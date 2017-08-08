The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 8/8/17 US Intel: N. Korea miniaturizes nuclear warhead
Show: THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW
Date: August 8, 2017
Guest: Joe Cirincione, Julian Borger
Today is August 8th. On this date three years ago, in 2014, a man named
Michael Flynn was starting his new life as one of the highest profile
firings of the Obama administration. Mike Flynn, of course, is now famous
for having served very, very briefly as Trump`s national security adviser
and also for being in the bullseye of the ongoing Trump Russia
investigation ever since.
But being Trump`s national security adviser was not the first high-profile
Washington job that Mike Flynn had. He had been hired by the Obama
administration to run the Defense Intelligence Agency.
Now, it didn`t work out. It didn`t go well. In the end, he was perceived
to have been a failure at that job and by this week in the summer of 2014,
three years ago, he was gone. This was actually his first day after being
fired three years ago today – forced out well in advance of how long he`d
been expected to stay.
In that brief period, though, when Michael Flynn was running the Defense
Intelligence Agency during the Obama administration, that agency did make
really big news. It was – it was news that seems very alarming at the
time. It set off days and arguably weeks of something approaching panic in
the press and in national security circles.
The reassuring news looking back on it now is that that super scary news
from Mike Flynn`s Defense Intelligence Agency back in April when he was
still running that agency, that scary news from him and his agency turned
out to be wrong. It seemed very scary at the time but it was wrong.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
BRIAN WILLIAMS, NBC ANCHOR: Today, in the midst of all this, we learned
with many caveats what North Korea may be capable of. A member of Congress
for the first time in an open hearing read and now on classified study by
our own Defense Intelligence Agency. They can now say with moderate
confidence, quote, the North currently has nuclear weapons capable of
delivering by ballistic missiles.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MADDOW: That was not news tape from today. That was from the spring of
2013, when the Defense Intelligence Agency under Mike Flynn said
everybody`s hair on fire.
A Republican member of Congress, Doug Lamborn, read aloud a previously
classified conclusion from the Defense Intelligence Agency, which was then
headed by Mike Flynn and that conclusion was that North Korea had achieved
basically the Holy Grail in terms of its ability to threaten the
continental United States. That DIA report back in 2013 said that the
North Koreans had completed the process of miniaturizing a nuclear weapon,
so it could fit onto a ballistic missile. They could shoot it off anywhere
in the world.
And that set off a flurry of not quite panic, but something approaching
that until people realized, wait a second, maybe that`s not true.
At the time, the director of national intelligence had to come out and say
yes this may be what Mike Flynn and his Defense Intelligence Agency have
concluded, but according to the DNI, quote, it is not the consensus of the
nation`s intelligence community. The director of national intelligence at
the time had to put out a written statement explaining that Mike Flynn and
DIA, they were alone on this. And furthermore, they were wrong on this.
They put out a written statement from the national director of national
intelligence office saying, quote, North Korea has not yet demonstrated the
full range of capabilities necessary for a nuclear-armed missile.
So, everybody freaked out and they were like maybe not, and then things
calmed down even further when the South Koreans came out, and they also
threw cold water on what Mike Flynn and his agency had reported back in the
spring of 2013. I mean, South Koreans are probably in a position to know,
right, given their acute interest in the matter, given their proximity to
the problem at hand.
South Korean defense ministry came out at the time and said, yes, no.
Quote, we have no doubt – excuse me – we have note that North Korea has
reached the stage of miniaturization.
So that story in 2013 started off as a worry about North Korea story. It
ended up being a worry about our Defense Intelligence Agency story.
And the Defense Intelligence Agency, it was not just a Mike Flynn thing.
They already had a difficult reputation on matters like this. You might
remember that that was the agency that argued vociferously more than any
other intelligence agency that Iraq had nuclear weapons before the U.S.
invasion of Iraq in 2003.
