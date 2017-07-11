The Rachel Maddow Show 7/11/17 Trump Jr. emails
THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW
Date: July 11, 2017
Guest: Mark Mazzetti, Mike McFaul
RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Chris. Thanks, my friend.
CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST, ALL IN: You bet.
MADDOW: And thanks to you at home for joining us this hour.
So this is either – this is either the end of things, or things are about
to get very, very weird. It`s possible that things get weird and then they
end. But one of those two things is definitely going to happen now.
You know, in a movie, in a well-written book about a political scandal,
what just happened today, what was just published today would be the end of
the plot, right? There`s been a confession. The worst-case scenario that
anyone imagined at the start of the scandal has just been not just
documented by investigative reporting, it is not contested to. It is not
contested. It has been admitted to by the people who are involved and who
are implicated.
This is where plots end, right? Somewhere in a parallel universe,
somebody`s beach read novel about the biggest American political scandal
since Watergate and maybe the biggest political scandal ever, somebody in a
parallel universe reading this book has just finished their book. It`s
come to a tidy end. Now, they`re thinking maybe they`ll switch to sci-fi
for something more realistic the next time.
But this is not a novel. This is not a movie. This is our real life. And
now, we have to figure out what is going to happen next. What ought to
happen next, what is likely to happen next.
Now, that the Trump campaign has admitted that they worked with the
Russians during the campaign.
The Russian government did meddle in our election last year, to try to hurt
Hillary Clinton`s chances, to try to help Donald Trump`s chances. The
Trump campaign, after all those months of denials, all of those vehement
denials, up to and including the president himself, the Trump campaign now
admits that it knew that Russia was meddling in our election to hurt
Hillary Clinton and help Donald Trump. They now admit that they were
informed of that fact early on, even before the first news reports to that
effect. And learning that that was happening, the Trump campaign`s
response at the highest level, was that that tried to help the Russians in
achieving their goals.
Now that that has been conceded, what happens next? I mean, as of this
time last night, “The New York Times” is reporting that its reporters had
seen documentation that indicated that the Trump campaign knowingly took a
meeting with a representative of the Russian government during the campaign
in an effort to try to get damaging information on Hillary Clinton from the
Russians.
Since then, “The Times” itself and a senior Trump campaign adviser, namely
the president`s eldest son, they have published that documentation. The
meeting in question happened last June. It previously had been a secret
meeting. That secret meeting has now been made public, along with the
circumstances of how it was arranged, via an e-mail chain that explicitly
spells it out, more emphatically than anyone would have ever imagined at
the start of this scandal.
It spells it out more simply and more explicitly than any fiction writer
would have ever tried to get away. I mean, the quotes from the e-mails are
astounding. Right, the crowned prosecutor of Russia is offering to provide
the Trump campaign with some official documents and information to
incriminate Hillary Clinton. Very high-level and sensitive information.
It`s part of Russia and its government support for Mr. Trump. They get
that in writing.
The immediate response from the Trump campaign, 17 minutes later is, oh,
can we do a call? And it turns out they can do better than a call. And
within a week, a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer, who was described to the
campaign as a Russian government lawyer, and also, apparently, her
translator, they are ushered into a top-level meeting with the Trump
campaign at Trump Tower, attended by Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, the
president`s son-in-law, and Paul Manafort, the campaign chair.
Credit to “The New York Times” for forcing this information out into the
open, right? This is obviously the end product of a long, tough slog in
terms of investigative reporting.
At the same time, though, you didn`t really expect it to arrive on is a
silver platter like this, did you? They`re not even six months into this
administration and they`re confessing to colluding with the Russians during
the campaign.
Now, that that has happened, it seems like there are two possible paths
that this goes from here. I mean, again, I don`t want to lose track of the
big picture. In any normal political circumstances, we would be at the end
already. This would be the end of the road, with the clear admission of
guilt. The worst-case scenario, yes, we did it.
But it turns out in real life, life goes on. So this is like, we`re
standing at the edge of the pavement, the road, has, in fact ended. But
now we`ve got to find like little deer tracks through the woods to figure
out where we`re going to go from here now that we`ve got to do off-road.
And I think there are two possible paths in the immediate future in terms
of where we go off-road. Now that we`ve had a confession, what`s next? I
think there are two kind of hard-to-see, but, I think, the White House
probably sees it as a clear choice, and I think we should watch for both of
these starting to become evident.
