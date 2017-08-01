The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 8/1/17 NPR: False Seth Rich Story
Now, we do have a lot to get to tonight, including some late-breaking news
from “The New York Times” about a major policy change the Trump
administration is currently floating. We have the reporter who broke that
story here tonight. You do not want to miss it.
But, first, we have more to unpack from that blockbuster report in “The
Washington Post” that we brought you last night concerning the meeting that
took place in June of 2016 between Donald Trump Jr., Trump`s son-in-law
Jared Kushner, Donald Trump`s then campaign manager Paul Manafort, and a
number of Russian nationals with ties to the Kremlin.
That meeting was made public earlier this month in a “New York Times”
report published on July 8th when “The New York Times” first reported on
this meeting.
They included a statement that purported to be from Donald Trump Jr. who
explained, quote: It was a short introductory meeting. I asked Jared and
Paul to stop by. We primarily discussed a program about the adoption of
Russian children that were active and popular with American families years
ago and was since ended with the Russian government. But it was not a
campaign issue at the time and there was no follow-up. I was asked to
attend the meeting by an acquaintance but was not told the name of the
person I would be meeting with beforehand.
Well, it`s since been revealed that that statement was not accurate. The
meeting in question was much longer than a short introductory and we know,
thanks to the email that Donald Jr. later published himself that the
original stated purpose of the meeting was to pass along dirt on Hillary
Clinton from the Russian government to help the Trump campaign. That offer
caused Trump Jr. to write back, I love it.
So, we know that what the president`s son went to that appointment, what he
was expecting was not, as his statement later said, a short introduction
and some talk about adoption. He went to that meeting expecting to get
dirt on Hillary Clinton that he believed would help his father win the
election. “The Washington Post” reported last night that Trump Jr.`s
inaccurate statement about that meeting was dictated by his father, the
president of the United States, while he was on board air force one on his
way home from the G20.
Now, that we`ve learned this important piece of the story, thanks to
whoever leaked it to “The Washington Post”, I think it`s important to take
a step back and look at the broader context here, and the timeline that we
know of in terms of how this whole meeting played out. We know that e-mail
promising dirt on Hillary Clinton was sent to Donald Trump Jr. on June 3rd,
2016. We know that Donald Trump Jr. responded shortly thereafter, quote,
if it`s what you say, I love it.
We know that four days later, June 7th, a sit-down meeting was put on the
calendars of Manafort, Kushner and Trump Jr. We know that that night,
Donald Trump Sr. promised a, quote, major speech about, quote, all of the
things that have taken place with the Clintons, unquote. Now, that was two
days before the meeting took place on June 9th, 2016.
We know per NBC News reporting that Donald Trump was at Trump Tower on the
day of the Russian lawyer meeting, though he claims he was not part of it
and initially claimed he knew nothing about it. We know that members of
the Trump campaign who went to that meeting say they got no information and
it was a waste of time. And we know that the president never did give that
speech about, quote, all of the things that have taken place with the
Clintons.
We know all of that coming into this week in terms of the White House
response to the news of the meeting emerging this month. We know now that
on July 8th, in response to an upcoming “New York Times” report revealing
the meeting, Donald Trump dictated that statement describing the meeting in
a much more anodyne way than was depicted in Donald Trump Jr.`s statement,
and emphasizing the meeting was primarily about Russian adoptions.
We know that day before Trump dictated that statement, during the G20, he
had a private side meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin,
reportedly an hour long conversation at which no notes were taken. A
meeting which the White House didn`t even initially admit happened, not for
at least for ten days.
Trump later told “The New York Times” that the thing Putin wanted to talk
about at that private meeting was adoptions of Russian children in the U.S.
He just volunteered this information to “The New York Times” as a complete
non sequitur about his talk with Putin, saying, quote, It was not a long
conversation, but it was, you know, could be 15 minutes, just talked about
things. Actually, it was interesting. We talked about adoption.
Reporter Maggie Haberman then responds, you did? Trump then goes on to
say, quote, we talked about Russian adoption. Yes, I always I found that
interesting because, you know, he ended that years ago and I actually
talked about Russian adoption with him which was interesting because it was
part of the conversation that Don, referring to his son, had in that
meeting.
The next day, according to this report in “The Washington Post,” Donald
Trump concocts the misleading statement, saying that the meeting his son
took last year was primarily about Russian adoptions. To borrow the
president`s words, you might call that coincidence, interesting, or you
might call it a red flag.
Now, I should say that the White House is actively pushing back on this
reporting. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was at the
podium today saying that the president did not dictate the Don Jr.
statement but rather that he weighed in on it like any father would.
But this new reporting from “The Washington Post” raise once again the
question about whether the president is in any legal jeopardy and
specifically whether his repeated attempts to put up smokescreens in front
of the narrative about possible Russia collusion by his campaign
constitutes obstruction of justice.
