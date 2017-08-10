The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 8/10/17 Financial connections of Paul Manafort

Transcript:

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: And thanks to you at home for joining us this

hour.

There`s lots going on tonight.

Before we get started with some of the news that has been breaking late

into this evening, including new news about the Russia investigation, about

the president`s former campaign chair, about the legal trouble he appears

to be in, we`re going to be getting to that news in just one second,

including with an investigative reporter who broke some of that news today.

But before that, I want to start off a little different tonight. I want to

raise one quick point of order on the North Korea story that we`ve all been

talking about, that everybody has been following all day and into tonight.

I expect it will be the main story in the news tomorrow and tomorrow night

as well.

We`ve got a really important guest here tonight on that subject. For

years, she was the senior Korean analyst and a senior linguist at the CIA.

She has a tremendous amount of practical experience in terms of dealing

with North Korea and the development of their nuclear program and their

missile program. So, we`re going to be joined by her here in studio later

on in the show tonight for the interview. We`re going to be able to talk

about this in more detail once she`s here.

But as I said, I just – I just want to stick one pin in one point before

we get there, and before we get to the other news of the day. Because we

have now, with the president`s remarks at his golf club today, we`ve gone

through a second day of the president further escalating basically his

overt threats of war against North Korea. And this is obviously a scary

thing. It`s an unusual thing.

But here`s the point of order that I want to raise. Why exactly is this

happening right now? And I don`t mean like in an existential sense. Like

what have we done to bring this upon us?

No. I mean specifically. What exactly happened to spark this huge change

in policy, these unprecedented threats in the last few days, this huge

change in America`s stance toward North Korea and its potential as a

military threat? What started this?

In the immediate specific sense, why is the president now threatening war

against North Korea? Where did this come from?

I mean, North Korea first tested a nuclear weapon 11 years ago, in 2006.

In the ensuing decade, they have had another four nuclear tests after their

first one. So there have been five nuclear tests in total over the last 11

years.

Last year, North Korea did 24 different missile tests. This year, they`ve

done 18 or 19 different missile tests already. So, you know, whether or

not any of that is particularly terrifying, none of it is new.

I mean, the missiles they`re testing are getting longer and longer range

which does mean their ability to hit farther flung targets could

potentially at least be advancing if these longer range missiles they`re

testing could survive re-entry and hit the target and be loaded with a

warhead and all of that stuff. Right.

But all of this stuff in terms of them testing missiles and stuff, this has

been happening gradually over time. So, again, what is it about these last

couple of days that suddenly has made the U.S. government, the U.S.

president, start threatening war in the most bellicose terms possible

against North Korea?

North Korea`s last missile test was two weeks ago. Why didn`t we start

threatening nuclear war against them then? Why did it start this week?

The reason it appears to have started this week is because of this article

from “The Washington Post” on Tuesday. That article described a

confidential assessment by one U.S. intelligence agency which reportedly

concluded that North Korea had miniaturized a nuclear device and could now

fit one onto a missile.

That “Washington Post” story came out on Tuesday. Since then, the

president has been making the over the top, bellicose, obliterative, overt

threats against North Korea. But the basis of that “Washington Post”

report, whatever the intel was that was the basis for “The Washington Post”

story, it has not come to light.

We had some vague assurances today from the director of intelligence and

from the CIA that there may be vague agreement within the intelligence

community on this issue, but there`s been no publication of any findings.

There`s been no formal assessment that we know has been made of these

matters.

We certainly don`t know of anyone that`s been made public. We haven`t

heard of one being provided in a classified setting. No other intelligence

agencies other than the one, other than the Defense Intelligence Agency,

the DIA, has apparently done a report on this issue.

And so, point of order, right? These last three days of literally nuclear

brinksmanship, as far as we can tell, the proximate cause of this, what set

it all off is one newspaper report of a single agency`s reported

conclusion, which has not been bolstered by other sources, that doesn`t

reflect any sort of formal stated view of the intelligence community.

And you know that one agency that supposedly produced this intel that

started this whole thing this week? That particular intelligence agency

has been wrong on this exact subject before. We talked about this on

Tuesday night. More than four years ago, in the spring of 2013, the

Defense Intelligence Agency came and said then in 2013 that they believe

North Korea had successfully miniaturized a nuclear weapon so they could

put one on top of the missile.

Maybe this is the same report they issue every four and a half years

assuming that we`ll forget they did it before and some day, it will be

true. But they have been wrong about this before.

And so, the whole world is on edge about this. It`s been very scary and

very distracting to see the way this new president and this new

administration has behaved this week toward North Korea since that

“Washington Post” report came out. There is something absolutely new in

terms of the way the president, our new president is talking about this

issue and the kinds of threats that he`s making.

