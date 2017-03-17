The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, Transcript 3/17/2017
Show: THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL
Date: March 17, 2017
Guest: Jonathan Finer, Evan Siegfried, David Corn, Robert Galucci, Erin Gloria Ryan, Zerlina Maxwel
RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC ANCHOR: So as you know, alongside the
first public Trump-Russia hearings in the House on Monday morning, in the
Senate on Monday morning will be the first Supreme Court nomination
hearings for Neil Gorsuch. To get ready for those Gorsuch hearings, Sunday
night 5:00 p.m. Eastern, MSNBC is going to be doing a special look at
Gorsuch and those hearings. It`s going to be hosted by the one and only
Ari Melber. You should watch that Sunday night. Ari is also sitting in
for Lawrence tonight because he works too much.
Good evening, Ari.
ARI MELBER, MSNBC ANCHOR: Thank you. Thank you for the plug, and as for
working too much, the old saying, look who`s talking.
MADDOW: Yes.
(LAUGHTER)
MADDOW: I feel it. Thanks, man.
MELBER: Thank you, Rachel. Have a great weekend.
MADDOW: Thank you.
MELBER: Donald Trump has doubled down on his unsubstantiated accusation
that President Obama wiretapped him. Now the chickens are coming home to
roost.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: Why are you so scared of diversity in the news?
You speak so often of fake news.
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Fake news. Fake news,
folks.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The president of the United States is using a pundit as
a sourced fact.
TRUMP: You shouldn`t be talking to me. You should be talking to FOX.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The president of the United States just said that
they were relying on a FOX News analyst.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He just accused our closest ally, Britain, of spying on
him.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We`re now seeing an exercise in damage limitation.
ANDREA MITCHELL, MSNBC ANCHOR: Certainly on the face of it, it`s awkward.
The Europeans are scratching their heads.
SAMANTHA BEE, HOST, “FULL FRONTAL”: Believe it or not, Donald Trump has
only been president for 7 1/2 weeks. I know.
UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: The White House is also battling resistance to the
budget, health care.
TRUMP: I`m 100 percent behind this.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A defeat on health care would really be demoralizing
for this presidency.
TRUMP: We have done far more, I think maybe more than anybody`s done in
this office, in 50 days. That I could tell you.
SETH MEYERS, HOST, “LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS”: Trump has done more in
office the way a toddler helps out in the kitchen.
CROWD: Health care for all. Health care for all.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: It`s hard for most people to run away from their problems because
problems have a way of running with you. That`s what Donald Trump found
today as he tried to run away from his domestic problems by focusing on
foreign affairs. But that just put a global spotlight on Trump`s struggle
to explain his baseless accusation that Obama wiretapped him, a performance
that has shown Trump blustering, then nervous, and now full of righteous
blame as he pretends his accusation was from other people.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: Are there from time to time tweets that you regret
in hindsight?
TRUMP: Very seldom.
UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: Very seldom?
TRUMP: We said nothing. All we did was quote a certain very talented
legal mind who was the one responsible for saying that on television. I
didn`t make an opinion on it. That was a statement made by a very talented
lawyer on FOX. And so you shouldn`t be talking to me, you should be
talking to FOX.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: So Trump`s new defense of his discredited claim is that it`s not
his claim. He didn`t make an opinion on it, except then he did again, in
the same presser, suggesting that the premise that the U.S. surveilled him
was still operative, just like he claims it surveilled Angela Merkel in
2013.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: As far as wiretapping, I guess, by, you know, this past
administration, at least we have something in common, perhaps.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: Perhaps. That`s actually not true. And while it was revealed
that the U.S. did snoop on Merkel`s cell phone for a time, there is, of
course, no evidence to support Trump`s claim that he was specifically
targeted for wiretaps.
All the latest news only reinforces that. Intel committee leaders in both
parties rebutting Trump. Today we can report NBC News documenting that
Trump`s own Justice Department provided materials to those committees and
they do not support Trump`s claims. Also the same DOJ confirming today
that it had, quote, “complied with those congressional requests for proof.”
Here`s the bottom line right now. There are only two types of government
sources on this story. Those who have rebutted Trump completely and those
who haven`t spoken yet. The first category includes virtually everyone in
a position to know, while the second category includes one man holding his
rhetorical fire, FBI Director James Comey, who will testify before Congress
on Monday, a hearing that may even overshadow President Trump`s preferred
Monday headline, those hearings for his Supreme Court nominee.
The old theory was that all of this type of stuff, these Trump tweets, were
clever distractions, deft moves of political chess to avoid negative
headlines.
[22:05:04] But this has become the negative headline. It doesn`t look like
political chess. It looks increasingly like a game of political Russian
roulette with Trump taking reckless shots that can easily wound his own
administration. The record shows that`s what Sean Spicer thought when he
tried to muzzle Trump and shut down this story, that was two weeks ago,
when he first responded to the wiretap tweet by telling reporters, quote,
“neither the White House nor the president will comment further on the
issue until Congress looks into it.”
Well, that statement proved inoperative because Trump keeps commenting and
that ensures he keeps taking his problems with him wherever he goes.
Joining me now is Jonathan Finer, former chief of staff to secretary of
state, John Kerry, and a contributor to “Foreign Policy” magazine, Evan
Siegfried, Republican strategist, the author of “GOP GPS,” and David Corn,
Washington bureau chief for “Mother Jones” and MSNBC political analyst.
