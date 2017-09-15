The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 9/15/17 Buzzfeed unearths another undisclosed meeting

Transcript:

Show: THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW

Date: September 15, 2017

Guest: Anthony Cormier, Josh Lederman



RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: And thanks to you at home for joining us this

hour. Happy Friday.

The first one, which is often called a firing but it wasn`t, it was a

resignation, the first one came just 24 days into the new administration.

Three and a half weeks in, and they were already shedding their first

senior staff. February 13th, Trump national security advisor Mike Flynn

resigned from the White House. That was in February.

Then in March, next out was the deputy White House chief of staff, Katie

Walsh. Then in April, it was the deputy national security adviser, K.T.

McFarland. Then in May, it was the White House communications director,

number one, Mike Dubke. He was out in May.

Then in June, it was the vice president`s chief of staff, a guy named Josh

Pitcock. Stick a pin in that one for a second. Vice president chief of

staff.

And then in July, July ended up being quite busy. I swear they saved this

up for when I went on vacation in part of July. In July, they lost the

deputy chief of staff of the National Security Council, who`s a Breitbart

person named Tara Dowdell. Then they lost the White House Press Secretary

Sean Spicer. Then they lost the assistant White House press secretary

Michael Short. Then they lost Reince Priebus, White House chief of staff.

Then they lost White House communications director, number two, Anthony

Scaramucci.

And then we rolled into the lazy days of August. And in a normal universe

version of Washington, nothing happens in August. But in this one, August

meant it was time to fire or accept the resignation of the senior director

for intelligence at the National Security Council, Ezra Cohen Watnick. And

then – I mean I should say about him he`s a guy who nobody was quite sure

why he was there in the first place, but he was gone as of August.

Then all on the same day, it was White House chief strategist Steve Bannon

and a special assistant to the president named Julia Hahn and a director of

public liaison the director the public liaison office at the White House.

He was also out.

And then the special advisor on regulatory reform, Carl Icahn, he was out,

too, that same day. He appears to have had some law-enforcement interest

follow him home from that job. Then, a week later, still in August, it was

that strange guy who doesn`t really have a job title Sebastian Gorka.

All gone. I mean, and this is just like the people who have knowable

titles, right? All gone and this administration isn`t that old. This

doesn`t show like a revolving door. This is like somebody turning the

carousel motor up to 100 miles an hour and people just fling off the thing

with centripetal force into the night, right?

And, of course, that`s not even counting the no-notice firings of dozens of

federal prosecutors and the firing of the acting attorney general, Sally

Yates, and the firing of the FBI Director James Comey. I mean, this is all

just White House.

Last night, “The New York Times” broke the news that on the day Robert

Mueller was appointed special counsel to investigate the Russia matter,

President Trump reportedly lost his mind at the Attorney General Jeff

Sessions, because Sessions had recused himself from anything related to

Russia.

Quote: When the phone call informing him about the Mueller appointments

ended, White House counsel Don McGahn relayed the news to the president and

his aides. Almost immediately, Mr. Trump lobbed a volley of insults at

Jeff Sessions, telling the attorney general it was his fault they were in

the current situation. Trump told Sessions that choosing him to be the

attorney general was one of the worst decisions he has made. He called him

an idiot and he said he should resign.

“The Times” then reports that Jeff Sessions did resign. He wrote a

resignation letter to the president and gave it to the president but the

president would not accept it. Quote, Trump ended up rejecting Sessions`

resignation letter after senior members of his administration argued that

dismissing the A.G. would only create more problems for a president who had

already fired an FBI director and a national security adviser.

So, his senior advisors told him that accepting Mr. Sessions his

resignation would only sow more chaos inside the administration. Really?

The idea that this administration didn`t want to let anybody go, it would

attract too much attention. They were afraid of shedding anyone as of May?

They took drastic steps even against the president`s wishes to stop losing

key and high-profile staff as of May because that would be too much chaos,

really? They stopped letting people go – how does that square with their

actual behavior?

It doesn`t make sense that senior White House advisors wouldn`t let the

president fire anyone too high profile as of May, because in reality, as of

May, they were just getting started with the flinging people off the

carousel into the good night, and that went all through the summer and now

it has continued into the fall.

“The Times” further reports that president Trump asked again if he could

please fire Jeff Sessions in July, and again, the answer was reportedly no.

No, that would be too disruptive. Too disruptive to fire somebody in July?

Why? Because Jeff Sessions might clog up the outdoor that they were using

to fire all these other people and then there might be a pileup, he was

going to block the fire exit?

Honestly, that explanation for why the president couldn`t fire Jeff

Sessions when he wanted to it honestly makes no sense, given the number of

people fired from this White House. This situation with the president and

the attorney general supposedly having the standoff, it will end weirdly, I

can assure you. But something about the way that conflict between the

president and the attorney general, but was something about the way that

palace intrigue is being described is off when you put it in context

against the way the White House was otherwise behaving at the time these

supposed conflicts really came to a head.