Of course, at the time, not only did Iraq not have nuclear weapons, they
didn`t even have a nuclear program. But DIA insisted they had. DIA had
been wrong about that 10 years earlier, ahead of the Iraq war. They were
wrong about North Korea miniaturizing the nukes thing 10 years later, in
2013.
And not long thereafter, the head of the DIA, Mike Flynn, found himself out
on his ear, one of the highest profile firings of the entire Obama
administration.
Well, now, it`s August 2017, and “The Washington Post” has just published
what looks like basically a carbon copy of that screwed up story from Mike
Flynn`s agency four years ago, citing a, quote, new analysis completed last
month by the Defense Intelligence Agency. “The Post” reports that DIA`s
confidential assessment is that North Korea has successfully produced a
miniaturized warhead that can fit inside its missiles.
This seems like the exact same thing we went through in 2013, minus the
Mike Flynn, right? It`s the same intelligence agency. It`s DIA, and again
like, we had in again, we`ve got some indications from sources elsewhere in
the intelligence world that maybe this is just DIA, maybe this is not
everybody.
One U.S. official telling CNN tonight that, quote, this is not a consensus
view from the entire intelligence community.
So, if you`re feeling like you`ve heard this story before today and if you
have experienced this freak-out before and it turned out not to be true,
you`re remembering that right. There are lots of reasons to be skeptical
here. We have heard this story before when it turned out not to be the
case.
But last time in 2013, the South Korean defense ministry came out and said
no, no, we don`t think this is true. This time, we`re not hearing any
words of caution from credible foreign intelligence agencies like that.
This time, to the contrary, the defense ministry in Japan just today
published a white paper saying actually this could be true. Japan`s
defense – Japan`s defense ministry said today, quote: It is possible that
North Korea has achieved the miniaturization of nuclear weapons.
So, I mean, we have heard this story before and it wasn`t true the first
time we heard it. But this time, there isn`t anybody shooting it down
aggressively like there was in 2013, and this year, there is some soft or
at least potential corroboration from Japan which like South Korea would
sort of be in a position to know.
I mean, this also comes at a time when we`re getting used to undisputed
reports proof from North Korea that they are making significant progress on
other aspects of their offensive capability. They set off a series of
missile tests in the last few months that have shown genuine advancement in
terms of how far out into the world they can project force.
In mid-May, they shot a missile basically straight up into the air that
went about 1,200 miles. U.S. analysts concluded at the time that had the
North Koreans aimed that missile at more of an angle, it might conceivably
have thrown as far as 3,000 miles. And that kind of just sounds like an
SAT level math problem, right? Look at the propulsion and the distance and
the angle and if you change the angle, how far is it, right? Kind of just
sounds like a math problem.
But when report – when “Reuters” reported this evening that North Korean
state media tonight is broadcasting musings from that government that they
might launch a strike at Guam, well, that 3,000 mile math problem becomes a
very relevant thing because Guam is under 3,000 miles from North Korea.
It`s just over two thousand miles from North Korea and if North Korea
really can provably shoot missiles that far, that means that the answer to
that math problem if it`s true means that Guam is within their reach, not
with some weapon they might develop in the future or that we might have
intelligence fights about how soon they`re going to develop it in the
future, but with a weapon that they have now that they have demonstrated
now.
Now, have they reached a point where they can shrink one of their nuclear
warheads and fix it to one of those missiles? I don`t know, none of us do.
We also do not know if they have the capacity with any of their missiles to
survive re-entry from the upper atmosphere, which is that the height that
an ICBM reaches during its life.
If they can build that kind of missile and they can shrink the nuclear
warhead to fit it onto a missile like that, we still don`t know if they can
do all those things at once. Right? You can get granular about this,
right?
The threat that the United States is most afraid of in terms of North
Korea`s ability to hit the mainland United States would require them to do
a whole bunch of things that we don`t know if they could do. It would
require them to shrink our nuclear warhead to mount it to a working ICBM,
to be able to successfully launch and then control that ICBM so it can
actually hit it started. That missile also has to be able to survive re-
entry into the atmosphere with its warhead intact and they need to be able
to do all of those things all at once with the same piece of technology,
and avoid a shooting it down.
