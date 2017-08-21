The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 8/21/17 Speech analysis

Transcript:

Date: August 21, 2017

Guest: Andrew Exum, Phil Carter

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Thanks for joining us for our special coverage

tonight of the president`s primetime address. We know you have basically

infinite choices of where to watch a presidential address on a night like

this. So, thank you for choosing to be here with us tonight.

The president tonight will be speaking from Fort Myer in Arlington,

Virginia. That`s the Army post that is immediately adjacent to Arlington

National Cemetery. It`s very, very close to downtown Washington, D.C.

It`s basically immediately across the Potomac River from the Lincoln

Memorial.

You can see the room there to night. The president expected to be at that

podium within about five minutes or so. Most of the cabinet is there

tonight. Interestingly, the secretary of defense is not there tonight.

But you see all those uniformed military personnel in the audience.

If this were a more predictable presidency, the White House announcing a

rare presidential primetime address on the same day that the whole country

came together to watch a stunning solar eclipse. You might expect that the

topic of that presidential address would be designed to capitalize on what

happened today, the whole country all being warm-hearted about space and

science. Everybody wowed about the mysteries of the universe.

In a more predictable presidency, you could imagine tonight being the

presidential address that announced a manned mission to Mars, or a back to

future plan to return to the moon or something. That is not somewhat we`re

in store for tonight.

We`re been told to expect an announcement from the president on his

strategy for the war in Afghanistan. That war begun almost immediately

after al Qaeda attacked the U.S. on 9/11. The war has not stopped since.

It`s the longest war in U.S. history.

U.S. troop numbers have fluctuated in Afghanistan from as high as 100,000

troops in President Obama`s first term, down to fewer than 9,000 troops

there today.

Five years ago tonight, in 2012, the man who is now president was clear as

a bell as to what he thought should happen with the Afghanistan war.

Quote: Afghanistan is a complete waste. Time to come home.

That was exactly five years ago tonight, August 21st 2012 from Donald

Trump. But that was not a new sentiment from him at the time. He`d

already been preaching that same thing for a very long time by then. In

2011, when American troop strength was at its highest in Afghanistan, he

was calling the Afghan war a waste of trillions of dollars, demanding,

quote: When will we stop wasting our money on Afghanistan.

As a president and as a politician, Donald Trump has been accused of

inconsistency and at times inattention on some important policy matters.

But he has been consistent and insistent over appear idea of many years now

when it comes to this war. It is time to get out of Afghanistan. It is

not in your national interest, he said in 2012.

Time to get out. Time to get out of there. Get out now. We should have a

speedy withdrawal. Why should we keep wasting our money?

Even when he gets some of the nouns wrong, like calling the Afghan people

Afghanis, which is the equivalent of calling the American`s dollars. Even

when he gets some stuff screwed up, his point has been clear as day from

the beginning and invariable.

Quote: Let`s get out of Afghanistan. Our troops are being killed by the

Afghanis we train and we waste billions of dollars there. Nonsense.

We have wasted an enormous amount of blood and treasure in Afghanistan.

Let`s get out. We should leave Afghanistan immediately. No more wasted

lives.

This is the way that Donald Trump has talked about Afghanistan for years

now in public life. And for politicians, rhetoric about wasted lives while

Americans are still fighting and dying overseas, that would usually be

considered thin rhetorical ice for any politician. But Trump has been

emphatic on this subject, even to the point of using language like that.

Before he became president at least, he really had only one consistent

message on the Afghanistan War, end it. End it now. End it yesterday. It

is a total waste.

Since he has been president, though, we really have no idea if that idea

still holds for him. The only change in course we have seen since he`s

been in office was in the second week in April when U.S. forces for the

second time ever dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb in the world. We

still don`t know why. Stated reason was that that bomb, that $16 million

mother of all bombs was necessary to blow up a complex of deep caves in

that part of Afghanistan.

Our military does have penetrating bombs that are designed for underground

targets, but that giant bomb they dropped in April is not one of those

bombs. Aside from that puzzling incident back in April when they dropped

that gigantic bomb, the new administration`s take on this war has been a

little bit of a mystery.

The president has recently apparently considered a radical plan to take the

U.S. military out of Afghanistan all together and instead pay $10 billion a

year to the brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos so he could run the

war in Afghanistan as a private for-profit affair. That Friday strategy

session at Camp David that led to tonight`s speech was reportedly due to

include an in-person presentation from Erik Prince on this privatization

plan. Prince has reportedly scrapped from the agenda and barred from the

meeting, only once White House senior strategist Bannon was fired on

Friday.

That said, take with a big grain of salt any reporting that tells you the

private for-profit war plan is dead now or anybody who tells you that

there`s a clear view of what the president might do exactly. His years of

past statements on this issue are clear and consistent. They would make

you think he`s about to announce the end of war tonight. That said, the

best sourced reporting we`ve got tonight tells us he`s about to announce

that he`s going to add more troops.

And then there`s the wild card factor with this president, that gigantic

bomb this spring, apparently unconnected to any larger policy or strategic

aim, the privatization plan they`re considering, the timing of doing this

speech tonight.

We`re told to expect that the president will make a decision about his

strategy in Afghanistan tonight. We don`t know exactly what he`ll say.

We`ve got no advance excerpts. Here he comes.

ANNOUNCER: Ladies and gentlemen, the president of the United States.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Vice President Pence,

Secretary of State Tillerson, members of the cabinet, General Dunford,

Deputy Secretary Shanahan, and Colonel Duggan, most especially, thank you

to the men and women of Fort Myer and every member of the United States

military, at home and abroad.

We send our thoughts and prayers to the families of our brave sailors who

were injured and lost after a tragic collision at sea, as well as to those

conducting the search-and-recovery efforts.

I am here tonight to lay out our path forward in Afghanistan and South

Asia.

But before I provide the details of our new strategy, I want to say a few

words to the servicemembers here with us tonight, to those watching from

their posts, and to all Americans listening at home.

Since the founding of our republic, our country has produced a special

class of heroes whose selflessness, courage, and resolve is unmatched in

human history. American patriots from every generation have given their

last breath on the battlefield for our nation and for our freedom.

