The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 8/8/17 US Intel: N. Korea miniaturizes nuclear warhead

Transcript:

Show: THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW

Date: August 8, 2017

Guest: Joe Cirincione, Julian Borger

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST, “ALL IN”: That is ALL IN for this evening.

THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW starts right now with the one and only Rachel

Maddow.

Welcome back.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Thank you very much, my friend. Thank you for

being so nice welcoming me back and thank you for being so nice to Joy

while she was here. She did an amazing job. I felt very well taken care

of. I feel like I should just believe – I could leave the show, just walk

away, you guys would be able to keep things going indefinitely. Nobody

would notice I was gone.

HAYES: Well, people notice. Joy crushed it and we`re here for you and I`m

glad you`re back.

MADDOW: Thanks, my friend. I appreciate it.

And thanks to you at home for joining us this hour. It is great to be

back. I was on vacation for the past week and a bit. Joy Reid and the

whole staff here did a great job holding down the fort while I was gone.

So, I am very, very grateful to have had that time off. I am also happy to

be back.

Today is August 8th. On this date three years ago, in 2014, a man named

Michael Flynn was starting his new life as one of the highest profile

firings of the Obama administration. Mike Flynn, of course, is now famous

for having served very, very briefly as Trump`s national security adviser

and also for being in the bullseye of the ongoing Trump Russia

investigation ever since.

But being Trump`s national security adviser was not the first high-profile

Washington job that Mike Flynn had. He had been hired by the Obama

administration to run the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Now, it didn`t work out. It didn`t go well. In the end, he was perceived

to have been a failure at that job and by this week in the summer of 2014,

three years ago, he was gone. This was actually his first day after being

fired three years ago today – forced out well in advance of how long he`d

been expected to stay.

In that brief period, though, when Michael Flynn was running the Defense

Intelligence Agency during the Obama administration, that agency did make

really big news. It was – it was news that seems very alarming at the

time. It set off days and arguably weeks of something approaching panic in

the press and in national security circles.

The reassuring news looking back on it now is that that super scary news

from Mike Flynn`s Defense Intelligence Agency back in April when he was

still running that agency, that scary news from him and his agency turned

out to be wrong. It seemed very scary at the time but it was wrong.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRIAN WILLIAMS, NBC ANCHOR: Today, in the midst of all this, we learned

with many caveats what North Korea may be capable of. A member of Congress

for the first time in an open hearing read and now on classified study by

our own Defense Intelligence Agency. They can now say with moderate

confidence, quote, the North currently has nuclear weapons capable of

delivering by ballistic missiles.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: That was not news tape from today. That was from the spring of

2013, when the Defense Intelligence Agency under Mike Flynn said

everybody`s hair on fire.

A Republican member of Congress, Doug Lamborn, read aloud a previously

classified conclusion from the Defense Intelligence Agency, which was then

headed by Mike Flynn and that conclusion was that North Korea had achieved

basically the Holy Grail in terms of its ability to threaten the

continental United States. That DIA report back in 2013 said that the

North Koreans had completed the process of miniaturizing a nuclear weapon,

so it could fit onto a ballistic missile. They could shoot it off anywhere

in the world.

And that set off a flurry of not quite panic, but something approaching

that until people realized, wait a second, maybe that`s not true.

At the time, the director of national intelligence had to come out and say

yes this may be what Mike Flynn and his Defense Intelligence Agency have

concluded, but according to the DNI, quote, it is not the consensus of the

nation`s intelligence community. The director of national intelligence at

the time had to put out a written statement explaining that Mike Flynn and

DIA, they were alone on this. And furthermore, they were wrong on this.

They put out a written statement from the national director of national

intelligence office saying, quote, North Korea has not yet demonstrated the

full range of capabilities necessary for a nuclear-armed missile.

So, everybody freaked out and they were like maybe not, and then things

calmed down even further when the South Koreans came out, and they also

threw cold water on what Mike Flynn and his agency had reported back in the

spring of 2013. I mean, South Koreans are probably in a position to know,

right, given their acute interest in the matter, given their proximity to

the problem at hand.