And obviously there is great interest in our country in knowing whether or
not they can do that now, or how soon they might be able to do all of that
if that`s what they`re trying for. But we have had relatively recent
experience of spending days and weeks and even months in this country
freaking out over U.S. intelligence reports on that capacity that turned
out first to be contested and then not to be true.
And the reason our intelligence about them is often such a mess is because
even more than most despotic countries, they are incredibly opaque.
They`re called the hermit kingdom for a reason, right? They are a mystery
to us not just because of their deliberate secrecy, but also because they
seem so nux (ph) to us on a diplomatic level and presumably that is on
purpose they don`t want to be seen as a normal predictable rational country
and they deliberately don`t behave as one.
I mean, there`s a reason that they don`t just engage in the kinds of
threats that normal countries issued to each other. They threatened to
turn, you know, and island off the coast of South Korea into a nuclear sea
of fire.
Remember when that comedy came out, that movie “The Interview” that made a
joke out of a secret American plot to kill Kim Jong-un, North Korea called
that the most blatant act of terrorism and war. They said it was a
reckless U.S. provocative insanity. They said that movie triggered a gust
of hatred and rage among the North Korean people, they threatened merciless
countermeasures against the movie.
They`ve also said that the United States looks like a boiled pumpkin. They
say John Kerry has a hideous lantern jaw. These all sorts of racist terms
to talk about President Obama, and they generally have become famous for
making threats like crazy people make threats, right?
This was – this was just this week: they should be mind – this is about
us – they should be mindful that the DPRK strategic steps accompanied by
physical action will be taken mercilessly with the mobilization of all its
national strength. Packs of wolves are coming in to strangle a nation.
That was this week, what does that even mean, when there`s so many scary
things about wolves but like wolves strangling people?
You can guys can say (ph) like, wolves are gonna come in to bite your face
or like steal your baby or something. But wolves coming in and strangling
you? Wolves don`t even hands. Like the one thing you have to worry about
them is their hensile grip, it`s like saying you`re going to stab somebody
in their sense of humor. I mean, it doesn`t – it doesn`t make – wolf
paws can scratch you but they can`t grab like a piano what – it doesn`t
even – they`re not even literal.
But that kind of nutty, over-the-top, laugh out loud mixed metaphor
threatening, that is something they have been doing for years. We`re sort
of acclimated to it. You can make funny comedic movies about it, right?
And the world is kind of acclimated to that, too.
What the world has not acclimated to is an American president doing his
version of the same thing.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: North Korea best not make
anymore threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury
like the world has never seen. He has been very threatening beyond a
normal statement. And as I said, they will be met with fire, fury and
frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before. Thank
you.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MADDOW: No thank you.
I mean, as a world, we`re not happy about it, but we`re used to North Korea
threatening to turn things into a sea of fire. We are not used to that
from an American president, from any American president.
So, this as the new variable in what is already an insane relationship –
this is general – genuinely new. As is the just wild incoherence of the
administration beyond the president, in terms of how they`re handling this
ongoing big problem, this international threat.
I mean, two and a half weeks ago, Trump CIA Director Mike Pompeo said in a
security forum that basically, yes, the United States wants regime change
in North Korea. Then last week, Trump Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said
the United States definitely does not want regime change in North Korea.
That said, later in the week, Rex Tillerson said the U.S. would agree to
talk with the North Koreans provided that the North Koreans agreed the end
results of the talks would be them giving up their nuclear program.
That was in last week. Now, Rex Tillerson, same guy, have a whole
different set of standards they would have to reach in order to get talks
with the United States. Now, he`s changed his mind on that as well. Now,
he says he would talk with the North Koreans just as long as they stopped
doing their missile test. That`s all they need to do.
Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence is busy saying there never will be any
talks with North Korea. We won`t talk with them on any terms.
