The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 7/17/17 NY subpoena’s Manafort Bank Records

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: A big breaking news night.
what Rachel Maddow may have in store for us.
Good evening, Rachel.
RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: You are giving us a calendar alert that could
only exist in the age of digital calendars. You`re telling us to pencil
this in in general for 6:00 p.m. Eastern weeknights, but I can`t give you a
start date.
MELBER: Well –
MADDOW: You want us to write a macro, so at some point it kicks in and
that starts.
MELBER: Just know that is as much as I was allowed to say.
MADDOW: Very good. That`s a very lawyerly approach to it, Ari. Thank
you.
MELBER: Good. Thank you, Rachel.
MADDOW: Well done.
And thanks to you at home for joining us this hour. You know, tonight, I`d
go to say, I had an A block all set and ready to go. We worked on it this
weekend. It was all this breaking news stuff and this happened this
evening and we had all this thing about all this crazy stuff that`s
happening with the legal teams that are trying to defend or represent the
various people involved in the Russia scandal up to and including the
president himself. We`re all ready to go. And then, boom, health care
blows up.
So, this is going to be one of those shows where it`s all moving parts.
But what has just happened on health care tonight is a very big deal. I
think we are still actually going to get to those big stories that we`ve
got tonight on the legal team on the Russia scandal. But this is a bigger
deal.
This is breaking news from our nation`s capital. If you have been
following the health care fight, you will know the magic number has been
two. That is the total number of Republican votes that the Republicans can
afford to lose in the Senate and still kill the Affordable Care Act, to get
rid of Obamacare.
The Senate Republican leader is Mitch McConnell. He has said he is
determined to get the vote on his party`s very, very, very unpopular health
care bill that is expected to cost millions of Americans, potentially tens
of millions of Americans their health insurance. He said he was prepared
to push back the traditional August recess so that he could keep
Republicans in Washington longer, the better to be near them so as to twist
their arms and offer them, you know, stuff that might sweeten the deal.
But he really does need almost every Republican in the Senate to go along
if he`s going to pass this repeal of the Affordable Care Act. He could
afford to lose two Republican senators and no more.
And coming into tonight, those two spots were taken, right? This has been
true for a few days. And we had every reason to believe it would be true
all this week. Coming into tonight, these two Republican senators, Rand
Paul and Susan Collins, they had already said that they would vote no.
Senator Collins of Maine said she wouldn`t vote for the Republican plan
because of its huge cuts to Medicaid. Medicaid provides health insurance
to more Americans than another health insurance provider in the country.
Those huge cuts, she said, would be devastating to Maine, devastating to
the country, she wouldn`t do it.
Senator Rand Paul from Kentucky said he wouldn`t vote for it because
repealing Obamacare was still too much like Obamacare. Whatever.
For whatever reasons, the two of them said they wouldn`t vote it. And so,
we were heading into this week thinking, right, stasis, because we knew
that, you know, the next things that were going to happen in the health
care bill that might effectuate some sort of change in those numbers,
either Collins and Paul changing their mind or additional senators joining
with them and saying no, which would of course end their chances of
repealing Obamacare. We knew some of those things were about to fall into
line. We knew heading into this past weekend that today, Monday, or maybe
tomorrow, Tuesday, the Congressional Budget Office was going to give us a
new score of the Republicans` bill, which tells you not just how much it`s
going to cost but how many millions of Americans it`s going to cost them
their health insurance.
We knew that was going to happen today or tomorrow. We knew from Senator
McConnell`s office that he wanted a vote by Thursday. An impending vote
can be something that really, you know, presses the point, makes people
decide what they`re going to do, often in unpredictable ways as you get
closer to the voting time. So, we knew those triggers were coming.
But then this weekend, Senator John McCain was admitted for emergency
surgery or admitted for, I should say, admitted surgery to repair a blood
clot. We`re told that it was serious surgery. The reaction in political
terms from Republicans was that they wanted to delay their vote until
Senator McCain was recovered and back in Washington. Obviously, everybody
wishes Senator McCain the best. It was a little jarring to see this
political response immediately from his party that the way they were
responding was by holding off this vote but that`s what they said.
Then, we learned that the Congressional Budget Office wouldn`t be putting
out their score today or tomorrow. And we really didn`t have an
explanation as to why that wasn`t going to happen. But all that meant is
the triggers that were going to happen this week were gone, right? They
were – their bill was perched and paused and finally balanced on the edge
of failure, heading into this week.
Would anybody else come out against the bill? Would there be a third
Republican no vote? Would that Congressional Budget Office score be
terrible and cause more Republicans to say no? Would the impending vote on
Thursday be enough to nudge individual senators one way or the other?
That would be – those were supposed to be the triggers. When both of
those triggers fell away and neither of them is going to happen this week,
we assumed that we just have another week of stasis, where they`re right on
the edge of failure. They`ve got two votes and they can`t lose another.
