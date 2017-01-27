The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell, Transcript 1/23/2016

Transcript:

Show: The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell

Date: January 27, 2017

Guest: Nicholas Kristoff, E.J. Dionne, Catherine Rampell, Mike DeBonis, Eli Stokols, Marty Walsh

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC ANCHOR: At their retreat this week, behind

closed doors, talking to each other, freaking out about how they have no

plans to replace the Affordable Care Act once they`ve repealed it. The

“Washington Post” got tape of them talking about it amongst themselves

behind closed doors.

And the man who wrote that story is the reporter Mike DeBonis, and he is

coming up next on “THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL,” which means you

should watch that show. It starts right now.

Have a great night.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC ANCHOR: Well, another day, another humiliation

of the president of the United States by a foreign leader. In fact, today

was a little special because he managed to get humiliated by two foreign

leaders today. One of them standing right beside him.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR MARTY WALSH (D), BOSTON: I think you`re going to see cities around

America step us and say enough is enough. 28 percent of the residents of

the city of Boston are immigrants. 48 percent of our children, like

myself, have at least one foreign born parent.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: By the way, my mother was

born in Scotland.

THERESA MAY, BRITISH PRIME MINISTER: The invitation is an indication of

the strength and importance of the special relationship.

TRUMP: This most special relationship.

JIMMY KIMMELL, HOST, “JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE”: We`re already in a special

relationship with a new world leader. His name is Vlad. He`s handsome.

There, he wrestled bears with his shirt off.

TRUMP: I don`t know the gentleman. I hope we have a fantastic

relationship. It`s also possible that we won`t.

JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Mexico, can we get an update on

where the relationship is?

TRUMP: Over the coming months we will be negotiating and we`ll see what

happens.

VICENTE FOX, FORMER MEXICAN PRESIDENT: Mexico is not paying for the wall.

TRUMP: There will be a payment. It will be in a form, perhaps a

complicated form.

SETH MEYERS, HOST, “LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS”: So definitely not with

money then. Bad news, Mexico didn`t give us any cash for the wall. Good

news, we have new hats.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: For the second day in a row the president of the United States

was – pardon the expression – Trumped by the president of Mexico. We are

now completing 48 solid hours of the utter humiliation. The likes of which

we have never seen of a president of the United States by our former friend

and permanent neighbor Mexico.

This is of course the most avoidable and the most childish fight any

president of the United States has ever picked with another country. Never

mind our next door neighbor.

When Donald Trump was running for president, he called Senator Marco Rubio

“Little Marco.” He did that both because he is a bully and because he is a

complete ignoramus on matters of government. Because Marco Rubio knows so

much more about the job that they were both running for. President of the

United States. Because Marco Rubio knows so much more about that and so

much more about governing.

Donald Trump couldn`t possibly challenge Marco Rubio or anyone else to a

real policy debate. And so he reached for the only thing an ignorant bully

could use on a debate stage, the insult, the epithet, the nickname “Little

Marco.”

Marco Rubio is not little. Marco Rubio is almost 5`10”. Donald Trump is

almost an inch taller than I am, he`s about 6`2”. I don`t think that

anyone who`s 5`10” is little. And Donald Trump`s fevered bigotry about

people with Spanish names, does he picture all men with Spanish names as

little? Is that where he got Little Marco? Imagine. Imagine what Donald

Trump wants to call Enrique Pena Nieto, the 57th president of Mexico who

has now humiliated Donald Trump two days in a row.

Enrique Pena Nieto is 5`6” or 5`7”, somewhere around there. Three,

possibly four inches shorter than Little Marco. Think about Donald Trump

seething in the White House at this very moment. After two days of being

outmaneuvered by the president of Mexico, think of how many times he has

reached for that Android of his to start tweeting about Little Enrique and

think of how many taxpayer funded White House staffers it has taken to get

that Android out of his hands every time he gets the urge to tweet

something about Little Enrique.

What we know about Donald Trump is he does not speak a word of Spanish,

other than of course all of the place names of California which used to

actually be Mexico. But surely he doesn`t think that that`s Spanish.

Surely he thinks Los Angeles is an American word. You know he doesn`t know

what either word in Los Angeles actually means or either word in San

Francisco or San Diego. His ignorance functions like a blanket his nanny

wrapped around him in infancy and that he has kept wrapped around him his

entire life blocking out information about every human feeling or human

endeavor not involved in commercial real estate. And so we know that

Donald Trump does not even know how to speak the words Enrique Pena Nieto.