And then the president, depending on the day, says that Kim Jong-un is a
smart cookie and he`d be honored to meet with him, and also the United
States was prepared to rain down fury and fire and power like the world has
never seen. It also will strangle you with our wolf paws. I know that was
the other guy.
Remember when Trump said he was sending an armada to North Korea when there
were no ships sailing to North Korea at all? North Korea popping off
official statements that threaten nuclear annihilation is something we have
acclimated to as a country and as a world.
The American president making the same kind of threats is a new thing that
we don`t really understand the risk of yet. We don`t know if he means it.
We don`t know if North Korea will believe that he means it. We don`t know
if this was a planned statement by the administration where the national
security consequences of this threat from the president have been gamed out
and anticipated, and it`s part of a strategy or maybe this is just
something he felt like saying.
Remember when Mike Flynn was national security adviser, he came out in the
briefing room and said, Iran, you`re on notice. Nobody had any idea what
that meant. It was completely dislocated from everything else the
administration was doing with regard to Iran. Turned out, it meant
nothing.
And two weeks later, Mike Flynn was gone, poof. Is that what`s going on
here with these new totally unprecedented threats to North Korea, or is
this part of a plan? Where would we look for planning evidence if it is a
plan?
How about the “National Enquirer”? That`s often a surprisingly blunt
translation of how the president would like the world to see him. You`ve
been looking at their covers since he was inaugurated? It is a bizarre
thing, but if you`re looking for somewhere to strike your tuning fork,
there really is this supermarket tabloid that shows you, more often than
not, exactly the way that Trump would like to be seen.
I mean this is what they look – this is what the “National Enquirer” looks
like now. Trump takes charge, success in just 36 days. President Trump
tell-all, how I`m cleaning up Obama`s mess.
Since the election, mixed in with all this “Fox and Friends” style stuff,
they repeatedly keep going back to Trump declaring war on dictators, right?
There`s Kim Jong-un on the cover the “National Enquirer”.
What did Trump talk about it his secret summit with Vladimir Putin that
only the “National Enquirer” is reporting on? Apparently, he talked about
his plan to overthrow the dictator in North Korea.
This was a recent one. No, wrong. Do we have the other headline there?
We have a – one from last – we don`t have last, we have a posted later –
from last month, there was the cover said that it`s an under siege, made it
look like Trump is under siege, but in the small print, there we go, the
ones under siege are the North Koreans with ICBMs aimed at America`s West
Coast, our president refuses to blink. He`s outfoxing the North Korean
dictator, how he will solve the missile crisis, just like JFK.
I mean, where – where do you look to figure out what the president just
did as part of a plan, it`s part, just an aberration something he had a
feeling to say in the moment or something that is actually part of the way
he sees his presidency as going? We have no idea what`s actually going on
inside the president`s head, we don`t know whether it`s just inside his
head alone or if it`s a plan of his administration.
But we`ve really never had an American president playing, I`m rubber,
you`re glue with the North Koreans in terms of their threats for nuclear
holocaust before. And so, there is a brand-new, totally, unprecedented
craziness and surrealism problem in the U.S.-North Korean relationship,
that for the first time includes our own government.
And I – it`s – you can take that separate and apart from the truly
unanswered contested questions as to whether or not North Korea has got
nuclear tipped ICBMs that could hit the mainland United States. I mean,
it`s worth asking for second third fourth sources on intelligence like that
because that has been such contested intelligence in the past.
But you know what? Even if that new intelligence being reported today,
even if it turns out not to be true in terms of whether or not they`ve
already miniaturized nuclear weapons, we know for sure that they`ve got
artillery and short-range and medium-range missiles that are well-
developed, that could easily devastate South Korea and in Japan.
We know they`ve got major stocks of chemical and biological weapons. You
remember the assassination of Kim Jong-un`s half-brother at that airport a
couple of months ago. They carried out that assassination using VX. They
could have just shot the guy or knifed him. But no, they wanted to show
they could do it with a nerve agent.