We thought they would be there this week.
But now, tonight, it has fallen apart. We got the first inklings this
evening from Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, suggesting that maybe he
would vote no, that he was offended about the way that Mitch McConnell has
been talking about the Obamacare repeal. I don`t know if that`s what
opened the flood gates. But right after we got that from Ron Johnson, then
a half hour ago, Senator Mike Lee of Utah tweeted, my colleague Jerry Moran
and I will not support the motion to proceed on this bill.
And it was like – I mean, we thought all week long we`d be standing at
two. Now, all of the sudden, the Republicans went from the two no votes
they could barely afford to four no votes and Ron Johnson too, definitely
enough to doom the bill with no votes to spare.
How did that happen? Is this some sort of disturbance in the force for
this evening and they`re going back to a safer position tomorrow and in the
days ahead for this week or did this thing really just completely fall
apart tonight? Millions of people`s health insurance is at stake.
Joining us on the phone is NBC News Capitol Hill producer and reporter
Frank Thorp, who has been following these events closely.
Frank, thanks very much for taking our call. I know you`re right in the
middle of reporting this out.
FRANK THORP, NBC NEWS CAPITOL HILL PRODUCER (via telephone): No, thank
you. Thanks for having me.
MADDOW: So, when I described about the timing there, it was just sort of
me observing this out of Washington in terms of what I expected. Did
anybody – from your perspective on Capitol Hill, in Washington, did people
expect that tonight would be the night we`d get a whole bunch more
Republican senators saying no?
THORP: There wasn`t the expectation that this is going to happen tonight.
I think that there was an expectation that most of these Republican
senators who were on the fence were actually waiting for the CBO score.
And now that had been delayed, we were expecting maybe any of those kind of
announcements to be happening once that came out. But there was also kind
of an expectation that folks who weren`t – they didn`t want to be that one
senator that was the one that doomed the bill.
So, the idea that Senators Lee and Moran came out together and did this
together, it makes it a lot of sense, because it allows them to be able to
do it together. Now, it`s four, not three. Neither one of them is the one
senator that decided to be the nail in the coffin for this current version
of the bill. But, you know, notably, you know, somebody like Jerry Moran,
he came out and said that he wants to basically start this process over.
Also, notably, Jerry Moran was one of the Republican senators to actually
have town halls during the Fourth of July recess. So, this is a situation
where I don`t think there was an expectation that this was going to happen
so early. But I also think that it did – it needed to be at least two
senators to come out to get this number to over the two that would actually
kill the bill.
MADDOW: Frank, that`s a really good point about how Senator Moran has been
approaching this. One of the things – I`ve been trying to keep an eye on
it, and my staff, we`ve been trying to keep an eye on every day what`s
happening in the states, what`s happening in these senators` home district
offices, what`s happening when they`re facing their own constituents about
these things and Kansas is one of those places that you think of as a very
conservative state, a lot of red state voters with the red state mindset.
But nevertheless, there have been tons and tons of protests and
demonstrations and town halls and mock town halls, and a lot of home-state
pressure on a senator like Jerry Moran to vote no on this, in a way that,
you know, I think if you`re just looking at it from a national perspective,
you wouldn`t expect. But that has got to be part of what`s in his mind as
he`s approaching this.
Frank, do you know if Senator Mitch McConnell has a plan around these
traffic cones that have just been put in his way? Is this a temporary
problem, something he might have anticipated or is this really potentially
the end?
THORP: It could be. But I mean, we`re waiting to hear back from
McConnell`s office on what they plan to do. It`s likely that Senate
Republicans will meet. They always meet on Tuesday. They have their lunch
and McConnell always has his press conference where he and leadership, they
speak to the reporters on Capitol Hill and tell them what they`re usually
going to the with next steps. That`s where we`ll end up hearing what they
want to do here.
The thing is, though, is that, you know, if Senators Moran and – Senator
Susan Collins also wanted to basically scrap the entire bill and start over
again, start an entire legislative process, one with hearings and one with
just more time, and there`s a real question about whether or not they have
more time. Whether or not they can do that, even with the two extra weeks
they`ve given themselves during the August recess.
And the other question is, is that between now and lunchtime tomorrow,
whether or not there`s doing to be moderate Republicans who are expecting
to come out against the bill, whether they will start to trickle in as noes
now, now that they know that this bill is – or at least this current
version is not going anywhere.
MADDOW: Fascinating stuff.
NBC Capitol Hill producer Frank Thorp, thank you very much, Frank. I know
you`re in the middle of reporting this out tonight.
You know, that last point that Frank was just making there, for the people
on my staff who have been watching this more closely and for Steve Benen,
who writes at MaddowBlog.com, one of the things that Steve has been
counseling us as we`ve been looking at this just as a staff, is that once
you get past that hurdle, once you get past those two votes that they can
endure and still pass this thing, what we have been expected is that that
would sort of open the flood gates and you would get – in all likelihood,
you will get a whole bunch more senators saying no once more people have
short of broken the ice there.
