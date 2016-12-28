The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, Transcript 12/28/2016
Show: THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL
Date: December 28, 2016
Guest: Howard Dean, Jonathan Gruber, Phyllis Bennis, Howard Dean, Jonathan
Gruber; James Lipton; Jared Huffman
ARI MELBER, MSNBC: But now, it`s time for THE LAST WORD with Lawrence
O`Donnell, good evening, Lawrence.
LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Ari, what was that e-mail address again?
That`s your personal e-mail address?
MELBER: It`s Ari –
O`DONNELL: That`s right –
MELBER: It`s real, men, it`s ari@msnbc.com.
O`DONNELL: All right, get ready, thank you, Ari.
MELBER: Good night.
O`DONNELL: We have breaking news tonight. A day after her daughter died
in Los Angeles, Debbie Reynolds died tonight at the age of 84.
James Lipton will join us tonight with his remembrance and appreciation of
Debbie Reynolds` acting career and her daughter, Carrie Fisher`s acting and
writing career.
But first, a president-elect`s days and nights are supposed to be spent
trying to master policy and fill thousands of important jobs in the federal
government.
Which means a confused world is left to wonder tonight. Why Donald Trump
was hanging out with Don King today.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: New concerns over the transition of power at the
White House.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Donald Trump delivered this third tweet about the
president, about the issue with the transition.
STEVE KORNACKI, MSNBC: This afternoon at Mar-a-Lago, Trump seemed to
contradict that earlier tweet.
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: He called me, we had a
very good talk. I`m getting along very well with him, other than a couple
of statements.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Today, Secretary of State John Kerry had a clear
message for Donald Trump and for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
JOHN KERRY, SECRETARY OF STATE, UNITED STATES: No American administration
has done more for Israel`s security than Barack Obama`s.
The two-state solution is the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace
between Israelis and Palestinians.
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU, PRIME MINISTER, ISRAEL: Israelis do not need to be
lectured about the importance of peace by foreign leaders.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Donald Trump also jumped into the fray.
TRUMP: When do you see the United Nations solving problems? They don`t.
They cause problems.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Two hours ago, Donald Trump said that he had, “a great
conversation with President Obama today.”
Those were his words – “great conversation.” And that – he also said
that it was “a very nice call”.
That was an upgrade from very nice conversation, which was what Donald
Trump said about the phone call three hours earlier at 5:00 p.m. Florida
Time. By 8:00 p.m. Florida Time, very nice conversation became very nice.
Twice as nice.
Which wouldn`t be very surprising and would be consistent with Donald Trump
and President Obama`s descriptions of their interactions since the
election.
But what makes it a bit surprising today is that Donald Trump`s first
public statement of the day at 9:07 a.m. was a tweet saying “doing my best
to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks.
Thought it was going to be a smooth transition – not.” No one has any
idea what Donald Trump was talking about in that tweet because when he was
asked to elaborate on it in his first exchange with reporters today in the
middle of the afternoon, he completely contradicted his own tweet.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mr. President, when you tweeted this morning that the
transition of power wasn`t going smoothly as it relates to President Obama.
Can you elaborate on that a little bit, is it going smoothly?
TRUMP: Oh, it is going smoothly. It`s very good. You know –
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Donald Trump`s staff refused to clarify the tweet. And then
Donald Trump`s three brief chats with reporters at Mar-a-Lago in Florida
today, it was as if the tweet had never happened.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Did you speak with President Obama today?
TRUMP: I did. I did. He phoned me, we had a very nice conversation.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Did you bring up any of your concerns about these
roadblocks?
TRUMP: We had a general conversation. I think the secretary`s speech
really spoke for itself.
But we had a very general conversation, very nice, appreciated that he
called.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Now that seemed to maybe indicate that President Obama`s phone
call was about Secretary of State John Kerry`s speech today about Israel.
That is the only thing that Donald Trump actually refers to when he is
answering that question about the phone call.
But he doesn`t specifically say that that`s what they talked about. And
Donald Trump`s final appearance tonight, reporters tried to get a
clarification.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: Yes, he called me –
(CROSSTALK)
He called me. We had a very good talk about generally about things. He
was in Hawaii and it was a very nice call.
And I actually thought that we covered a lot of territory, a lot of good
territory.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you satisfied with the transition this far?
TRUMP: Well, our staffs are getting along very well. And I`m getting
along very well with him other than a couple of statements that I responded
to.
