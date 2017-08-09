The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 8/9/17 Street Legal

Transcript:

Show: THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW

Date: August 9, 2017

Guest: Carol Leonnig, Joyce Vance

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST, “ALL IN”: That is “ALL IN” for this evening.

THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW starts right now.

Good evening, Rachel.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Chris. Thank you, my friend.

Appreciate it.

HAYES: You bet.

MADDOW: And thanks to you at home for joining us this hour. There`s lot

going on tonight. Lots to cover. Very glad you`re here with us.

We`ve got a dynamite former U.S. attorney who is here tonight to help us

understand why the FBI raided the Trump campaign chairman`s house in the

middle of the night.

We`ve got Andrea Mitchell with us here tonight for the latest on the North

Korea situation. And for the latest on this other truly strange story,

that kind of halfway broke tonight about U.S. diplomats in one particular

country allegedly being targeted in that country with secret devices that

were designed to make them go deaf. I`m not kidding. It is the weirdest

story I`ve heard in a very long time. It almost made me wish we still had

a State Department back in Washington who could answer questions about it.

That`s ahead tonight.

Plus, we`ve got a multiple Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter from “The

Washington Post” here with us tonight to walk us through “The Post`s”

latest scoop on the Russia investigation. So, there`s lots to come

tonight.

I want to start, though, with one of the biggest and most successful

corruption prosecutions we have ever had in the modern era in this country.

It started in 1994, on Election Day 1994, when a big family from Chicago, a

family called the Willis family, was driving down the highway in their van.

They`re from the south side of Chicago.

They were driving – actually, in Wisconsin, near Milwaukee. Six kids, and

two parents in their van rolling down the interstate. When a truck in

front of them started shedding its parts.

Now, apparently other drivers on the highway had seen that this truck was

having trouble. They had seen that this stuff – that there was stuff

hanging off of this truck. They saw how dangerous it was. Other drivers

had tried to signal to the driver of the truck to let him know something

was wrong, but the truck driver didn`t respond appropriately, didn`t seem

to do anything in response to these alerts from other drivers.

Ultimately, a piece of his tail light assembly fell off his truck at speed

on the highway. And it bounced on the road, and it bounced underneath the

van that was carrying the Willis family. And that piece of that truck

became shrapnel. And it punctured the gas tank of the van, and the van

went up in a fireball.

Five of the six kids were killed instantly in the fireball. The sixth

child who was the eldest, and he was only 13, he died hours later. He died

the next day. The parents were severely burned. But they survived.

Just an unbelievable tragedy. It happened on Election Day 1994.

And that unbelievable tragedy ultimately turned into one of the biggest

corruption prosecutions in modern U.S. history. And it took a dozen years

to get to the end of it. It took years to figure out. It took years to

unwind it all.

But it turned out that that truck driver, on that highway outside

Milwaukee, never should have been licensed to drive that truck. In fact,

he wasn`t really licensed to drive that truck. The way he got his

commercial driver`s license was that he paid a bribe for it.

The corruption scandal that state investigators and federal prosecutors and

the FBI ultimately unraveled turned out to be a thorough and ongoing scheme

to sell commercial driver`s licenses for a price. To sell licenses of all

kinds, to sell apartments, to sell leases, to sell contracts, to sell all

sorts of things that the state government did in exchange for bribes.

And the elected officials who oversaw that bribery scheme saw to it that

the bribe money didn`t go into public officials` pockets, it also

specifically went into their campaign funds, to make sure they`d be able to

stay in office so they could keep overseeing this corrupt system, where all

that bribery money went into their pockets, and the people who paid were

people who happened to be on the motorway with people who got their

commercial driver`s licenses by greasing somebody`s palm instead of being

qualified to have them.

And by the time prosecutors finally nailed down that scheme, more than 75

state officials got indicted and convicted. No one who was indicted and

put on trial was found not guilty. They just nailed them. More than 75 of

them.

And by the time it was really over, the guy they had at the dock was the

very top guy in the state, was the governor of the state, a guy named

George Ryan.

George Ryan was a Republican. He wasn`t actually perceived as a terrible

governor in Illinois, but he was right at the center of that absolutely

corrosive corruption scandal. That election day back in 1994 when the

Willis family lost six kids on that highway, that day, that Election Day,

George Ryan had just been reelected to the secretary of state`s office in

Illinois, which was in charge of issuing things like commercial driver`s

licenses.

After that tragedy, an internal review found that the truck driver in the

Willis family crash should not have been licensed, and in fact, he probably

paid a bribe to get his commercial license. When that internal

investigation came up with that finding, good old George Ryan, in the

secretary of state`s office, shut down that internal state investigation

and he fired the investigators.

