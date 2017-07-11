The Rachel Maddow Show 7/11/17 Trump Jr. emails

Transcript:

Show: THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW

Date: July 11, 2017

Guest: Mark Mazzetti, Mike McFaul

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Chris. Thanks, my friend.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST, ALL IN: You bet.

MADDOW: And thanks to you at home for joining us this hour.

So this is either – this is either the end of things, or things are about

to get very, very weird. It`s possible that things get weird and then they

end. But one of those two things is definitely going to happen now.

You know, in a movie, in a well-written book about a political scandal,

what just happened today, what was just published today would be the end of

the plot, right? There`s been a confession. The worst-case scenario that

anyone imagined at the start of the scandal has just been not just

documented by investigative reporting, it is not contested to. It is not

contested. It has been admitted to by the people who are involved and who

are implicated.

This is where plots end, right? Somewhere in a parallel universe,

somebody`s beach read novel about the biggest American political scandal

since Watergate and maybe the biggest political scandal ever, somebody in a

parallel universe reading this book has just finished their book. It`s

come to a tidy end. Now, they`re thinking maybe they`ll switch to sci-fi

for something more realistic the next time.

But this is not a novel. This is not a movie. This is our real life. And

now, we have to figure out what is going to happen next. What ought to

happen next, what is likely to happen next.

Now, that the Trump campaign has admitted that they worked with the

Russians during the campaign.

The Russian government did meddle in our election last year, to try to hurt

Hillary Clinton`s chances, to try to help Donald Trump`s chances. The

Trump campaign, after all those months of denials, all of those vehement

denials, up to and including the president himself, the Trump campaign now

admits that it knew that Russia was meddling in our election to hurt

Hillary Clinton and help Donald Trump. They now admit that they were

informed of that fact early on, even before the first news reports to that

effect. And learning that that was happening, the Trump campaign`s

response at the highest level, was that that tried to help the Russians in

achieving their goals.

Now that that has been conceded, what happens next? I mean, as of this

time last night, “The New York Times” is reporting that its reporters had

seen documentation that indicated that the Trump campaign knowingly took a

meeting with a representative of the Russian government during the campaign

in an effort to try to get damaging information on Hillary Clinton from the

Russians.

Since then, “The Times” itself and a senior Trump campaign adviser, namely

the president`s eldest son, they have published that documentation. The

meeting in question happened last June. It previously had been a secret

meeting. That secret meeting has now been made public, along with the

circumstances of how it was arranged, via an e-mail chain that explicitly

spells it out, more emphatically than anyone would have ever imagined at

the start of this scandal.

It spells it out more simply and more explicitly than any fiction writer

would have ever tried to get away. I mean, the quotes from the e-mails are

astounding. Right, the crowned prosecutor of Russia is offering to provide

the Trump campaign with some official documents and information to

incriminate Hillary Clinton. Very high-level and sensitive information.

It`s part of Russia and its government support for Mr. Trump. They get

that in writing.

The immediate response from the Trump campaign, 17 minutes later is, oh,

can we do a call? And it turns out they can do better than a call. And

within a week, a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer, who was described to the

campaign as a Russian government lawyer, and also, apparently, her

translator, they are ushered into a top-level meeting with the Trump

campaign at Trump Tower, attended by Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, the

president`s son-in-law, and Paul Manafort, the campaign chair.

Credit to “The New York Times” for forcing this information out into the

open, right? This is obviously the end product of a long, tough slog in

terms of investigative reporting.

At the same time, though, you didn`t really expect it to arrive on is a

silver platter like this, did you? They`re not even six months into this

administration and they`re confessing to colluding with the Russians during

the campaign.

Now, that that has happened, it seems like there are two possible paths

that this goes from here. I mean, again, I don`t want to lose track of the

big picture. In any normal political circumstances, we would be at the end

already. This would be the end of the road, with the clear admission of

guilt. The worst-case scenario, yes, we did it.

But it turns out in real life, life goes on. So this is like, we`re

standing at the edge of the pavement, the road, has, in fact ended. But

now we`ve got to find like little deer tracks through the woods to figure

out where we`re going to go from here now that we`ve got to do off-road.

And I think there are two possible paths in the immediate future in terms

of where we go off-road. Now that we`ve had a confession, what`s next? I

think there are two kind of hard-to-see, but, I think, the White House

probably sees it as a clear choice, and I think we should watch for both of

these starting to become evident.

