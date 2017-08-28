The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 8/28/17 Flooding inundates Houston.

Transcript:

Show: THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW

Date: August 28, 2017



Guest: Carol Leonnig, Jim Blackburn



RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC ANCHOR: Good evening, Chris. Thanks very much.

Thanks to you at home for joining us this hour. We are in day four of the

hurricane-induced crisis in Coastal Texas.

We`re continuing to watch developments tonight in Houston where rain

continues to fall in just epic amounts and where local authorities are

having to make hard decisions about essentially what neighborhoods and what

areas they may have to condemn to further flooding on purpose for the sake

of the greater good.

Today and tonight Houston has been letting huge amounts of water flow out

of flood control reservoirs into areas that have already been fatally

inundated. They`ve been doing that to relieve the threat that those

reservoirs and the dams that hold them together might fail because of the

massive volume of water.

With the entire Texas National Guard now activated, hundreds of thousands

of Americans in harm`s way tonight, it is hard to overstate the magnitude

of the crisis in Texas. Houston is the country`s fourth largest city.

It`s also the fastest growing major city in America.

And even though Houston has been hit by disastrous flooding in the past,

including flooding caused by hurricanes, the rapid growth and sprawl in the

Houston area has created worse conditions for a storm like this.

It`s also created some seemingly insurmountable challenges in terms of

trying to move people out of harm`s way and trying to rescue people when

the effort to get them out of harm`s way is a failed effort.

So, we`re continuing to watch this story tonight. We`re going to be

getting a live report from Houston in just a moment. We`re also going to

be speaking with an expert tonight who is an expert specifically on the

question of what options Houston has right now.

What options Texas has right now in the middle of the thing to cope with

what has happened over the last four days and what is likely to continue to

get worse over the next 48 hours.

They have some very painful decision to make and getting a sense of what

option they have and what the consequences of their decisions might be, at

this point. It`s very difficult stuff. We`ll be covering that in detail

tonight.

Today has also seen a cascade of breaking news, some fairly stunning

breaking news about the Trump organization and the Trump campaign about its

ties to Russia at the time that Russia was attacking the U.S. presidential

election last year.

Carol Leonnig is one of the investigative reporters at the “Washington

Post,” who broke this story open both over the weekend and then today.

Carol Leonnig is going to join us live here in just a moment.

We`ve also got a little bit of news to break tonight on the Trump-Russia

dossier. The dossier that was prepared by former British MI-6 agent,

Christopher Steele, last year.

The dossier of alleged Russian dirt on Donald Trump that was published by

“Buzzfeed” in January, created such an uproar at the time. The people who

commissioned that dossier have described it as a road map for the

investigation into whether or not Donald Trump colluded with the Russian

attack.

People who commissioned that dossier also stand by it and said that the

dossier is correct. That dossier is now back at the center of what we know

about the Trump-Russia investigation. We`re going to be breaking a little

bit of news on that later in the show this evening.

But you know, the day that we the public all first learned about the

dossier was actually before the election. It was on October 31st,

Halloween, 2016. David Corn at “Mother Jones” magazine was the first

person in the country to break the news.

That a former Western intelligence agent had collected a series of

intelligence reports that were potentially very damaging to Donald Trump

specifically in terms of his relationship with Russia.

David Corn reported on Halloween just before the election that the FBI had

seen these findings and was looking into them. Again, that report, October

31st, 2016. Nobody quite knew what to make of it at the time.

I wish that I had known what to make of it at the time. I wish we all had,

right? It really wasn`t until the dossier itself was published months

later in January, after the election, that we all learned how serious this

thing was, that David Corn had been describing in October.

But on that same day that David Corn published that story, right, the story

that in retrospect now appears to be so important, but at the time, we

didn`t really get it. On that same day, there was another really big hard

to understand story that kind of landed the same way.

It was written by Franklin Ford at slate.com. He wrote a long piece that

was published on Halloween that described unusual computer interactions

between a computer server in Trump Tower serving the Trump organization and

a computer server in Moscow associated with a big Russian bank called Alfa

Bank.

And what this slate article described was kind of hard to put your finger

on in terms of its significance, but the granular reporting was that there

as an unusually high volume of server to server communications of some kind

between those two servers in Moscow and Trump Tower.

And there was no reporting on what the content of those communications

were. I mean, there were ultimately multiple competing explanations

offered as to why those serves may have been communicating with each other,

but it was honestly really never explained in terms of what the

significance of that information was.

Because of that, because it didn`t have a clear bottom line, I think

ultimately that story kind of withered away in the public consciousness.

