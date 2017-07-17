The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 7/17/17 NY subpoena’s Manafort Bank Records

Transcript:

And thanks to you at home for joining us this hour. You know, tonight, I`d

go to say, I had an A block all set and ready to go. We worked on it this

weekend. It was all this breaking news stuff and this happened this

evening and we had all this thing about all this crazy stuff that`s

happening with the legal teams that are trying to defend or represent the

various people involved in the Russia scandal up to and including the

president himself. We`re all ready to go. And then, boom, health care

blows up.

So, this is going to be one of those shows where it`s all moving parts.

But what has just happened on health care tonight is a very big deal. I

think we are still actually going to get to those big stories that we`ve

got tonight on the legal team on the Russia scandal. But this is a bigger

deal.

This is breaking news from our nation`s capital. If you have been

following the health care fight, you will know the magic number has been

two. That is the total number of Republican votes that the Republicans can

afford to lose in the Senate and still kill the Affordable Care Act, to get

rid of Obamacare.

The Senate Republican leader is Mitch McConnell. He has said he is

determined to get the vote on his party`s very, very, very unpopular health

care bill that is expected to cost millions of Americans, potentially tens

of millions of Americans their health insurance. He said he was prepared

to push back the traditional August recess so that he could keep

Republicans in Washington longer, the better to be near them so as to twist

their arms and offer them, you know, stuff that might sweeten the deal.

But he really does need almost every Republican in the Senate to go along

if he`s going to pass this repeal of the Affordable Care Act. He could

afford to lose two Republican senators and no more.

And coming into tonight, those two spots were taken, right? This has been

true for a few days. And we had every reason to believe it would be true

all this week. Coming into tonight, these two Republican senators, Rand

Paul and Susan Collins, they had already said that they would vote no.

Senator Collins of Maine said she wouldn`t vote for the Republican plan

because of its huge cuts to Medicaid. Medicaid provides health insurance

to more Americans than another health insurance provider in the country.

Those huge cuts, she said, would be devastating to Maine, devastating to

the country, she wouldn`t do it.

Senator Rand Paul from Kentucky said he wouldn`t vote for it because

repealing Obamacare was still too much like Obamacare. Whatever.

For whatever reasons, the two of them said they wouldn`t vote it. And so,

we were heading into this week thinking, right, stasis, because we knew

that, you know, the next things that were going to happen in the health

care bill that might effectuate some sort of change in those numbers,

either Collins and Paul changing their mind or additional senators joining

with them and saying no, which would of course end their chances of

repealing Obamacare. We knew some of those things were about to fall into

line. We knew heading into this past weekend that today, Monday, or maybe

tomorrow, Tuesday, the Congressional Budget Office was going to give us a

new score of the Republicans` bill, which tells you not just how much it`s

going to cost but how many millions of Americans it`s going to cost them

their health insurance.

We knew that was going to happen today or tomorrow. We knew from Senator

McConnell`s office that he wanted a vote by Thursday. An impending vote

can be something that really, you know, presses the point, makes people

decide what they`re going to do, often in unpredictable ways as you get

closer to the voting time. So, we knew those triggers were coming.

But then this weekend, Senator John McCain was admitted for emergency

surgery or admitted for, I should say, admitted surgery to repair a blood

clot. We`re told that it was serious surgery. The reaction in political

terms from Republicans was that they wanted to delay their vote until

Senator McCain was recovered and back in Washington. Obviously, everybody

wishes Senator McCain the best. It was a little jarring to see this

political response immediately from his party that the way they were

responding was by holding off this vote but that`s what they said.

Then, we learned that the Congressional Budget Office wouldn`t be putting

out their score today or tomorrow. And we really didn`t have an

explanation as to why that wasn`t going to happen. But all that meant is

the triggers that were going to happen this week were gone, right? They

were – their bill was perched and paused and finally balanced on the edge

of failure, heading into this week.

Would anybody else come out against the bill? Would there be a third

Republican no vote? Would that Congressional Budget Office score be

terrible and cause more Republicans to say no? Would the impending vote on

Thursday be enough to nudge individual senators one way or the other?

That would be – those were supposed to be the triggers. When both of

those triggers fell away and neither of them is going to happen this week,

we assumed that we just have another week of stasis, where they`re right on

the edge of failure. They`ve got two votes and they can`t lose another.

We thought they would be there this week.

But now, tonight, it has fallen apart. We got the first inklings this

evening from Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, suggesting that maybe he

would vote no, that he was offended about the way that Mitch McConnell has

been talking about the Obamacare repeal. I don`t know if that`s what

opened the flood gates. But right after we got that from Ron Johnson, then

a half hour ago, Senator Mike Lee of Utah tweeted, my colleague Jerry Moran

and I will not support the motion to proceed on this bill.

