The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 8/3/17 WSJ: Mueller convenes DC Grand Jury in Russia Probe

Transcript:

Show: THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW

Date: August 3, 2017

Guest: Del Quentin Wilber, Paul Butler, Eric Swalwell, Chris Coons, Asawin

Suebsaeng

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Thank you so much, Chris. A rock `em, sock `em

night. Thank you.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST, ALL IN: Thank you.

REID: All right. And thanks to you at home for joining us this hour.

Rachel has the night off.

And at this hour, we`re following the big story of the night. “The Wall

Street Journal” reporting that special counsel Robert Mueller has in the

past few weeks convened a grand jury in Washington, D.C. to investigate

Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether there was

coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“The Journal`s” reporting has been followed up by “The Washington Post.”

Now, of course, it`s important to note that tonight`s news does not mean

that indictments are eminent or even for that matter that they would

necessarily happen.

But it does mark the next formal step in special counsel Mueller`s

investigation. Typically, when federal prosecutors convene a grand jury,

they do so in order to show that grand jury evidence. A grand jury can

also subpoena documents and force witnesses to testify.

In the end, a federal prosecutor needs a grand jury to sign off on any

indictment if – and, of course, that`s a big if – criminal charges are

going to be brought. In that sense, today`s news is the latest step in a

long process that started just over a year ago when the FBI launched an

investigation into the Trump campaign`s contacts with Russia.

While it was widely suspected that the FBI was investigating those ties,

the existence of the investigation only became official in March when FBI

Director James Comey sent shockwaves across the country by confirming

during a live hearing on Capitol Hill and broadcast all around the globe to

confirm what everyone until then had only suspected. The Trump campaign

was a subject of an open active counterintelligence investigation by the

FBI and had been since the summer before the election.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: I have been authorized by the Department

of Justice to confirm that the FBI, as part of our counterintelligence

mission, is investigating the Russian government`s efforts to interfere in

the 2016 presidential election. And that includes investigating the nature

of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the

Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the

campaign and Russia`s efforts.

As with any counterintelligence investigation, this will also include an

assessment of whether any crimes were committed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: That was James Comey testifying in March, revealing that the

investigation had begun months before, in July of 2016. Comey was due to

testify again on May 11th in open session. But two days before that

hearing the bombshell news landed late on the night of May 9th that Donald

Trump had fired James Comey from his job as FBI director.

Two days later in his first public comments, the president sat down for an

interview with NBC News` Lester Holt that turned out to be very

consequential since during that interview, he spoke very candidly about why

he fired Comey, because he was thinking about Russia.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: There was no good time to do

it. And in fact when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said,

you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made up story.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: So, that was the reason Donald Trump gave, voluntarily on TV.

Later that night and over the next few days, James Comey`s side of the

story was revealed in the pages of “The New York Times.” At first, a

private dinner at the White House back in January, at a private dinner at

the White House back in January, the president had asked Comey to pledge

his loyalty to him. And then during a meeting in the Oval Office, and

after dismissing everyone else from the room, including the attorney

general, Trump had pressured Comey to drop the investigation into fired

national security adviser Michael Flynn, reportedly saying, I hope you can

let this go.

So, we have these two stories, the president saying he fired Comey over

Russia and what he called the made-up Russia story, and the former FBI

director saying that the president pushed him to back off the investigation

into Michael Flynn.

Those competing stories prompted a crucial development in this story. The

day after the report about the Oval Office meeting, things began moving at

the Justice Department. Attorney General Jeff Sessions had recused himself

from the investigation months before because he had been part of the Trump

campaign. That left Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in charge. And

after the president said he was thinking of Russia when he fired Comey and

after Comey`s side of the story got out, Deputy A.G. Rosenstein made the

decision to appoint a special counsel, and not just any special counsel but

Comey`s predecessor at the FBI. Robert Mueller was taking over the

investigation.

Since then, special counsel Mueller has been methodically going about

business, hiring a team of experienced lawyers, 16 and counting, with

extensive knowledge of federal corruption, money laundering, and criminal

fraud cases. Occasionally, details of the special counsel`s work have

spilled out into the open.

In June, we learned that the special counsel had essentially swallowed up

ongoing federal investigations into the activities of Trump campaign chair

Paul Manafort and of Michael Flynn. NBC News and other outlets reported

that subpoenas were issued to business associates of both Manafort and

Flynn by a federal grand jury in the eastern district of Virginia, which

made sense. The eastern district of Virginia sits right outside

Washington, D.C. It handles lots of national security cases and

prosecutions with an intelligence component to them.

Indeed, for months while grand jury details have been scarce, it seems that

the federal investigation was being run out of the eastern district of

Virginia that is until tonight, when “The Wall Street Journal” and now “The

Washington Post” reported that the special counsel has, for several weeks,

been using a separate grand jury in Washington, D.C.

