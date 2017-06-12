The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 6/12/17 Jeff Sessions-Russia connections

Transcript:

Date: June 12, 2017

Guest: Michael McFaul

HEIDI PRZYBYLA, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: I don`t know that you can count

on that and also at the same time, though, don`t know how serious to take

this because, like Ruddy is now making clear he didn`t necessarily get that

firsthand from the White House. And I do think there would be a big

uproar. I think there would be demonstrations in the street. And maybe at

some point that would push Congress to do something, but it`s not a given.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Yes, Lynn Sweet and Heidi Przybyla, thank you

both.

Before we go, a quick note, I`ll be signing copies of my new book, “A

Colony in a Nation”, this week here in New York. I`ll be at the shop at

NBC Studios on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. You can find more information on our

Facebook page. Please stop by. I love to see you.

That is “ALL IN” for this evening.

THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW starts right now. Good evening, Rachel.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: The shop at NBC Studios?

HAYES: Yes, that`s – it`s in our building, which is convenient.

MADDOW: I could go see you.

HAYES: I would happily sign a book for you.

MADDOW: Well done. Thank you. I`ll try to prevent my entire family from

enclosing upon you. Thanks, my dear.

All right. Thanks to you at home for joining us this hour. Happy Monday.

There are only 100 people who serve in the United States Senate. Like the

House, the Senate does all its work through committees. That`s where they

hold their hearings. That`s where they work on legislation. That`s where

they do oversight and investigations. And, of course, there are a lot of

internal politics about who gets on what committee and who gets to be chair

of a committee.

In some states, certain committees are very important and give you a lot of

home-state advantage if you`re on those committees. You can understand,

for example, why a senator from, say, Iowa would want to be on the

Agricultural Committee. You could understand why a senator from New York

would want to be on the Banking Committee, right? Some states go with some

committees.

But some of the committees, no matter where you`re from, everybody wants to

be on them, because they are prestigious in all the right ways for

everybody in the Senate. And so, even though there are only 100 U.S.

senators in total, 26 out of the 100 senators are on the Armed Services

Committee. More than one in every four senators is on that committee,

because they all want to be on the Armed Services Committee.

I think they decided at one point, you know, rather than make the Armed

Services Committee hard to get on to rather than make all the senators

compete, they`re just going to let everybody join. Everybody wants to be

on that committee, so everybody gets to be on that committee, 26 out of the

100 members of the Senate. A couple months ago, at the end of February,

beginning of March, a passel of national security reporters from the

“Washington Post”, they got in touch with every single senator who serves

on the Armed Services Committee in the Senate.

And they asked the one very specific question, they didn`t want like full

length interviews. They didn`t want these senators to weigh in on some

controversial issue. They didn`t want to talk about. They weren`t asking

them how they were going to vote on a bill. It wasn`t anything like that.

They actually just approached them all with a yes or no question. They

wanted a yes or no answer to one very specific, very granular question.

And the question was this: Senator, you serve on the Armed Services

Committee. Did you meet with the Russian ambassador last year? That was

the question.

“Washington Post” asked all 26 senators on the Armed Services Committee.

They didn`t get a response from all of them. They got a response from 20

of the 26. And every single one of the 208 senators who answered, answered

the same way. All 20 of them, 20 out of 20 said no. Thanks for asking,

no, I did not meet with the Russian ambassador last year.

And by the time “The Washington Post” was asking this question in the last

days of February for publication on the first day of March this year, at

that time, one long time member of the Senate Armed Services Committee had

just left that committee and in fact, had just left the United States

Senate because at the beginning of February, he had just been confirmed as

the next attorney general of the United States. His name is Jeff Sessions,

former Alabama senator, former Senate Armed Services Committee member, Jeff

Sessions.

Now, in the course of his confirmation hearing to become attorney general,

he had volunteered to have Minnesota Senator Al Franken that during the

course of the presidential campaign where he had been such a high profile

supporter of Donald Trump, he said he had not met with any Russians. He

volunteered that under oath at his confirmation hearing talking to Senator

Al Franken.

He then put it definitively in writing. Some of the questions they asked

out loud, some of them they asked in writing at these confirmation

hearings. Senator Pat Leahy of Vermont had submitted a question to Jeff

Sessions in writing for his hearing. Leahy asked him in writing, quote:

Have you been in contact with anyone connected to any part of the Russian

government about the 2016 election either before or after Election Day?

Jeff Sessions gave a one-word answer to that question. No.