Regardless of Jeff Sessions though, today, there is one new name to add to

the list of people being flung off the carousel in Washington. Today, we

got the resignation of the press secretary to the vice president, the man

named Marc Lotter. Vice President Mike Pence`s press secretary gone as of

today. Vice President Mike Pence lost his chief of staff back in June,

lost his press secretary today.

And for all the turmoil in this White House and all of the scandals about

various people and the quitting and the disappearances of all these senior

staff, Vice President Mike Pence has been caught out in way more of these

scandals than his bland beltway press coverage would have you believe. I

mean even going all the way back to the first dramatic departure from this

White House, going all the way back to Mike Flynn, right?

Mike Pence was the head of the transition. This is a letter that he

received as head of the transition notifying him in writing about concerns

that soon-to-be national security adviser Mike Flynn appeared to be on the

payroll of foreign governments. In addition to this notification in

writing from Congress, Mike Flynn`s lawyers also said that they too

notified the transition in person, telling them that Flynn was on the

payroll of foreign governments.

Vice President Mike Pence was running the transition when all those

warnings about Mike Flynn came in. He nevertheless claims that he never

heard, no idea. As head of a transition, he had no idea, nobody could have

had any idea that Mike Flynn might have been on the payroll of foreign

governments. That is plainly not true.

Vice President Mike Pence also solemnly intoned the American people that

there was no way that Mike Flynn had had discussions about Russian

sanctions with Russian officials during the transition, despite the fact

that he said it very solemnly that was also not true. Vice President Mike

Pence also insisted, insisted, that there were no contacts at all between

the Trump campaign and Russian officials during the campaign. That, of

course, was not true either.

Vice President Mike Pence insisted that James Comey was fired as FBI

director because of an internal process at the Department of Justice, had

nothing at all to do with the White House`s needs or desires, certainly

nothing to do with the president`s feelings about the Russia investigation.

Although that`s what Mike Pence told the American people about the firing

of James Comey, we now know that President Trump gave Pence a letter that

outlined his rationale for wanting to fire James Comey the day before the

Department of Justice ever produced their rationale for why the Justice

Department might want him fired too.

So, Mike Pence`s Comey firing explanation was not only not true, we can

tell based on the timeline that he knew it was not true at the time that he

said it. Oh, but wait, there`s more. This week, Mike Flynn`s son Mike

Flynn Jr. was described by NBC News as being a subject of the investigation

by Robert Mueller in the special counsel`s office.

Mike Pence has a good one about Mike Flynn Jr. as well. Controversy, of

course, emerged during the campaign but also during the transition about

toxic conspiracy theories that had circulated during the campaign, and

controversy arose specifically around Mike Flynn Jr. continuing to defend

some of the most odious conspiracy theories from the campaign, even after a

disturbed young man showed up at a D.C. pizza parlor and started shooting

because of that conspiracy theory. Mike Flynn Jr., in the ensuing

controversy, was fired from the Trump transition.

Again, Mike Pence was head of the Trump transition. His explanation for

what happened there was that Mike Flynn Jr. wasn`t really being fired from

the transition because he was never actually part of it. That was not

true. Mike Flynn Jr. was part of the transition. We have evidence for

this but in the form of among other things the fact that Mike Flynn Jr. had

been happily emailing his conspiracy theories to reporters from his

official Trump transition email address for quite some time before Mike

Pence tried to get away with lying about that too.

So, Mike Pence has a real problem in the Russia investigation and in some

of these White House scandals. Again and again and again, Vice President

Pence really has made brazenly untrue public statements about some of the

most controversial elements of this new administration and the Russia

scandal specifically. Now, Vice President Pence having already lost his

chief of staff, today, he lost his press secretary. Vice President Pence

has himself hired a high-powered Washington D.C. lawyer to represent him on

the Trump-Russia scandal.

After the vice president took the unprecedented step of setting up his own

political action committee, something no vice president has done at this

point in a new administration ever, after he set up that PAC, Team Pence

initially floated the idea that this PAC might be used as a fundraising

vehicle to raise money to pay for Mike Pence`s legal fees in the Russia

scandal. After they got some pushy press enquiries about that though, the

vice president backed off those plans and they now say the PAC won`t be

used to fund his legal defense. We don`t know how the vice president is

planning to pay for his legal representation on the Russia matter, but he`s

not a man of Trump level means. It`s going to be a real issue for him and

his family. It`s got to be on their minds.