South Korean defense ministry came out at the time and said, yes, no.

Quote, we have no doubt – excuse me – we have note that North Korea has

reached the stage of miniaturization.

So that story in 2013 started off as a worry about North Korea story. It

ended up being a worry about our Defense Intelligence Agency story.

And the Defense Intelligence Agency, it was not just a Mike Flynn thing.

They already had a difficult reputation on matters like this. You might

remember that that was the agency that argued vociferously more than any

other intelligence agency that Iraq had nuclear weapons before the U.S.

invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Of course, at the time, not only did Iraq not have nuclear weapons, they

didn`t even have a nuclear program. But DIA insisted they had. DIA had

been wrong about that 10 years earlier, ahead of the Iraq war. They were

wrong about North Korea miniaturizing the nukes thing 10 years later, in

2013.

And not long thereafter, the head of the DIA, Mike Flynn, found himself out

on his ear, one of the highest profile firings of the entire Obama

administration.

Well, now, it`s August 2017, and “The Washington Post” has just published

what looks like basically a carbon copy of that screwed up story from Mike

Flynn`s agency four years ago, citing a, quote, new analysis completed last

month by the Defense Intelligence Agency. “The Post” reports that DIA`s

confidential assessment is that North Korea has successfully produced a

miniaturized warhead that can fit inside its missiles.

This seems like the exact same thing we went through in 2013, minus the

Mike Flynn, right? It`s the same intelligence agency. It`s DIA, and again

like, we had in again, we`ve got some indications from sources elsewhere in

the intelligence world that maybe this is just DIA, maybe this is not

everybody.

One U.S. official telling CNN tonight that, quote, this is not a consensus

view from the entire intelligence community.

So, if you`re feeling like you`ve heard this story before today and if you

have experienced this freak-out before and it turned out not to be true,

you`re remembering that right. There are lots of reasons to be skeptical

here. We have heard this story before when it turned out not to be the

case.

But last time in 2013, the South Korean defense ministry came out and said

no, no, we don`t think this is true. This time, we`re not hearing any

words of caution from credible foreign intelligence agencies like that.

This time, to the contrary, the defense ministry in Japan just today

published a white paper saying actually this could be true. Japan`s

defense – Japan`s defense ministry said today, quote: It is possible that

North Korea has achieved the miniaturization of nuclear weapons.

So, I mean, we have heard this story before and it wasn`t true the first

time we heard it. But this time, there isn`t anybody shooting it down

aggressively like there was in 2013, and this year, there is some soft or

at least potential corroboration from Japan which like South Korea would

sort of be in a position to know.

I mean, this also comes at a time when we`re getting used to undisputed

reports proof from North Korea that they are making significant progress on

other aspects of their offensive capability. They set off a series of

missile tests in the last few months that have shown genuine advancement in

terms of how far out into the world they can project force.

In mid-May, they shot a missile basically straight up into the air that

went about 1,200 miles. U.S. analysts concluded at the time that had the

North Koreans aimed that missile at more of an angle, it might conceivably

have thrown as far as 3,000 miles. And that kind of just sounds like an

SAT level math problem, right? Look at the propulsion and the distance and

the angle and if you change the angle, how far is it, right? Kind of just

sounds like a math problem.

But when report – when “Reuters” reported this evening that North Korean

state media tonight is broadcasting musings from that government that they

might launch a strike at Guam, well, that 3,000 mile math problem becomes a

very relevant thing because Guam is under 3,000 miles from North Korea.

It`s just over two thousand miles from North Korea and if North Korea

really can provably shoot missiles that far, that means that the answer to

that math problem if it`s true means that Guam is within their reach, not

with some weapon they might develop in the future or that we might have

intelligence fights about how soon they`re going to develop it in the

future, but with a weapon that they have now that they have demonstrated

now.

Now, have they reached a point where they can shrink one of their nuclear

warheads and fix it to one of those missiles? I don`t know, none of us do.

We also do not know if they have the capacity with any of their missiles to

survive re-entry from the upper atmosphere, which is that the height that

an ICBM reaches during its life.