And here`s an interesting idea: “The Washington Post” reporting, quote,

experts said that Washington would be the appropriate place to convene a

grand jury to examine actions taken by Trump since he became president and

took up residence at the White House. Many of the potential crimes

Mueller`s teams are investigating would have occurred in the district, such

as allegations that Trump aides or advisers made false statements in

disclosure records or lied to federal agents.

Tonight, lawyers for the president have been united in their response.

Three members of his inside legal team have responded to the news with

versions of the same statement saying, quote: we have no reason to believe

that President Trump is under investigation.

And joining us now is one of the reporters that broke this story, Del

Quentin Wilber and he covers the Justice Department and federal law

enforcement for “The Wall Street Journal.”

Del Wilber, congratulations on your scoop and thanks for being here.

DEL QUENTIN WILBER, THE WALL STREET JOURNAL, BROKE STORY ON D.C. GRAND

JURY: Thanks for having me.

REID: So, let`s just go through a few of the things that you brought out

in this piece. The first one is the idea that the fact of this separate

grand jury in D.C. means that Mueller`s team has dug in for the long haul -

- if you could explain.

WILBER: Yes. You know, they had already been, as you said, using a grand

jury out of the Eastern District of Virginia that was investigating – at

least that we`re able too determine – Michael Flynn. And by switching to

one in D.C., what you`re essentially saying is, hey, if we were just going

to keep investigating only Flynn and Flynn aspects of this case, we would

just keep using the same grand jury. We wouldn`t want to reinvent the

wheel.

By switching and starting his own grand jury in Washington, D.C., just a

stone`s throw from his own office, what he`s saying is this is going to be

a broader probe, this is very serious, you know, and I`m expected to keep

doing this for a while.

REID: And you`ve also talked about some of the people that he`s brought in

as evidence that this is a very serious probe that could be long term. One

of them is Greg Andres, a top partner at a big New York law firm. Explain

why he`s important.

WILBER: Well, if you`re a top partner in in a major New York law firm and

you`re – you know, you`re making good money, you`re not going to leave

your good solid job at a major law firm to join an investigation that`s not

going to last very long or is not very serious. You`re going to leave it

for something that you think will end somewhere or come place that`s going

to be – you know, a big challenge that`s going to take a long time and a

lot of time. And so, that`s why – you know, you wouldn`t leave a big law

firm willy-nilly as one of the former federal prosecutors I interviewed

said.

REID: Yes. And, you know, it`s always hard to figure out what the

motivations are of people to leak. This is, you know, very sensitive

information obviously and, of course, we aren`t going to characterize who

your sources are. Do you get a sense of why information like this is

coming out at this time?

WILBER: No, I think people, in general, if you keep just digging, you`re

eventually going to get some information. There`s been a lot of great

reporting on a lot of sensitive subjects lately about stuff in Washington.

But as you know, grand juries are secret for like the prosecutors and the

agents who work there. But they`re not secret – if you`re a witness and

you go before a grand jury, you can tell the world what you said in there,

or if you get a subpoena, you can tell the world what you said in there.

And so, the issue when you know that they`re moving to a grand jury probe,

it`s no longer a counterintelligence investigation which is highly

classified, very secretive. Grand jury stuff is still secretive but it`s

open to the public. You know you have a bunch of grand jurors in that

room. You vetted them but not, you know, super extensively. And you have

to report back to them periodically on what you`ve found, if you –

especially if you want to seek charges at some time.

And as we know now, there`s no – you know, they`re still sussing out.

This is very early in the process. He`s only been doing this for two

months.

REID: Right. And we also know that – and we`re going to talk a little

bit later with one of (INAUDIBLE) doing it, that there are now some

attempts to protect this investigation from Donald Trump who I`m sure is no

pleased with these new developments. Can you talk a little bit about that?

WILBER: You know, there have been some measures put forth in Congress to

try and insulate Robert Mueller so he can`t be fired, because some members

of both parties are concerned that, you know, President Trump has gotten in

– you know, he wasn`t happy with Sessions last week and, you know, he`s

indicated that he doesn`t like this Russian investigation. They`re a

little concerned that he might take steps to try to curtail it or end it –

perhaps ala the Saturday Night Massacre in 1973 during the Watergate

investigation.

REID: Yes.

WILBER: You know, what people have to keep in mind when these things are

being investigated like this, no one knows how they`re going to turn out

and people who prognosticate, you know, a potential endings to these things

are often wrong.

REID: Yes.

WILBER: And a lot of stuff never turns into indictments or charges. And

so, we need to be very measured and thoughtful as we do it. It`s a

significant move. It shows that, you know, having your own grand jury in

Washington highlights that hey, this is broader than what I thought it was

before.

REID: Sure.

WILBER: And they`re going to be issuing subpoenas and perhaps taking

testimony.

REID: Yes. Well, Del Wilber, reporter for “The Wall Street Journal”,

thank you for your time tonight. Great scoop.

WILBER: Thanks for having me.

REID: All right. Thank you.

Now, if you ever had grand jury duty, and I have, you know that a grand

jury is no garden variety jury. Consider it kind of a legal heat seeking

missile, a blunt instrument to track down documents and witnesses,

including witnesses who might otherwise try to plead the Fifth. But it`s

not so simple to break a date with the grand jury.

