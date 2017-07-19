The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 7/19/17 Trump held private meeting with Putin
And thanks to you at home for joining us this hour, on a night when there
is a lot of news breaking. There`s news breaking in Washington. There`s
news breaking outside of Washington that relates to our politics.
And there`s also some serious and sad news breaking tonight. Within the
last hour, we got news from the Mayo Clinic that Arizona Senator John
McCain has a brain tumor.
Now, I`m just going to read to you from a statement put out less than an
hour ago from the Mayo Clinic.
Quote, on Friday, July 14th, so last Friday, Senator John McCain underwent
a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye, at the Mayo
Clinic Hospital in Phoenix. Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a
primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood
clot. Scanning done since the procedure, which was a minimally invasive
craniotomy with an eyebrow incision, scanning then since that procedure
shows that the tissue of concern was completely resected by imaging
criteria.
And I am not a doctor, but in layman`s terms, I think that means they were
satisfied that the tumor was removed.
Quote: The senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options
with his Mayo Clinic care treatment. Treatment options may include a
combination of chemotherapy and radiation. The senator`s doctors say he`s
recovering from his surgery, quote, amazingly well, and his underlying
health is excellent.
Again, that statement coming out from the Mayo Clinic just in the last
hour. Senator McCain`s office also released this statement at the same
time.
Quote, Senator McCain appreciates the outpouring of support he`s received
over the last few days. He`s in good spirits as he continues to recover at
home with his family in Arizona. He`s grateful to the doctors and staff at
Mayo Clinic for their outstanding care. He`s confident any future
treatment will be effective. Further consultations with Senator McCain`s
Mayo Clinic care team will indicate when he will return to the United
States Senate.
So, that is what we have this evening. That`s all of it, from John
McCain`s office and from the doctors who are treating him.
Now, the Mayo Clinic describes glioblastoma as an aggressive type of
cancer. It`s a type of cancer that can be very difficult to treat. But
Mayo Clinic says you can treat it. If you can treat it, then the treatment
can slow its progression. And then again, the Mayo Clinic statement saying
his care may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.
Senator McCain is 80 years old. He has represented Arizona in the Senate
since 1987. And he represented Arizona for several years before that in
the House. He, of course, survived five years as a prisoner of war in
Vietnam, held in absolutely horrific conditions, and subject to torture.
His bouts later in life with a potentially deadly form of skin cancer are
attributed in part to those years he was held in captivity, including time
that he was held outside. So, tonight, there are prayers and thoughts all
across the country for Senator McCain.
Like I said in that crossover with Joy a moment ago, there is, not kidding,
there is a lot going on tonight. It was a big news day anyway. But we
really do have several big breaking news stories that just stacked up over
the last hour and a half. And we`re handling all of those, including those
that seem to be breaking just now.
But with all of that, this news about John McCain, it`s not good. And it`s
an upbeat statement from his family and everybody wishes him all the best.
But at the core, this is sad news and bad news for a senator who is also
undoubtedly, inarguably an American war hero.
So, we`ll let you know if there`s further updates from the senator`s family
or from his doctors.
While we absorb that news, and monitor that news, though, I think we also
have to say that tonight we are probably on resignation watch when it comes
to the attorney general of the United States. Jeff Sessions, Jefferson
Beauregard Jefferson III, he was a low profile backbench Republican senator
from Alabama when he became the first and for a long time the only member
of the U.S. Senate to endorse Donald Trump for president very early on in
the Trump campaign.
Jeff Sessions was not known for passing legislation in the Senate. He was
not known for being particularly close with any other group of senators, or
being any type of senator in particular other than being super
conservative. If he was known for anything, it was for his beyond hard
line position against immigration. Jeff Sessions was the Republican in the
Senate who didn`t just inveigh against illegal immigrants, he`s against
legal immigrants, too.
That hard line Jeff Sessions anti-immigrant stance became a central part of
Donald Trump`s campaign after Sessions and Trump made their alliance. And,
you know, in the end, it seemed like sort of a small detail at the time,
it`s turned out to be really important over time that Trump not only took
on Sessions as an endorsee and a surrogate, Trump also took on Sessions`
staff from his Senate office. And in taking on Sessions` staff, he ended
up taking on a lot of Jeff Sessions` policy positions.
When Donald Trump had policy positions as a candidate, they tended to come
whole cloth out of this policy shop that Jeff Sessions set up for Trump.
So, their relationship, it was more than an endorser/endorsee relationship.
It was a different kind of thing and a more substantive kind of thing.
Donald Trump, what I think of it is that he basically absorbed Jeff
Sessions, to the extent that he became a politician during the campaign.
It was because Jeff Sessions and his whole operation was just absorbed into
Trump Inc.
