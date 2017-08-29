The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 8/29/17 Hurricane Harvey shelters

Transcript:

And thanks to you at home for staying with us at this hour. OK. This was

– remarkably, this is an incredible time to have footage like this. But

this is real footage from 1935.

Look at this.

REPORTER: The streets of Houston, Texas, the whole city turned into a

maelstrom of flood. People clinging to roofs and awnings. A hundred

residential blocks and 12 business streets inundated, raging flood waters

12 feet deep. Suburbs like an inland sea, clinging to life by a tree, life

saving by life boat. Castaways on rooftops.

Like a rescue at sea, people taken out of windows. A hundred thousand

acres flooded, 2 million in damage, a score of lives lost. In the heart of

Houston, guests in a hotel are marooned without food for 40 hours. A cable

line is rigged between electric light poles and aerial lines to carry

supplies.

All this was caused by a tremendous downpour, 15 inches of rain. Buffalo

Bayou runs through the heart of Houston. It drew seven inches an hour.

And when the bayou does that, Houston is in for a flood. This one, the

worst and wildest Houston has ever had.

MADDOW: That was 1935 in Houston, Texas. And as you heard the announcer

say there, all that was caused by 15 inches of rain.

What Houston tonight is coping with is more like 50, 5-0, inches of rain.

As of today, this storm in Houston has produced the single largest rainfall

amount from a single storm that has ever been recorded in the continental

United States.

When Texas broke that record today, it surpassed the previous record which

has stood since 1978 which was also a storm that hit Texas. Texas has a

history, a geographic destiny to be the target of major tropical storms in

this country that can be incredibly damaging and that in particular can

cause huge flooding.

But after that gigantic flood in Houston in 1935, and actually that one in

`35 had followed another catastrophic Houston flood six years early in

1929. After it happened twice in six years, after 1935 Houston was so fed

up that they decided to make a significant change to how that city could

cope with these challenges. In 1938, they passed the Rivers and Harbor Act

in Texas. The Rivers and Harbor Act.

And that created, among other things, the Harris County flood control

district. And in the 1940s, that local authority in Harris County, where

Houston is, and the Army Corps of Engineers, they built two gigantic dams

far out west from central Houston. They built these two dam to hold back

big reservoirs in what was then a couple of unpopulated corners of Harris

County and Fort Bend County.

Today, those areas are no longer unpopulated areas. Housing development

and suburban sprawl has pushed people that far west from Houston and

beyond. But those two dams are still there. One of them is 11 miles long,

one of them is 13 miles long.

And when the storms still inevitably come and the rain falls and the rivers

rise in southeast Texas, those two dams are still at the heart of how

Houston copes. The two manmade reservoirs that build up behind those dams

that they built in the 1940s, those are still what protects Houston from

the uncontrollable inundation of flood water.

And those reservoirs are now famous nationwide because of what`s happening

in Houston with the largest rainfall event in U.S. history. The two

reservoirs behind the two dams, they`re called the Addicks Reservoir and

the Barker Reservoir. Today, the Addicks started overflowing this morning.

It`s the first time that`s ever happened, at the Addicks Reservoir. The

other one, the Barker Reservoir, they thought that that might start

overflowing tomorrow. Authorities say they expect that to happen tonight.

And everybody has been reporting for the last couple of days now on how

authorities had to make this very difficult decision in Houston, to relieve

pressure, relieve the buildup of water in those reservoirs by allowing

water to be released downstream. And, of course, downstream is Houston.

So, those releases worsened the already devastating flooding downstream in

Houston and its western suburbs.

But now, it`s actually a different matter. Now, it`s the reservoirs

overflowing. So, it`s no longer a matter of deciding to let the water out

of the reservoirs. Now, it`s getting out on its own regardless of what

humankind chooses to do with it.

Again, the Addicks reservoir already started overflowing. The Barker

Reservoir is expected to start overflowing tonight. Tonight, this giant

storm will make landfall for the second time. It`s had an unusual and sort

of cruel pattern. Harvey came ashore Friday night, parked itself over

Texas for the duration of the weekend, and then went back offshore.

Tonight or early tomorrow, the storm will come back again out of the gulf

and make landfall for a second time. We`re told to expect that at the

Louisiana-Texas border.

Now, the length of time this storm spent hunkered down over this region is

absolutely key to understanding the magnitude of its devastation. How much

of an impact it will ultimately cause, how much damage it will ultimately

cause and how hurt the people of Houston will be by what has just happened

to them.

In a couple of minutes, we`re going to talk about the shelter conditions

that people are facing in Houston tonight as they continue to ride out the

storm that is not done yet and where the flood waters are not yet receding.