Now, we do know that special counsel Robert Mueller is already looking at
that question which goes back at least to Trump telling NBC`s Lester Holt
on camera that he fired FBI director Jim Comey because of the Russia
investigation. So, does this revealing your reporting to “The Washington
Post” last night further that case given the timeline as we now understand
it. That`s the question.
And joining us now is Joyce Vance, former U.S. attorney for Alabama.
So, thank you so much for being here, Ms. Vance.
And I`ll start just with that question. Could Donald Trump dictating this
statement of the way that he wanted Donald Jr. to respond about this
meeting, in and of itself constitute obstruction of justice?
JOYCE VANCE, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY: Well, the way prosecutors build cases
is by compiling all of the available information about a course of conduct
and then making an assessment about whether they can prove from that
evidence all of the elements that they need to establish a federal crime.
So, it`s unlikely that one isolated fact in and of itself would be used to
substantiate a charge, but the problem for the Trump administration is
every additional piece of evidence that comes to light here is like adding
more kindling to a fire that`s starting to burn.
REID: And here`s what I think would be the crux of the problem, right, is
that you have Donald Trump on Air Force One, you know, conferring with
aides, trying to dictate a statement, which means he did know about the
meeting, when he said he didn`t know anything about it. And he constructs
the statement before Donald Trump Jr. gives the statement, reveals it.
Does that mean that because he then later said he never knew anything about
the meeting, that that lie in and of itself is that consciousness of guilt?
Is that a march toward obstruction? If you`re a prosecutor, what do you
make of that time line?
VANCE: Yes, those are all of the right questions. It`s a really
interesting situation. What was it about this meeting that they wanted to
conceal? Why didn`t they want the truth to come forward?
And why did the president apparently disregard the advice of Mr. Kushner`s
lawyers who wanted to put out a truthful statement, something that couldn`t
come back to bite them down the road. All of these questions are the way
this investigation will proceed. And if we`re talking about obstruction of
justice here, and it looks like we increasingly are, we`ll be looking to
see whether or not there was a corrupt motive at play.
And so, these are all pieces of evidence that will tend to establish or not
the existence of criminal conduct.
REID: And you mentioned the advice of advisers. We don`t know if it was
attorneys, but we do know that according to the leaks of this conversation
aboard Air Force One, someone in that gaggle said we should give a true
statement and Donald Trump and others said no, let`s give this statement
instead.
Does that fact in and of itself prove to be incriminating? Or tend to be
incriminating?
VANCE: So, prosecutors – for prosecutors, when you see folks engage in a
cover-up, usually people that have nothing to add don`t engage in cover-
ups, right? It`s like throwing down red meat to a group of prosecutors
like the team that Mueller assembled. And this is the sort of information
that really builds a trajectory for a team of prosecutors.
REID: Yes, and I asked this question last night and I`ll ask you as well.
If you were Bob Mueller, would you then want and now immediately depose
both Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort but also Donald Trump
Sr., the president?
VANCE: I think it`s a little bit premature. Something I like to do in
building cases, particularly cases of this nature, is that you want to have
as much information as you can on hand. As a prosecutor, you want to know
everything you can about a sequence of events, about potential criminal
conduct before you get down to the point where you question key material
witnesses, subjects, targets of the investigation. I think we`re still not
there yet in this case.
REID: All right. Joyce Vance, former U.S. attorney for Alabama, really
appreciate your time. Thank you.
VANCE: Thanks for having me.
REID: Thank you so much.
And joining us now, McKay Coppins, staff writer for “The Atlantic”.
All right. McKay, thank you for being here.
And I want to take you back to that Trump Tower meeting because I think
what the Trump campaign or the Trump White House has wanted the public to
believe is that Donald Trump Jr. proactively takes the meeting by himself.
That Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort barely know why they`re there. And
this is really on Donald Trump Jr.
Does Donald Trump Sr. now dictating the statement that his son is going to
give destroy that narrative? And if so, is the White House worried they
have now destroyed their own narrative and incriminated potentially the son
and the father?
MCKAY COPPINS, STAFF WRITER, THE ATLANTIC: Well, the question of
incrimination is an interesting one. I thought what the U.S. attorney you
had on just now had to say was interesting. I think that you`re absolutely
right that this damages the narrative that the White House has been putting
out. I mean, the whole idea behind this was that this was kind of an
innocent, innocent misguided thing that happened, kind of a comedy of
errors, right, that Donald Trump Jr. kind of had this meeting, that it went
awry, people wanted to get out as quickly as possible. That the president
had nothing to do with it, didn`t even know about it.
Him – this news that he was dictating a statement doesn`t necessarily mean
that he did know about the meeting back when it was happening. What it
does mean is that he was actively engaged in trying to mislead the public
as to what that meeting was about and what was happening in that meeting.
And that matters because the whole idea that the president is kind of a
bystander in all of this doesn`t hold up under scrutiny when we have news
like this coming out.
REID: And, by the way, McKay, you`ve done a lot of reporting on Donald
Trump, the person, right? And one of the things that comes through when
you read biographers of his, when you read your pieces is that Donald Trump
is never a bystander. He`s a micromanager.