And we talked about it and smiled about it. And nobody is ever going to
know because we`re never going to be going against each other in that way.
So, but he was – it was a great conversation.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: A president-elect`s days have always been intense cramming
sessions of studying policy briefing books, meeting with policy experts,
and trying to staff a government with literally thousands of presidential
appointments.
And so no president-elect in history has ever used a single minute of that
time to meet with the likes of Don King until tonight.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: Hello, everybody, everybody OK?
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes –
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Great, thank you.
TRUMP: You all know Don King. Who doesn`t know Don King?
DON KING, BOXING PROMOTER: It`s great to be an American. And now with our
leader, we`re going to make new days, make America great again!
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Does Donald Trump believe that there is a human being anywhere
on earth who thinks meeting with Don King is the indication the world has
been waiting for?
That Donald Trump is now taking his new job seriously enough? It`s the same
Don King who has done time for killing a man.
The same Don King who has been accused of stealing millions of dollars from
boxers he has promoted.
The Trump team had announced that Donald Trump would make a major speech
today about the economy and jobs.
It turned out to be a one-minute statement in which Donald Trump tried to
take new credit today for some jobs that were already announced weeks ago.
Here now in its entirety, uncut is Donald Trump`s major announcement about
the American economy and jobs today.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: Hello, everybody. So, we just had some very good news because of
what`s happening and the spirit and the hope.
I was just called by the head people at Sprint, and they`re going to be
bringing 5,000 jobs back to the United States.
They`re taking them from other countries, they`re bringing them back to the
United States. And Masa and some other people were very much involved in
that, so, I want to thank them.
And also OneWeb, a new company is going to be hiring 3,000 people, so
that`s very exciting. So, we have a combination of Sprint for 5,000 jobs,
and that`s coming from all over the world.
And they`re coming back into the United States, which is a nice change.
And also OneWeb, 3,000 jobs, it`s a new company. And it was done through
Masa and a terrific guy, and we appreciate it, OK?
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Joining us now, Howard Dean; former chairman of the Democratic
National Committee and an Msnbc political analyst.
Also with us, Jonathan Gruber; professor of economics at MIT. He is one of
the primary architects of the Affordable Care Act.
And Howard Dean, Donald Trump didn`t mention that earlier in the year,
Sprint had cut 2,500 jobs.
And so these 5,000 that were already announced and Sprint confirmed tonight
that these – there`s nothing new in what Donald Trump was announcing today
as his major economic announcement.
And if you really want to do some – you know, math that includes the net
effect of Donald Trump in the jobs world, you`d have to begin by the
thousands of jobs that were lost in Atlantic City through the bankruptcy of
all those casinos down there.
But Howard Dean, here was the announcement. There`s going to be a big
speech today about jobs and the economy.
That`s what it turned out to be. We`re still waiting for a huge speech by
Donald Trump about the economy.
HOWARD DEAN, FORMER VERMONT GOVERNOR: There isn`t going to be one. You
know, this – we`re going to have to get used to this way of operating.
He sort of says whatever comes into his head, he does take credit for other
people`s work. Look, this economy has done so much better because of a
Barack Obama in the last eight years.
There have been millions of jobs added. The unemployment rate has dropped
dramatically, Wall Street is at a new high.
None of that has anything to do with Donald Trump. Now, Donald Trump may
get in and do all kinds of wonderful things, and I hope he does that are
good for the economy.
So far he`s putting a whole bunch of people who screwed the very people who
voted for Donald Trump. And so we`ll see what happens. But sooner or
later, this is the biggest job in the world.
Sooner or later, what you do matters much more than what you say. And so
he can say anything he wants to until January 20th.
Then what he says really matters. And I don`t think so far there is any
indication it`s going to match up with what he`s done, which is nothing.
O`DONNELL: But he does seem to have figured out the minds of headline
writers.
He got some pretty good headlines today as a result of that little stunt.
“Reuters” headline was “Trump says Sprint to bring 5,000 jobs back to
U.S.”.
“L.A. Times” had a headline up saying “Trump touts plan by Sprint and
OneWeb to create 8,000 U.S. jobs.” And Jonathan Gruber, this is politics
by headline.
JONATHAN GRUBER, PROFESSOR OF ECONOMICS, MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF
TECHNOLOGY: You know, look, the U.S. economy in a typical month both
creates and destroys hundreds of thousands of jobs.