David, the record is voluminous. The record shows this – this claim of
wiretap is false.
DAVID CORN, MOTHER JONES: Well, of course it does. And it`s also true
that the Justice Department has no evidence that there`s an Easter Bunny
and there`s no evidence that Barack Obama mugged Donald Trump in the
streets of New York in 1987. He just says stuff. You know, sometimes it
pops into his head, sometimes it comes from Breitbart. Today it came from
FOX, from a guy he called a very talented legal mind who happens to be a
9/11 truther, Andrew Napolitano.
MELBER: Sure.
CORN: And when, you know, Trump gets caught head he says, well, it wasn`t
me. I`m just the president here. You should go after FOX. He`s
essentially saying, they report, we repeat. That`s it. You know, and he
doesn`t feel that he has any obligation to vet anything that he says or
tweets, and you almost, you don`t but you almost have to feel sorry for the
Sean Spicers, Kellyanne Conways, who are people who know better but pretend
they don`t.
MELBER: Right. That`s become part of their job is to pretend otherwise.
CORN: Yes.
MELBER: The wiretapping story here also causing international problems
with Sean Spicer citing that debunked report claiming that Britain`s
intelligence services wiretapped him as well.
Jonathan, unpack that for us.
JONATHAN FINER, FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF TO SECRETARY OF STATE, John Kerry:
Yes. So look, I think that the president hit an unbelievably negative
trifecta in his press availability with Chancellor Merkel today. One, he
reopened the wound with the UK that his team had tried to clean up earlier
in the morning by again asserting that they had wiretapped him when we all
know that that`s not the case. He also dragged the chancellor and the
German government into this fray, which I`m sure was the last thing they
wanted when they`re trying to build a relationship with the United States.
MELBER: We didn`t book a body language expert, but she didn`t look into
it.
FINER: Yes. I think everybody –
MELBER: She didn`t look like she liked it.
FINER: But the third piece of this, which I think is in some ways the most
troubling, is he further drew down his own eroding credibility. Now
there`s going to be a time at some point when the president faces a crisis
that`s not of his making and he will need that credibility to be able to go
to allies and be able to go to the country and say, trust me, this is what
is happening and this is what we need to do. And he is undermining his
ability to build up that trust.
MELBER: And Evan, take a listen to Donald Trump trying to say that this
all comes back to whether or not he used air quotes.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: Don`t forget, when I say wiretap, those words were in quotes. That
really covers –because wiretapping is pretty old-fashioned stuff. But
that really covers surveillance and many other things. And nobody ever
talks about the fact it was in quotes. We have it before the committee and
we will be submitting things before the committee very soon that hasn`t
been submitted as of yet. But it`s potentially a very serious situation.
So all we did was quote a certain very talented legal mind who was the one
responsible for saying that on television. I didn`t make an opinion on it.
That was a statement made by a very talented lawyer on FOX.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: You see that MSNBC fact check on each of those claims. These are
falsehoods that he seems to think will still work with somebody?
EVAN SIEGFRIED, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: They`ll work with his base, who
will buy anything he sells. But it`s not factually true. Every single
organization has said it`s not true. And it`s distracting. And the fact
that the president of the United States has gone out and basically thrown -
- said the buck stops somewhere over there, and not with me, like Harry
Truman once said, is very disturbing.
The president of the United States is also accidentally admitting that if
anybody puts something in front of him, he`s going to believe it. So if I
tell him I`m the creator of “Sesame Street” and he`s now want to believe
it. And as a Republican, I`m very concerned by that. We have in one day,
as Jonathan mentioned, upset our closest ally, and one of the closest
allies we`ll need, especially in the fight on ISIS, as well as to deal with
the refugee crisis that`s going on in Syria. I don`t understand how today
was a productive day and throwing somebody else under the bus and not
taking personal responsibility and saying, I`m sorry, I messed up, that`s
not presidential. And that`s not something we need in a leader.
[22:10:07] MELBER: Right. And David, there are larger politics on that.
I mean, Evan brings up “Sesame Street.” This is like when they were always
telling Big Bird that Snuffleupagus, you know, was around the corner, and
eventually Big Bird didn`t believe it because they never made contact and
so there`s a credibility analogy to be made there. But I don`t want to
stretch it too far.
I want you to listen to Tom Cole, a Republican here, talking about what
should happen next. Because it`s all well and good to say, well, Donald
Trump does this and his base likes it and that`s the end of the story.
That`s not the end of the story. The story is just starting. He is a new
president. Here`s a Republican saying what should be done.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. TOM COLE (R), OKLAHOMA:? Frankly, unless you can produce some pretty
compelling proof, I think the president, you know, President Obama is owed
an apology in that regard because if he didn`t do it, we shouldn`t be
reckless in accusations that he did.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: David?
CORN: Well, that`s at the very least. You know, I don`t think we`ll ever
see Donald Trump apologize for everything. He has said, he was asked
during the campaign, have you ever regretted anything, have you ever had to
apologize, and he said, eh, after 70 years, no. So there will be no
apology.