And it was like – I mean, we thought all week long we`d be standing at

two. Now, all of the sudden, the Republicans went from the two no votes

they could barely afford to four no votes and Ron Johnson too, definitely

enough to doom the bill with no votes to spare.

How did that happen? Is this some sort of disturbance in the force for

this evening and they`re going back to a safer position tomorrow and in the

days ahead for this week or did this thing really just completely fall

apart tonight? Millions of people`s health insurance is at stake.

Joining us on the phone is NBC News Capitol Hill producer and reporter

Frank Thorp, who has been following these events closely.

Frank, thanks very much for taking our call. I know you`re right in the

middle of reporting this out.

FRANK THORP, NBC NEWS CAPITOL HILL PRODUCER (via telephone): No, thank

you. Thanks for having me.

MADDOW: So, when I described about the timing there, it was just sort of

me observing this out of Washington in terms of what I expected. Did

anybody – from your perspective on Capitol Hill, in Washington, did people

expect that tonight would be the night we`d get a whole bunch more

Republican senators saying no?

THORP: There wasn`t the expectation that this is going to happen tonight.

I think that there was an expectation that most of these Republican

senators who were on the fence were actually waiting for the CBO score.

And now that had been delayed, we were expecting maybe any of those kind of

announcements to be happening once that came out. But there was also kind

of an expectation that folks who weren`t – they didn`t want to be that one

senator that was the one that doomed the bill.

So, the idea that Senators Lee and Moran came out together and did this

together, it makes it a lot of sense, because it allows them to be able to

do it together. Now, it`s four, not three. Neither one of them is the one

senator that decided to be the nail in the coffin for this current version

of the bill. But, you know, notably, you know, somebody like Jerry Moran,

he came out and said that he wants to basically start this process over.

Also, notably, Jerry Moran was one of the Republican senators to actually

have town halls during the Fourth of July recess. So, this is a situation

where I don`t think there was an expectation that this was going to happen

so early. But I also think that it did – it needed to be at least two

senators to come out to get this number to over the two that would actually

kill the bill.

MADDOW: Frank, that`s a really good point about how Senator Moran has been

approaching this. One of the things – I`ve been trying to keep an eye on

it, and my staff, we`ve been trying to keep an eye on every day what`s

happening in the states, what`s happening in these senators` home district

offices, what`s happening when they`re facing their own constituents about

these things and Kansas is one of those places that you think of as a very

conservative state, a lot of red state voters with the red state mindset.

But nevertheless, there have been tons and tons of protests and

demonstrations and town halls and mock town halls, and a lot of home-state

pressure on a senator like Jerry Moran to vote no on this, in a way that,

you know, I think if you`re just looking at it from a national perspective,

you wouldn`t expect. But that has got to be part of what`s in his mind as

he`s approaching this.

Frank, do you know if Senator Mitch McConnell has a plan around these

traffic cones that have just been put in his way? Is this a temporary

problem, something he might have anticipated or is this really potentially

the end?

THORP: It could be. But I mean, we`re waiting to hear back from

McConnell`s office on what they plan to do. It`s likely that Senate

Republicans will meet. They always meet on Tuesday. They have their lunch

and McConnell always has his press conference where he and leadership, they

speak to the reporters on Capitol Hill and tell them what they`re usually

going to the with next steps. That`s where we`ll end up hearing what they

want to do here.

The thing is, though, is that, you know, if Senators Moran and – Senator

Susan Collins also wanted to basically scrap the entire bill and start over

again, start an entire legislative process, one with hearings and one with

just more time, and there`s a real question about whether or not they have

more time. Whether or not they can do that, even with the two extra weeks

they`ve given themselves during the August recess.

And the other question is, is that between now and lunchtime tomorrow,

whether or not there`s doing to be moderate Republicans who are expecting

to come out against the bill, whether they will start to trickle in as noes

now, now that they know that this bill is – or at least this current

version is not going anywhere.

MADDOW: Fascinating stuff.

NBC Capitol Hill producer Frank Thorp, thank you very much, Frank. I know

you`re in the middle of reporting this out tonight.

You know, that last point that Frank was just making there, for the people

on my staff who have been watching this more closely and for Steve Benen,

who writes at MaddowBlog.com, one of the things that Steve has been

counseling us as we`ve been looking at this just as a staff, is that once

you get past that hurdle, once you get past those two votes that they can

endure and still pass this thing, what we have been expected is that that

would sort of open the flood gates and you would get – in all likelihood,

you will get a whole bunch more senators saying no once more people have

short of broken the ice there.

So, what Frank there was saying about expecting the moderate senators to

sort of all pour out now and all say no, we`re all no votes on this as

well, I will tell you from perspective of my staff and Steve Benen`s

expertise on this, which I trust a lot, that is, I think what a lot of

people are expecting. That said, this year, we have learned to expect the

unexpected. You know, we tend to look at news from Congress as though what

happens there is driven by forces that are purely inside Washington, D.C.

