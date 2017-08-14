The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 8/14/17 White America has a chronic Nazi problem

Transcript:

And thanks to you at home for joining us this hour.

OK, if you drive north from San Francisco, you cross the Golden Gate

Bridge, you will find yourself on Highway 101 headed into the northern part

of northern California. And if you keep going straight up that highway,

about 120 miles up highway 101 from San Francisco, you get to a place

called Ukiah.

And 33 years ago, in July 1984, on Highway 101, just outside Ukiah,

California there was an armored truck traveling up that highway in broad

daylight and the truck got ambushed. It was a portion of the highway that

was on an uphill climb. The armored car was fully loaded, and had to slow

down as it was chugging up that incline, and that`s when the robbers

struck.

There were other drivers who saw it happen. That was in broad daylight and

they described a pretty professional operation.

Two pickup trucks were involved. Once the armored car started to slow down

on that uphill climb, one of the pickup trucks pulled in right behind it

and then another pickup truck pulled right in front of it. So, one right

behind, one right in front. They`re boxing in the armored car as it was

layering up the incline.

And then in what appeared to be a well-coordinated action, guys with guns

leaned out of the two pickup trucks, one in front of and one behind the

armored car and they shot out the tires of the armored car, and that forced

the armored car to a stop. There were reportedly six gunmen altogether,

all of them had their faces covered with bandanas or ski masks. There were

three guys in each of the two pickup trucks.

After they brought the car to a halt, they then used high powered gun,

maybe rifles of some kind, to shoot out the reinforced glass on that

armored vehicle and that`s how they got inside of it. They got the doors

open and they took off with 10 to 15 heavy bags full of loot. It was all

witnessed by other people on the highway, broad daylight.

They drove away up 101 in these two pickup trucks. They dumped them

somewhere nearby and they got in a different vehicle and they sped off.

It was fast. It was professional. I was a very heavily armed operation.

And it turns out they got a huge haul from that one armored car heist –

$3.6 million in cash from that one armored car.

And some of the money disappeared, was never accounted for again. But when

the government filed its indictment the following year, against the gang

that had pulled off that heist on highway 101 in northern California, the

government in its filings said that they had been able to trace some of the

cash that was stolen from that armored car in Ukiah.

And the list of where that money went changed everything: $300,000 went to

a particularly virulent and violent chapter of the Ku Klux Klan in North

Carolina. Another aggressively organizing Klan leader in California got

$250,000. The National Alliance, a Nazi group based in Washington, D.C.,

they got $50,000. The Aryan Nations up in northern Idaho, they got

$40,000.

That one heist, that Ukiah armored car heist, it wasn`t just a huge

multimillion dollar robbery. It was also supposed to fund the start of the

next civil war in the United States of America. The guys who robbed that

armored car on Highway 101 back in 1984, they were part of a neo-Nazi gang

that called itself the Order.

And the Order is best remembered now for having assassinated this man, a

Jewish talk radio host in Denver, in 1984, a man named Allen Berg. But

most of the crimes committed by the Order weren`t just murder and

assassination which we remember them for now. Most of their crimes were

about money. When they robbed armored cars and they robbed video stores

and they robbed banks, all of these robberies that they committed all up

and down the West Coast, they were all designed to collect cash to arm and

fund a violent movement that was going to wage a race war in America, a

race war that would ultimately create a white`s only homeland in the United

States.

And these guys in this gang, the Order, they weren`t the only people who

had that idea at the time. A year after the Order was indicted and the

whole gang went on trial, it was a married couple in Wyoming, a married

couple stormed this elementary school in Cokeville, Wyoming, and the couple

took hostages.

They had guns and bombs. They took 150 kids and teachers hostage at that

elementary school. They held them all hostage for 2-1/2 hours. They had a

ransom demand. In exchange for the lives of all of those kids and

teachers, the couple demanded a multimillion dollar ransom that they said

they would use to finance a white supremacist revolution for a new white

separatist homeland in America.

In addition to their guns, that couple who took all those kids and teachers

hostage, they brought in bombs, as I said, but they were homemade gasoline

bombs. Ultimately, a bunch of the kids that they took hostage ended up

getting burned. But the only two who died that day were the two hostage

takers.

