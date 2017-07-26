The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 7/26/2017 NYT: Manafort & Russian Interests

Transcript:

Show: THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW

Date: July 26, 2017

Guest: Allison Jaslow, Sue Fulton, Shane Ortega, Amy Klobuchar

You know, this seemed like kind of an inside baseball thing at the time,

but it`s starting to look like it may turn out to be important. Late last

week, “The New York Times” refused to issue a correction. And they let it

be known that they were saying no, when they had been asked for a

correction. The thing they refused to correct or retract was this, follow

the money piece that they had just published about the chairman of the

Trump for president campaign.

According to offshore banking records reviewed by “The Times,” right up

until just before he joined the Trump campaign as its chairman, business

entities tied to Paul Manafort appear to have been deeply in debt to

business entities tied to Putin-connected oligarchs. One of them was this

aluminum oligarch, Oleg Deripaska, who according to the “A.P.” once signed

Paul Manafort to a $10 million a year contract to promote the interests of

Vladimir Putin`s government around the world, including in the United

States.

The other oligarch was a – or the other person to whom Paul Manafort

reportedly owed money was a business partner of Dmitry Firtash. Dmitry

Firtash was a major backer of the pro-Putin political party in Ukraine that

Paul Manafort worked for for years. Putin`s Russian state controlled gas

company, Gazprom, cooked up one of the oligarch specials for Dmitry Firtash

and his business partner which shoveled billions of dollars to them by

letting them take a cut out of every single fart worth of natural gas that

Putin and Gazprom sold to Ukraine.

These guys then repaid Putin for that multi-billion dollar favor by funding

the pro-Putin political parties and politicians that Putin wanted in power

in Ukraine. So, it`s nice work if you can get it. I`m sorry I said fart.

A few days ago, we reported on a dismissed U.S. lawsuit that claimed that

one of the ways those guys laundered Putin`s money before sending it back

to Ukraine by Putin and government there was that it was funneled into and

out of New York City real estate deals. The show case deal of that alleged

scheme was an $850 million plan to tear down and redo this hotel, the Drake

Hotel in New York City.

This would have been a mammoth real estate deal if it happened. The people

who are reportedly going to be in on it were Dmitry Firtash, the oligarch

guy who is in on the gas deal in Ukraine that Putin set up for him, Dmitry

Firtash, and Paul Manafort, and a guy who made his career in New York real

estate working for Donald Trump`s dad. That was the group that was going

to remake the Drake Hotel, make it into a Bulgari Tower, in a deal that was

worth about $850 million.

Now, for a variety of reasons, that huge deal never happened. But “The New

York Times” reported last week that as of December 2015, right before Paul

Manafort became chair of the Trump campaign, documents that “The Times”

reviewed showed that business entities related to Paul Manafort owed

business entities related to Dmitry Firtash millions of dollars. Like

nearly $10 million.

Now, Paul Manafort, after “The Times” published that story, Paul Manafort

was reportedly upset with that reporting. He wanted a retraction of that

reporting. But “The Times” is standing by its story.

And that is starting to seem like it`s getting very important, because now

there`s this – Dmitry Firtash, the oligarch who Manafort was going to do

that $850 million Drake Hotel deal with, Dmitry Firtash has been popping up

in U.S. news off and on for a few months now, because the U.S. Justice

Department has been trying to extradite him to the United States to stand

trial. This is a fairly baroque case. It involves an alleged plot to

bribe government officials in India, to allow him to mine titanium in that

country, that he would then sell to Boeing for airplane parts. This is a

case that`s been going on for a while.

But now, as of last night, the Justice Department has just made some new

filings in the case against Dmitry Firtash, Paul Manafort`s old reported

business partner. And these new filings from the Justice Department make

two new very serious claims. One, which was first reported by the

“Associated Press”, is the Justice Department allegation that Dmitry

Firtash wasn`t just trying to pay bribes in India, he was trying to pay

bribes in the United States as well. That`s the first new claim.

The second new claim that the government is making, the one that`s rattling

around like a ricochet inside a shooting range is newly reported tonight

from NBC News, according to NBC`s review of these new court filings from

the Justice Department, the Justice Department is now alleging that Dmitry

Firtash, the major funder of the pro-Putin political party that Paul

Manafort works for, the Putin-connected oligarch to whom Paul Manafort had

contested, but reportedly very large financial dealings right up until the

time he joined the Trump campaign, the Justice Department now says that

Dmitry Firtash is not only wanted in the United States, they now say he is

a high-ranking figure in the Russian mob.

