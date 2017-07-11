All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 7/11/17 Trump & The Russians

Transcript:

Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES

Date: July 11, 2017

Guest: Mark Warner, Dan Rather Michelle Goldberg, Asawin Suebsaeng,

Charlie Dent, Carrie Cordero

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: This Russia thing

with Trump and Russia is a made up story.

HAYES: Donald Trump Jr. gives up the game.

TRUMP: There`s no collusion between me and my campaign and the Russians.

HAYES: The President`s son releases a jaw-dropping e-mail showing

attempted collusion with the Russian government.

DONALD TRUMP JR., PRESIDENT TRUMP`S SON: This is time and time again, lie

after lie.

HAYES: Tonight, what did the President know and when did he know it?

TRUMP: Russia, if you`re listening, I hope you`re able to find the 30,000

e-mails that are missing.

HAYES: What this revelation means for all three investigations.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D), CALIFORNIA: The e-mails, I think, made quite clear

that the Russian government had possession of damaging information.

HAYES: How the White House and Republicans are reacting to a story they

can no longer call fake news.

SEBASTIAN GORKA, PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP`S DEPUTY ASSISTANT: This is a

massive nothing burger.

HAYES: And why this bombshell e-mail is already affecting the trajectory

of Trumpcare in the Senate.

TRUMP: I love e-mails. You can`t erase e-mails. When ALL IN starts right

now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. After a year of

denials, tonight we know that the campaign of Donald J. Trump for President

at its very highest levels sought to collude with the Russian government to

damage Hillary Clinton and win the 2016 election. All of Trump world

routinely dismissed the very notion of collusion with Russia as insulting,

fake news, cooked up by the campaign`s enemies. But the release of e-mails

today by the President`s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. shows the campaign was

eager to accept Russian government`s help. That it now appears is how the

President`s son, son-in-law and Campaign Chairman ended up in a meeting

last summer with a Russian lawyer as the New York Times first reported,

hoping to collect dirt on their opponent Hillary Clinton. On June 3rd,

2016, Donald Trump Jr. received an e-mail from Rob Goldstone, a music

publicist and acquaintance of the Trumps who was acting on behalf of his

client, a Russian pop star with his own ties to both the Trump family and

to the Kremlin through his father. “Emin just called and asked me to

contact you with something very interesting. The crown prosecutor Russia

met with his father Aras this morning, and in their meeting offered to

provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information

that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be

very useful to your father.”

Now, there`s no crown prosecutor in Russia, that`s a British term, but

there is a Prosecutor General, a powerful position appointed by Vladimir

Putin himself. Goldstone`s e-mail continues. “This is obviously very high

level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government`s

support for Mr. Trump, helped along by Aras and Emin.” Part of Russia and

its government`s support for Mr. Trump. Keep in mind this e-mail came

before we had any idea about the extent of Russia`s election interference

and long before the U.S. Intelligence Community released its conclusion

that that was meant to help Donald Trump which means Donald Trump Jr. knew

what was happening before any than the rest us did. He knew the Russian

government was trying to get his father elected. His response, “Thanks,

Rob, I appreciate that. If it`s what you say, I love it especially later

in the summer.” Just a few weeks later in the summer, the first batch of

hacked DNC e-mails was released. It is now clear that Trump Jr. was lying

when he claimed not to know who the Russian lawyer was, the person he was

meeting with. She is described in an e-mail from Goldstone as a, and I

quote again, Russian`s Government Attorney. Donald Trump Jr. was lying

when he denied having contact with Russian individuals on behalf of the

campaign. And when he initially explained that he took meeting to discuss

a suspended adoption program, Donald Trump Jr. was lying last summer when

he ridiculed reports about Russia`s role in the DNC hack.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAKE TAPPER, CNN HOST: Robby Mook, the Campaign Manager for Secretary of

State Hillary Clinton, he seemed to be suggesting that this is part of a

plot to help Donald Trump and hurt Hillary Clinton. Your response?

TRUMP JR.: Well, it just goes to show you their exact moral compass. I

mean, they will say anything to be able to win this. I mean, this is time

and time again, lie after lie. You notice he won`t say, well, I say this,

we hear experts. You know, His house cat at home once said that this is

what`s happening with the Russians. It`s disgusting. It`s so phony.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Disgusting, so phony. It is not just Trump Jr. who is implicated

by these new e-mails. The whole chain appears to have been forwarded to

his brother-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort then the Campaign