The first one to watch for is that the Trump campaign and the Trump White

House, maybe even the president himself, may try to turn this into a big

counterattack, that not just distracts from what they have just confessed

to, but tries to make it into a competing scandal that hurts their enemies

instead of hurting themselves.

You`re seeing the seeds of some of this already, in the conservative media,

reporting on today`s events. This meeting between the Russian lawyer and

the Trump campaign was purportedly set up to discuss negative information

about Hillary Clinton that`s somehow related to Russia. You can already

see the conservative media and some Republican members of Congress trying

to turn the narrative to, instead, be about Hillary Clinton and her

campaign, or to otherwise turn the story inside out.

Tomorrow, there`s going to be a confirmation hearing in the Senate for the

Trump administration`s new nominee to head the FBI. The man they want to

replace James Comey, who the president fired, he says, because of the

Russia investigation.

Imagine the internal dynamic that has to exist inside somebody nominated

for that job, right? On the one hand, I have been asked to become head of

the FBI. On the other hand, I`ve been asked to become head of the FBI,

because the president just fired the last head of the FBI, because of the

Russia investigation. What`s it like to make – go through that decision-

making progress to decide, yes, you`re going to accept the honor of that

nomination?

So, we will learn a lot more about Christopher Wray, the new FBI nominee,

tomorrow. But at that confirmation hearing tomorrow, and also at the

upcoming Senate hearings on the Russia investigation that we are expecting

in the next couple of weeks, watch for Republican senators to try to mount

a counterattack on the main narrative of this scandal.

The Russian woman who came to Trump Tower and took this meeting with Don

Jr. and Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner, at the time of her visit to the

United States for that meeting, she was working on a legal case. A legal

case that was being handled in the southern district of New York, it`s

related to Russian money laundering on a massive scale. That case links

back to a scandal in Russia, to a U.S.-born businessman, who had a major

investment firm in Russia before the Putin government decided to turn on

him and basically eat his business. Ultimately, U.S. sanctions on Russia

resulted from that whole mishegoss.

Republicans and the Trump White House and parts of the conservative media

are starting to signal that they`re going to try to make that case, that

Russian scandal, that money-laundering case, the case that this Russian

lawyer was involved in when she came to New York for that meeting, they

appear to be gearing up to make that case itself seem like that`s the real

Russia scandal here. It does not make sense yet. I will not try to make

it make sense hear on TV.

But if you`re watching for it, you can see it. They have started to lob

nebulous allegations about whether there`s some connection between that

Russian case and the dossier of unverified and salacious raw intelligence

reports about Donald Trump that caused such a stir when it was first

published by “BuzzFeed” this past January.

Republicans and the conservative media have started to raise questions

about whether there was something untoward or scandalous about how that

Russian woman who came to Trump Tower and took that meeting got permission

to enter the United States last summer, to take part in that legal case

about the money laundering. On that same visit where she also took that

meeting in Trump Tower.

And I know that it just sounds like that was a list of dots without

connections between them. That`s how I mean to put it out there. There is

no meaningful counter-narrative against what has just confessed by the

Trump campaign.

But, if you look at those data points, if you look at those other issues in

the news, it appears that something is going on among Republican members of

Congress and in the Trump White House, and in the conservative media, that

they are about to try to land as a counterpunch. As they try to morph the

Russia scandal involving the Trump campaign into something that, instead,

is about Hillary Clinton and the DNC and presumably the Obama

administration. And we think the FBI, as well.

When they try to make that dossier into the basis of the whole case against

Donald Trump and try to link the whole FBI investigation to that dossier,

where they are going with that is to try to undermine, to try to cast

aspersions on the FBI investigation of the Trump/Russia affair, which

continues to this day, by casting aspersions on its origins.

Chuck Grassley, who is the senator who`s the chair of the Senate Judiciary

Committee, has been sort of the leader in Republican – among Republican

members of Congress on that subject. And he`s the one who`s signaling most

strongly that he would like this to be the counter-narrative in this story.

So, watch for that. Watch for that in particular tomorrow, at the

Christopher Wray confirmation hearing, which will be chaired by Chuck

Grassley.

The Christopher Wray confirmation hearing is not supposed to be about the

Russia scandal, but it will now have to be substantially about the Russia

scandal. Because the magnitude of that scandal now and because of the

circumstances under which the FBI job became vacant, so Christopher Wray

had something to be nominated to.

So, that is one possible path that we are about to go down. Watch for the

Republicans, the conservative media, and the Trump White House to create a

new scandal, to create something that sounds like this scandal, that has

some of the same things involved, that certainly has Russia involved in it.