Quote: The Department of Justice has identified a former business associate

of ex-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort as an upper echelon associate of

Russian organized crime. Quote: The government says that prosecuting

Firtash and his co-defendant in this alleged scheme will disrupt this

organized crime group and prevent it from further criminal acts within the

United States.

Now, this is the stance as of right now, of the U.S. Justice Department.

And this is bad news for oligarch Dmitry Firtash, obviously, right? This

is also troubling news for the White House. If the investigation into the

Trump campaign and its potential ties to Russia has now taken a turn toward

exploring financial connections and business arrangements, right, well, a

direct financial and business and political link between the Trump campaign

chair and someone who the U.S. government is now naming as a major figure

in Russian organized crime, that is an unsettling thing. At least that

must be an unsettling thing for the White House.

Now, when it comes to these alleged linkages, Paul Manafort is distancing

himself from Dmitry Firtash. He`s playing down that Drake Hotel deal that

they tried. He`s telling NBC News there was no real business relationship

between them. He says, quote, there was one occasion where an opportunity

was explored, nothing transpired, and no business relationship was ever

implemented.

Well, the Justice Department is after this guy now. He faces up to 50

years in prison, and confiscation of all his many, many, many assets if

he`s convicted. And because he has all the money in the world, courtesy of

the very nice business deals that Putin`s Gazprom set him up with, Dmitry

Firtash has used some of his gazillion dollars to hire a top-shelf array of

the most expensive American lawyers that money can buy as the U.S. Justice

Department tries to extradite him.

And so, it`s going to be a fight. And the fight will be between his very,

very high-paid lawyers, and the criminal division of the U.S. Justice

Department. And the criminal division of the U.S. Justice Department until

now in this administration has been run by an acting director of that

division, left over from the Obama administration, then left over from the

George W. Bush administration before that, career person, but now, the

Trump administration has picked somebody new for that job.

Running the criminal division of the Justice Department is a huge deal. It

is a huge and important job. The Trump administration`s pick for that job

is Brian Benczkowski. Now, thanks to reporting this week in “The New York

Times” and what came out in his confirmation hearing yesterday, we now know

that Brian Benczkowski after he left the Trump transition, he went to work

representing a Russian bank called Alfa Bank. Alfa Bank is linked very

closely with Vladimir Putin.

Alfa Bank featured prominently in a controversy last year concerning

unexplained electronic communications during the presidential campaign

between servers – computer servers connected to Alfa Bank and computer

servers connected to the Trump Organization. Well, we learned at

Benczkowski`s hearing this week that the time, that his time working for

Alfa Bank isn`t` some like long-standing relationship that`s vestigial and

he now has to explain going back years. He started working for Alfa Bank

this year, after all that controversy about Alfa Bank in the Trump

Organization during the campaign. He started working for Alfa Bank after

he left the Trump transition earlier this year.

We also learned that he was still working for Alfa Bank when the Trump

administration asked him to take this very high-level job at the Justice

Department. And we learned that if he is confirmed to run the criminal

division of the Justice Department, he said he will recuse himself from

matters involving his client Alfa Bank directly, but he will not say if he

will recuse himself from any investigations, any prosecutions related to

any ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

In April, he found out he was up for this job of leading the criminal

division at the Justice Department. He found out that in April. He stayed

on representing this Russian bank until June, until the day he was formally

nominated.

Head of the criminal division at Justice is a really big freaking deal.

That – for example, that`s the job that Robert Mueller used to have before

he was FBI director. Is there really no one available for that criminal

division job who did not represent a giant Putin-aligned Russian bank until

last month? Especially given how many existing Justice Department

prosecutions the Trump-Russia investigation is now apparently picking up

like iron filings clinging onto a magnet?

There`s a lot going on right now. Just tonight on this show, we`ve got

three different experts lined up for this show. All here live to talk

about this civil rights and military readiness bomb that the president just

threw on transgender service members.

We`ve also got Senator Amy Klobuchar live to talk through what the

Republicans are doing on health care tonight as they continue to try to

strip health insurance from in their new bill. The newest estimate is 16

million Americans.

But as we`re approaching all that stuff that`s going on in the news

tonight, it is worth appreciating why some of this may be happening, at

least in terms of stuff coming from the White House. It`s worth

appreciating how much the president`s back is up against the wall on

everything right now, because of this existential scandal that is getting

worse and worse for him, not better, and getting closer and closer to him

in terms of what matters the most to him.

