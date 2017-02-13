The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell, Transcript 2/13/2017

Transcript:

Show: The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell

Date: February 13, 2017

Guest: John Harwood, John Schindler, Indira Lakshmanan, Colin Kahl, Yashar Ali, David Jolly, Indira Lakshmanan, Zerlina Maxwell

JOY REID, MSNBC: Good evening, Rachel. You know, I`ll tell you, I am here

in Los Angeles and I swear if Hollywood, if a Hollywood screenwriter were

to write a screenplay about the last three weeks and say it was about a

presidential administration, I doubt anyone would buy it, they`d say it`s

just not realistic.

MADDOW: Yes, exactly, you`ve got to put this back, workshop this in a

little bit, try to make it a little more nuanced, yes.

REID: Make it more like something that would really happen in a

presidential administration, was wow, it is – it is wow.

Well, thank you very much my friend, have a –

MADDOW: Thanks Joy –

REID: Great night –

MADDOW: Thanks.

REID: OK, take care, thank you, Rachel. And I am Joy Reid in for Lawrence

O`Donnell.

Donald Trump`s national security adviser is accused of lying to the vice

president about his conversations with Russia.

Tonight, there`s breaking news from “The Washington Post” which claims that

the White House was warned about General Flynn and a Republican congressman

thinks Flynn should be fired.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Michael Flynn`s future in question.

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC: “The Washington Post” reported that Flynn discussed

sanctions with the Russian ambassador weeks before President Trump`s

inauguration.

STEVE KORNACKI, MSNBC: Are you saying you`re satisfied that he did not

have those conversations?

KELLYANNE CONWAY, COUNSELOR TO DONALD TRUMP: General Flynn has said he

can`t recall.

KORNACKI: Are you saying that is good enough for President Trump to

consider the matter settled?

CONWAY: I think General Flynn`s statement speaks for itself.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Flynn led Vice President Pence to believe that he

absolutely did not talk about the sanctions.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you still have confidence in him? Did he lie to

you?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There`s so much – crazy, it`s like three weeks of

Trump is like five years of Nixon.

(LAUGHTER)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The real toxic environment right now.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We need a national security adviser that the president

can trust.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: His security clearance ought to be withdrawn.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I really think it`s time for him to step down.

MATTHEWS: Somebody is a pain in the butt, you got to deal with it, right?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You stand by him 100 percent?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Just put out a statement.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sean Spicer; the press secretary said the president is

evaluating the situation.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mentally though, are you OK?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Kidding me? Are you actually –

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Chaos reigns in the White House. It`s been nearly four days since

reports first surfaced that President Donald Trump`s national security

adviser Lieutenant General Michael Flynn may have discussed easing U.S.

sanctions against Russia when he spoke with the Russian ambassador to the

U.S. before Trump was inaugurated.

And we still don`t have a clear picture of what Donald Trump thinks about

these reports. But it`s becoming clearer that officials around the

president were indeed quite concerned about General Flynn.

“The Washington Post” is reporting tonight that the former acting Attorney

General Sally Yates “informed the Trump White House late last month that

she believed Michael Flynn had misled senior administration officials about

the nature of his communications with the Russian ambassador to the United

States.

And warned that the national security adviser was potentially vulnerable to

Russian blackmail.”

Current and former U.S. officials said the “Post” goes on to report that in

the final days of the Obama administration, James Clapper who was the

director of national intelligence and John Brennan; the CIA director at the

time shared Sally Yates` concerns about Flynn.

And there`s more. New reporting tonight from “Politico” that the Trump

White House is reportedly searching for potential replacements for General

Flynn.

According to their reporting, Trump`s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner

is leading the search.

The potential list of candidates includes names like retired General David

Petraeus who`s scheduled to meet with the president this week.

But Donald Trump`s senior advisers are publicly sending mixed signals about

the fate of the national security adviser. Late this afternoon, White

House Press Secretary Sean Spicer released this statement.

“The president is evaluating the situation. He`s speaking to Vice

President Pence, relative to the conversation the Vice President had with

General Flynn.

And also speaking to various other people about what he considers the

single-most important subject they`re in, our national security.” So, that

sounds like the president has some doubts about his national security

adviser.

However, just an hour before that statement was released, White House

counselor Kellyanne Conway told Msnbc that Trump has complete confidence in

General Flynn.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CONWAY: General Flynn does enjoy the full confidence of the president.

KORNACKI: By saying he enjoys the full confidence of the president, are

you saying you`re satisfied that he did not have those conversations, that

he did not mislead the vice president?

CONWAY: No, those are two different questions you asked me, and I`ll

repeat the answer is, does he have the full confidence of the president?

Yes, he does.

Then you`re asking me, what did he talk about with people when I wasn`t on

the phone? So, the only way for me to answer that is to tell you what he

has said, which is that he can`t recall.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: A senior administration official tells Nbc News that General Flynn

called Vice President Pence to apologize for misleading him about his

communications with Russian ambassador.

Even though Flynn`s most recent statement on that matter was that he

couldn`t recall if sanctions were discussed.

This afternoon, Donald Trump held a press conference after hosting Canadian

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House where he – wait for it,

wasn`t asked about this issue.

