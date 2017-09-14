The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 9/14/17 Hillary Clinton interview

Transcript:

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Chris. Thank you, my friend.

And thanks to you at home for joining us this hour.

My guest this hour is the former secretary of state, former presidential

candidate, Hillary Clinton. You might have heard she has a new book out.

It`s called, simply, “What Happened.”

Secretary Clinton, I usually start with a gigantic 17-minute monologue, but

tonight, we`re just going right into this. Thank you so much for being

here.

HILLARY CLINTON (D), FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Thank you, Rachel.

MADDOW: Let me start with something that just happened tonight. North

Korea tonight just shot another missile over Japan. They`ve done this

twice in two and a half weeks now.

CLINTON: Yes.

MADDOW: You have said – since you`ve been talking about your book and

since people had the chance to talk to you about current affairs – you

said that President Trump is being played by Kim Jong-un, that Trump is

somehow playing right into his hand.

CLINTON: Yes.

MADDOW: What do you mean by that?

CLINTON: Well, I mean, a couple things. One, we know we can`t get

anything done in this very threatening situation if we don`t work with our

allies, South Korea and Japan, and also bring China in.

The president has basically insulted and attacked South Korea. South Korea

is literally, you know, within miles of the border with North Korea. They

would be so at risk if something were done by Kim Jong-un. Japan, which

now has, as you said, two missiles flying over it is going to have to be

coaxed into a very intensive diplomatic effort because the alternative for

Japan is to say we`re going to defend ourselves. We`re not going to sit by

and let this happen.

So, what I`ve been advocating, which – you know, it`s not revolutionary

but it`s what we need, is intensive diplomacy and upping our missile

defense systems, both in South Korea and in Japan. Now, that won`t make

China happy. They don`t want us to put our THAAD system or advanced

missile defense into these two countries, but that should bring them to the

table, so that they are part of making it clear to Kim Jong-un that there

are consequences.

And the message has to be not hysterically, not delivered in a tweet, but

very clear and convincing that if you attack our allies or you go after any

territory, be it Guam or any part of the United States, we will have to

retaliate and we will do so with devastating consequences.

We don`t want to get there. That is not the preferred position. You don`t

start with that. You make it clear that`s where, if he does offensive

measures against us, we would end up.

But here`s my big concern: diplomacy with North Korea is complicated. It

requires people who know the language, the customs, the history.

We have decimated our State Department. Foreign service officers with

decades of experience have either been ignored or in some cases pushed so

hard that they have resigned. Right now, we need the best people we can

possibly muster to have in full court press on diplomacy and then we can

see realistically where we are.

But this missile test and it not clear yet from an earlier reports whether

it`s an intermediate range or an intercontinental ballistic missile, is

sending a message from Kim Jong-un that he is not deterred. And that`s

what I mean about all the tough talk that we hear from our president really

actually playing into Kim Jong-un`s hands. And that`s what I mean when I

say he`s been played.

And this is a clear and present danger, and if it`s allowed to go forward,

we will face even worse choices. That`s why, right now, we need smart

diplomatic intervention. If we don`t have it in the government, then bring

in some people from the outside with experience. We have experience

diplomats who have dealt with North Korea.

But this needs to be happening right now and get over the Twitter stuff and

get onto the diplomatic negotiations.

MADDOW: You have described, this week, you`ve said that it seems to you

that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis may be effectively operating as both

defense secretary and secretary of state. You, of course, are one of the

highest profile secretaries of state we`ve ever had. Rex Tillerson is

among the lowest, certainly the lowest in modern times.

He has advocated a 30 percent cut to his agency. He`s left dozens of senior

jobs unfilled as you said today. He told State Department staff that his

biggest goal for the State Department is efficiency and that`s why he wants

to shrink the State Department so much. They`ve even stopped doing daily

press briefings.

Given the risk of nuclear war with North Korea, given the sorts of

diplomatic challenges that we`ve got around the country and around the

world, why do you think they are hollowing out the State Department?

CLINTON: Well, I think they came in with preexisting conceptions about the

State Department and about diplomacy that were not particularly well-

founded. It`s not that you don`t want to be more efficient. I actually

had a process to try to make sure we became more efficient. But they came

in with a bias against diplomats and diplomacy.

