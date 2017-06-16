The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 6/16/17 Mike Pence’s PAC, USS Fitzgerald Collision

Transcript:

Show: THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW

Date: June 16, 2017

Guest: Bob Bauer, Amy Klobuchar

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: That is “ALL IN” for this evening.

THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW starts right now. Good evening, Rachel.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Chris. Thanks, my friend. Have

a great weekend.

HAYES: You too.

MADDOW: And thanks to you at home for joining us this hour.

We got a lot going on in the news tonight, particularly a bunch of news out

of Washington tonight here on this show. We`ve got President Obama`s White

House counsel joining us tonight for the interview. I`m very much looking

forward to that. We`ve got a lot to get to.

Before we dive into some of that news tonight, though, this hour, I do want

to first update you on this strange and I have to say now bad story off the

coast of Japan tonight. This is the USS Fitzgerald. It`s a U.S. Navy

destroyer. That`s a large ship. It`s about 500 feet long. There`s nearly

300 crew onboard.

And as you can see from these images, the Fitzgerald has sustained some

pretty serious damage. It got that damaged when it collided tonight with

this other ship. This is a Japanese container ship, it`s a commercial

vessel. You can see it`s the damage to the container ship is comparatively

lighter, It`s to the front left side of the Japanese container ship, the

port side of the bow.

These two very large ships apparently collided with each other, about 60,

65 miles off the coast of Japan, in the middle of the night local time,

2:30 a.m. local time, that`s about 1:30 p.m. East Coast time in the United

States. And you know, we`re not sure exactly why this collision happened.

Things like this do not happen very often. I mean, it`s a big ocean and

these are too immense and modern ships.

But NBC`s excellent Pentagon producer Courtney Kube who has been on this

story since it first broke, she tells us tonight that the Fitzgerald

suffered significant damage, as you can see on its right side on its

starboard side, and the damage is apparently both above and below the

waterline, which is bad.

Just for reference, for visual reference, let me show you these pictures

here – can we actually drop the banner for a second so we can see a fuller

– yes, there we go. This is what these two ships look like on a normal

day before this collision. That`s container ship on the left, the Navy

destroyer on the right. That`s what they looked like on a good day. This

is the damage that both of them have sustained after this collision.

Now, we`re told that another U.S. Navy destroyer of the same class as the

Fitzgerald, a destroyer called the USS Dewey has been dispatched to the

scene to go help. We`ve also been told that two Navy tugs are being

dispatched as quickly as possible to the scene.

In terms of injuries and potential loss of life here, the news is worrying.

We`re told that at least one U.S. service member onboard was medevaced off

the Fitzgerald via helicopter. Beyond that for a long time after this

happens today and into tonight, we have been having a hard time getting a

clear indication as to whether there were other U.S. Navy sailors hurt or

missing in this incident. We know that Japanese Coast Guard and the U.S.

Navy have both been very actively involved in what is now a pretty big

response effort here.

But just in the last few minutes, a U.S. military official – excuse me, a

U.S. official has told NBC`s Courtney Kube that in addition to that U.S.

Navy sailor who is medevaced off the Fitzgerald after this incident

happened, an additional seven U.S. sailors are unaccounted for. And that

is very worrying news. So, again, this happened off the coast of Japan

about 60, 65 miles off the coast of Japan. It happened in the middle of

the night, local time. That is about 1:30 p.m. East Coast Time in the

United States.

So, we are several hours into this rescue effort now, you can see some of

the damage – you can see the damage that appears clearly on the container

ship, the damage on the Fitzgerald is again both above and below the

waterline. It`s turning into a large response and again that very worrying

news about those unaccounted for U.S. sailors.

We will keep you posted on that over the course of this evening as we learn

more tonight. As I say Courtney Kube is NBC`s Pentagon producer and who

has been reporting aggressively on this since it happened. We`re going to

be in touch with Courtney over the course of the hour as we get more.

I should also tell you tonight that we are also keeping an eye on the twin

cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul this evening. This afternoon, a jury

returned a not guilty verdict in the case of a St. Anthony, Minnesota

police officer who had been charged in the death of Philando Castile. You

remember that name because this is a case that got a lot of nationwide

attention. Philando Castile was killed by that police officer during a

routine traffic stop.

The officer today was acquitted but then immediately after the not guilty

verdict came in, his police department announced that he was fired from his

job. But again, he has been found not guilty. We`re keeping an eye on

possible protests tonight in the Twin Cities. You see a live shot there as

people are starting to gather in response to that verdict. We`re going to

keep you posted on that developing story as we learn more over the course

of this evening.

I should also tell you we are going to be joined in just a few minutes by

Minnesota Senior Senator Amy Klobuchar.