[22:05:08] We also know that Donald Trump loves nicknames, especially

hateful nicknames, for people who he hates. Donald Trump`s pathologies

have been publicly diagnosed for us here on this program and elsewhere by

Tony Schwartz who wrote Donald Trump`s first book for him and spent a lot

of time very close to Donald Trump for years.

Even without that diagnosis Donald Trump has flamboyantly displayed his

pathologies to us without the slightest self awareness of what he was

telling us about himself. And we have seen the bitterness and viciousness

with which he publicly lashes out at anyone who criticizes him or

embarrasses him in any way. And he always thinks it`s perfectly justified.

He has done that to me countless times over the last six years beginning

with the first time I called him a liar six years ago. Back when I was the

only one calling a Donald Trump lie a lie.

He had much more time in those days to focus his Twitter hatred at me. But

now that everyone not employed by FOX News is calling him a liar it`s

impossible for him to keep up. But exactly one leader of a foreign

country, one president, has stood up to Donald Trump and just said no. And

today the president of Mexico revealed to Donald Trump`s voters something

even worse than his ability to defy Donald Trump.

The president of Mexico and the president of the United States did

something normal today. They each issued a statement, clearly a negotiated

statement that included wording that was agreed upon by the staffs of each

president. That`s the way presidents of the United States and presidents

of Mexico are supposed to communicate publicly. Not by crazy threatening

tweets that the president of the United States fires off at the president

of Mexico, thereby provoking the president of Mexico to fire off the

humiliating tweet that he has decided to cancel his meeting with the

president of the United States next week.

And you saw yesterday how Donald Trump tried to pathetically claim that

they both tried to cancel this meeting. They both posting, both of them.

They both wanted to cancel it, which is clearly not true because if that

was the case, if they had both agreed to that they would have issued a

joint statement about that. And instead the president of Mexico, on his

own, fired right off into Donald Trump`s Twitter stream his defiant refusal

to meet with Donald Trump.

The president of Mexico`s statement today begins this way. “The presidents

of Mexico and the United States held a telephone conversation today.”

Here`s the way the president of the United States` statement begins. “The

United States president, Donald J. Trump, and Mexican president Enrique

Pena Nieto spoke by phone this morning for an hour. The call was mutually

arranged by their teams.”

Now the world wants to know who called who, because the president of Mexico

turned his back on the president of the United States yesterday and said

publicly forget it, I don`t want to talk to – needs to talk to you. And

then the president of the United States pretended that it was his idea not

to talk to the president of Mexico. And so whose idea was it, for one of

them to call the other today?

Only the Trump statement has the line that the call was mutually arranged

by their teams. The president of Mexico`s statement simply leaves out any

reference to how the call was arranged. That makes the likelihood very

high that Donald Trump called the president of Mexico to try to begin to

fix the reckless damage he has done to North America this week. And the

White House staff begged the Mexican president`s staff not to specify who

called who in their statements. It will eventually leak out.

We`ll know who called who, but there`s another hugely important difference

in the two president`s statements, and this is the point of most extreme

humiliation for the president of the United States today. The White House

statement says, “With respect to payment for the border wall both

presidents recognize their clear and very public differences on positions

on this issue but have agreed to work these differences out as part of a

comprehensive discussion on all aspects of the bilateral relationship,” and

here is what the president of Mexico`s statement said.

“Regarding the payment of the border wall both presidents acknowledge their

clear and very public differences on positions on this sensitive issue and

agreed to resolve these differences as part of a comprehensive discussion

of all aspects of the bilateral relationship.”

Those sentences are identical. And the only way sentences became identical

in two presidents` statements is for the staffs of each president to

negotiate and work out identical language like that. And so that is what

makes the next line so important. The line that appears only in the

Mexican president`s statement and not in the White House statement. The

Mexican president`s statement says, “The presidents also agreed at this

point not to speak publicly about this controversial issue.”

[22:10:10] And so there the president of Mexico telling Trump voters that

their hero, who was going to force the president of Mexico to pay for a

border wall has now been forced – Donald Trump has been forced to agree to

not even talk about it publicly. The president of Mexico says that Donald

Trump has, quote, “agreed at this point not to speak publicly about this

controversial issue.”

And so what happens today when Donald Trump was asked in a press conference

with British Prime Minister Theresa May about the Trump war with Mexico and

his phone conversation with the Mexican president?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I will say that we had a very good call. I have been very strong

on Mexico. I`ve great respect for Mexico. I love the Mexican people. I

work with the Mexican people all the time. Great relationships. But, as

you know, Mexico with the United States has out-negotiated us and beat us

to a pulp through our past leaders. They have made us look foolish.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Yes, they made us look foolish this week, or more specifically

Enrique Pena Nieto made little Donald look foolish this week.