It`s understandable, right? You`re covering stuff in Washington and so you

look around in Washington to see what explains what just happened. I

continue to believe, though, that if you really want to understand why

Republicans are failing again to pass their health bill, right, why

Republicans with Republican control of the House, Republican control of the

Senate and a Republican in the White House who would likely sign anything

labeled health care, why these folks cannot pass the one thing they all

agreed on and campaigned on, which was repealing Obamacare.

Why can`t they do it? I don`t think it can be explained in Washington. I

think in order to understand that, you might also look around at what is

happening right where you live.

For example, take the ninth district in Virginia. It`s represented by this

guy, Congressman Morgan Griffith. He`s a Republican congressman from

Virginia. He voted to repeal Obamacare. His constituents say if the

Republican health care bill becomes law, 62,000 people in his district,

62,000 of his constituents will lose their health insurance.

To help drive that point home, they made him a visual aid. This weekend,

Virginia Congressman Griffith`s constituents spent their Sunday piecing

together 62,000 little strips of paper, stapling them into a giant paper

chain. Remember you used to make those in elementary school? Every link

in their paper chain represents a person in that district who they say

would lose all health insurance under the Republican health care plan to

repeal Obamacare, 62,000.

They pieced out together. They laid it out flat across a football field.

The whole thing clocked in around three miles long. Then, they stuffed all

15,000-plus feet of it into bags, into trash bags, and delivered this chain

to their congressman, to Morgan Griffith.

Grassroots efforts against the Republican bill did not take the weekend

off, this weekend, leading into these dramatic developments in Capitol Hill

tonight. Tucson, Arizona, you know how hot it is in mid July. Tucson,

Arizona, protesters braved just brutal heat outside of Senator John

McCain`s office. Few people even brought umbrellas with them to stay cool.

Over in North Carolina, Congressman Patrick McHenry`s constituents spruced

up his office`s road sign. You see, his office is listed there at the

bottom of the official sign. But now, it`s decorated with tombstones to

remind him about people who could die in his district if they lose all

health insurance because of the Republican bill.

Also, here in sparsely pocketed pocket of California where a good size

group of people turned out to talk to their congressman, Paul Cook. When

they found out Paul Cook`s office was closed, they just stood downstairs

chanting, we`ll be back. We`ll be back.

When the Senate got to work today in Washington, D.C., they would barely

make it through the door. Protests started in the Senate atrium in

Washington, D.C. People chanting their stories about how Obamacare helped

save their lives.

Capitol police gave their first warning to clear the area. Protesters sat

down on the ground. Police started rounding them up, folded up their

banners and made arrests.

Some people did make it upstairs, though. About 15 activists crammed into

Nevada Senator Dean Heller`s office. They wrote him a song to the tune of

“For He`s a Jolly Good Fellow”, expect they changed the word to “you should

vote no on Trumpcare.” The rhymes are a little strange, but I get it.

But Ohio Senator Rob Portman`s office, protesters were slightly less jolly.

They were yelling, your job is on the line, your job is on the line.

Eventually, they were kicked out of that office. They parked themselves on

the floor right outside the senator office`s door. Police made more

arrests there, including this woman in a wheelchair who kept chanting as

she and her friends were put in zip ties.

More than 30 people were arrested at the Capitol today. While all that was

going on, a group of young kids with disabilities also door-stopped a bunch

of senators at their D.C. offices. They call themselves the little

lobbyists. They carry around this big binder full stories about kids who

have stayed alive because of the health insurance they`ve got through

Obamacare. They took that book all over the Capitol today. Nobody from

Senator Heller`s staff was able to meet with the little lobbyists but to

the senator`s office staff`s credit, they did give the kids ice cream,

which is awesome.

After enduring this face-to-face pressure, this kind of intense pressure

from their constituents for weeks and weeks and weeks, both at home, in

their home states and home districts and also at their offices in

Washington, D.C., the flood gates really did open tonight. They had two no

votes before tonight. That`s all they could spare. Now, we`re up to four.

Four members of the Senate who say they`re firmly against the bill. That

means that Mitch McConnell is not going to pass this thing, not unless he

changes two of their minds and doesn`t lose anybody else.

So, what happens now really is anyone`s guess. This is really big news

tonight. But I got to tell you one constant throughout this entire process

from the very start has been how the majority of this country really

strongly does not want the Republicans to do this.

And these protests have been relentless. And they were – they`re still

planned, more are still planned at the capitol and all over the country

throughout this week. But they`ve had a huge victory tonight.