And joining us now is Paul Butler, a former federal prosecutor and now law

professor at Georgetown University.

Thanks for coming back, Paul. Great to have you.

PAUL BUTLER, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: Great to be here.

REID: So, let`s, first of all, start with the first piece. What is the

significance of having this jury in D.C. as opposed to just using the grand

jury that was already impaneled in the eastern district of Virginia?

BUTLER: So this is an important development but not unexpected one. Grand

juries have the power to make reluctant witnesses testify under oath and

penalty of perjury and they can subpoena records like e-mails and banks

records. But a grand jury in Virginia can do that just as well as a grand

jury in the District of Columbia.

Prosecutors often think ahead to what if. What if there`s going to be a

trial? What if we bring charges? Where would the most prosecution

friendly jurors be?

And between the District of Columbia and northern Virginia, special counsel

Mueller might well have made the decision that the District of Columbia

would have jurors that were more likely to convict if – and we`re still a

long way away from prosecution, but if there`s a prosecution, better jurors

in D.C.

REID: Now, does it also indicate what kinds of potential crimes they might

be investigating? Does it now sort of point you toward the scope of things

that might have been done in Washington filling out the forms to get your

security clearance in Washington, Foreign Agents Registration Act in

Washington? Is that indicated using a D.C. jury versus a Virginia jury?

BUTLER: Absolutely, the White House is in the District of Columbia. The

FBI is in the District of Columbia. So, potentially, there could be FBI

witnesses.

One of the concerns about conversations between former FBI Director Comey

and President Trump, it`s always he said, he said. If they could bring in

other FBI agents to corroborate some of the damning information that we`ve

heard from James Comey, that would bolster the prosecutor`s case.

REID: And, you know, I asked you this question before, but I`m going to

bring it up again because now you have this grand jury – this grand jury

that`s in D.C. Could this grand jury – and grand juries can ask just from

serving on one, they can ask to see witnesses that they would like to talk

to. Could this grand jury wind up calling Donald Trump?

BUTLER: They certainly could. The president would – if he`s a target of

the grand jury, would have the opportunity to exercise his Fifth Amendment

right not to counsel. You know, grand jurors have to be secret in terms of

what the grand jurors and the prosecutors say. But I bet this leak is not

something that special counsel Mueller especially minds because this

ratcheting up of the investigation I think makes it more difficult for

President Trump to get rid of special counsel Mueller because that would be

more evidence that he`s trying to impede the investigation.

REID: Right. So, take people inside what a grand jury is like. When a

person goes in to testify, do they get to have a lawyer? Sort of – how

does it work?

BUTLER: You know, as a prosecutor, I love grand juries because you`re the

legal adviser. So, imagine the classroom with 23 seats. That`s how many

grand juries there are in the federal system. And as the legal adviser you

instruct them about the law and you help them decide which witnesses. So,

you have a lot of control.

The defense attorney is not allowed in the room. She can wait outside and

ask her client what happened. But inside the grand jury, it`s the

prosecutor who runs the show.

REID: Yes, which is why they had the saying about indictments and ham

sandwiches, right?

Paul Butler, former federal prosecutor and author, thank you very much for

being here. I appreciate it.

BUTLER: Always a pleasure, Joy.

REID: Thank you.

And while we were sorting through the 36-point gigantic – 36 gigantic

headlines tonight, we got another piece of really important news on a key

figure in the Trump-Russia investigation and that story is next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: Some new information tonight about one of the main characters in the

Trump-Russia story. Michael Flynn, the former Trump administration`s

national security adviser who was forced out of the White House after just

24 days in office.

“The Associated Press” reports tonight that Flynn is amending a public

filing to include income that he never mentioned during his brief time in

the Trump administration. Back in March, Flynn listed more than $1 million

in earnings. “The A.P.” reported that his new filing adds $28,000 in

income from the Trump transition team, $5,000 for work he did on nuclear

power plants in the Middle East, and $140,000 for consulting work for an

Iranian-American multimillionaire.

It also reportedly shows that he had planned to do some work for the parent

company of Cambridge Analytica. And that`s the company with ties to Steve

Bannon and father and daughter billionaire Republican donors, Rebecca and

Robert Mercer, that provided data analysis and targeted communications for

the Trump campaign and for the Brexit campaign. “The A.P.” reports that

Flynn terminated that deal after Donald Trump won the presidency.

Now, Flynn has been out of his government job for six months but he`s still

dotting his I`s and crossing his T`s, which is maybe a smart move for a guy

who`s a key part of not only a special counsel investigation, but also four

congressional investigations, including the House Intelligence Committee,

which has been looking into Michael Flynn, along with other aspects of a

Trump Russian investigation.

Members of that committee met with special counselor Robert Mueller earlier

this summer to make sure their investigations did not get in each other`s

way.

And joining me now is Congressman Eric Swalwell from California who sits on

the House Intelligence Committee.

