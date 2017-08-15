The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 8/15/17 POTUS and Extremism

Transcript:

Show: THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW

Date: August 15, 2017

Guest: Karen Bass, Adam Davidson

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Joy. Thank you, my friend. Much

appreciated.

And thanks to you at home for joining us this hour.

In 1924, the Democratic Party need to pick a presidential nominee to run

against Calvin Coolidge. They knew it was going to be hard. Coolidge was

fairly popular. He had become president when Warren Harding keeled over

and died in office. Harding`s vice president was Coolidge. That`s how

Coolidge got to be president in the first place.

As president, Coolidge was pretty widely liked. He was overseeing a pretty

good economy. He was running basically as an incumbent to try to hold on

to that seat. And the Democrats knew that Coolidge was going to be hard to

beat in 1924.

But the Democrats headed into their convention that year in the hot summer

of 1924 intending to pick somebody to run against Coolidge and they at

least felt like they had a couple of good candidates to choose between.

Again, this is a time when they choose their nominees not in a primary

process so much as just at the convention, at the big meeting of the

national party.

So, when the Democrats converged in New York City the summer of 1924, they

knew they had two front runners for the nomination. One was a Democrat

named Al Smith, who was very popular. He was governor of New York at the

time. His chief rival for the nomination that year was a guy named William

Gibbs McAdoo.

McAdoo He was originally from Tennessee. He ultimately became a senator

from California. In the Woodrow Wilson administration, McAdoo was

secretary of the treasury.

And he pulled off the major coup of marrying President Wilson`s daughter

while Wilson was president and while McAdoo was serving as the secretary of

treasury. They held the wedding at the White House. It was a big society

deal. He was a very high profile secretary of the treasury to say the

least.

So, McAdoo is the son-in-law of the former president. He himself is a

former treasury secretary. He is a senator. He is very rich. He`s got

ties both to the West and to the South. He`d been the vice chairman of the

Democratic Party. He was very, very, very well-connected.

And in fact, the last time Democrats need to pick a presidential candidate

four years early in 1920, they very nearly picked McAdoo. In 1920, a lot

of Democrats thought they should have and they might have done better with

him in 1920 than the guy they ultimately picked who lost.

So, heading into 1924, Al Smith had a good shot of getting the nomination

but William McAdoo, he was in good stead as well. And McAdoo had one ace

in the hole. He had a secret weapon, which is that he also had the Klan.

This was 1924. Ku Klux Klan was absolutely ascendant in that part of the

1920s. The racist seminal film “Birth of A Nation”, that glorified the

Klan, that film had come out in 1915, and swept the nation, and it helped

revivify the Klan from its old days in the Civil War era and the

Reconstruction Era.

The Klan got even more wind in their sails when they became one of major

powers pushing for prohibition. Looking back on prohibition, it seems like

one of the more unlikely things in American history we ever as a country

would have decided, right, to ban alcohol as a country, really, we decided

that?

But an unsung but important part of why that happened was the Klan

supporting prohibition. And by the time the Democratic Party was making

this hard choice of who to pick to be their nominee for president in 1924,

the Klan thought it should have a say. The Klan was big enough, confident

enough, widespread enough in terms of their reach that they thought they

should get to make the call as to who the Democratic Party would pick for

their presidential nominee that year.

And again, the two front runners for the nomination that year were that guy

William Gibbs McAdoo and Al Smith. And you know what? For the Klan, that

was a really easy pick because Al Smith was a Catholic. And the Klan was

as anti-Catholic as they were anti-Semitic and anti-black. So, they`re not

going to pick Al Smith. The Klan went all in for Williams Gibbs McAdoo.

And the Klan ended up being absolutely central to the fight for the

presidential nomination that year. An anti-McAdoo delegate from Alabama of

all places put forward a plank for the party platform that year that would

have condemned the Klan, denounced the Klan. The fights over whether or

not to approve the anti-Klan plank for the party platform absolutely

convulsed the convention that summer. They were literally fighting in the

aisles. They at one point called in a thousand policemen to break up the

brawling on the floor of the convention.

Ultimately, the anti-Klan plank and the party platform, it was voted down.

It was voted down by one vote.

Politico.com did a retro report on this a little more than a year ago and

resurfaced this old headline from the contemporaneous coverage. As you can

see, it`s “The Baltimore Sun.”, “Anti-Klan Plank loses by 541 3/20ths of a

vote to 542 3/20ths of a vote.

Riotous scenes marked the roll call. And you see just below that, little

blurry, but you can see it there, bedlam over the Klan. Second poll is

required to settle the question on this Klan question.

And then, actually, in the little chart there in the third column, it`s the

list of all of the people at the convention and who voted how on the Klan

plank. It was that big of a deal. So, it failed by one vote. And when

the anti-Klan – so the pro-Klan side won, right?