Throughout the 1980s into the 1990s, there were regular national white

supremacist meetings. They called them the annual Aryan Nations

Congresses. Up in northern Idaho, they held a big piece of land up there

until things started to fall apart for them, the Aryan Nation, in 1988. A

bunch of the Aryan Nation`s security guards were out patrolling while drunk

one night. They ended up beating up and shooting at a Native American mom

and her son who had the misfortune to pass by while the drunk Nazi guards

were out patrolling the perimeter of that Aryan Nations land.

Ultimately, a lawsuit was brought on behalf of the woman and her son by the

Southern Poverty Law Center, and in that legal strategy, they basically

came up with a way to bankrupt the Nazis into losing that land up in

northern Idaho. The Nazis were forced to vacate and then the town`s fire

department got practice and great satisfaction on systemically burning down

all the Nazi`s buildings one by one after they had been evicted via

bankruptcy.

The United States of America, the modern United States of America, has a

stubborn problem with neo-Nazism and overt violent white supremacy. It

always seems amazing every time it surfaces, but we have always had it.

And over time, they go through various, ridiculous and self important names

and iterations and patterns of symbolic behavior, right?

But over time, it`s all the same basic idea and at its core, it`s always

violent. It`s the Order. It`s the Klan. It`s the Aryan Nations. It`s

the Christian identity movement.

Now, they want to be called the alt-right. OK, whatever. Their ideas are

not new. Their violence is not new.

As a country, we have weathered extreme incidents of their violence. Even

just in the modern era. The Oklahoma City bombing in 1985 killed 168

people, including dozens of kids, brought down a federal building. Today,

a 23-year-old extremist from Oklahoma has been arraigned for trying to blow

up a bank in Oklahoma City to try and follow in Timothy McVeigh`s

footsteps.

In 2012, a neo-Nazi covered in swastika tattoos who played in a bunch of

white power bands, he stormed into a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

He shot and killed six people in the temple, shot and wounded four others.

In 2015, another white supremacist shot and killed nine people, shot and

wounded three others at a landmark African-American church in Charleston,

South Carolina. He said his motive for that shooting is that he was hoping

to start a race war. They`re all hoping to start a race war. They`re

always trying to do that.

This is a – this is a persistent infection in white American culture and

it can be quite fatal. And what I`ve learned over the course of my 44

years is that this infection in modern American white culture doesn`t get

better over time. And apparently, it never goes away.

We are having a particularly bad outbreak of it right now, this year.

February, Kansas, two Indian engineers shot in a bar by a guy who was

screaming racial and religious slurs at them. One of the engineers was

killed. The another was wounded, as was a bystander who tried to save

them. That was February.

Then in March, Midtown Manhattan, a 66-year-old African-American man

literally minding his own business walking down the street, attacked and

stabbed to death at random by a white man with a sword by a man who drove

to New York City from Maryland, specifically because that`s where he

thought he could get the most media attention for his plot to kill radical

black men on the street. That was March.

In May, Portland, Oregon, two girls on a commuter train, subjected to a

torrent of racial and religious abuse by a guy who was screaming at them

and threatening them, passersby intervened on behalf of the girls. Two of

them get killed, one of them is seriously wounded.

That happened at the same week that this young man, a student at Bowie

State University was stabbed and killed three days before he was due to

graduate and just after he had been commissioned as a second lieutenant in

the United States Army. The young white student who killed him was a

member of hard core right wing online groups. That was in May.

And now, this weekend, Charlottesville, Virginia, a torch lit neo-Nazi,

white supremacist march and rally is followed the next morning by a young

man who was described as a Nazi sympathizer, driving his car at speed into

a crowd of counterprotesters, killing one and injuring 19 others.

We are experiencing something right new that is not new but we are having a

particularly bad outbreak of it this year. And even if you are cognizant

and aware of the long history of this stuff that we`ve got to contend with

as a country with this problem in American culture and politics, there are,

I think, two things that are going on right now in this particular outbreak

we are having of violent white supremacism.

I think there are two things – despite that long history of being

cognizant of that long history and that violent past that we`ve got, I

think we`ve got two things going on right now that are unusual, that are

unprecedented. And that just means it`s hard to predict what`s going to

happen next, even with all the understanding we have of how this has

proceeded in the past, there are two things about what is going on right

now that are different, that I think make it hard to understand where this

is going this time.

One of the things that`s different is very practical and one of them is

political. The practical difference is it`s a very, very granular thing

but it may end up being very important. It`s the public identifiability of

the participants here. You know, robbing a Brink`s truck on Highway 101 in

California in 1984, those guys wore ski masks. They were bandannas over

their faces.