Chair. Under the subject line Russia, Clinton, Private and Confidential,

that`s the actual subject line showing up in everyone`s inbox. Both

Kushner and Manafort attended the meeting with the Russian lawyer and

Kushner, now a Senior Adviser at the White House maintained his high-level

security clearance. And in an exclusive interview with NBC News, the

Russian lawyer herself said she never intended to hand over any damaging

information of Hillary Clinton. And according to Trump Jr., he did not

receive any material. At this point, we had absolutely no way of knowing

what actually happened in that meeting on June 9th, 2016 but we do know is

that the Russian government`s efforts to help the Trump campaign did not

stop after that day. In a new interview tonight, Trump Jr. admitted again,

he wanted to hear what the Russians had on Hillary.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP JR.: In retrospect, I probably would have done things a little

differently. Again, this was before the Russia mania. This was before

they were building it up in the press. For me, this was opposition

research. They had something, you know, maybe concrete evidence to all the

stories I`ve been hearing about that were probably underreported for - you

know, years, not just during the campaign. So I think I wanted to hear it

out. But really, it went nowhere and it was apparent that that wasn`t what

the meeting was all about.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: We don`t know if that`s true, of course. Now, today the President

of the United States finally broke his silence on the controversy over his

son releasing a brief statement through his spokesperson.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: I have a quick

statement that I`ll read from the President. My son is a high-quality

person and I applaud his transparency.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: A high-quality person. The big question now, whether the

President`s son, his son-in-law or his Campaign Chair ever told the

President, the candidate at the center of this campaign about the meeting,

or about the offer of government support from the Russian government. The

President was at Trump Tower on the day of the meeting. His office just

one floor up from where it took place. But according to his son and his

lawyers, he remained in the dark. I asked Democratic Senator Mark Warner,

Vice Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee whether he already knew

about these new e-mails.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

SEN. MARK WARNER (D-VA), SENATE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: I`m not going to

talk about what the Committee knew or didn`t know before today but

obviously in the last 24 hours, the public for the first time has seen

clear evidence that officials from the Trump campaign knew about the

Russian efforts to try to interfere in the elections, to try to hurt

Clinton, and help in this case Donald Trump Jr.`s father. And it included

not only his son but his son-in-law and the Campaign Manager and the fact

that they somehow all managed to kind of forget this information when they

filed their appropriate reports, is fairly stunning to me.

HAYES: What do you say to folks that say - the defenders of the President

that I`ve seen basically that - you know, they fell for a bait-and-switch,

nothing happened, no crime, nothing to see here?

WARNER: What I`d say is, there is not anyone that I would know, Democrat

or Republican that would take an incoming from an agent of a foreign

government. In this particular case, a foreign adversary like Russia that

said, hey, this is part of the Russian government`s effort to try to help

in this case Mr. Trump and derail Hillary Clinton. No one would take that

kind of meeting. Most folks would actually turn that kind of information

over to the FBI before they`d take that kind of meeting on.

HAYES: Do you believe the accounts that have been given about-have been

given about the content of the meeting?

WARNER: Again, I think I`m not going to reach any conclusions - I know

some of my colleagues have - until we as a committee get a chance to talk

to Donald Trump Jr., Mr. Kushner, and Mr. Manafort. I think we owe them at

least a chance to offer some answers. But believe you me; I`ve got a

number of very serious questions to ask all three of them.

HAYES: Why do you think that Jared Kushner should retain his security

clearance, given the fact that we now have three examples of meetings with

Russian nationals connected to the Kremlin that he omitted from his

security clearance SF86 Form under penalty of perjury?

WARNER: I want again, give Mr. Kushner a chance to testify but what

bothers the heck out of me is, it`s not just Jared Kushner. You know, this

is now close to a dozen plus events where senior officials, either from the

Trump campaign, the transition, or the Trump administration have gone on

television and public media and constantly said no meetings with Russia,

nothing to look at here. But every one of them had said that until they`ve

seen the actual evidence. Then they`ve had to recant and either go amend

their filings or publicly apologize, or in the case of General Flynn, get

fired or in the case of the Attorney General, recuse himself from the whole

investigation. But this is a very, very disturbing pattern from this whole

group of individuals.

HAYES: The President of the United States, his lawyer today denied that

the President had any knowledge of either the e-mail or the meeting. Do

you take the President`s lawyer at his word?

WARNER: I would just say this, Chris. If you had your son and your son-

in-law received information that said hey, the Russian government has got

valuable information that is going to help you as a candidate and hurt your

opponent, Hillary Clinton, it strains my credibility to think that the son

or the son-in-law wouldn`t strain that information. Now again, the

committee is going to get a chance to ask those individuals directly those

questions, so I`ll reserve final judgment until we get a chance to ask

those questions but it`s peculiar, to say the least.

HAYES: Republicans on the Hill today, Senate Majority Leader Mitch

McConnell said he`s going to push back the recess in full steam ahead with

the health care bill. I mean, what is your response to a GOP majority full

steam ahead on the legislative agenda as we are learning more and more

about what happened during this campaign?