Whatever the reason was why the Trump organization computer servers and the

Alfa Bank`s computer servers were talking to each other during the

campaign.

It`s interesting but we didn`t know what it meant and there didn`t seemed

to be any other notable connection between Donald Trump and Alfa Bank. So

interesting story, we don`t really know what it means and the whole thing

went to the back of the stack in terms of things to worry about when it

comes to Donald Trump and Russia.

Maybe that whole Alfa Bank server thing was just a coincidence or some

technical glitch. That story came out October 31st on slate.com. Then a

week later Donald Trump won the election.

And then during the transition when he was president-elect, there emerged

the next weird inexplicable maybe coincidental thing involving Trump world

and a Russian bank.

One of the numerous contacts with Russian officials that Trump` son-in-law,

Jared Kushner, did not disclose on his request for a security clearance was

a meeting that he took at Trump Tower during the transition where he hosted

the head of another Russian bank.

Jared Kushner met with the head of a Russian bank called VEB Bank. VEB

Bank is a bank, but it`s really just an entity of the Russian government.

The leadership of VEB Bank is handpicked by Vladimir Putin and VEB Bank`s

connections with Russian intelligence in particular are not subtle.

Sergei Gorkov is the guy who Jared Kushner met with at Trump Tower during

the transition. He is a graduate of the FSB Academy, which basically means

he went to KGB grad school.

VEB Bank was also the cover organization for a big Russian spy ring that

was busted up by the FBI a few years ago. That was the Russian spying

operation where Trump foreign policy adviser, Carter Page, was found by the

FBI to have been essentially a willing target for those Russian spies.

At least he was a source of information for those Russian spies who were

looking for Americans to give them information to help them with their

spying efforts against America from their home base in New York where they

were ostensibly working for VEB Bank, but really they were spies.

So, there was the Alfa Bank servers communicating with the Trump

organization for some reason. What`s that Russian bank got to do with

anything. Then in the transition there`s Jared Kushner meeting with the

head of VEB Bank for some reason.

What`s that Russian bank got to do with it. Then not long after Trump got

inaugurated along comes another inexplicable seemingly random intersection

between Trump world and yet another Russian bank.

The next one we learned about was I think the biggest Russian bank of all,

a bank called Sberbank, which announced in March that they have hired new

counsel to represent them in a big complicated civil case that was filed in

the federal court of New York in which Sberbank was accused basically of

rigging the granite mining industry in Russia.

Why is that a federal civil case in New York? It`s a long story, but in

March, Sberbank in the middle of this case, they kind of surprised

everybody. They made a lot of eyebrows arch in the legal news when they

announced that they had chosen their new counsel for that long complicated

and presumably very expensive case and they said their new counsel was

going to be Donald Trump`s personal lawyer, Marc Kazowitz, right?

Marc Kasowitz supposed to be heading up President Trump`s legal

representation on the Russia investigation. If you`re the lead lawyer

coordinating legal defense for the president of the United States, who is

facing a major counterintelligence and criminal investigation from the FBI

while he is serving as president, you are in charge of that.

You think he`d be too busy to take on other clients, right? But, you know,

looking at it from another angle, if there were Russian interests who are

particularly concerned to know what was going on in the Trump-Russia

investigation.

It may be handy to have conversations undercover of attorney-client

privilege with the lead lawyer for the president on the Trump-Russia

investigations so who knows? Maybe that was just a coincidence too.

What`s that big Russian bank doing with the president`s Russia lawyer? So,

maybe the Alfa Bank thing was just a coincidence. Maybe the VEB-Jared

Kushner meeting was a coincidence. Maybe the Sberbank thing, hiring Donald

Trump`s Russia lawyer, maybe it was all just a coincidence.

Maybe none of this has anything to do with President Donald Trump and

whether or not he has some sort of illicit relationship financial or

otherwise with Russia that explains why Russia attacked our election and

tried to rig it on his behalf, right?

Maybe none of those bank connections, Alfa Bank, VEB Bank, Sberbank, maybe

none of those have anything to do with the question of whether Trump and

his campaign knew about or were involved with the Russian effort to disrupt

our election.

I mean, if you want to talk about Donald Trump personally and specifically,

honestly until today the only so big and sort of suspicious banking

relationship we`ve known about him at least recently isn`t with any Russian

bank, it`s with Deutsche Bank, right?

Which as the name implies is not Russian, Deutsche Bank still to this day

is the bank that Donald Trump owes hundreds of millions of dollars to.

Deutsche Bank is the bank that dealt with Donald Trump in business terms

for years when no other major banks would.

Deutsche Bank is the bank that continued to lend President Trump hundreds

of millions of dollars for various deals even after he was unable to pay

them back on some of his earlier loans.

