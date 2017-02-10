The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, Transcript 2/10/2017
Show: THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL
Date: February 10, 2017
Guest: Rick Stengel, Colin Kahl, Rick Wilson, Ken Vogel, Jonathan Allen, Erin Gloria Ryan, Hunter Walker
[22:00:00] RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: That does for us tonight. See you
again Monday. Now it`s time for “THE LAST WORD.” Ari Melber sitting in
for Lawrence tonight.
Good evening, Ari.
ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Rachel. Have a great weekend.
MADDOW: You too.
MELBER: I am Ari, in for Lawrence. And Donald Trump`s National Security
adviser Michael Flynn discussing sanctions with Russia before Trump was
inaugurated, which contradicts what the administration has been saying.
Also tonight, Donald Trump`s latest voter fraud fear is buses from
Massachusetts, and voters around the country challenging their
representatives at town halls to stand up to the new administration.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC`S “HARDBALL”: Anger that`s been erupting across the
country at Republican town halls.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I`ve been at the White House for 20 years, my fourth
president. I`ve never seen this.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This was the first time that a police department
determined that I needed an armed escort to safely leave the venue.
ANDREA MITCHELL, MSNBC ANCHOR: Despite denials, National Security adviser
Mike Flynn did, in fact, discuss U.S. sanctions against Russia with the
Russian ambassador.
STEVE KORNACKI, MSNBC ANCHOR: Leading Democrats in Congress now calling
for an investigation into National Security adviser Michael Flynn.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I thought Michael Flynn was unqualified for this job to
begin with. This just proves the point.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If, indeed, Mike Flynn lied to him or misled the vice
president, you tell me, how can they continue to work together?
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I don`t know about it. I
haven`t seen it.
STEPHEN COLBERT, HOST, “COLBERT REPORT”: Quick follow-up question, should
a president know stuff or not know stuff? I don`t know which one of those
two.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: Good evening. It is a principle bordering on a cliche that the
president holds no greater responsibility than keeping Americans safe.
That is why the “Washington Post`s” new report suggesting the possibility
of one of the most serious scandals an administration can face must be
seriously reviewed.
The “Post” reporting there`s evidence that Lieutenant General Michael
Flynn, President Trump`s National Security adviser, covertly discussed U.S.
sanction with a Russian ambassador during the Obama administration`s
tenure.
Now those reports appear to contradict those very public denials by Vice
President Pence, among others, and raised the question of how high in the
administration this alleged deception about statecraft went.
NBC News, we should note, has also confirmed this same account from the
“Washington Post.” Now it all stems from phone calls between Flynn and
Putin`s ambassador on December 29th. In case you weren`t counting, that
was the very same day President Obama imposed sanctions on Russia for
interfering in the U.S. presidential election.
Now, this report, we should note, is not preliminary. It is not based on
the accepted journalistic minimum of, say, two sources or a few more, say
three or four. The “Washington Post” cites nine current and former
officials in senior posts at multiple agencies at the time of the calls.
They unanimously state, quote, “Flynn`s references to the election-related
sanctions were explicit.” Two of those officials went further, saying,
“Flynn urged Russia not to overreact to the penalties being imposed by the
current president at the time, Barack Obama, making clear that the two
sides would be in a position to review the matter after Donald Trump was
sworn in as president.”
Now about those denials. Pence, Reince Priebus, and Sean Spicer have all
stated the opposite.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: They did not discuss
anything having to do with the United States` decision to expel diplomats
or impose a censure against Russia.
REINCE PRIEBUS, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: I have talked to general
Flynn. None of that came up. None – the subject matter of sanctions or
the actions taken by the Obama administration did not come up in the
conversation.
SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: There`s been one call. I talked
to General Flynn about this again last night. One call talks about four
subjects.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: Now to be clear and to be fair, Flynn is not corroborating the
entirety of these new reports, so you can consider them still contested.
But there`s something really interesting happening. He is backing off the
previous denials. We`re going to show you exactly what his spokesman has
told our own NBC News, quote, “Flynn can`t be 100 percent sure, but he
doesn`t remember talking sanctions with the Russian ambassador.”
[22:05:02] The senior official also telling NBC News that Vice President
Pence based his comments about Flynn`s discussions on conversations that he
had only with Mike Flynn.
Now reporters asked President Trump about this story this afternoon. As
you can see, it`s a big story. It has previously been discussed by senior
officials who work for the president. And this question we`re about to
show you was asked 16 hours after the “Washington Post” story broke. The
president`s response was to suggest he`s out of the loop.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: What do you make of reports that General Flynn had
conversations with the Russians about sanctions before you were sworn in?
TRUMP: I don`t know about it. I haven`t seen it. What report is that?
UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: There have been a number of reports –
UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: The “Washington Post” is reporting that he talked
to the ambassador to Russia before you were inaugurated about sanctions,
maybe trying to –
TRUMP: I haven`t seen that. I`ll look at that.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: The prospect of an American citizen working to covertly undermine
U.S. foreign policy is obviously serious, and we can tell you back in
Congress, the ranking member on the Homeland Security Committee, Democratic
Senator Claire McCaskill, is now calling on FBI Director James Comey to
provide a briefing on the scope and status of any FBI investigation related
to General Flynn`s contact with the Russian government.