The president took questions from a conservative website, “The Daily

Caller”, and a local outlet owned by a media group that White House adviser

Jared Kushner reportedly negotiated with, in an effort to secure better

media coverage.

That`s according to a political report from back in December. A White

House official tells Nbc News, several aides have been encouraging Trump to

fire General Flynn.

Although multiple White House sources say a move is “not imminent”.

An administration official told “The Washington Post” there`s a broad

consensus inside Trump`s White House that Flynn lied to the White House

about conversations he had with Russia.

And developing tonight, Democrats on the House Oversight and Government

Reform Committee has sent a letter to the committee`s Chairman Republican

Jason Chaffetz requesting an investigation of Flynn in light of these new

reports.

And joining us now are Indira Lakshmanan; a Washington columnist for the

“Boston Globe”, John Schindler; national security columnist for the “New

York Observer”.

His new piece in the paper is called “The Spy Revolt Against Trump Begins”.

And John Harwood; chief Washington correspondent for “Cnbc”. And John, I`m

going to start with you because it seems to me there are sort of different

compartments of questions that need to be asked.

Because the most obvious one, and I`m going to throw it to you is, do we

have any clarity as to whether Michael Flynn is on thin ice or has the

confidence of the president?

Because Kellyanne Conway is either misled, misinformed or not being honest

when she said that he does.

JOHN HARWOOD, CNBC WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: Well, I would –

JOHN SCHINDLER, NATIONAL SECURITY COLUMNIST, NEW YORK OBSERVER: Yes –

HARWOOD: Say, Joy, he`s clearly on thin ice. The question is, is that

survivable? And I would say based on what we saw today that it might be

survivable.

When you look at the statements that were delivered back-to-back by Sean

Spicer and Kellyanne Conway, remember, Kellyanne Conway is closer to the

president of the United States than Sean Spicer is.

Sean Spicer is closer to the Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. But remember,

in this White House which is riven by factions, there`s been speculation

that Kellyanne Conway might succeed Reince Priebus as chief of staff.

And so, I would take her statement of full confidence of the president as

meaning something.

And I also think finally that when you look at the president and how he

would think about firing General Flynn, and how that would be giving into

critics including critics in the media.

I think his distaste for the media, distaste for giving critics what they

want, probably exceeds his desire to try to make up with Mike Pence for

whatever General Flynn told the vice president.

REID: Yes, and let`s go to the other John, John Schindler on this because

I think –

SCHINDLER: Yes –

REID: The other sort of big question here because everyone that`s, you

know, reported on this story and they`re discussing this story, is

presuming that Michael Flynn had conversations with the Russian ambassador,

obviously they didn`t tell Mike Pence about.

But the implication is that he also didn`t tell necessarily the president

about it.

But what do we know about whether or not Donald Trump had knowledge,

foreknowledge of Michael Flynn having these kinds of conversations with the

Russian ambassador?

Can you imagine that Michael Flynn who was destined to be in the

administration would have gone out on that kind of a limb with the

ambassador without Donald Trump knowing he was going to do it?

SCHINDLER: No, I can`t. And let me say upfront that Donald Trump has

taken a very casual attitude toward intelligence and security matters,

blowing off top-secret briefings, that sort of thing.

But as you indicated, the notion that Mike Flynn was deputized on his own

to say whatever he wanted.

To cut whatever deal he wanted with the Russian ambassador in multiple

conversations which preceded even the election is very hard to swallow no

matter how hands off Trump might be about details.

Given the fact that the campaign was under scrutiny for months over its

ties to Russia and what they really might be.

It`s difficult to imagine even a would-be administration as sort of oddly

disorganized as this one not having some control over something as

sensitive as talking to the Russian ambassador.

Which by the way, Mike Flynn, a career intelligence officer, unless he is

unimaginably stupid, had to be aware it was going to be intercepted and

there`d be transcripts of it somewhere.

So, there`s several layers of – back here, none of which looks very good

for the White House right now.

REID: Yes, exactly, and Jared, I mean, these are calls that are obviously

monitored. He used to be the head of the defense intelligence agency,

Michael –

SCHINDLER: Right –

REID: Flynn. This isn`t somebody who doesn`t know that if you make a call

to the Russian ambassador, it`s going to be monitored. And so, I think –

I wonder if we`re not asking the – really the most important question

here.

If there was a concern by Sally Yates; the former acting AG, that Michael

Flynn was compromised by his various relationships with the Russians,

shouldn`t we also be asking whether he was having these conversations with

the Russian ambassador?

Making assurance that he shouldn`t have been making with the full knowledge

of the president of the United States?

INDIRA LAKSHMANAN, WASHINGTON COLUMNIST, BOSTON GLOBE: Absolutely –

REID: Yes –

LAKSHMANAN: It`s completely inconceivable that any ambassador from Russia

in the United States is not constantly being surveilled.

Just as American ambassadors in Russia or in China or in any adversarial

state assume that all of their conversations are being listened to.

Likewise here in Washington, similar ambassadors should always assume that

their conversations are being tapped.