WARNER: Well Chris, I`m happy to say that an awful lot of my Republican

colleagues have expressed a lot of dismay. Not all of them on camera, many

of them to me privately but we`ve had members of the committee like Susan

Collins and James Lankford who both said this is a very important

information that Donald Trump Jr. needs to testify. My job is to keep this

bipartisan investigation bipartisan moving forward. I`ll let others - you

know, jump to the extremes but I think it`s important we continue this. I

do think it`s going to take more than a couple more additional weeks of the

Congress being in session before anything close to that dreadful health

care bill ever gets passed by the United States Senate.

HAYES: Mark Warner, thank you for your time tonight.

WARNER: Thank you, Chris.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

HAYES: I`m joined now by Dan Rather host of AXS TV`s The Big Interview,

former Anchor of CBS Evening News. It`s always great to have you here Mr.

Rather.

DAN RATHER, AXS TV HOST: Good evening.

HAYES: You wrote this on Facebook today and it`s stuck with me. “The

questions are obvious, the answers are wanting. We the American people

deserve to know what in god`s name is happening.” Do you feel like you

have any idea what in god`s name is happening?

RATHER: I think the seeds of suspicion (INAUDIBLE) and we do have

suspicions. What we have are very few hard granite truths. But you know,

this situation is unprecedented in our history. We talked about that

before but I think it is worth italicizing and underscoring (INAUDIBLE).

This is jaw dropping and has never happened in our history before. You

know, we`ve had presidents who have lost all sense of credibility with the

people, Andrew Johnson after the Civil War, Richard Nixon deep into the

second time of his Presidency. But all these happened, Donald Trump has

been President for only six months.

HAYES: That`s a good point.

RATHER: And it just keeps on coming. Now, we need more facts. What I

call hard granite truths. But we got some of those hard granite truths

today, that what we were told by the President`s son and others in the

campaign before, untrue. Now, the potential for legal problems just grow

by the minute here because whatever he did or didn`t do in that meeting,

whatever his reaction to was or wasn`t, if he has, in fact, lied about it -

I know some would say, since he`s lied about it - but if in fact, he lied

about it, that`s a crime. That`s - that can be perjury. But at the very

least, whether he is legally accountable or not, there`s a real ethical

question involved here. There`s a question of patriotism involved here.

And it is an immense political problem for Donald Trump`s Presidency right

now because the hot breath of truth is coming down heavy on their necks

just now.

HAYES: As to the ethical problem, I really want to get your perspective on

what we have seen happen in just the last 24 hours. We`ve seen, OK, you

know, people that defended the President said, well, there`s no

interference, and then there was interference but no collusion, and now,

it`s basically, well, they tried to collude but really who wouldn`t? I

mean, as someone who has reported and observed American political life for

decades, what do you say to people who say any campaign would have taken

this meeting, this is totally normal, this isn`t an aberrant.

RATHER: I would say that`s not true and is demonstrably untrue. For

example, during the 2000 Presidential campaign, before one of the debates

between Al Gore and George W. Bush, George W. Bush briefing book was

delivered to the Gore campaign. The Gore campaign immediately called the

FBI and turned the book over to the FBI. Well, what should he have done?

I find people to say, well, what do you expect the President`s son to do?

On these circumstances, I expect him to call the FBI and say this is what

happened because when a foreign power gets involved with trying to affect

the sovereignty of the United States, it doesn`t get much more difficult -

more difficult than that. And you know, a president - the power of the

Presidency, which we often, so often talk about, a central power of the

Presidency has the power to persuade. In the military, they put it this

way. You have - down the ranks, they have to have faith in command. The

American faith in the command of Donald Trump overall and in domain was

never high and has been sinking ever since he got into office primarily

because of this business with the Russians. Now, as is so often as the

case, Chris, again, whatever happened in that meeting or didn`t happen in

that meeting, it`s the lies that have been told since then, the conflicting

testimony, the backtracking. They are in a word, they have been - and they

have been from the beginning even before the Presidency on this issue of

what happened and didn`t happen. They`ve been slipping and sliding,

peeping and hiding but now the game is closing in on them.

HAYES: You know, it`s important I think to sort of focus in on that.

Because I remember when we were first reporting on just this question

about, did Michael Flynn talk to Sergey Kislyak? (INAUDIBLE) is a little

story. I thought to myself, well, it wouldn`t really be that crazy. He`s

the incoming Security Adviser. He talks to the Russian Ambassador, says

look, the sanctions are going in effect, but they just started lying about

it. And I wonder, I mean, what does it do to your journalist`s brain in

here and your sort of experience, when you watch people tell a series of

repeated untruths about the same thing?

RATHER: Well, one of those has raised great suspicions about what is it

they`re hiding? And what we`re talking about tonight basically is what are

they hiding? They were hiding some things, some things are coming into the

light now. There are other things that they are hiding and we have to keep

in mind that the Special Prosecutor, Attorney Mueller, Kushner was in that

room, Manafort was in that room, the President`s son was in the room, what

he will do is get them individually and talk about it and compare their

stories, that you just - you can`t keep on lying, you can`t keep on telling

one story one day, then backtracking and reversing on it the next day. In

terms of the optics, in terms of public relations, you can get away with

it. In terms of the law, you can`t get away from that.