If they can build that kind of missile and they can shrink the nuclear

warhead to fit it onto a missile like that, we still don`t know if they can

do all those things at once. Right? You can get granular about this,

right?

The threat that the United States is most afraid of in terms of North

Korea`s ability to hit the mainland United States would require them to do

a whole bunch of things that we don`t know if they could do. It would

require them to shrink our nuclear warhead to mount it to a working ICBM,

to be able to successfully launch and then control that ICBM so it can

actually hit it started. That missile also has to be able to survive re-

entry into the atmosphere with its warhead intact and they need to be able

to do all of those things all at once with the same piece of technology,

and avoid a shooting it down.

And obviously there is great interest in our country in knowing whether or

not they can do that now, or how soon they might be able to do all of that

if that`s what they`re trying for. But we have had relatively recent

experience of spending days and weeks and even months in this country

freaking out over U.S. intelligence reports on that capacity that turned

out first to be contested and then not to be true.

And the reason our intelligence about them is often such a mess is because

even more than most despotic countries, they are incredibly opaque.

They`re called the hermit kingdom for a reason, right? They are a mystery

to us not just because of their deliberate secrecy, but also because they

seem so nux (ph) to us on a diplomatic level and presumably that is on

purpose they don`t want to be seen as a normal predictable rational country

and they deliberately don`t behave as one.

I mean, there`s a reason that they don`t just engage in the kinds of

threats that normal countries issued to each other. They threatened to

turn, you know, and island off the coast of South Korea into a nuclear sea

of fire.

Remember when that comedy came out, that movie “The Interview” that made a

joke out of a secret American plot to kill Kim Jong-un, North Korea called

that the most blatant act of terrorism and war. They said it was a

reckless U.S. provocative insanity. They said that movie triggered a gust

of hatred and rage among the North Korean people, they threatened merciless

countermeasures against the movie.

They`ve also said that the United States looks like a boiled pumpkin. They

say John Kerry has a hideous lantern jaw. These all sorts of racist terms

to talk about President Obama, and they generally have become famous for

making threats like crazy people make threats, right?

This was – this was just this week: they should be mind – this is about

us – they should be mindful that the DPRK strategic steps accompanied by

physical action will be taken mercilessly with the mobilization of all its

national strength. Packs of wolves are coming in to strangle a nation.

That was this week, what does that even mean, when there`s so many scary

things about wolves but like wolves strangling people?

You can guys can say (ph) like, wolves are gonna come in to bite your face

or like steal your baby or something. But wolves coming in and strangling

you? Wolves don`t even hands. Like the one thing you have to worry about

them is their hensile grip, it`s like saying you`re going to stab somebody

in their sense of humor. I mean, it doesn`t – it doesn`t make – wolf

paws can scratch you but they can`t grab like a piano what – it doesn`t

even – they`re not even literal.

But that kind of nutty, over-the-top, laugh out loud mixed metaphor

threatening, that is something they have been doing for years. We`re sort

of acclimated to it. You can make funny comedic movies about it, right?

And the world is kind of acclimated to that, too.

What the world has not acclimated to is an American president doing his

version of the same thing.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: North Korea best not make

anymore threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury

like the world has never seen. He has been very threatening beyond a

normal statement. And as I said, they will be met with fire, fury and

frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before. Thank

you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: No thank you.

I mean, as a world, we`re not happy about it, but we`re used to North Korea

threatening to turn things into a sea of fire. We are not used to that

from an American president, from any American president.

So, this as the new variable in what is already an insane relationship –

this is general – genuinely new. As is the just wild incoherence of the

administration beyond the president, in terms of how they`re handling this

ongoing big problem, this international threat.

I mean, two and a half weeks ago, Trump CIA Director Mike Pompeo said in a

security forum that basically, yes, the United States wants regime change

in North Korea. Then last week, Trump Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said

the United States definitely does not want regime change in North Korea.

That said, later in the week, Rex Tillerson said the U.S. would agree to

talk with the North Koreans provided that the North Koreans agreed the end

results of the talks would be them giving up their nuclear program.