Joining us now is Ezra Levin. He`s a co-founder of the activist group,

Indivisible, which has been helping folks to organize all across the

country, in response to the Trump administration. They have taken point in

as best they can really when it comes to this health care bill.

Mr. Levin, thank you for joining us on short notice tonight. I appreciate

you taking the call.

EZRA LEVIN, CO-FOUNDER, INDIVISIBLE (via telephone): Thanks for calling

me.

MADDOW: So, let me ask just your – you`ve heard my take on why this is

big news tonight and where I think this comes from. As somebody who has

been, really, involved as these Indivisible groups across the country have

mobilized so aggressively on this, are you seeing this tonight as a

victory? Are you cautious in viewing what`s happening here? Do you think

you`ve won?

LEVIN: So, this is absolutely a win. And I think the way you framed it,

Rachel, was absolutely right. That change is coming to Washington. It is

not starting in Washington.

We are, as of Thursday, six months into the Trump presidency. There`s a

unified conservative Republican government, the likes of which we have not

seen in over a decade. And yet, they have yet to pass a single significant

piece of legislation.

That`s not because they don`t have control of the government. They do.

It`s because the people are against the agenda they`re pushing. And it is

amazing to see.

Tonight is, indeed, a big win. Its not a final victory but it is a huge

one win and one that groups across the country have been working towards

and will continue to work towards. And that`s – like you were covering –

really just all across the country. And that`s inspiring to see, is people

standing up on their home turf and making their voices heard.

MADDOW: And, Ezra, that is – well, that has been the core of the idea

behind the Indivisible movement is that wherever you live, you should be

contacting your own representative, your own member of Congress, your own

elected officials because they only really want to hear from their own

constituents. That`s why there have been so many calls across the country

for town halls and any other meeting, any other forum where representatives

have to look their own constituents in the eye.

Given that has been your focus on the Indivisible side of things, what do

you make about the direct action tactics that we`re showing on the screen

here and that we`ve also been focusing? Just people doing sit-ins, people

doing die-ins, people protesting, people getting arrested. How does that

integrate with the kind of work that Indivisible has been doing?

LEVIN: So, I – you know, I have a huge amount of respect for the groups

on the ground that have been carrying these out. They`ve been Indivisible

members. They`ve been National ADAPT and Planned Parenthood and Move On

and UltraViolet and others. This is a direct part of this strategy, which

is shining a light on exactly what Congress is doing.

I think one of the interesting things we`ve seen over the last several

months is Republicans aren`t holding town halls. They`re not actually

facing their constituents or very few of them are. And so, what we`re

seeing in response to that is people saying, look, if you`re not going to

come to me, I`m going to come to you. And they`re going to the district

offices. They`re going to other public events with the senators or

representatives and it`s working.

You know, Senator Moran ought to get a lot of credit because he was one of

a couple of senators, Republican senators who held a town hall over the

July 4th recess. He held it in a very tiny town in Kansas, with population

277; 150 people showed up at that town hall, including Kansas City

Indivisible and others who made the trek out there to talk to their

senator. That works.

Showing up and doing sit-ins works. Staging die-ins to illustrate the

effect that this bill is going to have on their constituents, that works.

It`s about putting pressure on the senators and letting me know, hey, we`re

watching you.

So, I love seeing that.

MADDOW: Ezra Levin, co-founder of Indivisible, thanks for talking to us

tonight, Ezra. I know it`s a big busy night with the breaking news. I

really appreciate it.

LEVIN: Well – thank you. Tomorrow is a big busy day for National Day of

Action. People should keep this pressure on and we`ll kill this bill dead.

MADDOW: Ezra Levin, again, Indivisible, cofounder – again, we are

absorbing this news tonight that the Republican effort to repeal Obamacare

appears to have fallen apart. As you heard Ezra Levin say there, one of

the groups, he`s a cofounder of a group nationwide organizing efforts

that`s really been trying to stop the Republican effort to repeal

Obamacare. You heard him say this is not over, sort of cautiously

optimistic.

But four Republican senators now saying they will vote no. It`s definitely

enough to kill it if those four noes hold. I, for one, was not expecting

this development tonight.

We`re going to be talking with one of the Democratic senators who`s been

leading the fight against the bill on the Democratic side of the bill, to

get his perspective on how final this victory is. And what needs to happen

in the days ahead.

Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut is going to join us live, next. Stay

with us.

MADDOW: The Republicans road to repealing health reform, to repealing the

Affordable Care Act appears to have hit another set of potholes tonight,

this time in the form of Republican senators. Just in the last couple of

hours, we`ve gone from two Republicans against the bill, which is the

maximum number of no votes they can get and still pass this thing, to now

as of tonight four no votes, which means it fails and the Affordable Care

Act stays.

Susan Collins, Rand Paul, Mike Lee, Jerry Moran, they`re all Republican

senators. They all say they`re voting no. That is twice as many no votes

which the Republicans can afford. They can`t pass their bill like this.

