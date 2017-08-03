The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 8/3/17 WSJ: Mueller convenes DC Grand Jury in Russia Probe
Date: August 3, 2017
Guest: Del Quentin Wilber, Paul Butler, Eric Swalwell, Chris Coons, Asawin
Suebsaeng
JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Thank you so much, Chris. A rock `em, sock `em
night. Thank you.
CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST, ALL IN: Thank you.
REID: All right. And thanks to you at home for joining us this hour.
Rachel has the night off.
And at this hour, we`re following the big story of the night. “The Wall
Street Journal” reporting that special counsel Robert Mueller has in the
past few weeks convened a grand jury in Washington, D.C. to investigate
Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether there was
coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.
“The Journal`s” reporting has been followed up by “The Washington Post.”
Now, of course, it`s important to note that tonight`s news does not mean
that indictments are eminent or even for that matter that they would
necessarily happen.
But it does mark the next formal step in special counsel Mueller`s
investigation. Typically, when federal prosecutors convene a grand jury,
they do so in order to show that grand jury evidence. A grand jury can
also subpoena documents and force witnesses to testify.
In the end, a federal prosecutor needs a grand jury to sign off on any
indictment if – and, of course, that`s a big if – criminal charges are
going to be brought. In that sense, today`s news is the latest step in a
long process that started just over a year ago when the FBI launched an
investigation into the Trump campaign`s contacts with Russia.
While it was widely suspected that the FBI was investigating those ties,
the existence of the investigation only became official in March when FBI
Director James Comey sent shockwaves across the country by confirming
during a live hearing on Capitol Hill and broadcast all around the globe to
confirm what everyone until then had only suspected. The Trump campaign
was a subject of an open active counterintelligence investigation by the
FBI and had been since the summer before the election.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: I have been authorized by the Department
of Justice to confirm that the FBI, as part of our counterintelligence
mission, is investigating the Russian government`s efforts to interfere in
the 2016 presidential election. And that includes investigating the nature
of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the
Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the
campaign and Russia`s efforts.
As with any counterintelligence investigation, this will also include an
assessment of whether any crimes were committed.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
REID: That was James Comey testifying in March, revealing that the
investigation had begun months before, in July of 2016. Comey was due to
testify again on May 11th in open session. But two days before that
hearing the bombshell news landed late on the night of May 9th that Donald
Trump had fired James Comey from his job as FBI director.
Two days later in his first public comments, the president sat down for an
interview with NBC News` Lester Holt that turned out to be very
consequential since during that interview, he spoke very candidly about why
he fired Comey, because he was thinking about Russia.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: There was no good time to do
it. And in fact when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said,
you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made up story.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
REID: So, that was the reason Donald Trump gave, voluntarily on TV.
Later that night and over the next few days, James Comey`s side of the
story was revealed in the pages of “The New York Times.” At first, a
private dinner at the White House back in January, at a private dinner at
the White House back in January, the president had asked Comey to pledge
his loyalty to him. And then during a meeting in the Oval Office, and
after dismissing everyone else from the room, including the attorney
general, Trump had pressured Comey to drop the investigation into fired
national security adviser Michael Flynn, reportedly saying, I hope you can
let this go.
So, we have these two stories, the president saying he fired Comey over
Russia and what he called the made-up Russia story, and the former FBI
director saying that the president pushed him to back off the investigation
into Michael Flynn.
Those competing stories prompted a crucial development in this story. The
day after the report about the Oval Office meeting, things began moving at
the Justice Department. Attorney General Jeff Sessions had recused himself
from the investigation months before because he had been part of the Trump
campaign. That left Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in charge. And
after the president said he was thinking of Russia when he fired Comey and
after Comey`s side of the story got out, Deputy A.G. Rosenstein made the
decision to appoint a special counsel, and not just any special counsel but
Comey`s predecessor at the FBI. Robert Mueller was taking over the
investigation.
Since then, special counsel Mueller has been methodically going about
business, hiring a team of experienced lawyers, 16 and counting, with
extensive knowledge of federal corruption, money laundering, and criminal
fraud cases. Occasionally, details of the special counsel`s work have
spilled out into the open.
In June, we learned that the special counsel had essentially swallowed up
ongoing federal investigations into the activities of Trump campaign chair
Paul Manafort and of Michael Flynn. NBC News and other outlets reported
that subpoenas were issued to business associates of both Manafort and
Flynn by a federal grand jury in the eastern district of Virginia, which
made sense. The eastern district of Virginia sits right outside
Washington, D.C. It handles lots of national security cases and
prosecutions with an intelligence component to them.
Indeed, for months while grand jury details have been scarce, it seems that
the federal investigation was being run out of the eastern district of
Virginia that is until tonight, when “The Wall Street Journal” and now “The
Washington Post” reported that the special counsel has, for several weeks,
been using a separate grand jury in Washington, D.C.