But it is not at all clear that something new has happened in North Korea

that might reasonably justify this major change in the behavior of our

country. I don`t doubt “The Washington Post`s” reporting. As far as I`m

concerned, “The Washington Post” is one of the great wonders of the world.

It`s a national treasure at a minimum.

But I think it`s worth noting that these overt, scary threats of war that

we`re now getting from our own government are based on unconfirmed,

uncorroborated, reported conclusions from a single intelligence agency that

notably and very publicly has been wrong on this exact issue before. And

when the Defense Intelligence Agency was wrong about this issue in 2013, it

didn`t end up being that big of a hairy deal because the Obama

administration didn`t take it and run with it and say, oh, this one

intelligence agency says something. That`s a reason to suggest that we`re

going to start World War III.

No, they reacted to it by saying that`s just one agency, not the view of

the intelligence community. And if you ask us for a unified view from our

government, no, we do not believe that is true. This time, though, it`s

the exact same agency putting out the exact same conclusion again basically

on their own, and we`re having a completely different response.

This time, the ratio between the size of that catalyst and the size of the

administration`s response is a very, very, very, very, very large ratio.

This existential dread and worry that we have been experiencing, that the

world has been experiencing about this stuff between our president and the

North Korean leadership, the threatened potential start of war, it`s all

based on intel we have never seen that apparently doesn`t have any backup

from any other U.S. intelligence agencies or any other countries.

So, again, we`ll be talking in detail with somebody who has real earned

expertise on the North Korea issue later on in the show tonight. But as we

continue to watch the threats and the bluster and the chaotic kinetic

activity from this administration on North Korea, I just think it`s worth

noting that we have no idea whether the radical change in behavior by our

own government is actually based on anything real.

So, I just wanted to put that at the top of the show. Stick a pin in that.

We`re coming back to that a little later in the show tonight.

But, as we were getting ready to start the show tonight, there was a flurry

of news about the Russia investigation. We`re going to have a special

report on tomorrow`s show about why President Trump at a personal level,

why he might be particularly nervous about the turn the Robert Mueller

special counsel information seems to be making toward investigating banking

and business practices and financial transactions. We`re going to have a

special report on the president`s particular concerns about the

investigation taking that turn. If you were not planning on watching

tomorrow night`s show because you had like a hot Friday night date or

something, here`s your fair warning that maybe you`re going to be washing

your hair instead.

You just make it a Saturday night date or something. I will write you a

note. We`re going to have the special report tomorrow basically on why

there is a big uh-oh for the president himself with things turning towards

finances.

Today, of course, “Bloomberg” reported that the special counsel headed by

Robert Mueller, that investigation is absolutely going down the financial

and banking path when it comes specifically to Trump`s campaign chairman

Paul Manafort. Quoting from the “Bloomberg” report, Mueller`s team of

investigators has sent subpoenas in recent weeks from a Washington grand

jury to global banks for account information and records of transactions

involving Manafort and some of his companies.

We`re going to be talking with Greg Farrell, one of the investigative

reporters from “Bloomberg” who broke that story today about what those

subpoenas mean and what Paul Manafort`s options may be in terms of

responding to those or not.

The pressure on Paul Manafort right now we know must be intense. Last

night, politico.com reported that the Mueller investigation was squeezing

one of Paul Manafort`s family members, his son-in-law, with an eye toward

getting his son-in-law to become a cooperating witness against his father-

in-law, Paul Manafort. Today, CNN follows up that reporting with news that

Paul Manafort`s son-in-law has in fact met with federal prosecutors on

these issues and that, of course, comes on the heels of news first broken

by “The Washington Post” that the FBI launched a predawn raid at Paul

Manafort`s home in northern Virginia.

Now, the president himself was asked about that FBI raid today, and he gave

a response that – not even within hours, within minutes started to

factually fall apart.

REPORTER: Mr. President, was it appropriate for the FBI to raid the home

of Paul Manafort predawn?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I thought it was a very,

very strong signal or whatever. I know Mr. Manafort – I haven`t spoken to

him in a long time, but I know him. He was with the campaign for a very

short period of time, relatively short period of time.

But I`ve always known him to be a good man. I thought it was a very, you

know, they do that very seldom. So I was surprised to see it. I was very,

very surprised to see it.

REPORTER: Have you spoken with the FBI, sir?

TRUMP: We haven`t really been involved.

MADDOW: We haven`t really been involved.

So, the president kind of minimizing the role of his campaign chairman in

the campaign saying, yes, you know, for a short period of time he was

running my campaign. And then saying about this raid, oh, you know, we

haven`t really been involved.

