The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell, Transcript 3/23/2017

O`DONNELL: Well, Paul Ryan is in deep trouble tonight. Very deep trouble.
He failed his first big test as speaker today.
His first big test of managing legislation. Everything he did with
legislation during the Obama administration was fake.
They knew that they could pass any repeal of Obamacare and it would be
vetoed, it was not real, now it`s real.
And Paul Ryan failed to pass the repeal as promised on schedule, the way
legislation is supposed to move. And so, he is working tonight to see what
he can salvage from that failure, if anything.
And possibly more importantly to Paul Ryan, he is hoping desperately
tonight that everyone will forget what Devin Nunes said about Paul Ryan
yesterday.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. DEVIN NUNES (R-CA), CHAIRMAN, UNITED STATES HOUSE PERMANENT SELECT
COMMITTEE ON INTELLIGENCE: At the end of the day, that`s – you know,
sometimes you make the right decision, sometimes you make the wrong one.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He just apologized, he didn`t specify what his
apology was about.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Instead of coming to the committee first, our chair
went to the president.
SEN. JOHN MCCAIN (R), ARIZONA: I have not seen anything like it, and it`s
very disturbing.
MICHAEL STEELE, FORMER CHAIRMAN, REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE: You just
don`t show up at the White House. The White House –
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You don`t just say, hey, I was in the neighborhood and
–
STEELE: Yes, I was in the neighborhood –
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thought I`d stop by and say hi –
STEELE: And thought I`d stop by and say a few things. It doesn`t work
like that.
SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I don`t know how he got here, I
assume in a car.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What evidence did the chairman take over to the
president? How did he get that evidence?
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Did it come from the White House?
NUNES: We have to keep our sources and methods here very quiet.
REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D), CALIFORNIA: He wasn`t willing to rule that out. It
just gets more and more mystifying.
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Today, the House is voting
to repeal and replace the disaster known as Obamacare.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And he doesn`t know that the House vote on healthcare
has now been delayed.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The stakes couldn`t be higher for this president who
has essentially campaigned on being a deal maker.
TRUMP: If you can`t make a good deal with a politician, then there`s
something wrong with you, you`re certainly not very good.
(HORN HONKING)
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Yesterday, Devin Nunes did something stunning. Something that
no intelligence committee chairman before him had ever done. And today, he
apologized for it, which is something else that no chairman ever does.
Because a chairman is supposed to be smart enough to never cause an
insurrection on their own committee with members calling for his
resignation, calling for him to be fired.
With members demanding that Speaker Paul Ryan remove him from that
chairmanship. In a closed-door meeting with the House Intelligence
Committee today, Chairman Devin Nunes apologized to the committee for
delivering intelligence information directly to the president in the White
House.
Intelligence information about the president himself and other people
working in the White House and possibly others working on the Trump
campaign or the Trump transition.
For the second day in a row now, Senator John McCain said he`s never seen
anything like it.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Can you explain any reason why Chairman Nunes would
have done what he did yesterday?
MCCAIN: No, I have not seen anything like that. And I`m happy to say that
in the Senate Intelligence Committee, there`s a very good working
relationship between Senator Burr and Senator Warner.
And no, I have not seen anything like it, and it`s very disturbing.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: John McCain has been serving in Congress since he began in the
House in 1983. So, that`s 34 years. Senator John McCain has never seen
anything like it.
Everything Devin Nunes did yesterday was crazy, unprecedented just isn`t
the word for this. It was out of control crazy.
The sequence of what he did shows that the justification that he offered
yesterday for what he did is just not true. The first thing he did with
that information was tell the Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why did you not discuss this with the Ranking Member
before you came to the White House?
NUNES: So yes – no, and I`m going to be meeting with Mr. Schiff at some
point to go talk about where we go with this investigation. But I have
been – I had to brief the speaker first.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: I had to brief the speaker first. That`s the line that`s been
lost in all the coverage of this. That was Devin Nunes` second press
conference of the day.
That was at the White House after he spoke to the president. His first
press conference of the day was at the House of Representatives announcing
that he was on his way to speak to the president, and what he was going to
tell the president about.
So he didn`t have time to speak to Adam Schiff, the senior Democrat on the
committee, which is the first thing an intelligence committee chairman is
supposed to do with new information.
That`s what we`re supposed to believe. He didn`t have time because he had
to tell the Speaker first before Adam Schiff?
Everything Devin Nunes did after telling the Speaker was something the
Speaker approved of. You don`t go running into the speaker`s office with
something like this and not get the word directly from the speaker of
exactly what he wants you to do next.