This is a fellow who can never concede really doing anything wrong from his
bankruptcies to his lies. It doesn`t matter. But I do think Jonathan
Finer`s point from early on is the dead-on thing. Right now, you know, we
have Rex Tillerson and others talking about going to war with North Korea
and Jonathan`s right. One day the president will have to say, listen, we
have intelligence saying this or that, and because of that we took military
action.
And how can you believe Donald Trump on anything? That intelligence could
be something that he heard on Alex Jones` radio show that morning. This is
a guy who can`t tell the difference between real facts, alternative facts,
and things he just makes up.
FINER: Yes, I mean, look, I obviously agree with that and I think one of
the big problems that we have right now is there are too few people with
credibility on these issues who are speaking on behalf of the United
States. And that starts frankly with the secretary of state, Rex
Tillerson, who thankfully has now started allowing briefings to be
conducted from the State Department. We didn`t have any between roughly
January 19th and March 6th and he`s finally started to answer some
questions of his own in a press availability in Asia.
But, you know, what we need is policy statements, speeches, public
diplomacy conducted by people other than the president and the press
secretary who I don`t think are the best face for America to the world
right now on these issues.
MELBER: David, on the confirmation of all of this, you know, in court,
lawyers never want to ask a question they don`t know the answer to because
you end up looking really stupid. And here is Donald Trump out there not
prepared and he says, well, just go ask FOX News. Now the folks at FOX
News he talks to all the time. His staff talks to them, he talks to Tucker
Carlson. He could have checked this out, he clearly didn`t because after
saying that here`s what happened. Shep Smith.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SHEP SMITH, FOX NEWS: FOX News cannot confirm Judge Napolitano`s
commentary. FOX News knows of no evidence of any kind that the now-
president of the United States was surveilled at any time in any way, full
stop.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: Full stop, David.
CORN: Well, you know. Kudos to Shep Smith and others at FOX who don`t
want to be tarred by Donald Trump`s lies as much as others on the network
have enabled him. And, you know, we can never forget, Ari, and I know you
don`t, that this was a guy who for three years ran around saying, I have
evidence that the president wasn`t born in Hawaii. I have my – you know,
I have my investigators – you can`t believe what they`re reporting to me,
you can`t believe the information I`m seeing, information that we never
saw. That even didn`t make to it Newsmax.
So this is a fellow who again and again commits the same crime. We
shouldn`t be surprised. And it`s too bad that so many people have fallen
for it. And now you see a lot of Republicans – Tom Cole is an exception -
- who still try to apologize for this or at least, you know, pretend it`s
not a very serious matter.
MELBER: And David, I think you may have just coined a new standard. The
“not even Newsmax will touch it” standard for those who follow Newsmax.com.
Evan, you wanted to get in.
SIEGFRIED: Well, I want to say that this isn`t just on foreign policy,
we`ve seen a pattern here with the president since he took office where
he`ll say or do something and make a promise that he won`t uphold. And how
is that going to help him when he`s negotiating with Congress over passing
legislation and trying to strong arm them into passing the Affordable
Healthcare Act Thursday in the House when he goes back on his word?
He did it last weekend with Preet Bharara. He did it with – he`s now
blaming other people and saying, oh, it was in scare quotes. I don`t
understand and from the Republicans I`ve spoken to on the Hill, they are
nervous, they don`t think he can keep his word. And you need to have that
as a president of the United States.
MELBER: Absolutely. Jonathan Finer, David Corn, Evan, thank you so much.
Coming up, President Trump says the health care bill, going great. Another
Republican senator meanwhile saying it`s DOA.
And later, a look at the cost of brinksmanship in Trump`s foreign policy.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
[22:17:10] Forget the tweets. When it comes to governing, Monday is
shaping up to be the most significant day of the Trump presidency so far.
FBI Director James Comey will testify for the first time since Trump`s
election before the House Intelligence Committee. He`ll be asked about
probes into Russia and Trump`s wiretapping accusations. The implications
to that are large.
And yet at the same time, the Senate will also hear its first testimony on
one of the most far-reaching decisions Trump will make in office. His
selection of Judge Neil Gorsuch to replace that Supreme Court vacancy that
arose during Obama`s term.
What does Gorsuch stand for? He says he wants to follow in Scalia`s
footsteps. What could that mean for civil rights, gay marriage, money, and
politics, and Trump`s travel ban?
Well, I`m excited to tell you that I am anchoring a two-hour special on
that confirmation fight on the eve of the hearings, Sunday, 5:00 p.m.
Eastern, joined by senators on the Judiciary Committee, leaders from the
NAACP and Planned Parenthood, conservative legal scholars, we even have a
former clerk to Judge Gorsuch himself.
I`d like to think it`s the ultimate pregame for confirmation day. I hope
you all will tune in. And I hope you`ll keep it locked right here on THE
LAST WORD because next we`re reporting on that story, Trump saying the
health care bill is all coming together, and now a key Republican senator
saying he won`t even vote for it.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
MELBER: President Trump says he has convinced some skeptical House
Republicans to support his bill to replace Obamacare.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: We met with 12 pretty much no`s in Congress. You saw that a little
while ago and they went from all no`s to all yeses.
[22:20:06] And we have a lot of yeses coming in. It`s all coming together.
