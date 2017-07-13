The Rachel Maddow Show 7/13/17 Anti-GOP Health Care Bill Protests

Transcript:

Show: THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW

Date: July 13, 2017

Guest: Michael Carpenter, Walter Dellinger

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST, ALL IN: Do you think ultimately that this –

there`s a sort of question about do people care about this?

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST, A.M. JOY: Yes.

HAYES: And I think it`s a fair question because I do think when you think

about the politics of it, it`s a separate question of should it be

substantively pursued, right? But there is a degree that I can imagine it

feels remote to a lot of voters, though.

REID: I`ve talked to Trump voters who dismiss it. The reality is if

you`re a Republican base voter right now, you`re so cloistered in only the

media that you trust.

HAYES: That`s right, yes.

REID: If the media you trust doesn`t tell you what`s important, then it

isn`t important to you, because they are telling you ignore it.

HAYES: Joy Reid, Lawrence Wright, Lawrence, thanks for making time. I`m a

huge fan.

LAWRENCE WRIGHT, AUTHOR: My pleasure.

HAYES: All right. That is “ALL IN” for this evening.

THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW starts right now. Good evening, Rachel.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Chris. Thank you, my friend.

HAYES: You bet.

MADDOW: Much appreciate it.

I know it is a Thursday night in mid-July and that means by political

science logic, there is not supposed to be a lot going on on a night like

this. But there`s a lot going on, including a few stories we`re keeping an

eye on as developing stories even into the late evening tonight.

Former President Jimmy Carter, God bless him, he`s about to turn 93 years

old. But look at him. He nevertheless has been spending the week doing

construction, building affordable housing along with his wife Rosalynn with

the group Habitat for Humanity. And today, he was out on a hot July day in

Winnipeg building houses.

He got dehydrated in the heat while working. He ended up being

hospitalized tonight. His wife Rosalynn is with him.

The Carters put out a statement saying that the former President Carter is

OK. The statement also says, quote: He encourages everyone to stay

hydrated and keep building.

God bless him. Former President Jimmy Carter, age 92, he is in the

hospital tonight. Everybody in the whole country, of course, wishing him

well. We are keeping an eye out tonight for any updates that we may get on

his condition over the course of the hour.

We`re also keeping an eye out tonight for developments on the Republican

health care bill. This is the Republican plan to repeal Obamacare. It`s

unpopular for a number of reasons, not least because it is expected to

cause millions of American to lose their health insurance. And in

particular, it will take a huge whack out of Medicaid, which is the single

biggest health provider in the whole country. It`s even bigger than

Medicare.

On Capitol Hill, Republicans introduced their latest version of the kill

Obamacare bill. It already has two definite no votes against it from

Republican Senators Rand Paul and Susan Collins. If one more Republican

senator says no to it, it is toast. So, even though it`s past close of

business in Washington, basically every hour from now until they vote on it

people are going to be watching to see if any other Republican senator, any

third Republican senator comes out and says no.

So, that news could come at any time. We are watching that tonight as

well.

And we`ve got news about the character of the campaign against what the

Republicans are trying to do here. You will definitely want to see that a

little later on this hour.

We`re also learning tonight of some surprise news that is basically

personal in nature. In most cases, it would be considered not even just

personal but private information. But in this case, it has become national

news because of its link to a big important news story that was recently

published in “The Wall Street Journal.”

Two weeks ago today, “The Wall Street Journal” published this story,

documenting for the first time an admitted instance of an American citizen

contacting Russian government hackers during the campaign, or at least

trying to contact Russian government hackers to basically try to

participate in the Russian government attack on our election. That story

from “The Wall Street Journal” focused on this man, Peter Smith. An

elderly 81-year-old long time Republican activist who admitted that he

headed up this effort to contact Russian government hackers because he was

seeking damaging information he thought he could get from them about

Hillary Clinton.

Peter Smith talked openly about this project that he ran to try to

accomplish this during the campaign. He talked about it to “Wall Street

Journal” reporter Shane Harris in an interview that took place in May. And

one of the striking details in that “Wall Street Journal” story when it was

published two weeks ago was that Peter Smith had died not long after

sitting down and doing that interview with Shane Harris.

Well, now, tonight, “The Chicago Tribune” reports that Peter smith`s death

was a suicide. Now, again this is something that would normally be

considered an entirely private matter, only of concern to his family.