They are a chemical and biological weapons known power. They could put
nerve agent onto some of the weapons we know for sure they`ve got. They
were able to successfully hit a city like Tokyo, right, that means they`d
be hitting a population center of over 30 million people. Tokyo`s metro
area has a population that`s like akin to California.
North Korea first tested a nuclear weapon in 2006. We know they`ve got
some nuclear capacity. There`s definitely intrigue and mystery as to the
full extent of their nuclear capability. The number of their weapons, how
advanced those weapons are, how they could be delivered.
But separate and apart from that, the radical confusion and lying an
internal contradiction and threats from our new government – from our new
administration, that is really the new element here, that is the new
variable here that we have no idea how it`s going to affect us.
Regardless of the extent of their nuclear capability, newly called into
question today, what our new administration is doing with this new maybe
strategic, maybe off the handle attack on North Korea, this rhetorical
attack from the president of North Korea, the only thing we know about it
for sure is that they are playing with absolutely un-theoretical fire by
advancing the conflict in this way.
MADDOW: Guam is 14 hours ahead of American East Coast Time. So, it`s mid-
morning there tomorrow, mid-morning Wednesday.
Right now, Guamanians are digesting the news that was first reported
tonight by “Reuters”, that North Korea says it is considering a plan to hit
Guam. According to “Reuters” reporting, there have been discussions in
North Korean state media that North Korea may launch a strike against Guam.
Guam, of course, would be physically the closest way for North Korea to hit
U.S. territory if they tried to do it.
“Associated Press” is reporting tonight that the speaker of the legislature
in Guam is calling the news very disconcerting. He told “The A.P.”, quote,
we`re just praying that the United States and the defense system we have
here is sufficient enough to protect us.
How significant are their concerns, how significant should they be?
Joining us now is Joe Cirincione. He`s president of a global security
foundation called the Ploughshares Fund, and he`s the guy who I call on
anything nuclear happens in the world.
Joe, thank you for being here tonight.
JOE CIRINCIONE, PRESIDENT, PLOUGHSHARES FUND: My pleasure, Rachel.
MADDOW: So, when “Washington Post” reported today, that according to a
Defense Intelligence Agency report, North Korea has achieved
miniaturization of its nuclear warheads, that they can put them on
missiles. What was your reaction to that news? How do you perceive those
reports?
CIRINCIONE: There`s a little bit of deja vu. We saw this before. This is
not uncommon coming from the DIA. They tend to be more hawkish, more – a
little more speculative of the intelligence agencies.
I was a little surprised because the vice chairman of the joint chiefs just
a few days ago was emphasizing the hurdles that North Korea has to achieve
before it can have a reliable intercontinental nuclear missile. I still
think there are several years away.
But they`re on the road. They`re on the track. So, it`s not all that
surprising, whether they have it or will have it in a year or will have it
in two years, this is a real threat. This is a very serious program.
MADDOW: Whether or not the North Koreans have significant new capability
that we didn`t know about before, whether or not the CIA report turns out
to be true, seems to me that the thing that is very new in terms of
understanding is a dynamic between our two countries is the behavior of
this administration, particularly the bellicose rhetoric today, the threat
from President Trump.
How do you think that plays out? What effect do you think that has as a
variable in this?
CIRINCIONE: This is probably the worst way a president could handle a
threat like this. You want to be strong. You want to be calm. You want
to be resolute. You want to be in sync with your allies. You do not want
to play a nuclear chicken with North Korea.
This is a – the seriousness of this situation cannot be overestimated not
because North Korea can hit us in a bolt out of the blue attack that could
take out Los Angeles or Seattle, no. What you`re worried about is that you
have too insecure, inexperienced, impulsive leaders in control of a vast
amount of destructive force squaring off in the most heavily militarized
area on earth.
A conventional war could kill hundreds of thousands of South Koreans in the
few first few hours. A full-out conflict could kill millions, could
devastate South Korea, removing the 11th largest economy on earth.
And the danger is not that either leader wouldn`t necessarily intentionally
start such a war, but that they could stumble into it, a miscalculation, a
miscommunication, a misunderstanding, a shooting incident could quickly
escalate.