COPPINS: That`s right.
REID: To believe even Sarah Huckabee Sanders and he weighed in on what
Donald Trump Jr. would say, that is micromanagement. Given that, does it
seem credible to you that Donald Trump would be in Trump Tower when his
son, his campaign manager and his son-in-law go take a meeting that is
specifically about the thing he wants to do, damaging information about
Hillary Clinton which is what the subject of his speech is supposed to be,
that he would then be told nothing about it? Did he ever give Donald Jr.
that much autonomy to do anything?
COPPINS: Look, I will say that is not credible at all to me, the idea that
this was somehow kept from Donald Trump. Now, what I will say is he is a
micromanager when it comes to things he`s interested in. He can be
detached at other times when it`s things that he`s not interested in, for
example, health care policy.
But when it comes to digging up dirt on Hillary Clinton, which was one of
the most animating things that was happening in his campaign for month upon
month, he clearly would have known about it at least as far as I`m
concerned. And also, you know, one of the things that he does is the way
he runs his team, the way he runs his campaign organization is that he
empowers his aides to kind of eat what you kill, to go after various
opportunities and then come back and brag to him.
And it`s not credible to me that nobody in that meeting or nobody on that
e-mail chain wouldn`t have come back to Trump and said, hey, look, we have
this awesome lead from the Russians. They have – they`re promising dirt
on Hillary Clinton. That`s not credible to me.
The other thing I would say about this whole episode that I think is
illustrated here is that Donald Trump overruled Kushner`s lawyers here by
dictating a misleading statement, if the reporting is to be believed. If
that reporting is to be believed, it`s just another illustration of how
impossible it is for anyone in Trump`s orbit, lawyers, aides, a new chief
of staff, whoever else to rein in kind of the chaos of this White House
because Donald Trump is going to do what he wants to do.
And when I talk to Republicans in Trump`s orbit, what they`re telling me is
that he doesn`t view this whole Russia issue, the whole issue of potential
collusion and cover-up as a legal problem. He views it as a political
problem, one that can be combated or fixed by firing off tweets or
dictating statements or changing perceptions.
He doesn`t grasp the idea that there is a special prosecutor with a big
team, you know, kind of combing through every crack and crevasse of his
administration and former campaign looking for a crime.
REID: Yes. You could say that no man is in so much peril as one can who
cannot see any danger. But we shall see what happens.
McKay Coppins, staff writer for “The Atlantic” – thank you so much.
Really appreciate you.
COPPINS: Thanks, Joy.
REID: All right. Major breaking news tonight. We are just learning about
a radical new policy change the Trump administration is reportedly about to
undertake. The reporter who broke that story joins us next.
REID: OK. I want to bring you some really big news that we got just as we
were going to air tonight. So much of the news from this White House has
to do with differing aspects of the Trump/Russia investigation and the
questions about what happened in the 2016 election. And also the
generalized chaos that`s marked this president`s first six months in
office.
But while all of that plays out, the administration is also going about the
business of implementing policy. And tonight, we`re getting the first
glimpse of something truly radical that this administration is preparing to
do. “The New York Times” reports that the Justice Department plans to take
on affirmative action in college admissions. Quote, the Trump
administration is preparing to redirect resources of the Justice
Department`s civil rights division toward investigating and suing
universities over affirmative actions admissions policies deemed to
discriminate against white applicants, according to a document obtained by
“The New York Times.”
The document, an internal announcement to the Civil Rights Division, seeks
current lawyers interested in working for a new project on investigations
and possible litigation related to intentional race-based discrimination in
college and university admissions.
What “The New York Times” is describing a Justice Department that is
operating in a way that is radically different under Attorney General Jeff
Sessions. The initiative to uproot affirmative action appears to be coming
from not the career staff at the Justice Department but from the political
appointees. That raises questions about whether the career staff in the
civil rights division will begin leaving the Justice Department rather than
staying on and carrying out a mission that`s gone upside down from what it
used to be.
Now, already, the Justice Department has changed sides on key issues, like
the Texas voter ID law, going from challenging the law under President
Obama to dropping the matter. Under Obama, the Justice Department moved
aggressively in support of gay rights. Now, the Justice Department argues
that civil rights law does not protect gay people at all.
And tonight, we have this new reporting that the Justice Department intends
to use resources from the Civil Rights Division to go against affirmative
action. And check out the timeline here. The memo calls for lawyers who
would like to be involved in the anti-affirmative action project to submit
their resumes by August 9th.
Joining us now is Charlie Savage, “The New York Times” reporter who broke
this story tonight.
Mr. Savage, thanks for your time.
This directive that`s coming out to switch sides on affirmative action, it
talks about going after universities. In your reporting, are there
specific universities in mind or are they talking about actually suing
colleges and universities over their policies?
