The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 7/25/2017

CHARLIE SYKES, TALK RADIO PERSONALITY:

to pass, as you get more information about this legislation. And if you

get to the skinny bill that they`re talking about, I think that you`re

going to be looking at, and people are going to go, OK, how does that

actually fix any problems, if he scratches ideological itch? But will we

the effect? Will it unravel the exchanges? Will it creates more chaos and

will we in fact own all of that?

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Yes.

SYKES: So, you know, we`ll find out relatively shortly.

HAYES: Scratching the ideological itch is a good phrase.

SYKES: And if it goes to conference, there`s a whole other chapter we`re

going to get to as we watch this play out.

Charlie Sykes and Sam Seder, thanks for joining us.

That is “ALL IN” for this evening.

THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW starts right now. Good evening, Chris.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Chris. Thank you, my friend.

HAYES: You bet.

MADDOW: And thanks to you at home for joining us for the next hour. We

are going to dive right in tonight. There`s a lot going on.

We`ve got Congressman Eric Swalwell here tonight from the Intelligence

Committee. We`ve got Senator Chris Murphy here tonight. We`ve got Senator

Elizabeth Warren here tonight as well.

There`s a bunch of different things we are keeping an eye on tonight. It`s

a very big night in the news. We were watching the president today

continuing to escalate his criticism of the attorney general who he picked

for the job. He is seemingly trying to force Jeff Sessions to resign as

attorney general without technically asking for his resignation or just

firing him.

White House sources are basically now admitting that this presidential

initiative, a criticism against Jeff Sessions is the first step in the

president trying to fire the special counsel, Bob Mueller, who is

investigating the Russian matter. So, obviously, as the president scales

up that assault on his own cabinet member and his own attorney general,

eyes focused on that intensively as people try to game out exactly how he`s

going to approach this.

On the Russia issue, the judiciary committee in the Senate last night

issued and now tonight just rescinded their subpoena to the president`s

campaign chairman, Paul Manafort. Paul Manafort did a voluntarily closed

door interview with one investigative committee today with Senate intel.

He spoke with them about the Trump Tower meeting with the Russians last

June.

He reportedly shared with the committee his notes that he took during that

meeting in Trump tower with all of those Russians. After he got the

subpoena last night, we had also expected Paul Manafort to be appearing

basically involuntarily in an open session at the Senate tomorrow at the

judiciary committee along with the president`s eldest son Donald Trump Jr.

Now, that subpoena has been rescinded and we`re not exactly sure what

either of them is doing in terms of their testimony in handing stock over,

but neither of them is going to be making an appearance on your TV screen

tomorrow.

That subpoena from Manafort just rescinded within the past hour. We`ll

have more on what that all means ahead tonight.

Plus, we`ve also got some really interesting news tonight on the Democrats

and veterans groups getting what they`re calling basically a surprise win

against the Republicans in Congress. A surprise win against the

Republicans which seems to have totally blindsided the Republicans today.

So, there`s a whole bunch of things that we are watching develop right now,

some of them quite serious.

But the thing that is going to keep us up all night long tonight is the

question whether you and your family are about to keep your health

insurance or not. The big story of the day, which is still under way

tonight, is Republicans` last ditch effort to pass a bill, any bill that

would have the effect of repealing Obamacare, repealing the affordable care

act despite the rabid unpopularity of them trying to do that and the

despite the determination of lots and lots of their constituents who have

been pressing every way they can for their senators to please not do this.

If you want to see some of what I`m talking about, this is from today –

High Point, North Carolina.

Pressure started very early this morning. Members of the local Indivisible

chapter in High Point set up a mobile call center on the side of the road,

offering people who are like on their way to work, on their way to drop

kids off at school, whatever, a chance to stop by on the side of the road

and call their Republican senator, call Thom Tillis, and tell him to vote

no.

Four thousand miles away from North Carolina, in Wasilla, Alaska, today,

these were constituents of Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski showing up at

her office to thank her for opposing the Republican efforts so far. They

were out in Wasilla this morning, trying to make sure that Senator

Murkowski didn`t change her mind.

In Tucson, Arizona, it was pushing 100 degrees today and still Arizonans

stood out there in the frying pan, I mean, the sidewalk, to tell their

elected officials to save Medicaid, to vote no on what the Republicans are

trying to do.

This was Bradenton, Florida, today. Senator Marco Rubio`s constituents

telling him to vote no.

This was outside the home state office of Senator Shelley Moore Capito in

Martinsburg, West Virginia, today. Her constituents telling her to vote

no.