And what the speaker and Devin Nunes decided to do was not tell the Ranking
Member of the committee, but to tell the press at the Capitol, to discuss
it at length, to answer questions before even going down to the White House
and telling the president.
So urgent that he tells the president, but first, stop in the Capitol and
tell the press. Before Devin Nunes gets to the White House, the president
already knows about it.
And we know that because “Time Magazine” was conducting an interview with
the president right after Devin Nunes announced his new information to
reporters at the Capitol.
The president brought up Devin Nunes` new findings several times in that
interview to prove that he was right that President Obama was indeed
tapping his phones.
The “Time`s” interview shows that Donald Trump knew all about what Devin
Nunes had to say before Devin Nunes got to the White House.
Now, he could know that because he was watching the Devin Nunes press
conference. But he told “Time Magazine” he wasn`t watching the press
conference, he didn`t have time to do that, he said.
Or he could know that a few other ways. Someone rushed to the president
and briefed him as quickly as possible about it. But he also might have
known it because the information Devin Nunes had was actually sent to him
at the president`s direction from the White House.
And today, Devin Nunes refused to rule out the White House as a possible
source of the information.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Did this come from the White House, this information?
NUNES: As you know, we have to keep our sources and methods here very
quiet.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You`re denying that any of this information came from
the Trump administration?
NUNES: Yes, I`m not going to – look, on this committee, we are not going
to ever reveal sources, if not who`s ever going to come down to the
committee.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Devin Nunes was asked again today, why he did it? And this time
he left the Speaker of the House out of it. The Speaker was no doubt
pleased not to be identified.
Was not – was certainly not pleased to be identified publicly yesterday by
Nunes as his first stop on the way to the White House.
Paul Ryan has escaped any questions about this, because when reporters get
close to him these days they`re all just shouting questions to him about
health care and the health care vote which he cannot answer.
The vote that Paul Ryan had to cancel today because of the crumbling
support for Paul Ryan and Donald Trump`s health care bill.
You have every right to believe that Paul Ryan was very angry with Devin
Nunes exposing him as being involved in the delivery of this intelligence
information to the White House yesterday.
Because today, when Devin Nunes talked about it, he fell on his sword for
Paul Ryan. He completely took Paul Ryan out of that story. Devin Nunes
took full responsibilities for the decision to go to the White House.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why did you find it important than to brief the press
and then the president before even the Ranking Member?
NUNES: It`s just a – it`s just a judgment call. I mean, you know, it was
my – I mean, it was – there was a lot going on yesterday and it was a
judgment call on my part, and that`s – at the end of the day, that`s –
you know, sometimes you make the right decisions, sometimes you make the
wrong one.
But you`ve got to stick by what you – the decisions you make.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: The single best way to protect your decisions when you`re a
chairman is you check with the speaker of the House to make sure he agrees
with your decision, to make sure that you make that judgment call together.
That you`re doing what the Speaker wants you to do. No one who has
questioned Devin Nunes about this has asked him about his conversation with
the speaker that he revealed only once yesterday and then never dared to
mention again.
That is the most important thing Devin Nunes did before going to the White
House. Devin Nunes would not have done the press conference in the House
without Paul Ryan`s permission.
He would not have gone to the White House without Paul Ryan`s permission.
He would not have held this information back from Congressman Adam Schiff
without Paul Ryan`s permission.
He would not have talked to reporters again in the White House driveway
without Paul Ryan`s permission. Chairman like Devin Nunes, who can be
instantly fired by the speaker, lived with the knowledge that they must
never cross the speaker.
And that means never, ever surprising the speaker. That is the worst thing
you can do as a chairman. Create a situation or a controversy that the
speaker finds out about in the press.
The speaker gets blind-sided. That`s the worst thing you can do to a
speaker. Devin Nunes does not take a breath without Paul Ryan`s
permission. Not a breath.
And now, his number one job is to keep Paul Ryan out of this scandal. And
so it was just a judgment call. Devin Nunes` judgment call.
He knew and Paul Ryan knew that that would be the headline today. That
Devin Nunes says it was just a judgment call, sometimes those decisions are
right, sometimes they`re wrong, clearly suggesting there that his decision
was probably wrong.
Especially since he apologized for that decision to his committee behind
closed doors today. What Devin Nunes did yesterday might have begun as an
attempt to help Donald Trump get out of trouble.
But after his press conference in the White House driveway yesterday where
he let it slip that he went to Paul Ryan first, he had a more important
mission to get Paul Ryan out of trouble.
He apologized to his committee today because Paul Ryan wanted him to. Paul
Ryan needed him to apologize to his committee today, to calm the
insurrection against Chairman Nunes.