Harder to get these things done when people are shutting it down along the

way. But a good investigation team, good prosecutors, good law enforcement

doesn`t stop. It ultimately took years of investigators, and years of all

the corrupt politicians trying to cover it up.

It took more than 75 indictments and convictions of state employees, but by

the end of it, they got them. They got George Ryan, who by the time they

got him, had risen to become governor of the state. They got him on

bribery, obstruction of justice, lying to investigators, extortion, money

laundering, tax fraud.

They got him on racketeering. Orchestration and involvement in an ongoing

criminal enterprise, which under him was a significant portion of the

government of the state of Illinois, which was being run as a criminal

enterprise. That`s how you get the governor on a RICO case.

And that scandal pops in modern American history and will continue to pop

in American history for a long time for a few different reasons. I mean,

first, and most obviously, it is a textbook case of how corruption works.

And how in America, when things work the way they should, you cannot use

corruption to build up so much political power that you can outrun or

outlast a good criminal investigation of your behavior.

If you did it, if you left evidence of your crimes, there is no get out of

jail free card, no matter how high you rise in politics. Good

investigators, a good prosecution will catch you. No matter how long it

takes and no matter how high you rise, and no matter who you are. That is

one reason that case sticks with us, still, a decade after Governor George

Ryan got sent to prison.

The Governor George Ryan case also sticks with us, because it`s Illinois.

It`s like a punch line corruption case. Even before George Ryan was done

serving his prison sentence for corruption, he was joined by the next

governor of Illinois, Rob Blagojevich, who was also sentenced to prison for

corruption. Four of the last seven governors of Illinois have gone to

prison. So, that`s another reason the case sticks with us.

But there is one more reason that case will stick with us a while longer,

and it`s because of a small piece of that dramatic trial for Governor

George Ryan, a small piece of that trial, which is controversial at the

time, is now back. You might recognize the federal prosecutor who brought

the corruption case against Governor George Ryan. The prosecutor`s name

was Patrick Fitzgerald.

You might remember him from George W. Bush years. He played a high-profile

role in the Scooter Libby-Valerie Plame case in the George W. Bush

administration. That`s the case where Dick Cheney`s chief of staff,

Scooter Libby, was convicted of lying to federal investigators and

obstructing justice.

Patrick Fitzgerald was the special counsel in that case. He was also the

U.S. attorney, the federal prosecutor in Chicago, and he led the

prosecution of Governor George Ryan. And in the middle of that

prosecution, one very strange thing happened, at least strange from the

perspective of federal law enforcement.

So, in this case, right, they`re trying a governor in this huge corruption

case, this huge deadly, years-long corruption case, there`s Patrick

Fitzgerald, U.S. attorney for the northern district of Illinois, all right,

based in Chicago, and he`s prosecuting this case against the governor of

the state. And at that trial, another serving federal prosecutor from the

same state, the U.S. attorney from the southern district of Illinois, came

into that trial and testified for the defense, came in and testified for

the governor. That`s a very strange thing. I mean, it was seen as a very

strange thing at the time. Even a decade later, it`s still seen as a

strange thing.

Christian Bertelsen and Matt Robinson wrote about this recently for

“Bloomberg News,” describing it as a, quote, bizarre spectacle. I mean,

it`s a weird thing. One of the U.S. attorneys in Illinois coming in and

testifying in effect against one of the other U.S. attorneys in Illinois,

criticizing his office, criticizing the prosecution, standing for the

defense against his fellow prosecutors. It was a weird thing.

The prosecutor who did that is a man named Edward McNally. And it was

controversial at the time, not just because this was a weird thing to do,

to have a federal prosecutor on one side and a federal prosecutor on the

other side, too.

It was controversial for months thereafter because it soon emerged that the

law firm defending the governor, right, the law firm defending the governor

who scored this huge coup by having a sitting federal prosecutor come in

and testify on their side of the case, turns out that that law firm was

also involved in another matter at the same time. Where they were the law

firm that was trying to recover debt that a bunch of Chicago lawyers, or a

bunch of Illinois lawyers owed when their law firm had gone bankrupt. One

of the lawyers it turns out who they were trying to collect a six-figure

debt from was Edward McNally.

While they`re pursuing him for that six-figure debt, he comes into this

trial and pays that law firm this remarkable favor of sitting down on the

other side of this other federal prosecutor on behalf of the defense while

he`s serving as a federal U.S. attorney. He was – they`re after him for

money, and he comes in and does them this favor.