And so, for the former head of, you know, defense intelligence to not know

that, it just – it – you know, stretches credulity. It doesn`t make any

sense that he wouldn`t know he was being listened to.

And what I thought was most interesting about that “Washington Post” story

was that it wasn`t just Sally Yates who, of course, became famous to all of

us who didn`t know her before.

Or at least to members of the general public because of being fired by

Donald Trump over her refusal to enforce his migrant ban.

But it was also, as you said, John Brennan, Obama`s head of the CIA and

James Clapper, the DNI, who all wanted to go to someone in the White House,

perhaps even Trump himself to report this.

And it wasn`t just a violation of the Logan Act which they realized maybe

we can`t prosecute him on that.

You know, these kinds of contacts with a foreign, you know, agent, during

an election. But also just this very peculiar thing of undermining

sanctions policy. I find it completely bizarre.

REID: Yes, and John Schindler, you know, your piece –

SCHINDLER: Yes –

REID: Is titled “The Spy`s Revolt Begins”. You had Donald Trump really

going after the intelligence community throughout the campaign and showing

this incredible (INAUDIBLE), this incredible affinity for Russia and for

Vladimir Putin.

He never criticizes Putin. He seems to be, you know, sort of very positive

toward everything that he does.

And then you have Michael Flynn that`s got this relationship going back to

the time he was expelled from DIA.

The “New York Times” has this report that the army is investigating whether

Michael Flynn took money from the Russian government in 2015.

Says “the army is investigating whether Flynn received money from the

Russian government during a trip he took to Moscow in 2015 according to

defense officials.” Such a payment would violate the emoluments clause

which we`ve heard a lot about.

Which prohibits former military officers from receiving money. We know, it

says a defense official said there`s no record of Mr. Flynn filing the

required paperwork –

SCHINDLER: Right –

REID: For the trip. And we know he was paid as a – as a commentator for

RT. Is this – are we starting to see the intelligence services rebel

against what somebody that they fundamentally don`t trust?

SCHINDLER: Yes, and they`re sickened by this. And they understand that

Mike Flynn used to be one of us. This is a career military intelligence

officer, a cold war veteran. This is not some guy off the street.

He had a DIA. He knew exactly what he was doing when he took trips to

Moscow, when he talked to Russian military intelligence, addressed them at

their headquarters.

When he sat famously at a table alongside Vladimir Putin for RT`s tenth

anniversary party. When he took money from RT which he understood RT is

the Kremlin.

No matter what he says now, Michael Flynn is not dumb. He is a career

intelligence guy, he knows exactly what he was doing.

And this is just a tip of an iceberg. There are persistent reports that

there were other payments that other members of his family were receiving

Russian payments.

I have a feeling this is all going to start coming out soon and it`s not

going to be pretty. And here`s where Congress really needs to get

involved, perhaps –

REID: Yes –

SCHINDLER: With a special prosecutor because this is going to get very

tricky, very fast politically speaking.

REID: And very quickly, John Harwood, you know, you have John Schindler

reporting that you`re starting to have a sensitive information withheld

from the White House because they don`t necessarily trust Michael Flynn, et

cetera.

Could the White House possibly be trying to solve this problem by putting

General Petraeus in instead.

That`s one of the reports that`s floating around, when he has a conviction

for passing classified data to his former girlfriend.

HARWOOD: Well, look, I think David Petraeus would be a fine choice as

national security adviser, notwithstanding that mistake that he made.

He`s got a lot of respect in the military community. I think the question

is whether we get there and how quickly we get there.

And the larger question that John is reporting raises is what sort of

congressional inquiry are we going to have into not just Michael Flynn`s

ties with the Russians, but also the president of the United States ties.

And what is the meaning of those? We don`t know the answer. A lot of

smoke, a lot of – you know, we had the intelligence community reports

saying that they purposely intervened in the election to help the election

of Donald Trump.

Why did that happen? There are a lot of things that we don`t know the

answers to, and the biggest question is whether a Congress controlled by

the president`s party is going to oversee investigations that give us those

answers.

REID: Yes, especially since as you said it has to go all the way to the

president of the United States because that is who hired (INAUDIBLE)

Michael Flynn.

John Schindler and John Harwood, thanks to both of you and Lakshmanan –

SCHINDLER: Thanks –

REID: Will be back later in the show. Coming up, Donald Trump and

Republicans were extremely concerned about protecting classified

information when it came to Hillary Clinton`s e-mails.

Not so much with Donald Trump and his open-air situation room at Mar-a-

Lago. And do Republicans have a breaking point when it comes to Donald

Trump`s actions? A Republican who thinks they should have already gotten

there will join me.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: We have breaking news tonight about Donald Trump`s travel ban. A

federal judge in Virginia has just ruled against President Donald Trump`s

travel ban and sided with the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The state argued the ban violated the First Amendment`s establishment

clause which pertains to government and religion.

Judge Leonie Brinkema who was appointed by President Clinton issued a

preliminary injunction tonight halting the ban for anyone with connections

to the state of Virginia.

Judge Brinkema wrote, “there is a likelihood that the Commonwealth will

prevail on the merits in court and that stopping “unconstitutional action”

by the executive branch is always in the public`s interest.”