But that`s about Democrats, and that`s about the FBI instead of being about

them.

We have seen them laying the groundwork for it. I think we are likely

about to see that break wide open. Path one.

The other deer path through the woods, the other off-road possibility that

we`re about to go down, is self-defense of a different kind, I think, from

the Trump White House. As you know, there have been two big stories, two

bombshell stories in the past couple of weeks about the appearance of

American collusion in the Russian attack on our election last year. “Wall

Street Journal” was first, with their report on the admitted effort by a

Republican political operative, who`s now deceased, to make contact with

Russian government hackers, to try to obtain Hillary Clinton`s e-mails from

them, so they could be used against her and for Trump`s benefit in the

campaign.

Now, in that case, that project to try to work with the Russians against

Clinton, that was a Trump supporter who mounted that effort. The link to

the Trump campaign was that he claimed a relationship with Mike Flynn, the

Trump national security adviser, and at that point, a senior adviser to the

Trump campaign.

Mike Flynn never commented for that “Wall Street Journal” story. He`s

never commented on those allegations, but the White House commented. They

fairly readily threw him under the bus on that one. The White House

comment to “The Wall Street Journal” about that story was that if Mike

Flynn cooperated with that in any way, it would have been under his

capacity as a private individual.

Mike Flynn was a senior adviser to the Trump campaign at the time that

project was underway, and that project was only about the campaign. So,

that defense from the White House beggars belief, but it at least kind of

shows what they think their options are. It at least shows in that case

they were willing to let Flynn take the blame for that rather than trying

to defend the content.

Now, in this second collusion story, theoretically, they have the same

choice, right? You can defend the conduct itself, or if you can`t defend

the conduct, you kind of have to hive off the people who appear to be

guilty of it. Hive off from the president, hive off from the White House

the people to have appear to have done it.

It`s very hard to do that with the people who are involved in this news

story. In that meeting in Trump tower last June, and apparently in receipt

of the e-mail that described this as a meeting with a Russian government

emissary who was coming to the Trump campaign with information from the

Russian government to try to help the Trump campaign in its efforts against

Hillary Clinton, in that meeting were Paul Manafort, who is then campaign

chair, Jared Kushner, the son-in-law, and Don Trump, the eldest son.

There`s no way to use the exact same strategy they did with Mike Flynn on

the previous collusion story, right? There`s no way to say that in case

that Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr. were acting in

their personal capacity about this meeting.

We now know from what they admit about this meeting, what they have

published about the origins of this meeting, and we know from the fact that

all of them were in the meeting together, we know that this was clearly a

campaign meeting, and so, none of them personally can be on the hook

without the campaign being on the hook. That said, in terms of their self-

defense here, at least Paul Manafort and Donald Trump Jr., at least they

don`t have offices in the White House now. At least they are not current

members of the administration.

Jared Kushner is, though. And that means the potential legal jeopardy that

may arise from this meeting, it not only enters the president`s family, a

lot of people have been talking about that today, in terms of what we might

anticipate about the president`s psychology, about defending his eldest

son, if he`s got real legal jeopardy here. The legal jeopardy not only

enters the president`s immediate family, it also enters the White House

because Jared Kushner still a senior White House adviser, even if the White

House would not answer questions today about whether or not he still has

his security clearance.

But the Jared Kushner factor here lends some urgency, not only to what we

expect to be a defense by the White House to these absolutely catastrophic

revelations today, it also, for us as a country, lends some urgency to the

legal side of this, to the question of whether and how this is prosecuted.

I will explain what I mean by that in a just a second, but Congressman Adam

Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee,

he also spoke to this today in a way that I think was very clear and very

chilling. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA), RANKING MEMBER, INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: The most

serious risk to the country, I think, is that the Russians possess

compromising information, what they call kompromat, that can influence this

president`s conduct of American policy.

The Russians know about this meeting. They were behind organizing the

meeting. If there were other meetings that the Russians know about, if

there were other interactions with the Trump campaign that the Russians are

aware of, that is something they can hold over the head of the president of

the United States. And the American people need to know that our president

is acting on their behalf and not acting because he has a fear that the

Russians could disclose things that could harm him or his family.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: The issue is coercion. The issue is potential coercion, exercised

by a foreign power, over people who are in very powerful jobs in the U.S.

government right now.

Everybody`s expecting the Robert Mueller probe, special counsel probe, to

move very slowly, to unfold over a period of months and maybe even years.