So, what Frank there was saying about expecting the moderate senators to
sort of all pour out now and all say no, we`re all no votes on this as
well, I will tell you from perspective of my staff and Steve Benen`s
expertise on this, which I trust a lot, that is, I think what a lot of
people are expecting. That said, this year, we have learned to expect the
unexpected. You know, we tend to look at news from Congress as though what
happens there is driven by forces that are purely inside Washington, D.C.
It`s understandable, right? You`re covering stuff in Washington and so you
look around in Washington to see what explains what just happened. I
continue to believe, though, that if you really want to understand why
Republicans are failing again to pass their health bill, right, why
Republicans with Republican control of the House, Republican control of the
Senate and a Republican in the White House who would likely sign anything
labeled health care, why these folks cannot pass the one thing they all
agreed on and campaigned on, which was repealing Obamacare.
Why can`t they do it? I don`t think it can be explained in Washington. I
think in order to understand that, you might also look around at what is
happening right where you live.
For example, take the ninth district in Virginia. It`s represented by this
guy, Congressman Morgan Griffith. He`s a Republican congressman from
Virginia. He voted to repeal Obamacare. His constituents say if the
Republican health care bill becomes law, 62,000 people in his district,
62,000 of his constituents will lose their health insurance.
To help drive that point home, they made him a visual aid. This weekend,
Virginia Congressman Griffith`s constituents spent their Sunday piecing
together 62,000 little strips of paper, stapling them into a giant paper
chain. Remember you used to make those in elementary school? Every link
in their paper chain represents a person in that district who they say
would lose all health insurance under the Republican health care plan to
repeal Obamacare, 62,000.
They pieced out together. They laid it out flat across a football field.
The whole thing clocked in around three miles long. Then, they stuffed all
15,000-plus feet of it into bags, into trash bags, and delivered this chain
to their congressman, to Morgan Griffith.
Grassroots efforts against the Republican bill did not take the weekend
off, this weekend, leading into these dramatic developments in Capitol Hill
tonight. Tucson, Arizona, you know how hot it is in mid July. Tucson,
Arizona, protesters braved just brutal heat outside of Senator John
McCain`s office. Few people even brought umbrellas with them to stay cool.
Over in North Carolina, Congressman Patrick McHenry`s constituents spruced
up his office`s road sign. You see, his office is listed there at the
bottom of the official sign. But now, it`s decorated with tombstones to
remind him about people who could die in his district if they lose all
health insurance because of the Republican bill.
Also, here in sparsely pocketed pocket of California where a good size
group of people turned out to talk to their congressman, Paul Cook. When
they found out Paul Cook`s office was closed, they just stood downstairs
chanting, we`ll be back. We`ll be back.
When the Senate got to work today in Washington, D.C., they would barely
make it through the door. Protests started in the Senate atrium in
Washington, D.C. People chanting their stories about how Obamacare helped
save their lives.
Capitol police gave their first warning to clear the area. Protesters sat
down on the ground. Police started rounding them up, folded up their
banners and made arrests.
Some people did make it upstairs, though. About 15 activists crammed into
Nevada Senator Dean Heller`s office. They wrote him a song to the tune of
“For He`s a Jolly Good Fellow”, expect they changed the word to “you should
vote no on Trumpcare.” The rhymes are a little strange, but I get it.
But Ohio Senator Rob Portman`s office, protesters were slightly less jolly.
They were yelling, your job is on the line, your job is on the line.
Eventually, they were kicked out of that office. They parked themselves on
the floor right outside the senator office`s door. Police made more
arrests there, including this woman in a wheelchair who kept chanting as
she and her friends were put in zip ties.
More than 30 people were arrested at the Capitol today. While all that was
going on, a group of young kids with disabilities also door-stopped a bunch
of senators at their D.C. offices. They call themselves the little
lobbyists. They carry around this big binder full stories about kids who
have stayed alive because of the health insurance they`ve got through
Obamacare. They took that book all over the Capitol today. Nobody from
Senator Heller`s staff was able to meet with the little lobbyists but to
the senator`s office staff`s credit, they did give the kids ice cream,
which is awesome.
After enduring this face-to-face pressure, this kind of intense pressure
from their constituents for weeks and weeks and weeks, both at home, in
their home states and home districts and also at their offices in
Washington, D.C., the flood gates really did open tonight. They had two no
votes before tonight. That`s all they could spare. Now, we`re up to four.
Four members of the Senate who say they`re firmly against the bill. That
means that Mitch McConnell is not going to pass this thing, not unless he
changes two of their minds and doesn`t lose anybody else.
So, what happens now really is anyone`s guess. This is really big news
tonight. But I got to tell you one constant throughout this entire process
from the very start has been how the majority of this country really
strongly does not want the Republicans to do this.
