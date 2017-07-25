The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 7/25/2017
Show: THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW
Date: July 25, 2017
Guest: Chris Murphy, Elizabeth Warren, Eric Swalwell
CHARLIE SYKES, TALK RADIO PERSONALITY: – this goes on, it makes it harder
to pass, as you get more information about this legislation. And if you
get to the skinny bill that they`re talking about, I think that you`re
going to be looking at, and people are going to go, OK, how does that
actually fix any problems, if he scratches ideological itch? But will we
the effect? Will it unravel the exchanges? Will it creates more chaos and
will we in fact own all of that?
CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Yes.
SYKES: So, you know, we`ll find out relatively shortly.
HAYES: Scratching the ideological itch is a good phrase.
SYKES: And if it goes to conference, there`s a whole other chapter we`re
going to get to as we watch this play out.
Charlie Sykes and Sam Seder, thanks for joining us.
That is “ALL IN” for this evening.
THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW starts right now. Good evening, Chris.
RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Chris. Thank you, my friend.
HAYES: You bet.
MADDOW: And thanks to you at home for joining us for the next hour. We
are going to dive right in tonight. There`s a lot going on.
We`ve got Congressman Eric Swalwell here tonight from the Intelligence
Committee. We`ve got Senator Chris Murphy here tonight. We`ve got Senator
Elizabeth Warren here tonight as well.
There`s a bunch of different things we are keeping an eye on tonight. It`s
a very big night in the news. We were watching the president today
continuing to escalate his criticism of the attorney general who he picked
for the job. He is seemingly trying to force Jeff Sessions to resign as
attorney general without technically asking for his resignation or just
firing him.
White House sources are basically now admitting that this presidential
initiative, a criticism against Jeff Sessions is the first step in the
president trying to fire the special counsel, Bob Mueller, who is
investigating the Russian matter. So, obviously, as the president scales
up that assault on his own cabinet member and his own attorney general,
eyes focused on that intensively as people try to game out exactly how he`s
going to approach this.
On the Russia issue, the judiciary committee in the Senate last night
issued and now tonight just rescinded their subpoena to the president`s
campaign chairman, Paul Manafort. Paul Manafort did a voluntarily closed
door interview with one investigative committee today with Senate intel.
He spoke with them about the Trump Tower meeting with the Russians last
June.
He reportedly shared with the committee his notes that he took during that
meeting in Trump tower with all of those Russians. After he got the
subpoena last night, we had also expected Paul Manafort to be appearing
basically involuntarily in an open session at the Senate tomorrow at the
judiciary committee along with the president`s eldest son Donald Trump Jr.
Now, that subpoena has been rescinded and we`re not exactly sure what
either of them is doing in terms of their testimony in handing stock over,
but neither of them is going to be making an appearance on your TV screen
tomorrow.
That subpoena from Manafort just rescinded within the past hour. We`ll
have more on what that all means ahead tonight.
Plus, we`ve also got some really interesting news tonight on the Democrats
and veterans groups getting what they`re calling basically a surprise win
against the Republicans in Congress. A surprise win against the
Republicans which seems to have totally blindsided the Republicans today.
So, there`s a whole bunch of things that we are watching develop right now,
some of them quite serious.
But the thing that is going to keep us up all night long tonight is the
question whether you and your family are about to keep your health
insurance or not. The big story of the day, which is still under way
tonight, is Republicans` last ditch effort to pass a bill, any bill that
would have the effect of repealing Obamacare, repealing the affordable care
act despite the rabid unpopularity of them trying to do that and the
despite the determination of lots and lots of their constituents who have
been pressing every way they can for their senators to please not do this.
If you want to see some of what I`m talking about, this is from today –
High Point, North Carolina.
Pressure started very early this morning. Members of the local Indivisible
chapter in High Point set up a mobile call center on the side of the road,
offering people who are like on their way to work, on their way to drop
kids off at school, whatever, a chance to stop by on the side of the road
and call their Republican senator, call Thom Tillis, and tell him to vote
no.
Four thousand miles away from North Carolina, in Wasilla, Alaska, today,
these were constituents of Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski showing up at
her office to thank her for opposing the Republican efforts so far. They
were out in Wasilla this morning, trying to make sure that Senator
Murkowski didn`t change her mind.
In Tucson, Arizona, it was pushing 100 degrees today and still Arizonans
stood out there in the frying pan, I mean, the sidewalk, to tell their
elected officials to save Medicaid, to vote no on what the Republicans are
trying to do.
This was Bradenton, Florida, today. Senator Marco Rubio`s constituents
telling him to vote no.
