine” was conducting an interview with

the president right after Devin Nunes announced his new information to

reporters at the Capitol.

The president brought up Devin Nunes` new findings several times in that

interview to prove that he was right that President Obama was indeed

tapping his phones.

The “Time`s” interview shows that Donald Trump knew all about what Devin

Nunes had to say before Devin Nunes got to the White House.

Now, he could know that because he was watching the Devin Nunes press

conference. But he told “Time Magazine” he wasn`t watching the press

conference, he didn`t have time to do that, he said.

Or he could know that a few other ways. Someone rushed to the president

and briefed him as quickly as possible about it. But he also might have

known it because the information Devin Nunes had was actually sent to him

at the president`s direction from the White House.

And today, Devin Nunes refused to rule out the White House as a possible

source of the information.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Did this come from the White House, this information?

NUNES: As you know, we have to keep our sources and methods here very

quiet.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You`re denying that any of this information came from

the Trump administration?

NUNES: Yes, I`m not going to – look, on this committee, we are not going

to ever reveal sources, if not who`s ever going to come down to the

committee.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Devin Nunes was asked again today, why he did it? And this time

he left the Speaker of the House out of it. The Speaker was no doubt

pleased not to be identified.

Was not – was certainly not pleased to be identified publicly yesterday by

Nunes as his first stop on the way to the White House.

Paul Ryan has escaped any questions about this, because when reporters get

close to him these days they`re all just shouting questions to him about

health care and the health care vote which he cannot answer.

The vote that Paul Ryan had to cancel today because of the crumbling

support for Paul Ryan and Donald Trump`s health care bill.

You have every right to believe that Paul Ryan was very angry with Devin

Nunes exposing him as being involved in the delivery of this intelligence

information to the White House yesterday.

Because today, when Devin Nunes talked about it, he fell on his sword for

Paul Ryan. He completely took Paul Ryan out of that story. Devin Nunes

took full responsibilities for the decision to go to the White House.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why did you find it important than to brief the press

and then the president before even the Ranking Member?

NUNES: It`s just a – it`s just a judgment call. I mean, you know, it was

my – I mean, it was – there was a lot going on yesterday and it was a

judgment call on my part, and that`s – at the end of the day, that`s –

you know, sometimes you make the right decisions, sometimes you make the

wrong one.

But you`ve got to stick by what you – the decisions you make.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: The single best way to protect your decisions when you`re a

chairman is you check with the speaker of the House to make sure he agrees

with your decision, to make sure that you make that judgment call together.

That you`re doing what the Speaker wants you to do. No one who has

questioned Devin Nunes about this has asked him about his conversation with

the speaker that he revealed only once yesterday and then never dared to

mention again.

That is the most important thing Devin Nunes did before going to the White

House. Devin Nunes would not have done the press conference in the House

without Paul Ryan`s permission.

He would not have gone to the White House without Paul Ryan`s permission.

He would not have held this information back from Congressman Adam Schiff

without Paul Ryan`s permission.

He would not have talked to reporters again in the White House driveway

without Paul Ryan`s permission. Chairman like Devin Nunes, who can be

instantly fired by the speaker, lived with the knowledge that they must

never cross the speaker.

And that means never, ever surprising the speaker. That is the worst thing

you can do as a chairman. Create a situation or a controversy that the

speaker finds out about in the press.

The speaker gets blind-sided. That`s the worst thing you can do to a

speaker. Devin Nunes does not take a breath without Paul Ryan`s

permission. Not a breath.

And now, his number one job is to keep Paul Ryan out of this scandal. And

so it was just a judgment call. Devin Nunes` judgment call.

He knew and Paul Ryan knew that that would be the headline today. That

Devin Nunes says it was just a judgment call, sometimes those decisions are

right, sometimes they`re wrong, clearly suggesting there that his decision

was probably wrong.

Especially since he apologized for that decision to his committee behind

closed doors today. What Devin Nunes did yesterday might have begun as an

attempt to help Donald Trump get out of trouble.