Donald Trump`s answer about his war with Mexico in which he is obviously

now desperately trying to negotiate a peace, went on for another 265 words

and not one of those words was the word wall. Not one of those sentences

was, “Mexico will pay for,” anything. Enrique Pena Nieto made little

Donald shut up about the wall and he made little Donald shut up about

Mexico paying for little Donald`s wall.

Now forgive me but I`m using Trump world language here to make a point.

It`s not language that I like. I don`t tell people to shut up. I don`t

create demeaning nicknames for people. Donald Trump does that. Little

Marco. Steve Bannon does that. Shut up.

That`s what Steve Bannon called up the “New York Times” to tell them to do

this week. Shut up. I`m using Trump-Bannon language here so that the

Trump-Bannon White House can understand what has happened to them this week

because it`s very obvious that with the president of the United States

provoking a crisis with our friendly neighbor, who is our third biggest

trading partner, and while a White House adviser to the president calling

up a newspaper and telling that newspaper to shut up, and telling the rest

of the American news media to shut up through that newspaper, that we have

a White House out of control.

With absolutely no idea of what it is doing. Floating ideas for a border

tax with Mexico to pay for the wall and then abandoning the idea an hour

later. And when the president stood beside the British prime minister

today and was asked about his position on sanctions against Russia, he said

it was, quote, “very early to be talking about that.” That`s it. That`s

all he said about sanctions on Russia.

Steve Bannon and Donald Trump surely in their dizziness of crisis this week

had no idea that in the moment right after that, the president of the

United States was once again being fully humiliated by a foreign leader

when Prime Minister May completely disagreed with Donald Trump. It was not

too early for her to talk about sanctions on Russia.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAY: As far as the UK is concerned on sanctions for Russia in relation to

their activities in the Ukraine, we have been very clear that we want to

see the Minsk Agreement fully implemented. We believe the sanctions should

continue until we see that Minsk Agreement fully implements. And we`ve

been continuing to argue that inside the European Union.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Another day, another humiliation of the president of the United

States by a foreign leader and today, in fact, two humiliations of the

president of the United States by two different foreign leaders.

And this weekend Donald Trump has a phone call scheduled with Vladimir

Putin. And by tonight, Vladimir Putin is no doubt betting that the only

thing he has to do for Donald Trump to remove sanctions is to compliment

Donald Trump for having the biggest inauguration crowd in history.

We`ll be right back after a quick break with our panel.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

[22:16:44] TRUMP: We have a great general who has just been appointed

secretary of Defense, General James Mattis, and he has stated publicly that

he does not necessarily believe in torture. I happen to feel that it does

work. I have been open about that for a long period of time but I`m going

with our leaders.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now Nicholas Kristof, Pulitzer Prize winning

columnist for the “New York Times,” E.J. Dionne, columnist for “Washington

Post” and MSNBC political analyst, and co-author of “We are the Change We

Seek: The Speeches of Barack Obama.” And I think the other co-author is

someone named Joy Ann Reid of that particular book. Also with us Catherine

Rampell, opinion columnist for the “Washington Post.”

Nick, when we hear him talk about torture and last night talking to Sean

Hannity he said that very, very high-level people tell him that it does

work. It seems it`s his obligation to tell us who those people are. We

know what his Defense secretary says.

NICHOLAS KRISTOF, COLUMNIST, NEW YORK TIMES: Yes, I mean, you know, he

gets these hunches. And I mean, I hate to think where they come from. But

I am somewhat relieved that he seems to be listening to Mattis on this. I

mean, Mattis is really kind of the grownup in the Cabinet to some degree

with John Kelly. I hope that he`ll listen to Mattis, to Kelly and perhaps

Tillerson, you know, as well.

O`DONNELL: Catherine, we have stumbled to the end of week one of the Trump

administration. The business days, thereof anyway. And there he was

standing beside the prime minister who completely disagrees with him about

sanctions. She doesn`t think it`s too early to talk about holding

sanctions.

CATHERINE RAMPELL, OPINION COLUMNIST, THE WASHINGTON POST: Well, she`s

also been in office a little longer than he has, to be fair.

O`DONNELL: Well, you know, he`s been asked about sanctions for a couple of

years now. And he still hasn`t figured out apparently what he thinks about

them.