But even apart from the issue of how the human population of Houston is

coping in this, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, fifth day of

this crisis, with what`s happened here today, it`s become clear that while

it`s amazing that they are already suffering through their fifth day of

this, the worst may be yet to come in a few very specific ways. There are

a few critical things to be watching tonight and into the overnight, and

into tomorrow morning in terms of how bad this is and how bad it`s going to

get.

One of them, the thing to watch obviously is the amount of rain, the amount

of water that continues to fall. We will be watching those 70-year-old

dams that are holding back those now giantly overfilled reservoirs west of

Houston.

The Army Corps of Engineers says that the dams are not at risk of failure.

They want people to be clear that the uncontrolled release of water from

the reservoirs is not the same as the dam breaking. The dams are fine.

These reservoirs are still intact, they`re just too full.

That said, other critical infrastructure that was protecting parts of

southeast Texas has failed today. The Brazos River runs here, through

Brazoria County. It was a beautiful part of Texas, right between Houston

and the Gulf of Mexico. Brazoria County put out this all capital letters

exclamation message today as that county`s residents were waking up to

another day of the storm.

As you can see there, the levee at Columbia Lake has been breached. Get

out now. That message from Brazoria County this morning.

This is a levee on the Brazos River in Brazoria County. When that levee

breached, the county could not have been more clear in that instruction or

more urgent in terms of what they needed people to do to save themselves.

That said, Brazoria spokeswoman later explained to reporters that despite

the danger posed by the levee breach, despite the urgency of the

instruction to get out, the county didn`t have any unflooded evacuation

routes to which they could send people in the county when they ordered them

to get out.

So, you know, again, this is unsubtle, right? Get out is a direct command,

whether or not it`s followed by multiple exclamation marks. But, frankly,

it`s and obstruction if there are no means for you to get out even if you

want to try.

Local officials now say 20 percent to 30 percent of all of Harris County is

under water. Harris County is gigantic. The county that includes Houston

proper. Houston is a gigantic city.

The only cities larger are New York, L.A. and Chicago. And Houston is

next.

Houston is also magnificently large in terms of its geographic area. It

has a gigantic sprawling wide spread metro area. Taken all together,

what`s considered to be the Houston metropolitan region is an area that`s

literally bigger than the state of Connecticut, bigger than the state of

New Jersey.

And that part of Texas also happens to be not just a regional hub, not just

a national hub, but a global rub hub for some industries that can be very

dangerous in the face of natural disaster. Houston area and the Gulf

Coast, this part of the country being hit by this storm is a global hub for

oil, petroleum, chemical, gas, refineries, infrastructure, plastics.

Galveston Bay alone accounts for one quarter of all the capacity of

petroleum refining in the United States. If you broaden that out to the

refinery capacity, not just in the Galveston Bay, but in the Gulf Coast,

the Gulf Coast has half of the refinery capacity in the United States.

Major refineries in this part of the country have been shutting down

throughout the storm day after day, over the last five days, including the

largest refinery in the United States in Port Arthur, Texas, being shut

down this afternoon in the face of significant flooding on site. Chemical

plants as well have been shutting down over the past several days because

of flooding and damage from the storm or in some cases because their staff

can`t get there to operate the plants.

Now when it comes to chemical manufacturing, chemical storage, some of this

industrial infrastructure isn`t that easy to shut down. In some cases when

it involves chemical manufacturing and processing, sometimes shutting down

itself can be a very dangerous thing. And that`s why one of the things

we`re watching closely right now is a major chemical plant in Crosby,

Texas.

Can we show Crosby, Texas on a map please? Part of Harris County. That`s

kind of a wide map there but you get the point.

There`s – you can take that down. That`s not much help. Crosby, Texas is

in Harris County. There is a chemical plant there. I don`t know, you can

take this map down. Thank you. Thanks.

The name of the plant, it`s run by a company called Arkema, I think that`s

how you say it. Arkema is a French company, a chemical company. It`s

headquartered near Paris in terms of global headquarters. U.S.

headquarters are in Pennsylvania, in King of Prussia. But in Crosby,

Texas, which is in Harris County, they operate a relatively small plant

there.

According to Arkema`s Website, it produces organic quality peroxides. It`s

chemicals they say they are used to make acrylic resins and other plastics.

This is stuff that goes into the manufacture of polystyrene, polyethylene,

PVC.

Arkema says its plant in Crosby, Texas, has 57 employees when it is fully

staffed. Well, they`ve been operating at a skeleton crew since the storm.