But after his press conference in the White House driveway yesterday where

he let it slip that he went to Paul Ryan first, he had a more important

mission to get Paul Ryan out of trouble.

He apologized to his committee today because Paul Ryan wanted him to. Paul

Ryan needed him to apologize to his committee today, to calm the

insurrection against Chairman Nunes.

To quiet the demands that Paul Ryan fire the chairman. And he needed Devin

Nunes to claim that what happened yesterday was just his judgment call and

to imply that it could have been the wrong judgment call, throw in that

humility.

And it worked. It has worked for Paul Ryan and only for Paul Ryan. You`re

going to go on through the entire day of today`s coverage of this story and

not heard a single reference to that simple fact.

“I had to brief the speaker first.” That line. That quote. The fact that

Devin Nunes went to Paul Ryan first has gone virtually completely

unnoticed, except on this program last night.

Because Devin Nunes has kept talking and kept contradicting himself,

suggesting he knows that Donald Trump himself was one of the people

mentioned in the intelligence reports that he saw, then suggesting that he

doesn`t know the names of the people who were mentioned in the intelligence

reports that he saw, but it was easy to guess who they were.

Devin Nunes keeps talking in confusing circles. And tonight, Devin Nunes

is clinging to the wreckage of his chairmanship. He might be able to put

it back together.

He might be able to hold on to that chairmanship. But he had better never

get caught singing this again. “I had to brief the Speaker first.”

Joining us now, Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell; a member of the House

Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Congressman, thank you very much for joining us again tonight. You were in

the meeting today. There is some doubt apparently as to the nature of this

apology and what the chairman was apologizing for. Was it clear to you?

REP. ERIC SWALWELL (R), CALIFORNIA: You`re giving him too much credit,

Lawrence, actions speak louder than words. And as I sit here tonight, we

have still not seen the evidence that he took over to the White House

before even telling us that there was evidence about Donald Trump`s

wiretapping claims.

Of course, no evidence has validated what Donald Trump has said. But

intelligence committee members including his own Republican members have

not seen this evidence.

And so we are demanding to see it by tomorrow, otherwise we`re going to

have to re-evaluate where this investigation goes.

O`DONNELL: In the meeting today, was the sense of objection all on the

Democratic side? Were there any Republicans who felt that he handled it the

wrong way?

SWALWELL: Entirely on our side. And the reason we`re so upset is that we

take a lot of pride in the independence and collaboration that the

intelligence committee is supposed to show.

It really is the one committee in Congress where you work in a bipartisan

way, most of our work is done in secret, three floors below the Capitol and

it`s for our national security.

And you know, to pull such a stunt and to help the president, he has

sacrificed the good name of this committee.

O`DONNELL: In your understanding of the way things work on the Republican

side of the House and in your own experience on your side, can you imagine

someone in the chairman`s position who comes into this information, and he

decides that his first stop is the speaker`s office.

Can you imagine that anything he would do after the speaker`s office would

not have been approved by the speaker?

SWALWELL: Right, the intelligence committee, unlike almost every other

committee in Congress, the members are directly appointed by the speaker

and the minority leader.

But what is really puzzling, Lawrence, is that the speaker didn`t tell him

to tell the Ranking Member, Mr. Schiff, and the Democrats on the committee

that he would be allowed to go to the White House where the president`s

campaign is under federal counterintelligence and criminal investigations,

is just mind-blowing.

And again, it has put our investigation in jeopardy. And it`s all the more

reason that we need an independent investigation, not just for a

comprehensive review of what happened, but now also as an insurance policy

against a compromised investigation in our committee.

O`DONNELL: And now he`s saying that he doesn`t have the information that

was presented to him. So apparently, it was presented to him to look at.

But what he`s been saying publicly is that he doesn`t have it, so he

doesn`t actually have anything to show you. But was he unwilling to

characterize it or describe it in anyway?

SWALWELL: He told us nothing and it`s really raising a lot of questions

too, because we can only receive classified information in our own facility

at the Capitol or if we go out to an agency.

So one, where did he receive this information? From our knowledge, no one

on his staff and no other members were a part of this.