This was outside the home state office of Senator Shelley Moore Capito in
Martinsburg, West Virginia, today. Her constituents telling her to vote
no.
This was freaking Alabama today. Alabama. Residents in Alabama telling
their senators, Luther Strange and Richard Shelby, that they also should
vote no.
It has been like this all over the country since the Republicans started to
move to try to kill the Affordable Care Act. So far, the Republicans have
not been able to pull it off when they`ve tried to bring it up for a vote.
Today in Congress, they scraped together exactly enough votes to bring the
issue up for debate at least, provided Mike Pence was able to come over and
break the tie.
All Democrat senators and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of
Maine voted no. But the Republicans were still able to squeak it. It was
a tie vote, 50-50, 48 Republicans plus those – excuse me, 48 Democrats
plus the two Republicans, and then 50 Republicans on the other side. So,
that was 50-50, and then that became 51-50 in the Republicans` favor when
the extra tiebreaking vote came in by Vice President Pence.
And when that happened, the immediate response in the room was this, which
is not at all normal.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Motion to proceed to calendar number 120 HR 1628.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: As ayes and nays –
PROTESTERS: Kill the bill! Kill the bill! Kill the bill!
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sergeant at arms will restore order in the chamber.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MADDOW: That does not happen in the Senate chamber but that happened
today. That protest that started inside the Senate chamber spilled out
into the main lobby. It spilled onto the balconies in the Senate office
building, doctors and Medicaid recipients and constituents of the senators
chanting no cuts to Medicaid, no cuts to Medicaid.
Disability rights activists from ADAPT were there. Many of them were
people who use wheelchairs. They came from all over the country. They
just refused to leave.
Police arrested those ADAPT protesters one by one, as they were removed
from the capitol. They were cheered on from protesters on the upper floors
of the Senate office building. When all is said and done, more than 90
people were arrested at the capitol today.
What Republicans actually passed on the Senate floor was basically a start
to 20 hours of debate on a health care bill that they haven`t picked out
yet. There`s no actual bill for them to consider. There`s no
Congressional Budget Office score. There`s been no hearings on any bill.
Tonight, Democrats tried to slow things down on the Senate floor. They
forced the clerk of the Senate to read the entire text of one of the draft
pieces of legislations the Republicans maybe want to try to vote on.
Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut tonight said that he has plans to
introduce 100 separate amendments to the bill that they put forward, all to
try to keep the fight alive and to keep this thing going.
Joining us now is Senator Chris Murphy, Democrat of Connecticut. He`s a
member of the Senate Health Committee.
Senator Murphy, I know you`re right in the thick of it. Thank you for
taking the time to talk to us tonight.
SEN. CHRIS MURPHY (D-CT), HEALTH COMMITTEE: Yes. Thanks, Rachel.
MADDOW: Are you expecting to be up all night? How are you expecting this
to go this evening?
MURPHY: We`re going to have a vote around 9:30 tonight on the First
Amendment that will likely be all for this evening and then we`ll start
voting again tomorrow. As you noted, the rules, now that we`re on the
bill, allow for unlimited amendments to be offered. And because we don`t
yet know what this bill actually is, we don`t know whether it will
uninsured 23 million or 32 million or 16 million, our ability to offer
amendments may be the only thing that actually allows Americans, like those
disabled Americans who were here today fearful of their lives, to analyze
the text once it`s released.
So, I`m preparing over 100 amendments in part because the time that we have
to debate those amendments may be the only time that my constituents,
people who are very sick and need health care, are going to actually have
to look at the Republican bill and put pressure on their senators to do the
right thing.
MADDOW: So, when you start – you stack up, as you said, over 100
amendments that you want debate on, depending on whatever it is that the
Republicans bring up tonight, can the Republicans do anything to stop you
from getting a debate on each one of those amendments? And what would be
the timing be? Would you expect that to stretch through the night and even
overnight tonight once that debate starts?
MURPHY: It`s unlikely that that rapid success of votes will happen – will
begin tonight. But Republicans control the rules of the United States
Senate and, ultimately, they can change the rules on this bill, stop our
ability to offer amendments with 50 votes and they have, of course, shown a
willingness to change the rules in order to get what they want, witness the
vote on Judge Gorsuch.
So, what we want is time for the 85 percent of Americans who don`t want
this bill to pass to be able to talk to their senators about it, and true
to form, Republicans are going to ram through this final version of the
bill. If it`s up to them with only a handful of hours with the American
public to see it, we`re going to try to do what we can to make sure that
there`s as much transparency on that final product, whatever it is.