And their plant in Crosby, Texas, lost power in the storm like everybody

did. They planned ahead for that eventuality. On site, they had backup

generators to keep the plant powered. Unfortunately, on Sunday, those

backup generators got swamped and that turned off the backup power as well.

They`ve had no power source of any kind since Sunday at this chemical

plant.

After the back-up generators got swamped, the company said they moved the

chemicals on site to diesel powdered refrigerated containers. But they say

that the continuing rising water at the plant has compromised those

containers as well, particularly their ability to be kept cold. And the

reason this is an issue potentially of serious concern right now is because

whatever chemicals they use to produce liquid organic peroxides, those

chemicals have to be kept cold. They must be refrigerated. Not just to

keep them from spoiling but to keep them from exploding.

That`s why there was backup power generator capacity on site. That`s why

they went to the trouble of moving these chemicals into diesel-powered

containers after the back-up power failed. If these chemicals can`t be

kept cold, if the diesel powered refrigeration fails in this containers,

there is a risk of a spontaneous chemical reaction, which would mean fire

or explosion.

The company put out a statement tonight saying this, quote: The situation

at the Crosby site has become serious. In order to ensure the safety op

our ride-out team, meaning the skeleton team, they`re riding out the storm,

in order to ensure their safety, all personnel has now been evacuated from

the site.

Quote: We are working with the Department of Homeland Security and the

state of Texas to set up a command post in a suitable location near our

site again. So, again, they`ve got homeland security setting up a command

post nearby. Local news is reporting that a one and a half mile radius has

been evacuated around this chemical plant.

And the company is being blunt about what`s happened here. According to

the company, refrigeration on some of our backup product storage containers

has now been compromised due to extremely high water.

Quote: Arkema is limited to what we can do to address the site conditions

until the storm abates. They say, we are monitoring the temperature of

each refrigeration container remotely.

At this time, while we do not believe there is any imminent danger, the

potential for a chemical reaction leading to a fire or explosion within the

site confines is real.

So, again, this is happening right now. One of just a gazillion chemical

plants in the affected region. This one happens to be in Crosby, Texas,

and there has been an evacuation one and a half miles around that plant.

It is an additional complication for this disaster that Houston and this

region is the most concentrated energy infrastructure in the world, as well

as a hub for some of the most dangerous chemical and industrial facilities

anywhere on earth. And that`s dangerous in the best of times. It`s

particularly dangerous now.

So unlike a disaster in another part of the country here, in order to

understand the potential impact, you have to keep your eye on the Houston

ship channel and on the biggest refineries in the country and on the

densest concentration of chemical plants in the country. And we got to

watch those dams on those western reservoirs and on the levees along the

rivers. Local officials started to warn today about roads and bridges

starting to fail.

Today is the 12th anniversary to the day of Hurricane Katrina. Tonight it

is starting to feel like a national test of whether we learned what we were

supposed to learn from that disaster 12 years ago.

Joining us now from Cleveland, Texas, is NBC News correspondent Stephanie

Gosk.

Stephanie, thank you for being here. I appreciate you joining us on a

tough night.

STEPHANIE GOSK, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: You`re welcome. Thanks for having

me.

MADDOW: First of all, Stephanie, I know you`ve been on the road today.

Can you tell us what you`ve seen today? First of all, where you are in

Cleveland, Texas? What things are like there? What you`ve seen – what is

your sense of the scope of what Texas is dealing with right now?

GOSK: Sure, Rachel. You know, we had one goal today and our goal was to

go from Houston to Beaumont.

Now, if you`re not familiar with Texas, Beaumont is due east of Houston.

On a good day with the sun shining, it should take a little over two hours

to get to Beaumont. Today, we never got to Beaumont. And just to get out

of Houston was an unbelievable trial.

To go east, we first had to go all the way west and up north. And by the

time we turned east, we were easily twice as far away from Beaumont as

Houston is. Then we tried to come east and drop north.

And that`s when we wound up in a place called Plum Grove, and that is

literally where the road ended. We had no chance of going anywhere because

a nearby river had completely flooded. And we saw there a scene that we`ve

come used to see in Houston but is actually playing out all across this

part of Texas. We saw rescue teams – these are local people with local

boats on this river going in and rescuing people, bringing out families

from this one community.

We were told that there were about 500 families that they needed to rescue

because the river rose so quickly and so high. This is an area of Texas

that is basically marshland. And the people here get floods. They know

that the water rises.

But there is no one that we`ve spoken to who has been able to wrap their

head around just the vastness of this disaster. I mean, the people that

had the boats that were rescuing people, the fire chief that we spoke to

today was really stunned at how quickly that water rose. And now, you have

this storm moving east and the city of Beaumont that we couldn`t get to,

another city of 100,000 people, facing floods and evacuations tonight,

Rachel.