It`s going to be passed, I believe, I think substantially and pretty
quickly. It`s coming together beautifully.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: Are the yeses coming in? Some of the most outspoken Republican
opponents of the bill say they`re not changing their minds. 16 House
Republicans publicly saying they`ll vote no or at least leaning towards it.
None of them, by the way, meeting with President Trump. Congressman Justin
Amash tweeting, “Absolutely not true that conservatives have flipped to yes
on the health care bill. It doesn`t repeal Obamacare, it remains a
disaster.”
The bill faces a bigger problem, of course, in the Senate where it can lose
no more than just two Republican votes to pass. Republican Senators Rand
Paul and Susan Collins already saying they won`t vote for this bill. And
now a third Republican senator, this is big, Dean Heller of Nevada, says he
also will not vote for the bill. He told Bloomberg News, “I don`t support
the House bill in its current form.”
Joining us now is Jared Bernstein, senior fellow at the Center of Budget
and Policy Priorities, a former chief economist to Vice President Biden and
MSNBC contributor, and Evan Siegfried, Republican strategist back with us,
the author of “GOP GPS.”
Jared, let`s start with politics. I know you want to get, you know, deep
into insurance rates and all that. But –
JARED BERNSTEIN, CENTER OF BUDGET AND POLICY PRIORITIES: I do.
MELBER: You know this Congress. On a scale of definitely passing to “oh
my god, we have a problem,” what does it mean when this early in the push
they`re losing these many Republicans?
BERNSTEIN: Much closer to “we have a problem.” But I wouldn`t say that
the likelihood that this gets out of the House is zero. You know, there –
MELBER: Sure.
BERNSTEIN: There`s a chance that they`re going to be able to muster votes.
The hard part is that you just heard the hard-right Republican say that
this draconian bill, and I won`t go into the numbers other than to say it
unwinds the coverage benefits of Obamacare in part by really gutting the
Medicaid program and –
MELBER: Yes. And Jared, you know, it`s Friday night, so you keep that
calculator in your pocket.
BERNSTEIN: Yes. Yes. Well, and transferring all of those hundreds of
billions of benefits to rich people. So, you know, that`s not far-right
enough for some of this caucus. And meanwhile there`s moderates, many of
whom have the Medicaid expansion in their states, and they`re hard pressed
to vote for a bill that`s going to take 14 million people off the rolls.
But it could come out of the House. It could go over to the Senate.
Something very different could come out of the Senate. And then you`d have
this collision in conference. And I have a hard time seeing what that
produces.
MELBER: And Evan, the politics here, of course, most senators in the
Republican Party are on the record being against Obamacare. That`s the
easy part politically. Look at Senator Joni Ernst in Iowa, which is a
state that can go either way, trying to make her case to her own
constituents here on this fight.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. JONI ERNST (R), IOWA: We can`t maintain the current status of the law
because we know that it is – it`s failing already.
(CROWD YELLING)
ERNST: What – what will happen –
(CROWD YELLING “HEALTH CARE FOR ALL”)
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: That`s the grassroots. Here`s the quote of the senator, to give
her her due. Senator Ernst telling “The Des Moines Register” hometown
paper, “After that health care town hall I can`t say today whether I
support it or I don`t support it, this Republican bill. We have to know
how it`s going to impact Iowa families. We were able to hear some of that
today.”
SIEGFRIED: Well, I`m a conservative and I didn`t like Obamacare, I didn`t
think that it should go in. But now – affordable health coverage is a
right. And people don`t like it when you try and take away a right. Be
you on the right or the left. And when you actually look at what`s in this
bill and what it does, it takes a top-down approach which most
conservatives massively object to. And it`s – all we`re giving a family
of four is a $4,000 tax credit no matter where they are. And family, say,
in a place in southwest Pennsylvania that voted for Donald Trump under
Obamacare right now gets $11,000 paid toward health insurance. Under this
it would only be $4,000.
Additionally areas such as Appalachia that went very heavily for Donald
Trump, and Donald Trump has talked about how there`s an opioid epidemic
which he wants to fix, this bill allows people to impose a cap on coverage,
be it treatment for addiction, mental illness, or even chemotherapy. And
they could literally yank the needle out of your arm.
MELBER: You`re basically saying this bill probably isn`t good for the
working class, white or not white?
SIEGFRIED: It`s not good for anyone. I don`t think I`ve seen a health
care bill like this unite both Republicans and Democrats in opposition, but
it`s for different reasons. There`s only –
BERNSTEIN: So I think – I think Evan is making a really critical point
that has kind of gotten lost in the mix because we`ve been so focused on
the Republican plan. And the point is, Obamacare has created a baseline.
It is a new baseline that it is going to be extremely hard to come in this
far under.
[22:25:08] If you had a bill that sort of tweaked things away in a way that
the CBO said might be a little worse, you know, maybe you could bend
yourself into believing that this could really meet that baseline. But
what they`ve come up with is miles below the baseline. And precisely the
way Evan is prescribing. And it`s not just that Democrats aren`t
supporting it, it`s losing Republicans, senators, governors, and members of
the House.
MELBER: Well, and to that point, Evan, look at Republican Governor Kasich
from Ohio, Hutchison in Arkansas, Snyder in Michigan, and Sandoval, who
wrote this letter to Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan. And they say, look,
“This bill provides almost no flexibility for states and doesn`t assure the
resources necessary to make sure no one`s left out and,” excuse me, “shifts
significant new costs to states.”