The prosecution side, the Patrick Fitzgerald side figured it out and went

nuts. They even found an e-mail in which the guy`s own lawyer had written

to the firm defending Governor Ryan, saying, hey, they should cut Edward

McNally some slack. They should give him extra time to pay off his debt,

in part because, look, he came in and testified for the defense to help

their client, the governor.

So that weird part of that trial, one prosecutor facing off against the

other prosecutor from the same state, these two U.S. attorneys on either

side of the case, it was a weird offshoot of a big, important corruption

case that continues to resonate for years later, for all sorts of reasons.

When that part of it came out, about this federal prosecutor testifying for

the defense, the two senators from Illinois at the time, Dick Durbin, who

is still a senator, and the then senator named Barack Obama, they asked the

Justice Department to review the whole thing for potential misconduct.

The Bush era Justice Department did investigate it. They cleared McNally

and decided nobody did anything wrong. A decade later now the whole thing

is still remembered as a bizarre spectacle.

But Edward McNally, he`s absolutely landed on his feet. He`s now a partner

in this guy`s law firm. He`s partner in Marc Kasowitz`s law firm. Mark

Kasowitz might still be the president`s lead lawyer on the Russia

investigation, might now, hard to tell at this point.

Marc Kasowitz and his firm has represented Donald Trump and Trump

Organization for years on everything from the multimillion dollar fraud

case that Trump lost about Trump University, to Trump`s efforts to keep his

divorce records out of the public eye, to the pseudo legal threats to sue

or register complaints against everybody from “The New York Times,” to FBI

Director James Comey, to women accusing Donald Trump of sexual harassment.

They maybe are even representing the president in the ongoing issues

related to the Russia investigation.

Edward McNally is a partner in Marc Kasowitz`s firm and the White House has

now reportedly forwarded Edward McNally`s name as one of their top

candidates to be the new U.S. attorney for the eastern district of New

York.

The eastern district of New York is based in Brooklyn. It`s one of the

highest profile law enforcement districts in the country. They`re known in

particular for their vociferous prosecutions, their relentless prosecution

of organized crime, racketeering, money laundering, things like that.

The White House has named the George Ryan corruption trial guy who was Marc

Kasowitz`s law partner as one of their potential nominees for the eastern

district of New York.

And for the southern district of New York, which is even more high profile,

the epicenter of financial crime prosecution in this whole country, it

happens to include part of its jurisdiction the place that Trump Tower is,

where the Trump Organization is headquartered, for the southern district of

New York, they forwarded the name of a different lawyer, Geoffrey Berman,

who is a law partner of Donald Trump`s best friends in the world, Rudolph

Giuliani.

So, if hypothetically, President Trump has any concerns about potential

federal liability related to his family business, or his past or current

business practices, the president obviously will have in mind the special

counsel investigation on Russia led by former FBI Director Robert Mueller.

But he will also probably have in mind these two crucial, high profile New

York jurisdictions.

So, having those prosecutors` offices headed up by a guy from Marc Kasowitz

law firm and a guy from Rudy Giuliani`s law firm, I mean, if you were

worried, hypothetically, that would probably feel like a cold compress on a

fevered brow, right, for this beleaguered White House.

Rudy, you got anybody for the southern district? Marc, you got anybody for

the eastern district?

I mean, if Congress lets them do it, right? These are Senate confirmed

positions.

And in the general sense, it`s true that it`s the U.S. Justice Department

that, as a body, that oversees all federal law enforcement matters and

prosecutions in the United States, right? The Justice Department does

federal law enforcement. That`s why it was weird to have two Justice

Department federal prosecutors working opposite sides of the same case back

in the Governor George Ryan corruption scandal.

But within that overall umbrella of the Justice Department, individual

personnel matters. Who an individual prosecutor is, how an individual

prosecutor works, it can – yes, it can change the course of justice. It

can change lives. It can change history.

In terms of the day-to-day way they do their work, the federal prosecutor

works hand in glove with the grand jury. Grand juries are regular citizens

called up for what`s basically like normal jury duty on steroids. You

called up for jury duty, usually you sit for a single trial.

If you`re on a grand jury, you don`t just sit for a single trial, you sit

anywhere from a month to a year, usually for several months. And under the

direction of the prosecutor, the grand jury makes decisions about whether

criminal charges can be brought in federal cases. And in the course of

making that decision, the grand jury has a lot of power. They can pursue

evidence.

Prosecutors have grand juries sign off on subpoenas to go get evidence, or

to compel testimony, or to compel the production of documents. It`s a very

powerful – can be very intimidating part of our justice system.