RAMPELL: He hasn`t figured out what he thinks about sanctions, he hasn`t

figured out what terrific things he`s going to replace Obamacare with

either. Yes, there are a lot of blanks still dotting the policy slate for

our newly sworn in president.

O`DONNELL: Yes. E.J., the president and the White House woke up to a

scathing editorial in the “Wall Street Journal” attacking Donald Trump for

what they call his little – Trump`s little Mexican war. And then suddenly

there`s this day that certainly feels like reversal by the Trump

administration and a panicked attempt to do some kind of repair work with

Mexico.

E.J. DIONNE, THE WASHINGTON POST: Yes, I mean, I think what you saw this

week is the wreckage that government by impulse can create. You know,

first saying what he said about the wall, then we have a 20 percent import

tax that they immediately abandoned when as many, including you, pointed

out that`s not a tax on Mexicans, it`s a tax on us. And the really

appalling thing here is that we have fouled up a relationship with one of

our two immediate neighbors over what is a purely symbolic promise to build

this wall that will cost us a lot of money and an absolutely unfulfillable

promise that Mexico is going to pay for it.

[22:20:09] So as nick would say, the grownups in the White House grabbed

the Mexico file and said we can`t go down this road. I`m sure they heard

besides from the general from a lot of business people and a lot of other

people saying, what are you doing to this relationship?

O`DONNELL: Yes. And E.J., if you were to impose that tax, which will

never happen because the Congress hasn`t completely lost its mind, but what

you`re doing is you`re charging the – you`re saying the American taxpayer

will pay for the wall and then the American taxpayer will be penalized for

paying for the wall by also having to pay higher prices for all goods that

the American taxpayer buys for Mexico.

DIONNE: And that`s kind of why I use that phrase government by impulse

because what you clearly have is Trump blurting out this policy, repeating

this policy of his because he really hasn`t adjusted at all to being

president from being a candidate. And then all his people have to scramble

around and say, well, how in the world can we justify what he just said?

And that`s where this policy came from.

When you talk about taxes, when you talk about essentially tariffs, you`d

like to have somebody somewhere in the White House do a little bit of

analysis before the idea is thrown out. And you wonder how often is this

going to happen in a Trump presidency that a formal position will be put

out by the White House that they have to abandon within minutes, hours.

(CROSSTALK)

RAMPELL: It wasn`t – it wasn`t even clear that they were talking about a

Mexico specific tariff. And it kind of sounded like Spicer was instead

alluding to a border adjustment tax which would not only befall Mexican

imports that has to do – it`s like a complicated accounting thing that has

to do with basically all imports and exports.

O`DONNELL: Which is even worse.

RAMPELL: Well, I mean, it`s more technical than I think we have time to

get into now. But it would not befall the Mexican people certainly.

O`DONNELL: No. There`s absolutely nothing in – and I don`t think any of

them understood that.

Nick, I suspect that people in Trump world think if you put a tariff on

Mexican goods, Mexicans pay the tariff.

KRISTOF: But I think it`s useful to distinguish between the politics and

the policy. I mean, this has been an incredibly chaotic week with daily –

the “Washington Post” fact-checker said that today every day of his first

week President Trump has expressed something that is completely not true.

And – but I think that we as journalists should be pretty cautious after

what happened last year in predicting how this is going to play out

politically with voters. I mean, at the end of the day for people who were

watching MSNBC or who are reading the “New York Times” or “Washington Post”

I think they might have had a different view about how things would have

played out on election day. So I think we need to be cautious about that.

On policy, though, there`s just no doubt that the effects have been

devastating for the U.S.-Mexico relationship. You look at the global gag

rule which was intended to reduce the number of abortions and in fact will

increase abortions dramatically and increase the number of women dying

globally in childbirth and of other – all kinds of other ailments. And so

I think it`s been a catastrophic week for policy. I hope that it will be

catastrophic politically but I just think we need to be cautious about

that.

O`DONNELL: Well, we have never seen in our politics a voting public that

appreciates a chaotic White House. No polling has ever gone up as a result

of a White House appearing to be chaotic.

And Catherine, one of the extreme issues for Donald Trump`s polling is he

is going to a Republican Congress and asking them to do things that they

have been opposed to until inauguration day of 2017. He is asking them to

do things in health care that they clearly don`t know how to do. And we`re

going to be talking about that later with this leaked audio today of the

mass confusion that is really happening behind closed doors with

Republicans.

He is asking them to do things legislatively they don`t know how to do,

they don`t have answers to yet. And they are always watching the

president`s popularity poll numbers to decide just how hard they want to

work for a president.