When the anti-Klan plank lost by that one vote, 20,000 masked hooded

Klansmen rallied across the Hudson River in New Jersey to mark the moment.

They didn`t think they would be able to rally in New York, not with their

robes and their mask. They crossed over to New Jersey and they showed

force, 20,000 of them.

They had an effigy of New York Governor Al Smith, that Catholic, they had

an effigy of Al Smith at their rally, and they beat it up and tore it

apart.

But then the convention had to move on to picking its nominee, right? You

got to pick the Klan candidate, the candidate who was clearly favored by

the Klan who wouldn`t denounce them or say a word against them at a

convention that couldn`t approve an anti-Klan plank, or are you going to

pick the Catholic guy, the governor of New York, Al Smith. I mean, if

that`s the split in your party, how do you bridge that kind of split?

For the Democratic Party that year in 1924, they couldn`t bridge it. They

started balloting. They started taking votes on who the delegates wanted

to be their nominee and honestly, they couldn`t get there and they couldn`t

get there and they couldn`t get there. That convention dragged on and on

and on in the July heat in Madison Square Garden. That thing went on for

16 days with thousands of people in there and no air conditioning and the

fights and the cops and they kept going ballot after ballot after ballot.

Famously, that one ultimately went to 103 ballots, a record.

And in the end, they couldn`t decide. The Democrats finally in the end,

exhausted, they picked neither of their two candidates. They did not pick

William McAdoo nor did they pick Al Smith. They couldn`t figure it out.

They ended up throwing in the towel, picking some other guy named John

Davis who nobody knew and basically had no constituency. They were

absolutely spent from their fight with the Klan and over the Klan that

summer in New York. They ran that guy John Davis half-heartedly. He got

trounced.

Coolidge won the election. Coolidge sworn in in March of 1925 and the

Klan, having flexed its muscles that way in national politics in the lead

up to the election, Coolidge wasn`t their guy. They wanted a Democrat in

there. But they decided that once Coolidge was in there, it was time for

them to make another show of political power. And this time they didn`t

want to make it within one political party, particularly a political party

out of power. This time, they wanted to flex their muscles on the national

stage.

This picture is from August 1925. This is during the first year of Calvin

Coolidge`s presidency after the election of 1924. Michael Beschloss

tweeted this out today. Those aren`t like choir robes, right? Those are

Klan robes, the Ku Klux Klan marching in full hoods and robes down

Pennsylvania Avenue, right through the heart of Washington, D.C. That was

their show of national force in 1925.

And then a year later, they decided to come back and do it again, this

time, even bigger. In the fall of 1926, September of 1926, the Ku Klux

Klan held their conclave, their national conclave in Washington, D.C.,

second time they rallied thousands strong in D.C. in two straight years.

When they turned up in 1926, they turned out 50,000 masked robed Klansmen

who marched in formation through Washington, D.C.

Most of these pictures are from the Library of Congress. No matter how

many times I`ve seen them, no matter how many times I have gone through

these pictures, I have a hard time believing that that show of Klan force

in Washington, D.C., I still have a hard time believing it`s real. But

that was real. That was 1926, 50,000 Klansmen marching in Washington, D.C.

The following year in 1927, there was a Klan rally and march in New York

City. It started off with a group of fascists, literally fascist black

shirts who clashed with New York City police and then that melee was joined

by about, according to contemporaneous news coverage, by about a thousand

Klansmen who turned out in New York, in Queens, to march against the

police.

“The New York Times” published at the time some of the texts of the

handbills that the flyers that the Klan was distributing at the time

explaining why they were marching, why they were rallying. The headline on

the flyer said Americans assaulted by Roman Catholic police of New York

City. That was the explanation for why they had to march against the

police. And so, in May of 1927, a thousand Klansmen and some assorted

fascists marched in Queens, in New York City and they ultimately rioted and

fought with police. Nobody was killed.

There was a lot of news coverage of it at the time, which survives both

from “The New York Times,” from “The Brooklyn Daily Eagle”, from a few

other papers. The police commissioner at the time made a point of telling

the public that this was kind of a landmark moment for the Klan in New York

City. It`s not that he didn`t know that the Klan was active in New York

City. It`s just that New York City had never before seen a thousand

Klansmen turn out in the streets in robes and masks like they did in May

1927.

According to news reports at the time, there were seven men who were

arrested at that Klan march in New York, one of them was Fred Trump, who is

the father of Donald Trump.

Donald Trump has previously responded to reporting about this incident by

saying it never happened, never happened. Never happened. The whole thing

is made up.

But there is contemporaneous news coverage that both describes and shows

pictures of that mass Klan march, including Klansmen marching in New York

City in hoods and robes and his father`s name does show up as one of the

arrestees from that March.