So that means it had to be outside of the Capitol. So, did he go to

another agency? And does that mean that the White House was a part of this?

It sure seems like the White House after what came out on Monday was

scrambling to do anything it could to put another smoke bomb into this

investigation.

O`DONNELL: If – just stay with us for a second. If he examined this

information in a location that was not secure, what are the implications of

that?

SWALWELL: That`s very bad, Lawrence. You know, we have a duty to only

receive classified information in a secured location. Of course, we want

to protect America`s secrets.

And so, we don`t know if he had documents, if he transported documents.

But everything we have heard is that and no one else on the committee was a

part of this.

And, you know, when you start to going rogue and doing things like this

without your staff, you`re really in treacherous waters without a life

vest.

O`DONNELL: Congressman Eric Swalwell, thank you very much for joining us

again tonight, really appreciate it.

SWALWELL: My pleasure.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, is the president helping or hurting Paul Ryan pass

that healthcare bill?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. PAUL RYAN (R-WI), SPEAKER, UNITED STATES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES:

For seven and a half years, we have been promising the American people that

we will repeal and replace this broken law because it`s collapsing and it`s

failing families.

And tomorrow we`re proceeding.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you have the votes? Do you have the votes?

(CROSSTALK)

Do you have the votes?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

O`DONNELL: With a near civil war breaking out in the House Intelligence

Committee investigating Russian interference in our election, the question

tonight remains, what will we know and when will we know it?

Joining us now, Jonathan Alter; Msnbc political analyst and columnist for

“The Daily Beast”. Also with us Steve Brill; founder of “The American

Lawyer” magazine and founder of “Court TV”, he`s also now an Msnbc

contributor.

Jonathan, the kind of breaking news of the hour is the Congressman just

telling us that their demand is that they have this information tomorrow,

they need to see it tomorrow, whatever it is that Devin Nunes brought to

the White House.

JONATHAN ALTER, COLUMNIST, DAILY BEAST: Well, you know, Devin Nunes has

gotten himself into a real pickle. And I think he`s in major damage

control mode right now.

But the thing is, this story is just beginning. I think we all – we all

tend to want to jump ahead, you know, is this going to lead to impeachment?

Is it going to lead to the Intelligence Committee being stripped of its

authority? We`re in the second inning of this story.

And as Carl Bernstein has said, you know, we might be still in the cover-up

phase of this story. So I`m not going to hazard any predictions on what

tomorrow is going to bring on that.

O`DONNELL: Steve, obviously there`s a reluctance on Nunes` part to just

turn this over and show that to him. Wouldn`t even –

STEVE BRILL, JOURNALIST: Well, wait, what`s the “this”?

O`DONNELL: That`s the thing –

BRILL: Was he going to bring some “Fox News” clips in this time? –

O`DONNELL: He wouldn`t even describe it to his committee members today. I

don`t know what he can be thinking. You know, can he be imagining that he

won`t have to show them what this was?

BRILL: Wait, let`s just break this down. My understanding is that the

Chairman and the Ranking Member each get the same information, right?

Unless he has some secret source that he`s meeting at a parking lot

somewhere –

O`DONNELL: You can have – as one of the committees – the former

committee staffers told us last night. You could have a kind of

whistleblower from an agency, from the CIA or someone come in, and they`re

protected if they do that.

They`re legally protected and –

BRILL: Right –

O`DONNELL: They could go directly to the –

BRILL: Go to you –

O`DONNELL: Chairman alone.

BRILL: Right –

O`DONNELL: But the – in all previous known procedures, the very first

thing you would do as chairman is show it to the ranking member.

BRILL: If it was real information. I mean, my theory of the case is that

it`s something that the White House suggested, got to him, he may have

known or didn`t know it was from the White House.

Then – and the rest of it just defies explanation. I don`t know who this

guy is –

O`DONNELL: Yes –

BRILL: I don`t know how he got to be the chairman –

O`DONNELL: Yes –

BRILL: But this is just looney tunes.

ALTER: We know – what we do know about him is that he was on the

transition team.