The first one to watch for is that the Trump campaign and the Trump White
House, maybe even the president himself, may try to turn this into a big
counterattack, that not just distracts from what they have just confessed
to, but tries to make it into a competing scandal that hurts their enemies
instead of hurting themselves.
You`re seeing the seeds of some of this already, in the conservative media,
reporting on today`s events. This meeting between the Russian lawyer and
the Trump campaign was purportedly set up to discuss negative information
about Hillary Clinton that`s somehow related to Russia. You can already
see the conservative media and some Republican members of Congress trying
to turn the narrative to, instead, be about Hillary Clinton and her
campaign, or to otherwise turn the story inside out.
Tomorrow, there`s going to be a confirmation hearing in the Senate for the
Trump administration`s new nominee to head the FBI. The man they want to
replace James Comey, who the president fired, he says, because of the
Russia investigation.
Imagine the internal dynamic that has to exist inside somebody nominated
for that job, right? On the one hand, I have been asked to become head of
the FBI. On the other hand, I`ve been asked to become head of the FBI,
because the president just fired the last head of the FBI, because of the
Russia investigation. What`s it like to make – go through that decision-
making progress to decide, yes, you`re going to accept the honor of that
nomination?
So, we will learn a lot more about Christopher Wray, the new FBI nominee,
tomorrow. But at that confirmation hearing tomorrow, and also at the
upcoming Senate hearings on the Russia investigation that we are expecting
in the next couple of weeks, watch for Republican senators to try to mount
a counterattack on the main narrative of this scandal.
The Russian woman who came to Trump Tower and took this meeting with Don
Jr. and Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner, at the time of her visit to the
United States for that meeting, she was working on a legal case. A legal
case that was being handled in the southern district of New York, it`s
related to Russian money laundering on a massive scale. That case links
back to a scandal in Russia, to a U.S.-born businessman, who had a major
investment firm in Russia before the Putin government decided to turn on
him and basically eat his business. Ultimately, U.S. sanctions on Russia
resulted from that whole mishegoss.
Republicans and the Trump White House and parts of the conservative media
are starting to signal that they`re going to try to make that case, that
Russian scandal, that money-laundering case, the case that this Russian
lawyer was involved in when she came to New York for that meeting, they
appear to be gearing up to make that case itself seem like that`s the real
Russia scandal here. It does not make sense yet. I will not try to make
it make sense hear on TV.
But if you`re watching for it, you can see it. They have started to lob
nebulous allegations about whether there`s some connection between that
Russian case and the dossier of unverified and salacious raw intelligence
reports about Donald Trump that caused such a stir when it was first
published by “BuzzFeed” this past January.
Republicans and the conservative media have started to raise questions
about whether there was something untoward or scandalous about how that
Russian woman who came to Trump Tower and took that meeting got permission
to enter the United States last summer, to take part in that legal case
about the money laundering. On that same visit where she also took that
meeting in Trump Tower.
And I know that it just sounds like that was a list of dots without
connections between them. That`s how I mean to put it out there. There is
no meaningful counter-narrative against what has just confessed by the
Trump campaign.
But, if you look at those data points, if you look at those other issues in
the news, it appears that something is going on among Republican members of
Congress and in the Trump White House, and in the conservative media, that
they are about to try to land as a counterpunch. As they try to morph the
Russia scandal involving the Trump campaign into something that, instead,
is about Hillary Clinton and the DNC and presumably the Obama
administration. And we think the FBI, as well.
When they try to make that dossier into the basis of the whole case against
Donald Trump and try to link the whole FBI investigation to that dossier,
where they are going with that is to try to undermine, to try to cast
aspersions on the FBI investigation of the Trump/Russia affair, which
continues to this day, by casting aspersions on its origins.
Chuck Grassley, who is the senator who`s the chair of the Senate Judiciary
Committee, has been sort of the leader in Republican – among Republican
members of Congress on that subject. And he`s the one who`s signaling most
strongly that he would like this to be the counter-narrative in this story.
So, watch for that. Watch for that in particular tomorrow, at the
Christopher Wray confirmation hearing, which will be chaired by Chuck
Grassley.
The Christopher Wray confirmation hearing is not supposed to be about the
Russia scandal, but it will now have to be substantially about the Russia
scandal. Because the magnitude of that scandal now and because of the
circumstances under which the FBI job became vacant, so Christopher Wray
had something to be nominated to.
So, that is one possible path that we are about to go down. Watch for the
Republicans, the conservative media, and the Trump White House to create a
new scandal, to create something that sounds like this scandal, that has
some of the same things involved, that certainly has Russia involved in it.