Unlike the Seattle case which halted the ban nationwide, this ruling only

applies to people connected to the state of Virginia.

And up next, how Donald Trump`s team is handling secret information.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: Pictures posted on social media are raising questions about whether

Donald Trump may have mishandled sensitive national security information.

The pictures appear to show the reaction of Trump and his aides on Saturday

night moments after North Korea tested a ballistic missile.

They show Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe holding a

meeting with their aides in the outdoor restaurant of Trump`s private club,

Mar-a-Lago, where club members were dining.

One photo appears to show an aide using the light from a cellphone camera

to help the leaders view documents.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer today denied the sensitive information was

discussed during the dinner meeting, telling Nbc News the two leaders only

discussed an upcoming press conference.

And the president was briefed on the missile launch separately. That

wasn`t the end of Donald Trump`s night, however.

After a brief press conference on the missile launch, he dropped in on a

wedding reception at the club.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: And I said to the Prime Minister (INAUDIBLE), and I said – Prime

Minister of Japan, I said, come on, Shinzo, let`s go over and say hello.

And I hope everybody (INAUDIBLE).

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Questions about Donald Trump`s handling of classified material could

prove awkward for Republicans who made Hillary Clinton`s handling of

classified information a central issue in the presidential election.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. PAUL RYAN (R-WI), SPEAKER, UNITED STATES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES:

So, I really believe that if we have someone who is so recklessly

mishandled sensitive classified information, the kind of stuff I get as

speaker of the house because I`m in the transition in continuity of

government, I think that we should think this through.

And I think the DNI has an obligation especially given what we just learned

from what the FBI has said that she should not get that classified

information.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: And joining me now is Colin Kahl; a professor at Georgetown

University and a former national security adviser to Vice President Biden.

And also joining us is Yashar Ali; contributing writer for “New York

Magazine” and “The Daily Beast”.

All right, gentlemen, thank you guys for being here. Let`s start with you,

Colin, on this question of a bit of hypocrisy it seems on the part of

Republicans.

We just played Paul Ryan; the speaker of the house questioning whether or

not Hillary Clinton ought to be able to handle classified information or be

given classified briefings as president because she had a private e-mail

server.

That by the way has not been found or been hacked. After the DNI denied

that request, denied Paul Ryan`s request, actually blocked Hillary Clinton

from receiving classified briefings, Paul Ryan actually put out another

statement on it.

And this is what he said, he said “I renew my call for the director of

national intelligence to suspend all classified briefings for Secretary

Clinton until this matter is fully resolved.”

So, Colin, have you seen any evidence that Paul Ryan or any Republicans are

looking to do the same thing regarding Donald Trump?

COLIN KAHL, PROFESSOR, GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY: No, of course not. As I –

as I tell my students at Georgetown in foreign affairs and politics, it`s

the constant management of hypocrisy.

REID: Yes, absolutely. And, you know, what we`re talking about here,

Yashar, your report showed that Donald Trump had a very interesting night

at Mar-a-Lago at his private club.

Which people paid $200,000 to be members. Walk us through a little bit

about what happened.

Because we know he was at a wedding that perhaps he was invited to, perhaps

not. Explain if you could.

YASHAR ALI, CONTRIBUTING WRITER, NEW YORK MAGAZINE: So, he held a joint –

the – hastily put together a joint press conference with the Prime

Minister of Japan where he spoke for about 17 seconds.

And then left that press conference and went to this wedding which I don`t

have a problem with in any other situation except for the fact that we were

facing a difficult situation.

And, you know, we don`t know a lot about North Korea, even our intelligence

agencies don`t know a lot about North Korea.

And the fact that he was willing to take the time to go to that wedding

reception for someone who contributed at least a $100,000 to his election

efforts was odd to say the least.

The facts of the matter is that Donald Trump spent a number of years poking

fun at Hillary Clinton for Benghazi and attacking her for Benghazi. But he

was sort of doing the same thing and not paying attention.

REID: And you know – and Colin, one of the other things he was doing

apparently was holding a meeting in open situation with cellphone cameras

to light the documents with other people around.

Let me play you what the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee

had to say on “MEET THE PRESS DAILY” today about what a lot of people are

calling his open-air situation room.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Does that concern you, the idea of an open-air

situation room where citizens, private citizens could watch?

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D), CALIFORNIA: Of course, it does, as well as we don`t

know what documents they were examining with cellphones that may or may not

have been compromised.

And it`s all the more appalling when you consider that this is a crowd that

castigated Secretary Clinton for how she handled classified or confidential

information.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Colin Kahl, have you ever seen a situation where a president of the

United States held a high level, I suppose, meeting with the Prime Minister

of an allied country in essentially an open-air restaurant that he owns?

KAHL: No, it`s very strange. I mean, typically in a meeting like this,

you`d have a private room, even if it was at a resort or something.

Something away from the cameras. I mean, there`s no bigger intelligence

target on planet earth than the president of the United States.

So, you certainly wouldn`t want to have a serious conversation with a

foreign leader with a bunch of strange ears around or waiters who could be

intelligence officers from some foreign country.