CHARLIE SAVAGE, REPORTER, THE NEW YORK TIMES: They`re definitely talking
about suing colleges and universities, but they`re also talking about first
investigating them. Of course, that could also have a great chilling
effect as the universities don`t want the weight of the Justice Department
brought against them. I don`t think they`ve gotten far enough to identify
specific initial targets.
What they`re trying to do now is staff up for this new project. They`re
looking for people who are already working for the Justice Department`s
civil rights division who would like to go after universities and colleges
based on race-based admission policies, affirmative action, but they
haven`t picked those people yet.
And one of the interesting things about this is this is a project that is
going to be run out of the front office of the Civil Rights Division.
That`s where the political appointees, the people selected by President
Trump and Attorney General Sessions work, and that`s even though the civil
rights division has an entire section that`s devoted to enforcing anti-
discrimination laws in schools and universities, but they`re bypassing
that. That section is full of career people, civil servants who have been
spending years working on enforcing these laws and they apparently don`t
trust those people or those people don`t want to have anything to do with
it. So, this is going to be a side project run out of the political
appointees shop.
REID: And did you get a sense of who is initiating this? Is this coming
out of Jeff Sessions? Is this something that we`re getting from the
Miller/Bannon wing in the White House? Do we have a sense of where this
initiative is coming from?
SAVAGE: I would be lying if I said I knew who came up with the idea. The
Civil Rights Division has had one acting head until last week, Thomas
Wheeler, who was the general counsel to Vice President Pence when we was
the governor of Indiana. He just left that position and a new acting head
has taken over, another political appointee.
I should hasten to say, though, I think this is the kind of thing that one
expects to see, especially in recent decades during Republican
administrations. You know, we spent a lot of time sussing out the weird
things that are happening that seem to be unique to Trump that wouldn`t
happen if it was President Marco Rubio or President Jeb Bush or something
like this. But the Civil Rights Division is sort of a hot potato that
during Republican administrations in general has a dramatic pendulum swing.
So, it may be that any Republican president would have presided over a
Civil Rights Division that does some of the things that you talked about in
your introduction.
Certainly, during the George W. Bush administration, the civil rights
division was a major battleground for culture war clashes between career
liberal staff who were interested in enforcing civil rights laws in a
traditional manner and a political appointees whoa are coming in trying to
take it in the opposite direction.
REID: Yes, and those of us who live in Florida remember that as Governor
Jeb Bush who wanted to be president, ended affirmative action by decree,
including in university admission. So, yes, you`re right, this is sort of
a Republican thing.
Charlie Savage, “The New York Times” reporter who broke the story tonight,
thank you so much. Appreciate your time.
SAVAGE: Thank you.
REID: Thank you.
And joining us now is Vanita Gupta and he was acting head of the Civil
Rights Division in the Justice Department until January. She`s now the
president of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.
Vanita, thank you so much for making the time on short notice to come in.
And I just want to get first of all your reaction to this news that there
is going to be this special project in the Civil Rights Division to
potentially sue universities for what they consider to be discrimination
against white applicants.
VANITA GUPTA, FORMER ACTING HEAD OF CIVIL RIGHTS DIVISION, DEPARTMENT OF
JUSTICE (via telephone): Look, I think it`s part of a trend of seeing
civil rights laws turned on their head and being used to advance an agenda
that they certainly were not created for. And that is why you`re not
seeing career lawyers – you`re not seeing this project being housed in the
educational opportunity section that day in and day out enforces our
federal civil rights anti-discrimination laws.
That`s why this is a position that is in the political front office because
it is part of a political agenda that has been, you know, quite active in
this country for some time.
REID: Yes, and you – “The New York Times” piece that came out tonight
quotes at least one activist, an anti-affirmative action activist, saying
this is, you know, something that`s welcome for those who oppose
affirmative action and then it`s a long time coming.
Is there anything in civil rights law that allows the Justice Department to
sue a university for having affirmative action policies to recruit people
of color?
GUPTA: Well, look, the United States Supreme Court considers this issue
periodically and last considered it in a University of Texas case that went
up to the Supreme Court during the Obama administration. And in that case
the Supreme Court held, upheld a very carefully crafted race conscious plan
that the University of Texas was implementing. So, this is – there is
good law on these issues. But what Charlie said is exactly right, which is
what that the Justice Department of schools and colleges that are engaged
in trying to ensure diversity in their student body is going to be chilled
by the notion that the Justice Department is investigating.
This happened during the Bush administration as well where Roger Clegg`s
(ph) organization and other organizations that have long had an anti-
diversity agenda have – were sending letters to schools and threatening
them with lawsuits, and it did have a chilling effect. And I think that`s
something we should be very concerned about here. And having it come and
having this position of course housed in the political front office, it may
be that it`s multiple positions just shows that there is significant
interest from the leadership offices and the Justice Department to make
this part of a concerted effort.
REID: Yes. Vanita Gupta, former head of the Justice Department`s Civil
Rights Division, thank you so much for making the time tonight. Appreciate
it.
GUPTA: Thank you.
REID: Thank you.