This was freaking Alabama today. Alabama. Residents in Alabama telling

their senators, Luther Strange and Richard Shelby, that they also should

vote no.

It has been like this all over the country since the Republicans started to

move to try to kill the Affordable Care Act. So far, the Republicans have

not been able to pull it off when they`ve tried to bring it up for a vote.

Today in Congress, they scraped together exactly enough votes to bring the

issue up for debate at least, provided Mike Pence was able to come over and

break the tie.

All Democrat senators and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of

Maine voted no. But the Republicans were still able to squeak it. It was

a tie vote, 50-50, 48 Republicans plus those – excuse me, 48 Democrats

plus the two Republicans, and then 50 Republicans on the other side. So,

that was 50-50, and then that became 51-50 in the Republicans` favor when

the extra tiebreaking vote came in by Vice President Pence.

And when that happened, the immediate response in the room was this, which

is not at all normal.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Motion to proceed to calendar number 120 HR 1628.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: As ayes and nays –

PROTESTERS: Kill the bill! Kill the bill! Kill the bill!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sergeant at arms will restore order in the chamber.

MADDOW: That does not happen in the Senate chamber but that happened

today. That protest that started inside the Senate chamber spilled out

into the main lobby. It spilled onto the balconies in the Senate office

building, doctors and Medicaid recipients and constituents of the senators

chanting no cuts to Medicaid, no cuts to Medicaid.

Disability rights activists from ADAPT were there. Many of them were

people who use wheelchairs. They came from all over the country. They

just refused to leave.

Police arrested those ADAPT protesters one by one, as they were removed

from the capitol. They were cheered on from protesters on the upper floors

of the Senate office building. When all is said and done, more than 90

people were arrested at the capitol today.

What Republicans actually passed on the Senate floor was basically a start

to 20 hours of debate on a health care bill that they haven`t picked out

yet. There`s no actual bill for them to consider. There`s no

Congressional Budget Office score. There`s been no hearings on any bill.

Tonight, Democrats tried to slow things down on the Senate floor. They

forced the clerk of the Senate to read the entire text of one of the draft

pieces of legislations the Republicans maybe want to try to vote on.

Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut tonight said that he has plans to

introduce 100 separate amendments to the bill that they put forward, all to

try to keep the fight alive and to keep this thing going.

Joining us now is Senator Chris Murphy, Democrat of Connecticut. He`s a

member of the Senate Health Committee.

Senator Murphy, I know you`re right in the thick of it. Thank you for

taking the time to talk to us tonight.

SEN. CHRIS MURPHY (D-CT), HEALTH COMMITTEE: Yes. Thanks, Rachel.

MADDOW: Are you expecting to be up all night? How are you expecting this

to go this evening?

MURPHY: We`re going to have a vote around 9:30 tonight on the First

Amendment that will likely be all for this evening and then we`ll start

voting again tomorrow. As you noted, the rules, now that we`re on the

bill, allow for unlimited amendments to be offered. And because we don`t

yet know what this bill actually is, we don`t know whether it will

uninsured 23 million or 32 million or 16 million, our ability to offer

amendments may be the only thing that actually allows Americans, like those

disabled Americans who were here today fearful of their lives, to analyze

the text once it`s released.

So, I`m preparing over 100 amendments in part because the time that we have

to debate those amendments may be the only time that my constituents,

people who are very sick and need health care, are going to actually have

to look at the Republican bill and put pressure on their senators to do the

right thing.

MADDOW: So, when you start – you stack up, as you said, over 100

amendments that you want debate on, depending on whatever it is that the

Republicans bring up tonight, can the Republicans do anything to stop you

from getting a debate on each one of those amendments? And what would be

the timing be? Would you expect that to stretch through the night and even

overnight tonight once that debate starts?

MURPHY: It`s unlikely that that rapid success of votes will happen – will

begin tonight. But Republicans control the rules of the United States

Senate and, ultimately, they can change the rules on this bill, stop our

ability to offer amendments with 50 votes and they have, of course, shown a

willingness to change the rules in order to get what they want, witness the

vote on Judge Gorsuch.

So, what we want is time for the 85 percent of Americans who don`t want

this bill to pass to be able to talk to their senators about it, and true

to form, Republicans are going to ram through this final version of the

bill. If it`s up to them with only a handful of hours with the American

public to see it, we`re going to try to do what we can to make sure that

there`s as much transparency on that final product, whatever it is.

MADDOW: Senator, I have to say, just sort of stepping back from this for a

second, having talked to you on number of issues over the years that you`ve

been in the Senate, I`ve never talked to you before while you haven`t had a

chance to shave and I don`t mean that in a bad way. But I can tell how

hard you have been working today.