But that`s about Democrats, and that`s about the FBI instead of being about
them.
We have seen them laying the groundwork for it. I think we are likely
about to see that break wide open. Path one.
The other deer path through the woods, the other off-road possibility that
we`re about to go down, is self-defense of a different kind, I think, from
the Trump White House. As you know, there have been two big stories, two
bombshell stories in the past couple of weeks about the appearance of
American collusion in the Russian attack on our election last year. “Wall
Street Journal” was first, with their report on the admitted effort by a
Republican political operative, who`s now deceased, to make contact with
Russian government hackers, to try to obtain Hillary Clinton`s e-mails from
them, so they could be used against her and for Trump`s benefit in the
campaign.
Now, in that case, that project to try to work with the Russians against
Clinton, that was a Trump supporter who mounted that effort. The link to
the Trump campaign was that he claimed a relationship with Mike Flynn, the
Trump national security adviser, and at that point, a senior adviser to the
Trump campaign.
Mike Flynn never commented for that “Wall Street Journal” story. He`s
never commented on those allegations, but the White House commented. They
fairly readily threw him under the bus on that one. The White House
comment to “The Wall Street Journal” about that story was that if Mike
Flynn cooperated with that in any way, it would have been under his
capacity as a private individual.
Mike Flynn was a senior adviser to the Trump campaign at the time that
project was underway, and that project was only about the campaign. So,
that defense from the White House beggars belief, but it at least kind of
shows what they think their options are. It at least shows in that case
they were willing to let Flynn take the blame for that rather than trying
to defend the content.
Now, in this second collusion story, theoretically, they have the same
choice, right? You can defend the conduct itself, or if you can`t defend
the conduct, you kind of have to hive off the people who appear to be
guilty of it. Hive off from the president, hive off from the White House
the people to have appear to have done it.
It`s very hard to do that with the people who are involved in this news
story. In that meeting in Trump tower last June, and apparently in receipt
of the e-mail that described this as a meeting with a Russian government
emissary who was coming to the Trump campaign with information from the
Russian government to try to help the Trump campaign in its efforts against
Hillary Clinton, in that meeting were Paul Manafort, who is then campaign
chair, Jared Kushner, the son-in-law, and Don Trump, the eldest son.
There`s no way to use the exact same strategy they did with Mike Flynn on
the previous collusion story, right? There`s no way to say that in case
that Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr. were acting in
their personal capacity about this meeting.
We now know from what they admit about this meeting, what they have
published about the origins of this meeting, and we know from the fact that
all of them were in the meeting together, we know that this was clearly a
campaign meeting, and so, none of them personally can be on the hook
without the campaign being on the hook. That said, in terms of their self-
defense here, at least Paul Manafort and Donald Trump Jr., at least they
don`t have offices in the White House now. At least they are not current
members of the administration.
Jared Kushner is, though. And that means the potential legal jeopardy that
may arise from this meeting, it not only enters the president`s family, a
lot of people have been talking about that today, in terms of what we might
anticipate about the president`s psychology, about defending his eldest
son, if he`s got real legal jeopardy here. The legal jeopardy not only
enters the president`s immediate family, it also enters the White House
because Jared Kushner still a senior White House adviser, even if the White
House would not answer questions today about whether or not he still has
his security clearance.
But the Jared Kushner factor here lends some urgency, not only to what we
expect to be a defense by the White House to these absolutely catastrophic
revelations today, it also, for us as a country, lends some urgency to the
legal side of this, to the question of whether and how this is prosecuted.
I will explain what I mean by that in a just a second, but Congressman Adam
Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee,
he also spoke to this today in a way that I think was very clear and very
chilling. Watch.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA), RANKING MEMBER, INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: The most
serious risk to the country, I think, is that the Russians possess
compromising information, what they call kompromat, that can influence this
president`s conduct of American policy.
The Russians know about this meeting. They were behind organizing the
meeting. If there were other meetings that the Russians know about, if
there were other interactions with the Trump campaign that the Russians are
aware of, that is something they can hold over the head of the president of
the United States. And the American people need to know that our president
is acting on their behalf and not acting because he has a fear that the
Russians could disclose things that could harm him or his family.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MADDOW: The issue is coercion. The issue is potential coercion, exercised
by a foreign power, over people who are in very powerful jobs in the U.S.
government right now.
Everybody`s expecting the Robert Mueller probe, special counsel probe, to
move very slowly, to unfold over a period of months and maybe even years.