In July, the head of the Office of Government Ethics, Walter Shaub, left

that job in frustration. You probably remember is a very high-profile

resignation. As he left, he warned that one of the things we should watch

for at the Government Ethics Office now that he was leaving, he said we

should watch for who the Trump administration was going to appoint as his

successor at that ethics office.

Walter Shaub warned us as he was leaving office that the administration

might try to pass over the most senior person under him at that office who

would otherwise have been in line for the job. He said that person is

highly qualified and would do an excellent job with the ethics office. He

said it should send red flags for everybody if they bypass that senior

person, if they bypass that senior official who`s next in line to be the

acting director and instead, he warned us – watch to see if they instead

want to pick this one other particular guy who works at the office.

The Trump administration then did exactly that. They picked that lower

ranking staffer in the ethics office who Walter Shaub warned explicitly

should be expected to have a more pliable attitude on ethics toward this

White House.

Well, that is the guy who`s in charge of the ethics office now and he has

now revised the rules around legal defense funds for administration

personnel. Under the new interpretation of ethics rules around these

things, Mike Pence and any other White House staffer needs to fund his

legal defense will be able to accept unlimited anonymous donations from

lobbyists to defray any legal bills that arise out of these White House

scandals.

Oh, good, what could possibly go wrong? If there`s one thing I want

lobbyists to be able to anonymously fund it`s the legal defense for White

House officials facing the Russia inquiry.

Tonight, the administration announced that they do not want this to be seen

as a change in policy. I`m sure they don`t. But the outgoing director at

the ethics office, Walter Shaub, has been banging the drum over this for

the last couple of days since they made this change, warning that this

really is a turn for the worse.

Today, for the second time, we learned of a witness being called to testify

before one of what we believe are the two grand juries that have been

convened by special counsel Robert Mueller and his investigation. The

first person we know to have testified at the grand jury is Rinat

Akhmetshin, Soviet born naturalized U.S. citizen who was part of that Trump

Tower meeting last June during the campaign. Rinat Akhmetshin is known to

have ties to Russian military intelligence. He was the first person we

know who spoke to the Mueller grand jury.

The second person we now know who has spoken to the Mueller grand jury was

today it was Jason Maloney, who is the spokesperson for a Trump campaign

chair Paul Manafort. It`s a little bit weird to think about a spokesperson

being called to testify before a grand jury, but presumably that reasoning

will all become clear in the end. Paul Manafort does appear to have a real

bull`s-eye on him in this investigation, both in terms of Mueller part of

it and in terms of what`s happening in Congress.

The top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee in the Senate, Dianne

Feinstein, yesterday, she was asked by reporters why there`d been such a

delay in getting Paul Manafort to come in and give testimony to that

committee weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks after it had been announced

that he had been asked to come in. She responded by attributing the delay

in part to the committee`s own need to up its game when it comes to

investigating complex financial matters. Dianne Feinstein announced

yesterday that her committee has just hired two new investigative financial

staffers to, quote, trace the money.

Now that those investigative financial staffers are in place, Senator

Feinstein suggested that that interview with Trump campaign chairman Paul

Manafort might go ahead.

What that means for potential liability or money trails leading up to the

White House, we don`t know. Paul Manafort is long gone from Trump world,

right? He resigned from the Trump campaign more than a year ago now, but

you know, even since they`ve been in the White House, we are starting to

realize that in Trump world, the way this works is there`s going to be a

lot of people left behind. There are going to be a lot of people involved

in lots of interesting things who are long gone by the time we realize what

exactly they know and what they might have been up to before they left.

When it comes to a scandal and an ongoing investigation like this though,

just the fact that somebody has resigned or been fired, it`s not

necessarily enough to get their smell off you. The very first guy they

shed from the new administration, it didn`t even make it four weeks in,

Mike Flynn, he is still ricocheting around this White House breaking stuff.

For example, in this damning and intriguing new report that has just come

out from “BuzzFeed News”. That`s next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: Reporters Jason Leopold, Chris McDaniel and Anthony Cormier have

just published this new report at “BuzzFeed News”, and what can reporting

in the first instance is a new addition to the exceedingly long list of

secret meetings with foreign officials that the Trump campaign and the

Trump transition didn`t disclose until after that meeting ended up in the

press.

“BuzzFeed” today reporting on a previously secret meeting held in January

in New York that involved Mike Flynn, Steve Bannon, Jared Kushner and the

king of Jordan. Now, there`s nothing inherently scandalous about the king

of Jordan. There`s nothing inherently scandalous about members of a

presidential transition team meeting any foreign leaders. It happens all

the time.

It is unusual that they didn`t disclose it. Jared Kushner initially left

the meeting off his security clearance application. Mike Flynn left the

meeting off of his security clearance application. Steve Bannon, we don`t

know about his security clearance application yet, but trust me, we`re

working on it.