To quiet the demands that Paul Ryan fire the chairman. And he needed Devin
Nunes to claim that what happened yesterday was just his judgment call and
to imply that it could have been the wrong judgment call, throw in that
humility.
And it worked. It has worked for Paul Ryan and only for Paul Ryan. You`re
going to go on through the entire day of today`s coverage of this story and
not heard a single reference to that simple fact.
“I had to brief the speaker first.” That line. That quote. The fact that
Devin Nunes went to Paul Ryan first has gone virtually completely
unnoticed, except on this program last night.
Because Devin Nunes has kept talking and kept contradicting himself,
suggesting he knows that Donald Trump himself was one of the people
mentioned in the intelligence reports that he saw, then suggesting that he
doesn`t know the names of the people who were mentioned in the intelligence
reports that he saw, but it was easy to guess who they were.
Devin Nunes keeps talking in confusing circles. And tonight, Devin Nunes
is clinging to the wreckage of his chairmanship. He might be able to put
it back together.
He might be able to hold on to that chairmanship. But he had better never
get caught singing this again. “I had to brief the Speaker first.”
Joining us now, Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell; a member of the House
Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.
Congressman, thank you very much for joining us again tonight. You were in
the meeting today. There is some doubt apparently as to the nature of this
apology and what the chairman was apologizing for. Was it clear to you?
REP. ERIC SWALWELL (R), CALIFORNIA: You`re giving him too much credit,
Lawrence, actions speak louder than words. And as I sit here tonight, we
have still not seen the evidence that he took over to the White House
before even telling us that there was evidence about Donald Trump`s
wiretapping claims.
Of course, no evidence has validated what Donald Trump has said. But
intelligence committee members including his own Republican members have
not seen this evidence.
And so we are demanding to see it by tomorrow, otherwise we`re going to
have to re-evaluate where this investigation goes.
O`DONNELL: In the meeting today, was the sense of objection all on the
Democratic side? Were there any Republicans who felt that he handled it the
wrong way?
SWALWELL: Entirely on our side. And the reason we`re so upset is that we
take a lot of pride in the independence and collaboration that the
intelligence committee is supposed to show.
It really is the one committee in Congress where you work in a bipartisan
way, most of our work is done in secret, three floors below the Capitol and
it`s for our national security.
And you know, to pull such a stunt and to help the president, he has
sacrificed the good name of this committee.
O`DONNELL: In your understanding of the way things work on the Republican
side of the House and in your own experience on your side, can you imagine
someone in the chairman`s position who comes into this information, and he
decides that his first stop is the speaker`s office.
Can you imagine that anything he would do after the speaker`s office would
not have been approved by the speaker?
SWALWELL: Right, the intelligence committee, unlike almost every other
committee in Congress, the members are directly appointed by the speaker
and the minority leader.
But what is really puzzling, Lawrence, is that the speaker didn`t tell him
to tell the Ranking Member, Mr. Schiff, and the Democrats on the committee
that he would be allowed to go to the White House where the president`s
campaign is under federal counterintelligence and criminal investigations,
is just mind-blowing.
And again, it has put our investigation in jeopardy. And it`s all the more
reason that we need an independent investigation, not just for a
comprehensive review of what happened, but now also as an insurance policy
against a compromised investigation in our committee.
O`DONNELL: And now he`s saying that he doesn`t have the information that
was presented to him. So apparently, it was presented to him to look at.
But what he`s been saying publicly is that he doesn`t have it, so he
doesn`t actually have anything to show you. But was he unwilling to
characterize it or describe it in anyway?
SWALWELL: He told us nothing and it`s really raising a lot of questions
too, because we can only receive classified information in our own facility
at the Capitol or if we go out to an agency.
So one, where did he receive this information? From our knowledge, no one
on his staff and no other members were a part of this.
So that means it had to be outside of the Capitol. So, did he go to
another agency? And does that mean that the White House was a part of this?
It sure seems like the White House after what came out on Monday was
scrambling to do anything it could to put another smoke bomb into this
investigation.
O`DONNELL: If – just stay with us for a second. If he examined this
information in a location that was not secure, what are the implications of
that?
SWALWELL: That`s very bad, Lawrence. You know, we have a duty to only
receive classified information in a secured location. Of course, we want
to protect America`s secrets.
And so, we don`t know if he had documents, if he transported documents.
But everything we have heard is that and no one else on the committee was a
part of this.
And, you know, when you start to going rogue and doing things like this
without your staff, you`re really in treacherous waters without a life
vest.
O`DONNELL: Congressman Eric Swalwell, thank you very much for joining us
again tonight, really appreciate it.
SWALWELL: My pleasure.