And, you know, politically, just in terms of our civic health as a nation,
there`s reason not only to expect that it will move slowly, but to hope
that it would move slowly, right? To hope just for our ability to be
resilient as a country in the face of a scandal like this.
There`s reason to hope that that probe goes slow. That it is deliberate.
That it is clear to everybody, whether or not you start off as a Trump
supporter or a Trump opponent, it – there`s reason to hope that that probe
goes slowly, so that everybody agrees that no stone has been left unturned.
That there is no question that there was a diligent, thorough degree of due
process. That all the evidence was examined and explained, every possible
innocent explanation was explored. Every little bit of exculpatory
evidence was fully honored, right?
If we`re going to get to somewhere through that investigation that feels
like a resolution, everybody has to be on board that that investigation was
not rushed, that those investigators were not pushed along by political
wins. Right, that they did it and covered all of their bases. You want
everybody in the country to believe that by the time that investigation is
done.
But, there is also, now, direct evidence, uncontested evidence of people in
the Trump campaign at the highest levels, conspiring with a foreign
anniversary to influence our election. Now, whether or not the list of
people in the Trump campaign who did that extends to and includes the
president himself, it would appear to include, at least one person, who was
working now at the highest levels of the White House, as a senior adviser,
with responsibility for a lot of the most sensitive aspects of, say,
American foreign policy.
We learned about this meeting with a Russian emissary between Donald Trump
Jr., Paul Manafort, and Jared Kushner, who now still works at the White
House. We learned about it from “The New York Times.” But the Russians,
before “The New York Times” ever knew about it, the Russians knew about
that meeting, too.
Have they used that to blackmail anybody, before it became public today?
Is there anything else that they know about in terms of the behavior of the
Trump campaign, the behavior of Jared Kushner, that they are using, or that
they are use to blackmail, to exert coercion, in order to get the United
States to do stuff that is not in America`s interest, but is in Russia`s
interest, because America knows what they did and they don`t want it known?
That issue of potential coercion, of Russia holding this stuff, lends
urgency not just to the investigative reporting aspect to this, but also to
the question of whether or not the prosecution here moves fast or slow.
We`ll be right back.
MADDOW: Over the past three days, the publicly available information on
the dealings between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, it`s
expanded exponentially thanks to a series of head-spinning scoops from “The
New York Times.” Today, they exposed documented proof that the campaign
sought out from the Russian government information that they could use
against Hillary Clinton in the campaign.
Joining us now is Mark Mazzetti. He`s the Washington investigations editor
for “The New York Times.” That means he`s the man who has been editing
this incredible reporting over these last few days.
Mr. Mazzetti, really appreciate your time tonight. I know it`s a very busy
time and I imagine you have not had much sleep lately. Thanks for being
here.
MARK MAZZETTI, WASHINGTON INVESTIGATIONS EDITOR, THE NEW YORK TIMES:
Thanks for having me on.
MADDOW: So, let me jump right into the deep water here. Had Donald Trump
Jr. published these e-mails that he publish today alone, in the absence of
your reporting that apparently pushed him to do it, I think a lot of people
might have felt like it was sort of too good to be true from an
investigations perspective, in terms of people looking into links between
the campaign and Russia during the campaign. But your reporting on what
happened here not only pushed him to do this.
Can you tell us if your reporting here comports with what he published,
that you uncovered similar information, parallel information to what he
published?
MAZZETTI: Yes. What happened was this morning, we had a story prepared
that basically documented a lot of the e-mails in question that we`d been
writing about in previous stories. And we notified the White House and we
notified Donald Trump Jr.`s lawyer that we were preparing to go with a
story very soon by late morning, and we were asking for comment. They
asked for a little bit more time and we gave a little bit more time.
But then, at around 11:00, when we were preparing to publish our story,
that`s when Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out the e-mails themselves. So, we
had – what we had in our story, which was ready to go, was basically,
entirely comported with what we put out in the e-mails, minutes earlier.
MADDOW: OK. And it`s been unusual to be able to follow along the updates
in your reporting over these last few days based on his evolving statements
about what happened in this meeting. Obviously, you need to go to him as a
source in reporting this out, because you`re reporting information about
him. It seems, in reading your – the way you have documented his
responses, reading his states, that he has evolved considerably, that he`s
contradicted his earlier statements in terms of admitting what happened
here.
Is it that straight forward that he just keeps changing his story?
MAZZETTI: Yes, and we`ve tried to be as transparent each day about what it
was that the, that Donald Trump Jr. camp was saying. So, Saturday evening
when we did our first story and we approached them about this meeting, the
answer is that it was a meeting where – that was primarily centered around
the issue of Russian adoptions, which is a big issue for the Kremlin,
having to do the ban on adoption and response to the Magnitsky Act.