Now, the good news, Rachel, is that the budget that Tillerson`s been

promoting has been rejected in the Senate Appropriations Committee on a

bipartisan basis. The members of the Senate had said, look, you know, we

traveled the world. We know what our diplomats do on the front lines and

we`re not going to give you a 30 percent cut and they basically came up

with about the same amount of money.

So, the Congress is even recognizing that there is no strategy. There`s no

real plan. What I hear from inside the department, because I still have a

lot of communication coming to me, is that there`s a very small group of

people around Tillerson, none of them experienced diplomats that he has

brought in to be his palace guard so to speak. They don`t even reach out

into the State Department to talk to the people who have studied North

Korea for years.

So, they`re not getting her expertise and experience that is still at the

State Department. And I think that`s a –

MADDOW: Because you think they`re disdainful event –

CLINTON: I think they`re disdainful. I don`t think – I think they don`t

know what they don`t know to be honest. I think that they had views that

were superficial, and I think the perspective of Secretary Tillerson was as

a chief executive officer, where you tell people what to do. You tell Kim

Jong-un what to do. You tell people that, you know, you have a different

plan.

You know, the world is a really complex place and it`s about a lot of

things that people in the State Department have had experience with and at

least should be brought to the table and listened to, which I don`t think

is happening.

MADDOW: Do you think that there – that it was inherently a bad idea to

take somebody who had been a lifer at Exxon, somebody who only in his adult

life ever worked at Exxon, the immediate past CEO of Exxon, to put him

immediately in charge of diplomacy and the State Department. I mean, when

you were secretary of state in 2011, Rex Tillerson went to Vladimir Putin`s

house –

CLINTON: Right.

MADDOW: – on the Black Sea to celebrate Exxon and Russia signing a half

trillion dollar oil deal. That`s probably the biggest oil deal in the

history of oil.

CLINTON: Right.

MADDOW: Putin later awarded him the Russian Order of Friendship, when

another part of that deal closed.

I mean, is – was he a strange choice for the job as being the CEO of Exxon

inappropriate experience to bring to the job that he`s trying to do now?

CLINTON: I think it`s very limited experience. You know, I think there

have been in our past people with extensive business experience, CEO

positions, other kinds of private sector work that I believe could have

gotten into this position and had a better understanding of what`s required

in the 21st century.

I don`t know that he was a particularly bad choice from the very beginning.

I mean, I didn`t know anything about him other than what you just said

basically, but he never reached out to anybody. He`s never asked people –

you know, there used to be a tradition, Republican, Democratic

administrations, you would come in and the prior secretaries of state would

all get together and have a dinner and talk. And often times, you would be

on the other end of a phone call saying, you know, what did you deal with

on this? Can you tell me some more about that?

I`ve talked to a few of the other secretaries of state that are still

around and nobody has heard anything, whether they were Republican or

Democrat.

MADDOW: And you haven`t had any communication with him?

CLINTON: No, none. I saw – I met him at the inauguration lunch and that

was it. And then you`ve got somebody like Steve Bannon who clearly is

wielding influence from the outside who recently just spewed contempt about

some excellent American public servants, including two prior Republican

secretaries of state and one prior Republican national security advisor.

So, the attitude was so negative and – you know, why take a job that

you`re not willing to really dive into and learn about? And you come in

with preconceptions and you have a model that you`re trying to put on top

of an institution that has so much inherent strength, even though, yes,

does it have problems? Everything in government does. That`s not a big

surprise.

But then not to want to learn. I kept waiting for the aha moment where

you`d hear, you know, the secretary actually called in people and said,

hey, tell me what I don`t know. Tell me what I need to know. Let`s

listen.

But from what I hear, that doesn`t happen and, in fact, there is a

concerted effort to prevent that from happening.

MADDOW: Attorney General Jeff sessions, as you know, was less than

forthcoming in his confirmation process with the Senate about his own

contacts with Russian ambassador during the campaign and when that came to

light, he recused himself – he recused himself from any DOJ matters having

to do with the campaign.

CLINTON: Right.

MADDOW: Tonight, “The New York Times” has reported that President Trump

was so incensed about the attorney general recusing himself from those

matters and so angry about the appointment of Robert Mueller, the special

counsel who`s looking into Trump and Russia, that he berated the attorney

general and called him an idiot in front of a roomful of people. He told

the attorney general that he should resign. Jeff Sessions, according to

“The New York Times”, then submitted his resignation letter to the

president and the president would not accept it.