MADDOW: And, Stephanie, you were talking about – we`re seeing incredible

images of people in private boats doing what they can for their friends and

neighbors. I have to ask if it`s a well-integrated effort.

Is there a place to bring people particularly when it`s not officials

rescuing them or the National Guard who is rescuing them, it`s just their

friends and neighbors? Is there a place to bring people? Are these well-

coordinated efforts? Do you get the sense that resources are being

deployed in a way that seems rational?

GOSK: I think people are doing the best that they can. And I think it

really has to be especially in the community that we were in today, it has

to be a local effort. It has to be neighbors helping neighbors, churches

opening up.

We spoke to the police chief today – rather the fire chief. And he

actually told us – this gives you an idea of just how big this flooding

is. He said they set up a shelter on Monday afternoon. They started

piling people in that shelter and it was pretty orderly.

Well, Monday night, the shelter flooded and it filled up. They had to

scramble to get those people out of that shelter and up to higher ground to

a new shelter. Where we found today, they were actually at a local church,

a sprawling thankfully local church and people had gathered there –

Rachel.

MADDOW: NBC News correspondent Stephanie Gosk on the road all day in

Houston and now in Cleveland, Texas – Stephanie, good luck getting to

Beaumont and thanks for being with us tonight. I really appreciate it.

GOSK: I don`t know if I`m going to make it.

MADDOW: We want to be the first to know when you do.

All right. We`ve got much more to come tonight, including interesting a

new question out of the Trump-Russia investigation.

We`ve got a live look at what some of the shelter conditions are for our

fellow Americans who are hunkered down tonight in very crowded shelter

locations in Houston. That live report coming up. Stay with us.

MADDOW: This is the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston.

This is an image from inside that shelter before tropical storm and then

Hurricane Harvey came in and hit the city. Red Cross workers, you there,

assembling rows and rows of sleeping cots. They`re prepared at the

convention center for 5,000 people.

It turns out that was not enough. Tonight, every cot is full and then

some. As I said, they were set up to house 5,000 people. But the George

R. Brown Convention Center tonight is home to about twice that number. The

mayor saying tonight that that shelter is housing 10,000 people even though

they only had cots for 5,000.

Without enough resources and sleeping cots to go around, obviously that

means thousands of our fellow Americans tonight are sleeping on folding

chairs or on the floor. And that`s if people can make it through the

struggle to get to the convention center in the first place. Today, we

have watched as people lined up for hours to board buses to try to get to

that shelter. People have really gotten themselves there any way they can,

including by dump trucks if necessary, but any vehicle that can get through

or around or over the flood water.

At times today, there was just gigantic logjam at the front door. Evacuees

clamoring to get in. And you know, it has been worth it to try to get in,

for people who are in very dire straits. At least it`s a way to get access

to dry cloths and towels and blankets and hot food.

The Red Cross has been promising that no one will be turned away. But the

George R. Brown Convention Center in some obvious ways is getting to be

stretched beyond the limit.

Well, tonight, the mayor of Houston has announced that they will open

several more, at least one more, maybe more, maybe two or three more, large

scale shelters for evacuees.

The first new one will be the Toyota Center, which is where the Houston

rockets play. They`re hoping they can get that one open right away and

shift people from the overcrowded George R. Brown Convention Center to the

Rockets arena, the Toyota Center to alleviate the crowding at the

convention center. The mayor also says they`re going to announce the

opening of a second large scale shelter very soon. But we don`t have yet

have details on that this year.

Joining us is NBC News correspondent Maya Rodriguez. She`s inside the

George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston.

Maya, thanks very much for joining us. I really appreciate you taking the

time.

MAYA RODRIGUEZ, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Sure thing, Rachel.

MADDOW: So, we`ve seen these top line numbers with the mayor announcing

tonight there have been 10,000 people sheltering at the convention center.

Even though it`s only set up for half that number. Are those numbers

showing any signs of getting worse or better? Can you tell us what the

conditions are like there now?

RODRIGUEZ: Well, I can tell you that earlier this evening we were out

there just about an hour ago. There were a couple hundred people waiting

to get in. Now, remember, when they come in here, they need to be screened

first. They basically go through a security check, then they have to

register with the American Red Cross.

And there were a couple of hundred people out there. The good news, it had

stopped raining if are the first time today, which was a welcome relief,

because otherwise, you`re standing out there in the elements. Again, you

mentioned a logjam when you first come into the convention center. That`s

what we were seeing because people did have to go through the security

checks.

Right now, things are very quiet. People are getting ready to go to bed.