And here`s an interesting idea: “The Washington Post” reporting, quote,
experts said that Washington would be the appropriate place to convene a
grand jury to examine actions taken by Trump since he became president and
took up residence at the White House. Many of the potential crimes
Mueller`s teams are investigating would have occurred in the district, such
as allegations that Trump aides or advisers made false statements in
disclosure records or lied to federal agents.
Tonight, lawyers for the president have been united in their response.
Three members of his inside legal team have responded to the news with
versions of the same statement saying, quote: we have no reason to believe
that President Trump is under investigation.
And joining us now is one of the reporters that broke this story, Del
Quentin Wilber and he covers the Justice Department and federal law
enforcement for “The Wall Street Journal.”
Del Wilber, congratulations on your scoop and thanks for being here.
DEL QUENTIN WILBER, THE WALL STREET JOURNAL, BROKE STORY ON D.C. GRAND
JURY: Thanks for having me.
REID: So, let`s just go through a few of the things that you brought out
in this piece. The first one is the idea that the fact of this separate
grand jury in D.C. means that Mueller`s team has dug in for the long haul -
- if you could explain.
WILBER: Yes. You know, they had already been, as you said, using a grand
jury out of the Eastern District of Virginia that was investigating – at
least that we`re able too determine – Michael Flynn. And by switching to
one in D.C., what you`re essentially saying is, hey, if we were just going
to keep investigating only Flynn and Flynn aspects of this case, we would
just keep using the same grand jury. We wouldn`t want to reinvent the
wheel.
By switching and starting his own grand jury in Washington, D.C., just a
stone`s throw from his own office, what he`s saying is this is going to be
a broader probe, this is very serious, you know, and I`m expected to keep
doing this for a while.
REID: And you`ve also talked about some of the people that he`s brought in
as evidence that this is a very serious probe that could be long term. One
of them is Greg Andres, a top partner at a big New York law firm. Explain
why he`s important.
WILBER: Well, if you`re a top partner in in a major New York law firm and
you`re – you know, you`re making good money, you`re not going to leave
your good solid job at a major law firm to join an investigation that`s not
going to last very long or is not very serious. You`re going to leave it
for something that you think will end somewhere or come place that`s going
to be – you know, a big challenge that`s going to take a long time and a
lot of time. And so, that`s why – you know, you wouldn`t leave a big law
firm willy-nilly as one of the former federal prosecutors I interviewed
said.
REID: Yes. And, you know, it`s always hard to figure out what the
motivations are of people to leak. This is, you know, very sensitive
information obviously and, of course, we aren`t going to characterize who
your sources are. Do you get a sense of why information like this is
coming out at this time?
WILBER: No, I think people, in general, if you keep just digging, you`re
eventually going to get some information. There`s been a lot of great
reporting on a lot of sensitive subjects lately about stuff in Washington.
But as you know, grand juries are secret for like the prosecutors and the
agents who work there. But they`re not secret – if you`re a witness and
you go before a grand jury, you can tell the world what you said in there,
or if you get a subpoena, you can tell the world what you said in there.
And so, the issue when you know that they`re moving to a grand jury probe,
it`s no longer a counterintelligence investigation which is highly
classified, very secretive. Grand jury stuff is still secretive but it`s
open to the public. You know you have a bunch of grand jurors in that
room. You vetted them but not, you know, super extensively. And you have
to report back to them periodically on what you`ve found, if you –
especially if you want to seek charges at some time.
And as we know now, there`s no – you know, they`re still sussing out.
This is very early in the process. He`s only been doing this for two
months.
REID: Right. And we also know that – and we`re going to talk a little
bit later with one of (INAUDIBLE) doing it, that there are now some
attempts to protect this investigation from Donald Trump who I`m sure is no
pleased with these new developments. Can you talk a little bit about that?
WILBER: You know, there have been some measures put forth in Congress to
try and insulate Robert Mueller so he can`t be fired, because some members
of both parties are concerned that, you know, President Trump has gotten in
– you know, he wasn`t happy with Sessions last week and, you know, he`s
indicated that he doesn`t like this Russian investigation. They`re a
little concerned that he might take steps to try to curtail it or end it –
perhaps ala the Saturday Night Massacre in 1973 during the Watergate
investigation.
REID: Yes.
WILBER: You know, what people have to keep in mind when these things are
being investigated like this, no one knows how they`re going to turn out
and people who prognosticate, you know, a potential endings to these things
are often wrong.
REID: Yes.
WILBER: And a lot of stuff never turns into indictments or charges. And
so, we need to be very measured and thoughtful as we do it. It`s a
significant move. It shows that, you know, having your own grand jury in
Washington highlights that hey, this is broader than what I thought it was
before.
REID: Sure.
WILBER: And they`re going to be issuing subpoenas and perhaps taking
testimony.
REID: Yes. Well, Del Wilber, reporter for “The Wall Street Journal”,
thank you for your time tonight. Great scoop.
WILBER: Thanks for having me.
REID: All right. Thank you.
Now, if you ever had grand jury duty, and I have, you know that a grand
jury is no garden variety jury. Consider it kind of a legal heat seeking
missile, a blunt instrument to track down documents and witnesses,
including witnesses who might otherwise try to plead the Fifth. But it`s
not so simple to break a date with the grand jury.