Through their lives, and though their lives were cut short, in their deeds

they achieved total immortality. By following the heroic example of those

who fought to preserve our republic, we can find the inspiration our

country needs to unify, to heal, and to remain one nation, under God.

The men and women of our military operate as one team, with one shared

mission and one shared sense of purpose. They transcend every line of

race, ethnicity, creed, and color to serve together and sacrifice together

in absolutely perfect cohesion. That is because all servicemembers are

brothers and sisters. They`re all part of the same family. It`s called

the American family. They take the same oath, fight for the same flag, and

live according to the same law. They`re bound together by common purpose,

mutual trust, and selfless devotion to our nation and to each other.

The soldier understands what we as a nation too often forget, that a wound

inflicted upon a single member of our community is a wound inflicted upon

us all. When one part of America hurts, we all hurt. And when one citizen

suffers an injustice, we all suffer together. Loyalty to our nation

demands loyalty to one another. Love for America requires love for all of

its people.

When we open our hearts to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice, no

place for bigotry, and no tolerance for hate. The young men and women we

send to fight our wars abroad deserve to return to a country that is not at

war with itself at home. We cannot remain a force for peace in the world

if we are not at peace with each other.

As we send our bravest to defeat our enemies overseas – and we will always

win – let us find the courage to heal our divisions within. Let us make a

simple promise to the men and women we ask to fight in our name, that when

they return home from battle, they will find a country that has renewed the

sacred bonds of love and loyalty that unite us together as one.

Thanks to the vigilance and skill of the American military, and of our many

allies throughout the world, horrors on the scale of September 11th – and

nobody can ever forget that – have not been repeated on our shores.

And we must acknowledge the reality I`m here to talk about tonight, that

nearly 16 years after September 11th attacks, after the extraordinary

sacrifice of blood and treasure, the American people are weary of war

without victory. Nowhere is this more evident than with the war in

Afghanistan, the longest war in American history, 17 years.

I share the American people`s frustration. I also share their frustration

over a foreign policy that has spent too much time, energy, money – and

most importantly, lives – trying to rebuild countries in our own image

instead of pursuing our security interests above all other considerations.

That is why shortly after my inauguration, I directed Secretary of Defense

Mattis and my national security team to undertake a comprehensive review of

all strategic options in Afghanistan and South Asia. My original instinct

was to pull out. And historically, I like following my instincts.

But all my life I`ve heard that decisions are much different when you sit

behind the desk in the Oval Office, in other words, when you`re president

of the United States. So I studied Afghanistan in great detail and from

every conceivable angle. After many meetings, over many months, we held

our final meeting last Friday at Camp David with my cabinet and generals to

complete our strategy.

I arrived at three fundamental conclusion about America`s core interests in

Afghanistan. First, our nation must seek an honorable and enduring outcome

worthy of the tremendous sacrifices that have been made, especially the

sacrifices of lives. The men and women who serve our nation in combat

deserve a plan for victory. They deserve the tools they need and the trust

they have earned to fight and to win.

Second, the consequences of a rapid exit are both predictable and

unacceptable. 9/11, the worst terrorist attack in our history, was planned

and directed from Afghanistan because that country was ruled by a

government that gave comfort and shelter to terrorists.

A hasty withdrawal would create a vacuum for terrorists, including ISIS and

Al Qaida, would instantly fill just as happened before September 11th. And

as we know, in 2011, America hastily and mistakenly withdrew from Iraq. As

a result, our hard-won gains slipped back into the hands of terrorist

enemies. Our soldiers watched as cities they had fought for and bled to

liberate, and won, were occupied by a terrorist group called ISIS. The

vacuum we created by leaving too soon gave safe haven for ISIS to spread,

to grow, recruit, and launch attacks. We cannot repeat in Afghanistan the

mistake our leaders made in Iraq.

Third, and finally, I concluded that the security threats we face in

Afghanistan and the broader region are immense. Today, 20 U.S.- designated

foreign terrorist organizations are active in Afghanistan and Pakistan, the

highest concentration in any region anywhere in the world.

For its part, Pakistan often gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence,

and terror. The threat is worse because Pakistan and India are two

nuclear-armed states whose tense relations threaten to spiral into

conflict. And that could happen.

No one denies that we have inherited a challenging and troubling situation

in Afghanistan and South Asia. But we do not have the luxury of going back

in time and making different or better decisions. When I became president,

I was given a bad and very complex hand. But I fully knew what I was

getting into, big and intricate problems.

But one way or another, these problems will be solved. I`m a problem-

solver. And in the end, we will win.

We must address the reality of the world as it exists right now, and the

threats we face and the confronting of all of the problems of today, and

extremely predictable consequences of a hasty withdrawal. We need look no

further than last week`s vile, vicious attack in Barcelona to understand

that terror groups will stop at nothing to commit the mass murder of

innocent men, women, and children. You saw it for yourself. Horrible.

As I outlined in my speech in Saudi Arabia three months ago, America and

our partners are committed to stripping terrorists of their territory,

cutting off their funding, and exposing the false allure of their evil

ideology. Terrorists who slaughter innocent people will find no glory in

this life or the next. They are nothing but thugs and criminals and

predators and – that`s right – losers.

Working alongside our allies, we will break their will, dry up their

recruitment, keep them from crossing our borders, and, yes, we will defeat

them, and we will defeat them handily.

In Afghanistan and Pakistan, America`s interests are clear. We must stop

the resurgence of safe havens that enable terrorists to threaten America.

And we must prevent nuclear weapons and materials from coming into the

hands of terrorists and being used against us, or anywhere in the world,

for that matter.

But to prosecute this war, we will learn from history. As a result of our

comprehensive review, American strategy in Afghanistan and South Asia will

change dramatically in the following ways.

A core pillar of our new strategy is a shift from a time- based approach to

one based on conditions. I`ve said it many times how counterproductive it

is for the United States to announce in advance the dates we intend to

begin or end military options.