And these protests have been relentless. And they were – they`re still
planned, more are still planned at the capitol and all over the country
throughout this week. But they`ve had a huge victory tonight.
Joining us now is Ezra Levin. He`s a co-founder of the activist group,
Indivisible, which has been helping folks to organize all across the
country, in response to the Trump administration. They have taken point in
as best they can really when it comes to this health care bill.
Mr. Levin, thank you for joining us on short notice tonight. I appreciate
you taking the call.
EZRA LEVIN, CO-FOUNDER, INDIVISIBLE (via telephone): Thanks for calling
me.
MADDOW: So, let me ask just your – you`ve heard my take on why this is
big news tonight and where I think this comes from. As somebody who has
been, really, involved as these Indivisible groups across the country have
mobilized so aggressively on this, are you seeing this tonight as a
victory? Are you cautious in viewing what`s happening here? Do you think
you`ve won?
LEVIN: So, this is absolutely a win. And I think the way you framed it,
Rachel, was absolutely right. That change is coming to Washington. It is
not starting in Washington.
We are, as of Thursday, six months into the Trump presidency. There`s a
unified conservative Republican government, the likes of which we have not
seen in over a decade. And yet, they have yet to pass a single significant
piece of legislation.
That`s not because they don`t have control of the government. They do.
It`s because the people are against the agenda they`re pushing. And it is
amazing to see.
Tonight is, indeed, a big win. Its not a final victory but it is a huge
one win and one that groups across the country have been working towards
and will continue to work towards. And that`s – like you were covering –
really just all across the country. And that`s inspiring to see, is people
standing up on their home turf and making their voices heard.
MADDOW: And, Ezra, that is – well, that has been the core of the idea
behind the Indivisible movement is that wherever you live, you should be
contacting your own representative, your own member of Congress, your own
elected officials because they only really want to hear from their own
constituents. That`s why there have been so many calls across the country
for town halls and any other meeting, any other forum where representatives
have to look their own constituents in the eye.
Given that has been your focus on the Indivisible side of things, what do
you make about the direct action tactics that we`re showing on the screen
here and that we`ve also been focusing? Just people doing sit-ins, people
doing die-ins, people protesting, people getting arrested. How does that
integrate with the kind of work that Indivisible has been doing?
LEVIN: So, I – you know, I have a huge amount of respect for the groups
on the ground that have been carrying these out. They`ve been Indivisible
members. They`ve been National ADAPT and Planned Parenthood and Move On
and UltraViolet and others. This is a direct part of this strategy, which
is shining a light on exactly what Congress is doing.
I think one of the interesting things we`ve seen over the last several
months is Republicans aren`t holding town halls. They`re not actually
facing their constituents or very few of them are. And so, what we`re
seeing in response to that is people saying, look, if you`re not going to
come to me, I`m going to come to you. And they`re going to the district
offices. They`re going to other public events with the senators or
representatives and it`s working.
You know, Senator Moran ought to get a lot of credit because he was one of
a couple of senators, Republican senators who held a town hall over the
July 4th recess. He held it in a very tiny town in Kansas, with population
277; 150 people showed up at that town hall, including Kansas City
Indivisible and others who made the trek out there to talk to their
senator. That works.
Showing up and doing sit-ins works. Staging die-ins to illustrate the
effect that this bill is going to have on their constituents, that works.
It`s about putting pressure on the senators and letting me know, hey, we`re
watching you.
So, I love seeing that.
MADDOW: Ezra Levin, co-founder of Indivisible, thanks for talking to us
tonight, Ezra. I know it`s a big busy night with the breaking news. I
really appreciate it.
LEVIN: Well – thank you. Tomorrow is a big busy day for National Day of
Action. People should keep this pressure on and we`ll kill this bill dead.
MADDOW: Ezra Levin, again, Indivisible, cofounder – again, we are
absorbing this news tonight that the Republican effort to repeal Obamacare
appears to have fallen apart. As you heard Ezra Levin say there, one of
the groups, he`s a cofounder of a group nationwide organizing efforts
that`s really been trying to stop the Republican effort to repeal
Obamacare. You heard him say this is not over, sort of cautiously
optimistic.
But four Republican senators now saying they will vote no. It`s definitely
enough to kill it if those four noes hold. I, for one, was not expecting
this development tonight.
We`re going to be talking with one of the Democratic senators who`s been
leading the fight against the bill on the Democratic side of the bill, to
get his perspective on how final this victory is. And what needs to happen
in the days ahead.
Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut is going to join us live, next. Stay
with us.
MADDOW: The Republicans road to repealing health reform, to repealing the
Affordable Care Act appears to have hit another set of potholes tonight,
this time in the form of Republican senators. Just in the last couple of
hours, we`ve gone from two Republicans against the bill, which is the
maximum number of no votes they can get and still pass this thing, to now
as of tonight four no votes, which means it fails and the Affordable Care
Act stays.