And this is – this kind of argument is exactly the argument by anecdote
that Trump has mastered, and that the press has bought into.
We should be having political debates over facts, over aggregate facts.
Jobs created, jobs lost, wages increasing.
The enormous success that President Obama has created more jobs than any
president in recent history, many more than Ronald Reagan, for example.
That`s the kind of fact we need to focus on, not the kind of anecdotes that
Donald Trump uses over and over again to both promote his ideas and to
attack constructive ideas on the other side.
O`DONNELL: And Howard Dean, the Trump plan as we know it for the economy
so far, the one thing that we are pretty clear on is a giant tax cut.
And that may be the only thing you can bet on actually happening because
that`s something the Republicans wanted to do before Donald Trump became a
candidate for president.
So, the massive tax cut seems to be the one thing that we will see next
year.
DEAN: First of all, Donald Trump actually said that Mike Pence was going
to run a lot of the foreign or domestic affairs.
And judging by the cabinet officials and how right wing they are, Mike
Pence has had an outsized influence on all this.
So, it`s most likely that what we`re going see is a rehash of the far right
tax cut proposals that we`ve seen in the past.
The problem is Donald Trump was put in office by a lot of people who were
struggling economically and wanted a change.
With the change he is promising them is to give the billionaires of this
country like himself a bigger tax cut and screw the working people by
privatizing Social Security and Medicare.
That`s what is in Paul Ryan`s plan. That`s the plan the Republicans are
looking at passing in the house. So, you know, whether we should save them
from themselves or not is a matter to be debated.
But the Trump tax plan is first of all absolutely worthless until we see
what`s actually in the legislature.
And what we`ve seen by people who actually have votes which Donald Trump
does not, until it gets to his desk is not anything that`s going to help
middle class and working Americans in this country at all.
O`DONNELL: Jonathan Gruber, based on everything we`ve heard from Donald
Trump about what he wants to do with taxes, about what we know Paul Ryan
wants to do with taxes.
What surprises might there be next year for the average Trump voter of
average income as a result of this tax bill?
GRUBER: I think what`s very interesting about what Trump is going to do is
it`s very much similar to what George Bush did. Which was given an
enormous tax cut that was vastly weighted towards the richest Americans.
But came along with a small tax cut for most Americans. And so if you
asked most Americans, did George Bush give them a tax cut? They`ll say
sure. And Trump is going to try and the Republicans are going to try the
same thing.
They`re going to say facts like all Americans will get a tax cut or most of
the people getting a tax cut earn less than $100,000.
These are absolutely misleading facts. And really, the question for
Democrats, I think is most important is how do you break through that
message?
How do you explain without sounding wonky, without sounding off-putting,
that yes, the average American may get a couple of hundred dollars back.
But their kids are going to be paying thousands and thousands of dollars in
higher interest charges because the tax break is going to the wealthiest
Americans. That`s the challenge from the Democratic Party, how to get that
message through.
O`DONNELL: Well, we happen to have someone from the Democratic Party with
us. Howard Dean, how do they answer that?
DEAN: Well, first of all, I think we have to be – they have to look at
the deficit, all these budget balancing groups in Washington. Some of whom
are really well funded by fairly conservative but mainstream Republicans.
They need to be going after the Republicans for the chicanery. First, if
they use dynamic scoring, which is the only way they can even – it can
conceal the deficit.
That`s just lying and chicanery and financial BS. If a private company
used that, they`d be out of business within two or three years.
And some of them did use essentially some version of that in the private
sector and they are out of business as a result of what happened in 2008.
So, what we have to do is explain to people that running up more and more
money on the deficit is not a way of helping America become great again.
We have to become the deficit hawks, ironically, because the one thing
Reagan and the two Bushs had in common is they cut taxes and they cracked
the deficit up dramatically because they never balanced the budget.
They cut taxes without cutting programs. I don`t think there is a lot of
support in this country for cutting programs, including among those people
who voted for Donald Trump.
He`s promised not to cut them. The only way he can cut taxes in that case
is a crank of the deficit to some enormous amount of money.
And we haven`t talked about the nuclear arms race he wants to put on or the
infrastructure, which is even more money.
You know, this is completely Un-Republican to do this kind of stuff. The
Democrats need to be deficit hawks.
We need to talk about the deficit and get serious about it. And all those
budget balancing groups in Washington funded by Republicans ought to be on
our side because the Republicans are going to do nothing to make – do
anything better about balancing the budget.