We will not talk about numbers of troops or our plans for further military

activities. Conditions on the ground, not arbitrary timetables, will guide

our strategy from now on. America`s enemies must never know our plans or

believe they can wait us out.

I will not say when we are going to attack, but attack we will.

Another fundamental pillar of our new strategy is the integration of all

instruments of American power – diplomatic, economic, and military -toward

a successful outcome. Someday, after an effective military effort, perhaps

it will be possible to have a political settlement that includes elements

of the Taliban in Afghanistan. But nobody knows if or when that will ever

happen.

America will continue its support for the Afghan government and the Afghan

military as they confront the Taliban in the field. Ultimately, it is up to

the people of Afghanistan to take ownership of their future, to govern

their society, and to achieve an everlasting peace. We are a partner and a

friend, but we will not dictate to the Afghan people how to live or how to

govern their own complex society. We are not nation-building again. We are

killing terrorists.

The next pillar of our new strategy is to change the approach in how to

deal with Pakistan. We can no longer be silent about Pakistan`s safe

havens for terrorist organizations, the Taliban, and other groups that pose

a threat to the region and beyond.

Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan.

It has much to lose by continuing to harbor criminals and terrorists. In

the past, Pakistan has been a valued partner. Our militaries have worked

together against common enemies. The Pakistani people have suffered

greatly from terrorism and extremism. We recognize those contributions and

those sacrifices.

But Pakistan has also sheltered the same organizations that try every

single day to kill our people. We have been paying Pakistan billions and

billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists

that we are fighting.

But that will have to change. And that will change immediately. No

partnership can survive a country`s harboring of militants and terrorists

who target U.S. servicemembers and officials. It is time for Pakistan to

demonstrate its commitment to civilization, order, and to peace.

Another critical part of the South Asia strategy for America is to further

develop its strategic partnership with India, the world`s largest democracy

and a key security and economic partner of the United States. We

appreciate India`s important contributions to stability in Afghanistan, but

India makes billions of dollars in trade with the United States, and we

want them to help us more with Afghanistan, especially in the area of

economic assistance and development. We are committed to pursuing our

shared objectives for peace and security in South Asia and the broader

Indo-Pacific region.

Finally, my administration will ensure that you, the brave defenders of the

American people, will have the necessary tools and rules of engagement to

make this strategy work, and work effectively, and work quickly.

I have already lifted restrictions the previous administration placed on

our warfighters that prevented the secretary of defense and our commanders

in the field from fully and swiftly waging battle against the enemy.

Micromanagement from Washington, D.C., does not win battles. They`re won

in the field, drawing upon the judgment and expertise of wartime

commanders, and front-line soldiers, acting in real-time with real

authority, and with a clear mission to defeat the enemy.

That`s why we will also expand authority for American armed forces to

target the terrorists and criminal networks that sow violence and chaos

throughout Afghanistan. These killers need to know they have nowhere to

hide, that no place is beyond the reach of American might and American

arms. Retribution will be fast and powerful, as we lift restrictions and

expand authorities in the field. We`re already seeing dramatic results in

the campaign to defeat ISIS, including the liberation of Mosul in Iraq.

Since my inauguration, we have achieved record-breaking success in that

regard. We will also maximize sanctions and other financial and law

enforcement actions against these networks to eliminate their ability to

export terror. When America commits its warriors to battle, we must ensure

they have every weapon to apply swift, decisive, and overwhelming force.

Our troops will fight to win. We will fight to win. From now on, victory

will have a clear definition. Attacking our enemies, obliterating ISIS,

crushing Al Qaida, preventing the Taliban from taking over Afghanistan, and

stopping mass terror attacks against America before they emerge.

We will ask our NATO allies and global partners to support our new

strategy, with additional troop and funding increases in line with our own.

We are confident they will.

Since taking office, I have made clear that our allies and partners must

contribute much more money to our collective defense. And they have done

so.

In this struggle, the heaviest burden will continue to be borne by the good

people of Afghanistan and their courageous armed forces. As the prime

minister of Afghanistan has promised, we are going to participate in

economic development to help defray the cost of this war to us.

Afghanistan is fighting to defend and secure their country against the same

enemies who threaten us. The stronger the Afghan security forces become,

the less we will have to do. Afghans will secure and build their own

nation and define their own future. We want them to succeed.

But we will no longer use American military might to construct democracies

in faraway lands or try to rebuild other countries in our own image. Those

days are now over. Instead, we will work with allies and partners to

protect our shared interests.

We are not asking others to change their way of life, but to pursue common

goals that allow our children to live better and safer lives. This

principled realism will guide our decisions moving forward. Military power

alone will not bring peace to Afghanistan or stop the terrorist threat

arising in that country. But strategically applied force aims to create

the conditions for a political process to achieve a lasting peace.

America will work with the Afghan government as long as we see

determination and progress. However, our commitment is not unlimited, and

our support is not a blank check. The government of Afghanistan must carry

their share of the military, political, and economic burden.

The American people expect to see real reforms, real progress, and real

results. Our patience is not unlimited. We will keep our eyes open. In

abiding by the oath I took on January 20th, I will remain steadfast in

protecting American lives and American interests.

In this effort, we will make common cause with any nation that chooses to

stand and fight alongside us against this global threat. Terrorists take

heed: America will never let up until you are dealt a lasting defeat.

Under my administration, many billions of dollars more is being spent on

our military, and this includes vast amounts being spent on our nuclear

arsenal and missile defense. In every generation, we have faced down evil,

and we have always prevailed. We prevailed because we know who we are and

what we are fighting for.

Not far from where we are gathered tonight, hundreds of thousands of

America`s greatest patriots lay in eternal rest at Arlington National

Cemetery. There`s more courage, sacrifice, and love in those hallowed

grounds than at any other spot on the face of the Earth.

Many of those who have fought and died in Afghanistan enlisted in the

months after September 11, 2001. They volunteered for a simple reason:

They loved America, and they were determined to protect her.

Now we must secure the cause for which they gave their lives. We must

unite to defend America from its enemies abroad. We must restore the bonds

of loyalty among our citizens at home. And we must achieve an honorable

and enduring outcome worthy of the enormous price that so many have paid.