It`s been a long day for many of them. As you can see, this area is not in

the hall proper. This is outside of the convention center halls. People

have done what they`ve can. Some of them have inflatable mattresses, just

sort of setting up here trying to get a little bit of a good night`s rest.

Beyond these walls though, there are literally thousands upon thousands of

people inside the convention center. Again, people that were plucked from

their homes, places that were five feet, ten feet under water. They were

picked up either by helicopter, high water vehicle or an airboat or a flat

boat, brought to relatively dry land, put on a bus and brought over here.

But at this point, it appears to be very organized. Things are very quiet.

There`s a heavy police presence here, definitely a lot of security here.

There are some people that do appear to have mental health issues. There

are a lot of doctors, a lot of medical professionals that have come here to

volunteer their time. In fact, we have seen hundreds of volunteers here,

wearing their name tags, making their way up and down, these hallways,

trying to do what they can for their fellow Houstonians – Rachel.

MADDOW: Maya, what do you expect in terms of this plan to start shifting

people into the Toyota Center? The mayor has been talking about that as

the next step plan to try to alleviate the crowd there. Have you seen any

signs of that shift starting to happen? Do we know anything about how

that`s going to work?

RODRIGUEZ: So, what we`ve been told is that the Toyota Center will be

opening but it will be for families only. The families that will normally

be coming here to register and it will come here to register first, will

then be taken to the Toyota Center. And that`s where they`re going to be

placed. This is again according to the mayor`s office. And we do have a

number of families here – Rachel.

MADDOW: NBC News correspondent, Maya Rodriguez – Maya, I really

appreciate you joining us tonight. Keep us apprised. Thank you.

We`re going to – I should also let you know that the mayor of Houston, who

Maya was talking about there, tonight did just announce a new curfew for

the city. There have been some sporadic reports of looting in Houston. It

was – the curfew was initially announced for 10 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

But the mayor then changed that, pushed it back to allow people to do the

work they need to do in the streets to try to rescue people. The mayor

announcing via Twitter that he`s modifying the curfew to start at midnight,

instead of 10:00 p.m. It will still end at 5:00 a.m.

Obviously, that`s being put forward as an anti-looting measure. There are

questions as to whether they may hinder any ongoing rescue plans or

people`s efforts just to try to get themselves to dry land or to shelter.

More ahead tonight. Stay with us.

MADDOW: September 9th, 1965, Hurricane Betsy hit Grand Isle, Louisiana,

with 160-mile-an-hour winds. In New Orleans, the flooding from Betsy hit 9

feet deep in the streets. Hundreds of thousands of people evacuated. More

than 80 people died because of that storm.

The following day, September 10th, 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson was in

between meeting at the White House when he got an urgent phone call from a

senator from Louisiana, Senator Russell Long.

And we`ve got the tape of what the senator told the president on that call.

Check this out.

SEN. RUSSELL LONG (D), LOUISIANA: Mr. President, aside from the Great

Lakes, the biggest lake in America is Lake Pontchartrain. It`s now drained

dry. That Hurricane Betsy picked up the lake up and put it inside

Jefferson Parish and the third district. Mr. President, we`ve had it down

there and we need your help.

MADDOW: Now, at the time, presidents were not expected to turn up at the

site of natural disasters, but LBJ couldn`t say no when Senator Long called

him with that entreaty. LBJ broke precedent with how all other presidents

dealt with disasters like hurricanes. He left for New Orleans within a

couple of hours after he hung up with Senator Long.

When he got to New Orleans, President Johnson visited an elementary school

in the Ninth Ward that was being used as a shelter. It was sweltering hot.

There`s no water to drink. Tap water had been contaminated by the flood.

The place had no electricity.

It was so dark. People were so traumatized they didn`t realize who was

there in the shelter with them. And what all of this commotion was about.

So, in that visit, LBJ grabbed a flashlight and lit his own face up with

the flashlight so he could show people that it was him.

This is your president. I`m here to help you.

The day LBJ returned to the White House, he sent a telegram to the mayor of

New Orleans. It was a 16-page long telegram outlining new federal plans to

help the city. Ever since LBJ`s trip to New Orleans that day in September

of 1965, it has since become an expectation that presidents will show up in

areas of devastation around the country. Hopefully in ways that don`t

divert too many resources or distract too much attention from the disaster

itself.

President Trump today went to Houston to speak to first responders and

survey the damage of the still ongoing storm there. At one point, I do

have to mention, he incongruously congratulated himself on what a good

crowd he got at the disaster.

Putting that aside. Does the LBJ model still hold? Does it survive intact

into this era, in the post-LBJ tradition, what does history tell us about

whether it`s a good idea when and if a president should show up on site at

a disaster. What counts as good presidential leadership in the face of

this kind of challenge?