MURPHY: This is kind of a protest beard.

MADDOW: OK, it`s kind of a rally beard, as we might say.

So, there`s that. I`m noticing that. I also noticed the tone of your

public statements today on Twitter and this tone from your office saying

that your constituents are scared and they are right to be, and listening

to you talk about the strategy tonight, I feel like I`m – I guess I`m – I

guess I`m trying to read you in terms of figuring out whether you do have

any optimism here or whether you feel like this is a last ditch, but

ultimately, it`s going to be a hopeless effort.

MURPHY: I`m scared. My constituents are scared. The parents of the

disabled children that I stood with today are scared, because this is

really about life or death. This isn`t hyperbole. If kids of disabled –

if parents of disabled kids don`t have Medicaid, then they simply cannot

afford the medications and therapies to keep their children alive and that

is frightening.

And I`m also scared because this is becoming a substance-free debate.

Right now, Republicans have become convinced that their main motivation

should be to fulfill a political imperative, to get the Affordable Care Act

repealed no matter what the cost is to their constituents and I thought

people like Dean Heller, I thought people like Jeff Flake were actually

going to look at the merits of what they were voting on and it seems as if

they have been bullied by Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump and his White

House apparatus into essentially pushing away substance and policies from

this debate.

I`m going to fight with every ounce of my being to stop this, as well my

colleagues in the Senate. The fact that I`m scared doesn`t mean that I`m

going to stop working. But people in my state and the people that I stood

with today, they are scared.

MADDOW: Senator, what about this dramatic moment today – Senator John

McCain making this return to the Senate floor after announcing just last

week that he had undergone surgery for a brain tumor. He obviously

received very warmly in the chamber and then he gave this floor speech

exhorting senators to work together and to not do things in a purely

partisan way. He then voted for a motion to proceed that brought this

potential votes about tonight.

Can I just ask your reaction to that? Did you – do you think that will

have any impact? What do you make of the case that he made today?

MURPHY: Well, I`m going to take John at his word and what he said on the

floor today was that he was voting to proceed to this debate but that he

was not going to support a partisan product that didn`t ultimately respect

the desire of Republicans and Democrats to change the health care system

together.

So, he will have that opportunity, perhaps within the next 24 to 48 hours,

and I know that there are a lot of other Republicans that want to

ultimately have this be a bipartisan product. Why? Because if they move

forward and pass something that hurts people this badly, not only will the

constituents die but they will pay an enormous political price for it.

Now, the second should matter much less than the first, but if we jointly

owned the health care system together, if this bill failed this week and we

actually came together, that would be good for the country and, frankly, it

would be good politically for both parties to end this issue being a

political football.

I hope that`s what John was saying. I hope that actually is dispositive on

the final vote that he casts.

MADDOW: Senator Chris Murphy, member of the Senate Health Committee, keep

us apprised tonight, Senator. I have a feeling it`s going to be a late

night. I know you got a vote coming right up. Thanks for being here with

us.

MURPHY: Thanks.

MADDOW: All right. We have much more to get to this very busy night. As

you heard the senator say there, they are expecting a vote within the next

15 minutes or so. The first bill that they may vote on, the first version

of this thing that they may vote on could be complicated in terms of the

number of votes that they have to get and that they`re likely able to line

up from Republicans. Certainly all of the Democrats have been a unified

front thus far.

The Democrats at one point today took their fight outside of the Senate

chambers and started rallying outside the Capitol on the street trying to

get people to turn out on the street and join them.

Senator Elizabeth Warren was a big part of that and she`s going to join us

live in just a moment.

Stay with us.

MADDOW: As I just mentioned, we`ve got Senator Elizabeth Warren on deck

tonight. We are right now maneuvering her to near a camera. There are a

lot of moving parts when it comes to talking to senators live tonight

because of these Republican votes to repeal Obamacare, what are expected to

be doomed votes, at least in the first instance tonight. These votes are

unfolding live tonight well into the evening with a little bit of

unpredictability in this hour and we don`t want to interfere with any

senators` ability to vote.

But with all of those caveats, we should have Elizabeth Warren here live

shortly.

Tonight, we should also be seeing Congressman Eric Swalwell, who`s on the

Intelligence Committee. The Intelligence Committee in the House today had

a very interesting day, including hearing from White House senior adviser

and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner.

One of the reasons that I wanted to talk with Congressman Swalwell today

about that testimony, that interview that they did with Jared Kushner is

because of the guy who I have come to think of as the other Nixon, the

other Nixon that`s not President Nixon, but who still comes up whenever you

Google impeach Nixon.