Our actions, and in months to come, all of them will honor the sacrifice of

every fallen hero, every family who lost a loved one, and every wounded

warrior who shed their blood in defense of our great nation.

With our resolve, we will ensure that your service and that your families

will bring about the defeat of our enemies and the arrival of peace. We

will push onward to victory with power in our hearts, courage in our souls,

and everlasting pride in each and every one of you.

Thank you. May God bless our military, and may God bless the United States

of America. Thank you very much. Thank you.

MADDOW: President Trump wrapping up remarks at Fort Myer, in Arlington,

Virginia, tonight, speaking before an audience that includes, as you see,

many uniformed military personnel. They were silent during his entry into

the hall and throughout his speech. They now stand and applaud.

The president was also speaking before an audience of his cabinet. Most of

the members of his cabinet were in attendance tonight as well as key

advisers like Kellyanne Conway, I think that`s the vice president there on

the right side of your screen now stepping forward.

There have not been very many presidents in history who have taken office

while major wars were under way. FDR, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, died in

office before the end of World War II. So, when Truman started his

presidency, that was the waning months, that was the end of World War II.

The next time that happened was Eisenhower. He started his first term in

the last few months of what turned out to be the Korean War.

After that, it was Nixon. He was sworn in when the nation was already

embroiled in the Vietnam conflict. He had famously a secret plan to end

the Vietnam War, which turned to be not that.

After that, it was Barack Obama taking office as the wars raged in Iraq and

Afghanistan. He pledged to wind them both down, and had difficulty doing

so.

Donald Trump became only really the fifth president in U.S. history after

those other four to ever take office while other major wars were already

under way. And the Afghanistan war that he was speaking about tonight is

America`s longest war. It will hit its 17th birthday this fall.

But it is a peculiar challenge for a president to not just to wind down an

ongoing were war but to wind down an ongoing war that he played to role in

starting. And with this president, there`s a particular challenge because

of his year`s long record – you see some of the members of the cabinet

filling out there – years long record of being blunt and unequivocal in

calling the Afghanistan War a waste of American life and of American

treasure. He`s been absolutely clear and consistent on that point for

years, going back all the way to 2010 and 2011.

Tonight, the president in his remarks saying that he shares America`s

frustration with the length of the war. He said his original instinct was

to pull out, but he now wanted to spend this evening talking about what he

views as the unacceptable consequences of withdrawal. He drew as a

parallel, as an analogy the Iraq war, calling President Obama`s decision to

wind down the Iraq War, at least for a time, he called that a hasty

decision and a mistaken decision. It should be noted that when President

Obama made that decision, Donald Trump then a private citizen, not only

supported President Obama`s decision to end the Iraq war when he did, but

he said that President Obama should have ended it years earlier.

CNBC in August 2011, Trump was asked about the decision to end the war in

Iraq and he said, well, I think he could have gotten out along time ago.

That said tonight, President Trump describing that decision to withdraw

from Iraq as hasty and mistaken, saying he`s not going to make that mistake

in Afghanistan.

Substantively, there`s a couple of things here that I think are worth just

putting in context. The president described the major change in policy

here as being that the United States would no longer have a time based

approach to getting out of Afghanistan. What that means is there`s no end

date for the war. He`s criticizing President Obama for having set a time,

a timetable that he announced in advance in terms of when U.S. troops would

draw down in Afghanistan.

Instead, President Trump will use a conditions based approach. If that

sounds familiar, that`s because it`s going back to the way that George W.

Bush talked about the wars that he started. You`ll recall George W. Bush

when he was president saying, I`m not going to give you a date when we`re

going to end the war or leave Iraq. When they stand up, we`ll stand down.

It was a conditioned based approach to tend of that war.

That war, of course, did not end while George W. Bush was president and

arguably, it still has not ended today. But that type of George W. Bush

approach is what President Trump is now talking about going back to.

He also said a couple of times that he wants to use all elements of U.S.

power, not just the military power in terms of moving forward in

Afghanistan. It should be noted I think when he says that the other

elements of U.S. power that are brought to bear in a situation like

Afghanistan obviously include things like the State Department which is

understaffed and underpowered to an extent that has never been true in

decades.

Also crucially in June, the special representative for Afghanistan and

Pakistan, a job that had originally been held by Richard Holbrook. Several

other people held that job. The most recent person was Laurel Miller.

That office, the special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, that

was just dissolved by the Trump presidency, by the Trump administration

with no announcement. They even didn`t tell the people who work in that

office that their jobs were going away. They closed the office in June

without saying a word about it.

So, to the extent that the president is calling for a whole of government

approach toward bringing things forward in Afghanistan and Pakistan, the

one person who was supposed to lead those efforts in U.S. government not

only is now gone, but her entire office was shut down behind her while she

was on her way out the door.

In terms of what is new here, the president is taking on a newly

threatening and belligerent tone towards Pakistan, saying that Pakistan

needs to prove that it is committed to civilization, order and peace. That

will be taken as a shot across the bow in Pakistan, which, of course, is a

nuclear-armed country and nominally, one of our allies.

It will also be seen as intensely provocative to Pakistan that the

president tonight called on India, Pakistan`s archrival and its greatest

bogeyman n the world, the president calling on India to get more deeply and

directly involved in Afghanistan. That will be seen as directly

challenging to the Pakistanis, alongside these threats from the president

tonight.

We`re going to be talking with Courtney Kube, our national security

producer and Andrea Mitchell who is the most plugged in reporter in the

United States in terms of the American foreign policy establishment, to try

to get a sense of what the president might have meant granularly with those

threats and that change in stance that he sort of indicated tonight but

didn`t spell out.

Before we get to those reporters, though, I do actually just want to bring

in for a little perspective, NBC News presidential historian, Michael

Beschloss.

Michael, I wanted to talk to you about this tonight, because it is so rare

to have a new president grappling with major wars that he didn`t start.

MICHAEL BESCHLOSS, NBC NEWS PRESIDENTIAL HISTORIAN: Right.

