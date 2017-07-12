The Rachel Maddow Show 7/12/17 Kushner Under Fire
STEVE SCHMIDT, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: – is it conceivable that any
Republican member of Congress reacts to this by saying no big deal. It`s a
titanic deal. You`ve never seen anything like this.
This puts the Russian government into the heart of the Trump campaign. And
their insistence that the meeting was a big nothingburger frankly is not
credible.
We`ve got a really interesting hour ahead tonight.
We`ve got two really good investigative journalists who are going to be
here with us tonight, one from “McClatchy” and one from “The Wall Street
Journal.” Both of them have scoops out today, and they`re both joining us
in person tonight to walk through what they`ve learned and what they`ve
just reported because frankly, a lot got reported today.
But I want to start with something that came out in May, in mid-May.
“Time” magazine published a big story about one prong of the Russian attack
on the U.S. election last year. As we`ve been talking about that, that
effort really had three prongs, three different components.
First, there was the straight up hacking effort by Russia to try to
penetrate local and state election systems all over the country. Mostly
targeting voter registration rolls. We still don`t have a clear sense of
why they did that, what they did with the access that they gained through
that attack. What they were trying to do, whether that might have been
laying the groundwork for something in the future.
I`ll say just personally, I find it mildly distressing that under the Trump
administration, the Department of Homeland Security doesn`t seem overly
interested in investigating what the consequences were of that hacking
attack and whether U.S. election systems might be compromised in a way
because of that attack that we may not learn about until that effect is
sort of actuated sometime in the future.
But that pure hacking effort going after state and local elections
software, and elections infrastructure, that was the first part of the
Russian attack. Second prong of the attack was their attack on political
institutions, specifically the Democratic National Committee, the Clinton
campaign. This is where Russian hackers stole information off of American
servers, and then unlike a normal spying operation, where the Russians
would, you know, keep those documents, keep those secrets for themselves,
so the Russian government could use that information to inform its own
actions.
Instead, they took that information, they repackaged it, and then they fed
it back to us. They fed it back to the American public in a way designed
to do maximum damage to one presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, and
provide maximum benefit to another, Donald Trump. So, that was the second
prong.
First was the attack on the election, the election infrastructure. The
second was that stealing stuff and repackaging it and sending that stuff
they stole back at the American public. The third prong of their three-
pronged attack is what they did on social media, and in media media. The
manipulation of news and online discussion of news and the interrupting and
steering of social media traffic to, again, hurt one candidate in the
presidential election, Hillary Clinton, and to help their preferred
candidate, Donald Trump.
In mid-May, “Time” magazine did a big deep dive into that last prong of the
Russian attack. The social media part of it. It`s fascinating report.
It`s a really good article.
The report was written by Massimo Calabresi, who is a very good reporter,
very well written. You might remember that was the issue of “Time”
magazine where they put this image on the cover where the White House was
slowly morphing into the Kremlin.
Well, deep into that story, they had this great new detail that didn`t get
a ton of attention when that story came back. But looking back now, it`s
clear he should have. He reported in mid May in “Time” magazine that there
had been an intelligence intercept, a U.S. intelligence intercept that
happened last spring, in May of 2016, where U.S. intelligence overheard a
conversation that took place in Russia between two Russian officials. And
they were talking about a Russian plan to, quote, cause chaos in last
year`s presidential election.
What they were talking about was a Russian plan to try to hurt Hillary
Clinton in the presidential election last year, by using Russian assets,
Russian resources directed by the Kremlin to manipulate the American
public`s view of Hillary Clinton, by spreading damaging information about
Hillary Clinton through the resources of the Russian military intelligence
service, through the GRU. So, that was – that intelligence intercept
about that conversation overheard between Russian official in May 2016,
that was initially reported in May 2017, May 27th, this year, by “Time”
magazine.
That report about that U.S. intelligence intercept overhearing the two
Russian officials talking to each other, that was re-upped today by Peter
Stone and Greg Gordon reporting at “McClatchy”. Quote: As Donald Trump was
locking up the presidential nomination in May 2016, a U.S. intelligence
intercept picked up Russians discussing ways to spread news damaging to
Hillary Clinton. “McClatchy” citing two people familiar with the matter.
So, that May 2016 intelligence intercept, now reported by “Time” magazine
and by “McClatchy”, where the Russians are talking about how to manipulate
American news about Hillary Clinton, the importance of that is now way more
recognizable than we first learned about it. And it`s way more
recognizably important because of its timing, right? If that discussion
between those Russian officials happened in May 2016, we now know what
happened next, right?