So, it is something that this lawyer was pushing allegedly, which is in
line with what the Kremlin wanted.
Now, the next day, we approached them about – that the meeting actually
had a different agenda, which was to give dirt about the Hillary Clinton
campaign and Hillary Clinton herself. And their response evolved to say,
yes, that`s true, and by Monday morning, Donald Trump Jr., you know,
tweeted out, well, this is what anyone would do. Anyone involved in the
campaign always wants derogatory information about their opponents.
Then, on Monday, we approached them again and said, actually, we now know
that the information, the derogatory information was part of – was
presented as part of a Russian campaign to discredit Clinton, and that they
eagerly accepted the meeting, knowing that. And then, of course, today,
when we presented the e-mails, that`s when Donald Trump Jr. came forward
with the e-mails themselves, just minutes before we published.
MADDOW: And, Mark, I don`t know if you can tell us this, but is this a
story that is an ongoing story? That there is continuing reporting, that
there are things to know about what happened here, that we should expect to
learn about in the future? Do you guys consider this to be sort of a
closed case in terms of expanding – in terms of explaining what happened
here? Or is this part of ongoing reporting?
MAZZETTI: No, I mean, I think it`s not closed by any measure. I mean, we
would want – there`s a lot of things we would want to know. Who else knew
about the meeting? What became of it?
I mean, we had the statements that, well, it didn`t go anywhere. She
didn`t have information that they wanted. But, certainly, there would –
we would want to know, what were the subsequent messages that came out of
the meeting. What did people really think about what happened? Was there
any follow-up?
You know, this is a – it feels like a significant moment in part, because
it is hard evidence of an actual meeting with the players where we know who
the players are and we know, basically, you know, from the documentation
today, what the agenda was. That it was stated that the Russian government
had an interest in helping the Donald Trump, the Trump campaign was
certainly interested in hearing what the Russian government had on Hillary
Clinton.
So, we spent a lot of months trying to piece some of this together and by
no means are the pieces fitting yet. But this does, you know, seem like a
significant piece.
MADDOW: I would agree. And everybody would agree. This is not just
seeming like this is a huge advance in this story and landmark reporting in
this political era.
Mark Mazzetti, Washington investigations editor for “The New York Times”,
editor of this recent reporting that has just blown this thing wide open.
Congratulations, again, and thanks for being with us.
MAZZETTI: Thank you.
MADDOW: Thanks.
All right. Still ahead tonight, the question of whether we have to think
about this in legal terms in the short-term, in addition to thinking about
whether or not in the long-term this has legal consequences for members of
the administration and potentially members of the president`s family.
Stay with us.
MADDOW: When we think of a campaign donation, we think about money being
donated to a campaign. But here`s the section of U.S. Code that explains
that foreign actors cannot make campaign donations. Quote: A foreign
national shall not directly or indirectly make a contribution or a donation
of money or other thing of value in connection with any federal, state, or
local election.
The Code also says that no U.S. person shall knowingly solicit, accept or
receive from a foreign national any contribution or donation of that kind.
So, it`s money or other thing of value. That`s the operative phrase here.
Other thing of value. Does that key term, thing of value, potentially
include damaging information about an electoral adversary?
You go through campaign finance filings on any campaign, you will often
find that one of the things they have paid for is research, which is
shorthand for opposition research on the candidate who that campaign is
running against. It is something that has a monetary value. You can see
that in campaign`s filings.
If you are getting that as an in-kind donation from a foreign source, is
that a violation of U.S. law? Or if you knowingly solicit that particular
thing of that particular kind of value, might that take the form of an e-
mail from the president`s son responding to an offer of negative
information on Hillary Clinton from the Russian government by writing,
quote, if it`s what you say, I love it.
I mean, a non-lawyer like me looking at something like this, seeing a
donation of money or other thing of value, seems to me like opposition
research is a thing of value. But as I say, I`m not a lawyer. I don`t
attempt to play one on TV.
To people who do prosecute these sorts of things, to people who do look at
the law this way, is it that clear-cut that this potentially, what we saw
at this meeting between this Russian lawyer and senior members of the Trump
campaign, does it look clear cut that this could be a violation of that
part of U.S. law? What`s the punishment for it, if it is? And is this the
only criminal – the only part of U.S. criminal law that may have been
implicated in what we`ve just learned from “The New York Times”?