And then after Donald Trump won the election, Jeff Sessions was the first
announcement he made for his cabinet. It was announced that Jeff Sessions
would be attorney general in the Trump administration. Well, tonight, it
feels like that might not last.
“The New York Times” just published an interview with President Trump in
which he threatens to fire Robert Mueller, the special counsel
investigating him on the Russia investigation. He criticizes Robert
Mueller and says Mueller has conflicts of interest in the Russia
investigation, conflicts that the president says he knows about and hasn`t
yet revealed them, but he will.
He also rips the acting director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe, which might
sound random, but it`s becoming a talking point on the FOX News Channel and
in conservative media in recent days and so maybe we should have seen that
coming. The president in this new interview also casts dispersions on the
deputy attorney general of the United States, who is someone he appointed
to that job. Rod Rosenstein, who is the one now overseeing the Trump-
Russia investigations at the Justice Department because Attorney General
Jeff Sessions is supposedly recused from them.
In the same interview, though, importantly, the president also rips the
attorney general himself, Jeff Sessions, who he has been seen as so close
to, and who really did a huge amount toward making Trump a Republican
candidate, instead of just an iconoclastic, conservative, free-floating,
nonparty affiliated candidate in the primary.
In this new interview tonight, the president criticizes his attorney
general, Jeff Sessions, in such a way that in normal times, we would expect
an official criticize this way by the president to resign before the
evening is over. That said, these are not normal times. So, who knows?
We don`t have a transcript of this interview yet from “The New York Times”
tonight. We just have their write-up of, which is basically their
characterization and a few coats, a few direct quotes from the president.
They did, though, release this one piece of audio.
(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Sessions gets the job.
Right after he gets the job he recuses himself.
NYT REPORTER: Is that a mistake?
TRUMP: Well, Sessions should never have recused himself. And if he was
going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job, and
I would have picked somebody else.
NYT REPORTER: He gave you no heads up at all.
TRUMP: Zero.
So, Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself, which,
frankly, I think is very unfair to the president. How do you take a job
and then recuse yourself. If he would have recused himself before the job,
I would have said, thanks, Jeff, but I can`t – you know, I`m not going to
take you. It`s extremely unfair. And that`s a mild word, to the
president.
So, he recuses himself. I then end up with a second man who`s a deputy.
(END AUDIO CLIP)
MADDOW: So that`s the only audio that we`ve got. And we don`t have yet a
transcript from “The Times.” But just from that audio, first of all, we
know that President Trump speaks about himself as the president in the
third person as if that`s not him.
Second, there`s a very interesting question that he`s pointing at, that
doesn`t at all seem obvious to me, maybe I`m just being dense here. But
when he says it`s unfair to the president, meaning himself, that his
attorney general has recused himself from the Trump-Russia investigation,
why is that unfair? Why is that unfair unless you would want your attorney
general overseeing the Russia investigation in a way that was favorable to
you, right?
I mean, the reason Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia
investigation is because the Russia investigation is about the Trump
campaign, and Jeff Sessions was a big part of the Trump campaign. He
actually recused himself from all investigative matters that might have
anything to do with the campaign, with the Clinton campaign or the Trump
campaign, with anything that happened in the campaign for the presidency in
2016.
Why would that be unfair to the president? For him to take himself out of
an oversight role of investigations into that? Unless Trump believes the
only way to be fair, and to fairly treat the president in that regard is to
oversee those investigations in a way that is favorable to him. So,
there`s that.
Like I said, that`s the only tape that we`ve got and we don`t yet have a
transcript. I will tell you, though, the last thing he said there in the
tape was, so he recuses himself, meaning Jeff Sessions. I then end up with
a second man who is a deputy.
From “The Times`” write-up about this tonight, it seems like the next thing
that the president might have said there about Deputy Attorney General Rod
Rosenstein is this. This is quoting from the text of the piece. Quote,
the president expressed discontent with Deputy Attorney General Rod
Rosenstein, a former federal prosecutor from Baltimore.
When Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation, the
president said he was, get this, irritated to learn where his deputy was
from. Quote, there are very few Republicans in Baltimore, if any.
So, maybe Rod Rosenstein will resign tonight, too. Or maybe Rod Rosenstein
should be on resignation watch as well. I mean, the president is publicly
calling into question his ability to do his job because of his partisan
leanings or lack thereof, which is a public expression of lack of
confidence by the president in the deputy attorney general who in the case
of the Russian investigation is the acting attorney general. Again, that
is the sort of thing that would typically cause a public official to resign
immediately. But again, we don`t know what to expect tonight.
Now, as I also mentioned in this interview tonight, the president casts
some aspersions on the deputy director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe. We don`t
yet have a quote from “The Times” about that, we just have their
characterization of the president criticizing him. So I think we`ll wait
until we get the transcript, or additional audio from “The Times” before we
get into too much detail there, rather than going with a paraphrased set of
criticism.