But then on March 1st, this year, “The Washington Post” published this

story, documenting the fact, confirming with multiple sources, despite

those unequivocal denials on the record and under oath during his

confirmation process, despite Jeff Sessions stating without any caveat that

he had never had any meetings with the Russians, there`s “The Washington

Post.” Reporters Adam Entous, Ellen Nakashima, Greg Miller all reporting

March 1st that, yes, actually, our brand-new Attorney General Jeff

Sessions, he did meet with Russia`s ambassador to the United States.

He met with the Russian ambassador at a Heritage Foundation meeting that

had been held on the sidelines of the Republican National Convention last

summer. And in addition to that, they reported that he had a second

meeting with the same Russian official, in private, one-on-one, in his

Senate office, on September 8th.

And when this “Washington Post” reporting came out on March 1st, Jeff

Sessions and the new Trump administration spokesperson at the Justice

Department, they insisted that there was nothing fall strange, nothing even

unexpected about the fact that Jeff Sessions would be having a one-on-one

meeting in private in his Senate office with the Russian ambassador eight

weeks before the presidential election. They insisted this had nothing at

all to do with the Trump campaign. They insisted this was a normal,

totally forgettable meeting, because this is the kind of thing is that

senators on the Armed Services Committee do all the time. This was just

related to his Armed Services Committee membership. That`s what this is

what Armed Services Committee members do.

That was their defense. That`s why it was particularly awkward that the

“Washington Post” learned that not a single other member of the enormous

Senate Armed Services Committee had taken even a single meeting with the

Russian ambassador in the past year, let alone two. Nobody else was doing

this. There are a lot of other senators on the Armed Services Committee.

Only Jeff Sessions was meeting with the Russians.

So, this has ended up being a problem for Attorney General Jeff Sessions in

an ongoing way for a few reasons. The first is that these meetings, these

contacts remain unexplained. The Russian attack on the U.S. election to

try to help Hillary Clinton, to try to help Donald Trump, that, of course,

was well under way by the time of the conventions when the first of Jeff

Sessions` first meetings took place with the Russian official.

By the time of his second meeting with that Russian official, though, not

only had the Russian attack been going on for months, by that point, it was

very big news. The “Washington Post” says that second meeting between

Sessions and the Russian official, the one that happened one-on-one in

private in Sessions` office. They say that happened on September 8th.

That was a Thursday.

The start that have same week, Monday of that same week, “The Washington

Post” had run this screaming headline: U.S. investigating potential covert

Russian plan to disrupt November elections. That same day, President Obama

had met directly with Vladimir Putin and told him – look at the look on

his face. That`s when – that is the week that Obama met with Putin and

told him to knock off these Russian attempt – elections, these Russian

government attempts to affect our elections. Cut it out.

And then just a few days after that, the top Russian government official

operating in the United States takes a one-on-one private meeting with the

first senator to endorse Donald Trump, who is the most prominent senator

involved in the Trump campaign. This was happening when the Russian attack

on our elections was a huge news story. I mean, that week, our president

had confronted their president about it. It`s on the front page of

national papers at that point. That`s when Sessions met with Kislyak.

Did they talk about the Russian attack on the election? I mean, given the

news at that moment, it would be weird if they didn`t, right? I mean, any

high ranking American meeting with any high ranking Russian at that point

presumably would have been talking about the Russian attack on our

election. This was an affront, right?

Did they talk about it?

I should mention that there are also numerous unconfirmed reports there may

have been a third meeting it between Attorney General Jeff Sessions and

that same Russian official. It`s been reported that fired FBI Director

James Comey might have discussed that alleged third meeting in closed

session with senators on the Intelligence Committee last week after his

televised testimony that we all saw in open session on Thursday.

But, you know, the Justice Department and Jeff Sessions himself have

insistently and consistently and repeatedly denied that there was any third

meeting. And as yet, I mean, truth be told, there has been no public

evidence that any third meeting took place. And, you know, as a general

principle, until you have compelling evidence to the contrary, you want to

take the top law enforcement official at the United States, you want to

take him at his word, as to what he did or didn`t do.

And that brings us to the other reason these Russian meetings have been

such a big problem for Jeff Sessions. You want to take him at his word but

with Jeff Sessions, there`s a problem with that. If these meetings he had

with this Russian official were innocuous, were nothing to write home about

as the attorney general and his Justice Department have repeatedly claimed,

why did he deny for so long that these meetings ever took place?

He denied that he had these meetings out loud under oath at his

confirmation hearing. He denied that he had had these meetings in print in

his written answers on his confirmation hearing. And when “The Washington

Post” first started reporting out these meetings, they went to Attorney

General Jeff Sessions for comment and he denied it to them, too.

On March 1st, “The Washington Post” reported these two meetings and they

included in their report Sessions` statement in response to their

reporting, saying he, quote, never met with any Russian officials, to

discuss issues of the campaign. I have no idea what this allegation about.

It is false.