Meanwhile, a FOX News contributor is out tonight with explosive allegations
that the cable network concocted a story intended to deflect criticism
aimed at Donald Trump. That story is next.
REID: When we think a big juicy bombshell scoops, we don`t always think of
our button down friends at National Public Radio. But today, the fine
folks of NPR delivered a stunner. Their explosive story today detailing a
lawsuit that alleges that FOX News deliberately concocted a false story
about a man who was murdered last summer with the specific intent of
helping clear Donald Trump of suspicion that his campaign colluded with
Russia in the run-up to the 2016 election.
The story in question involved a 27-year-old DNC staffer named Seth Rich,
who was murdered in July of last year in what police said appeared to be a
botched robbery attempt. In May of this year, FOX News published an
article online, alleging that it was Rich who had leaked all those internal
DNC e-mails to WikiLeaks during the 2016 election, and not Russian
government hackers.
The story quoted FOX News contributor and private investigator Rod Wheeler,
saying his only investigation showed a link between the DNC staffer and
WikiLeaks. A week later, FOX News retracted the story, saying it had found
that it did not meet FOX News` standards.
And today in a lawsuit uncovered by NPR, Rod Wheeler, the FOX News
contributor whose quotes supported that story alleges that those quotes
were fabricated, that he never said he connected the DNC staffer to
WikiLeaks. More than that, he alleges that FOX`s story was designed to
shift the blame from Russia and help put to bed speculation that Donald
Trump colluded with Russia.
Wheeler claims that he, along with Ed Butowsky, an unpaid FOX News
contributor and Trump supporter, had a meeting with then Press Secretary
Sean Spicer to inform him of the story that was then in progress.
The lawsuit even cites a text message from Butowsky telling Wheeler, quote,
not to add any more pressure, but the president read the article. He wants
the article out immediately. It`s now up to you, but don`t feel the
pressure.
Sean Spicer admitted having met with the two men but denied that the
president or the White House had anything to do with the story.
For his part, Butowsky told NPR he was joking when he told Wheeler the
president had read the story. In a lawsuit, Wheeler says, even after he
confronted the reporter who wrote the story about the fabricated quotes,
she texted him saying, quote, re-read the story we sent you last night and
stick to that script.
The suit also quotes an e-mail allegedly sent by Butowsky to several FOX
News anchors the night before the story broke, coaching them on how to
present it. Quote, one of the big conclusions we need to draw from this is
that the Russians did not hack our computer systems and steal e-mail, and
there was no collusion like Trump with the Russians.
Wheeler appeared today on my friend Ari Melber`s new show “THE BEAT” and
talked about the bombshell allegations that he`s making in his lawsuit
against FOX News.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST, THE BEAT: FOX News reporting you as the source –
ROD WHEELER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Right.
MELBER: – linking the DNC staffer to this hacking.
WHEELER: Right, the reporter.
MELBER: You`re saying at the time that was false.
WHEELER: Right, the reporter from FOX News, Malia Zimmerman, she wrote
that story. I immediately challenged her and I said, Malia, that`s just
simply not true. You and I both know this isn`t true, and she said, well,
her bosses told her to leave those quotes in there. And I said, why would
you leave something in an article that you know is not true? And that`s
why we`re here today.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
REID: Wheeler says because FOX News pinned a false story on him with those
quotes he said were fabricated and attributed to him over his objections,
his reputation has been essentially damaged.
FOX News for the report denies that the story was designed to detract from
Russian collusion narrative and says the retracted Seth Rich story is being
investigated, but that FOX has no evidence that Rod Wheeler was misquoted.
Joining us, David Folkenflik, NPR`s media correspondent.
David Folkenflik, what a great scoop. Congratulations on that, first of
all.
DAVID FOLKENFLIK, NPR MEDIA CORRESPONDENT: Thank you.
REID: And let`s start with how Rod Wheeler wound up in the middle of this
in the first place.
FOLKENFLIK: Well, it`s almost, not quite but almost a hermetically sealed
FOX News universe. You`ve got Ed Butowsky who I think really is the pivot
figure in all of this. He is an unpaid figure, appears frequently on FOX
News, FOX Business, and as an annaloid (ph) supporter of the president
particularly.
He decides in February he`s going to help out the Rich family. After all,
the murder of Seth Rich that happened last July 2016 was never solved. He
was fatally shot on the 10th of July last year.
He says, I`m going to help the family. He says, I`ve uncovered a piece of
information. A friend brought it to me. Maybe the family should know
this, tells the family.
And what`s more, you guys should have a private detective. They said, we
can`t afford it. He said, why don`t – I`m a wealthy financial guy outside
Dallas. Why don`t I take care of that for you?
He presents them with Rod Wheeler. Suddenly, they have free of charge, an
investigator.
What Wheeler says, what he presents in his lawsuit, what`s more is
presented with an unusual degree of documentation in this lawsuit is that
from the outset this was a vehicle, according to the lawsuit, according to
Wheeler, for Butowsky to essentially exonerate the president, exonerate the
Trump campaign to its ties of Russia, and say, these hacks of thousands and
thousands of e-mails that were unleashed from the Democratic National
Committee last year, they were done from an insider. They were done from
Democrat. What`s more? There was a cover-up and that might be linked to
the Democrats themselves.