Congressman, thanks for coming by tonight.

REP. ERIC SWALWELL (D-CA), INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: Of course. Good

evening, Joy.

REID: Good evening.

OK. So, let`s talk about the noninterference sort of situation. Now that

you know that there is this – this grand jury, a grand jury that Bob

Mueller has impaneled or has convened in Washington, D.C., how does that

impact the House Intelligence Committee investigation?

SWALWELL: Sure. We both have important roles to play. Ours is not a

criminal probe. We want to tell the American people how the interference

campaign happened, what vulnerabilities existed, whether any U.S. persons

were involved, and most importantly, how we can ever find ourselves in a

mess like this again. So, we`re not indicting people. We`re not bringing

criminal charges. We are going to tell the American people essentially

what happened.

Now, Bob Mueller`s probe is one that is, you know, looking at whether

crimes were carried out. So, we don`t want to get in the way. We want to

show progress as well. But, you know, you always want to limit how many

times a witness has to recount a story unnecessarily. You could create

inadvertent inconsistencies and, you know, you want to make sure that

you`re not committing those redundancies.

But, again, we do have a responsibility on our committee to tell the

American people what happened and I`m confident that Mike Conway and Adam

Schiff have been doing that.

REID: Well, noninterference includes – let`s just say that one of the

witnesses that you wanted to call were to say to your committee, well, you

know, if I went and told that story, I`m worried about what would happen to

this grand jury. I would like immunity please, use – or the kind of

immunity that a committee such as yours could grant. Does this grand jury

probe mean that the committee would be more reluctant to offer that kind of

immunity?

SWALWELL: Well, Joy, I would say, you know, as a former prosecutor,

there`s always a reluctance to grant immunity, especially if you don`t have

another corroborating evidences to what the president is going to say. So,

I think, you know, that reluctance exists just generally.

But, you know, at this point, that`s not something that we have considered.

I also just, you know add to what you said earlier about Michael Flynn and

also Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort. I mean, the number of amendments

that we have seen from these guys is remarkable. More amendments a than

the Bill of Rights that they keep putting forward which shows us that only

once light has been shined on what`s been going do they acknowledge the

relationships that they had and that`s very telling.

REID: Well, you know, I`m going to have you put your prosecutor hat on for

a moment. If somebody were to continually revise information that could

come before you as a prosecutor, would that make you suspicious of their

underlying behavior?

SWALWELL: Absolutely. And, you know, jurors were told, if this were to

make its way to trial, a juror is told if a witness deliberately makes a

false statement, that you can use that as evidence as a consciousness of

guilt. And so, if people are, you know, saying one thing and then going

back and revising their story, if you believe that (AUDIO GAP) to cover up,

you know, the original story or the original investigation, you can use

that against them as a fact that they knew they were guilty of something.

Now, it`s too early to tell if that is what is going on here. But I am

very, very concerned about the number of times that we see individuals in

this investigation change their story.

REID: As a member of Congress, are you concerned about Bob Mueller being

able to complete his job without the president trying to fire him?

SWALWELL: The president certainly seems to be trying to intimidate him by

setting red lines and trying to undermine his credibility by going after

other lawyers who are on his team. So, that is a concern. We`re putting

guardrails in place. You`re seeing that members of the Senate are

essentially saying to the president, you can go ahead and fire Bob Mueller

but we will make sure that he is still in some fashion on this case and I

think that`s because there`s a fear that the president, if he could, would

clear the field.

REID: Do you see Paul Ryan bringing a similar bill to the floor in the

House?

SWALWELL: I hope so. I really, you know, like Paul Ryan. I think he`s a

good man. I am concerned that he and others have just looked the other way

when it`s come to the president`s conduct, particularly with Russia.

That`s not good for our democracy.

And so, I hope that he understands that this is bigger than his party, one

person that it`s really our democracy and the future of our elections that

are at stake.

REID: All right. Congressman Eric Swalwell, member of the House

Intelligence Committee – thanks so much for you time.

SWALWELL: My pleasure.

REID: All right. So what would happen to the grand jury convened for the

Russia investigation if Robert Mueller was fired and what could be done to

keep Mueller`s job secure. A surprising bipartisan answer to that question

is just ahead. We`ll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: There are 16 of them, you could put them all on a football field and

still have five to spare. Special counsel Robert Mueller has hired 16

lawyers to help him slog through the Trump-Russia investigation. He hired

lawyer number 16 just this week, a guy named Greg Andres.

Mr. Andres used to be the deputy assistant attorney general at the Justice

Department`s Criminal Division. He specialized in fraud and foreign

bribery. And now he`s putting that expertise back to use flexing his fraud

and foreign bribery muscles for the special counsel working on the Trump-

Russia investigation.

The lineup of attorneys working for Mueller is like a fantasy league of

super draft or super draft of all star attorneys. He has experts in white

collar crime, organized crime, money laundering, cybersecurity. He`s got a

skilled witness flipper, a fluent Russian speaker. He even has a freaking

Watergate prosecutor working on this thing. It`s like the dream team of

criminal investigations.