The Attorney General Jeff Sessions has said to have called this the most

humiliating experience of his professional life.

That`s all being reported tonight.

Here is my question for you: Having been through your own particular

version of the Trump ringer as his political opponent, do you have any

advice for his staff?

(LAUGHTER)

CLINTON: Well, look, this is a man who engages in humiliation and

domination as a tactic of control, and he acted out on the national stage,

first in the Republican primary, and then continuing into the general

election. And I think for a lot of people watching, the public and the

press, it was hard to turn away from. You haven`t seen somebody at that

high a level aiming for a job that`s the most important in the world who

behaves like that, who says what he says, who delights in mocking people,

attacking people. So, I think that`s pretty deeply embedded in his

character.

And I think going forward, any effort to try to contain him, which I know

some in the White House and in the broader administration have been trying

to do is especially important when it comes to consequential decisions.

You know, as you just read this recent reporting, I think the goal might

well have been, psychologically, to really make Jeff Sessions, who is a

very proud man. I served with him in the Senate. Didn`t agree with him on

anything but I did serve with him – to make him just be more dependant on

pleasing the president. Whatever he could do delivering that speech about

DACA, only to have Trump a few days later say, hey, just kidding. We`re

going to do something that will keep these young strivers in our country.

It`s all part of his manipulation. That is who he is. That`s how he

behaves.

So, I`m hoping that the people who have a mature view of the exercise of

power when it comes to something like North Korea, life or death, when it

comes to something that would be incredibly stupid, given North Korea,

pulling out of the Iran deal so we have a second nuclear crisis to contend

with, I`m hoping that on the really big issues, there is enough authority

to be able to restrain and contain the president. That`s what we all have

to hope because I think this president and some of the people around him

pose a clear and present danger to our country, domestically to our

institutions of democracy, our self-governance, our rule of law,

internationally in so many ways because of the unpredictability, then the

fact that there is no strategy plan. There is just a reactive, emotional,

visceral kind of behavior.

So, I can only hope and I think every American who thinks about this can

only hope that, you know, people who know better, who have experience and

who realize that, you know, this country of ours is really worth defending

and protecting will be able to prevent anything really bad from happening.

It`s a horrible thing to have to say about anybody in that office.

MADDOW: On the question of the challenge that this presidency and

president chose – posed (ph) for American norms, for the rule of law, I

want to ask you about the “lock her up” thing –

CLINTON: Yes.

MADDOW: – which started off as sort of astonishing and became this

regular daily feature of the campaign, the president and his supporters,

you know, calling for your arrest and calling for you to be jailed. He`s

kept up his rallies as president and that is still a regular thing that

they chant when he mentions you derisively, as he always does.

Do you take that literally? Do you worry they might at some point try to

gin up a prosecution against you?

CLINTON: Well, I know there is nothing there, so I don`t take it

substantively as much of a worry.

But here`s what I do believe: I believe Trump admires authoritarians. He

doesn`t just like Putin. He wants to be like Putin. He wants to have that

kind of power that is largely unaccountable, unchecked.

And when I first heard that, especially at these rallies that, you know,

were exciting violence and insulting people and all the rest of it, I

thought it was bizarre, kind of, you know, really unbecoming of somebody

who`s running for president. Then we moved it into his convention and it

was being done from the platform and people were chanting it and screaming

it, I thought, wow, this is unlike anything I have ever read about or seen

in presidential conventions. Every kind of political barrier that should

have restrained this president and those urging him on was broken through.

And so, I don`t personally worry. I have no doubt that if he got into

serious political trouble, he`d try to gin something up, you know, about me

or President Obama. We are his two favorite targets.

But I worry that it is indicative of the kind of self-image that he has not

only of himself but of what the president should be able to do and that`s

why it`s really imperative that the Republicans in Congress rein that in.

That`s part of the reason I mentioned on the State Department, you know,

standing up to some of these very foolish plans that they have, why the

press has to hold him more accountable than it did during the campaign and

why the people around him have to be our first line of defense against him

doing something that could have serious repercussions.

MADDOW: Placing a lot of hope for the country in the wisdom of the people

who surround him.

CLINTON: Well, it`s not – we don`t have much else to place it on right

now. He is somebody who doesn`t listen and pursues his own interest as he

perceives them, and is very emotionally reactive.

So, on the small stuff, you know, they may not be able to stop him. They

may need to hold their fire until something is serious enough to intervene.