And, you know, politically, just in terms of our civic health as a nation,

there`s reason not only to expect that it will move slowly, but to hope

that it would move slowly, right? To hope just for our ability to be

resilient as a country in the face of a scandal like this.

There`s reason to hope that that probe goes slow. That it is deliberate.

That it is clear to everybody, whether or not you start off as a Trump

supporter or a Trump opponent, it – there`s reason to hope that that probe

goes slowly, so that everybody agrees that no stone has been left unturned.

That there is no question that there was a diligent, thorough degree of due

process. That all the evidence was examined and explained, every possible

innocent explanation was explored. Every little bit of exculpatory

evidence was fully honored, right?

If we`re going to get to somewhere through that investigation that feels

like a resolution, everybody has to be on board that that investigation was

not rushed, that those investigators were not pushed along by political

wins. Right, that they did it and covered all of their bases. You want

everybody in the country to believe that by the time that investigation is

done.

But, there is also, now, direct evidence, uncontested evidence of people in

the Trump campaign at the highest levels, conspiring with a foreign

anniversary to influence our election. Now, whether or not the list of

people in the Trump campaign who did that extends to and includes the

president himself, it would appear to include, at least one person, who was

working now at the highest levels of the White House, as a senior adviser,

with responsibility for a lot of the most sensitive aspects of, say,

American foreign policy.

We learned about this meeting with a Russian emissary between Donald Trump

Jr., Paul Manafort, and Jared Kushner, who now still works at the White

House. We learned about it from “The New York Times.” But the Russians,

before “The New York Times” ever knew about it, the Russians knew about

that meeting, too.

Have they used that to blackmail anybody, before it became public today?

Is there anything else that they know about in terms of the behavior of the

Trump campaign, the behavior of Jared Kushner, that they are using, or that

they are use to blackmail, to exert coercion, in order to get the United

States to do stuff that is not in America`s interest, but is in Russia`s

interest, because America knows what they did and they don`t want it known?

That issue of potential coercion, of Russia holding this stuff, lends

urgency not just to the investigative reporting aspect to this, but also to

the question of whether or not the prosecution here moves fast or slow.

We`ll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: Over the past three days, the publicly available information on

the dealings between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, it`s

expanded exponentially thanks to a series of head-spinning scoops from “The

New York Times.” Today, they exposed documented proof that the campaign

sought out from the Russian government information that they could use

against Hillary Clinton in the campaign.

Joining us now is Mark Mazzetti. He`s the Washington investigations editor

for “The New York Times.” That means he`s the man who has been editing

this incredible reporting over these last few days.

Mr. Mazzetti, really appreciate your time tonight. I know it`s a very busy

time and I imagine you have not had much sleep lately. Thanks for being

here.

MARK MAZZETTI, WASHINGTON INVESTIGATIONS EDITOR, THE NEW YORK TIMES:

Thanks for having me on.

MADDOW: So, let me jump right into the deep water here. Had Donald Trump

Jr. published these e-mails that he publish today alone, in the absence of

your reporting that apparently pushed him to do it, I think a lot of people

might have felt like it was sort of too good to be true from an

investigations perspective, in terms of people looking into links between

the campaign and Russia during the campaign. But your reporting on what

happened here not only pushed him to do this.

Can you tell us if your reporting here comports with what he published,

that you uncovered similar information, parallel information to what he

published?

MAZZETTI: Yes. What happened was this morning, we had a story prepared

that basically documented a lot of the e-mails in question that we`d been

writing about in previous stories. And we notified the White House and we

notified Donald Trump Jr.`s lawyer that we were preparing to go with a

story very soon by late morning, and we were asking for comment. They

asked for a little bit more time and we gave a little bit more time.

But then, at around 11:00, when we were preparing to publish our story,

that`s when Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out the e-mails themselves. So, we

had – what we had in our story, which was ready to go, was basically,

entirely comported with what we put out in the e-mails, minutes earlier.

MADDOW: OK. And it`s been unusual to be able to follow along the updates

in your reporting over these last few days based on his evolving statements

about what happened in this meeting. Obviously, you need to go to him as a

source in reporting this out, because you`re reporting information about

him. It seems, in reading your – the way you have documented his

responses, reading his states, that he has evolved considerably, that he`s

contradicted his earlier statements in terms of admitting what happened

here.

Is it that straight forward that he just keeps changing his story?