Now, let`s be clear, few Americans today relish the idea of the FBI engaged
in another politically sensitive investigation of any kind, but McCaskill
is arguing the notion of not investigating such serious, now-documented
contacts is far worse.
Joining me now for context is Rick Stengel, former undersecretary of State
for public diplomacy in the Obama administration, a contributor here at
MSNBC, Colin Kahl, a professor at Georgetown University and a former
adviser to Vice President Biden, and Rick Wilson, a Republican strategist
and contributor to “The Daily Beast.”
Colin, how serious is this based on what is known?
COLIN KAHL, GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY: It`s pretty serious. I mean, there is
a couple things going on here. There`s the principle that you have one
administration at a time, so you potentially had someone working for Trump,
working behind the administration`s back to undermine the administration`s
policy. You then have the question of whether – you know, why Flynn
appeared to have misled both the public, but also people within the
administration to include Vice President Pence about what those
conversations were about.
And I think it raises deeper questions about what type of ties there were
between members of now the Trump administration, but previously, the Trump
campaign and representatives of the Russian government dating back to the
campaign time, which was another part of that “Washington Post” story and
also a piece in “The New York Times” today.
MELBER: And a part of the whole underlying issue, Richard Stengel, because
these sanctions here were applied by the previous administration based on
intelligence findings of election-related hacking and misinformation.
RICHARD STENGEL, FORMER UNDERSECRETARY FOR PUBLIC DIPLOMACY: Yes, and
there are also the other sanctions that the Obama administration imposed
because of the annexation of Crimea and the invasion of Ukraine. Those
really hit and hurt the Russians, and they had been trying to get them
reversed for a long time. If these stories are true, it is highly, highly,
highly inappropriate, to say the least, and may indeed the violation of the
Logan Act, which no one has been convicted of since it was passed in 1799,
which does not allow private U.S. citizens to talk to foreign powers about
American policy.
MELBER: So two questions and then I`ll bring in Rick Wilson. Number one,
is your view that someone who`s an incoming administration member would be
treatable as just like a private citizen? And two, have you ever seen
anything like this in your time at the State Department?
STENGEL: I haven`t seen anything like this at all. And I think people,
particularly dealing with Russia where it matters, are so highly sensitive
and go straight up to the president`s office, that people are very, very
loathed to do something like this. So to me it`s pretty much
unprecedented. The fact that he was likely to be in the incoming
administration might have some influence, but the law and the statute says
nothing about that, as you know.
MELBER: Rick Wilson?
RICK WILSON, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: I think the two central quick
questions here are very simple. The first is, Mike Flynn`s relationship
with Russia and with Putin was already a matter in question before this
happened. We – it was obvious that he was lying when he said, oh, I
wished the ambassador a Merry Christmas a couple weeks ago. This merits an
investigation. This merits an actual investigation, not something cursory.
(CROSSTALK)
MELBER: Well, let me –
WILSON: And the real question here –
MELBER: Let me draw on that –
WILSON: – is whether Republican leadership will take that up.
MELBER: Let me draw you on that. You`re making a very serious claim
there. You`re saying it was obvious at the time it was a lie? What is
your evidence for that?
WILSON: Look, the fact of the matter is Michael Flynn has a relationship
with Putin and the Russians that stretches well beyond the – I mean, he
worked for Putin`s propaganda television network, RT. You know, the guy
retires from the DIA and he`s in Russia a few weeks later having dinner
with Putin.
[22:10:03] This is a guy who has got some sort of connection there, and I
believe he is the facilitator of a lot of this happy talk. And Mike Flynn
is reported in a variety of sources to believe that he can strike some sort
of anti-Muslim alliance up with the Russians. We can put aside all
Russia`s behavior and adopt them as our new BFFs as long as they`ll fight
Islam with us.
MELBER: Well, let`s distinguish –
WILSON: And I think that`s what`s driving a lot of this.
MELBER: But let`s distinguish –
WILSON: That`s been reported pretty widely, Ari.
MELBER: Yes, let`s distinguish, though, between the policy debate, whether
that is a good idea, which is a part of any democracy, debating whether you
want to be warmer or not to Russia, and what you seem to be referring to,
which would be more problematic, some sort of corruption or alliance with
Russia that is based on something other than U.S. interests.
WILSON: You know, we talk about the Logan Act a lot, Ari, and most of the
time it`s when someone like Ted Kennedy goes over to Russia and talks smack
or Jimmy Carter goes to some third world nation and criticizes the U.S.
and, you know, makes all these statements. But in this case, we have a guy
who is going to be the most senior intelligence official in the country, de
facto, at least, go to the Russians before the election – or before the
inauguration, and say we`re going to lift these sanctions, don`t worry
about it, don`t overreact, let me help me help you.
MELBER: Right. Right.