This week, we have learned that his daughter, Ivanka, has hired a top-tier

defense lawyer. This week, his daughter`s husband, president`s son-in-law

and senior adviser, just gave two days of testimony into the intelligence

communities in the House and Senate. This week, his campaign chairman Paul

Manafort briefly stared down his first subpoena on the Russia issue, and

then slipped in behind closed doors quietly to start talking to the Senate

Intelligence Committee about the meeting he attended on behalf of the Trump

campaign last summer with Kremlin emissaries who were promising dirt on

Hillary Clinton that was overtly sourced to the Russian government. He

reportedly handed over his notes from that meeting that he took

contemporaneously. That`s all happened this week so far. And it`s only

Wednesday.

And tonight`s the night we`re learning that his former business – the

Trump campaign`s former business associate is now being named by the

Justice Department as a major figure on the Russian mob.

This week the president`s oldest son, his namesake, also started working

out the terms of his own testimony to the investigating committee. Among

the documents Donald Trump Jr. has been told to retain are any

communications he had with the Alfa Bank. The Putin-connected bank

allegedly linked to the Trump Organization, and definitely linked to the

new guy Trump wants to put in charge of all criminal matters at the

Department of Justice.

In addition to his daughter Ivanka`s new lawyer on Russia matters, Donald

Trump Jr. also this week reportedly retained at least one new lawyer, in

addition to the one he got earlier this month whose fees he`s already

started charging to the Trump reelection campaign. That`s what your make

America great again hats are buying you guys. Those hats are buying Donald

Trump Jr.`s legal defense fees in the Russia scandal.

And so, the investigation into the Russia issue right now is getting very

close to home for the president. Is that bothering him? I don`t know how

to tell. Is that affecting his sense of risk and reward when it comes to

drastic actions that he could take as president of the United States? What

do you think?

I mean, this is a president who has already seen the resignation or the

firing of the White House communications director, the White House

spokesman, the national security adviser, the deputy national security

adviser, a different deputy national security adviser, the ethics chief for

the government, the acting attorney general, the deputy White House chief

of staff, the vice president`s chief of staff, oh, and the FBI director.

“The Washington Post” just reported a few minutes ago that on top of all

that, the current White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, is now

fighting to keep that job in part by promising that he could raise a lot of

money from Republican donors for the legal defense funds of various Trump

campaign and White House officials.

Quote, Priebus is fighting to maintain his influence with the president.

The former Republican Party chairman has privately touted his ability to

raise money from wealthy donors. Suggesting he could bring in funds to a

legal defense fund.

If that is the thread that the chief of staff, the White House chief of

staff is hanging by as of tonight, presumably we can put White House chief

of staff, at least put him – get ready to put him on that list as well.

But, I mean, despite all of that already, the president continues to go for

it, even more aggressively and even closer to the man who`s running the

Russia investigation. I mean, even with all those people gone, now he has

taken to maligning and threatening the current head of the FBI, the acting

FBI director, and the deputy attorney general who`s overseeing the Trump-

Russia investigation by the special counsel, and, of course, he is

maligning and threatening his attorney general on a more than daily basis

now as well.

Now, there is a problem, though, for him with the attacks that he`s been

launching against his own attorney general. The problem for him

politically is that him turning against Jeff Sessions, the attorney

general, however helpful that might be if he wants to ultimately train his

sights on Bob Mueller, the special counsel in the Russia investigation, if

Trump has to chew up and spit out Jeff Sessions in order to get at Mueller

– well, the far right social conservative edge of his base is going to

hate that because they love Jeff Sessions, right? So, how do you solve

that problem?

Where you really need to get rid of Jeff Sessions if you want to get at

shutting down the Russia investigation? But your far right social

conservative base really loves Jeff Sessions. How do you thread that

needle?

Well, you could try a whole new round of vituperative anti-immigrant

rhetoric that borders on violent. You could also try a brand-new out-of-

the blue culture war civil rights disaster that you launched preemptively

and without warning. “Politico” tonight is calling it a snap decision, a

snap decision. Take a wild swing, Mr. President, see what you hit.

After enjoying facile, vapid beltway reporting during the campaign that

suggested that maybe he`d be awesome on LGBT issues, the president today

announced on Twitter, but apparently didn`t technically issue an order and

didn`t warn the Pentagon ahead of time, but he nevertheless proclaimed on

Twitter that he is now banning transgender troops from serving in the armed

services.

There are thousands of transgender troops serving openly in the armed

services already. Honestly, it is not at all clear to me that the

president knew that when he made these announcements this morning or on

Twitter. It`s also not clear that the Pentagon is going to do what he said

on Twitter, because nobody understands what he`s talking about, what the

rationale is for this change, or even what the change should be. So it

makes no sense, it is designed to hurt currently serving active duty

service members, and the military itself.