Beyond just the secrecy about this, the fact that it has not been disclosed

until now, here`s another really acute problem about what “BuzzFeed” has

just reported. Democrats on the House Oversight and Foreign Affairs

Committee reported on Wednesday morning this week that another thing Mike

Flynn failed to initially disclosed was that he was a paid agent working to

advance a business proposition to partner with among other companies,

Russian nuclear and security companies in order to do this gigantic multi

hundreds of millions of dollars project that would build nuclear reactors

in the Middle East. Most of them would be in Saudi Arabia, which, yes,

floats on a sea of oil. So, question mark about nuclear power anyway. But

also in the nation of Jordan.

So, congressional Democrats on Wednesday release this information that they

said shows that Mike Flynn was involved in that project. He was being paid

to advance that nuclear project including taking a trip to the Middle East

in 2015 to pursue that project. He was doing all that without ever

disclosing that trip, without disclosing any of the foreign meetings with

foreign leaders he took in conjunction with that project, and certainly

without disclosing the payment that he received for doing that work. He

didn`t disclose any of that in his security clearance application. House

Democrats say they are therefore forwarding that information to Robert

Mueller so he can decide if that`s a prosecutable offense.

So, that was Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, “The Wall Street

Journal” had reported that once Mike Flynn actually was national security

adviser working in the Trump White House, he continued to advance that

Russian nuclear business proposal, up to and including telling National

Security Council staff members that they had to take meetings with the

companies who were involved in that business plan.

Well, now, what “BuzzFeed” reports is that not just Mike Flynn but also

Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner who does still work in the White House,

“BuzzFeed” reports that the three of them were in on a meeting, a

previously undisclosed meeting with the king of Jordan during the

transition at which they talked about that nuclear deal.

Again, this is Jason Leopold, Chris McDaniel, and Anthony Cormier. They`re

the reporters on this at “BuzzFeed”.

And it`s really interesting, they get denials – I love the way that

they`ve sourced this – they get denials from three individuals, one close

to Flynn, one close to Kushner, and one close to Bannon. And each of those

three people close to each of those guys denies that Flynn`s nuclear

reactor business deal thing was discussed at this secret meeting with the

king of Jordan.

But now, check this out, check out this wording. Quote: People close to

the three Trump advisers say that the nuclear deal was not discussed, but a

federal official with access to a document created by a law enforcement

agency about the meeting said that the nuclear proposal was one of the

topics the group talked about.

So, a federal official with access to a document created by a law

enforcement agency about the meeting. Law enforcement agency? Why was a

law enforcement agency aware of that meeting? How do they know what was

discussed at that meeting?

And if that law enforcement agency is right about what was discussed at

that secret meeting, what would it mean if Kushner and Flynn and Bannon are

all lying about it?

Remember, can you put that panel back up? Yes, a lot of people are gone

from this White House. Flynn`s gone. Bannon`s gone. Kushner is still

there.

Joining us now is Anthony Cormier. He`s a Pulitzer Prize-winning

investigative reporter with “BuzzFeed News”.

Mr. Cormier, thank you for being here.

ANTHONY CORMIER, INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER, BUZZFEED: Thank you for having

me.

MADDOW: Let me ask you – the way I stack that up was there`s a few things

that you guys have broken here that add to other people`s reporting and get

some new news. Previously undisclosed meeting, a second meeting that seems

to involve this one nuclear deal and the question about whether or not

these guys are telling the truth about what the content was of that

meeting.

CORMIER: Right.

MADDOW: OK. In terms of the undisclosed nature of this meeting, there`s

nothing inherently scandalous about transition members talking to foreign

leaders.

CORMIER: None at all.

MADDOW: In what way should this have been disclosed?

CORMIER: Likely they should have gone to the NSC, the National Security

Council, and let them know that the foreign at the head of state is in the

United States, and they probably should have reported it on their security

disclosures.

Now, we know that Mr. Flynn did not. We know that Jared did not on his

initial disclosure, he did subsequently.

And we don`t know what Mr. Bannon did. We`ve been trying very hard to get

that document out of the White House. They have so far refused. The

people around Mr. Bannon have refused to give us any indication of what he

put there.

MADDOW: There are a lot of meetings between members of the Trump campaign,

the Trump transition with foreign officials that did not get disclosed

until after the fact. Interesting reporting this week about the crown

prince of the United Arab Emirates turning up at Trump Tower in December,

meeting with Flynn.

CORMIER: Same groups.

MADDOW: Same group.

CORMIER: Yes.

MADDOW: Kushner, Manafort, Bannon. In that case, it appears that U.S.

intelligence agencies were aware of that meeting in part because they were

weirded out that the crown prince from United Arab Emirates was in the

United States without telling the U.S. government which would be protocol.

CORMIER: Right.