MADDOW: I know you`ve pointed out there`s only been a handful. He`s the

fifth U.S. president to take office in those circumstances

BESCHLOSS: Right.

MADDOW: Given how other presidents have handled that challenge, how would

you place him on that number line tonight?

BESCHLOSS: Well, it was a nuanced speech. You know, you didn`t hear him

blustering about fire and fury as he did, you know, pretty recently about

North Korea.

I think – you know, you were talking about Nixon a little earlier, Rachel,

and I think the best parallel is Nixon gave a famous speech November of

1969. He had gone through his first year saying, as you said, I have a

secret plan to end the war, didn`t tell anyone what it was. This speech

was intended to reveal it and he said my plan is Vietnamization. I`m going

to shift the burden to the South Vietnamese and he vowed that he would not

be defeated.

And in retrospect, we now know that that speech was really heralding sort

of a slow American withdrawal. And on the Nixon tapes, we know that Nixon

was privately saying, you know, once we get out, I don`t except this

government to – this government in Saigon to remain. I think that`s going

to collapse.

So, you know, by that measure, Rachel, take a look at the language we heard

tonight. Donald Trump used three words I think he will come to regret. He

said, this is my plan for victory.

And then he went on to say, you know, essentially suggest that there might

be a very modest troop surge and also said, as you were referring to, you

know, I`m not against withdrawal, essentially he said, these are his words,

hasty withdrawal and announced withdrawal. Those are two, you know,

basically very big signals that suggest what this speech really is not a

suggestion that he`s turned completely around and is now going to move

forwards some kind of military victory. What this is I think is, you know,

essentially a suggestion that this is going to be a withdrawal date

unknown.

Can I make one more point?

MADDOW: Please?

BESCHLOSS: And that is, you know, he`s asking Americans to risk their

lives on the battlefield. And I think one of the most important things for

a president to do is, you know, if a president does not intend to push for

victory, at least be frank about that.

That`s one thing that Lyndon Johnson did not do. He sent a lot of American

soldier to Vietnam while privately saying, I don`t expect to win.

I hope against hope that what we`re not seeing tonight is Donald Trump

sending Americans into harm`s way and privately essentially saying, as he

did in 2012, the second we get out, I expect this government to collapse.

MADDOW: Michael Beschloss, NBC`s presidential historian – Michael, thank

you for being with us tonight. You`re exactly one that I wanted to talk to

tonight. I appreciate that.

BESCHLOSS: Thanks.

MADDOW: And to Michael`s point, there are – there`s nobody for whom

tonight`s – there are no Americans for whom tonight`s remarks are greater

stakes than the 8,500 American military families who have a loved one

serving in Afghanistan. The troop numbers in Afghanistan have gone as high

as 100,000 American soldiers serving there in the first term of the Obama

administration. It`s now down to 8,500. We were told in advance of

tonight`s speech to expect that the president might be green-lighting,

although not explicitly talking about a small increase in troop numbers.

We know that General Nicholson, who`s the American commanding general in

Afghanistan, had expressed a preference to have a few more thousand U.S.

troops to work with. Nothing like that would actually spelled out tonight.

I`m not quite sure that we got any direct explanation for the president

about anything specifically that is going to change, other than calling it

a new strategy. That said, sometimes the Pentagon knows what they`re

listening for in a way that we laymen don`t.

Joining us now from the Pentagon is Courtney Kube, NBC News national

security and military reporter. She`s been covering the Pentagon for more

than a dozen years. She`s been to Afghanistan more than two dozen times.

Courtney, thank you so much for being with us tonight. I really appreciate

it.

COURTNEY KUBE, NBC NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY AND MILITARY REPORTER: Thanks,

Rachel.

MADDOW: So, I`m gleaning what I can from the president`s word, from his

tone, from the shift this represents from his earlier clear stance that the

war in Afghanistan should be ended immediately. Within the Pentagon, at

the Defense Department, is there a clear sense of what has changed tonight

or what the president was directing?

KUBE: So, there were a couple of small things that he mentioned that show

a path forward for the military. Let me just start by saying, there is not

some dramatic change in the war in Afghanistan based on the speech that he

gave tonight.

But a couple of minor things. One was when he talked about expanding

authorities for targeting terrorists and criminal networks in Afghanistan.

To me, what that sounds like is he`s giving the authority for the U.S.

military to start targeting, offensively targeting the Taliban again.

You`ll remember in 2014, the, quote/unquote, combat mission in Afghanistan

ended in a train – it turned over to a train and advice assist mission for

the Afghan military.

This sounds like, he didn`t spell it out explicitly, but it sounds like

President Trump is saying once again, the U.S. military will have the

authority to target the Taliban. They also – the military right now is –

they have the ability to target al Qaeda, ISIS. Some Haqqani Network, they

also have the inherent right of self defense, of course. But it sounds

like this is a new authority that he`s granting.

He also said that –

MADDOW: Courtney, before you get to the second point, can I just ask a

clarifying question there?

KUBE: Sure.

MADDOW: One of the things that we noticed is that the president even

before tonight has talked about devolving decision-making authority on key

matters. Like when there was the gigantic so-called mother of all bombs

that they dropped in eastern Afghanistan in that second week of April, one

of the key reporting moments there was when we learned that it was General

Nicholson in Afghanistan that ordered that. It was nothing that went up

the chain either through the secretary of defense or the president, a very

dramatic decision there.

We`ve also been told that the sort of, the – I don`t know if it`s

explicitly the rules of engagement, but the terms op of which U.S.

officials are engaging in combat in Afghanistan and in other ballot fields

have already been loosened from what was happening in the Obama

administration.

So, is this the president describing something tonight that has already

been in effect for months?

KUBE: Well, yes and no. So, I mean, you heard him say tonight that we

can`t micromanage a war from Washington. That wars are fought in the

battlefield and they`re managed in the battlefield.

So, back in June, President Trump gave Secretary Mattis the authority to

deploy forces to Afghanistan

MADDOW: Right.

KUBE: – without going to the White House and requesting any special

permission. Secretary Mattis has had that authority for more than two

months. What I find particularly interesting is that he has not used it.