The president made those remarks today in the 4:00 hour Eastern Time. At

5:03 p.m. Eastern Time he was proved very dramatically wrong in that

assertion. At 5:03 p.m., “The Wall Street Journal” published this story,

see the headline there, “Trump attorney calls FBI`s raid on Manafort`s home

a gross abuse.”

While the president was declaring that we have no involvement whatsoever in

whatever is going on with Paul Manafort and this FBI raid. While the

president was declaring that, “The Wall Street Journal” was busy uploading

this story, letting the cat out of the bag that despite what the president

was saying about we have no involvement in this, in fact, the president`s

lawyer, a man who is apparently serving as his lead attorney on Russia

matters, John Dowd, he`s absolutely involved in Paul Manafort and

specifically on that question of the FBI raid that was carried out in

conjunction with Bob Mueller`s investigation.

Apparently at 3:48 in the morning this morning, the president`s lawyer John

Dowd was up and sending misspelled e-mails to “The Wall Street Journal”,

ripping that FBI raid, ripping Bob Mueller and making all sorts of legal

allegations and legal threats about the Mueller investigation and the FBI`s

treatment of Paul Manafort.

Quote: This extraordinary invasive tool was employed for its shock value to

try to intimidate Mr. Manafort and bring him to his needs. According to

“The Wall Street Journal,” the president`s attorney then said that the raid

on Manafort`s home was extraordinarily invasive and a gross abuse. He

alleged that the FBI, quote, seized privileged and confidential materials

prepared for Mr. Manafort by his counsel to aid him in his cooperation with

the congressional committees.

The president`s lawyer said, quote, these failures by special counsel to

exhaust less intrusive methods is a fatal flaw in the warrant process and

would call for a motion to suppress the fruits of the search.

So, this is not Paul Manafort`s lawyer sending these complaints. This is

the president`s lawyer. This is president Trump`s personal lawyer

threatening his motion to suppress the fruits of the raid on Paul

Manafort`s house, sending that e-mail just before 4:00 in the morning today

warning about Paul Manafort being right to his needs.

I mean, you know, it`s whatever you make about the truthfulness of

statements here, this is bad strategy by the president and his legal team.

You shouldn`t have the president making a manifestly different

representation of this relationship than the president`s lawyer, right?

Paul Manafort is somebody who the president is now calling Mr. Manafort,

saying, yes, I think I remember him, trying to claim he was only involved

in the campaign for a very short period of time.

The president very clearly trying to distance himself from Manafort, saying

explicitly, we have no involvement whatsoever in these Paul Manafort legal

troubles with the special counsel and this FBI raid. Well, we know that is

not true because the president`s lawyer proves it not to be true.

So, the president`s lawyer and the president being on completely different

pages on this very basic issue is a bad sign in terms of what kind of

representation the president is getting in terms of his legal

representation on this very serious issue. Why is the president`s lawyer

weighing in on Paul Manafort`s behalf like this in this angry e-mail to

“The Wall Street Journal”? Paul Manafort is not his client. That, too, is

a question about the quality of the president`s legal representation.

It`s also an interesting question about Paul Manafort`s legal

representation which frankly has always had something a little hinky about

it. I don`t want to make too big of a deal out this, but I got to tell

you, we saw this coming and now it has fallen apart. In the middle of last

month, you might remember a story that we did about this law firm, Wilmer

Hale, right?

Wilmer Hale is a big, famous, prestigious American law firm. One of its

highest profile partners is – was Robert Mueller. Robert Mueller left

Wilmer Hale, cashed in his partnership there in order to take his job as

special counsel.

And Wilmer Hale has gotten itself into a little bit of a quandary around

the Russia investigation because there`s Bob Mueller having just left as a

named partner of the firm to be the special counsel on Russia while one of

Wilmer Hale`s other very high-profile partners, another high ranking

government official, is a lawyer named Jamie Gorelick.

For a long time, Jamie Gorelick has been the lead counsel for Jared Kushner

in all sorts of different matters, including the Russia investigation.

Now, Bob Mueller technically quit his role at that firm in order to become

special counsel but that`s still becomes sort of a dicey issue for Wilmer

Hale, right? Is it OK if you`re a big law firm to have your highest

profile partner and your highest profile former partner working on opposite

sides of a major case like this, right? That`s a dicey issue, right?

That`s an arguable issue in terms of the legal ethics of that and the

practicalities of that.

So, we did a story about this last month. In the middle of last month, in

fact, Jamie Gorelick, Jared Kushner`s lawyer, had to step aside as Jared

Kushner`s lead counsel on matters related to the Russia investigation. I

mean, she continues to represent him on other things. But when it comes to

Russia, that conflict because of Bob Mueller`s association with Wilmer

Hale, with her law firm, she had to step aside. Let somebody else take

other Russia issues for Jared Kushner.