And the sins of the father are not the sins of the son, for anybody. But

that is not a reason to ignore history and pretend that everything that`s

happening in our lifetimes is happening for the first time. I mean, we

think of the Klan now in terms of its role as a terrorist organization

during Reconstruction, during Jim Crow, during the civil rights eras in the

South.

We think of the Klan and their attendant modern white supremacist groups as

a magnet for toothless losers and con artists and small-time violent thugs

and some people who are legitimately freaking nuts. But it`s not ancient

history, it`s not even ancient family history to recognize that the white

supremacist movement in this country, which persists decade after decade

after decade, their goals have never been to just exist on the fringe as

some sort of kooky throwback peanut gallery for parolees, right?

I mean, their goals and their expectations have always been that they

should exert real mainstream political power, that they should get to pick

the president, at least they should get to pick who runs. I mean, what is

unpredictable now is that we don`t know what to expect from those groups

going forward now that it`s a modern president who appears to be picking

them.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: When you say the alt-right,

define alt-right to me. You define it. Go ahead. Define it for me. Come

on. Let`s go.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Senator McCain defined them as the same groups –

TRUMP: OK, what about the alt-left that came charging in? Excuse me.

What about the alt-left that came charging at the, as you say, the alt-

right. Do they have any semblance of guilt? Not all of those people were

neo-Nazis, believe me. Not all those people were neo-Nazis or white

supremacists by any stretch. Those people were also there because they

wanted to protest the taking down of a statue of Robert E. Lee.

So, excuse me. And you take a look at some of the groups and you see –

and you know it if you were honest reporters, which in many cases you`re

not. But many of those people were there to protest the taking down of the

statue of Robert E. Lee. So, this week, it`s Robert E. Lee. I notice that

Stonewall Jackson is coming down.

I wonder is it George Washington next week and is it Thomas Jefferson the

week after? You know, you really do have to ask yourself, where does this

stop? But they were there to protest – excuse me. You take a look at the

night before, they were there to protest the taking down of the statue of

Robert E. Lee.

(CROSSTALK)

REPORTER: Heather Heyer –

(CROSSTALK)

REPORTER: The neo-Nazis started this thing. They showed up in

Charlottesville, protesting –

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: Excuse me. You had some very bad people in that group. But you

also had people that were very fine people on both sides. You had people

in that group – excuse me. Excuse me. I saw the same pictures as you

did.

You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down of

– to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from

Robert E. Lee to another name. You had many people in that group other

than neo-Nazis and white nationalists, OK? And the press has treated them

absolutely unfairly.

REPORTER: We`re saying that the press treated white nationalists unfairly?

I don`t understand what you`re saying.

TRUMP: No. There were people in that rally, if you look, there were

people protesting very quietly the taking down of the statue of Robert E.

Lee. You had a lot of people in that group that were there to innocently

protest and very legally protest.

MADDOW: After the president`s remarks today praising the white supremacist

gathering in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend, this became another

one of those days where there was condemnation of the president from

Democrats and observers, there was mild condemnation of the president from

members of his own political party.

It was an interesting thing that happened late this even, early this

evening when some White House officials tried to distance themselves from

the president`s remarks as well, at least one senior official anonymously

telling NBC News that members of the president`s team were stunned by the

president`s words today. This one senior White House official telling

reporters, telling NBC News that the president went rogue, that there was

no expectation among the White House staff that the president was going to

make remarks on this subject at all. And as much as some White House

official might want us to believe that, it`s clear that that account is not

true.

“The Associated Press” caught this high resolution shot of the president

folding up notes clearly about the white supremacist rally and sticking

them into his suit jacket pocket before he started taking questions on this

today. The president was not there to talk about infrastructure today. He

was obviously intending as well to talk about this matter today. He had

prepared to talk about this matter today.

White House staff who say that this was completely shocking to them, that

he went rogue, he wasn`t supposed to touch this subject. Those members of

the White House staff are covering for themselves and inventing something

that happened today that makes them look better that is not actually what

happened.

And this was a lot of things today. It was not apparently a mistake. And

at some point it`s going to have to stop being treated as a surprise. This

was not the president accidentally blundering into something that

inadvertently sounded like sympathy for people with unpopulated political

views, right?

I mean, this is on purpose. This is what it was meant to be, the president

building up and trying to center up in American politics a long standing

force in white American politics and culture that we have been trained to

think of as a fringe thing. But it does have a very long history and it

does have real force.

The president is not messing up here. He did not trip and accidentally

praise white supremacists and neo-Nazis and pro-confederate demonstrators

who actually killed somebody this weekend. This was not a screw up.

What he is building back up is something that was a long-standing force for

political power and terror in this country for generations and he is now

doing what he can to help them come back. And partisan affiliations come

and go, right? The party having the huge fight over the Klan in 1924 was

the party of the Civil Rights Act by 1964. Parties change, party

affiliations change, ideological alliances come and go, candidates come and

go to the point that we can`t remember the names of most presidential

candidates not too long down the road in history.