O`DONNELL: All right, we`re going to squeeze in a quick break here.
Gentlemen, please stay with us.
Coming up, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his
gratitude today to someone who has never done anything for Israel, Donald
Trump.
And did not say a word of thanks to President Obama who has done more for
Israel`s security than any previous president.
Also coming up, a decision by President Obama today to protect tribal
lands.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
O`DONNELL: Time for today`s Barack Obama is still president news. The
president designated two new national monuments protecting 1.3 million
acres of land in southeastern Utah and 300,000 acres in Nevada.
The land in the Bears Ears area of Utah was where some members of the
Navajo nation hid from the U.S. cavalry when the United States was forcibly
rounding up Navajo men, women and children and marching them at gunpoint
hundreds of miles away from their homes.
Russell Begaye; the president of the Navajo Nation said today the land is,
“a sacred place of prayer, shelter and fortitude.”
He thanked President Obama for preserving the tribal lands, saying “this
land will be finally given the legal reverence and protection it deserves.”
President Begaye also said President Obama has done “more than any other
president in history to set aside more land and water for the future.”
Tribal efforts at federal protection for these lands began 80 years ago
during the administration of President Franklin Roosevelt.
President Obama made the designation under the authority granted him in the
1906 Antiquities Act. That law does not grant any authority to future
presidents to reverse that designation.
Coming up, Benjamin Netanyahu is very thankful today to Donald Trump for
doing nothing in his life to help Israel in any way.
But Prime Minister Netanyahu refuses to thank President Obama, who has done
among other things, the Iran nuclear deal that can legitimately be credited
for doing more to help Israel`s security than any other president.
That`s next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you have any further comments about Kerry`s
speech?
You know –
(CROSSTALK)
TRUMP: Yes, it speaks for itself, it was pretty obvious.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: But he said that friends need to like set friends
straight, and that was one of the things –
TRUMP: There`d be different views, we have to have peace. I think it set
it back. But we`ll see what happens after January 20th, right?
I think he`s going to be very impressed, I know.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: That was Don King and Donald Trump`s response to Secretary of
State John Kerry`s speech today.
In his speech, Secretary Kerry defended the United States` recent decision
to abstain from a U.N. vote demanding that Israel stop all settlement
activities in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
KERRY: The vote in the United Nations was about preserving the two-state
solution. That`s what we were standing up for.
Israel`s future as a Jewish and Democratic state, living side by side in
peace and security with its neighbors.
The status quo is leading towards one state and perpetual occupation. The
Israeli prime minister publicly supports a two-state solution.
But his current coalition is the most right wing in Israeli history with an
agenda driven by the most extreme elements.
The result is that policies of this government which the prime minister
himself just described as more committed to settlements than any in
Israel`s history are leading in the opposite direction.
They`re leading towards one state.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Secretary
Kerry`s speech a deep disappointment and unbalanced.
Prime Minister Netanyahu did not speak one word of gratitude for anything
the Obama administration has done for Israel.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
KERRY: No American administration has done more for Israel`s security than
Barack Obama`s.
The Israeli prime minister himself has noted our “unprecedented military
intelligence cooperation.”
Our military exercises are more advanced than ever. Our assistance for
Iron Dome has saved countless Israeli lives.
We have consistently supported Israel`s right to defend itself by itself,
including during actions in Gaza that sparked great controversy.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Prime Minister Netanyahu did tweet his gratitude today to
someone who has never done anything for Israel.
“President-elect Trump, thank you for your warm friendship and your clear-
cut support for Israel.” Tonight, Donald Trump said this about Israeli
settlements.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you believe there should be a limit to where Israel
can build settlements?
TRUMP: I just – I think you know what I believe. I`m very strong on
Israel. I think Israel has been treated very unfairly by a lot of
different people.
You look at resolutions in the United Nations, you take a look at what`s
happened.
They`re up for 20 reprimands and other nations that are horrible places,
horrible places that treat people horribly haven`t even been reprimanded.
So, there`s something going on, and I think it`s very unfair to Israel.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Joining us now, Phyllis Bennis; a fellow with the Institute for
Policy Study and author of the book “Inside Israel-Palestine: The Conflict
Explained”.
Phyllis Bennis, please explain to us your perspective on what we saw
develop today, Secretary Kerry`s speech, Benjamin Netanyahu`s response and
some of what Donald Trump had to say tonight.