The allegation was not false. It was true, as Jeff Sessions ultimately had

to admit.

“Washington Post” story comes out March 1st. The next day, March 2nd, Jeff

Sessions gives a hastily convened press conference at which he announces

that he will be recusing himself from overseeing anything at the Justice

Department that has anything to do with the presidential campaign.

Now, that recusal is often described, often reported as Jeff Sessions

having recused himself from overseeing anything that has to do with the

Russia investigation. And in part, that is true. I mean, Russian attack

on our election, the possibility that the Trump campaign colluded in it,

investigations into that, that is part of what Jeff Sessions is recused

from.

But if you look at his actual recusal which he issued in print, he didn`t

just recuse himself from anything having to do with Russia. He recused

himself from any investigation that has anything to do with the whole 2016

election campaign.

So, that recusal was announced on March 2nd. And that ended up being

really, really important. And at question, a couple months later when

Trump administration decided that they were going to fire the FBI Director

James Comey. Now, you might remember that the administration had a little

orchestrated song and dance around the way they fired James Comey, right?

They published a memo from the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

They published a letter from Attorney General Jeff Sessions that went along

with the memo and they also published the you`re fired letter, the

dismissal letter from President Trump to James Comey, telling him he was

out of a job.

For the first 24 hours or so after they fired the FBI director, the

Rosenstein memo and the sessions letter created a – I think it`s fair to

call it – a pretext for the White House to argue that Comey wasn`t being

fired because he was overseeing the Russia investigation. Comey was being

fired because of how he handled his public disclosures around the Hillary

Clinton e-mail investigation right before the election, during the

campaign. That was the pretext they created for why Comey was fired. They

did that in writing with that memo and that letter. They did it in

statements from White House officials even speaking from the podium in the

White House briefing room.

The president himself, of course, blew that pretext up very soon and

explained yes, that wasn`t the reason. Actually, he had been thinking of

the Russia investigation when he decided to fire James Comey.

In either case though, Jeff Sessions has a continuing problem here, right?

If the president, in fact, fired Comey because of his oversight of the

Russia investigation is, Attorney General Jeff Sessions should not have

been involved in that, right? He was supposedly recused from that.

So, if you`re recused from the Trump Russia investigation, under no

understanding of a recusal would you be allowed to fire the person running

it, and still say you`re recused, right? But, you know what, even if the

president hadn`t fired Comey because of the Russia investigation, even if

he fired him because of the Hillary Clinton e-mail thing during the

campaign, like it said in that letter from Rod Rosenstein and like it said

in that letter from Jeff Sessions, and like the White House explain the

whole first day and a half that they tried to explain it, even if that were

true, that too would be a problem for Attorney General Jeff Sessions

because he also should have been recused from that.

His recusal said he would not oversee anything at the Justice Department

that had anything to do with the 2016 campaign. Both the reason James

Comey was fired, Russia, and the fake pretext they came up with for why

James Comey was fired, Clinton e-mails, both of those are squarely in the

bounds of Jeff Sessions` recusal. He`s supposed to be recused from

thinking that had anything to do with the campaign. Therefore, in either

case, he should have had nothing to do with firing James Comey.

If the FBI director was fired for either of those reasons, the attorney

general should have been recused from that and arguably he should also have

been recused from the process of hiring Comey`s replacement. But Jeff

Sessions absolutely has been involved in the process of selecting James

Comey`s replacement. He`s been doing the interviewing. He was involved in

that firing decision, too.

And you know what? We still don`t know the exactly how many times Jeff

Sessions met with Russian officials during the campaign. Nor do we have

any explanation from Jeff Sessions as to what happened at those meetings,

particularly because they happened in the midst of the Russia attack on

that election in which Jeff Sessions had such a prominent role. Nor do we

have any explanation about why he lied about and concealed those meetings

repeatedly and for so long.

And when it comes to that private September 8th meeting in his Senate

office one-on-one with the Russian ambassador, if he tries to say that all

the Armed Services committee members do that kind of thing all the time,

then you have permission to jeer and throw spitballs at your TV screen or

at least to laugh out loud at him on your TV screen, because none of the

other Armed Services Committee members were meeting with the Russians. It

was just Jeff Sessions, for whatever reason.

Senator Sessions will have to answer questions about at least some of this

stuff tomorrow. His testimony starts at 2:30 Eastern Time. He`ll be in

front of the Senate Intelligence Committee. You know, when we closed out

this show on Friday night, I told you that Jeff Sessions was due to be

testifying tomorrow morning in the House and then in the Senate in a couple

of subcommittees that oversee the funding of the Justice Department. He

ended up canceling both of those appearances in favor of what will now be

an open session of the intelligence committee tomorrow afternoon.