That said, I think very few people don`t expect them to quit trying.

Joining us now is Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut. He does

sit on the Senate Health Committee.

Senator, it`s really nice to have you here tonight. Thanks for being here.

SEN. CHRIS MURPHY (D), CONNECTICUT: Yes, thanks for having me.

MADDOW: So, we`re trying to figure out whether this is – I guess, whether

this is a normal pothole or whether this is an axle breaker. How big of a

deal are these defections tonight?

MURPHY: Well, there`s a couple of wheels off of the bus right now, but

this is a bus full of Republicans that are determined to ultimately deliver

it to its destination. You have to look at this effort to repeal the

Affordable Care Act, this kind of a perpetual motion machine. They are not

going to give up on it.

But the statements tonight, paired with those from Susan Collins and Rand

Paul, they feel a little bit different. Susan Collins says it`s time to

sit count and work with Democrats. Jerry Moran`s statement tonight

actually criticizes the behind closed doors process and says it`s time to

start over.

So, you have a feeling that this is now beyond a couple small fixes. And,

listen, I think it proves that reports of democracy`s death were probably

greatly over-exaggerated. The fact of the matter is, it`s hard to reorder

one-fifth of the American health care system with a bill that enjoys a 15

percent approval ratings, no matter how long you have been promising it.

So, I think they are going back to the drawing board at this point, but

they are going back to the drawing board. They`re not giving up.

MADDOW: You know, it`s also hard to remake a fifth of the American economy

with a bill on which you hold no public hearings and that there`s really no

public debate in the Senate about it. I wonder, when you talk about them

going back to the drawing board, do you look at the types of criticism that

have been laid out by the senators who now say they`re no votes. Do you

actually think there`s a chance that Mitch McConnell might go back and

start over and do this in a normal way, where there are hearings, where

there`s a publicly viewable process, where there is an actual debate?

MURPHY: It would be a fairly sizable admission of guilt if he did that and

opened up a process after he swore he didn`t need it. You know, but the

public hearing process is not just for show. It actually is a means to get

real feedback from professionals and experts.

And I think part of the hesitancy of a lot of Republicans, and I put Jerry

Moran in the category to support this bill, are that this still wasn`t just

a moral monstrosity. It was an also an intellectual train wreck. It just

didn`t work. It didn`t accomplish any of the things they set out to do.

So, if they really want a product that improves the health care system, it

may be the only way for them to actually have an open process in which they

solicit feedback of people who know what they`re doing. That being said,

you know, McConnell would have to admit that the way he did this was wrong

and I think that will be a tough thing for him to do. I hope they do that,

but I would expect that they would go back behind closed doors.

MADDOW: Senator, I`ve asked you this before and I think I know that the

answer to it is going to be the same as the answer you gave me before. But

given their current struggle to whip votes, given the fact that they cannot

seem to get this thing passed, at least not yet, with votes from members of

their own party, has there now been any effort by Mitch McConnell, by the

Republican leadership, by any of your colleagues to try to get any

Democratic votes? Have they – have they changed their mind on that or are

they still trying to do it purely with Republicans?

MURPHY: So, what a political gift this would be to Democrats if they

continue to do this in a way that ultimately secured only Republican votes.

I mean, there`s only political upside to Democrats. But we`re actually

sincere, Rachel, in saying that we hope that they come and talk to us.

Now, they`ve got to jettison the tax cuts and gutting of Medicaid, but we

will talk to them about some of their concerns about flexibility if they

will give us some long-term guarantee that these exchanges will be solvent

and strong. And wouldn`t it be great for health care to stop being a

political football that gets tossed from one side to the other every five

or ten years?

I don`t know that Mitch McConnell thinks that we`re sincere, because it`s

such an easy political cudgel for us to use, but we are. The answer is no.

They haven`t reached out to us, but it would be to their political benefit

and to the country`s policy benefit if they actually took us up on the

offer.

MADDOW: Senator Chris Murphy, Democrat of Connecticut, thank you for

helping us through this tonight, sir. Really appreciate it.

MURPHY: Thanks.

MADDOW: All right. We are continuing to follow the breaking news tonight.

The latest effort, the only effort on the table right now to try to repeal

Obamacare, the Republican bill in the Senate as of right now is dead. They

could lose two votes. As of the last hour or two, they are down to four no

votes.

This is a story that started breaking in the states, that started break in

all of those congressional district offices and Senate offices out in the

sticks and all of those places all across the country, but today, it came

home to Washington and this bill right now is dead, at least for now.

Much more ahead tonight. Stay with us.

MADDOW: So, this is the news that we bumped right from the top of the

show, when we got the breaking news about the health care bill dying in

Washington. We`re continuing to keep an eye on that tonight.