MADDOW: Is there any indication that the king of Jordan took that meeting

without telling the United States government that he was doing something?

CORMIER: You really would like to know that?

MADDOW: OK.

CORMIER: We have not been able to figure it out yet, and no one will tell

us. It`s a rather simple question, right?

MADDOW: Yes.

CORMIER: Like, it`s did you tell our national security apparatus that a

foreign head of state was in the United States, at a bar in Lower

Manhattan? It`s a fairly simple question.

We`re a little bit weirded out that no one will answer it, or no one will

give us a straight shot at it. So, I can`t answer it. I wish we could.

MADDOW: OK, and the king of Jordan, it should be noted – I mean, King

Abdullah has incredibly warm relations with the United States, especially

on security and national – security and intelligence matters.

So, do we know anything about from his side of this in terms of whether he

is willing to answer questions from investigators, reporters, willing to

talk about these things?

CORMIER: You might be willing to talk to investigators but he`s not

talking to journalists.

MADDOW: Yes.

CORMIER: So, we`ve left we`ve tried to reach desperately out to the

embassy. In fact, the only thing that we found rather obscurely on their

Website is a brief message that says the king has returned home from a

foreign visit, which is –

MADDOW: He said – well, of a private nature.

CORMIER: Yes.

MADDOW: Yes.

CORMIER: That`s right, yes. Which is this visit. That`s the only public

statement from anyone involved that the king of Jordan was in the United

States at the Four Seasons Hotel, and ultimately meeting with three of, you

know, the incoming White House officials.

MADDOW: And according to your source with access to this law enforcement

document, that private visit was talking to Jared Kushner, Mike Flynn and

Steve Bannon about a potential nuclear deal involving the Russians.

CORMIER: That`s –

MADDOW: That doesn`t sound like a fun private visit.

(LAUGHTER)

CORMIER: That`s yours, not mine.

MADDOW: Anthony Cormier, this is a really interesting scoop, and as you

can tell from this discussion, I have a feeling it`s going to lead to a lot

more –

CORMIER: We hope so.

MADDOW: – interesting information. Thank you for helping us understand -

-

CORMIER: Thank you so much. Thanks for having us.

MADDOW: I appreciate it. Thanks.

All right. Much more to come, busy night tonight. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: There`s some disturbing new details tonight about that just

absolutely terrible story following Hurricane Irma about the nursing home

that was across the street from a working open hospital that had power but

nevertheless eight residents died in the nursing home in sweltering

conditions. It`s a terrible story. We`re getting some both provocative

and worrying new information about that tonight.

First, there`s new video tonight from inside this nursing home in

Hollywood, Florida. It was taken by a concerned relative just a few hours

before patients started dying there. The start of the nursing home losing

their air-conditioning system was when a tree came down and hit the

transformer that controlled power to the nursing home their A/C unit was

apparently not hooked up to a backup generator. So, the A/C went down, and

as you can see in these footage, in this footage, they resorted to fans and

portable cooling units to try to keep people cool.

But clearly, it wasn`t enough. Eight residents died. That nursing home in

Hollywood, Florida, is now closed. It`s also now a crime scene. Federal,

state and local authorities are pursuing a criminal investigation. They

were granted a search warrant overnight. This morning, teams were inside

photographing evidence.

In terms of potential charges, the nursing home operators could be facing

up to manslaughter charges if the state attorney`s office concludes that

employees, administrators or the owner of the center acted with culpable

negligence, acted with an utter disregard for the safety of those

residents. Charges like that could carry a sentence of up to years in

prison.

One retired homicide investigator who`s 94-year-old mother-in-law was

inside that nursing home told the “Miami Herald” today, quote, they should

have called 911. Somebody should go to jail for this.

Well, tonight, we are learning that the nursing home says that they did

place emergency calls for help. They say they called Florida Governor Rick

Scott.

Investigative reporter Jim Defede of CBS 4 in Miami reports this tonight.

Quote, 36 hours prior to the first death, officials at the facility called

on three separate occasions an emergency number that Governor Rick Scott

had given to health care institutions, including nursing homes so they

could have a direct line to the top of the state government if they were in

need of help.

Nursing home officials say they called that number three times asking for

help, they say they place the first call to Governor Scott six hours after

the hurricane made landfall on Sunday, then they say they called again the

next day on Monday, then they say they called again that the next day on

Tuesday. They say those calls went unanswered.

Now, NBC News is reporting with some specificity about these calls.

According to NBC News, the first call was made at 5:34 p.m. on September

11th. Then, another call was made at 5:59 September 12th. Then, a final

call for help was made at 12:41 p.m. later on September 12th. So, we`ve

got specificity in terms of what the nursing home says they did, and we do

know that the Florida governor gave out that number for medical facilities,

health care facilities, including nursing homes to get help.

