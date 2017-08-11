The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 8/11/17 Why Trump may be worried about Mueller probe

Transcript:

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: And thanks to you at home for joining us this

hour. Happy Friday. I`m happy that you are here.

Cornelius Vanderbilt was one of the richest Americans ever. So much so

that his name is kind of sin anonymous with what it means to be a rich

person now, right? Vanderbilt.

Cornelius Vanderbilt was a self-made man. He was a New Yorker. He started

off as a kid running ferry services between Staten Island and Manhattan.

He worked his way up to running and owning multiple ferry services, and

then steamboat lines. Started off with regional steamboat lines, and then

ultimately he got to ocean going steamboats.

He hit the real pay dirt when he started to close the loop on

transportation. He got into the business of shipping by sea and also by

land. By the Civil War era, Cornelius Vanderbilt was one of America`s

great railroad tycoons.

Before there was ever a grand central station in New York City, there was a

Grand Central Depot that Cornelius Vanderbilt created as a terminal for his

train lines in New York City. To this day there`s a street that runs right

up one side of Grand Central Station that`s called Vanderbilt Avenue.

That`s named after him.

And for years, for decades, on the other side of Grand Central Station, on

the other side of it from Vanderbilt Avenue, there was another monument to

Vanderbilt that didn`t use his last name. It used his nickname. The

nickname that everybody used for Cornelius Vanderbilt was the Commodore.

Commodore is a high rank in the navy. Cornelius Vanderbilt never served in

the Navy, but apparently he got the nickname of the Commodore in his days

as a kid running those ferry services in New York harbor. The other guys

who worked the harbor alongside him called him Commodore basically as a way

of teasing him, and it stuck.

And then that kid who they mocked as the commodore grew up to amass one of

the largest fortunes in American history, the kind of fortune that leaves a

mark.

In 1917, right next to the then brand new Grand Central Station opposite

Vanderbilt Avenue, a huge new hotel went up. Thousands of rooms. It was

called the Commodore Hotel. It was named after Cornelius “The Commodore”

Vanderbilt. Had a statue of Vanderbilt right out front.

And that Commodore Hotel was one of New York`s big successful, shmancy,

centrally located famous hotels starting in the early part of the 20th

century and going on for decades. It was right next to Grand Central. It

used to be Cornelius Vanderbilt`s old Grand Central Depot. It became Grand

Central Station.

The hotel was right next to grand central station. The hotel was huge. It

did great for decades. It did great until it didn`t.

By the 1970s, about 100 years after Cornelius Vanderbilt`s death, New York

City was in what we have come to think of as its drop dead phase. The big

old Commodore Hotel right next to Grand Central Station, it was on its last

legs. Commodore Hotel went bankrupt in the 1970s, around the time that New

York as a city thought that it was going bankrupt too.

When a young New York developer decided that he wanted to buy the Commodore

out of bankruptcy and redo it, that became one of the biggest and highest

profile deals of that developer`s life. It was a big deal because the

Commodore Hotel was a big landmark piece of New York real estate right next

to Grand Central Station. It also had this poetic storied connection to

the great Vanderbilt fortune, you know, as New York City crumbled around

it.

But it was also a big high profile deal because that young real estate

developer put the city over a barrel in order to do the deal.

REPORTER: You want tax abatements, you want special treatment, and by and

large, you have gotten special treatment and tax abatements.

DONALD TRUMP, REAL ESTATE MOGUL: That`s correct.

REPORTER: He got very special treatment ten years ago when New York City

was thought to be going bankrupt. Trump, who was then a brash 28-year-old,

bought the dilapidated Commodore Hotel on 42nd Street just as it was about

to be boarded up. He gutted it, renovated it, and opened the Grand Hyatt

Hotel in its place. He convinced the city to give him an unprecedented $40

million tax break.

TRUMP: It now from a real estate standpoint is probably become the hottest

city in the world. People are flocking here by droves, and I guess a lot

of things had to do with it. Mostly, I feel it was the psychology of

making New York a winner as opposed to a loser.

REPORTER: It`s a nice line, but straight public relations. The tax

holiday that the Trump organization was given to build this hotel in 42nd

Street is worth $45 million. But Donald Trump wouldn`t dream of blushing.

TRUMP: Probably, it`s the greatest thing that the city ever did, and I

think the city is the first to acknowledge it. They went overboard. They

gave a tremendous break for the first time actually in the history of New

York. We got this commercial tax abatement. I would have never built the

development if I didn`t get the tax abatement.