And joining us now is Paul Butler, a former federal prosecutor and now law
professor at Georgetown University.
Thanks for coming back, Paul. Great to have you.
PAUL BUTLER, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: Great to be here.
REID: So, let`s, first of all, start with the first piece. What is the
significance of having this jury in D.C. as opposed to just using the grand
jury that was already impaneled in the eastern district of Virginia?
BUTLER: So this is an important development but not unexpected one. Grand
juries have the power to make reluctant witnesses testify under oath and
penalty of perjury and they can subpoena records like e-mails and banks
records. But a grand jury in Virginia can do that just as well as a grand
jury in the District of Columbia.
Prosecutors often think ahead to what if. What if there`s going to be a
trial? What if we bring charges? Where would the most prosecution
friendly jurors be?
And between the District of Columbia and northern Virginia, special counsel
Mueller might well have made the decision that the District of Columbia
would have jurors that were more likely to convict if – and we`re still a
long way away from prosecution, but if there`s a prosecution, better jurors
in D.C.
REID: Now, does it also indicate what kinds of potential crimes they might
be investigating? Does it now sort of point you toward the scope of things
that might have been done in Washington filling out the forms to get your
security clearance in Washington, Foreign Agents Registration Act in
Washington? Is that indicated using a D.C. jury versus a Virginia jury?
BUTLER: Absolutely, the White House is in the District of Columbia. The
FBI is in the District of Columbia. So, potentially, there could be FBI
witnesses.
One of the concerns about conversations between former FBI Director Comey
and President Trump, it`s always he said, he said. If they could bring in
other FBI agents to corroborate some of the damning information that we`ve
heard from James Comey, that would bolster the prosecutor`s case.
REID: And, you know, I asked you this question before, but I`m going to
bring it up again because now you have this grand jury – this grand jury
that`s in D.C. Could this grand jury – and grand juries can ask just from
serving on one, they can ask to see witnesses that they would like to talk
to. Could this grand jury wind up calling Donald Trump?
BUTLER: They certainly could. The president would – if he`s a target of
the grand jury, would have the opportunity to exercise his Fifth Amendment
right not to counsel. You know, grand jurors have to be secret in terms of
what the grand jurors and the prosecutors say. But I bet this leak is not
something that special counsel Mueller especially minds because this
ratcheting up of the investigation I think makes it more difficult for
President Trump to get rid of special counsel Mueller because that would be
more evidence that he`s trying to impede the investigation.
REID: Right. So, take people inside what a grand jury is like. When a
person goes in to testify, do they get to have a lawyer? Sort of – how
does it work?
BUTLER: You know, as a prosecutor, I love grand juries because you`re the
legal adviser. So, imagine the classroom with 23 seats. That`s how many
grand juries there are in the federal system. And as the legal adviser you
instruct them about the law and you help them decide which witnesses. So,
you have a lot of control.
The defense attorney is not allowed in the room. She can wait outside and
ask her client what happened. But inside the grand jury, it`s the
prosecutor who runs the show.
REID: Yes, which is why they had the saying about indictments and ham
sandwiches, right?
Paul Butler, former federal prosecutor and author, thank you very much for
being here. I appreciate it.
BUTLER: Always a pleasure, Joy.
REID: Thank you.
And while we were sorting through the 36-point gigantic – 36 gigantic
headlines tonight, we got another piece of really important news on a key
figure in the Trump-Russia investigation and that story is next.
REID: Some new information tonight about one of the main characters in the
Trump-Russia story. Michael Flynn, the former Trump administration`s
national security adviser who was forced out of the White House after just
24 days in office.
“The Associated Press” reports tonight that Flynn is amending a public
filing to include income that he never mentioned during his brief time in
the Trump administration. Back in March, Flynn listed more than $1 million
in earnings. “The A.P.” reported that his new filing adds $28,000 in
income from the Trump transition team, $5,000 for work he did on nuclear
power plants in the Middle East, and $140,000 for consulting work for an
Iranian-American multimillionaire.
It also reportedly shows that he had planned to do some work for the parent
company of Cambridge Analytica. And that`s the company with ties to Steve
Bannon and father and daughter billionaire Republican donors, Rebecca and
Robert Mercer, that provided data analysis and targeted communications for
the Trump campaign and for the Brexit campaign. “The A.P.” reports that
Flynn terminated that deal after Donald Trump won the presidency.
Now, Flynn has been out of his government job for six months but he`s still
dotting his I`s and crossing his T`s, which is maybe a smart move for a guy
who`s a key part of not only a special counsel investigation, but also four
congressional investigations, including the House Intelligence Committee,
which has been looking into Michael Flynn, along with other aspects of a
Trump Russian investigation.
Members of that committee met with special counselor Robert Mueller earlier
this summer to make sure their investigations did not get in each other`s
way.
And joining me now is Congressman Eric Swalwell from California who sits on
the House Intelligence Committee.