Now, we`ve long known that the president of the United States is not happy

about this investigation into his campaign and his administration. He told

“The New York Times” that if Robert Mueller started looking into his

personal finances, that that would be a red line. He called it a violation

of what the special counsel is allowed to poke his nose into.

We also know that Robert Mueller has crashed through that red line. His

probe has reportedly expanded to start following the complicated trail of

Trump`s business transactions and finances.

And then there`s today`s bombshell news from “The Wall Street Journal” that

the Trump-Russia investigation now has its very other grand jury, a sign

that the investigation is not slowing down anytime soon.

So, if the president wanted to fire Robert Mueller, if he wanted to throw

some cold water on the witness flipper and the Watergate prosecutor and the

grand jury and all of the rest of it, he does actually have a few options

to push Mueller out of the way, which is why there`s a bipartisan push in

Congress right now to take the options off of the table. There`s a quartet

of senators from both sides of aisle cooking up two different bills right

now that would block Trump from firing the special counsel, two Democrats

and two Republicans working to shore up Robert Mueller and safeguard him

from the president so that he can see this thing through to the end. So,

the question is, will it work?

Joining us now, Democrat Senator Chris Coons of Delaware, who along with

Republican Senator Thom Tillis introduced the bipartisan Special Counsel

Integrity Act.

Senator Coons, thank you for being here.

SEN. CHRIS COONS (D), DELAWARE: Thank you, Joy.

REID: And one of the interesting things when I read one of the stories

about this today is that Thom Tillis approached you with this idea. Can

you tell us a little more about that?

COONS: That`s right. That`s right. Senator Tillis and I serve on the

Judiciary Committee together. And he came up to me on the floor and asked

if I`d be interested in moving forward quickly on a bill that would provide

back end protections for the special counsel. Senator Graham and Senator

Booker have already introduced a bill that would provide front end

protections. So, if the president tries to fire special counsel Robert

Mueller, the bill the Senators Graham and Senator Booker have introduced

would provide some speed bump, a three-judge panel that would have to

review that to see if it was appropriate.

The bill that I`ve introduced with Senator Thom Tillis would also the

special counsel to go to court and to sue to be reinstated, and a similar

three-judge panel would review whether or not he had been inappropriately

removed. Each approach takes a different side. Pre-firing or post-firing,

so that if any one of the bills moves forward, we`ve got some greater

protections for Bob Mueller and for this important special counsel

investigation.

REID: Well, you know, however good these bills are and how many

protections that they provide potentially to Bob Mueller, they still have

to get to the floor.

COONS: That`s right.

REID: And so far, Mitch McConnell who runs the Senate has run it in a very

particular way. He only wants to do things with Republicans. He`s shown

no sense of – any interest in doing anything on a bipartisan line, and

he`s a staunch supporter of Donald Trump.

So, do you expect either of these two bills to get to the floor?

COONS: Well, Joy, we just had an interesting moment in the Senate where

despite opposition from the White House, from the president, a strong

bipartisan vote on a Russia sanctions bill, on a bill that came to the

floor under Mitch McConnell`s leadership produced a bill that the president

ultimately was compelled to sign by the veto proof majorities by which it

passed the House and the Senate. So, while there may not be great

enthusiasm for this bill initially today from the majority leader, my hunch

is that as conversations happen over the break with both Republican and

Democratic senators, that support for it will quickly build and we may well

see this bill on the floor in the fall.

REID: And just in talking to your colleagues, do you think this bill could

pass with a veto-proof majority, because one would assume that Trump would

veto it?

COONS: Well, I`m optimistic that that may happen. We`ve seen already a

number of calls today for my office and to Senator Tillis` office for folks

interested in co-sponsorship, and I had a good conversation on the floor

with Senator Booker and Senator Graham, thanking them for their leadership

on this issue and exploring ways we might work together going forward.

This is the first time I can remember Senator Tillis in particular stepping

forward and taking on a tough stance against the president, and I think

this is just one more sign that we`re seeing an increasing number of

Republicans eager to find ways that we can strengthen the separation of

powers and strengthen the Senate`s hand in this ongoing difficult situation

where there`s an important investigation we need to protect.

REID: And let`s say that neither of these two bills, neither of these two

bipartisan bills was to wind up becoming law for one reason or other, if

Donald Trump found a way, let`s say he fired Rod Rosenstein, he got down to

somebody in the Department of Justice who would mire Bob Mueller for him,

is there a possibility that we could see the return of the independent

counsel statute?

COONS: We might. We might see action by the Senate even though we are

technically in recess. We do come back into session every three days while

we`re out on so-called recess for the month of August. And we might see

bipartisan action to reintroduce and repass the independent counsel

statute.

I frankly think the most likely action is that we would insist on the

reinstatement of Bob Mueller. He enjoys very broad support in the Senate

both among Republicans and Democrats because of his long service as the FBI

director, because of his record of respectable leadership as a senior

federal prosecutor. And I do think the news of today that he`s impaneled a

grand jury in Washington will make the president really take some pause

here.