MAZZETTI: Yes, and we`ve tried to be as transparent each day about what it

was that the, that Donald Trump Jr. camp was saying. So, Saturday evening

when we did our first story and we approached them about this meeting, the

answer is that it was a meeting where – that was primarily centered around

the issue of Russian adoptions, which is a big issue for the Kremlin,

having to do the ban on adoption and response to the Magnitsky Act.

So, it is something that this lawyer was pushing allegedly, which is in

line with what the Kremlin wanted.

Now, the next day, we approached them about – that the meeting actually

had a different agenda, which was to give dirt about the Hillary Clinton

campaign and Hillary Clinton herself. And their response evolved to say,

yes, that`s true, and by Monday morning, Donald Trump Jr., you know,

tweeted out, well, this is what anyone would do. Anyone involved in the

campaign always wants derogatory information about their opponents.

Then, on Monday, we approached them again and said, actually, we now know

that the information, the derogatory information was part of – was

presented as part of a Russian campaign to discredit Clinton, and that they

eagerly accepted the meeting, knowing that. And then, of course, today,

when we presented the e-mails, that`s when Donald Trump Jr. came forward

with the e-mails themselves, just minutes before we published.

MADDOW: And, Mark, I don`t know if you can tell us this, but is this a

story that is an ongoing story? That there is continuing reporting, that

there are things to know about what happened here, that we should expect to

learn about in the future? Do you guys consider this to be sort of a

closed case in terms of expanding – in terms of explaining what happened

here? Or is this part of ongoing reporting?

MAZZETTI: No, I mean, I think it`s not closed by any measure. I mean, we

would want – there`s a lot of things we would want to know. Who else knew

about the meeting? What became of it?

I mean, we had the statements that, well, it didn`t go anywhere. She

didn`t have information that they wanted. But, certainly, there would –

we would want to know, what were the subsequent messages that came out of

the meeting. What did people really think about what happened? Was there

any follow-up?

You know, this is a – it feels like a significant moment in part, because

it is hard evidence of an actual meeting with the players where we know who

the players are and we know, basically, you know, from the documentation

today, what the agenda was. That it was stated that the Russian government

had an interest in helping the Donald Trump, the Trump campaign was

certainly interested in hearing what the Russian government had on Hillary

Clinton.

So, we spent a lot of months trying to piece some of this together and by

no means are the pieces fitting yet. But this does, you know, seem like a

significant piece.

MADDOW: I would agree. And everybody would agree. This is not just

seeming like this is a huge advance in this story and landmark reporting in

this political era.

Mark Mazzetti, Washington investigations editor for “The New York Times”,

editor of this recent reporting that has just blown this thing wide open.

Congratulations, again, and thanks for being with us.

MAZZETTI: Thank you.

MADDOW: Thanks.

All right. Still ahead tonight, the question of whether we have to think

about this in legal terms in the short-term, in addition to thinking about

whether or not in the long-term this has legal consequences for members of

the administration and potentially members of the president`s family.

Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: When we think of a campaign donation, we think about money being

donated to a campaign. But here`s the section of U.S. Code that explains

that foreign actors cannot make campaign donations. Quote: A foreign

national shall not directly or indirectly make a contribution or a donation

of money or other thing of value in connection with any federal, state, or

local election.

The Code also says that no U.S. person shall knowingly solicit, accept or

receive from a foreign national any contribution or donation of that kind.

So, it`s money or other thing of value. That`s the operative phrase here.

Other thing of value. Does that key term, thing of value, potentially

include damaging information about an electoral adversary?

You go through campaign finance filings on any campaign, you will often

find that one of the things they have paid for is research, which is

shorthand for opposition research on the candidate who that campaign is

running against. It is something that has a monetary value. You can see

that in campaign`s filings.

If you are getting that as an in-kind donation from a foreign source, is

that a violation of U.S. law? Or if you knowingly solicit that particular

thing of that particular kind of value, might that take the form of an e-

mail from the president`s son responding to an offer of negative

information on Hillary Clinton from the Russian government by writing,

quote, if it`s what you say, I love it.

I mean, a non-lawyer like me looking at something like this, seeing a

donation of money or other thing of value, seems to me like opposition

research is a thing of value. But as I say, I`m not a lawyer. I don`t

attempt to play one on TV.

To people who do prosecute these sorts of things, to people who do look at

the law this way, is it that clear-cut that this potentially, what we saw

at this meeting between this Russian lawyer and senior members of the Trump

campaign, does it look clear cut that this could be a violation of that

part of U.S. law? What`s the punishment for it, if it is? And is this the

only criminal – the only part of U.S. criminal law that may have been

implicated in what we`ve just learned from “The New York Times”?