Congressman, thanks for coming by tonight.
REP. ERIC SWALWELL (D-CA), INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: Of course. Good
evening, Joy.
REID: Good evening.
OK. So, let`s talk about the noninterference sort of situation. Now that
you know that there is this – this grand jury, a grand jury that Bob
Mueller has impaneled or has convened in Washington, D.C., how does that
impact the House Intelligence Committee investigation?
SWALWELL: Sure. We both have important roles to play. Ours is not a
criminal probe. We want to tell the American people how the interference
campaign happened, what vulnerabilities existed, whether any U.S. persons
were involved, and most importantly, how we can ever find ourselves in a
mess like this again. So, we`re not indicting people. We`re not bringing
criminal charges. We are going to tell the American people essentially
what happened.
Now, Bob Mueller`s probe is one that is, you know, looking at whether
crimes were carried out. So, we don`t want to get in the way. We want to
show progress as well. But, you know, you always want to limit how many
times a witness has to recount a story unnecessarily. You could create
inadvertent inconsistencies and, you know, you want to make sure that
you`re not committing those redundancies.
But, again, we do have a responsibility on our committee to tell the
American people what happened and I`m confident that Mike Conway and Adam
Schiff have been doing that.
REID: Well, noninterference includes – let`s just say that one of the
witnesses that you wanted to call were to say to your committee, well, you
know, if I went and told that story, I`m worried about what would happen to
this grand jury. I would like immunity please, use – or the kind of
immunity that a committee such as yours could grant. Does this grand jury
probe mean that the committee would be more reluctant to offer that kind of
immunity?
SWALWELL: Well, Joy, I would say, you know, as a former prosecutor,
there`s always a reluctance to grant immunity, especially if you don`t have
another corroborating evidences to what the president is going to say. So,
I think, you know, that reluctance exists just generally.
But, you know, at this point, that`s not something that we have considered.
I also just, you know add to what you said earlier about Michael Flynn and
also Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort. I mean, the number of amendments
that we have seen from these guys is remarkable. More amendments a than
the Bill of Rights that they keep putting forward which shows us that only
once light has been shined on what`s been going do they acknowledge the
relationships that they had and that`s very telling.
REID: Well, you know, I`m going to have you put your prosecutor hat on for
a moment. If somebody were to continually revise information that could
come before you as a prosecutor, would that make you suspicious of their
underlying behavior?
SWALWELL: Absolutely. And, you know, jurors were told, if this were to
make its way to trial, a juror is told if a witness deliberately makes a
false statement, that you can use that as evidence as a consciousness of
guilt. And so, if people are, you know, saying one thing and then going
back and revising their story, if you believe that (AUDIO GAP) to cover up,
you know, the original story or the original investigation, you can use
that against them as a fact that they knew they were guilty of something.
Now, it`s too early to tell if that is what is going on here. But I am
very, very concerned about the number of times that we see individuals in
this investigation change their story.
REID: As a member of Congress, are you concerned about Bob Mueller being
able to complete his job without the president trying to fire him?
SWALWELL: The president certainly seems to be trying to intimidate him by
setting red lines and trying to undermine his credibility by going after
other lawyers who are on his team. So, that is a concern. We`re putting
guardrails in place. You`re seeing that members of the Senate are
essentially saying to the president, you can go ahead and fire Bob Mueller
but we will make sure that he is still in some fashion on this case and I
think that`s because there`s a fear that the president, if he could, would
clear the field.
REID: Do you see Paul Ryan bringing a similar bill to the floor in the
House?
SWALWELL: I hope so. I really, you know, like Paul Ryan. I think he`s a
good man. I am concerned that he and others have just looked the other way
when it`s come to the president`s conduct, particularly with Russia.
That`s not good for our democracy.
And so, I hope that he understands that this is bigger than his party, one
person that it`s really our democracy and the future of our elections that
are at stake.
REID: All right. Congressman Eric Swalwell, member of the House
Intelligence Committee – thanks so much for you time.
SWALWELL: My pleasure.
REID: All right. So what would happen to the grand jury convened for the
Russia investigation if Robert Mueller was fired and what could be done to
keep Mueller`s job secure. A surprising bipartisan answer to that question
is just ahead. We`ll be right back.
REID: There are 16 of them, you could put them all on a football field and
still have five to spare. Special counsel Robert Mueller has hired 16
lawyers to help him slog through the Trump-Russia investigation. He hired
lawyer number 16 just this week, a guy named Greg Andres.
Mr. Andres used to be the deputy assistant attorney general at the Justice
Department`s Criminal Division. He specialized in fraud and foreign
bribery. And now he`s putting that expertise back to use flexing his fraud
and foreign bribery muscles for the special counsel working on the Trump-
Russia investigation.
The lineup of attorneys working for Mueller is like a fantasy league of
super draft or super draft of all star attorneys. He has experts in white
collar crime, organized crime, money laundering, cybersecurity. He`s got a
skilled witness flipper, a fluent Russian speaker. He even has a freaking
Watergate prosecutor working on this thing. It`s like the dream team of
criminal investigations.