HAYES: Dan Rather, thank you for joining me.

RATHER: Thank you, Chris, always good to be with you.

HAYES: Next, now that we know top members of the Trump team knew that the

Russian government was trying to influence the election, it paints a very

different picture to the 2016 campaign, that today`s big news changes the

context of everything the Trump campaign has ever done and said regarding

Russia, in two minutes.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: We now know that three people at the very top of Donald Trump`s

campaign for president, his eldest son Donald Trump Jr., his son-in-law and

close aide Jarred Kushner and his former Campaign Manager Paul Manaport

took a meeting with the Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer last June after

being promised, “information that would incriminate Hillary,” information

that was “part of Russia and its government support for Mr. Trump.” And

that e-mail was sent to John Jr. who forward it to Manafort and Kushner,

they all knew and they all attended the meeting. Yet a month and a half

later, after the release of the hacked DNC e-mails, Manafort explicitly

denied any ties to the Russian government.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are there any ties between Mr. Trump, you and your

campaign, and the Putin and his regime?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAUL MANAFORT, FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER: No, there are not. It`s

absurd and you know, there`s no basis to it.

HAYES: Absurd, no basis. That same day, John Jr. responded angrily to a

Clinton campaign claim that the Russian government was seeking to help

Trump something he knew at the time to be true.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP JR.: It`s disgusting. It`s so phony. I watched him bumble through

the interview; I was able to hear it on audio a little bit. I mean, I

can`t think of bigger lies, but that exactly goes to show you what the DNC

and what the Clinton camp will do. They will lie and do anything to win.

I don`t mind a fair fight but these lies and the perpetuating of that kind

of nonsense to try to you know, gain some political capital is just

outrageous and he should be ashamed of himself.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That man who was quite evidently passionate and exorcised about the

outrageous claims being made, that man has now admitted he tried to get

damaging information on Clinton from the Russian government. Then there`s

Jared Kushner. Now, Kushner is not on tape a lot. Kushner who would

reportedly later attempt to set-up a back channel with the Russian

government possibly in their facilities to evade detection from U.S.

Intelligence Agencies, he did not disclose the meeting with the Russian

lawyer on his security form. And that was one of at least three meetings

with Russian citizens linked to the Kremlin that Jared Kushner did not

disclose. We don`t know if President Trump himself was aware of the

meeting. The White House says he wasn`t but we know it took place in Trump

Tower. We know that the future President was in Trump Tower on that day.

We also know the man who sent the e-mail promising Russian government dirt

to John Jr., offered to, and I quote again, “send this info to your father

via Rhoda - that`s Trump Personal Assistant, longtime trusted and

gatekeeper - Rhoda Graff, though we do not know if he did so. If the

President did know that the Russian government was actively seeking to help

him, it puts everything he`s done regarding Russia from his repeated

charges of fake news all the way to the firing of James Comey into a whole

new context, not the least which this moment.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Russia, if you`re listening, I hope you`re able to find the 30,000

e-mails that are missing. I think you will probably be reward mightily by

our press.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Joining me now, Michelle Goldberg, Columnist at Slate and Asawin

Suebsaeng who`s Politics Reporter at the Daily Beast. And Asawin, you have

some great sources in the White House who are always good for incredibly

colorful quotes. What is the mood over there in the wake of this

bombshell?

ASAWIN SUEBSAENG, THE DAILY BEAST POLITICS REPORTER: Well, a lot of this

does rather feel like burn after reading but starring the Trump family now,

doesn`t it. Well, what we do know based on my reporting by me and my

colleague Lachlan Markay over at The Daily Beast, is that people within

Trump`s inner circle, including top officials in the White House, for

months and some over a year now, do not have a very high opinion of Donald

Trump Jr. at all. And if anything, that opinion has cratered even further,

given the revelations of the past few days. Quite frankly, many of them

think he`s an idiot. That`s not my word. That`s from two sources Lachlan

and I have in the piece. And during the campaign, there were people at the

top levels of the Trump campaign who would gossip about him behind his back

and called him Fredo, which is a direct reference to Fredo Corleone which

anybody who`s seen the Godfather series knows that when you say that,

you`re referring to a weak and insecure and failure of a son who does harm

to the family and contributes very little.

HAYES: I keep thinking about - so I keep thinking about what happened

after this meeting. OK. So here`s the thing I think about. I want to get

your - what your thoughts. So let`s say meeting goes down exactly the way

that they say, right? They go and it turns out to be a kind of this con.

This woman is talking about adoption, Magnetsky, she leaves, you think -

six weeks later, when you`re watching the news, and these hacks start

coming out and there`s reporting the Russians are behind it, you then know.