So, that`s all that`s all coming up. As I say, there`s a lot going on in

the news tonight. This is not a night to check out because it`s Friday.

This is a news – a night when the news is going to keep happening not only

through this hour, but I think late into the night.

That said, because it is Friday, if we`re being honest, because it is a day

that ends in Y in this era, there is a lot of news, including late-breaking

news tonight coming out of Washington as well.

In terms of the Washington news tonight, I need to tell you a story that

starts with Bill Clinton who went to college at Georgetown University in

Washington, D.C. Bill Clinton as a young man got there as an undergraduate

in 1964. He graduated in 1968.

And one of the stories about Bill Clinton`s college career ends up being

sort of relevant tonight to what we`ve just learned in Washington. Legend

has it, legend has long had it that at some time during Bill Clinton`s

early college years when he was at Georgetown when he was a young man maybe

when he was about so maybe when he was a freshman, young Bill Clinton went

to a party in Massachusetts that was a beach party. And political legend

has it that at that beach party, he was swimming in the ocean and he

basically got grabbed by a riptide and started to get pulled out to sea.

And when that happened, another young man, another, you know, 19-ish year

old man, a Harvard student, came to his rescue. And the man who came to

Bill Clinton`s rescue and that possibly apocryphal near-drowning story was

a man named Fife Symington Fife Symington was a Harvard student at the

time this supposedly happened. He also went on to be a very famous

politician in his own right.

Fife Symington was a Republican. He ended up becoming governor of Arizona.

Bill Clinton, of course, was a Democrat who ended up becoming governor of

Arkansas and then president of the United States.

I have to tell you. I`ve heard the story a million times, I have always

suspected that the 1960s beach party riptide Fife Symington/Bill Clinton

rescue story might be holy or at least in part apocryphal. But I`ve heard

it a million times and it is one of the things that people talked about a

lot.

Years later, in 2001, at the end of Bill Clinton`s time in office, when he

issued – surprise – a presidential pardon to Fife Symington, the guy who

maybe saved him from drowning all those decades earlier.

In 1997, Fife Symington had been convicted of seven felonies related to his

business life as a commercial real estate developer. Fife Symington was

charged with a whole raft of corruption charges. He was ultimately

convicted of filing false financial statements. Basically, he was

convicted of bank fraud, ultimately down the road an appeals court would

overturn his convictions and then later, in 2001, he would get a

presidential pardon from bad swimmer Bill Clinton.

But when that case was brought, when those convictions happened that was a

big traumatic legal case in the country broadly but obviously specifically

for Fife Symington. He was a very popular figure at Republican politics.

People were looking at him as a person of potential presidential timber.

Those convictions in 1997 forced him out of office immediately as Arizona

governor and ultimately ended his political career.

His lawyer as he went through that trauma and those convictions was a guy

named John Dowd. John Dowd also represented, I should tell you, Arizona

Senator John McCain in the Keating Five scandal. John McCain called his

own involvement in that corruption scandal, quote: The worst mistake of my

life.

John McCain politically survived that scandal. He ultimately did not get

criminally charged like a lot of other people did, he didn`t get thrown out

of Congress for his involvement in it, but it was bad for John McCain. The

ethics committee in the Senate ripped him for his involvement in that

scandal. They ripped him for his poor judgment. They basically said the

only reason they didn`t go after him further for some of his own financial

entanglements in that scandal was because McCain was in the House at the

time he did those things, and the Senate Ethics Committee didn`t feel like

they had jurisdiction over him for his wrongdoing when he was just a member

of the House of Representatives, instead of the Senate.

So, John McCain survived the Keating Five scandal but by the skin of his

teeth, and his lawyer in that matter was the Fife Symington guy, it was

this guy, John Dowd.

John Dowd is also famous for this case from 2011. This is a case that went

very badly. I will just read you the lead sentence from “The New York

Times” report on this case the day the ruling came down.

Quote, The fallen hedge fund billionaire Raj Rajaratnam received the

longest prison sentence ever for insider trick – for insider trading on

Thursday. That fallen hedge fund billionaire, his lawyer when he got the

longest prison sentence ever for insider trading, his lawyer was John Dowd.

John Dowd, Fife Symington. John Dowd, John McCain. John Dowd, longest

insider trading prison sentence ever.

And that same lawyer, John Dowd, is now going to be Donald Trump`s new

lawyer.

President Trump had reportedly had a hard time finding name brand D.C.

lawyers and D.C. law firms to represent him in the ongoing investigations

into the Russian attacks on the presidential campaign last year, and the

question of whether or not his campaign might have helped in that Russian

attack. Those investigations have now also reportedly expanded to include

potential obstruction of justice by the president himself and maybe by

other people in his administration.

