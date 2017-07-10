The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 7/10/17 NYT: Russian Govt. sought to help Trump

Transcript:

Show: THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW

Date: July 10, 2017

Guest: Adam Schiff

Week and a half ago, there was this strange and fascinating report in “The

Wall Street Journal” from national security reporter Shane Harris. That

reporting was the first time we ever had any documentation, any confirmed

reporting about any American citizen making an effort to get involved in

the Russian attack on our presidential election last year. That “Wall

Street Journal” scoop, again, about a week and a half ago, was about this

wealthy Republican operative who had funded, and who`d been involved in

opposition research efforts and dirty tricks campaigns against Bill

Clinton, all the way back in the `90s in Arkansas.

What Shane Harris at “The Wall Street Journal” was able to report was that

Republican operative, Peter Harris, at the end of last summer, he assembled

a team to try to get in contact with, to try to get in cahoots with Russian

hackers. Before Peter Smith died earlier this year at the age of 81, he

freely admitted to “The Wall Street Journal” that he had surmised that

these Russian hackers he was trying to get in touch with were probably

linked to the Russian government. That didn`t bother him. He thought the

Russian government hackers attacking our election system might have been

able to hack Hillary Clinton`s e-mails.

And so, he formed this team late last summer to try to find the appropriate

group of hackers, to try to make contact with them, to try to get Hillary

Clinton`s stolen e-mails off of them so those e-mails could be deployed

against her in the campaign on behalf of Trump supporters. So, it`s really

interesting bombshell reporting from Shane Harris, again, about a week and

a half ago. It was a big advance in terms of what we understand about this

story and what we as Americans understand about what happened to our

country last year. I mean, it is now well-established or it is at least

firmly attested to by multiple U.S. intelligence agencies that the Russians

did this attack last year and it had a few different elements to it, right?

And all of these elements we`re getting more detail on all the time, but

we`ve got the basics. It was a three-pronged attack, right? Russian

government and military hackers first went after U.S. state and local

election systems. They targeted voter registration rolls. We`re still not

exactly sure what they did with that information, but we do know that they

tried it on in multiple states. That was the – that was one prong of the

three-prong attack.

Second prong was a sophisticated intensive propaganda effort largely used

in social media, but also used in Russian state controlled traditional

media outlets like RT and Sputnik. Incidentally, there have been reports

that U.S. investigators are also looking into whether or that American pro-

Trump right win media outlets like “Breitbart News” might also have been

part of that second prong. But those reports are as yet unconfirmed.

But the third prong of this three-prong Russian attack on our country last

year was straight up hacking. The Russians hacked into American political

organizations, notably including the Democratic National Committee and the

Hillary Clinton campaign. They stole data from those sources and then they

strategically fed that information back into the United States to try to

inflict maximum political damage on Hillary Clinton and not incidentally to

help Donald Trump win the presidency.

So, we know about that three-pronged Russian attack. And that reporting

from “The Wall Street Journal” a week and a half ago was a really

significant advance to understanding what happened. Because for the first

time in that “Wall Street Journal” report, we had news that American

citizens tried to participate in one prong of that Russian attack.

American citizens tried to participate in the third prong, the hacking

part. They tried to obtain some of the Hillary Clinton materials they

believe the Russians had hack and stolen because they wanted to use them

for political effect on behalf of Donald Trump. Now, in addition to

advancing the story in that way, advancing our understanding of what

happened, there were two big specific revelations in that “Wall Street

Journal” reporting that really brought that story to the doorstep of the

White House.

The first is that Peter Smith, this now deceased long time Republican

operative who admitted to “The Wall Street Journal” that he was running

this project, that he was trying to work with the Russians, he claimed

during those efforts that he was working with Trump national security

adviser Mike Flynn who at the time of those efforts was a senior adviser to

the Trump campaign. Now, Mike Flynn is not confirming whether or not

that`s true. He`s not commenting on that reporting at all.

But the other big specific revelation in that Shane Harris piece in “The

Wall Street Journal” which sort of corroborated or at least supported that

claim about Flynn is that in that same “Wall Street Journal” piece, Shane

Harris also reported that U.S. investigators, quote, have examined reports

from intelligence agencies that described Russian hackers discussing how to

obtain e-mails from Hillary Clinton`s server and then transmit them to Mike

Flynn via an intermediary. So – I mean, that still doesn`t mean for sure

that Mike Flynn, then a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, it`s still

doesn`t mean that Mike Flynn for sure was in on this project, to work with

the Russians on their attack.