But I wanted to let you know as well that the “Wall Street Journal” has

reported this evening that a new subpoena has been issued into the

investigation into former Trump campaign chair, Paul Manafort. This is

Michael Rothfeld at “The Journal” tonight.

The subpoena is from the district attorney`s office in Manhattan. It`s

directed at a small bank in Chicago run by a member of President Trump`s

economic advisory panel. The subpoena is reportedly seeking information on

some gigantic multimillion dollar loans that the tiny bank gave to Paul

Manafort in November, the month of the election, and in January, the month

of the inauguration.

And I say these loans are gigantic in one specific sense, they`re gigantic

loans when you consider the size of the entity that gave those loans.

Apparently, what looked nutty to investigators about these loans is that

the $16 million that this little bank gave to Paul Manafort, that $16

million was almost one quarter of the bank`s equity capital.

And I don`t speak banker either. But what I think that means is that the

bank had “X” amount of money it could loan out in total in the world, and

these loans that they gave to Paul Manafort, those loans, that was them

loaning him one of every four dollars it could loan to anyone in the world,

which means this little bank in Chicago bent over so far backwards to give

Paul Manafort money that the dude`s head pop out between his knees and he

started waving forward, even though he started off going backwards.

One out of every four dollars that they were able to loan, they loaned to

Paul Manafort all at once when the campaign was – we really don`t know

what was going on there. But “The Journal” does raise one interesting

prospect in this new report they just posted tonight. I`m just quoting

from “The Journal”.

Quote, the bank`s loans to Mr. Manafort equaled almost 24 percent of the

bank`s reported $67 million of equity capital. Around the time the loans

were issued, Mr. Calk, the leader of the bank, had expressed interest in

becoming Mr. Trump`s secretary of the army. Oh. He wants to be secretary

of the army and he`s giving these gigantic loans that his bank really

cannot afford to the (INAUDIBLE)

Steve Calk is the head of that little bank in Chicago. He did not become

secretary of the army. Now, was there any connection between him wanting

to be army secretary and giving those seemingly inexplicable giant loans to

Paul Manafort? We have no idea. But “The Journal” is raising those two

points together tonight and they are reporting that the D.A.`s office in

Manhattan has subpoenaed this bank in Chicago for information on those

loans.

And if you feel like this is a story you have heard before, you have not

heard this story before. It`s just that it rhymes with a lot of the other

stories we have heard about Paul Manafort. For example, in mid-June, we

learned that the FBI was looking into Paul Manafort`s real estate deals and

investments in southern California.

In April, we learned that a federal grand jury had subpoenaed Paul

Manafort`s bank records from Citizens Bank in Virginia. In March, NBC`s

Richard Engel reported that the attorney general of the nation of Cyprus

had been asked to hand over information about Paul Manafort`s offshore

banking activities to investigators at the United States Treasury. And

now, there is this breaking news tonight, New York prosecutors from the

Manhattan D.A.`s office subpoenaing this bank in Chicago, run by a Trump

campaign adviser, that shoveled up to $16 million to Paul Manafort and his

wife in November and January and now, apparently, the D.A. wants to know

why.

And that`s all just the law enforcement stuff. We also learned last week

in the “The New York Times,” almost in a passing reference, and their big

story on the Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort

and Jared Kushner and all of those Russians, the parenthetical reference in

that reporting, “The Times” noted that Paul Manafort had discussed that

meeting with congressional investigators. Oh, which means in addition to

him handling all these legal inquiries and subpoenas related into his

financial matters, Paul Manafort has also apparently been discussing things

with congressional investigators. I didn`t know he was talking to them.

There was a period of a couple of months between when Paul Manafort said he

would register as a foreign agent and the time when he finally did. That

meant it was months after a lot of people had seemed he had done it when

Paul Manafort finally filed as a foreign agent and declared that over a

two-year period, excuse me, over a two-year period, he had been paid nearly

$17 million by a political party in Ukraine. Those numbers may be starting

to look a little hinky as well.

Andrew Cramer at “The New York Times” reported this out from Kiev this

weekend. He found that even though Paul Manafort said that he and his firm

were paid nearly $17 million from this political party in Ukraine, he found

that that political party in Ukraine which supposedly paid them they said

they didn`t spend $17 million on anything. They didn`t spend $17 million

in total over that same period, not just on him but on everything that they

spent money on combined.

In 2012, Manafort says this Ukrainian political party paid him just over

$12 million. That same year, this Ukrainian political party said it only

spent $11 million on everything it spent money on. The following year, it

was worse. Manafort said he received $4.5 million from that party but the

political party says it didn`t spend $4 million in total on everything it

spent on that year.