MADDOW: Senator, I have to say, just sort of stepping back from this for a
second, having talked to you on number of issues over the years that you`ve
been in the Senate, I`ve never talked to you before while you haven`t had a
chance to shave and I don`t mean that in a bad way. But I can tell how
hard you have been working today.
MURPHY: This is kind of a protest beard.
MADDOW: OK, it`s kind of a rally beard, as we might say.
So, there`s that. I`m noticing that. I also noticed the tone of your
public statements today on Twitter and this tone from your office saying
that your constituents are scared and they are right to be, and listening
to you talk about the strategy tonight, I feel like I`m – I guess I`m – I
guess I`m trying to read you in terms of figuring out whether you do have
any optimism here or whether you feel like this is a last ditch, but
ultimately, it`s going to be a hopeless effort.
MURPHY: I`m scared. My constituents are scared. The parents of the
disabled children that I stood with today are scared, because this is
really about life or death. This isn`t hyperbole. If kids of disabled –
if parents of disabled kids don`t have Medicaid, then they simply cannot
afford the medications and therapies to keep their children alive and that
is frightening.
And I`m also scared because this is becoming a substance-free debate.
Right now, Republicans have become convinced that their main motivation
should be to fulfill a political imperative, to get the Affordable Care Act
repealed no matter what the cost is to their constituents and I thought
people like Dean Heller, I thought people like Jeff Flake were actually
going to look at the merits of what they were voting on and it seems as if
they have been bullied by Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump and his White
House apparatus into essentially pushing away substance and policies from
this debate.
I`m going to fight with every ounce of my being to stop this, as well my
colleagues in the Senate. The fact that I`m scared doesn`t mean that I`m
going to stop working. But people in my state and the people that I stood
with today, they are scared.
MADDOW: Senator, what about this dramatic moment today – Senator John
McCain making this return to the Senate floor after announcing just last
week that he had undergone surgery for a brain tumor. He obviously
received very warmly in the chamber and then he gave this floor speech
exhorting senators to work together and to not do things in a purely
partisan way. He then voted for a motion to proceed that brought this
potential votes about tonight.
Can I just ask your reaction to that? Did you – do you think that will
have any impact? What do you make of the case that he made today?
MURPHY: Well, I`m going to take John at his word and what he said on the
floor today was that he was voting to proceed to this debate but that he
was not going to support a partisan product that didn`t ultimately respect
the desire of Republicans and Democrats to change the health care system
together.
So, he will have that opportunity, perhaps within the next 24 to 48 hours,
and I know that there are a lot of other Republicans that want to
ultimately have this be a bipartisan product. Why? Because if they move
forward and pass something that hurts people this badly, not only will the
constituents die but they will pay an enormous political price for it.
Now, the second should matter much less than the first, but if we jointly
owned the health care system together, if this bill failed this week and we
actually came together, that would be good for the country and, frankly, it
would be good politically for both parties to end this issue being a
political football.
I hope that`s what John was saying. I hope that actually is dispositive on
the final vote that he casts.
MADDOW: Senator Chris Murphy, member of the Senate Health Committee, keep
us apprised tonight, Senator. I have a feeling it`s going to be a late
night. I know you got a vote coming right up. Thanks for being here with
us.
MURPHY: Thanks.
MADDOW: All right. We have much more to get to this very busy night. As
you heard the senator say there, they are expecting a vote within the next
15 minutes or so. The first bill that they may vote on, the first version
of this thing that they may vote on could be complicated in terms of the
number of votes that they have to get and that they`re likely able to line
up from Republicans. Certainly all of the Democrats have been a unified
front thus far.
The Democrats at one point today took their fight outside of the Senate
chambers and started rallying outside the Capitol on the street trying to
get people to turn out on the street and join them.
Senator Elizabeth Warren was a big part of that and she`s going to join us
live in just a moment.
Stay with us.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
MADDOW: As I just mentioned, we`ve got Senator Elizabeth Warren on deck
tonight. We are right now maneuvering her to near a camera. There are a
lot of moving parts when it comes to talking to senators live tonight
because of these Republican votes to repeal Obamacare, what are expected to
be doomed votes, at least in the first instance tonight. These votes are
unfolding live tonight well into the evening with a little bit of
unpredictability in this hour and we don`t want to interfere with any
senators` ability to vote.
But with all of those caveats, we should have Elizabeth Warren here live
shortly.
Tonight, we should also be seeing Congressman Eric Swalwell, who`s on the
Intelligence Committee. The Intelligence Committee in the House today had
a very interesting day, including hearing from White House senior adviser
and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner.