Joining us now is Michael Beschloss, NBC News presidential historian.

Mr. Beschloss, a real pleasure to have you here tonight. I want to ask you

about White House response to disasters. I also have a question or two

about other major news concerning this president. I`m super glad you`re

here.

MICHAEL BESCHLOSS, NBC NEWS PRESIDENTIAL HISTORIAN: Me too. Thank you.

MADDOW: I highlighted that LBJ president because it`s the Gulf Coast.

Because he`s a Texan, because it was the decision that set the standard for

how presidents are supposed to show up at moments like this. Is there any

way to look at that standard, the tradition now to figure out if it`s a

good thing, to figure out if it materially helps the country?

BESCHLOSS: I think it`s really expected as long as the president`s

presence there is not going to take away from the efforts to help the

people. You know, two years before Johnson did that, John Kennedy was

dealing with Hurricane Carla which killed 43 people. That was in Texas.

Kennedy was not hard hearted. He felt that he could do the effort from

Hyannis Port, where he had his house. If he did that nowadays, people

would be furious because they would think that the president didn`t care.

You saw with Katrina what happens when a president, in that case, George W.

Bush, seems to be a little more distant from this.

MADDOW: Based on what you observed today from President Trump and his

visit, is he upholding this tradition in the way that it`s supposed to be

done, in a way that`s more constructive than it is destructive? How do you

think he did today?

BESCHLOSS: He did what he should. I don`t think LBJ in 1965 went to New

Orleans with the lights out and said is this is a great crowd and this is a

great turnout as President Trump did. But this is now expected.

The irony is when Johnson did that, that was the first year of the Great

Society. One reason he went down to New Orleans was to show that like

other things he was trying to do, the government can help and the president

can be the spearhead of that. Interestingly, Donald Trump is almost the

diametrical opposite of that because this is a president who talks about

the deep state, and talks about the federal government almost as his enemy.

MADDOW: Michael, the other big news story that everybody has been covering

this week alongside this disaster now, and it`s a complicated media

environment in which we`re trying to get a sense of what`s going on with

this natural disaster and also focus on what else is making news, and there

has been dramatic reporting about the president having secretly pursued a

massive business deal reportedly to be financed by the Russian government

during his campaign for president. We talked about that in some detail on

the show last night. We`ve got a little more news on it tonight.

But I just want to ask you, does that have any historic parallel? Is there

anything that we can look at to give us a guide as to the magnitude of that

scandal?

BESCHLOSS: Yes, we should. And the answer is, it`s never happened. You

know, what if Abraham Lincoln in 1860 when he was running for president had

business deals going with the South. Or let`s say if FDR when he was

running in `32 or `36 was having business deals with Germany as some

American companies at the time did? How can we be sure that they would

have been acting on behalf of American interests?

And in Trump`s case, a couple of things here. Number one, we`re finding

that his desire to get this Trump Tower in Moscow may have caused him to

turn pro-Russian. Number two, he certainly wanted the Russians` help, so

it`s been demonstrated by recent reports, in getting elected president in

2016. So, you know, that is beginning to tighten the sense that there was

a much too close relationship between Donald Trump and a hostile power.

And the final point is, you know, politicians don`t change. He`s 71 years

old. Who is to think that just because he was doing that during the

campaign, that that`s stopped since then? You know, there`s a question

here. If he goes to Turkey, if he goes to the Philippines, if he goes to

Saudi Arabia, can we be sure that`s 100 percent trying to pursue American

interest rather than another half of his brain thinking about business

deals that he might do?

MADDOW: NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss, thank you for

your time tonight, Michael. I really appreciate it.

BESCHLOSS: Thank you, Rachel. Be well.

MADDOW: I should mention to Michael`s last point there, which sent a chill

down my spine – did you remember that politico.com story from earlier this

summer where they reported that TrumpTowerMoscow.com, that URL, was just

renewed by the Trump Organization last month? TrumpTowerMoscow.com, maybe

he`s still working on it.

More to come. Stay with us.

MADDOW: We`ve got more ahead tonight on the situation in Texas and

Louisiana with Hurricane Harvey expected to make second landfall tonight.

We`ll be returning to that story again this hour.

But I do also want to give you an update in the meantime on something a

little strange that appears to be going on with the Paul Manafort part of

the Trump-Russia investigation. Paul Manafort was Trump campaign chairman

from last spring until this time last year. Manafort left the campaign

amid a storm of reporting concerning his business ties to the former Soviet

Union and his financial ties to various Russian oligarchs.