I mean, we have reported that the guy running that project claimed he was

working with Flynn. We have reporting quoting a number of people who were

either involved in that project or who were approached to be involved in

that project saying that Peter Smith, the guy running it, told them that

Flynn was part of it. We`ve got this report from “The Wall Street Journal”

that these intelligence reports about Russian hackers trying to get Clinton

e-mails and trying to get them to Mike Flynn through an intermediary.

So, the statements by Peter Smith, the fact that he said those statements

not just to the “Wall Street Journal” but to multiple people at the time,

these intelligence reports which describe something that sounds very much

like that, I mean, none of that is proof that Mike Flynn was involved in

it. That`s a lot of smoke burning around that specific question of whether

or not a senior adviser to the Trump campaign was in on the Russian attack,

right? There`s strong suggestion here, but no proof.

One of the most remarkable elements of that reporting, which is so

important in he retrospect, was that even though that suggestion about Mike

Flynn being in on this thing was as red hot as you can possibly get, right?

All that smoke. All that sort of circumstantial evidence that the Trump

campaign senior adviser was involved in the Russian attack, despite what a

bombshell that would be if that were proven to be true, Mike Flynn has no

comment on the matter and the White House doesn`t even try to say it didn`t

happen.

You remember what the White House statement was in that “Wall Street

Journal” report? On whether or not Mike Flynn really did participate in

that effort to get involved in the Russian attack? The White House

statement on that to “The Wall Street Journal” was, quote, if Mike Flynn

coordinated with this in any way, it would have been in his capacity as a

private individual.

So they`re not denying it, right? They`re saying, you know, in other

words, yes, sure, maybe we had a guy on the campaign who was working with

the Russians on their attack and sure, maybe we later made him national

security adviser. But that whole thing where he was working with the

Russians on their attack, that was like a hobby. That was, like, you know,

a side – that was his after school project. That was – it`s, like,

something he did on his own, nothing to do with us.

So, that “Wall Street Journal” report was not this past Thursday, but the

Thursday before. The following night, so two Fridays ago, the night after

that initial “Wall Street Journal” report, they moved the ball a little bit

further when in a second story, they reported that in addition to Mike

Flynn, Peter Smith, this Republican operative running that operation to try

to get involved in that Russian attack, to try to help the Russian attack,

“The Journal” reported last Friday night that he also claimed to be in

communication with, in coordination with not just Flynn but a number of

other people who were senior campaign officials on the Trump campaign at

the time and who are now senior officials in the Trump administration. He

said that he was involved with, he was in communication with, he was in

coordination with not just Flynn but also Steve Bannon, Sam Clovis,

Kellyanne Conway.

So, that was reporting on two subsequent nights from “The Wall Street

Journal”. And all of that was incredibly dangerous reporting for the Trump

campaign and Trump administration, right? Evidence that there were

Americans involved in trying to help Russia attack the United States.

And that American effort was admittedly led by a Trump supporter who said

at the time, who admitted openly, who bragged about the fact that he was

working directly with the Trump campaign, right? At least he was working

directly with Mike Flynn and these other folks. He was at least in

communication coordination with them to some extent, right?

That is very dangerous stuff for the Trump campaign and obviously for the

Trump administration. But as worried as the Trump folks must have been by

that report, I think the comfort they could take was that there was no

definitive proof that the Trump campaign was involved, right? Maybe it

looks like there`s a lot of suggestion that Flynn was involved. Certainly

the guy running it said other Trump campaign people were involved. But

that`s not proof, all right? That reporting from “The Wall Street Journal”

sort of crept right up to the water`s edge, but it did not dip in a toe.

That was the status of this story before this weekend.

And then this weekend, cannon ball. “The New York Times” reporting this

weekend follows that initial “Wall Street Journal” report. It is now the

second documented confirmed report of Americans participating knowingly in

the Russian effort to affect our election. This time, the incident occurs

two months early than that effort convened by Republican operative Peter

Smith that was reported in “The Wall Street Journal.”

And this time, it is not someone who was acting as a Trump supporter. It`s

not somebody who was acting in, you know, adjunct to the Trump campaign and

in support of Trump campaign. It`s no longer someone who says he knows

people and is maybe working with people on the Trump campaign. No.

This time, it`s the Trump campaign itself at the highest level. It`s the

president`s campaign manager. It`s his son-in-law and senior adviser.

They`re not denying they were in the room for this meeting.