So, that`s very odd. And then of course, when the crisis broke out at the

very least, the president should have, you know – he and Prime Minister

Abe should have gotten up and gone into a private room where they could be

assured that their conversations would be secure.

REID: Yes, and you know, Yashar, last week, Senator Martin Heinrich, the

Democrat from New Mexico.

He actually tweeted out a photo and it appeared to show a key that`s left

in a lock bag that contains classified information and it`s in the Oval

Office.

And this was during a meeting with the CEO of Intel, of Intel Corporation.

And he tweeted “never leave a key in a classified lock bag in the presence

of non-cleared people.”

I mean, the treatment of classified information by this White House to say

nothing of the fact that Donald Trump still tweets from a phone.

And is there any evidence, you know, in your reporting that this is a

secured phone that he`s tweeting from? I mean, what do you make of their

handling in general of classified info?

ALI: No, he`s using – he`s using his old Android phone to tweet.

And the “Ap” and a number of other outlets reported that people call that

non-secure phone. He sees that they`re calling and he calls them from a

secure phone.

But the key with all of this, and I just want to jump back to something

that Colin just said, the facts of the matter is that Donald Trump uses

temporary foreign workers for his resort.

This was an – this was an issue that was brought up during the campaign.

And something that just occurred to me, and the question that I have is, is

the FBI vetting these workers now? Because –

REID: Yes –

ALI: They are on the same property all the time with the president of the

United States.

They`re serving him, they`re around him. I know the Secret Service does

some vets on folks that are serving the president or another protectee.

But is the FBI doing a deep vet on these folks? Because they can do

anything.

REID: Yes, good question especially if they`re having their meetings in

the middle of a restaurant.

ALI: Yes –

REID: Yashar Ali and Colin Kahl, thank you very much –

KAHL: You bet –

REID: With you. And coming up, Donald Trump made a big deal about

promoting women at the White House today. But do Trump`s words match his

actions? That`s next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHEN MILLER, SENIOR POLICY ADVISER TO DONALD TRUMP: The bottom line is

that a district judge, a district judge in Seattle, cannot make immigration

law for the United States, cannot give foreign nationals in foreign

countries rights they do not have and cannot prevent the president of the

United States from suspending the admission of refugees from Syria.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JOY REID, NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT, MNSBC: That was senior White House

policy adviser Stephen Miller on “meet the press.” The 31-year-old who

despite having no presidential level policy experience was a key architect

of the travel ban that prevented tens of thousands of Muslim tourists and

students and even green card holders from entering the United States before

it was slapped down by two federal courts. Miller and Trump`s chief

strategist, Breitbart`s Steve Bannon, have been the driving forces behind

the president`s national security and immigration agenda which is

unironically titled “America First.”

Well, yesterday on CBS`s Face the Nation Miller took his defense of that

agenda one step further.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MILLER: Our opponents, the media and the whole world will soon see as we

begin to take further actions that the powers of the president to protect

our country are very substantial and will not be questioned.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: And joining us now, former Florida Congressman, republican

Congressman, David Jolly. Mr. Jolly, thank you very much for being here.

DAVID JOLLY, FMR CONGRESSMAN OF THE UNITED STATES: Good to be with you.

REID: Let me play you – thank you, sir. Let me play you what democratic

Senator Chris Coonss of Delaware had to say about that on Morning Joe.

Take a listen.

JOLLY: Sure.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS COONS, UNITED STATES SENATOR: That is a simply stunning statement.

The idea that a senior adviser to the president would go on camera and say

the president`s authority will not be questioned, shows both a striking

lack of understanding of the structure of our government.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI, TELEVISION HOST: That`s a nice way of putting it.

COONS: A complete lack of respect for judicial independence. It`s going

to make confirmation of Judge Gorsuch harder. If the president doesn`t

walk that back, I think he will have more and more problems on a bipartisan

basis.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: And legal scholar Laurence Tribe had an even stronger reaction to

it. This is the tweet that he sent out. He said Stephen Miller chillingly

said the powers of the president will not be questioned. All that was

missing was the heil Trump salute.

JOLLY: Sure.

REID: Pretty strong reactions from democrats, from legal scholars, where

are the republicans?

JOLLY: Look the first month of the Trump administration has been this J.V.

moment. Get that 31 year old sweaty kid off the TV and bring in the senior

steady hand. Look Bush 43 came in, in a very similar environment, right?

People are questioning his fitness, he had lost the popular vote. He

surrounded himself by Dick Cheney and Andy Card, people who whether you

liked them or not were a steady hand.

Look, Flynn`s next. He`s got to go. And then after that, who goes next?

But we will see turnover and frankly this 31-year-old should not have been

the voice of the president on Sunday morning TV when we`re at such a

pivotal moment.

REID: But Donald Trump, president of the United States, who Stephen Miller

worked for, who hired him, he seemed to be quite satisfied with that

defense of him. He tweeted out, the way he likes to communicate.

JOLLY: Right.

REID: Congratulations, Stephen Miller on representing me this morning on

the various Sunday morning shows. He thought he did an absolutely great

job. So, if the president likes this defense of him, has no problems with

it so far, what would possibly change his mind?