O`DONNELL: Coming up, is the president helping or hurting Paul Ryan pass
that healthcare bill?
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. PAUL RYAN (R-WI), SPEAKER, UNITED STATES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES:
For seven and a half years, we have been promising the American people that
we will repeal and replace this broken law because it`s collapsing and it`s
failing families.
And tomorrow we`re proceeding.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you have the votes? Do you have the votes?
(CROSSTALK)
Do you have the votes?
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: With a near civil war breaking out in the House Intelligence
Committee investigating Russian interference in our election, the question
tonight remains, what will we know and when will we know it?
Joining us now, Jonathan Alter; Msnbc political analyst and columnist for
“The Daily Beast”. Also with us Steve Brill; founder of “The American
Lawyer” magazine and founder of “Court TV”, he`s also now an Msnbc
contributor.
Jonathan, the kind of breaking news of the hour is the Congressman just
telling us that their demand is that they have this information tomorrow,
they need to see it tomorrow, whatever it is that Devin Nunes brought to
the White House.
JONATHAN ALTER, COLUMNIST, DAILY BEAST: Well, you know, Devin Nunes has
gotten himself into a real pickle. And I think he`s in major damage
control mode right now.
But the thing is, this story is just beginning. I think we all – we all
tend to want to jump ahead, you know, is this going to lead to impeachment?
Is it going to lead to the Intelligence Committee being stripped of its
authority? We`re in the second inning of this story.
And as Carl Bernstein has said, you know, we might be still in the cover-up
phase of this story. So I`m not going to hazard any predictions on what
tomorrow is going to bring on that.
O`DONNELL: Steve, obviously there`s a reluctance on Nunes` part to just
turn this over and show that to him. Wouldn`t even –
STEVE BRILL, JOURNALIST: Well, wait, what`s the “this”?
O`DONNELL: That`s the thing –
BRILL: Was he going to bring some “Fox News” clips in this time? –
O`DONNELL: He wouldn`t even describe it to his committee members today. I
don`t know what he can be thinking. You know, can he be imagining that he
won`t have to show them what this was?
BRILL: Wait, let`s just break this down. My understanding is that the
Chairman and the Ranking Member each get the same information, right?
Unless he has some secret source that he`s meeting at a parking lot
somewhere –
O`DONNELL: You can have – as one of the committees – the former
committee staffers told us last night. You could have a kind of
whistleblower from an agency, from the CIA or someone come in, and they`re
protected if they do that.
They`re legally protected and –
BRILL: Right –
O`DONNELL: They could go directly to the –
BRILL: Go to you –
O`DONNELL: Chairman alone.
BRILL: Right –
O`DONNELL: But the – in all previous known procedures, the very first
thing you would do as chairman is show it to the ranking member.
BRILL: If it was real information. I mean, my theory of the case is that
it`s something that the White House suggested, got to him, he may have
known or didn`t know it was from the White House.
Then – and the rest of it just defies explanation. I don`t know who this
guy is –
O`DONNELL: Yes –
BRILL: I don`t know how he got to be the chairman –
O`DONNELL: Yes –
BRILL: But this is just looney tunes.
ALTER: We know – what we do know about him is that he was on the
transition team.
BRILL: Yes.
(CROSSTALK)
ALTER: Not like just another guy –
O`DONNELL: Right –
ALTER: This is a Trump guy.
O`DONNELL: A member of the transition team. There`s a – there`s a
possibility that if there`s incidental pick-up from the transition team,
that he`s on it, it`s possible that he saw –
BRILL: But wait –
O`DONNELL: He saw something where he decided that must be me.
BRILL: Let`s also consider, there have to be only two possibilities. He
actually got real information that he says is classified. And now he`s
just leaked it, that`s the first possibility.
The second possibility is, he didn`t really get any information or any
information that`s classified. And the whole thing is just something that
was made up as a diversion while all this healthcare stuff was going on.
ALTER: Let`s say it`s option one and it was classified, which is what it
looks like to me because you`re not supposed to be talking about this stuff
–
O`DONNELL: Yes –
ALTER: Right? So two days earlier –
O`DONNELL: And remember, his first stop is Paul Ryan`s office.
ALTER: Yes –
O`DONNELL: So he has an adult looking at this or thinking about it with
him. And –
ALTER: Right –
O`DONNELL: This is the plan those two come up with –
ALTER: Right, so –
O`DONNELL: Now go down to the White House –
(CROSSTALK)
ALTER: Him –
O`DONNELL: Yes –
ALTER: In releasing classified information. But to give it some context,
this is just two days after all of the Republicans on the committee are
saying, we`re going to throw everybody in the press in jail for –
BRILL: For leaking classified information –
ALTER: For being involved in any way of classified information even though
for 200 years, reporters have not been prosecuted for this.