Susan Collins, Rand Paul, Mike Lee, Jerry Moran, they`re all Republican
senators. They all say they`re voting no. That is twice as many no votes
which the Republicans can afford. They can`t pass their bill like this.
That said, I think very few people don`t expect them to quit trying.
Joining us now is Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut. He does
sit on the Senate Health Committee.
Senator, it`s really nice to have you here tonight. Thanks for being here.
SEN. CHRIS MURPHY (D), CONNECTICUT: Yes, thanks for having me.
MADDOW: So, we`re trying to figure out whether this is – I guess, whether
this is a normal pothole or whether this is an axle breaker. How big of a
deal are these defections tonight?
MURPHY: Well, there`s a couple of wheels off of the bus right now, but
this is a bus full of Republicans that are determined to ultimately deliver
it to its destination. You have to look at this effort to repeal the
Affordable Care Act, this kind of a perpetual motion machine. They are not
going to give up on it.
But the statements tonight, paired with those from Susan Collins and Rand
Paul, they feel a little bit different. Susan Collins says it`s time to
sit count and work with Democrats. Jerry Moran`s statement tonight
actually criticizes the behind closed doors process and says it`s time to
start over.
So, you have a feeling that this is now beyond a couple small fixes. And,
listen, I think it proves that reports of democracy`s death were probably
greatly over-exaggerated. The fact of the matter is, it`s hard to reorder
one-fifth of the American health care system with a bill that enjoys a 15
percent approval ratings, no matter how long you have been promising it.
So, I think they are going back to the drawing board at this point, but
they are going back to the drawing board. They`re not giving up.
MADDOW: You know, it`s also hard to remake a fifth of the American economy
with a bill on which you hold no public hearings and that there`s really no
public debate in the Senate about it. I wonder, when you talk about them
going back to the drawing board, do you look at the types of criticism that
have been laid out by the senators who now say they`re no votes. Do you
actually think there`s a chance that Mitch McConnell might go back and
start over and do this in a normal way, where there are hearings, where
there`s a publicly viewable process, where there is an actual debate?
MURPHY: It would be a fairly sizable admission of guilt if he did that and
opened up a process after he swore he didn`t need it. You know, but the
public hearing process is not just for show. It actually is a means to get
real feedback from professionals and experts.
And I think part of the hesitancy of a lot of Republicans, and I put Jerry
Moran in the category to support this bill, are that this still wasn`t just
a moral monstrosity. It was an also an intellectual train wreck. It just
didn`t work. It didn`t accomplish any of the things they set out to do.
So, if they really want a product that improves the health care system, it
may be the only way for them to actually have an open process in which they
solicit feedback of people who know what they`re doing. That being said,
you know, McConnell would have to admit that the way he did this was wrong
and I think that will be a tough thing for him to do. I hope they do that,
but I would expect that they would go back behind closed doors.
MADDOW: Senator, I`ve asked you this before and I think I know that the
answer to it is going to be the same as the answer you gave me before. But
given their current struggle to whip votes, given the fact that they cannot
seem to get this thing passed, at least not yet, with votes from members of
their own party, has there now been any effort by Mitch McConnell, by the
Republican leadership, by any of your colleagues to try to get any
Democratic votes? Have they – have they changed their mind on that or are
they still trying to do it purely with Republicans?
MURPHY: So, what a political gift this would be to Democrats if they
continue to do this in a way that ultimately secured only Republican votes.
I mean, there`s only political upside to Democrats. But we`re actually
sincere, Rachel, in saying that we hope that they come and talk to us.
Now, they`ve got to jettison the tax cuts and gutting of Medicaid, but we
will talk to them about some of their concerns about flexibility if they
will give us some long-term guarantee that these exchanges will be solvent
and strong. And wouldn`t it be great for health care to stop being a
political football that gets tossed from one side to the other every five
or ten years?
I don`t know that Mitch McConnell thinks that we`re sincere, because it`s
such an easy political cudgel for us to use, but we are. The answer is no.
They haven`t reached out to us, but it would be to their political benefit
and to the country`s policy benefit if they actually took us up on the
offer.
MADDOW: Senator Chris Murphy, Democrat of Connecticut, thank you for
helping us through this tonight, sir. Really appreciate it.
MURPHY: Thanks.
MADDOW: All right. We are continuing to follow the breaking news tonight.
The latest effort, the only effort on the table right now to try to repeal
Obamacare, the Republican bill in the Senate as of right now is dead. They
could lose two votes. As of the last hour or two, they are down to four no
votes.
This is a story that started breaking in the states, that started break in
all of those congressional district offices and Senate offices out in the
sticks and all of those places all across the country, but today, it came
home to Washington and this bill right now is dead, at least for now.