As you`ve reported earlier, a federal grand jury in the hands of a skilled

senior prosecutor like Robert Mueller is a very dangerous tool indeed

against the president.

REID: Yes, and if you could send the president a message tonight, because

I`m sure he`s not amused by the news that he`s hearing, what would be the

message that you would send him from the United States Senate or at least

in the Democrats in the Senate?

COONS: It is in the president`s interest, it`s in the country`s interest

to let this investigation go forward. The president should have nothing to

worry from a thorough federal investigation if he`s got nothing to hide.

If he takes an abrupt action now and either fires the attorney general or

directs the firing of Bob Mueller, there will be a strong bipartisan

reaction from the Senate. And I think the consequences for him will be

even more grave if he does that.

REID: All right. Senator Chris Coons, really appreciate your time. Thank

you.

COONS: Thank you.

REID: Thank you.

All right. Well, today, we got to see something that the White House did

not mean to be public. That story is next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: Before the news broke today that FBI special counsel Robert Mueller

is now using a grand jury in Washington, D.C. as part of his Russia

investigation, the other big story of the day had to do with another leak,

a really big one.

“The Washington Post” today published White House transcripts of two phone

calls that took place back in January. One between President Donald Trump

and President Enrique Pena of Mexico, and the other with Prime Minister

Malcolm Turnbull of Australia.

The White House has note-takers who monitor these kinds of phone calls. So

the fact that these transcripts exist is not surprising. But this is the

behind the curtain thing that we never get to see, that we`re never allowed

to see. These are classified documents typically only seen by White House

staff and senior members of the administration.

But now, somebody has leaked these transcripts to “The Washington Post”

which published them to their Website in their entirety this morning.

We had previously known that Trump and Pena Nieto had discussed the border

wall in their first official phone call and that they had differing

opinions on the wall, to say the least. What we did not know was that in

that Donald Trump explained he was getting a lot of political pressure to

ensure that Mexico would pay for the wall just like he promised on the

campaign trail and all those rallies. So, he tried to get the president of

Mexico to avoid talking publicly about who would pay for the wall and just

to say the countries are working it out. Quote: I`m willing to say we`re

working it out, but that means it will come out in a wash and all that, and

that is OK.

In the course of this conversation, Trump also referred to the state of New

Hampshire, currently dealing with a crisis of opioid abuse, as a, quote,

drug infested den, and said he won the state because of it.

Then there`s the phone call with Australian Prime Minister Turnbull. Now,

we had known that this one was contentious, back in February. Back then,

senior U.S. officials told “The Washington Post” that Trump had complained

on the phone with Turnbull that, quote, this was the worst call so far and

that he abruptly ended the call after a disagreement over a commitment made

during the Obama administration that the U.S. would take in over 1,000

refugees from an Australian detention center.

But now that we have a transcript of the call, we got to hear just how

angry Trump was.

President Trump: This is going to kill me. I`m the world`s greatest person

that does not want to let people into the country and now I`m agreeing to

take 2,000 people. And I agree I can vet them, I can vet them, but that

puts me in a bad position. It makes me looks so bad and I`ve only been

here a week.

Prime Minister Turnbull: With great respect, that is not right. It is not

2000.

President Trump: Well, it is close. I`ve also heard like 5,000 as well.

Prime Minister Turnbull: The given number in the agreement is 1,250 and

it`s entirely a matter of your vetting.

No kidding. This is the phone call with our ally, our ally. That this is

how it went.

Trump wrapped this phone call by telling the prime minister of Australia,

quote: As far as I`m concerned that is not enough. Malcolm, I`ve had it.

I`ve been making these calls all day and this is the most unpleasant call

all day. Putin was a pleasant call. This is ridiculous.

Putin was a pleasant call.

On the one hand, this is big important news about a side of government that

you don`t get to see. As journalists, this is the kind of leaked

information that informs our understanding of the presidency and the way

our president operates. And for historians, it`s just pure gold.

On the other hand this is another huge leak coming from this White House

and it comes right after John Kelly was brought in to help the White House

gets its act together.

And so, the question now, what happens? How is this administration

handling these leaks, which many argue are destabilizing the executive

branch? Can they get the leaks to stop? And how will the leaks reaction

to huge developments like the news tonight that Robert Mueller has convened

a D.C. grand jury?

And joining us now is Asawin Suebsaeng, politics editor for “The Daily

Beast”.

All right. Asawin, thank you for being here.

Let`s talk about the White House reaction to the first set of leaks, this

being one earlier today about those phone calls that the president placed

to Mexico and Australia. How are they reacting to that?

ASAWIN SUEBSAENG, POLITICS REPORTER, THE DAILY BEAST: Well, senior

officials in the White House right now and certainly the president himself

are, as you can probably guess, not pleased. Along with Russia and –

along with Trump-Russia related news, there is nothing that the president

hates more seeing on FOX News, reading in newspapers, seeing online than

news that highly sensitive material has leaked out of his White House or

his administration.