I mean, you got to remember at that moment, oh, right, they said -

MICHELLE GOLDBERG, SLATE COLUMNIST: Yes, and oh yes, I said it would be

great if something came out later in the summer. I mean, it`s just, it`s -

but it`s not credible, the idea that they had no idea that this was coming

and certainly that they had no idea who was behind it once it began to

emerge. And one of the things that`s been so bizarre and I think kind of

psychologically debilitating for those of us who are forced to live through

the terrible period is that so much of what they`re doing is on the one

hand completely out in the open and on the other hand completely

implausible, right? So there`s been all of these bizarre coincidences,

lies, scandals, you know, the Kushner backchannel, the Flynn firing, the

money that`s already emerged, you know, that Donald Trump`s ties to all of

these oligarchs. It seems a lot like there was something so profoundly

corrupt going on that you could scarcely grasp it. But because it`s so

crazy, it`s hard to even - right, it`s - there`s this believability hurdle

that it doesn`t surpass. And so, when they say things out in the open, on

the one hand, it`s - he just said that he just asked for collusion on live

television. On the other hand, they`re so blatant that it almost seems

exculpatory because you think well if they were actually colluding with the

Russians, why would they do it on live television?

HAYES: So, when do people - I mean, the thought that I had today, I never

thought an e-mail like this existed. It`s possible that this didn`t lead

to anything further although I think at this point we have to be skeptical

about that idea. It seems to me that everyone in the White House and

everyone in the Republican party is tied to a potential cover-up that they

don`t know what`s being covered up, I mean, right? The people - there must

be a lot of people working in that White House who are just waiting for the

next bomb to drop like the rest of us.

SUEBSAENG: Correct. And that might even include the President himself.

Again, it strains credulity somewhat that President Trump was kept in the

dark entirely over this. But if you look at the President`s statement

today, which came after several days of silence on Twitter and elsewhere,

where he wouldn`t defend his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., it is a very

brief one-sentence statement that defends his high quality son and he

praises him for his transparency and it wreaks of a statement that doesn`t

seem full-throated or enthusiastic.

HAYES: Yes. I mean, I noticed that as well. Vice President Pence as well

sort of coming up with a statement that was very tepid. I`m focused on

what we`re trying to do here. You know, you can almost watch people, it

seems like in real-time we are watching Trump Jr. be turned into the fall

guy for this story.

GOLDBERG: Right. But I think - I mean, it seems like that`s what they are

attempting to do, right? But that cannot be allowed to happen and I don`t

think it will be allowed to happen. I mean, it`s a scandal that will -

Jared Kushner even might still have a security clearance. I guess that

Sarah Huckabee Sanders won`t answer one way or the other. But it clearly

was far deeper than Donald Trump Jr. And the other thing, if somebody says

to you - they kind of say part of the Russian government`s support for your

father and interest in helping you get elected or whatever the exact

language is. That`s presented as not a new revelation.

HAYES: A known fact. Something already entered into office.

GOLDBERG: But - right, exactly. And if - and if it wasn`t and something

like that comes across your desk, you know, even Donald Trump Jr., I can`t

imagine him saying with a straight face that he decided not to mention that

to his father.

HAYES: It is also a scandal. I just want to say that no one called the

FBI when this e-mails starts coming out. I mean, that just seems like the

obvious thing that you`re obligated to do if you have any moral compass

whatsoever. Michelle Goldberg, Asawin Suebsaeng thank you so much.

GOLDBERG: Thank you.

HAYES: Coming up, in the days after the Watergate break in the Nixon White

House famously tried to minimize the fallout by calling it a third rate

burglary. Today, it`s all about nothing burgers, nothing burgers, coming

up next.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think Reince Priebus called it a nothing burger on

the weekend. I have a real problem with this. This is an insult to

nothing burgers.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Donald Trump Jr. is not part of the administration.

And so this is a massive nothing burger.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I know burgers. And I`ve got a gut to prove it. And

this is a nothing burger.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I would fall in the nothing burger category on this

one.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So far a nothing burger.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`m one of those people where it says it`s a nothing

burger.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I guess that would be the condiment that you`re adding

to it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALEL; But is that just mustard on the burger or is that a

game changer?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Would you like to talk about (inaudible) or would you

like to continue talking about a nothing burger story?

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS: So put Brit Hume down as nothing burger.

BRIT HUME, FOX NEWS: Well, that`s a phrase that has gotten so common I`m

kind of – I kind of hesitate to use it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Now the emails are out, at least one of those people has evolved.

Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin today declaring the story is now, a,

well, a something burger tweeting, “I

voted for POTUS last November and want him and the USA to succeed, but that

meeting, given that email chain just released, is a big no-no.”

Mitch McConnell had a very different response in the wake of news the

president`s son sought to collude with Russia, the senate Republican leader

renewed his push to get a GOP health care bill passed, possibly before it`s

too late.