Look at what North Korea just did. They just threatened Guam, hours after
the president United States said that if you threaten us again, you`ll be
met with fire and fury. They are blowing through this president`s red
lines like tissue paper. What is Trump going to do now?
MADDOW: When the North Koreans make threats to the United States, it`s
become something that`s treated almost comedically in this country often
because they`re so over the top, and because – whether or not things are
badly translated, their rhetoric is so hyperbolic that we end up sort of
getting used to it and treating it like it`s a joke.
President Trump echoed that today by saying that we are going to be
unleashing fury and fire and power like the world has ever seen. Is there
something to be said for him speaking their language? Is there anything
that we know about how they might hear that type of language that has never
ever been uttered by an American president in the modern era toward North
Koreans over anything?
CIRINCIONE: Right. They see it as justification of their worst fears,
that the whole point of the United States is to eliminate Kim Jong-un.
They`re very narcissistic in their own way. They think the whole world
revolves around them.
So, when the president threatens them like that, they go, see? We told you
so.
And what do they do? They accelerate their military programs. Look, years
of sanctions, of isolation, of threats, of ignoring them hasn`t worked at
all. That has not stopped their program. It sped it up.
The only thing that has worked is negotiations. We froze their plutonium
program for eight years with an agreement. We froze their missile program
for eight years with an agreement.
But when we don`t talk to them, they speed it up. And when you threaten
them they just stiffened. They feel that they have to be tougher than you
are back. So, that`s a chicken game that you can`t win, and that`s what
the problem is.
What if Donald Trump decides that he doesn`t like the maneuvers that North
Korea is undertaking? We`re about to have joint you U.S. and South Korean
exercises at the end of August. What if the North Koreans decide that that
is actually a pretext for a pre-emptive attack on them? And so, they
mobilize. The U.S. then responds, somebody fires something and bang, it`s
off to the races in the most catastrophic war we`ve seen.
We`ve been at war for over 16 years in the Middle East and North Africa.
We think we know war. We don`t know this war. We don`t know what a Korean
War would look like.
The president`s right about that. A Korean war would be unlike anyone seen
since the end of World War II.
MADDOW: Joe Cirincione, president of the Ploughshares Fund – thank you
for being here, my friend. Appreciate your help tonight with this.
Thanks.
CIRINCIONE: Thank you, Rachel.
MADDOW: All right. Much more ahead tonight. It`s very busy news night,
including just as we are going to air some breaking news in the
investigation into Russia`s attack on our election that involves the Trump
campaign specifically. We`ve got that ahead. Stay with us.
MADDOW: We`ve just got some briefing news this evening courtesy of
“Bloomberg News”.
Do we have – can we make a full screen out of this? Can we put the
headline up there? Thank you very much.
Trump campaign turns over thousands of documents in Russia probe. As
“Bloomberg” reporting tonight that former Trump campaign chair Paul
Manafort and Donald Trump Jr. have both started turning over documents to
the Senate Judiciary Committee after that committee requested that they
hand over all records related to the campaign`s attempts to get information
about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government or affiliated sources.
That, of course, includes documents related to that June meeting last year
at Trump Tower involving Manafort, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., and a
whole bunch of Russians.
Reportedly, several hundred pages of documents from Paul Manafort and
Donald Trump Jr. were handed over to Senate intelligence in response to
that request. But according to this new reporting from “Bloomberg”, the
big Kahuna is neither of them. It`s the Trump campaign.
Quoting directly from the piece, quote: The Trump campaign turned over
about 20,000 pages of documents on August 2nd, according to a committee
spokesman.
We knew that the leaders of Senate Intelligence, Republican Senator Chuck
Grassley and Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, we knew they`d requested
that these documents be handed over by that date, by August 2nd last week.
We knew that Paul Manafort had already previously turned over different
documents to that committee.