That was in last week. Now, Rex Tillerson, same guy, have a whole

different set of standards they would have to reach in order to get talks

with the United States. Now, he`s changed his mind on that as well. Now,

he says he would talk with the North Koreans just as long as they stopped

doing their missile test. That`s all they need to do.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence is busy saying there never will be any

talks with North Korea. We won`t talk with them on any terms.

And then the president, depending on the day, says that Kim Jong-un is a

smart cookie and he`d be honored to meet with him, and also the United

States was prepared to rain down fury and fire and power like the world has

never seen. It also will strangle you with our wolf paws. I know that was

the other guy.

Remember when Trump said he was sending an armada to North Korea when there

were no ships sailing to North Korea at all? North Korea popping off

official statements that threaten nuclear annihilation is something we have

acclimated to as a country and as a world.

The American president making the same kind of threats is a new thing that

we don`t really understand the risk of yet. We don`t know if he means it.

We don`t know if North Korea will believe that he means it. We don`t know

if this was a planned statement by the administration where the national

security consequences of this threat from the president have been gamed out

and anticipated, and it`s part of a strategy or maybe this is just

something he felt like saying.

Remember when Mike Flynn was national security adviser, he came out in the

briefing room and said, Iran, you`re on notice. Nobody had any idea what

that meant. It was completely dislocated from everything else the

administration was doing with regard to Iran. Turned out, it meant

nothing.

And two weeks later, Mike Flynn was gone, poof. Is that what`s going on

here with these new totally unprecedented threats to North Korea, or is

this part of a plan? Where would we look for planning evidence if it is a

plan?

How about the “National Enquirer”? That`s often a surprisingly blunt

translation of how the president would like the world to see him. You`ve

been looking at their covers since he was inaugurated? It is a bizarre

thing, but if you`re looking for somewhere to strike your tuning fork,

there really is this supermarket tabloid that shows you, more often than

not, exactly the way that Trump would like to be seen.

I mean this is what they look – this is what the “National Enquirer” looks

like now. Trump takes charge, success in just 36 days. President Trump

tell-all, how I`m cleaning up Obama`s mess.

Since the election, mixed in with all this “Fox and Friends” style stuff,

they repeatedly keep going back to Trump declaring war on dictators, right?

There`s Kim Jong-un on the cover the “National Enquirer”.

What did Trump talk about it his secret summit with Vladimir Putin that

only the “National Enquirer” is reporting on? Apparently, he talked about

his plan to overthrow the dictator in North Korea.

This was a recent one. No, wrong. Do we have the other headline there?

We have a – one from last – we don`t have last, we have a posted later –

from last month, there was the cover said that it`s an under siege, made it

look like Trump is under siege, but in the small print, there we go, the

ones under siege are the North Koreans with ICBMs aimed at America`s West

Coast, our president refuses to blink. He`s outfoxing the North Korean

dictator, how he will solve the missile crisis, just like JFK.

I mean, where – where do you look to figure out what the president just

did as part of a plan, it`s part, just an aberration something he had a

feeling to say in the moment or something that is actually part of the way

he sees his presidency as going? We have no idea what`s actually going on

inside the president`s head, we don`t know whether it`s just inside his

head alone or if it`s a plan of his administration.

But we`ve really never had an American president playing, I`m rubber,

you`re glue with the North Koreans in terms of their threats for nuclear

holocaust before. And so, there is a brand-new, totally, unprecedented

craziness and surrealism problem in the U.S.-North Korean relationship,

that for the first time includes our own government.

And I – it`s – you can take that separate and apart from the truly

unanswered contested questions as to whether or not North Korea has got

nuclear tipped ICBMs that could hit the mainland United States. I mean,

it`s worth asking for second third fourth sources on intelligence like that

because that has been such contested intelligence in the past.

But you know what? Even if that new intelligence being reported today,

even if it turns out not to be true in terms of whether or not they`ve

already miniaturized nuclear weapons, we know for sure that they`ve got

artillery and short-range and medium-range missiles that are well-

developed, that could easily devastate South Korea and in Japan.