WILSON: And the fact of the matter is, that is something that is a very
bright line, I think. And I think you`re going to see the leaks continue
because the intelligence community is quite obviously the number of sources
in both the “Times” and the “Post” stories today were astounding.
MELBER: Right. Well –
WILSON: And these are folks who see this guy as a security threat.
MELBER: Right. And what you`re referring to is just something that can`t
be emphasized enough. There is a fundamental distinction between arguing a
case or a point in the United States.
WILSON: Right.
MELBER: And trying to use elicit or covert meanings to undermine the
position of the U.S. government, whether you agree with it or not.
Colin, take a listen to Senator Chris Murphy. You look at how Democrats
are reacting, how far do they want to go. This is how far he was prepared
to go.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
KORNACKI: Some of your colleagues calling for an investigation, some
calling for his resignation. What`s your reaction to that news?
SEN. CHRIS MURPHY (D), CONNECTICUT: Well, I think Michael Flynn is very
dangerous. And so I think it`s time to start talking about whether he is
still suitable to be in the National Security Cabinet.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: Colin, do you agree with that?
KAHL: Well, I think Michael Flynn`s ideas have been dangerous for a long
time. The question of whether his conduct is dispositive and should get
him kicked out of the administration I think is probably something they`re
debating in the White House right now, if for no other reason, because I
have to imagine that Vice President Pence and Spicer and others are upset
that he apparently misled not only the American public but misled them.
So this is a serious issue, but I do really think it speaks to this broader
question. You know, the intelligence community determined overwhelmingly
with high confidence that the Russians interfered in our election, so it`s
not just whether or not Michael Flynn, you know, lied about what he did
during the transition period, but also whether he had contacts during the
campaign that speak to this question of whether there was a broader issue
of collusion. And so this really has to be investigated from top to bottom
in the Congress.
MELBER: Rick Stengel, I want to ask about what would have been our top
Russia story tonight if there wasn`t so much going on, something you know a
lot about from your tenure. Investigative journalist Cynthia McFadden
reporting Russia considering returning Snowden to the United States to,
quote, “curry favor with Trump.” Intelligence collecting information that
Russia is considering turning Snowden over as a, quote, “gift,” calling the
NSA leaker a spy and a traitor, Trump has, and saying he deserved to be
executed.
That`s according to a senior U.S. official who`s analyzed a series of
highly sensitive intel reports detailing the Russian deliberation and says
the Snowden handover is one of the various ploys to curry favor with Trump.
Your thoughts.
STENGEL: Yes. I mean, Ari, if true, it would be a win-win for Russia.
Presumably, they`ve extracted as much information from Snowden as they can
get. They would look like they were doing a favor for the new president.
The president would look strong in terms of prosecuting somebody who`s kind
of violated the most sanctified national security dictums. So it could be
true and it would be a probably a smart ploy for Putin, who has shown his
ability to manipulate the new president from beginning to end.
MELBER: Would Americans view it as a foreign policy victory for Donald
Trump?
STENGEL: I think I mean, popularity of Snowden, I mean, there`s lots of
disagreement about that, but I think most Americans feel that he betrayed
the country, so I think it would look like something that was strong for
the new administration.
MELBER: Rick Wilson, where do the politics go from here? There are
references to the Logan Act, there`s investigative processes there. I want
to be clear, there`s been no FBI public findings on anything like this.
WILSON: Correct.
MELBER: So that is all speculative. But what about the political
reaction, if any, from either party on what to do about this or how to
investigate it, at least out of Congress?
WILSON: Well, look, I mean, the Democrats have a significant disadvantage
here, is that they just don`t seem to have a single thematic point they can
latch on to with any of their messaging right now.
[22:15:04] They drift from this to Puzder to Tillerson to protests in the
streets. They seemed unfocused on this. The only people that can actually
address this and protect our national security in this matter and get to
the bottom of what`s going on, if you even take the best-case scenario that
Michael Flynn has had contacts that are inappropriate, there needs to be
someone taking a look at this. And the fact of the matter is right now,
leadership in the House and Senate, they have other fish to fry and they`re
going to let Trump keep running out the chain.
There are other members of the Senate – I`ve spoken to two of them today
who are very nervous about this, who are very upset about this, and they`re
reaching a point where they`re not going to play polite ball with
leadership. But in the House, it`s pretty much on lockdown. You saw Jason
Chaffetz last night essentially say that Donald Trump gets a get-out-of-
jail-free card. And his administration seems to be a slap on the wrist to
Kellyanne Conway but silence about a matter that could have incredibly
consequential and profound impacts on our national security.
MELBER: Well, it`s a big story, it is another shoe dropping in what has
been a lot of revelations about the role of Russia in the election, which
is something that is of nonpartisan concern, I would say, to many people in
the nation.
Rick Stengel and Colin Kahl, thank you for your expertise tonight. Rick
stays with us – Rick Wilson.
Now coming up, Donald Trump says he`s infuriated about these leaks that
keep coming from the White House and the details of his confrontational
phone calls to some foreign leaders.