And his eldest son, his namesake, not only admits attending this meeting,

he`s planed that the reason he took the meeting, the whole reason he went

was because he thought he might be able to obtain some new dirt on Hillary

Clinton from this Russian lawyer who was coming to Trump Tower for a

meeting, coming to Trump Tower for a meeting to talk about dirt on Hillary

Clinton. Coming to Trump tower on the recommendation of someone that

Donald Trump, Jr., knew from the time the Trump Organization put on the

Miss Universe pageant in Moscow with a financial partnership with a Russian

oligarch known to be close to Vladimir Putin.

Now, meeting with a Russian person who you know or in this case meeting

with a Russian person who you say you don`t know, that`s not a crime. It`s

a little weird for that to happen in the heat of a presidential campaign

and for the meeting to involve the president`s son, his son in law and his

campaign manager. They`re all meeting with somebody they don`t know from

another country. I mean, it`s weird, but it`s not criminal.

That said, it may actually be criminal. If the stated and explicit purpose

of that meeting is because they`re aware that foreign nationals are trying

to influence a U.S. election and they explicitly overtly take that meeting

because they would like to help those foreign nationals in their goal of

trying to influence our election in a way that will hurt Hillary Clinton

and help Donald Trump.

If you explicitly take a meeting with the express purpose of trying to help

foreign nationals succeed in their attack on the United States, which you

understand they are carrying out, if that`s the case, then you admitting to

taking that meeting, which Donald Trump, Jr., has now done? That is –

that`s a lot of things.

But that is not a smart thing to admit to if you`re trying to avoid

potential criminal liability, say, in case these things are ever

investigated or prosecuted which I don`t know. They might be. Who can

say?

There have been a lot of surprises in the reporting on the Trump/Russia

affair. This evening it was, however, the least surprising news yet when

we learned that Donald Trump, Jr., has finally now hired a lawyer to help

represent him in the investigations into the Russian attack on our election

and the investigations into whether or not the Trump campaign or anybody

associated with the campaign ever tried to help in that attack. So, yes,

now, he`s got a lawyer now that he explicitly admitted he took that meeting

to try to help the Russian attack.

So, now, in the space of a week and a half we have had two major stories.

None of which are denied by any of the principles involved. First two

major stories about that Russian attack last year having American

confederates. And the first in “The Wall Street Journal” was about a Trump

supporter who suggested he had links to the Trump campaign. The second

story broken this weekend by “The New York Times” was that it was the Trump

campaign.

At which point, like, from a distance, is this kind of a game over moment,

right? I mean, this is – I mean, at the beginning of the scandal, this is

what everybody was wondering about. Might something like this have

happened, could something like this ever be proved? Is it really possible

something like this could have happened?

Now that it`s upon us, though it`s interesting that they`re really not

denying that it happened. I mean, I think in both of these instances, both

“The Wall Street Journal” story and “The New York Times” story the

reporting is so good they can`t really deny that it happened. Instead

their defense, I guess, has to be yes, it happened, but so what? I mean,

with reporting this good, the Trump campaign defense, the White House

defense basically has to be that yes, this stuff happened, but there`s

nothing wrong with what they did. They`re not embarrassed by it.

This behavior is totally fine. All these meetings with Russians and

contacts with Russians throughout the campaign, nothing to be embarrassed

about. They`re totally on the up and up.

The problem with that is their defense is that if that were the case, you

would expect them to have been totally up front about all of their Russian

meetings, all of their Russian contacts from the very beginning.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS HOST: Are there any ties between Mr.

Trump, you, or your campaign and Putin and his regime?

PAUL MANAFORT, FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER: No, there are not. It`s

absurd and there`s no basis for it.

JOHN DICKERSON, CBC NEWS HOST: Did anyone involved in the Trump campaign

have any contact with Russians trying to meddle with the election?

KELLYANNE CONWAY, COUNSELOR TO THE PRESIDENT: Absolutely not.

CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS HOST: I`m asking you a direct question. Was there

any contact in any way between Trump or his associates and the Kremlin or

cutouts they have?

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I joined this campaign in

the summer and I can tell you that all the contact by the Trump campaign

and associates was with the American people.

WALLACE: By contacts, sir, I`m just trying to get an answer.

PENCE: Yes. Of course not. Why would be there any contacts?

JEFF SESSIONS, ATTORNEY GENERAL: I did not have any communications with

the Russians. And I`m unable to comment on it.

DICKERSON: Did any adviser or anybody in the Trump campaign have any

contact with the Russians who were trying to meddle in the election?

PENCE: Of course not.

REPORTER: Can you say whether you are aware that anyone who advised your

campaign had contacts with Russia during the course of the election?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Well, I told you general

Flynn obviously was dealing, so that`s one person, but he was dealing as he

should have been.

REPORTER: During the election?