Going to the Aryan Nations Congress in the early `90s up in Hayden Lake, in

Idaho, that was so far off the grid, those guys felt safe making their

homeland up there, because in part, nobody could find them. Even in white

power culture, and white power music and gangs, there`s always been an

element of covert organizing, right? That`s what the hoods are all about.

But when these guys all turned up at the University of Virginia on Friday

night, yes, it was the Venn Diagram overlap between stupid and threatening

that they`re all standing there in torch light. They`re all standing there

holding their hard way store TIKI torches while yelling their Nazi slogans.

But however you felt about that emotionally seeing it, those torches always

made for some really good lighting in terms of seeing what those guys all

look like. And there was, honestly, with cell phone technology and the way

now and the way that we cover our social interactions as humans, there was

at least one camera there for every single human being who was on sight

yelling Nazi slogans and carrying a torch. And because of all of those

recognizable faces, there has an been this interesting side bar of news all

day long today where these neo-Nazis and white supremacists and white

separatists who showed up on tape and in pictures being at that rally on

Virginia on Friday night, there`s been this interesting side bar in the

news where you see them all losing their jobs today or being denounced by

their families or having to explain to their college campuses who they

really are and what they really think and what they`re doing there.

That`s a very practical somewhat small granular thing, but that will become

an ongoing wild card for this movement and for this ongoing violent scourge

in the United States that we faced for so long. Every single person who

showed up at that torch lit rally on Friday night will be forever

identifiable as a person who went to that rally. It`s going to end up

being important that they all showed their faces. They were all very well

lit. They were all very, very well-photographed.

Anybody who was just, you know, flirting with white supremacy, because it`s

the hot new thing in conservative politics in the Trump era, anybody who

was there on a whim who is finding themselves and wondering if maybe

they`re a Nazi, they will find for the rest of their life that they are

identified as a neo-Nazi or a white supremacist for having been at that

event. None of them will be able to change that.

You think having an embarrassing Facebook feed is going to affect your

ability to get jobs after grad school, right? Imagine what it`s going to

do to you for the rest of your life if you`re well-lit on camera, well-

defined, identifiable and named as having been one of these guys punching

up counterprotesters while screaming Nazi salutes at the University of

Virginia in 2017. And that organizing strategy to this by torchlight, that

might have been dumb. It may have also been genius on part of the

organizers to basically lock in a lifelong commitment from these guys who

are willing to show their faces, to quite literally show their faces at

that event on Friday night. For all of those hundreds of guys who were

there on Friday night, they are now in it for life.

So, that`s one wild card. That is legitimately new in terms of how these

movements have operated in modern history. That`s the practical thing.

The political thing, the other thing that`s new here is, of course, for the

first time ever in modern American history, these guys think they have a

champion not just in politics but in mainstream politics. I mean, yes, you

know, David Duke ran for governor in Louisiana and there have always been a

house member here or there who was willing to associate himself with the

militia movement or otherwise flirt with the extremes, right? But we have

never had the persistent neo Nazi and white separatists violent right in

this country associate themselves so openly and so lovingly with a serving

president.

And there`s been a lot of talk today and over the weekend about what that

association means for this president and how this president talks about

that movement. But I think it`s also worth looking at what that means,

what that connection to a presidency means for these neo-Nazis. What it

means for this thing we can`t get rid of, for this persistent source of

violence and extremism and terrorism in American culture.

We`ve seen that subculture wreak havoc in various ways by various criminal

means every decade we have existed as a country. We`ve never seen one

allied with a sitting U.S. president. What does that mean about where that

movement goes from here?

That`s ahead tonight. Stay with us.

MADDOW: On January 31st, a week and a half after Donald Trump was sworn in

as president, the mayor of Charlottesville, Virginia, Michael Signer, held

a rally outside city hall and in front of hundreds of people and a number

of what local news reports described as fairly vocal protesters. Mayor

Signer of Charlottesville, Virginia, declared that his city would be a

capital of the resistance. He then described ways in which he personally

as mayor would work to try to stop the president`s agenda.