MADDOW: Taking over that old landmark hotel when the city was in such dire

straits, that whole deal wasn`t just a private real estate deal. It

involved a whole lot of skin in the game from taxpayers. The arrangement

over that Commodore Hotel deal was that Trump would be absolved of paying

millions of dollars, over $150 million in property taxes that the city

otherwise would have collected from him.

In exchange, the city of New York was basically – they became kind of a

stakeholder. They were guaranteed a financial stake in the hotel`s

success. The city would receive annual payments from the hotel based on

how well the hotel did each year.

So, that was the deal. He doesn`t have to pay property taxes, but the city

gets a piece of the hotel`s revenue. And you know what? The hotel did pay

the city. The whole deal worked for a few years until it didn`t.

I mean, Trump got his side of the deal OK. He didn`t have to pay $150

million in property tacks. But by around 1986 the hotel was doing really

well. It was doing better than it had ever done before revenue-wise, so

the city was expecting the several million dollars they had been getting

from the deal each year thus far.

But starting in 1986, the payments stopped coming. The hotel just randomly

that year sent over a few hundred thousand dollars instead of the millions

of dollars the city was expecting. And that`s where the story gets really

good. I mean, it was bad. It was terrible for New York. It was bad

overall in terms of, you know, the balance of good and evil in the world.

But the story is good for us as Americans now in terms of trying to

understand what is happening to our government and to the American

presidency now and why.

This is why. This is Andrew Weissmann, a career prosecutor who made his

name helping to dismantle organized crime networks, including organized

crime rackets that were running schemes on Wall Street. One of those Wall

Street cases got him involved in the prosecution of the one-time member of

the Trump Organization, a man who played a key role in the development of

and the money behind the Trump Soho Project.

Weissmann also led the Enron task force, which unraveled that multibillion

dollar complex corporate con job. Andrew Weissmann now works for Robert

Mueller.

Then, there`s Lisa Page. Lisa Page is a former prosecutor with deep

experience in organized crime and money laundering, including working with

an FBI task force that has pursued money laundering cases related to Putin

connected and Paul Manafort connected oligarchs in the former Soviet Union.

Lisa Page now also works for Robert Mueller.

This is Greg Andres. He is the latest hire that we know of on the Robert

Mueller special counsel investigation. Until recently, Andres ran the

fraud unit in the criminal division of the U.S. Justice Department. He

specializes in money laundering, tax fraud, market manipulation,

corruption. Greg Andres is a big fish. He also now works for Robert

Mueller.

Three weeks ago, “Bloomberg” was first to report that the Mueller

investigation was turning to Trump`s business past. Trump`s business

transactions.

That night we called John Dowd, the president`s lawyer on Russia matters to

get his response to that news. He responded to us bizarrely. Mr. Dowd

told us on the phone that he did not believe that business transactions

were under investigation by the Mueller investigation. He told us he just

didn`t think that was true.

Then he told our producer who was on the phone with him, quote, this is the

last call we will ever have. And then he hung up. It was really weird.

But whether or not the president`s lawyer chooses to believe it or not, by

the end of last week, CNN was flashing it out. Quote: The FBI is reviewing

financial records related to the Trump organization as well as Trump

himself, his family members, his campaign associates. They have combed

through the list of shell companies and buyers of Trump branded real estate

properties and scrutinized the roster of tenants at Trump tower reaching

back more than a half dozen years.

That recent reporting about the special counsel investigation turning the

president`s finances to his business dealings, that comes on the heels of

months of reporting that the Mueller investigation includes the financial

and business relationships of Trump national security advisor Mike Flynn

and Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort. That storyline about Manafort, of

course, culminating this week with news that the FBI raided Manafort`s

Virginia home two weeks ago, reportedly targeting banking records and tax

information.

The president`s lawyer, John Dowd, may, in fact, now have heard enough to

believe that this is all real now, real enough that he wrote an angry 3:48

a.m. e-mail to a “Wall Street Journal reporter this week demanding that any

evidence that might have been seized from Paul Manafort`s home during that

FBI raid, any evidence seized in that raid must be suppressed.

That was free legal advice, by the way. Paul Manafort is not John Dowd`s

client. John Dowd`s client in this is the president, which you would think

wouldn`t give him enough time to be working for other people as well

apparently pro bono at 4:00 in the morning on a week night.

But here`s the tell. Here`s where history starts to help and where

something that otherwise doesn`t make sense kind of starts to make sense.