PHYLLIS BENNIS, WRITER & ACTIVIST: Well, I think that the speech from
Secretary Kerry really had two goals.
One was to defend the history, the legacy, if you will, of President
Obama`s administration for being, as he said, the most pro-Israeli
administration in U.S. history in all the ways that matters.
That means escalating the amount of money, it`s now going up to $38 billion
over the next ten years agreed to by President Obama, that goes straight to
the Israeli military.
As well as having protected Israel and Israeli officials in the United
Nations, making sure there was never any real accountability for any
violations.
And protecting Israel militarily and politically in situations like in Gaza
when the rest of the world said these are war crimes.
The U.S. said no, this is Israel`s right of self-defense. So, he was re-
asserting that in the face of criticisms both from Israel, but also from
members of Congress and from others inside I would say, Lawrence, inside
the Washington bubble.
I think what he had missed, what Secretary Kerry missed was the fact that
most people in the United States these days are not so happy about the idea
that the U.S. is providing $38 billion of our tax money to the Israeli
military.
That it is protecting Israel so uncritically until this one resolution this
past week. So, I think that there was a bit of a misreading of where
public opinion is versus opinion inside that Washington bubble.
The second thing that he was trying to do was to defend or protect this
idea of a two-state solution. At a moment when I think a lot of people
believe that the two-state solution is over and done, it`s dead.
It`s been killed by settlements. There`s just no land left for a viable
Palestinian state. And this notion that we`re headed towards a one-state
solution I think is missing the boat that we already are in a one-state
solution.
It`s right now an apartheid state where you have one governing authority,
the Israelis and the Israeli military. But two separate legal systems
depending on whether you`re Jewish or Palestinian.
So, that`s kind of the definition of apartheid in international law. And I
think that president – sorry, the Secretary Kerry was inquiring that that
could happen in the future rather than acknowledging that it`s already
happening now.
The response predictably from Prime Minister Netanyahu was outrage,
although the actual proposals in Secretary Kerry`s presentation were not
new and different.
They were not qualitatively different than the Clinton parameters, than the
positions of the so-called quartet.
These are the same positions that have been the basis of now 20 – I guess
it`s about 25 years of failed U.S. diplomacy.
Based on this idea that there is going to be a two-state solution. But
with no significant pressure on Israel to make that happen.
In response to that, we see the president-elect coming forward and saying,
well, everything is going to be different after January 20th.
He has made clear that by appointing David Freidman, somebody who is a
known funder of the settlements.
Who has said he does not believe in the two-state solution, wants the U.S.
embassy to be moved to Jerusalem.
A number of very provocative positions. I think what is going to – what
we are going to see after January 20th, or at least when the new ambassador
is confirmed, if he is confirmed, the Senate may realize the dangers of
confirming him.
But if he is confirmed, I think we will see a very significant difference
in how U.S. officials talk about Israel, in how they do or do not criticize
the settlements.
I think we will see an end to the criticism of the settlements. But
crucially, the resolution that was passed on Friday is not going to go away
despite what Donald Trump might like to happen. That resolution is going
to be far more important I think in Europe than it is in the United States.
The Europeans had been looking for a way to balance the international law
requirements of among other things opposing settlements and their positions
about trade with Israel.
They have a free trade agreement between Europe and Israel. Israel has
been violating that by including within that agreement goods and produce
that`s made on Israeli settlements in the occupied territories, illegal
settlements.
By saying in this resolution that all the settlements are illegal, that
they have no valid basis, they`re setting the stage for a whole new
initiative by Europe.
That`s what makes it so important.
O`DONNELL: Phyllis, a quick question before we go. Are you – is it your
notion at this point that Benjamin Netanyahu has given up a two-state
solution.
That this is the solution, this is the one-state solution that we`re
looking at now. This status quo is what will hold and what he intends to
hold for the foreseeable future?
BENNIS: I think that he long ago gave up a real two-state solution. What
exists now is a one-state solution.
The reference that Secretary Kerry made to the possibility that there would
be a civil rights movement among the Palestinians asking for the right to
vote.
And he said what would the U.S. do about that? He didn`t imply that it
could win the way civil rights struggles won in the United States against
Jim Crow segregation, won against South African apartheid.