That resistance from big D.C. lawyers and big D.C. law firms him calling

them looking for representation, and firm after firm telling him no, that

has meant that the president`s legal team as he has assembled his legal

team for these scandals it`s been a little unorthodox for somebody who was

facing scandals as serious as the ones this president is facing.

The first lawyer he signed up famously with a lawyer named Marc Kasowitz.

He`s a lawyer who has done things like real estate law and divorce law for

the president in the past but he has never done anything like anything of

the Washington legal troubles that the president finds himself in now.

In addition to Marc Kasowitz, we also got indirect notice that the

president had signed up a notable litigator from the religious right, a guy

who started off representing televangelists, a guy who does cases about

like, you know, displaying the Ten Commandments and stuff like that. He

was a very good lawyer but he`s known for a very specific kind of law, we

got indirect notice that the president had also signed up Jay Sekulow to

his legal team when Mr. Sekulow started appearing on TV shows defending the

president and speaking for him apparently as one of his private lawyers.

That`s the way we found out he got that job.

Well, now, to that unlikely presidential legal team, the president has

apparently today added John Dowd who at least, at least he has been

involved in some high-profile political scandals in the past and Mr. Dowd

is well-regarded in his field even though some of the stuff he is most

famous for is stuff where his clients did not come out all that well at

all. His team of lawyers that the president is putting together to defend

them and his various scandals, this, of course, is a team that the

president will end up paying for himself or at least we the taxpayers won`t

have one that won`t end up paying for those lawyers. These are private

lawyers who are totally separate and apart from the official White House

counsel whose salary we do pay.

I imagine though that the matter of paying for his private lawyers is like

the least concerning element of all of this for President Trump, right, if

only because he is so personally wealthy. We got a reminder of in a lot

more detail about the extent of his personal wealth today when the White

House released new financial disclosure forms for the president himself.

We`ll be talking about those a little later – a little bit more later on

in this hour.

But I have to tell you as we got that new evidence of the president`s

wealth and we got new news about the president adding to his legal team, we

also just in the past hours got news that another senior member of the

administration, someone who is not wealthy at all, has also just hired

himself a top dollar, very well-regarded lawyer to represent him in these

ongoing scandals. And right now, as we speak, Vice President Mike Pence

who just hired that new expensive lawyer, he`s back home in Indiana tonight

and specifically, he`s at the Marriott Hotel in downtown Indianapolis

because he is holding a fundraiser there.

Interesting, though, Mike Pence tonight is not holding the fundraiser for

the Republican Party. He`s not holding a fundraiser for any of the

subsidiary elements with the Republican Party like its Senate campaign fund

or its House campaign fund. He`s not holding a fundraiser for like you

know that Republican candidate in next week`s congressional election in

Georgia.

Now, it`s interesting, tonight, Vice President Mike Pence is holding that

fundraiser in Indianapolis for his own political action committee, his own

PAC. Never before in the history of the country has a vice president set

up and operated his own political action committee while he was still

serving as vice president and not technically running for anything. The

people attending Mike Pence`s fundraiser for his PAC tonight in

Indianapolis paid a lot of money to go do it, anywhere from $1,000 just to

get into the reception up to $5,000 a plate to attend something they`re

calling the leadership committee round table, which I think is just

nonsense fundraising speak for I paid more money so I could be in a smaller

room. But five people are paying five thousand bucks a pop to go round

table with Mike Pence tonight in Indiana.

Now, it`s unusual, full stop, that a vice president has a political action

committee. But on top of that there is now this intriguing question as to

how Mike Pence is going to pay for his very expensive private lawyer who

just announced the hiring of yesterday. I mean, this is the person who`s

going to defend Mike Pence and represent Mike Pence in anything having to

do with the Trump-Russia scandal or the obstruction of justice

investigations. This is a lawyer who gets paid a lot per hour and it`s

probably going to be working a lot of hours.

Is it possible that this fundraiser for Mike Pence`s PAC tonight in

Indianapolis, is it possible that`s actually going to be a way for people

to fund Mike Pence`s legal defense?

We called the vice president`s spokesman tonight to ask whether the money

that the vice president is raising right now tonight for his PAC, whether

that money might be used in the future for Mike Pence`s legal defense. The

vice president`s spokesperson would not really say exactly. But this is

the exact response we got from him. Quote: His legal fees will be paid by

non-tax dollars. Quote: That`s all we are saying. We have not discussed

it except to say that it is not tax dollars.

That was in response to us asking if this fundraiser for his PAC tonight is

going to raise money for his legal-defense. It won`t be tax dollars.

That`s all we`re saying.