Because if they receive it from whistleblowers or whatever, then our lives
– they`re saying under the Espionage Act we`re going to take a really hard
line, and this story is about leaks.
It`s not about the Russians – that was their line this week. Then two
days later, the guy who has denounced the release of classified
information, what does he do? He very likely releases classified
information, talk about hypocrisy.
O`DONNELL: Steve, this – we`re going to eventually find out what it is
that Devin Nunes was talking about. And do you imagine that they believe
in –
BRILL: Oh, wow, why are we going to – why do you think that? Have we
found out what President Trump was talking about when he said he had
information that he was wiretapped?
O`DONNELL: Well, yes, but he`s in a different – well, of course the world
believes he was just lying and making it up and hallucinating.
But the chairman of the committee is in a different place from the
president, because he is specifying, you know, the nature of this stuff
being classified. And you can only get that from our intelligence
community.
BRILL: Or a so-called whistleblowers, as you put it.
O`DONNELL: Which would be within the intelligence community, and then the
– you know, the directors of the CIA and the NSA can come and tell you,
oh, here`s what that was.
BRILL: And he would have checked out the bona fides of that whistleblower
between the time he had the hearing and heard Director Comey say there`s
nothing going on.
O`DONNELL: Or he actually says that he – in addition to Paul Ryan, he
called – he got in touch with somehow the director of the CIA, the
director of the NSA and was trying to get in touch with Comey and Comey was
not calling him back.
And so he was asking –
ALTER: So he had to go to the White House and go public.
O`DONNELL: Making some kind of effort to check with these guys about what
this is. But I –
(CROSSTALK)
ALTER: Well, I don`t know whether he`s a water boy, a lackey, a hack –
BRILL: I`m just having trouble –
ALTER: Or all of the above –
BRILL: Taking this whole conversation seriously –
O`DONNELL: Yes –
BRILL: As serious as it is.
O`DONNELL: He is the most confused guy on the Hill right now. We`re going
to take a break, Jonathan Alter, thanks for joining us.
Steve, we`re going to talk about healthcare later.
ALTER: Thanks a lot.
O`DONNELL: Coming up, Donald Trump gave an ultimatum to the Republicans on
the healthcare bill. If they don`t pass his bill, he will not play with
them anymore.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: It`s the same way he campaigned.
He went to the 11th Hour, made the case to the American people, and he won.
And I think we`re going to see the same level of success when it comes to
this effort as well.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC ANCHOR: That was Sean Spicer talking about the
Trump health care bill which has now gone way beyond the 11th Hour. Paul
Ryan, like John Boehner before him, called off the vote tonight in the
House of Representatives for the same reason John Boehner always did. He
didn`t have enough votes. John Boehner didn`t have a republican president
helping him with those votes.
And there is no evidence tonight that Donald Trump is actually helping with
this vote. There is no evidence that he`s capable of persuading house
republican members to vote the way he wants them to. And tonight, the
president did real damage to the effort by issuing what he thinks is a
threat, telling republican members if they don`t pass this bill, then he
will give up on trying to pass any health care bill and leave the
affordable care act in place. The trouble for Donald Trump is that`s
exactly what house members expect him to do.
If they vote for this bill, and then it has trouble passing the senate,
they expect Donald Trump to give up. So his threat tonight is not going to
make them feel that they are working with a president who is truly
committed to passing this bill. Joining us now with the latest, MSNBC`s
Kelly O`Donnell, Kelly, you`re in the thick of it. What are we – what are
you hearing through the closed doors?
KELLY O`DONNELL, MSNBC CORRESPONDENT: Well, I`ve been talking to White
House officials and leaders here in congress to try to get a sense of where
things are. And this ultimatum, this 11th hour take it or leave it message
from the White House seemed to be the final arm twist. By putting this to
a vote, there is the sort of the moment where they have to be able to – do
they go home to their red states and say they did not vote against a repeal
of Obamacare that was promised on the campaign trail.
Now I`m told by senior officials they`re still not there yet when it comes
to the vote count but they believe that that will be a bit of leverage on
members who don`t want to have to explain why they voted against it if in
fact it can go forward. So, you get a sense of, the time has run out in
terms of the president`s patience for this, his willingness to work on it.
What would he do if it goes down tomorrow or doesn`t even get to the floor?
The plan is to move to another topic to sort of let this all cool off.
It`s been so difficult for the White House and congressional leaders
because they`ve got different factions to try to please. So we`ve seen
some changes in the bill that would please the most conservative members.