The fallout from the Trump emails on the Hill right after this break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. TREY GOWDY, (R) SOUTH CAROLINA: Someone close to the president needs

to get everyone connected with that campaign in a room and say from the

time you saw Dr. Zhivago until the moment you drank vodka with a guy named

Boris, you list every single one of those and we`re going to turn them over

to

the special counsel, because this drip, drip, drip is undermining the

credibility of this administration.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That was Congressman Trey Gowdy on the Don Junior emails. His was

one of a range of Republican reactions today, including Utah Senator Orrin

Hatch who called the emails, quote, overblown.

But one man in Washington had a more immediately pragmatic reaction. Mitch

McConnell appeared to recognize that a clock is likely now running on this

administration with hours of the release of the emails, he pushed back the

August recess so as to jam through as much business as possible as quickly

as possible.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL, (R) KENTUCKY: We`ve got the defense authorization.

We`ve got the debt ceiling. We`ve got the FDA user fee, and other important

legislation that we need to address and we simply, as a result of all this

obstructionism, don`t have enough time to address all of these issues

between now and the originally anticipated August recess.

So we`ll be here the first two weeks of August.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Mitch McConnell may be blaming Democrats who are of course in the

minority for

obstruction, but the calendar suggests that this is about passing health

care reform before more Trump scandal erupts and closes McConnell`s window

to pass legislation, this, despite hard evidence today that President

Trump`s campaign sought to collude with a foreign power during the

election.

With me now, Republican Congressman Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania.

Congressman, how would you characterize senior members of the campaign

taking a meeting with someone described as a foreign agent of a foreign

power to provide derogatory information about

their campaign opponent? How would you characterize that?

REP. CHARLIE DENT, (R) PENNSYLVANIA: At the very least, problematic. It`s

damaging.

HAYES: Problematic?

DENT: Problematic, damaging. I would say, it`s not something I could ever

defend or explain, and I won`t even try.

I think it is a very serious problem and that`s why Bob Mueller is out

there investigating and he will make a determination if any laws were

broken, or if there was any collusion. So, I think it is a very serious

matter. I`m not going to whitewash this by any means, Chris.

HAYES: Is there anything – I don`t know how the ask this, but it`s the

question that everyone

wants to know, is there literally anything that could happen that would

just say – that would make you, Charlie Dent, say I cannot support Donald

Trump as president of the United States? I can`t vote for his agenda. I

can`t be on board with him.

DENT: Well, Chris, let me answer it this way, I think when we get beyond

the day to day news on Russia, the drip, drip, drip, I think we have to

look at this on a much broader context on Russia.

Russia is a hostile foreign power. They are an adversary. They are a

threat. They want to break up NATO. They want to unravel the European

Union. They want to undermine American power and influence anywhere they

can. They behaved badly in Ukraine. They behaved badly in Syria, in

Europe, in our elections of course. We all know that. They`re bad actors.

and we should not be entering agreements with them on cyber security, for

example. We should be doing that with our friends and our partners and our

allies to protect ourselves against threats like

Russia, and not expose our methods and our intelligence, our knowledge,

with a hostile actor.

So, I don`t understand why this administration is so he conciliatory and

accommodating to Putin`s Russia.

HAYES: Congressman, wait a second, but you don`t understand, but I mean,

there is a plausible theory given today`s email, perhaps they`re

accommodating because they know that that government helped them get

elected, and could presumably help them in the future. Isn`t that a theory

to entertain?

DENT: I guess a fair point, Chris. Fair point. But my view on the

administration is, I work with the administration on issues when I think

they`re moving in the right direction. I will support them. When they are

doing things not in our nation`s interests, I will serve as a check and I

will oppose

them when I have to.

So, I think it is not an issue of a zero sum game that because of an issue,

I can`t support them on anything or I have oppose him on everything. I

think that`s – I think we have to all be a little bit more balanced and

nuanced in how we deal with this administration.

HAYES: I get that. And one of the things that you did not support them on

is the AHCA, which is the name of the health care bill in the House and you

voted against it.

DENT: And the travel ban. I was the first Republican to speak speak out

against the travel ban.

HAYES: But I guess the question I`m trying to get at is, at what point do

you approach something that looks like a legitimacy crisis? And here`s an

example. You know, right now, Mitch McConnell is going to try push through

through a bill crafted in secret and then rewritten in secret that would

reorder 1/6 of the American economy. 22 million people lose health care,

$800 billion cuts to Medicaid, and do that in a two-week window in the wake

of finding out concrete evidence the president`s campaign sought to collude

with a foreign entity and the president himself under criminal

investigation for obstruction of justice.

Under those conditions, isn`t it fair for Americans to say, wait a second,

hold up. Shouldn`t we find out first if the president definitively is not

a criminal before we pass this health care legislation?