Plus, Trump resurrecting baseless voter fraud claims and this time telling
it was buses of illegal voters coming from Massachusetts. That`s next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
MELBER: There`s a famous proverb from the businessman, poet and rapper
Jay-Z, a wise man told me don`t argue with fools because people from a
distance can`t tell who`s who.
Keep that proverb in mind as the Trump administration again renews its
argument that the American elections that we all participate in are rife
with voter fraud. President Trump now alleging without evidence that
secret buses of illegal voters from Massachusetts have tainted the
election.
Ken Vogel broke the story. He joins me next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
[22:20:43] UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: You spoke about you`re going to win this
court battle against the immigration and travel ban.
TRUMP: We`ll win that battle. The unfortunate part is it takes time
statutorily. So it takes time. We`ll win that battle, but we also have
other options, including just filing a brand-new order on Monday. Could
very well be, but I like to keep you – you know, I`d like to surprise you.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: That was President Trump talking about the element of surprise in
his immigration policy. Considering that the way he rolled out his travel
ban did lead to a surprise federal court ruling blocking the entire order,
some of his critics will keep rooting for surprises.
It has been at times difficult to follow the administration`s legal
strategy here. Minutes before Trump spoke on Air Force One, for example,
an aide said the White House did not plan to appeal the ruling against him
to the Supreme Court. Two hours later, White House press secretary Sean
Spicer told NBC News, “Every option is on the table.” And it includes
going to the Supreme Court.
Meanwhile, Politico is reporting today that Trump is increasingly
frustrated with some parts of his new job. Being president is harder than
Donald Trump thought. His mood has careened between surprise and anger as
he`s faced the predictable realities of governing, from congressional
delays over his Cabinet nominations, and legal fights holding up his
aggressive initiatives, to staff infighting as well as leaks.
Joining us now is Ken Vogel, chief investigative reporter for Politico, and
back with us, Rick Wilson, Republican strategist and contributor to “The
Daily Beast.”
Ken, what are you finding in your reporting?
KEN VOGEL, CHIEF INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER, POLITICO: Well, like you said in
the intro there, Trump is really frustrated. He – you know, some of these
things are really predictable, that he would have congressional opposition
to controversial nominees, that there would be judicial review and
challenges of – even decisions against him if he pushed aggressive
initiatives through executive order.
You would think you would understand that coming into the presidency, but
our sources tell us that with each of these setbacks, he`s become
increasingly like surprised anew and angry and really looking for
vengeance, as opposed to looking for ways in which to proceed.
Now you hear him, of course, talking about issuing a new executive order
potentially. That`s a little bit of a surprise based on what our sources
tell us, that he was so dug in on this and so looking to win these battles.
MELBER: Right.
VOGEL: That he would just – he would just sort of continue to fight.
Maybe it`s a good sign in some ways that he`s willing to take a step back
and recalibrate.
MELBER: Oh, sure. I mean, I think if he`s open to changing an order in
response to the courts, that should be welcomed by all. It`s funny,
though. I mean, some of this reporting makes it seem – you know, I`m
reminded of a scene in “Casablanca,” I`m shocked there`s gambling going on
here. It is like Donald Trump showed up to the boxing match in Washington
and is shocked that there are disputes to be had and disagreements.
Reading from the piece, “The president and his allies believe career
National Security staff assigned from other agencies are out to get them.
Some NSC staff believe Trump doesn`t possess the capacity for details and
nuance required to handle sensitive issues discussed on these calls,” and
that he`s politicized their agency by appointing chief strategist Steve
Bannon to the council. I mean, he`s got to be ready for these kind of
fights if he`s doing what he`s doing.
VOGEL: Yes. And some of it really just underscores the difference between
running a business, even a fairly large one like the Trump Organization,
versus running the United States government. You`re the CEO of a business,
your decision goes, no matter what. There aren`t these checks and balances
of the courts and of Congress. But you would think over the course of time
running for president, you would become aware that there were these checks
and balances and sort of ready for them.
I think some of it stems from the fact that so many of the folks who he`s
brought in who are in his inner circle have zero government experience.
We`re talking about Steve Bannon, Jared Kushner. These aren`t folks who
are able to anticipate it or able to necessarily prepare Trump for the
types of setbacks that are just part of governing.
MELBER: Right. Rick, as promised, I`m going to read from this new voter
fraud allegation. I want to be clear, I`m reading this not because it`s
true but because the president talked about it. He claims that he and
Republican Senator Kelly Ayotte both would have been victorious in the
Granite State if not for the thousands of people who were brought in on
buses from neighboring Massachusetts to, quote, “illegally vote in New
Hampshire.”
I want to reiterate something I`ve reported on air before and that will
continue to report, which is that while President Trump has pledged a
massive investigation into voter fraud that he said would have proved his
claims, he has not begun – he has not issued the order. It is another
area where action has not matched the words.
WILSON: Well, Ari, look, it sort of speaks to a larger piece about the
entire Trump administration. They are comfortable lying on the outside so
much, and they are comfortable telling things – following Trump`s lead on
telling these fantastic stories. You know, President Von Munchausen here
has always got some sort of externality that explains anything that doesn`t
go right for him, whether it`s, you know, buses of illegal voters or
millions of Muslims trying to sneak into the country to blow things up or,
you know, Donna Brazile giving Hillary Clinton the debate questions. He`s
always got an external explanation for anything that doesn`t quite go his
way.