We know they`ve got major stocks of chemical and biological weapons. You

remember the assassination of Kim Jong-un`s half-brother at that airport a

couple of months ago. They carried out that assassination using VX. They

could have just shot the guy or knifed him. But no, they wanted to show

they could do it with a nerve agent.

They are a chemical and biological weapons known power. They could put

nerve agent onto some of the weapons we know for sure they`ve got. They

were able to successfully hit a city like Tokyo, right, that means they`d

be hitting a population center of over 30 million people. Tokyo`s metro

area has a population that`s like akin to California.

North Korea first tested a nuclear weapon in 2006. We know they`ve got

some nuclear capacity. There`s definitely intrigue and mystery as to the

full extent of their nuclear capability. The number of their weapons, how

advanced those weapons are, how they could be delivered.

But separate and apart from that, the radical confusion and lying an

internal contradiction and threats from our new government – from our new

administration, that is really the new element here, that is the new

variable here that we have no idea how it`s going to affect us.

Regardless of the extent of their nuclear capability, newly called into

question today, what our new administration is doing with this new maybe

strategic, maybe off the handle attack on North Korea, this rhetorical

attack from the president of North Korea, the only thing we know about it

for sure is that they are playing with absolutely un-theoretical fire by

advancing the conflict in this way.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: Guam is 14 hours ahead of American East Coast Time. So, it`s mid-

morning there tomorrow, mid-morning Wednesday.

Right now, Guamanians are digesting the news that was first reported

tonight by “Reuters”, that North Korea says it is considering a plan to hit

Guam. According to “Reuters” reporting, there have been discussions in

North Korean state media that North Korea may launch a strike against Guam.

Guam, of course, would be physically the closest way for North Korea to hit

U.S. territory if they tried to do it.

“Associated Press” is reporting tonight that the speaker of the legislature

in Guam is calling the news very disconcerting. He told “The A.P.”, quote,

we`re just praying that the United States and the defense system we have

here is sufficient enough to protect us.

How significant are their concerns, how significant should they be?

Joining us now is Joe Cirincione. He`s president of a global security

foundation called the Ploughshares Fund, and he`s the guy who I call on

anything nuclear happens in the world.

Joe, thank you for being here tonight.

JOE CIRINCIONE, PRESIDENT, PLOUGHSHARES FUND: My pleasure, Rachel.

MADDOW: So, when “Washington Post” reported today, that according to a

Defense Intelligence Agency report, North Korea has achieved

miniaturization of its nuclear warheads, that they can put them on

missiles. What was your reaction to that news? How do you perceive those

reports?

CIRINCIONE: There`s a little bit of deja vu. We saw this before. This is

not uncommon coming from the DIA. They tend to be more hawkish, more – a

little more speculative of the intelligence agencies.

I was a little surprised because the vice chairman of the joint chiefs just

a few days ago was emphasizing the hurdles that North Korea has to achieve

before it can have a reliable intercontinental nuclear missile. I still

think there are several years away.

But they`re on the road. They`re on the track. So, it`s not all that

surprising, whether they have it or will have it in a year or will have it

in two years, this is a real threat. This is a very serious program.

MADDOW: Whether or not the North Koreans have significant new capability

that we didn`t know about before, whether or not the CIA report turns out

to be true, seems to me that the thing that is very new in terms of

understanding is a dynamic between our two countries is the behavior of

this administration, particularly the bellicose rhetoric today, the threat

from President Trump.

How do you think that plays out? What effect do you think that has as a

variable in this?

CIRINCIONE: This is probably the worst way a president could handle a

threat like this. You want to be strong. You want to be calm. You want

to be resolute. You want to be in sync with your allies. You do not want

to play a nuclear chicken with North Korea.

This is a – the seriousness of this situation cannot be overestimated not

because North Korea can hit us in a bolt out of the blue attack that could

take out Los Angeles or Seattle, no. What you`re worried about is that you

have too insecure, inexperienced, impulsive leaders in control of a vast

amount of destructive force squaring off in the most heavily militarized

area on earth.