One of the reasons that I wanted to talk with Congressman Swalwell today
about that testimony, that interview that they did with Jared Kushner is
because of the guy who I have come to think of as the other Nixon, the
other Nixon that`s not President Nixon, but who still comes up whenever you
Google impeach Nixon.
Let me explain. He had seven children and although he came from a
prominent local family and he had a good job, he had a prestigious job,
tons of job security, his salary at his job was not going up even though
all his kids kept growing up and his kids kept getting admitted to college.
He had seven kids, five of them in college. Stretched thin. Even with a
good job.
So, he started asking around. He let it be known that he was looking for
ways to make some extra money. And it turned out, a local businessman, a
wealthy guy, had just the thing for him.
This local wealthy businessman told him, yes, wouldn`t you know it, in
fact, I have an amazing investment opportunity available to you and only
you. It`s so amazing, you don`t have to put up a single dollar of your own
money but you`ll get tens of thousands of dollars in regular royalties
payments. Sounds good?
Yes, right, that sounds great. And within months, the guy with the good
job, father of seven, he was taking in tens and thousands of dollars from
this basically magic investment opportunity that he was offered by a guy in
town. Now, to make this appear even the slightest bit legal, they
retroactively dated some promissory notes to make it look like our guy had
put up some of the money in the first place but he really hadn`t. He
actually paid out nothing and he made $30,000, and then $40,000, and then
$50,000, and then $60,000, and then $70,000, on and on and on.
Financially, it was a dream. I mean, five kids in college, right? That
has to hurt. But he had figured out basically that there was this spigot
of free money that he could tap to ease that financial pain.
And as you might expect, this whole deal was spectacularly illegal, not
least because the guy who took the money, our dad of seven, was a federal
judge. And in case it wasn`t clear to him from the outset, it soon became
clear that there was a real cost associated with this free for nothing
amazing money source that he had started tapping.
In August 1980, a small plane landed at the Hattiesburg Airport in
Hattiesburg, Mississippi. That plane landed late one night after the
airport had closed. It was a small plane. Twin engine Cessna landed at
the Hattiesburg Airport after the airport was shut for the night and all
the lights were off. That`s weird. At least the feds thought it was
weird.
They actually tailed the plane and right after that little airplane landed
at the closed airport, the feds landed right behind them. And it turned
out that little prop plane landing after closing at that darkened municipal
airport was carrying almost a ton of marijuana. And it turns out the co-
manager of the airport, who was in on the whole drug smuggling with
airplanes after hours at the Hattiesburg Airport thing, the co-manager of
the airport who was in on it, that was the son of the wealthy businessman,
the one who had been hooking up that judge with that awesome illegal oil
and gas royalties deal.
And so, you know what happens next. His son gets arrested in this drug
smuggling thing, so the businessman calls up this judge, calls up this
judge whose skids he has been greasing for months now. He calls him up and
says, hey, I need you to do something about this drug smuggling case that
my son is all messed up in.
Now, imagine you are this judge. You`ve got seven kids, five in college.
You`ve got this stream of money coming in now, which you are really getting
used to. You don`t want to lose that.
And the not available to the public awesome investment opportunity that
this guy hooked you up with that`s given you all of this money, that was
clearly illegal. So, naturally, you would not want that getting out.
You`re a federal judge, right? You`re a respected public official.
You add you will of those things up and this judge who was really in no
position to say no to the request, right – I mean, the son`s case
concerning the Cessna full of marijuana at this airport, that case was
actually not in front of this particular judge. But, you know, a federal
judge, the chief judge for the district at the time, that`s the person with
real influence in legal circles, and that area, real sway, particularly
over prosecutors and other lawyers who may end up arguing cases before him.
So, our friend, he puts in a word, and even though it`s not his case and
even though the kid had already pled guilty in the drug smuggling case, the
judge putting in the word for the guy got the case shelved. The kid is
going to be fine.
And there are two things you need to know about that now all these years
later. First, the judge`s name was Walter Nixon. He`s the other Nixon and
that can be very confusing. He`s not at all related to Richard Nixon.
But because he`s Nixon, he`s ungoogleable even all of these years later
because guess what comes up when you type in Nixon, the corruption,
impeachment, yes, what turns up is not Walt. So, that`s one thing to know.
This is the other Nixon, not the one who was president.
But the second thing to know about this is that this Nixon, the judge,
Walt, the one who started this whole saga by looking for a little extra
cash on the side of his salary, he did get impeached and he had to be.
Initially, he was put on trial for the scheme, and he was convicted, and he
got sent to prison, he sentenced to five years in prison. But even after
that, they didn`t let it go.