This weekend, neo-Nazis and white supremacists and white separatists

marched on his city, marched on Charlottesville, the demonstrations turned

violent and then fatal. Mayor Michael Signer, the mayor who had declared

his city a capital of the resistance, was very clear about where he

believed those forces got their fuel.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR MICHAEL SIGNER (D), CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA: Responsibility for

this coarsening of our dialogue and for the invitation of open bigotry and

open incitement goes right to the doorstep of the president and the people

around him who chose to dance with the devil in their presidential

campaign.

These anti-Semites, racists, Aryans, Nazis, the KKK, they`re always in the

shadows, but, you know, they`ve really given – they`ve been given a key

and reason to come into the light.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: The White House says tonight that the president does not plan to

visit Charlottesville, Virginia, in the wake of this weekend`s mayhem.

Something tells me that he will not be missed.

Charlottesville Mayor Michael Signer joins us now from Virginia.

Mayor Signer, thank you very much for joining us. I know this is a very

challenging time for you and your city.

SIGNER: It is. Thanks, Rachel.

MADDOW: Let me just ask you –

SIGNER: Thanks for having me.

MADDOW: Sure, I`m happy to have you hear.

Let me just ask you what are you telling your constituents? How are you

talking to the people of your city in terms of explaining what just

happened and learning for it – learning from it and moving forward?

SIGNER: Well, obviously, it`s been – I mean, it`s been a weekend of

grieving and a prayer. Three people died who didn`t need to die. And, you

know, anybody who has been to Charlottesville knows this is one of the

world`s greatest cities. We were just recently ranked as America`s

charming city.

We have – we used to have a weekly newspaper called “The Hook” because

that`s the experience that people come here, they go school, they come

through and it hooks you and you want to spend your whole life here. It`s

very tolerant, progressive, inquisitive, dynamic city. We`re a Southern

city too.

And about a year and a half ago, we made a decision to start the hard but

really important work of telling the full story of race in our city and by

extension in America, and telling the truth about race. That work is so

important. It encompasses things like the Confederate statues that were

put here during the height of the Jim Crow era.

It also encompasses – like we put $80,000 toward rehabilitating an

African-American cemetery that`s right near the downtown mall. Those

people are just as much Founding Fathers and mothers of the city and of

America as the white folks have been in your history books.

So, we`re doing all this, but what it did was make us a target for the

forces who converged on us this weekend. These are literal Nazis, literal

KKK and they all came together in this kind of festival of hatred and

bigotry. It was very frightening. People died.

But the question, what I`ve been, you know, asked in the morning and

grieving today is, is what do we do next? What do we do now? And I think

we actually have a real opportunity to come together and make something of

this moment.

I`m reminded, you know, as I`ve been reflecting on it, it`s reminiscent of

what happened in charlotte with Dylann Roof. He came to that city and did

that horrific terrorist attack with the intention of starting a race war.

And what happened? You saw actually, a great flowering of racial harmony

and of unity there.

And I think you`re going to see the same thing here. That`s what I`ve been

working on today as we sort of are picking ourselves back up. That`s what

I`m hearing from the people of Charlottesville and it`s the right city to

begin to work on our democracy again.

MADDOW: There`s a real possibility that Charlottesville, at least in the

short term, will continue to be seen as a touchstone and as a plot of land

to fight over particularly by these groups on the right. I think it`s not

unreasonable to expect that they`ll try to come back in some ways to try to

show that they`re sort of holding their ground. What about lessons learned

in terms of the way this was handled this week, in terms of the amount of

violence, in terms of the choices that you have to make, in terms of

running the city in times like this?

SIGNERS: Well, first of all, I mean, remember that high moment when

McCarthyism collapsed. Our democracy has been through a lot. McCarthyism,

Jim Crow, segregation. We`ve come through it stronger through the test.

There was a moment when McCarthyism ended and it was the confrontation when

the attorney said to Joseph McCarthy, you have no long last no sense of

decency, sir. I think that moment happened this weekend for the alt-right,

having been normalized in American politics. Somebody, you know, people

died. The nation watched this. This was like Bill Connor turning the

hoses on nonviolent protesters in Birmingham.

There are those moments that happen in a nation`s vision and their

conscience when the worm turns, so to speak. And I really believe in my

bones that happened here in Charlottesville this weekend and it was time

for it to happen. It was time for this horrific chapter of normalization

of white supremacists, white nationalists, bigots, you know, coming into

the public sphere. They need to go. They need to go home and we need to

start turning the page.

So, I think is what happened here today. But there is really important

work that we have to do ahead.