REID: Right.

SUEBSAENG: It is an animating force in his and his senior staff`s vendetta

against the, quote/unquote, deep state, the leakers in his administration.

The traitors, the Democrats, the fake news media, what have you.

REID: But I mean, initially when Anthony Scaramucci was brought in for

what, 10 days, this idea that he was going to clean out the leakers that

were somehow connected to the comms team, the communications team.

SUEBSAENG: Right.

REID: And clean out and push out Reince Priebus. And then you had the

idea that General Kelly was going to come in and clamp down and impose

order and discipline. But we haven`t seen the leaks subside at all.

So, is there now – you know, what is the sense inside the administration

if none of those ideas are working?

SUEBSAENG: Well, as disciplined and masterful a leader as John Kelly may

or may not be as Trump`s new chief of staff, the more chaotic and messy an

administration is, the more accelerated the leaking is. That`s just truth

with every Republican and Democrat in the administration. And that starts

from the top on down.

And when you have a president such as Donald Trump who is impulsive, if

we`re to put it lightly, top administration officials and people in the

know are not going to stop talking to reporters, the angrier they are or

the more chaotic things get.

REID: And I`m wondering as you talk to administration where the

president`s, you know – at least the way he`s communicating about where

his head is at, at the moment, regarding Bob Mueller. But it does seem to

me that this is the thorn in his side. This Mueller investigation, the

Russia investigation is what sets him off.

You know, is there still chatter inside the administration, inside the

White House that Donald Trump could try to get rid of him?

SUEBSAENG: Well, people working in the West Wing who I and my colleague

Lachlan Markay at thedailybeast.com spoke to today are mostly concerned

right now with what the president might do, whether that`s later tonight,

tomorrow morning, over the weekend, sometime in the near future with

regards to Mueller, not just that oh, could he have another tantrum in

which he fantasizes about ordering the sacking of Robert Mueller, but also

could he make an outlandish public statement in an interview with a major

newspaper, could he set off like a rapid angry tweet storm that not only

could be a public relations headache for the people working in Donald

Trump`s inner circle but could also be legally complicated in court.

REID: And I`m sure there are two other aspects, one, the need to lawyer up

inside of the administration and also the two new generals who seem to be

getting a lot of attention very quickly. Is Donald Trump happy with the

ink that his new generals in charge, both McMaster and Kelly are getting,

particularly the rest of it seeming so unstable?

SUEBSAENG: Well, something the president is incredibly displeased with

right now that has to do with his generals and national security adviser,

McMaster, is the options for combating extremists elements particularly in

Afghanistan that he has been presented so far. As `The Daily Beast”, NBC

News, several other outlets reported over the last few weeks, the president

has become increasingly incensed and furious by the Afghan war plans that

have been put in front of him, to the point of, again, using the fired word

again, Donald Trump has floated firing the top commander in Afghanistan –

REID: Right.

SUEBSAENG: – to his national security brass.

Donald Trump is getting to a place where he thinks that not just the United

States but he as commander-in-chief of the United States armed forces is

losing in Afghanistan.

REID: Right.

SUEBSAENG: He has privately vented to confidants that he thinks the plans

that`s being presented to him and the current policy that`s being executed

in the Afghan war and elsewhere is making him look weak on a national stage

and at home. And one thing we know about Donald Trump is he does not like

to appear weak.

REID: Yes, to say nothing of the legal issue that is swirling around the

White House.

Asawin Suebsaeng, politics editor for “The Daily Beast”, thank you very

much for being here.

SUEBSAENG: Thank you so much for having me.

REID: Thank you.

SUEBSAENG: And from constant leaking to dealing with a special prosecutor,

this White House has been a chaotic place, to say the least. Our next

guest says the chaos is not just epic, it`s historic. The great Michael

Beschloss joins us next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: Before there was Robert Mueller or Ken Starr, there was Archibald

Cox. In May of 1973, Cox was named the special prosecutor for Watergate.

He lasted in that job until October 20th, 1973, when the president

Archibald Cox was investigating had him fired.

They called it the Saturday Night Massacre because in order to get rid of

Archibald Cox, President Nixon pushed out first his attorney general and

then his deputy attorney general before he got to someone willing to do the

deed and fire the special prosecutor. The public reaction to that decision

all but buried the congressional mail room.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: More than 50,000 telegrams poured in on Capitol Hill

today, so many Western Union was flocked. Most of them demanded impeaching

Mr. Nixon. Few congressmen were in town because of the holiday. Among

those here and impressed by his telegram was Democrat Morris Udall.

REP. MORRIS UDALL (D), ARIZONA: This come from Republicans and businessmen

and people, most of whom begin their statement by saying, I`ve supported

the president. I`ve never believed in impeachment, but he`s now gone too

far, and we`re going to have to – we want the Congress to take strong

action.

There`s a real wave out there in the country today, Ray, on impeachment,

and it`s got support it never had before.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Telegrams.