In the case of the Trump-Russia investigation, we started hearing about

grand juries issuing subpoenas to people related to the Trump campaign and

related to the Trump administration back in May. We were first to report

here on this show on May 11th that the Attorney General Jeff Sessions was

refusing to say whether or not he was recused from overseeing any Justice

Department investigations, that might relate to Trump campaign chairman

Paul Manafort.

By later on that month, by a week later in fact, by May 17th, “The New York

Times” and NBC News had reported that that was not a hypothetical question.

Grand juries were at work with federal prosecutors on investigations

related to both Trump national security adviser Mike Flynn and Paul

Manafort. That was in May.

By the first week of June, it was reported that whatever prosecutors and

grand juries had been working on Manafort and Flynn investigations,

whichever grand juries and prosecutors had been issuing subpoenas in those

investigations, both of them were being taken out of the normal course of

justice department oversight. Both Flynn investigations and Manafort

investigations were being taken over by the special counsel, Bob Mueller.

By the end of June, June 30th, we learned among the prosecutors and lawyers

who Bob Mueller has been bringing on to his team at the special counsel`s

office, one of the lawyers he brought on is the prosecutor who was leading

the Paul Manafort investigation in the southern district of New York.

Before that prosecution got subsumed into Mueller`s work.

So, in parallel with all of that attention and action, from federal

prosecutors and grand juries and the special counsel`s office, we also know

that Paul Manafort was dealing simultaneously with another group of people,

who had subpoena power, and who were interested in him, and those were the

congressional committees investigating the Trump-Russia issue. Paul

Manafort was initially scheduled to testify on Tuesday, July 25th to the

intelligence committee in the Senate. He was then scheduled to testify the

following day, Wednesday, July 26th, to the Judiciary Committee in the

Senate.

And some of that planned testimony was in response to requests from those

committees. Some of that was in response to subpoenas from those

committees, like grand juries. Investigative committees and the Congress

can issue subpoenas. And so, remember, by this point, by late last month,

we know that Paul Manafort is not just dealing with subpoenas and demands

from Congress, he`s also dealing with subpoenas from federal prosecutors,

and grand juries. He`s been dealing with those for months. And that`s all

been happening simultaneously, all the way through May and June and into

late July.

But now we know that something very different happened two weeks ago in

late July. Thanks to the “Washington Post” today, reporting by Carol

Leonnig, Tom Hamburger and Rosalind Helderman, we now know that for some

reason after midnight on the night of the 25th, the morning of the 26th, so

the night after he testified to the Intelligence Committee and the morning

before he was initially scheduled to talk to the Judiciary Committee, for

some reason, in the predawn hours, the federal prosecutors and grand juries

that have brought this thing this far decided they would go another step

and start doing this in a different way.

When the FBI raided Paul Manafort`s house in Virginia in the wee hours of

July 26th, ABC reports tonight he was awoken by a group of armed FBI agents

knocking on his bedroom door. When those armed agents raided his house,

they weren`t just working off the word of a federal prosecutor, and a grand

jury, who can act on their own steam, who have been powering this

investigation, and everything we have learned about it up until this point

for months.

No, for the raid, for there to have been a raid by armed FBI agents, that

means they were serving a search warrant, which means that Bob Mueller and

his team had filed a sworn affidavit with a judge that spelled out probable

cause that a specific crime or crimes had been committed, and also spelling

out probable cause that evidence related to those potential crimes would be

found at the specific location named in the warrant, which was Paul

Manafort`s house.

And presented with that affidavit, the judge signed off, which means we are

in a new phase here. This is the first time we know that the investigators

have presented and persuaded a judge of probable cause that crimes have

been committed in the matters under investigation.

So, here`s my questions. One, why did they stop seeking information from

him by subpoena? Why did they instead move on to raiding his house? And

taking things under a search warrant? Did the subpoena process stop

working?

Also, as far as I understand it, Justice Department guidelines require

agents to pursue evidence by the least obtrusive means possible. Sending

armed agents to his bedroom door in the middle of the night is not the

least obtrusive means possible. Do they have to explain why they did it

this way? What is all the urgency about?

Do we ever get to see the search warrant or affidavit that spelled out the

alleged crimes here and the evidence they were looking for? Did the timing

of this raid have anything to do with the fact that Paul Manafort less than

24 hours earlier had done an interview with the Senate Intelligence

Committee? If so, what`s the connection between those two things? Would

the FBI have known the content of what Manafort said to the intelligence

committee that morning, if that is what sparked the raid?