Because of Peter Smith`s interesting and unique involvement in the

presidential campaign though and the subsequent focus after the story came

out as to who in the Trump campaign might have been working with him on

this project with the Russians, because of all of that, the news of his

apparent suicide at age 81, it`s not just his family`s information, it is

now national news.

And we actually have one new piece of information to contribute to what is

known about that story. That`s going to be coming up later on in the show

tonight as well.

So as I said, there`s a lot going on right now. We`ve got our eyes on a

lot of developing stories late into the night tonight.

But I want to start tonight with Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen. At

the end of May, Michael Cohen confirmed that he had been asked by House and

Senate investigators who are looking into the Trump-Russia affair, he was

asked if he would testify and hand over documents in conjunction with their

investigation. And Michael Cohen said no.

He said he would not cooperate with the House and Senate committees

investigating the Trump-Russia matter. He would not testify. He would not

hand over documents.

He was then subpoenaed. So, not just asked but issued with a subpoena to

testify. And after he got the subpoena, he said, OK, he will.

Before Michael Cohen was a central figure in the Trump-Russia

investigation, though, he was a long standing Trump organization executive.

He has been Donald Trump`s sometimes personal lawyer. And when Donald

Trump first considered running for president this time around, when he

first started kicking that around in 2015, Michael Cohen was basically his

top, his only political adviser for the early days of his campaign.

And in some combination of all of those roles, Trump Organization

executive, personal lawyer to Donald Trump, political adviser to Donald

Trump who might run for president, in some combination of all of those

roles, in the summer of 2015, so not that past summer but the summer

before, Michael Cohen decided to give a comment to a reporter who was

writing a story on Donald Trump for “The Daily Beast”. And that story

concerned allegations against Donald Trump that had been made once upon a

time in a sworn deposition by one of his ex-wives.

Now, Michael Cohen spoke to the reporters writing that story. He defended

Trump from those charges, but then it got weird. Michael Cohen told “The

Daily Beast” reporter that if that story ran, quote: I`m going to mess your

life up for as long as you`re on this freaking planet. You`re going to

have judgments against you, so much money. You`ll never know how to get

out from underneath it.

Quote: rest assured, you will suffer the consequences. So, you do whatever

you want. You want to ruin your life at age 20? You do that, I`ll be

happy to serve it right up to you.

Quote: I will make sure that you and I meet one day while we`re in the

court house and I will take you for every penny that you still don`t have

and I will come after your “Daily Beast” and everybody else that you

possibly know.

Quote: So, I`m warning you, tread very f-ing, although he didn`t say f-ing,

tread very f-ing lightly because what I`m going to do to you is going to be

f-ing disgusting. You understand me?

Signed, Michael Cohen. Trump Organization lawyer. Trump`s personal lawyer

for many years.

The man who managed Trump`s early political maneuvering to run for

president in 2016, Michael Cohen coming to a congressional committee near

you. He is due to testify September 5th before the House Intelligence

Committee investigating the Trump-Russia matter.

Hopefully, they`ve got a bleep button in that committee if it`s going to be

on C-Span.

As president, Donald Trump has had to hire some new lawyers, not just for

the legal jobs in the administration. He`s also had to hire new lawyers

for the job of representing him in the Russia investigations. I think we

probably should have known from the Michael Cohen experience what Trump

like to look for in a personal lawyer.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You`re going to want to watch this next piece of

video that we`re going to show you. Raj Rajaratnam is free on $100 million

bail after being convicted on all 14 counts of conspiracy and fraud in his

insider trading trial. He is said to be sentenced on July 29th.

Prosecutors had asked Rajaratnam to be remanded into custody saying he was

a flight risk but the judge granted bail, although Rajaratnam will remain

under house arrest with electronic monitoring of his whereabouts. His

attorney, John Dowd, has promised to appeal those convictions.

This is the video that I was talking about. CNBC caught up with Mr. Dowd

just a short time ago.

REPORTER: Do you have a comment for CNBC though?

JOHN DOWD, ATTORENY: Get the (EXPLETIVE DELETED) out of here. That`s what

I got for CNBC.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: That`s what I got for CNB – that gentleman, John Dowd, is one of

the lawyers who President Trump has brought on in a personal capacity to

represent him in a Trump-Russia investigations in Washington. That was

CNBC`s coverage from after Dowd`s client, a hedge fund billionaire,

received the longest prison sentence ever handed down by any court in the

United States for an insider trader investigation. That`s what his client

got, now that hedge fund guy`s lawyer is on Trump`s Russia team.