There was no – as far as we can tell, as far as we know, there was no
basis to make that allegation in the story. But the story was the fruit of
the seed that was planted by Ed Butowsky, if to believe the evidence and
the material presented by Rod Wheeler`s lawsuit.
REID: And do you get from your reporting that Rod Wheeler understood when
he took this job that his job was to not to solve Seth Rich`s murder, but
to essentially frame him as the person who stole and leaked those DNC e-
mails?
FOLKENFLIK: I think that Rod Wheeler decided to go along with this. He
had to make a conscious decision in the beginning that he was comfortable
with this FOX figure, this clear Trump supporter being the benefactor
there.
REID: Yes.
FOLKENFLIK: I do think Rod Wheeler did not fully accept or appears from
his public statements to have not been fully comfortable with the
conclusions of metropolitan police that it was clearly a botched armed
robbery –
REID: Right.
FOLKENFLIK: – or that there was no, you know, or the assertions by
Democrats and by the Rich family that there`s no links. On the other hand
– and you`ve seen that from some of the responses that the Rich family has
had for some of the things that Rod Wheeler has said.
On the other hand, Rod Wheeler strongly feels and has material strongly
supporting the idea that he did not want to be saying publicly a lot of
these things that were cut against what he knew he couldn`t support.
REID: I want to play a little bit of Rod Wheeler when he was on Sean
Hannity making the case about Seth Rich. Take a listen.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: What did you discover in terms of the
contacts with WikiLeaks?
WHEELER: Right. Well that`s an excellent question. Let me clear that up
right now exactly what it was that I found. Now, I have never seen the e-
mails myself directly. I haven`t even seen the computer that Seth Rich
used.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
REID: It doesn`t sound like he was making a definitive case on the air.
Did he indicate that he was deliberately walking himself back on the air or
in that clip is he just going along with what Sean Hannity and what FOX
News and what Mr. Butowsky wanted him to do?
FOLKENFLIK: No, I think he`s trying to stop very much short of what it is
he was being pressured to do strongly by Ed Butowsky, who was saying that
the president of the United States wanted him to say these things, and by
Malia Zimmerman, the reporter for FOX News. And remember, this isn`t in
the context. It`s in the suit but it`s also borne out by my reporting.
You know, Wheeler was a guy who was paid per appearance on FOX News. He
didn`t have a set salary. He wasn`t on staff, per se. And he was very
much trying to, over the course of this year, raise his profile there, make
the case that he deserved a more prominent thing there. He`s got this
tension. You`ve got to provide fox with what it wants, but at the same
time he`s stopping short of this.
He went along a little further in the appearance he made on that night, May
16th of this year on the “Sean Hannity Show”, Wheeler starts to offer body
language and tonal emphasis in a way that suggests he`s very agitated about
the possibilities. But if you look at what he says, he says, it might be
consistent if you listen to what somebody in law enforcement has said that
it is possible there was some link with – it`s very far short of the
declarative things assigned to him and put in his mouth.
One of the fascinating things, one of the things I found so powerful and
was able to convey in the story I did this morning was if you listen to the
audio tapes, which are part of the story that we did for the radio today –
REID: Sure.
FOLKENFLIK: – you hear him pushing back in a three-way conversation with
Malia Zimmerman, with Ed Butowsky, and saying, but I didn`t say that.
REID: Wow.
FOLKENFLIK: You know, this isn`t what I said. This isn`t what I now.
REID: Yes.
FOLKENFLIK: And she said, well, it`s true. It`s not what you said about
the e-mails. She acknowledges, the reporter from FOX News, in her own
words caught on tape – it seems to me that Rod Wheeler spent a life
documenting what he said and he did.
REID: Sure, absolutely.
FOLKENFLIK: Caught on tape, she`s acknowledging, it would seem, that she
did put words in his mouth. Not a journalistic impulse or imperative.
REID: Wow, this is a huge story. David Folkenflik, a huge scoop.
Everyone should read this on NPR`s Website. Thank you. We hope you`ll
come back.
FOLKENFLIK: You bet.
REID: Thank you very much.
All right. Much more to come here tonight, including what many in
Washington may be getting wrong about the new White House chief of staff.
REID: At his confirmation hearing in January, Department of Homeland
Security nominee John Kelly earned plaudits on both sides of the aisle when
he promised to speak truth to power, and always give his honest assessment
and recommendations. But it was at a hearing a month later that we got a
truer sense of where his loyalties lay.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. KATHLEEN RICE (D-NY), HOMELAND SECURITY COMMITTEE: Do you have
concerns about political operatives trying to influence the work of the
Department of Homeland Security?
JOHN KELLY, U.S. SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY: No. I work for one man.