JOLLY: Well because he`s a narcissist who likes the loyalty. Listen,

what`s he going to do with Sean Spicer? A press secretary who is eminently

qualified, a good person but is being lampooned on Saturday Night Live two

weeks in a row. It is a business decision for Donald Trump. If a member

of his inner circle is being lampooned or being diminished, he`s going to

let them go.

Look, you realize what he did today. He threw Kellyanne Conway under the

bus. Somebody who frankly should be like a daughter to him comes out and

says Flynn has the loyalty of the president and the moment that happens,

Sean Spicer comes out and says something else. This is a president who is

a puppet master of his inner circle. We need to hear more from the

generals, from the cabinet secretaries, from the steady hands in a typical

administration and less from the political operations of a White House who

has yet to get their footing in the oval office right now.

REID: But and yet, you know, Donald Trump is entrusting policy to a 31-

year-old whose history if you go back, the Daily Beast wrote that when he

was in high school, people laughed at him because he was a buffoon but he

thrived on spectacle. But he wasn`t taken seriously but that he was

attacking things like announcements at the school that were not in English.

Somebody who Richard Spencer, the white supremacist, claims that he

mentored at duke, although now Stephen Miller denies it.

Why isn`t the Republican Party up in arms with someone like that with that

kind of racial history being not just part of the administration but

leading the policy shop?

JOLLY: So, let`s go above the racial questions if you will and I think

this is the very quiet anxiety of most republicans including congressional

republicans is how serious is the president taking this job? He is our

president, President Donald Trump, like him or loathe him. But how

seriously is he accepting this responsibility? And the anxiety we have is

based upon the decisions he made in the first 30 days.

The people he is surrounding himself with. And at some point, Joy and this

is very important, I mentioned Bush 43, you know, nine months into bush

43`s administration, he became a war president. Politics can be fun and

games, it can be sport during a campaign, but this is real life. This is

real life. And gods help us as a country if we end up in a moment of

national tragedy.

We`re a broken nation and the president is failing to unite us and he is

surrounding himself, frankly by J.V. Personnel who is not up to the job and

so we need more from this president, but we as a nation need to also do our

part to say, what do we do, how do we come together? Because, look,

Lincoln said a house divided shall not stand. We`re not a nation bringing

up arms against each other.

REID: Yes.

JOLLY: But we certainly are not a nation united right now. We need to

find that. We need leadership to do that.

REID: Absolutely I think it would be quite hard for a lot of Americans to

unite around anyone associated with Richard Spencer. I mean that`s one

thing your party has to grapple it, Congressman Jolly, thank you very much

for being here.

JOLLY: You got it. Thank you. Good to be with you.

REID: All right thank you and thanks. And coming Donald Trump and women

and later, President Donald Trump canceled yet another event in a state he

won as protests continue around the country.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Hello, everybody. Please

sit down. Let me help you, very heavy chair. These are seriously - I have

to - you have to be strong for these chairs. There you go, yes. Strong

people.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Strong women.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Strong women are here.

TRUMP: strong women are definitely here. There`s no question.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: And thus began the women`s roundtable today hosted by President

Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. First daughter

Ivanka Trump who promised to work on policies that would help women workers

and who also helped arrange today`s meeting tweeted, a great discussion

with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the

table, exclamation point. So women have just four seats in her father`s

cabinet. Barack Obama`s first cabinet had seven.

Justin Trudeau`s cabinet is 50 percent women. And he says his cabinet

looks like Canada. Donald Trump`s cabinet is mostly male and white. The

least diverse cabinet since Ronald Reagan, Vice President Mike Pence,

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Health and Human Services secretary Tom

Price, all three voted against the Lilly Ledbetter fair pay act. The first

piece of legislation President Obama signed which helped women in pay

discrimination cases.

One of Donald Trump`s first executive orders which he signed in a roomful

of men was an order reinstating the Mexico City policy or the global gag

rule which cuts funding to all international NGO that perform abortions

even though no U.S. Dollars would go to paying for those abortions. Most

of Donald Trump`s cabinet is against abortion rights but some go even

further like Tom Price who co-sponsored a personhood bill that would have

given constitutional rights to fertilized eggs basically outlawing birth

control like the pill and IUDS.

In 2012 Tom Price was asked what would happen to low-income women if birth

control was no longer required to be covered under health insurance and

here was his response.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TOM PRICE, FMR CONGRESSMAN OF THE UNITED STATES: Bring me one woman who`s

been left behind. Bring me one. There`s not one. The fact of the matter

is this is a trampling on religious freedom and religious liberty in this

country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Indira Lakshmanan and Zerlina Maxwell join me next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Women, as you know, and I can say that from my past life, I have so

many women executives that were phenomenal, phenomenal and really helped me

a great deal in business. So that was really fantastic. They played a

tremendously important role, women, in our economy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: And joining us now is Zerlina Maxwell the director of Progressive

programming for SIRIUSXM and back with us Indira Lakshmanan. Well thank

you both for being here. Let`s talk about this cabinet. Donald Trump has

rolled out Ivanka Trump once again to show that his administration is one

that will be positive, particularly for working women. But if you look,

Zerlina, at his cabinet secretary, the people he`s chosen, Mike Pence who`s

his vice president, Jeff Sessions who`s his attorney general, Tom Price at

HHS, and Mike Pompeo, the new CIA Director.