But the president appears to be betting that if, in his ongoing wave of

panic, he feels like he conservative attorney general without his hard-line

conservative base being too mad at him about it, the president appears to

be calculating that maybe this wild punch will make them happy, no matter

what else damage, no matter what other damage it does to the country. That

appears to be the calculation here, that no matter what damage this does,

maybe it will make the kind of people who are mad at him about Jeff

Sessions, not so mad at him about Jeff Sessions anymore.

That is our best guess at what he has calculated here. But we will help

him do that math, straight ahead. Stay with us.

MADDOW: It took President Barack Obama nearly two years in office to get

the repeal of “don`t ask, don`t tell” through Congress so he could sign it.

The process included major – a major comprehensive review by the armed

services to evaluate the potential impact of the change in policy before

they decided formally to go ahead with it. Another eight months would pass

after the signing before President Obama officially certified that the

military was ready for the full inclusion of openly gay troops in the armed

forces. Even then, even once he certified that they were ready, even then,

he still set the official end of that policy for 60 days after he signed

the certification.

Ending the ban on gay people serving in the military openly was a long and

slow and deliberative process. Sometimes painfully slow. Especially for

service members who were at risk from the old “don`t ask, don`t tell”

policy. Sometimes those of us watching that process thought it was moving

so slowly, we thought they couldn`t possibly get it done. But people like

me were wrong about that. The Obama administration and the military

absolutely got that done, over time, and slowly. But they got it done.

Then last year, they started again on a new policy. After months of study

by the military, Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced in June 2016 that

transgender troops would be allowed to serve openly. The administration

opened the way for LGB troops previously. The new policy extended equality

and the right to serve openly to transgender troops. LGB, and now, T.

They could all serve openly in the U.S. military according to their

abilities.

With that policy in place, there are now as of right now tonight, thousands

of transgender people serving in our military, many of them serving openly,

many of them serving in war zones. Now as of today, that has all been

thrown into policy chaos with no warning, and no prep at all from this new

president.

In a series of tweets that surprised just about everybody, including

Congress, including the Armed Services Committees, including the Pentagon,

the new president appears to have up and ordered a brand-new policy.

Quote, please be advised, as if it`s a PSA, please be advised that the U.S.

government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any

capacity in the U.S. military.

So, that`s the new policy now today? Does it count as a policy if he just

posted it on Twitter?

It is true that the commander-in-chief could order a policy change like

this, but this isn`t typically the way you do it. What does it mean for

the thousands of service members who will be directly affected by this

decision? What does it mean for the military leaders that have to carry

out whatever it is that the president intends to have happen here? What

exactly is the Defense Department supposed to do right now?

We`re going to be speaking with a transgender service member in just a

moment. But joining us first are Sue Fulton. She was a member of the

first West Point class to admit women. She`s the leader of the effort to

repeal don`t ask, don`t tell. Joining us also is Allison Jaslow, a former

army captain now executive director of IAVA, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans

of America.

Thank you both for being with us tonight. I really appreciate you both

being here.

SUE FULTON, OUTSERVE FOUNDING MEMER, U.S. ARMY VETERAN: Thank you.

ALLISON JASLOW, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, IRAQ AND AFGHANISTAN VETERANS OF

AMERICA: Thank you for having us.

MADDOW: Allison, let me start with you. Part of the reason I wanted to

talk with you is that IAVA was the only major national veterans service

organization that came out overtly and supported this change in policy last

year when the Obama administration announced it.

Was that a tough political fight for you guys? Was there backlash? Has

there been difficulty for you as an organization for the veterans that you

represent since that change was made?

JASLOW: Listen, you know, this is something that a lot of people have

different political opinions about. But I will tell you that the majority

of our members say that this will not harm the military, and unit cohesion.

So, at a principle level, easy for our organization to make sure that we

are on the right side of what is going to be a policy that`s going to make

our forces stronger.

MADDOW: Or at least that was going to. It may be off the rails now.

JASLOW: Well, we don`t know.

MADDOW: Yes, Sue, do you understand – first, you`re very well-connected

in these circles, I know. Did you have any idea this was coming? Did the

Pentagon have any idea this was coming? Does anybody know what has just

happened in terms of policy?

FULTON: As near as we can tell, no one knew this was coming. As near as

we can tell, no one in the Pentagon knew this was coming. And certainly,

our troops didn`t know.

So, the question is, what does this mean? I talked to one of our infantry

soldiers today and – who is worried, but whose commander pulled together

leadership and said, military policy isn`t made by tweet. It`s business as

usual. They`ve let that trans soldier know that she has their support.