His name is Donald Trump obviously. He has told me, Kelly, secure the
border. That`s what I`ll do. I`m mildly interested in what political
people think about that mission.
RICE: Actually, you were chosen by him. You work for us. You work for
the American people first and foremost. I`m sure that`s what you meant.
KELLY: We all work for the American people.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
REID: Now on his second full day on the job as White House chief of staff,
John Kelly is basking in the accolades. He fired the Mooch. He`s been
reaching out to top Democrats, like Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. He`s
being wildly hailed as just the man to restrain the president`s impulses
and get the White House back on track.
But much of the positive press coverage has ignored that fact that a
president who prizes loyalty above all else has obviously put a true
loyalist in that role. Indeed, much of the evidence to date indicates that
Kelly has been a top Trump enabler, whether it`s jokingly suggesting that
Trump cut down members of the press with a sword, or defending Jared
Kushner`s attempts to create a secret backchannel with Russia, calling it a
good thing, and saying I don`t see an issue here. To his consistent
defense of the Muslim travel ban.
John Kelly has been in virtual lock step with Donald Trump on virtually
every major issue, especially on immigration, often in typical Trumpian
fashion, including telling lawmakers if they don`t like the immigration
laws, they should change the laws or, quote, shut up.
Under John Kelly taking business at DHS has meant immigration arrests are
up by 40 percent under his tenure. And DHS being one of the branches of
government that have been willing and able to execute Trump`s policy
principles.
As Brian Beutler pointed out in “The New Republic”, now that he`s in the
Oval Office, the only questions that matter are whether Kelly can prevent
Trump from moving against special counsel Robert Mueller and whether he`ll
resign if he can`t.
And joining us now is Brian Beutler, senior editor at “The New Republic”.
All right. Brian, thank you so much for being here.
Have you been able to determine whether or not John Kelly, General Kelly,
who has been a loyalist up to now, has any intention whatsoever of reining
Trump in?
BRIAN BEUTLER, SENIOR EDITOR, THE NEW REPUBLIC: I mean , I think it`s
clear 24 hours in that`s fixed everything, that there`s nothing wrong at
the Trump White House anymore, that all of the problems there are solved.
I think the issue is this, that even if you set aside everything that you
said in your lead-up which creates a pretty damning portrait of Kelly as
more of a loyalist than a truth teller, is that if John Kelly could be the
most effective chief of staff in White House history, more effective than
Leon Panetta or than James Baker and could create, you know – he could
lock down the Oval Office so people weren`t coming in and out getting the
president`s ear, if he could fire Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump so there
wasn`t family interference in what the president was trying to do or
thinking he should do, is that at the end of the night, Trump goes up to
the residence, he gets on the phone with all his friends, wakes up in the
morning, turns on FOX News.
He communes with the host of FOX News in a way where they`re almost like
advisors to him across the airwaves, and he can just upend decisions that
John Kelly made in concert with the president on a lark because he doesn`t
have the discipline to be managed by any chief of staff.
REID: Yes, and he doesn`t listen to any of the generals. McMaster hasn`t
had an easy time getting him to listen either. There`s an interesting
piece in your – interesting part of your piece where you talk about this
leak, potentially from allies of General Kelly or maybe from allies of Jim
Comey, about Kelly calling Jim Comey after he was fired and offering him
support.
This is what you write in your piece. If Kelly or his allies orchestrated
this leak, it would suggest a serious determination on his part to use his
power to protect the Russia investigation. If Comey or his allies were the
prime movers, the motivation was apparently to force Kelly to live up to
the standard that he at least pretended to hold when he called Comey to
vent two and a half months ago.
Since this piece went live, do you have a greater sense of which of those
two things is more true?
BEUTLER: I don`t. I wish I did. I think the effect is similar, whether
the leaks stem from the Comey camp or the Kelly camp is that it limits John
Kelly`s options insofar as Donald Trump tries to make a move first on Jeff
Sessions and then ultimately on Robert Mueller. I think that`s the one
place where John Kelly really can – you know, if we`re going to have to
lower the bar for everybody in the Trump White House, you can`t lower it to
he fired Anthony Scaramucci, the sort of clownish mid level figure. It`s,
is he going to – is he going to intercede if Trump tries to break the rule
of law by quashing the Mueller investigation?
And there are ways he can do that. He can use his influence over personnel
matters to prevent the firing of Jeff Sessions or to make sure that
Sessions is replaced by somebody who maintains the integrity of the Mueller
investigation. Or he could resign if Trump ultimately does move on Mueller
in some way.
And the leak that went to CNN right around the time that Scaramucci was
fired sort of suggested that in his heart of hearts, he at least wanted
Comey to think, that he didn`t think the firing was appropriate. He
thought there was a danger there. And that, you know, his own sense of
personal integrity had him thinking about resigning.
Well, if that`s the case, it goes ten times and much if Trump moves on
Robert Mueller. And we`ll find out I think if Trump`s actions towards
Sessions and Mueller continue as they have been, that most likely that was
not something that John Kelly put out there to try to close down Trump`s
avenues of approach towards Mueller and it was an outside leak to try to
control John Kelly himself.