And we will be able to watch it on TV. You will notice as soon as he

starts testifying that this is the same committee that heard from James

Comey in open session and then in classified session on Thursday. This is

the same committee whose staffers and investigators apparently took a long

meeting today with the former secretary of homeland security, Jeh Johnson.

This is the same committee whose on-site classified facility, their SCIF

was apparently the site of a meeting with NSA Director Mike Rogers tonight.

Mike Rogers testified over and over again last week before that committee

that he wouldn`t say in open session whether or not the president had asked

him to intervene into the FBI`s ongoing criminal investigation of Mike

Flynn. It was interesting. The Director of National Intelligence who is

testifying at the same committee, he kept saying he wouldn`t testify about

that either, but he didn`t really have a reason why he wouldn`t testify.

Now, remember, he famously said I`m not sure I have a legal basis for not

testifying.

Admiral Rogers, head of the NSA, at least he had a reason. He said his

discussions with the president were classified for some reason. And he

said that gave him a reason not to talk about it in open session. But that

excuse not to talk about it in open session also means that those senators

would have expected to get his real answers in closed session at that SCIF

where they met with him late this afternoon and into this evening on

Capitol Hill.

There are only 100 people in the whole United States Senate. And after

their – Rogers, Coats, McCabe, Rosenstein hearing last week on Wednesday,

followed the next day on Thursday by their open session with James Comey,

followed immediately Thursday afternoon by their classified session with

James Comey, followed today by their extensive interview with Homeland

Security Secretary from the Obama administration, Jeh Johnson followed by

tonight, their classified session with Mike Rogers, tomorrow those same

senators from the Intelligence Committee are going to get Jeff Sessions in

person in open session.

I don`t personally know – I don`t have a personal relationship with any of

the senators on the Intelligence Committee. If you do by chance, send them

health food. Send them vitamins. Some of those creepy green juices or

something.

Everybody makes fun of Congress and their easy work schedule. But right

now, at least those senators are really earning their keep. And we`ll see

a lot of that tomorrow.

But we`ll be right back tonight.

MADDOW: This is dated November 12th, 2016, which is the first weekend

after the presidential election this past year. November 12th, quote: A

prediction: Donald Trump will make novel and unusual use of the president`s

pardon power. OK.

Just a few weeks after that prediction, the person who made that prediction

showed up again. This time as the lawyer for Trump national security

adviser Mike Flynn. So, here he is, the same guy who predicted novel and

unusual use of the president`s pardon power, here he is just weeks later

asking for immunity from prosecution for his client, Mike Flynn.

Ever since Mike Flynn asked for immunity from prosecution and his lawyer

promised that he had a story to tell, ever since then there has been this

real live possibility lurking out there that the president could stop

attempting to interfere around the edges of the Mike Flynn investigation

and instead just pardon Mike Flynn. Presidents can do that. A president

has the power to wipe away a conviction. A president can grant a pardon

even to someone never charged with anything whether a president should do

that, that`s a different question but a president certainly can.

The president also has the power technically to fire a special counsel –

to fire a special counsel who is leading an investigation into the

president`s campaign or and his associates or even into the president

himself. And whether or not that is a wise decision apparently on the

president`s side, they are now mulling that, as well.

CHRIS RUDDY, NEWSMAX EDITOR-IN-CHIEF: I think he`s considering perhaps

terminating the special counsel. I think he`s weighing that option. I

think it`s pretty clear by what one of his lawyers said on television

recently. I personally think it would be a very significant mistake even

though I don`t think there`s a justification, and even though – I mean,

here you have a situation –

JUDY WOODRUFF, PBS NEWSHOUR ANCHOR: You don`t think there`s a

justification for?

RUDDY: For a special counsel in this case, but also – I mean, Robert

Mueller, there`s real conflict. He comes from a law firm that represents

members of the Trump family. He interviewed a few days before he was

appointed special counsel with the president who was looking at him

potentially to become the next FBI director. That hasn`t been published

but it`s true.

And I think it would be strange that he would have a confidential

conversation and then a few days later become the prosecutor of the person

he may be investigating. I think that Mueller should have not taken the

position if he was under consideration and had a private meeting with the

president and was privy maybe to some of his thoughts about that

investigation or other matters before the bureau.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: That`s Chris Ruddy who is a friend of the president speaking with

Judy Woodruff on PBS tonight. We reported on Friday night citing NPR that

Robert Mueller had been interviewed by the White House to potentially come

back in as FBI director again after they had fired James Comey. Silly me

on Friday night, I thought that it would make it harder for the White House

to slime Bob Mueller somewhere down the line, right? Since they themselves

considered hiring him for the top job.