MADDOW: We`ll be back in just one moment with former Secretary of State

Hillary Clinton. Don`t go anywhere. Seriously.

MADDOW: We`re back with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

This week, two days ago, Vladimir Putin became the longest-serving Russian

leader since Stalin. The closest that Putin has come to a threat to his

grip on power was 2011 when elections in Russia did not go his way and his

party apparently had to rig that election so that he could stay in power

and there were huge protests against Putin in the streets as a result.

Secretary Clinton, I want to play you a little clip of this is your life.

This was you as secretary of state at the time of those troublesome Russian

elections.

CLINTON: Right.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CLINTON: We do have serious concerns about the conduct of the elections.

You know, the Russian people, like people everywhere, deserve the right to

have their voices heard and their votes counted.

The preliminary report by the OSCE cites election day attempts to stop

ballot boxes, manipulate voter lists and other troubling practices. We

commend those Russian citizens who participated constructively in the

electoral process. And Russian voters deserve a full investigation of

electoral fraud and manipulation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: That was you speaking on behalf of the U.S. government.

CLINTON: Yes.

MADDOW: Top diplomat taking Putin to ask for that rigged election. And

that apparently really made an impression on him. The intelligence

community says that, you`re confronting him over that election where he

came closest he`s ever come to losing his grip on power, that may be sort

of the origin story for why Putin has such a grudge against you and it may

have been his initial motivation for why he wanted to sabotage your

election or potentially sabotage your presidency as best he could.

Do you agree – do you agree with that assessment? Do you think the

intelligence community is right to look at it that way?

CLINTON: Well, I have a high regard for the intelligence community. I

worked with them for the last, you know, 15, 16 years in the Senate and

then in secretary of state times. I have no reason to doubt that that is

their conclusion based on much more evidence than I am privy to right now.

Here is my take on it: I think speaking on behalf of the United States

government at that time in 2011 really did infuriate him. Infuriated him

about the United States, which has been his principal motivating reason to

go after the country the way he has in this past election. The fact that I

was delivering it I think put a personal edge on it. The fact that I`m a

woman, something that, you know, is hard for him to deal with, as I write

in the book.

So, it was primarily about our country and where we stood as a nation. It

was about me and it was personal. And I think the intelligence community

calling it a grudge, maybe personalizes a little too much because it was

broader than that.

He wants to destabilize democracy. He wants to destabilize our democracy.

He wants to destabilize Europe, the European Union, NATO. He wants to do

everything he can to influence and intimidate the former Soviet Union

nations along his border, from the Baltics to Central Asia.

So, it`s much bigger than just me but I think he saw me as someone who

would stand up to him and would, you know, try to find a way to demonstrate

unequivocally that, you know, we were going to fulfill our NATO

responsibilities to those countries that have signed up, under whom we have

– with whom we have a mutual defense treaty and that we were going to

continue to speak out for human rights and democratic values. He just

doesn`t want to hear any of that.

And one of the reasons he was so attracted to supporting Trump and trying

to defeat me is because he knew that he could control Trump and he could

manipulate the Trump administration going forward – at least that was his

calculations.

MADDOW: The Christopher Steele dossier –

CLINTON: Yes, yes.

MADDOW: – which is a controversial document for lots of reasons, quoting

from that, a lot of it has been proven now. One of the things the document

says is the Russian hope was that even if she won, meaning even if you won,

Clinton in power would be bogged down in working for internal

reconciliation in the United States rather than being able to focus on

foreign policy, which would damage Russia`s interests.

So, part of their motivation was that they expected you to win and they

thought they would interfere in the election to lay the groundwork for

trying to harm your presidency. Again, the U.S. intelligence echoed that,

came to the same solution, that Russian wanted to – yes, hurt your chances

in the election but also if you`d win, they thought they could undermine

your ability to govern as president.

Do you think the kind of tactics that I – that were reasonably effective

during the election against you, do you think they would have been

effective against your presidency? Do you think they could have also been

deployed in non-election year, in an ongoing way? Do you think that the

U.S. government could have combated those tactics if they wanted to if you

were running the government?

CLINTON: I absolutely do believe that.

You know, I thought about, what if the so-called shoe was on the other

foot.

MADDOW: Yes.