And the whole reason we brought it up last month, I remember saying on the

air, I`m going to figure this out. This makes no sense. The whole reason

that has stuck in my craw and the reason we brought that up on the show is

because that problem being settled around Jared Kushner`s legal

representation raised a really big question for Paul Manafort. Because

Jared Kushner lost his main Russia lawyer last month because of that

conflict because she worked at Bob Mueller`s old law firm. That was seen

as a conflict.

But you know who else worked at Bob Mueller`s old law firm? Paul

Manafort`s lawyer. So, why did Jared have to lose his Russia lawyer

because that lawyer worked at Wilmer Hale but Paul Manafort got to keep his

Russia lawyer who also worked at Wilmer Hale?

It didn`t make any sense there could be a conflict there for Jared but not

for Paul Manafort. It never made any sense. I`m going to figure this out.

Today, we figured it out. Today, those pieces all either fell into place

or fell apart, depending on how you look at it. We started to get reports

earlier this evening that Paul Manafort`s legal representation was getting

a big shakeup.

We actually called Paul Manafort`s attorney at Wilmer Hale, we called Reg

Brown, to ask if those reports we were true. He hung up on us.

And then within about an hour, it was official. Paul Manafort has now

dropped his lawyer on the Russia investigation. Reg Brown at Wilmer Hale

will no longer be representing Paul Manafort on Russia. Instead Paul

Manafort has a new legal team representing him on Russia.

One of his lead lawyers has a resume and a list of areas of expertise that

gives you a very, very clear indication of what Manafort thinks his

representation needs are right now. Manafort`s legal team will now be led

by an attorney who spent years as a – first, his name is Kevin Downing.

He spent years as a prosecutor in the tax division at the Justice

Department.

Look at the list of his areas of practices. His areas of practice include

the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, tax fraud, violation of the Bank Secrecy

Act, mortgage fraud, tax shelter litigation, illegal cross border banking

and congressional investigations. It`s like if you created a doll out of

spare parts specifically to answer all of Manafort`s potential legal

concerns. And I should mention, he`s a certified CPA, which seems smart.

Paul Manafort`s new legal team will include one other prominent lawyer. Do

you know the name Clair George? That`s not the lawyer but that`s an

important part in understanding who the lawyer is. Clair is very rarely a

man`s first name but in this case it is.

Clair George is famous for a decades-long, swash-buckling James bond career

at the CIA. But what Clair George is most famous for is the way his career

ended. Clair George, in 1992, became the first ever senior CIA official to

be convicted of felony offenses for crimes he committed while serving in

his position at CIA.

Clair George was the third ranking official at the CIA. He was deputy

director of operations when he was charged with multiple felony counts in

conjunction with the Iran/Contra affair. Ultimately, Clair George was

convicted of perjury and lying to Congress in December 1992.

Here`s the kind of ah-ha moment about that history and Clair George and

what`s going on right now. Clair George was convicted in federal court in

1992 on December 9th. His tenure as a convicted felon however lasted only

15 days. Because on December 24th, that same year, 15 days after he was

convicted, on Christmas Eve, then President George H.W. Bush pardoned him.

And the lawyer who represented Clair George through that, who saw him

through being the highest ranking senior CIA official ever convicted of

federal crimes for his actions as a CIA officer but then immediately got

him pardoned by the president, that lawyer that saw him through the process

is named Richard Hibey and he will be the other tent pole holding up Paul

Manafort`s new legal team. Pardons.

The investigative reporter who broke this new news about the kind of legal

trouble Paul Manafort and the Trump campaign chair is facing, that

investigative reporter is going to join us live in studio here next.

SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R-FL), INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: In page six of your

testimony you say, the first thing you say is he asked what we could do to,

quote/unquote, lift the cloud, the general Russia investigation and you

responded that, we were investigating the matter as quickly as we could and

there would be great benefit if we didn`t find anything to having done the

work well and he agreed.

JIM COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: Yes, sir, he actually went further than

that. He said, if some of my satellites did something wrong, it would be

good to find that out.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: If some of my satellites did something wrong, it would be good to

find that out. I did nothing wrong, but if my satellites did, you guys

should get on them. I wonder who counts as a satellite.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I have always found Paul Manafort to be a very decent man. And

he`s like a lot of other people, probably makes consultant fees from all

over the place. Who knows? I don`t know. But I thought that was a very -

- that was pretty tough stuff to wake him up. Perhaps his family was

there. I think that`s pretty tough stuff.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: His consulting fees, they`re probably from all over the place. I

mean, who knows? I don`t know. Did I mention I barely remember the guy?