Also, because I`m nosey, how did Paul Manafort`s house get raided at 3:00

in the morning and none of his neighbors leaked a word of it for two whole

weeks? I mean, it`s not the most important part of this, but puts a whole

new spin on neighborhood watch, right? Neighborhood, oh my god, watch,

Paul Manafort, don`t tell anyone.

So, there`s a lot going on here. Some of these questions have answers we

ought to be able to get in the public domain, and we`re going to try to get

to some of them this hour. Some of the questions we won`t know the answers

for a long time.

I should also tell you, the story continues to develop tonight. “Politico”

reporting tonight federal investigators have approached Paul Manafort`s

son-in-law about cooperating in the investigation and what “Politico”

describes as an effort to increase pressure on Paul Manafort.

Federal law enforcement is powerful. It matters who holds the reins of

power within that system. Federal law enforcement has a logic that is

interesting to untangle and follow when it is unraveling dramatic

wrongdoing.

But covering federal law enforcement actions, very rarely seems weird,

right? Very rarely takes a bizarre turn nobody was seeing. When it does,

it tends to resonate not just for months, but years, tends to resonate into

history. And rarely since the start of this scandal have we watched a

federal law enforcement action that has immediately provoked not just

conclusions, but tons of burning questions.

And that`s why we`re very lucky enough to have Pulitzer Prize-winning

reporter Carol Leonnig with us from “The Washington Post.” She broke this

FBI raid story today. We`ll be with her next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL (D-CT), JUDICIARY COMMITTEE: It`s a highly

significant, even stunning development. This kind of predawn raid, a

search-and-seizure without any advance notice, is typical of the most

serious criminal investigations, especially dealing with a target or a

witness who is uncooperative, or untrusted.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: Reaction from Senator Richard Blumenthal, a former federal

prosecutor, to the news of the FBI raid on the home of Trump campaign

chairman, Paul Manafort.

Joining us now is Carol Leonnig. She`s a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter

for “The Washington Post” who broke the story today.

Ms. Leonnig, it`s really nice to have you here tonight. Congratulations on

this scoop.

CAROL LEONNIG, REPORTER, THE WASHINGTONO POST: Thank you, Rachel.

MADDOW: So, correct me if I`m wrong, I think this is the first time we

have learned of an FBI raid as part of this investigation, isn`t it?

LEONNIG: It is. It is. And while FBI raids are actually a lot of what

the FBI does, it`s kind of striking in this kind of case. And it is a

threshold moment in the Russia probe for special counsel Bob Mueller. You

could view this as one of our legal experts said to us, a shock and awe

moment on the part of Bob Mueller, and the FBI agents who work for him.

They can be communicating to Mr. Manafort that he`s in their sights, and

they view him as someone who`s very vulnerable legally. And you can also

view it as a moment when a federal judge agreed that there was significant

evidence of a crime, and reason to be concerned about preserving evidence.

MADDOW: And I am no expert on these matters at all. It`s my understanding

that Justice Department rules on these sorts of things say that agents have

to use the least intrusive means, the least obtrusive means, I guess, in

trying to obtain evidence. Is – does the fact that this raid happen

suggest because those Justice Department rules that they felt that they

couldn`t get what they were after? They couldn`t obtain the kind of

evidence that they were looking for through the process that we know they

were following before which is issuing subpoenas to Paul Manafort to people

connected to him?

LEONNIG: It`s an absolutely great question. And, of course, there`s

something that happened. And we can speculate all night long, but what`s

most likely is that prosecutors were able to, based on something that

Manafort or his lawyers said, remember, Paul Manafort is the former

chairman of the Trump campaign for president in 2016, there is something

that he said or his lawyers said that indicated a lack of cooperation, a

resistance to provide information or answers.

And indeed, Paul Manafort has some serious legal exposure based on many

things we already know in the public domain as you mentioned. One of them

is that his son-in-law has been accused of a Ponzi scheme involving some

real estate deals in California and in Manhattan. And Mr. Manafort`s funds

were used for some of that project. So he`s got lots of questions to

answer there. And that`s a pressure point for Mr. Manafort, a son-in-law

in some jeopardy as well.

Also, Mr. Manafort did not disclose some important lobbying he was doing on

behalf of Ukrainian political party that was sort of Russian leaning. And

that`s an important issue about false statements to federal agents, or

failure to disclose. And though you could argue that`s a technical

violation, it`s still a violation, and it`s a worrisome one for him.

If there are other issues involving banking or tax matters, where he has

not done everything he was supposed to do, and that is certainly what the

record seizure indicates, that the prosecutors are looking at all of his

finances, and whether he crossed all his T`s and dotted all his I`s,

there`s a lot of pressure on this person who is a witness to whether or not

the Trump campaign was coordinating with Russians in the 2016 election.