Joining us now is Barbara McQuade. She served as U.S. attorney for the

eastern district of Michigan for more than seven years. She`s got

extensive experience prosecuting high-profile cases. And as of tonight,

I`m happy to say she is now an MSNBC contributor.

Ms. McQuade, congratulations on that. Thanks for being here tonight. It`s

really nice to have you here.

BARBARA MCQUADE, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Oh, thanks so much for having me.

MADDOW: So, my look just as a layman at the campaign finance laws makes me

feel like this looks to me like the Trump campaign may have been soliciting

a thing of value or something that they thought was a thing of value from a

foreign actor. Is it that clear cut, when you look at it from a

prosecutor`s eyes?

MCQUADE: I don`t know that it`s clear cut, but I think it is certainly

arguable that this statute has been violated. As you said, a solicitation.

I think the statement in the e-mail about “love it” is certainly favorable

language that could be perceived as a solicitation. A thing of value,

certainly, opposition research to a campaign is of great value. By a

foreign national in connection with an election.

So, those are the elements of the offense that they`re looking at. I think

that thing of value is the part that might have some question, but it`s

certainly arguable that the statute is met here.

MADDOW: And in terms of U.S. persons soliciting a thing of value from a

foreign actor, does it matter if the thing they are soliciting is actually

a thing of value, or does it just matter that they thought it was?

MCQUADE: Well, that`s a very good question. I think that on a case like

this, you`d have to show that there was more than just an imaginary thing

of value, that there was a thing of value that was being discussed. So,

but even – if you`re going after whether it was or was not, in fact,

opposition research out there, I don`t know that they had to make good on

it.

But the fact that it, for example, Donald Trump Jr. thought he was

soliciting for opposition research on Hillary Clinton, I think that would

be enough to satisfy the statute.

MADDOW: Are there things other than these campaign finance violations that

you think that can conceivably be in the arena when the prosecutors and

special counselor might be looking at this?

MCQUADE: Yes, I think a special violation they might be looking at is

what`s known as a Klein conspiracy. That is a conspiracy to impede the

functioning of any department of government. And I would submit that that

would include the administration of fair elections. So, that might be

another one.

And I also think that this new revelation really turns up the heat on

obstruction of justice. I mean, we knew all of those facts that we had

before that caused us to think that perhaps President Trump was seeking to

obstruct justice when he asked James Comey to let it go with Flynn because

he`s a good guy. If it`s not just his friend, Mike Flynn, he`s protecting,

but his son, his son-in-law, and perhaps his campaign itself, I think it

takes on a much more sinister meaning.

MADDOW: Oh, let me make sure I understand what you`re saying there. If

the president in trying to shut down the investigation into the Russia

matter was shown to have done so because he was motivated by potential

legal jeopardy of all of these other people beyond Mike Flynn, that would

essentially sharpen the focus on the president`s behavior in terms of

whether or not it was improperly motivated, that firing of Comey?

MCQUADE: Yes, exactly, because, of course, the key aspect of an

obstruction charge is whether he acted corruptly. That is, had a bad

purpose. And if it`s just, this is a bad use of resources to go after this

good guy, Mike Flynn, maybe that`s less sinister. But if it`s instead, I

don`t want you to get to the real truth behind the collusion behind Russia,

my son, my son-in-law, my campaign manager, and the campaign itself, then,

I think, you have much stronger and powerful evidence of that corrupt

purpose.

MADDOW: Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, I really appreciate your

time tonight. Thanks for being here.

MCQUADE: Thanks very much.

MADDOW: I will say, on these – on these legal issues, I think it is

important and sort of becoming, at least for me, a matter of more pointed

concern that we don`t know the security clearance status of some of the

people who are implicated here. Obviously, Paul Manafort and Donald Trump

Jr. do not have White House roles. Jared Kushner, though, was in that

meeting, as well, and the White House is not commenting tonight on whether

he has retained his security clearance.

There have been multiple meetings, multiple contacts now between Jared

Kushner and Russian emissaries and Russian officials that he did not

disclose, we know, at least on his initial application for a security

clearance. If it`s possible that there is still yet, that is undisclosed

between him and the Russians that the Russians know about but he has not

yet made public, that would obviously put the Russians in a position to

exert coercive force over him, to blackmail him, for him to try to save his

skin, so they didn`t tell what they knew.

That`s a red-hot source of concern, for anybody who has a high-ranking

security clearance. Somebody working as a senior White House adviser, it`s

just incredibly concerning, whether or not he`s ever prosecuted.