TRUMP: No. Nobody that I know of.

CONWAY: This conversations never happened. I hear people saying it like

it`s a fact on television. That is just not only inaccurate and false, but

it`s dangerous and it does undermine our democracy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: What`s about that undermining our democracy?

This latest reporting about a Kremlin linked lawyer meeting during the

campaign with Jared Kushner and Donald Trump, Jr., and Paul Manafort, this

is on the one hand just the latest in what is now an incredibly long string

of meetings and contacts between people in the Trump campaign and Russian

officials during the campaign and during the transition. Meetings that

were all denied. None of which were initially disclosed until the press

figured them out one by one and then oh, yes, one by one they`ve admitted

to each of them. Oh, yes, I forgot that one too. Oh, yes, I forgot that

one too.

But in addition to that, this new reporting really does include an explicit

admission from the president`s son who was acting as a campaign official

that when the Trump campaign learned that Russians had launched a hacking

attack against the United States to try to influence the outcome of our

election, the Trump campaign response to that at the highest levels was,

how can we get in on that? To see what the Trump campaign might be able to

get out of that sweet, sweet foreign attack on the United States.

At the beginning of this saga, there were so many mysteries, so many

intriguing questions that we now have answers to. We now have answers to

the worst and most damming of though questions. We knew about the Russian

attack. We knew the Trump campaign was denying any contacts with Russians.

There was this interesting question as to whether or not it was possible

that any American, let alone anybody connected to the Trump campaign, might

have been aware of, let alone involved with, let alone supportive of that

Russian attack. We`ve now got answers to those questions. And honestly,

it is now therefore no longer a question of whether they did it. It`s just

a question of what`s going to happen now that we know that, now that they

are admitting it.

And let me add this. Just within the last couple of minutes, and we`re

going to have more on this in just a second, just in the last couple of

minutes, “The New York Times” has published an addendum to the story. I`m

just going to read you the lead of this, OK? Just to put the cherry on top

of this.

Before arranging a meeting with a Kremlin connected Russian lawyer he

believe would offer him compromising information about Hillary Clinton,

Donald Trump, Jr., was informed in an e-mail that the material he was going

to get about Hillary Clinton was part of a Russian government effort to aid

his father`s candidacy.

The email to the younger Mr. Trump was sent by Rob Goldstone`s who helped

brokered that June 2016 meeting. Mr. Goldstone`s message as described to

“The New York Times” by three people indicates explicitly that the Russian

government was the source of the potentially damaging information.

Ahead of that meeting, they knew it was Russian government. Ahead of that

meeting the president`s son, according to this new reporting was informed,

hey, the Russian government has dirt on Hillary Clinton. And apparently,

the response to that was – just broken tonight in “The New York Times”

just moments ago.

Adam Schiff is the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee. He

joins us next for an extended interview tonight. Stay with us.

MADDOW: So, I want to circle back to the breaking news about this top

story that we`ve been following tonight, that the president`s son, Donald

Trump, Jr., met with a Russian lawyer during the campaign along with

campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Trump son-in-law and senior adviser

Jared Kushner. That`s where we began tonight at the top of the show and

then midway through the block, midway through my opening segment “The New

York Times” just published some very important updating to that reporting.

Again, this is just posted by “The New York Times” in the last few minutes.

Here`s the headline: Russian government sought to aid Trump`s candidacy

according to e-mail.

So, you`ll remember the basics of this story. A man named Rob Goldstone

who had been connected to the Miss Universe pageant that the Trump

Organization had put on in Moscow with financial partner who was a Russian

oligarch close to Vladimir Putin. Rob Goldstone reportedly was the

acquaintance of Donald Trump, Jr., who contacted him to set up this meeting

in June 2016 with this Kremlin-backed lawyer.

Donald Trump Jr. then reportedly accepted the invitation for meeting and

asked Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner to be there as well. Now, according

to “The New York Times,” before that meeting happened, Donald Trump, Jr.,

was told in an e-mail from this guy Rob Goldstone who he knew, told that

there would be compromising information about Hillary Clinton offered in

this meeting and he was informed explicitly in this e-mail, according to

“The Times”, quote, that the material was part of a Russian government

effort to aid his father`s candidacy. This e-mail message was described to

“The New York Times” by three people and according to “The Times”, they

have not published the e-mail, but they say the e-mail indicates that the

source of this potentially damaging information on Hillary Clinton was the

Russian government.

And then after that e-mail, Donald Trump, Jr., accepted the invitation for

the meeting. It convened in Trump Tower. He was there, along with the

Trump campaign chairman and Jared Kushner.