MADDOW: Michael Signer, the mayor of Charlottesville, Virginia, and a man

who has not slept in several days, I know, dealing with a lot there. Sir,

thank you for helping us understand what you`re going through. Appreciate

it.

SIGNER: Thanks for having me.

MADDOW: All right. We`ve got much more to come here tonight. Stay with

us.

MADDOW: The president is back in his hometown tonight. It`s the first

time he`s been back to New York City to spend the night since he was

inaugurated as president in January. And this is how New Yorkers are

welcoming his home – welcoming him home. This is what`s going on outside

his house right now.

We`ve got some live – are these live images? Yes. We`ve got live images.

It`s been thousands of people who have been swarming around Trump Tower

over the course of the evening tonight basically to protest the president`s

return home. People have been parked outside Trump Tower for hours now.

The crowds have been big and loud. They`ve been moving around midtown

Manhattan. They`re not been showing signs of fizzling out any time soon.

And given the first seven months of his administration, him coming back to

New York to spend the night since the first night of his inauguration would

have had probably resulted in some version of this demonstration in any

case. However, the proximate cause, proximate catalyst for people marching

to his front door tonight has been what happened this weekend in Virginia,

and the president`s grudging response, his lack of a response to the neo-

Nazi white supremacist demonstration in Charlottesville this weekend and

the violent attack there that left one counterprotester, left 19 people

injured, left two police officers dead in a helicopter crash while

monitoring events.

The protests tonight in New York are not the first reaction that we have

had to Charlottesville as a country. As the news started to filter into

people`s news this weekend, people took to the streets everywhere.

In Seattle, Washington, people marched on the streets of the city carrying

a giant replica of the U.S. Constitution. That march was in solidarity

with the protesters who showed up to confront the white nationalists in

Charlottesville. Hundreds of people turned out protesting in Seattle.

Ultimately, police used pepper spray to break up the crowd in Seattle.

That was yesterday. That was Sunday in Seattle.

In Denver, hundreds of people gathered for a rally under a statue of Martin

Luther King Jr., they marched two miles to the state capitol. Buckets of

rain and hail started falling from the sky in the middle of the Denver

march but they kept going.

In San Francisco, people marched down the street chanting, rise up for

Charlottesville. Once it got dark in San Francisco, people lit candles and

stood in silence. Totally quiet except for one street performer playing

the trumpet, I think it is. A little ways off from the distance.

All over the country this weekend, they – people railed against the neo-

Nazis and white supremacists who demonstrated in Charlottesville on

Saturday and on Friday night. Protesters surrounded a Confederate statue

in Richmond, Virginia, also in Baltimore, Maryland, also in Atlanta,

Georgia.

There were protests in Jacksonville, Florida, also in Chicago, Illinois.

Also in Tarrytown, New York. Also in downtown L.A. On the steps of Los

Angeles city hall.

Also want to show you this footage from tonight this is Durham, North

Carolina, just a few hours ago. Protesters ripping down a Confederate

monument that had been outside the courthouse in Durham since the 1920s.

Protesters taking out their anger on the confederate statute there.

What happened in Charlottesville this weekend has been a flash point across

the country. As I said, protests continued tonight, showed no signs of

slowing down any time soon. We`ve got our eyes on a lot of different

places where protests were unfolding tonight, including in the streets of

New York City, outside the president`s apartment.

We will keep you updated as more develops. Stay with us.

MADDOW: The terrorists` tactic of driving vehicles into crowds of people

is something we have started to recognize in the past few years as a

hallmark of al Qaeda and later ISIS. Al Qaeda`s magazine “Inspire” was the

first to start calling on its supporters in English to mount attacks like

this in the West, in the name of al Qaeda. They called on al Qaeda

supporters to use the simplest and most available heavy weaponry that most

people have access to, which is a car or a truck. That was al Qaeda

magazine in the fall of 2010 repurposing a Ford truck ad to tell their

followers to use vehicles, cars and trucks to drive into crowds of people

to help al Qaeda accomplish their terroristic objectives.

After al Qaeda, ISIS also promoted this type of attack and it`s actually

been used a lot in recent years, particularly in Europe. There have been a

lot of instances of al Qaeda and ISIS-inspired terrorists using cars,

trucks, and heavy trucks to try to kill people on the street. The worst

incident, of course, is what happened in Nice last summer on Bastille Day.

That one killed 86 people.