Look at the difference between how Paul Manafort and Donald Trump are

reacting here to what`s going on in the Mueller investigation. Paul

Manafort, the Trump campaign chairman, he has dropped his previous legal

representation as of last night. He has now set up a new legal team to

represent him. One that specializes in taxes, banking, foreign corrupt

practices act, illegal cross-border banking, all that sort of stuff.

His new lead lawyer is literally a certified public accountant in addition

to being a lawyer. That makes sense given the turn to the investigation

toward following the money.

In contrast, the president is not doing that. The president is not putting

together that kind of team. He`s got, like, the New York guy who handled

his divorce records and who threatens the “New York Times.” He`s got the

Christian right`s attorney who goes on FOX News a lot and who could

definitely defend the president very well if it turns out the president`s

major legal liabilities that he has put up a Ten Commandments tablet in the

Oval Office.

The president also has this new lead attorney, whose highest profile

financial experience in the past was having a hedge fund client not just

convicted, but given the longest sentence ever for insider trading and

whose more recent financial experience now appears to be those late night

misspelled emails about the wrong client that he is sending to the “Wall

Street Journal.” Although, hey, at least it`s Wall Street.

I mean, as this investigation into the president has turned into a follow

the money kind of thing, as it has turned towards financial matters, the

president has not tuned up his defense, his representation to meet that

kind of a challenge. He doesn`t have legal financial specialists on board.

He doesn`t have tax attorneys on board. I mean, like, even previous

presidents in other smaller scandals have had.

I mean, other presidents in smaller scandals have had people on board by

this stage going through the president and his family`s finances with a

fine-tooth comb, red-teaming any discrepancies or potential problems that

investigators might find there. Whether or not there is anything in

President Trump`s finances that will ultimately draw attention from special

counsel, it`s interesting, and notable that the president doesn`t appear to

be preparing any sort of financial defense against a special counsel team

that is absolutely chockfull of top notch financial specialists.

Why is that? Go back to the Commodore Hotel. When that deal between Trump

and the city of New York went bad in the 1980s because the city figured out

that he had stopped paying his part of the deal. When that went bad in the

1980s, something very unusual happened as a consequence of that fight.

Remember, Trump had made this deal to not pay property taxes in exchange

for giving the city a cut of the profits from the hotel.

When the city realized he wasn`t giving them their cut of the profits, they

didn`t just sue him to try to get their money. They got access to his

books. There was a city auditor`s office at the time, and, yes, Trump ran

a privately held company, just like he does now.

But he had this deal not just as a private deal. He had this deal with the

city, and so the city was able to get the books. The city was able to

audit the hotel. To this day, that Commodore Hotel scandal remains one of

the only times we, the public, have ever been allowed to see how the

president conducts himself financially in business.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: In the 1980s New York City officials say an audit found that

Trump and his partners in the Grand Hyatt Hotel had short-changed the city

out of $2.8 million.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It was an example of extraordinary flimflammery.

REPORTER: Auditors found Trump in this letter he signed, formally

authorized accounting changes that hugely understated the hotel`s profits

to lower what was owed the city in rental fees.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Sneaky? Oh, it was very sneaky. He cheated the city

of a substantial sum of money.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: That woman speaking there is Karen Bernstein. She was the New

York City auditor general at the time this all happened in 1986. And it

took a couple of years, tons of stonewalling on the part of Trump, but

Karen Bernstein and her team did audit and report on how Trump was running

that business.

And Bernstein`s public report concluded that basically Trump was running

two sets of books, one that was the real estimate of profits at the hotel,

and another set of books that they used basically just for this deal with

the city to try to maintain a front that showed that the hotel was broke

and didn`t have to pay the city anything. The city`s audit said Trump

used, quote, an accounting methodology that is both abhorrent and

distortive to make it look like the hotel owed the city less than it

actually did.

Now, ABC News and CBS News both went back last year and looked again at

this old dispute, when it became clear this might be the one window we

would get into how Trump does business. CBS got forensic auditors to look

at the findings. They described, quote, failures in basic bookkeeping, the

seemingly sudden adoption of irregular accounting methods, and efforts to

stymie officials.

In the course of trying to do this audit at the hotel back in the day, the

auditors in fact at one point were physically blocked from even being

allowed into the Trump Hotel to start the audit, and that went on for more

than a year. But quoting CBS`s report, quote, It was what the city`s

auditors discovered once they got inside the hotel that most surprised the

forensic accountants. What most surprised them of the amount of financial

information that was simply missing. The amount of missing information was

staggering.