RAMPELL: Well, credit where credit is due. Trump did say he would be a

uniter and not a divider. And he has certainly united the people of Mexico

against him. As for what`s going to happen with his relationship with

Republicans on the Hill, it`s – they are in a really tricky position.

Because a lot of the things that Trump has said that he wanted, they have

said that they wanted. Not on trade per se, but on the Affordable Care Act

and they have been plotting and scheming supposedly for years now to try to

replace it with something and I guess they will be talking about it later

today. They still don`t know what that something is. Because if you look

at the guts of the legislation that they want to repeal, it`s for the most

part quite popular. So getting rid of it is not going to endear them to

their voters.

O`DONNELL: As – go ahead, Nick.

KRISTOF: Yes, I mean, just to Catherine`s point about managing Mexico.

[22:25:05] I mean, I think the concern in the foreign policy community is

that at the end of the day, managing the U.S.-Mexican relationship, you

know, that`s nursery school.

O`DONNELL: Right.

KRISTOF: Managing China is a university.

O`DONNELL: Yes.

KRISTOF: Managing North Korea, I mean, that`s a PhD.

O`DONNELL: Right. Yes. E.J., in foreign policy terms Canada is the

easiest thing you have to deal with, Mexico is the second easiest, and

everything gets complicated after that.

DIONNE: Right. Which is kind of petrifying about what that phone call

with Putin will be like tomorrow.

O`DONNELL: Yes. Oh boy.

DIONNE: Because I think that`s also maybe PhD plus post-grad, post-doc, or

something. I tell you one other thing, though, that I really am worried

about a policy. Trump is going to propose these massive cuts in programs

for low-income people and we won`t pay any attention because it will be him

in the fog of all of this impulse control talk. We do have to pay

attention to policy.

O`DONNELL: Good reminder. Nicholas Kristof, E.J. Dionne, Catherine

Rampell, thank you all for joining us tonight. Really appreciate it.

DIONNE: Thank you.

KRISTOF: Good to be with you.

RAMPELL: Thanks.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, what Republicans say about Obamacare in private and

what it proves is that Republicans are not crazy. They get it. They

understand what they have gotten themselves into.

O`DONNELL: This thing changed police work in America. Now every police

officer in the country knows that everyone near them has a video recorder

in their pockets and these things are about to change governing as we know

it in Washington.

Today the “Washington Post” obtained a stunning voice recording of what was

said in the room when Republican senators and House members closed the door

to talk privately. They thought about repealing and replacing the

Affordable Care Act. They talked about it and the audio recording reveals

that not all Republicans are crazy. That`s the good news of this audio

recording. Some of them actually understand just how politically dangerous

it is to be repealing and replacing Obamacare.

Some of them understand how legislatively complex it is. Some of them

clearly understand how health insurance markets work and how insurance

markets can be destroyed by government, and the audio clearly reveals that

even in private Republicans are still nowhere close to a real plan to

repeal and replace Obamacare.

The “Washington Post” reporter who revealed this explosive recording will

join us next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

[22:32:47] REP. PAUL RYAN (R), HOUSE SPEAKER: Good news is we had a plan

we ran on all of 2016. That is the plan that we are working off of right

now as we implement on the solutions.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: That`s Paul Ryan today talking about the plan to repeal and

replace Obamacare. And the only problem with what he said is that today a

secret audio recording has revealed exactly what everyone suspected, the

Republicans have no plan and are not close to having a plan.

Joining us now is Mike DeBonis, a congressional reporter for the

“Washington Post” who revealed that recording today about the Republicans`

private comments. Also joining us, Eli Stokols, White House correspondent

for “Politico.”

Mike, this is an extraordinary recording. It`s absolutely stunning. And

I`m sure it`s the first of many since everyone in these rooms now has a

recording device in their pockets. And what we discovered as we read

through your report of what was said in that room is that there`s clearly

no plan. The Republicans are not close to that plan and more interestingly

there are plenty of Republicans worried, not ready to go forward with

anything that`s being suggested.

MIKE DEBONIS, THE WASHINGTON POST: Thanks, Lawrence. And we can only hope

that there are more of these and we encourage anyone in the position to

make these sorts of recordings to do so.

O`DONNELL: Hey, Mike, while you`re on that, tell us exactly what the

“Washington Post” set up for people to feed you anonymous source material

like this, which is what this is.

DEBONIS: We do have on our Web site a way to anonymously and securely

provide us with tips. I wish I could give you a Web address but if you go

to WashingtonPost.com –

O`DONNELL: All right. That`s good enough.