This attack this weekend by an apparent Nazi sympathizer killed a 32-year-

old woman, injured dozens of others. Tactically speaking, this was an al

Qaeda-style vehicle attack, a man plowing into a crowd of people using his

car. But because of the type of gathering this was, because of what we

know about the perpetrator, there`s also something very home grown about

what just happened here.

Tactically, it looks like international terrorism. As Americans, though,

we know this as the latest violent manifestation of a violent white

supremacist infection that we`ve been unable to eradicate in our country

forever.

Joining us now for some perspective on the history and evolution of that

movement is Carol Anderson. She`s the author of “White Rage: The Unspoken

Truth of Our Racial Divide.” She`s a professor of African-American studies

at Emory University. Her story today in “The Guardian” newspaper is called

“America is hooked on the drug of white supremacy. We are paying for that

today”.

Professor, it`s a real pleasure to have you with us tonight. Thanks for

being here.

CAROL ANDERSON, PROFESSOR OF AFRICAN-AMERICAN STUDIES, EMORY UNIVERSITY:

Thank you so much for having me.

MADDOW: I wanted you to be with us tonight because I was very much struck

by your perspective on this as something that we can`t kick as a country,

something that we have an ongoing problem with that seems to be getting

worse but it`s something that we sort of latently have. Can you just give

us your perspective on this?

ANDERSON: Yes, the way that the article came about, I was trying to figure

out how is it that we see it but we`re not being able to in fact move

forward. So, we have the Republican Party, that is the party of patriots.

But we see these elements say with the Russia investigation.

We see the kind of incompetency but we`re not seeing any kind of pushback

and I couldn`t figure that out. And I couldn`t figure out why his

supporters were so rabidly for him although a lot of the things in the

swamp, didn`t get drained. In fact, it got filled up. How did that

happen?

And as I began to look through it, it began to strike me the way that an

addiction works. And that is, is that you need the drug so badly that

nothing else matters.

And so, family doesn`t matter. God doesn`t matter. Country doesn`t

matter. Your friends don`t matter. Your home doesn`t matter.

You need that drug so badly. So, as I started looking at this, that`s what

I saw happening with this drug of white supremacy. And like with

addiction, it`s not like everyone is addicted to it but it affects everyone

around it and that`s where we are right now as a society.

MADDOW: And so, continuing with this analogy, this metaphor that you`re

using here, are you effectively arguing that white supremacy is so

politically potent, so emotionally potent and emotionally resonant for

white Americans and for politicians who are sort of tapping into it that

once they start doing that, they can`t function in normal politics?

ANDERSON: Yes. I really am saying that. When you begin to look at when

white supremacy has really come to the fore as a full-blown operating

principle in American society as the way that the government just openly

functions, then what you begin to see is that things go so far off the

rails. The language that we use about American democracy is so far removed

from the way that we are actually doing it.

And so when I look at, for instance, I`ll go back to the Republican Party

and the Southern strategy. Here where you had disaffected whites,

particularly of the solid Democratic South, but also from the beginning

emerging Rust Belts in the North and the Midwest, beginning to move out of

the Democratic Party, because of the civil rights act, because Lyndon

Johnson said African-Americans actually are U.S. citizens for all intents

and purposes, that that movement – the Republicans brought that toxin into

their party.

And at first, it was just a little bit, a little hit every now and then.

But as we saw, it became more and more virulent with each strain, each time

they took a hit off it, it was like the base became more – moved further

to the right, more white supremacists, more rigid, more hard line so that

there was no place in the Republican Party for the moderates, for, for

instance, a Nelson Rockefeller, for example. You won`t find a Nelson

Rockefeller now. That movement to the right is what led us into Trump,

that trawling in the ground of white supremacy, taking that hit, thinking

that you can only be a weekender and dabble in it but in fact it has taken

over.

What we have to do as a society is begin to purge that out. It`s almost

like we need a 12-step program. The first step of that is to admit that we

have a problem. That`s the first step.

MADDOW: Carol Anderson, the author of “White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of

Our Racial Divide”, the chair of African-American studies at Emory

University – Professor, I really appreciate your being with us tonight.

Reading your words about this, reading your book, reading your argument

today in “The Guardian” has helped me think about this with a lot more

clarity. And I appreciate you helping us understand it tonight.

ANDERSON: Oh, thank you so much.

MADDOW: Thank you.