Yesterday, we learned that at the direction of special counsel Bob Mueller,

the FBI raided Paul Manafort`s home two weeks ago. They seized tax records

and banking records. We still don`t know exactly what the FBI was looking

for at Paul Manafort`s house or why they felt like they had to go after

anything with a search warrant and armed agents instead of just sending a

subpoena.

But today at “Bloomberg News”, Christian Bertelsen and Greg Farrell

reported that Bob Mueller, the special counsel, is apparently going after

Manafort`s financial information through multiple means. They report today

at “Bloomberg” that Mueller has also subpoenaed multiple global banks to

hand over their bank records on Paul Manafort and his businesses and at

least one of his business partners.

In addition to those subpoenas, “Bloomberg” also reports that the special

counsel has also, quote, reached out to other people, including Manafort`s

own son-in-law and a former business partner who happens to be a Putin-

inked Ukrainian oligarch, quote, in an apparent attempt to gain information

that could be used to squeeze Manafort to force him to be more helpful to

prosecutors. Prosecutors have reached out to those other people. Reached

out.

You know, an FBI raid, I get. A subpoena, I get. What does it look like

when a special counsel reaches out to you? I imagine that is like the

hands reaching out from under the bed to grab your ankles if you let your

feet dangle too far off the mattress. That`s probably just me.

Joining us now is Greg Farrell, investigative reporter for “Bloomberg News”

who broke this story today.

Mr. Farrell, thank you for joining us.

GREG FARRELL, INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER, BLOOMBERG NEWS: My pleasure, Rachel.

MADDOW: Reaching out. That – you report on the subpoenas to global

banks. I want to ask you about that in detail in just a moment. What does

that phrasing mean?

FARRELL: They are squeezing Manafort. They want the get any information

on him. The raid two weeks ago was also, if you will, a show of force.

They mean business and they suspect there`s something that is actionable

there.

And they are basically leaving no stone unturned in order to get the

message to Paul Manafort that, you know, they`re serious, and if there`s

any skeletons in the closet, even not necessarily related to the campaign

and Russia last year, they will have them. And therefore, it will

presumably pressure him to tell whatever he knows.

MADDOW: So that means they`re asking for informal – they`re asking for

interviews with these people? They`re asking for people to voluntarily

hand things over? Do we know if they`re pursuing Paul Manafort`s business

partners and for example his son-in-law by subpoenaing them, by putting

them under legal pressure?

FARRELL: I think at first, it`s just a request. Do you want to play ball?

So, we`ll see where it leads.

MADDOW: OK. Let me ask you about the global banks subpoenas that you

asked for. You reported that these subpoenas are demanding account

information and financial transaction records that involve Manafort and his

businesses.

Do banks have to respond to those subpoenas? There are bank secrecy laws

that might shield them in some cases, right?

FARRELL: Yes. But the bank secrecy laws only go so far. If in this case,

the Justice Department or a branch of the Justice Department issues a

subpoena, then the bank can disclose information that is normally kept

secret.

So, the fact that they asked for this information and the information of

one of his partners, Rick Gates, was significant because he and Gates did a

lot of business overseas. Gates spent a lot of time overseas. There were

lots of transactions back and forth and they suspect that – obviously,

they suspect there`s something worth finding there.

MADDOW: And the rules that govern the American laws, the potential

American criminal liability around overseas banking has a lot to do with

disclosure, right? Americans are legally obligated to disclose the holding

of foreign bank accounts?

FARRELL: Yes.

MADDOW: And so that any evidence they can find from foreign banks that

Paul Manafort hypothetically held foreign bank accounts and didn`t disclose

them to American tax authorities, to American banking regulators, that

could be potentially criminal leverage?

FARRELL: Well, yes. If not criminal, least leverage. They`re supposed to

disclose that, absolutely.

MADDOW: OK. From your reporting on this, and correct me if I`m completely

off base with this question, are you able to discern anything about the

kind of legal defense and legal representation that Paul Manafort has been

getting here? We saw these dramatic changes today in his legal

representation.

There`s also these interesting questions as to why the FBI went in and

raided his house and whether that followed subpoenas for documents they had

trouble getting, why it rose to that level. Are you able to discern

anything about the – how well-matched the two sides are of this legal

fight between Mueller`s office and Manafort?

FARRELL: No. Right now Mueller`s operation has been a black box. So, a

lot of us, including “The Washington Post”, which broke the news of this

raid, are getting this from other areas. And so, we don`t know exactly

what they`ve got, but we`re trying to piece it together by some of the

actions they`re taking and especially something overt like that. So, we`re

trying to figure this out as well.

