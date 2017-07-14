The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 6/14/17 Congressman Scalise Shooting

Transcript:

Date: June 14, 2017

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST:

Appreciate it.

And thanks to you at home for joining us this hour.

We are continuing our coverage this hour of what Chris was just talking

about there. This news out of Alexandria, Virginia, where a senior member

of the Republican leadership team in Congress, Congressman Steve Scalise of

Louisiana, has been shot and wounded today by a gunman who fired dozens of

rounds into a baseball diamond where Republican members of Congress and

their staffers and some former staffers were all holding an early morning

practice in advance of tomorrow`s annual charity benefit congressional

baseball game.

Congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot and wounded. He was

reportedly shot in the hip. Luckily, one of the other Republican members

on site at the time is a doctor.

Congressman Brad Wenstrup of Ohio was playing with Republicans on their

congressional baseball. He was at the practice. He is an army surgeon who

served in Iraq. And he was one of the members of Congress who was able to

personally able to render immediate first-aid to Congressman Scalise at

least as soon as the gunman was down, as soon as the gunman was reportedly

shot by police, and it was therefore safe for these other members of

Congress to get to Congressman Scalise as he lay grievously wounded in the

infield of that baseball diamond.

Congressman Scalise has had surgery today after his gunshot wound. He

remains in critical condition tonight. A former congressional staffer, a

man named Matt Mika was also apparently playing with the Republicans on

their congressional baseball team. He was also very seriously hurt today.

According to Mr. Mika`s family, they say that he suffered multiple gunshot

wounds in today`s attack. Mr. Mika has undergone surgery. He is also

listed in critical condition this evening. So, those are – those are very

serious wounds and very serious injuries.

In addition to those two very seriously injured men, there was also a young

staffer for Republican Congressman Roger Williams who was shot in the leg

today. And then there are the law enforcement injuries.

As a senior member of the House leadership, Congressman Scalise had

apparently a three-member protective detail from the U.S. Capitol Police, a

detail with him 24/7. Two of the three special agents on his protective

detail today, two of the three people who are there with him at the

baseball practice today, two of those officers were hurt as they confronted

the gunman, shot at him and tried to stop this attack in processes.

Special agent Crystal Griner was reportedly shot in the ankle. She was

then reportedly airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Another

special agent who was on Scalise`s protective detail, David Bailey, he was

also injured. Initial report suggests he may have been hit with shrapnel

while pursuing and engaging in this gun fight with the suspect.

The third special agent in that detail has also been named, special agent

Henry Cabrera, but thankfully we can report he was not injured, even though

two of the other three members of that team were.

Another Republican congressman whose staffer was shot in the leg,

Congressman Roger Williams, he was also hurt in this incident today. He

was taken away on a stretcher at one point. I should tell you that

Congressman Williams was not shot. His injury was that he either

apparently either broke his ankle or badly sprained his ankle somehow in

the melee that erupted once the shooting started.

So, this all happened just after 7:00 a.m. local time this morning. This

is a remarkable and terrible event, especially given the continuing

uncertainty tonight over the fate of the two people including the senior

congressmen who were shot and wounded quite seriously in this attack.

Given the number of shots fired, given the number of people injured,

honestly, it feels like a miracle that nobody other than the shooter

himself was killed in this incident.

We are a country that has a huge amount of gun violence, an internationally

unparalleled amount of gun violence and internationally unparalleled

frequency of multiple victim mass shooting events.

But even with that peculiar and bloody American history, even frankly with

another mass shooting happening within hours of this one, today in

California a gunman at a UPS facility in San Francisco shot and wounded two

people and shot and killed three other people and shot and killed himself

in front of police officers. Even with that competing horde just today,

even with a mind-numbing frequency of gun violence in our question and our

inability to muster any instructive policy solutions to try to stop it, a

mass shooting specifically targeting elected officials, targeting and

hitting members of congress? That is a form of American violence that is a

different kind of shock to us as a country.

So, we are continuing to cover that story tonight as it continues to

develop and particularly we`ve got eyes on local law enforcement as well as

the FBI. The FBI is the agency that has taken the lead on the

investigation into this shooting. We`ve got eyes on them in terms of any

further statements that they`re going to make tonight, any further

announcements about the investigation or indeed interestingly any questions

or requests they may make of the public.

The FBI has already issued this formal request for information about the

shooter in this attack. This is not a wanted poster because he`s already

dead. He was apparently shot by police officers on the scene. He later

died in the hospital.

But the FBI has issued this request for information, asking the public if

anybody knows anything about him, asking the public for any information no

matter how minor, no matter how small. Anybody who may have encountered

him, anybody who may know him, they want to know about the shooter. They

have identified him as James T. Hodgkinson, age 66, resident of Illinois.