Now, we`ve long known that the president of the United States is not happy
about this investigation into his campaign and his administration. He told
“The New York Times” that if Robert Mueller started looking into his
personal finances, that that would be a red line. He called it a violation
of what the special counsel is allowed to poke his nose into.
We also know that Robert Mueller has crashed through that red line. His
probe has reportedly expanded to start following the complicated trail of
Trump`s business transactions and finances.
And then there`s today`s bombshell news from “The Wall Street Journal” that
the Trump-Russia investigation now has its very other grand jury, a sign
that the investigation is not slowing down anytime soon.
So, if the president wanted to fire Robert Mueller, if he wanted to throw
some cold water on the witness flipper and the Watergate prosecutor and the
grand jury and all of the rest of it, he does actually have a few options
to push Mueller out of the way, which is why there`s a bipartisan push in
Congress right now to take the options off of the table. There`s a quartet
of senators from both sides of aisle cooking up two different bills right
now that would block Trump from firing the special counsel, two Democrats
and two Republicans working to shore up Robert Mueller and safeguard him
from the president so that he can see this thing through to the end. So,
the question is, will it work?
Joining us now, Democrat Senator Chris Coons of Delaware, who along with
Republican Senator Thom Tillis introduced the bipartisan Special Counsel
Integrity Act.
Senator Coons, thank you for being here.
SEN. CHRIS COONS (D), DELAWARE: Thank you, Joy.
REID: And one of the interesting things when I read one of the stories
about this today is that Thom Tillis approached you with this idea. Can
you tell us a little more about that?
COONS: That`s right. That`s right. Senator Tillis and I serve on the
Judiciary Committee together. And he came up to me on the floor and asked
if I`d be interested in moving forward quickly on a bill that would provide
back end protections for the special counsel. Senator Graham and Senator
Booker have already introduced a bill that would provide front end
protections. So, if the president tries to fire special counsel Robert
Mueller, the bill the Senators Graham and Senator Booker have introduced
would provide some speed bump, a three-judge panel that would have to
review that to see if it was appropriate.
The bill that I`ve introduced with Senator Thom Tillis would also the
special counsel to go to court and to sue to be reinstated, and a similar
three-judge panel would review whether or not he had been inappropriately
removed. Each approach takes a different side. Pre-firing or post-firing,
so that if any one of the bills moves forward, we`ve got some greater
protections for Bob Mueller and for this important special counsel
investigation.
REID: Well, you know, however good these bills are and how many
protections that they provide potentially to Bob Mueller, they still have
to get to the floor.
COONS: That`s right.
REID: And so far, Mitch McConnell who runs the Senate has run it in a very
particular way. He only wants to do things with Republicans. He`s shown
no sense of – any interest in doing anything on a bipartisan line, and
he`s a staunch supporter of Donald Trump.
So, do you expect either of these two bills to get to the floor?
COONS: Well, Joy, we just had an interesting moment in the Senate where
despite opposition from the White House, from the president, a strong
bipartisan vote on a Russia sanctions bill, on a bill that came to the
floor under Mitch McConnell`s leadership produced a bill that the president
ultimately was compelled to sign by the veto proof majorities by which it
passed the House and the Senate. So, while there may not be great
enthusiasm for this bill initially today from the majority leader, my hunch
is that as conversations happen over the break with both Republican and
Democratic senators, that support for it will quickly build and we may well
see this bill on the floor in the fall.
REID: And just in talking to your colleagues, do you think this bill could
pass with a veto-proof majority, because one would assume that Trump would
veto it?
COONS: Well, I`m optimistic that that may happen. We`ve seen already a
number of calls today for my office and to Senator Tillis` office for folks
interested in co-sponsorship, and I had a good conversation on the floor
with Senator Booker and Senator Graham, thanking them for their leadership
on this issue and exploring ways we might work together going forward.
This is the first time I can remember Senator Tillis in particular stepping
forward and taking on a tough stance against the president, and I think
this is just one more sign that we`re seeing an increasing number of
Republicans eager to find ways that we can strengthen the separation of
powers and strengthen the Senate`s hand in this ongoing difficult situation
where there`s an important investigation we need to protect.
REID: And let`s say that neither of these two bills, neither of these two
bipartisan bills was to wind up becoming law for one reason or other, if
Donald Trump found a way, let`s say he fired Rod Rosenstein, he got down to
somebody in the Department of Justice who would mire Bob Mueller for him,
is there a possibility that we could see the return of the independent
counsel statute?
COONS: We might. We might see action by the Senate even though we are
technically in recess. We do come back into session every three days while
we`re out on so-called recess for the month of August. And we might see
bipartisan action to reintroduce and repass the independent counsel
statute.
I frankly think the most likely action is that we would insist on the
reinstatement of Bob Mueller. He enjoys very broad support in the Senate
both among Republicans and Democrats because of his long service as the FBI
director, because of his record of respectable leadership as a senior
federal prosecutor. And I do think the news of today that he`s impaneled a
grand jury in Washington will make the president really take some pause
here.