In June 2016, in early June 2016, was that previously undisclosed meeting
between Donald Trump Jr., Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and Trump son
in law Jared Kushner, at Trump Tower. Their meeting with an emissary from
the Russian government, a lawyer who was Russian speaking, who brought a
translator with her, who got that meeting in Trump Tower with the top
echelon of the Trump campaign, because she apparently was seen by them as
the delivery agent to the Trump campaign of official Russian documents and
information that would somehow incriminate Hillary Clinton and that the
Trump folks could use in the campaign against her.
Now, since the e-mail setting up that e-mail were disclosed by Donald Trump
Jr. yesterday morning, a lot of people have noted that Mr. Trump didn`t
seem surprised. He didn`t seem taken aback at all when he was told bluntly
in this e-mail asking for this meeting that this, quote, obviously very
high level and sensitive information is part of Russia, and its government
support for Mr. Trump.
We have the whole e-mail chain, at least what Donald Trump Jr. says is the
whole e-mail chain. And he doesn`t respond to that by saying, wait, Russia
and its government are supporting Mr. Trump? He doesn`t seem shocked,
right?
He doesn`t say, this is part of how Russia and its government are
supporting Mr. Trump? What are the other parts? What are the other ways
in which they`re helping, right?
He doesn`t react with surprise. He doesn`t seem at all taken aback. To
hear about this promised delivery of Hillary Clinton dirt from this
emissary from the Russian government, he doesn`t seem surprised to hear
that this is part of the Russian government supporting his father in the
election.
So, it didn`t surprise Donald Trump Jr., nor does this apparent involvement
of the Russian government in our election apparently surprise or bother
Paul Manafort or Jared Kushner, it doesn`t bother them enough to keep them
from taking the meeting, even though they were informed about what it was.
Well, looking back on that, for context now, we know that Russian attack
was well under way by that time, right? This wasn`t the start of it.
Russian intelligence officials, the previous month, in May 2016, had been
caught on tape, caught on a U.S. intelligence intercept talking about the
Russian plan to spread damaging news about Hillary Clinton in order to help
Trump`s prospects in the campaign. So, that discussion was in May. That
meeting was in June.
Since, we learned about the scale and the impact of the Russian attack to
try to manipulate social media and the news media in this country, there
has been a lot of – I think there have been a lot of serious questions
raised as to whether or not the Russians could have pulled off that attack
as well as they did, without any domestic help. Without somebody in
America helping them do it most effectively. There have been serious
questions raised as to whether somebody in the U.S. might have had to help
them in their efforts terms of which groups of American voters to target,
what messages were expected to work, how they might be able to dovetail
their media manipulation with what the Trump campaign was doing at that
time to try to hurt Hillary Clinton on their own terms.
There have been a lot of questions about that when we realized the scope of
what Russia did with its social media targeting, right? “McClatchy”
reports today that investigators in both the House Intelligence Committee
and the Senate Intelligence Committee, as well as investigators at the
Department of Justice, they`re now looking at that. They`re now looking
specifically at whether or not the digital operation of the Trump campaign
itself might have been the entity that helped the Russians in that part of
their attack, whether the digital aspect of the Trump campaign is part of
what helped the Russians target their news media manipulation and the stuff
they did via social media.
Greg Gordon is one of the two “McClatchy” reporters on that story today.
We`re going to be speaking with Greg Gordon live about that story in just a
few minutes tonight.
I should also tell you that for that story, “McClatchy” spoke with a former
Pentagon official, an official who just left the Defense Department in
January after serving there as the deputy assistant secretary of defense
for Russia, and Ukraine and Eurasia. That senior Pentagon official
responsible for Russia now says about that part of the Russia attack last
year, quote, there appears to have been significant cooperation between
Russia`s online propaganda machine and individuals in the United States who
were knowledgeable about where to target the disinformation.
Again, that coming from the person who was in charge of Russia at the
Pentagon, at the time the Russian attack was happening. We`re going to be
speaking with that former official, that former Pentagon official tomorrow
night on this program for the interview. So, you should cancel your
Thursday night plans for right now.
So, all that is stacked up. That headline from “McClatchy” today is
presumably harrowing to the Trump White House: Trump-Russia investigators
probe Jared Kushner-run digital operation, because he was in charge of
digital at the Trump campaign. But even after that, late this evening,
that particular story became even worse news for the Trump White House
because later this evening, Charlie Savage from “The New York Times”
reported on a new lawsuit that has just been filed, down to the wire, just
inside the statute of limitations. It`s a lawsuit filed by donors to the
Democratic Party and one DNC staffer.