Let me explain. He had seven children and although he came from a

prominent local family and he had a good job, he had a prestigious job,

tons of job security, his salary at his job was not going up even though

all his kids kept growing up and his kids kept getting admitted to college.

He had seven kids, five of them in college. Stretched thin. Even with a

good job.

So, he started asking around. He let it be known that he was looking for

ways to make some extra money. And it turned out, a local businessman, a

wealthy guy, had just the thing for him.

This local wealthy businessman told him, yes, wouldn`t you know it, in

fact, I have an amazing investment opportunity available to you and only

you. It`s so amazing, you don`t have to put up a single dollar of your own

money but you`ll get tens of thousands of dollars in regular royalties

payments. Sounds good?

Yes, right, that sounds great. And within months, the guy with the good

job, father of seven, he was taking in tens and thousands of dollars from

this basically magic investment opportunity that he was offered by a guy in

town. Now, to make this appear even the slightest bit legal, they

retroactively dated some promissory notes to make it look like our guy had

put up some of the money in the first place but he really hadn`t. He

actually paid out nothing and he made $30,000, and then $40,000, and then

$50,000, and then $60,000, and then $70,000, on and on and on.

Financially, it was a dream. I mean, five kids in college, right? That

has to hurt. But he had figured out basically that there was this spigot

of free money that he could tap to ease that financial pain.

And as you might expect, this whole deal was spectacularly illegal, not

least because the guy who took the money, our dad of seven, was a federal

judge. And in case it wasn`t clear to him from the outset, it soon became

clear that there was a real cost associated with this free for nothing

amazing money source that he had started tapping.

In August 1980, a small plane landed at the Hattiesburg Airport in

Hattiesburg, Mississippi. That plane landed late one night after the

airport had closed. It was a small plane. Twin engine Cessna landed at

the Hattiesburg Airport after the airport was shut for the night and all

the lights were off. That`s weird. At least the feds thought it was

weird.

They actually tailed the plane and right after that little airplane landed

at the closed airport, the feds landed right behind them. And it turned

out that little prop plane landing after closing at that darkened municipal

airport was carrying almost a ton of marijuana. And it turns out the co-

manager of the airport, who was in on the whole drug smuggling with

airplanes after hours at the Hattiesburg Airport thing, the co-manager of

the airport who was in on it, that was the son of the wealthy businessman,

the one who had been hooking up that judge with that awesome illegal oil

and gas royalties deal.

And so, you know what happens next. His son gets arrested in this drug

smuggling thing, so the businessman calls up this judge, calls up this

judge whose skids he has been greasing for months now. He calls him up and

says, hey, I need you to do something about this drug smuggling case that

my son is all messed up in.

Now, imagine you are this judge. You`ve got seven kids, five in college.

You`ve got this stream of money coming in now, which you are really getting

used to. You don`t want to lose that.

And the not available to the public awesome investment opportunity that

this guy hooked you up with that`s given you all of this money, that was

clearly illegal. So, naturally, you would not want that getting out.

You`re a federal judge, right? You`re a respected public official.

You add you will of those things up and this judge who was really in no

position to say no to the request, right – I mean, the son`s case

concerning the Cessna full of marijuana at this airport, that case was

actually not in front of this particular judge. But, you know, a federal

judge, the chief judge for the district at the time, that`s the person with

real influence in legal circles, and that area, real sway, particularly

over prosecutors and other lawyers who may end up arguing cases before him.

So, our friend, he puts in a word, and even though it`s not his case and

even though the kid had already pled guilty in the drug smuggling case, the

judge putting in the word for the guy got the case shelved. The kid is

going to be fine.

And there are two things you need to know about that now all these years

later. First, the judge`s name was Walter Nixon. He`s the other Nixon and

that can be very confusing. He`s not at all related to Richard Nixon.

But because he`s Nixon, he`s ungoogleable even all of these years later

because guess what comes up when you type in Nixon, the corruption,

impeachment, yes, what turns up is not Walt. So, that`s one thing to know.

This is the other Nixon, not the one who was president.

But the second thing to know about this is that this Nixon, the judge,

Walt, the one who started this whole saga by looking for a little extra

cash on the side of his salary, he did get impeached and he had to be.

Initially, he was put on trial for the scheme, and he was convicted, and he

got sent to prison, he sentenced to five years in prison. But even after

that, they didn`t let it go.

Even after he got out of serving his prison sentence, they still impeached

him in the U.S. House of Representatives to be sure he`d never again serve

as a judge. The vote was 417-0 in the house. And then they voted in the

Senate to remove him from the bench.