As you`ve reported earlier, a federal grand jury in the hands of a skilled
senior prosecutor like Robert Mueller is a very dangerous tool indeed
against the president.
REID: Yes, and if you could send the president a message tonight, because
I`m sure he`s not amused by the news that he`s hearing, what would be the
message that you would send him from the United States Senate or at least
in the Democrats in the Senate?
COONS: It is in the president`s interest, it`s in the country`s interest
to let this investigation go forward. The president should have nothing to
worry from a thorough federal investigation if he`s got nothing to hide.
If he takes an abrupt action now and either fires the attorney general or
directs the firing of Bob Mueller, there will be a strong bipartisan
reaction from the Senate. And I think the consequences for him will be
even more grave if he does that.
REID: All right. Senator Chris Coons, really appreciate your time. Thank
you.
COONS: Thank you.
REID: Thank you.
All right. Well, today, we got to see something that the White House did
not mean to be public. That story is next.
REID: Before the news broke today that FBI special counsel Robert Mueller
is now using a grand jury in Washington, D.C. as part of his Russia
investigation, the other big story of the day had to do with another leak,
a really big one.
“The Washington Post” today published White House transcripts of two phone
calls that took place back in January. One between President Donald Trump
and President Enrique Pena of Mexico, and the other with Prime Minister
Malcolm Turnbull of Australia.
The White House has note-takers who monitor these kinds of phone calls. So
the fact that these transcripts exist is not surprising. But this is the
behind the curtain thing that we never get to see, that we`re never allowed
to see. These are classified documents typically only seen by White House
staff and senior members of the administration.
But now, somebody has leaked these transcripts to “The Washington Post”
which published them to their Website in their entirety this morning.
We had previously known that Trump and Pena Nieto had discussed the border
wall in their first official phone call and that they had differing
opinions on the wall, to say the least. What we did not know was that in
that Donald Trump explained he was getting a lot of political pressure to
ensure that Mexico would pay for the wall just like he promised on the
campaign trail and all those rallies. So, he tried to get the president of
Mexico to avoid talking publicly about who would pay for the wall and just
to say the countries are working it out. Quote: I`m willing to say we`re
working it out, but that means it will come out in a wash and all that, and
that is OK.
In the course of this conversation, Trump also referred to the state of New
Hampshire, currently dealing with a crisis of opioid abuse, as a, quote,
drug infested den, and said he won the state because of it.
Then there`s the phone call with Australian Prime Minister Turnbull. Now,
we had known that this one was contentious, back in February. Back then,
senior U.S. officials told “The Washington Post” that Trump had complained
on the phone with Turnbull that, quote, this was the worst call so far and
that he abruptly ended the call after a disagreement over a commitment made
during the Obama administration that the U.S. would take in over 1,000
refugees from an Australian detention center.
But now that we have a transcript of the call, we got to hear just how
angry Trump was.
President Trump: This is going to kill me. I`m the world`s greatest person
that does not want to let people into the country and now I`m agreeing to
take 2,000 people. And I agree I can vet them, I can vet them, but that
puts me in a bad position. It makes me looks so bad and I`ve only been
here a week.
Prime Minister Turnbull: With great respect, that is not right. It is not
2000.
President Trump: Well, it is close. I`ve also heard like 5,000 as well.
Prime Minister Turnbull: The given number in the agreement is 1,250 and
it`s entirely a matter of your vetting.
No kidding. This is the phone call with our ally, our ally. That this is
how it went.
Trump wrapped this phone call by telling the prime minister of Australia,
quote: As far as I`m concerned that is not enough. Malcolm, I`ve had it.
I`ve been making these calls all day and this is the most unpleasant call
all day. Putin was a pleasant call. This is ridiculous.
Putin was a pleasant call.
On the one hand, this is big important news about a side of government that
you don`t get to see. As journalists, this is the kind of leaked
information that informs our understanding of the presidency and the way
our president operates. And for historians, it`s just pure gold.
On the other hand this is another huge leak coming from this White House
and it comes right after John Kelly was brought in to help the White House
gets its act together.
And so, the question now, what happens? How is this administration
handling these leaks, which many argue are destabilizing the executive
branch? Can they get the leaks to stop? And how will the leaks reaction
to huge developments like the news tonight that Robert Mueller has convened
a D.C. grand jury?
And joining us now is Asawin Suebsaeng, politics editor for “The Daily
Beast”.
All right. Asawin, thank you for being here.
Let`s talk about the White House reaction to the first set of leaks, this
being one earlier today about those phone calls that the president placed
to Mexico and Australia. How are they reacting to that?
ASAWIN SUEBSAENG, POLITICS REPORTER, THE DAILY BEAST: Well, senior
officials in the White House right now and certainly the president himself
are, as you can probably guess, not pleased. Along with Russia and –
along with Trump-Russia related news, there is nothing that the president
hates more seeing on FOX News, reading in newspapers, seeing online than
news that highly sensitive material has leaked out of his White House or
his administration.