What they`re doing is they`re suing the Trump campaign. This is a lawsuit
that is has been filed by an organization that was formed very recently by
former Obama administration lawyers. It`s an organization called Protect
Democracy. Sort of watching them to see what they would do. Now, they
have filed this lawsuit against the Trump campaign alleging that while it
might have been Russian government hackers who broke into the DNC and stole
DNC information in the first place, this lawsuit alleges that it was
actually the Trump campaign that conspired to release the information back
to the American public.
This is actually an invasion of privacy lawsuit because the personal
information of those donors and DNC staffers was released to the public,
along with all that other stuff, and that targeted data dump of DNC stuff,
which, again, this lawsuit says was not just a Russian operation, it was a
Russian operation in which the Trump campaign conspired.
So, we have posted a link to the complaint that has been filed in this
lawsuit in federal district court in D.C., if only because if you`ve been
trying to keep track of the known universe of facts and data and documents
that have been produced in the Trump-Russia investigation thus far, this
lawsuit may be a whole new source of e-mails, texts, phone records, other
primary source documents. Through this discovery process, and this
lawsuit, they want to depose witnesses, they want campaign documents.
Again, this is specifically looking at whether there was Trump campaign
involvement, and what has otherwise been seen as a Russian operation. So -
- and I should mention that the lawyers involved in this, the people who
are suing the Trump campaign here are freaking highfalutin high-powered
people who know what they are doing. So there`s that.
I mean, if you think about this from the perspective of the Trump White
House, when you think about the perspective from their lawyers, their legal
team, the people who are trying to defend the president, and defend Trump
campaign people on the Trump-Russia affair just on that issue. They`re now
dealing with the special counsel Robert Mueller investigation. They`re
dealing with the Senate Judiciary Committee, looking at possible
obstruction of Justice. They`re looking at the Senate Intelligence
Committee and House Intelligence Committee, broadly looking at the Russian
attack and potential Trump campaign collusion in that attack.
Now, in addition to that, they`re looking at what may be a very high
powered offensive through the court system, through the federal courts.
All tied to that second prong of the Russian attack, that hack of the DNC,
where they stole that information and turned it back on the American
people.
Imagine trying to manage the defense on all of those fronts. The guy who
is supposedly the captain of that team, managing the defense, is Marc
Kasowitz who is the New York lawyer who had previously represented Donald
Trump and his business interests and his divorces and stuff. That`s who
Trump brought on, brought to Washington to run his Russia defense.
Marc Kasowitz is not the only lawyer involved in that defense but he`s
supposed to be in charge of that team. Well, today, “The New York Times”
reports Marc Kasowitz is considering resigning.
“ProPublica” has also today published an enormous hair-curling story about
Marc Kasowitz today, which is part personal profile, but also part
cliffhanger in terms of whether Marc Kasowitz is going to be able to
continue in his role leading the Trump defense. And even if he does stay
on and he doesn`t resign, they`re raising the question as to whether he can
continue to effectively run this defense.
We have posted this “ProPublica” story on our Website as well tonight.
It`s long. It`s fascinating if you`re interested in this side of the
story. I should tell you, though, it`s got a lot of disparaging personal
information about Mr. Kasowitz, including stuff like about his lifestyle,
and even medical issues for him, it`s got a lot of details about, I kid you
not, his behavior at office Christmas parties.
It`s an unusual thing. There are some unnamed sources in the piece, but
there are a lot of named sources as well, including named sources who are
people close to the president.
So, I don`t have that much appetite for like learning about the palace
intrigue in terms of who likes who and who`s on the outs. And, you know,
what`s happening among the people who work for the president on personal
terms. But between this “New York Times” reporting that the president`s
top Russia lawyer might resign, and this incredibly well reported litany of
negative personal information that was just published in this big story of
him at “ProPublica” with this very damning sourcing, that`s just whether or
not you care about the personalities involved here. That is starting to
become a factor that we ought to pay attention to in terms of whether or
not the president really is getting an adequate defense as this scandal
gets more intense.
He picked a weird defense team anyway when it comes to defending a
Washington scandal. But the guy in charge of it, if he`s about to quit and
now facing this barrage, that`s a factor.
And it`s not just the president`s legal team that`s starting to look a
little wobbly. There are also signs of stress among very high ranking
White House officials including Vice President Mike Pence whose spokesman
today had a very hard time refusing to answer questions about Mike Pence`s
own contacts with Russian officials during the campaign. We will be
talking about that a little later on today.