Monthly ledgers that were supposed to show income and expenses. The

ledgers for seven months out of the 12-month year were simply gone. The

hotel said the ledgers had been sent to New Jersey and then maybe they were

lost in a flood?

The computerized version of those records, the hotel said those were sent

to Chicago, but after those records got sent to Chicago, somehow they just

disappeared. Sad.

The audit did get done. It was very, very ugly. All sorts of shenanigans

went on for years with this thing. At one point in the process, Trump

offered a job to the auditor`s brother so he can come work at the Trump

Organization. Oh.

The Trump side sued the city over releasing the report to the public. A

city clerk then conveniently mislabeled the case so it effectively got lost

in the files for years until after Trump had sold off his shares at the

hotel at which point another clerk came across the mislabeled case in the

files and resurrected it so the two sides could ultimately reach an

undisclosed settlement years later, once Trump was out of the picture. It

was just a disaster.

But if you are wondering why, now as an American citizen, if you are

wondering why, as president, Donald Trump is behaving strangely when it

coming to the special counsel investigation, consider that the potential

legal exposure of his financial dealings as a businessman, if that`s where

the special counsel`s investigation is going. That would be something

almost unprecedented in his entire 71 years of life.

I mean, obviously, he has not released his tax returns. A couple of pages

of some old state returns from decades ago. Two pages of one federal

return from 2005. That`s all anybody has seen of his taxes ever.

His business, the Trump Organization, it`s privately held, and it`s beyond

that infinitesimally divided into subsidiaries and shells to avoid anybody

seeing in to the numbers and the flow of cash. There`s also a Trump

Foundation, which as a nonprofit, they did have to make public disclosures

because they`re nonprofit. Those filings were such a line by line disaster

area that they became a full-time beat for reporters like “The Washington

Post`s” Stephen Fahrenthold, last year, ultimately earning David

Fahrenthold a Pulitzer Prize and showing the country how Trump illegally

used his nonprofit to settle lawsuits related to his businesses, how he

illegally used his nonprofit to make political donations that appear to be

tied to things he wanted for his business.

How he apparently used it is nonprofit as a way to use other people`s money

to pay for things like his son`s boy scouts membership fee, which was $7.

He also used his nonprofit a way to use other people`s money to buy

portraits of himself to hang up at his golf courses. I mean, that`s what

the financial disclosures from his nonprofit foundation showed.

That created such a mess for him that he actually tried to close the

nonprofit and New York state now won`t let him because they say if that

thing got shut down, it would interfere with an ongoing investigation.

So, that didn`t go well. I mean, and that foundation stuff, which was a

catastrophe, that`s just what happened when people got a peek at what is

supposed to be the do-gooder nonprofit part of his finances. The part that

he knew would have to one day be open to the public.

If it is true that the special counsel investigation is now prying open the

real business part of his finances, stuff he never thought would ever be

made public. It is worth knowing that we have had precisely one peek over

the years into what those look like.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It was an example of extraordinary flimflammery.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: Extraordinary flimflammery.

It`s also worth noticing that the president seems to be making no

preparation whatsoever to defend anything in his finances, to back them up,

to bring on legal representation that could help him even try to do that if

that`s what he wanted to do. I mean, the tiny window we have had into what

his – what is in his finances, makes that seem like an insane strategy if,

in fact, the special counsel is really going there.

What gives with that? Why does he think he doesn`t need to play defense on

this stuff?

America has always had rich guys. New York has always had rich guys. Some

rich guys have had fortunes big enough that for more than a century they

left a mark. In this case, modern history gives us reason to believe that

this New York fortune might leave marks of a different kind. Might leave

marks on the presidency.

Hold that thought.

MADDOW: David Cay Johnston is the Pulitzer Prize winning investigative

journalist who earlier this year got his hands on the only bits of Donald

Trump`s federal taxes that have ever been released. David Cay Johnston is

the reporter who obtained two pages of Trump`s 2005 tax returns which the

White House later confirmed were authentic. David is a specialist on tax

issues and financial reporting. He is also the founder of DCreport.org.

Mr. Johnston, it`s great to have you back. Thank you very much for being

with us tonight.

DAVID CAY JOHNSTON, FOUNDER, DCREPORT.ORG: Thank you, Rachel.

MADDOW: So, you saw my opening remarks there about the window that we have

had in the past into the president`s finances. Special counsel Robert

Mueller is reportedly looking into the president`s business transactions,

his financial transactions. You know – you know more about Donald Trump`s

financial past than almost anybody else on earth who is not named Trump.