BRILL: Yes.

(CROSSTALK)

ALTER: Not like just another guy –

O`DONNELL: Right –

ALTER: This is a Trump guy.

O`DONNELL: A member of the transition team. There`s a – there`s a

possibility that if there`s incidental pick-up from the transition team,

that he`s on it, it`s possible that he saw –

BRILL: But wait –

O`DONNELL: He saw something where he decided that must be me.

BRILL: Let`s also consider, there have to be only two possibilities. He

actually got real information that he says is classified. And now he`s

just leaked it, that`s the first possibility.

The second possibility is, he didn`t really get any information or any

information that`s classified. And the whole thing is just something that

was made up as a diversion while all this healthcare stuff was going on.

ALTER: Let`s say it`s option one and it was classified, which is what it

looks like to me because you`re not supposed to be talking about this stuff

–

O`DONNELL: Yes –

ALTER: Right? So two days earlier –

O`DONNELL: And remember, his first stop is Paul Ryan`s office.

ALTER: Yes –

O`DONNELL: So he has an adult looking at this or thinking about it with

him. And –

ALTER: Right –

O`DONNELL: This is the plan those two come up with –

ALTER: Right, so –

O`DONNELL: Now go down to the White House –

(CROSSTALK)

ALTER: Him –

O`DONNELL: Yes –

ALTER: In releasing classified information. But to give it some context,

this is just two days after all of the Republicans on the committee are

saying, we`re going to throw everybody in the press in jail for –

BRILL: For leaking classified information –

ALTER: For being involved in any way of classified information even though

for 200 years, reporters have not been prosecuted for this.

Because if they receive it from whistleblowers or whatever, then our lives

– they`re saying under the Espionage Act we`re going to take a really hard

line, and this story is about leaks.

It`s not about the Russians – that was their line this week. Then two

days later, the guy who has denounced the release of classified

information, what does he do? He very likely releases classified

information, talk about hypocrisy.

O`DONNELL: Steve, this – we`re going to eventually find out what it is

that Devin Nunes was talking about. And do you imagine that they believe

in –

BRILL: Oh, wow, why are we going to – why do you think that? Have we

found out what President Trump was talking about when he said he had

information that he was wiretapped?

O`DONNELL: Well, yes, but he`s in a different – well, of course the world

believes he was just lying and making it up and hallucinating.

But the chairman of the committee is in a different place from the

president, because he is specifying, you know, the nature of this stuff

being classified. And you can only get that from our intelligence

community.

BRILL: Or a so-called whistleblowers, as you put it.

O`DONNELL: Which would be within the intelligence community, and then the

– you know, the directors of the CIA and the NSA can come and tell you,

oh, here`s what that was.

BRILL: And he would have checked out the bona fides of that whistleblower

between the time he had the hearing and heard Director Comey say there`s

nothing going on.

O`DONNELL: Or he actually says that he – in addition to Paul Ryan, he

called – he got in touch with somehow the director of the CIA, the

director of the NSA and was trying to get in touch with Comey and Comey was

not calling him back.

And so he was asking –

ALTER: So he had to go to the White House and go public.

O`DONNELL: Making some kind of effort to check with these guys about what

this is. But I –

(CROSSTALK)

ALTER: Well, I don`t know whether he`s a water boy, a lackey, a hack –

BRILL: I`m just having trouble –

ALTER: Or all of the above –

BRILL: Taking this whole conversation seriously –

O`DONNELL: Yes –

BRILL: As serious as it is.

O`DONNELL: He is the most confused guy on the Hill right now. We`re going

to take a break, Jonathan Alter, thanks for joining us.

Steve, we`re going to talk about healthcare later.

ALTER: Thanks a lot.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, Donald Trump gave an ultimatum to the Republicans on

the healthcare bill. If they don`t pass his bill, he will not play with

them anymore.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: It`s the same way he campaigned.

He went to the 11th Hour, made the case to the American people, and he won.