Even after he went so far as to file lawsuits against Deutsche Bank because

he failed to pay them back, which is a certain kind of hubris. There are

aspects of the Donald Trump-Deutsche Bank relationship that have always

seemed unexplained by the bounds of normal financial business dealings.

Deutsche Bank at least on the surface appears to have been uncommonly

generous to him and forgiving of him. Deutsche Bank also, it turns out,

gave Jared Kushner several hundred millions of dollars in loans in October

of last year, right before the election.

Loans that Jared Kushner personally guaranteed, which made it all the more

unusual that he failed to disclose those loans from Deutsche Bank on his

financial disclosure statement, hundreds of millions of dollars.

Deutsche Bank has also been plagued over the last year by its legal

liability for a multibillion dollar Russian money laundering scheme that

was operated out of Deutsche Bank offices in Moscow, London, and elsewhere.

But you know after today, the Deutsche Bank Russian money laundering case

will no longer be seen as the most concerning Deutsche Bank connection for

President Trump when it comes to the Trump-Russia investigation.

Because there was Alfa Bank with the server thing, VEB Bank with the Carter

Page connection and then the Jared Kushner meeting. There`s Sberbank

hiring Trump`s Russia lawyer.

There`s all of these Russian banks getting strange new storing roles in

American politics. There`s another one, Alfa Bank, VEB Bank, Sberbank.

There`s another one called VTB Bank.

It is a very large Russian bank. It`s not as big as Sberbank, but it`s

really big. VTB Bank is sanctioned by the U.S. government because of

Russia invading Crimea.

This bank got sanctioned by the U.S. government as punishment for Crimea

because this bank is seen as the Russian government. It`s an arm of the

Russian government and that`s how the U.S. government views them.

In fact, if you go to VTB`s website tonight, click on about VTB and they

will tell you in exact mathematical terms how they are controlled by the

Russian government.

The Russian government owns and controls 60.9 percent of the VTB bank, the

majority shareholder of the VTB Bank is the Russian government, which owns

60.9 percent of the voting shares.

What that means in plain English is that Putin runs VTB. Putin controls

the bank and what it does and what it spends on. And today, we learn that

up until last year, up until the middle of the presidential campaign VTB

Bank was lined up and committed to provide hundreds of millions of dollars

in financing to build Trump Tower Moscow.

The Russian government was going to do that deal. Actually, even without

the knowledge that the financing for this deal was going to come from the

Russian government, it`s still a heck of a bombshell. This is not some old

deal that happened back in the past that people may have forgotten about.

This is not something that Trump worked on in the `90s and it fell apart.

This is what he was working on during the campaign after he announced that

he was running for president, months into his presidential campaign when

he was full on running for president, he was trying do this deal with the

Russian government in Moscow.

Quoting from Carol Lenick`s story on this in the “Washington Post,” quote,

“As the talks to build Trump Tower Moscow progressed, Trump voiced numerous

supportive comments about Vladimir Putin on the campaign trail setting

himself apart from his Republican rivals for the Republican nomination.”

Remember when Trump warned a few weeks ago in that interview with the “New

York Times,” that if Robert Mueller wanted to go looking into any of his

business dealings that would be crossing a red line because clearly none of

those personal financial interests or business dealings had anything to do

with Russia, that would be crossing a red line?

Well, now we know that his business, the Trump Organization, had everything

to do with Russia, even during the campaign and you know, we probably

should have seen this coming.

Back in May, we should have seen this coming when Donald Trump`s lawyers

started hiring their own lawyers. Michael Cohen, forever in a day, has

been Donald Trump`s lawyer, his personal lawyer at times, a Trump

Organization executive and lawyer.

When Trump started flirting with and running for president in the last

election cycle, Michael Cohen was his top and for most of the time his only

political adviser.

Michael Cohen is very, very close to Trump and Trump`s business. He is

Trump`s lawyer and he did hire his own lawyer this spring. He then

confirmed that the committees investigating the Trump-Russia affair had

asked him to give testimony and hand over documents to those committees.

Michael Cohen`s response to those requests was no, I won`t. The committees

then subpoenaed him to testify and also to hand over documents. He is due,

as far as we know, to testify next week on Tuesday to the House

Intelligence Committee.

But apparently today, he handed over documents to the House Intelligence

Committee and some of those documents and a long statement about them found

their way to certain reporters and publications upon the handover of these

documents to Congress.

And just to read between the lines a little bit, it does not appear that

what happened here is that Michael Cohen handed stuff over to Congress and

Congress leaked it. I`m not speaking from direct knowledge here. I am

speaking in terms of reading between the lines.