But whether you voted for Trump or not, whether you have a partisan

affiliation or not, whether your own family has ever lived through the

terror that is this persistent fascistic violent racist element of American

culture, this persistent fascistic violent racist element in American

culture and politics is a real thing that we have lived through before as a

country. And it waxes and wanes but it has never really gone away.

And now, the president, working overtly as president is doing what he can

to bring it back and build it up. And so far honestly, it`s working.

Head`s up. This is not a mistake. He is not screwing this up.

GEORGE H.W. BUSH, FORMER PRESIDENT: When someone asserts that the

Holocaust never took place, then I don`t believe that person ever deserves

one iota of public trust. And when someone has so recently endorsed

Nazism, it is inconceivable that such a person can legitimately aspire to

leadership – in a leadership role in a free society.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: President George H.W. Bush speaking in 1991. He was weighing in

on what was then the Louisiana governor`s race between Democrat named Edwin

Edwards and a Republican named David Duke, the former grand whatever of the

Ku Klux Klan.

David Duke and Edwin Edwards were actually running neck in neck in that

governor`s race at the time President Bush made those remarks. But the

sitting president of the United States threw his weight against David Duke

as the candidate of his own party. He disowned him. He denounced him. He

did it repeatedly. Duke ended up losing that race in a landslide.

And that`s one way to do it. Today, we saw a very different approach.

Joining us now is Michael Beschloss, NBC News presidential historian.

Michael, thank you so much for being with us tonight. I`m really glad you

could be here.

MICHAEL BESCHLOSS, NBC NEWS PRESIDENTIAL HISTORIAN: Thank you. Me too,

Rachel.

MADDOW: As a historian, what was your reaction? How did you absorb these

comments today from President Trump and how important do you think they are

given his past history on the subject?

BESCHLOSS: I was completely horrified and I think it`s a departure from

what almost every other president of the United States has done because,

you know, Rachel, most presidents understand that, you know, it`s not in

the Constitution. But the president has a job, two things particularly.

Number one, you know, this is a country that`s hard to pull together. And

every president has the job of trying to unify this country. From the day

of his inauguration when Donald Trump gave that very divisive speech, he`s

gone the opposite way.

You know, today he went – you know, that was exponentially increased. And

the other thing is that most presidents feel, as Franklin Roosevelt once

said, that the presidency is a place, he said, of moral leadership.

Roosevelt wasn`t perfect himself but every president tries.

What we saw today with Donald Trump was someone saying essentially, I want

to give political power to these ugly hate groups. You know, I don`t care

about the job of moral leadership. It came out of an ugly part of his

soul.

And I think I would say to all Americans that we`ve got a problem because

we`ve got a president who sent a big message today to hate groups – I`m

going to make it easier for you. And he also sent a message which may be,

you know, I am the overseer of the Justice Department and the FBI. I may

make it easier for you in terms of what I ask my executive branch to do.

MADDOW: Michael, I opened the show tonight with a little bit of a

discussion about the Klan and what the Klan used to be in this country. I

was very struck by the tweet that you made showing the Klan marching in

formation.

BESCHLOSS: Not by accident, as you noted.

MADDOW: Yes, in Washington, D.C. and the reason that I wanted to focus on

that, the reason I`m so glad you put that out there, I feel like part of

what people are contending with now is trying to figure out if the

president is playing with actual fire. If he`s emboldening people that are

actually dangerous and conceivably could be moved to the center in American

politics, or if they`re now so inerrantly and inherently fringe, that this

is a throwaway thing. That he`s causing offense, he likes causing offense,

it gets some attention, but he`s ultimately not going to do much harm.

BESCHLOSS: No, we always have to assume that these hate groups are

dangerous. And what we haven`t seen all the way back to the 1920s, as you

were saying was, a president licensing this, either by omission or

commission. You know, sending a message that was so strong that David

Duke, whom you mentioned, tweeted today, thank you for your honesty,

President Trump.

He liked what Trump said.

MADDOW: Michael Beschloss, NBC News presidential historian, Michael, thank

you for the help you give us here at NBC and at MSNBC in terms of thinking

about this stuff, and thanks for being here tonight. I appreciate it.

BESCHLOSS: Thank you, Rachel. Be well.

MADDOW: Thanks.

All right. We`ve got much more to get to tonight, including one of the

leaders of the Congressional Black Caucus is here tonight. Plus, a real

live Republican.

Stay with us.

MADDOW: You know how people always say, oh, to be a fly on the wall.

Here`s a meeting where I`m not sure I would have wanted to be a fly on the

wall. Because in this case I`m not sure my little fly heart could have

taken the tension. Do flies have heart attacks?