Much more ahead tonight. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: Step right up, man of the hour, Mr. Job Well Done, Sergey Kislyak.

Sergey Kislyak has been the official Russian ambassador to the United

States since 2008. He has worked at that job incredibly hard, all the

years since. You know, he`s had a lot to do, keeping up with the crazy

alleged requests from the incoming administration for secret back-channel

communications to Moscow, run on Russian government equipment, trudging up

to Capitol Hill for undisclosed meetings with U.S. senators who happen to

be top advisers to be the Republican presidential candidate.

Whatever the chore wheel held for him today, Sergey Kislyak has been there.

He has showed up. He has done stuff other ambassador has ever been called

to do.

I mean, if that man taking an unprecedented private meeting with the

American president in the Oval Office, if that man – listening to the

American president blurt out highly sensitive code word information during

that visit, or also his personal explanation for why he fired the FBI

director, Sergey has been there. He has done it.

The Russian foreign ministry will take a great photo while it`s happening.

You know, that was another Sergey Kislyak job well done, finagling a

Russian state media expert into the oval office, that`s a hard job, but

consider it done!

Sergey Kislyak has worked hard and now he`s going home. And he got a send

off tonight. Tonight, he`s got his going-away party from the U.S.-Russian

Business Council in Washington, D.C. His going-away party was closed to

the press, naturally, but it did come with this nice note from the business

council.

Quote, Ambassador Kislyak has been a reliable and thoughtful interlocutor

for the American business community during his time in Washington.

And honestly, he has just been a boss in terms of bringing home items on

the Russian wish list. I mean, just step back a second and consider one of

the very most basic questions in the Trump/Russia investigation, right?

Even if you just wipe away all the specifics that we know. Just think

about this and the basic truth of this.

If Russia decided to interfere with an American presidential election,

because they wanted to change the world, so the world would be more like

what Russia wants, what might they want? Like, what of those things could

they conceivably get from the United States, right?

If Russia wanted to get something, what could they get? What could they

even imagine getting? And have they gotten any of it since their attack on

our election last year?

For instance, Russia, strategically, would clearly like the United States

to not be the leader of the free world. They`d like the U.S. to be

isolated in the world. Well, more than any time in our lifetimes, more

than any time since World War II, the U.S. stands apart from its friends

and allies. We saw that at the G20 Summit last week.

Russia strategically would also like there to not be a very cohesive free

world for the U.S. to lead. They would like the U.S. to be as fractured as

possible. File under Brexit. Also, White House skepticism on NATO. Also,

U.S. individual fractures with our best allies in the West, so that nobody

quite knows who the U.S. turns to in the world when we need a best friend.

Russia wants to be released from sanctions. The Trump administration has

reportedly been lobbying Congress to at least relax if not alleviate

sanctions on Russia.

Russia specifically would like the Magnitsky Act and its very specific

targeted sanctions to not exist, which we now know the Trump campaign was

discussing in Trump Tower with an emissary from the Kremlin, even before

the nominating convention.

Russia would like deciding power in terms of what happened in Syria.

Basically in terms of their sphere of influence politics, they want a big

footprint in the Middle East. The biggest part of their footprint is

Syria. They`ve got that. They`ve got control over what happens in Syria,

and the U.S./Russian agreement last week.

The U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reportedly telling Russia that

what happens to Assad now is basically their call.

Honestly, if you think about Russia`s strategic interests broadly towards

the United States and the way the United States has put the most pressure

on Russia since the Cold War, they would prefer a U.S. State Department

that`s basically inert.

OK, then. So many diplomatic jobs are empty right now in the U.S. State

Department. The department could be run out of a two-person pup tent.

The Russians also, in a very specific sense, they want their seized U.S.

compounds back. They want their dachas back. And whether or not that

really was discussed by the president and Putin in their face-to-face

meeting on Friday, the Russian foreign minister says they did discuss that.

You know, ultimately, the Russians would like continued intelligence

operability and even military operability in the United States. So, it

would be really good if, even after they displayed flagrantly their ability

to infiltrate and operate within our election system, it would be awesome

for them if we did nothing to retaliate and nothing to stop them from doing

more of that, if we just allowed them to continue to do that. If the U.S.

president, for example, announced that it was time to move on, move

forward, maybe even work together on cybersecurity measures, as he did just

this week.

So, we can expect that Ambassador Kislyak is returning to a rousing attaboy

at the Kremlin, right? This is a guy – I don`t know what his salary is,

but when he gets home, watch, we`re going to find like, wow, Sergey Kislyak

has a fleet of supercars and a lot of really nice vacation houses.