REID: Right.
SUEBSAENG: It is an animating force in his and his senior staff`s vendetta
against the, quote/unquote, deep state, the leakers in his administration.
The traitors, the Democrats, the fake news media, what have you.
REID: But I mean, initially when Anthony Scaramucci was brought in for
what, 10 days, this idea that he was going to clean out the leakers that
were somehow connected to the comms team, the communications team.
SUEBSAENG: Right.
REID: And clean out and push out Reince Priebus. And then you had the
idea that General Kelly was going to come in and clamp down and impose
order and discipline. But we haven`t seen the leaks subside at all.
So, is there now – you know, what is the sense inside the administration
if none of those ideas are working?
SUEBSAENG: Well, as disciplined and masterful a leader as John Kelly may
or may not be as Trump`s new chief of staff, the more chaotic and messy an
administration is, the more accelerated the leaking is. That`s just truth
with every Republican and Democrat in the administration. And that starts
from the top on down.
And when you have a president such as Donald Trump who is impulsive, if
we`re to put it lightly, top administration officials and people in the
know are not going to stop talking to reporters, the angrier they are or
the more chaotic things get.
REID: And I`m wondering as you talk to administration where the
president`s, you know – at least the way he`s communicating about where
his head is at, at the moment, regarding Bob Mueller. But it does seem to
me that this is the thorn in his side. This Mueller investigation, the
Russia investigation is what sets him off.
You know, is there still chatter inside the administration, inside the
White House that Donald Trump could try to get rid of him?
SUEBSAENG: Well, people working in the West Wing who I and my colleague
Lachlan Markay at thedailybeast.com spoke to today are mostly concerned
right now with what the president might do, whether that`s later tonight,
tomorrow morning, over the weekend, sometime in the near future with
regards to Mueller, not just that oh, could he have another tantrum in
which he fantasizes about ordering the sacking of Robert Mueller, but also
could he make an outlandish public statement in an interview with a major
newspaper, could he set off like a rapid angry tweet storm that not only
could be a public relations headache for the people working in Donald
Trump`s inner circle but could also be legally complicated in court.
REID: And I`m sure there are two other aspects, one, the need to lawyer up
inside of the administration and also the two new generals who seem to be
getting a lot of attention very quickly. Is Donald Trump happy with the
ink that his new generals in charge, both McMaster and Kelly are getting,
particularly the rest of it seeming so unstable?
SUEBSAENG: Well, something the president is incredibly displeased with
right now that has to do with his generals and national security adviser,
McMaster, is the options for combating extremists elements particularly in
Afghanistan that he has been presented so far. As `The Daily Beast”, NBC
News, several other outlets reported over the last few weeks, the president
has become increasingly incensed and furious by the Afghan war plans that
have been put in front of him, to the point of, again, using the fired word
again, Donald Trump has floated firing the top commander in Afghanistan –
REID: Right.
SUEBSAENG: – to his national security brass.
Donald Trump is getting to a place where he thinks that not just the United
States but he as commander-in-chief of the United States armed forces is
losing in Afghanistan.
REID: Right.
SUEBSAENG: He has privately vented to confidants that he thinks the plans
that`s being presented to him and the current policy that`s being executed
in the Afghan war and elsewhere is making him look weak on a national stage
and at home. And one thing we know about Donald Trump is he does not like
to appear weak.
REID: Yes, to say nothing of the legal issue that is swirling around the
White House.
Asawin Suebsaeng, politics editor for “The Daily Beast”, thank you very
much for being here.
SUEBSAENG: Thank you so much for having me.
REID: Thank you.
SUEBSAENG: And from constant leaking to dealing with a special prosecutor,
this White House has been a chaotic place, to say the least. Our next
guest says the chaos is not just epic, it`s historic. The great Michael
Beschloss joins us next.
REID: Before there was Robert Mueller or Ken Starr, there was Archibald
Cox. In May of 1973, Cox was named the special prosecutor for Watergate.
He lasted in that job until October 20th, 1973, when the president
Archibald Cox was investigating had him fired.
They called it the Saturday Night Massacre because in order to get rid of
Archibald Cox, President Nixon pushed out first his attorney general and
then his deputy attorney general before he got to someone willing to do the
deed and fire the special prosecutor. The public reaction to that decision
all but buried the congressional mail room.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: More than 50,000 telegrams poured in on Capitol Hill
today, so many Western Union was flocked. Most of them demanded impeaching
Mr. Nixon. Few congressmen were in town because of the holiday. Among
those here and impressed by his telegram was Democrat Morris Udall.
REP. MORRIS UDALL (D), ARIZONA: This come from Republicans and businessmen
and people, most of whom begin their statement by saying, I`ve supported
the president. I`ve never believed in impeachment, but he`s now gone too
far, and we`re going to have to – we want the Congress to take strong
action.
There`s a real wave out there in the country today, Ray, on impeachment,
and it`s got support it never had before.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
REID: Telegrams.