But unfortunately, at some point, no matter how loudly he screams the words
fake news, the facts will out in many of these cases. And obviously, of
course there`s no evidence of this. Of course this is made up out of his
head or from some, you know, third-tier, fever-swamped nutcase whack job
Web site that has, you know, suddenly – you know, probably has White House
press credentials, and it`s the sort of thing that he`s going to continue
to do until he gets checked on it and until his staff gets checked on it.
And I think the resistance to folks like Kellyanne Conway that`s growing
with a lot of the media is you can`t just govern by lies. You can`t just
govern by an endless BS tornado every day and hope that people will just
nod their head and go, well, at least it`s not Hillary. So.
MELBER: Ken, I don`t think you can use as many choice adjectives as Rick,
but what do you make of this?
VOGEL: Well, I think the fixation on the electoral college victory or the
size of the popular vote loss, the size of his inauguration crowds, you
know, the fixation on this idea that there was all this illegal voting, it
really offers something of an explanation for why he`s found it so
difficult to focus on some of the details of governing. I mean, you know,
we reported in the story that when these conversations turn to the
complexities and the details, he`ll often change the subject really quickly
or just delegate the detail questions to Steve Bannon or Jared Kushner,
even House Speaker Paul Ryan.
Well, it sort of makes sense if he has all this stuff on his mind, all
these grievances that he continues to litigate at every possible
opportunity, not just to members of Congress, to foreign leaders. He
talked to Vladimir Putin –
MELBER: So where does that – yes.
VOGEL: – about his electoral victory.
MELBER: So, Ken – I mean, I think that`s an interesting point,
particularly the way that he doesn`t want to sit through some of the acts
of governing. So you`re running and you`re running and you`re running
away, but you can`t run away from yourself. Where does it go?
VOGEL: I mean, who knows? At this point, we would have thought that he
would have already made the shift and that he would have stopped thinking
about the election and stopped litigating some of these things, but here we
are, and I think some of the things that he wants to accomplish are
suffering as a result, including the executive orders not being as clearly
thought through as they otherwise might have been. It`s a cycle where he
gets called out on – you know, he gets called out on this case by a three-
judge panel unanimously on the executive order on restricting travel from
the seven predominantly Muslim countries.
And instead of taking the step back, the instinct kicks in, the sort of
fight with the judges over Twitter, fight with the media coverage of it.
Now we`re seeing maybe some of his advisers sort of imploring him and him
taking their advice to take a step back. But you see where his instinct
is, and it`s not there.
MELBER: Ken Vogel and Rick Wilson, thank you both for joining me this
Friday night.
WILSON: Thanks, Ari.
VOGEL: Thanks, Ari.
MELBER: Coming up next, tremendous health care at a low price? That is
what President Trump promised today, and the Republican health care would
be once the Affordable Care Act is repealed. Stay tuned.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
[22:32:32] TRUMP: We`re also working very much, and this has a lot to do
with business, on health care, where we can get great health care for our
country at a much reduced price. Obamacare, as you know, is a total and
complete disaster, so we`re going to end up with tremendous health care at
a lower price, and I think people are going to be extremely happy.
Difficult process, but once we get going – and as you know, Tom Price was
just approved a few hours ago, so we finally have our secretary, and now we
get down to the final strokes.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: President Trump there referring to the new Health and Human
Services secretary, Tom Price. He was sworn in today. President Trump
betting on Price to help speed up those efforts to repeal the Affordable
Care Act at a time when Republicans in Congress are struggling to figure
out what comes next.
Now some of those congressional Republicans facing angry constituents who
fear what will happen if the health care law is simply repealed with no
other plan.
Here was the scene at a town hall in Utah last night. This was supposed to
focus on health care and was hosted by Republican Congressman Jason
Chaffetz.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
(CROWD CHANTING “DO YOUR JOB”)
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: Almost like the “Arsenio Hall Show” there.
Joining me now Jon Allen, head of community and content for Sidewire, Erin
Gloria Ryan, senior editor for “The Daily Beast,” and Hunter Walker,
national correspondent for with Yahoo! News.
Erin, they looked pumped up. There is a question here about, oh, are you
doing what the Tea Party did, are you doing something else, the resistance?
We`ve been reporting on our show – in THE LAST WORD here, with Lawrence
O`Donnell about how the numbers show incredible, historical turnout.
ERIN GLORIA RYAN, THE DAILY BEAST: Right.
MELBER: That this is as big as you`d go back in several decades.
RYAN: Right. Well, I think it`s really tempting to try to create a 1-1
correlation between things that you`re seeing now and things that recently
happened that were similar to what we`re seeing now, but there are some
things that are pretty encouraging to Democrats in this situation. If you
look at what happened in the 2010 elections, not every single person from
the Tea Party who rolled into office that year ended up being a superstar,
but if you look at some people who did – Nikki Haley, Marco Rubio, Mike
Lee – they all had big years in 2010. So if Democrats –
MELBER: Ted Cruz.