When it comes to Robert Mueller, though, they are fairly explicit as to
what he says about special counsel Robert Mueller. Quote, Mr. Trump said
Mr. Mueller was running an office rife with conflicts of interest. And
warned – and the president – the president warned investigators against
delving into matters too far afield from Russia.
Quote, Mr. Trump said he never order the justice – excuse me – Mr. Trump
never said he would order the Justice Department to fire Mr. Mueller, nor
would he outline circumstances under which he might do so. But he left
open the possibility as he expressed deep grievance over an investigation
that has taken a political toll in the six months since he took office.
Asked if Mr. Mueller`s investigation would cross a red line, if it expanded
to look at his family`s finances beyond any relationship to Russia, Mr.
Trump said, quote, I would say yes. I think that`s a violation.
Well, as noted last hour, with Joy Reid, when she spoke with reporter David
Cay Johnston, who is the reporter who obtained the only two pages of Donald
Trump`s federal tax returns that have ever been made public, this
reference, would it be a red line if Mueller started looking into finances,
into the Trump family finances, and the president saying, yes, I think that
would be a red line, I think that`s a violation. I don`t know if this is
what “The Times” reporter is referring to when they asked him that
question.
But as soon as this interview posted tonight at “The New York Times,” “The
New York Times” also posted in their business section a big news story
about Deutsche Bank, which is the president`s biggest lender. Deutsche
Bank has an unusual financial relationship to Donald Trump. As David Cay
Johnston and other financial reporters have documented, when other banks,
when almost every other major bank would no longer do business with Donald
Trump and the Trump organization, Deutsche Bank continued to, and he –
they remain his largest lender.
Deutsche Bank is also on the hook to tune of hundreds of millions of
dollars in fines for their role in Russian money laundering schemes in
recent years. But according to “The Times” tonight, banking regulators are
reviewing hundreds of millions of dollars in loans made to Mr. Trump`s
businesses through Deutsche Bank`s private wealth management unit, which
caters to an ultra-rich clientele. “The Times” is citing three people
briefed on the review who were not authorized to speak publicly. The
regulators want to know if the loans might have exposed the rank to
heightened risks.
Separately and this is the key point for us tonight, Deutsche Bank has been
in contact with federal investigators about the Trump accounts. They`re
citing two people briefed on the matter. And the bank is expected to
eventually have to provide information to Robert Mueller, the special
counsel overseeing the federal investigation into the Trump campaign`s ties
to Russia.
So, in two separate stories tonight, “The New York Times” is reporting that
Deutsche Bank is expecting to have to hand over its Trump related records,
its Trump related financial and banking records to Robert Mueller as
special counsel. And, the president is telling “New York Times” reporters
tonight that if Robert Mueller delves too far into his finances, he would
consider that a red line. He would consider that a violation, never saying
explicitly that he would fire Mr. Mueller, but clearly making that threat.
If the president fired the special counsel investigating Russia after he
fired the FBI director who`s investigating Russia, presumably all H-E
double hockey sticks would break loose in Washington, right? Republicans
would start to come loose from their partisan moorings on this issue,
presumably? But who knows? The president is clearly threatening to fire
the special counsel tonight if he looks into the president`s finances.
“The Times” separately reporting tonight that Robert Mueller is looking
into the president`s finances.
With all that said, the immediate question, and the question that may shape
everything that happens next on this subject, is whether or not the
attorney general will now feel that he is forced to quit, now that the
president has expressed more than a lack of confidence in him, now that the
president has expressed regret that he`s in that job.
Again, the president saying on tape tonight that he wishes he would have
chosen someone else to be attorney general. That alone would usually be
enough to cause instant resignation of any cabinet official so described by
the president at whose pleasure they serve. I should tell you, though,
that that`s not all. In the same interview, the president also goes
further when it comes to Jeff Sessions and all but accuses him of lying to
the Senate. About Jeff Sessions` own contacts with Russian officials.
Quoting from “The Times,” Mr. Trump also faulted Mr. Sessions for his
testimony during Senate confirmation hearings. When Sessions said he had
not met with any Russians, even though he met at least twice with
Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
Jeff Sessions, quoting from the president, Quote, Jeff Sessions gave some
bad answers, the president said. He gave some answers that were simple
questions and should have been simple answers, but they weren`t.
Now, Jeff Sessions so far is not commenting in response to this denigration
from the president tonight. The president saying he wished he hadn`t hired
him. And that he thinks he gave, quote, bad answers to the Senate.
Again, this is the kind of thing you would expect to occasion a fairly
quick resignation, like tonight, if you`re going from past experience in
American history. But you know what? Anybody trying to explain this past
year, based on past experience in American history has been shown to be a
chump all year long so far. So, we will see what happens here. But we`re
trying to jug will all these stories as they continue to break over the
course of the evening.