ANDERSON: All right. We`ve got more ahead tonight, including a couple of

important developments today that got kind of submarined in the news

because of the reaction that`s happening to Charlottesville that I think

are likely to drive the rest of the week, at least in terms of what the

White House is most worried about.

That`s next. Stay with us.

MADDOW: Do you want to know why we don`t do “Cocktail Moments” on this

show on Friday nights anymore? Honestly, it`s because nobody needs any

more encouragement to drink over and above what is being offered by the

world on a daily basis these days.

Por ejemplo, this past Friday night. This past Friday, the president

randomly started threatening that he might order the U.S. military to

invade Venezuela. That was separate and apart from the threats to start a

nuclear war with North Korea.

Then, asked to respond to the Russian president kicking out more than 700

people associated with U.S. diplomatic facilities in Russia, the president

responded by thanking Vladimir Putin for doing that. Thank you, sir. May

I have another?

The president also announced the completion of a new major overhaul of the

nation`s stockpile of nuclear weapons even though there has been no new

overhaul of the nation`s nuclear weapons. He announced it anyway. He also

spent three days attacking the majority leader in the United States Senate,

a member of his own party, at one point suggesting that Senator Mitch

McConnell should resign.

And that was also before the president responded to the neo-Nazi torch lit

rally and subsequent white supremacist terrorist attack in Virginia with a

bizarre statement that all sides are to blame. And all those things have

happened just since Wednesday. But don`t forget, John Kelly is the new

chief of staff and he`s whipping things into shape and really getting the

White House under control now.

There`s a lot going on in the news right now, frankly almost all of it

terrible. But as we head into this week, looking ahead at this week, there

are three stories that are cooking out there right now that are likely to

be uh-oh stories for the White House and that are all, therefore, worth

keeping an eye on no matter what else is going on, OK? Three stories.

One, first of all, there`s the news broken by the “The New York Times” this

weekend about the man who used to be the White House chief of staff before

John Kelly, Reince Priebus. Reince Priebus, of course, was just fired as

chief of staff after months of public and private humiliation from the

president. “The New York Times” now reports that the special counsel

investigating the Russia issue, Robert Mueller, is getting ready to

interview Reince Priebus.

Now, Reince Priebus was not only chief of staff for the White House for the

first six months of the new administration, he was also in a central senior

role during the transition, during the setup of the new administration and,

of course, he played a very key role as chairman of the Republican party

during the general election campaign and during the Republican primary.

Now, if you`re the Trump White House and you`re at all worried about what

the Robert Mueller investigation might turn up, you probably are not

psyched about Robert Mueller interviewing somebody who was, A, recently

fired and humiliated and publicly blamed by the president after, B, that

same person spent the previous 12 months sitting in on almost every

significant meeting that happened anywhere involving the president and his

top staff. That is a very bad combination if you`re worried about an

investigation, right?

A person with really good reason to want to spill the beans, who is also a

person who has a lot of beans to spill. So Mueller wanting to interview

Reince Priebus, and that causing major shpilkes in the White House, that is

one uh-oh story from the White House that is worth keeping an eye on.

Second uh-oh story for them, at least potential uh-oh story for them,

happened today in Israel. Back in April, “The New York Times” broke the

news that the president`s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in 2012 had done

hundreds of millions of dollars worth of real estate investing in downtown

Manhattan properties, using financing from the Steinmetz family in Israel.

Now, that is potentially a legal concern for Jared Kushner because of legal

proceedings in at least four countries that have put the Steinmetz family`s

money in the crosshairs due to allegations of bribery and money laundering.

The Kushner family real estate business has dropped its public association

with the Steinmetz companies, but they are definitely still in hock to them

for hundreds of millions of dollars, which is potentially a problem for

Jared Kushner if he did those deals with money that turns out to be dirty

and that he either knew was dirty or that he should have known was dirty

when he did the deals. We knew about that potential problem for Jared

Kushner as of April of this year.

Well, today, Benny Steinmetz got arrested in Israel, he and four other

people. Here`s “The Financial Times” today. Quote: Benny Steinmetz, the

Israeli billionaire, has been detained by Israeli police for questioning on

suspicion of crimes including fraud, breach of trust, money laundering, and

forging documents. Quote: Police said they`d been investigating a number

of people on suspicion that they had worked with their main suspect, who

officers did not name, to produce fictitious contracts and business deals,

including a real estate business in an unnamed foreign country in order to

transfer and launder money.