DENT: Well, let me say this, we have important work to do here, whether

it`s on tax reform, health care, infrastructure. And, you know, I have to

operate under the presumption of innocence. All people are presumed

innocent under proven otherwise. And so I think what we have to – we have

business to attend to.

And to the extent that we are, you know, talking about, you know, in this

case the Russian matter or some other tweet that really has nothing to do

with anything substantive, you konw, it`s distracting us from dealing with

these very real and serious policy issues that the country expects us to

address.

HAYES: Let me just – and you`re right, of course, and presumption of

innocence is something that I think is incredibly important, a central

tradition in our judicial tradition.

It is different with the president, though, right, because the president of

the United States doesn`t have – he isn`t tried in normal courts, right?

The president is a citizen who has a very different set of legal

accountability, which is the powers under Article 1 of impeachment of the

United States congress.

And so you ultimately, you ultimately, sir, are sitting on – you know, you

are sitting in judgment, because there is no other process that doesn`t

involve one Charlie Dent and his colleagues in determining what is too

much.

DENT: Well, I don`t think that – look, Chris, you`re using the term

impeachment. I think that is not something we should be talking about at

all. I mean, again, there is a threshold for that, you know, high crimes

and misdemeanors. And, again, there is a presumption of innocence.

Yes, there is an ongoing investigation by Bob Mueller and the House and

Senate committees. This is being investigated. I think it is premature to

be jumping to the next step about what should happen in the event something

does happen.

I mean, we simply don`t know if there was collusion or not. Obviously

these emails don`t look good, but that`s up for the special prosecutor to

make that recommendation not for you or me.

HAYES: Fair enough. And final question, should Mitch McConnell have at

least one hearing before they vote in the Senate?

DENT: Well, I think there should be more transparency on the health care

issue. I`ve always felt that way. I felt the Democrats…

HAYES: So, just that one question. Should he have a hearing?

DENT: Yes. We should. And the Democrats shouldn`t have muscled Obamacare

through the way they did and I don`t think we should make the same mistake

the Democrats did trying to reverse it.

HAYES: Congressman Charlie Dent, always a pleasure. It`s always a

pleasure for your time. I really do appreciate it.

DENT: Thank you.

HAYES: Coming up, did Donald Trump Jr. commit a crime? I`ll talk with two

former DOJ lawyers about that and where the Mueller investigation goes from

here just ahead.

And members of the Trump orbit lawyering up in tonight`s Thing One, Thing

Two next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Thing One tongiht, lawyering up. With public focus on the Russia

probe rising, so are the billable hours as the Trump orbit continues to

hire personal outside counsel.

President Trump`s legal team currently consists of Mark Kazowicz (ph), Jay

Sekulow, Mark Bow (ph), and most recently John Dowd (ph), a high profile

D.C. criminal defense lawyer.

Vice President Pence called it pretty routine when he hired a lawyer last

month around the same time Attorney General Jeff Sessions retained legal

counsel.

Now, President Trump`s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner has

hired two personal lawyers. And even Trump`s long time personal attorney

Michael Cohen hired a personal attorney of his

own.

Now, following revelations of Don Jr.`s meet at Trump tower with a Russian

lawyer, we`ve been introduced to several new characters in the unfolding

investigation, including this guy who is now shelling out cash for a lawyer

for himself. We`ll show you the legal hires in the last 24 hours,

including one with a history of defending mobsters. That`s Thing Two in 60

seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Today we learned that three of the people allegedly connected to

Don Jr.`s meeting last year with a Russian lawyer have hired lawyers

themselves. Rob Goldstone, the publicist and

former British tabloid journalist with a penchant for posting Facebook

videos like this one and who emailed Don Jr. to set up the meeting, he

confirmed today he`s hired a New York-based attorney to handle inquiries

related to the Russia probe.

Meanwhile, the father/son duo with ties to Kremlin, that would be Russian

real estate developer

Aras Agalarov and his son Emin, the pop singer, the ones who are allegedly

involved in setting up the meeting with Don Jr., they also retained an

American attorney today.

But perhaps the most significant legal hire made this week was this guy,

that is criminal defense

attorney Allen Fudifoss (ph) who made a name for himself by defending high

profile mobsters, including the alleged head of the Lucchese crime family,

and defendants accused of working with the Gambino and Genovese crime

families.

That lawyer was retained yesterday by none other than Donald Trump Jr.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: The revelations of Donald Trump Jr.`s meeting, along with Paul

Manafort and Jared Kushner, with a Russian lawyer, came to light through

dogged reporting and leaks. Now, imagine for a moment what kind of

information this guy can get his hands on.

Since being tapped for special counsel in late May, Robert Mueller has

quietly been leading a Justice Department investigation into Russian

interference in last year`s election. And as part of that, the

investigation of the president himself for possible obstruction of justice.

And doing so with an army of investigators in what is widely considered an

all-star roster of

lawyers known for their work in national security, public corruption, and

financial crimes.