A conventional war could kill hundreds of thousands of South Koreans in the

few first few hours. A full-out conflict could kill millions, could

devastate South Korea, removing the 11th largest economy on earth.

And the danger is not that either leader wouldn`t necessarily intentionally

start such a war, but that they could stumble into it, a miscalculation, a

miscommunication, a misunderstanding, a shooting incident could quickly

escalate.

Look at what North Korea just did. They just threatened Guam, hours after

the president United States said that if you threaten us again, you`ll be

met with fire and fury. They are blowing through this president`s red

lines like tissue paper. What is Trump going to do now?

MADDOW: When the North Koreans make threats to the United States, it`s

become something that`s treated almost comedically in this country often

because they`re so over the top, and because – whether or not things are

badly translated, their rhetoric is so hyperbolic that we end up sort of

getting used to it and treating it like it`s a joke.

President Trump echoed that today by saying that we are going to be

unleashing fury and fire and power like the world has ever seen. Is there

something to be said for him speaking their language? Is there anything

that we know about how they might hear that type of language that has never

ever been uttered by an American president in the modern era toward North

Koreans over anything?

CIRINCIONE: Right. They see it as justification of their worst fears,

that the whole point of the United States is to eliminate Kim Jong-un.

They`re very narcissistic in their own way. They think the whole world

revolves around them.

So, when the president threatens them like that, they go, see? We told you

so.

And what do they do? They accelerate their military programs. Look, years

of sanctions, of isolation, of threats, of ignoring them hasn`t worked at

all. That has not stopped their program. It sped it up.

The only thing that has worked is negotiations. We froze their plutonium

program for eight years with an agreement. We froze their missile program

for eight years with an agreement.

But when we don`t talk to them, they speed it up. And when you threaten

them they just stiffened. They feel that they have to be tougher than you

are back. So, that`s a chicken game that you can`t win, and that`s what

the problem is.

What if Donald Trump decides that he doesn`t like the maneuvers that North

Korea is undertaking? We`re about to have joint you U.S. and South Korean

exercises at the end of August. What if the North Koreans decide that that

is actually a pretext for a pre-emptive attack on them? And so, they

mobilize. The U.S. then responds, somebody fires something and bang, it`s

off to the races in the most catastrophic war we`ve seen.

We`ve been at war for over 16 years in the Middle East and North Africa.

We think we know war. We don`t know this war. We don`t know what a Korean

War would look like.

The president`s right about that. A Korean war would be unlike anyone seen

since the end of World War II.

MADDOW: Joe Cirincione, president of the Ploughshares Fund – thank you

for being here, my friend. Appreciate your help tonight with this.

Thanks.

CIRINCIONE: Thank you, Rachel.

MADDOW: All right. Much more ahead tonight. It`s very busy news night,

including just as we are going to air some breaking news in the

investigation into Russia`s attack on our election that involves the Trump

campaign specifically. We`ve got that ahead. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: We`ve just got some briefing news this evening courtesy of

“Bloomberg News”.

Do we have – can we make a full screen out of this? Can we put the

headline up there? Thank you very much.

Trump campaign turns over thousands of documents in Russia probe. As

“Bloomberg” reporting tonight that former Trump campaign chair Paul

Manafort and Donald Trump Jr. have both started turning over documents to

the Senate Judiciary Committee after that committee requested that they

hand over all records related to the campaign`s attempts to get information

about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government or affiliated sources.

That, of course, includes documents related to that June meeting last year

at Trump Tower involving Manafort, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., and a

whole bunch of Russians.

Reportedly, several hundred pages of documents from Paul Manafort and

Donald Trump Jr. were handed over to Senate intelligence in response to

that request. But according to this new reporting from “Bloomberg”, the

big Kahuna is neither of them. It`s the Trump campaign.

Quoting directly from the piece, quote: The Trump campaign turned over

about 20,000 pages of documents on August 2nd, according to a committee

spokesman.

We knew that the leaders of Senate Intelligence, Republican Senator Chuck

Grassley and Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, we knew they`d requested

that these documents be handed over by that date, by August 2nd last week.