Clearly, this is – this is a big deal in terms of the pressure on the FBI,
the pressure on the deputy attorney general, the pressure on the special
counsel, and most pointedly, the pressure on Trump loyalist, early
supporter, Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
All right. We`re going to take a quick break. We`re going to be back with
the former Department of Justice spokesman under Attorney General Eric
Holder who actually wrote before tonight that something like this might
happen. We`ll be talking with him.
We`ve got Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee
here tonight.
And tonight, we`ve got the former top ethics official from the U.S. federal
government here tonight. His last day on the job was yesterday. He is
here for “The Interview” tonight.
Stay with us.
MADDOW: So, we`re covering this breaking news tonight from “The New York
Times.” The president making extensive comments to “The New York Times”
criticizing in very aggressive terms his own attorney general, Jeff
Sessions, the deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, the special counsel
Robert Mueller, threatening to fire Robert Mueller if Mueller looks at his
family`s finances.
“The New York Times” separately reporting tonight that Deutsche Bank, which
holds millions of dollars in Trump debt, is actually expecting to hand
their financial information on Trump over to Robert Mueller. And Trump
also criticizing the acting director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe.
I want to tell you, just in the last couple of minutes in the commercial
break, “The New York Times” has released more verbatim transcripts from
this discussion. And I want to read you one piece of this that I don`t
totally understand but I want to speak with somebody about it, who worked
at the Justice Department who may be able to explain it to us.
The quote from Trump is this: Nothing was changed other than Richard Nixon
came along. And when Nixon came along, inaudible, was pretty brutal. And
out of courtesy, the FBI started reporting to the Department of Justice.
But there was nothing official, there was nothing from Congress, there was
nothing anything.
But the FBI person really reports directly to the president of the United
States, which is interesting. You know, which is interesting. And I think
we`re going to have a great new FBI director.
The president appearing to suggest in this “New York Times” interview while
threatening the attorney general, and deputy attorney general, the acting
director of the FBI, and the special counsel investigating him, suggesting
that his new FBI director might not report to any of those people and
instead would just report directly to him.
Joining us now is Matthew Miller, former Department of Justice spokesman
under Attorney General Eric Holder.
Mr. Miller, thank you for being with us tonight. I really appreciate you
being here.
MATTHEW MILLER, FORMER DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE SPOKESMAN: Thank you.
MADDOW: So, first, let me just ask your top line reaction to what the
president has said tonight about the entire senior leadership of the
Justice Department, the FBI, and the special counsel`s investigation.
MILLER: You know, I think it`s a stunning attack not just on Jeff Sessions
and Rod Rosenstein, but really on the independence of the Justice
Department. It`s an attack on the rule of law in the United States and
whether the Justice Department conduct investigations independent from
presidential interference. The president`s been very clear that he doesn`t
believe in that, doesn`t think they should.
And I think it`s incumbent upon the attorney general now to make clear to
the president that that`s not the way the system works. And if he doesn`t
withdraw these attacks and if he doesn`t stop trying to undermine the rule
of law, he`ll resign.
MADDOW: This last excerpt from the interview, which has just come out in
the last couple of minutes, which I just read, the president saying that
the FBI essentially shouldn`t report to the Department of Justice, and that
the FBI director should report directly to the president. And then he goes
on immediately thereafter to say, you know, which is interesting. I think
we`re going to have a great new FBI director.
This suggests to me, at least in this written transcript that`s just been
reported by “The New York Times,” that the president is suggesting that the
FBI and the Department of Justice be reorganized so that the FBI becomes an
executive agency under him. Is that what it sounds like to you?
MILLER: It sounds – it`s a really troubling thing to say. I mean, not
surprisingly, he has the facts wrong. He has history wrong. The FBI has
always been a part of the Justice Department since its inception. That
didn`t change after Watergate.
What did change after Watergate because of the way the president was
meddling in the investigations is the Justice Department promulgated new
rules by which the Justice Department would not contact the president about
ongoing investigations, and the president wouldn`t contact the Justice
Department and interfere. And it seemed to be those rules that I suspect
the president is really pushing back against, and really feels constrained
by.
And, you know, it seems – look, he wanted Jim Comey to operate as if he
operated to him. He wanted Jim Comey to be loyal to him, and follow his
whims. When he wasn`t, he fired him. And I think he`s making clear he
wants his next FBI director to do what Jim Comey wouldn`t do.
MADDOW: If the attorney general and deputy attorney general do not respond
to this interview tonight by resigning, which under normal terms would be
the sort of thing that you might expect after the public denigration like
this from the president, if they end up not resigning, and thereby sort of
standing by the president`s comments here, is there anybody else in this
chain of command, is there anybody else in government who could sort of
speak truth to power the way you were describing it, in terms of standing
up for the independence of the Justice Department?