Given what you know and gin what we now understand about the Mueller

investigation, it doesn`t strike you as strange that the president doesn`t

appear to be like red teaming his finances, having a legal team and

forensic accountants go through his stuff to try to build up his records

against whatever Mueller might find.

JOHNSTON: Well, any normal person, you would expect – let me begin by

making a very important point. Most people who are in business are

fundamentally honest. They may do some things here and there and cut

edges, but overall, they conduct themselves with honor.

Donald Trump has no honor. He doesn`t see anything wrong with the things

that he does. One of the reasons he may not be worried at all about what`s

going to happen is he now has the power of the pardon, which is pretty

close to unlimited. He can`t undo what has happened, and he has in the

past relied heavily on, well, the records are missing.

There are some missing documents. That`s a lot of what Ellen Bernstein`s

work was about. By the way, they found many of those supposedly lost

records eventually because they were diligent.

But, no, it`s not particularly surprising, but the important thing to keep

in mind here is to Trump, not paying you for work that you did, not

honoring a contract, cutting off the health care of your own grand nephew

and putting his life in jeopardy, what else could I do, would be his

attitude? You see this in everything he says and does.

MADDOW: David, in terms of what`s about to happen here with the Mueller

investigation, obviously we`ve seen, you know, this news that FBI agents

raided Paul Manafort`s home. They were reportedly after financial

information. We`ve had these reports about the grand jury subpoenas that

have gone out. Not just from Congress, but also from federal prosecutors

offices for Flynn and Manafort and their business transactions.

I mean, these are people around Trump who would conceivably be in a

position to be able to be witnesses if they were flipped on anything

untoward that might have happened with Russia during the campaign. The

kind of pressure that`s coming down from this team that Mueller has put

together with all these financial experts will be looking specifically –

not for matters of honor and not for matters of whether or not somebody is

savory businessman, but they`ll be looking for crimes.

JOHNSTON: That`s right.

MADDOW: Short of a pardon, is there a way that the president should be

preparing for that, that anybody should be preparing for that kind of

scrutiny?

JOHNSTON: Well, as you pointed out, he hasn`t picture exactly the folks

you would expect as lawyers to represent these things, and Mueller`s team,

you notice, is not heavy on counter intelligence. It`s very heavy on

financial fraud, on money laundering. And those are the areas where I`m

sure Donald is highly vulnerable. He has had several transactions with

Russians that make absolutely no business sense whatsoever. They only make

sense if they are part of fraudulent transactions.

There`d been numerous examples of people that got mortgages with no

underwriting because Trump told various bankers to do so. The story of the

clerk who misfiled in Manhattan. We had the mystery of the missing

Manhattan sewage that was crucial to his efforts that failed later to

develop the west side yards.

And I`m sure that Mueller`s people are going to discover lots of problems

with records being nonexistent or nonsensical. And so, of course, they`re

going to want to turn people, but those won`t just be people like Paul

Manafort. They may be clerks. They may be lawyers. They may be

accountants who Donald has persuaded one way or another to act improperly.

The system of corrupting people in business is not greatly different,

though less sophisticated, than what the Russians do when they try to

compromise someone over a period of time as it was clear they were trying

to do when they met with Donald Trump Jr. in June of last year.

MADDOW: David, in terms of the president`s legal representation, I am very

struck by as you were just describing, I am very struck by the expertise of

his team and the type of folks he`s brought on and the kind of work they`ve

done in the past, especially the contrast with the type of financial and

tax experts who Mueller has on his side of the ledger. If you were

advising the president in terms of how to put together effective legal

representation given what you know about his finances, what kind of legal

representation should he have? Who should he be lining up to defend him?

JOHNSTON: Well, he needs to be lining up criminal defense lawyers whose

background is in successfully representing people who`ve been gone after by

the SEC, by Preet Bharara and others. And, frankly, the best advice he can

probably get is if you haven`t lost records, lose them because those

records will come back to haunt you.

But records leave fingerprints elsewhere. If you`re involved in money

laundering, FinCEN, the financial enforcement group we have, which is

essentially IRS people, they are good at all the trillions of dollars

slushing around the world, finding a particular transaction, connecting up

the dots on things, and Mueller has the team and the resources to go and

pursue these things, and if they can just turn a handful of people,

especially if those people are smart enough to have kept something to

protect themselves if it went badly, they will not have a hard time doing

what Mueller`s job is to do and that`s to make a case or cases.

MADDOW: David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative

journalist, founder of DCReport.org – David, really appreciate you being

here on a Friday night. Thanks for your time.