Because his target was the Republican congressional baseball practice, and

because Hodgkinson had outspoken political views, there`s speculation and

concern that his political views may have been the motive for his attack.

His social media presence indicates he was very critical of President

Trump. He had very critical of Republicans generally even before President

Trump. He was an angry critic in particular of the issue of income

inequality.

In electoral politics, he was apparently a fan and supporter of Vermont

Senator Sanders. There are reports that he may have been a volunteer for

the Sanders campaign last year, although the Sanders campaign said today

they have no record of him.

His local paper in Illinois frankly says he once submitted a letter to the

editor that cited statistics about political donations that he says he

heard on this TV show, because he says he watched this TV show. I should

tell you that we went through our correspondence today, as soon as we got

his name, as soon as we got that detail about him, we didn`t find any

evidence that he ever sent anything to this show or tried to contact us at

all.

But, obviously, the combination of the target of his attack, these

Republican members of Congress and the online evidence of his political

views, that has driven speculation, driven concern about whether this was a

politically motivated shooting today. And although we have had a lot of

shootings in this country, there have not been a lot of politically

motivated shootings over the history of this republic.

We will wait to see where the evidence leads. The FBI said explicitly

today, and without any caveat today the motive for this shooting is one of

the things they hope to figure out through their investigation. That

investigation obviously is just getting under way, part of the reason

they`re seeking from the public any information anybody has about the

shooter.

Now, I should tell you tonight we may actually have some interesting

information to add as to what is known about the shooter`s very recent

life. One of the big questions about the shooter is what he was doing in

Virginia. As I mentioned, he is a resident of Illinois, a resident of

Belleville, Illinois. But his neighbors in Belleville told reporters they

haven`t seen him a couple of months.

Now, the timeline here is pretty specific. Local police in Illinois say

they responded to reports of gunfire from the shooter`s home in Illinois in

late March this year. They said they responded to those reports, they

determined when the police turned up at his house that the owner of the

house, the man who committed today`s shootings, was in fact shooting a

rifle outdoors near his home. They say they cautioned him that day he was

too near other houses and too near other people to be shooting right there.

But they apparently didn`t treat it as more serious than that. They say he

had a state firearms ID. He was licensed to have the gun he was shooting.

They just told him he shouldn`t be shooting it there. That police response

was March 24th of this year.

But if we put together that police report with what local authorities from

the FBI said today, it may be the case that the shooter in today`s incident

left home in Illinois and came to Virginia very shortly after the police

came to his house on March 24th. The FBI announced today in Virginia that

the shooter is believed to have been not in Illinois but in and around

Alexandria, Virginia, the site of today`s shootings, they said, since

March.

Well, we know from that local police report that on March 24th, he was

still in Illinois. So, it would appear that it was sometime after that

that he came to Virginia. Now, nobody quite knows why he came to Virginia

at that time. What his intentions were, nobody knows all that much about

what he has been doing in Virginia since then and how that may contribute

to our understanding of what happened in this attack and, of course, any

potential motive.

But tonight on this show this hour, we`re going to be speaking with a

former local official from Alexandria, Virginia. The reason we booked him

tonight is because he says he had repeated contact with the shooter in

Alexandria in the past few weeks leading up to today`s shooting. He spoke

with him numerous times.

So, that former local official from Alexandria, Virginia, is going to talk

us to about what he saw, what this man said to him and what he knows about

what this guy was doing in Alexandria, Virginia before this terrible

shooting early this morning. That is coming up live this hour.

We`re also going to be talking live with a really good reporter who has

been live on the scene of the shooting most of the day today. And, of

course, if there is new news this hour about the investigation or about the

victims, we will bring that to you as it happened. In particular, I have

to tell you, we have eyes this hour on the medical facility where

Congressman Scalise and this former congressional staffer, Matt Mika, are

being treated after they both had surgery today. We`re going to be looking

for any updates on their condition tonight.

As I mentioned just a few minutes ago, we`re told both of them have been

through surgery and both successfully made it through surgery today and

both are tonight considered to be in critical condition. Congressman

Scalise shot at least once, we`re told in the hip. Matt Mika, we`re told,

shot multiple times.

So, that`s all ahead. That`s what we`re going to be watching for.

As we await further information on that tonight, though, as we continue to

cover this remarkable and tragic developing story, we`ve also tonight got

standing by live one of the lead “Washington Post” reporters on a very big

breaking news story that “The Washington Post” has just put on its website

tonight that concerns the White House.

This is the story. This is the headline. Adam Entous is standing by to

talk to us about this. He`s one of the bylined reporters on this story,

along with national security reporters and justice reporters, Devlin

Barrett, Ellen Nakashima, and Sari Horowitz.