Now, it turns out they`re floating the idea that they will use the fact

that they thought about hiring him for that top job as a reason to fire him

as special counsel. That possibility again being discussed tonight on PBS

with Judy Woodruff. But it was first raised by one of the president`s

lawyers this weekend.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS HOST: And finally, will the president

promise not to interfere, not attempt at any time to order the deputy

attorney general to fire Robert Mueller?

JAYE SEKULOW, TRUMP LAWYER: Look, the president, the president of the

United States as we all know is a unitary executive. But the president is

going to seek the advice of his counsel and inside the government as well

as outside. And I`m not going to speculate what heal or will not do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: I`m not going to speculate. He might, he could. That`s Jay

Sekulow, who learned this weekend is now working as a private lawyer for

the president in dealing with the Russia investigation.

If Jay Sekulow looks familiar to you, he is actually a quite famous and

accomplished attorney for the religious right. He started off working for

like the televangelist side of the religious right. He now does religious

liberty and religious civil rights cases for a very conservative law firm.

He`s a very accomplished attorney in that field.

But defending a sitting president on constitutional issues like this, that

is very far removed from the kind of law he has done his whole career.

That`s also the case with the president`s other personal lawyer, Marc

Kasowitz, who again is an accomplished lawyer. In his case, he`s an

accomplished civil litigator. His work for Donald Trump in private life is

ranged from fighting sexual harassment allegations against Trump to making

sure Trump`s divorce records stay sealed. But he has no constitutional law

background. He has no background even as a criminal attorney.

These lawyers are not bad lawyers. They are accomplished in their own

ways, but hiring them for this kind of defense is a little bit like hiring

a really good house painter to paint your portrait or like hiring an

excellent barbecue pit master because you need somebody to run your raw

vegan juice bar. It`s a mismatch of skills and the task at hand.

Five months in, we can now tell at least the first year of this presidency

is going to be largely consumed by the legal fight over what may be the

very existence of this presidency. And as these investigations continue at

full speed and continue to expand with, for example, the attorney general

getting sworn in and testifying before Congress tomorrow, it`s starting to

get important that the people who the president has hired to be his lawyers

here, they`ve never done anything even remotely like this before.

Hold that thought.

WOODRUFF: There are some Republicans out there saying that Robert Mueller

shouldn`t be doing this job. Is President Trump prepared to let the

special counsel pursue his investigation?

RUDDY: Well, I think he`s considering perhaps terminating the special

counsel. I think he`s weighing that option.

MADDOW: That`s a man named Chris Ruddy who is a friend of the president`s,

telling Judy Woodruff on PBS tonight that President Trump is thinking about

firing the special counsel Bob Mueller who is, of course, in charge of the

Russia investigation right now, and who is thought to be looking at the

possibility of obstruction of justice by the executive branch, possibly by

the president himself in the course of that investigation.

This discussion now being floated on the eve of the attorney general`s

testimony in open session tomorrow to the United States Senate. This is

the first time that he will have testified since he recused himself from

overseeing the Russia investigation or anything else that relates to the

2016 campaign.

Joining us now is Matt Miller. He`s a former chief spokesman for the

Justice Department.

Mr. Miller, thanks very much for joining us. Appreciate your time tonight.

MATT MILLER, FORMER CHIEF SPOKESMAN FOR THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT: Of course.

MADDOW: So, could the – could the president really fire Bob Mueller?

Could he fire the special counsel?

MILLER: Yes, absolutely. He could do it one of two ways. One, he could

repeal the regulations under which Mueller was appointed and directly fire

him.

And the second way is probably the more likely way and has historical

precedent. He could order or ask the Attorney General Jeff Sessions or the

deputy attorney general to fire Mueller. That`s, of course, what happened

in Watergate. You saw the top two officials at the department resign

rather than fire the special prosecutor. I think there`s a big outstanding

question whether we would see that same level of principle at DOJ now.

MADDOW: Am I right in what I remember about the special counsel

regulations? Again, it`s not a statute. It`s not a law, just regulations

at the Justice Department that created this position. Am I right in

remembering that those regulations say that if the special counsel is

fired, it has to be for good cause, it has to be for some sort of egregious

violation of Justice Department policy or other very bad behavior?

MILLER: Yes, that`s right. But, of course, those regulations are under

the president`s purview. All of that authority, the regulations and

everything under them, extend from the president`s constitutional

authority.

So, he could repeal the regulations. He could interpret the regulations to

find some cause for firing him. Obviously, that would be controversial. I

think you would see – you know, I would hope you would see mass

resignations at the Justice Department not just in the leadership but in

the career ranks if that would happen. And, hopefully, you would see

outrage in Congress.

But I think, you know, that is an open question, certainly the second part

of that.