JOHNSTON: Thank you, Rachel.

MADDOW: All right. Lots more to come tonight. Stay with us.

MADDOW: So, here`s the headline. North Korea attacks on U.S. military

bases in Pacific over bombers deployment. North Korea threatens attacks on

U.S. military bases in Pacific over bombers deployment. Quote: If the U.S.

is reckless misjudging the trend of the times and the strategic position of

the DPRK, all the U.S. military bases in the operational theater in the

Pacific, including Guam, will face ruin, in the face of all-out and

substantial attack to be mounted by the army of DPRK.

That was the threat, the weirdly-worded always over-the-top threat from

North Korea. That was the threatening headline about North Korea saying

they`re going to hit Guam. But that headline was not from today. It was

not from this week. It was from this time last year, this time last year

North Korea was threatening to shoot missiles at Guam.

It`s a very bad thing that North Korea is threatening to shoot missiles at

Guam. But if you have been hearing this week that the reason our president

is issuing these threats now to start a nuclear war with North Korea, the

reason the threats are so scary and the brinksmanship is so insane this

week, right, if you`ve been hearing that that reason is because of the

North Koreans crossing a new red line and threat to think shoot missiles at

Guam, it`s undoubtedly a bad thing that they`re making these threats, but

it`s not new. They threaten to shoot missiles at Guam all the time.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Today`s warnings from North Korea are the latest in a

series of provocative threats which have forced the U.S. and South Korea to

plan for possible military retaliation. The North Koreans claim they put

their long range missiles on high alert aimed at American targets in Guam,

Hawaii, and the U.S. mainland.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: That was not from this week. That was not from this year. That

was not from last year. That was March 2013, another time when North Korea

was threatening Guam and in that case they were not just threatening Guam

but Hawaii and South Korea and the U.S. mainland as well.

It`s really bad that North Korea`s threatening Guam. Guam is U.S. soil.

It`s really bad that they`re mounting those threats, but they do it a lot.

What`s different this week in terms of it feeling like we`re on the brink

of war like never before, what`s different is not that North Korea is doing

something they`ve never done before. It`s now how threatening their

behavior is. I mean, their threats obviously have to be taken seriously,

they always have been in the past, but we haven`t had weeks like this in

the past.

What is actually unprecedented, what is truly new is the behavior of the

American government, not North Korean government. President Trump threaten

war against North Korea again today, for the fourth straight day, and then

he announced that he will be speaking with the Chinese president tonight

and then I kid you not, he said, quote, hopefully, it will all work out

with North Korea. And then he proceeded to threaten North Korea again.

What he happened this week, this strange netherworld of threats and over-

the-top alliterative comments from the president about nuclear war, what

has happened this week is not because of something definitively new in

terms of the North Korean threat. All of what we`ve been experiencing this

week appears to have been sparked within our own government by a newspaper

article, by a “Washington Post” article that described one confidential

Defense Intelligence Agency report, a report that`s not been publicly

released. It`s a report that supposedly concluded that North Korea has

miniaturized a nuclear weapon and can fit one on a missile.

Now, the Defense Intelligence Agency might be right about, but they have

been exactly wrong about this exact thing before, and no other intelligence

agencies still now, all these days into this crazy period we`re in right

now, no other U.S. intelligence agencies have come out and made their own

case publicly that supports those same conclusions.

What does explain the president spending the last four days threatening a

war against North Korea? What explains such a change toward North Korea

when North Korea hasn`t changed really at all? What explains potentially

starting a war over this and threatening it every day?

Joining us now is Joe Cirincione, president of a global security foundation

called the Ploughshares Fund.

Mr. Cirincione, I know from an inside source that I am screwing up your

vacation which makes me particularly grateful that you are here tonight and

I`m sorry to your family.

JOE CIRINCIONE, PRESIDENT, PLOUGHSHARES FUND: Well, thank you very much,

Rachel. I`m in your state of Massachusetts, on Cape Cod. But it`s always

a pleasure to join you.

MADDOW: Well, I hereby wish you a tan and a blue fish tomorrow to make up

for all of this.

CIRINCIONE: Done.

MADDOW: Joe, I feel a little bit alone in the wilderness on this, which is

why I`m particular grateful you`re here.

CIRINCIONE: Yes.

MADDOW: Is it true that there is nothing substantively new from North

Korea? Obviously, North Korea is a military and nuclear threat. They have

been marginally advancing both in their missile technology and their

nuclear technology over the years. They had another missile test a couple

weeks ago.