Joining us now is Barbara McQuade. She served as U.S. attorney for the
eastern district of Michigan for more than seven years. She`s got
extensive experience prosecuting high-profile cases. And as of tonight,
I`m happy to say she is now an MSNBC contributor.
Ms. McQuade, congratulations on that. Thanks for being here tonight. It`s
really nice to have you here.
BARBARA MCQUADE, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Oh, thanks so much for having me.
MADDOW: So, my look just as a layman at the campaign finance laws makes me
feel like this looks to me like the Trump campaign may have been soliciting
a thing of value or something that they thought was a thing of value from a
foreign actor. Is it that clear cut, when you look at it from a
prosecutor`s eyes?
MCQUADE: I don`t know that it`s clear cut, but I think it is certainly
arguable that this statute has been violated. As you said, a solicitation.
I think the statement in the e-mail about “love it” is certainly favorable
language that could be perceived as a solicitation. A thing of value,
certainly, opposition research to a campaign is of great value. By a
foreign national in connection with an election.
So, those are the elements of the offense that they`re looking at. I think
that thing of value is the part that might have some question, but it`s
certainly arguable that the statute is met here.
MADDOW: And in terms of U.S. persons soliciting a thing of value from a
foreign actor, does it matter if the thing they are soliciting is actually
a thing of value, or does it just matter that they thought it was?
MCQUADE: Well, that`s a very good question. I think that on a case like
this, you`d have to show that there was more than just an imaginary thing
of value, that there was a thing of value that was being discussed. So,
but even – if you`re going after whether it was or was not, in fact,
opposition research out there, I don`t know that they had to make good on
it.
But the fact that it, for example, Donald Trump Jr. thought he was
soliciting for opposition research on Hillary Clinton, I think that would
be enough to satisfy the statute.
MADDOW: Are there things other than these campaign finance violations that
you think that can conceivably be in the arena when the prosecutors and
special counselor might be looking at this?
MCQUADE: Yes, I think a special violation they might be looking at is
what`s known as a Klein conspiracy. That is a conspiracy to impede the
functioning of any department of government. And I would submit that that
would include the administration of fair elections. So, that might be
another one.
And I also think that this new revelation really turns up the heat on
obstruction of justice. I mean, we knew all of those facts that we had
before that caused us to think that perhaps President Trump was seeking to
obstruct justice when he asked James Comey to let it go with Flynn because
he`s a good guy. If it`s not just his friend, Mike Flynn, he`s protecting,
but his son, his son-in-law, and perhaps his campaign itself, I think it
takes on a much more sinister meaning.
MADDOW: Oh, let me make sure I understand what you`re saying there. If
the president in trying to shut down the investigation into the Russia
matter was shown to have done so because he was motivated by potential
legal jeopardy of all of these other people beyond Mike Flynn, that would
essentially sharpen the focus on the president`s behavior in terms of
whether or not it was improperly motivated, that firing of Comey?
MCQUADE: Yes, exactly, because, of course, the key aspect of an
obstruction charge is whether he acted corruptly. That is, had a bad
purpose. And if it`s just, this is a bad use of resources to go after this
good guy, Mike Flynn, maybe that`s less sinister. But if it`s instead, I
don`t want you to get to the real truth behind the collusion behind Russia,
my son, my son-in-law, my campaign manager, and the campaign itself, then,
I think, you have much stronger and powerful evidence of that corrupt
purpose.
MADDOW: Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, I really appreciate your
time tonight. Thanks for being here.
MCQUADE: Thanks very much.
MADDOW: I will say, on these – on these legal issues, I think it is
important and sort of becoming, at least for me, a matter of more pointed
concern that we don`t know the security clearance status of some of the
people who are implicated here. Obviously, Paul Manafort and Donald Trump
Jr. do not have White House roles. Jared Kushner, though, was in that
meeting, as well, and the White House is not commenting tonight on whether
he has retained his security clearance.
There have been multiple meetings, multiple contacts now between Jared
Kushner and Russian emissaries and Russian officials that he did not
disclose, we know, at least on his initial application for a security
clearance. If it`s possible that there is still yet, that is undisclosed
between him and the Russians that the Russians know about but he has not
yet made public, that would obviously put the Russians in a position to
exert coercive force over him, to blackmail him, for him to try to save his
skin, so they didn`t tell what they knew.
That`s a red-hot source of concern, for anybody who has a high-ranking
security clearance. Somebody working as a senior White House adviser, it`s
just incredibly concerning, whether or not he`s ever prosecuted.