“The Washington Post” is first to report tonight with this story, they`re

first to report what a lot of news outlets have been trying to nail down

over the past couple of weeks. They are first to report tonight that

special counsel, Robert Mueller, is not just looking narrowly at the

question of whether the Trump campaign was involved on the Russian attack

in the presidential election last year, Robert Mueller, according to “The

Post”, is also now investigating as a related matter whether the president

himself has been involved in an effort to obstruct justice in the

investigation into that matter.

So, here`s “The Washington Post” lead tonight, quote: The special counsel

overseeing the investigation into Russia`s role in the 2016 election is now

interviewing senior intelligence officials as part of a widening probe that

now includes an examination of whether the president attempted to obstruct

justice. According to this new report from “The Post”, quote: The nearly

year old FBI investigation, until recently focused on Russian meddling

during the presidential campaign, on whether there was any coordination

between the Trump campaign and Kremlin in that meddling. “The Post”

reports that also the FBI investigation had been focusing on whether there

was any evidence of financial crimes among Trump associates.

But now, in addition to all that, what “The Post” describes as a major

turning point in the investigation, apparently for the first time, this FBI

investigation now includes the president`s own conduct. It`s true that

fired FBI Director James Comey just testified under oath that he told

President Trump that President Trump was not personally a target of the

FBI`s investigation, at least while James Comey was still in his job, still

running the FBI.

According to “The Post” tonight, quote, Officials say that changed shortly

after Comey was fired. And now, “The Washington Post” reports the

remarkable news that the president of the United States is the subject of a

criminal investigation by the FBI into potential obstruction of justice.

Joining us now is Adam Entous. He`s the national security, foreign policy

and intelligence reporter at “The Washington Post.”

ADAM ENTOUS, THE WASHINGTON POST:

ADAM ENTOUS, THE WASHINGTON POST: Glad to be here. Thank you.

MADDOW: So, this is a big story you guys have broken tonight, but

obviously, it`s breaking alongside a lot of other big important news. So,

for people who haven`t had a chance to digest what you guys have just

reported, I want to go through a couple of really basic questions about it

if you don`t mind.

ENTOUS: Sure.

MADDOW: With what you are describing, with what you are reporting tonight,

would it be accurate to say this means the FBI has an active open criminal

investigation into the president personally, that he`s the subject of an

FBI criminal investigation?

ENTOUS: He`s – you know, he`s the subject – the way it was described to

us, is a file that`s been opened on the president for the first time that

is looking at him for obstruction, potentially for obstruction of justice.

Now, that doesn`t mean that`s where Mueller will end up after he does these

interviews.

He could decide after talking to Comey, after reviewing the evidence and

interviewing others that what they tell him does not back up bringing any

charges or trying to bring any charges for attempted obstruction. This is

just he is beginning these interviews, that`s what we have learned.

MADDOW: When you say a file has been opened, I know that`s a term of art

when it comes to the FBI. What exactly does that mean?

ENTOUS: It means they`re investigating whether or not he attempted to

obstruct the investigation.

MADDOW: OK.

ENTOUS: It`s as simple as that.

MADDOW: Opening a file just that`s FBI speak for we are now looking into

this matter?

ENTOUS: Well, that would be my speak, some of the sources use that

terminology.

MADDOW: OK.

ENTOUS: I mean, I think the simplest way to look at it is, they have been

looking into Russian meddling. They have been looking into whether or not

there was any coordination between the campaign and the Russians, which

Trump denies and they`ve been looking into potential financial crimes and

what we`ve learned now is that they are looking at potentially obstruction,

which they are investigating the possibility that Trump was intending to

obstruct the investigation and as part of that investigation, we`re seeing

the first tangible steps that the special counsel is progressing along that

investigation by interviewing top officials.

MADDOW: Now, let me ask you a little bit about that timeline there.

You`re reporting that the FBI started this investigation of the president

for possible obstruction of justice within days of Comey being fired.

ENTOUS: Right.

MADDOW: If that`s true, that would mean that when Robert Mueller came on

as special counsel, which was eight days after Comey was fired, more than a

week after Comey was fired on May 17th is when he was named, that would

mean that Mueller would have taken over that investigation into the

president`s actions, once it had already been started by the FBI the week

before. That would mean it wasn`t Robert Mueller`s decision personally to

launch this investigation into the president, it would have been started

before him, is that right?

ENTOUS: Yes, that`s what we were told by our sources, that basically

Mueller, when he came in, basically absorbed a lot of investigations that

were out there, that had been started looking at different aspects of the

case. And so, all of these are brought together under the special counsel,

and so, that way he can decide how to deconflict, you know, and – you

know, between the different aspects of the investigations that are under

way and basically decide how to deploy his resources.