So, we don`t know if that means that donations to Mike Pence`s PAC are

going to be used to pay his legal defense. If that`s now going to be how he

spends his time as vice president doing fundraisers to pay for his lawyers.

The only assurance that we have from the vice president`s office is that

you know he`s not going to have a taxpayer-funded defense but we knew that

already he can`t have a taxpayer-funded defense.

I should tell you, we then tried to contact Mike Pence`s PAC itself. The

vice president`s PAC is called the Great America Committee. There is a

person who`s listed on their FEC forms as the contact person for the PAC.

We found that person tonight and spoke with her, find out if tonight`s

fundraiser might ultimately be used to fund the vice president`s legal

fees, she told us that she has forwarded our question to the appropriate

contacts. But we don`t know what that means that we have anything further.

So, we`ll let you know that may be a new part of how the vice-president

spends his vice presidency.

The vice-president and his family do not have particularly deep pockets.

They`re going to have to raise money somehow for his legal fees.

Now, whether that`s already started with the creation of this PAC in this

fundraiser tonight in Indianapolis, we honestly don`t know. We do intend

to find out.

You know, a lot of the focus on the scandal surrounding the White House has

shifted this week to potential obstruction of justice, right? This week

will be remembered for this blockbuster reporting that the special counsel

Robert Mueller has now made the president the subject of an ongoing FBI

criminal inquiry into whether or not there was obstruction of justice by

the president to try to somehow floor or pervert the FBI`s ongoing

investigations into the Russia issue.

And that`s a very, very big deal. But even as that – the media focus has

shifted to that question because of that new reporting, is shifted to

obstruction of justice, the original question about whether or not the

Trump campaign colluded with Russia, colluded with the Russian government

in the Russian attack on the election, that`s still the central question,

that`s still at the center of the bullseye in terms of what investigators

are looking at both in Congress and at the FBI.

And that came back into a very sharp focus with the other big news that

just broke tonight and that`s next.

MADDOW: Tonight, CNN was first to report that the guy who ran digital

strategy for the Trump 2016 presidential campaign is about to be called to

testify before the House Intelligence Committee that`s investigating the

Russian attack on our election and the question of whether the Trump

campaign colluded. And that`s really interesting. I think it`s also a

sign of what`s going to be coming down the pike in the next couple of

weeks. In general, I should tell you that over the next week or two, it

looks like we`re about to get back to a focus on that that collusion issue

and on the Russian attack itself.

Next week on Wednesday, the House Intelligence Committee is going to hear

from Jeh Johnson. He was homeland security secretary during the Russian

attack, right through the end of the Obama administration. That same day,

the intelligence committee in the Senate is going to take testimony from a

bunch of experts and elections officials who are going to be talking about

the Russian hacking attack as they experienced it, as it targeted state and

local election systems.

Beyond that Russian hacking attack on state and local election systems

though, which we`re learning more and more about all the time, and beyond

the Russian hacking attack on the Democratic Party and the Clinton

campaign, the other prong of the Russian attack last year was, of course,

their open source social media stuff. Russia appears to have had paid

operatives and automated bots using propaganda and disinformation and

mounting these kinds of swarming style attacks to disrupt the messaging of

the pro-Clinton anti-Trump side and to promote and circulate pro-Trump

anti-Clinton news and disinformation.

And if CNN is right in this report tonight, and the investigating

committees are now going to start questioning Donald Trump`s digital

campaign chief from his presidential campaign about that part of the

Russian attack, then it would seem that they`re getting – the

investigative committees are starting to focus pretty intently on that

original basic question of whether or not anybody associated with the Trump

campaign was a confederate, was an American confederate helping the

Russians mount this attack on our country.

As CNN describes it in their report tonight, quote: The committee`s are

interested in how Russian bots were able to target political messages in

specific districts, in critical swing states. Senator Mark Warner on the

Senate Intelligence committee asked about this publicly at an open hearing

in March, saying, quote, would the Russians on their own have that level of

sophisticated knowledge about the American political system if they did not

at least get some advice from someone in America?

Again, CNN reporting tonight that Trump digital director the presidential

campaign digital director Brad Parscale will be called before the House

Intelligence Committee, quote, soon. They also report that the – and they

also note, I should say, that the executive in charge of data operations

overall for the Trump campaign was Trump`s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who

keep circling – his name keeps surfacing in all sorts of reports about the

ongoing investigations.

Now, in terms of the investigatory committees in Congress, we were first to

report today that although it is the Judiciary Committees in the House and

Senate who have oversight responsibility for the Justice Department and the

FBI, it`s the judiciary committees who therefore would be investigating

credible allegations of high-level obstruction of justice in the White

House, we were first to report today that although the Senate Judiciary

Committee is taking up that investigation, the Judiciary Committee in the

House is not.