It`s one thing to have a libertarian ideology, another thing to say, we
have an obligation as governors do day to day to make this work.
SIEGFRIED: Yes, I think that you`re seeing governors recognize that this
is going to be an unsustainable budget crunch on them, in Ohio and
throughout the country. Especially in Michigan. And I think we`re seeing
a lot of people recoil. This bill is a very bad bill. The president has
married himself to it and is refusing to divorce it, which is the first
time he`s ever refused to divorce anything. So we`re seeing the president
of the United States, who didn`t even get in this bill what he wanted,
which was eliminating state lines, which is a perfectly reasonable thing to
do to create competition that even Democrats could get behind. And nobody
loves it. The only thing that is actually good, and it`s only good for
millennials, are the health savings accounts because they`re the most
fiscally conservative generation and they save for that.
MELBER: Jared – Jared, Evan is a very nice guy, a nice country club
Republican. So when he`s busting out a sick burn like that, you know that
he`s clearly passionate.
BERNSTEIN: Yes.
MELBER: Final word to you, though, on the road ahead.
BERNSTEIN: Sure.
MELBER: If this is the only thing, which is what Paul Ryan says, and this
can`t get through the Senate by the rough count, then what?
BERNSTEIN: Then probably what happens is all those people, all those hard-
right Republicans who – and Donald Trump who ran on replacing Obamacare,
go back to their districts and say, we tried, folks, but that damn Senate
won`t let us do it. And, you know, it goes back to business as usual.
That doesn`t mean Obamacare is out of the woods because, you know, once
this government stops supporting the measure, it`s obviously going to be
harder to sustain. But Obamacare may be in better shape than many of us
thought it was on election night.
MELBER: Yes. It is an extraordinary set of developments and it seems to
relate in part to the White House`s choice or inability to actually do
detailed negotiating even though we have heard a lot about –
BERNSTEIN: Well –
MELBER: Briefly, Jared.
BERNSTEIN: Never underestimate how lousy this White House is at governing
thus far.
SIEGFRIED: So you`re not accusing the administration of competence?
MELBER: You said it better and quicker than I could, which is a skill.
Jared Bernstein and Evan Siegfried, thanks both for joining. Appreciate
it.
Coming up, this is a whole another story you got it here. Donald Trump`s
top diplomat saying all options, including military force, now on the table
if North Korea doesn`t back off and denuclearize. The last time the U.S.
was on this brink with North Korea was back during the Clinton presidency.
I`ll talk to the lead negotiator of the deal that averted what some feared
a war with North Korea. That`s straight ahead.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
[22:31:56] MELBER: Turning to an important story that may have been
overshadowed this week, Trump`s foreign policy brinksmanship. On his first
trip to Asia, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he wanted to be clear
that the Trump administration would consider a military first strike option
against North Korea.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REX TILLERSON, SECRETARY OF STATE: So let me be very clear. The policy of
strategic patience has ended. All the options are on the table. Certainly
we do not want to – for things to get to a military conflict, we`re quite
clear on that in our communications. But obviously if North Korea takes
actions that threaten the South Korean forces or our own forces then that
will be met with an appropriate response. If they elevate the threat of
their weapons program to a level that we believe requires action that
option is on the table.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: Tillerson also toured the heavily guarded demilitarized zone where
North and South Korean forces stand just feet from each other. A North
Korean soldier even was seen snapping a picture of Tillerson right there
through a window.
Now there is a context for these threats. In recent weeks North Korea has
conducted a series of ballistic missile tests. Experts tracking whether
they`re proceeding towards the capacity to achieve nuclear-tipped missiles
that could reach Japan or the U.S.
Tillerson`s comments reflect an intentional escalation of sorts of pressure
designed by the State Department. President Trump meanwhile striking a
similar note but in bumper sticker form tweeting, quote, “North Korea is
behaving very badly. They have been playing the U.S. for years. China has
done little to help.”
For a simple response to that simple message, consider China is North
Korea`s strongest ally and largest trading partner. They`re not known for
helping that much in this arena. Tillerson, meanwhile, will be in China on
Saturday.
Former members of the Clinton administration have said the U.S. considered
a strike on a North Korean facility in `94 when it was on the brink of
producing weapons-grade material. Ambassador Robert Gallucci was the chief
negotiator during that crisis in `94. He`s a distinguished professor of
diplomacy at Georgetown.
Let me start with the interpretive question. Nothing new about the U.S.
trying to be strong while leaving some options open. What did you hear in
Tillerson`s statement there? Is it normal or different?
ROBERT GALLUCCI, DISTINGUISHED PROFESSOR OF DIPLOMACY, GEORGETOWN: Ari, it
may have been normal in the sense that there`s nothing new, there`s no
news. If all the secretary meant was that all options are on the table
when we consider what to do about North Korea and a policy review, then
he`s said what other administrations have said in this context and others.
If all he meant, if all he meant was that if North Korea was about to
strike one of our treaty allies, republic of Korea or Japan, or the United
States of America, that in that case we would feel free to preempt that
strike, that`s still nothing new.