Again, as we were saying at the top of this hour, there have now been two

major reports that there were apparently willing American efforts to help

what was a Russian attack on our country, a Russian effort to affect our

election. The first report was in “The Wall Street Journal”, a week and a

half ago about supporters of the Trump campaign who said they were

connected to the Trump contain. Now, we`ve got information that it was the

Trump campaign who was trying to do basically the same thing, and this

reporting just out moments ago says they knew that the information behind

the meeting that they took with this Russian Kremlin-backed lawyer was

information that had been obtained by the Russian government which was

trying to help the Trump campaign.

This answers a lot of questions. It does not answer what`s going to happen

next.

Joining us now is Congressman Adam Schiff of California. He`s the top

Democrat on the Intelligence Committee in the House. He`s here tonight for

the interview.

Congressman, thank you for being here.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA), RANKING MEMBER, INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: It`s good

to be with you.

MADDOW: I have a lot of things to talk to you about, but this has just

come out. Have you had a chance to absorb this reporting?

SCHIFF: Yes. I have, yes.

MADDOW: Can you tell me if you think this is a significant advance in the

story, if this is a serious development?

SCHIFF: It`s a very serious development and I think we need to look at

this in the chronology, and that is this goes back to June of last year

just when the now president has essentially seized the Republican

nomination. If this article is correct, his son gets an e-mail from

someone who helped the Trump family saying the Russian government is

helping your father get elected president, we have some damaging

information, you should take this meeting. Donald, Jr. takes the meeting

with this woman who`s an advocate for the Kremlin, along with Kushner and

Paul Manafort.

During that meeting, she brings up the Magnitsky Act, which is a bill that

provides sanctions on human right abusers in Russia, something that Putin

hated. After that meeting, we know what happens in terms of the hacking

and dumping, the dumping of documents. This meeting purportedly in June.

In July, the Russians start dumping documents helpful to Donald Trump,

hurtful to Hillary Clinton.

And then, you know, flash forward after the election. Investigation

starts. And the family is asked, the president is asked, did you have any

meetings with any representatives of the Russian government? The answer is

no, absolutely not. Not in a million years.

And then Donald, Jr. is asked well, what about this meeting? And in a

pattern we have seen over and over again, when confronted with evidence of

particular meetings, they`re forced to acknowledge, oh, well, yes, we did

have that meeting. But that meeting was about adoptions.

MADDOW: Right.

SCHIFF: They`re confronted again and then it`s acknowledged, OK, Paul

Manafort came to this meeting about adoptions. Now, why will the campaign

manager come to a meeting about adoptions? Then it`s acknowledged, OK, it

wasn`t really just about adoptions, it was about sanctions, the Magnitsky

Act, but it was also because we were offered damaging material against

Hillary Clinton, which we were really disappointed with, that it wasn`t

damaging enough and she didn`t seem to have the goods. But, of course, the

goods came out the following month.

So, obviously, there`s a lot to impact here, but the chronology I think is

very concerning. It`s all warrants a thorough investigation. Everyone who

was in that meeting ought to come before our committee. These e-mails that

are described we need to see. It`s obviously a narrative completely at

odds with what the first family has said and represented time after time.

So, I think it`s very significant.

MADDOW: The defense against the implications of this reporting has been

evolving on the right. It`s not just from the White House. It`s from the

president`s supporters as well. You`re seeing it really I think a lot in

the conservative media now. And that is that even if you don`t like this,

you find it distasteful that Americans might have cooperated in what the

Russians were doing to influence our election, there`s nothing criminal

about it. The collusion, like, you know, like the term person of interest,

it`s a way the people talk about the law that doesn`t actually reflect any

sort of criminal statute.

What do you think about that argument?

SCHIFF: Well, you know, one of the things it makes me wonder, because we

have been now hearing this evolving argument. First, there was no

collusion, and then there was this shift to OK, even if there was

collusion, that`s not a crime.

Now, what I wonder when these stories started coming out is these stories

don`t appear in a vacuum. The reporters who write these stories often will

go to get a comment or feedback and so, the family might know these stories

are coming out. Does this account for the shifting narrative away from

there`s no evidence of collusion to collusion is not a crime? I don`t

know.

The reality is conspiracy is a crime. Now, collusion is a colloquial term.

Conspiracy is a crime.

MADDOW: Conspiracy to do what though?

SCHIFF: Well, the hacking of American institutions by foreign power is a

crime. If there is a conspiracy to obtain foreign assistance in violation

of U.S. election laws in a campaign, that`s a crime. Now, I`m not saying

that these crimes were committed, but those are crimes.