MADDOW: And, Adam, if this was started before Mueller got there, can we

conclude from that this was an investigation, again, of the president of

the United States, which was a remarkable thing, that it was started either

at the direction of or at least with the OK from the deputy director,

acting director, Andrew McCabe, and potentially his supervisor on these

matters before Mueller got there, form the deputy A.G., Rod Rosenstein.

ENTOUS: Yes. I`m not sure exactly the order with which this was approved,

you know? So, I would hate to make an error by ascribing to it a

particular official in terms of what`s required.

You know, obviously, what occurred here was, you know, that you had the

firing of Comey and you had Comey producing memos to document what

occurred. And those, along with other officials – other information which

has come forward, there`s a memo produced at the National Security Agency

documenting a phone call that was made also in March that was basically

between Trump and the head of the NSA.

In that call, according to officials and what`s documented in this memo,

Trump basically asks Rogers to publicly go out there and basically push

back on the notion that there is any evidence of collusion or any evidence

of coordination. That is the sort of information that the special counsel

right now is trying to review, do these interviews and they have to decide

– he has to decide, how does he want to proceed on this.

MADDOW: Adam Entous, one of “The Washington Post” reporters who broke this

remarkable story tonight that the special counsel is investigating the

president himself for potential criminal obstruction of justice – Adam,

thank you for your time tonight. Congratulations on this scoop.

ENTOUS: A pleasure.

MADDOW: All right. Again, this is one of two obviously big stories that

are happening in the country right now. I will just note that there is the

possibility that the president is learning this news tonight from the

“Washington Post.” We know that at least as late as April, Director Comey

told the president that he was not personally the subject of an FBI

investigation. According to “The Washington Post” reporting, that changed

and the president became the subject of an FBI criminal investigation right

after he fired James Comey.

We don`t know yet and “The Washington Post” isn`t able to report whether or

not anybody went to President Trump any time since then and told him, yes,

I`ve got to correct what Comey told you. Since he told you you were in the

clear, actually no, you are the subject of an investigation. We don`t know

if he was ever informed of that or if he`s just reading these headlines and

learning it tonight, too.

More ahead tonight. Stay with us.

MADDOW: So, it has been a remarkable day in the news. We`re following two

major stories. One is a big update on the ongoing Washington presidential

scandal that we have been covering for weeks now. “The Washington Post”

reporting tonight that the president is the subject of an FBI criminal

investigation into potential obstruction of justice. “Washington Post”

first to report that tonight. That`s happening on one track.

On a second track, we have got this ongoing story, this ongoing reporting

about this remarkable attack on congressional Republicans this morning in

Alexandria, Virginia, as the Republican side of the congressional baseball

team was holding its practice in Alexandria, Virginia, and they were

ambushed by a shooter who fired dozens of rounds.

Now, we`re going to have a couple of interviews about this tonight,

including from a reporter who was there live at the scene all day today.

But I want to tell you that we have just received just in the last couple

of minutes, received a detailed update from MedStar Washington Hospital,

which is the hospital where that former congressional staffer who was shot

multiple times, Matt Mika, it`s where he`s being treated. This is also

where Congressman Steve Scalise is being treated, the detailed report, the

update that we just got is about Congressman Scalise.

He has – he was shot, we knew that today, he was shot in the hip. He has

survived, been through surgery. We knew that ahead of this broadcast

tonight.

But now, we have considerable more detail from the hospital. It`s not

great news. I`m gong to read you exactly what the hospital has just

released. Quote: Congressman Steve Scalise sustained a single rifle shot

to the left hip. The bullet traveled across his pelvis fracturing bones,

injuring internal organs and causing severe bleeding. He was transported

in shock to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, which is a level one trauma

center. He underwent immediate surgery and an additional procedure to stop

bleeding.

He has received multiple units of blood transfusion. His condition is

critical and he will require additional operations. MedStar Washington

Hospital Center says, we will provide periodic updates.

Again, that`s the update from MedStar Washington Hospital Center, this

trauma center, about their treatment of Congressman Steve Scalise. A very

situation there.

AMBER PHILLIPS, THE WASHINGTON POST:

Post” who`s been at the scene of today`s shooting all day today.

Ms. Phillips, thank you for being with us tonight. I know it`s been a

very, very long day.

AMBER PHILLIPS, THE WASHINGTON POST: Yes, a very long day. But I`ll tell

you, Rachel, I got here this morning surely after the shooting to find a

community on an otherwise normal Wednesday absolutely shaking with the

terror that is really consistent with that report of how Congressman

Scalise is doing. That includes the lawmakers – I saw them as they came

off this field and they described to me, you know, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,

and everyone running for cover in an open field. The only thing they could

find was the dugout.

Steve Scalise got shot in the hip as they confirmed they saw that happen,

and he was on the ground bloodied, tried to lay flat but also dragged

himself from the infield to the outfield to get away from the shooter and

Senator Jeff Flake who I talked to, said he was in the dugout wanting to

help his friend but couldn`t do anything. I mean, just seeing a trail of

blood in his wake, it was really a horrific situation. And the lawmakers

were just completely shaken up.