That said tonight, the state of Florida and the governor are refuting the

account from the nursing home. Tonight, the governor`s office says that,

quote, every call made to the governor was referred to the agency for

health care administration and the Florida Department of Health and quickly

returned.

Again, the nursing home is saying they made three calls for help to that

emergency number that was supposed to get them through to the governor and

help. They say they never got a response.

Expect the effort to pinpoint exactly whose failure to act may have doomed

eight vulnerable people. Expect the effort to figure out exactly what went

on here to go on for some time and to factor into what is looking like a

pretty considerably aggressive criminal investigation.

Watch this space.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: In 2015, China summoned the senior American envoy to China, to

protest the U.S. selling almost $2 billion worth of weapons to Taiwan.

China really did not want that. They threatened to impose sanctions on

U.S. companies that are involved in the arms sale. They dressed down the

envoy.

China was furious. So, they called the top U.S. envoy to that country.

Then, in May of this year, it was Turkey. Turkey summoned the U.S.

ambassador to Turkey to protest the treatment of Turkish security officials

in the U.S. This was after the Turkish president`s security detail

attacked a bunch of protesters outside the Turkish embassy in D.C. and

started beating them up. Our ambassador got that call from Turkey right

after we called up their ambassador to us, because we were so mad about

them carrying out that brawl on our own soil.

I mean, usually when a host country summons the top diplomat of some other

country, especially when it you know what happens it`s a big public way,

usually that means that people are mad. Usually that is to voice a

complaint. Usually that means somebody`s getting in trouble for something.

So when the Cuban President Raul Castro summoned to the top American envoy

to Cuba recently to discuss what the United States was saying about these

weird health effects and hearing loss that was breaking out among U.S.

diplomats in Havana, it seemed like this would probably not go well. It

seemed like somebody was mad. But “The Associated Press” has this

remarkable report today that that rare face-to-face conversation between

the president in that country and our top diplomat there wasn`t because

anybody was mad.

According to the “A.P.”, President Castro paid that call to not to voice a

complaint, he did it to express his concern. And according to the U.S.

officials familiar with what happened at this meeting, President Castro

seemed baffled by the attacks, as baffled as the United States has been.

He denied responsibility for whatever has been happening to U.S. diplomats

in Havana. U.S. officials were reportedly taken aback by the way he

addressed the matter.

Cuba also reportedly offered to let FBI agents come to Havana to

investigate this thing. Cuba is not usually psyched about inviting FBI and

the agents anywhere.

Well, NBC News can confirm tonight that the FBI did send additional FBI

personnel to Cuba to investigate the sonic attacks. But it`s unclear

whether they`re still there now.

Cuban sources also tell NBC News that the Cuban government allegedly sent a

diplomatic note on this issue to the State Department, offering that they

themselves would help investigate the incident. They offered to be part of

a bilateral investigation with the United States into this matter. Cuban

sources tell NBC News that they sent this note to the U.S. State Department

never got a response back. I understand they`re having some staffing

issues at the State Department. They didn`t get a response?

We first learned about these strange attacks, these strange symptoms

emerging among U.S. diplomatic personnel in August. CBS Radio`s first to

report that American diplomats in Cuba were reporting incidents which

caused a variety of physical symptoms super vague and the initial

reporting, it was very unclear what types of incidents were happening here.

The State Department was totally bafflingly vague and confusing on the

subject. We now, thanks to good reporting on the subject, we now know that

it`s a scary and weird as it seemed before we knew the details.

We now know there are medically confirmed cases, some of which involve

permanent hearing loss or traumatic brain injury. Yesterday, “The

Associated Press” published some scary details on the attacks let me just

read to you straight from the “A.P.” story.

Quote, the blaring grinding noise jolted the American diplomat from his bed

in a Havana hotel. He moved just a few feet though and there was silence.

Quote: He climbed back into bed. Inexplicably, the agonizing sound hit him

again. It was as if he walked through some invisible wall cutting straight

through his room.

Quote, in several episodes recounted by U.S. officials, victims knew it was

happening in real time and there were strong indications of a sonic attack.

We really don`t know what`s going on here. Yesterday, the State Department

spokeswoman said there`s an aggressive investigation underway, but she

honestly has offered no more information than she did a month ago. State

Department`s most recent line on this is, quote, the reality is, we don`t

know who or what has caused this.

But we also now know that the State Department is not responding to the

Cuban government when they have been offering to bilaterally investigate

what`s happening.

Joining us now is Josh Lederman. He`s a national security reporter for

“The Associated Press”. He`s been reporting out this terrifying story.

Mr. Lederman, thank you very much for your reporting and thanks for being

here tonight.

JOSH LEDERMAN, NATIONAL SECURITY REPORTER, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS: Hi,

Rachel.