DEBONIS: You can do that.

O`DONNELL: Yes.

DEBONIS: What you saw on the tape, Lawrence, was, you know, Republicans

have had principles around health care but they have not had a plan. Even

though they say they have a plan, they have principles. And, you know,

turning principles into a plan is a messy business and it was certainly

messy inside that room. You had folks asking very tough questions about

how exactly you`re going to transition from the system we have now, repeal

that and then replace it when you don`t have the support you need in the

Senate to pass a fully formed replacement plan.

[22:35:07] And that bothers a lot of Republican lawmakers, rank-and-file

Republican lawmakers and the answers that the leadership is giving that

we`re just going to move down all of these different paths all at once. Do

the fast track reconciliation, they`ll do the executive actions, do some

smaller bills, that doesn`t necessarily add up to a replacement for

Obamacare.

O`DONNELL: Well, I`ll tell you, I have been in the room like this when I

was working in the Senate and when people are this shaky about what you`re

trying to do it usually just gets worse from there. I`ve never seen either

party make one of these things gel when the members are this shaky. And I

just want to read what Tom MacArthur, a Republican from New Jersey, said

when you talk about principles, Mike. He – he reminds everyone of one of

their principles and says they can`t do it.

He says, “We`re telling those people that we`re not going to pull the rug

out from under them and if we do this too fast, we are in fact going to

pull the rug out from under them.”

And Eli, that`s what analysts like me and everyone who knows anything about

health care has been saying from the start.

ELI STOKOLS, POLITICO: Right. But this is one of those glaring places

where the policy and the politics have never been in alignment.

Republicans can`t say this on the stage with Paul Ryan as they have to say

this in a private room because they have been campaigning for six years

telling people they`re going to repeal and replace it. Donald Trump has

been telling people that it`s as easy as sort of just snap your fingers and

we`ll pick something and it will be beautiful.

It doesn`t work like that. I think even Donald Trump understands, maybe

better than some Republicans, that Obamacare has really shifted the

paradigm because now people have this health care and you can`t just take

it away from them. That`s why he`s out there saying that we`re going to

have coverage for everyone whereas the Republicans and Paul Ryan are really

out there just trying to temper expectation and say, well, everyone will

have access to coverage. So the White House and the Republicans Congress

are certainly not in alignment on this either.

O`DONNELL: Some fascinating quotes from Tom McClintock, California

congressman who I have been following since his career in the state

legislature. He ran a gubernatorial campaign that he didn`t win but he

knows policy better than most Republican California members. He said this,

“We better be sure that we`re prepared to live with the market we`ve

created. That`s going to be called Trumpcare. Republicans will own that

lock, stock and barrel and will be judged in the election less than two

years away.”

And Mike, I got to tell you, when you`re in the room and you hear somebody

say something like that you mark them down in pencil as a no vote.

DEBONIS: Yes – I mean, those are pretty serious concerns he`s raising.

That`s really the key – the key issue here is that this simultaneous

replace and repeal that Donald Trump has referred to just can`t happen.

It`s not going to happen unless remarkably they get some magic potion that

convinces Democrats to go on with their plans. But even beyond that,

inside the Republican conference there`s significant divisions about how to

do a replacement effort. Even if they have – they didn`t have to deal

with the Democratic filibuster it would be hard to get them united around

one single plan when you have a range of ideologies and a range of policy

preferences that can`t necessarily be neatly accommodated in one single

plan.

O`DONNELL: Yes. That`s what is so clear here. It`s a very important

point, Mike, that what we`re seeing here is in the governing party, the

majority party, they don`t have an agreement and they are not close.

John (INAUDIBLE), Republican of New York, is worried about what they are

doing with Planned Parenthood. He said, “We are just walking in to a

gigantic political trap if we go down this path of sticking Planned

Parenthood in the health insurance bill. If you want to do it somewhere

else, I have no problem but I think we are creating a political minefield

for ourselves House and Senate.”

And Eli, you would never get a whiff of that if you were outside of that

room. This is a massive revelation about what Republicans are really

thinking.

STOKOLS: Yes, that`s right. And they`re going to have to reconcile what

they`re thinking, you know, for real and what they`re saying publicly.

Because they`re clearly very different. I think Donald Trump`s

administration is going to really have to figure out how to play this

because they have made this a big – you know, this is at the top of their

list. First thing they`re going to do and there`s clearly a lot of

problems with it.

O`DONNELL: These recording devices that everybody has on their phone have

just changed Washington forever starting today.