MADDOW: Amber, let me ask you, given this report that we just had from the

hospital where Congressman Scalise has been treated, they`re obviously

describing very serious injuries. It was a single rifle shot. A single

shot from a rifle can do incredible damage even if it doesn`t kill you.

They`re saying that bullet entered his hip, it traveled across his pelvis,

injured multiple internal organs. He underwent severe bleeding. He had to

have additional surgery immediately, and additional procedure to stop

bleeding. He`s going to require additional operations.

I mean, it`s a very serious condition that they are describing for the

congressman still in critical condition.

Was it clear to the other members of Congress, with the other people who

saw what happened, just how serious Congressman Scalise`s injuries were?

PHILLIPS: I think not this serious. They left no indication – gave no

indication to me that he had lost so much blood, it caused multiple blood

transfusions.

But they did know he was very seriously wounded. You know, the lawmakers

said they ran up – one of them is a doctor from Ohio. They ran up to

Scalise after the gunman was knocked down. And they started trying to

cutaway his uniform.

And just – Senator Jeff Flake was using his hands to staunch the bleeding.

Someone brought over gauze. And they said that they found the bullet hole

going in the hip but couldn`t find the bullet, the exit side of the other

hip.

He was conscious. He was asking for water. He was clearly in a lot of

pain is what the lawmakers told me. But I don`t think they realize it was

this serious that more than 12, 13 hours later, he would still be in the

hospital gravely wounded with a lot of procedures and a lot of recovery

left to go.

MADDOW: Yes. And still in critical condition. Just a remarkable tragic

story.

Amber Phillips is covering it all day today with “The Washington Post.”

Amber, thank you. Again, I know it`s been a very, very long day. Thanks

for being with us tonight.

Coming up next here, we`re going to be talking with somebody who is a very

– an interesting witness given that the FBI has now put out a request to

the public in general for information for anybody who knows anything about

the shooter in this case.

The shooter has been identified by the FBI. He is deceased, appears to

have been shot by police at the scene of this attack and he died today in

hospital. But the witness who we`re going to talk next is actually the

former mayor of Alexandria, Virginia. And he says in the weeks leading up

to today`s shooting, he had multiple and extensive contacts with the man

who appears who have carried out this attack. That former mayor joins us

next.

MADDOW: The FBI earlier today made the decision to make a general request

to the public for information about the shooter into today`s attack on

congressional Republicans at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia. The

shooter, as you saw there on the poster, the shooter is deceased. He`s

been identified by the FBI as James T. Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old Illinois

resident.

Investigators are asking the public for information about him, from anybody

who might have known him or talked to him in recent weeks and months. They

say that could include people from a wide swath of the country because the

shooting happened in Alexandria, Virginia, but he is not from anywhere near

there. He`s from Belleville, Illinois, which is more than 800 highway

miles to the West. Bellville is an outlying suburb of St. Louis.

Investigators said today that he is believed to have been in Virginia, in

the Alexandria area since sometime in March, possibly living out of a cargo

van on a local Alexandria street nearby the baseball field where the

shooting happened today. That field, I should also tell you, is right next

to the local Y, local YMCA. The Alexandria YMCA is so close to the ball

field that a bullet from today`s attack landed in the gym`s swimming pool.

You can see the bullet hole in one of the gym`s windows there.

It was at that YMCA that our next guest remembers seeing the suspect and

talking to him frequently, several days in a row, just about every morning

in the recent weeks.

Joining us is Bill Euille. He`s a former mayor of Alexandria, Virginia.

He works out at the Alexandria Y. He says he`s conversations with that

suspect in recent weeks.

Mr. Mayor, I really appreciate you joining us tonight. Thank you for being

here.

BIILL EUILLE, FORMER MAYOR OF ALEXANDRIA, VA:

MADDOW: How did you realize today that this man who you`ve been speaking

with, who you encountered at the local Y might have been the shooter in

today`s attack?

EUILLE: Well, I was on my way to the Y this morning to do my daily, weekly

workout from Monday through Friday. And prior to leaving home just five

minutes before I started getting text messages from folks saying, hey, are

you all right? I said, why? What`s wrong? They said, well, there`s a

shooting incident near the area of the Y.

So, I got in my car, called the Y and make sure things were OK, and they

said, no, we`re on lockdown. And then, I arrived here on the scene and

stayed there for a couple hours, and then a couple of hours later, I get a

text message from one of the staff members informing me that – he said,

you and I know the killer. And I said – I was shocked so I called them.

And I said to him, I said, what do you mean? He said, he`s the guy that`s

been here every morning on his laptop.