And I think we`re going to see the same level of success when it comes to

this effort as well.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC ANCHOR: That was Sean Spicer talking about the

Trump health care bill which has now gone way beyond the 11th Hour. Paul

Ryan, like John Boehner before him, called off the vote tonight in the

House of Representatives for the same reason John Boehner always did. He

didn`t have enough votes. John Boehner didn`t have a republican president

helping him with those votes.

And there is no evidence tonight that Donald Trump is actually helping with

this vote. There is no evidence that he`s capable of persuading house

republican members to vote the way he wants them to. And tonight, the

president did real damage to the effort by issuing what he thinks is a

threat, telling republican members if they don`t pass this bill, then he

will give up on trying to pass any health care bill and leave the

affordable care act in place. The trouble for Donald Trump is that`s

exactly what house members expect him to do.

If they vote for this bill, and then it has trouble passing the senate,

they expect Donald Trump to give up. So his threat tonight is not going to

make them feel that they are working with a president who is truly

committed to passing this bill. Joining us now with the latest, MSNBC`s

Kelly O`Donnell, Kelly, you`re in the thick of it. What are we – what are

you hearing through the closed doors?

KELLY O`DONNELL, MSNBC CORRESPONDENT: Well, I`ve been talking to White

House officials and leaders here in congress to try to get a sense of where

things are. And this ultimatum, this 11th hour take it or leave it message

from the White House seemed to be the final arm twist. By putting this to

a vote, there is the sort of the moment where they have to be able to – do

they go home to their red states and say they did not vote against a repeal

of Obamacare that was promised on the campaign trail.

Now I`m told by senior officials they`re still not there yet when it comes

to the vote count but they believe that that will be a bit of leverage on

members who don`t want to have to explain why they voted against it if in

fact it can go forward. So, you get a sense of, the time has run out in

terms of the president`s patience for this, his willingness to work on it.

What would he do if it goes down tomorrow or doesn`t even get to the floor?

The plan is to move to another topic to sort of let this all cool off.

It`s been so difficult for the White House and congressional leaders

because they`ve got different factions to try to please. So we`ve seen

some changes in the bill that would please the most conservative members.

That`s taking the essential health benefits piece, those number of types of

care that would be required, taking that out of the federal realm, pushing

it to the states, and then to try to attract some of the more moderates,

keeping the surtax on high earners for Medicare.

To keep that money flowing to that program and to be able to use that sort

of reserve for some of the necessary health care. So a bit of the horse

trading involved in that. No new CBO score expected on this. They`re

going to try and move forward tomorrow. It`s going to roll out with early

morning work on the rules committee. And then they expect a vote sometime

in the afternoon. But I was also told it could also still be a late night.

So, Lawrence, this has really been about the president who is new to all of

this kind of negotiating. He might have done so in the real estate world

and as a developer, but this is different. And so I think they reached a

point where they didn`t feel they could tinker with the issues any more and

get a more satisfactory result. Going home for the Easter Break they

thought would erode support more.

And so in a very Donald Trump-like move, just call it and say move forward.

And what was notable to me is that when Speaker Ryan came out and spoke to

us for a short time this evening after all of this settled, he said, we are

going to proceed. He didn`t say he had the votes, wasn`t projecting

confidence, but saying after seven years of promising this, it`s time for

them to deliver. The White House is still working on some of those members

who have not turned from no to yes.

When I saw some of them coming out of the meeting tonight, asking a few,

are you going to vote for it, personally, just in my own little

interactions did not see anyone who said they were going from no to yes.

The White House is telling me they think that between now and the ultimate

vote, they don`t want to be those republicans who have campaigned for a

repeal, don`t want to be voting against it. That`s kind of where we are.

O`DONNELL: Kelly, I`m so glad you pointed out the speaker`s choice of

words. When I heard him say that tomorrow we`re going to proceed, I was

stunned because he didn`t say tomorrow we`re going to win. He didn`t say

tomorrow we`re going to pass the bill. He simply said tomorrow we`re going

to go through the motions. Proceed is the weakest word he could have used.

Fascinating choice in that moment, Kelly, thank you very much for joining

us with the latest, really appreciate it.