On March 22nd, members of the Congressional Black Caucus went and took a

meeting at the White House with President Trump. It took two months for

the president to agree to meet with them. But once the members of the

Black Caucus were there, he invited in the cameras and he said to them for

the camera`s benefit, quote, this means more to me than anyone would

understand or know.

Mainstream politicians, elected officials are frankly reeling today after

the president`s comments on white nationalism. But imagine what it must be

like to be in the leadership of the Congressional Black Caucus today,

right, trying not just how to decide how to handle this presidency on any

given day on a day-to-day basis, but how to deal with this today from this

president.

Being an elected official is hard work. This is almost unimaginable in

terms of what this challenge must be like.

We`re joined now by a member of the Congressional Black Caucus. She`s part

of the leadership there, Congresswoman Karen Bass from California.

Congresswoman, thank you for being with us on what I know is a very tough

day. I really appreciate you being here.

REP. KAREN BASS (D), CALIFORNIA: Thanks for inviting me.

MADDOW: Let me just ask your top line reaction, where you were when you

heard the president`s remarks today and what you thought.

BASS: Well, I was watching it on TV, but I just have to thank you because,

you know, prior to listening to your coverage right now, I did think that

he had just come unhinged. But the fact that you laid out that this was

actually deliberate is insightful and it`s left me with a thought.

You know, all of the things that he`s done with Russia, the corruption, et

cetera, while all of that noise is happening, you know, the real danger is

in his administration and some of the policies. Take one department, the

Department of Justice. The rollback of affirmative action, the Civil

Rights Division, the consent decrees, all of the things that have happened

that actually have very clear racial implications.

And what he did today was essentially give license to the racists to keep

up their protests. I mean, he gets a high five from David Duke right

after. So, maybe part of what he`s doing is his response to the united

front resistance that has taken place all across this country. I mean,

even the demonstrations that happened over the weekend, many of the

demonstrators were white, which I think is wonderful because it shows that

racism is not just an issue that impacts people of color, it impacts our

country as a whole.

And, so, you know, it was pretty devastating to hear him essentially give

approval to Nazis and to the Klan. But maybe we need to understand that

this is now a new strategy to essentially give a green light to the alt-

right to go ahead and organize. And you have my full blessing and the

blessing of the Department of Justice to do that. I think that`s the

message from today.

MADDOW: And with that green light where you just described as essentially

him giving them license, I think the thing that I`m trying to really wrap

my head around is what they can do with that license, as you described it

from the president, that they wouldn`t otherwise do. That they couldn`t

otherwise do.

How does that enable them, empower them, embolden them, make them stronger.

I don`t know what to expect – I mean, I`ve been watching the American

right for a long time both as a student of history and just over the course

of my lifetime. And I`ve seen lots of different types of racists

organizing and Nazi skin head organizing and all those sorts of things up

close and personal. I`ve grown up with it.

The thing I don`t know how to anticipate is what happens when a president

gives that license, when the president says yes. How that changes the

movement? Do you have any sense of what`s coming down the pike here?

BASS: Well, yes, I mean, if you think of his policy – so, just imagine

one. You know he started this voter suppression commission which is what I

call it, because it has nothing to do with protecting the right or

expanding the right to vote. So, you have a voter suppression commission.

You have elections coming up.

And when you have communities that organize against these policies, the

next time there`s a police shooting, for example, Black Lives Matter goes

out. I think the license that he`s giving is you go ahead and you attack

these demonstrators and you know what? You`re not going to be prosecuted.

We`re not going to come after you.

Now, when I heard that the department of justice was going to do an

investigation into the demonstration, I wouldn`t be shocked for one minute

if they came back and they proposed charges against both sides because they

equated it. And so, I think that as we are organizing to resist this

administration, we need to keep a very careful watch on movements now that

come from the right and whether or not they`re going to get increasingly

violent. That`s the license I think he gave today, which was go right

ahead, go at it.

MADDOW: Congresswoman Karen Bass, member of the leadership of the

Congressional Black Caucus, represents California in the House of

Representatives. It`s really nice to have you here with us tonight,

Congresswoman. Thank you so much for your time.

BASS: Thank you for your work.

MADDOW: Thank you.

All right. A member of another Republican White House joins us in just a

moment and you will definitely want to hear what he has to say. He has

been quite remarkable in his response to the president today. That`s next.

Stay with us.

MADDOW: If you are a person who goes on TV specifically to appear on the

FOX News channel, your on air on FOX musings about the president, they very

rarely coming sounding like this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Where he really lost me was when he was saying and

objecting, saying there were some fine people in that protest in

Charlottesville. They were chanting things like Jews will not replace us.

There`s nothing good about that.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It`s honestly crazy for me to have a comment on this

right now because I`m still in the phase of where I`m wondering if it was

actually real life, what I just watched. It was one of the biggest messes

that I`ve ever seen. I can`t believe it happened.