RYAN: Yes, Ted Cruz. If you`re looking to – if you`re looking to the
future – if you`re looking to the Democratic Party for, like, what`s going
to come next, this is a good sign. If you want to believe that there`s
like activism will lead to people running for office and will lead to,
like, a new generation of Democrats.
[22:35:06] MELBER: Well, let`s bring in Jon Allen, who is a longtime D.C.
insider, and therefore, John, you don`t believe in the grassroots and the
protests as much as some people. It`s just in your nature.
JONATHAN ALLEN, JOURNALIST: Ouch.
(LAUGHTER)
MELBER: I want to play for you Bernie Sanders saying this stuff makes a
difference and I want your view on whether in Washington people agree.
Take a listen.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
ERIN BURNETT, CNN ANCHOR: Do you think these protests are going to have
any impact, though, on Republicans who will, of course, control this repeal
and replace?
SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I), VERMONT: Do I think? I think it has already had
a huge impact. You remember it was just a month or two ago, Republicans
were, we`re going to repeal the Affordable Care Act. We`re going to throw
millions off of health insurance. We`re going to raise prescription drug
costs for seniors. We`re going to do away with pre-existing conditions.
We`re going to do away with all of that, repeal, repeal, repeal. Guess
what? You`re not hearing that so much anymore. I don`t think you`re going
to see them going forward with the repeal of the ACA.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: John?
ALLEN: Yes, I`ve got to say, Ari, I wouldn`t always say this, but I agree
with Bernie Sanders 100 percent. You`ve already seen a change here. If
you`re a Republican congressman or a senator from Tennessee or Alabama or
Mississippi or Georgia, a lot of these Trump states where people have been
doing, you know, better as a result of the Affordable Care Act, whether
they`re Democrat or Republican or independent or even previously
unaffiliated and unlikely to vote, people are angry about this.
You saw that at the Chaffetz thing yesterday. And the one other thing I
would say about this is the Republicans – the Tea Party groups in 2010,
2009-2010 at those town hall meetings were adopting left-wing disruption
tactics.
MELBER: Right.
ALLEN: The left wing is going to be a lot better at using those disruption
tactics against the Republican congressmen than the Tea Partiers were in
adopting them.
MELBER: Hunter?
HUNTER WALKER, NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT, YAHOO NEWS: The big question here
is whether or not conservatives and independents are going to be swayed to
kind of join this, quote-unquote, “resistance” movement. You know, Jason
Chaffetz is in a district that`s about 70 percent Republican. And if I had
to guess, I`d say most of those people shouting at him at the town hall are
from the 30 percent that are not Republicans. And the only thing that will
move members of Congress is their own poll numbers. And you know, in this
country, where half of the people are Democrats and half are Republicans,
we need to see a sort of shift for people to care at all.
MELBER: Well, and Erin, that speaks to the wider point, which is you
mentioned some of the Tea Party folks. Some of those were in primaries and
there were angry grassroots conservatives willing to challenge their own
party.
RYAN: Right. Like Rubio.
MELBER: Do you think that –
RYAN: Beating Charlie Crist.
RYAN: Do you think that`s an important ingredient for progressives here in
resistance?
RYAN: Well, I think it`s a little bit inaccurate to assume that the
country is evenly 50-50 Democrat and Republican and there`s no room to
budge. The reality is not every single person in the country is
politically active. There is a lot of room on either side to get people to
feel as though they`re politically active.
November 9th to me and to people who kind of watch the left, felt like an
awakening. And things that have happened since then have felt like an
awakening. So it is possible, although Chaffetz`s district is heavily
Republican, that there are people that were sort of not active that felt,
you know, goaded into action.
MELBER: Right. And is it 50-50 or is it 50 and then 50 plus three million
–
RYAN: Right, there`s 30-30, 30-15, 15-15.
MELBER: Right. Did one candidate get more votes than the other?
RYAN: Right, exactly.
MELBER: Is it an interesting constitutional system where the person who
gets less votes wins?
RYAN: Yes. Yes.
MELBER: Yes. That is, if we`re counting. Everyone gets to stay. So you
guys sit tight and we`ll be right back.
Coming up, Sarah Palin is the next person that might hear “You`re Hired” by
Donald Trump himself.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
[22:41:51] MELBER: Mexico is debating the wall. Now Canada has a few
pressing questions for the new administration.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: Prime Minister Trudeau is going to be here next
week. Can you confirm which day? Have discussions on reviewing the
Canadian part of NAFTA started? And can you confirm that Sarah Palin is
being considered as ambassador to Ottawa?
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: What now? But at Wednesday`s briefing, Sean Spicer didn`t have
the answers.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: Can you confirm that Sarah Palin is being
considered as ambassador to Ottawa?
SPICER: So I will have further updates on the – on the prime minister`s
schedule either later today or tomorrow. I`m not at a position where I can
finalize that, but we will have this.