But the captain of the team is a different lawyer, a lawyer named Marc

Kasowitz who president Trump brought to Washington to lead his personal

representation on all things Russia. Marc Kasowitz is a little like

Michael Cohen in that he`s represented Trump for years in all sorts of

different legal matters. He represented him in the Trump University fraud

fiasco, where Trump ended up paying out $25 million. He represented Trump

in an effort to keep secret the proceedings of one of the Trump divorces.

He was the one who wrote to “The New York Times” threatening to sue “The

Times” for publishing interviews with women who said they had been sexually

assaulted or sexually harassed by Mr. Trump.

You might remember, Trump threatened to sue every one of those women as

well as “The New York Times.” He never actually did sue any of the women

or “The New York Times”, but the threat to sue the sometimes came from Marc

Kasowitz. So, Marc Kasowitz is a long time Trump lawyer, but now he`s been

shipped down to Washington to become the lead lawyer for the president in

the most serious national security foreign influence scandal to ever hit

this presidency or any other American presidency.

And last night at almost exactly this time on this show, I mentioned that

we might be seeing signs of some problems brewing, a little shakiness at

the top of the president`s legal defense team. First was this reporting

from “The New York Times” that Marc Kasowitz is considering resigning as

Trump`s lawyer in the Russia matter. Today, Marc Kasowitz put out a

statement saying that “The New York Times” reporting was not true. But

still, for what it`s worth, that reporting it exists.

And there was this remarkable piece just published at “ProPublica” by

Justin Elliott and Jesse Eisinger. It`s sourced to more than two dozen

current and form her employees of Marc Kasowitz`s firms as well as friends

and acquaintances of Marc Kasowitz. “ProPublica” reporting in detail on

one strange fact about this lawyer, Marc Kasowitz who is leading the

defense of the president in this highly sensitive national security foreign

influence scandal.

And that one strange thing to know about the president`s lawyer is that

despite this case that he`s working on and the sensitivity of it and what

it`s about, the president`s lawyer in this case does not have a security

clearance. He doesn`t himself have a security clearance and he says he

doesn`t intend to get one, which means, among other things, that if there

is any classified information that is involved in either the case against

his client or the defense, he is going to try to mount for his client, he

can`t even look at that information. He can`t even have it described to

him.

If his client or somebody else relevant to the investigation ends up being

asked to testify in a classified session somewhere, Marc Kasowitz can`t

even go into that room. “ProPublica” quotes Bob Bennett who is a very

famous Washington lawyer. He was personal lawyer to President Bill Clinton

during the Clinton presidency. He says, quote, no question in any mind in

order to represent President Trump in this matter, you would have to get a

very high level of clearance because of the allegations involving Russia.

But Marc Kasowitz doesn`t have one.

And the rest of the remarkable piece at “ProPublica” is about the possible

reasons why Marc Kasowitz might not be able to get a security clearance if

he wanted to. And this, again for the second time tonight, gets into

personal stuff about drinking and rehab and what sounds like kind of a

tremendous bar fight. It`s lurid stuff and it is, as I mentioned, sourced

up the wazoo.

And this kind of stuff would be mostly personal in nature and none of our

business if it wasn`t for the fact that Marc Kasowitz is now the

president`s lawyer. And this stuff described by “ProPublica”, it may

affect his ability to get a security clearance, which really may affect his

ability to provide effective representation to the president in this very

serious scandal. Now, I talked about that briefly last night`s show at

around this time, and then something new happened. I`m going to recount

this.

We`re going back to reporter Justin Elliott at “ProPublica”. Quote: Marc

Kasowitz, President Trump`s personal attorney on the Russia case,

threatened a stranger in a string of profanity-lade emails last night. The

exchange began after the man saw our story featured last night on THE

RACHEL MADDOW SHOW on MSNBC.

The exchange of e-mails Wednesday began at 9:28 p.m. Eastern when the man

sent the following message to Marc Kasowitz` firm account, meaning his e-

mail account at his law firm. The text of the message says: Marc, you

don`t know me, I don`t know you, but I believe it is in your interest and

in a long term interest of your firm for you to resign from your position

advising the president regarding pending federal legal matters. No good

can come from this and in fact your name may turn out to be a disparaging

historical footnote to the presidency of Donald J. Trump.

So, that was sent at 9:28 p.m. Eastern Time. Five minute later, Marc

Kasowitz responded. It was a short response: F you.

These guys don`t know each other. I think this is adorable. He used an

asterisk for the u. We did not add that. This is the original. He did

that.