MADDOW: So, the thing that I don`t – the thing I can`t get my head around

this with this story is that I don`t understand if there – if we believe

there to be a type of weapon or some sort of electronic device or some sort

of tactic that could cause the kinds of injuries that have been seen in

these diplomats. Do we know that there`s something like this and we just

don`t know if who`s been deploying it?

LEDERMAN: That`s really what has made this puzzle impossible for U.S.

investigators to solve. There are devices or technologies that could

explain parts of what we`re seeing. They could explain the noises people

are hearing, maybe the vibrations. There are devices that could explain

some of the symptoms that people are hearing and feeling and experiencing,

but then not others. And none of it is consistent.

And so far, investigators haven`t been able to find a single theory that

fits all of what they`re seeing among the now 21 Americans who are

confirmed to have been affected by this.

MADDOW: It does – the targeting part of it that you explained in your

story this week is beyond spy movie in terms of thinking about this, in

terms of how scary it must have been for these people to go through it.

Can you just clarify that what these people have reported in some instances

is a palpable sensation or a noise, something that`s causing discomfort or

at least disturbance, and it exists in parts of a room but not in others.

You can literally move in and out of the sort of zone of interference.

LEDERMAN: Right. it`s as if there was some type of an invisible wall

splitting the room and you`d walk through it and then you couldn`t hear

what you could hear on the other side of it, except people were just or

feet away from the bed where they had been before when they were hearing

that.

Now, there are some devices that can do that. Electromagnetic waves can be

targeted very narrowly like lasers for instance, and also ultrasonic waves

can also be targeted. There are these devices called Elrads. They`re used

sometimes to disperse crowds or to try to prevent pirates from boarding

ships. But they don`t explain the totality of the symptoms.

And that`s why investigators are still so flummoxed almost a year after

Americans started getting sick.

MADDOW: And, Josh, we`ve got Americans who have now been identified as

having been affected by this more or less some of the symptoms a possibly

permanent terms, a permanent hearing loss. Some of the other symptoms have

been more transitory.

You have some interesting reporting that this may not have just been

confined to American residences or workplaces. Actually, this may have

also included a hotel?

LEDERMAN: That`s right. “The A.P.” first reported this week that at least

one hotel was hit. There was an incident that took place in the Hotel

Capri. That`s a Spanish-run hotel, but it`s in downtown Havana, near all

of the big sites and the Malecon, that famous boardwalk.

We now can confirm today that there were several other hotels where this

seems to have taken place.

MADDOW: Wow. Josh Lederman, national security reporter for “The

Associated Press”, an absolutely confounding story. And you`re reporting

on it is clarifying and scary. Thanks for helping us understand it.

LEDERMAN: Thanks, Rachel.

MADDOW: One thing to watch on this. We`ve been watching this story unfold

since we first learned about it. One of the disturbing things that Josh

and his reporting team have described as the fact that this appears not to

be over when the State Department initially started talking about this.

They made it seem like these incidents happened long in the past and this

was resolved and they were just sort of retroactively trying to investigate

it.

It now seems that his recently as less than a month ago, there were

additional – there was at least one additional attack. Also, the

geographic, non-specificity of this in terms of hitting people in their

office, their homes and also in multiple hotels. It`s just absolutely

confounding.

The investigation is apparently aggressive, but there are these new

disturbing details that we got tonight about the State Department

apparently blanking Cuba when Cuba often to offer to help with this

investigation.

Crazy stuff. Watch this space.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: Last week, we got a strange report that the House Intelligence

Committee was subpoenaing the FBI and the Justice Department on matters

related to the Trump-Russia dossier and the Robert Mueller investigation.

Now, I say that was strange because we`re used to seeing the FBI and the

Justice Department issuing subpoenas. We`re not used to seeing them

getting subpoena themselves.

Well, it turns out there`s a reason why that whole thing seemed a little

bit weird. It turns out it wasn`t the whole House Intelligence Committee

that was sending out those subpoenas. It was just this one guy, Devin

Nunes, the rogue chairman of that committee who has supposedly recused

himself from Russia matters but he nevertheless continues to toss out

subpoenas unilaterally like their free t-shirts at a ball game.

If you want to understand how Team Trump is actively trying to turn the

Trump-Russia investigation to some kind of Democratic scandal in to

definitely somebody else`s problem, then Devin Nunes is the guy you have to

watch. When President Trump claimed falsely that he had been wiretapped by

President Obama at Trump Tower, Devin Nunes was the guy who had that whole

bizarre episode where he ran off to the White House in the middle of the

night to try to prove it. That got him kicked off the Russian

investigation and investigated by the Ethics Committee.

Devin Nunes then tried to turn the Russia investigation into an Obama

administration scandal about unmasking. That also blew up in his face.