MADDOW: Yes, the difference here, the prospects of mass resignations

particularly at the career level of the Justice Department is that this

White House might delight in that as might some of their supporters.

MILLER: Right.

MADDOW: Matt, speaking of controversy, the attorney general is going to –

surprise – testify tomorrow in the Senate Intelligence Committee. There

have been some reports he`s signaled he will refuse to discuss his

conversations with the president which, of course will be a big part of

what the senators want to ask him about tomorrow.

Would that be an executive privilege claim that he would be making there?

MILLER: Yes, it would be. I think there are two big areas he`s going to

get questioned about. Obviously, you`ve covered the conversations with the

Russian ambassador. It seems likely he will answer questions about that.

But then the second area is his involvement with the firing of Jim Comey.

I think there are two big sets of questions about that. One, are his

conversations with the president and he could decline to answer those by

citing executive privilege saying I don`t discuss conversations with the

president. And two, are any conversations he had with Jim Comey or anyone

else at the Justice Departments.

We know from Comey`s testimony that Comey said he was concerned about being

left in a room alone with the president. What did Jeff Session dozen about

that? Well, how did he follow up with Comey? We know Comey`s side of the

story. We need to hear Jeff Sessions`.

And if it comes, I mean, if it turns out that Jeff Sessions knew in any way

that Comey was being fired because the president was unhappy with the

Russia investigation, for him to have signed off on that is really the

biggest scandal at the Department of Justice since John Mitchell went to

jail. I think the answers are probably bad. That`s my suspicion.

I think that`s why you`ll see him cite executive privilege to avoid

answering the first set and maybe cite an ongoing investigation to avoid

answering the second set of questions.

MADDOW: Matthew Miller, former chief spokesman for the Justice Department.

I really appreciate your time tonight. I didn`t know we were going to have

another big week of being glued to congressional testimony, but happy to

have you here to understand what`s going to happen. Thanks, Matt.

MILLER: Thank you.

MADDOW: All right. Appreciate it.

Much more ahead tonight. Stay with us.

MADDOW: Today in Russia, the country`s most prominent critic of Vladimir

Putin, the most high profile opposition leader in the country, Alexei

Navalny, was arrested again. This time sentenced to 30 days detention.

Alexei Navalny had been on his way to anti-government, anti-corruption

protests that he helped organize today. He walked out of his apartment to

head into downtown Moscow to go to this rally.

He was scooped up by police right at the front door of his apartment

building. His wife tweeted out this photo of him being taken into custody.

The arrest of Alexei Navalny did not stop anti-corruption protesters from

turning out in force today, in central Moscow and across the country, as

well, in hundreds of sites across the country.

Lots of people turned out. Thousands of people turned out in cities all

across Russia. Riot police also turned out in force. Hundreds of people

were arrested at multiple sites, including a lot of young people who

reporters said – police appeared to just pluck out of the crowd at random

no matter what those individuals were doing at the moment.

It`s unclear exactly how riot police targeted the people who they did

arrest. It`s also unclear how many people they took in. One Russian

website that independently tracks arrest is reporting about 750 people were

arrested today in Moscow. And even more than that, 900 people were

arrested in St. Petersburg.

These protests today all over Russia were some of the biggest since the

huge nationwide protests in 2012 that so unnerved Vladimir Putin.

While we here in the states focus on the Russian attacks on our election

and the question of whether or not there were any American confederates in

those attacks, this is the way Putin is wielding his power at home. As we

continue to watch these protests struggle and their leaders get attacked

and people get arrested, I do have an ongoing question as to whether or not

these folks trying to oppose Putin actually have a legitimate hope of

making a dent at home.

Joining us now is Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia.

Ambassador McFaul, I really appreciate your time tonight. Thanks for being

here.

MICHAEL MCFAUL, FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO RUSSIA: Sure. Thanks for having

me.

MADDOW: This is not the first time I`ve asked to you join us on a night

when there`s been people out in the streets in Russia in multiple cities,

people facing arrest. The most prominent leaders among them certainly

being arrested and sentenced to jail-time.

What do you think about that last question I asked about whether or not

there`s any hope that they`ll ever change things for their own government?

MCFAUL: Well, you know, we political scientists and U.S. government

officials were pretty bad at predicting revolutionary breakthroughs.

Before they happen, they seem impossible. After they happen, they seem

inevitable.

But, you know, my own reading of the situation here is that these are

happening with greater frequency now. This is not the first major

demonstration this year. I have been on your show, Rachel, already this

year to talk about this. This seemed bigger to me.

And remember, these are illegal, so people are going, knowing they`re going

to be arrested and they`re still showing up.