As for Jared Kushner, the only currently serving White House official who
was at that June meeting last year with the Russian lawyer at Trump Tower,
Jared Kushner, he is facing pointed questions today from, among others,
Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut, asking why for months now,
Jared Kushner has allowed the White House, including White House
spokespeople, and Vice President Mike Pence, and senior advisers like
Kellyanne Conway, why he`s allowed all of these people around him to insist
publicly for months that there were definitely no meetings with Russian
officials during the campaign, when Jared Kushner knew there had been,
because in at least one case, he was at that meeting.
I mean, allowing other White House officials, including Vice President Mike
Pence, to make false statements about whether or not they were contacts
with Russians, right? I mean, isn`t that what Mike Flynn was ostensibly
fired for?
So, Jared Kushner is facing serious questions tonight about why he stood by
and allowed the White House and senior White House officials to repeatedly
lie about something he had firsthand information about. He`s also facing
serious questions about whether or not he should lose his security
clearance , which allows him to operate in his job as White House senior
adviser. We`ll talking more about that tonight as well.
Among the president`s defenders in Congress, things there are also starting
to get a little shaky, although in this case I think the shaking might be
just an egg that`s about to hatch. It might just be a predicate to what we
are about to see that I expect to be a large-scale political
counteroffensive by Republicans and the conservative media, to try to turn
this scandal into something else that is not about President Trump.
Today was the Senate confirmation hearing for Christopher Wray, who`s the
Trump administration`s nominee to be the new head of the FBI. The chairman
of the committee that conducted that confirmation hearing is Senator Chuck
Grassley of Iowa. Somewhat strangely, although I said to watch for this
last night, somewhat strangely today, Senator Grassley spent a good portion
of his opening statement in the confirmation hearing today going after the
current acting director of the FBI. Going after Andrew McCabe, and saying
he wants Andrew McCabe off of any investigation involving Mike Flynn.
The chairman proceed today`s very important hearing for the FBI director by
also going on “Fox & Friends” and entertaining their questions about
whether the Russian lawyer meeting with Don Jr. at Trump Tower was all a
Democratic Party setup. And he bragged to them about how that dossier of
alleged Russian dirt on Donald Trump needs to be investigated. Not
investigated to figure out whether or not it`s true, and based in reality,
but its existence needs to be investigated, because maybe the existence of
that dossier is the real scandal here, and the Russia lawyer was maybe a
setup, and “Fusion GPS” who paid for that dossier, maybe they`re the super
villain here and they did it and Russia didn`t.
So, in Trump world, things are a little wobbly right now. The Trump legal
team has some significant personnel wobbles to it. Trump administration
senior officials up to and including the vice president are having their
own troubles with this story. Because nepotism is apparently normal now,
the troubles at the upper echelons of the Trump administration also cause
problems for the Trump family, particularly for the Trump`s – for Trump`s
son-in-law and Trump`s eldest son, who may both be facing serious legal
questions about their behavior that`s been reported over the last couple of
days.
Also among Trumps supporting Republicans in Congress, I continue to stick a
flag there. The flag I stuck there last night is still waving in terms of
an expected counterattack trying to turn this into a Democratic scandal.
That effort to try to turn this into a Democratic scandal, it is happening
already, almost full scale in the conservative media. The president
started tweeting some of those articles from the conservative media today.
Republican members of Congress, including senior Republican senators like
Chuck Grassley are starting to use those talking points and point in that
direction. It is coming.
And to all of that, to all of those different places where we can see the
panic button getting hit, and to all of that comes a big new scoop today
from “The Wall Street Journal”, from national security reporter Shane
Harris. And that story is next.
MADDOW: Shane Harris is the national security reporter at “The Wall Street
Journal” who broke the first story that documented American collusion with
the Russian attack on our election. It was Shane Harris of “The Wall
Street Journal” who reported almost two weeks ago now about a Republican
political operative who has since died who late last summer put together a
team to contact Russian government hackers to try to get anti-Hillary
Clinton oppo from them to use in the U.S. election to help Donald Trump.
That lingering, still unanswered question about that reporting is whether
or not that project was embarked upon in conjunction with then Trump
campaign senior adviser Mike Flynn. That remains an outstanding question
there.
But now, Shane Harris at “The Wall Street Journal” has a new scoop with two
very important new details. Can we put that headline up on the screen,
please?
We`re going to have Shane Harris here in just a moment to talk about the
importance of what he has just reported here, what he`s found. But it
seems to me, looking at this new story he has posted, that there are two
very important new things here. The first is what`s in the headline,
Russian officials overheard discussing Trump associates before campaign
began.