That`s taking the essential health benefits piece, those number of types of
care that would be required, taking that out of the federal realm, pushing
it to the states, and then to try to attract some of the more moderates,
keeping the surtax on high earners for Medicare.
To keep that money flowing to that program and to be able to use that sort
of reserve for some of the necessary health care. So a bit of the horse
trading involved in that. No new CBO score expected on this. They`re
going to try and move forward tomorrow. It`s going to roll out with early
morning work on the rules committee. And then they expect a vote sometime
in the afternoon. But I was also told it could also still be a late night.
So, Lawrence, this has really been about the president who is new to all of
this kind of negotiating. He might have done so in the real estate world
and as a developer, but this is different. And so I think they reached a
point where they didn`t feel they could tinker with the issues any more and
get a more satisfactory result. Going home for the Easter Break they
thought would erode support more.
And so in a very Donald Trump-like move, just call it and say move forward.
And what was notable to me is that when Speaker Ryan came out and spoke to
us for a short time this evening after all of this settled, he said, we are
going to proceed. He didn`t say he had the votes, wasn`t projecting
confidence, but saying after seven years of promising this, it`s time for
them to deliver. The White House is still working on some of those members
who have not turned from no to yes.
When I saw some of them coming out of the meeting tonight, asking a few,
are you going to vote for it, personally, just in my own little
interactions did not see anyone who said they were going from no to yes.
The White House is telling me they think that between now and the ultimate
vote, they don`t want to be those republicans who have campaigned for a
repeal, don`t want to be voting against it. That`s kind of where we are.
O`DONNELL: Kelly, I`m so glad you pointed out the speaker`s choice of
words. When I heard him say that tomorrow we`re going to proceed, I was
stunned because he didn`t say tomorrow we`re going to win. He didn`t say
tomorrow we`re going to pass the bill. He simply said tomorrow we`re going
to go through the motions. Proceed is the weakest word he could have used.
Fascinating choice in that moment, Kelly, thank you very much for joining
us with the latest, really appreciate it.
KELLY O`DONNELL: Good to be with you.
O`DONNELL: Thank you. Coming up, if republicans pass this health care
bill, and Donald Trump signs something like this, then Donald Trump is
breaking his campaign promises. And if they fail to pass this bill, then
Donald Trump and the republicans are breaking their campaign promises.
That`s next.
O`DONNELL: We have breaking news on the Trump and Paul Ryan health care
bill. “The New York Times” is reporting at this hour, Glen Thrush and
Maggie Haberman that Donald Trump is now regretting going forward with the
health care bill. “The New York Times” reports Mr. Trump has told four
people close to him that he regrets going along with speaker Paul D. Ryan`s
plan to push a health care overhaul before unveiling a tax cut proposal
more politically palatable to republicans.
He said ruefully this week that he should have done tax reform first when
it became clear that the quick hit health care victory he had hoped for was
not going to materialize on Thursday, the seventh anniversary of the
affordable care act`s passage. We`re joined by Josh Barro, senior editor
for Business Insider who`s been covering the healthcare bill. He`s also an
MSNBC contributor. And Steve Brill is back with us.
Steve, you covered the passage of Obamacare, and that was when Donald Trump
didn`t realize how complicated this is. This is devastating reporting in
“The New York Times.” For that to be coming out before voting tomorrow.
STEVE BRILL, AMERICAN JOURNALIST: I`m confused because a guy who looks
just like him said that on day one, they were going to –
O`DONNELL: In the campaign, yes. On day one they were going to repeal it.
BRILL: That this was easy, this wasn`t a complicated, and if you couldn`t
make a deal on something like this then you weren`t a very good deal maker.
O`DONNELL: Right. Josh, this is what collapse looks like. On page one of
“The New York Times”, as I`m sure this is where the story will be when
these people wake up tomorrow, there`s the president saying Paul Ryan was
wrong to push this, Paul Ryan is trying to get more people on a bill that
they say he`s wrong to push. There`s the president saying I agree with
you.
JOSH BARRO, SENIOR EDITOR FOR BUSINESS INSIDER: This the weird thing, the
White House is getting these recriminations out there when it`s not even
yet totally clear that they`re going to fail tomorrow.
O`DONNELL: It is now. It is now.
BARRO: Well I don`t – I don`t – I wouldn`t bet my life on it. I don`t
know. I mean Scott Long from “The Hill” is saying that he`s hearing from
members saying that they think it`s going to pass now. I don`t know. I
think it`s quite uncertain. I think he might pick up some freedom caucus
members with these last minute changes they`re going to do on the bill.