MADDOW: That`s happening on the –

FULTON: On the ground. At the unit level, we`re hearing over and over

from the chain of command – they`re outraged. Our folks say, I came in,

and they`re like, we have your back.

So there`s sort of – I mean, you know, troops are going to be very

careful. They work for the commander-in-chief. But there is a sense that,

wait, we`ve now been serving for a year. We`ve got transgender folks,

we`ve got commanders. We`ve got drill sergeants, pilots, submariners,

special operators, doctors, marines.

MADDOW: Serving openly.

FULTON: Serving openly as transgender. And so, you`re going to pull them

out of their unit. They`re battle buddies. Their commanders are going to

say, this is going to have an impact on my ability to do the mission.

MADDOW: Has there – this is for either for you. Has there ever been a –

I should know this. But I can`t think of anything. Has there ever been a

policy change in the United States military where the commander-in-chief,

or somebody else in a command position, ordered that a certain class of

Americans was no longer eligible for military service, and had to be

excluded even though they were already serving in the military? Has that

ever happened before?

JASLOW: This is actually unprecedented. You know what I think about is, I

think about when I was a platoon leader in Iraq, and you`re not just

thinking about the service member who may be openly transgender who`s on

the ground, fighting ISIS right now, but think about all the other troops

that that platoon leader or that commander has to keep calm, has to keep

focused. You know, the president talked about how a policy like this could

be disruptive. I think what`s more disruptive is shoot from the hip

tweeting and making policy decisions when our troops are on ground trying

to fight in a war.

What they need to be doing is focusing on the mission, and they need to

know that their commander in chief has their back.

MADDOW: Yes, but we really are in – it`s sort of an implementation tabula

rasa here. I mean, the military is a can-do organization. I think back to

the implementation of “don`t ask, don`t tell.” And probably, the marine

corps was probably the branch of the armed services that was the most

resistant to that at the leadership level, and even among the low ranking

U.S. marines. But when the command came down that the “don`t ask, don`t

tell” was gone, and people could serve openly, the Marine Corps was like

more gung-ho than anybody else in terms of can-do.

If this is the change in policy, we`re United States Marines Corps, we`re

going to get this done better than any other service.

FULTON: They execute it with excellence.

MADDOW: And so, how do you execute this?

FULTON: No one – there`s – look, there`s not a plan. There`s not a time

line, there`s not a policy. They`ve already rolled out training. In fact,

folks said it`s very good training, as a matter of fact. You`re moving a

soldier from box A to box B. Male to female, female to male, and driving

on.

So they`ve already incorporated this. So, there`s just – there`s no way -

- no one knows exactly how does this roll out, because you`ve got to have a

plan. Like you said, the military needs a plan.

MADDOW: Honestly, is the directive to go ferret out, to go hunt out

service members who may be transgender and not serving openly? I mean, is

that –

JASLOW: I think the fact that there are so many question marks is

concerning.

MADDOW: Yes. Sue Fulton, Allison Jaslow, thank you both for being here.

This is an unusual discussion, because we really don`t know what`s going to

happen next. But stay in touch with us, and especially in terms of your

members and who you`re in touch with and how this is being received.

FULTON: Roger that.

MADDOW: We have much more tonight, including someone for whom the news

today was a real personal gut punch.

Plus, we`ve got Senator Amy Klobuchar on deck tonight. Stay with us.

MADDOW: Before and after. The difference between how you looked and what

you wore, when you first arrived at boot camp. And then they gave you a

uniform, and then a hair cut.

That distance from you on day one, standing in your very first real

military lines, at the moment weeks later when they marked your

transformation from recruit off the street to U.S. marine. Before and

after transformation, inside and out. It`s part of joining the military.

Our next guest is U.S. military veteran who went through three distinct

transformations in his military career. Shane Ortega became a U.S. marine

and then he became a U.S. army soldier, while on active duty with tours in

Iraq and Afghanistan, Staff Sergeant Shane Ortega came out as transgender.

Sergeant Ortega left active duty a year ago in July 2016 which happened to

be one month after President Obama lifted the ban on transgender people

serving openly in the military.

Sergeant Ortega is now an advocate for transgender service members. He

joins us tonight as this new president has just sowed chaos. The old

policy that says it`s OK to serve openly in the military as transgender

service member, that policy is still up on the Department of Defense

website right now. Nevertheless, the president has announced on Twitter

that there will be no more transgender service members, even as thousands

of them currently serve in the Armed Forces. This is chaos for all of us

trying to make sense of it tonight. But from having been in the middle of

it, I can`t imagine how it feels.