Quoting from Shane Harris` article, quote: In the spring of 2015, so before
Trump ever announced he was running for president, U.S. intelligence
agencies detected conversations in which Russian government officials
discussed associates of Donald Trump. In some cases, the Russians in the
overheard conversations talked about meetings held outside the U.S.
involving Russian government officials and Trump business associates.
Now, as I said, we`re going to hear from Shane Harris himself in just a
minute about what he can tell us about the circumstances of those meetings,
and the surveillance that led to those intelligence reports. He does say
in this “Wall Street Journal” piece, though, quote: the reports in and of
themselves – meaning the reports of these meetings – in and of themselves
were not alarming, but the volume of the mentions of Trump associates by
the Russians did have officials asking each other, what`s going on?
So, that`s one. Again, that`s about 2015, before Trump ever announced he
was running. The other thing Shane Harris is reporting tonight at “The
Wall Street Journal” is this, quote: In the spring of 2016, European
intelligence officials warned U.S. intelligence officials that Russian
money might be flowing into the U.S. presidential election. It remains
unknown if or whether those funds were funneled to a particular campaign,
or to others to spend it on behalf of candidates.
So, as early as 2015, Russians are talking about all their meetings with
Trump associates, a lot of them. Sometime in the spring of 2016, European
intelligence agencies warned the U.S. that Russian money is being funneled
into our presidential election. Nobody knows why or how, at least not yet.
And then in May of 2016, now, would that be considered spring, late spring,
early summer? Nigh upon the solstice.
In May of 2016, that`s when Russian officials, as first reported in “Time”
magazine a few weeks ago, Russian officials are talking about a Russian
government effort to spread disparaging news about Hillary Clinton. So,
spring of 2015, all these meetings with Trump associates and Russian
government officials, what`s that all about? Spring of 2016 they`re
talking about how to spreading disparaging news about Hillary Clinton.
May of 2016 – I mean, and then immediately thereafter, time for a trip to
Trump Tower, right? Jared, Paul, Jr., how are you guys doing? Have you
met this Russian lawyer? She`s here from the Russian government.
All of those things are now stacking up in the chronology. There is a lot
going on. There`s a lot of new reporting coming out now.
Really, though, I will tell you it is starting to feel very orderly. It`s
starting to feel like I finally get how this thing stacked up. I`m less
confused than I have been in a long time.
But this is a time when the news is moving fast. And Shane Harris from
“The Wall Street Journal” is going to join us next. We`ve also got Greg
Gordon from “McClatchy” joining us tonight as well.
Also, if you have not heard about Mike Pence`s on-air problems, explaining
himself with regard to the Russian investigation today, you will definitely
want to stay around for that. We`ve got lots ahead. Stay with us.
MADDOW: Shane Harris is a senior national security writer for “The Wall
Street Journal.” He broke tonight`s news that Russian officials were
overheard by U.S. intelligence agencies discussing their meetings with
associates of the president as far back as 2015, before he had officially
entered the presidential race.
Shane Harris, thanks for being with us tonight. I really appreciate your
time.
SHANE HARRIS, SENIOR NATIONAL SECURITY WRITER, THE WALL STREET JOURNAL:
Thanks for having me, Rachel.
MADDOW: So, what can you tell us about these 2015 conversations that you
reported on today? Obviously, the thing that jumps out is the date that
this preceded Mr. Trump declaring that he was going to run for president.
But it seems like you`re indicating in your reporting that the volume of
these meetings u the number of these meetings, the number of these
intercepts was itself alarming to the U.S. agencies that became aware of
them.
HARRIS: That`s right. I mean, if you sort of transport yourself back in
time to the spring of 2015 before Donald Trump was running when he was
still someone who might be running, he was a television personality,
intelligence officials are picking up these reports of the Russians that
they`re routinely monitoring, and talk about Donald Trump, and meetings
with Trump associates is popping up. And it`s very puzzling.
It`s not completely unheard of that U.S. business people or famous people
might be mentioned by Russians in conversations. But the volume of it is
coming across seeming odd to officials at the time. As it was described to
me, it kind of becomes this water cooler conversation of what`s going on
here? Why are they talking about these associates? What are these
allusions to meeting?
It`s not until time progresses and really, frankly, even in recent weeks
that we`ve seen more revelations coming out, that you go back to that kind
of initial dot in the narrative and it starts to make a lot of sense, or
look like maybe this was part of the narrative that was building. And I
think what we`re seeing here is like a photograph developing. It`s kind of
becoming clearer as more and more information gets layered on to it.