Then 15 minutes later, the other guy doesn`t respond to that, but 15

minutes later, Marc Kasowitz is apparently still stewing and he sends this,

quote, and you don`t know me but I will know you. How dare you send me an

e-mail like that? I`m on you now. You are f-ing with me now. This time

he spelled it out. Let`s see who you are. Watch your back – word that

rhymes with ditch that starts with b.

So, then at this point, the guy who initially started this exchange, then

he respond six minutes later and you`ll notice, he does not match the

escalated tone that Mr. Kasowitz has thrown at him. He responds, thank you

for your kind reply. Thank you for your kind reply. I may be in touch as

appropriate.

Then two minutes later, the president`s lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, continues to

go nuts. Quote, call me if you want a conversation. I will have it with

you. You are such a piece of – call me. Don`t be afraid you piece of.

Stand up. If you don`t call me, you`re just afraid. Call me.

No response from the other guy to this e-mail. But Marc Kasowitz is not

done. That did not help him blow of any steam. He`s not done. Also, he`s

apparently not busy. Five minutes later, dude is still erupting.

I`m Jewish. We think he`s responding here to a Jewish sounding last name

from the person who was emailing him maybe? I`m Jewish. I presume you are

too. Stop being afraid. Call me or give me your number and I will call

you.

I already know where you live. I`m on you. You might as well call me.

You will see me. I promise. Bro. Bro?

So, that`s the president`s lead lawyer on the Russia investigation. The

guy he was threatening there, he says he has now forwarded this exchange to

the FBI. But for what it`s worth, again, I am not a lawyer, but the I know

where you live and you will see me, that is not awesome for the president`s

lawyer in terms of whether or not this might legally be interpreted as a

legit and criminal threat.

Now, Marc Kasowitz, the president`s lawyer, has since published an apology.

I should mention, it`s not technically from him. It`s from a spokesman

from him which is a hard way to apologize, especially because we know he

doesn`t work nights.

But he says, the spokesman says, quote, Mr. Kasowitz, who is tied up with

client matters says he intends to apologize to the writer of the e-mail

referenced in today`s story. While no excuse, the e-mail came at the end

of a very long time that at 10:00 p.m. was not yet over. The person

sending the e-mail is entitled to his opinion and I should not have

responded in that inappropriate matter, Mr. Kasowitz said.

Quote, I intend to send him an e-mail stating just that. This is one of

those times when on wishes one could reverse the clock but, of course, I

can`t.

OK. So, on the hand, this is hilarious. I mean, how do you find people

like this, let alone a whole stable of them, right? This is like you went

shopping for all of your lawyers at the before section of the anger

management commercial, right?

But like – but on the other hand, the president, any president, really

does need good real representation. And I say that as a matter of me being

an American citizen and wanting what`s best for the country. I mean, even

if you`re not a Trump supporter and you are hoping that the investigations

into the Trump administration and the Trump campaign, even if you`re hoping

those administrations are damning and he gets turf out of office because of

them, frankly, especially if you`re hoping for that kind of outcome, it is

my opinion I think that you should be hoping for him to have competent

representation along the way.

We have an adversarial system of justice in this country for a very good

reason. At the end of the day, however serious this scandal is, it has to

be resolved in a way that the country broadly feels confident in –

confident that it was handled properly, that the investigation was

unimpeded and un-intimidated and unbiased and thorough. And for it to be

settled in a way that it is truly settled, we`re all really going to need

confidence that the president was well-represented. That he got good legal

advice through this process, that his side of the argument, whatever you

think of it was, was hard fought and well fought by experts who are good at

what they do.

Whether or not he wins in the end, you want to know that the investigation

was fair and his representation was fierce and professional.

And that`s why these worries about these guys being his lawyers I think

ought to be a bipartisan above the fray kind of thing. I mean, Marc

Kasowitz really did put out his first statement as Trump`s Russia lawyer

misspelling the word president in the first line. His first action as

President Trump`s Russian lawyer was to announce that he was going to file

professional complaints against FBI Director James Comey, then he never

did. Just never did it. Just blew it off.

Michael Isikoff just reported that Yahoo! News just a few minutes actually,

within just the last hour, that Marc Kasowitz apparently received the

Donald Trump Jr. e-mails about the meeting with the Russian lawyer in Trump

Tower, he apparently received those e-mail three weeks ago, which if true

raises some real questions about why the White House so spectacularly

mishandled the management of information around that meeting and the

disclosure of the e-mails themselves.