Much more ahead tonight. Stay with us.
MADDOW: So, this is the news that we bumped right from the top of the
show, when we got the breaking news about the health care bill dying in
Washington. We`re continuing to keep an eye on that tonight.
But I wanted to let you know as well that the “Wall Street Journal” has
reported this evening that a new subpoena has been issued into the
investigation into former Trump campaign chair, Paul Manafort. This is
Michael Rothfeld at “The Journal” tonight.
The subpoena is from the district attorney`s office in Manhattan. It`s
directed at a small bank in Chicago run by a member of President Trump`s
economic advisory panel. The subpoena is reportedly seeking information on
some gigantic multimillion dollar loans that the tiny bank gave to Paul
Manafort in November, the month of the election, and in January, the month
of the inauguration.
And I say these loans are gigantic in one specific sense, they`re gigantic
loans when you consider the size of the entity that gave those loans.
Apparently, what looked nutty to investigators about these loans is that
the $16 million that this little bank gave to Paul Manafort, that $16
million was almost one quarter of the bank`s equity capital.
And I don`t speak banker either. But what I think that means is that the
bank had “X” amount of money it could loan out in total in the world, and
these loans that they gave to Paul Manafort, those loans, that was them
loaning him one of every four dollars it could loan to anyone in the world,
which means this little bank in Chicago bent over so far backwards to give
Paul Manafort money that the dude`s head pop out between his knees and he
started waving forward, even though he started off going backwards.
One out of every four dollars that they were able to loan, they loaned to
Paul Manafort all at once when the campaign was – we really don`t know
what was going on there. But “The Journal” does raise one interesting
prospect in this new report they just posted tonight. I`m just quoting
from “The Journal”.
Quote, the bank`s loans to Mr. Manafort equaled almost 24 percent of the
bank`s reported $67 million of equity capital. Around the time the loans
were issued, Mr. Calk, the leader of the bank, had expressed interest in
becoming Mr. Trump`s secretary of the army. Oh. He wants to be secretary
of the army and he`s giving these gigantic loans that his bank really
cannot afford to the (INAUDIBLE)
Steve Calk is the head of that little bank in Chicago. He did not become
secretary of the army. Now, was there any connection between him wanting
to be army secretary and giving those seemingly inexplicable giant loans to
Paul Manafort? We have no idea. But “The Journal” is raising those two
points together tonight and they are reporting that the D.A.`s office in
Manhattan has subpoenaed this bank in Chicago for information on those
loans.
And if you feel like this is a story you have heard before, you have not
heard this story before. It`s just that it rhymes with a lot of the other
stories we have heard about Paul Manafort. For example, in mid-June, we
learned that the FBI was looking into Paul Manafort`s real estate deals and
investments in southern California.
In April, we learned that a federal grand jury had subpoenaed Paul
Manafort`s bank records from Citizens Bank in Virginia. In March, NBC`s
Richard Engel reported that the attorney general of the nation of Cyprus
had been asked to hand over information about Paul Manafort`s offshore
banking activities to investigators at the United States Treasury. And
now, there is this breaking news tonight, New York prosecutors from the
Manhattan D.A.`s office subpoenaing this bank in Chicago, run by a Trump
campaign adviser, that shoveled up to $16 million to Paul Manafort and his
wife in November and January and now, apparently, the D.A. wants to know
why.
And that`s all just the law enforcement stuff. We also learned last week
in the “The New York Times,” almost in a passing reference, and their big
story on the Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort
and Jared Kushner and all of those Russians, the parenthetical reference in
that reporting, “The Times” noted that Paul Manafort had discussed that
meeting with congressional investigators. Oh, which means in addition to
him handling all these legal inquiries and subpoenas related into his
financial matters, Paul Manafort has also apparently been discussing things
with congressional investigators. I didn`t know he was talking to them.
There was a period of a couple of months between when Paul Manafort said he
would register as a foreign agent and the time when he finally did. That
meant it was months after a lot of people had seemed he had done it when
Paul Manafort finally filed as a foreign agent and declared that over a
two-year period, excuse me, over a two-year period, he had been paid nearly
$17 million by a political party in Ukraine. Those numbers may be starting
to look a little hinky as well.
Andrew Cramer at “The New York Times” reported this out from Kiev this
weekend. He found that even though Paul Manafort said that he and his firm
were paid nearly $17 million from this political party in Ukraine, he found
that that political party in Ukraine which supposedly paid them they said
they didn`t spend $17 million on anything. They didn`t spend $17 million
in total over that same period, not just on him but on everything that they
spent money on combined.
In 2012, Manafort says this Ukrainian political party paid him just over
$12 million. That same year, this Ukrainian political party said it only
spent $11 million on everything it spent money on. The following year, it
was worse. Manafort said he received $4.5 million from that party but the
political party says it didn`t spend $4 million in total on everything it
spent on that year.