CLINTON: Suppose I had won, a narrow victory in the Electoral College,

lost the popular vote, going in during our hyper partisan times as

president. I can tell you, Rachel, that if the intelligence community had

come to me in the Oval Office and laid out their evidence, much of which we

know but not all, I would have said, I want an independent commission

immediately establish, with subpoena power. We`re going to get to the

bottom of this, so that it never happens again. I would have stood up and

stood against it.

So, yes, the government right now could be doing more. I mean, look at

this administration for heaven`s (AUDIO GAP). I mean, transparency would

be the best way of undermining Putin.

We now know that they were sewing discord during the election with phony

groups on Facebook. They were running anti immigrant, anti-me, anti-

Hillary Clinton demonstrations. They were, you know, putting out all this

fake news, all these negative stories that were untrue to really divide

people.

So, if your government were to say, you know what? We`re going to get to

the bottom of this. And we`re not – look, we may have our disagreements

among Americans, we`re not going to let the Russians come in and divide us.

And so, we`re going to make Facebook own up to everything. They just began

to own up. They have a long way to go before they get to where they need

to be, in my opinion.

Other tech companies, we`re going to go after these provocateurs, these

Russians posing as Americans, these content farms in Macedonia, these

thousand trolls, these tens of thousands of bots, because you know what?

We have every right to have a vigorous debate in America but we don`t want

it being interfered with and suborn by Putin and his allies.

So, I think if we had done that, and – you know, there would still be

some, you know, some naysayers, but we would bring the country together

around this. What`s the Trump administration doing? They have a phony

commission looking at voter suppression, which is not a problem and what

they are –

MADDOW: Looking at voter fraud.

CLINTON: Voter fraud, not a problem.

So, they want to suppress more votes and they want to suppress those votes,

particularly of African-Americans and young people, because they don`t

think they`ll vote for their kind of candidate.

So, this phony commission is trying to get all this voter data. We know

they`re in bed with big data companies like, you know, like Cambridge

Analytica and the like. What are they going to do with that? How are they

going to use it?

I am very concerned, a president who wanted to be a president of the

country would be investigating with the Russians did to us would be going

as far as possible to find out not just what they did to influence voters,

but what they did going into our voter rolls, going into the personal e-

mails of election officials.

I`m proud of Virginia for stopping to use the touch – you know, the

computer touch voting machines because they`re so vulnerable to hacking.

Everybody in every state should be asking themselves that, led by a

committed federal government. That`s not happening.

MADDOW: I know that you have spoken this week and you`ve written in the

book about the prospect that the Russians are – as you put it in the book

– that the Russians or their proxies may have – they had an usual, deep

knowledge and familiarity with our political scene and its players. The

timing of the disclosures of the documents they stole from the DNC, the

specific nature of the material that they promoted against you raises the

strong possibility that the Russians had gotten help from someone with

experience in American politics.

Obviously, there is a serious federal investigation led by the special

counsel into whether or not the Trump campaign was involved in the Russian

attack. You`ve been clear that you think there are reasons to be worried

that that was the case.

If it`s proven, if the Trump campaign did know this was happening, did

cooperate with it and did maybe participate in it, is that a criminal

matter? Should that – should people go to jail for that or is that

something that requires a political response or potentially something for

the Congress like impeachment?

CLINTON: Well, it`s too soon to know. Look, I think that laws may have

been broken. Campaign finance laws, for example. The federal agent

registration laws. I mean, there are specific laws that might well have

been broken and then, of course, obstruction of justice is a separate

offense.

But this will ultimately be decided even if some people are charged with

crimes in the political arena because Americans have to decide –

regardless of your party affiliation, do you want to condone the kind of

behavior that we have been learning about, which puts a political campaign

in the control of people who are either communicating with, maybe

coordinating with our foreign adversary? You have a chance to stand up and

say no in the 2018 midterm election, which ultimately will be the final

decision.

And if there are legitimate questions or charges to be made in the House on

impeachment or anything else, that is – it`s too soon to say if that`s

even a possibility.

But unless Americans are outraged, unless Americans of all political

persuasions say, you know what? I want to win a fair fight. You know, I`m

going to stand up and argue for tax cuts for the top 1 percent and I`m

going to take my argument to the people and somebody else says I`m going to

argue against it because it will just make inequality worse, that`s what we

should be arguing about.

But you shouldn`t be putting, not just one thumb, but tens and hundreds of

thumbs on the scale in favor of, you know, Putin. So, I think this will

have legal ramifications, but also ultimately political ones.