And this piece is particularly important now, because investigators can go
back, relook at those reports from 2015, and say, is there something in
there that we didn`t recognize as significant at the time? But now, we see
maybe why that matters or why it marries up to information that`s come out
since then?
MADDOW: Is there anything controversial about this surveillance?
Obviously, if this is surveillance of Russian government sources, Russian
persons, that`s something that is not particularly controversial in terms
of U.S. law, but people who are associated with Donald Trump, Mr. Trump`s
name itself turning up in these intelligence reports, is that
controversial? Is that likely to be something that the Trump campaign or
Republicans or other people who are concerned about privacy issues here
might be concerned about?
HARRIS: Well, it could be controversial insofar as there has been this
issue of unmasking and names of U.S. persons showing up in reports. It`s
important to remember as well that those names are only ever unmasked if
investigators believe there might be a reason to do that to understand the
context of the intelligence. And so, I would just say, it`s not entirely
clear which associates maybe mentioned here or even if some cases Russians
were just alluding to meetings with people around Trump.
But as we`re now going back and looking at this again, it might be
subpoenaing that`s appropriate for officials to do to dig into those names
even more, now that we`re past this April 2015 time frame, when officials
are routinely monitoring people in Russia, and sort of wondering why this
business about Trump coming up. Back then, it would not have seemed as
significant as it might now.
MADDOW: OK. Along with that portion of your reporting today, what jumped
out to me was your reporting that intelligence officials were warned in –
U.S. intelligence officials were warned in the spring of 2016 by their
European counterparts that Russian money might be flowing into the U.S.
presidential election in 2016. What can you tell us about that?
HARRIS: Well, I think this is really important point in the narrative,
because, of course, you know, it sort of falls after the – before Donald
Trump has clinched the nomination, but it really is one the first signals
as it`s been described to us where intelligence services are beginning to
think, wait a minute, there`s some kind of Russian interference potentially
going on. It`s still not clear to people I`ve talked to who are close to
the investigation exactly what the nature of this was. Was it Russian
government money somehow funneled into a campaign, was it being laundered?
These are questions that investigators are struggling with right now.
But it was enough the European intelligence services flagged this to the
U.S. intelligence community, and said, we think there`s reason to believe
that Russian funds are finding their way into your elections process. And
it seems like this is one of those moments where the signals really start
to increase and intelligence officials become more alarmed at that point at
what they`re seeing, that ultimately starts to build later into that
summer, into what we know now is the hack of the DNC that was revealed in
June. By the time you hit that time frame in June of 2016, it is really
kind of an open secret at this point that the Russians are meddling in the
elections. And some months later the intelligence community, of course,
would confirm that publicly on the record.
MADDOW: Shane Harris, senior writer on national security for “The Wall
Street Journal.” Shane, thank you very much. I really appreciate you being
here.
HARRIS: Thanks, Rachel. Thanks for having me.
MADDOW: We`ll say that that last point, I don`t want that – it`s not in
the headline but it may end up being the most important thing about this
story, reports in the spring of 2016 European intelligence agencies were
warning U.S. intelligence agencies about Russian money making its way into
the U.S. presidential election. I mean, spring of 2016, the sort of
wrapping up of the primary process, right? So, we know who the general
election candidates are going to be.
I don`t know what we`ll eventually find out about that. But that detail
reported for the first time tonight in “The Wall Street Journal” by Shane
Harris, that, if nothing else, probably explains why there have been so
many people signed up as lawyers on the Bob Mueller probe, whose background
is in international money laundering.
All right. Much more to come here tonight, including another excellent
investigative reporter joining us live. Stay with us.
MADDOW: In March, “McClatchy” had a scoop. This was the scoop: Operatives
for Russia appear to have strategically timed the computer commands known
as bots to blitz social media with links to pro-Trump stories at times when
Trump was on the defensive in his race against Hillary Clinton. The bots`
end products were largely millions of Twitter and Facebook posts carrying
links to stories on conservative Internet sites like “Breitbart News” and
“Info Wars”, as well as on Kremlin-backed “RT News” and “Sputnik News”.
That was the scoop that “McClatchy” had in March. And importantly, in
March, McClatchy noted that those bot attacks, those were now the subject
of federal investigation, being led by the FBI counterintelligence
division. And as part of that investigation, McClatchy reportred that the
FBI was looking into whether conservative Websites in the United States,
sites like “Breitbart News” and “Info Wars”, whether they might have
knowingly helped Russian operatives who were carrying out this attack. So,
that was in March.