Much more ahead tonight. Stay with us.
MADDOW: Step right up, man of the hour, Mr. Job Well Done, Sergey Kislyak.
Sergey Kislyak has been the official Russian ambassador to the United
States since 2008. He has worked at that job incredibly hard, all the
years since. You know, he`s had a lot to do, keeping up with the crazy
alleged requests from the incoming administration for secret back-channel
communications to Moscow, run on Russian government equipment, trudging up
to Capitol Hill for undisclosed meetings with U.S. senators who happen to
be top advisers to be the Republican presidential candidate.
Whatever the chore wheel held for him today, Sergey Kislyak has been there.
He has showed up. He has done stuff other ambassador has ever been called
to do.
I mean, if that man taking an unprecedented private meeting with the
American president in the Oval Office, if that man – listening to the
American president blurt out highly sensitive code word information during
that visit, or also his personal explanation for why he fired the FBI
director, Sergey has been there. He has done it.
The Russian foreign ministry will take a great photo while it`s happening.
You know, that was another Sergey Kislyak job well done, finagling a
Russian state media expert into the oval office, that`s a hard job, but
consider it done!
Sergey Kislyak has worked hard and now he`s going home. And he got a send
off tonight. Tonight, he`s got his going-away party from the U.S.-Russian
Business Council in Washington, D.C. His going-away party was closed to
the press, naturally, but it did come with this nice note from the business
council.
Quote, Ambassador Kislyak has been a reliable and thoughtful interlocutor
for the American business community during his time in Washington.
And honestly, he has just been a boss in terms of bringing home items on
the Russian wish list. I mean, just step back a second and consider one of
the very most basic questions in the Trump/Russia investigation, right?
Even if you just wipe away all the specifics that we know. Just think
about this and the basic truth of this.
If Russia decided to interfere with an American presidential election,
because they wanted to change the world, so the world would be more like
what Russia wants, what might they want? Like, what of those things could
they conceivably get from the United States, right?
If Russia wanted to get something, what could they get? What could they
even imagine getting? And have they gotten any of it since their attack on
our election last year?
For instance, Russia, strategically, would clearly like the United States
to not be the leader of the free world. They`d like the U.S. to be
isolated in the world. Well, more than any time in our lifetimes, more
than any time since World War II, the U.S. stands apart from its friends
and allies. We saw that at the G20 Summit last week.
Russia strategically would also like there to not be a very cohesive free
world for the U.S. to lead. They would like the U.S. to be as fractured as
possible. File under Brexit. Also, White House skepticism on NATO. Also,
U.S. individual fractures with our best allies in the West, so that nobody
quite knows who the U.S. turns to in the world when we need a best friend.
Russia wants to be released from sanctions. The Trump administration has
reportedly been lobbying Congress to at least relax if not alleviate
sanctions on Russia.
Russia specifically would like the Magnitsky Act and its very specific
targeted sanctions to not exist, which we now know the Trump campaign was
discussing in Trump Tower with an emissary from the Kremlin, even before
the nominating convention.
Russia would like deciding power in terms of what happened in Syria.
Basically in terms of their sphere of influence politics, they want a big
footprint in the Middle East. The biggest part of their footprint is
Syria. They`ve got that. They`ve got control over what happens in Syria,
and the U.S./Russian agreement last week.
The U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reportedly telling Russia that
what happens to Assad now is basically their call.
Honestly, if you think about Russia`s strategic interests broadly towards
the United States and the way the United States has put the most pressure
on Russia since the Cold War, they would prefer a U.S. State Department
that`s basically inert.
OK, then. So many diplomatic jobs are empty right now in the U.S. State
Department. The department could be run out of a two-person pup tent.
The Russians also, in a very specific sense, they want their seized U.S.
compounds back. They want their dachas back. And whether or not that
really was discussed by the president and Putin in their face-to-face
meeting on Friday, the Russian foreign minister says they did discuss that.
You know, ultimately, the Russians would like continued intelligence
operability and even military operability in the United States. So, it
would be really good if, even after they displayed flagrantly their ability
to infiltrate and operate within our election system, it would be awesome
for them if we did nothing to retaliate and nothing to stop them from doing
more of that, if we just allowed them to continue to do that. If the U.S.
president, for example, announced that it was time to move on, move
forward, maybe even work together on cybersecurity measures, as he did just
this week.
So, we can expect that Ambassador Kislyak is returning to a rousing attaboy
at the Kremlin, right? This is a guy – I don`t know what his salary is,
but when he gets home, watch, we`re going to find like, wow, Sergey Kislyak
has a fleet of supercars and a lot of really nice vacation houses.