MADDOW: Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, will you please stay

one more moment?

CLINTON: Yes.

MADDOW: We`ll be back with former Secretary Clinton talking about her book

“What Happened” right after this.

MADDOW: Welcome back.

My interview with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is now subject

to a brief interruption because of this important video of a sneezing

panda.

All right. So, the mom panda is in the corner, baby panda chilling right

in front of her, and then, and then baby has to sneeze. And mom – and mom

reacts.

Here is a little loop of the mom reacting to the sneeze.

You have seen this before. I know. I know you`ve seen this before

because, statistically speaking, we all have. It been viewed over 200

million times.

Madam Secretary, one of the things that you deal with in a surprisingly

straightforward way in your new book is that people are obsessed with your

human nature.

CLINTON: Yes.

MADDOW: Everything from the deep thing you point out, which is that people

needed to be told again and again, why, why truly do you want to be

president, when nobody ever asked Marco Rubio or Ted Cruz that question,

exactly that same way. But, also, you know, the really human stuff.

In the book, you called it the panda principle –

CLINTON: Yes.

MADDOW: – which is why we were visited by the sneezing panda. This is

what you write in the opening of chapter five in the book: What I ate, who

did my hair and makeup, what my mornings were like. It may seem strange,

but I get asked about these things constantly. Philippe Raines, who played

Trump in our debate prep sessions, has my favorite explanation why. He

calls it the “Panda Principle”.

Pandas just live their lives. They eat bamboo. They play with their kids.

But for some reason, people love watching pandas, hoping for something,

anything to happen.

So, you`re sort of marveling at people having that interest in you, but

then you also basically concede that you have now learned that that`s what

people want to know and chapter five of the book is literally, here`s what

time I get up. Yes, I hit the snooze button. Here is what I eat for

breakfast. Here`s where I exercise.

Yes, I love my husband. Here`s some mystery novels I like. Yes, I like

hot sauce.

I mean, do you wish people didn`t want to know you in that way and do you

understand why they do?

CLINTON: Well, you know, I`ve stopped asking both questions because I`ve

concluded that it`s just a part of our lives now. And I think I was slow

to accept that and I believe that I`m pretty straightforward and pretty

ordinary in most of my human existence.

And so, I think, though, that people were a little bit intrigued, maybe

even obsessed because of when I burst into the public awareness. You know,

Bill was the first baby boomer president. I was the first professional

wife, first lady, and, you know, there was just this insatiable curiosity

and I have said many times before, I became like a, you know, a national

Rorschach test. You see what you want to see in you.

But I wanted in this book because it is true people ask me these questions

all the time and I thought well, you know what? I just want to embrace it

and go ahead and tell you what I have for breakfast and all the rest of it

and maybe it will give people a little bit of satisfaction that they know

me better than they thought they did.

MADDOW: Do you feel like it that sort of interest and almost that sort of

no-win situation about your privacy? Is something that is inherent – that

any woman who runs for president is going to face? Is it inherently gender

dynamic going forward? Did you face it more than anybody else will because

you were the one trying to break the glass ceiling twice?

CLINTON: I think there is a lot of truth to that. I think that just being

a woman at that high level of politics is still so unusual –

MADDOW: Yes.

CLINTON: – and people are sorting it out.

I have some fascinating statistics in there about how there is a big

difference between Democrats and Republicans in terms of wanting to see a

woman be president. Lots of good research that I put into the book about

how difficult it is because as a man gets more professionally successful,

he becomes more likable. As a woman gets more professionally successful,

she becomes less likable.

I really wanted to pull the curtain back and talk about this because I hope

through my experience and the fact that I`m, you know, trying to have this

conversation with the American public, that people will begin to be more

self-aware, because also in that chapter I have on being a woman in

politics where I talk about endemic sexism and misogyny, I say, look, it`s

not just about me. There`s that, oh, I would have voted for another woman

but not this woman.

Well, I ran for the Senate. I was elected twice. I know, you know, how

people can get to know you and respect you and support you. But because we

never had a woman president, the barrier is so high. That glass ceiling is

so hard.

And now that some of the potential 2020 candidates are starting to get

public attention, they are getting hit from both the left and the right,

and sometimes when it comes from the left, you`re not sure whether it`s a

Russian pretending to be an American from the left or not.