The Republican chairman of the Judiciary Committee in the House is named

Bob Goodlatte and a Judiciary Committee staffer today gave us this

statement, which is very vaguely worded but I`ll give you the bottom line -

- they`re not doing any investigating into obstruction of justice in the

House.

Now, in the Senate, they certainly are. Boy howdy, are they?

Dianne Feinstein, the Democrat, Chuck Grassley, the Republican, those are

the top two senators who are senior on that committee, and the two of them

have been exchanging increasingly detailed public letters about all the

things they want to investigate related to potential obstruction of

justice.

Senator Feinstein sent a letter yesterday in which to explain to Senator

Grassley that these are all the people she wants to testify as that

committee starts to dig in on this obstruction of justice question. She

says she wants testimony from the Attorney General Jeff Sessions. She says

she wants testimony from fired FBI Director James Comey and if he keeps

saying no to their asking them – they`re asking him she wants him to be

subpoenaed.

She also wants Director Comey`s memos. She also wants to question all of

the senior FBI officials who James Comey says he told about his

conversations with the president. She wants to interview the deputy

director of the FBI and the chief of staff - the FBI director and the

general counsel of the FBI and the number three person at the FBI, and she

wants to interview the head of the national security branch in the FBI.

She wants to interview Dana Boente, who is the number four person in the

Justice Department. She wants to interview the Director of National

Intelligence Dan Coats. She wants to interview the head of the NSA, Mike

Rogers, and she would like to do all of that very soon please.

I don`t know if Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, the chairman, will agree

to that list, but she has made her list public. She has argued her case

publicly for why that committee needs to hear from those people if we are

ever to get to the bottom of these obstruction of justice allegations.

One point here though – even with that giant list of people that that

investigatory committee apparently wants to talk to, there is one name that

is not on that big long list that puzzles me for not being there. Part of

the reason everybody wants to keep talking to the Director of National

Intelligence Dan Coats. You know, he gave hours of testimony in open

session last week, he apparently gave three hours of testimony in

classified session yesterday, three hours alone in classified session with

the Judiciary Committee – sorry, with the Intelligence Committee.

Now, the Judiciary Committee wants to talk to him too. It has been

reported by “The Washington Post” and “The New York Times” and NBC and “The

Wall Street Journal” that Robert Mueller also plans to interview Dan Coats

sometime very soon if he hasn`t already. And part of the reason everybody

wants to talk to him, part of the reason Dan Coats is so important to the

question of obstruction of justice, is because the obstruction of justice

thing isn`t just about firing James Comey. Nobody thinks Dan Coats was

involved in the firing of James Comey.

There is a question beyond that of whether or not the White House, the

president himself maybe, tried to pressure the FBI into dropping their

investigation beyond just the threatening and firing of James coming. And

“The Washington Post” reported that on March 22nd, President Trump asked

Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, in person, in the Oval

Office, if he could contact the FBI and try to get him to drop their Russia

investigation. If that reporting is true, if the president said that to

Dan Coats, if that`s what`s driving all of the interests and all of these

committees of the special counsel and talking to Dan Coats, if that`s

what`s driving all the imperative to get his testimony about this, it

should also be noted that that report from “The Washington Post” says there

was a witness to that conversation between the president and Dan Coats,

there was somebody else in the room when President Trump reportedly made

that request. It was the CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

With all these gigantic lists now of people who have been, you know,

advised to get lawyers and told to get ready for their interviews of the

special counsel and get prepared to be interviewed if not subpoenaed by the

investigative committees in Congress, Mike Pompeo, he was reportedly in an

in-person direct witness to one of the most overt alleged acts by the

president to obstruct justice in this case, but nobody seems to want to

talk to him.

Tonight, we can report that at the end of last month, at the end of May,

Chuck Grassley and Dianne Feinstein sent him a letter. They sent a letter

to CIA Director Mike Pompeo, asking him to tell them what he knows about

whether White House officials tried directly or indirectly to pressure the

FBI about its Russia investigation. They sent him that letter on May 26,

telling him they needed his response by June 9th. June 9th was a week ago.

We can report tonight that Pompeo never responded to that.

These investigations are as red-hot as they have ever been. We`re going to

be talking tonight about the speculation, I would even say the indications

that the president may be gearing up to try to fire the special counsel,

and he – and maybe other senior justice officials on it on his way toward

that goal. But stick a pin in this thing about the CIA Director Mike

Pompeo. I mean, maybe – I don`t know maybe there is something magic about

being CIA director that means investigating committees and special counsels

don`t interview, they don`t call you as a witness even if you were in the

middle of something they are investigating.