REP. DON EDWARDS (D), CALIFORNIA: After carefully investigating the facts

and hearing all the evidence, the House voted 417-0 to – in favor of the

three articles of impeachment. Accordingly, you must now grapple with the

same question faced by the House, a man who repeatedly lied as he fit to

hold a high office of a federal judge. I hope you`ll agree that the answer

is obvious.

To preserve the integrity of the judiciary, to maintain public respect for

law and order, Judge Nixon must be removed from the bench.

MADDOW: And the Senate voted to remove him. When Judge Walter Nixon had

taken all of that money, when he got that call asking him to help the guy

out, help out that guy`s son with that drug smuggling case, Judge Nixon

might have really wanted to help. He might have been constitutionally

inclined to do anything he could for that guy who in effect had given him

all of that money and for his family and for anything else he wanted him to

do. He might have been inclined to do it. He might have done it happily.

But you know what? If he wasn`t inclined to help, if it struck him as

wrong for him as a federal judge to weigh in on somebody else`s case, to

use his influence to get the prosecution of this unrelated case quashed

because he knew the guy, I mean, if he really – if that made him feel

oogie and if he knew it was wrong, if he didn`t want to put in the word for

that guy`s son, was he really in a position to say no? Once he had taken

the money? Once he had taken that supposed investment deal that he knew

was too good to be true where he didn`t actually have to put up any of his

own money?

I mean, what was the bigger risk? Somebody exposing him for that dodgy

investment deal he was benefiting from, that bribe, or somebody finding out

that he might have helped quash that case quietly for that guy`s son?

Which is the bigger risk once you`re in that case? Are you really in a

position to say no? Tough call, right?

People have to make tough calls like that are called compromised. People

who hold a public position, a position where they`re expected to act in the

public`s interest, but they`ve doing things that the public at large

doesn`t know about, things that are either illegal or that they don`t want

to explain publicly or both. And as long as somebody else knows what they

did, either by observing the secret bad behavior or by participating in it

with them, that public official is compromised. They`re compromised. You

cannot trust them to do what`s right for the public because of their

ulterior motive and the coercion that can follow it.

And so, that person has to get out of office. Prison is not even enough in

the case of a federal judge, right, in the other Nixon case. The House and

then the Senate moved to get him off of the bench and to remove from the

bench in a way that he could never, ever be in that sort of position of

public trust again. It is dangerous for a compromised person to continue

to be in public office because there is a non-zero chance that they will of

their own accord take action to please whoever it is that`s done them

incriminating favors in the past, and same goes for anybody who just knows

about these incriminating favors.

Even if they`re not enthusiastic about doling out special treatment to the

interests that they owe, or whoever knows what they did, there`s also a

nonzero chance that that public official could be forced, could be coerced,

could be threatened or blackmailed into giving special treatment to whoever

it is who gave him those sweetheart deals, right, under the threat that the

official`s past behavior will be exposed if they don`t do it.

The story of the other Nixon, the other Nixon impeachment, the Judge Walter

Nixon impeachment, is a reminder of the urgency we used to feel as a

country, that Congress used to feel about the prospect that a public

official might be compromised. A public official might be making decisions

not in the public interest, but in order to further some secret arrangement

or out of fear that that secret arrangement would be revealed. When a

public official has a secret like that, it makes them genuinely vulnerable

to coercion or blackmail, and then they are a danger to the United States.

When Walter Nixon was impeached and removed, the vote was 417-0 in the

House and then it was 89-8 in the Senate. This used to be the kind of

thing that we have bipartisan consensus on.

The first national security adviser in this administration was allowed to

resign almost three weeks after the Acting Attorney General Sally Yates

went to the White House with a warning that he was compromised. That

Michael Flynn had been concealing evidence of his multiple contacts with

the Russian government, contacts that the Russians clearly knew about and

they, therefore, had him in a compromised position where he might feel

obliged or potentially coerced by them in his official conduct as national

security adviser.

That is dangerous as to all get out to the United States of America.

Nevertheless, after that warning, the president kept him on board at the

White House for another 18 days following that warning before he finally

resigned.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is being all but chased out of office now by

the president for reasons we`ll discuss later. But his troubles as

attorney general have also included him apparently concealing evidence of

his own multiple contacts with the Russian government.