The way that this is phrased and described in the reporting tonight is that

Michael Cohen handed this stuff over to the House Intelligence Committee

and in so doing gave some of it to reporters and a statement about it to

reporters.

To put the best possible spin on that information himself before

investigators themselves can start chewing on it and putting it out in

their own terms. And in this case the best possible spin is still pretty

bad.

The bottom line of what we`ve learned now from the “Washington Post” and

“The Times” is that while Trump was insisting publicly that he had no deals

with Russia and while he was questioned repeatedly about why he was being

so bent over backwards positive about Vladimir Putin and Russia throughout

the campaign.

He never thought to mention and apparently nobody in the Trump organization

or the Trump campaign ever thought to mention that during the presidential

campaign for five months of the presidential campaign the Trump

Organization was aggressively pursuing the building of a gigantic real

estate project in Moscow that the Russian government had agreed to finance.

Those negotiations included in October, Trump signing a letter of intent to

proceed with the project, October 2015. Michael Cohen says he spoke to

Trump at least three times directly about the project.

Michael Cohen we now know also wrote directly to the Kremlin last January.

He wrote to Vladimir Putin`s spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, to ask for direct

Kremlin help in restarting discussions about the building project which by

then he said was stalled.

The other Trump Organization figure involved in these negotiations is

someone we`ve talked about before named Felix Sater (ph). He is a Russian-

born ex-con who was convicted of a $40 million mafia connected pump and

dump stock scheme.

In 2013, Trump in a sworn deposition professed to not be able to recognize

Felix Sater if he had been sitting in that room that day. It`s a little

hard to believe Felix Sater had been associated with the Trump Organization

for years.

He carried a Trump business card that described himself as senior adviser

to Donald Trump even after Trump said he wouldn`t recognize him if he were

in the room. He said that in 2013.

By 2015, apparently, Felix Sater was recognizable again because he was

working with Michael Cohen to try to make the Trump Tower Moscow thing

happen and Trump was signing off on the letter of intent to move forward

with it.

Michael Cohen I think has to testify to House Intel next week. He handed

over documents to House Intel today. His strategy in so doing is to try to

spin what he`s handed over in the best possible way.

It still looks very bad. It also appears to try to play down the

importance of Felix Sater and his involvement in this project, especially

Sater`s comments in the e-mails that have been handed over to Congress now

and to some reporters.

In which Felix Sater brags that there`s something about this real estate

deal in Moscow that in the end will result in Donald Trump becoming

president of the United States.

Quote, “Our boy can become president of the USA and we can engineer it. I

will get all of Putin`s team to buy in on this. I will manage this

process.” Felix Sater wrote this to Michael Cohen.

Quote, “Michael, I arranged for Ivanka to sit in Putin`s private chair at

his desk and office in the Kremlin. I know how to play it. We will get

this done.”

Michael Cohen`s strategy in releasing these documents to the press ahead of

him giving them to Congress involves him playing down whether or not Felix

Sater really could have been serious about that.

He`s put out statement that said, quote, “Over the course of my business

dealings with Mr. Sater, he has sometimes used colorful language and has

been prone to salesmanship.”

That said, when the “Times” today went to check out Felix Sater`s boast

that he was so connected, he could deliver the Putin side of this deal. He

was so connected he was able to arrange for Ivanka Trump to sit in Putin`s

private chair at his desk in his office at the Kremlin.

When the “New York Times” checked out that boast today, the response from

Team Ivanka was not exactly on brand. Ivanka Trump told the “Times” she

did in fact take a brief tour of Red Square and the Kremlin when she was in

Moscow with Felix Sater, but she insists she was only there, quote, “as a

tourist.”

I have to say, though, it does not seem that she had a totally typical

tourist experience because, quote, “She said it is possible that she sat in

Mr. Putin`s chair.”

But maybe that`s just a coincidence or don`t all tourist visitors to the

Kremlin get to sit in Putin`s chair. Alfa Bank, VEB Bank, Sberbank and now

VTB Bank, which is the Russian government agreeing to finance to the tune

hundreds of millions of dollars a Trump Tower Moscow project that no one

ever admitted to before today.

That was happening during the campaign. Probably just a coincidence. A

lot going on today. Lots happening in the news. Carol Leonnig joins us

next. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: Trump-Russia investigation is sort of built on three ideas, three

questions. One is U.S. intelligence agencies saying the Russian government

interfered in the presidential election to try to help Trump win.

Two, there are allegations about whether the Trump campaign colluded with

or helped the Russians conduct to that meddling during the election.