A gathering full of white supremacists Nazis doesn`t have good people in

it. Those are all bad people, period. And the fact that that`s

controversial makes me want to – I don`t know if I should just like laugh.

So, I mean, like, I have too much eye makeup on to start crying right now.

It`s disgusting.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: I don`t usually play highlight reels from cable news shows but

that shows you little of the sense of how not normal today was for this

president. I mean, if that`s what is happening on the FOX News Channel,

you can guess how strong the criticism was from, like, you know, the

Democratic leadership in Congress.

This caught my eye. Democratic Senator Chris Murphy made this statement

this afternoon, caught just stopped on roadside to read president`s

remarks. I nearly threw up. An American president offering a defense of

white supremacists. My God.

That was kind of the flavor from the Democratic side today.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan did not call out the president by name in

his statement today but he did say this, quote: We must be clear, white

supremacy is repulsive. This bigotry is counter to all this country stands

for. There can be no moral ambiguity. Passive voice.

Republican Senator Jerry Moran from Kansas said this: No one, especially

the president of the United States, should ever tolerate white supremacy,

bigotry and racism. Stronger.

The Republican leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell has so far not said

anything.

Steve Schmidt worked in the George W. Bush administration. He was a senior

advisor to the McCain presidential campaign. Steve is not shy in general.

He was particularly no shy to the president`s remarks today. As soon as

the president finished speaking, Steve posted this, quote: A completely

unhinged performance by the most powerful man in the world. Quote: That

performance will send shivers down the spine of every allied leader. It

will inspire every adversary. Everyone sees the unfitness.

Joining us now is Republican strategist Steve Schmidt.

Steve, thank you for making time to be here tonight. It`s really nice to

see you.

STEVE SCHMIDT, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Good to see you, Rachel. Thank

you.

MADDOW: So, you have been critical and outspoken about this president a

number of occasions in the past. Can I ask you, reading your response

today, I wanted to know if you see this as kind of a marginal advance in

what you see as offensive behavior by this president, or do you see this as

something qualitatively different, a big leap?

SCHMIDT: I would say qualitatively different. The moral obtusity and the

psychological fragility on display at that disgraceful news conference

today are bone-chilling. This is a seminal moment in the history of the

Republican Party. The statements by the speaker of the house are not

sufficient to the moment.

There can be no equivocation here. The moral failure is complete. It`s

almost irredeemable.

The Republican leaders have to condemn the president for this false

equivocation directly by name. They have to center him or they risk

sliding into a moral abyss with him.

Now, optimistically, I think people of good faith in this country, whether

they be liberal Democrats or conservative Republicans, I think the

righteous anger of the American people over this incident, and watching in

2017 Nazis, young men largely, many of them looking privileged, venerating

the most evil regime and the most evil leader in the history of humanity

that unleashed a level of human misery and suffering that in the words of

General Eisenhower upon seeing his first concentration camp described the

images as beggaring the imagination.

And as we approach the end of a human lifetime for the last of the

survivors of the people who were in those concentration camps, and the last

of the men who stormed the beaches in Normandy to crush Nazi tyranny, what

a disgrace. What a disgrace today.

MADDOW: Steve, what you`re describe in terms of this being a seminal

moment, a returning the point for the Republican Party, can I ask you, when

you talk to fellow Republicans, you spent a lifetime in Republican politics

– are these conversations happening behind closed doors? Are they

happening privately and it`s just elected Republicans feel like for the

most part they can`t speak their mind? Or are Republicans who you know

genuinely conflicted and don`t know how much they should still support this

president despite concerns they may have?

SCHMIDT: Most politicians have a finely-tuned instinct for self

preservation and truthfully, most issues that we debate about whether

they`d be the size of spending bills or the rate of tax reduction probably

aren`t worth losing your political career over. Rarely does an issue of

such moral clarity come along. And so, Republicans who privately shiver,

who say that he`s unfit, who say that he`s erratic, who are deeply

disturbed by the rhetoric, who thinks that he lacks all of the qualities of

character necessary to be commander in chief are deeply worried about his

capacities for judgment in the face of a nuclear crisis that we saw, for

example, with North Korea last week.

What this issue does is force a moral reckoning. The Republican Party, the

party of Abraham Lincoln, a party that has done much good for the

advancement of human freedom in the world, and despite the Southern

Strategy and despite the whistles and the dog whistles that have played out

by too many Republican campaigns over the last 40 years, this is – this is

something different.

This requires a clear unequivocal repudiation of the president`s moral

failure. We can`t book this as a country. You have neo-Nazis marching

doing violence, doing murder in broad daylight in an historic college town

on a beautiful Saturday afternoon. A torchlight parade reminiscent as of

SA.

And let`s be clear: when we look at the celebratory statement of Nazis like

Richard Spencer, we should stop using the alt-right label. They`re

celebrating the president`s comments today. It needs to be repudiated by

every single Republican elected official by name.