MILLER: You know, Bob Mueller can, Andrew McCabe can. But he`s, of
course, in an acting position.
It`s really incumbent on Sessions and Rosenstein to do that. They have to
remember, they swore an oath not to the president, but to the Constitution.
They`re there to serve the American public, not to serve Donald Trump. And
they`re supposed to protect their institutions from independence.
This is – you know, when he fired Jim Comey, that was a red line that he
crossed. And they failed that test. They were supposed to stand up for
the department`s independence then and push back against the president and
they didn`t do it.
This is another big test for them and it`s another big test for the
institution. Are they going to allow Donald Trump to trample all over the
independence of the investigation, or of the Justice Department, or are
they going to stand up and say this isn`t the way the system works in
America? And if they don`t do it, there`s one left in the executive branch
to do it. It will have to come from Congress.
MADDOW: Matt, I will just ask one last quick question before you go. You
wrote recently, some days ago, that something like this might happen.
Given your prescience that the president has just done this, do you know
what happens next?
MILLER: I think we`re headed for a massive clash. It`s clear Donald Trump
is not going to respect this investigation. I don`t think it`s a
coincidence that he launched this attack after the investigation got close
to his son.
We found out yesterday that Bob Mueller is looking at his son. He`s making
clear now if they look at him personally, if they look at his finances
personally, he`s going to respond. I don`t see how we get past this
without him firing either Mueller or firing other people at the Justice
Department and a massive, massive crisis.
MADDOW: Matthew Miller, former Justice Department spokesman, it`s very
sobering. Thank you for being here tonight. I appreciate it.
MILLER: Thanks.
MADDOW: All right. So, there`s a lot of breaking news tonight. We
learned some important news about the scope of the investigation, including
a focus on the president`s finances involving Deutsche Bank. We have
learned through “The New York Times” that the president is threatening to
fire special counsel Bob Mueller over the investigation taking just that
sort of turn.
We have learned the president is expressing lack of confidence and personal
regret that Attorney General Jeff Sessions holds that job and levying
criticism against the acting director of the FBI, the deputy attorney
general as well. We`ve also got some news about who`s going to be
testifying on these matters in Congress as soon as the next few days. So,
a lot coming up.
Congressman Adam Schiff, top Democrat on Intelligence is going to be here
shortly.
Stay with us.
MADDOW: So, tonight, “The New York Times” has just published an interview
with the president of the United States, in which he has threatened the
special counsel, Robert Mueller, and he has threatened the – he`s
threatened special counsel Robert Mueller, saying he might fire him. He`s
also expressed grave criticism about his attorney general and deputy
attorney general.
But he`s also made another kind of news that is of serious intelligence
concern. When President Trump met with the Russian foreign minister and
the Russian ambassador in the Oval Office, remember that? You`ll remember
that shortly thereafter, we learned that in that meeting, he had, A,
bragged to those Russian officials that he just fired the FBI director to
take the pressure off himself when it came to the Russia investigation, and
B, we learned that he gave those Russian officials code word protected
super-secret information about the fight against ISIS. And how one of our
allies had managed to infiltrate and/or surveil ISIS in a way that nobody
knew about, and he told the Russians.
It was information that was super sensitive, that would – was perceived as
potentially jeopardizing that very important surveillance and/or
infiltration if anybody knew about it. Nobody in the U.S. government was
supposed to tell anybody about it, particularly the Russians. The
president spilled the beans in that meeting.
The reason we found out that he did that is because there was a note taker
in that meeting. And when the president made those remarks to the
Russians, somebody wrote it down and then when those notes were circulated
inside the White House, or among senior administration officials, somebody
was sufficiently alarmed that it became – somebody was sufficiently
alarmed that it became news.
I mean, A, leaked to the press, but B, presumably the fact that the
president had told the Russians that, once it was known, like at the CIA,
and at the NSA, and national security counsel, that could become a point of
action, if a source need to be removed from the battlefield, if somebody
needed to be protected, if the people whose intelligence the president had
just given away needed to be warned about that, that could be set in
motion, a sort of cleanup operation – all because there was a note-taker
there. Otherwise, how would we have known he gave that away.
Well, when the president met one-on-one with Vladimir Putin at the G20, we
were told there was no note-taker at the first official formal conversation
that he had with Vladimir Putin. But we know for sure there was no note
taker there. And there was no U.S. official there at all, not even a
translator, for the president`s second long conversation with Vladimir
Putin, that the White House never acknowledged until it was reported in the
press yesterday.
Well, tonight speaking to “The New York Times,” the president has given a
characterization of his conversation with Vladimir Putin that had never
been previously disclosed by the White House until last night. He tells
“The Times,” quote, it was not a long conversation. It was, you know,
could be 15 minutes, just talked about things. Actually, it was very
interesting. We talked about adoption.