I mean, I`m sure Moscow thought he was a great ambassador before the last
year, but, wow! Whatever you think about whether or not Americans helped
the Russians, that were American confederates, that were members of the
Trump campaign or supporters of the Trump campaign who helped the Russians
and their project to change the world so it suits them more when they
meddled in the U.S. election for the benefits of Russia`s preferred
candidates, the administration in power now is either talking with Russia
about or outright giving them every single thing we could even imagine that
they want.
And while the investigations play out in the special counsel`s office and
on Capitol Hill, what is not hidden or hard to see is that with this White
House, Russia wants means Russia gets. I mean, you just step back for a
moment, step back from it for a moment, think about how psyche they are
right now.
Hold that thought.
MADDOW: I`m going to put up this Russia wish list again. Can we put that
back up? Thank you.
This is our ongoing tally we`ve been keeping as staff here. This is the
sort of thing we`ve had on the white board for long enough that you now
kind of can`t erase it any more. This has been our ongoing tally of things
we imagine Russia might like to get from the United States if they could
get anything.
I mean, short of handing back Alaska, if Russia wanted to get something
back in return for influencing U.S. election, is there anything else they
might want to get that they`re not getting right now or at least having
discussed right now with this new administration?
Joining us now is Michael McFaul. He`s former U.S. ambassador to Russia.
Professor McFaul, it`s really good to have you here tonight. Thank you for
being here.
MICHAEL MCFAUL, FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO RUSSIA: Yes, thanks for having
me, Rachel.
MADDOW: First, let me ask you your reaction to what was published today by
the president`s eldest son in “The New York Times”. The Trump campaign
meeting at the highest levels with an emissary from the Russian government
who was shopping damaging information from the Russian government about
Hillary Clinton. Does that whole scenario seem plausible to you? What was
your reaction to that?
MCFAUL: Well, of course, it seems plausible to me in terms of what the
Russian government was trying to do. We know very clearly that they were
trying to influence the election in favor of candidate Trump against
candidate Clinton. And this was a yet perhaps another tactic, which is to
provide some that disinformation, some kompromat on Clinton.
What is just crazy to me, just to underscore everything I think you`ve been
talking about and others, is why would the son of the presidential
candidate take that meeting? So, I understand what Russians are trying to
do. It`s really hard for me sometimes to understand why the Trump team
would respond to their tactics.
MADDOW: You know, what you just said there I think is important, too,
because if you see – if you see that action as plausible in the way they
operate, we might expect somebody like Paul Manafort, who is a
sophisticated operator, who had worked in that world, who had been involved
in high level Russian Ukrainian politics for a decade and who knows how
things work in that part that of the world, you might expect that even if
the president`s son didn`t get it, that Paul Manafort would recognize
exactly what was happening there. And yet, he took that meeting as well,
and Jared Kushner took that meeting as well, again, also sort of a more
sophisticated international actor.
MCFAUL: Exactly. You know, with why wasn`t that screened? Why didn`t
they see this for what it may be?
And I think it`s pretty obvious. It says that he wanted that information,
and he didn`t care about where it came from. Well, it turns out a lot of
people care about where it came from. And, you know, I don`t – I`m not a
lawyer. I`ve listened to your lawyer – lawyers just now.
But as an American, you know, I`m outraged by it. This is not American
behavior. This is unethical behavior. And I`m embarrassed by it.
To your other point, I mean, this makes us look very silly and it makes our
president look very silly and isolated, and that`s not good for America.
MADDOW: Michael McFaul, former ambassador to Russia, thank you, sir.
Appreciate your time tonight. Thank you.
MCFAUL: Thanks for having me.
MADDOW: All right. We`ll be right back.
MADDOW: At 9:00 a.m. Eastern tomorrow morning, when you turn on your TV,
on MSNBC, you find Brian Williams anchoring, because we`ll be covering the
confirmation hearing for the Trump nomination nominee to run the FBI, after
the president fired James Comey.
Confirmation hearings for an FBI director are always rare and interesting.
If he`s confirmed, Christopher Wray will only be the eighth person ever
confirmed to this job. But this time, this hearing tomorrow in the middle
of all this, given the reason this job is open in the first place, this
thing should be a doozy. Again, starts 9:00 a.m. Eastern here on MSNBC.
But that does it for us tonight. We will see you again tomorrow.
Now, it`s time for “THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL”.
Good evening, Lawrence.
END