Even after he got out of serving his prison sentence, they still impeached
him in the U.S. House of Representatives to be sure he`d never again serve
as a judge. The vote was 417-0 in the house. And then they voted in the
Senate to remove him from the bench.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. DON EDWARDS (D), CALIFORNIA: After carefully investigating the facts
and hearing all the evidence, the House voted 417-0 to – in favor of the
three articles of impeachment. Accordingly, you must now grapple with the
same question faced by the House, a man who repeatedly lied as he fit to
hold a high office of a federal judge. I hope you`ll agree that the answer
is obvious.
To preserve the integrity of the judiciary, to maintain public respect for
law and order, Judge Nixon must be removed from the bench.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MADDOW: And the Senate voted to remove him. When Judge Walter Nixon had
taken all of that money, when he got that call asking him to help the guy
out, help out that guy`s son with that drug smuggling case, Judge Nixon
might have really wanted to help. He might have been constitutionally
inclined to do anything he could for that guy who in effect had given him
all of that money and for his family and for anything else he wanted him to
do. He might have been inclined to do it. He might have done it happily.
But you know what? If he wasn`t inclined to help, if it struck him as
wrong for him as a federal judge to weigh in on somebody else`s case, to
use his influence to get the prosecution of this unrelated case quashed
because he knew the guy, I mean, if he really – if that made him feel
oogie and if he knew it was wrong, if he didn`t want to put in the word for
that guy`s son, was he really in a position to say no? Once he had taken
the money? Once he had taken that supposed investment deal that he knew
was too good to be true where he didn`t actually have to put up any of his
own money?
I mean, what was the bigger risk? Somebody exposing him for that dodgy
investment deal he was benefiting from, that bribe, or somebody finding out
that he might have helped quash that case quietly for that guy`s son?
Which is the bigger risk once you`re in that case? Are you really in a
position to say no? Tough call, right?
People have to make tough calls like that are called compromised. People
who hold a public position, a position where they`re expected to act in the
public`s interest, but they`ve doing things that the public at large
doesn`t know about, things that are either illegal or that they don`t want
to explain publicly or both. And as long as somebody else knows what they
did, either by observing the secret bad behavior or by participating in it
with them, that public official is compromised. They`re compromised. You
cannot trust them to do what`s right for the public because of their
ulterior motive and the coercion that can follow it.
And so, that person has to get out of office. Prison is not even enough in
the case of a federal judge, right, in the other Nixon case. The House and
then the Senate moved to get him off of the bench and to remove from the
bench in a way that he could never, ever be in that sort of position of
public trust again. It is dangerous for a compromised person to continue
to be in public office because there is a non-zero chance that they will of
their own accord take action to please whoever it is that`s done them
incriminating favors in the past, and same goes for anybody who just knows
about these incriminating favors.
Even if they`re not enthusiastic about doling out special treatment to the
interests that they owe, or whoever knows what they did, there`s also a
nonzero chance that that public official could be forced, could be coerced,
could be threatened or blackmailed into giving special treatment to whoever
it is who gave him those sweetheart deals, right, under the threat that the
official`s past behavior will be exposed if they don`t do it.
The story of the other Nixon, the other Nixon impeachment, the Judge Walter
Nixon impeachment, is a reminder of the urgency we used to feel as a
country, that Congress used to feel about the prospect that a public
official might be compromised. A public official might be making decisions
not in the public interest, but in order to further some secret arrangement
or out of fear that that secret arrangement would be revealed. When a
public official has a secret like that, it makes them genuinely vulnerable
to coercion or blackmail, and then they are a danger to the United States.
When Walter Nixon was impeached and removed, the vote was 417-0 in the
House and then it was 89-8 in the Senate. This used to be the kind of
thing that we have bipartisan consensus on.
The first national security adviser in this administration was allowed to
resign almost three weeks after the Acting Attorney General Sally Yates
went to the White House with a warning that he was compromised. That
Michael Flynn had been concealing evidence of his multiple contacts with
the Russian government, contacts that the Russians clearly knew about and
they, therefore, had him in a compromised position where he might feel
obliged or potentially coerced by them in his official conduct as national
security adviser.
That is dangerous as to all get out to the United States of America.
Nevertheless, after that warning, the president kept him on board at the
White House for another 18 days following that warning before he finally
resigned.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is being all but chased out of office now by
the president for reasons we`ll discuss later. But his troubles as
attorney general have also included him apparently concealing evidence of
his own multiple contacts with the Russian government.