[22:35:03] We would expect nothing less from our president. However, if he
meant something else, if he meant that we were not going to allow that
North Koreans to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile as you say
that could be mated with a nuclear weapon, and if they went to test such a
missile, not attack but test such a missile, we would contemplate at least
striking it, striking North Korea to destroy that missile, that would be
new. That wouldn`t be a preemptive strike. That would be preventive war.
MELBER: Well, Ambassador, this is diplomatic speech. Are you saying it
was vague and open to those interpretations? And if so, was it
strategically vague?
GALLUCCI: I think it was vague. And I don`t know whether it was
strategic, whether the secretary intended to leave that ambiguity there.
I`d simply don`t know. I do know, though, that one should not expect, we
should not expect, the United States should not expect to strike North
Korea kinetically with a military strike and have no response from North
Korea. That means we would have to be ready for military engagement, for
war. And so would our allies in Japan and South Korea.
MELBER: What about President Trump`s belief that on this, like on trade
issues, China can be bent in some way?
GALLUCCI: We have had a theory of dealing with North Korea by going to
Beijing and having the principal supporter of North Korea use its influence
in Pyongyang to bring the North Koreans around. That we tried in the
Clinton administration. It has been tried in the Bush administration, the
Obama administration. And is every reason why we should keep trying. This
is something of a Chinese phenomenon in that sanctions are limited in their
impact because China makes sure they`re limited in their impact. But going
to China is not really a policy. It is something that should be part of an
overall approach to North Korea, but we shouldn`t expect now it will start
working where before it hadn`t.
MELBER: Ambassador and Professor Robert Gallucci, thank you for your
guidance and expertise tonight.
GALLUCCI: Thank you.
MELBER: Coming up, the Trump White House wanted to make sure everyone read
the positive coverage in “The Washington Post” about its budget. It
included the link at the top of an e-mail to reporters. But there was a
really embarrassing problem. That`s next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
[22:40:35] MELBER: Welcome back. Be careful what you eat. Be careful
what you tweet. Like if you`re sharing an article, read more than the
headline. The Trump White House was reminded of that basic lesson when it
sent out a link – this is real – to an article that was trashing Trump`s
budget, a “Washington Post” article that was headlined “Trump`s Budget
Makes Perfect Sense and Will Fix America and I`ll Tell You Why.” Solid
headline.
But this piece was a satire by a humor writer, Alexandra Petrie. She was
using a Trump-style fan fiction voice to say, quote, “This budget will make
America a lean, mean fighting machine. With bulging, ripping muscles, not
an ounce of fat. But how will I survive on this budget, you may be
wondering? I am a human child, not a costly fighter jet. Well, you may
not survive. But that is because you are soft and weak. Something this
budget is designed to eliminate.”
Now that article has since been removed from the online version of the
White House`s daily newsletter.
Here for more on all things budget and Trump, Zerlina Maxwell, director of
Progressive Programming for Sirius XM and a former official with the
Hillary Clinton campaign, as well as Erin Gloria Ryan, a senior editor for
“The Daily Beast.”
Erin, is this a mistake that anyone could make? I mean, you know, anyone`s
friend, mom, dad, brother, could post on Facebook something having not read
it.
ERIN GLORIA RYAN, THE DAILY BEAST: Sure, absolutely. But I`m really glad
that my friend, mom, dad and brother are not the president of the United
States.
ZERLINA MAXWELL, DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE PROGRAMMING, SIRIUS XM: Yes.
(LAUGHTER)
RYAN: I think that the sort of person that doesn`t take care to read past
the deadline is maybe not the sort of person you want in charge of anything
important.
MELBER: Of anything, OK.
RYAN: But – yes. But, you know, here we are.
MELBER: Here we are.
MAXWELL: Yes. Especially when it`s something as consequential as the
budget. You have an anti-poverty budget that`s really going to impact
people in their real lives. And so you want a White House who`s going to
pay attention to the details. And they didn`t do that here.
MELBER: Let me give you an article headline you don`t have to read because
it matches the content of the article. “The New York Daily News,” which is
one of our hometown tabloids, and they make it pretty clear. “Trump Budget
Axes Terror Funds.” They call it “madness.” You see that provocative –
that provocative cover. And they say NYPD security aid slashed, mayor
saying the president`s putting us in the crosshairs. And NYPD chief who
doesn`t do a ton of national politicking also just put out online the
statement, how do you say you`re pro-cop and anti-terror, and you slash us
completely, Zerlina?
MAXWELL: Well, I mean, I think that the president and his administration
talk all the time about how we need to keep Americans safe. But this
demonstrates that they aren`t, you know, putting any meat on the bones of
their rhetoric in terms of policies that would actually go to do that.
They put forward a Muslim ban which has been knocked down again by the
courts. And so I think they`re going to have to come up with some more
detailed strategies on how to actually combat terrorism that aren`t banning
an entire religion from entering the country.
MELBER: Well, and Erin, you know, to take it seriously, is the president
counting on the fact that cops in New York won`t read “The Daily News” or
listen to their chief? I mean, at what point do they say, oh, he
campaigned on being for us.
RYAN: Yes.
MAXWELL: Yes.
MELBER: And it`s not like a 5 percent haircut, it`s the federal government
bailing on the police department in obviously one of the largest terror
targets in the country.