When they were in congress, all voted against reauthorizing the violence

against women act when they were in congress. Even one of the few women in

the cabinet, Elaine Chao opposed raising the minimum wage when she was

labor secretary. As we know the minimum wage disproportionately impacts

women. And then you`ve got Andrew Puzder who is Donald Trump`s choice to

be the Labor Secretary who`s been sued more times for employment

discrimination than any other burger chain, his company, Carl`s Jr.

The Newsweek reports that racil discrimination and sexual harassment claims

filed in federal court against the company and its franchises read like

stories from the 1940s or `50s before civil rights laws were even ever

enacted. Your thoughts, Zerlina.

ZERLINA MAXWELL, DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE PROGRAMMING FOR SIRIUSXM: Well I

mean that goes in line with Donald Trump just to be quite frank. Donald

Trump has a long history with making sexist remarks and so it`s not a

surprise that he would hire people who don`t have a solid track record on

treating women as full human beings and equal in the workplace. I think

that, you know, today`s meeting was a great photo op and Ivanka looks great

sitting at the desk in the Oval Office.

But she`s not in the seat, right? She`s not the president of the United

States. And she`s in that room because she is a familial relation to the

president of the United States. So it`s still not really an advancement

for all women and working women everywhere.

REID: And you know, Indira, indeed, there were people there from GE

Canada, TransAlta, the CEOs that were there from various companies, TNT

supermarket, not sure about that company, General Motors. You got the

steel industry leader there. So you had all these powerful executives in

the room but, you know, I can`t help watching those things unfold and

remember, this is still the guy who said what was said on that access

Hollywood tape, that doesn`t go away, Donald Trump`s own personal history.

He`s still the guy who according to AXEO`s had a dress code. Wants the

women who work for him to dress like women, said a source close to Trump`s

campaign. Even if you`re in jeans, the report said, you need to look neat

and orderly. We hear that women who worked in Trump`s campaign field

office, folks who spent more time knocking on doors than attending glitzy

events felt pressured to wear dresses to impress Trump.

I wonder if you had a sense of disconnect watching him sit there with these

powerful women knowing that`s who he is.

INDIRA LAKSHMANAN, WASHINGTON COLUMNIST FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE: Sure. I

mean nothing is going to change who Donald Trump is when it comes to women,

anyone who has seen that Access Hollywood tape and listened to it and

watched the way he talked about women throughout the campaign, anything

that he says sitting at the table talking about I respect women and I had

women, you know, executives and they were stupendous.

It`s not going to change what we know he has said about women, the negative

things. But all along of course he has held up his daughter, Ivanka Trump

who he obviously loves and respects and admires as his sort of bridge to

educated women, middle class women. Ivanka Trump, herself, uses as her

twitter bio she identifies herself as wife, mother, sister, and daughter,

entrepreneur and passionate advocate for the education and empowerment of

women and girls.

So, it sounds great. You know, she sort of identified herself in much the

way as her friend, Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton`s daughter, and wanted

to play this role in the campaign as sort of the way to bring in

Clintonites into Trump world. And I think she`s still trying to do that

sitting around the table doing the kind of roundtable that you could very

much imagine Hillary Clinton doing had she been president.

The difference is that Hillary Clinton did that kind of work her entire

life and all four years that she was secretary of state, I went on trips

with her around the world where she up at around tables with women

entrepreneurs. This is not the kind of thing that Donald Trump has done

his entire life.

MAXWELL: There would have been a black woman at that table if Hillary

Clinton had that meeting just to be clear.

LAKSHMANAN: That`s absolutely true.

REID: That is an important point. You know, it was not exactly

(INAUDIBLE). Very quick with you before we go Zerlina, the Washington Post

is now reporting four republican senators are currently undecided on Puzder

in part because of information that surfaced, allegations of that abuse

that his wife - his ex-wife made on the Oprah Winfrey show. He, of course,

denied it.

That kind of information, do can you think that could actually make Andrew

Puzder the first of these cabinet secretaries to not make it through?

MAXWELL: I think so if these reports that four republicans are going to

defect, I think so. Because, you know, this is something that`s very

substantial. It`s not just, you know, the regular day to day things that

happen in politics. The back and forth, this is a serious allegations and

certainly when you`re talking about Donald Trump`s administration, we

already talked about the Access Hollywood tape, you don`t want this kind of

narrative to hit an administration that already has problems with their

relationship to women and how they view women which is, you know,

traditionally in their case been as objects.