Senior White House official Jared Kushner interviewed with the Senate
Intelligence Committee staff yesterday and under oath with the House
Intelligence Committee today. For months, Jared Kushner left his multiple
meetings with Russian officials off his security clearance application and
he stood by saying nothing while senior spokespeople for the campaign and
the transition and the administration and senior officials, including the
vice president and president himself asserted publicly multiple times that
there have been no meetings between the Trump campaign and representatives
of the Russian government during the campaign when Jared Kushner knew in
fact that those assertions were incorrect because he`d been in those
meetings.
As of yesterday, Jared Kushner was still newly disclosing Russian meetings
that he had never previously disclosed. And whether or not you care about
why this presidential campaign and this transition took so many more
meetings with Russians than any other American presidential campaign ever
has, while the Russians were mounting a massive attack on our elections to
try to benefit their campaign, whether or not you care about the substance
of those meetings and contacts and communications, presumably there is a
reason they did not disclose those meetings before.
And if Russia at any point since those meetings and contacts and
communications happened, if Russia at any point decided to hold that over
these guys who weren`t publicly admitting to it, right, if Russia decided
at any point to hold that over these guys to influence their conduct as
American officials, then what`s our recourse as a country?
We used to take action to protect ourselves from that as a country. How do
we protect ourselves from that now? Hold that thought.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D), MASSACHUSETTS: We have not yet lost this war.
The Republicans have opened the door to repealing health care for millions
of Americans, to raising the costs for millions more.
We are here to fight that war. We are here to fight back. We will not be
silenced. We will make our voices heard.
We`ve been shut out of this health care debate in the United States Senate
for long enough, so we`re going to take this health care debate and say
where it needs to go. We`re taking this health care debate after the
people.
(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)
(INAUDIBLE) in the streets everywhere in America. Let`s go!
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MADDOW: That was Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts outside the
Capitol today as Senate Democrats, you saw all clustered around her there,
rallied to try to save the Affordable Care Act. Republicans today are
doing their damndest to repeal.
Senator Elizabeth Warren joins us live now from D.C.
Senator, really appreciate your time tonight. I know it`s a very busy
evening.
WARREN: I`m glad to be here, Rachel.
MADDOW: We just spoke a few moments ago with Senator Chris Murphy, your
colleague from Connecticut. He proclaimed himself scared in terms of
what`s happening right now, in terms of the policy consequences of what`s
going on.
From your perspective, what do you think is going to happen tonight and
tomorrow? How optimistic are you that you and your Democratic colleagues
are going to be able to stop this?
WARREN: Look, this is tough. This was a barricade we have put up, never
let this bill come to the floor in the United States Senate. And now,
they`re over that barricade. They are now on the floor, which means they
can do a vote and if they have 50 votes, they can get it passed and they
can get something over to President Trump`s desk to be signed, which means
right now, hanging in the balance for health care for tens of millions of
people in this country and higher cost on insurance for tens of millions
more. That`s what it`s all about.
Look, we don`t have enough Democratic votes in the Senate. You know that.
We picked up two Republican votes. We just got to have one more and the
only chance we`ve got for that is enough people around this country make
their voices heard.
This is truly the moment. Yes, we lost this battle today but we have not
lost this war. If we get out there and we push hard enough, we get enough
Republicans to say, wait, wait, wait. There`s no deal here to be made –
because that`s the question. Can Mitch McConnell make a deal? It`s up to
us to say no deal.
MADDOW: Senator, when you say that you need one more Republican vote,
obviously you had two today to stop it from getting to the floor. That was
Senator Collins and Senator Murkowski. Are there particular Republicans
who you think are wavering, or who are undecided or who may be fishable
(ph) on this issue?
WARREN: Look, I`ll just be blunt. It`s hard to know. I mean, we`ve seen
different one step forward and say, oh, I`m not going to do this, and then
Mitch McConnell offered something and all of a sudden, they are back in the
fold and voting yes to go forward.
I think of this as less about targeting an individual Republican and more
about the whole country speaking up. Wherever you are, speaking out.
Because partly, yes, this is about bringing pressure to bear on Republicans
but this is about who we are as a people.
Are we truly a people who say, hey, we`re willing to vote to knock millions
of people off their nursing home care when they don`t have any funds to pay
for it, a people who would say that we`re going to take special needs kids
and kids with complex medical needs and say, you know, we`re just going to
knockout the care that let`s them be at home, the breathing tubes and the
therapists who come by so those kids can live at home?
That`s not who we are as a people. Yes, this is about health care, it is
more about our values. It`s about the kind of people we are and what we`re
really willing to get out there and fight for.
So, for me, right now, it`s about all of us making our voices heard and
making them heard as loudly as possible in every possible way.
MADDOW: Senator, you represent Massachusetts, which is a blue state.