Senior White House official Jared Kushner interviewed with the Senate

Intelligence Committee staff yesterday and under oath with the House

Intelligence Committee today. For months, Jared Kushner left his multiple

meetings with Russian officials off his security clearance application and

he stood by saying nothing while senior spokespeople for the campaign and

the transition and the administration and senior officials, including the

vice president and president himself asserted publicly multiple times that

there have been no meetings between the Trump campaign and representatives

of the Russian government during the campaign when Jared Kushner knew in

fact that those assertions were incorrect because he`d been in those

meetings.

As of yesterday, Jared Kushner was still newly disclosing Russian meetings

that he had never previously disclosed. And whether or not you care about

why this presidential campaign and this transition took so many more

meetings with Russians than any other American presidential campaign ever

has, while the Russians were mounting a massive attack on our elections to

try to benefit their campaign, whether or not you care about the substance

of those meetings and contacts and communications, presumably there is a

reason they did not disclose those meetings before.

And if Russia at any point since those meetings and contacts and

communications happened, if Russia at any point decided to hold that over

these guys who weren`t publicly admitting to it, right, if Russia decided

at any point to hold that over these guys to influence their conduct as

American officials, then what`s our recourse as a country?

We used to take action to protect ourselves from that as a country. How do

we protect ourselves from that now? Hold that thought.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D), MASSACHUSETTS: We have not yet lost this war.

The Republicans have opened the door to repealing health care for millions

of Americans, to raising the costs for millions more.

We are here to fight that war. We are here to fight back. We will not be

silenced. We will make our voices heard.

We`ve been shut out of this health care debate in the United States Senate

for long enough, so we`re going to take this health care debate and say

where it needs to go. We`re taking this health care debate after the

people.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

(INAUDIBLE) in the streets everywhere in America. Let`s go!

MADDOW: That was Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts outside the

Capitol today as Senate Democrats, you saw all clustered around her there,

rallied to try to save the Affordable Care Act. Republicans today are

doing their damndest to repeal.

Senator Elizabeth Warren joins us live now from D.C.

Senator, really appreciate your time tonight. I know it`s a very busy

evening.

WARREN: I`m glad to be here, Rachel.

MADDOW: We just spoke a few moments ago with Senator Chris Murphy, your

colleague from Connecticut. He proclaimed himself scared in terms of

what`s happening right now, in terms of the policy consequences of what`s

going on.

From your perspective, what do you think is going to happen tonight and

tomorrow? How optimistic are you that you and your Democratic colleagues

are going to be able to stop this?

WARREN: Look, this is tough. This was a barricade we have put up, never

let this bill come to the floor in the United States Senate. And now,

they`re over that barricade. They are now on the floor, which means they

can do a vote and if they have 50 votes, they can get it passed and they

can get something over to President Trump`s desk to be signed, which means

right now, hanging in the balance for health care for tens of millions of

people in this country and higher cost on insurance for tens of millions

more. That`s what it`s all about.

Look, we don`t have enough Democratic votes in the Senate. You know that.

We picked up two Republican votes. We just got to have one more and the

only chance we`ve got for that is enough people around this country make

their voices heard.

This is truly the moment. Yes, we lost this battle today but we have not

lost this war. If we get out there and we push hard enough, we get enough

Republicans to say, wait, wait, wait. There`s no deal here to be made –

because that`s the question. Can Mitch McConnell make a deal? It`s up to

us to say no deal.

MADDOW: Senator, when you say that you need one more Republican vote,

obviously you had two today to stop it from getting to the floor. That was

Senator Collins and Senator Murkowski. Are there particular Republicans

who you think are wavering, or who are undecided or who may be fishable

(ph) on this issue?

WARREN: Look, I`ll just be blunt. It`s hard to know. I mean, we`ve seen

different one step forward and say, oh, I`m not going to do this, and then

Mitch McConnell offered something and all of a sudden, they are back in the

fold and voting yes to go forward.

I think of this as less about targeting an individual Republican and more

about the whole country speaking up. Wherever you are, speaking out.

Because partly, yes, this is about bringing pressure to bear on Republicans

but this is about who we are as a people.

Are we truly a people who say, hey, we`re willing to vote to knock millions

of people off their nursing home care when they don`t have any funds to pay

for it, a people who would say that we`re going to take special needs kids

and kids with complex medical needs and say, you know, we`re just going to

knockout the care that let`s them be at home, the breathing tubes and the

therapists who come by so those kids can live at home?

That`s not who we are as a people. Yes, this is about health care, it is

more about our values. It`s about the kind of people we are and what we`re

really willing to get out there and fight for.

So, for me, right now, it`s about all of us making our voices heard and

making them heard as loudly as possible in every possible way.

MADDOW: Senator, you represent Massachusetts, which is a blue state.