General Nicholson back in February and actually last fall, he started

talking openly about the fact that he needs several thousand more U.S.

troops in Afghanistan to fight the war there, to continue with the mission.

Secretary Mattis made a very concerted effort and decision not to deploy

those additional troops when he had that authority in June. He wanted this

to be President Trump`s strategy.

President Trump with this announcement, with this speech tonight owns this

war. This is now his strategy that the U.S. military will be implementing.

Right when the speech ended, Secretary Mattis put out a written statement

where he talked about he`s directed General Dunford, the chairman of the

Joint Chiefs, to implement this new strategy.

So, President Trump has really been running this war like a CEO. He`s

delegating things out to his commanders or his vice president underneath

him. Secretary Mattis made a very specific decision here and said, no, I

will not send troops into harm`s way unless I`m doing it under your

strategy, President Trump.

MADDOW: Now, he`s made that strategy explicit, which I guess from the

perspective of the military, lines things up so that they feel that they

can carry out these authorities that were already delegated to them. I

guess in that sense, it`s sort of a reassertion of the chain of command and

civilian control of the military even if they had to push them out there to

do it.

KUBE: Absolutely. And then there`s just one other thing you mentioned

earlier, is just this no timeline for withdrawal. But he also made it very

clear, President Trump, that this is not an open ended commitment. And he

talked about how the U.S. is going to need to see real reforms and real

results from the Afghan government in order to stay there.

That`s something – that`s language that we`re not accustomed to hearing.

You know, there`s the Afghan government, it has its problems. It has

problems with corruption. The military has its problems.

But that is a very specific – I don`t want to use the word threat – but

that is specific language that we`re not accustomed to hearing from the

American government against the Afghans.

MADDOW: Courtney Kube, NBC News national security and military reporter,

joining us tonight from the Pentagon – Courtney, thank you so much. I

really appreciate it.

KUBE: Thank you.

MADDOW: I want the bring now into the conversation, Andrea Mitchell, NBC`s

chief foreign affairs correspondent, the host of “ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS”

here on MSNBC.

Andrea, thank you for being with us tonight. I know it`s a busy night for

you.

ANDREA MITCHELL, MSNBC HOST, “ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS”: Thank you.

MADDOW: I want to ask you about the president`s remarks toward Pakistan

tonight.

MITCHELL: Yes.

MADDOW: Those are the things that struck me as a change in American

international relations in the sense that the President insulted Pakistan

to my ear when he said that Pakistan needs to demonstrate that it`s

committed to civilization, order and peace, telling a country that they`re

not committed to civilization is essentially calling them barbarians. I

doubt that that will be well-received. And then he immediately followed it

saying, and we would like more direct involvement in Afghanistan from

India, which, of course, will raise hackles in the Pakistani government,

because of the fraught relationship between those two countries.

That seems to me like the biggest change diplomatically in international

relation tonight. Can I ask your reaction to that?

MITCHELL: Yes, absolutely, that`s what leaped out to me, because American

diplomats and presidents have made a pact really for decades. You don`t go

to Pakistan without also going to India.

It`s been this even-handed approach. You`ve got two nuclear arms states.

They`ve fought so many wars between them. And the fact is this is a direct

insult to Pakistan which frankly deserves insult because they protect and

shelter the Haqqani Network.

But by bringing – first, by – first all laying out Pakistan, the

responsibility on Pakistan to do something about their terrorists, it`s not

usually done this openly. And by bringing India into it, it is such an

insult, it`s such a provocation that I can`t see what the incentive would

be for Pakistan to take any action. They now have their pride and their

authority, their nationhood challenged by the president. So, it is a

strange way to try to expand the strategy to include all of South Asia.

MADDOW: And in terms of the U.S. government and its orientation on these

issues, I mean, the president didn`t appoint a random crony or fundraiser

to be ambassador of Pakistan. There`s career foreign service person who

has been named as the ambassador to Pakistan. That seems like a gesture

towards stability, at least in that relationship.

That said, he dissolved the special representative for Afghanistan and

Pakistan, which is an envoy, sort of super envoy position that existed

throughout the Obama administration. And then we`ve seen such major

changes at the State Department, including not staffing up even the senior

ranks of that agency.

How will – if a new big fight with a nuclear power has been picked by the

president, how is that going to be staffed and handled by this

administration?

MITCHELL: Well, it isn`t staffed and it isn`t handled. You`ve got just a

handful of people in position not really able to cope with this kind of

thing. The fact is also that when he says no more nation-building, Rachel,

there has been a positive effect from what both Presidents Bush and Obama

did.

Now, a lot of that has gone down the drain in the last couple of years as

the Taliban reclaimed territory. There`s no question that we`re losing.

That we`re not just in stalemate, that the good guys are falling behind,

and that there`s corruption in Kabul.

In the past, you did hear this against Karzai, but you have not heard

against this government in Kabul. So, that is also picking at its war

(ph). But I don`t see what the change is. Other than what Courtney said,

he deliberately gave Mattis, Nicholson and the other generals the ability

to decide on future deployments.

Mattis I think very smartly did not accept it by delaying this until there

was a review and getting the president`s buy-in. I think the biggest

change may be they`ve persuaded over many meetings and many arguments to

get the president to go against his own grain, to go against his own

instincts, go against Steve Bannon, if you will, and to make a decision

that is more in line with what his generals believe, necessary, which is

not a complete withdrawal and certainly not hiring Erik Prince for $10

billion to bring his mercenaries in and turn it over to the private sector.

So, that is where his head was and his heart. And they have now reeled him

in and he`s going along with Nicholson whom he publicly criticized, and the

chairman of the joint chiefs and Mattis and H.R. McMaster and, of course,

John Kelly for whom Afghanistan is such an emotional challenge, given the

fact that he lost his son after the Obama increase to 30,000 troops, and

that he has another marine son either deploying or about to be deployed.

MADDOW: Yes, that human connection for some of the key decision makers

here is absolutely key.

Andrea Mitchell, NBC`s chief foreign affairs correspondent, pleasure and an

honor to have you here with us tonight, Andrea, thank you so much.