(CROSSTALK)
SPICER: Guys, you`re on a roll. So, we will – with respect to the
ambassador, we have no additional ambassador nominations or announcements
to make on that front. I`m sure at some point, we`ll have soon.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: You can almost see the gears turning in his head. Canada,
however, has not slowed its role about the rumors of Ambassador Palin.
Outcry already from the opinion pages in the capital`s largest newspaper
from some Canadian politicians and from so many on Twitter. The Rupert
Murdoch-owned “Ottawa Sun” ran this headline, “Sarah Palin for U.S.
Ambassador to Canada? You Bet Ya!”
We now know that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet at the
White House. That`s Monday. As to whether our neighbors to the north can
expect Ambassador Sarah Palin, please, stay tuned.
Coming up, we`re going to show you some of that raucous scene at
Congressman Jason Chaffetz`s town hall in Utah and where else are voters
demanding Republicans hold the Trump administration accountable. Straight
ahead.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
(CROWD CHANTING “SHAME”)
(END VIDEO CLIP)
[22:47:03] MELBER: Protesters today at a meeting in Greensboro, Georgia.
That was hosted by aides of three Republican members of Congress. The
protesters, of course, chanting “shame,” after learning that no questions
would even be taken at that event. Newly confirmed Education secretary
Betsy DeVos was also meant with chants of “shame” when she was blocked from
entering a school in Washington. Meanwhile, protesters in Cincinnati
waited outside the Chamber of Commerce today for Senator Rob Portman, whose
spokesperson said he had to cancel his appearance due to votes in
Washington.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He`s a coward. He knows that Cincinnatians are mad.
He knows that we are angry that he sold out our children, and he doesn`t
want to face us.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I hope it`s the Tea Party for the left and I hope
it`s much, much more than that. There is so much going on.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I`ve done more in three weeks since the inauguration
than I`ve done in 72 years.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: Back with us, Jon Allen, Erin Gloria Ryan, Hunter Walker.
Erin, that protester was channeling part of what you were saying.
RYAN: Yes.
MELBER: There`s an electoral conversation in the country, and it is very
binary, and there are a lot of people who weren`t all that happy with
either choice, although as we were mentioning, Hillary Clinton did get more
votes. What does it say to you that we`re seeing this level of energy,
broadly on the left, but I wouldn`t call it solely a Democratic Party left.
RYAN: Right. It`s like the Democratic Party as it`s established and then
to the left of that, for sure. One of the things that I`ve kind of
noticed, especially in the last week, with Warren kind of having a protest
within, you know, the Senate, being rocket-shipped to viral fame, the
accessibility of virality makes protesting feel like it could mean more
when you set out to do it. So you know, 10 years ago you set out to block
the Education secretary from entering a school on the first day that she`s
trying to enter a school, it wouldn`t necessarily go nationwide
immediately, but now it`s just a second. It`s just –
MELBER: So – yes, what do you mean when you say virality?
RYAN: Virality, I mean, it`s the potential for something that you do, a
small act to be shared on social media and suddenly be shared a million
times. Suddenly you go from just being five people doing something to
being a million people looking at five people doing something, and that I
think is encouraging to somebody who`s a protester who feels like maybe
their voice is small and would be drowned out otherwise.
MELBER: Hunter, how about that?
WALKER: Well, I think social media`s absolutely having an impact. There`s
no question that we`ve seen with Occupy Wall Street, Black Lives Matter,
sort of more movements gaining steam than we have in the past. But I again
think the biggest thing – you know, members of Congress are self-
interested, and they don`t care necessarily about hashtags. What they care
about is their own poll numbers. And the second we see this social media
snowball start to impact that, I think we may see them, you know, do things
like push for investigations of Trump, cross party lines on confirmations
and, you know, it will really make a difference.
MELBER: But, you know, Jonathan, I mean, that`s the whole architecture
here, right? I mean, the conservative Republican Party has had a much
longer level of success with a talk radio echo chamber or ecosystem, pick
your term.
[22:50:09] And progressives have what they consider some outlets, but
nothing like that until you look at what Erin was talking about, the kind
of explosion on the Internet or social media that can create something like
that.
ALLEN: Right. There`s a complete Democratization of information. The
platforms are free where you used to have to have the money for the radio
network to listen to – or to put out Rush Limbaugh or any of the other
conservative talkers. Now the left has the ability to do that on the
Internet, on Twitter, on Facebook, on any other number of media platforms.
You know, look, I think a lot of these issues that we`re talking about
here, Affordable Care Act, public education, these are things that are
going to energize people who aren`t normally part of the process normally.
These are the things when they look at and they say my public school system
is not going to have a federal Department of Education that`s looking out
for it or have somebody in that job who even believes in public education.
That is going to energize people. You can remember – we don`t really
remember this, but if you look in the history books, Jimmy Carter, the sort
of PTA president, where the PTAs organized from the teachers` unions
organized for him. These are issues that cut across party lines when you
really get down into people`s lives and them being affected by having
health insurance or not having it, by having a strong public school system
or not having it, and that`s why there`s going to be fear on the part of
Republican lawmakers who walk into auditoriums and see 1,000 people sitting
in there, as Jason Chaffetz did, or if you`re Diane Black, who is in
Murfreesboro, Tennessee, yesterday with – Tennessee State University
getting pinned down on the Affordable Care Act and basically said, I`m
going to pass and not talk about it anymore.