But unless there`s some magic CIA rule like that protecting him from being

questioned, it does seem strange so far that Mike Pompeo appears to have

like a little force field around him, deflecting any concerns about his

actions and what he knows and what he saw, while everybody else around him

up to and including the vice president and the president start lawyering

up.

We`ll be right back.

MADDOW: The president woke up this morning and he made a public statement

on Twitter which is not the sort of thing that would usually grab my

attention. This one I think has ended up being important though because

something appears to have gone wrong in his lawyer`s response to it.

The president statement this morning started with these exact words, quote,

I am being investigated.

Things went hinky shortly thereafter. After the president made that public

statement today starting with those key four words, we got this at NBC

News: A source close to Trump`s outside legal counsel tells NBC News that

the president definitely was not confirming that he is under investigation

when he made that statement on Twitter this morning. That statement again,

I am being investigated.

Now, I am not a lawyer and I know that sometimes lawyer talk is magic talk

that regular humans can`t understand. But when you say, quote, I am being

investigated, that is not a subtle thing. That`s not open to a lot of

interpretation, right, unless maybe they`re trying to say that being

investigated is something different than being under investigation maybe

that`s the divide – is that a distinction? Is that a difference?

Look, unless the president`s lawyer is trying to make us believe something

that insane, he appears to be already having some basic trouble handling

even the basic public utterances of his client. His client is saying in

public, I`m being investigated. His lawyer says my client never said that.

With the news today that the president has added another lawyer to his

personal legal team, it does look like the president`s private counsel will

be getting some help, but jeez, this is not the way you would expect a very

serious multi-pronged investigation into a sitting president to be

unfolding in the modern era. I think it is unfolding the way you might

expect on the prosecutors side, but not so far on the president`s side.

Not at all and I`m not sure that`s good for people who like the president

or people who don`t.

Joining us now for the interview is Bob Bauer, who is an excellent lawyer.

He was White House counsel to President Barack Obama.

Mr. Bauer, thank you very much for being with us tonight. I really

appreciate your time.

BOB BAUER, WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL FOR OBAMA ADMINISTRATION: Thank you.

Pleasure.

MADDOW: As a legal matter, it`s, of course – I mean, it`s of interest to

us non-lawyers, it`s of interest to us in the public that the president is

confirming that he`s under investigation. But is there a legal reason why

his lawyer would try to dispute that? Is there any legal consequence to

the president admitting publicly that he is under investigation?

BAUER: No, lawyers going to want the client to be shouting from the

rooftop but he`s under investigation and that certainly would be true with

the president of the United States. There was another aspect to the tweet

this morning there was quite striking another attack on law enforcement and

that too would have to concern the president`s counsel.

The president after all is worried that he`s being investigated for

obstruction of justice and for him, then oddly enough, to begin attacking

the people who are conducting the investigation is not the presentation

that he wants to make, that after all the whole point is he doesn`t want to

appear to be impeding the administration of justice not by tweet, not by

any other actions that he takes in the Oval Office. So, his communication

strategy does not seem to be aligning very well with his legal defense.

MADDOW: Let me ask you, though, again coming at this from a non-lawyer

perspective the president`s argument made in you know Twitter ease, you

know, characters or less was that he`s under investigation for firing the

FBI director by someone who advised him to fire the FBI director. He`s

obviously referring to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein there.

Does the president sort of have a point that if the Comey firing is being

looked at as potential obstruction, nobody who had any role in that firing

should be overseeing that investigation?

BAUER: That question came up today. There were reports that the deputy

Attorney General Rosenstein was thinking about recusing himself. Later in

the day, his office put out the word that in fact he wasn`t prepared to do

so, but that that opinion could change at any time. And that the

investigation proceeds he`s going to have to make a judgment about whether

he`s going to be drawn into this obstruction investigation as a witness

perhaps, in a way that makes it impossible for him to supervise the

investigation and then if he refuses of course it goes to another

departmental official to take over the responsibility of supervising the

special counsel.

MADDOW: So, are you saying that if the obstruction investigation does come

to focus on this issue of the firing of the FBI director, the special

counsel might have an option whether or not to call on Mr. Rosenstein as a

potential witness if he doesn`t, if he chooses to leave Mr. Rosenstein`s

involvement beside the point and outside the scope of his or outside that

the bounds of his investigation that might protect Rosenstein in his role

and allow him to stay on board overseeing the investigation overall?

BAUER: It`s difficult to see that he`ll never contact Mr. Rosenstein. I

think maybe what Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein is waiting to see is

what precisely is the line of questioning that he will face have deeply

drawn in, he will be what role effectively he`ll play in the investigation

and it may be on that basis that he decides whether he`s required to recuse

himself if the rule.