RYAN: Well, there`s two – but there`s a couple of possibilities and
there`s a range of possibilities between these two extremes. Right? So,
A, it could be that it was just an oversight, that maybe got somebody got a
little bit too happy with the pen and crossed something out they shouldn`t
crossed out. I mean, they did tweet out an article that was a satirical
takedown of their budget as praise, so it is possible somebody made a
mistake.
But I also – you know, there`s a part of my brain that sees Trump as sort
of somebody that`s driven by fear and spite. And it`s seeing as though
he`s really hated in his hometown of New York City, across all different
types of people. It doesn`t seem that out of line to me to imagine that
he`d be somebody that maybe doesn`t really care as much about New York City
because they haven`t cared about him.
MELBER: Right. That it`s all about where he`s getting the love.
RYAN: Right.
MELBER: Zerlina, As Jay-Z would say, either love me or leave me alone. If
he`s not feeling the love, then it may not be there. Listen to Tom Cole
from the Budget Committee here talking about how these budgets work because
to be clear to viewers as folks probably know, this is the beginning, not
the end, and Congress makes a lot more decisions.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
COLE: Budgets are all tradeoffs. And in the end, the president proposes a
budget, he did exactly what he`s required to do by law.
[22:45:02] But Congress has to work through it. And I would actually be
tougher on Congress here. And I`d be tough on the president, too.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: Zerlina, how about that? Sometimes it is a Trump-fixated world.
MAXWELL: Right.
MELBER: I`m fully guilty as a member of the media being sometimes a part
of that. But this is the Congress` constitutional responsibility.
MAXWELL: Right.
MELBER: They`re going to have to decide whether they see this as a
blueprint at all, or whether they say wow, doesn`t square, too hard to cut,
even budget hawks say you can`t just cut 30 percent out in one year and
expect things to work.
MAXWELL: Well, I think this is going to be an interesting test for
congressional Republicans to see if they`re actually going to oppose things
that the president`s putting forward. I think in terms of budgets, budgets
are moral documents. Budgets set the – you know, essentially tell the
country what your priorities are, which groups of Americans are priorities
for your administration. In this administration and this document that
came out, it`s clear that, you know, poor people, elderly people, people of
color, are not high up on the list of the Trump administration`s
priorities.
Now that may or may not be true for congressional Republicans who have to
run every two years in the House, then every six years in the Senate. So
they have a different calculus when – as far as that goes.
(CROSSTALK)
MELBER: Right. Yes. You make a great point, which is it comes back to
choices. I will end with a quick excerpt from that satire article because
there are arts cuts. But the article explained the NEA, the National
Endowment for the Arts, will be destroyed but replaced with an armored
helicopter with a shark painted on it.
MAXWELL: Great.
RYAN: Great.
MELBER: Which is art. That`s art, too.
RYAN: Excellent. I love that.
MELBER: You guys stay. Panel stays. We`re going to take a quick break.
On Monday we`re going to hear from FBI Director James Comey as I mentioned
for the first time in public remarks about Russia`s interference in the
2016 election and any related investigations. He`s also of course going to
be asked about Trump`s claim that he was personally wiretapped by Barack
Obama and any attendant proof. The panel weighs in after the break.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
MELBER: There`s no denying next week will be big for Congress and could be
a mixed bag on how it all unfolds.
[22:50:04] Monday confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge
Neil Gorsuch in the Senate. Also Monday, FBI Director Jim Comey testifying
for the first time before the House Intel Committee about any Russian
interference in the presidential election and Trump`s wiretapping claims,
get your popcorn.
And also as if that wasn`t enough, House Republicans now saying they think
they`ll have enough support for a full vote on health care repeal as soon
as Thursday. Today some members of the Republican Study Committee, though,
were saying they will support the bill after some alleged concessions from
the president.
Our panel is back. And what a panel it is. Zerlina and Erin. This was a
big issue in the campaign. I mentioned you worked for Hillary.
MAXWELL: Yes.
MELBER: Donald Trump didn`t win more votes but he did win the thing that
matters, electoral college.
MAXWELL: Yes.
MELBER: And he ran 100 percent on repealing Obamacare.
MAXWELL: Yes.
MELBER: It is proving harder, though.
MAXWELL: Yes, and I think that one of the reasons it`s proving harder is
because it`s a lot easier to say I`m going to repeal and replace Obamacare
as a talking point than it is to actually take away health insurance from
Americans who are benefiting from it right now.
The old saying is, people don`t know who gave you health insurance,
perhaps, but they`re going to know exactly who took it away from them. And
they`re going to know that when they go to the doctor and they ask for a
much larger co-pay than they`re used to paying, who is to blame for that?
And I think that that`s the damage for Republicans is that they`re taking
away something from people.
MELBER: Let me push back on that, Erin. Let me put forward a different
theory which is that everything Trump`s doing is great and the press hasn`t
been speaking properly about it. And under that theory, it`s not so much
what he`s doing but the improper words of the press. Here is the president
on that point today.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: I want everyone to know I`m 100 percent behind us. I want
everybody to know that the press has not been speaking properly about how
great this is going to be. They have not been giving it a fair press. The
press is, well, as you know, in many cases, I call it the fake news. It`s
fake news. This is going to be great for people. So I just want to let
the world know I am 100 percent in favor.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: If you could respond without speaking improperly, I would
appreciate it.