It`s like, you know, showing up and seeing someone taking off in a private

jet and them yelling out the window, yes, my lemonade stand paid for it,

like. I mean, if he didn`t get the $17 million from that political party

and the records say he didn`t, then where did he get the $17 million from?

I don`t know and neither do you.

But you know what? There`s another thing here that really, really, really

does not make sense. And it doesn`t make sense in Washington and that`s

next.

Stay with us.

MADDOW: WilmerHale is a big, famous American law firm. It`s got a great

reputation. It`s got offices all over the country. Lots of big name

lawyers, particularly Washington lawyers associated with the firm. For

example, Robert Mueller.

When Robert Mueller was brought on as ex-FBI director to be special counsel

looking into the Trump-Russia thing, Robert Mueller quit his partnership at

WilmerHale in order to take the special counsel job, and that created a

little bit of an issue for that law firm because no matter how big and how

professionally operated a launch law firm is, it`s awkward and there can be

some ethical and practical issues if your law firm is representing both

sides of the same case.

Even with Robert Mueller quitting WilmerHale, there were concerns about

that related to Jared Kushner in the Russia affair because Jared Kushner`s

lawyer also worked for that same law firm, for WilmerHale. So, Robert

Mueller quit the firm in order to take that job, but you can see how the

firm might worry that one of its ex-partners is leading the special counsel

investigation into Russia and another one of the partners is representing

one of the dudes right in the middle of the Russia scandal.

So, that tension – that worry about the same law firm having that

connection to both sides of the case, that was the explanation that we got

from Jared Kushner`s lawyer at the end of last week as to why she was

dropping out of representing him on Russian matters. Quote, once Bob

Mueller and three of our partners left to the firm to form the special

counsel`s office, we advised Jared Kushner to get independent legal advice

as to whether to continue with us as his counsel.

So, that`s how Jared Kushner lost his main Russia lawyer last week. She

had to drop out because she worked at Bob Mueller`s old law firm. OK.

Well, you know what? Paul Manafort`s Russia law firm works at Bob

Mueller`s auld lawmaker too. He`s also at WilmerHale.

His name is Reginald Brown. He`s very well-regarded lawyer. He works at

the same law firm, which is fine. He`s otherwise a totally normal choice

for somebody to represent Paul Manafort in the Russia investigation that

he`s up to his neck in.

Except why did Jared Kushner lose his Russia lawyer, because he – she was

at WilmerHale, but Paul Manafort gets to keep his Russia lawyer, who is at

WilmerHale? How can there be a conflict or one of them and not for the

other?

And while we`re on the subject, there`s something even weirder going on

with the lawyer hired to represent Donald Trump`s eldest son. One of the

unusual things about this presidency is that the president announced the

formation of his re-election campaign on the day he was inaugurated. That

campaign has just released its first FEC filing.

From those filings, we`ve learned a couple of things that don`t make sense.

First of all, if there`s one thing that you think the members of the Trump

family could afford paying for themselves, it would be their lawyers,

right? It`s kind of a personal thing. I mean, the whole family`s public

persona is about how fabulously wealthy and independent they are.

But Donald Trump Jr. is not paying for his own lawyer in the Russia matter.

His Russia lawyer is being paid for by people all across America who send

campaign donations to Donald Trump. Now, what exactly are those campaign

donations paying for in terms of the president`s eldest son? Why is he

getting a lawyer paid for by the campaign on Russia stuff?

Well, the lawyer himself a week ago today explained to “New York Law

Journal” why he had been hired to represent the president`s eldest son.

Quoting from the “New York Law Journal”, quote, Futerfas said, Trump Jr.

hired an attorney because congressional committee members are interested in

speaking with him. Quote, so you get a lawyer, he said.

That was the explanation. That was Monday, July 10th, that was a week ago

today.

You know what? The first day any member of – the first day that any

member of Congress ever said publicly that they wanted to speak to Donald

Trump Jr. at a congressional committee, it was on the previous day, July

9th, July 9th and July 10th, a bunch of members from the investigating

committees said they wanted to talk to Donald Trump Jr.

We know that they didn`t also reach out to him in private because the

lawyer has said on the record that Donald Trump Jr. has never been

privately contacted by any of the committees. So, him having to appear

before these committees or members of the Congress being interested in

talking to him, that`s the purported explanation for why Donald Jr. is

getting a lawyer being paid for by the campaign, because as of July 9th and

10th, members of the congressional committees were saying that they wanted

him to come testify. That is a fine explanation. That makes total sense.

Except with the SEC filings that came out show that Donald Trump Jr.`s

lawyer was actually hired in June, when no one from any congressional

committee was talking at all about wanting to interview Donald Trump Jr.

So, the explanation they`ve given doesn`t make sense.

Something weird is going on with Paul Manafort`s representation, with Jared

Kushner`s representation and also with Donald Trump Jr.`s representation.