But is it true there`s really nothing new that led to this week of this

incredible brinksmanship we`re seeing?

CIRINCIONE: Not this week. You`re right. They have achieved the

capability to launch a ballistic missile at the United States. They may

have the ability to actually a nuclear warhead on there. They don`t know

if it`s reliable yet.

But this – the last successful test happened two weeks ago. You didn`t

see this kind of reaction after they actually crossed the threshold. What

we have is a DIA intelligence assessment leaked to the “Washington Post.”

I don`t hear the Trump administration complaining about this leak.

It may be correct. I personally think that it`s more or less correct. But

we don`t know, the DIA should show their work. What we need is to have

unclassified version of this, and the other intelligence assessments that

are slowly leaking out. Let`s see why they`re holding these judgments.

Let`s have hearings in Congress, closed for classified information, open so

the rest of us can do this.

Remember, when we were in the buildup to the war with Iraq, there were also

these intelligence statements. It`s when they made an unclassified version

public that some of us doubted the intelligence, criticized this, show the

exaggerations. It didn`t work to stop the war, maybe we learned our

lesson. It`s certainly time for us to take a closer look at this

particular assessment.

MADDOW: Joe, the sort of common windows about the structure of how these

decisions are being made within this administration in this White House is

that while the president might be unpredictable and might be sort of

freelancing on these and issues saying things that come to mind for

whatever reason, there are adults on national security matters, H.R.

McMaster as the national security adviser, Secretary Mattis at the

Department of Defense. There are adults there, experienced national

security professionals and they are the sort of people who would make sure

the right processes were followed if the United States were going to come

to a war footing with an adversary like North Korea, or that we were going

to make a major change in our stance toward that country.

Is there any indication that those adults in the administration are doing

anything like that? Are you seeing any signs that there`s going to be an

effort to make a case to the public for what is – what is driving this

radical change and this brinkmanship from the president?

CIRINCIONE: I was very disturbed by the press conference today, to see the

president trot out his secretary of secretary of state, his national

security adviser, his U.N. ambassador, basically as props to sort of

validate his statement. And he made even more wild statements today, that

there was a military option with Venezuela. What is he talking about?

I don`t see any evidence that the real experts, the people who actually

know what they`re doing, what they`re talking about, have control over this

situation. They are being dragged behind by the president who seems to

make it up on the fly. When he says, you know, I`m not going to talk about

that, we don`t talk about that, what he means really is I don`t know what

I`m talking about. I just thought this up a minute ago. These words are

coming out of my mouth and I`ll leave it to my staff to adjust or explain

what I`m saying.

This is troubling enough when it comes to things like Venezuela, when it

comes to what could be the largest war we`ve seen on this planet since

World War II and possibly a nuclear exchange, this is downright dangerous.

This is not normal. This is bizarre.

We are witnessing the destruction of American grand strategy before our

eyes. We`re witnessing the collapse of American credibility. No, I don`t

think the adults have control over this situation.

MADDOW: Joe Cirincione, president of the Ploughshares Fund, thank you.

Giving us all a reason to need another vacation, even though some of us

just came back to one. I appreciate you being here tonight, Joe. Back to

your vacation with you right now.

CIRINCIONE: Thank you, Rachel.

MADDOW: All right. We`ve got much more to come here tonight. Stay with

us.

MADDOW: Let me explain a little bit about what just happened on our air

here. Moments ago, our nuclear expert friend Joe Cirincione, national

security pro, lifetime of experience in these matters, you might have seen

just a moment ago on this program, Joe Cirincione in the most polite and

professorial kind of way, he did lose his mind a tiny little bit about the

president of the United States, our president threatening a war with

Venezuela today.

Joe was not kidding about that. Here`s what he was referencing.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Can you tell us what you`re considering for Venezuela? What

options are on the table right now to deal with this mess?

TRUMP: We have many options for Venezuela. By the way, I`m not going to

rule out a military option. We have many options for Venezuela.

This is our neighbor. This is – you know, we`re all over the world, and

we have troops all over the world in places that are very, very far away.

Venezuela is not very far away, and the people are suffering, and they`re

dying. We have many options for Venezuela, including a possible military

option if necessary.

REPORTER: That would be a U.S.-led, Mr. President?

TRUMP: Say?

REPORTER: That would be a U.S.-led military operation?

TRUMP: We don`t talk about it, but a military operation and military

option is certainly something that we could pursue.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: Hear that, Southern Command? Hear that? Hey, Marine Corps, ready

to invade Venezuela? Ready to dust off those plans because the president

at his golf course tonight, apparently off the top of his head, announced

that was – what was the phrase? Certainly something we could pursue.