MADDOW: Was foreign assistance, and I`ve seen a lot of sort of lawyerly

writing about this today, and I`m not a lawyer so I`m not sure I always get

it. But I get that foreigners are not allowed to make campaign

contributions, for example. That foreigners are not allowed to play that

kind of explicit role in our elections.

And I would understand even from a non-lawyer`s perspective that soliciting

that or conspiring to make that happen or even covering up that that

happened might be seen as a crime, if you were talking about something like

campaign donations. In this case, it seems like what they`re talking about

is a Russian effort to influence our election, but not necessarily by

giving the Trump campaign money or giving anybody money, although we don`t

know about that part of it. It seems like the way they were trying to

influence it by giving them something else of value, giving them intel,

giving maybe, you know, stolen documents.

Does that fall under the same part of the criminal law?

SCHIFF: Well, it certainly could, in a couple ways. First of all, this

meeting in June where the Magnitsky Act is raised and this advocate for the

Kremlin wants basically Donald Trump if he becomes president to do away

with the Magnitsky act. If in that meeting they signaled an openness, or

willingness of his activity to doing that, and there`s any kind of quit pro

quo arrangement, that is, help us get elected, we`ll do away with this.

Obviously, that would be a crime. I`m not saying that`s what took place.

But when we`re looking at what are potential violations here, that would

obviously be a violation. But also if there is an effort to solicit what

would be an in kind contribution, that is if you can do op research for us

and provide that to us, that I think very much invokes whether there`s an

illegal solicitation of an in kind contribution, a failure to report what

would be an illegal contribution from a foreign power and, of course, any

false statements about any of that would be offense. So, they`re clearly

under certain circumstances are lots of criminal laws that would be

applicable.

Now, again, very separate question about whether that`s the case here. But

you can`t say as a generic overarching matter that getting the help of a

foreign power in election is not a crime, because there are a lot of

circumstances where it would be.

MADDOW: Congressman Adam Schiff is the top Democrat on the House

Untelligence committee.

Can you stick around, sir?

SCHIFF: Yes.

MADDOW: We`ll be back with Congressman Schiff in just a moment. We`ll be

right back.

MADDOW: We`re back now with Congressman Adam Schiff, who is the top

Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.

As we are absorbing this information from “The New York Times”, they

reporting citing an e-mail described to “The New York Times” by three

people, that ahead of the meeting that took place last June, which was

reported on by “The Times” this weekend, between a Kremlin-backed lawyer

and basically the triumvirate at the top of the Trump campaign, his

campaign manager, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, and his eldest son Donald

Jr., before that meeting took place, the acquaintance – business

acquaintance who arranged that meeting sent an e-mail to Donald Trump, Jr.,

informing him explicitly that if they were going to get compromising

information about Hillary Clinton from this meeting, they should know that

that material was from the Russian government. And it was part of a

Russian government effort to aid his father`s candidacy.

Congressman Schiff, one of the things that was reported by “The New York

Times” in their initial version of this story this weekend, was that this

meeting they had discovered evidence of was first disclosed by Jared

Kushner when he revised his application for a security clearance.

Apparently, he`s revised that application multiple times now.

They then said that Paul Manafort had also described this meeting in

documents that he handed over to congressional investigators.

Can you tell us anything about either of those sets of documentation, any

of that information as it pertains to your committee, House Intelligence?

SCHIFF: I can`t. I can`t go into what documents we received or what the

contents are. One other thing that really leaps out about this to me is

this is taking place in June. So, this is taking place before the

documents are dumped. Now, one of the questions that we`re investigating

is did the Russians begin this as an intelligence gathering operation and

later decide to make it a weaponization of data organization operation or

did that begin with that intent in mind? And –

MADDOW: I`m sorry to interrupt. You`re saying that the Russians had done

the hacking already but at the point of this meeting they were holding the

intelligence? They were holding the stuff that they had stolen?

SCHIFF: Yes.

MADDOW: But then after this meeting happened in Trump Tower, they then

started releasing it publicly?

SCHIFF: If this is in June of 2016, that`s exactly right. So, the hacking

had been earlier. The theft of documents had been earlier. But they

hadn`t been dumped. And at this point, we wouldn`t have known that the

Russians intended to escalate that way.

So, if this is correct, the first person who may have found out that the

Russians had decided not just to gather information about what the

candidate`s positions might be or what they might do in office, but they

had made a decision to intervene to try to help a candidate. The first

person who may have learned that was the president`s son through this e-

mail, because at that time, we couldn`t be sure whether this was going to

go beyond the intelligence gathering operation.