These members of Congress are going to respond I think even before the
polls do. They respond to people getting in their face.
MELBER: Right. Well, you talk about those auditoriums. I want you guys
to stay with us, because the next question I want to ask you about is what
is the role of some of those uncomfortable questions and the pressure it`s
putting on Washington. Stay with us.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: I like to keep you – you know, I like to surprise you.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: No matter what surprises, presidential or otherwise, come this
weekend, I want you to know we here at MSNBC have you covered. I will be
hosting Sunday night, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern Sunday. I`ll be
interviewing Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey and Harvard Law professor Allen
Dershowitz, Christina Grier, and John Walsh will also be there so I hope
you will, too. That`s Sunday, 6:00 p.m. Eastern, right here on MSNBC.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
[22:56:15] MELBER: Last night, Republican Congressman Jason Chaffetz got a
taste of what it`s like to have to answer as a Republican for Donald Trump.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I will let you know why Trump is too despicable for
your 15-year-old daughter, why is he fine for me?
REP. JASON CHAFFETZ (R), UTAH: I`m proud of the fact that as a Republican,
when I heard and saw that video, I called it out, and I said that was
absolutely wrong. I withdrew my endorsement. I do believe in my heart of
hearts, that given the choice that was before us, by far, Donald Trump was
the better choice. By far.
(CROWS BOOING)
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: Back with me, Jon, Erin and Hunter.
You know, Hunter, you look at that, and it`s – well, it`s past prologue.
To some degree, there`s still a re-litigation of how Donald Trump became
president there in a Republican district.
WALKER: Yes. And you know, what we just saw there was the town hall
attendee referencing Jason Chaffetz`s really extraordinary waffling on his
endorsement of Trump. After the Billy Bush video came out, he dropped his
endorsement, and I think that lasted about 10 seconds before he was back on
the Trump train. So I think that one – that`s a case where it`s really
going to stick to him. And that`s really interesting because as head of
the Oversight Committee, he`s actually someone who`s in a unique position
to investigate Trump. So if he`s feeling unique pressure, that could get
very intriguing.
MELBER: Well, and Erin, it makes you wonder whether some of these
Republican House members think that their constituents have any memory
whatsoever. Here`s Justin Amash, Michigan Republican here now. He`s
talking about again the Russia story which we led off with tonight. Take a
listen.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. JUSTIN AMASH (R), MICHIGAN: Given the consistency that I`m hearing
from members of the committee, the various heads, I think it is likely that
there was Russian interference in the election. I think further
investigation is warranted.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How you feel about the Russians having some
influence?
AMASH: So the question is how do I feel about the Russians having some
influence. Not good.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MELBER: Which is a low bar.
(LAUGHTER)
RYAN: Well, I kind of have two ways of looking at this. One is like the
non-cynical, regular human being way, and the other way is the sort of
cynical reads about this every day kind of a way.
MELBER: Right.
RYAN: The non-cynical way is like these people are represented and they`re
trying their best to represent their constituents, and that means sometimes
getting yelled at, because everything they do is not going to please every
constituent. That`s the good human being thing. The cynical half of me
thinks that they think that just showing up will prove to the part of the
electorate that already loves them how brave they are and keep them
motivated to show up to the polls and keep them in office, even though all
these very mean left-wing people are yelling at them.
And you`ve seen kind of in some news reports on Twitter as of today.
MELBER: Right.
RYAN: There`s already a new narrative about how nasty the left is and how
mean the left is and how they`re picking on these poor, helpless
congressmen that just are having a town hall.
MELBER: Well, and John, there`s nothing forcing members of Congress to
hold any town halls when they`re home.
ALLEN: No, absolutely not. They usually do – these days they do teletown
halls a lot to try not to interact with their voters, but they also know
that everyone`s watching to see if they pull back from those town halls and
instead hang out with a bottle of Stolie in their office and just get on
the phone with their constituents. So, you know, I think that these
members of Congress are smart enough to know that they`re better off facing
these audiences and doing it.
I actually thought Chaffetz, though he left a little bit early and he got
shouted down a lot, actually handled himself the way that you would want to
as a member of Congress, which is with a smile.
MELBER: Right.
ALLEN: And being fairly patient. He was actually from my perspective kind
of a model and we will see other members of Congress that don`t deal with
it nearly as well.
MELBER: And he answered a lot of questions substantively, which I think is
always appreciated.
Jon Allen, Hunter Walker, and Erin Gloria Ryan, thanks so much for joining
us, and thank you for joining me here on THE LAST WORD. Stay tuned because
an MSNBC special event, “CHICAGO IN THE CROSSHAIRS” –
END
Copyright 2017 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.>
Copyright 2017 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by
United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed,
transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written
permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark,
copyright or other notice from copies of the content.>