Sergeant Ortega, thank you very much for being with us tonight. I really

appreciate your time.

SHANE ORTEGA, U.S. ARMY/U.S. MARINES VETERAN, SERVED IN IRAQ & AFGHANISTAN:

Oh, thank you, Rachel, for inviting me. I greatly appreciate you caring

about this very important issue.

MADDOW: Oh, I do care about it. And I`m absolutely flummoxed as to what

is going to happen here, what the president expects is going to happen

here. Let me just get your top line reaction, how you heard about this

today and how you felt about the news.

ORTEGA: To be quite frank, it was gut-wrenching. It feels like the

president doesn`t appreciate any of my personal service or dedication to

our country, and to the defense of our people. But, personally, I found

out about this because I received a phone call from an actively acting

transgender service member about 5:00 a.m. this morning Pacific Time.

MADDOW: And your friend who contacted you, any other transgender service

members he`s spoken to today, can you tell us anything about their

reactions?

ORTEGA: I haven`t been able to reply back to every single call, but right

now I have over 90 different phone calls from different active openly

serving transgender service members who are incredibly concerned about what

this means not only for their service careers in the military, but they`re

also highly concerned about what this means for the United States citizens,

when somebody starts attacking people with this sort of discriminatory and

bigoted policies.

MADDOW: Do you have any sense – obviously, as a policy matter, we don`t

really know what the president did today. He made this proclamation. He

doesn`t appear to have followed it up with any other sort of formal order.

Clearly, the Pentagon had absolutely no idea this was coming and certainly

had done no preparation for it.

It`s the exact opposite of the kind of process that we saw in terms of the

Obama administration – for example, getting rid of “don`t ask, don`t tell”

and lifting the ban on openly transgender people serving, because of that,

just as a policy observer, it`s hard to tell. If the military did decide

to take this as an order, and try to implement this policy, do you have any

sense of how they would do it, or how they could do it if they wanted to?

ORTEGA: Well, as a retired staff sergeant, I have to think about my

experience as a mid-level supervisor. This would have to be something that

came down from the Department of Defense itself. They would have to write

a formal policy that would therefore then be handed to the headquarter

departments of each of the branches of service to interpret the policy and

then begin the implementation period, so that you can`t just sort of do

these idle threats, which is exactly what Donald Trump is doing right now,

using social media to implement policy.

It is not in an official capacity, but it would have to be an official

policy that`s concise, given to the headquarter departments to be actually

implemented.

MADDOW: Do you expect that will happen? Do you – in terms of – I mean,

you`ve been a keen observer how the policies have changed over the years

thus far. What`s your expectation?

ORTEGA: Not to be sort of Machiavellian, but I was not surprised by the

action taken by Donald Trump. I actually sent out a tweet on July 13th

about this particular potential that was happening, because right now,

Donald Trump is lashing out at any capacity that he can to bring attention

to himself, and to detract from his basically incompetence in office right

now. And I think that – I`m sorry, can you repeat that one more time?

MADDOW: I was going to say, what do you think is going to happen here?

ORTEGA: I think what`s going to happen here is there`s going to be a lot

of panic, you know? What we could call this is what I call a fire cell of

people, where everyone is rushing to the door, trying to figure out exactly

the plan of action, to not only protect the service members, but also the

plan of action to protect the infrastructure and the cohesion of the

military as an establishment.

MADDOW: Shane Ortega, retired military staff sergeant, now an activist

working for LGBT equality in the military – I really appreciate your time

tonight, and especially because you`re in touch with so many active duty

transgender members who are trying to figure out what to do tonight. I

would love it if you would stay in touch with our staff and let us know

what happens with folks that you know over the next few days.

ORTEGA: Absolutely. It`s so important. And I really appreciate you

giving me this time. It`s really important for the American public to get

involved with the policy that is happening right now.

MADDOW: Thanks, Shane. I appreciate your time tonight, man.

All right. We`ve got much more to come tonight. There`s a lot going on.

Stay with us.

MADDOW: Amid speculation and I think now anticipation, that the president

might be considering drastic action to try to end the Russia investigation,

that he might fire the attorney general and then install a replacement

attorney general while the Senate is in recess, so that replacement

wouldn`t have to go through Senate confirmation. Amid those expectations,

the Senate Democrats now say they`ve got to find a way to stop that.

Senate Democrats now they will block any attempt by the president to do

that because they have a technical way that they can block the Senate from

ever technically going into recess.

The Senate doesn`t go into recess. He can`t issue a recess appointment.

He couldn`t replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions without somebody having

to go through the confirmation process.