It`s like, you know, showing up and seeing someone taking off in a private
jet and them yelling out the window, yes, my lemonade stand paid for it,
like. I mean, if he didn`t get the $17 million from that political party
and the records say he didn`t, then where did he get the $17 million from?
I don`t know and neither do you.
But you know what? There`s another thing here that really, really, really
does not make sense. And it doesn`t make sense in Washington and that`s
next.
Stay with us.
MADDOW: WilmerHale is a big, famous American law firm. It`s got a great
reputation. It`s got offices all over the country. Lots of big name
lawyers, particularly Washington lawyers associated with the firm. For
example, Robert Mueller.
When Robert Mueller was brought on as ex-FBI director to be special counsel
looking into the Trump-Russia thing, Robert Mueller quit his partnership at
WilmerHale in order to take the special counsel job, and that created a
little bit of an issue for that law firm because no matter how big and how
professionally operated a launch law firm is, it`s awkward and there can be
some ethical and practical issues if your law firm is representing both
sides of the same case.
Even with Robert Mueller quitting WilmerHale, there were concerns about
that related to Jared Kushner in the Russia affair because Jared Kushner`s
lawyer also worked for that same law firm, for WilmerHale. So, Robert
Mueller quit the firm in order to take that job, but you can see how the
firm might worry that one of its ex-partners is leading the special counsel
investigation into Russia and another one of the partners is representing
one of the dudes right in the middle of the Russia scandal.
So, that tension – that worry about the same law firm having that
connection to both sides of the case, that was the explanation that we got
from Jared Kushner`s lawyer at the end of last week as to why she was
dropping out of representing him on Russian matters. Quote, once Bob
Mueller and three of our partners left to the firm to form the special
counsel`s office, we advised Jared Kushner to get independent legal advice
as to whether to continue with us as his counsel.
So, that`s how Jared Kushner lost his main Russia lawyer last week. She
had to drop out because she worked at Bob Mueller`s old law firm. OK.
Well, you know what? Paul Manafort`s Russia law firm works at Bob
Mueller`s auld lawmaker too. He`s also at WilmerHale.
His name is Reginald Brown. He`s very well-regarded lawyer. He works at
the same law firm, which is fine. He`s otherwise a totally normal choice
for somebody to represent Paul Manafort in the Russia investigation that
he`s up to his neck in.
Except why did Jared Kushner lose his Russia lawyer, because he – she was
at WilmerHale, but Paul Manafort gets to keep his Russia lawyer, who is at
WilmerHale? How can there be a conflict or one of them and not for the
other?
And while we`re on the subject, there`s something even weirder going on
with the lawyer hired to represent Donald Trump`s eldest son. One of the
unusual things about this presidency is that the president announced the
formation of his re-election campaign on the day he was inaugurated. That
campaign has just released its first FEC filing.
From those filings, we`ve learned a couple of things that don`t make sense.
First of all, if there`s one thing that you think the members of the Trump
family could afford paying for themselves, it would be their lawyers,
right? It`s kind of a personal thing. I mean, the whole family`s public
persona is about how fabulously wealthy and independent they are.
But Donald Trump Jr. is not paying for his own lawyer in the Russia matter.
His Russia lawyer is being paid for by people all across America who send
campaign donations to Donald Trump. Now, what exactly are those campaign
donations paying for in terms of the president`s eldest son? Why is he
getting a lawyer paid for by the campaign on Russia stuff?
Well, the lawyer himself a week ago today explained to “New York Law
Journal” why he had been hired to represent the president`s eldest son.
Quoting from the “New York Law Journal”, quote, Futerfas said, Trump Jr.
hired an attorney because congressional committee members are interested in
speaking with him. Quote, so you get a lawyer, he said.
That was the explanation. That was Monday, July 10th, that was a week ago
today.
You know what? The first day any member of – the first day that any
member of Congress ever said publicly that they wanted to speak to Donald
Trump Jr. at a congressional committee, it was on the previous day, July
9th, July 9th and July 10th, a bunch of members from the investigating
committees said they wanted to talk to Donald Trump Jr.
We know that they didn`t also reach out to him in private because the
lawyer has said on the record that Donald Trump Jr. has never been
privately contacted by any of the committees. So, him having to appear
before these committees or members of the Congress being interested in
talking to him, that`s the purported explanation for why Donald Jr. is
getting a lawyer being paid for by the campaign, because as of July 9th and
10th, members of the congressional committees were saying that they wanted
him to come testify. That is a fine explanation. That makes total sense.
Except with the SEC filings that came out show that Donald Trump Jr.`s
lawyer was actually hired in June, when no one from any congressional
committee was talking at all about wanting to interview Donald Trump Jr.
So, the explanation they`ve given doesn`t make sense.
Something weird is going on with Paul Manafort`s representation, with Jared
Kushner`s representation and also with Donald Trump Jr.`s representation.