There is no reason in the world why it wouldn`t win eventually, not right
away, but eventually in Israel-Palestinian in some broader sense
O`DONNELL: Phyllis Bennis, thank you for joining us tonight, really
appreciate it.
BENNIS: Thank you.
O`DONNELL: Coming up, some of Donald Trump`s voters want Donald Trump to
keep his hands off their Obamacare. And also later, a member of Congress
has a bill that would make it illegal for the president-elect to meddle in
U.S. Foreign Policy.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. PAUL RYAN (R-WI), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: The first bill we`re going to
be working on is our Obamacare legislation. We`ll get everyone access to
affordable health care coverage.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Donald Trump apparently spent some time today working on
repealing and replacing Obamacare.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: I have three of the
greatest in the world today, Cleveland clinic, Mayo clinic, Johns Hopkins,
three of the best in the world. They were amazing and they have some
really good ideas and we have to get it fixed.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: No word from Don King on his ideas for replacing Obamacare.
Democrat aren`t the only ones who are concerned about the repeal of
Obamacare. Some Trump voters are also worried about what the man they
elected president will do to their health care. Debbie Mills who voted for
Trump in Kentucky gets her health insurance through the Affordable Care
Act, and so does her husband. She told the Washington Post I don`t know
what we`ll do if it does go away.
I guess I thought that, you know, Trump would not do this. That they would
not do this, would not take the insurance away, knowing that it`s affecting
so many people`s lives. I mean what are you to do, then, if you cannot
purchase, cannot pay for the insurance? Another Trump voter in Kentucky
who worked in the coal mines for 35 years said that repeal could mean the
end of a provision making it easier for miners with black lung disease to
get disability.
He said when they eliminate Obamacare, they may eliminate all of the black
lung program. It may all be gone, don`t matter how many years you got.
Back with us Jonathan Gruber who helped design the Affordable Care Act with
President Obama and Howard Dean. Jonathan Gruber, repealing is one thing.
The Republicans have voted to do that in the past. But as we know
replacing it is the hard part. And what would you imagine the heads of the
hospitals who were meeting with Donald Trump today, Johns Hopkins and
others, what would they be telling Donald Trump?
JONATHAN GRUBER, MIT PROFESSOR: I think they`d be telling him that it
would be a very unfortunate move to repeal without replace, which is what
they have now. There is no replace. and essentially the repeal and delay
strategy for Republicans is really not going to work, because if you take
one of the legs of the stool out of the Affordable Care Act, namely
individual mandate, insurance markets will collapse. And without a
guaranteed replacement, you`re putting a health insurance of 30 million
Americans at risk. And I think they would say to him hospitals financials
will suffer, uncompensated care will go back up. And I hope they say to him
don`t – where is the fire? What`s the rush? Obamacare is working fine.
If you have a better plan, that`s super. But why not develop it before
rushing to get rid of something that works for more than 20 million
Americans.
O`DONNELL: And Howard Dean we know Republicans are looking at polls that
indicate that voters by overwhelming majorities approve of almost all of
the components of Obamacare especially when they`re not identified as
components of Obamacare. And that pulling those out just as those Trump
voters said, pulling those things away from people now is a very different
thing than it felt like when they knew the votes for repeal were fake
because President Obama was never going to sign their repeal bills.
HOWARD DEAN, FMR DNC CHAIR: Right. Yeah, there is a fair amount of danger
here. I think it`s likely at least in the House they will pass the repeal
bill. And these people basically don`t give a damn about anybody`s health
insurance, and they never have. I think the biggest problem is actually
happening right now and Republican Governors are gutting Medicaid.
Medicaid is the expansion in Obamacare that covers the most people in this
country. And it makes an enormous difference. They`re already cutting that
back. So this is a huge, huge problem. And it really is an attack on the
legacy not just of Barack Obama, but Lyndon Johnson and Franklin Roosevelt.
O`DONNELL: And Jonathan Gruber, have you heard anything, any policy ideas
coming out of Republicans that you think they could conceivably be at the
beginning or some kind of structure for a replacement?
GRUBER: oh, they absolutely have a structure. There is no doubt. They
even have some proposals. And to the extent we`ve seen they`ve been
scored, they would at best cover half as many Americans as the Affordable
Care Act. That is about 10 plus million Americans would lose health
insurance without actually saving that money. Actually the typical
Republican proposal would increase the deficit relative to Obamacare
because it would get rid of not only the expansions of insurance coverage,
but the pay force that President Obama insisted on to make this a fiscally
responsible piece of legislation. So there are plans out there. They just
don`t work.