RYAN: Sure. Sorry, as a member of the press, it`s very difficult for me
to not speak improperly. One thing I do want to say is, you know, Donald
Trump right now is coming up with – coming up on a real-life confrontation
between his words and reality. People who in the middle of the country,
who maybe voted for him, who don`t really care about Russia, don`t really
care about the integrity of Europe, don`t really have time to think about
that in their day-to-day lives, do care about their health and they care
about how much of their money is going to pay for health care.
And if Donald Trump can`t follow through on his promise, this is something
that`s going to affect them and the proof will be in the pudding.
Regardless of what Donald Trump says, these people will still have to pay
more for health care. And it`s not the press that`s saying it, it`s the
Congressional Budget Office. It`s individual analysis of what the impact
on families would be.
MELBER: Well, and Zerlina, to that point, I mean, it`s like Hillary
Clinton throwing some shade at President Trump and saying, oh, you`ve just
discovered that health care is complicated.
MAXWELL: Health care is complicated.
MELBER: That`s a real quote. Diplomacy is exhausting. She`s travelled a
lot, right.
MAXWELL: Right.
MELBER: And then getting things through Congress, right? You could –
it`s not about strong or weak.
MAXWELL: Right.
MELBER: I work – I worked in the Senate, Lawrence worked in the Senate.
It`s not about whether people are aggressive.
MAXWELL: Right.
MELBER: They`re all aggressive.
MAXWELL: Right.
MELBER: They made to it the U.S. Senate. And just like people who tend to
be president are aggressive. That doesn`t get you over the line.
MAXWELL: Right.
MELBER: There`s a lot more nuance and collaboration that`s required. Do
you think he`s evincing it yet?
MAXWELL: No, I don`t think so. I mean, I think he`s going to have a tough
time, one, because he`s never held elected office and so just understanding
how politics works just in a really basic level is going to be – it`s been
difficult for him, and it will continue to be difficult for him. But also,
you just can`t strong-arm your way to passing a legislative agenda. That`s
not how this works.
And, you know, the guy who sold Trump University to people and stole their
money should – you know, he`s not the one that I`m going to believe when
he`s saying, you`re going to like this plan, Trumpcare is going to make you
– save you so much money.
MELBER: Well, Zerlina –
MAXWELL: I don`t know if I can believe him.
MELBER: You`re saying he stole the money. In fairness, he did give $25
million of it back when he was forced to in court.
(LAUGHTER)
MAXWELL: Right. I mean, listen. This guy –
MELBER: If you`re going to be fair.
MAXWELL: Yes, totally. Thank you for being fair, Ari.
RYAN: I mean, I think, like, you know, like I was saying, I think that
Donald Trump can`t say something when people are experiencing something
else. Like their reality is going to “Trump” his words.
MAXWELL: Right. Right.
RYAN: And like – and what`s also interesting is that Donald Trump`s idea
that he can kind of strongman his way through things. It`s really an
extension of how he`s always operated as this extremely masculine,
aggressive, flashy person. And that`s not something, like, that outwardly
manifested as a way to run the country.
MELBER: Well, right. And it may have been popular in certain parts of the
country so everybody goes, oh, people like this. Right? And the question
now is do people like what the results are if that`s a governing strategy.
It is young, just Samantha Bee said, we`re just 7 1/2 weeks in.
[22:55:04] We`ll see what the results are. Our job is just to report them.
Erin Gloria Ryan and Zerlina Maxwell, thank you for your insights tonight.
RYAN: Thank you.
MAXWELL: Thank you.
MELBER: Always fun.
Now coming up, the LAST WORD of the week which is kind of, sort of related
to that video right there.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
MELBER: A Secret Service laptop that was stolen from an agent`s car in New
York yesterday we can report tonight is still missing. Politico noting
that it allegedly contains information about the layout of Trump Tower as
well as other security materials. In a statement today that did confirm
the theft, the agency stressed that the Secret Service laptops are
generally highly secure, require multiple authorizations to protect their
contents.
We`ll bring you more on that story as we have it. And we will be right
back.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
MEYERS: Cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency? Saw that coming.
The only environments you care for are fairways and greens and that
endangered marshland you call a haircut. Cuts to the National Endowment
for the Arts? Again not surprised. The only art you like are paintings of
yourself where they take out the neck fat.
But Meals on Wheels? Meals on Wheels? How dead inside do you have to be
to not want old people to get food? Your heart is so small it makes your
tiny hands look like catcher mitts.
Old people voted for you. Your key demographics were old people and older
people. They believed you when you said you cared about them. There`s
nothing more lowlife than lying to the elderly.
[23:00:03] You should know that, you`re 70. Don`t you hate it when people
lie to you and say things like, “I`ll try to make it down next week. It`s
just – I`m on kayak and there are just no flights.”
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: Seth Meyers` point of view right there. That is THE LAST WORD for
tonight. I`m Ari Melber. Appreciate you watching and my special two-hour
preview of the confirmation hearing to the Supreme Court nominee Neil
Gorsuch is this Sunday, 5:00 p.m. Eastern. I hope you`ll join us. Lots to
talk about.
Now stay tuned. “ALL IN” with Chris Hayes is next.
END
Copyright 2017 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.>
Copyright 2017 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by
United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed,
transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written
permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark,
copyright or other notice from copies of the content.>