MADDOW: OK. And last question. Am I right to surmise that some of the

reason this might be moving fast and we can see all of the moving parts

related to Manafort is that some of this investigation might have actually

preceded when Bob Mueller came on and started his special counsel

investigation?

FARRELL: Yes.

MADDOW: We`ve seen reports that there was a preceding investigation of

Manafort ahead of Mueller getting it.

FARRELL: Absolutely. Manafort has been looked at exactly here in

Manhattan and there are lots out there which make allegations against him,

and the Ukrainian oligarch and other individuals involving transferring of

funds and whether or not something was actually a real estate investment

or, you know, being used for some other purpose. So, there`s a lot of

material out there in the legal system, allegations that have been raised

in civil cases against Manafort.

And the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, up until Mueller came along, was

pursuing one angle of that.

MADDOW: And then the lead prosecutor from that office pursuing that went

to join Mueller`s team?

FARRELL: No – well, yes, the lead public corruption guy, absolutely,

joined Mueller`s team. Mueller has a lot of people from Brooklyn, a lot of

people from D.C., and, yes, the lead prosecutor for public corruption from

SDNY.

MADDOW: Greg Farrell, investigative reporter from “Bloomberg News”, I can

see dots connecting every time I talk to you. Thank you very much for

helping us understand it.

FARRELL: Thank so much. Appreciate it.

MADDOW: I really appreciate it.

All right. Much more to come tonight. Stay with us.

MADDOW: Russia recently kicked out 755 people who were associated with

American diplomatic facilities inside Russia, 755 people.

Today, President Trump responded with fury to that action by President

Vladimir Putin.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Mr. President, do you have any response to the Russian president

expelling 755 workers from our embassy?

TRUMP: No. I want to thank him because we`re trying to cut down on

payroll, and as far as I`m concerned, I`m thankful that he let go of a

large number of people because now we have a smaller payroll. There`s no

real reason for them to go back. So, I greatly appreciate the fact that

they`ve been able to cut our payroll for the United States. We`ll save a

lot of money.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: I`m sorry. I screwed that up. I said that the president

responded with fury. I actually just misread that in my notes. What I was

supposed to say is his response was furry. Not fury. Like less mad, more

cute.

I want to thank him for helping us out. I mean, admittedly, it`s hard to

know if maybe the president is kidding. It`s hard to know what`s a joke on

foreign policy from the new administration. What should be taken

seriously?

I mean, on foreign policy matters, theoretically, one of the ways you`re

supposed to check to see what the administration really means is to ask the

U.S. State Department. Like, for example, on this North Korea crisis, you

might ask the U.S. State Department, you know, which of the statements made

by the president and the administration on this issue is actually operative

as U.S. policy? You might go to the State Department top officials on the

subject and ask them. You might do that if there was anybody there to ask.

Senator Brian Schatz today tweeting this picture that`s just one of 11

pages of job openings at the State Department right now. Jobs that have

been filled. No nomination, no nomination, no nomination.

That said, at least we do have a secretary of state in place. So, maybe

from him at least we can get an explanation of what the administration

really means on this incredibly tense situation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REX TILLERSON, SECRETARY OF STATE: I think Americans should sleep well at

night. I have no concerns about this particular rhetoric of the last few

days.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: Nobody else works at the State Department, but at least we`ve got

a secretary of state who undoubtedly can speak for the administration on a

serious issue like this, right?

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

SEBASTIAN GORKA, WHITE HOUSE ADVISOR: You should listen to the president.

The idea that Secretary Tillerson is going to discuss military matters is

simply nonsensical.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

MADDOW: A White House adviser who nobody really knows what his job is,

still, though, works at the White House, saying don`t listen to the

secretary of state on these issues. That left the State Department itself

to try to clean it all up.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HEATHER NAUERT, STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON: I think that everyone has

clearly heard what Secretary Tillerson`s forceful comments have been and

continue to be on the issue of DPRK and other countries as well.

REPORTER: And they should be paid attention to?

NAUERT: I would think so. Yes.

He`s a cabinet secretary. He`s fourth in line to the presidency. He

carries a big stick.

REPORTER: And Dr. Gorka is where in that line of succession?

NAUERT: I don`t work with Sebastian Gorka. I have known him from a

previous life and a previous career, but I have not spoken to him about the

comments that he made. And let me just leave it at that. OK?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: Please, let me leave it – please, just – I`m going to leave it

at that. OK. OK. So that was reassuring.