But on some level it`s reminiscent of what happened right before the
election, when you had the pre-recriminations with Donald Trump blaming
republicans for causing him to lose, and then he won. So I thin it`s, you
know, I think it`s interesting thing about what will happen tomorrow if
they win, and then Trump, who desperately wants to be done with this, has
to go to the senate which is harder than the house.
O`DONNELL: That – that`s why this is so devastating.
BARRO: Yes.
O`DONNELL: Is that if you are a house republican and this is a tough vote
for you, the president is saying to you on the front page of “The New York
Times” tomorrow, I quit, and I quit in the senate, I do not have the
patience or the ability to stay focused on this and get it through the
senate, which is much harder than getting it through the house.
BRILL: I agree. So let`s put one thing in perspective. As someone who
watched Obamacare, it took 15 months. It was dead at least ten different
times. Even if it doesn`t pass tomorrow, they could do something else and
they could come back to it, and they might. So –
O`DONNELL: This is the laziest, most ignorant president in history.
President Obama never once said something like this in the crusade to get
that thing passed because he knew how to stay with it and get it passed.
BARRO: He`s – he`s lazy and ignorant, but he also – he has a really good
innate marketing sense. And he knows that this is not really what he ran
for president on. He talked about it because republicans have to talk
about it, but he ran about trade and crime and immigration and making
America great again. He was saying he would give insurance for everyone.
He understood that this is not something that Americans wanted. And I
think that it was against his better judgment to listen to Paul Ryan about
doing this first. He should have started with the tax cut.
BRILL: Who said Paul Ryan told him to do it first and he didn`t tell Paul
Ryan to do it first?
BARRO: No, it was – the idea was that because they need to do this for
budget reconciliation, they need a tax reform bill for budget
reconciliation –
BRILL: Right.
BARRO: They can do it twice this year. And so the idea was you do health
care first, you get it out of the way. You do a tax cut as part of the
healthcare deal. And that allows you to do a tax reform deal cleanly.
There was a theory of it.
BRILL: But he is blaming Ryan.
O`DONNELL: Yes, completely blaming Ryan before the vote.
BRILL: Yes. Nothing is ever his fault.
O`DONNELL: Right, right. And so – but this goes to the problem of, when
you`re trying to get these votes in the last minute, you have to assure
these members of stability. You have to assure them of what they`re voting
for. And this is basically the product you`re going to get back out of the
senate one way or the other. You`re somehow going to do that. It`s never
true. But you`ve got to try to make them believe in this. And this guy is
the biggest public doubter of the bill, the President.
BRILL: The good news is, it takes Russia off the front page or at least
off the top right of the front page.
O`DONNELL: If that`s what they call good news, the collapse of the
legislative agenda. Josh, we really have to be living in a new world for
this revelation by The New York Times tomorrow morning for these
legislators to have it not create a complete fleeing from this bill.
JOSH BARRO, JOURNALIST: I think the crazy thing about it is, you don`t put
members of your conference in the house through a difficult vote if the
thing is not going to become law, because then you didn`t get your policy
agenda item and you created all these attack ads so that these people can
run in 2018 about how Congressman Jones voted so your health plan wouldn`t
have to cover pregnancy or drug treatment or doctors visits anymore.
BRILL: You get attack ads either way if they vote not to –
O`DONNELL: No one is going to run against them on the right from this
thing.
BRILL: No but I`m saying that people can run against them from the left
if they vote –
O`DONNELL: In the republican primary?
BRILL: No, no –
O`DONNELL: For general.
BRILL: In the general.
O`DONNELL: All right, we`re getting a little ahead of ourselves. We got
to see what happens tomorrow. Steve Brill, Josh Barro, thank you very much
for joining during this breaking new segments. And I`d appreciate.
Coming up, more on the Trump and Russia investigation.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The way that this term associate
gets thrown out, and again, we talked about this yesterday, you pull out a
gentleman that was employed by someone for five months and talk about a
client that he had ten years ago.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: There`s the white house today continuing to tried to downplay
the role Donald trump`s former campaign manager Paul Manafort played in the
campaign. It is hard to say the campaign manager was not important to the
campaign. Yesterday we learned about Paul Manafort`s contract with a
Russian billionaire to reportedly benefit the Putin government. Today the
Washington Post reports that one of the men who worked on that contract
with Manafort still has close ties to the Whitehouse. Rick Gates is one of
four people leading a Trump-blessed group that defend the President`s
agenda.
Gates visited the Whitehouse as recently as last week. The AP reports
today the United States government is investigating Paul Manafort`s
financial ties to Cyprus, a haven for money laundering by Russian
billionaires. The AP reports in one case a Manafort-linked company received
a $1 million payment on October 2009 from a mysterious firm through the
bank of Cyprus.