You`ve got a Republican governor who has been very outspoken, saying that

he doesn`t want the Republicans to do this. He said if they do, this it`s

going to be financially devastating for the state of Massachusetts.

I`d just say, the Democrats don`t have the numbers in terms of elected

senators. I have been a little bit surprised to see them give the back of

the hand to elected Republican governors, like in Massachusetts, like in

Ohio, like in Nevada.

Is that a potential source of alliance or strike from in terms of your side

of this fight?

WARREN: Look, you know, probably you need a political pundit for this one,

Rachel. I get it that there are a lot of people who are thinking about

where the pressure points are, but for me, it`s about the families.

This really is at the end of the day, that`s what this is all about. This

is about the mamas and the daddies who were out there who just ended up

creating a crowd this afternoon after our vote to stand on the steps of the

United States Capitol and to plead, plead for health care coverage for

their children. This really is about families who are trying to put it

together every single day and the cost of health insurance keeps going up,

the cost of prescription drugs keeps going up.

There`s so much that we could be doing right here in the United States

Congress to make health care more affordable for every American. But we

can`t even get the Republicans to talk to us on this.

I really see this as more than about politics. This is really about our

values, about who we are and, frankly, it`s about what it is we`re willing

to fight for.

MADDOW: Senator, do you think that the protests have made a difference

thus far? Do you expect them to continue tomorrow? Do you think that will

be a decisive factor?

WARREN: I think protests have made a huge difference. You know, let`s all

keep in mind that the House Republicans voted to repeal the Affordable Care

Act about 60 plus times, that the Senate Republicans voted to repeal it,

that Donald trump said many times during the campaign on day one that he

would repeal the Affordable Care Act.

And you know what? Day one came and went, and we rolled into weeks and we

rolled into months, and we got a good look at the different proposals that

the Republicans were putting forward. We got a good look at how many

millions of people would lose health care coverage. We got a look at how

this whole bill was designed to be tax breaks for a handful of millionaires

and billionaires and insurance companies.

We got a good look. And people across this country didn`t like it. Not

just Democrats didn`t like it – Democrats didn`t like it, Republicans

didn`t like it, independents didn`t like it.

It`s the fact that people have been out there pushing back is the reason

that right now, health care hasn`t already been repealed. It`s the fact

that people are out there. They are fighting. They`re making their voices

heard.

That`s what`s kept us in this fight, that`s what`s made it possible for

Americans across this country to say, wait a minute, in a democracy, this

Congress is supposed to do what we want. And what people want in this

country is they just want health care coverage. They wanted a reasonable

price for themselves, their families and the rest of America.

MADDOW: Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, I know it is a very,

very busy night, and it`s going to be a long night, Senator. Thank you for

taking time to talk with us. I appreciate it.

WARREN: Thank you.

MADDOW: All right. We`ve got much more ahead here tonight as the Senate

appears to be rolling into a late night of votes, votes that if they

succeed are expected to take away health insurance coverage anywhere from

15 million to 32 million Americans. But, again, details are scarce even if

they are starting to vote.

Much more ahead here tonight, and we`ll be right back.

MADDOW: Can we put up that live shot of what`s going on in the Senate

right now?

All right. This is a live shot of the Senate. There are basically – we

think what`s going to happen tonight is that Republicans are going to take

three different shots at trying to repeal health care tonight, and they`re

trying to put something up that under the Senate rules, they can pass with

only 50 votes, because remember, there are 52 Republican senators. They

think they might be able to pass one.

One of their versions of repeal if they put it up was in a version that

only requires 50 votes. That would mean they could still lose two

Republican senators and pass it. This – what they`re just doing right

now, they just take in or in the process of taking the first vote of the

night on their first effort to repeal Obamacare. This is not one of those

versions of the repeal that would only require 50 votes. This would

require 60 votes. There`s no way they`re going to get 60 votes on

anything, as far as we can tell.

So, again, this is the first vote tonight. They appear to be well short of

the 50 votes they`d need, but as far as we can tell in terms of their

strategy, we think this will be the first of several votes, maybe three

votes over the course of tonight, maybe into tomorrow in which they`ll take

various different shots at trying to get rid of Obamacare.

Again, a 60-vote threshold for this one so it will not pass, but they are

voting already and all eyes on the Senate with tens of millions of

Americans` health insurance coverage in the balance.

We`ll be right back.

MADDOW: The president`s attacks on his attorney general, Jeff Sessions,

continued today, starting to feel like Jeff Sessions` resignation as A.G.

may soon be forced by the president. The president appears reluctant to

just fire him for some reason. We`ll have more on the implications on that

in just a second.