The president`s lawyers are his own choice. But it is also unfortunately a

choice that is going to matter to all of us as a country as we plow through

this scandal to its end and hopefully come to some closure as a country

when it is over.

And I have just one last point on this. The top Trump lawyer who is not

working for the president but is the top law enforcement official in the

Trump administration, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, he today finally

released, because a court ordered him to, he finally released the portion

of his security clearance application that concerned his contacts with

Russian officials. What they released from the Department of Justice is

one page. It is almost entirely redacted, except for the part on the form

where he checked no in response to a question about whether he or anyone in

his family had had any foreign contacts with any foreign persons in the

past seven years. He checked no to that.

We now know since he filed this form that that was an incorrect answer. He

has sense admitted to contacts for example with the Russian ambassador

during the campaign. That means his security clearance application appears

to have been incorrect.

We spoke tonight with a lawyer who handled employment issues for the

criminal division of the Justice Department for over a decade. That lawyer

told us that omitting that kind of key information on a security clearance

application would get any normal attorney fired from the department of

justice. Fired.

That said, the phrase any normal attorney is not one that applies easily to

any matter of this administration.

We got a lot more ahead tonight. Stay with us.

MADDOW: So, Russian attack on the election last year had three targets.

First, they went after the government, actual government systems and

infrastructure. That was the straight up hacking effort to penetrate local

and state election systems all over the country, mostly targets voter

registration. We still don`t know exactly what that was all about.

Second, they went after the Democratic Party. The Russians stole e-mails

from the DNC and the Clinton campaign and then basically fed that

information back to the American people in a way that they hoped would most

inflict – would inflict the most damage on the Democratic Party and the

Democratic candidate.

Third, the Russians went after American citizens. This was the operation

they carried out in the media and on social media, manipulating our news

diet, polluting an overwhelming online discussion of news about the

election again to try to help Donald Trump and hurt Hillary Clinton.

So, those are the three prongs they attack. Attack the government, attack

the Democrats and go after the American people.

On that third part of the attack, the targeting of the American people,

there remains this open question. Did they have any American help in doing

what they did? Did they need American help to do what they did?

I mean, in terms of what the attack looked like, we know for instance that

in the spring of last year, as the Democratic primary was winding down, the

Democrats launched a social media operation specifically targeting Bernie

Sanders supporters. They used automated social media bots, and what

appeared to be paid operatives in Russian and other countries to flood

online pro-Bernie groups with vitriolic anti-Clinton stuff, attacks that

appeared to come from fellow Americans, fellow Sanders supporters but they

did not.

The Russians took the real split in the Democratic Party between Hillary

Clinton and Bernie Sanders and they did their best to make it nuclear, to

just blow it up into an unbreachable chasm.

We also know that far right Websites, conservative Websites, pro-Trump

Websites like “Breitbart” and “Info Wars”, those sites and their social

media feeds were flooded with Russia-produced or Russian-promoted stories.

Maybe that`s a coincidence but back in March, “McClatchy” reported that an

investigation led by the FBI`s counterintelligence division is looking into

where the pro-Trump Websites were just convenient receptive targets for

Russian operatives or whether those outlets might have helped the Russian

operatives and not part of the attack.

Also, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Senator Mark

Warner, he suggested repeatedly over the last few months that Russia might

have targeted its social media operation all the way down to the precinct

level, in battle ground states, identifying pockets of Democrats most

vulnerable supporters and inundating them with negative material intended

to drive down any enthusiasm they may have to turn out and vote for Hillary

Clinton on Election Day.

At a hearing in March, Senator Warner said, quote, would the Russians on

their own have that level of sophisticated knowledge about the American

political system if they didn`t at least get some advice from someone in

American?

It`s an open question. The jury is still out on that.

Honestly, from what we know about this from international context, we know

that Russians are very good at this stuff. They kind of reoriented their

military so that a lot of their best offensive work as a military power is

this kind of stuff. They do it all over the world.

Maybe they can do this stuff even at this level of detail and

sophistication all on their own. But yesterday, “McClatchy” further

reporting that investigators on both the House and Senate Intelligence

Committees and on special counsel Robert Mueller`s team, they are looking

into whether the Trump campaign digital operation helped guide Russia`s

sophisticated voter targeting and fake news attacks on Hillary Clinton in

2016.