But what we`re hearing from a lot of the president`s defenders today is

that even if his oldest son

crossed the line on collusion, he didn`t commit a crime. Are they right?

We`ll talk about that and where

Robert Mueller`s investigation is headed in the wake of the Trump emails,

next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Joining me now, Carrie Cordero, former Justice Department lawyer

who now teaches at Georgetown Law; and Paul Butler, former federal

prosecutor at the Justice Department, MSNBC legal analyst, who also teaches

at Georgetown.

All right, so, Paul, let me start with you. Just, there`s a question

today, and it`s not clear one way or the other, what we know today, does

that constitute criminal activity. What`s your read on that?



PAUL BUTLER, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: Chris, when Donald Trump Jr. did this

email dump today, he provided probable cause for Robert Mueller to charge

him with a crime, specifically, campaign fraud.

It`s a federal offense to solicit a campaign contribution from a foreign

national. The statute`s clear. The contribution doesn`t have to be cash

money, it can be anything of value, including opposition research.

Now, do I think Mueller is going to charge him tomorrow? No. When you

have probable cause, you don`t have to do it that day. But make no

mistake, Mr. Trump Jr. is in deep trouble of his

own doing at some point, at some point he will be charged.

HAYES: Carrie, do you agree?

CARRIE CORDERO, GEORGETOWN LAW: Well, here`s what I think the emails that

were released today show. First of all, it showed that the Trump

campaign`s senior individuals like Donald Trump Jr. and the other senior

leaders of the campaign knew that there was a Russian influence that was

supporting their – his father`s campaign. And second of all, the emails

provide more opportunity for the investigation to follow up on certain

things.

So, for example, it said that there was Russian government support. And so

the question that is

raised is what is that other support that might exist? Was it only

opposition research, or I think, the investigators are going to look at,

were there other types of support, whether it`s financial or something

else, and i Ihink that`s going to be another area that the investigators

can look at now.

HAYES: Yeah, Paul I mean – the thing that I want to read are the emails

after this meeting. Because if the meeting goes down that the way that

people – Don Jr. says it went down, which is came – the lawyer came in

and kind of hand waved and then got into this adoption Magnitsky Act, you

would imagine there might be further emails or conversations with Rob

Goldstone saying, hey, what

was that? I thought you guys had real good dirt/what`s the deal? Can you

ask Aras and Emin about what – all of that, presumably will be accessible

to investigators if any documentation like that exists, correct?

BUTLER: I think that`s right. So, this is just the beginning of a paper

trail. If this is what incredibly able reporters are getting, and all they

have is the power of persuasion to get people to talk. Bob Mueller has the

power of subpoena. So, I think we can guess that he has a lot more

information that we wouldn`t know about.

And one thing he`s going to be looking at on these emails is the CC. And he

wants to know if the Big Kahuna, Donald Trump Sr., was in on any of this.

Chris, I`ve talked to a bunch of my former prosecutor friends, I don`t know

anybody who believes Donald Trump Sr. when he says he didn`t know about

this meeting. It just belies credibility if you think his son was there,

his son-in-law, the chief of his campaign, talking about something Trump is

obsessed with, Hillary`s email, and he knows nothing about it? Give me a

break.

HAYES: Carrie, I also thought that today`s revelations colored the case

for obstruction, or the question of obstruction, which is being

investigated. You know, it does seem to me that if it is the fact that the

president of the United States knew, and we haven`t established that at

all, but if it were the fact that it was established that he knew that the

Russian government was seeking to aid him, that his son and other aides had

met with them, that would give them a very clear motivation to make sure

that people didn`t do too much digging around into the issue, with right?

CORDERO: Look, he`s known. The things – whether he knew about this

particular meeting or not is one thing, but what this one meeting will lead

to is an uncovering of whether there were other similar types of meetings

or conversations.

His efforts have been to stop this investigation. He fired the chief

investigator. He has tweeted repeatedly, trying to discredit the

investigation. He`s tried to discredit the FBI, he`s tried to discredit

the

intelligence community. He`s wanted this investigation stopped.

And so, there has to be a reason for that.

HAYES: Paul, if you were an investigator, if you were working in the

public corruption unit in the Department of Justice, and you saw something

like this, just a local race, where a campaign aide met with a foreign –

the promise of a foreign attorney, to provide oppo, I mean, what would go

through your head?

BUTLER: I would think, this is really weird. Why is this guy meeting with

a Russian national? And then I would do what Bob Mueller is going to do,

which is to bring Trump Jr. in for a little sit down with crack FBI agents

and his best prosecutors.

And he`s in a difficult position. If he tells the truth, he just

implicates himself in campaign fraud. If he lies, he`s going down for

perjury. If he takes the fifth, then his dad, the president, has some

explaining to do.

HAYES: All right. Carrie Cordero and Paul Butler, thank you both for your

time.

That is All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow show starts now. Good

evening, Rachel.

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.>