And talk about reassuring, imagine how the people of Guam feel. Yesterday,

Secretary of State Tillerson was on his way to Guam, scheduled to be on the

ground there for a refuel when a reporter on board the plane asked him,

hey, North Korea is threatening to shoot missiles at Guam. Did you think

about maybe rerouting?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TILLERSON: Well, look, the North Korean missile capability can point in

many directions. So, Guam is not the only place that could be under

threat. No, I never considered rerouting the trip back. I do not believe

there is any eminent threat in my own view.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: I do not believe there is any imminent threat in my own view, says

the secretary of state, following a little more than 24 hours later by this

from the president.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: If he does something in Guam, it will be an event the likes of

which nobody has seen before, what will happen in North Korea.

REPORTER: And when you say that, what do you mean?

TRUMP: You`ll see. You`ll see. And he`ll see.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: You`ll see whenever he does whatever he`s going to do to Guam.

I mean, so, this is funny at one level, right? I mean, not funnily ha-ha.

It`s at least funny surreal. But it does leave us with a real question.

Obviously, this is ridiculously chaotic from what`s supposed to be the

world`s most powerful country, the leader of the free world, right? It`s

ridiculously chaotic and incoherent.

How dangerous is it, though, specifically on this crisis?

Tonight, we have somebody to talk to who can give us some answers on that

front. We`re lucky to be joined by somebody who spent years studying

exactly this, career intelligence analyst at the CIA. We`re going to talk

with her here live, next.

Stay with us.

MADDOW: Sue Mi Terry is now senior research scholar at the Columbia

University Weatherhead East Asian Institute. She was a career intelligence

officer. She served at the National Intelligence Council, and in the

Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

She was the director for Korea, Japan and Oceanic Affairs at the National

Security Council. For years, she was also a senior analyst on Korean

issues at the CIA and a senior linguist at the CIA.

Dr. Terry joins us tonight for “The Interview” because she is exactly the

person I want to talk to.

Thank you so much for being here tonight.

SUE MI TERRY, FORMER CIA ANALYST: Thanks for having me on again.

MADDOW: I really appreciate your time.

Let me ask about a concern that I raised at the top of the show tonight

that I am totally willing and able to hear you tell me I`m completely off

base about.

TERRY: OK.

MADDOW: Just want to tell you my concern. I feel like we`ve seen a

radical change in behavior from our own president in the last 72 hours that

appears to be based on “The Washington Post” report that came out on

Tuesday, which cited a Defense Intelligence Agency finding which we have

not seen, but which was reported by “The Post”, which said that (AUDIO GAP)

nuclear weapon.

(AUDIO GAP) is the only intelligence agency who has been cited as having

that finding. They also said that four years ago when apparently it wasn`t

true. Other intelligence agencies aren`t coming out and saying, yes, we

have also studied this and this is our finding, too. Other countries

aren`t coming out and saying that`s our finding too.

I`m troubled this is a huge change in American policy based on something

that seems very thin and might not be true.

TERRY: Well, I`m not sure if there`s a huge change in policy. But the

fact that they can miniaturize nuclear weapon, it`s been out there as

something they can do, North Koreans can do. And we have –

MADDOW: That they`re aiming at or that they have already done?

TERRY: Well, we don`t know. I mean, I have not seen the classified

reporting. But they could. So if not now, they will get there very soon.

And they probably on a short range or medium range, I doubt right now that

they can put it on intercontinental ballistic missile. So, that needs to

be clear.

But the concern is correct in that they will get there, if not now, very

soon.

MADDOW: And when you say they could put it on a short range or medium

range missile, my – I don`t know these things, but my understanding is

there`s one thing to get the nuclear weapon down to a specific size but you

have to make it incredibly durable to make it last all the way to impact on

an intercontinental ballistic missile. That goes on to the upper

atmosphere, has to survive reentry and all that stuff –

TERRY: Reentry vehicle, yes.

MADDOW: – and so, that`s just – that`s an order of magnitude different.

But right now, is it widely believed that they could put it on a short or

medium range – is it seem conceivable given the intelligence?

TERRY: It`s conceivable on a short range or medium range missile.

MADDOW: And that means that South Korea and Japan –

TERRY: Are already under nuclear threat.

MADDOW: Under existing, as far as we guess, existing nuclear threat from

North Korea?

TERRY: Yes, yes.

MADDOW: So maybe there`s a new intelligence finding in the United States

that they have further miniaturized it or maybe somehow hardened the device

that it could start linking up their ICBM capacity and their nuclear

capacity, but that`s a marginal increase in their abilities.

TERRY: Right. That`s why I don`t understand all of the hysteria because

the fact is they probably already have – they have nuclear weapons that

can target South Korea and Japan.

MADDOW: OK. When you see the president and the secretary of state and

White House advisers and the secretary of defense, all of these different

people saying very different things in terms of what they expect from North

Korean behavior, it`s that actually – it`s sort of comedic. Is it

dangerous?