Now, whether or not the Russians needed American help, we can also tell you

that someone who is in a position to know these things says the Russians

appear to have gotten help with this part of that attack. And ringing out

like a bell from that “McClatchy” piece yesterday was a quote from the man

who, until this past January was the top official at the Pentagon on

Russia. He tells “McClatchy”, quote, there appears to have been

significant cooperation between Russia`s online propaganda machine, and

individuals in the United States who are knowledgeable about where to

target the disinformation.

Again, that`s not just an observation from some yahoo reading the news.

That`s from the guy who was in charge of the Russia stuff at the Pentagon

while the attack was happening. This is someone who`s in a position to

know. He joins us for the interview, next.

MADDOW: Michael Carpenter was deputy assistant secretary of defense for

Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia until this January. He`s also the former

director for Russia at the National Security Council. Now, he is the

senior director at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global

Engagement.

And Michael Carpenter joins us tonight for the interview.

Thank you very much for being with us tonight, sir. It`s nice to have you

here.

MICHAEL CARPENTER, FORMER DEPUTY ASISTANT SECRETARY OF DEFENSE: Thanks for

having me.

MADDOW: First of all, Pentagon titles are very long, particularly for

those of us who have never been in the military or work inside that

building. What does it mean to be the deputy assistant secretary of

defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia? What were your responsibilities

at that job?

CARPENTER: So, it is essentially the senior-most policy job with specific

responsibility for Russia, Ukraine, the Balkans, the countries of Eurasia.

In other words, the former Soviet Union, and then also, and my job

responsibilities included conventional arms control in addition with those

other responsibilities.

MADDOW: OK. So it`s a policy job with a very broad swath of the world

under your remit there. From that position, because of that experience, it

has really struck me what you told “McClatchy” for their recent reporting

on the Russian attack last year. You told them: There appears to be

significant cooperation between Russia`s online propaganda machine and

individuals in the United States.

What exactly did you mean by that? And how do you – how do you know

enough to make that observation?

CARPENTER: Well, Rachel, in the course of my career at the State

Department, at the White House National Security Council but also at the

Pentagon, I saw a lot of Russia, this information campaigns, usually covert

campaigns. I saw it in Georgia in 2008, in Ukraine, in Moldova, in

Montenegro, where, by the way, just a couple of weeks before our election,

there was both a cyberattack, there was a sophisticated disinformation

campaign on social media, and actually a plot to launch a coup d`etat and

assassinate the sitting prime minister.

So, I`ve seen a number of things over the years. And so, I sort of

understand what the Russian M.O. is as far as these things go, and how the

Russian intelligence services operate. In a sophisticated and big

operation like the one that was conduct in the U.S. presidential election

last year, it is clear to me that in addition to just relying on bots,

which essentially retweet, share, or repurpose, repackage information that

is already out there either on RT or Sputnik, which are Russian TV

propaganda sites essentially, but also from “Info Wars” or “Breitbart”. In

addition to that, there was some degree of tailored messaging – and you

saw this in the quote that you ran from Mark Warner – in fact down to the

precinct level targeting swing voters in certain Midwestern states.

In order to do that, the Russian intelligence services, A, don`t possess

internal capacity to be able to do that on their own, in a very

sophisticated way. But, B, it is their M.O. and I`ve seen this in a number

of countries, to reach out and try to use political operatives in the

United States in this case to help with both the message, both the content

but also where to target it.

MADDOW: Russia has been doing this all over the world, as you just

described. It`s what it considers to be its sphere. It does this stuff.

Is it possible that they`ve just gotten so good at this over time and that

our system is so open for anybody who wants to observe it, and our

political system in particular is so picked over by punditry and political

science and all of these open source things that they could have just

become expert enough to do it on their own without any American

confederates?

CARPENTER: Well, look, we know that Russian intelligence cutouts for the

GRU, the Russian military intelligence service, like the Guccifer 2.0

persona, which was a GRU agent, reached out to U.S. persons both inside the

Trump inner circle but also to a political operative in Florida in order to

elicit information and also to share information.

It is inconceivable to me that the Russian apparatus, knowing how they

operate, would not have reached out to individuals in the U.S., maybe

connected to the Trump campaign or maybe outside of it in order to glean

more information on how to target this information. It`s just not credible

for me to believe that they ran this from the GRU headquarters in Moscow.

That doesn`t make any sense.

MADDOW: Michael Carpenter, I have a strange last question for you, which

is, are you busy this time tomorrow night?

CARPENTER: No, I`m not.