You`ve got a Republican governor who has been very outspoken, saying that
he doesn`t want the Republicans to do this. He said if they do, this it`s
going to be financially devastating for the state of Massachusetts.
I`d just say, the Democrats don`t have the numbers in terms of elected
senators. I have been a little bit surprised to see them give the back of
the hand to elected Republican governors, like in Massachusetts, like in
Ohio, like in Nevada.
Is that a potential source of alliance or strike from in terms of your side
of this fight?
WARREN: Look, you know, probably you need a political pundit for this one,
Rachel. I get it that there are a lot of people who are thinking about
where the pressure points are, but for me, it`s about the families.
This really is at the end of the day, that`s what this is all about. This
is about the mamas and the daddies who were out there who just ended up
creating a crowd this afternoon after our vote to stand on the steps of the
United States Capitol and to plead, plead for health care coverage for
their children. This really is about families who are trying to put it
together every single day and the cost of health insurance keeps going up,
the cost of prescription drugs keeps going up.
There`s so much that we could be doing right here in the United States
Congress to make health care more affordable for every American. But we
can`t even get the Republicans to talk to us on this.
I really see this as more than about politics. This is really about our
values, about who we are and, frankly, it`s about what it is we`re willing
to fight for.
MADDOW: Senator, do you think that the protests have made a difference
thus far? Do you expect them to continue tomorrow? Do you think that will
be a decisive factor?
WARREN: I think protests have made a huge difference. You know, let`s all
keep in mind that the House Republicans voted to repeal the Affordable Care
Act about 60 plus times, that the Senate Republicans voted to repeal it,
that Donald trump said many times during the campaign on day one that he
would repeal the Affordable Care Act.
And you know what? Day one came and went, and we rolled into weeks and we
rolled into months, and we got a good look at the different proposals that
the Republicans were putting forward. We got a good look at how many
millions of people would lose health care coverage. We got a look at how
this whole bill was designed to be tax breaks for a handful of millionaires
and billionaires and insurance companies.
We got a good look. And people across this country didn`t like it. Not
just Democrats didn`t like it – Democrats didn`t like it, Republicans
didn`t like it, independents didn`t like it.
It`s the fact that people have been out there pushing back is the reason
that right now, health care hasn`t already been repealed. It`s the fact
that people are out there. They are fighting. They`re making their voices
heard.
That`s what`s kept us in this fight, that`s what`s made it possible for
Americans across this country to say, wait a minute, in a democracy, this
Congress is supposed to do what we want. And what people want in this
country is they just want health care coverage. They wanted a reasonable
price for themselves, their families and the rest of America.
MADDOW: Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, I know it is a very,
very busy night, and it`s going to be a long night, Senator. Thank you for
taking time to talk with us. I appreciate it.
WARREN: Thank you.
MADDOW: All right. We`ve got much more ahead here tonight as the Senate
appears to be rolling into a late night of votes, votes that if they
succeed are expected to take away health insurance coverage anywhere from
15 million to 32 million Americans. But, again, details are scarce even if
they are starting to vote.
Much more ahead here tonight, and we`ll be right back.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
MADDOW: Can we put up that live shot of what`s going on in the Senate
right now?
All right. This is a live shot of the Senate. There are basically – we
think what`s going to happen tonight is that Republicans are going to take
three different shots at trying to repeal health care tonight, and they`re
trying to put something up that under the Senate rules, they can pass with
only 50 votes, because remember, there are 52 Republican senators. They
think they might be able to pass one.
One of their versions of repeal if they put it up was in a version that
only requires 50 votes. That would mean they could still lose two
Republican senators and pass it. This – what they`re just doing right
now, they just take in or in the process of taking the first vote of the
night on their first effort to repeal Obamacare. This is not one of those
versions of the repeal that would only require 50 votes. This would
require 60 votes. There`s no way they`re going to get 60 votes on
anything, as far as we can tell.
So, again, this is the first vote tonight. They appear to be well short of
the 50 votes they`d need, but as far as we can tell in terms of their
strategy, we think this will be the first of several votes, maybe three
votes over the course of tonight, maybe into tomorrow in which they`ll take
various different shots at trying to get rid of Obamacare.
Again, a 60-vote threshold for this one so it will not pass, but they are
voting already and all eyes on the Senate with tens of millions of
Americans` health insurance coverage in the balance.
We`ll be right back.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
MADDOW: The president`s attacks on his attorney general, Jeff Sessions,
continued today, starting to feel like Jeff Sessions` resignation as A.G.
may soon be forced by the president. The president appears reluctant to
just fire him for some reason. We`ll have more on the implications on that
in just a second.