As everybody knows now, when the Russians talk about adoption, what they`re
talking about is sanctions. The Russians retaliated on one – against the
United States for one particular kind of sanctions, by putting in an
adoption ban. So when the Kremlin, or people associated with the Kremlin
bring up adoption policy, they are talking about getting rid of sanctions
on Russia.
Apparently, the president had that conversation face to face with Vladimir
Putin at the G20, and we didn`t know about it until now. We don`t know
anything about the character of the conversation other than what he said
about it. If he gave them anything else that was super top-secret, nobody
else in the U.S. government knows how to clean up after it now.
Joining us now is Congressman Adam Schiff, who is the top Democrat on the
House Intelligence Committee.
Congressman Schiff, thank you for being with us tonight. I know there`s a
lot going on.
REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA), RANKING MEMBER, INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: It`s a
pleasure to be with you, and I`m glad you introduced this segment with that
comment because that really struck me as well, the fact that of all the
things the president says they talked about, he should say adoptions. Of
course, this is what his son said their meeting was about.
MADDOW: Yes.
SCHIFF: And we now know the meeting was about anything but adoptions. It
was about getting dirt on Hillary Clinton. It was about the Magnitsky Act
and adoptions was really the subterfuge.
So, now, are we to believe the president when he says that this meeting
which also wasn`t revealed voluntarily was also about adoptions? Maybe we
all have it wrong about Vladimir Putin, maybe he`s a much more, you know,
thoughtful guy than we give him credit, that he wakes up in the morning
worrying about adoptions and orphans. But it seems a bit hard to believe
that that was really the topic of conversation.
MADDOW: And if the president was discussing sanctions, which is, you know,
as I was just saying sort of what the Russians mean when they do talk about
adoptions, if they did really talk about adoptions, which means they were
talking about sanctions, what`s the danger of him doing that, which he now
admits to, without a U.S. translator, without a U.S. note taker, without
any presumably any U.S. government planning for that conversation, and with
no readout about what actually happens in that one-on-one?
SCHIFF: Well, this would be a bad practice with any president not to have
others present to interpret what Mr. Putin says or to take notes on what
our own president says. It`s all the more risky with this president,
because he does talk off-script, because he doesn`t have the discipline to
carry the message with someone who is quite a skillful negotiator and
counterpart in Putin.
So, we don`t know what the president may have conceded in that
conversation. We don`t know what the president may have revealed about
what he would like to take place. We don`t know what he may have said in
that meeting that contradicts of what was said in the earlier meeting. And
that is obviously deeply concerning in terms of our national security.
We have gained no insights about the meeting with Putin. We in terms of
the national security establishment of the United States. We have gained
very little. I think Putin has gained great insights.
So, it is all the more concerning that it took place the way it did. And
we had to learn about it the way we did.
MADDOW: Congressman, we have learned tonight that your counterpart
committee in the Senate has scheduled testimony next week from Paul
Manafort and from Donald Trump Jr. They`re scheduled to testify next
Wednesday, although as far as I know, they haven`t confirmed that they`re
going to appear. Judiciary Committee, excuse me.
We`re also told that Jared Kushner is going to be doing a behind closed
doors interview with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday of next
week. As for your committee in the House, there has been some scheduled
testimony from a number of different people, Trump adviser JD Gordon, from
former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice, from campaign adviser
for the Trump campaign named Roger Stone, a number of pieces of scheduled
testimony that have been delayed.
Looking from the outside, it sort of feels like things in the Senate are
moving, and things in the House are stalled. As the senior Democrat on
that committee, is it fair to say that your committee is stalled?
SCHIFF: No, not at all. In fact, we have been progressing with the
interviews just about every week. And what we are trying to do is we`re
trying to coordinate with Bob Mueller. We`re trying to coordinate with our
Senate counterparts. We`re also trying to do our investigation in an
orderly way, where the important – the benefit of the investigation is
foremost in the sense that we`re trying to get documents from witnesses
before they come and testify so that we can ask the witnesses about that.
And when we haven`t received the documents in advance, we do sometimes
postpone the witness interviews. We also are trying to take into
consideration the equities that Bob Mueller has. And the order in which he
may want witnesses to come before either his investigation or ours.
So, we`re doing our best to coordinate. I think, logically, an
investigation tends to bring in the less significant witnesses first, the
more significant witnesses later. But there – as you can tell, a lot of
competing equities here, including the equity of the public that has a
great desire to know, a need to know.
And so, you know, I don`t think it`s accurate to say we`re stalled. In
fact, we`re progressing, although we`re less public about what we`re doing
certainly than what the Senate is doing.
MADDOW: If I was to ask you if Paul Manafort has been having conversations
with your committee staff, or indeed members of your committee behind
closed doors, you wouldn`t answer me, would you?