“Reuters” is reporting tonight that the Pentagon has not actually received

any orders from President Trump on a possible military option in Venezuela.

A Pentagon spokesman telling “Reuters”, quote, the Pentagon has received no

orders. They`re referring all questions on this matter to the White House.

That said, I think a lot of us would actually be grateful if people stopped

asking the president questions that could conceivably be answered with the

answer, yes, we can use military force there. Maybe just stop asking him

questions where that could conceivably be the answer because every time

somebody asks him a question like that, he thinks it sounds like a good

idea. So maybe just only questions about, like, animals or his family or

ties, only questions about ties from here on out.

We`ll be right back.

MADDOW: Happy Friday, everybody. I want to tell you that the great Joy

Reid is here tonight live right here after me. She`s doing “THE LAST WORD”

tonight. Also, the great Brian Williams is here live tonight with “THE

11TH HOUR” after Joy Reid, so there`s plenty of reason to pop more popcorn

and stick around for this evening.

But I want to tell you in addition to that, in addition to those fine folks

coming up, we have one more story that we`ve got for you tonight. It may

affect your plans for next week maybe. But the real reason you want to

hear it is that it`s a mystery, and who doesn`t love that at the end of the

week? That`s our last story tonight, last story of the week.

That`s next. Stay with us.

MADDOW: President Trump is supposedly in the middle of a 17-day working

vacation at one of his golf clubs in New Jersey, God bless him. But today

he announced a change in plans, which is – it`s a mystery.

Until today, this was the president`s official schedule. Sunday night he

was supposed to travel from his New Jersey golf club back to Trump Tower in

New York City, to spend the night at Trump Tower for the first time since

he was inaugurated. Home sweet home.

The plan was for him to stay at Trump tower, Sunday night, Monday night,

Tuesday night, until Wednesday. And then he was going to go back to New

Jersey, back to the golf club in New Jersey for the rest of the week.

Well, today, law enforcement in New York, the folk who`s help protect the

president while he`s at Trump Tower, they got word of a change in plans.

Politico.com was first to report that the president has no longer, well –

we don`t know how this affects everything else, but he`s now scheduled to

fly to D.C. on Monday, and that`s weird for more than just the reason that

he`s supposed to be on vacation.

The White House is undergoing renovations right now. The Oval Office is

empty. There`s no desk, no chairs. The walls of the office are all

covered up in plastic. Presumably part of this long vacation plan was

because the president had to get out so the workers could do their thing.

So why is he heading back now?

The president was asked about it today, and he said this: We have a very

important meeting scheduled. We`re going to have a pretty big press

conference on Monday.

We don`t know what it`s about. Here`s a really weird possibility.

“Bloomberg” has new reporting tonight, citing four sources saying that,

quote, some White House and Republican officials are exploring the idea of

putting Democratic Senator Joe Manchin in charge of the Energy Department.

Current secretary of energy is former Texas Governor Rick, oops, Perry.

He`s apparently among the candidates to replace John Kelly at the

Department of Homeland Security. They`re citing three people familiar with

the deliberations.

Now, the homeland security job is open because John Kelly became the

president`s new chief of staff. So maybe what`s happening on Monday is

they`re announcing the start of musical chairs? Senator Manchin leaves the

Senate to go take Rick Perry`s job. Rick Perry leaves his job to go take

John Kelly`s old job. But then who would take Senator Manchin`s old job,

the Senate seat from West Virginia?

Well, the person who would get to pick Joe Manchin`s replacement in the

Senate is that state`s governor, Jim Justice who, remember, just switched

parties and is now a Republican. And presumably newly minted Republican

Jim Justice would put a Republican in that Senate seat that up until now

has been held by Democrat Joe Manchin. That would matter because it would

put the president and the Republicans one vote closer to getting key

legislation through like, say, killing health care.

So, Manchin, of course, is a conservative Democrat. He`s facing a tough

re-election battle in 2018. Tonight, his office is saying he has not had

any recent conversations with the administration about the energy position.

So, it`s a mystery. We`ll see if this very important meeting and this

pretty big press conference on Monday involves Joe Manchin and this very

dramatic partisan musical chairs. We will find out on Monday. Meanwhile,

watch this space.

That does it for us tonight. I will see you again on Monday.

Now, it`s time for “THE LAST WORD” with the great Joy Reid sitting in for

Lawrence.

Good evening, Joy.