Meanwhile, the president`s son-in-law/senior adviser Jared Kushner sat down
with the House intelligence Committee today under oath, which means
technically, we can say he testified today but because it was behind closed
doors, we still don`t know what was said.
Our next guest knows what was said though because he was there. Joining us
now is a member of Judiciary and Intelligence Committees in the House,
Congressman Eric Swalwell of California.
Congressman, thank you so much for being here. I really appreciate your
time tonight.
REP. ERIC SWALWELL (D), CALIFORNIA: Thank you, Rachel, for having me back.
Good evening.
MADDOW: First, I have to ask your reaction to what`s going on tonight on
the other side of Capitol Hill, these votes to potentially repeal the
Affordable Care Act. It looks like Republicans may have figured out a path
to finally do this tonight.
SWALWELL: Well, Rachel, I am encouraged, though, that American people are
being heard, and the reason it only passed by one vote to even proceed is
because the stories behind the Affordable Care Act are finally making their
way to the surface. And whether it`s people who are cancer patients and
are fearful that their preexisting condition will no longer be protected or
people who don`t want it see their premiums go up, they are being heard and
I`m encouraged that it`s not going to make it through.
MADDOW: Congressman, I know that when your committee met with Jared
Kushner today, it was behind closed doors for a reason and I know you can`t
tell us what he said, but you have said since he talked to your committee
that you still want him to testify in an open session, even though he has
already talked to you behind closed doors. Explain why that`s important to
you.
SWALWELL: Rachel, I think it`s very important that he raises his right
hand in front of the American people and faces questions in public. You
know, he doesn`t have any classified information to share about his
meetings with Russian individuals during the campaign. And also, what we
can say though, is, you know, he did issue a public statement about his
interactions with the Russians.
I think that the key question hangs on this – Jared Kushner said that he
did not read the e-mail chain that Don Jr. had where he discussed meeting
with the Russians to take information about Hillary Clinton. The subject
was Russia, Clinton, private and confidential. That didn`t leap off the
page enough for him to read it.
But he did say that October 30th, 2016, just 10 days before the election,
he happened to come across and fully read what sounds like a spam e-mail
asking for money in exchange for Russians not to release information about
Donald Trump`s tax returns. He took that e-mail to the Secret Service. So
that, I think that`s very telling and we`re making progress with that
respect.
MADDOW: One of the things that has troubled me and I find this is true
when I get away from the news for a second and I start thinking about it in
bigger picture way rather than following each little bit is that I am
troubled that there were both so many meetings between members of the Trump
campaign and Trump transition and Russian officials that they did not
disclose at the time or for weeks or for months after, including Mr.
Kushner, not until yesterday, disclosing yet a further meeting than he had
with the Russian official during the campaign.
Do you have any clearer sense this far into the investigation of your
committee why it is that so many of the meetings and contacted were not
disclosed, even after the attention and sort of investigatory heat got red-
hot on the Russian issue?
SWALWELL: Rachel, I believe it is as clear as Don Jr.`s e-mails, that they
were willing to work with the Russians to have help in the campaign. And
every time that they have denied meetings with the Russians only once
confronted with overwhelming evidence either by the press or congressional
investigations have they been forced to acknowledge them.
But what really worries me, Rachel, is where I think the president is
taking this. He went from no Russians to no collusion to now that`s
politics, and essentially, so what? And that`s why I think it`s really now
on Congress, especially in the Senate if there is an attorney general
vacancy to make sure that Congress acts as a co-equal branch of government
and checks this president`s abuses.
MADDOW: Congressman Eric Swalwell of California, from House Intelligence
and Judiciary Committees, sir, thank you tonight. I really appreciate it.
I know it`s a busy time.
SWALWELL: My pleasure.
MADDOW: Thanks.
All right. We`ll be right back. Stay with us.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
MADDOW: That does it for us tonight. We will see you again tomorrow.
I want to tell you, though, that we just are checking in on that vote that
was happening in the United States Senate. It was the Republican`s first
effort tonight to try to repeal the Affordable Care Act. They needed 60
votes. They didn`t get anywhere near it. They got I think 43 votes for
this first effort that they took. So, they didn`t get anywhere close.
That said, they are expecting at least a couple more tries at trying to
repeal the Affordable Care Act by tomorrow. One of those may not have a
60-vote threshold. It may have a 50-vote threshold. And that will be the
best chance they have yet to repeal the Affordable Care Act and to take
away health insurance from anywhere between 15 million and 30 million
Americans.
Now, it`s time for “THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL.”
Good evening, Lawrence.