REID: Yes. Absolutely. All right. Stay with us, up next, are protests

keeping Donald Trump from events even in states that he won?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: Donald Trump`s new and controversial education secretary can`t seem

to catch a break. Secretary Betsy Devos is taking heat for a tweet Sunday

morning from the Department Of Education that misspelled W. E. B. Du Bois`s

name. After department of education was ridiculed online, the department

tweeted an apology that misspelled the word, apologies. You cannot make

this stuff up. We`ll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I kept hearing, you must win Ohio you cannot win the presidency

without Ohio. I want to thank Ohio. I want to thank the great people of

Ohio. It`s an incredible place, an incredible state.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: So Ohio was Donald Trump`s first stop on his victory tour after the

election. The president – was apparently scheduled to return to the state

this Thursday to sign a bill that would reverse Obama administration

regulations which were designed to prevent coal companies from dumping

waste into streams. But now the trip is off. The White House has given no

reason for the change, but perhaps the decision has to do with something

like this.

The nearly daily protests which have taken place across the country ever

since Donald Trump`s inauguration. The Ohio trip appears to be the second

one canceled in recent weeks. Earlier this month, a planned visit to a

Harley Davidson factory in Milwaukee was also called off, reportedly

because of concerns about protests. Zerlina Maxwell and Indira Lakshmanan

are back with us.

All right so Zerlina I`ll start with you on this. Donald Trump is facing

gallop disapproval rating of 54 percent and approval rating of 40 percent

that typically is the high water mark this period of time in a presidency.

It can probably only go down from here absent of some other circumstance.

Do it you think he is finally maybe realizing that and deciding not to go

where there will be protesters?

MAXWELL: I don`t know if President Donald Trump has realized that. But

certainly his staff has realized that. I think the optics for him are

going to be problematic no matter where he goes. But the problem going

forward is that these protests are just going to get bigger because

organizers are going to be more strategic and nuanced and target swing

districts, town hall meetings, when representatives are in their districts

to talk about how they want to dismantle Obamacare.

So, there`s a lot that is going to go on in the next few years and the

protests I think are just going to continue to get bigger.

REID: And Indira, I`m wondering if there`s a concern among the White House

staff to Zerlina`s point that maybe those protests might just all be, you

know, the millions of people that George Soros apparently gives each $5 to

go out and protest according to the conspiracy theories on the right. But

it might also start to include his own supporters.

There`s a report in Politico by Zachary Karabell. It was posted earlier

today that titled President Trump has done almost nothing. It says there`s

a wide gap, a chasm between what the administration has said and what it`s

done. There have been 45 executive orders or presidential memoranda signed

with the notable exception of the travel ban, almost none of them have

mandated much action or clear change or current regulations and he still

doesn`t have Mexico paying for the wall.

Do you think there`s concern that there might actually be a revolt from his

own side?

LAKSHMANAN: Look, I think there are some hard Trump supporters who are

still very much supporting Trump. But I think that Trump himself and the

aides are still in denial about these protests. They genuinely believe

that these people are paid by Soros and his ilk. Trump, himself keeps

insisting that when he leaves Florida that there are crowds and crowds of

massive supporters and the media is so dishonest that they`re not reporting

on all of these supporters.

You know, so I think he`s in his bubble of denial about this. And, you

knows, part of this is he`s not going to Ohio, he`s going back to Mar-a-

Lago, his private club for the third weekend in a row at a cost to

taxpayers of $3 million. And, you know, echo that back with how every time

that Barack and Michelle Obama went on vacation, he took to twitter to

criticize them and complain about how much it cost U.S. Taxpayers for them

to go on vacation.

So it`s sort of ironic when he kept telling America that he wasn`t going to

take any vacation because there was so much to do. So much hard work that

he wasn`t going to go off on vacation, I mean, one of the things about Mar-

a-Lago which I find most distressing is he`s calling it the winter White

House but it`s, in fact, a private paid $200,000 per membership club where

anybody including Russian Agents, for whatever we know, could buy

memberships and can get access to whatever they want, whatever kind of

information including someone was putting on Facebook a picture of the guy

who carries the president`s nuclear football. I mean, it`s incredible, you

know.

REID: And Zerlina – and Zerlina very quickly, and were Donald Trump also

just reduced the pay of all of his foreign national workers because he only

hires apparently at Mar-a-Lago foreign nationals.

MAXWELL: I think this is like the biggest security risk I`ve ever heard

of. And in some ways it sounds like a television show except we`re living

it. And I can`t believe we`re only in week three and I`m very alarmed not

just because of the security risks in Mar-a-Lago but also business ties

that haven`t fully been investigated in terms of the emoluments clause.

And there`s a lot - I think we`re just going to be investigating for the

next four years if the republicans actually showed up and do their job.

REID: Well that is the big question Indira because they so far haven`t

shown any interest in any of this.

LAKSHMANAN: Well it was really interesting to see in the Jason Chaffetz

meeting I think you showed a little bit of video from that.

REID: Yes.

LAKSHMANAN: The Utah congressman, people were shouting do your job, do

your job.

REID: Do your job. Yes.

LAKSHMANAN: Yes. So –

REID: Well let`s see if they do it. Zerlina Maxwell, Indira Lakshmanan,

thank you very much. Appreciate it

MAXWELL: Thank you.

REID: And I - thanks ladies. And I am Joy Reid and for Lawrence

O`Donnell. You can follow me on twitter @joyannreid and MSNBC`s live

coverage continues in to the 11th Hour with Brian Williams, that`s next.

END