Meanwhile, the president`s son-in-law/senior adviser Jared Kushner sat down

with the House intelligence Committee today under oath, which means

technically, we can say he testified today but because it was behind closed

doors, we still don`t know what was said.

Our next guest knows what was said though because he was there. Joining us

now is a member of Judiciary and Intelligence Committees in the House,

Congressman Eric Swalwell of California.

Congressman, thank you so much for being here. I really appreciate your

time tonight.

REP. ERIC SWALWELL (D), CALIFORNIA: Thank you, Rachel, for having me back.

Good evening.

MADDOW: First, I have to ask your reaction to what`s going on tonight on

the other side of Capitol Hill, these votes to potentially repeal the

Affordable Care Act. It looks like Republicans may have figured out a path

to finally do this tonight.

SWALWELL: Well, Rachel, I am encouraged, though, that American people are

being heard, and the reason it only passed by one vote to even proceed is

because the stories behind the Affordable Care Act are finally making their

way to the surface. And whether it`s people who are cancer patients and

are fearful that their preexisting condition will no longer be protected or

people who don`t want it see their premiums go up, they are being heard and

I`m encouraged that it`s not going to make it through.

MADDOW: Congressman, I know that when your committee met with Jared

Kushner today, it was behind closed doors for a reason and I know you can`t

tell us what he said, but you have said since he talked to your committee

that you still want him to testify in an open session, even though he has

already talked to you behind closed doors. Explain why that`s important to

you.

SWALWELL: Rachel, I think it`s very important that he raises his right

hand in front of the American people and faces questions in public. You

know, he doesn`t have any classified information to share about his

meetings with Russian individuals during the campaign. And also, what we

can say though, is, you know, he did issue a public statement about his

interactions with the Russians.

I think that the key question hangs on this – Jared Kushner said that he

did not read the e-mail chain that Don Jr. had where he discussed meeting

with the Russians to take information about Hillary Clinton. The subject

was Russia, Clinton, private and confidential. That didn`t leap off the

page enough for him to read it.

But he did say that October 30th, 2016, just 10 days before the election,

he happened to come across and fully read what sounds like a spam e-mail

asking for money in exchange for Russians not to release information about

Donald Trump`s tax returns. He took that e-mail to the Secret Service. So

that, I think that`s very telling and we`re making progress with that

respect.

MADDOW: One of the things that has troubled me and I find this is true

when I get away from the news for a second and I start thinking about it in

bigger picture way rather than following each little bit is that I am

troubled that there were both so many meetings between members of the Trump

campaign and Trump transition and Russian officials that they did not

disclose at the time or for weeks or for months after, including Mr.

Kushner, not until yesterday, disclosing yet a further meeting than he had

with the Russian official during the campaign.

Do you have any clearer sense this far into the investigation of your

committee why it is that so many of the meetings and contacted were not

disclosed, even after the attention and sort of investigatory heat got red-

hot on the Russian issue?

SWALWELL: Rachel, I believe it is as clear as Don Jr.`s e-mails, that they

were willing to work with the Russians to have help in the campaign. And

every time that they have denied meetings with the Russians only once

confronted with overwhelming evidence either by the press or congressional

investigations have they been forced to acknowledge them.

But what really worries me, Rachel, is where I think the president is

taking this. He went from no Russians to no collusion to now that`s

politics, and essentially, so what? And that`s why I think it`s really now

on Congress, especially in the Senate if there is an attorney general

vacancy to make sure that Congress acts as a co-equal branch of government

and checks this president`s abuses.

MADDOW: Congressman Eric Swalwell of California, from House Intelligence

and Judiciary Committees, sir, thank you tonight. I really appreciate it.

I know it`s a busy time.

SWALWELL: My pleasure.

MADDOW: Thanks.

All right. We`ll be right back. Stay with us.

MADDOW: That does it for us tonight. We will see you again tomorrow.

I want to tell you, though, that we just are checking in on that vote that

was happening in the United States Senate. It was the Republican`s first

effort tonight to try to repeal the Affordable Care Act. They needed 60

votes. They didn`t get anywhere near it. They got I think 43 votes for

this first effort that they took. So, they didn`t get anywhere close.

That said, they are expecting at least a couple more tries at trying to

repeal the Affordable Care Act by tomorrow. One of those may not have a

60-vote threshold. It may have a 50-vote threshold. And that will be the

best chance they have yet to repeal the Affordable Care Act and to take

away health insurance from anywhere between 15 million and 30 million

Americans.

Now, it`s time for "THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL."

Good evening, Lawrence.