KELLY O`DONNELL: Good to be with you.

O`DONNELL: Thank you. Coming up, if republicans pass this health care

bill, and Donald Trump signs something like this, then Donald Trump is

breaking his campaign promises. And if they fail to pass this bill, then

Donald Trump and the republicans are breaking their campaign promises.

That`s next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

O`DONNELL: We have breaking news on the Trump and Paul Ryan health care

bill. “The New York Times” is reporting at this hour, Glen Thrush and

Maggie Haberman that Donald Trump is now regretting going forward with the

health care bill. “The New York Times” reports Mr. Trump has told four

people close to him that he regrets going along with speaker Paul D. Ryan`s

plan to push a health care overhaul before unveiling a tax cut proposal

more politically palatable to republicans.

He said ruefully this week that he should have done tax reform first when

it became clear that the quick hit health care victory he had hoped for was

not going to materialize on Thursday, the seventh anniversary of the

affordable care act`s passage. We`re joined by Josh Barro, senior editor

for Business Insider who`s been covering the healthcare bill. He`s also an

MSNBC contributor. And Steve Brill is back with us.

Steve, you covered the passage of Obamacare, and that was when Donald Trump

didn`t realize how complicated this is. This is devastating reporting in

“The New York Times.” For that to be coming out before voting tomorrow.

STEVE BRILL, AMERICAN JOURNALIST: I`m confused because a guy who looks

just like him said that on day one, they were going to –

O`DONNELL: In the campaign, yes. On day one they were going to repeal it.

BRILL: That this was easy, this wasn`t a complicated, and if you couldn`t

make a deal on something like this then you weren`t a very good deal maker.

O`DONNELL: Right. Josh, this is what collapse looks like. On page one of

“The New York Times”, as I`m sure this is where the story will be when

these people wake up tomorrow, there`s the president saying Paul Ryan was

wrong to push this, Paul Ryan is trying to get more people on a bill that

they say he`s wrong to push. There`s the president saying I agree with

you.

JOSH BARRO, SENIOR EDITOR FOR BUSINESS INSIDER: This the weird thing, the

White House is getting these recriminations out there when it`s not even

yet totally clear that they`re going to fail tomorrow.

O`DONNELL: It is now. It is now.

BARRO: Well I don`t – I don`t – I wouldn`t bet my life on it. I don`t

know. I mean Scott Long from “The Hill” is saying that he`s hearing from

members saying that they think it`s going to pass now. I don`t know. I

think it`s quite uncertain. I think he might pick up some freedom caucus

members with these last minute changes they`re going to do on the bill.

But on some level it`s reminiscent of what happened right before the

election, when you had the pre-recriminations with Donald Trump blaming

republicans for causing him to lose, and then he won. So I thin it`s, you

know, I think it`s interesting thing about what will happen tomorrow if

they win, and then Trump, who desperately wants to be done with this, has

to go to the senate which is harder than the house.

O`DONNELL: That – that`s why this is so devastating.

BARRO: Yes.

O`DONNELL: Is that if you are a house republican and this is a tough vote

for you, the president is saying to you on the front page of “The New York

Times” tomorrow, I quit, and I quit in the senate, I do not have the

patience or the ability to stay focused on this and get it through the

senate, which is much harder than getting it through the house.

BRILL: I agree. So let`s put one thing in perspective. As someone who

watched Obamacare, it took 15 months. It was dead at least ten different

times. Even if it doesn`t pass tomorrow, they could do something else and

they could come back to it, and they might. So –

O`DONNELL: This is the laziest, most ignorant president in history.

President Obama never once said something like this in the crusade to get

that thing passed because he knew how to stay with it and get it passed.

BARRO: He`s – he`s lazy and ignorant, but he also – he has a really good

innate marketing sense. And he knows that this is not really what he ran

for president on. He talked about it because republicans have to talk

about it, but he ran about trade and crime and immigration and making

America great again. He was saying he would give insurance for everyone.