And so, more than a month and half ago, I encountered him as a new member

of the Y. And as I finished my routine workout and having coffee,

citizens, residents walked by and they said, hey, Mr. Mayor, how you`re

doing, we miss you. And others would say, hey, can I talk to you about a

problem I have?

So, they sit on the converse. And the next day, he approached and said,

hey, are you really the mayor? I said, yes. So, we got to know each other

from that point.

And it was, where are good places to dine and eat in Alexandria for lunch

or breakfast? And then, it was like, hey, I`m looking for a job, can you

help me find a job? And I referred him to the city`s website for a job

vacancy listing and then I e-mailed him a job announcement for a safey

inspector. He said he was a home inspector.

And so, everyday routinely as I go into the Y, I would encounter him either

having his coffee on the laptop, sit at the table next to him and I`d be

doing my thing on my iPhone and coffee, and occasionally encountered him

coming out of the sauna but never really witnessed him physically

exercising or working out.

Then I concluded recently that this is odd that this gentleman is here

everyday. He seems like a loner and in the locker room last week, I

noticed when his gym bag was wide open while he was in the shower area, it

looked like all of his personal belongings, it`s clothes and books and

everything were in his gym bag, which is unusual. So, in my own mind I

concluded, maybe he is someone that`s homeless.

I never approached him to talk about it. But, you know, we never got into

heated political conversations other than the fact there`s a TV when you

walk in the main entrance of the Y. Other folks including myself, we would

be having conversations about whether the president was – whatever he was

doing or whatever they were saying about him tweeting, that was the right

thing to be doing, and/or others would comment about Congress needs to get

their act together and let`s just start working on behalf of the citizens.

But he never chimed in pro or con other than to just simply say, I agree.

I agree.

I`ve been telling folks all day, he seemed calm. He seemed very, you know,

well-organized. He spoke very well. He was very respectable. He even a

couple weeks ago started bringing donuts and cookies into the Y for others

to share, while, you know, as they were walking by.

So, I – my conclusion was that this was someone that was troubled.

Something was certainly burning and blowing on the inside of him. And upon

arriving on the scene this morning, my conclusion not knowing it was him,

that this apparently was a targeted event simply because the baseball –

the congressional team has played on this field probably several times a

month for the last four or five years, and never encountered any problems

or circumstances.

Then I learned that he was in the Y this morning briefly, and as he –

after he left, within a couple minutes, that`s when everyone started

hearing gunfire.

MADDOW: Mr. Mayor, when you say that the team has used that field

frequently, was it known specifically that that was where the Republicans

practiced? There`s – I mean, obviously, we`re looking into motive here

whatever the attack was driven by, people were talking about his political

views, his political expressions to try too figure out if this was a

politically motivated attack against Republicans specifically.

Was that – was that widely known or ever discussed?

EUILLE: Not with me. I don`t think he ever had that conversation with me

because he knew I`m not only the former mayor, but, you know, very – well

placed in the community. Probably didn`t want to have that conversation

with me.

But he did have it with, I understand some other staff folks at the Y. He

inquired about who this team was and then he said, are they Democrats or

Republicans? They said, well, they`re Republicans. And so, again,

whatever his anger and frustration was, he strategized today was the

opportune time to do what he needed to do.

MADDOW: Mr. Mayor, just one last question for you. Obviously, the FBI has

put out this statement to the public appealing for people who might have

information about him. I assume that you expect you will be speaking with

either local law enforcement or the FBI about your encounters with him?

EUILLE: I do expect that. Not today, I`ve been doing interviews since

maybe 11:00 a.m., but I would expect them to be making contact with me

tomorrow. I know they were talking with YMCA staff today as well.

MADDOW: Bill Euille, the former mayor of Alexandria, Virginia, who was

ended up being coincidentally, a remarkable witness to this man before he

carried out these attacks today over the last few weeks. Appreciate

hearing about it from you tonight, sir. Thank you very much.

EUILLE: You`re welcome.

MADDOW: All right. We`ve got much more to come tonight after what has

been an unbelievable news day. Stay with us.

MADDOW: So, I want to bring into our coverage now a congressman, who we

actually contacted today, expecting to talk about a totally different story

involving his district. Today, you might have seen the headlines the

attorney general of the state of Michigan announced serious criminal

charges in the Flint water crisis. Involuntary manslaughter charges filed

against a number of high ranking state officials, including the chief of

the state health department, and the state appointed emergency manager, who

was running Flint at the time the water change was made.

I should tell you, the state`s chief medical officer was also criminally

charged today with obstructing justice, all related to the Flint water

crisis. Dan Kildee is the congressman who represents Flint. We planned to

talk with him about that story out of Flint, Michigan tonight.