This news from the Senate Democrats comes as the “Washington Post” is

reporting tonight that the president is talking privately about firing Jeff

Sessions and replacing him in a recess appointment. According to “The

Post”, several of his top advisers are warning against it, but the

president is apparently discussing this option.

Even if the president doesn`t go the recess appointment route, though, and

decides that he`s going to fire Jeff Sessions and appoint a new attorney

general after the recess, well, tonight we`re learning that that might run

into difficulty as well. The Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary

Committee, which would have to oversee the confirmation process for

attorney general, Chuck Grassley, he`s just released this tweet within the

past hour or so. As you can see that he tends to write kind of in like

English style hieroglyphics, but you can suss out what he means here.

Everybody in D.C. should be warned that the agenda for the Judiciary

Committee is set for the rest of 2017. Judges first, subcabinets second,

A.G., no way.

Every time he tweets it`s like a cheer. Not people cheering for him, it`s

like he`s leading somebody in a chant, you know what I mean? U-G-L-Y, you

ain`t got no – anyway.

Again, the top Republican in Senate Judiciary saying by cryptic tweet

tonight that even if the president fires Jeff Sessions, and puts in

somebody else, the committee that would have to consider such a nomination

would not even consider that nomination for the rest of this calendar year.

So, that`s just happened within the last hour or so.

Joining us next, live, is one of the top Democrats who`s on that committee.

We`ll have a lot to talk about. That`s next.

Stay with us.

MADDOW: This was the front page of the local paper in Maryville,

Tennessee, today. You see the headline, page one: Hanging in the balance.

Underneath that on the left is an article explaining that the Senate voted

yesterday to start debate on repealing Obamacare.

On the right side under that headline with a lot more real estate is this

story. Quote, Maryville mom of premature twins lobbies Congress to

maintain the Affordable Care Act. That paper, “The Daily Times”, is the

hometown paper of Republican Senator Lamar Alexander, who has been a vocal

proponent for a long time of killing the Affordable Care Act.

Last night, he voted with the majority of his party to kill the ACA,

although that vote failed. Republicans then gave it another go this

afternoon. They called for a vote on a straight repeal of the affordable

care act with no replacement, and that vote failed for the Republicans as

well. But that vote failed, thanks in part, to Lamar Alexander from

Maryville, Tennessee. He actually voted for that exact same bill in 2015,

but today he was one of six Republican senators to turn around and flip his

vote to no.

In Philly today, Senator Pat Toomey`s constituents showed up to his office

to tell him to vote no.

Dean Heller`s constituents turned out in Carson City, Nevada, today.

Senator Heller was another Republican senator who voted yes to repealing

the ACA in 2015, but he changed his mind today.

In Maine today, Senator Susan Collins` constituents showed up to thank her

for voting no, encouraging her to keep it up.

Republicans are nevertheless apparently going to make at least one more try

to kill the Affordable Care Act. The Congressional Budget Office just

released their analysis of what their next try would do to the country. It

says 16 million Americans would lose all health insurance and congressional

staffers tell NBC News it would also result in a spike in health insurance

premiums.

Well, tonight, 10 governors, six Democrats and four Republicans, have

written to Senate leaders asking them not to even take up this bill.

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats had planned to stall the process further by

submitting hundreds of amendments to whatever bill the Republicans came up

with. Now they`ve changed tact, and the Democrats say they`re refusing to

submit any of their amendments until they see the final text of the

Republicans` bill, which incidentally the Republicans still have not

released. What should we make of that?

Joining us now, Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

Senator, really nice to have you with us tonight. Thanks for being here.

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D), MINNESOTA: Thanks, Rachel.

MADDOW: Can you get us up to speed of where things stand? That was my

little summary of where we`re at.

KLOBUCHAR: That was pretty good.

MADDOW: I don`t understand the amendments decision. What does that mean?

KLOBUCHAR: Well, that was a smart move on our part because of the fact

that we don`t even know what this bill is. How can we start talking about

amendments until we see the bill? They have already created chaos with all

of these options, option A, B, C, D, E. We`re up to F, and you can`t get

much worse of a grade than F.

They have been calling this the skinny – the skinny proposal as you know.

The skinny plan. To me, when you look at that CBO score today, the

Congressional Budget Office score, this is nothing but a skin and bones

plan. That`s what it leaves so many Americans with.

Sixteen million people would be kicked off their health insurance, premiums

up by 20 percent. And not only that, one sixth of the American economy in

complete chaos because there would be no end result because even if they

passed this, they would then go home, and there would be no conference

committee of course yet with the House.