MADDOW: Would you please agree, right here in front of everybody, to come

back? Because I can tell now talking to you about this, I`ll have more 40

questions for you about this because you`re in a position to see a lot of

this happen from a perspective that nobody else has. I would love to have

you back here tomorrow evening to have a fuller conversation.

CARPENTER: Great. Thank you.

MADDOW: Great. Thank you very much. Michael Carpenter will be back.

He`s the former deputy assistant secretary of defense whose remit was

Russia during the Russian attack on our election last year. Oh, boy, do I

have more stuff to ask him. I didn`t – yes.

OK. Much more ahead. Stay with us.

MADDOW: So we learned late tonight that the subject of one of the big

stories in the ongoing investigation into the Trump campaign`s ties to

Russia reportedly committed suicide only 10 days after being interviewed by

the reporter who broke that story. Peter Smith was a Republican activist

who specialized in oppo research. He told “Wall Street Journal” reporter

Shane Harris that he launched a project late last summer to contact Russian

government hackers to try to get derogatory information on Hillary Clinton

that he believed those hackers might have hacked.

Mr. Smith talked to “The Journal” about this in May, and about 10 days

after that interview on May 14th, he died at the age of 81, and we had

known that before tonight. And now, tonight, “The Chicago Tribune”

reported that Peter smith`s death was in fact a suicide. In a hotel room

near the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

He reportedly left behind a note that said no foul play whatsoever was

involved in his death. “The Tribune” says – cited a, quote, recent bad

turn in health since January 2017 and timing related to life insurance as

the reasons he stated for why he took his own life.

Now, because this apparent suicide happened so close to the interview with

“The Wall Street Journal” that Shane Harris had with Peter Smith, we

actually reached out to the reporter, to Shane Harris, tonight to get his

reaction to this news and find out if he had any sense this might be

coming.

Shane Harris told us tonight, quote: I had no indication when we spoke that

he was either ill or contemplating taking his own life.

So, as I said earlier in the show, the manner of an 81-year-old`s death is

normally personal and private. In this case because of his connection to

this huge story, because he was the first American citizen we have on

record admitting he was trying to work with Russian operatives to affect

the outcome of this election, there is significant public interest in the

matter of his death and timing of it.

Obviously, our condolences to Mr. Smith`s family and my apologies that this

has to be the country`s news tonight instead of just your families.

We will be right back.

MADDOW: Protect Democracy. This is from the very dry super bureaucratic

opposite of electrifying application for a trademark from a new group in

Washington pledging group in Washington pledging to keep an eye on the

Trump White House. Quote: Monitoring, investigating, analyzing, reporting

on, and challenging when appropriate the actions of the U.S. government and

its officials to ensure compliance with the Constitution, with the rule of

law, and with small-d democratic norms. Trademark application.

By late February, Protect Democracy was launched, staffed by a group of

former Obama administration lawyers. Soon thereafter came their first

projects. They started by flagging the issue of possible meddling by the

White House in the affairs of the Justice Department and the FBI. Oh,

really? That one seems especially prescient now. It did not make that big

of a splash when they did that in early March.

They also raised a red flag about the administration`s handling of a merger

between two insurance companies. Not exactly the soul of sexy but, boy,

does that mean they`re paying attention.

Now, the same group has just filed a lawsuit against the Donald J. Trump

campaign for what is essentially the virtual mugging of three specific

Americans. This is a fascinating lawsuit. I mentioned it last night. I

read it. I read the entire complaint today, and this is the best book I`ve

ever read about what happened in the Russian attack.

It`s – this is a lawsuit that landed yesterday in federal court in D.C.

We posted it on our Website MaddowBlog.com last night. If you have not

checked it out yet, you should read it.

Each of these plaintiffs had their personal information from DNC records

exposed on WikiLeaks, including like really personal stuff like sexual

orientation and Social Security numbers. It all got published when

WikiLeaks published the e-mails that had been hacked from the DNC by

Russia. Each of these plaintiffs recounts suffering personal harm as a

result of that exposure. They allege not just that they were harmed by

Russian government hackers stealing their information. The important part

here is that they`re alleging specifically that members of the Trump

campaign conspired with the Russians to release the information that the

Russians had hacked.

Quote: Defendants agreed with each other and with other parties, including

Russian government officials and WikiLeaks, to publicly disclose on the

Internet private e-mail communications that were stolen or hacked from the

DNC for the purpose of influencing the election.