But this reporting tonight from “Bloomberg”, this is new. This was first -
- the first evidence that both the president`s eldest son, Don Jr., and
Paul Manafort, turned over documents related to that meeting with all those
Russian sources that we heard about last summer. And this is the first
word that`s the size of the document response from the Trump campaign to
the Senate Intelligence Committee numbers in the tens of thousands of
pages. That news just breaking in the last hour tonight from “Bloomberg”.
There`s also news that broke today in “The Guardian” newspaper in Britain
that relates to this investigation. That “Guardian” story is one I truly
do not understand. I am perplexed by it and we are going to get an
explanation as to what it means next. Stay with us.
MADDOW: This happened. This was first reported while was away on
vacation. And I will admit to being slightly out of it, deliberately,
while on vacation. That`s what vacations all about. Look at me not
reading the news.
But even still, when I read this thing that came out on Friday, it did not
make any sense to me then. And since Friday, it has been further reported
out and now it really doesn`t make any sense to me and I would like it to
make sense. So, we`re going to try to figure it out.
OK. On Friday, I was on a fishing boat. Politico.com reported that two
unnamed staffers from the intelligence committee in the House and had
turned up in England. They turned up in London. “Politico” reported that
specifically, they turned up with the offices of the lawyer of Christopher
Steele.
Christopher Steele is the former MI-6 British agent who put together that
dossier of alleged Russian dirt on Donald Trump that has been boomeranging
around our politics and around the first months of the Trump presidency
ever since. The committee`s investigating the Russian attack on the
election last year and whether the Trump campaign was involved in that in
attack, those committees had made it pretty clear that they would be
interested in talking to Christopher Steele at some point in their
enquiries, in some way over the course of those inquiries.
What was strange about this story when it first came out on “Politico” on
Friday was the news that these two congressional staffers who turned up at
Christopher Steele`s lawyer`s office, nobody knew why they were there, and
nobody knew who sent them.
They were two Republican congressional staffers. The Democrats on that
committee said they had no idea what this was about. They had no idea that
these staffers had made that trip or what they were doing on that trip, nor
did any members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is
investigating these same matters, nor did Robert Mueller`s office, the
special counsel`s office. Robert Mueller, who is supposedly carefully
deconflicting with the investigatory committee, so they`re talking the
witnesses and requesting documents and stuff doesn`t mess with his criminal
investigation – he didn`t know that these people were going to turn up at
Steele`s office either.
So, “Politico” reported Friday that these two Republican staffers showed up
unannounced in London at Steele`s office. Democrats on that committee
didn`t know anything about it. They also reported that the Senate
investigators not only didn`t know about it. They were livid when they
found out about it, saying they were worried that, quote, the aggressive
move could spook Christopher Steele and derail his potential cooperation
with their own probe. So, that was this very provocative reporting from
“Politico” on Friday.
Then this weekend, on Sunday, the top Democrat on the Intelligence
Committee in the House, Adam Schiff, confirmed that not only did he not
know about these Republican staffers from his committee taking a trip to
Christopher Steele`s office, he didn`t know about it and he says none of
the Democrats on his committee knew about it either. He further reported
that the top Republicans was supposedly in charge of the Russia
investigation, Congressman Mike Conaway, he didn`t know about either.
Staffers for that committee going over there as part of this investigation,
the guy running the investigation doesn`t know about it? So, Mueller`s
office didn`t know about it. The Senate committee didn`t know about it.
None of the Democrats of the House committee knew about it, and the
Republican running the investigation in the House committee that those
staffers work for, they didn`t know about it either.
What the heck were those Republican staffers doing at Christopher Steele`s
office in London then?
Well, thanks to “The Guardian” newspaper today, we know more now.
“The Guardian” reports that these two staffers from the House Intelligence
Committee who went to London to turn up unannounced the Christopher
Steele`s office, they were sent there by a long-standing aide to Devin
Nunes, Congressman Devin Nunes, member of the Trump transition.
Devin Nunes who supposedly stepped aside from leading the Russia
investigation on that committee in March after his weird stunt where he
tried to claim that the real Russia scandal was the Obama administration.