MADDOW: Pressure being the optimum word there and pressure becoming more

viscerally understanding to us who have never been in a situation like

this, but know how scary it must be to have FBI agents at your house at

3:00 in the morning.

Carol Leonnig, reporter for “The Washington Post” – again, congratulations

on the scoop. Thanks for helping us understand it.

LEONNIG: Thanks for the good questions.

MADDOW: Thanks.

That just made my year. I`m going to bask in that for a second and be back

in a minute.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: This is such a strange story.

It started this morning on the radio, with the CBS Radio report that was

very interesting. I love radio news. It`s my background. It`s my

favorite thing in the world. CBS is really good at it.

And this was a very unusual thing for them. They ran this very

provocative, very interesting report that also made no sense.

Listen to this. Tell me if this makes any sense to you.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

STEVE DORSEY, CBS NEWS RADIO: The State Department spokesperson says some

U.S. government personnel in Havana on official duty have reported

incidents that have caused a variety of physical symptoms. The department

hasn`t made clear what those incidents have been and what those symptoms

are, but it did take action against Cuba. On May 23rd, the U.S. asked, two

Cuban officials in the U.S. to leave the country. The spokesperson also

says it reminded the Cuban government of its obligations under the Vienna

Convention to protect diplomats. An investigation is under way.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

MADDOW: Protect the diplomats from what? But that was the full report.

Non-described incidents happened to our American diplomats in Cuba.

Those incidents caused the diplomats to develop symptoms that cannot be

described. Conventions. Like, what a thing happened at a time at a place,

bad, got it? We`re not explaining further.

And this report just kind of hung out there for a few hours. Wire services

eventually picked it up. Nobody was able to add anything to the original

radio report.

So, then, that same CBS radio reporter showed up at the State Department

briefing today, clearly frustrated, right? Hoping to get some more actual

information, some flesh to hang on those bones, as to what the heck those

incidents were, what those symptoms were, that befell our U.S. diplomats

and how big a deal is this.

They asked today the State Department. And then, it got even weirder. And

we`ve got that next.

Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: See if you can figure this out. What on God`s green earth is the

government refusing to explain here? See if you can figure it out.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DORSEY: Can you tell us about the incidents that have been going on in

Havana affecting U.S. government workers there?

HEATHER NAUERT, STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON: Yes. We`re certainly aware

of what has happened there. Give me one second here. And that`s why we

got a little bit of a late start getting some recent updates for you on

this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: Excellent. The State Department is certainly aware of whatever

happened in Cuba. They have recent updates. They have been working on it.

They have been preparing to tell us more.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NAUERT: I`m not going to be able to give you a ton of information about

this today. I`ll tell you what we can provide so far. We don`t have any

definitive answers about the source or the cause of what we consider to be

incidents.

REPORTER: If the U.S. doesn`t have a definitive answer on the cause or

source of the incidents, why did it ask those two Cuban embassy officials

to depart the U.S.?

NAUERT: Look, our – some of our people have had the option of leaving

Cuba as a result, for medical reasons.

REPORTER: How many?

NAUERT: I can`t tell you the exact number of that.

REPORTER: Was it in the tens, dozens?

NAUERT: I`m not going to characterize it.

REPORTER: So, this has been going on since 2016, you don`t know what this

incident is?

NAUERT: What this requires is providing medical examinations to these

people. Initially when they started reporting what I will just call

symptoms, it took time to figure out what it was. This is still ongoing.

We take this very seriously.

REPORTER: What is this?

NAUERT: This incident. This incident. That`s what we`re calling it. We

don`t know exactly –

REPORTER: The physical symptom wasn`t death, was it?

NAUERT: No. It was not. It was not.

REPORTER: Not life-threatening?

NAUERT: Not life-threatening. I`ll leave it at that. Anything else on

Cuba? We`re done with Cuba, correct?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: We`re done with Cuba. Everybody got a handle on this story?

We`re done, right? You write it all down? Sorted.

Let`s get this straight. There were incidents. We do not know what the

incidents are. We do not have the date when it happened. We don`t know

how many people showed the symptoms from these incidents. We will not tell

you what the symptoms are, but we do know the U.S. State Department is

taking this very seriously and is happy to clear it up.

Imagine if you knew somebody was working for the State Department in Cuba.

Well, thank god for reporters. “The Associated Press” actually finally

spelled this out today. Long after the State Department blew all that

weird smoke, the “A.P.” got a source to describe those mysterious symptoms

and what this is all about. It was a single source giving this to the

“A.P.”