O`DONNELL: Well, we`ll see them when they produce them. Jonathan Gruber,
Howard Dean, thank you both for joining us tonight.
DEAN: Thank you.
GRUBER: You bet.
O`DONNELL: coming up, James Lipton will join us with his memories of
Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
O`DONNELL: We have sad breaking news two days in a row in the same family.
Debbie Reynolds died today, one day after the death of her daughter Carrie
Fisher. Debbie Reynolds` son Todd Fisher told NBC News she has gone to be
with Carrie. She loved taking care of her, and now she gone to be with
her. Debbie Reynolds was 84 years old.
Joining us now by phone is James Lipton, the Dean Emeritus of the Actors
Studio Drama School in New York City and host of Inside the Actors Studio.
James thank you very much for being with us tonight and please, your
reflections on this truly amazing mother/daughter act, Debbie Reynolds, the
legendary actress, Carrie Fisher, brilliant actress and brilliant writer.
JAMES LIPTON, DEAN EMERITUS, ACTORS STUDIO DRAMA SCHOOL: Well, Lawrence as
you know this is not the first time we talked about somebody who has
passed. I guess because I`m the only interviewer whoever asks the guests
what would you like to hear God say when you arrive at the pearly gates,
have I become the comment for passing artists. Willy Neely the eulogist
for America`s passing parade and creative in performing artists is a
position I didn`t seek. I got this call just a few minutes ago. And it
began with the words Debbie Reynolds has died. That`s very hard, huh? I
tell you, my first impression is this. I have never – I`m not very
superstitious. I have never believed in dying of a broken heart. I
thought it was just a superstition until now. I think she died of a broken
heart. I believe it from the bottom of my own heart.
O`DONNELL: She – Debbie was a 24-year-old actress when her daughter was
born and at the peak of her career. And she carried on with that career in
various roles through what has now become the end of her life. She has the
longer career. But both of these careers, James, made indelible imprints.
LIPTON: Indelible is the right word especially, of course, for Debbie. As
you know, I`ve been involved with musicals for most of my life. So Singing
in the Rain is a big favorite of mine. And she sang the most cheerful song
in film history, that song of course was good morning, good morning and she
held her own. She was 19 I believe at that time with Gene Kelly and Donald
O`Connor. Can you imagine being thrust into that. She was cast out of
nowhere. She`d won some kind of beauty contest. And she had to work with
this guy, 12 hours a day, day after day. They taught her what to do and my
god did she learn how to do it. And I thought to myself a few minutes ago
if my question at the end of my show is correct and if heaven exists, I`m
quite sure that Gene And Donald are greeting Debbie at this moment with
good morning, good morning.
O`DONNELL: Yes, absolutely. Talk for a moment about Carrie Fisher and
that amazing dual career she had. I`ve been struggling to think of a giant
actress career that turns into being a very, very important Hollywood
writer, one of the major writers of our time.
LIPTON: Isn`t that astonishing?
O`DONNELL: Yes. Yes.
LIPTON: And she was known as a kind of fixer. She would be called in when
other people couldn`t succeed writing a film. And then she was called in.
Where did that come from? She had these two careers and these two great
skills. And the skills are nothing like each other. Acting is one thing.
Singing is another. Dancing is another. Doing all those things are
another.
That`s what Debbie could do. But Carrie, here she was an actor and
suddenly she was a writer. She was just declared a writer, and she
succeeded. And she succeeded brilliantly. So she did have the two
careers. So in fact did Debbie Reynolds. Debbie had of course the initial
career. And then life began to pass her by. And she simply persevered and
continued doing wonderful work in the subsequent years.
O`DONNELL: Between the two of them, James, it seems they covered
everything you could do in this business. James Lipton, thank you very,
very much for joining us on this difficult night. Really appreciate it.
LIPTON: A very difficult night. But imagine within two days of each
other. Something is being said to us.
O`DONNELL: That will be the last word on it. Thank you, James.
LIPTON: Thank you.
O`DONNELL: We`ll be right back.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
O`DONNELL: And now for the good news. I could use some of that. Last
night we told you about your record breaking contributions to the K.I.N.D.
Fund over the Christmas holiday. And now in the last 24 hours, you`ve made
it another big fundraising day for K.I.N.D, contributing another $251,212.