This is a lawsuit not against Russia. This is a lawsuit against the Trump

campaign for helping Russia, which means this lawsuit, among other things,

this is a very carefully constructed lawsuit. This may end up being a new

way, a whole new avenue by which we might learn through the discovery

process whether the Trump campaign worked with Russia deliberately on the

part of the Russian attack that was the hacking and the repurposing of all

those e-mails and documents from the DNC.

Joining us now is Walter Dellinger. He`s forming acting solicitor general

under President Bill Clinton.

Mr. Dellinger, it`s a real honor to have you here tonight. Thank you.

Thank you very much for your time.

WALTER DELLINGER, FORMER SOLICITOR GENERL UNDER PRESIDENT CLINTON: Thank

you.

MADDOW: I know that you are not personally involved in this lawsuit. I

also know that you are an important and busy man. Can I ask why you think

this lawsuit is important, why you feel it`s important to talk about it?

DELLINGER: Well, you know, when you have something as unprecedented and

audacious as a hostile foreign power`s attempt to intrude into our election

process, there are going to be lots of harms done, large ones like

corrupting our democracy, but also individuals get harmed. And while Mr.

Mueller is looking at criminal offenses and Congress is looking for

legislative insight, there is harm to individuals.

And here you have what was essentially a break-in of the Democratic Party`s

computer system that targeted members of the finance team and exposed

thousands of e-mails and countless private information of people who are

not prominent public citizens. They were people who – two donors and a

mid-level staffer who worked in the finance part of the DNC, who had

medical records, financial information, sexual orientation, Social Security

numbers all revealed to the world through thousands of e-mails.

And they brought a very serious suit brought by some very serious and able

lawyers, first arguing that under the District of Columbia`s law, this

public revelation of private information, information that serves no

legitimate public purpose, is a compensable tort under D.C. law and,

secondly, under the federal reconstruction era statutes, Section 1985,

designed to prevent intimidation of voters or participants in the political

process.

This wound up punishing people because they advocated for candidates or

contributed to candidates or worked in a political campaign, and that is

exactly what the reconstruction era statute was designed to prevent. So,

in that sense, I think, Rachel, it`s a very serious lawsuit.

MADDOW: And reading this not as a lawyer myself, it seems to me that the

kind of premise of this claim, the premise of this lawsuit is that the

Trump campaign conspired and coordinated with the Russians in releasing

these e-mails and causing this harm to these plaintiffs. Obviously, that

is a subject of fierce investigation both in Congress and by the special

counsel.

Do these plaintiffs have to be able to prove that up front so they don`t

get thrown out of court? How does that get litigated?

DELLINGER: No. They eventually will have to meet their burden of proof as

plaintiffs, but there`s plenty of information right now to allow them to go

forward. You have the undisputable fact that there was a break-in to the

computer systems, the undisputable fact that private information was

released for the whole world to see of these private citizens. That we

know that the Russians and Guccifer and WikiLeaks were involved in this.

Their argument is that they believe that the Trump campaign and, in

particular, one individual were involved, and they`ve got lots of meetings

and lots of information. And now, of course, their case was strengthened

this past weekend with the release of the e-mail showing that senior

officials of the campaign were willing to discuss getting help from the

Russians. So, they have, I think, a solid basis for going forward and

seeking more information through the discovery process.

MADDOW: Walter Dellinger, forming acting solicitor general, thank you very

much for helping us understand this, sir. I did not really get the voter

intimidation part of this before you walked us through it here. That`s a

very important part of the premise for this.

Appreciate you being here tonight, sir. Thank you.

DELLINGER: Thank you.

MADDOW: All right. We`ll be right back. Stay with us.

MADDOW: Programming note: if you frequently turn your television to this

channel at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, you might have seen this last Friday. The

great Richard Engel, NBC News chief foreign correspondent premiering his

show, “On Assignment”. Last Friday, 9:00, it`s really good, including that

incredible interview he did with the Russian lawyer who survived the

mysterious fall from the fourth floor window right before he was due to

testify in a Russian money laundering case. Just incredible, right? Whole

show was great.

He`s about to do it again. This week, he`s doing it again but at a

different time. You will still see me here tomorrow like normal at 9:00

p.m. Eastern. Richard Engel “On Assignment” will also air tomorrow, but

it`s going to be at 10:00 p.m. instead of at 9:00.

Richard is going to be in Iraq doing his show live from Iraq tomorrow. It

is going to be excellent, but I didn`t want you to be confused.

All right. Now, it`s time for “THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL”.

Good evening, Lawrence.

END