But I have to tell you that Congressman Kildee is also coming to us tonight

straight from a unity dinner that was held in Washington tonight in the

wake of today`s shooting. Congressional Republicans targeted in an

ambushed shooting today at their baseball team practice in Alexandria,

Virginia.

Congressman Kildee plays for the Democrats congressional baseball team.

He`ll be playing in tomorrow`s game, which despite today`s shooting, that

game has not been cancelled.

Congressman Kildee of Michigan joins us now from Washington, D.C.

Sir, thanks for being with us tonight. I know it`s been a very difficult

day.

REP. DAN KILDEE (D), MICHIGAN:

tough day.

MADDOW: Let me just first get your reaction overall to the shooting today.

Obviously, we just got this serious news from the MedStar Washington

Hospital Center about Congressman Scalise`s condition, which remains

critical. It sounds like he was very seriously hurt today when he was shot

in the hip in this attack.

Let me just get your overall response.

KILDEE: Well, we`re just stunned and obviously our hearts go out to Steve

and the other victims and their families. We`re really pulling for them

all.

You know, we have a lot of difference here in Congress. We fight about the

issues but, you know, we`re people that work together, you know? I see

Steve everyday. The Republican members who are at that practice, many of

them are really good friends of mine.

So, all the partisanship, all differences is completely meaningless in a

moment like this. We are just really pulling for our friends and we hope

they`re going to be OK.

MADDOW: This decision was made, this symbolic and kind of inspiring

decision that the game should go on, that an attack like this shouldn`t

stop what is after all a good fair play exercise in partisanship that is

the congressional baseball game, a charity event. You play for the

Democrats.

How do you feel about the fact that the game is going to go ahead tomorrow?

It seems like it`s sort of a nice thing but also it`s going to be

difficult.

KILDEE: It will be hard but I think it`s hard for a good reason. We have

to show everybody that we can come together, that we can still pull

together and do this event to raise money for charity. And, you know, this

game means more than just a single game. Throughout the whole year, it`s

one of those things that allows us to talk to one another about something

other than our differences. We kind of tease one another about the game.

So, I think it`s really important that we demonstrate to the country and

really to the rest of the world that we`re not going to let something like

this come between us and one another, to sort of come between us and doing

some good in a way that`s unifying. I think in some ways, this year`s game

is more important than any other game we ever played.

MADDOW: Congressman Kildee, you are not just any member of Congress when

it comes to important stuff in the American news. Your district, Flint,

Michigan has been going through this incredible, ongoing now, years-long

crisis. The shooting today happens on the day that we`ve got this other

huge news of the president being the subject of an FBI criminal

investigation and the “Washington Post” reporting tonight.

It also comes on the same day that you and your constituents getting the

news that there are going to be serious criminal state charges brought

against a number of high ranking officials because of the Flint water

crisis, because of the decision that was made that ultimately ended up

poisoning Flint.

I got to ask you your reaction to those criminal charges being filed today?

KILDEE: Well, it is a measure of justice. Justice comes in lots of

different forms for the people of Flint. One of the ways that we see

justice is when people who did this to Flint are held responsible for what

they did, but it doesn`t make things better for the people. So, obviously,

we want to see this. I will not prejudge the results of these charges.

But it`s somewhat comforting to know that the system works. That when you

see a state government do something as bad as they did to the city of

Flint, that individuals will be held accountable for it. But we need more.

We need other forms of justice. Well need people to make it right. We

need the state government to step up and make it right.

I`ve got to say, Rachel, the people of Flint owe you a great debt of

gratitude. You were one of the very first people to bring attention to

this. And without national attention, I`m not sure that this day ever

would have come or any of the other help that we`ve been able to get. So,

for that, I`m personally very grateful to you.

MADDOW: Oh, that`s nice to you to say. I didn`t – the only reason I was

able to cover it was because of the activism by people in your district and

the way that people were able to be so articulate and scream so loud about

what was happening so that we couldn`t help but notice.

Congressman Dan Kildee, you`ve been through a lot. Thanks for your time

tonight.

KILDEE: Thank you, Rachel.

MADDOW: All right. A huge news day. I`m going bring into our

conversation next an expert to talk about this big breaking news at the

federal level today. The special counsel is according to “The Washington

Post,” they have opened a criminal investigation into the president of the

United States. President Trump now personally being investigated for

possible criminal obstruction of justice. This is almost unprecedented in

American history.

Expert opinion on what that means exactly next. Stay with us.

MADDOW: In addition to the shooting today in Alexandria, Virginia,

apparently targeting Republican members of Congress while they were at

their congressional baseball practice at a public park. We are still

absorbing this additional remarkable news story tonight from “The

Washington Post.” the report that special counsel Robert Mueller is now

investigating the president himself for possible obstruction of justice.