And three, there are questions about the absolute denials from our now

president that he has anything to do with Russia. Beyond that one beauty

pageant he held there.

The reason while his dealings with Russia and his statements are of

investigative interest is because investigators need to figure out if

there`s some way in which he is compromised when it comes to Russia.

What that means is investigators need to figure out if Russia holds

something over him. Do they know something? Do they have documentation of

something that he`s done that he would not like them to reveal to the

public, right?

That`s the essence of being compromised, right, being beholden, in a

position where for some secret reason you feel the need to ingratiate

yourself to a foreign power or at least not say no when they come calling.

So, it all boils down to this simple stuff, Russia interfered in the

election to help Trump win, proven. The Trump campaign is alleged to have

helped in that effort being investigated.

And our now president says he`s had nothing to do with Russia, nothing.

That`s why this is a heck of a bombshell. Top Trump Organization executive

asked Putin aide for help on business deal.

A top executive from Trump`s real estate company e-mailed Vladimir Putin`s

personal spokesman during the U.S. presidential campaign last year to ask

for help advancing a stalled Trump Tower development project in Moscow.

That is according to documents submitted to Congress today by a Trump

Organization executive, who has also been Trump`s personal lawyer and who

served as Trump`s to political adviser for the start of his campaign.

While he was having Trump sign a letter of intent to go forward with Trump

Tower Moscow to be financed by a Russia-government run bank. Nobody

thought to mention this before now.

Joining us now is Carol Leonnig, reporter for “The Washington Post.”

Carol, thank you very much for being here. It`s nice to have you here.

CAROL LEONNIG, STAFF WRITER, “THE WASHINGTON POST”: And it`s great to be

here, Rachel.

MADDOW: So, congratulations on the scoop. You guys broke this story

yesterday about the Trump Organization trying to build a Trump Tower in

Moscow early in the campaign.

What you report in this story and what the president said about his

dealings with Russia seem to me to be very much at odds. Do you feel like

what you`ve been able to report really contradicts the way the president

has characterized his own dealings in Russia?

I don`t think it catches him in a horrid absolute lie. I think what it

shows is that he hasn`t been forth right about how eager he was, while a

presidential candidate, to let his Trump Organization and his executive

vice president pursue a very potentially lucrative deal in Moscow.

There are debates about how valuable it would be to him. But I think that

there`s something bigger behind what we`ve learned in the story that we

broke on Sunday night and the news story that we broke this afternoon.

I think there`s something much bigger in the fabric here and you kind of

only learn it as each piece comes, but that bigger thing is while Donald

Trump`s sort of third son, Michael Cohen, a long-time friend, ally, not his

actual son by birth.

But while this person is working, negotiating a deal in Moscow to develop

and license Moscow Trump Tower, a Russian-born friend of his is saying,

hey, if we make this deal the president can get elected. It`s going to

make him look like such a great incredible negotiator.

And hey, I`m connected in Russia and I can get Vladimir Putin to start

saying nice things about this, you know, kind of distant horse GOP hopeful.

Then we learned in our more recent story that at the same time Michael

Cohen, this long-time ally of Donald Trump`s, is reaching out to extremely

high-ranking friend of Vladimir Putin`s and saying I`d like your help. We

are stalled, we`d like to get this deal done –

CAROL LEONNIG, INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST AND STAFF WRITER, WASHINGTON POST:

– I`d like your help. It was Cohen, this long-time ally of Donald Trumps

is reaching out to – he extremely high ranking friend of Vladimir Putins.

And saying, I`d like your help. We`re stalled. We would like to get this

deal done.

Nudge, nudge, wink, wink, we know how it works in Russia. You need to go

to Putin. And says, we would like your help. So that`s a pretty

dramatically different thing than what the president has said which is I

have zero interest in Russia. I have zero deals. I`ve got nothing going

on there.

RACHEL MADDOW, THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW HOST: When Felix Sater connects this

deal to Trump`s chances at becoming president, is it clear that why he sees

those two things connected?

You just mentioned that he said that, wow this will really make him look

like a great negotiator. I know I`m not sure I get his argument or the

credibility of his argument in terms of why he thought these things were

connected.

Obviously, it`s very provocative to see somebody saying, we`re doing this

deal and it will result in Trump becoming president. We`re doing this

financial deal and then it will result in him winning the election. But I

don`t really get why he was connecting the two ideas?

LEONNIG: It could have been incredible braggadocio kind of commentary. It

could have been somebody doing something a little bit different. But

remember at this time Vladimir Putin is pretty angry with the U.S.. He

views himself on a bit of a revenge mission. And he also wants to look

like he has some sort detente.