That`s just overnight.
For Kids In Need Of Desks, K-I-N-D. Unique partnership between MSNBC and
UNICEF that provides jobs for factory workers in Malawi to make desks for
students that in schools that have never had desks, the K.I.N.D Fund also
provides scholarships for girls to attend high school in Malawi where
public high school is not free. And the girls graduation rate is half the
boys graduation rate. Jane Ashford tweeted I can`t donate until at least
January. Is this fund only seasonal or all year? Yes, Jane. And I am so
glad that you asked. You can contribute to the K.I.N.D 24 hours a day,
every day of the week, every day of the year.
By going to the lastworddesks.msnbc.com you can make a contribution as a
gift to anyone you choose, possibly a birthday gift. And UNICEF will send
that person an e-mail acknowledging your gift there is no amount too small.
Your $5 can be combined with other contributions and a desk will be on its
way to a school in Malawi that has never had desk. Since MSNBC and UNICEF
created the K.I.N.D Fund six years ago, you have contributed a total of
$13,471,432. The only source of fundraising for the K.I.N.D Fund is this
program and the discussions we have about it here during the holiday season
when the spirit of giving is in the air.
But the need is always there. And thanks to Jane Ashford`s tweet, I`m glad
to have the chance to clarify that yes, you can always help those kids in
Malawi who you meet on this program whenever you can at whatever time
during the year that you can do that. And as you`ve heard, some of those
kids tell you, they are deeply, deeply thankful for your generosity and
kindness.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
O`DONNELL: A member of congress wants to make it clearly illegal for
presidents-elect to interfere with foreign policy. That`s next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
BILL CLINTON, 42ND PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA Position that
is now beginning, I urge America`s friends and foes alike to recognize as I
do that America has only one president at a time.
GEORGE W. BUSH, 43RD PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: We have
one president. And we`ll have one president. And the current president is
President Clinton.
BARACK OBAMA, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: When it comes to
foreign policy, I think the need to adhere to one president at a time is
particularly important.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
O`DONNELL: Joining us now, Representative Jared Huffman, Democratic
representative of California`s 2nd district. Congressman Huffman, you`ve
got a bill that you`ve introduced that would make it illegal for
presidents-elect to meddle in foreign policy as we have seen Donald Trump
doing in what is an unprecedented way. Can you explain to us how that bill
would work?
REP. JARED HUFFMAN (D), CALIFORNIA: Yes, Lawrence, first of all I think
it`s arguably already illegal for a president-elect to do this. The Logan
Act has been on the books since 1799. But I think President-Elect Trump`s
lawyers have been too busy trying to deal with all his conflicts of
interest to tell him about the Logan Act. So I introduced a bill that just
makes it explicitly clear that the president-elect is just like every other
private citizen during the transition period. They can`t go around
reporting to conduct U.S. Foreign policy.
O`DONNELL: I just want to read the words of the Logan Act. As you said,
this is very old law. We`ve never really had a prosecution under it. But
it says that any citizen who without authority of the United States
directly or indirectly commences or carries on correspondence or
intercourse with any foreign government or any officer or agent thereof
with intent to influence the measures or conduct of any foreign government
or of any officer or agent thereof in relation to any disputes or
controversies with the United States or to defeat the measures of the
United States shall be fined under this title or imprisoned for not more
than three years.
It`s a pretty clear prohibition against doing what we`ve seen Donald Trump
doing. But do you – does it concern you that there could be first
amendment implications in the Logan Act that haven`t been tested?
HUFFMAN: Well, it`s an act that hasn`t been tested with respect to a
president-elect because every previous president-elect has had the common
sense and the impulse control to know that they need to show deference to
the sitting president, and that we need only one president at a time.
We`re in uncharted waters because Donald Trump doesn`t have those
boundaries. And unfortunately, I think it`s necessary to bring up the
Logan Act. Yes, there are first amendment issues. But the first amendment
also has limits.
One cannot yell fire in a crowd theater. And I would suggest that
conducting foreign policy, pretending to have the authority to do so around
the world is a reasonable limitation on one`s first amendment rights.
O`DONNELL: Congressman Jared Huffman, thank you very much for joining us.
We`re out of time. Sorry.
HUFFMAN: Thanks, Lawrence.
O`DONNELL: Thank you. Chris Hayes is up next.
END
United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed,
transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written
permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark,
copyright or other notice from copies of the content.>