SCHIFF: You know, I can tell you that with respect to Mr. Manafort, Mr.
Kushner, Don Jr., these are all people we`re going to want to come before
our committee. Some of them we`ve already been in touch with their
counsel, some of them we`re working with. You know, I don`t want to go
beyond that. But those conversations are ongoing.
So, it is progressing. And, of course, we`re trying to coordinate as best
we can with the Senate in terms of their timing as well as our own. It`s a
bit of a juggling also with the Senate Judiciary Committee. But I think
all are playing an important role here.
MADDOW: Congressman Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House
Intelligence Committee, thank you for your time tonight, sir. Really
appreciate you being here with us.
SCHIFF: Thank you.
MADDOW: More to come tonight. We`ve got a lot more to come tonight. How
are we going to squeeze it all in?
Stay with us.
MADDOW: So, we have been talking tonight about the really astounding and
consequential interview “The New York Times” that just published with the
president. In this interview tonight, the president calls into question
the tenure of the attorney general of the United States, and the deputy
attorney general of the United States, and the acting FBI director, and the
special counsel who is investigating him on matters related to Russia.
The president`s remarks tonight bring up all sorts of questions about the
independence of parts of the government that by design have some level of
independence so they can function properly and without interference from
the executive branch.
Our next guest is someone who has just left the leadership of a high-
profile independent agency inside the federal government. He says because
he no longer believed that the tools he had for carrying out his mission
worked. He was supposed to safeguard ethics in our federal government, as
a national watch guard. Today is his first day outside of that job.
Joining us now for the interview is Walter Shaub. He finished his work
yesterday as the head of the Office of Government Ethics.
Today, his official first day, official – with his new job which is senior
director of ethics at the Campaign Legal Center.
Mr. Shaub, it`s a real honor to have you here. Thank you for being here.
WALTER SHAUB, FORMER OFFICE OF GOVERNMENT ETHICS DIRECTOR: Thanks for
having me.
MADDOW: I have a lot of things I want to talk to you about. You`re here
on a busy news night. I have to ask you first about the news of the
evening. The president tonight in this interview is raising an ethics
issue about the attorney general. Quoting from the president`s remarks
tonight to “The New York Times,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions should have
never recused himself, meaning from the Trump-Russia investigation.
And if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he
took the job, and I would have picked somebody else.
Do you know why Jeff Sessions recused himself and is the president right in
raising this as an issue of fairness to the president?
SHAUB: So, first of all, thanks for having me here.
MADDOW: Yes.
SHAUB: That`s an absolutely outrageous statement for the president to have
made.
Before I answer that question, I want to make clear, I have no information
about any investigations that are or are not going on or what their scope
are. But the Office of Government Ethics works very closely with agency
ethics officials. We have 70 people at OGE, 4,500 agency ethics officials
we coordinate throughout the entire executive branch.
DOJ has mentioned that Rod Rosenstein was getting advice from an agency
ethics official at DOJ regarding this recusal. I in my office called DOJ
and said, we don`t know what investigations are going on, we don`t need to
know, we don`t want to know, but if there`s any chance that there`s an
investigation going on that he is a member of the class of persons who
could potentially be interviewed in connection with that investigation, who
might be a target of that investigation, he must recuse.
MADDOW: Talking about Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
SHAUB: That`s right.
MADDOW: He must recuse himself.
SHAUB: So, I need to defend Attorney General Sessions here because he did
the right things. We told DOJ if there`s any chance that he`s part of the
class of persons being looked at in this investigation, he must recuse.
And DOJ has an excellent ethics office and they did the right thing and
took proactive measures to be sure he wouldn`t be involved.
This is what we do across the executive branch. This is how we`re the
prevention mechanism.
So when I resign and when I`m telling the world that we`ve got a problem
with our ethics program, OGE is the canary in the coal mine with this
departure from ethical norms, and it starts with a little thing like the
president not divesting his financial interests, which sets a tone from the
top that goes cascading down through the executive branch. And you wind up
in a place where you have a president criticizing a law enforcement
official for doing the right thing and staying out of an investigation in
which he may or may not be a target, but because there`s any potential at
all, they`re going to err on the side of being cautious.
Now, again, I want to be clear. I have no idea what the scope of any
investigation is, and I`m not interfering with any law enforcement activity
because I don`t have information to share. But this is OGE`s role.
We talked to agency ethics officials about establishing prophylactic
measures to prevent conflicts of interest, and it worked in this case.
MADDOW: And when Attorney General Jeff Sessions responded to that advice
and issued a statement saying that he was recusing himself from matters
related to the presidential campaign in 2016, was that the appropriate
scope of recusal according to the advice that OGE gave him?