The $1 million left the account the same day to accounts with no obvious
owner. At a House Oversight Committee hearing today, the connections
between Russia and the Trump team were explored. Here is republican ethics
lawyer Richard Painter who worked in President George W. Bush`s Whitehouse
counsel`s office, testifying before that committee.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
RICHARD PAINTER, LAWYER: While this committee was spending hours and hours
fussing around with Hillary Clinton`s e-mails, we had espionage conducted
inside the United States by Russia and apparently with the assistance of
Americans. We don`t know who they were. But whoever they are, those
people committed treason. And I do not mean to suggest that the President
of the United States was involved.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Richard Painter will join us next..
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
PAINTER: We need to know about any financial relationships between the
President of the United States and foreign powers, whether it is the
foreign power that spied on Americans, conducted espionage in the United
States apparently with the assistance of Americans who may have been
working for the trump campaign, whoever it is, committed treason.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Joining us now Richard Painter, Professor of Law at the
University of Minnesota, an expert on Legal Ethics. He formerly served in
the Whitehouse counsel`s office for George W. Bush. Professor Painter,
thank you very much for joining us, professor painter. What was the
committee`s reaction to your testimony especially on the Republican side?
PAINTER: They didn`t say much. I don`t think the members wanted to talk a
lot about President Trump. The Republicans did not. The hearing was
convened to talk about other issues they were worried about. Fannie Mae,
Freddie Mac, the Federal Reserve, anything but Trump.
And I shared some of the concerns about the other issues. But I have a lot
of concerns about the President`s refusal to disclose his tax returns. The
fact we don`t know where the President is getting his money for his global
business empire at a time when another country has been conducting
espionage inside the United States.
We need more transparency in this administration. We need to get to the
bottom of what happened with respect to the Russians. We need to find out
who was helping the Russians. And we need to make sure those people are
not in our government and probably they ought to be in jail.
O`DONNELL: The FBI is conducting what is surely the most important
investigation because that`s the one that could actually lead to
indictments, trials, convictions possibly. But it`s the one about which we
will know the least. They have no public aspect to those kinds of
investigations. What are you hoping for from the congress in the meantime
while the FBI is doing that work?
PAINTER: Congress ought to be investigating this. The intelligence
committees in the House and the Senate but what I`ve seen so far is they
just want to politicize it. There`s not a serious investigation going on.
We need to have a special prosecutor appointed to look into what`s gone on
and who was helping the Russians. We need to get that information and we
need to get it quickly because if there`s somebody inside our government
right now who is cooperating with the Russians and conducting spying
activities inside the United States, spying on Americans, whoever it is, is
a great security risk to this country and they need to be thrown out of the
government and we need to know the facts. And we need to know the facts
quickly here.
O`DONNELL: Professor, you worked inside a Republican Whitehouse, you know
the Republican world certainly as it existed before Donald Trump. What is
your reaction, your personal reaction to the way you`ve watched this kind
of Republican protection to a certain degree in the Congress of the
President and his campaign on these issues?
PAINTER: Well I think it`s shameful. Anybody who would lie about contacts
with the Russians would have been thrown out of the Bush administration in
24 hours. And we`ve had General Flynn lie to the Vice President. We`ve had
the Attorney General in his confirmation hearing, he did not tell the truth
to the Senate Judiciary Committee about his contacts with the Russians.
Nobody is being forthright about this. This is not the type of behavior
that should be tolerated in a Republican administration or a Democratic
administration, particularly when people are lying about their contacts
with a foreign adversary that since the 1920s has sought to destabilize the
United States government through covert operations. This is a very, very
serious situation.
O`DONNELL: Richard Painter, thank you very much for joining us tonight, we
really appreciate it.
PAINTER: Thank you.
O`DONNELL: Up next, democrats vow to resist President Trump`s Supreme
Court pick. The filibuster is on.
O`DONNELL: The breaking Supreme Court news today is that the Democratic
Leader of the Senate has had this to say about Donald Trump`s Supreme Court
Nominee Neil Gorsuch
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
CHUCK SCHUMER UNITED STATES SENATOR: I cannot support Judge Neil Gorsuch`s
nomination to the Supreme Court. His nomination will have a cloture vote.
He will have to earn 60 votes for confirmation. My vote will be no. and I
urge my colleagues to do the same.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: And so the cloture vote is on. The filibuster is on over
Supreme Court Nominee. No Democratic Senator has yet offered support for
the Gorsuch Nomination. The judiciary committee is expected to vote on the
nomination within the next two weeks. That`s it for The Last Word. The
11th hour with Brian Williams starts now.
END