A year and a half into the Watergate scandal, Richard Nixon discovered the
limits of what the public was willing to put up with. Americans would not
sit still for the president of the United States trying to kill off the
investigation into his administration. For voters, that was a bridge too
far.
Well, we`re now a year into the investigation of a different president with
a special counsel and a grand jury in D.C. Plus lots of White House
staffers lawyering up.
There`s no way to know yet how all this ends, but we can try to measure
this presidential crisis against the ones that came before it.
And joining us now for some much need perspective is MSNBC political –
presidential historian, Michael Beschloss.
Always great to talk to you, Michael.
MICHAEL BESCHLOSS, NBC NEWS PRESIDENTIAL HISTORIAN: Same here, Joy. Thank
you. Thank you.
REID: I`m giddy about the telegrams. I`m going to try to get past that
just for a moment. It`s such a great way to communicate.
BESCHLOSS: We`ll explain typewriters next time.
REID: Oh, and rotary phones. We`ll explain to the kids.
BESCHLOSS: Right, right.
REID: So it was interesting to see that the public, which didn`t initially
catch on to Watergate, right? It wasn`t that they were always angry at
Richard Nixon but that action sort of spurred public anger.
Can you see that same thing happening now as polarized as we are now?
BESCHLOSS: Yes, and I think actually the moment that we`re in is worse
than October of `73 because Nixon, as you`ve said, was about to fire the
special prosecutor who was asking for his secret tapes. About half a dozen
of his inner circle were a couple months away of getting indicted. Plus,
there was war in the Middle East. Plus, people around Nixon were worried
that he was drinking too much and not showing up often enough for work,
although people didn`t know that on the outside.
Compare that to now where we`ve got, you know, worryingly, an impending
crisis in North Korea and elsewhere, a White House that has not exactly
been known for disciplined staff the last six months, and a president who
seems to be very much on the road that Nixon was doing almost anything to
stop an investigation of his ties to Russia and other things. Even Nixon
was not under a counterintelligence investigation for being too close to a
foreign power.
REID: Yes. You know, what`s interesting is, you know, with Nixon and with
LBJ, we get all this information about them as fascinating after the fact.
BESCHLOSS: Right.
REID: But with Trump, it`s all sort of in the present and it`s in the
moment.
BESCHLOSS: Right.
REID: Was Nixon as blatant and obvious wanting to get rid of Archibald Cox
as Donald Trump is about wanting to get rid of Bob Mueller?
BESCHLOSS: No, he wasn`t. He let it be known through his lawyers and his
attorney general, to Cox, that he was not pleased that the tapes were being
asked for and threatened, but not in the open way that Donald Trump did.
And Nixon was a constitutional lawyer. He was a very smart man. He was
actually too wise to have made an admission of the kind that Donald Trump
made to our Lester Holt, saying, I fired Comey, and the reason was to stop
the investigation.
REID: Yes, it was a bit Scooby Doo, that admission.
BESCHLOSS: Right, right.
REID: NBC presidential historian Michael Beschloss, always great to talk
to you. Thanks for your time.
BESCHLOSS: Thank you. Be well.
REID: Thank you. You too.
We`ll be right back.
REID: Every reporter in Washington right now is chasing the story tonight
about special counsel Robert Mueller convening a grand jury in Washington,
D.C. as part of the Trump/Russia probe. The story was broken by “The Wall
Street Journal” and then followed up by “The Washington Post.”
And now, “The New York Times” has weighed in with that paper`s reporting.
Citing several lawyers involved in the case, “The New York Times” reports
that the special counsel has, quote, issued subpoenas from a Washington-
based grand jury in recent weeks. At least some of subpoenas were for
documents related to the business dealings of Michael T. Flynn, the retired
general who briefly served as President Trump`s national security adviser.
So, that part`s new.
And “The Times” reporting differs a little bit from what we`ve seen tonight
regarding the grand jury itself. “The Times” says Mr. Mueller has not
impaneled a special grand jury. The lawyers involved in the case said and
has decided instead to use one of several grand juries that regularly sit
in Washington.
So, the reporting about Flynn is new, and description of the grand juries
is different. Who`s right? Is it possible to even know for sure?
Rejoining us is former federal prosecutor Paul Butler.
OK, Paul. What does it matter if this is a special grand jury or an
existing one that Robert Mueller is using?
BUTLER (via telephone): It does not matter at all. Federal grand juries
sit for 18 months. Typically, they hear many cases. So Mueller has a
choice of starting from scratch with a new grand jury or going with one
that was already hearing cases.
It may be that he had witnesses whose testimony he wanted to lock in
immediately or documents that he wanted immediate access to. This is still
a significant escalation of the investigation.
REID: And would that grand jury be able to hear other cases not related to
this?
BUTLER: Of course. That`s typically what they do. Grand jurors in 18
months, they literally hear hundreds of cases.
REID: OK. Paul Butler, thank you very much. We appreciate you coming
back.
BUTLER: Great to be back, Joy.
REID: Thank you.
And that does it for us tonight.
Now, it`s time for “THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL”.
Good evening, Lawrence.
END