REID: Yes. Well, we shall see. Brian Beutler, senior editor at “The New
Republic”, thank you so much. I really appreciate your time.
BEUTLER: Thanks, Joy.
REID: All right. A lot more to come on what has turned out to be a very
busy news night. Stay with us.
REID: Republican leaders in the Senate are now saying they are ready to
move on from trying to repeal Obamacare, at least for the time being. In
the first days after the stunning defeat for Republicans they have talked
about trying again, possibly even before the August recess. But they do
not have a bill that could pass with Republican votes alone. And so, now,
the Senate will try something else.
Today, the Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate health committee
announced a new approach. Senators Lamar Alexander and Patty Murray say
they will hold bipartisan hearings on health reform starting the first week
in September. Alexander and Murray are hoping to work fast. The contract
for insurance providers come up at the end of the month and senators want
to have a bipartisan proposal if in place before that.
Meanwhile, outside the Capitol, the pressure from activists has continued.
And joining us now is one of the activists, Karine Jean-Pierre, senior
adviser and national spokesperson for moveon.org.
All right. Karine, thank you for being here.
KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, NATIONAL SPOKESPERSON, MOVEON.ORG: Hey, Joy.
REID: Hey. So, we know that, you know, some of the senators – the
senators who voted no have gotten a lot of love for it. Lisa Murkowski is
greeted by cheers as she`s been going around Alaska and you`ve had people
sort of cheering her and lauding her. And, of course, Susan Collins
stepping off a plane in Bangor, Maine, and was greeted with applause,
rounds of applause in the airport for voting no.
So, you`re seeing there, the pictures for Murkowski. And then there were
go, there is Susan Collins getting love in the airport.
Is Move On and other organizations using that positive affirmation those
senators got as a way to cajole other senators to vote that way next time
if they try to repeal?
JEAN-PIERRE: Yes, I think so. Absolutely. I mean, look, the 20 million
Americans who are about to lose their health care last week were certainly
the winners in all of this, and the resistance, and the American people who
stood up and rejected Trumpcare and what Republican senators were trying to
do.
But honestly, Joy, we have to – we have to stay vigilant because I don`t
think that Republicans are going to stop their crusade of trying to take
away health care and also take away Obama`s legacy. So, we have to – we
have to continue to fight. Recess is gong to be out. I think we will see
the same energy we saw on the February and April recess in the August
recess and we just cannot – we cannot give in or stop, because it`s not in
the rearview mirror, I don`t believe.
REID: And we know that the resistance has been very much, you know, stick
together Democrats, oppose everything Republicans do. Will liberals,
progressives punish any Democrats who actually work with Republicans on a
bipartisan fix to Obamacare?
JEAN-PIERRE: So, I think this is – I think this is the way it looks.
Look, I think that – I`ve heard about these bipartisan type of committees
coming together, people coming together. The reality is, our kids have
more power in Congress than they do. And until the leadership, until the
leadership on both the House and the Senate come together and say look, we
are not – we are taking full repeal off the table, it is just not going to
happen because the hard liners of both the House and Senate have been
really clear. They want full repeal.
So I`m not sure that is actually going to happen unless, like I said,
Republican leadership really decides that this is not – this is that we
need a bipartisan action here.
REID: But do you think some of what the resistance should be towards them
or bucking them up or saying to leadership, you better support fix this
bill otherwise, or else?
JEAN-PIERRE: So, I think what we are trying to do is make sure they don`t
take away health care. If there are fixes absolutely that needs to be done
to Obamacare. So, that is something that we understand. And we want to
make sure that happens.
But taking away health care from people is not the way. To be honest, I
think the policy we should be going for is Medicare for all. That is a
popular policy that Americans actually want and it is solving many problems
we have right now.
REID: All right. We will see if Democrats want to take that big of a
leap. You`re talking about the Democratic Party here. We shall see.
JEAN-PIERRE: That`s right.
REID: Karine Jean-Pierre, senior adviser and national spokesperson for
moveon.org, thank you very much.
JEAN-PIERRE: Thanks, Joy.
REID: Appreciate it.
All right. Every so often you can see the news coming at you from a long
way off. We have a heads-up on a story like that just ahead.
REID: We noted tonight that NPR is not the usual source for rollicking
news from inside the White House, but it was today. Well, here is another
surprise example. “Golf” magazine, take a bow.
Golf.com reported today about the president and his many trips to golf
clubs in New Jersey, including this. Quote: Chatting with some members
before a round of golf, the president explained his frequent appearances at
Bedminster that the White House is a real dump.
The White House is already trying to get in front of this one telling
“Golf” magazine that no such thing never happened, leading one to imagine
what would have happened if Barack Obama had ever said such a thing about
the White House.
Well, that does it for us tonight. We`ll see you again tomorrow.
And now, it is time for “THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL.”
Good evening, Lawrence.
END