TERRY: Very dangerous, because I think – just speak to incoherence in

policy – this dysfunction that`s coming out of the president Trump

administration, because, you know, crisis like this, you need to send a

very clear, unified message. And all of these competing, conflicting and,

frankly, confusing messages is only going to make the crisis worse.

MADDOW: Why? Why does it make it worse?

TERRY: Because it`s going to lead to miscalculation and misunderstanding

by the North Korean leader. So, imagine if Kim Jong-un thinks there`s an

attack coming his way and there isn`t. That`s going to lead him to maybe

preemptively attack us. So, I just think this really heightens the risk

for conflict, where we`re going to blunder into a conflict or war that

nobody wants.

MADDOW: How well do they understand American politics and American

personnel, political personnel –

TERRY: We can barely understand what`s going on. How can North Koreans

understand what`s going on?

And by the way, you know, Senator Graham recently said something about, you

know, how Mr. Trump told him that maybe if thousands are going to die,

thousands are going to die over there and not over here. This is deeply

troubling because what is it saying? Are South Koreans lives and Japanese

lives expendable?

MADDOW: Right –

TERRY: By the way, we do have 300,000 Americans living in South Korea and

Japan. Very troubling.

MADDOW: Dr. Terry, thank you so much for being here. I feel like I ask

you to come in always on very, very bad days. But thank you for helping us

understand. I really appreciate it.

TERRY: Thank you. Thank you for having me.

MADDOW: All right. We`ll be right back. Stay with us.

MADDOW: We have an update for a strange story we covered last night that

has gotten weirder today. CBS News Radio broke this alarming story

yesterday morning about U.S. diplomats in Cuba starting to experience

strange, unspoken symptoms that were so bad they forced those diplomats to

leave Cuba and come home. The State Department wouldn`t explain it, but

then one unnamed source told “The A.P.” that those Americans suffered a

possible sonic attack. Sonic. Something that could have caused permanent

hearing loss.

Well, more information has started to trickle in today. If you were

hoping, though, to look to our own government to help us understand what`s

happening to our diplomats, you would be looking for love in all the wrong

places.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Do you have any update – I know it`s just recent – on the

diplomats and the hearing loss issue?

NAUERT: I don`t have any information on that particular part for you. You

mentioned particular medical ailments. That is nothing that I can confirm.

REPORTER: Is the U.S. working with any other country to investigate these

incidents?

NAUERT: I won`t comment on anything related to another country.

Anything? Are we done with Cuba? OK. We`re done with this now.

I`m done with Cuba right now. I`ve answered all that I can for you. Hold

on. I`ve answered all that I can for you on Cuba. I know you still have

questions. I`m not able to provide you all of the answers, OK?

Investigation ongoing, period.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: My favorite part of that is when she says she won`t comment on

anything related to another country. You`re the spokesperson for the State

Department. We`re done with this now. Investigation ongoing, period.

Next.

Luckily, Canada is turning up some information on this story now even if

our own government won`t. Canadian media reported today that one of

Canada`s diplomats in Cuba fell ill as well and has been treated for

headaches and hearing loss, raising the possibility that if the American

diplomats were targeted in this strange way, they weren`t the only targets.

And then there`s new reporting from the “A.P.” now. The “A.P.” is now

reporting tonight that investigators looking into this aren`t convinced

that it was the Cuban government who carried out the supposed sonic attack.

Quote: Officials familiar with the probe said investigators are looking

into the possibilities that the incidents were carried out by a third

country such as Russia, possibly operating without knowledge of Cuba`s

formal chain of command. Even though the attack apparently happened in

Cuba.

Sonic weapons are indeed a thing. There are all sorts of terrifying

gadgets and devices that can render a person deaf without making a sound

that the human ear can pick up. Scary stuff if you want to keep yourself

up all night after reading something.

If some other country is using weapons like that to target American

diplomats, if Russia is targeting American citizens with some kind of sonic

ray in Cuba, that`s very strange, something we`re going to need to know

more about.

Even with these new details, though, we still don`t know exactly what

happened in Cuba. We don`t know what caused it, who was behind it, or how

serious it was. The only thing we know is that the State Department

doesn`t want to talk about it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NAUERT: Anything – are we done with Cuba? OK. We`re done with this now.

I`m – I`m done with Cuba right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: A quick reminder before we go. We`ve got a special report on

tomorrow night`s show about why specifically the president might be anxious

about the reported turn by the special counsel`s investigation toward

financial matters, toward banking, business, and financial transactions.

We`ve got a special report tomorrow night`s show on the reason that turn in

the investigation may be of serious and special concern to the president

himself. That`s tomorrow night right here.

Now, it`s time for “THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL”.