MADDOW: Republican strategist, Steve Schmidt – Steve, it`s always great

to have you here. I craved your clarity today, watching other people try

to struggle to respond to this.

SCHMIDT: Thank you, Rachel.

MADDOW: Thanks. Appreciate it, my friend.

All right. Still ahead, something totally different. Stay with us.

MADDOW: About decade ago, the largest bank in Kazakhstan was called BTA

Bank and in 2009, the chairman of that bank took off, fled the country and

went to London. The government in Kazakhstan, international investigators

discovered after he was gone that half of all of the loan book for that

bank, between $8 billion and $12 billion in loans, had been made to

entities controlled by that bank chairman. Must be nice, right? You run

the bank, you make loans to yourself and then flee the country.

When he fled to London, it became clear they weren`t even loans at all.

The bank chairman was keeping all that money for himself. He wasn`t

planning on paying any of it back. In England, that former Kazakh bank

chairman lived very well. He lived in a 15,000 square foot mansion. He

also owned a hundred-acre estate in the countryside.

When the British court eventually sentenced him to prison for what he had

done, the chairman got smart and fled that country, too. Went to France.

In France, he was ultimately arrested the following year at a villa on the

French Riviera by police who had disguised themselves as gardeners on the

villa`s grounds. I want to read that book. That ex-bank chairman is now

fighting extradition.

That`s BTA bank, back in the 2000s, largest bank in Kazakhstan. But half

its loans were going to the bank chairman`s pockets in all the diffuse

shell companies he controls.

OK, now, here follow this money. Because in 2005, that same bank, BTA

Bank, they agreed to loan several hundred million dollars to the nearby

country of Georgia to redevelop a crumbling town that didn`t much seem like

it was ever going to house a luxurious estate.

Here is the funny thing, though, all those hundreds of millions of dollars

from BTA Bank ended up going to a whole bunch of different subsidiaries of

one company. It was a company that had never done any real estate deals.

It never developed dilapidated resort town or any other town for that

matter. No experience in this whatsoever.

But this apparently, completely unqualified company took all of these

hundreds of millions of dollars and it dispersed them among its many

subsidiary companies. So, follow the money from that corrupt, fraudulent

Kazakh bank that`s funneling half its money to all these shell companies

controlled by its chairman and then the money travels to a company in

Georgia which further distributes the money to a whole bunch of even

smaller companies that are very untraceable.

Fast forward a few years, in 2012, enter Donald Trump. Trump agrees to

license his name to brand this new seaside resort development in Georgia,

the one that got all the loans. That would be the Trump Tower Batumi, I

guess.

He did a big publicity campaign for the deal with Georgia`s president. For

use of his name, Trump is paid a million dollars. He went to Georgia. He

did a big unveiling. And nobody on his team, nobody involved in the deal

appears to have asked where all of this money was coming from or why Donald

Trump`s new partner in this real estate deal had been able to secure all

this money from a bank that was literally all over the news at the time for

being involved in this spectacular lurid fraud with its chairman running

off with half the bank`s loan book, living it up in London before fleeing

to France and being arrested by the cops slash gardeners at a villa on the

Riviera and all of it.

Trump Tower Batumi never got built. It`s not clear if it was ever intended

to be built. Right after Trump signed the licensing deal, his new business

partner, that company that mysteriously got all that money from the Kazakh

bank, they bought the land on which the tower was supposedly going to be

built. To buy that land, they paid $12 million to a company that was owned

by a company that was owned by a company that was owned by themselves.

For this supposed big real estate development, this big investment in the

city of Batumi, the company that partnered with Donald Trump was buying

property from itself, which is a good way to just move $12 million around

just for that part of it. I mean, if you are able to keep your eye on the

money in this particular game of Three Card Monty, right, what you are

seeing in all of those transactions were text book red flags for money-

laundering, all right? A bank engaged in massive fraud loans money to a

company in another country which disperses that money among all its

subsidiaries then moving money back and forth between themselves in real

estate deals that make no sense.

I mean, money laundering is complex on purpose. That`s the whole point of

how you lose track of the money. And when it involves these overseas real

estate deals, it seems like it`s becoming a hallmark of at least what I

understand about overseas money laundering, that maybe it doesn`t matter if

anything gets built. But Donald Trump did make his million dollars.

This is a new story told by reporter Adam Davidson in “The New Yorker

Magazine” this week. It is a remarkable piece of reporting. And Adam

makes two other points briefly noting about this story.

The first after the BTA Bank chairman fled the country with all those

billions of dollars, the Kazakh government took control of that bank, which

means the Kazakh government has all of the bank`s files and transactions

and archives, they know everything about the deal. The Kazakh government

does.