MADDOW: So, when they were just stealing stuff, when they were stealing

documents, that`s what I traditionally think of as a spying operation. I

think of spying mostly as stealing secrets. When – whether it`s, you

know, potentially damaging political information or useful industrial

information or military, whatever it is. Stealing information is fine.

But when it came to turn that around and not just let the Russian

government use it for its purposes at home, but to use it on the American

public to change our behavior, that was – that`s what you`re describing as

the weaponization of that information.

SCHIFF: Yes, exactly.

MADDOW: And that`s what was new about this attack, right?

SCHIFF: Absolutely.

You know, other countries engage in foreign intelligence gathering. We

engage in foreign intelligence gathering. What was remarkable here was

that the Russians decided to go beyond that in the most powerful nation on

Earth, and that is turn that data into a weapon designed to influence

outcomes.

And, as I mentioned in that very early open hearing we had with James Comey

in the House, the period of the summer of last year was very significant,

because that`s when it went from information gathering to weaponization.

So, what was it about that summer? What was happening during that summer?

Now we know during that summer, the Republican Party platform did not

incorporate that strong language about providing defensive weapons to

Ukraine. So, the platform went in a pro-Russian direction. Was there also

some effect of this meeting or other meetings? These are unanswered

questions that we really need to find out. Were there things that

contributed to the Russians willingness to intervene on our election?

MADDOW: One last question for you on this. The Russian government doesn`t

operate in the same way that our government does. All governments are

different. It seems like one of the things that we as Americans have a

hard time wrapping our head around is that a Russian – somebody acting on

behalf of the Russian president, somebody acting on behalf of the Russian

government isn`t always a Russian government official.

So, in this case, the person who was in this meeting with Donald Trump,

Jr., and Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort apparently talking about sanctions

and they believed she was going to be talking to them about dirt on Hillary

Clinton, that the Russian government had obtained according to this new

reporting, she`s a private lawyer. She says that she`s never worked on

behalf of the Russian government.

We certainly know that she was married to a Russian government official.

She has represented high ranking Russian government officials and their

family members. But she`s not herself an official. She is just a Russian

lawyer.

Does that at all change your understanding of whether or not this – this

was an effort connected to the Russian government`s operations?

SCHIFF: Not at all, because this is how the Russian government operates.

They use oligarchs. They use influential people that have spent time in

the United States or other countries as extensions of their power and their

influence.

In fact, when we had Director Brennan – former CIA Director Brennan

testify in open session in the House, he talked about this, how the

Russians will use people sometimes unbeknownst to their American targets

and he talked about being concerned with things he was seeing, that he

referred these matters to Director Comey for counter intelligence

investigation. And he also said that you might see contacts with Americans

that rise to the level of having these counter intelligence concerns where

the Americans before they know it get entangled in ways they may not have

been able to see coming.

But what`s significant here, of course, is if this e-mail, if this report

about this e-mail is accurate, an e-mail said the Russian government is

trying to help your father, then there`s no mystery about what this lawyer

is up to and who she`s representing, because that was the whole purpose of

the meeting. So, you can`t claim ignorance if you`re told in advance this

person is acting essentially as an agent in the Russian government.

MADDOW: And if that e-mail ends up, that written warning to you ends up in

“The New York Times” months later, it makes sense that today is the day you

got yourself a lawyer.

Congressman Adam Schiff, the top Democrat in the House Intelligence

Committee, it`s nice to have you here, sir. Thank you.

SCHIFF: Thank you very much.

MADDOW: Really appreciate having you here.

SCHIFF: Thank you.

MADDOW: All right. We`ll be right back. Stay with us.

MADDOW: So, on top of tonight`s big political news, we also have some

breaking and tragic news coming to us tonight out of state of Mississippi.

We`re learning tonight that a U.S. Marine Corps military transport plane, a

C130 has crashed in northwestern Mississippi. Seeing this remarkable

footage of the crash scene. Obviously, this was a fatal accident.

We, so far, have had conflicting accounts as to the number of people

killed. We are assuming that the people who were killed in this crash

would have been U.S. Marines, but we do not have confirmation of that.

The Mississippi NBC affiliate, WNBD is reporting that at least eight bodies

have been recovered from the crash scene. In terms of the cause of the

crash, it`s unclear. Local reporting says the plane appears to have broken

up at about 20,000 feet. A spokesperson for the Marine Corps is only

saying the C130 experienced a mishap. But you can see what the results is.