Something doesn`t make sense about the public explanation about all of
those legal teams. And I`m not sure who will ever be expected to tell the
truth about these things. But the on the record explanations so far do not
pass muster.
And this is driving me nuts. We`re going to figure this thing out. I`m
telling you. This should be easy to figure out. We are going to figure
this out.
Watch this space.
MADDOW: It`s called the Magnitsky Act. Magnitsky. It`s U.S. sanctions on
Russia. Magnitsky Act.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JAY SEKULOW, PRESIDENT TRUMP`S ATTORNEY: The discussions involve the
Majinsky (ph) act. What was discussed at the meeting actually ended up
being more about the Majinsky (ph) act. The same lawyer that has the
Russia affiliation was down in Washington, pitching the Majinsky (ph) act
repeal.
The Majinsky (ph) act. The discussion was about the Majinsky (ph) Act.
It`s going to be about the Majinsky (ph) act. Again, the conversation was
on the Majinsky (ph) Act.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MADDOW: There`s no Majinsky (ph) act. There are a lot of hard Russian
words and names in this scandal. Magnitsky is not one of the hard ones.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEKULOW: The Majinsky (ph) act.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MADDOW: No, there is no Majinsky (ph) act.
This is the high-profile lawyer working for the president on his Russia
legal team. He`s the one who was brought on board because he`s supposed to
be the excellent TV communicator.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEKULOW: And now, he`s being investigated by the Department of Justice.
So, he`s being investigated for taking the action that the attorney general
– deputy attorney general recommended him to take.
CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS HOST: First of all, you`ve now said he is being
investigated after saying that you didn`t –
SEKULOW: No.
WALLACE: You just said, sir, that he`s – you just said that he`s being
investigated.
SEKULOW: No. Chris, I said that the – let me be crystal clear so you
completely understand. We have not received, nor are we aware of any
investigation of the president of the United States, period.
WALLACE: Sir, you just said two times that he`s being investigated.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MADDOW: Jay Sekulow is the lawyer who was brought on to the president`s
legal team because of his excellent TV communication skills. Here he was
this weekend.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
INTERVIEWER: Do you accept what we heard from the president`s pick to run
the FBI that what should have happened there if, you know, a situation
where you have representatives of a foreign government offering assistance
in an election, that what should have happened is that the FBI should have
been notified?
SEKULOW: Well, I`ve wondered why the Secret Service, if this was
nefarious, why did the Secret Service allow these people in.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MADDOW: The Secret Service doesn`t comment on stuff like this, but after
that guy went on TV and said that, they had to put out a statement saying,
that`s not how it works.
Donald Trump Jr. was not a protectee of the United States Secret Service in
June 2016. Thus, we would not have screened anyone he was meeting with at
that time.
The duh is silent.
So the president has assembled a small team of lawyers to represent him in
the most serious scandal afflicting any president in modern history. This
guy, Majinsky (ph), Sekulow, he`s one of the president`s lawyers.
Apparently, the president is keeping him.
It has also been reported but not confirmed that the new lawyer that the
president has brought on now to take over the Russia defense will mean the
demotion of his other lawyer who used to be in charge of his Russia
defense. I should tell you the new lawyer who the president is reportedly
bringing on board will apparently be a member of the White House staff,
which means that for him at least, you and I will be paying for his salary.
Other than him, though, it was reported last week that the president might
be trying to make the Republican Party, the Republican National Committee,
pay the expenses associated with his other lawyers. The RNC committee
chair responded by saying in a radio interview over this weekend that she`s
not even sure that would even be legal.
But for all the pieces of this that don`t yet make sense, that we haven`t
yet tracked down and explained. I will tell you one piece of this now is
crystal clear. Now, we know why there was such urgency to start raising
money for the president`s re-election campaign the day he was inaugurated,
because they are paying a lot of their legal fees out of campaign funds for
the president`s family, for who knows how much of the campaign. That is
how they are paying for at least some of their lawyers.
So, when you see somebody in a “Make America Great Again” hat, which you
paid the campaign to get, you know what that hat means? That hat means
billable hours – billable hours being covered by that person in that hat
whether or not they knew it when they bought it.
MADDOW: Tonight, unexpectedly, the Republican effort to kill Obamacare, to
repeal the Affordable Care Act, appears to have died, or at least it is
stalled in the middle of the intersection where it doesn`t seem safe. The
Republicans tonight lost at least two more votes for that bill, which means
they`re down to at least four no votes. They can only afford two no votes
to still get the thing passed.
Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas saying tonight, we must now start fresh with
an open legislative process. And since the statement from Moran, more
senators may now be peeling off. Senator Lindsey Graham saying tonight,
quote, it`s time for a new approach.
That does it for us tonight. We will see you again tomorrow. Our
continuing coverage now on “THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL”.
Good evening, Lawrence.