An unnamed foreign country where real estate`s being used to launder money.

Which foreign country is that?

It has been reported since June that special counsel Robert Mueller is

looking at Jared Kushner`s business dealings as part of his investigation.

If those reports that Kushner`s business interests are already under

investigation – if those reports are true, then these arrests today on

real estate money laundering charges – this may end up being another big

uh-oh story for this White House.

I said there were three. Here`s the last one. One more. Adam Davidson at

“The New Yorker” magazine has been doing some intrepid international

reporting this year on Trump real estate deals and the financing of those

deals and President Trump`s potential exposure for things like the Foreign

Corrupt Practices Act.

Adam Davidson has been doing great reporting on this beat all this year,

and he has just come out with a new story. And this new story apparently

has the White House`s hair on fire, so much so that one of the president`s

lawyers on the Russia matter, Jay Sekulow, has now told reporter Adam

Davidson on the record that if the special counsel, Robert Mueller, started

looking into this specific real estate deal, that Adam Davidson is

reporting on, the president`s lawyer says if Bob Mueller starts looking at

that deal, that would cause the White House to warn the special counsel`s

office that it is exceeding its mandate. And if the special counsel still

persisted in looking into this particular deal, the president`s lawyer is

now threatening to, quote, lodge a formal objection with Deputy Attorney

General Rod Rosenstein, who has the power to dismiss Bob Mueller and end

the inquiry.

The president`s lawyer is threatening that if this particular deal is

investigated by Bob Mueller, they might see that as cause to try to fire

Bob Mueller.

Sometimes I feel like the president`s lawyers are like big, flashing, neon,

red arrows that just wander the earth, pointing at stuff to be suspicious

about. Don`t look at that. Definitely don`t look at that. Don`t even

think about that. You want to know what this deal is and why they`re so

bothered by anybody looking into it? Me too.

Adam Davidson is going to be joining us here tomorrow night. Stay with us.

We`ll be right back.

MADDOW: The Department of Justice has very clear rules about when somebody

can apply for a pardon from the president. DOJ regulations say people

applying for pardons should wait at least five years after they`re released

from confinement before they ask the president for a pardon.

Nevertheless, today, we learned that President Trump is contemplating

bending that rule already, talking pardons already. Former Sheriff Joe

Arpaio, the anti-immigrant firebrand ex sheriff from Arizona was convicted

of criminal contempt in federal court two weeks ago. He was found to have

willfully violated a court order that would have ended his traffic patrols

targeting immigrants.

In 2011, Joe Arpaio was ordered to tell his department to stop those

patrols, but he didn`t give that order. He allowed it to continue for

another year and a half. And now, a federal judge has found him guilty of

criminal contempt.

He`s due to be sentenced in October. He`s 85 years old. He`s facing up to

six months behind bars, or not.

President Trump has now told FOX News that he is seriously considering a

pardon for Sheriff Joe Arpaio, saying it might even happen in the next few

days. He called Joe Arpaio a great American patriot. Quote: Is there

anyone in local law enforcement who`s done more to crack down on illegal

immigration than Sheriff Joe? He doesn`t deserve to be treated this way.

For his part, Sheriff Arpaio expressed surprise that Trump was aware of his

legal predicament but said he would gladly accept a pardon because he says

he`s 100 percent not guilty. This, of course, would be President Trump`s

first pardon if he issues one, a pardon which has a nearly 100 percent

chance of being very controversial, not to mention totally against DOJ

rules.

The ACLU has already said if President Trump follows through with the

pardon, quote, make no mistake. This would be an official presidential

endorsement of racism. Controversial presidential pardons and commutations

are not unusual. Lots of administrations have lots of controversies on

these issues. What would be unusual is the timing here if he follows

through on this promise.

President Trump will have hit the pardon button at warp speed relative to

his recent predecessors. President Obama, President George W. Bush,

President Clinton were in office nearly two years before granting their

first pardon.

But also, maybe, it`s just warming up the whole pardon idea. Last month,

“The Washington Post” reported that President Trump was already asking his

lawyers about his power to pardon his staffers and his family members, even

himself in conjunction with the Russia investigation. So, maybe he`s just,

you know, trying to work the kinks out, trying to get good at it before he

has to did it for the really important stuff. Buckle up.

That does it for us tonight. We will see you again tomorrow.