And I have no idea why they`re doing this when we have people that could

work together. We have opened the doors and said, let`s work on reducing

prescription drug costs, strengthening these exchanges and making them more

affordable. That`s what we would like to do.

MADDOW: I know that the Democrats have been a united front on this.

Democrats have been voting no on all of these ACA repeal bills no matter

what they are. Is it your sense, though, that the Democrats – sorry –

that the Republicans are going to be able to put together enough votes to

pass something?

My sense is that they don`t really care what they`re going to pass as long

as it gives them something that they can put to a conference committee and

start working on behind closed doors with the House. Do you think they`ll

be able to pass something, this skinny bill or anything else?

KLOBUCHAR: I mean, I can`t tell right now. If they did have something,

they would have put it forward, and they haven`t. And when you look at the

votes, sometimes there`s four. Sometimes there`s eight.

Of course, we had Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins showing such courage and

standing up to all of this. But we don`t know. And they could end up

passing somewhat they call skinny, but what I call, as I said, skin and

bones because it leaves so many people without insurance.

And that has got to be something that we continue – as you can see by

those people showing up at offices across the country, I was on Sunday with

a pair of twins, identical twins. One`s a catcher. One`s a pitcher. One

has juvenile diabetes, one doesn`t.

And the mother is afraid that the girl that has that disease won`t be able

to get insurance because she has a pre-existing condition, not too mention

too expensive insulin. And that`s just not how America should work. It

shouldn`t be a lottery system where you don`t know if you`re going to have

health care if you`re the pitcher or the catcher when you`re identical

twins. That`s just wrong.

MADDOW: Senator, let me ask you about some news that was made by the

committee chairman on the Judiciary Committee of which you are a member

tonight. Senator Grassley tweeted somewhat cryptically in his typical

Twitter style that if the president tries to replace his attorney general,

tries to get rid of Jeff Sessions and put another one through the

confirmation process, calendars all full, sorry, won`t happen all year

long.

We`ve also seen the Democrats on your side of the aisle say that if the

president wants to try to do this without a confirmation process, put

somebody through as a recess appointment, Democrats will just prevent the

Senate from recessing and he won`t be allowed to do it that way either.

Where do you think this is going to go? What do you think will happen with

this standoff between the president and his own A.G.?

KLOBUCHAR: Well, first of all, Senator Grassley is expressing the

sentiments of a lot of Republicans including Senator Lee just yesterday in

the Judiciary Committee came out strong, even saying he didn`t agree with

Jeff Sessions on a number of things, including criminal justice reform, but

this isn`t the reason to fire him.

On the Democratic side, I guess this is the point of the program where Amy

Klobuchar gets to defend Jeff Sessions. As you know, I did not vote for

him. I disagree with him vehemently in his positions on immigration, his

position on voting rights and other things. But you don`t fire someone for

following the law.

In this case, he simply recused himself from anything dealing with Russia

because of his past involvement and meetings with the Russian ambassador

and other issues. And he gave that job to his deputy, as is appropriate,

Rod Rosenstein, who has in fact appointed a special counsel, who was an FBI

director under a Republican administration, well-respected on both sides of

the aisle.

And so, that is why you see Democrats saying no, the president cannot fire

the attorney general. I guess he legally can, but should not fire the

attorney general, joining Republicans saying this, over matters related to

Jeff Sessions simply following the law. And that is all he`s done. He has

recused himself and put someone in charge.

MADDOW: Yes, it`s no love letter to Jeff Sessions to say that. It`s about

following the law here.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, thank you for being with us tonight. Nice to have

you here.

KLOBUCHAR: It was great to be on, Rachel. Thanks.

MADDOW: All right. We`ll be right back. Stay with us.

MADDOW: One of the things we are going to be watching for tomorrow on

Capitol Hill is day two of the hearing that`s going to be convene by the

Judiciary Committee. Senator Chuck Grassley is the chair of that

committee. Today, it didn`t – day one didn`t get much attention because

the president blew up the transgender policy in the military, and the

health care fight and lots of other things going on.

But tomorrow will be day two of the Judiciary Committee holding hearings

that appear to be designed to make it seem like the real Russia scandal has

nothing to do with the Trump Organization. The real Russia scandal is a

Democratic scandal.

We`ve been talking for several days about Chuck Grassley`s efforts to try

to turn the Russia/Trump scandal around and try to make it into a kind of

counter-narrative, it`s all about Hillary Clinton. It`s all about the

Democrats thing. That got pushed from today until tomorrow. We`ll be

watching for that tomorrow on Capitol Hill.

That does it for us tonight. We`ll see you again tomorrow.