A House Ethics Committee is investigating whether he actually revealed
classified information in the course of that stunt. He is therefore
supposedly not involved in the Russia investigation.
So, how is it that his longtime staffer is dispatching people at taxpayer
expense to go doorstop Christopher Steele`s offices in London in a way that
conceivably might screw up all of the under other investigations into the
dossier part of the Trump/Russia story?
And he`s able to send those folks off without the knowledge of anybody else
involved in those investigations, including Robert Mueller, including the
Senate investigators, including not just the Democrats but even the
Republican congressman who`s supposed to be running that investigation in
that committee. How did that happen? What were Devin Nunes` guys doing in
London, showing up unannounced at Christopher Steele`s office?
Joining us now is Julian Borger. He`s the world affairs editor for “The
Guardian”. He`s the author of that new “Guardian” report confirming that
Congressman Nunes was behind this secret attempts to contact the dossier
author.
Mr. Borger, it`s really nice to have you here. Thank you for your time
tonight.
JULIAN BORGER, WORLD AFFAIRS EDITOR, THE GUARDIAN: Good to be here.
MADDOW: So, describing it as a secret attempt, I`m flummoxed by the fact
that nobody involved in any these investigations knew about it. Why does
Congressman Nunes have the ability to dispatch people in this way?
BORGER: Well, he`s still a chairman of the House Intelligence Committee
overall, even though he`s stepped aside from the Russia investigation. So,
he still has control over resources. Obviously, the staff director has
worked for him since 2003. So, obviously, a Nunes man in place, and he has
the ability to use the resources and dispatch staffers.
But it is incredibly unusual for this to happen for a foreign trip without
other members of the committee being informed this is a way out of the
norm.
MADDOW: Do we have any idea what those staffers did once they went to
Steele`s offices. We understand from your reporting that they and from
“Politico`s” reporting that they turned up on announce, that they spoke not
directly with Mr. Steele, although he was there at the time. They tried to
speak with his lawyer.
Do we know anything about what they were asking for? What they were trying
to do?
BORGER: Well, the official line given to me by the committee is that they
were just seeking to open a line of communication to the lawyers and that
seems odd in that it`s possible just to pick up the phone or do a Google
search to find out the contacts and open line of communication.
What I was also told was that they were there on other business, but it
wasn`t made clear to me what that other business was. So, there`s a lot of
mystery about this trip.
MADDOW: I have to say one of the things that has further surprised me
after your reporting is that even the Democrats on this committee who`ve
been quite outspoken and haven`t been shy at all in terms of talking about
the way they want this investigation run, they haven`t – they haven`t
raised a huge stink about this. They haven`t expressed a lot of anger
they`re sort of been more bewilderment to express rather than anger.
Do you have any insight into that reaction, or the way this is being
received by everybody else involved in these investigations?
BORGER: My sense is that the ranking Democrat on the committee, Adam
Schiff, just wants to get past this. He believes he has a good working
relationship with Mike Conaway. He wants that to continue and he doesn`t
want to be derailed in a big fight with Nunes over control of the
committee. He believes that the – yes, between him and Conaway they can
keep this investigation on the rails and not be derailed by Nunes, and by
an internal fight.
we saw, of course, Kim Jong-un respond to by threatening Guam. He`s had
the capability of hitting Guam for some time now, and the U.S. has
responded with by building up a military presence there, even more than
existed, by putting forward some B-1 bombers that fly this continuous
bomber presence into and over the Korean peninsula regularly. So, this
seems to be just more rhetoric on both sides at this point.
MADDOW: Courtney Kube, NBC News national security producer – really
appreciate your time tonight, Courtney. Good to see you.
KUBE: Thank you.
MADDOW: All right. We`ll be right back. Stay with us.
MADDOW: It is great to be back from vacation. I missed every single one
of you every single day, kind of. But I swear I`ll be back tomorrow.
Now, it`s time for “THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL”.
Good evening, Lawrence.
END