We knew that Paul Manafort had already previously turned over different

documents to that committee.

But this reporting tonight from “Bloomberg”, this is new. This was first -

- the first evidence that both the president`s eldest son, Don Jr., and

Paul Manafort, turned over documents related to that meeting with all those

Russian sources that we heard about last summer. And this is the first

word that`s the size of the document response from the Trump campaign to

the Senate Intelligence Committee numbers in the tens of thousands of

pages. That news just breaking in the last hour tonight from “Bloomberg”.

There`s also news that broke today in “The Guardian” newspaper in Britain

that relates to this investigation. That “Guardian” story is one I truly

do not understand. I am perplexed by it and we are going to get an

explanation as to what it means next. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: This happened. This was first reported while was away on

vacation. And I will admit to being slightly out of it, deliberately,

while on vacation. That`s what vacations all about. Look at me not

reading the news.

But even still, when I read this thing that came out on Friday, it did not

make any sense to me then. And since Friday, it has been further reported

out and now it really doesn`t make any sense to me and I would like it to

make sense. So, we`re going to try to figure it out.

OK. On Friday, I was on a fishing boat. Politico.com reported that two

unnamed staffers from the intelligence committee in the House and had

turned up in England. They turned up in London. “Politico” reported that

specifically, they turned up with the offices of the lawyer of Christopher

Steele.

Christopher Steele is the former MI-6 British agent who put together that

dossier of alleged Russian dirt on Donald Trump that has been boomeranging

around our politics and around the first months of the Trump presidency

ever since. The committee`s investigating the Russian attack on the

election last year and whether the Trump campaign was involved in that in

attack, those committees had made it pretty clear that they would be

interested in talking to Christopher Steele at some point in their

enquiries, in some way over the course of those inquiries.

What was strange about this story when it first came out on “Politico” on

Friday was the news that these two congressional staffers who turned up at

Christopher Steele`s lawyer`s office, nobody knew why they were there, and

nobody knew who sent them.

They were two Republican congressional staffers. The Democrats on that

committee said they had no idea what this was about. They had no idea that

these staffers had made that trip or what they were doing on that trip, nor

did any members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is

investigating these same matters, nor did Robert Mueller`s office, the

special counsel`s office. Robert Mueller, who is supposedly carefully

deconflicting with the investigatory committee, so they`re talking the

witnesses and requesting documents and stuff doesn`t mess with his criminal

investigation – he didn`t know that these people were going to turn up at

Steele`s office either.

So, “Politico” reported Friday that these two Republican staffers showed up

unannounced in London at Steele`s office. Democrats on that committee

didn`t know anything about it. They also reported that the Senate

investigators not only didn`t know about it. They were livid when they

found out about it, saying they were worried that, quote, the aggressive

move could spook Christopher Steele and derail his potential cooperation

with their own probe. So, that was this very provocative reporting from

“Politico” on Friday.

Then this weekend, on Sunday, the top Democrat on the Intelligence

Committee in the House, Adam Schiff, confirmed that not only did he not

know about these Republican staffers from his committee taking a trip to

Christopher Steele`s office, he didn`t know about it and he says none of

the Democrats on his committee knew about it either. He further reported

that the top Republicans was supposedly in charge of the Russia

investigation, Congressman Mike Conaway, he didn`t know about either.

Staffers for that committee going over there as part of this investigation,

the guy running the investigation doesn`t know about it? So, Mueller`s

office didn`t know about it. The Senate committee didn`t know about it.

None of the Democrats of the House committee knew about it, and the

Republican running the investigation in the House committee that those

staffers work for, they didn`t know about it either.

What the heck were those Republican staffers doing at Christopher Steele`s

office in London then?

Well, thanks to “The Guardian” newspaper today, we know more now.

“The Guardian” reports that these two staffers from the House Intelligence

Committee who went to London to turn up unannounced the Christopher

Steele`s office, they were sent there by a long-standing aide to Devin

Nunes, Congressman Devin Nunes, member of the Trump transition.