He understood that this is not something that Americans wanted. And I

think that it was against his better judgment to listen to Paul Ryan about

doing this first. He should have started with the tax cut.

BRILL: Who said Paul Ryan told him to do it first and he didn`t tell Paul

Ryan to do it first?

BARRO: No, it was – the idea was that because they need to do this for

budget reconciliation, they need a tax reform bill for budget

reconciliation –

BRILL: Right.

BARRO: They can do it twice this year. And so the idea was you do health

care first, you get it out of the way. You do a tax cut as part of the

healthcare deal. And that allows you to do a tax reform deal cleanly.

There was a theory of it.

BRILL: But he is blaming Ryan.

O`DONNELL: Yes, completely blaming Ryan before the vote.

BRILL: Yes. Nothing is ever his fault.

O`DONNELL: Right, right. And so – but this goes to the problem of, when

you`re trying to get these votes in the last minute, you have to assure

these members of stability. You have to assure them of what they`re voting

for. And this is basically the product you`re going to get back out of the

senate one way or the other. You`re somehow going to do that. It`s never

true. But you`ve got to try to make them believe in this. And this guy is

the biggest public doubter of the bill, the President.

BRILL: The good news is, it takes Russia off the front page or at least

off the top right of the front page.

O`DONNELL: If that`s what they call good news, the collapse of the

legislative agenda. Josh, we really have to be living in a new world for

this revelation by The New York Times tomorrow morning for these

legislators to have it not create a complete fleeing from this bill.

JOSH BARRO, JOURNALIST: I think the crazy thing about it is, you don`t put

members of your conference in the house through a difficult vote if the

thing is not going to become law, because then you didn`t get your policy

agenda item and you created all these attack ads so that these people can

run in 2018 about how Congressman Jones voted so your health plan wouldn`t

have to cover pregnancy or drug treatment or doctors visits anymore.

BRILL: You get attack ads either way if they vote not to –

O`DONNELL: No one is going to run against them on the right from this

thing.

BRILL: No but I`m saying that people can run against them from the left

if they vote –

O`DONNELL: In the republican primary?

BRILL: No, no –

O`DONNELL: For general.

BRILL: In the general.

O`DONNELL: All right, we`re getting a little ahead of ourselves. We got

to see what happens tomorrow. Steve Brill, Josh Barro, thank you very much

for joining during this breaking new segments. And I`d appreciate.

Coming up, more on the Trump and Russia investigation.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The way that this term associate

gets thrown out, and again, we talked about this yesterday, you pull out a

gentleman that was employed by someone for five months and talk about a

client that he had ten years ago.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: There`s the white house today continuing to tried to downplay

the role Donald trump`s former campaign manager Paul Manafort played in the

campaign. It is hard to say the campaign manager was not important to the

campaign. Yesterday we learned about Paul Manafort`s contract with a

Russian billionaire to reportedly benefit the Putin government. Today the

Washington Post reports that one of the men who worked on that contract

with Manafort still has close ties to the Whitehouse. Rick Gates is one of

four people leading a Trump-blessed group that defend the President`s

agenda.

Gates visited the Whitehouse as recently as last week. The AP reports

today the United States government is investigating Paul Manafort`s

financial ties to Cyprus, a haven for money laundering by Russian

billionaires. The AP reports in one case a Manafort-linked company received

a $1 million payment on October 2009 from a mysterious firm through the

bank of Cyprus.

The $1 million left the account the same day to accounts with no obvious

owner. At a House Oversight Committee hearing today, the connections

between Russia and the Trump team were explored. Here is republican ethics

lawyer Richard Painter who worked in President George W. Bush`s Whitehouse

counsel`s office, testifying before that committee.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RICHARD PAINTER, LAWYER: While this committee was spending hours and hours

fussing around with Hillary Clinton`s e-mails, we had espionage conducted

inside the United States by Russia and apparently with the assistance of

Americans. We don`t know who they were. But whoever they are, those

people committed treason. And I do not mean to suggest that the President

of the United States was involved.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Richard Painter will join us next..