If fairly is minor, that may be one thing. It`s not clear at all just

exactly how he`s going to apply the recusal standards in this case.

MADDOW: We`re all learning about that you know order of succession at the

Justice Department, thinking about that prospect the number three in

succession, Rachel Brand, the number four in succession, Dana Boente,

they`re now becoming very interesting figures political in terms of their

political leanings and what people think about them in the legal

profession, it`s all hypothetical at this point until that recusal happens.

But on the other side of this Mr. Bower, I wanted to ask you about the

legal team that the president has started to assemble thus far. I don`t

want to ask you to be personal than any of these lawyers, I don`t know if

you even know any of them personally.

But do you think that he`s got the right kind of counsel to give him the

best possible defense?

BAUER: Well, he`s adding different lawyers with different experience.

What is most notable is that the lawyer that he has at the pinnacle, the

one who`s in charge, doesn`t have any Washington or meaningful white-collar

criminal experience would be brought to bear in a case like this and in the

end you know the team is really defined by its leadership. But perhaps,

you know, the lawyer will find the appropriate balance and he`ll build sort

of in Lego-like fashion what he needs to represent the president

effectively.

MADDOW: Bob Bauer, former White House counsel to President Barack Obama,

Mr. Bauer, thank you very much for your time tonight. I hope you come back

and talk to us again soon.

BAUER: Thank you.

MADDOW: Thank you.

All right. I have – I have more questions on this topic, particularly

tonight on the Senate investigation side of this, which seem to be heating

up very fast. Luckily, we`ve got a member of the Senate Judiciary

Committee on this show tonight. That`s ahead, plus lots more.

Stay with us.

MADDOW: So, it`s at scandals surrounding the Trump presidency in

Washington the investigative focus on Capitol Hill has shifted sharply in

the last couple of days to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Senator Amy

Klobuchar is a member of that committee. Senator Klobuchar is also doubly,

triply at the center of news we`ve been covering today and tonight because

in the Senate, she has also been a staunch advocate of lifting the embargo

with Cuba.

Today, the president partially rolled back President Obama`s efforts in

that regard. Also, Amy Klobuchar is the senior senator from Minnesota and

protests tonight are starting to take shape in Minnesota. We`ve been

expecting that tonight in the twin cities region after a controversial

verdict acquitting the police officer who killed Philando Castile in a St.

Paul suburb last year during what was otherwise a routine traffic stop.

Joining us now is Senator Amy Klobuchar, who is at home in Minnesota.

Senator, it`s really nice to have you back with us again tonight. Thanks

for being here.

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D), MINNESOTA: Thank you very much, Rachel.

MADDOW: Let me – let me first get your reaction to this verdict today in

the Philando Castile cases. Thirty-two-year-old African-American man shot

by police after being pulled over in his car last year. There`s been a not

guilty verdict for that officer and we`re seeing protests start to take

shape in the streets.

KLOBUCHAR: Well, I met Philando Castile and his family, attended the

funeral, and I can tell you, he was loved by so many students. He was a

cafeteria worker for a number of years, and a lot of people from that

school miss him dearly.

So, this is going to be a hard day and a hard weekend in the Twin Cities,

hard for our community. I will tell you there were top-notch prosecutors

assigned to this case from not just the Ramsey County attorney`s office but

the also the U.S. attorney`s office. And as the St. Paul mayor has asked

for this son of St. Paul that was that bet died that we have peaceful

marches we have a large history of activism and social activism in

Minnesota, and our hope is that we will have peaceful marches this evening.

But people certainly have a right to express their views.

MADDOW: Do you have faith in local authorities and local police that they

are capable of policing large even angry large demonstrations and keeping

order without things – without things getting violent?

KLOBUCHAR: Well, we hope so. This had been planned. We knew that the

verdict would come out and the plan had long been from the community to go

to St. Paul, to go to the capitol the day that the verdict came out not

knowing what it would be.

And so, so far, they are peaceful protests and we hope that will continue.

It`s very important that people have the right to express their views.

MADDOW: Senator, let me also ask you about a controversy that you`ve been

very outspoken on, an international matter of the embargo with Cuba.

President Trump, I forgive – I don`t mean this in a mean way, but he

hasn`t accomplished much in terms of policy.

KLOBUCHAR: You be mean? No.

MADDOW: I know, I tried never to be me especially when I talk to you

Minnesota nice.

KLOBUCHAR: OK.

MADDOW: But, I mean, obviously got Neil Gorsuch confirmed in the Senate,

they had to change the Senate rules in order to do it. He hasn`t really

passed any substantive policy at all. The Republicans haven`t passed

anything. They have however rolled back a number of initiatives from the

Obama administration, including today, taking a big whack at the policy

change that President Obama initiated towards Cuba.