Investigative reporter Peter Stone and Greg Gordon, they`ve done a lot of
stellar reporting on the cyber attacks by Russia last year against us.
And now, those same reporters are out with a brand-new piece today. They
report that Justice Department investigators and congressional
investigators are looking into whether Russian attackers had help not just
from conservative media sites in this country, but maybe from within the
Trump campaign itself. Whether the Trump campaign`s digital arm helped
Russians target their bot attacks and their fake news attacks to specific
states, specific districts, in order to boost Trump support in those states
and districts.
Congressional investigators, of course, are not focusing entirely on this.
It doesn`t appear to be the central focus of their investigations. But we
have confirmed separately tonight that they are in fact examining this
angle.
“McClatchy” also reports tonight that U.S. intelligence intercepts last
May, last year, captured Russian officials talking to each other about the
Russian effort to spread disparaging news about Hillary Clinton. So, the
question being bored in on here is whether those documented and
consequential Russian efforts had American help. And if so, whodunit.
Joining us now is Greg Gordon, investigative reporter for “McClatchy”.
Mr. Gordon, thank you very much for being here. It`s really nice to have
you back.
GREG GORDON, INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER, MCCLATCHY: Hi, Rachel. Thanks for
having me back.
MADDOW: So, in your reporting, I want to ask you about a specific quote
that really stuck out to me in part because of who it was from. You quote
a former senior Pentagon official, somebody who left in January, who was a
senior Pentagon official dealing with Russia who says, who tells you: There
appears to have been significant cooperation between Russia`s online
propaganda machine, and individuals in the United States who are
knowledgeable about where to target the disinformation.
That seems incredibly important to me. I wanted to ask you, if that former
Pentagon official would be in a position to know, from his previous role in
the Department of Defense, and do you know who he`s talking about in terms
of Americans who coordinated?
GORDON: We do not. And it`s important to say what we don`t know. We
don`t know, first of all, that what they`re investigating actually is going
to prove out to be, you know, the possible Russian attack fine-tuned to
local jurisdictions that had swung away from Hillary Clinton, or even local
precincts.
But what we do know is that the trail is getting a lot warmer, and this
particular angle, because of the way in which bots and fake news and the
bombardment of social media messages may have affected the outcome of this
race, it`s important to see that the investigators are going to try to get
to the bottom of this. It will be very difficult. But they`ll – they may
run into some brick walls unless they can get some help from humans.
MADDOW: Yes, let me – let me ask you about, from your reporting on this,
and, obviously, you`ve been looking at this angle on this story for a while
from a few different angles. What`s your understanding of what kind of
evidence they need to look at? What kind of evidence might exist in the
world? What kind of trails and leads they might follow in order to prove
this out, if there`s anything there?
GORDON: This is the most intriguing part of it for me as far as the cyber
end of it. And that is that really, from what my understanding tells me,
the National Security Agency is really where it starts and stops. The NSA
collects little data packets of communications that enter and leave the
country.
And if the Russians were attempting to do this sort of thing, from
overseas, the NSA might be able to reconstruct this. Although, trying to
reconstruct millions of bots and where they went and so forth would be to
say the least a huge piece of research. But at least you would have that
possibility.
Now, Russians did this and used a computer that was based in the United
States from what I`m told, it would be pretty tough to reconstruct it. So
then it comes do you know to who knew what, and who`s going to talk about
it?
MADDOW: I see. So, human intelligence, human sourcing, human evidence
about what may have happened in the cyber environment. Fascinating stuff.
Greg Gordon, investigative reporter for “McClatchy News”, thank you for
helping us understand this tonight, sir. It`s good to have you here.
GORDON: My pleasure. Thank you, Rachel.
MADDOW: All right. Still ahead tonight here, the vice president having
trouble explaining how the Russian investigation relates to him, or
doesn`t? That`s next, including some pretty incredible tape.
Stay with us.
MADDOW: Fair warning, I`m about to play you some tape from FOX News. I`m
playing it not to make fun of FOX News, not to play cable news wars, but
because I think there`s a legit news making stuff that happened on FOX that
you should see. Ready?
OK. In January this year, Vice President Mike Pence was asked if there had
been any contact between the Trump campaign and Russia during the campaign.
A person who believed that there hadn`t been any contact like that might
have just said no. But that was not Mike Pence`s first instinct. He did
eventually get around to no, but he had to run around the block a few times
and dodge it first.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS HOST: I`m asking you a direct question. Was there
any contact in any way between Trump or his associates and the Kremlin or
cutouts they had?
MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I joined this campaign in
the summer, and I can tell you that all the contact by the Trump campaign
and associates was with the American people.
WALLACE: But was there any contact, sir? I`m just trying to get an
answer.
PENCE: Yes. I – of course not. Why would there be any contacts?
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MADDOW: So, he`s got a different story to tell. He doesn`t really want to
answer it but Chris Wallace presses him and eventually he gets there.
By later that same morning, Mike Pence got better at getting right to that
answer.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JOHN DICKERSON, CBS NEWS HOST: Did any adviser or anybody in the Trump
campaign have any contact with the Russians who were trying to meddle in
the election?
PENCE: Well, of course not.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MADDOW: Go right to of course not.
Now, the problem, of course, is that there were contacts between the Trump
campaign and Russian officials during the campaign. There were multiple
contacts up to and including the meeting we learned about this week where
the president`s son and son-in-law and campaign chair all sought out
damaging information on Clinton from a Kremlin-connected lawyer at Trump
tower after they were told explicitly that she represented the Russian
government.
No, there were no contacts. Yes, there were contacts.
Mike Pence has also insisted, honestly, straight to the camera, that Mike
Flynn did not talk to any Russian officials about sanctions, even though we
now know that he did talk to Russian officials about sanctions. Mike
Pence`s explanation for that is that he was lied to.
Mike Pence has also insisted honestly, looking right into the camera, that
he had no idea until after Mike Flynn was fired as national security
adviser that Flynn had been on the payroll of a foreign country. That
denial was very hard to believe because Mike Pence was head of the
transition, and the transition was notified multiple times including in
writing, multiple times in multiple ways. They were told by multiple
people about Mike Flynn taking foreign government paychecks.
But now, today, more from the Mike Pence side of this scandal. FOX News`s
Bill Hemmer asked the vice president`s spokesman today, spokesman for Mike
Pence, if Pence himself ever met with Russian officials. Now, this again
is a yes or no question. Somebody whose boss definitely didn`t meet with
Russian officials could just say no, and they would move on. But that`s
not how it went.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
BILL HEMMER, FOX NEWS HOST: Did the vice president ever meet with
representatives from Russia?
MARC LOTTER, PENCE SPOKESMAN: The vice president is not focused on the
areas where, you know, on this campaign, especially things that happened
before he was even on the ticket.
HEMMER: Just come back to this question. If it wasn`t a private citizen
from Russia, did he ever meet with representatives from the Russian
government during the campaign?
LOTTER: That`s stuff that the special prosecutor and the counsels are all
looking at.
HEMMER: Just to nail this down so we`re clear, is that a yes or a no? Did
he or did he not, and was it relevant in fact?
LOTTER: I`m not aware of anything that I have seen.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MADDOW: His spokesman will not say no. Did Vice President Mike Pence meet
with representatives of the Russian government?
We don`t know if the answer is yes or no, but we know his spokesman will
not say no.
Mike Pence is often regards as less caught up in the unfolding Russia saga.
I think it`s because of the way he looks so meaningfully at the camera when
he talks about it. But he really has made a number of blatantly false
statements about the Trump/Russia connection thus far, and especially given
what happened today on FOX News of all places. Credit to them. He should
not be discounted in this scandal.
Watch this space.
MADDOW: Senate Republicans say they will release version 2.0 of their
spectacularly unpopular bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act. NBC News
reports tonight that while the new version of the bill does have some
changes from the old version they couldn`t pass quite recently, the deep,
drastic cuts to Medicaid in particular are still in there, and the new
version of the bill is still likely to take millions and millions of
Americans who have health insurance right now and make them not have health
insurance of any kind because of the Republicans` new bill.
Now, I should say, in terms of the electoral and the political math here,
there is no indication that Republicans can actually pass even this new
version of the bill. Kentucky Senator Rand Paul already came out against
it this afternoon. Moderate Senator Susan Collins and Dean Heller are also
expected to say no to this new version. And if that`s it, even if just the
three of them vote no, it`s toast.
Mitch McConnell can only afford to lose two Republican senators and get
this thing passed. It already looks like he doesn`t have those numbers.
That is expected to be the reason why he is delaying the Senate`s beloved
all of August recess, making the Senate stick around in D.C. two extra
weeks at least, so their arms are close by for some extra twisting.
Despite that uncertainty, we are told they may try to put this thing on the
floor for a vote as early as next week. Tick tock.
That does it for us tonight. We will see you again tomorrow.
Now, it`s time for “THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL”.
Good evening, Lawrence.
END