MITCHELL: Pleasure is mine.

MADDOW: Joining us now here in the studio is Andrew Exum. He`s a veteran

of the war in Afghanistan in 2009. He served as an adviser to General

Stanley McChrystal. He`s a contributing editor at “The Atlantic” magazine

now.

Mr. Exum, it`s great to have you here. Nice to see you.

ANDREW EXUM, CONTRIBUTING EDITOR, THE ATLANTIC MAGAZINE: Thanks so much.

Good to be here.

MADDOW: Let me ask your top line reaction to the speech tonight.

EXUM: Yes, I think you hit it. I mean, it`s not really a big policy

change. The big shift is where the president has been. So, he has been

down on this war and now, he`s the president and has to confront a series

of some really bad options in Afghanistan.

I think the biggest takeaway is that he is now taken ownership of this war,

to a certain degree Mattis insisted on that. This is not going to be

something he just delegated to the generals and could then blame on the

generals.

MADDOW: Yes.

EXUM: And now, he has – he has ownership of it.

I think the Pakistan stuff, that could be significant. We`ll see. It`s

certainly going to cause ripples.

My question and I hate to go straight to the operational side of things but

so many of our lines of communication and reply run through Pakistan. It

will be interesting to see how they thread that needle on the one hand

dependent on Pakistan for logistics and on the other hand, calling them and

taking them to task quite frankly, fairly as well for their support for

Haqqani Network and for other organizations.

MADDOW: It was interesting today when we got some of the supporting

reporting about what was going on in the administration to prepare for this

speech and we got word that the vice president was speaking with the Afghan

president and that Rex Tillerson, secretary of state, was speaking with his

equal number in Afghanistan and Pakistan and India. And I thought, uh-oh.

EXUM: Yes.

MADDOW: We`re going to Pakistan in this subject.

I mean, is this the sort of thing – are our relations with Pakistan so

tender and fragile that bellicose words like this from the president can

really screw things up, or do they expect that that has to happen in our

politics and they think the real conversations happen on the private line

with Rex Tillerson?

EXUM: I don`t know. And, quite frankly, I`d have to defer it to a real

specialist in Pakistani politics.

I`ll say this and having spent a lot of time in Afghanistan, we have often

called out the Pakistanis privately. We have often, you know, used the

levers that we have in terms of the military aid that we give them to try

to pressure them and to change in their behavior in Afghanistan.

That hasn`t worked. It`s been 16 years and so, you get the sense that the

Trump administration and many of the key leaders in the military are

willing to try something different. Again, that carries huge risks but I

also have to see just exactly what this is. I mean, if you look at the

actual policy that the Obama administration had towards the war in

Afghanistan, it`s not that much different from what we heard tonight.

So, I think we have to figure out, you know, what the president said is

going to be really significant and what is going to be a change and what`s

going to be different. I think you`re exactly right, the highlight, the

way in which the president called out India and wanting India to play a

larger role in Afghanistan. This, of course, is – you know, will trigger

all of the gravest fears within the Pakistani military and within their –

the Pakistani deep state.

MADDOW: Yes.

EXUM: So –

MADDOW: One last question for you.

EXUM: Sure.

MADDOW: The issue that Andrea raised about the privatization plan that we

heard floated, I mean, I don`t – I won`t believe it`s dead until I see a

stake in its heart. But is it possible – I mean, if they really are

considering taking the U.S. military out and putting in thousands of

private contractors under Erik Prince`s leadership to run this as a for-

profit private enterprise, how far out side the realm of possibility is

that, as far as you`re concerned?

EXUM: Well, I think we should be somewhat, I mean, first off, let`s not

hold the president to task with wanting to go back to first principles and

wanting to see every available option because, goodness knows, after 16

years and he`s coming in with a fresh set of eyes, let`s give him the

benefit of the doubt. I think any president would want to see the full

range of options.

I also think it`s very warming that both Secretary Mattis and General

McMaster, the national security adviser, heard out Erik Prince in terms of

his plan and said, no, we`re not going to do that. We`re not going to

outsource our war fighting to private industry and I think that was a

positive and I would have been very worried about the fabric of our country

going forward have we done that.

MADDOW: Yes, thank you for your time on that. Andrew Exum, Afghan War

veteran, contributing editor at “The Atlantic” magazine – Andrew, it`s

great to have you here.

EXUM: Yes, great to see you.

MADDOW: Thank, my friend.

EXUM: Absolutely.

MADDOW: All right. Joining us now is Phil Carter. He`s an Iraq War

veteran and he`s a former assistant secretary of defense who spent

considerable time in Afghanistan in that role. He`s now a senior fellow

at the Center for a New American Security.

Mr. Carter, thank you very much for being with us tonight. I`m really glad

to have you here.

PHIL CARTER, FOUNDING MEMBER, IRAQ & AFGHANISTAN VETERANS OF AMERICA:

Thanks, Rachel.

MADDOW: Let me ask you the same first question I asked Andrew Exum. Just

your top line reaction to what the president said tonight.

CARTER: You bet. So, I think what we heard tonight was a formula for a

forever war. You heard the shift from a time-based strategy to a

conditions-based strategy. Very opaque speech with respect to details,

objectives, goals and troop levels, and a seeming commitment to fight as

long as necessary for what Trump called a, quote, honorable and enduring

outcome but no real detail as to what that might be.

MADDOW: Would the president have been able to say anything tonight that

would have given you confidence that he knew how to change the course of

the war in Afghanistan?

CARTER: It`s been a really long war. And so, we`ve heard a lot of

strategy so far. I think what would have been helpful here is to hear

about the tradeoffs he made, why abandon nation-building, why focus on

counterterrorism? And also, what is our purpose? What is the thing that

keeps us going after spending so much blood and treasure? That`s not just

important for us. You heard, he harangued our allies and said, you know,

you have to invest more too. And more inspiring statement of purpose might

do more to bring along the allies who have sacrificed so much with us in

Afghanistan.