MADDOW: The people who are being arrested, whether it`s these – you know,

young people looks like a lot of teenagers got arrested today, a lot of the

footage that we saw.

MCFAUL: Yes.

MADDOW: A lot of young people. These people are being arrested, also the

named leaders who are getting arrested. How much danger are they in?

MCFAUL: Well, first of all, your point about the youthful figures that,

you know, the faces I saw were really shocking because even going back all

the way to 1990, `91, when those demonstrations did lead to a revolutionary

breakthrough and the collapse of the Soviet Union, the youth were not a

part of that.

So, this is different. This is fundamentally different than either 2011

and 2012 or going back 20 years earlier. With respect to fear, of course,

people should be fearful.

You`ve had Vladimir Kara-Murza on your show. He`s testimony what can

happen. Other people have died. Mr. Navalny is threatened often with

these, you know, this green stuff that they throw in his face. And people

should be worried about their security without a question, especially Mr.

Navalny.

MADDOW: Has there been a softening of the United States government`s role

in trying to protect those dissenters and trying to keep Russia sort of on

the straight and narrow when it comes to the way they treat political

dissidents in protest?

MCFAUL: Well, I was heartened to see that there was a statement by the

Trump administration today condemning these arrests. That`s a good sign.

I also know of other individuals looking for asylum in this country. They

are seeking that. That`s a good sign.

What I don`t know is what the president himself thinks. President Trump.

I`ve never heard him talk about democracy and human rights in any country

abroad, let alone Russia. And at the end of the day, that`s what`s going

to really matter in terms of signaling for support or signaling to Putin

not to do the most – you know, the most dramatic difficult violent

measures against these protesters.

MADDOW: Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, a thorn in the

side to President Putin while he was there, which he never let you forget

for a moment – thanks for being with us tonight. Appreciate you being

here.

MCFAUL: Thanks for having me.

MADDOW: All right. We`ll be right back. Stay with us.

MADDOW: Having just been out sick for an extended period when I was out

for those ten days or whatever, take it from me, there is really good

television on at like 2:00 in the afternoon.

Tomorrow, for example, there is a new episode of “General Hospital.” It`s

the 13,826th episode of “General Hospital.” Woo!

There`s also the show called “Wild Russia,” which is not about like them

attacking our election or anything. It`s a show about crazy wildlife

creatures that live in Russia.

But, you know, tomorrow, there`s going to be competition and not just from

cable news as you are used to seeing it. Tomorrow, there will be the

attorney general of the United States testifying at the U.S. Senate about

the Russia investigation and his role in it, or lack thereof.

And you know what? There is one thing that`s not really being talked about

in advance of that big important surprise hearing tomorrow but I think it

is super important and he really better get asked about it. And that is

our closing segment tonight and that`s next.

MADDOW: OK. There were elements of the transition, the Obama

administration to Trump administration transition. That did not go well.

For example, on the big day when the president-elect and all his top people

went to the Obama White House for the first time, we now know that at that

meeting, President Obama warned Mr. Trump that he should not hire Mike

Flynn for any important job. Incoming president ignored that and how did

that work out?

There was also that embarrassing report that senior Trump folks at that

day, at that visit that day kept walking around the White House, asking

various Obama White House staff if they were staying on at their jobs, as

in, it will be good to be working with you in a few weeks. And the Obama

White House staff had to gently inform all the Trump people, no, no, we`re

leaving. We`re all leaving. You guys actually need your own people to run

this place, right away. You`re hiring for that already, aren`t you?

So, there were some weird things about the transition, which overall was

not run very well. But, you know, it wasn`t all bad. Some things in the

transition proceeded kind of normally. I will admit to being surprised,

pleasantly surprised to hear it at the time. But when interviewed the

outgoing Obama attorney general, Loretta Lynch, one of the things she told

me in that interview was that actually the transition at the Justice

Department proceed kind of normally.

She said there was a normal qualified Trump landing team. There was a

professional and thorough preparation by the outgoing Obama folks. She

said they met in a timely way. The Obama folks handed over all their

stuff. They had discussions. They made policy decisions about how the

Justice Department was going to handle important aspects of the transition.

I mean, I`m sure it wasn`t perfect, but at least at DOJ, by all accounts,

the transition was not nutty. It was – it was reasonable. It was OK.

And that is how we learned that one of the decisions the incoming

administration made, the incoming Trump administration made was about U.S.

attorneys, about federal prosecutors. The transition team recommended

explicitly that even if the new president, even if President Trump wanted

to replace all the U.S. attorneys, which all presidents have a right to do,

even if he wanted to do that, the transition team recommended and the Trump

people accepted the recommendation and agreed that Trump would not fire

them all at once.