It appears that he thinks he can create kind of a non-adversarial

relationship with Donald Trump, a kind of iconoclastic presidential

candidate. And Felix Sater, again this Russian-born broker who`s been long

connected with Donald Trump and has introduced him since 2013 to fairly

significant Russian money men.

This guy is saying, look, this is good for Putin and this is good for you,

Donald. And he is telling this to Michael Cohen. You will look like you

have negotiated with one of America`s toughest adversaries. It happens

that that would also be beneficial to Vladimir Putin. He would look like

he had sort of a detente, a happy relationship with the U.S..

MADDOW: It`s such a bizarre misreading of how it would have been greeted

to have that deal gone through. That`s the – in terms of just

understanding how the news works and how people were treating Trump. Once

we started this learning about Russian efforts to embed and involved in the

election.

This is such a puzzle but the fabric here is absolutely stunning. And I

have a feeling there`s a lot – this feels like the start of a lot of

reporting in terms of us getting to understand this part of the campaign.

Carol Leonnig from the Washington Post, really appreciate your time

tonight. Congratulations again on this scoop.

LEONNIG: Thanks, Rachel.

MADDOW: All right, the city of Houston today has been making some very

hard choices about how to manage the absolutely epic flooding that has

inundated that major American city. We`ve got rigid expert to ask about

this stuff. That story is ahead.

Plus, the latest from Houston plus. That little bit of news. We`re going

to break on the Russia dossier. That`s all ahead tonight. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: Houston, Texas is basically flat. It`s America`s fourth largest

city. It has an elevation of 50 feet. Houston is in a flat and watery

part of the world with the Gulf of Mexico on one side and bayous running

all through the city.

Since 1960, Houston has suffered more deaths and property loss from

flooding than any other locality in the country. And the people of Houston

have developed ways of trying to keep the water from winning.

Today with this huge, huge storm, they tried one of their more desperate

measures. There are two big dams on the west side of Houston that hold

back the reservoirs, reservoirs that are designed basically to keep water

upstream from Houston proper, to keep that water from rushing in to what

are now the already flooded bayous in Downtown, Houston.

This is how the reservoirs looked before the storm. After the storm the

water had begun rising high enough and fast enough that officials feared

the dams themselves would be overcome. So to save the dams to keep holding

back the gigantic quantities of water held in those reservoirs, they opened

the spillways enough to let some of the water out of the reservoirs.

In so doing, they flooded the neighborhoods in the path of that water that

they had to let out. They didn`t do it gratuitously. They did it as a way

that save the dams, to save more people. It`s kind of difficult choice, no

mayor, no engineer ever wants to have to make. Might have been the best

choice they had today in Houston, though.

How do you manage your catastrophe like this when not only, is it under

way? It is nod ending anytime soon. What are Houston`s options right now

in responding to the continuing flooding? What should they do over the

next couple of day? We`re going to be joined next by somebody whose job it

is to grapple with these exact questions. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Rosita Dimitrov`s (ph) family was rescued by boat this

afternoon.

ROSITA DIMITROV, HOUSTON RESIDENCE: The house is flooding. And it`s

rising way too fast.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They live just west of Houston where in an

unprecedented move, the army corps of engineers is doing controlled

releases from two reservoirs before the storm even moves away. It`s an

efforts to reduce the risk of destructive flooding and lessen the chances

of the dams busting.

DIMITROV: We were fine until they released the reservoirs. So everything

started happening really fast this morning.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You weren`t flooded before then?

DIMITROV: Not yet, no. The waters were rising, but we weren`t flooded

before. So I understand they have to do what they have to do to save

Houston, but that really triggered and accelerated the process.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: They have to do what they have to do to save Houston. That was

reporting on MSNBC nightly news, tonight about a family directly affected

by the controlled release of those two reservoirs today.

Local officials actually warning today that even on day four of this

disaster in Houston, people who are not flooded yet, may yet find that they

are flooded tomorrow or the next day as the effects of the storm continue

to crescendo and as officials make hard decisions.

Joining us is Jim Blackburn, he is co-director of the SSPEED Center at Rice

University in Houston. The SSPEED Center was established ten years ago to

address severe storms and their impact on the Gulf Coast area. Professor

Blackburn, thank you very much for joining us tonight. I`m glad you`re

able to be with us.

JIM BLACKBURN, CIVIL & ENVIRONMENTAL ENGINEERING EXPERT, CO-DIRECTOR OF THE

SSPEED CENTER, RICE UNIVERSITY: Oh thank you Rachel. It`s a real pleasure

to be here.