A year and a half into the Watergate scandal, Richard Nixon discovered the

limits of what the public was willing to put up with. Americans would not

sit still for the president of the United States trying to kill off the

investigation into his administration. For voters, that was a bridge too

far.

Well, we`re now a year into the investigation of a different president with

a special counsel and a grand jury in D.C. Plus lots of White House

staffers lawyering up.

There`s no way to know yet how all this ends, but we can try to measure

this presidential crisis against the ones that came before it.

And joining us now for some much need perspective is MSNBC political –

presidential historian, Michael Beschloss.

Always great to talk to you, Michael.

MICHAEL BESCHLOSS, NBC NEWS PRESIDENTIAL HISTORIAN: Same here, Joy. Thank

you. Thank you.

REID: I`m giddy about the telegrams. I`m going to try to get past that

just for a moment. It`s such a great way to communicate.

BESCHLOSS: We`ll explain typewriters next time.

REID: Oh, and rotary phones. We`ll explain to the kids.

BESCHLOSS: Right, right.

REID: So it was interesting to see that the public, which didn`t initially

catch on to Watergate, right? It wasn`t that they were always angry at

Richard Nixon but that action sort of spurred public anger.

Can you see that same thing happening now as polarized as we are now?

BESCHLOSS: Yes, and I think actually the moment that we`re in is worse

than October of `73 because Nixon, as you`ve said, was about to fire the

special prosecutor who was asking for his secret tapes. About half a dozen

of his inner circle were a couple months away of getting indicted. Plus,

there was war in the Middle East. Plus, people around Nixon were worried

that he was drinking too much and not showing up often enough for work,

although people didn`t know that on the outside.

Compare that to now where we`ve got, you know, worryingly, an impending

crisis in North Korea and elsewhere, a White House that has not exactly

been known for disciplined staff the last six months, and a president who

seems to be very much on the road that Nixon was doing almost anything to

stop an investigation of his ties to Russia and other things. Even Nixon

was not under a counterintelligence investigation for being too close to a

foreign power.

REID: Yes. You know, what`s interesting is, you know, with Nixon and with

LBJ, we get all this information about them as fascinating after the fact.

BESCHLOSS: Right.

REID: But with Trump, it`s all sort of in the present and it`s in the

moment.

BESCHLOSS: Right.

REID: Was Nixon as blatant and obvious wanting to get rid of Archibald Cox

as Donald Trump is about wanting to get rid of Bob Mueller?

BESCHLOSS: No, he wasn`t. He let it be known through his lawyers and his

attorney general, to Cox, that he was not pleased that the tapes were being

asked for and threatened, but not in the open way that Donald Trump did.

And Nixon was a constitutional lawyer. He was a very smart man. He was

actually too wise to have made an admission of the kind that Donald Trump

made to our Lester Holt, saying, I fired Comey, and the reason was to stop

the investigation.

REID: Yes, it was a bit Scooby Doo, that admission.

BESCHLOSS: Right, right.

REID: NBC presidential historian Michael Beschloss, always great to talk

to you. Thanks for your time.

BESCHLOSS: Thank you. Be well.

REID: Thank you. You too.

We`ll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: Every reporter in Washington right now is chasing the story tonight

about special counsel Robert Mueller convening a grand jury in Washington,

D.C. as part of the Trump/Russia probe. The story was broken by “The Wall

Street Journal” and then followed up by “The Washington Post.”

And now, “The New York Times” has weighed in with that paper`s reporting.

Citing several lawyers involved in the case, “The New York Times” reports

that the special counsel has, quote, issued subpoenas from a Washington-

based grand jury in recent weeks. At least some of subpoenas were for

documents related to the business dealings of Michael T. Flynn, the retired

general who briefly served as President Trump`s national security adviser.

So, that part`s new.

And “The Times” reporting differs a little bit from what we`ve seen tonight

regarding the grand jury itself. “The Times” says Mr. Mueller has not

impaneled a special grand jury. The lawyers involved in the case said and

has decided instead to use one of several grand juries that regularly sit

in Washington.

So, the reporting about Flynn is new, and description of the grand juries

is different. Who`s right? Is it possible to even know for sure?

Rejoining us is former federal prosecutor Paul Butler.

OK, Paul. What does it matter if this is a special grand jury or an

existing one that Robert Mueller is using?

BUTLER (via telephone): It does not matter at all. Federal grand juries

sit for 18 months. Typically, they hear many cases. So Mueller has a

choice of starting from scratch with a new grand jury or going with one

that was already hearing cases.

It may be that he had witnesses whose testimony he wanted to lock in

immediately or documents that he wanted immediate access to. This is still

a significant escalation of the investigation.

REID: And would that grand jury be able to hear other cases not related to

this?

BUTLER: Of course. That`s typically what they do. Grand jurors in 18

months, they literally hear hundreds of cases.

REID: OK. Paul Butler, thank you very much. We appreciate you coming

back.

BUTLER: Great to be back, Joy.

REID: Thank you.

And that does it for us tonight.

Now, it`s time for “THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL”.

Good evening, Lawrence.

END

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.>