Quote: Investigators are looking into whether elements of the Cuban

government placed sonic devices that produced non-audible sound inside or

outside the residences of roughly five U.S. embassy staffers with the

intent of deafening them.

American diplomats in Cuba, starting last year, have been being

intentionally made deaf by secret devices placed at their homes by the

Cuban government. This is not just strange. This is obviously a very bad

story if this is what happened.

The Cuban government on their part says they`re investigating these

reports. In a case like this, it would be helpful to get something other

than smiling word salad from our own government. But that`s not the way

things work anymore in our own government. We`ll be right back. Hold that

thought.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NAUERT: We take this very seriously. Look –

REPORTER: What is this?

NAUERT: This incident. This incident. And that`s what we`re calling it.

We don`t know exactly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: It`s been one day since “The Washington Post” reported that North

Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit

on a missile. That was according to a confidential assessment by the

Defense Intelligence Agency. That reporting from “The Post” was yesterday.

Since then, there have been no other intelligence agencies, no other

sources who would know who have come out and corroborated that bombshell

reporting.

Nevertheless, after that report yesterday, the president issued threats

that he would rain down fire and fury and power on North Korea if they

continued to issue threats. North Korea responded immediately by

threatening to shoot missiles at Guam.

NBC News is reporting tonight that the Pentagon is preparing a plan for a

preemptive strike on North Korea`s missile sites using B-1 bombers should

the president want to act on his threats. Meanwhile, the secretary of

state assured Americans that we should all sleep well and not worry about

the escalation of this situation, no matter what the president says.

Is the U.S. running an actual policy here or is this improv? And what do

we expect to happen next?

Joining us now is Andrea Mitchell, chief foreign affairs correspondent and

host of “ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS” here on MSNBC.

Andrea, it`s great to see you. Thank you for being here.

ANDREA MITCHELL, MSNBC HOST, “ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS”: Great to see you,

Rachel.

MADDOW: The Pentagon prepping a preemptive strike using B-1 bombers. Is

this the sort of thing that they always keep at hand, that they always draw

this, or is this really new?

MITCHELL: They`ve got plans. They always have plans. This is one plan as

we`ve been reporting.

Also, their other plans, there are sea launched missiles, surface to

surface missiles. They`ve got a range of options obviously because of the

potential bad weather, which would militate against the B1 bombers.

The B1s have also been flying because they are such an obvious signal to

the North Koreans. They`ve been flying particularly since the last month,

since the North Korean IBM – first IBM launch, the long-range missile

launch, and then the second one, of course. So, the accelerated pace of

Kim Jong-un`s not only the nuclear tests immediately, but then the missile

test, the increased sophistication, which were underestimated clearly by

U.S. intelligence has really got everybody`s hair on fire.

MADDOW: Andrea, the Defense Intelligence Agency back in 2013 reported –

that was under the leadership of Mike Flynn. They reported that then North

Korea had miniaturized a nuclear device and could put one on the missile.

That proved not to be the case then.

This is just –

MITCHELL: Well, it was just – it was right but just a couple years early.

MADDOW: Just a few years early. The timing ends up being important.

Are other U.S. intelligence agencies corroborating this DIA report this

time? Is DIA still out there on its own? Are we expecting a more fulsome

report on this?

MITCHELL: Well, it`s a little bit unclear. Let me just say that not on

the record, we`re getting a lot of signals, off the record signals on

background, not really anything definitive. But other agencies are not

falling into line behind the DIA, which has, as you`ve been pointing out, a

reputation for being a little aggressive and out front and not always

correct.

So, we don`t have yet a formal assessment that I am aware of, but it does

seem that the chief of staff, the secretary of defense, that a lot of very

serious players, H.R. McMaster, are taking this seriously enough that it

seems to be at least something that was briefed to the president and

briefed by the DNI, and by the CIA Director Mike Pompeo who do the daily –

presidential daily briefs.

MADDOW: And, Andrea, in terms of those major figures in the

administration, there`s been some reporting tonight that U.N. Ambassador

Nikki Haley, that her spokesperson resigned today and that her chief of

staff is leaving. I just had to ask you about those reports, if you`ve

heard anything about that, if you can shed any light.

MITCHELL: We`ve heard those reports and some very incredible – credible

reporters are confirming those, but I haven`t confirmed it personally.

I`ve heard from one person that one of the resignations has to do with

family reasons. It`s not policy.

One of them is a holdover who had been but there from Samantha Power days.

It would not be surprising. This would add to the number of diplomats who

are leaving who were holdovers. Many of them stayed for what they thought

would be a reasonable transition, but they are not being given the

authority, and they`re not trusted by foreign, you know, allies and

adversaries. They don`t have any power.