MADDOW: Today, the Army Corps of Engineers decided to open spillways at

these two reservoirs, west to Houston, west to the Downtown. As far as I

understand, it basically as a way to save the dams to preserve the

integrity of the reservoirs, to save a greater amount of people. The short

term result is that some neighborhoods face new or worsened flooding.

You`ve studied these things. You know the options they have. What do you

make in that decision they made today?

BLACKBURN: Well that decision is based on these dams being evaluated as

two of the six most dangerous in the United States by the Corps. That`s

both in terms of risk of failure and the population affected downstream.

We`ve never seen this much rain before and they made – I think the prudent

decision, although very difficult decision to go ahead and begin to release

water while also filling up the reservoir. But I don`t think the

reservoirs are intended to be used to full capacity which is really a

tragedy because we need every ounce of flood control that we`ve got.

MADDOW: In terms of the flood control options that local officials have,

what kind of tools do they have at their disposal? What kind of decisions

are they going to be making today, tonight, tomorrow as the storm continues

to play out?

BLACKBURN: Well, I think we`ve really got some of the most difficult

decisions. And that I would say these are decisions that frankly we`ll be

facing I think every coastal city in the future. We`ve never seen a rain

like this. On the other hand, there`s a lot of the options that Houston

has really never seriously considered before.

We`ve always approached flooding from the standpoint of quote unquote

controlling it, primarily with engineering solutions. And there are a lot

of nonstructural alternatives that`s there. We`re going to have to pull

out a whole new bag of approaches that require creativity and that require,

you know, really trying to come up with new and different ways of solving

these problems.

We cannot solve these problems by thinking the way that we`ve been

thinking. We`ve got to come up with better, new ideas.

MADDOW: Given the – not only the size of Houston, but its critical

location. Things like the Houston Ship Channel, and the oil refineries

there, and all the infrastructure there. Some of which is in – it can be

quite dangerous to human beings and other forms of life when it is put in

danger.

Given what Houston is and what is – what`s at risk here, what`s been in

the way of Houston coming up with better decisions to deal with flooding?

It is very striking that a city with that much chemical and oil

infrastructure is also the most flooded locality in the United States.

BLACKBURN: Well, I think first of all, it`s sometimes difficult to get the

officials to really envision the magnitude of storms that we actually are

foreseeing. But we`ve foreseen, for example, something that didn`t happen

in this storm, which would be a hurricane with a large surge. Perhaps, 20

to 25 feet coming in and hitting the Houston Ship Channel. And I`ve had

several people tell me, that`s unrealistic.

If we had modelled and presented the scenario that is unfolding, we would

have been accused of coming up with unrealistic future scenario. So I

think one thing is trying to get people to really be open-minded about what

the risks are because I think we`re really at a time of unprecedented risk

with the heat. The Gulf of Mexico is extremely warm. Among the warmest if

not the warmest of the oceans of the world and it is a virtual heat pump

into a hurricane, and that is a huge source of power for these storms.

MADDOW: Professor Blackburn, I read in ProPublica that since 1989 what

they call a hundred-year storm, a storm that`s only supposed to happen once

in 100 years. Since 1989, that`s happened six times in Houston. Are you

saying that this isn`t just a Houston issue, this is a climate change issue

in terms of how we anticipate the magnitude of storms and flooding?

BLACKBURN: It`s exactly the type of things that the experts on Climate had

been predicting in the sense that our normal distribution of storms is

changing and we`ll be skewing to more of severe events. And that is I

think exactly what we`re seeing.

We`ve seen two 500-year storms in the last two years in certain parts of

town. And I have no idea what this storm is going to evaluate as, but

certainly a way beyond a hundred-year storm. I think the term hundred-year

rainfall is virtually meaningless today. And the Federal Emergency

Management Agency is the one that comes up with these stormy meals (ph).

We have yet to reevaluate. Our severe is going to nothing because that`s

affects everybody in the United States. I think Houston has a chance to be

a trendsetter for the country in figuring out how to cope and deal with

these kind of new unprecedented storm events. But it`s going to take every

bit of creativity that we have.

MADDOW: Jim Blackburn, co-director of the SSPEED Center at Rice University

in Houston. Thank you for helping us understand all this. This is very

sobering coming from you sir, appreciate you being here.

BLACKBURN: Yes (ph), really appreciate that you`re taking the time,

Rachel.

MADDOW: Thank you. All right, we got more ahead tonight. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: I was off on Friday night. Sorry, I`m not sorry. But at the

height of Friday`s Hurricane thing in news dam, we learned that president

Trump was granting a pardon to former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio. That was

Friday.