Something doesn`t make sense about the public explanation about all of

those legal teams. And I`m not sure who will ever be expected to tell the

truth about these things. But the on the record explanations so far do not

pass muster.

And this is driving me nuts. We`re going to figure this thing out. I`m

telling you. This should be easy to figure out. We are going to figure

this out.

Watch this space.

MADDOW: It`s called the Magnitsky Act. Magnitsky. It`s U.S. sanctions on

Russia. Magnitsky Act.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAY SEKULOW, PRESIDENT TRUMP`S ATTORNEY: The discussions involve the

Majinsky (ph) act. What was discussed at the meeting actually ended up

being more about the Majinsky (ph) act. The same lawyer that has the

Russia affiliation was down in Washington, pitching the Majinsky (ph) act

repeal.

The Majinsky (ph) act. The discussion was about the Majinsky (ph) Act.

It`s going to be about the Majinsky (ph) act. Again, the conversation was

on the Majinsky (ph) Act.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: There`s no Majinsky (ph) act. There are a lot of hard Russian

words and names in this scandal. Magnitsky is not one of the hard ones.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEKULOW: The Majinsky (ph) act.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: No, there is no Majinsky (ph) act.

This is the high-profile lawyer working for the president on his Russia

legal team. He`s the one who was brought on board because he`s supposed to

be the excellent TV communicator.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEKULOW: And now, he`s being investigated by the Department of Justice.

So, he`s being investigated for taking the action that the attorney general

– deputy attorney general recommended him to take.

CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS HOST: First of all, you`ve now said he is being

investigated after saying that you didn`t –

SEKULOW: No.

WALLACE: You just said, sir, that he`s – you just said that he`s being

investigated.

SEKULOW: No. Chris, I said that the – let me be crystal clear so you

completely understand. We have not received, nor are we aware of any

investigation of the president of the United States, period.

WALLACE: Sir, you just said two times that he`s being investigated.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: Jay Sekulow is the lawyer who was brought on to the president`s

legal team because of his excellent TV communication skills. Here he was

this weekend.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

INTERVIEWER: Do you accept what we heard from the president`s pick to run

the FBI that what should have happened there if, you know, a situation

where you have representatives of a foreign government offering assistance

in an election, that what should have happened is that the FBI should have

been notified?

SEKULOW: Well, I`ve wondered why the Secret Service, if this was

nefarious, why did the Secret Service allow these people in.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: The Secret Service doesn`t comment on stuff like this, but after

that guy went on TV and said that, they had to put out a statement saying,

that`s not how it works.

Donald Trump Jr. was not a protectee of the United States Secret Service in

June 2016. Thus, we would not have screened anyone he was meeting with at

that time.

The duh is silent.

So the president has assembled a small team of lawyers to represent him in

the most serious scandal afflicting any president in modern history. This

guy, Majinsky (ph), Sekulow, he`s one of the president`s lawyers.

Apparently, the president is keeping him.

It has also been reported but not confirmed that the new lawyer that the

president has brought on now to take over the Russia defense will mean the

demotion of his other lawyer who used to be in charge of his Russia

defense. I should tell you the new lawyer who the president is reportedly

bringing on board will apparently be a member of the White House staff,

which means that for him at least, you and I will be paying for his salary.

Other than him, though, it was reported last week that the president might

be trying to make the Republican Party, the Republican National Committee,

pay the expenses associated with his other lawyers. The RNC committee

chair responded by saying in a radio interview over this weekend that she`s

not even sure that would even be legal.

But for all the pieces of this that don`t yet make sense, that we haven`t

yet tracked down and explained. I will tell you one piece of this now is

crystal clear. Now, we know why there was such urgency to start raising

money for the president`s re-election campaign the day he was inaugurated,

because they are paying a lot of their legal fees out of campaign funds for

the president`s family, for who knows how much of the campaign. That is

how they are paying for at least some of their lawyers.

So, when you see somebody in a “Make America Great Again” hat, which you

paid the campaign to get, you know what that hat means? That hat means

billable hours – billable hours being covered by that person in that hat

whether or not they knew it when they bought it.

MADDOW: Tonight, unexpectedly, the Republican effort to kill Obamacare, to

repeal the Affordable Care Act, appears to have died, or at least it is

stalled in the middle of the intersection where it doesn`t seem safe. The

Republicans tonight lost at least two more votes for that bill, which means

they`re down to at least four no votes. They can only afford two no votes

to still get the thing passed.

Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas saying tonight, we must now start fresh with

an open legislative process. And since the statement from Moran, more

senators may now be peeling off. Senator Lindsey Graham saying tonight,

quote, it`s time for a new approach.

That does it for us tonight. We will see you again tomorrow. Our

continuing coverage now on “THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL”.

Good evening, Lawrence.