Not only did those intelligence intercepts and interviews with Obama

officials show that they didn`t do anything wrong, those intercepts

actually raised new questions about whether Trump associates broke the law

and took secret meetings with foreign leaders without disclosing them.

Oops.

Devin Nunes` latest attempt to help team Trump on the Russia thing is

apparently to try to discredit the Trump-Russia dossier that has gotten so

much attention over these last nine months. Whenever you think about some

of the salacious stuff in that – in that dossier, a bunch of key claims in

that dossier have turned out to be true. The dossier claimed that Trump

campaign had accepted damaging information from the Kremlin on Hillary

Clinton.

Now, thanks to the reporting about that Trump Tower meeting, we know that

they did. The dossier laid out various conversations between Trump

campaign officials and Russians during the campaign. Trump campaign denied

that that ever happened, but U.S. intercepts have since corroborated that

many of those conversations took place between the same individuals on the

same days as what was described in the dossier.

The dossier says then candidate Donald Trump was actively exploring a real

estate deal in Moscow during the campaign. We also know that to be true.

Trump Tower Moscow.

I mean – this was supposed to be the big week where Devin Nunes was going

to expose the FBI and upend the whole Mueller investigation because of any

reliance he could prove on the Trump-Russia dossier.

This also appears to be strike three for Mr. Nunes. When the attorney

general and the FBI director failed to respond to these subpoenas that he

sent them, demanding they turn over FBI information about the dossier,

Devin Nunes got really mad and he publicly threatened that he would hold

them in contempt. He sent this threatening letter with a deadline,

September 14th, yesterday.

In this letter, he said: if these documents on the dossier were not

produced by September 14th, quote, the attorney general and the director of

the FBI shall appear before the committee at 9:00 a.m. sharp on that day at

an open hearing to explain under oath their unwillingness to comply.

That was yesterday. I don`t know if we missed something. Those big

showdown at the O.K. Corral and everybody was like getting a breakfast

sandwich at the time. But today is September 15th, nothing happened

yesterday. We have tried contacting Devin Nunes` office all week long to

see if they got these documents they`re demanding. All week long, silence.

But yesterday 9:00 a.m. came and went. I kind of looking forward to seeing

what Devin Nunes does next.

We`ll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON (D), FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We now know that they

were sowing discord during the election, with phony groups on Facebook.

They were running anti-immigrant, anti-me, anti Hillary Clinton

demonstrations. They were, you know, putting out all this fake news, all

these negative stories that were untrue, to really divide people. And so,

we`re going to make Facebook own up to everything. They`re just begun to

own up. They have a long way to go before they get to where they need to

be in my opinion.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: I`m going to make Facebook own up to everything. That was Hillary

Clinton and her interview on this show last night, making the case that

Facebook needs to show their work. They need to own up to the fact that

they let their platform be weaponized by Russia as part of Russia`s attack

on our election last year.

Facebook, of course, denied for months that Russia used them at all in

their attack. Now, Facebook has reversed course and admitted, OK, yes,

they did. But they won`t say how they figured it out or what they found

when they looked into it. It`s been hard to figure out what exactly

Facebook turned up in their records that finally made them change their

tune on this story all these months later, what made them finally admit

that they`d sold ads to Russian interests.

I haven`t been able to really figure out how they did it, how they got to

this conclusion. Until today we got this from Senator Mark Warner, top

Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee. You can see that he

retweeted a CBS News story about the Facebook Russian ads thing. You can

also see though that he made a critical addition to this tweet. He added

six words of his own.

This is what he added: And they paid in rubles. Seriously.

That was this whole tweet, was that like a joke, right? What does that

mean? Russia bought ads in the election. Russians buy things in rubles,

ha, ha, ha.

But Mark Warner is the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee. He

doesn`t say things about this investigation by mistake. It seemed unlikely

he jumped on Twitter to like, you know, workshop his Russian currency

jokes.

So, we called Senator Warner`s office today. We asked what he meant when

he fired off that tweet and we got a very satisfying answer. His office

told us tonight, quote: It`s literally true. Some of the ads were paid for

in rubles.

So, that was not him making a joke. According to the top Democrat on the

Senate Intelligence Committee, Facebook really did accept rubles to sell

those ads that were part of Russia`s hack on the election. That`s what

took Facebook`s crack investigators months and months to figure out.

You would have thought act like a currency check and their records might

have sorted out, hey, did we get paid in rubles for any political ads in

the campaign? It took them months. That was the operational secret

Facebook didn`t want us to know about how they were looking into this.

Amazing.

That does it for us tonight. We will see you again on Monday.

Now, it`s time for “THE LAST WORD”. Ari Melber in tonight for Lawrence.



THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copy: Content and programming copyright 2017 MSNBC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.