Kazakh intelligence collects dossiers on every significant business

transaction in that country and they are known pretty much to share

everything we`ve got with Russian intelligence. BTA Bank is currently

controlled by the son-in-law of Kazakhstan`s dictator, that son-in-law is

on the board of Gazprom, which is the Russian state gas company which is

basically Vladimir Putin`s pet energy company.

So, whatever evidence of malfeasance or willful blindness on the part of

the Trump organization there might be on those deals, the Russian

government probably has that. So, if they ever wanted to blackmail someone

because of their dubious financial dealings, this might be a candidate.

Second thing to know about the story is what Donald Trump`s lawyer told

Adam Davidson when Adam contacted him for the story. Jay Sekulow told

Davidson on the record that if special council Robert Mueller started

looking into the deal, the specific Batumi deal, that might cause the White

House to warn Bob Mueller`s office it is exceeding its mandate and if the

special counsel persisted into looking into the deal the president`s lawyer

then threat understand to lodge a formal objection with the Deputy Attorney

General Rod Rosenstein, who, of course, would have the power to dismiss Bob

Mueller and end the inquiry.

The president`s lawyers threatening that if this deal specifically is

investigative by Mueller, the president`s lawyers might see that as cause

to try to fire the special counsel. Makes you wonder why they are so

worried about this particular deal.

Joining us now is Adam Davidson. He`s the staff writer at the New Yorker.

Adam, thank you very much for being here.

ADAM DAVIDSON, STAFF WRITER, THE NEW YORKER: Well, thank you, Rachel.

MADDOW: I wanted to have you here yesterday to talk about this when it

first came out, but the president keeps talking about Nazis.

DAVIDSON: Yes.

MADDOW: So, it`s been awkward.

DAVIDSON: Well, it`s important to talk about too.

MADDOW: Yes.

Let me ask you, first of all, if I got anything wrong in describing this.

You have written about a lot of complex deals involving the president. In

this case, it seems very clear that the bank he was dealing with, the money

that he was dealing with was quite obviously problematic.

DAVIDSON: Yes. I mean, what the president`s folks say is they did not

know that BTA Bank had any involvement until I told them a few weeks ago,

that that was the first they learned of it, even though it was a fairly

easy thing to find out for example using Google.

And at the time the deal was happening, BTA Bank was huge, as you said, a

huge news story. So, I found that, just very, very confusing that they

would say that.

Now, every involved said we can`t say for sure, BTA money went directly to

Trump, but what we can say is BTA`s primary partner in Georgia was where

the people who gave the money to Trump. And at the time they were being

investigated for being part of this Ablyazov scheme. They would tell us

they were never found guilty, but other people would say they were never

found guilty because the Kazakhs agreed to a settlement and agreed to drop

all criminal charges.

MADDOW: Is part of the advantage for a firm like the Trump Organization,

is part of the advantage of doing business in Kazakhstan, in Georgia and

some of these other places, that laws there aren`t necessarily ever going

to ever catch you for doing stuff like this? I mean, what`s the liability

in terms of being an American company doing this kind of business in this

kind of places?

DAVIDSON: I mean, your exposure as American law, it is against American

law to facilitate – for an American company to facilitate money laundering

tied to bank fraud in another country. And so, if that is what happened

here, that`s against the U.S. law. If there`s government – if there`s

bribery of foreign officials, and an American company was part of that

scheme, that would be against the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

So, there is enormous risk in legal terms but it is very unlikely ever to

be discovered. And that is why I think they felt immune, particularly

several years ago when there`s no reason why a reporter like me would spend

months, and I have two amazing reporters from Columbia University, Manuel

Andrioni (ph) and Ante Pacheco (ph), helping me, just spent months and

months and months looking into this paperwork. No one would have done that

to just a developer.

MADDOW: Right, but the Russian government if they do have access to this

information because there may be clear violations of U.S. law implicated

here if all this bears out, that could potentially be a source of what they

call kompromat, a way to pressure Donald Trump because they have these

records. They have this information.

DAVIDSON: The Russians and Kazakhs have a long history of amassing these

huge dossiers of all the financial activity of all sorts of people,

foreigners, domestic people, so that exactly to use it for blackmail for

political purposes. And what the kompromat experts told me is, even if

they had no thought he`d ever be president, Donald Trump, famous American

developer, they would have known everything about this deal. They`d have

it all. And they would find ways to communicate to him or his staff that

they know bad things about him.

MADDOW: It`s a good reason to keep really, really, really good files. You

never know who is going to end up being president of the large Western

country.

Adam Davidson, reporter for “The New Yorker”, the piece is called no

questions asked. Highly recommended. We are posting a link to Adam`s

article at MaddowBlog.com tonight if you have not read yet, you should.

Adam, thank you very much being here. I really appreciate it.

DAVIDSON: Thanks so much, Rachel.

MADDOW: Congratulations on this.

All right. That is for us tonight. We will see you again tomorrow.

Now, it`s time for “THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL”.