What`s your reaction to that?

KLOBUCHAR: Well, this made no sense to me. Seventy-three percent of the

American people believe that we should continue to open relations with

Cuba, and here you have a policy that he announced today that while is not

a full rollback, which is no surprise, it`s a setback not a rollback.

But it basically chills tourism. It makes it harder for people to visit.

There`s talk about auditing them within the next five years, you don`t know

when you`re going to be asked why did you go to Cuba and, yes, it`s

supposed to show the Treasury Department, your records.

And I don`t think this is a positive development. We now have senators on

the bill to lift the ban to travel to Cuba, 55 senators including a number

of Republicans. We have many senators on my bill to lift the embargo with

Senator Enzi, Republican from Wyoming.

And so, my concern is that that`s really going to slow that momentum down

at a time where Russia is starting to invest, China starting to invest, the

Spain – Spanish companies are building hotels and it makes no sense to me

at all the way you change human rights in Cuba, as the pope believes, is by

opening up Cuba to the rest of the world.

MADDOW: Senator, you`re also on the Judiciary Committee. I said you`re in

the middle of all of our different stories of recovering tonight. The

Judiciary Committee is now taking a newly assertive role in the

investigation into these scandal surrounding the Russia attack, the

potential collusion by the Trump campaign with the Russia attack, and

specifically on your committee the question about whether there`s been an

effort to obstruct justice, trying to impede those investigations in any

way.

Do you support that move by your committee? Do you think it`d be better to

handle it all in intelligence rather than spreading it out among the

different committees and other jurisdictions?

KLOBUCHAR: Intelligence is playing a very important role here. They are

looking into a foreign power influencing our election and they`ve done it

in a bipartisan basis, and they must move ahead.

But remember, the jurisdiction over oversight of the FBI and the Justice

Department is squarely in the Senate Judiciary Committee, and I think it is

very important that Senator Grassley has agreed with Senator Feinstein to

move forward with our own hearings, because we`re going to have the new FBI

nominee before us. We have to determine what happened with this firing.

Senator Sessions, it`s unprecedented that he would go now attorney General

Sessions before the Intelligence Committee which is fine, but to do that

before judiciary, we not only want to ask about Russia and is meeting with

the ambassador. We also want to ask about what they`re doing with the

refugee order with voting rights? What is happening with the criminal

justice reform or the lack thereof?

There are a lot of things that the attorney general must come before the

Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss.

MADDOW: Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, it looks like it`s going to be

a tough night tonight in Minnesota with those big protests and people very

upset about that verdict. Good luck tonight and stay in touch with us over

the course of this.

KLOBUCHAR: Thank you so much, Rachel.

MADDOW: Thank you, Senator.

All right, we got more to come here tonight. Do stay with us.

MADDOW: We got one more story we`re going to close with tonight before we

get to that last story I just want to quickly mention something that MSNBC

is going to do this weekend that I think is going to be kind of awesome.

You might have seen the promos for this, but trust me, it`s really good.

We`re going to be airing this thing, “All The President`s Men: Revisited”.

“All the President`s Men” is, of course, one of the greatest American

politics movies of all time. It`s about the Watergate scandal and the

reporters who broke the story.

But this thing that we`re doing Saturday night puts together that amazing

movie and the real-life story that it`s about. It sits together all the

president`s men and the actual Watergate scandal. The real stuff into the

movie about the real stuff together, and it`s really good. This Saturday

night, it`s airing at 9:00 p.m. here on MSNBC. I have seen it it`s really

good. You should watch it. There.

I`ll be right back.

MADDOW: Before Lawrence takes over for the night, I just want to update

you on the story that we started with this hour, that U.S. Navy destroyer,

the USS Fitzgerald, that collided with a Japanese container ship off the

coast of Japan today. We have now confirmed that seven U.S. sailors are

unaccounted for after that collision. We`re told by the Navy that the ship

itself and the Japanese coast guard are looking for those seven missing

sailors.

And I had said earlier that one sailor was medevaced off the ship after the

collision we can now report based on the statement from the U.S. navy that

the person who was medevaced off the ship was actually the commanding

officer of the ship, Commander Bryce Benson. We`re told that other injured

sailors are being assessed, and again there are seven sailors unaccounted

for.

As what we know right now the commanding officer of the Fitzgerald is at

the U.S. naval hospital in Yokosuka in Japan, who`s reportedly in stable

condition. But again, he was removed from that ship after the collision by

helicopter.

So, a serious situation off the coast of Japan tonight. We will continue

to monitor it through the evening.

That does it for us tonight though for this hour. We`ll see you again on

Monday.

Now, it`s time for “THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL.”

Good evening, Lawrence.