So, I want to raise the visibility of these issues so that if women run for

president in 2020 or 2024, whenever it might happen, you know, more

Americans will say, hey, you know, maybe I should actually listen to her

and see what she has to say rather than, oh, say, I don`t like her hair or

why is she wearing that color? You know, the kinds of things that get in

the way of giving women candidates the sort of serious consideration that

we deserve.

MADDOW: I hear your optimism about how that can get better.

CLINTON: I hope so.

MADDOW: By talking about it and naming it, you give people away to at

least discuss it and maybe combat it.

I also feel like the sexism that you faced as a political barrier in 2016

was considerably worse than the sexism you faced as a barrier in 2008. And

I know in 2016, you got further but I feel like what I saw directed as you

as a public figure was more vitriolic and frankly more rhetorically violent

than what I saw eight years earlier, which implies to me – I mean, maybe

that`s the general election versus the Democratic primary. But I like to

think that things get better over time, too, and I don`t see that as having

happened with you.

CLINTON: Well, but I think there were several different conditions that

had to be dealt with for the first time. The Internet was obviously up and

going but social media was not as unleashed in `08 as it was in 2016.

I ran against someone who demeaned women, degraded them, attacked them and

again, not just me but, you know, Miss Universe contestants and Republican

women who dared to run against them and interviewers who questioned him.

It was so rhetorically vile what he said about so many women and that kind

of lifted the top off of what had been much more restraint because I did

feel like in `08, there was a lot of it. It was out there.

But by the years that followed, I thought, OK, you know, people are coming

to grips with the fact that – you know, you don`t talk about women like

that. You may think it but you don`t talk about it anymore and you have to

at least try to give, you know, lip service to women being treated equally.

Trump threw all that out the window.

MADDOW: Do you think he changed the weather?

CLINTON: I think –

MADDOW: Do you think he changed what was possible in American politics?

CLINTON: I think he gave permission for people to be much more sexist and

misogynistic, which is much more generalized hatred of women. So – even

for me, I was taken aback by some of what he would say and the fact that

people would vote for him including women after the “Hollywood Access”

tape, it just had a different feel to it.

So, yes, I think he was in large measure the determinative factor that made

it so much worse in 2016.

MADDOW: Will you sit still for one more break?

CLINTON: Yes.

MADDOW: And I will come back because I want to ask you a James Comey

question. I have a feeling you have something to say.

CLINTON: I might.

MADDOW: OK. All right. We`ll be right back with Hillary Clinton right

after this.

MADDOW: We`re back with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton because

she wrote a book called “What Happened”. And among other things, that

gives me a reason to get you here to talk.

Thank you so much for doing this. I really appreciate it.

CLINTON: Glad to be here.

MADDOW: You have made no secret of your antipathy and frustration with

former FBI Director James Comey for his actions last year, immediately

before voting day. You spell it out in great detail in the book. We now

have a post election dynamic in which James Comey is the key witness in the

– in the part of the Russia investigation that has become a potential

obstruction of justice case against the president for firing him.

The president`s lawyers have made this very interesting case in recent days

that James Comey is an unreliable witness and, therefore, there`s no real

obstruction of justice case against the president because you can`t believe

a word that James Comey says.

Do you believe that James Comey is a reliable witness?

CLINTON: Yes. I do. And as I say in the book, you have to separate two

things. What he did to me in the e-mail investigation remains quite

mysterious to me. What his motives were. Why he came back at me again in

October which I do think was the proximate cause of my, you know, vote loss

and stopping my momentum.

So, I put in the book the very clear critique of how he behaved with

respect to me in the election. Keep that apart from the Russia

investigation. I mean, one of the mysteries about Comey is that he didn`t

tell anybody that there was an investigation going on of Trump, his

associates and the Russians because he said it was too close to the

election.

MADDOW: But he was happy to talk about –

CLINTON: He was happy to talk about me and a lot of people say, well, he

thought you were going to win – whatever. I have no understanding of why

he did what he did.

But on Russia, I think that he is credible and that he has firsthand

information because of those conversations with the president. So, I

certainly think that he is a reliable witness and apparently has

contemporaneous notes that really memorialize what was said and how he

responded.

MADDOW: If you were president today, would he still be FBI director?

CLINTON: That`s a really good question. I don`t know the answer to that,

because once I wasn`t president, I didn`t think about it. I didn`t analyze

it at all. So, I don`t really know.

MADDOW: Last question for you. You have said that you are not running for

office ever again.