Local officials say this military plane crashed about 5:00 p.m., just

before 5:00 p.m. local time near Greenwood, Mississippi, which is on the

border of Sunflower and Leflore Counties in the Mississippi Delta. It is

unclear at this time where the plane took off from or where it was headed.

Again, we do not have confirmation on the death toll or whether or not all

the people involved here would have been U.S. Marines. But this is a

Marine Corps C130. It`s coming out of Northwestern Mississippi. A C130

crashing with what appears to be multiple people killed. We are still

getting conflicting reports but we`ll let you know as we get better

information. Stay with us.

MADDOW: Lake Norman is the largest manmade fresh water lake in North

Carolina. It`s about 20 miles north of Charlotte, great little vacation

spot. They have water sports, lots of local breweries, pretty good

fishing. Also, a booming pontoon boat scene.

That was Lake Norman this weekend outside Senator Thom Tillis` lake house.

Senator Tillis hasn`t faced his constituents at a town hall meeting since

he was elected three years ago, so they came to him this weekend. A

flotilla of pontoon boats sailing past his lake house to protest a

Republican health care bill that would put 22 million people off their

health insurance.

They had nautically appropriate sink Trumpcare signs and a big loud speaker

P.A. system. They also had a water slide strapped to the roof of one boat,

which I think should be at every protest.

With the Senate on recess last week, protests against the Republican health

care bill continued all across the country while senators were at home.

Members of the Ohio chapter of the disability rights group ADAPT staged an

overnight sit-in at Senator Rob Portman`s Columbus office. That lasted

more than 12 hours. That protest ended dramatically when 15 people were

arrested.

I`m going to show you a short video that may be a little bit upsetting.

One woman was tipped out of her wheelchair by a police officer. Luckily,

ADAPT says that none of their protesters were seriously injured by police.

Some people were carried out of the building and put onto the ground, then

loaded onto police vans.

Today, the Senate came back from recess. Protesters were ready for them at

the Capitol, having given them such a hard time at home. At Senator Dean

Heller`s Capitol office, parents brought their kids with disabilities to

show how the Republican plan would affect the services they need to keep

their families alive and together.

A handful of protesters packed into Senator Corey Gardner`s lobby at the

Capitol, chanting, let me live, let me live, as a staffer stood there

awkwardly and watch. Protesters were then zip tied and perp walked out of

the building by capitol police.

Similar thing over at Ted Cruz`s office, about 15 activists, a lot of them

nurses were kicked out of his lobby, so they laid down on the hallway floor

right outside and they kept chanting. Police tried to carry one of these

guys out by his arms and his ankles at the wrong angle.

Senator Jeff Flake`s constituents camped outside his office on the floor.

They made a human chain to avoid being dragged off.

Protesters also door-stopped Speaker Paul Ryan. They eventually wrangled

themselves into his office despite the closed door. They chanted their

concerns about the bill. The staffer said he would pass along their

message to the speaker.

All said and undid, at least 80 people were arrested on Capitol Hill today.

Republicans on the Hill say they plan to release their new and improved

version of their health care bill soon. They say they could vote on it as

early as next week. But the longer the wait, the harder it presumably gets

to turn a blind eye to just how unpopular what they`re trying to do – how

unpopular it is. Every day they drag this thing out, the louder it gets.

Watch this space.

MADDOW: So, this weekend, we learned from “The New York Times” that the

Trump campaign in June took a meeting with a Kremlin-backed Russian lawyer,

and the reason they took that meeting according to Donald Trump Jr., who

was one of the people who attended that meeting, was because they believed

they would get at that meeting some dirt on Hillary Clinton.

“The New York Times” tonight has just furthered that reporting. This just

came out during our show tonight. They`re now saying that in advance of

that meeting, the person who set it up, an acquaintance of Donald Trump

Jr.`s, who set up that meeting, informed him in writing in an e-mail that

this Russian lawyer who was coming to visit, who they should take a meeting

with, had material that was part of a Russian government effort to aide his

father`s candidacy.

This e-mail message described to “The New York Times” by three people

indicates that the Russian government was the source of the potentially

damaging information.

Congressman Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence

Committee, raised what I think will be an important question in the

investigation about this new reporting. Congressman Schiff pointing out

that when Donald Trump Jr. met with that lawyer, took that meeting, the

Russians had already hacked into Democratic servers and obtained all DNC

information.

But at the time of that meeting, they had not yet dumped the documents they

had and turned them back into the United States. That only happened after

that meeting. It`s part of the reason that happened, because of what

happened in that meeting or any other meetings like it, that have yet to be

disclosed.

That does it for us tonight. We will see you again tomorrow.