Mike DeBonis and Eli Stokols, thank you both for joining us. I really

appreciate it.

DEBONIS: Thank you, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, the normalization of Steve Bannon which must not

happen because there is nothing normal about Steve Bannon working in the

White House.

[22:42:44] O`DONNELL: And now for tonight`s “Tweet Report” and a tweet

from one of you. Last night I tweeted, “Normalization patrol. Bannon

would be fired by any previous president for calling media opposition and

telling them to shut up.” And @traceysullivan22 replied, “Bannon would

never have been hired by any previous president nor would he have been

hired by any decent human being.”

Well, I don`t know where else Steve Bannon would be hired but it`s right.

It`s absolutely true to say that no other White House ever would have hired

Steve Bannon, and surely there are people who`ve worked in the White House

before who have felt very angry with the news media to put it mildly and

surely there are many people who have worked in the White House before who

have felt that the news media is an opposition party.

What is wild and out of control about Steve Bannon is that he actually

called up the most important newspaper in the world, the “New York Times,”

to say directly to the “New York Times” and then to the world in effect

that he wants them to shut up. And he did it with what is always the mark

of a mad man in dealing with the press. They always tell you angrily how

they want to be quoted.

Bannon said to “The Times,” “I want you to quote this. The media here is

the opposition party. They don`t understand this country. They still do

not understand why Donald Trump is the president of the United States.”

And he said the media should be embarrassed and humiliated, and keep its

mouth shut and just listen for a while.

Now surely people in the Nixon White House felt that way when Carl

Bernstein and Bob Woodward at the “Washington Post” were closing in on

their crimes and impeachment hearings began in the house which drove the

president to resign but at no time did anyone, even in the Nixon White

House call up a newspaper and say something crazy like that, and if anyone

did, everyone in the Nixon White House would just assume that that person

just had a nervous breakdown and needed help and they`d probably rush him

to the hospital.

This is not normal. Steve Bannon`s employment in the White House is not

normal. One of the many things to resist about the Trump White House is

any tendency in the news media and elsewhere to normalize Steve Bannon.

Not normal.

[22:45:08] Coming up, as everyone in politics knows, mayors are tougher

than senators and when the mayor of Boston stood up to Donald Trump this

week and just said no, he proved that once again. Mayor Marty Walsh will

be our next guest.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WALSH: I think this is the beginning today. I think you`re going to see

cities around America step up and say enough is enough.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Marty Walsh is mad. He`s mad at Donald Trump but he never said

the word Trump in his press conference in Boston`s city hall. Mayor Martin

Walsh is the son of immigrants from Ireland, and when Donald Trump

announced this week that he was issuing an executive order to cut off

federal funding to sanctuary cities, cities that refuse to actively partner

with federal agencies in the enforcement of federal immigration law Marty

Walsh squeezed as many news cameras and microphones as he could into city

hall to make sure that what he had to say would be heard in the White

House.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WALSH: We will not waste vital police resources on misguided federal

actions. We will not be intimidated by the threat to federal funding. We

have each other`s backs and we have the Constitution of the United States

of America on our side.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: And that was the day that the amateurs in the White House

discovered what everyone else in politics has always known that mayors are

tougher than senators.

Now you might find the occasional exception to that rule but in our

political history, you can count more tough mayors than tough senators.

Some people have been disappointed in the amount and style of resistance

that congressional Democrats have shown so far to the Trump agenda. I

would just say to that, don`t judge them too early. In general, senators

are slower to come to a boil and right now most of them have a long way to

go to catch up to Marty Walsh.

When is the last time you heard a senator say that he or she would use

their own office to provide sanctuary for the people Donald Trump wants to

hunt down and deport?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

[22:50:11] WALSH: I want to say directly to anyone who feels threatened

today, or vulnerable, USAID and Boston, we will do everything lawful in our

power to protect you. If necessary we will use city hall itself to shelter

and protect anyone who`s targeted unjustly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: And so when a reporter then asked the mayor what he meant by

using city hall to shelter people and he said this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WALSH: That means if people want to live here, they`ll live here. They

can use my office. They can use any office in this building. Any place

they want to use they will be able to use this building as a safe space.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: Can you stop federal authorities from coming in, if

they so choose?

WALSH: We`ll see what happens.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: “We`ll see what happens.” That`s the mayor of Boston saying to

the president of the United States, you send whoever you want to my city

hall to pull people seeking sanctuary out of there. You send in your army

to get them and we`ll see what happens.