CLINTON: Yes.

MADDOW: What do you want your public life to be like? Obviously, you have

a career in public service behind you. You have a life as a public

intellectual now, particularly with this book and the way that you tried to

approach this. What do you – what do you want in terms of your public

life from here on out?

CLINTON: Well, Rachel, I`m not going to leave politics, even though I`m

not going to be a candidate. I`ve started a group which I write about

called Onward Together aimed as supporting the new, young, grassroots

groups that have sprung up since the election.

There`s a really tremendous amount of energy out there. People who are

recruiting candidates, training candidates, supporting them, who are

teaching people about what to do at a town hall. I mean, all of the great

work that we have seen since the election my organization Onward Together

will be supporting. We will also support candidates and we will look for

opportunities to try to not only support candidates and individual

elections, but if there`s groups that are fighting the suppression of

voting, for example, we will come in and help them, as well.

So, on the political agenda, I`m going to be very active on that. I`m

working with Howard Dean. He`s an old friend of mine, and he and I are

having the best time interviewing these young people and getting all their

ideas and, of course, Howard has a million of his own ideas to share.

I`m also going to be a lot of not for profit work, primarily around women

and children, kind of the causes of my adult life. And I`ll be doing some

work with some universities, trying to, you know, spend time with young

people and find out what`s on their mind and, you know, speak out whenever

I think appropriate.

So, I see a really active future ahead of me and I`m excited about it.

MADDOW: That sounds like it might include talking on cable news every once

in a while.

CLINTON: Well, it might. Hey, you know, just saying. Just saying.

(LAUGHTER)

MADDOW: Hillary Clinton, the book is called “What Happened”. It`s a

pleasure to have you for this much time. I know you`re doing a ton of

interviews. I really appreciate you coming in tonight and spending this

much time here.

CLINTON: Thank you.

MADDOW: Good luck.

CLINTON: Thanks for what you`re doing.

MADDOW: Thank you.

All right. We`ll be right back.

MADDOW: Super happy to have had former secretary of state and presidential

candidate, Hillary Clinton, here for that long interview and when I read

you a long interview, everyone says, like, what was the takeaway from that?

May I suggest one takeaway? Which is something that she just surprised

with in this interview. And again, this was live, so it`s not like we did

this earlier and I`ve had time to reflect on it.

But those were very strong remarks that the secretary made about Facebook.

Sheryl Sandberg is somebody who get name-checked frequently in the book as

a friend of Secretary Clinton`s, but when she talked about the role of

Facebook in terms of the Russian intervention in our election and what they

should have to answer for in terms of the investigations, what the

investigators are needing to look at, the way Facebook was used, how they

may have allowed themselves to be used – those were very, very strong

remarks from the secretary and I didn`t necessarily expect those.

So, we will be watching – I mean, we`ll be watching in terms of response

from that, but one of the things that`s happened over the last week or so

is that there have now been three or four reports about things that have

happened on Facebook involving Russian-paid content, advertisement, Russian

fake accounts, on Facebook that didn`t just circulate information targeting

U.S. voters designed to affect U.S. voters` behavior in the election, but

that also tried to get Americans out protesting in the streets, out

participating in rallies, against Hillary Clinton, against immigrants,

against Muslims, for the secession for the state of Texas.

All of this stuff is emerging now, which is interesting to us who`d been

looking at what Russia did to try to influence our election, to try to hurt

Hillary Clinton`s chances, and as we discussed with the secretary, to

potentially hurt her presidency if she were elected.

The big unanswered question, though, about this stuff we are learning right

now is, why are we only learning this stuff right now? All of this stuff

happened last year. There`s been a ton of public information including

multiple intelligence community reports about American social media

companies being used by the Russians here. Until very, very recently, all

we had from Facebook on this was denials that any of it happened or that

any of it mattered. They`ve only now started to cop to it in a very small

level and they`re publicly resisting answering anything further about what

they did, basically claiming trade secrets, claiming that their own

algorithms and their operations preclude them from answering anybody else`s

questions.

Well, at this point, it`s a matter not just of international diplomacy,

it`s a matter of national security in terms of what Russia did and I think

the secretary`s comments tonight about Facebook – well, I`ll just say I

would like to underscore them.

That does it for us tonight. We will see you again tomorrow.

Now, it`s time for “THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL”.

Good evening, Lawrence.