Paul Manafort has had basically zero public profile since he left the

campaign, but he`s nevertheless emerged as a central figure in the Robert

Mueller special counsel investigation into what happened between Trump and

the Russian government while Russia was attacking last year`s presidential

election.

Now, there are a lot of people who have reason to sweat that inquiry. A

lot of people have been asked to provide information, or been subpoenaed.

Certainly, people have been subject to a lot of scrutiny in the media. But

with Paul Manafort, something is a little different. And it`s been this

way for a few weeks now, specifically when it comes to his treatment by the

Mueller inquiry.

Just a few weeks ago, we learned that the FBI executed an early morning

raid on Manafort`s house in Virginia. Tactically, that`s unusual for this

scandal. It`s the first time we`ve heard the FBI raiding anyone. And

Manafort`s case, it was apparently dramatic, them banging on his door, and

storming into the house, waking him up in the predawn hours to go through

his house and seize documents. So, tactically, that was unusual.

The timing was also unusual. July 25th, Manafort had given congressional

testimony in the Russian investigation to the Senate Intelligence

Committee, and then this raid happened basically that night. It was early

morning on the 26th, predawn on the 26th after he testified on the 25th.

So, on the 25th, he gave his testimony, went to bed that night after

having, you know, spoken to the Senate Intelligence Committee, before his

alarm went off the next morning to wake him up, the FBI was in his house

pounding on his bedroom door.

Now, could be a coincidence that Paul Manafort`s house was raided hours

after he finished his first testimony. But we don`t know. That committee

appearance by Manafort on July 25th had not been publicly announced before

he did it. Manafort`s spokesman just proclaimed that it was done, that

Manafort had given testimony and handed over the documents, once the deed

was ladder done on the morning of the 25th.

The fact that less than 24 hours later the FBI was raiding his home raises

the prospect that the special counsel`s office was unhappy to learn that

Manafort was testifying to the Senate, that he was handing over documents

to them. If we believe Manafort`s account of that raid, the documents

seized from his house weren`t things that Mueller had requested from him or

subpoenaed from him. The first time that Manafort knew that Mueller wanted

them was when the FBI agents showed up with a search warrant and took them.

That lends credence to the idea that the Mueller investigation was sort of

blindsided by Manafort turning up at the Senate. They maybe wanted to make

sure that Manafort wasn`t handing over anything to the Senate that was

going to screw up their prosecution strategy toward him, so they just

jumped. They didn`t bother making a request or getting a subpoena. They

just got a search warrant, went in and grabbed what they could.

So, the circumstances around that FBI raid which we learned about a few

weeks ago, we don`t exactly know why that happened. He seems to be the

only person that happened to. You could surmise from the circumstances

around it that Manafort may have turned into a source of frustration or

surprise for the Mueller inquiry, their tactics toward him, the timing of

their treatment of him suggests that he may be a different cat here, right?

Maybe he`s being investigated for things that are radically different than

the whole rest of the cast of characters involved in this. May just be

that he`s a confounding adversary. But the Mueller team is treating him

differently compared to how they`re treating everybody else.

That happened before today. What was reported about Paul Manafort today is

even stranger. According to new reporting from Evan Perez at CNN, which

NBC has not verified, the Bob Mueller special counsel inquiry into the

Trump-Russia investigation just issued a subpoena to Paul Manafort`s

lawyer.

Now, this is not like they wanted to subpoena Paul Manafort so they gave

the subpoena to his lawyer. No, they`re actually giving the subpoena to

the lawyer. This is one of Manafort`s lawyers. She reportedly works at

Akin Gump, big D.C. law firm.

CNN reports that she got a subpoena requiring her to hand over documents

and to give testimony to the special counsel inquiry. And what`s weird

about that is, A, she`s just one person who has been in Manafort`s large

stable of lawyers in this inquiry. This isn`t a subpoena to the firm he

just severed ties with, WilmerHale, where Mueller used to work. It`s not a

subpoena to the new tax lawyer that Manafort hired after the FBI raid.

This is yet another lawyer who is working for Manafort from another high

priced D.C. firm.

And regardless of how many lawyers she`s cycled through in this legal

defense, it`s unusual for one of them to get a government subpoena and it`s

unusual for the government to subpoena somebody`s lawyer, period. I mean,

if you`ve watched one episode of “Perry Mason”, you know how weird this is,

right? When lawyers and their clients talk to each other, those

communications are protected by attorney-client privilege. Trying to force

an attorney to testify about something related to his or her client, that

is very unusual.