MADDOW: Do you think there needs to be a change in resources to better

support the U.S. troops that are there in whatever numbers? Again, there`s

about 8,500 American service members there now. That number may be going

up, although we didn`t hear that tonight. Do resource levels need to

change, too?

CARTER: Resources have to go along with what your goals are. If there`s a

disconnect there, your strategy will fail. We did not hear anything about

resources. It`s been reported that they might add about 4,000 troops,

bringing us up to somewhere around 13,000.

It`s unclear what 13,000 troops could accomplish in Afghanistan that

100,000 could not accomplish several years ago under President Obama.

MADDOW: Philip Carter, really appreciate your time tonight. Your

experience as a combat adviser and now serving as a senior fellow at the

Center for New American Security, appreciate it. Thank you.

CARTER: Thank you.

MADDOW: Joining us now is my friend Chris Matthews, who is the host of

HARDBALL, who I want to speak to every night that there`s a speech in the

world.

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST, HARDBALL: Thank you.

MADDOW: Chris, let me get your top line response. What did you think

about tonight?

MATTHEWS: Well, I listened closely and as all of your previous guests –

they were all excellent. I thought Michael Beschloss started the ball

rolling with the historic thing as well, as you did earlier than that.

Look, I think there`s two kind of wars we`re familiar with. You`ve got to

know which one you`re in. A war of annihilation, like we went to Berlin.

The Red Army took over Berlin, we won the war. We dropped the two bombs in

Japan, we won that war. Those sides collapsed. They were finished,

unconditional surrender.

The other kind of war we unfortunately familiar with is wars of attrition,

where one side tries to wear down the other side. And tonight, I think the

president admitted that that is the kind of war he wants here. He said,

our goal is to prevent the Taliban from taking over Afghanistan, to prevent

them. A holding action.

In other words, we`re not going to annihilate the Taliban. They are going

to be there in perpetuity. Our question is, when are we going to leave?

And my question then for the president is, when we leave, they take over.

He talked about the evils of ISIS and al Qaeda. We know all that. But

what we are fighting over there is we`re fighting the Taliban. That`s what

the Afghan government is fighting, it`s what we`re going to be fighting,

whether it`s a private army, an outsourced army or U.S. army, we`re

fighting the Taliban and he says his only goal was to prevent them from

taking over while we`re there.

We`re going to leave, they`re going to stay. You can figure it out. We`ve

been through this with Vietnam. The local people always win wars of

attrition, because eventually, the great power goes home.

Now, he says he wants an enduring outcome. Does that mean we stay? We

just stay. That`s the great question. Permanently.

MADDOW: Chris, when he talked – you know, Courtney Kube raised this issue

at the end of her remarks, when he had her own earlier. She said, you

know, when the president said basically we`re going to stay until we see

real results from the Afghan government, until we see the Afghan government

show real reform and real results, I think she`s highlighting that point in

the speech because that seems like a thing that if that`s going to be the

predicate for America doing anything, that is a recipe for us continuing to

do what we`re doing now forever because it`s –

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: I`m sorry. You had me on to give the politics and I think you

know the politics. I heard you earlier tonight. You know the politics.

It is that no president wants to admit defeat or be responsible for, quote,

losing a country, whether it`s China, whoever, Vietnam, losing,

Afghanistan, as if we ever had it. So, that sets up a predicate. You must

stay long enough to survive your own political term, your tenure of office.

If it`s one term for Trump, he`ll want to stay until 2020. If he gets re-

elected, who knows, he wants to stay until 2024. That`s the political

imperative. Don`t be on watch when we lose.

We saw that – you went through the history, went through this with Jack

Kennedy, with Lyndon Johnson, with Richard Nixon with Vietnam, and, of

course with W., and on through Obama in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Now, we have this president on watch. He doesn`t want to lose while it`s

on his watch, so he says while he`s in office, this is what he said

tonight, while we`re there under my watch and my leadership, we will

prevent the takeover of the Taliban of Afghanistan.

Yes, we can probably do that as long as we`re there. But the question is,

if we`re ever going to leave, when? And if we`re ever going to leave, why

not now? When? What`s ever going to change?

Because as long as the Taliban is in the field against an Afghan

government, who are you going to bet on? I would be on the Taliban.

They`re the most zealous, the most ruthless, the most frightening. They

really want to win.

And they`re winning right now without us upgrading our force. And if we go

to 4,000 more American troops over there, making it a 50 percent hike than

we have, is that going to stop them from winning? Perhaps for a few years,

long enough for Trump to face re-election. But a lot of lives will be lost

on our side and a lot of people we will kill. And I don`t think it`s

morally justified to stay in war to keep somebody`s political scalp from

being taken.

MADDOW: Chris Matthews, host of “HARDBALL” here on MSNBC – thank you, my

friend. I`m really glad you`re here with us tonight.

MATTHEWS: Thank you.

MADDOW: To Chris` point there about the equilibrium in Afghanistan, I

mean, the pointed nature of the president`s comments tonight on Pakistan,

you know, set off alarm bells for a lot of reasons. Pakistan is a big,

nuclear-armed country. Pakistan is ostensibly our ally.

It also remains true that while we support the sort of anti-Taliban side in

Afghanistan, they support the Taliban. And that has long been true and

that`s true of the attendant groups aside from the Taliban that have killed

so Americans over these long years that we`ve been in Afghanistan. So, if

the president wants to dramatically change our relationship and our stance

towards Pakistan, that potentially could be very, very consequential.

We have to believe that he knows what he`s doing. He has a plan for how to

capitalize on the upset he`s about to cause in that country, and he has the

means, the intellectual fire power and the personnel to follow it up and

make sure it ends in something constructive and not in disaster. And

that`s next.

Our coverage of the president`s announcement about Afghanistan continues on

this network with Lawrence O`Donnell in the next hour and then, we`re going

to have Brian Williams here live in “THE 11TH HOUR”.

And then I will be back with a special live edition of THE RACHEL MADDOW

SHOW at midnight on the East Coast, 9:00 p.m. if you`re joining us on the

West Coast. I will see you then.

Our coverage continues now with Lawrence O`Donnell.