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PAINTER: We need to know about any financial relationships between the

President of the United States and foreign powers, whether it is the

foreign power that spied on Americans, conducted espionage in the United

States apparently with the assistance of Americans who may have been

working for the trump campaign, whoever it is, committed treason.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



O`DONNELL: Joining us now Richard Painter, Professor of Law at the

University of Minnesota, an expert on Legal Ethics. He formerly served in

the Whitehouse counsel`s office for George W. Bush. Professor Painter,

thank you very much for joining us, professor painter. What was the

committee`s reaction to your testimony especially on the Republican side?

PAINTER: They didn`t say much. I don`t think the members wanted to talk a

lot about President Trump. The Republicans did not. The hearing was

convened to talk about other issues they were worried about. Fannie Mae,

Freddie Mac, the Federal Reserve, anything but Trump.

And I shared some of the concerns about the other issues. But I have a lot

of concerns about the President`s refusal to disclose his tax returns. The

fact we don`t know where the President is getting his money for his global

business empire at a time when another country has been conducting

espionage inside the United States.

We need more transparency in this administration. We need to get to the

bottom of what happened with respect to the Russians. We need to find out

who was helping the Russians. And we need to make sure those people are

not in our government and probably they ought to be in jail.

O`DONNELL: The FBI is conducting what is surely the most important

investigation because that`s the one that could actually lead to

indictments, trials, convictions possibly. But it`s the one about which we

will know the least. They have no public aspect to those kinds of

investigations. What are you hoping for from the congress in the meantime

while the FBI is doing that work?

PAINTER: Congress ought to be investigating this. The intelligence

committees in the House and the Senate but what I`ve seen so far is they

just want to politicize it. There`s not a serious investigation going on.

We need to have a special prosecutor appointed to look into what`s gone on

and who was helping the Russians. We need to get that information and we

need to get it quickly because if there`s somebody inside our government

right now who is cooperating with the Russians and conducting spying

activities inside the United States, spying on Americans, whoever it is, is

a great security risk to this country and they need to be thrown out of the

government and we need to know the facts. And we need to know the facts

quickly here.

O`DONNELL: Professor, you worked inside a Republican Whitehouse, you know

the Republican world certainly as it existed before Donald Trump. What is

your reaction, your personal reaction to the way you`ve watched this kind

of Republican protection to a certain degree in the Congress of the

President and his campaign on these issues?

PAINTER: Well I think it`s shameful. Anybody who would lie about contacts

with the Russians would have been thrown out of the Bush administration in

24 hours. And we`ve had General Flynn lie to the Vice President. We`ve had

the Attorney General in his confirmation hearing, he did not tell the truth

to the Senate Judiciary Committee about his contacts with the Russians.

Nobody is being forthright about this. This is not the type of behavior

that should be tolerated in a Republican administration or a Democratic

administration, particularly when people are lying about their contacts

with a foreign adversary that since the 1920s has sought to destabilize the

United States government through covert operations. This is a very, very

serious situation.

O`DONNELL: Richard Painter, thank you very much for joining us tonight, we

really appreciate it.

PAINTER: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Up next, democrats vow to resist President Trump`s Supreme

Court pick. The filibuster is on.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

O`DONNELL: The breaking Supreme Court news today is that the Democratic

Leader of the Senate has had this to say about Donald Trump`s Supreme Court

Nominee Neil Gorsuch

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHUCK SCHUMER UNITED STATES SENATOR: I cannot support Judge Neil Gorsuch`s

nomination to the Supreme Court. His nomination will have a cloture vote.

He will have to earn 60 votes for confirmation. My vote will be no. and I

urge my colleagues to do the same.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: And so the cloture vote is on. The filibuster is on over

Supreme Court Nominee. No Democratic Senator has yet offered support for

the Gorsuch Nomination. The judiciary committee is expected to vote on the

nomination within the next two weeks. That`s it for The Last Word. The

11th hour with Brian Williams starts now.

END

Copy: Content and programming copyright 2017 MSNBC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copyright 2017 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by

United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed,

transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written

permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark,

copyright or other notice from copies of the content.