The Mueller inquiry is treating Paul Manafort in an unusual way anyway,

compared to everybody else caught up in the investigation. This new

development reported by CNN, if it bears out, if it proves to be true, this

will be yet further evidence of that. We don`t know why this is happening

in general or in terms of the specific strange new subpoena from Manafort`s

lawyer, but we`re trying to figure it out. We know it`s atypical, we`re

trying to figure out why she`s getting that atypical treatment.

I should also mention that CNN further reports that beyond Paul Manafort`s

lawyer, his spokesman was also just given a subpoena by Bob Mueller`s

inquiry, which is also a little bit weird but there`s no attorney-client

privilege between a man and his spokesman that the subpoena will be bumping

up against in the case of Jason Maloni.

So, something is cooking on the Paul Manafort side of the Trump-Russia

investigation that is making the Mueller inquiry behave very differently

toward Manafort than it`s treating everybody else. We`re working on

figuring it out.

While we`re at it, we`ve also gotten an unusual follow up to yesterday`s

big news about Trump signing a letter of intent to build Trump Tower Moscow

while he was in the middle of his presidential campaign. We`ve got new

news on that bombshell story from yesterday, coming up next.

MADDOW: During the Republican presidential primary, they held lots of

debates, lots of them were entertaining, lots of them weren`t. But the

third one of the 2016 cycle was held in Boulder, Colorado, at the end of

October. Which is standard contentious Republican primary debate, Marco

Rubio got some headlines, Ted Cruz got some headlines.

Oddly, though, Donald Trump was not really a factor in that debate at all.

He had dominated the first two debates, absolutely hogged the press

coverage out of them. But in Boulder, in that third debate, he was like

negative space on the stage. He made zero headlines out of it, made zero

impact on the proceedings. Maybe he was distracted.

We now know that that third debate, October 28th, 2015, that was held on

the same day that Trump had just signed a letter of intent to pursue a deal

to build Trump Tower Moscow, which his company wanted to be the biggest

building in the world. That deal had reportedly been lined up with

financing arranged from a bank called VTB, which is under the direct

control of the Russian government. The day of that debate, Trump signed a

letter of intent to proceed with that project.

Now, we know these new details because a Trump Organization executive named

Michael Cohen yesterday handed over documents about that deal to the House

Intelligence Committee. He appears to have released some of those

documents and a fulsome statement about them to some reporters, presumably

to put his best spin on the content of those documents that are now being

handed over to Congress. Now, we thought – I think everybody`s thought

that those documents were being handed over to Congress ahead of Michael

Cohen having to testify to Congress. So, whatever spin he was putting on

them by leaking them to the press, he`d eventually have to answer tough

questions about them from the Congress, congressional investigating

committees, even if that testimony was going to be behind closed doors.

Back in June, Michael Cohen confirmed to Bloomberg and also to Reuters that

he was going to be testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on

September 5th, which is a week from today.

We believe these explosive documents about Trump Tower Moscow were handed

over by Michael Cohen yesterday in advance of that testimony next week.

But maybe it`s not going to happen.

When we called Michael Cohen`s lawyer today to confirm that his appearance

is still scheduled for next week, he notably declined to confirm that.

Cohen`s lawyer, Stephen Ryan, would only tell us that his client, quote,

will continue to cooperate fully with the congressional inquiries in both

the House and Senate. He also told us, quote: We have produced documents

in the course of their investigation.

But pressed on whether Michael Cohen will still be appearing to testify at

the House Intelligence Committee next week, no answer. Silence. He would

neither confirm nor deny.

We then followed up with the House Intelligence Committee. We followed

with the Republicans on that committee and the Democrats on that committee

– silence. They will neither confirm nor deny.

So, we think that Trump Tower Moscow story broke yesterday because Cohen

had to hand over those documents in advance of his testimony. I`m no

longer so sure there`s going to be testimony.

Watch this space.

MADDOW: Correction from a couple of minutes ago when I was talking with

Michael Beschloss about President Trump visiting Texas today to check on

the response to the storm. I said that President Trump was in Houston. He

wasn`t in Houston. He was in Corpus Christi and Austin but not in Houston.

I`m sorry about that misfire on my part.

Tonight or early tomorrow, this storm is set to make its second landfall at

the Louisiana/Texas border. We`ve got eyes on that tonight and also eyes

on Houston itself as they try to open up a second mega shelter as that

convention center teams with twice as many people as they were set up for

there.

We had a report earlier from there, a live report from there earlier this

hour about people not getting into the main part of the convention center

and sleeping around its periphery and people not able to get into that

building. Hopefully some of that crowding will be alleviated with the

second shelter opening up in the arena where the Houston Rockets play.

All right. That does it for us tonight. We will see you again tomorrow.