I mean, I`m sure Moscow thought he was a great ambassador before the last

year, but, wow! Whatever you think about whether or not Americans helped

the Russians, that were American confederates, that were members of the

Trump campaign or supporters of the Trump campaign who helped the Russians

and their project to change the world so it suits them more when they

meddled in the U.S. election for the benefits of Russia`s preferred

candidates, the administration in power now is either talking with Russia

about or outright giving them every single thing we could even imagine that

they want.

And while the investigations play out in the special counsel`s office and

on Capitol Hill, what is not hidden or hard to see is that with this White

House, Russia wants means Russia gets. I mean, you just step back for a

moment, step back from it for a moment, think about how psyche they are

right now.

Hold that thought.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: I`m going to put up this Russia wish list again. Can we put that

back up? Thank you.

This is our ongoing tally we`ve been keeping as staff here. This is the

sort of thing we`ve had on the white board for long enough that you now

kind of can`t erase it any more. This has been our ongoing tally of things

we imagine Russia might like to get from the United States if they could

get anything.

I mean, short of handing back Alaska, if Russia wanted to get something

back in return for influencing U.S. election, is there anything else they

might want to get that they`re not getting right now or at least having

discussed right now with this new administration?

Joining us now is Michael McFaul. He`s former U.S. ambassador to Russia.

Professor McFaul, it`s really good to have you here tonight. Thank you for

being here.

MICHAEL MCFAUL, FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO RUSSIA: Yes, thanks for having

me, Rachel.

MADDOW: First, let me ask you your reaction to what was published today by

the president`s eldest son in “The New York Times”. The Trump campaign

meeting at the highest levels with an emissary from the Russian government

who was shopping damaging information from the Russian government about

Hillary Clinton. Does that whole scenario seem plausible to you? What was

your reaction to that?

MCFAUL: Well, of course, it seems plausible to me in terms of what the

Russian government was trying to do. We know very clearly that they were

trying to influence the election in favor of candidate Trump against

candidate Clinton. And this was a yet perhaps another tactic, which is to

provide some that disinformation, some kompromat on Clinton.

What is just crazy to me, just to underscore everything I think you`ve been

talking about and others, is why would the son of the presidential

candidate take that meeting? So, I understand what Russians are trying to

do. It`s really hard for me sometimes to understand why the Trump team

would respond to their tactics.

MADDOW: You know, what you just said there I think is important, too,

because if you see – if you see that action as plausible in the way they

operate, we might expect somebody like Paul Manafort, who is a

sophisticated operator, who had worked in that world, who had been involved

in high level Russian Ukrainian politics for a decade and who knows how

things work in that part that of the world, you might expect that even if

the president`s son didn`t get it, that Paul Manafort would recognize

exactly what was happening there. And yet, he took that meeting as well,

and Jared Kushner took that meeting as well, again, also sort of a more

sophisticated international actor.

MCFAUL: Exactly. You know, with why wasn`t that screened? Why didn`t

they see this for what it may be?

And I think it`s pretty obvious. It says that he wanted that information,

and he didn`t care about where it came from. Well, it turns out a lot of

people care about where it came from. And, you know, I don`t – I`m not a

lawyer. I`ve listened to your lawyer – lawyers just now.

But as an American, you know, I`m outraged by it. This is not American

behavior. This is unethical behavior. And I`m embarrassed by it.

To your other point, I mean, this makes us look very silly and it makes our

president look very silly and isolated, and that`s not good for America.

MADDOW: Michael McFaul, former ambassador to Russia, thank you, sir.

Appreciate your time tonight. Thank you.

MCFAUL: Thanks for having me.

MADDOW: All right. We`ll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: At 9:00 a.m. Eastern tomorrow morning, when you turn on your TV,

on MSNBC, you find Brian Williams anchoring, because we`ll be covering the

confirmation hearing for the Trump nomination nominee to run the FBI, after

the president fired James Comey.

Confirmation hearings for an FBI director are always rare and interesting.

If he`s confirmed, Christopher Wray will only be the eighth person ever

confirmed to this job. But this time, this hearing tomorrow in the middle

of all this, given the reason this job is open in the first place, this

thing should be a doozy. Again, starts 9:00 a.m. Eastern here on MSNBC.

But that does it for us tonight. We will see you again tomorrow.

Now, it`s time for “THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL”.

Good evening, Lawrence.

END

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.>