SHAUB: Well, and there I want to be careful because they`ve never been
quite public about the exact scope of the recusal, and I don`t know the
scope of the investigation. But I do know that he publicly announced that
he recused, and that`s the important thing to do. And apparently, that`s
the thing that`s concerning the president.
But the very idea that you would question a decision to recuse and then in
the same breath I heard today that he was saying, well, Mueller`s
investigation is full of conflicts of interest – you can`t have it both
ways. If conflicts of interest are bad, you recuse, and that`s a good
thing.
MADDOW: When the president made those comments about conflicts of interest
involving special counsel Mueller, he said essentially that his office was
rife with conflicts according to “The New York Times`” characterization.
Then he said that there are conflicts that the president knows about that
he hasn`t publicly disclosed yet, but he`s going to.
Quote – he`s talking about Mueller having applied for the FBI director job
or having been considered, excuse me, for the FBI director job. In the
president`s words, he was up here, and he wanted the job. After he was
named special counsel, I said, what the hell is this all about? Talk about
conflicts. But he was interviewing for the job. There were many other
conflicts that I haven`t said, but I will at some point.
SHAUB: Well, that sounds a lot to me like saying that the last director of
the FBI should be concerned and hope that there are not tapes, which we
later learned there were not tapes. What I can tell you for sure is that
the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have
outstanding ethics officials. They`re career officials who know what
they`re doing. They`ve put their time in. They`re experts, and they take
the time to consult with the Office of Government Ethics. So we know a lot
about the capabilities of those ethics officers, and I can tell you I am
very confident in saying that there are not conflicts of interest going
unaddressed by these ethics offices.
MADDOW: So, you`re saying that in the case of Robert Mueller having been
considered for the FBI job, that is not something that was flagged as a
conflict in terms of him becoming special counsel in.
SHAUB: No and it`s not a conflict of interest.
MADDOW: How about with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein? Again, I
don`t mean for you – I don`t want to ask you to litigate all these things
here.
But the president raises a concern about Deputy Attorney General Rod
Rosenstein, saying that – he doesn`t say it directly, but the implication
of what he`s saying is that if the president is being investigated for
potentially obstructing justice, for firing James Comey in order to take
the pressure off himself in the Russia investigation, Rod Rosenstein having
written a memo to the president about Comey that precipitated in some
tellings – precipitated that firing, that involves him in that process to
such a degree that Rosenstein should himself be recused from anything
involving oversight of the special counsel, as long as the special counsel
is looking at that Comey decision.
How do you view that or do you know if that`s been at all considered?
SHAUB: Now, that does not meet the definition of a conflict of interest in
the executive branch. Nothing that you`ve said is a reason why Rosenstein
should have to recuse from the work of his job.
Now, that said, as a career government official, for many years, I have
grave concerns about the idea that somebody would write a memorandum
designed to look like this is making an out of the blue recommendation to
fire someone when the president turns around and says the decision was
already made.
I cannot imagine what was going through the head of the law enforcement
officer whose responsibility is to display a high level of candor and be
direct. That kind of impression that writing that memorandum creates is
very concerning to me as a career government official. That`s not the way
people behave.
But it is not an ethics violation in the sense that there are any specific
rules saying that if you`ve been involved in taking a decision to fire
someone, you should not be involved in overseeing their replacement.
There`s just nothing in place that would suggest that`s inappropriate.
MADDOW: Do you feel totally confident in your decision to leave office
before you`d have to at the end of your term? You know that President
Trump will appoint your successor.
SHAUB: I don`t know if he will. If he were to nominate somebody, I think
he might have a lot of questions raised during that nomination hearing, the
confirmation hearing about his own conflicts of interest. It will be
interesting to see if he leaves someone acting in that position –
MADDOW: Oh, I see.
SHAUB: – or whether he nominates somebody.
I will say one thing that I think people should be watching out for. Under
the Vacancies Reform Act, there`s a mechanism for identifying the first
assistant who is going to take over when the head of an agency leaves.
That first assistant at OGE was designated months before the election.
That`s Shelley Finlayson, our chief of staff.
In theory, career officials should be interchangeable. They`re honest,
non-partisan and knowledgeable individuals. If the White House reaches
down and plucks somebody else out of the office to put them in the acting
role rather than the person it should default to, everyone should be
asking, why would they do that? What advantage do they think they`re going
to gain? Or do they think they will find an individual that will give them
a better deal than Ms. Finlayson who is tough as nails and as experienced
as they come?
MADDOW: Walter Shaub, who until yesterday was the head of the Office of
Government Ethics, thank you. How soon can you come back? Very soon?
SHAUB: Sure.
MADDOW: Good. Now, senior director of ethics at the Campaign Legal
Center. Thank you for your service.
SHAUB: Thank you.
MADDOW: Congratulations. Thanks.
We`ll be right back.