I mean, nobody pressured them or lobbied them on this. But they talked

about it overtly. The Obama folks, the outgoing folks overtly made a

recommendation, and the Trump folks overtly made a decision about it. The

decision the Trump people committed to was the new president would not can

the U.S. attorneys all in one fell swoop. And then after they made that

commitment, they made that policy decision, something happened apparently,

because then they did end up firing all the U.S. attorneys all at once. It

was just a 180-degree U-turn from the policy they agreed they would pursue.

Just a few weeks later, why did they change their minds?

We don`t know. We still don`t know. And now given everything else that

has happened in this administration, particularly around the Russia

investigation and these questions of possible obstruction of justice by the

president or other members of the administration, now, that mass firing of

the U.S. attorneys back in March, it sticks out more than ever. And

tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time, the attorney general who did the

firings, he is going to be testifying in Congress for the first time since

the firings.

And as we`ve been talking about, it seems clear he`s going to get asked

about his own contacts with Russian officials and his not initially

disclosing those contacts. He is likely to be asked about his recusal from

things related to the Trump campaign. He is going to be asked about his

role in firing the FBI director. He is likely to be asked about all of

that.

But there is also the U.S. attorney firings, which he was right in the

middle of, and which still make absolutely no sense. There`s no

explanation for them. Preet Bharara was the U.S. attorney for the southern

district of Manhattan. The highest profile attorney in the country by a

long measure.

Preet Bharara had been assured personally by the president and Jeff

Sessions, the attorney general, that he wouldn`t be fired, that they`d want

him to stay on in the new administration. So that will be one question for

Jeff Sessions. Why did Preet Bharara get fired after you guys repeatedly

told him that he would be retained?

Here is question two for Jeff Sessions on that front. It has been reported

since then that before he was fired, Preet Bharara`s office was

investigating the possibility of money laundering involving either Trump

personally or the Trump Organization. So, that`s a second question for

Jeff Sessions. Was he aware of any investigation involving the president

or the Trump Organization or any member of the Trump family by any U.S.

attorney`s office, including Preet Bharara`s office in New York when this

sudden decision was made to fire all the U.S. attorneys?

I mean, other presidents have removed all the U.S. attorneys. Presidents

have a right to do that. Presidents have done that before. But it has

never been the case that they were all fired en masse on a Friday all at

once. They were all told with no warning that they needed to be out that

day. There has never before been a mass firing of U.S. attorneys with no

warning, no time to plan for any transition out of office. That has never

happened.

So, that`s a third question for Jeff Sessions tomorrow. Why the

unprecedented, never-before-seen rush to get all of those prosecutors all

at once that day?

Remember also that the Trump administration had no replacements ready for

any of these jobs. It has been more than 13 weeks. It`s been more than

three months since they were all fired, and just today, the Trump

administration made the first nominations of anybody to replace them. Why

did they rush so fast to force these people out with no warning, no time to

prep anything, and with apparently for months no idea who they would even

put forward to replace them?

Why the change? Did something come up? What happened?

Because it seems like something came up. Multiple U.S. attorneys have told

us even just on this show that as late as two days before the mass firings,

they were on the phone with Attorney General Jeff Sessions while he was

giving them instructions about how he wanted to change their priorities and

prosecutions around violent crime. Rationally, that`s not something he

would not bother doing if he knew all the people he was speaking to were

about to get canned and forced to leave office less than 48 hours later.

What came up?

And there is this fact that this was a total reversal in policy at the

Trump Justice Department. They had explicitly agreed to a plan for dealing

with the U.S. attorneys` offices that explicitly rejected the idea of

firing them all at once. And then a few weeks later, they fired them all

at once.

So, Mr. Attorney General, what can you tell us about that dramatic change

in policy at justice? Did you make that change? Did the president tell

you to make it? Was there a reason? What happened there?

There is going to be a lot to ask Jeff Sessions about in his first

testimony since he supposedly recused himself from overseeing anything

having to do with the Trump campaign, including the Russia affair. But

there is this sleeper issue here that is still the unexplained,

unprecedented, sudden reversal of course, and firing all those prosecutors.

Not that long ago, an attorney general lost his job because of the firing

of a handful of U.S. attorneys for improper reasons. This time, it was

dozens of them fired a week after Sessions was exposed in “The Washington

Post” for his undisclosed meetings with Russian officials and just a couple

of days after the Trump national security adviser retroactively registered

himself as a foreign agent. What happened? What happened?

Tomorrow, Jeff Sessions under oath, the first time we will have any chance

of learning the answer to that question, if they ask it of him.

Watch this space.

That does it for us tonight. I`ll see you again tomorrow.

Now, it`s time for “THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL”, to whom I owe

one minute and seven seconds.

Lawrence, I`m sorry.

END