So, even though the administration is trying to say, well, we don`t have

these vacancies, a lot of these positions, 22 out of 24 assistant

secretaries are holdover appointments, and five out of six

undersecretaries.

So, you see the problem. Who is going to trust someone who is not a Trump

loyalist in these positions? Not hardly. This has become a really problem

for the secretary of state.

MADDOW: Yes, it would be one thing if this was a world that held still for

a minute. But with all of these multiple crises, not having anybody

nominated for most of positions is remarkable 200 days in.

Andrea Mitchell, chief foreign affairs correspondent for NBC News –

MITCHELL: You bet.

MADDOW: – host of “ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS” – thanks, Andrea. I

appreciate it.

All right. We`ve got one more guest joining us tonight. Stay with us.

There`s still yet more to come.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: So, we started off tonight`s show with the big news reported by

“The Washington Post” today that FBI agents raided the northern Virginia

home of Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort without warning, in the pre-

dawn hours. It`s the first FBI raid we`ve learned of in the Trump/Russia

investigation. The raid happened two weeks ago. We learned about it

today.

I have questions about what this means and why it happened.

Joining us now is Joyce Vance. She`s former U.S. attorney.

Ms. Vance, it`s a real pleasure to have you here. Thank you for your time

tonight.

JOYCE VANCE, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY: Thanks for having me, Rachel.

MADDOW: So, forgive my ignorance on these matters. I understand that a

judge had to believe there was probable cause that a crime was committed in

order to issue a search warrant for this raid. What I don`t know is will

we, the public, ever see the search warrant that the judge signed off on or

the affidavit that was submitted to the judge in order to get this warrant?

VANCE: That`s always the question because we know that all of the details

are in the affidavit that the agent signed in order to convince the judge

that there was probable cause. Unfortunately, the answer most likely, at

least for now, is no. When that search warrant affidavit will come to

light will more likely be if there are indictments in the discovery phase

down the road.

There`s a tiny possibility, though, that there`s a return from that search

warrant. The agents are required, as they close out a search, to actually

do an inventory of property that they seized. The agent who`s making the

inventory has to do that with another agent, and the homeowner, or the

person being searched, present. Whether or not that return is sealed is a

very interesting question here.

MADDOW: A lot of people who, like myself, are non-lawyers, just observers

of this today, have been making a big deal out of the fact that this was a

pre-dawn raid. ABC News reports that Manafort was awakened in the midst of

this raid when FBI agents were knocking at his bedroom door, which would

imply that they got in through the front door without his consent.

Is there any – are we reading too much into those details? Do those

details tell you anything as a former U.S. attorney as to the circumstances

here?

VANCE: I`ve been wondering about the same thing all day. So, 6:00 is a

little bit of a cutoff. Typically, search warrants happen during normal

daytime hours. To go earlier than 6:00 in the morning, you would have to

convince the judge that there was a good reason to authorize you to go

ahead and hit – to begin the search warrant execution that early. Not

clear exactly what time this took place at.

And then there`s this whole issue of did they actually make entry into

Manafort`s house and reach the bedroom door before knocks? I tend to think

that that`s just a little bit of confusion in the reporting. That would be

what we call a no-knock warrant and typically that`s used when you believe

someone going to come out shooting at law enforcement or flushing evidence

into the toilet if you announce your presence before you make entry.

MADDOW: And, briefly, let me just confirm that if this sort of thing had

happened while you were a U.S. attorney in Alabama and a sneaky reporter

like me started asking you questions about this as an ongoing

investigation, you wouldn`t say beep about it, would you?

VANCE: I would probably smile very nicely at you and tell you, you just

have to wait.

MADDOW: Yes. I`m starting to get that feeling.

Joyce Vance, former U.S. attorney for the northern district of Alabama,

it`s a real pleasure to have you here tonight, ma`am. Thank you for your

time.

VANCE: Thanks.

MADDOW: All right. That does it for us tonight.

I will tell you one of the things people are watching in terms of this

Manafort FBI raid news is the possibility that it was related in terms of

the timing with the fact – related to the fact that Manafort had been

testifying on Capitol Hill just that morning, less than 24 hours before the

raid. We talked about that a couple different times tonight on this show.

All of the talk about that is speculation. There`s nothing in the

reporting about that, and there`s nothing from anybody, even source near to

the investigation who tells us anything specific about whether or not that

testimony to Congress and that raid were connected. That is speculation

entirely at this point, but someday I expect we will get that answer.

Now, it is time for “THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL”.

Good evening, Lawrence.

END

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.>