Donald Trump has not met a politician tougher than Marty Walsh. Oh, did I

mention that Marty Walsh is from Dorchester, the same neighborhood that

Mark Wahlberg is from? Where Marty Walsh grew up, toughness is in the air.

It`s a toughness formed from strength and a confidence about who you are

and where you stand. And in Marty Walsh`s case it is framed with

generosity and compassion for people who might need your help.

The mayor stood before those microphones until the reporters ran out of

questions, something you will never see Donald Trump do. And then after

thanking everyone for coming, these were the mayor`s last words.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WALSH: One quick story. I was a young man that came to my office not too

long ago and his mother is undocumented. And he`s fearful of his mother

being thrown out of the country. And he was born here. And he`s about 7

years old. And I saw him the other day, and actually I saw him two months

ago. He wrote me a note and the note was – I have been carrying this note

around in my pocket the last 2 1/2 months.

“Dear Mr. Walsh, I`m thankful for you because you protect our city from a

mad man and you will make me and my family feel safe. Your man, Brian.”

That`s why I stand here with my colleagues any day to protect the people

who can`t protect themselves. Thank you.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: The mayor of Boston, the Honorable Martin J. Walsh will join us

next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WALSH: The latest executive orders and statements by the president about

immigrants are a direct attack on Boston`s people, on Boston`s strength and

Boston`s values.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

[22:55:02] O`DONNELL: Joining us now, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

Mr. Mayor, thank you very much for joining us tonight. I really appreciate

it. I just wonder if you got a chance to speak directly to Donald Trump

about this, what do you think he doesn`t understand about this that he

needs to know?

WALSH: I think he doesn`t understand that there`s fear in the country and

the country doesn`t fully agree with him. And I think if we had a chance

to explain it to people and talk about what we really need in this country

is immigration reform and that Republicans and Democrats the last seven

years haven`t been able to agree on things, that there`s another way of

doing things.

I mean, as the leader of a free nation, it`s about compromise and moving

agendas forward and this is not doing it. I have been in two schools since

the press conference and kids are afraid. And that`s not what the

president of the United States of America should be symbolizing to young

people. That little boy Brian who wrote that letter was 7 years old, and

that was his assessment. That`s not the way it should be in our country.

O`DONNELL: And Mr. Mayor, this is personal for you with your own close

personal history of your parents being immigrants. But I know that a lot

of the people who are surrounding you at that press conference do not –

are not of recent immigrant families and some of them are. And that, as

you said, is the real picture of Boston, the real picture of America. And

so you don`t have to be of a recent immigrant family to understand this.

WALSH: No, you don`t have to be at all. And when I went to my office

right after that press conference, there were people crying, saying thank

you for doing that. Thank you for defending us. Defending our city,

defending our country. And I think that, you know, this goes too far. I

mean, I think about the end of the first week of the administration, you

know, our relations with countries are getting worse. We are having

internal turmoil. We are talking all these things that really aren`t

focused about making America great again.

If we want to make America great again, and I don`t agree with that, we

already are great but if we want to continue to make America great again

let`s talk about reaching out and building opportunity and bridges. Let`s

not talk about isolating and picking a fight with every single leader in

the world. That`s not how we move as a country.

I think of Boston, in our city, yes, we`re made up of a whole bunch of

different types of people with different political philosophies, but my job

as mayor to do is not necessarily agree with everyone, and everyone

shouldn`t agree with me, but some of our city forward. And this is what

we`re doing here in the city of Boston. And this goes counterproductive to

who we are as a country, what happened this week.

O`DONNELL: Mr. Mayor, the CEO of the Trump Hotels operation has said this

week that he wants to at least triple the number of Trump Hotels in the

country, expanding to every major city in the country. Is the Trump Hotel

a welcome building project in Boston?

WALSH: Because we are open minded we absolutely would sit down and talk to

them. Because we`re open minded. We don`t – we`re not bullies saying,

we`re not going to let you in our city. But certainly there`d a lot of

conversation before that because I`m willing to bet there`s an awful lot of

immigrants in Trump Hotels around this country tonight making beds and

serving food in their hotels and there`s no talk of what`s happening there.

O`DONNELL: Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, thank you very for joining us

tonight. I really appreciate it.

WALSH: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: We`ll be right back.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Next week President

Donald Trump will announce a Supreme Court nominee who will uphold the God-

given liberties enshrined in our Constitution in the tradition of the late

and great Justice Antonin Scalia.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: And so the biggest challenge facing the Democrats in the Senate

lands on them next week.

Chris Hayes is up next.

END