Devin Nunes who supposedly stepped aside from leading the Russia

investigation on that committee in March after his weird stunt where he

tried to claim that the real Russia scandal was the Obama administration.

A House Ethics Committee is investigating whether he actually revealed

classified information in the course of that stunt. He is therefore

supposedly not involved in the Russia investigation.

So, how is it that his longtime staffer is dispatching people at taxpayer

expense to go doorstop Christopher Steele`s offices in London in a way that

conceivably might screw up all of the under other investigations into the

dossier part of the Trump/Russia story?

And he`s able to send those folks off without the knowledge of anybody else

involved in those investigations, including Robert Mueller, including the

Senate investigators, including not just the Democrats but even the

Republican congressman who`s supposed to be running that investigation in

that committee. How did that happen? What were Devin Nunes` guys doing in

London, showing up unannounced at Christopher Steele`s office?

Joining us now is Julian Borger. He`s the world affairs editor for “The

Guardian”. He`s the author of that new “Guardian” report confirming that

Congressman Nunes was behind this secret attempts to contact the dossier

author.

Mr. Borger, it`s really nice to have you here. Thank you for your time

tonight.

JULIAN BORGER, WORLD AFFAIRS EDITOR, THE GUARDIAN: Good to be here.

MADDOW: So, describing it as a secret attempt, I`m flummoxed by the fact

that nobody involved in any these investigations knew about it. Why does

Congressman Nunes have the ability to dispatch people in this way?

BORGER: Well, he`s still a chairman of the House Intelligence Committee

overall, even though he`s stepped aside from the Russia investigation. So,

he still has control over resources. Obviously, the staff director has

worked for him since 2003. So, obviously, a Nunes man in place, and he has

the ability to use the resources and dispatch staffers.

But it is incredibly unusual for this to happen for a foreign trip without

other members of the committee being informed this is a way out of the

norm.

MADDOW: Do we have any idea what those staffers did once they went to

Steele`s offices. We understand from your reporting that they and from

“Politico`s” reporting that they turned up on announce, that they spoke not

directly with Mr. Steele, although he was there at the time. They tried to

speak with his lawyer.

Do we know anything about what they were asking for? What they were trying

to do?

BORGER: Well, the official line given to me by the committee is that they

were just seeking to open a line of communication to the lawyers and that

seems odd in that it`s possible just to pick up the phone or do a Google

search to find out the contacts and open line of communication.

What I was also told was that they were there on other business, but it

wasn`t made clear to me what that other business was. So, there`s a lot of

mystery about this trip.

MADDOW: I have to say one of the things that has further surprised me

after your reporting is that even the Democrats on this committee who`ve

been quite outspoken and haven`t been shy at all in terms of talking about

the way they want this investigation run, they haven`t – they haven`t

raised a huge stink about this. They haven`t expressed a lot of anger

they`re sort of been more bewilderment to express rather than anger.

Do you have any insight into that reaction, or the way this is being

received by everybody else involved in these investigations?

BORGER: My sense is that the ranking Democrat on the committee, Adam

Schiff, just wants to get past this. He believes he has a good working

relationship with Mike Conaway. He wants that to continue and he doesn`t

want to be derailed in a big fight with Nunes over control of the

committee. He believes that the – yes, between him and Conaway they can

keep this investigation on the rails and not be derailed by Nunes, and by

an internal fight.

we saw, of course, Kim Jong-un respond to by threatening Guam. He`s had

the capability of hitting Guam for some time now, and the U.S. has

responded with by building up a military presence there, even more than

existed, by putting forward some B-1 bombers that fly this continuous

bomber presence into and over the Korean peninsula regularly. So, this

seems to be just more rhetoric on both sides at this point.

MADDOW: Courtney Kube, NBC News national security producer – really

appreciate your time tonight, Courtney. Good to see you.

KUBE: Thank you.

MADDOW: All right. We`ll be right back. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: It is great to be back from vacation. I missed every single one

of you every single day, kind of. But I swear I`ll be back tomorrow.

Now, it`s time for “THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL”.

Good evening, Lawrence.



END





THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.>