“The New York Times” has now reported their own slightly different version

of this. “The New York Times” headline which is just posted is Mueller

seeks to talk to intelligence officials, hinting at inquiry of Trump. “The

Times” is fleshing out the fact that Mueller has requested interviews with

three high-ranking or former intelligence officials, people who were not

involved with the Trump campaign. “The Times” describing this as an

indication that he will investigate whether Trump obstructed justice.

“The Post” is reporting that he is investigating Trump for that. “The

Times” is reporting that it is indicated that he is likely doing that. So,

there is a slight shade in difference between the two papers.

“The Times”, though, also reports that the Mueller investigation has asked

the NSA for documents and notes related to the NSA`s interaction with the

White House as part of the Russia investigation.

Joining us for some perspective on this is MSNBC chief legal correspondent

Ari Melber.

Ari, thank you for this. I appreciate you being here.

ARI MELBER, MSNBC CHIEF LEGAL CORRESPONDENT:

MADDOW: So, I should say first that the White House`s – the president`s

personal lawyer has put out a statement in response to “The Washington

Post” report saying that this is an outrageous, inexcusable and illegal FBI

leak of information. Is what “The Washington Post” reported necessarily an

FBI leak of information? Is that the only place this information could

have come from?

MELBER: Absolutely not. A lot of the material seems to suggest that

people who`ve been approached about the investigation may be leaking. And

that would be understandable if the intelligence agency`s leadership is

being contacted.

The headline here is stark. The president of the United States is under

criminal investigation for his conduct in office. There has been a lot of

reporting about what happened during the campaign. This touches that and

extends beyond it.

MADDOW: In terms of these intelligence officials who are being queried now

by the Mueller investigation. It`s the NSA director, Admiral Rogers, it`s

the recently departed deputy director of the NSA. Get back to him in a

second and it`s Dan Coats, who is the director of national intelligence.

The reason that that recently departed deputy director of the NSA is

apparently being investigated is reportedly he is the one who wrote up an

NSA memo describing the interactions that the NSA director had had with the

president about whether or not he should get involved in that FBI

investigation.

Does that tell us that the Mueller investigation is basically trying to

corroborate whether the president used other officials to try to block that

investigation?

MELBER: It certainly suggests that is of investigative interest, to use

the term of art. And it suggests that those individuals were potentially

memorializing things for some of the same potential reasons that Jim Comey

outlined under oath. They have lawyers. They have a general counsel in

every agency, and they have strict rules, particularly because the foreign

intelligence agencies know they`re not supposed to be involved on the home

front. All this discussion about surveillance and intercepted

communications, they try to stay out of Americans` rights and certainly the

FBI`s inquiries.

MADDOW: OK. Ari, on a legal – as a legal matter, one of the things that

has been raised as we`ve seen congressional investigations unspool, and

different Trump administration officials get called to testify is there are

these questions as to whether or not the White House will try to stop those

officials from appearing, whether the White House will try to block those

officials from talking about specific things, communications with the

president in particular.

It`s a different standard when it comes to talking to investigators who are

looking into a potential criminal matter, right? You can`t assert

executive privilege to stop somebody from speaking to criminal

investigators.

MELBER: The Supreme Court press on this is United States versus Nixon.

MADDOW: Ah.

MELBER: It regards President Nixon`s assertion of what he called an

absolute executive privilege. And the Supreme Court rejected that and said

it is only qualified. And they said the area where it is the shortest, the

smallest, weakest if you will is in the area of a criminal inquiry because

then those normal interests that are broad and wide. No one doubts

national security secrecy is a presidential power. But it goes its ebb,

the court held, and this is the precedent when there are criminal or

confidential inquiries because those can trump even the president`s power

in that arena.

I would also note the other huge implication here is the deputy attorney

general overseeing this inquiry.

MADDOW: Rod Rosenstein.

MELBER: Rod Rosenstein – is according to the evidence we have very likely

a witness to what we can confirm tonight, what we`re being – seeing

reported tonight in the firing. He may have to recuse.

MADDOW: So if – I`m sorry to interrupt you there with my exclamation of

surprise. But you`re saying if Mueller`s investigating Trump for potential

obstruction of justice in his firing of Comey, if Rosenstein should

reasonably be expected to be called as a witness for that part of the

investigation, he can`t oversee the Mueller investigation at all. He would

have to recuse that would put Rachel Brand in charge of overseeing the

investigation? Number three person at DOJ?

MELBER: Exactly. And even according to the White House`s official story,

the main people involved in the story of James Comey are President Trump

and Rod Rosenstein.

MADDOW: MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber here on short notice

for breaking news. Thanks, Ari.

MELBER: Thank you, Rachel. Thank you.

MADDOW: Appreciate it, my friend.

All right. That does it for us tonight. We`ll see you again tomorrow.

Now, it`s time for “THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL.”

Good evening, Lawrence.