By late Saturday morning, new reporting opened up a whole new question

about that for the White House. The “Washington Post” cited three sources

in reporting on Saturday that last spring, months before sheriff Arpaio`s

case even went to trial. The president looked into quashing the Arpaio

prosecution altogether. He quote, “Asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions

whether it would be possible for the government to drop the criminal case

against Arpaio, but the president was advised that would be inappropriate.”

A short time later, “The New York Times” published its own version of the

story citing four sources, they reported the president brought up the

possibility of quashing the Arpaio prosecution not just with attorney

general Jeff Sessions, but also with the White House counsel.

OK, here`s my question. If the president asked the A.G. and the White

House counsel if they could maybe drop the Arpaio prosecution somehow, is

that potentially a legal problem for the president? Where`s the line

between, hey, I`m just asking for a friends and obstructing justice?

We got some expert advice on that today. Former U.S. Attorney Barbara

McQuade, she`s an MSNBC chief contributor now. You`ve seen her here on our

show numerous times. Tonight, Barbara McQuade tells us that this could be

a separate count of obstruction of justice against the president if the

president tried to interfere with the prosecution that`s being investigated

in terms of the Comey firing. Conceivably, that could be investigated or

pursued in this case.

She also told us this, which is very interesting, “If Sessions or anybody

else explained to Trump that it is inappropriate to interfere with a

criminal investigation before Trump attempted to do so with former FBI

Director James Comey, that could help establish that Trump understood that

what he was doing in firing James Comey was illegal.”

Ah, so in other words, this might get rid of his ignorance defense. If the

president was told explicitly that he`s really not allowed to interfere in

a criminal investigation of Joe Arpaio, then he was in a position to know

explicitly that he shouldn`t interfere in the FBI investigation of Michael

Flynn by pressuring James Comey about that. So that`s what we heard from

former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade.

We also asked Bob Bauer today, a former White House Counsel under President

Obama. He cited the unusual nature of the Arpaio pardon coming before

Sheriff Arpaio was even sentence. He told us, “Should the president ever

face impeachment on obstruction related grounds, this will color the case

against him because it`s a pardon that does not meet the standards for

granting one in the normal course of events.”

So, again, yes asking about the Arpaio pardon could be trouble for the

president. We also heard from a former top official in the Justice

Department, Walter Dellinger, who led the Office of Legal Counsel under

President Clinton. Walter Dellinger told us, “No president should be

interfering in a criminal prosecution on behalf of friends or supporters.

It fundamentally violates equal justice under law.” Blunt from Walter

Dellinger.

So obviously a pardon is a presidential prerogative, but can a president

try to quash a prosecution? Is that legal? It turns out that`s a good

question. So stay tuned on that. We also have some exclusive new

reporting tonight on the dossier of alleged Russian dirt on president Trump

and the ten hours of testimony by a key player in the production of that

dossier.

We`ve got that story next. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: Last week, the head of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck

Grassley, got asked by a very persistent, very bright constituent at an

Iowa Town Hall. The question that he faced was about the controversial

dossier that first detailed collusion between the Trump campaign and

Russia.

The head of the company that commissioned that dossier, the co-founder of

Fusion GPS, Glenn Simpson, he spent ten hours giving a transcribed

interview to judiciary committee staffers recently, all about the dossier.

Ten hours of testimony.

Afterward, Glenn Simpson said, he stands by the dossier. He also said,

quote, the committee can release the transcript if it so chooses, the

transcript of ten hours of his testimony on the dossier. At that town hall

in Iowa, Senator Grassley told his persistent constituent that he was

opening to releasing that transcript of those ten hours of testimony if his

committee voted to do that.

So here`s what we can report tonight. Judiciary has 11 Republicans and

nine Democrats. We think all nine democrats would likely vote to release

that transcript. We reached out to all of them as well as all the

republicans on the committee. One of the Republicans who isn`t the

chairman, senator Orrin Hatch of Utah, tells us now that he would vote to

release that transcript.

Quoting from a statement that his office gave us, “The senator, like

Chairman Grassley, believes we should make as much public as possible and

as soon as we can. Barring additional and unexpected developments, he

would vote in favor.” So says Orrin Hatch`s office. That`s interesting.

It means if one more Republican votes to release that transcript, that

would mean those ten hours of testimony about the dossier by the guy who

commissioned it, who stands by the dossier absolutely, those ten hours of

testimony may soon see the light of day.

Which would really be something. Watch this space. This does it for us

tonight, we will see you again tomorrow, now it`s time for THE LAST WORD

with Lawrence O`Donnell, good evening Lawrence –



THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copy: Content and programming copyright 2017 MSNBC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.